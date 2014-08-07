Tour of Utah: Danielson solos to victory on Powder Mountain
Garmin-Sharp captain takes over GC lead
Stage 4: Ogden - Powder Mountain
Tom Danielson took a major step toward defending last year's win at the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah Thursday by winning the summit finish on Powder Mountain and taking over the race lead.
Danielson (Garmin-Sharp) jumped away with Chris Horner (Lampre-Merida) on the lower slopes of the climb and then dropped his rival from last year over the 11km ascent that hit grades of close to 16 percent and topped out at nearly 2,500 meters.
BMC's Ben Hermans got back on terms with Horner in the finale and paced the Lampre-Merida to the finish, where Hermans crossed the line in second with Horner in tow nearly a minute behind the winner.
"I've never won a stage like that, especially with the pressure on you," Danielson said. "I came into this race and put my hand up. I didn't want to be like one of those guys who's like, 'I don't know, whatever.' I wanted to feel the full pressure and try and overcome that. I put my hand up. I said I'm in good shape and I want to do it. And then my teammates turned themselves inside out. So winning a stage like that after your teammates gut themselves for you. There's no better feeling in the world than that."
The 168.6km stage from Ogden to Powder Mountain included two ascents up the category two climb of North Ogden Divide before finishing with the out-of-category climb to Power Mountain. The peloton appeared nervous about the day, and the breakaway that animated most of the race took nearly 90 minutes to form after much shaking and reshuffling.
A group of 14 riders finally established a workable gap that held around one minute for most of the day. Four riders who were just 17 seconds down in the general classification were in the breakaway, including BMC's Brent Bookwalter and Yannick Eijssen, Lampre-Merida's Luca Dodi and Cannondale's Ivan Basso.
Garmin, Belkin and Trek did a lot of the work on the front of the field to keep the move in check, and the gap topped out at 1:20 about 104km into the race. From there the escapees' advantage slowly came down, and the group made the catch as the race passed through Ogden leading to the second climb up North Ogden Divide.
Funvic-Brasilinvest's Alex Diniz jumped away from the peloton about 2km from the KOM and gained a small advantage that he carried into the valley before the final climb of the day. Garmin's Phil Gaimon hit the front to support Danielson, who held his teammate's wheel as the peloton began to separate one more time.
The chase caught Diniz near the bottom of the Powder Mountain ascent, and a lead group of about 25 riders that included most of the top general classification contenders formed off the front. Danielson, Horner, Hermans and Diniz were joined by Wilco Kelderman of Belkin, Alex Howes of Garmin, Matthew Busche of Trek, Michael Schär and Cadel Evans of BMC, Winner Anacona and Ilia Koshevoy of Lampre-Merida and George Bennett of Cannondale, among others.
The group was short-lived as Howes went to the front at the bottom of the climb and drilled the pace for Danielson. The effort paid off as riders slowly popped from the group. Anacona jumped away from the leaders and set off up the road, forcing Danielson to pick up the pace as Howes paid the price for his early effort and dropped from the group.
Danielson, Horner, Hermans and Diniz were the only riders left chasing. Diniz was next to pop, followed by Hermans.
Chasing on their own at this point, Danielson and Horner caught Anacona about halfway up the climb and eventually dropped him. From there it was a two-man duel between last year's main protagonists for the overall, reminiscent of last year on the climb to Snowbird Ski and Summer resort, where Horner rode Danielson's wheel and then sprinted past him for the win and the race lead.
Things played out much differently this year. Horner clung to Danielson's wheel for several kilometers but eventually lost contact as Danielson stood on the pedals and rode away.
"On TV it may have looked [like a replay of last year's duel]," Horner said after the stage. "But it wasn't because it was all tailwind. Danielson was in control the whole time, and with a tailwind I just couldn't get any drafting. And of course, I got popped before the climb eased up."
Horner, afraid of cracking completely, eased off and watched Danielson slowly ride away.
"At altitude you can either sit up and lose a minute or blow up and lose five," Horner said. "So at that point and time with a tailwind there was just nothing I could do."
Hermans fought his way back to Horner, but the duo was unable to get back on terms with last year's overall winner.
An ecstatic Danielson crossed the line with plenty of time to post a victory salute, while Hermans and Horner crossed the line 56 seconds later. Anacona finished 1:47 down for fourth place. Diniz was fifth, 2:07 back, followed immediately by Kelderman with the same time.
Danielson now leads Horner in the overall by 57 seconds, followed by Hermans in third, also 57 seconds down.
The race continues Friday with the 163km stage 5 route from Evanston, Wyoming, to Kamas. The one KOM of the day comes at the race's highest point on Bald Mountain, but a long downhill run to the finish suggests another day for the sprinters or the breakaway opportunists.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|4:18:53
|2
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:57
|3
|Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida
|4
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:47
|5
|Alex Diniz Correia (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos
|0:02:07
|6
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|7
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|0:02:26
|8
|Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:02:31
|9
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:48
|10
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:02:51
|11
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:56
|12
|Christopher Butler (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:03:03
|13
|Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
|0:03:38
|14
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:11
|15
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:04:16
|16
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:04:19
|17
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) Trek Factory Racing
|0:04:44
|18
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:05:26
|19
|Logan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:05:37
|20
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:05:45
|21
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|0:05:50
|22
|Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|23
|James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
|0:05:53
|24
|Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|0:05:55
|25
|Robbie Squire (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:06:24
|26
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:06:39
|27
|Dylan Theuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:15
|28
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|0:07:53
|29
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
|0:11:05
|30
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|0:13:03
|31
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|32
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|33
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:13:19
|34
|Joshua Berry (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:13:40
|35
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
|0:13:50
|36
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Team SmartStop
|0:14:20
|37
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:14:42
|38
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:14:56
|39
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|40
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|0:15:09
|41
|Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:53
|42
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|43
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:20
|44
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
|45
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:16:52
|46
|Pedro Autran Dourado Dutra Nicacio (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos
|47
|Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos
|0:17:56
|48
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:18:54
|49
|Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|50
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:20:10
|51
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:21:23
|52
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|53
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|54
|Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop
|55
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|56
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|57
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team
|58
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:22:27
|59
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:23:02
|60
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|61
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:23:05
|62
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:24:49
|63
|Benjamin King (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|64
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|65
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|66
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|67
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|68
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Team Garmin-Sharp
|69
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|70
|Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|71
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Team Garmin-Sharp
|72
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
|73
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|74
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|75
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|76
|Antonio Fernando Prestes Garnero (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos
|77
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
|78
|Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|79
|Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
|80
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|81
|David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
|82
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|83
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|84
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop
|85
|Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop
|86
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
|87
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|88
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|89
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|90
|Andrea Vaccher (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|91
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|92
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|93
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|94
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team
|95
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|96
|Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop
|97
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|98
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|99
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|100
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|101
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|102
|Chris Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
|103
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|104
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|105
|Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|106
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|107
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:25:51
|108
|Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:27:23
|DNF
|Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|DNF
|Andre Almeida (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos
|DSQ
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|DSQ
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|DSQ
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dylan Theuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|3
|3
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|5
|pts
|2
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3
|3
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|5
|pts
|2
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3
|3
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dylan Theuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|7
|3
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|6
|4
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team
|5
|5
|Andrea Vaccher (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alex Diniz Correia (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos
|8
|pts
|2
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|7
|3
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|6
|4
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|5
|5
|Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|12
|pts
|2
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|10
|3
|Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida
|8
|4
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|7
|5
|Alex Diniz Correia (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos
|6
|6
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|5
|7
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|4
|8
|Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|3
|9
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|2
|10
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) Trek Factory Racing
|4:23:37
|2
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:00:42
|3
|Logan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:00:53
|4
|James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
|0:01:09
|5
|Dylan Theuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:31
|6
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:08:35
|7
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
|0:09:06
|8
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:09:58
|9
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:10:12
|10
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:09
|12
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:11:36
|13
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:12:08
|14
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team
|0:16:39
|15
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:17:43
|16
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:18:18
|17
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:20:05
|18
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|19
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
|20
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team
|21
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|22
|Chris Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
|23
|Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|24
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:21:07
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lampre-Merida
|13:05:13
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:01
|3
|Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:06:34
|4
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:06:59
|5
|Team Garmin-Sharp
|0:10:24
|6
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:14:44
|7
|Bissell Development Team
|0:16:46
|8
|Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:21:00
|9
|Team SmartStop
|0:23:04
|10
|Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos
|0:28:21
|11
|Cannondale
|0:29:46
|12
|Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:31:34
|13
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:36:46
|14
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:37:41
|15
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:40:09
|16
|Team Novo Nordisk
|1:05:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|18:42:53
|2
|Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:57
|3
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:47
|5
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:07
|6
|Alex Diniz Correia (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos
|7
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|0:02:26
|8
|Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:02:31
|9
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:43
|10
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:02:51
|11
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:56
|12
|Christopher Butler (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:03:03
|13
|Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
|0:03:57
|14
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:04:10
|15
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:11
|16
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:04:16
|17
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) Trek Factory Racing
|0:04:44
|18
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:05:26
|19
|Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:35
|20
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:05:45
|21
|Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|0:05:50
|22
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|23
|James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
|0:05:53
|24
|Robbie Squire (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:06:24
|25
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:06:39
|26
|Dylan Theuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:15
|27
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
|0:11:05
|28
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:03
|29
|Joshua Berry (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:13:40
|30
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
|0:13:50
|31
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:14:50
|32
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|0:15:09
|33
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:15
|34
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
|35
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:16:52
|36
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:20:55
|37
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:21:23
|38
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team
|39
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:22:22
|40
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:23:02
|41
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
|0:24:32
|42
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
|0:24:49
|43
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|44
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|45
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|0:26:09
|46
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:26:16
|47
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:26:32
|48
|Logan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:26:48
|49
|Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|0:27:14
|50
|Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:27:23
|51
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:27:55
|52
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:29:01
|53
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:29:14
|54
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|0:30:02
|55
|Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:32:07
|56
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:33:58
|57
|Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos
|0:34:48
|58
|Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:34:59
|59
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:35:22
|60
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Team SmartStop
|0:35:31
|61
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:36:21
|62
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|0:38:02
|63
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|64
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Team Garmin-Sharp
|65
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|66
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|67
|Chris Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
|68
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|69
|Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
|70
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|0:39:19
|71
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:39:32
|72
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|73
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:39:42
|74
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|75
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:40:41
|76
|Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:41:12
|77
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:41:18
|78
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:42:25
|79
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:42:50
|80
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|81
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|82
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|83
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop
|0:43:08
|84
|Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:43:11
|85
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:43:38
|86
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:43:46
|87
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:44:00
|88
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:45:02
|89
|David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:45:16
|90
|Benjamin King (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|0:45:17
|91
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:45:37
|92
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:46:19
|93
|Pedro Autran Dourado Dutra Nicacio (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos
|0:47:01
|94
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:47:53
|95
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:48:18
|96
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:48:27
|97
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|98
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Team Garmin-Sharp
|99
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
|100
|Andrea Vaccher (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:49:40
|101
|Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:50:08
|102
|Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:50:10
|103
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:50:47
|104
|Antonio Fernando Prestes Garnero (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos
|0:51:30
|105
|Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:52:08
|106
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:53:15
|107
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:53:33
|108
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:54:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|30
|pts
|2
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
|29
|3
|Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|20
|4
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|17
|5
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|16
|6
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|11
|7
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|11
|8
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|11
|9
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|8
|10
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|8
|11
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
|7
|12
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|6
|13
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|6
|14
|Dylan Theuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|15
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|5
|16
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|5
|17
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|5
|18
|Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|5
|19
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|4
|20
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team
|4
|21
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|3
|22
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3
|23
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3
|24
|Andrea Vaccher (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3
|25
|Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|2
|26
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|2
|27
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|28
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|1
|29
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1
|30
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|30
|pts
|2
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|22
|3
|Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|21
|4
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|18
|5
|Alex Diniz Correia (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos
|18
|6
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|12
|7
|Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida
|11
|8
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|10
|9
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|10
|10
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|9
|11
|Dylan Theuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|8
|12
|Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|8
|13
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|8
|14
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|7
|15
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|7
|16
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|7
|17
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|5
|18
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team
|5
|19
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|5
|20
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|4
|21
|Joshua Berry (USA) Team SmartStop
|4
|22
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|4
|23
|Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|3
|24
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|3
|25
|Andrea Vaccher (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3
|26
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|2
|27
|Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|2
|28
|Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|2
|29
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|2
|30
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|1
|31
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) Trek Factory Racing
|18:47:37
|2
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:00:42
|3
|James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
|0:01:09
|4
|Dylan Theuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:31
|5
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
|0:09:06
|6
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:10:06
|7
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:11:31
|8
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:12:08
|9
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team
|0:16:39
|10
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:17:38
|11
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:21:48
|12
|Logan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:22:04
|13
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:23:11
|14
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:24:17
|15
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:24:30
|16
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:30:38
|17
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|0:33:18
|18
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|19
|Chris Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
|20
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:34:48
|21
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:43:09
|22
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:43:43
|23
|Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:47:24
|24
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:48:31
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lampre-Merida
|56:17:03
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:54
|3
|Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:06:44
|4
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:07:09
|5
|Bissell Development Team
|0:16:51
|6
|Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:21:10
|7
|Team SmartStop
|0:23:23
|8
|Team Garmin-Sharp
|0:23:37
|9
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:28:07
|10
|Cannondale
|0:29:56
|11
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:36:51
|12
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1:06:47
|13
|Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|1:07:41
|14
|Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos
|1:09:01
|15
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1:11:34
|16
|Team Novo Nordisk
|1:41:22
