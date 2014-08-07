Image 1 of 26 Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp) wins solo atop Powder Mountain (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 26 Jens Voigt (Trek) and Dylan Theuns (BMC) get cheered on during an attack. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 26 The peloton passes fans along the course. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 26 Robin Carpenter (Hincapie) leads the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 26 The peloton passes through today's feed zone. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 26 The front of the race hits the base of the final climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 26 Chris Horner (Lampre-Merida) still back in the bunch lower on the climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 26 Alex Howes (Garmin-Sharp) comes to the front to set tempo. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 26 Tom Danielson (Garmin) opens up a gap on Chris Horner (Lampre-Merida). (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 26 The race rolls out of downtown Ogden at the Tour of Utah. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 26 The field climbs out of Ogden at the Tour of Utah. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 26 Jure Kocjan (Smartstop) on the first descent of the day. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 26 Jure Kocjan (Smartstop) fights to stay in the front group. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 26 Riders pass over the Pineview Reservoir dam. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 26 The peloton gets strung out in chase of the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 26 Phil Gaimon (Garmin) leads into the base of today's Powder Mountain climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 26 Alex Diniz (Funvic) off the front on his own. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 26 Winner Anacona (Lampre-Marida) tries to go solo on the climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 26 Tom Danielson (Garmin) leads the final break to the finish. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 26 Chris Horner (Lampre-Marida) tries to stay with the leader on the climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 26 Tom Danielson (Garmin) heads to the finish by himself. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 26 Ben Hermans (BMC) leads Chris Horner (Lampre-Marida) to the line. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 23 of 26 Alex Diniz (Funvic) was happy with his ride today. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 24 of 26 Tom Danielson (Garmin) moves into the overall lead. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 25 of 26 Tom Danielson won stage 4 of the Tour of Utah. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 26 of 26 Ben Day (UnitedHealthcare) ready to for the rest of the week. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Tom Danielson took a major step toward defending last year's win at the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah Thursday by winning the summit finish on Powder Mountain and taking over the race lead.

Danielson (Garmin-Sharp) jumped away with Chris Horner (Lampre-Merida) on the lower slopes of the climb and then dropped his rival from last year over the 11km ascent that hit grades of close to 16 percent and topped out at nearly 2,500 meters.

BMC's Ben Hermans got back on terms with Horner in the finale and paced the Lampre-Merida to the finish, where Hermans crossed the line in second with Horner in tow nearly a minute behind the winner.

"I've never won a stage like that, especially with the pressure on you," Danielson said. "I came into this race and put my hand up. I didn't want to be like one of those guys who's like, 'I don't know, whatever.' I wanted to feel the full pressure and try and overcome that. I put my hand up. I said I'm in good shape and I want to do it. And then my teammates turned themselves inside out. So winning a stage like that after your teammates gut themselves for you. There's no better feeling in the world than that."

The 168.6km stage from Ogden to Powder Mountain included two ascents up the category two climb of North Ogden Divide before finishing with the out-of-category climb to Power Mountain. The peloton appeared nervous about the day, and the breakaway that animated most of the race took nearly 90 minutes to form after much shaking and reshuffling.

A group of 14 riders finally established a workable gap that held around one minute for most of the day. Four riders who were just 17 seconds down in the general classification were in the breakaway, including BMC's Brent Bookwalter and Yannick Eijssen, Lampre-Merida's Luca Dodi and Cannondale's Ivan Basso.

Garmin, Belkin and Trek did a lot of the work on the front of the field to keep the move in check, and the gap topped out at 1:20 about 104km into the race. From there the escapees' advantage slowly came down, and the group made the catch as the race passed through Ogden leading to the second climb up North Ogden Divide.

Funvic-Brasilinvest's Alex Diniz jumped away from the peloton about 2km from the KOM and gained a small advantage that he carried into the valley before the final climb of the day. Garmin's Phil Gaimon hit the front to support Danielson, who held his teammate's wheel as the peloton began to separate one more time.

The chase caught Diniz near the bottom of the Powder Mountain ascent, and a lead group of about 25 riders that included most of the top general classification contenders formed off the front. Danielson, Horner, Hermans and Diniz were joined by Wilco Kelderman of Belkin, Alex Howes of Garmin, Matthew Busche of Trek, Michael Schär and Cadel Evans of BMC, Winner Anacona and Ilia Koshevoy of Lampre-Merida and George Bennett of Cannondale, among others.

The group was short-lived as Howes went to the front at the bottom of the climb and drilled the pace for Danielson. The effort paid off as riders slowly popped from the group. Anacona jumped away from the leaders and set off up the road, forcing Danielson to pick up the pace as Howes paid the price for his early effort and dropped from the group.

Danielson, Horner, Hermans and Diniz were the only riders left chasing. Diniz was next to pop, followed by Hermans.

Chasing on their own at this point, Danielson and Horner caught Anacona about halfway up the climb and eventually dropped him. From there it was a two-man duel between last year's main protagonists for the overall, reminiscent of last year on the climb to Snowbird Ski and Summer resort, where Horner rode Danielson's wheel and then sprinted past him for the win and the race lead.

Things played out much differently this year. Horner clung to Danielson's wheel for several kilometers but eventually lost contact as Danielson stood on the pedals and rode away.

"On TV it may have looked [like a replay of last year's duel]," Horner said after the stage. "But it wasn't because it was all tailwind. Danielson was in control the whole time, and with a tailwind I just couldn't get any drafting. And of course, I got popped before the climb eased up."

Horner, afraid of cracking completely, eased off and watched Danielson slowly ride away.

"At altitude you can either sit up and lose a minute or blow up and lose five," Horner said. "So at that point and time with a tailwind there was just nothing I could do."

Hermans fought his way back to Horner, but the duo was unable to get back on terms with last year's overall winner.

An ecstatic Danielson crossed the line with plenty of time to post a victory salute, while Hermans and Horner crossed the line 56 seconds later. Anacona finished 1:47 down for fourth place. Diniz was fifth, 2:07 back, followed immediately by Kelderman with the same time.

Danielson now leads Horner in the overall by 57 seconds, followed by Hermans in third, also 57 seconds down.

The race continues Friday with the 163km stage 5 route from Evanston, Wyoming, to Kamas. The one KOM of the day comes at the race's highest point on Bald Mountain, but a long downhill run to the finish suggests another day for the sprinters or the breakaway opportunists.

Results

Stage 4 results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 4:18:53 2 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:57 3 Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida 4 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:01:47 5 Alex Diniz Correia (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:02:07 6 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 7 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 0:02:26 8 Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:31 9 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:02:48 10 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:02:51 11 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:56 12 Christopher Butler (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:03:03 13 Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop 0:03:38 14 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:04:11 15 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:04:16 16 Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:04:19 17 Clement Chevrier (Fra) Trek Factory Racing 0:04:44 18 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:05:26 19 Logan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:05:37 20 Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:05:45 21 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 0:05:50 22 Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team 23 James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team 0:05:53 24 Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 0:05:55 25 Robbie Squire (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:06:24 26 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:06:39 27 Dylan Theuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:07:15 28 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 0:07:53 29 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 0:11:05 30 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 0:13:03 31 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 32 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 33 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:13:19 34 Joshua Berry (USA) Team SmartStop 0:13:40 35 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 0:13:50 36 Michael Torckler (NZl) Team SmartStop 0:14:20 37 Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:14:42 38 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:14:56 39 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 40 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 0:15:09 41 Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team 0:15:53 42 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 43 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:16:20 44 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 45 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:16:52 46 Pedro Autran Dourado Dutra Nicacio (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos 47 Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:17:56 48 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:18:54 49 Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 50 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:20:10 51 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:21:23 52 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 53 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 54 Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop 55 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 56 Gavin Mannion (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 57 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team 58 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:22:27 59 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:23:02 60 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 61 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:23:05 62 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:24:49 63 Benjamin King (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 64 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 65 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 66 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 67 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 68 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Team Garmin-Sharp 69 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 70 Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 71 Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Team Garmin-Sharp 72 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale 73 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 74 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 75 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 76 Antonio Fernando Prestes Garnero (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos 77 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 78 Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 79 Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk 80 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 81 David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk 82 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 83 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 84 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop 85 Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop 86 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop 87 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 88 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 89 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 90 Andrea Vaccher (Ita) Lampre-Merida 91 Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 92 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 93 Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 94 Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team 95 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 96 Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop 97 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 98 Ryan Eastman (USA) Trek Factory Racing 99 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 100 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 101 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 102 Chris Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 103 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 104 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 105 Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 106 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 107 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:25:51 108 Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:27:23 DNF Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team DNF Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk DNF Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies DNF Andre Almeida (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos DSQ Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida DSQ Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale DSQ Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling

Points - One # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dylan Theuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 pts 2 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 3 3 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 1

Two # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 pts 2 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 3 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 1

Three # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 pts 2 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 3 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 1

KOM - One # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dylan Theuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 8 pts 2 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 7 3 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 6 4 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team 5 5 Andrea Vaccher (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3

Two # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Diniz Correia (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos 8 pts 2 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 7 3 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 6 4 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 5 5 Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida 3

Three # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 12 pts 2 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 10 3 Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida 8 4 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 7 5 Alex Diniz Correia (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos 6 6 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 5 7 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 4 8 Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 3 9 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 2 10 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 1

Best Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Clement Chevrier (Fra) Trek Factory Racing 4:23:37 2 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:00:42 3 Logan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:00:53 4 James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team 0:01:09 5 Dylan Theuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:02:31 6 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:08:35 7 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 0:09:06 8 Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:09:58 9 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:10:12 10 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 11 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:11:09 12 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:11:36 13 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:12:08 14 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team 0:16:39 15 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:17:43 16 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:18:18 17 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:20:05 18 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 19 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 20 Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team 21 Ryan Eastman (USA) Trek Factory Racing 22 Chris Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 23 Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 24 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:21:07

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lampre-Merida 13:05:13 2 BMC Racing Team 0:01:01 3 Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:06:34 4 Trek Factory Racing 0:06:59 5 Team Garmin-Sharp 0:10:24 6 Drapac Professional Cycling 0:14:44 7 Bissell Development Team 0:16:46 8 Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:21:00 9 Team SmartStop 0:23:04 10 Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:28:21 11 Cannondale 0:29:46 12 Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:31:34 13 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:36:46 14 Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:37:41 15 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:40:09 16 Team Novo Nordisk 1:05:53

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 18:42:53 2 Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida 0:00:57 3 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:01:47 5 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:02:07 6 Alex Diniz Correia (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos 7 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 0:02:26 8 Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:31 9 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:02:43 10 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:02:51 11 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:56 12 Christopher Butler (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:03:03 13 Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop 0:03:57 14 Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:04:10 15 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:04:11 16 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:04:16 17 Clement Chevrier (Fra) Trek Factory Racing 0:04:44 18 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:05:26 19 Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team 0:05:35 20 Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:05:45 21 Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 0:05:50 22 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 23 James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team 0:05:53 24 Robbie Squire (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:06:24 25 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:06:39 26 Dylan Theuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:07:15 27 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 0:11:05 28 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:13:03 29 Joshua Berry (USA) Team SmartStop 0:13:40 30 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 0:13:50 31 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:14:50 32 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 0:15:09 33 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:16:15 34 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 35 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:16:52 36 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:20:55 37 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:21:23 38 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team 39 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:22:22 40 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:23:02 41 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop 0:24:32 42 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale 0:24:49 43 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 44 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 45 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 0:26:09 46 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:26:16 47 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:26:32 48 Logan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:26:48 49 Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team 0:27:14 50 Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:27:23 51 Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:27:55 52 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:29:01 53 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:29:14 54 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 0:30:02 55 Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:32:07 56 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:33:58 57 Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:34:48 58 Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop 0:34:59 59 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:35:22 60 Michael Torckler (NZl) Team SmartStop 0:35:31 61 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:36:21 62 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 0:38:02 63 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 64 Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Team Garmin-Sharp 65 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 66 Ryan Eastman (USA) Trek Factory Racing 67 Chris Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 68 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 69 Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk 70 Gavin Mannion (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 0:39:19 71 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:39:32 72 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 73 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:39:42 74 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 75 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:40:41 76 Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop 0:41:12 77 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:41:18 78 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:42:25 79 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:42:50 80 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 81 Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 82 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 83 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop 0:43:08 84 Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop 0:43:11 85 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:43:38 86 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:43:46 87 Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:44:00 88 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:45:02 89 David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk 0:45:16 90 Benjamin King (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 0:45:17 91 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:45:37 92 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:46:19 93 Pedro Autran Dourado Dutra Nicacio (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:47:01 94 Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:47:53 95 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:48:18 96 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:48:27 97 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 98 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Team Garmin-Sharp 99 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 100 Andrea Vaccher (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:49:40 101 Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:50:08 102 Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:50:10 103 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:50:47 104 Antonio Fernando Prestes Garnero (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:51:30 105 Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:52:08 106 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:53:15 107 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:53:33 108 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:54:40

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 30 pts 2 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop 29 3 Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team 20 4 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 17 5 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 16 6 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 11 7 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 11 8 Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 11 9 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 8 10 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 8 11 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 7 12 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 6 13 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 6 14 Dylan Theuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 15 Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 16 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 5 17 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 5 18 Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team 5 19 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 4 20 Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team 4 21 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 3 22 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3 23 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 24 Andrea Vaccher (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3 25 Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 2 26 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 2 27 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 1 28 Gavin Mannion (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 1 29 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1 30 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1

KOM # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 30 pts 2 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 22 3 Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team 21 4 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 18 5 Alex Diniz Correia (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos 18 6 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 12 7 Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida 11 8 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 10 9 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 10 10 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 9 11 Dylan Theuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 8 12 Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 8 13 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 8 14 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 7 15 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 7 16 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 7 17 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 5 18 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team 5 19 Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 20 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 4 21 Joshua Berry (USA) Team SmartStop 4 22 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 4 23 Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 3 24 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 3 25 Andrea Vaccher (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3 26 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 2 27 Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 2 28 Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 2 29 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 2 30 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 1 31 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1

Best Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Clement Chevrier (Fra) Trek Factory Racing 18:47:37 2 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:00:42 3 James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team 0:01:09 4 Dylan Theuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:02:31 5 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 0:09:06 6 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:10:06 7 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:11:31 8 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:12:08 9 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team 0:16:39 10 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:17:38 11 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:21:48 12 Logan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:22:04 13 Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:23:11 14 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:24:17 15 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:24:30 16 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:30:38 17 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 0:33:18 18 Ryan Eastman (USA) Trek Factory Racing 19 Chris Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 20 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:34:48 21 Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:43:09 22 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:43:43 23 Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:47:24 24 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:48:31