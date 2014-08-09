Image 1 of 29 Cadel Evans (BMC) wins the Snowbird stage at Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 29 The leaders make their way over Guardsmans Pass. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 29 Phil Gaimon (Garmin) leads the field over one of todays KOM climbs. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 4 of 29 Tom Danielson (Garmin) descends after a bike change. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 5 of 29 Tom Danielson (Garmin) leading the chase on the final climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 6 of 29 Cadel Evans (BMC) on the way to his win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 7 of 29 Fans on the way to the finish. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 8 of 29 Chris Horner (Lampre-Marida) and Tom Danielson (Garmin) come in just after the leaders. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 9 of 29 Chris Horner (Lampre-Marida) has a seat after todays tough stage. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 10 of 29 Lucas Euser (UnitedHealthcare) congratulates Joey Rosskopf for his second place finish. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 11 of 29 Todays top three for the stage. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 12 of 29 Lucas Euser (UnitedHealthcare) takes todays most aggressive jersey. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 13 of 29 Tyler Wren (Jamis) got todays fan favorite jersey. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 14 of 29 What is left of the main field on the way up Guardsmans Pass. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 15 of 29 Tom Danielson (Garmin) hits the base of the climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 16 of 29 The peloton passes by farm equipment align todays route. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 17 of 29 Garmin leads up today first KOM climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 18 of 29 Cadel Evans (BMC) and teammate Michael Schar bridge to the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 19 of 29 BMC comes to the front of the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 20 of 29 BMC leads the break on the way to Snowbird. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 21 of 29 Garmin rides the front. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 22 of 29 A good size chase group hits the bottom of the Snowbird climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 23 of 29 Lucas Euser (UnitedHealthcare) picks up the pace on the front of the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 24 of 29 Jeff Louder (UnitedHealthcare) signs autographs at the start. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 25 of 29 The National Guard brought out big firepower to start todays race. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 26 of 29 Kiel Reijnan (UnitedHealthcare) works on the front of the breakaway. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 27 of 29 Cadel Evans (BMC) bridges to the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 28 of 29 Old firetrucks along todays route. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 29 of 29 The jersey winners for stage 6. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

After bridging across to the day's breakaway with an audacious solo move, Cadel Evans looked set to take the overall lead Friday during the Queen Stage at the Tour of Utah. But in the end, the BMC rider had to settle for the stage victory at the Snowbird Ski and Summer Resort outside of Salt Lake City. Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear) was a close second, with Austrian champion Riccardo Zoidl (Trek Factory Racing) in third.

“In the end, I think that we rode really well as a team,” Evans said after the stage. “My main goal was to come here and race hard was my most important factor. Today we can put down in the books as a pretty solid day.”

Overall leader Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp) withstood the pressure of Evans' attack, finishing with general classification rival Chris Horner just 14 seconds behind Evans and maintaining his 57 second advantage over the Lampre-Merida team leader.

The 172km penultimate stage started with immediate attacks as the peloton rolled out of Salt Lake City toward the first KOM on Little Mountain about 12.4km from the start. Trek Factory Racing's Jens Voigt eventually peeled away with UnitedHealthcare's Lucas Euser, who immediately dropped out of the lead and into a chase group that was forming behind.

While Voigt soldiered on alone, Euser joined a group with teammate Kiel Reijnen, Rosskopf, BMC riders Yannick Eijssen, Michael Schär and Danillo Wyss, Garmin-Sharp's Janier Acevedo, Trek's Riccardo Zoidl, Belkin's Martjin Keizer, Jamis-Hagens Berman's Ben Jacques-Maynes, Team SmartStop's Travis McCabe and Bissell teammates James Oram and Rueben Zepuntke.

Schär, the stage 2 winner, eventually dropped back from the group to wait for a hard-charging Evans, who had shot out of the field with rocket-like speed and was motoring toward the leaders with abandon. The two BMC riders quickly linked up and got on terms with the escapees about 36km into the race. It took another 10km to reel in Voigt to form a lead group of 15.

BMC director Jackson Stewart said his team executed the morning plan to perfection, although the original goal was to move Ben Hermans, who started the day third overall, up a spot or two in GC.

“This would put the pressure on so Hermans could sit in and watch and maybe move up a spot himself,” Stewart said. “And then of course, the stage was just there. It was like, alright, if we make it there we make it. We saw the course and we knew we could do something like this. The guys just really believed and they did 180 percent. We couldn't have done it better.”

Evans was the best-placed GC rider in the group at 2:43 down, followed by Euser at 4:11 and Oram at 5:33. Evans' teammates powered the group along with Zepuntke and Reijnen, all of whom were hoping to set up their team leaders with the biggest possible advantage heading into the third climb of the day, the category 1 ascent of Guardsman's Pass outside of Park City.

The plan worked, and the leaders had an advantage of nearly five minutes approaching the outskirts of Park City and the first ramps of Guardsman's Pass. Eijssen and Wyss popped out of the group on the lower slopes of the climb, followed by Reijnen, Zepuntke and then Schär.

The lead group of now 10 riders continued up the slopes of Guardsman's, but the final selection continued. Voigt, Keizer, Jacques-Maynes, Oram and McCabe were next to fall off the pace. Acevedo pulled over at the top to wait for Danielson, who at that time was down to just one support rider among a select group of about 25 that included all the top GC contenders.

Things suddenly went south for Danielson when he suffered a flat on the descent, but a quick bike change and a slight hesitation from the group allowed him to catch back on. By this time, the lead group was down to just Evans, Zoidl, Euser and Rosskopf, and the quartet carried an advantage of 3:15 over the yellow jersey group as they started the final out-of-category ascent to the finish at Snowbird.

Danielson hit the final climb with Acevedo and Gaimon setting the pace, while Horner had Winner Anacona and Illia Koshevoy with him. The advantage appeared to swing in Horner's favor when Acevedo and Gaimon soon lost contact.

With 10km remaining, the four leaders had 2:30 on the yellow jersey group, where Danielson was now setting the pace. Belkin's Wilco Kelderman, who started the day 2:07 down, jumped away with Anacona and gained a small advantage. But they were quickly back in the fold as the Lampre riders took over the pace at the front of the chase and started pulling back big chunks of time on the leaders.

Up the road, Evans put in a small dig to test his opponents' legs, followed by an attack from Euser. Zoidl played his cards but also achieved only a small gap before he was dragged back. Rosskopf put in a final attack in the closing kilometers and looked like he might pull off a major upset, but Evans waited patiently, swooping past the Hincapie rider over the short downhill run to the finish to take the win with room to spare.

“It was nice, it was downhill, it was real fast,” Evans said. “To have a downhill finish is quite refreshing. It's a bit strange on a mountain-top stage to have a downhill finish, but I had a bit of an idea how the finish went, so I knew it was favorable to be coming off the wheel there.”

Although Evans got the stage win, Hermans suffered on the last climb, finishing 43 seconds down. The BMC rider is still in third, but he's now 1:26 down on Danielson and 29 seconds behind Horner.

“It didn't work so well for Hermans,” Steward said of the BMC tactics. “We had one car in the race and we couldn't feed him. We had a lot going on, and I think he was probably a little a short on sugar and lost the pace. So it's a bummer for the GC, especially for Ben because he's riding really well right now. But we got two stage wins, and that's the best we could get today.”

The stage race concludes Sunday with the 125.5km route that starts and finishes in Park City, including the out-of-category climb over Empire Pass.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 4:34:31 2 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:00:03 3 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:07 4 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 5 Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida 0:00:14 6 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 7 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - Merida 0:00:19 8 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:35 9 Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 10 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:43 11 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 0:00:49 12 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:28 13 Chris Butler (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 14 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 15 Alex Diniz Correia (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest - Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:01:35 16 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:01 17 Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop 0:02:02 18 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac 19 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman 20 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:02:41 21 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:02:42 22 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 23 Rob Squire (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:02:47 24 Clement Chevrier (Fra) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:51 25 Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac 0:06:00 26 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:07:05 27 Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest - Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:08:27 28 Javier Mejias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk 0:10:15 29 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin - Sharp 0:10:21 30 James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team 0:11:14 31 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:13:28 32 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 33 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 34 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 0:15:08 35 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin - Sharp 36 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 37 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac 0:15:45 38 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 0:16:40 39 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:17:49 40 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 0:18:08 41 Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop 0:18:31 42 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team 0:19:36 43 Josh Berry (USA) Team SmartStop 0:21:25 44 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:22:38 45 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 46 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 47 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 48 Antonio Garnero (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest - Sao Jose Dos Campos 49 Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team 50 Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac 51 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 52 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale 53 Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team 54 Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team 55 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 56 Ben Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 57 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 58 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 59 Michael Torckler (NZl) Team SmartStop 60 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 61 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman 62 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 63 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 64 Christopher Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 65 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 66 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 67 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 68 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 69 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 70 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:23:22 71 Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:29:00 72 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 73 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 74 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 75 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp 76 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 77 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 78 Flavio De Luna Davila (Mex) Team SmartStop 79 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac 80 Andrea Vaccher (Ita) Lampre - Merida 81 Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 82 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop 83 Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop 84 Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 85 Ryan Eastman (USA) Trek Factory Racing 86 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 87 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 88 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 89 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 90 Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 91 Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 92 Pedro Dourado Dutra Nicacio Autran (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest - Sao Jose Dos Campos 93 Gavin Mannion (USA) Garmin - Sharp 94 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 95 Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 96 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 97 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp 98 Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:29:06 99 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac 0:35:17

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 4 pts 2 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 3 3 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 2 4 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 6 pts 2 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 5 3 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 4 4 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 3 5 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 1

Mountain 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 10 pts 2 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 9 3 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 7 4 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 6 5 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin - Sharp 5 6 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 4 7 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 2

Point 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 5 pts 2 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop 1

Point 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop 5 pts 2 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team 1

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team 4:37:13 2 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 Clement Chevrier (Fra) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:09 4 James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team 0:08:32 5 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:10:46 6 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 7 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team 0:16:54 8 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:19:56 9 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 10 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 11 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 12 Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac 13 Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team 14 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 15 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 16 Christopher Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 17 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 18 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 19 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:20:40 20 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:26:18 21 Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 22 Ryan Eastman (USA) Trek Factory Racing 23 Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:26:24

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lampre-Merida 13:44:55 2 Bmc Racing Team 0:01:22 3 Trek Factory Racing 0:04:04 4 Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:13:37 5 Jamis-Hagens Berman P/B Sutter Home 0:16:55 6 Drapac Professional Cycling 0:22:25 7 Team Garmin-Sharp 0:24:21 8 Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:31:18 9 Bissell Development Team 0:32:10 10 Cannondale 0:34:54 11 Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:36:31 12 Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis 0:37:24 13 Team Smartstop 0:40:36 14 Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:44:29 15 Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:57:13

General classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 27:07:07 2 Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida 0:00:57 3 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:26 4 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - Merida 0:01:52 5 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:00 6 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:02:29 7 Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:52 8 Alex Diniz Correia (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest - Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:03:28 9 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 0:03:40 10 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 0:04:10 11 Chris Butler (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:04:17 12 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:04:32 13 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac 0:04:39 14 Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop 0:05:45 15 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:06:04 16 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:06:28 17 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:06:37 18 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 0:06:41 19 Clement Chevrier (Fra) Trek Factory Racing 0:08:21 20 Rob Squire (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:08:57 21 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:09:43 22 Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac 0:11:31 23 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 0:15:41 24 James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team 0:16:53 25 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:17:35 26 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:18:40 27 Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team 0:27:59 28 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:28:01 29 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 0:28:59 30 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:30:03 31 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:34:36 32 Josh Berry (USA) Team SmartStop 0:34:51 33 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 0:36:14 34 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:38:35 35 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:38:39 36 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team 0:40:45 37 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:40:46 38 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:41:18 39 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 0:42:02 40 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:43:47 41 Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest - Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:43:48 42 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 0:43:53 43 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:46:21 44 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale 0:48:00 45 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:48:04 46 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:48:43 47 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin - Sharp 0:48:59 48 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:49:32 49 Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team 0:49:38 50 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:50:22 51 Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac 0:50:47 52 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:51:16 53 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:52:25 54 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop 0:53:12 55 Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop 0:53:16 56 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:53:34 57 Javier Mejias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk 0:53:48 58 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac 0:55:13 59 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:56:50 60 Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:57:39 61 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:57:47 62 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:59:21 63 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 1:00:26 64 Christopher Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 65 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 66 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 1:01:13 67 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 1:02:26 68 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1:04:35 69 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman 1:05:41 70 Michael Torckler (NZl) Team SmartStop 1:06:49 71 Ryan Eastman (USA) Trek Factory Racing 1:07:24 72 Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1:09:24 73 Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1:09:47 74 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1:10:04 75 Gavin Mannion (USA) Garmin - Sharp 1:10:16 76 Ben Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1:10:38 77 Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team 1:10:40 78 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:11:36 79 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 80 Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 1:11:56 81 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:11:57 82 Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop 1:12:17 83 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:13:05 84 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp 1:14:03 85 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 1:14:08 86 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1:14:20 87 Antonio Garnero (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest - Sao Jose Dos Campos 1:14:33 88 Flavio De Luna Davila (Mex) Team SmartStop 1:14:44 89 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 1:15:22 90 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 1:15:39 91 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac 1:17:13 92 Pedro Dourado Dutra Nicacio Autran (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest - Sao Jose Dos Campos 1:18:40 93 Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 1:18:43 94 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:19:33 95 Andrea Vaccher (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1:20:00 96 Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 1:20:02 97 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 1:23:06 98 Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1:23:37 99 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac 1:24:17

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 40 pts 2 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 38 3 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 28 4 Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team 21 5 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 18 6 Alex Diniz Correia (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest - Sao Jose Dos Campos 18 7 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 14 8 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac 12 9 Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida 11 10 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 10 11 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 10 12 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 9 13 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 8 14 Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 8 15 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 8 16 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - Merida 7 17 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin - Sharp 7 18 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 7 19 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 6 20 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 6 21 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin - Sharp 5 22 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 5 23 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team 5 24 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 5 25 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 5 26 Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 27 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 5 28 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 4 29 Josh Berry (USA) Team SmartStop 4 30 Ben Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 4 31 Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 3 32 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 33 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 3 34 Andrea Vaccher (Ita) Lampre - Merida 3 35 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 2 36 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp 2 37 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac 1 38 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop 41 pts 2 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 32 3 Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team 21 4 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 16 5 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 16 6 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 14 7 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 13 8 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 9 9 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 8 10 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 7 11 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 7 12 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 6 13 Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop 6 14 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 6 15 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 5 16 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 17 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 5 18 Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 19 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 20 Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team 5 21 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 4 22 Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team 4 23 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 4 24 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 4 25 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac 3 26 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 27 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 3 28 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 3 29 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre - Merida 3 30 Andrea Vaccher (Ita) Lampre - Merida 3 31 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp 2 32 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1 33 Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1 34 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1 35 Gavin Mannion (USA) Garmin - Sharp 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Clement Chevrier (Fra) Trek Factory Racing 27:15:28 2 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:22 3 James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team 0:08:32 4 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:10:19 5 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:19:40 6 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:21:42 7 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 0:27:53 8 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:30:18 9 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team 0:32:24 10 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:32:25 11 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:39:43 12 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:41:11 13 Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac 0:42:26 14 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:44:04 15 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:49:26 16 Christopher Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:52:05 17 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 0:52:52 18 Ryan Eastman (USA) Trek Factory Racing 0:59:03 19 Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1:01:03 20 Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team 1:02:19 21 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 1:05:47 22 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 1:07:18 23 Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1:15:16