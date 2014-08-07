Trending

Tour of Utah: Danielson solos to victory on Powder Mountain

Garmin-Sharp captain takes over GC lead

Image 1 of 26

Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp) wins solo atop Powder Mountain

Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp) wins solo atop Powder Mountain
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 26

Jens Voigt (Trek) and Dylan Theuns (BMC) get cheered on during an attack.

Jens Voigt (Trek) and Dylan Theuns (BMC) get cheered on during an attack.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 26

The peloton passes fans along the course.

The peloton passes fans along the course.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 26

Robin Carpenter (Hincapie) leads the break.

Robin Carpenter (Hincapie) leads the break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 26

The peloton passes through today's feed zone.

The peloton passes through today's feed zone.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 26

The front of the race hits the base of the final climb.

The front of the race hits the base of the final climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 26

Chris Horner (Lampre-Merida) still back in the bunch lower on the climb.

Chris Horner (Lampre-Merida) still back in the bunch lower on the climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 26

Alex Howes (Garmin-Sharp) comes to the front to set tempo.

Alex Howes (Garmin-Sharp) comes to the front to set tempo.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 26

Tom Danielson (Garmin) opens up a gap on Chris Horner (Lampre-Merida).

Tom Danielson (Garmin) opens up a gap on Chris Horner (Lampre-Merida).
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 26

The race rolls out of downtown Ogden at the Tour of Utah.

The race rolls out of downtown Ogden at the Tour of Utah.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 26

The field climbs out of Ogden at the Tour of Utah.

The field climbs out of Ogden at the Tour of Utah.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 26

Jure Kocjan (Smartstop) on the first descent of the day.

Jure Kocjan (Smartstop) on the first descent of the day.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 26

Jure Kocjan (Smartstop) fights to stay in the front group.

Jure Kocjan (Smartstop) fights to stay in the front group.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 26

Riders pass over the Pineview Reservoir dam.

Riders pass over the Pineview Reservoir dam.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 26

The peloton gets strung out in chase of the break.

The peloton gets strung out in chase of the break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 26

Phil Gaimon (Garmin) leads into the base of today's Powder Mountain climb.

Phil Gaimon (Garmin) leads into the base of today's Powder Mountain climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 26

Alex Diniz (Funvic) off the front on his own.

Alex Diniz (Funvic) off the front on his own.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 26

Winner Anacona (Lampre-Marida) tries to go solo on the climb.

Winner Anacona (Lampre-Marida) tries to go solo on the climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 26

Tom Danielson (Garmin) leads the final break to the finish.

Tom Danielson (Garmin) leads the final break to the finish.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 26

Chris Horner (Lampre-Marida) tries to stay with the leader on the climb.

Chris Horner (Lampre-Marida) tries to stay with the leader on the climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 26

Tom Danielson (Garmin) heads to the finish by himself.

Tom Danielson (Garmin) heads to the finish by himself.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 26

Ben Hermans (BMC) leads Chris Horner (Lampre-Marida) to the line.

Ben Hermans (BMC) leads Chris Horner (Lampre-Marida) to the line.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 23 of 26

Alex Diniz (Funvic) was happy with his ride today.

Alex Diniz (Funvic) was happy with his ride today.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 24 of 26

Tom Danielson (Garmin) moves into the overall lead.

Tom Danielson (Garmin) moves into the overall lead.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 25 of 26

Tom Danielson won stage 4 of the Tour of Utah.

Tom Danielson won stage 4 of the Tour of Utah.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 26 of 26

Ben Day (UnitedHealthcare) ready to for the rest of the week.

Ben Day (UnitedHealthcare) ready to for the rest of the week.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Tom Danielson took a major step toward defending last year's win at the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah Thursday by winning the summit finish on Powder Mountain and taking over the race lead.

Danielson (Garmin-Sharp) jumped away with Chris Horner (Lampre-Merida) on the lower slopes of the climb and then dropped his rival from last year over the 11km ascent that hit grades of close to 16 percent and topped out at nearly 2,500 meters.

BMC's Ben Hermans got back on terms with Horner in the finale and paced the Lampre-Merida to the finish, where Hermans crossed the line in second with Horner in tow nearly a minute behind the winner.

"I've never won a stage like that, especially with the pressure on you," Danielson said. "I came into this race and put my hand up. I didn't want to be like one of those guys who's like, 'I don't know, whatever.' I wanted to feel the full pressure and try and overcome that. I put my hand up. I said I'm in good shape and I want to do it. And then my teammates turned themselves inside out. So winning a stage like that after your teammates gut themselves for you. There's no better feeling in the world than that."

The 168.6km stage from Ogden to Powder Mountain included two ascents up the category two climb of North Ogden Divide before finishing with the out-of-category climb to Power Mountain. The peloton appeared nervous about the day, and the breakaway that animated most of the race took nearly 90 minutes to form after much shaking and reshuffling.

A group of 14 riders finally established a workable gap that held around one minute for most of the day. Four riders who were just 17 seconds down in the general classification were in the breakaway, including BMC's Brent Bookwalter and Yannick Eijssen, Lampre-Merida's Luca Dodi and Cannondale's Ivan Basso.

Garmin, Belkin and Trek did a lot of the work on the front of the field to keep the move in check, and the gap topped out at 1:20 about 104km into the race. From there the escapees' advantage slowly came down, and the group made the catch as the race passed through Ogden leading to the second climb up North Ogden Divide.

Funvic-Brasilinvest's Alex Diniz jumped away from the peloton about 2km from the KOM and gained a small advantage that he carried into the valley before the final climb of the day. Garmin's Phil Gaimon hit the front to support Danielson, who held his teammate's wheel as the peloton began to separate one more time.

The chase caught Diniz near the bottom of the Powder Mountain ascent, and a lead group of about 25 riders that included most of the top general classification contenders formed off the front. Danielson, Horner, Hermans and Diniz were joined by Wilco Kelderman of Belkin, Alex Howes of Garmin, Matthew Busche of Trek, Michael Schär and Cadel Evans of BMC, Winner Anacona and Ilia Koshevoy of Lampre-Merida and George Bennett of Cannondale, among others.

The group was short-lived as Howes went to the front at the bottom of the climb and drilled the pace for Danielson. The effort paid off as riders slowly popped from the group. Anacona jumped away from the leaders and set off up the road, forcing Danielson to pick up the pace as Howes paid the price for his early effort and dropped from the group.

Danielson, Horner, Hermans and Diniz were the only riders left chasing. Diniz was next to pop, followed by Hermans.

Chasing on their own at this point, Danielson and Horner caught Anacona about halfway up the climb and eventually dropped him. From there it was a two-man duel between last year's main protagonists for the overall, reminiscent of last year on the climb to Snowbird Ski and Summer resort, where Horner rode Danielson's wheel and then sprinted past him for the win and the race lead.

Things played out much differently this year. Horner clung to Danielson's wheel for several kilometers but eventually lost contact as Danielson stood on the pedals and rode away.

"On TV it may have looked [like a replay of last year's duel]," Horner said after the stage. "But it wasn't because it was all tailwind. Danielson was in control the whole time, and with a tailwind I just couldn't get any drafting. And of course, I got popped before the climb eased up."

Horner, afraid of cracking completely, eased off and watched Danielson slowly ride away.

"At altitude you can either sit up and lose a minute or blow up and lose five," Horner said. "So at that point and time with a tailwind there was just nothing I could do."

Hermans fought his way back to Horner, but the duo was unable to get back on terms with last year's overall winner.

An ecstatic Danielson crossed the line with plenty of time to post a victory salute, while Hermans and Horner crossed the line 56 seconds later. Anacona finished 1:47 down for fourth place. Diniz was fifth, 2:07 back, followed immediately by Kelderman with the same time.

Danielson now leads Horner in the overall by 57 seconds, followed by Hermans in third, also 57 seconds down.

The race continues Friday with the 163km stage 5 route from Evanston, Wyoming, to Kamas. The one KOM of the day comes at the race's highest point on Bald Mountain, but a long downhill run to the finish suggests another day for the sprinters or the breakaway opportunists.

 

 

Results

Stage 4 results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp4:18:53
2Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:57
3Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida
4Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:01:47
5Alex Diniz Correia (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos0:02:07
6Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
7George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale0:02:26
8Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:31
9Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:02:48
10Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:02:51
11Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing0:02:56
12Christopher Butler (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:03:03
13Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop0:03:38
14Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:04:11
15Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:04:16
16Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:04:19
17Clement Chevrier (Fra) Trek Factory Racing0:04:44
18Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:05:26
19Logan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team0:05:37
20Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:05:45
21Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida0:05:50
22Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team
23James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team0:05:53
24Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp0:05:55
25Robbie Squire (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:06:24
26Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:06:39
27Dylan Theuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:07:15
28Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing0:07:53
29Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale0:11:05
30Phillip Gaimon (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp0:13:03
31Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
32Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
33Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:13:19
34Joshua Berry (USA) Team SmartStop0:13:40
35Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team0:13:50
36Michael Torckler (NZl) Team SmartStop0:14:20
37Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:14:42
38Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:14:56
39Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
40Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing0:15:09
41Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team0:15:53
42Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
43Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:16:20
44Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
45Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:16:52
46Pedro Autran Dourado Dutra Nicacio (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos
47Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos0:17:56
48Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:18:54
49Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
50Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:20:10
51Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:21:23
52Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
53Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
54Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop
55Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
56Gavin Mannion (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
57Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team
58Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:22:27
59Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:23:02
60Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
61Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:23:05
62Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:24:49
63Benjamin King (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
64Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
65Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
66Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
67Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
68Thomas Dekker (Ned) Team Garmin-Sharp
69Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
70Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
71Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Team Garmin-Sharp
72Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
73Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
74Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
75Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
76Antonio Fernando Prestes Garnero (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos
77Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
78Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
79Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
80Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
81David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
82Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
83Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
84Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop
85Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop
86Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
87Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
88Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
89Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
90Andrea Vaccher (Ita) Lampre-Merida
91Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
92Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
93Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
94Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team
95Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
96Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop
97Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
98Ryan Eastman (USA) Trek Factory Racing
99Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
100Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
101Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
102Chris Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
103Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
104Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
105Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
106Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
107Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:25:51
108Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:27:23
DNFKen Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
DNFJoonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFCharles Bradley Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
DNFAndre Almeida (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos
DSQAndrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DSQJuraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
DSQDarren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling

Points - One
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Theuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team5pts
2Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing3
3Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team1

Two
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5pts
2Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team3
3Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale1

Three
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5pts
2Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team3
3Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale1

KOM - One
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Theuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team8pts
2Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing7
3Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team6
4Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team5
5Andrea Vaccher (Ita) Lampre-Merida3

Two
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Diniz Correia (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos8pts
2Phillip Gaimon (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp7
3Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp6
4Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team5
5Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida3

Three
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp12pts
2Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team10
3Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida8
4Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida7
5Alex Diniz Correia (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos6
6Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team5
7George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale4
8Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies3
9Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team2
10Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling1

Best Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Clement Chevrier (Fra) Trek Factory Racing4:23:37
2Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:00:42
3Logan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team0:00:53
4James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team0:01:09
5Dylan Theuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:02:31
6Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:08:35
7Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team0:09:06
8Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:09:58
9Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:10:12
10Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
11Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:11:09
12Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team0:11:36
13Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:12:08
14Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team0:16:39
15Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:17:43
16Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:18:18
17Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:20:05
18Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
19Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
20Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team
21Ryan Eastman (USA) Trek Factory Racing
22Chris Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
23Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
24Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:21:07

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lampre-Merida13:05:13
2BMC Racing Team0:01:01
3Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:06:34
4Trek Factory Racing0:06:59
5Team Garmin-Sharp0:10:24
6Drapac Professional Cycling0:14:44
7Bissell Development Team0:16:46
8Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:21:00
9Team SmartStop0:23:04
10Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos0:28:21
11Cannondale0:29:46
12Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:31:34
13UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:36:46
14Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:37:41
15Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:40:09
16Team Novo Nordisk1:05:53

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp18:42:53
2Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida0:00:57
3Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
4Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:01:47
5Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:02:07
6Alex Diniz Correia (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos
7George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale0:02:26
8Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:31
9Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:02:43
10Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:02:51
11Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing0:02:56
12Christopher Butler (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:03:03
13Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop0:03:57
14Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:04:10
15Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:04:11
16Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:04:16
17Clement Chevrier (Fra) Trek Factory Racing0:04:44
18Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:05:26
19Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team0:05:35
20Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:05:45
21Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp0:05:50
22Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
23James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team0:05:53
24Robbie Squire (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:06:24
25Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:06:39
26Dylan Theuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:07:15
27Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale0:11:05
28Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:13:03
29Joshua Berry (USA) Team SmartStop0:13:40
30Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team0:13:50
31Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:14:50
32Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing0:15:09
33Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:16:15
34Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
35Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:16:52
36Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:20:55
37Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:21:23
38Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team
39Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:22:22
40Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:23:02
41Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop0:24:32
42Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale0:24:49
43Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
44Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
45Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing0:26:09
46Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:26:16
47Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:26:32
48Logan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team0:26:48
49Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team0:27:14
50Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:27:23
51Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:27:55
52Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:29:01
53Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:29:14
54Phillip Gaimon (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp0:30:02
55Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:32:07
56Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:33:58
57Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos0:34:48
58Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop0:34:59
59Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:35:22
60Michael Torckler (NZl) Team SmartStop0:35:31
61Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:36:21
62Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale0:38:02
63Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
64Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Team Garmin-Sharp
65Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
66Ryan Eastman (USA) Trek Factory Racing
67Chris Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
68Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
69Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
70Gavin Mannion (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp0:39:19
71Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:39:32
72Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
73Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:39:42
74Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
75Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:40:41
76Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop0:41:12
77Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:41:18
78Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:42:25
79Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:42:50
80Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
81Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
82Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
83Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop0:43:08
84Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop0:43:11
85Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:43:38
86Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:43:46
87Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:44:00
88Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:45:02
89David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk0:45:16
90Benjamin King (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp0:45:17
91Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:45:37
92Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:46:19
93Pedro Autran Dourado Dutra Nicacio (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos0:47:01
94Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team0:47:53
95Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:48:18
96Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:48:27
97Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
98Thomas Dekker (Ned) Team Garmin-Sharp
99Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
100Andrea Vaccher (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:49:40
101Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:50:08
102Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:50:10
103Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:50:47
104Antonio Fernando Prestes Garnero (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos0:51:30
105Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:52:08
106Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:53:15
107Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:53:33
108Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:54:40

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team30pts
2Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop29
3Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team20
4Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies17
5Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team16
6Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team11
7Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing11
8Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis11
9Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team8
10Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team8
11Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team7
12Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale6
13Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team6
14Dylan Theuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team5
15Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5
16Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team5
17Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team5
18Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team5
19Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis4
20Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team4
21Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling3
22Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida3
23Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team3
24Andrea Vaccher (Ita) Lampre-Merida3
25Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp2
26Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale2
27Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team1
28Gavin Mannion (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp1
29Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida1
30Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1

KOM
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team30pts
2Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team22
3Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team21
4Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp18
5Alex Diniz Correia (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos18
6Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling12
7Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida11
8Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team10
9Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team10
10Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing9
11Dylan Theuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team8
12Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home8
13Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team8
14Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida7
15Phillip Gaimon (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp7
16Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home7
17Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team5
18Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team5
19Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5
20George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale4
21Joshua Berry (USA) Team SmartStop4
22Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team4
23Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies3
24Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home3
25Andrea Vaccher (Ita) Lampre-Merida3
26Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team2
27Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp2
28Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home2
29Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team2
30Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling1
31Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1

Best Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Clement Chevrier (Fra) Trek Factory Racing18:47:37
2Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:00:42
3James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team0:01:09
4Dylan Theuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:02:31
5Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team0:09:06
6Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:10:06
7Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team0:11:31
8Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:12:08
9Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team0:16:39
10Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:17:38
11Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:21:48
12Logan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team0:22:04
13Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:23:11
14Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:24:17
15Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:24:30
16Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:30:38
17Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale0:33:18
18Ryan Eastman (USA) Trek Factory Racing
19Chris Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
20Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:34:48
21Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team0:43:09
22Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team0:43:43
23Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:47:24
24Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:48:31

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lampre-Merida56:17:03
2BMC Racing Team0:00:54
3Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:06:44
4Trek Factory Racing0:07:09
5Bissell Development Team0:16:51
6Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:21:10
7Team SmartStop0:23:23
8Team Garmin-Sharp0:23:37
9Drapac Professional Cycling0:28:07
10Cannondale0:29:56
11UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:36:51
12Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1:06:47
13Belkin-Pro Cycling Team1:07:41
14Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos1:09:01
15Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1:11:34
16Team Novo Nordisk1:41:22

 

