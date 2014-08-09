Trending

Tour of Utah: Evans wins Snowbird stage

Rosskopf surprises with second, Danielson keeps race lead

Image 1 of 29

Cadel Evans (BMC) wins the Snowbird stage at Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 2 of 29

The leaders make their way over Guardsmans Pass.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 3 of 29

Phil Gaimon (Garmin) leads the field over one of todays KOM climbs.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 4 of 29

Tom Danielson (Garmin) descends after a bike change.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 5 of 29

Tom Danielson (Garmin) leading the chase on the final climb.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 6 of 29

Cadel Evans (BMC) on the way to his win.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 7 of 29

Fans on the way to the finish.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 8 of 29

Chris Horner (Lampre-Marida) and Tom Danielson (Garmin) come in just after the leaders.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 9 of 29

Chris Horner (Lampre-Marida) has a seat after todays tough stage.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 10 of 29

Lucas Euser (UnitedHealthcare) congratulates Joey Rosskopf for his second place finish.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 11 of 29

Todays top three for the stage.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 12 of 29

Lucas Euser (UnitedHealthcare) takes todays most aggressive jersey.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 13 of 29

Tyler Wren (Jamis) got todays fan favorite jersey.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 14 of 29

What is left of the main field on the way up Guardsmans Pass.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 15 of 29

Tom Danielson (Garmin) hits the base of the climb.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 16 of 29

The peloton passes by farm equipment align todays route.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 17 of 29

Garmin leads up today first KOM climb.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 18 of 29

Cadel Evans (BMC) and teammate Michael Schar bridge to the break.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 19 of 29

BMC comes to the front of the break.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 20 of 29

BMC leads the break on the way to Snowbird.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 21 of 29

Garmin rides the front.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 22 of 29

A good size chase group hits the bottom of the Snowbird climb.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 23 of 29

Lucas Euser (UnitedHealthcare) picks up the pace on the front of the break.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 24 of 29

Jeff Louder (UnitedHealthcare) signs autographs at the start.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 25 of 29

The National Guard brought out big firepower to start todays race.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 26 of 29

Kiel Reijnan (UnitedHealthcare) works on the front of the breakaway.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 27 of 29

Cadel Evans (BMC) bridges to the break.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 28 of 29

Old firetrucks along todays route.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 29 of 29

The jersey winners for stage 6.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

After bridging across to the day's breakaway with an audacious solo move, Cadel Evans looked set to take the overall lead Friday during the Queen Stage at the Tour of Utah. But in the end, the BMC rider had to settle for the stage victory at the Snowbird Ski and Summer Resort outside of Salt Lake City. Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear) was a close second, with Austrian champion Riccardo Zoidl (Trek Factory Racing) in third.

“In the end, I think that we rode really well as a team,” Evans said after the stage. “My main goal was to come here and race hard was my most important factor. Today we can put down in the books as a pretty solid day.”

Overall leader Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp) withstood the pressure of Evans' attack, finishing with general classification rival Chris Horner just 14 seconds behind Evans and maintaining his 57 second advantage over the Lampre-Merida team leader.

The 172km penultimate stage started with immediate attacks as the peloton rolled out of Salt Lake City toward the first KOM on Little Mountain about 12.4km from the start. Trek Factory Racing's Jens Voigt eventually peeled away with UnitedHealthcare's Lucas Euser, who immediately dropped out of the lead and into a chase group that was forming behind.

While Voigt soldiered on alone, Euser joined a group with teammate Kiel Reijnen, Rosskopf, BMC riders Yannick Eijssen, Michael Schär and Danillo Wyss, Garmin-Sharp's Janier Acevedo, Trek's Riccardo Zoidl, Belkin's Martjin Keizer, Jamis-Hagens Berman's Ben Jacques-Maynes, Team SmartStop's Travis McCabe and Bissell teammates James Oram and Rueben Zepuntke.

Schär, the stage 2 winner, eventually dropped back from the group to wait for a hard-charging Evans, who had shot out of the field with rocket-like speed and was motoring toward the leaders with abandon. The two BMC riders quickly linked up and got on terms with the escapees about 36km into the race. It took another 10km to reel in Voigt to form a lead group of 15.

BMC director Jackson Stewart said his team executed the morning plan to perfection, although the original goal was to move Ben Hermans, who started the day third overall, up a spot or two in GC.

“This would put the pressure on so Hermans could sit in and watch and maybe move up a spot himself,” Stewart said. “And then of course, the stage was just there. It was like, alright, if we make it there we make it. We saw the course and we knew we could do something like this. The guys just really believed and they did 180 percent. We couldn't have done it better.”

Evans was the best-placed GC rider in the group at 2:43 down, followed by Euser at 4:11 and Oram at 5:33. Evans' teammates powered the group along with Zepuntke and Reijnen, all of whom were hoping to set up their team leaders with the biggest possible advantage heading into the third climb of the day, the category 1 ascent of Guardsman's Pass outside of Park City.

The plan worked, and the leaders had an advantage of nearly five minutes approaching the outskirts of Park City and the first ramps of Guardsman's Pass. Eijssen and Wyss popped out of the group on the lower slopes of the climb, followed by Reijnen, Zepuntke and then Schär.

The lead group of now 10 riders continued up the slopes of Guardsman's, but the final selection continued. Voigt, Keizer, Jacques-Maynes, Oram and McCabe were next to fall off the pace. Acevedo pulled over at the top to wait for Danielson, who at that time was down to just one support rider among a select group of about 25 that included all the top GC contenders.

Things suddenly went south for Danielson when he suffered a flat on the descent, but a quick bike change and a slight hesitation from the group allowed him to catch back on. By this time, the lead group was down to just Evans, Zoidl, Euser and Rosskopf, and the quartet carried an advantage of 3:15 over the yellow jersey group as they started the final out-of-category ascent to the finish at Snowbird.

Danielson hit the final climb with Acevedo and Gaimon setting the pace, while Horner had Winner Anacona and Illia Koshevoy with him. The advantage appeared to swing in Horner's favor when Acevedo and Gaimon soon lost contact.

With 10km remaining, the four leaders had 2:30 on the yellow jersey group, where Danielson was now setting the pace. Belkin's Wilco Kelderman, who started the day 2:07 down, jumped away with Anacona and gained a small advantage. But they were quickly back in the fold as the Lampre riders took over the pace at the front of the chase and started pulling back big chunks of time on the leaders.

Up the road, Evans put in a small dig to test his opponents' legs, followed by an attack from Euser. Zoidl played his cards but also achieved only a small gap before he was dragged back. Rosskopf put in a final attack in the closing kilometers and looked like he might pull off a major upset, but Evans waited patiently, swooping past the Hincapie rider over the short downhill run to the finish to take the win with room to spare.

“It was nice, it was downhill, it was real fast,” Evans said. “To have a downhill finish is quite refreshing. It's a bit strange on a mountain-top stage to have a downhill finish, but I had a bit of an idea how the finish went, so I knew it was favorable to be coming off the wheel there.”

Although Evans got the stage win, Hermans suffered on the last climb, finishing 43 seconds down. The BMC rider is still in third, but he's now 1:26 down on Danielson and 29 seconds behind Horner.

“It didn't work so well for Hermans,” Steward said of the BMC tactics. “We had one car in the race and we couldn't feed him. We had a lot going on, and I think he was probably a little a short on sugar and lost the pace. So it's a bummer for the GC, especially for Ben because he's riding really well right now. But we got two stage wins, and that's the best we could get today.”

The stage race concludes Sunday with the 125.5km route that starts and finishes in Park City, including the out-of-category climb over Empire Pass. 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team4:34:31
2Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:00:03
3Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing0:00:07
4Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
5Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida0:00:14
6Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
7Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - Merida0:00:19
8Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:35
9Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
10Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:43
11Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida0:00:49
12Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing0:01:28
13Chris Butler (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
14George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
15Alex Diniz Correia (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest - Sao Jose Dos Campos0:01:35
16Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:01
17Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop0:02:02
18Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac
19Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman
20Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:02:41
21Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team0:02:42
22Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
23Rob Squire (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:02:47
24Clement Chevrier (Fra) Trek Factory Racing0:03:51
25Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac0:06:00
26Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:07:05
27Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest - Sao Jose Dos Campos0:08:27
28Javier Mejias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk0:10:15
29Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin - Sharp0:10:21
30James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team0:11:14
31Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:13:28
32Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
33Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
34Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing0:15:08
35Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin - Sharp
36Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
37Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac0:15:45
38Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale0:16:40
39Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:17:49
40Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale0:18:08
41Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop0:18:31
42Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team0:19:36
43Josh Berry (USA) Team SmartStop0:21:25
44Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:22:38
45Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
46Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
47Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
48Antonio Garnero (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest - Sao Jose Dos Campos
49Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team
50Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac
51Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
52Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
53Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team
54Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team
55Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
56Ben Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
57Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
58Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
59Michael Torckler (NZl) Team SmartStop
60Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
61Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman
62Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
63Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
64Christopher Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
65Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
66Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
67Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
68Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
69Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
70Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:23:22
71Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:29:00
72Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
73Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
74Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
75Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp
76Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
77Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
78Flavio De Luna Davila (Mex) Team SmartStop
79Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac
80Andrea Vaccher (Ita) Lampre - Merida
81Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
82Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
83Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop
84Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
85Ryan Eastman (USA) Trek Factory Racing
86Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
87Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
88Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
89Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
90Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
91Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
92Pedro Dourado Dutra Nicacio Autran (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest - Sao Jose Dos Campos
93Gavin Mannion (USA) Garmin - Sharp
94Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
95Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
96Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
97Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
98Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:29:06
99Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac0:35:17

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing4pts
2Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team3
3Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team2
4Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing6pts
2Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team5
3Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team4
4Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team3
5Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman1

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team10pts
2Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team9
3Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team7
4Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing6
5Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin - Sharp5
6Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman4
7Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing2

Point 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing5pts
2Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team3
3Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop1

Point 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop5pts
2Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team3
3Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team4:37:13
2Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
3Clement Chevrier (Fra) Trek Factory Racing0:01:09
4James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team0:08:32
5Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:10:46
6Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
7Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team0:16:54
8Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:19:56
9Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
10Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
11Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
12Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac
13Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team
14Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
15Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
16Christopher Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
17Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
18Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
19Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:20:40
20Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:26:18
21Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
22Ryan Eastman (USA) Trek Factory Racing
23Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:26:24

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lampre-Merida13:44:55
2Bmc Racing Team0:01:22
3Trek Factory Racing0:04:04
4Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:13:37
5Jamis-Hagens Berman P/B Sutter Home0:16:55
6Drapac Professional Cycling0:22:25
7Team Garmin-Sharp0:24:21
8Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos0:31:18
9Bissell Development Team0:32:10
10Cannondale0:34:54
11Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:36:31
12Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis0:37:24
13Team Smartstop0:40:36
14Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:44:29
15Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies0:57:13

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp27:07:07
2Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida0:00:57
3Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:26
4Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - Merida0:01:52
5Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:02:00
6Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:02:29
7Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:52
8Alex Diniz Correia (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest - Sao Jose Dos Campos0:03:28
9George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale0:03:40
10Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing0:04:10
11Chris Butler (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:04:17
12Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:04:32
13Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac0:04:39
14Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop0:05:45
15Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:06:04
16Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:06:28
17Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:06:37
18Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida0:06:41
19Clement Chevrier (Fra) Trek Factory Racing0:08:21
20Rob Squire (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:08:57
21Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:09:43
22Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac0:11:31
23Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing0:15:41
24James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team0:16:53
25Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:17:35
26Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:18:40
27Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team0:27:59
28Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:28:01
29Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale0:28:59
30Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team0:30:03
31Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:34:36
32Josh Berry (USA) Team SmartStop0:34:51
33Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team0:36:14
34Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:38:35
35Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team0:38:39
36Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team0:40:45
37Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:40:46
38Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:41:18
39Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale0:42:02
40Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:43:47
41Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest - Sao Jose Dos Campos0:43:48
42Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing0:43:53
43Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:46:21
44Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale0:48:00
45Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:48:04
46Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:48:43
47Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin - Sharp0:48:59
48Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:49:32
49Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team0:49:38
50Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:50:22
51Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac0:50:47
52Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:51:16
53Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:52:25
54Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop0:53:12
55Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop0:53:16
56Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:53:34
57Javier Mejias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk0:53:48
58Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac0:55:13
59Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:56:50
60Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:57:39
61Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:57:47
62Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:59:21
63Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale1:00:26
64Christopher Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
65Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
66Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale1:01:13
67Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team1:02:26
68Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1:04:35
69Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman1:05:41
70Michael Torckler (NZl) Team SmartStop1:06:49
71Ryan Eastman (USA) Trek Factory Racing1:07:24
72Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1:09:24
73Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1:09:47
74Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1:10:04
75Gavin Mannion (USA) Garmin - Sharp1:10:16
76Ben Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1:10:38
77Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team1:10:40
78Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:11:36
79Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
80Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1:11:56
81Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:11:57
82Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop1:12:17
83Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:13:05
84Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp1:14:03
85Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team1:14:08
86Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1:14:20
87Antonio Garnero (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest - Sao Jose Dos Campos1:14:33
88Flavio De Luna Davila (Mex) Team SmartStop1:14:44
89Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1:15:22
90Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek Factory Racing1:15:39
91Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac1:17:13
92Pedro Dourado Dutra Nicacio Autran (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest - Sao Jose Dos Campos1:18:40
93Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1:18:43
94Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:19:33
95Andrea Vaccher (Ita) Lampre - Merida1:20:00
96Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman1:20:02
97Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman1:23:06
98Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1:23:37
99Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac1:24:17

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team40pts
2Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team38
3Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing28
4Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team21
5Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp18
6Alex Diniz Correia (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest - Sao Jose Dos Campos18
7Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team14
8Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac12
9Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida11
10Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team10
11Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team10
12Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team9
13Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team8
14Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman8
15Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team8
16Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - Merida7
17Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin - Sharp7
18Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman7
19Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing6
20Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis6
21Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin - Sharp5
22Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman5
23Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team5
24Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team5
25Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team5
26Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5
27Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team5
28George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale4
29Josh Berry (USA) Team SmartStop4
30Ben Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team4
31Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies3
32Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team3
33Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman3
34Andrea Vaccher (Ita) Lampre - Merida3
35Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team2
36Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp2
37Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac1
38Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop41pts
2Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team32
3Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team21
4Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team16
5Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing16
6Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team14
7Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis13
8Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team9
9Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team8
10Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team7
11Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team7
12Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale6
13Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop6
14Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team6
15Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team5
16Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team5
17Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team5
18Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5
19Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team5
20Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team5
21Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team4
22Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team4
23Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis4
24Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team4
25Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac3
26Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team3
27Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale3
28Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek Factory Racing3
29Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre - Merida3
30Andrea Vaccher (Ita) Lampre - Merida3
31Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp2
32Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre - Merida1
33Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1
34Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1
35Gavin Mannion (USA) Garmin - Sharp1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Clement Chevrier (Fra) Trek Factory Racing27:15:28
2Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:22
3James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team0:08:32
4Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:10:19
5Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:19:40
6Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team0:21:42
7Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team0:27:53
8Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team0:30:18
9Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team0:32:24
10Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:32:25
11Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:39:43
12Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:41:11
13Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac0:42:26
14Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:44:04
15Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:49:26
16Christopher Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team0:52:05
17Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale0:52:52
18Ryan Eastman (USA) Trek Factory Racing0:59:03
19Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1:01:03
20Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team1:02:19
21Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team1:05:47
22Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek Factory Racing1:07:18
23Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1:15:16

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lampre-Merida81:30:41
2Bmc Racing Team0:02:00
3Trek Factory Racing0:10:57
4Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:20:05
5Jamis-Hagens Berman P/B Sutter Home0:37:49
6Team Garmin-Sharp0:47:42
7Bissell Development Team0:48:45
8Drapac Professional Cycling0:50:16
9Team Smartstop1:03:43
10Cannondale1:04:34
11Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team1:21:36
12Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos1:41:29
13Belkin-Pro Cycling Team1:43:56
14Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis1:44:41
15Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies2:08:51

