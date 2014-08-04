Image 1 of 30 Moreno Hofland (Belkin) wins stage 1 of the Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 30 The race hits the first roller of the day (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 30 Today's break gets established on the road (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 30 The peloton rolls through the sprint town of Parowan (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 30 Belkin spent the entire stage working on the front of the field (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 30 Jonny Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) drives the break (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 30 The peloton on the way up the first KOM climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 30 The break gets the time gap as they near the KOM (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 30 The field rides together over today's big climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 30 Adam Phelan (Drapac) leads the break (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 30 Moreno Hofland (Belkin) takes the race lead after stage 1 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 30 Today's top three (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 30 Rider's line up for today's start in Cedar City (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 30 Today's race passed by Southern Utah University (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 30 Riders pass by for the start of today's stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 30 Big hills along Gap Rd (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 30 The break begins to work together early in the day (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 30 Ben King (Garmin) leads his team back in the bunch (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 30 Belkin sets the pace on the front (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 30 The breakaway group continues up today's long climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 30 The field comes by in chase of the break (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 30 Stephen Leece (Jamis) working hard in the break (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 23 of 30 The peloton works its way up the climb to Brian Head (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 24 of 30 Alex Howes (Garmin) looks over to the team car for more bottles (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 25 of 30 Dark clouds threatened today's race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 26 of 30 Chris Horner (Lampre-Merida) gets a drink out on the road (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 27 of 30 Michael Schär (BMC) and teammate Cadel Evans have a discussion on the climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 28 of 30 A nice creek along today's route (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 29 of 30 The break fights to stay away as they enter the finish circuits (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 30 of 30 Jens Voigt (Trek) tries to get a gap on the final circuit (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Belkin's Moreno Hofland repaid his team's long day of chasing down a breakaway by sprinting to the stage 1 win and the first leader's jersey of the 2014 Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah Monday in Cedar City.

Hofland beat Team SmartStop's Jure Kocjan and Lampre-Merida's Andrea Palini in a slightly uphill bunch sprint after the peloton chased down a breakaway of five riders on the second of three finishing circuits in downtown Cedar City.

Monday's stage was the first race for Hofland, 22, since he crashed during the final stage of the tour of California in May and broke five ribs and a vertebrae.

"It was really special for me because it was the first race after the crash," Hofland said of his win. "I was confident because my training went well, but racing is always different. I was nervous like it's the first race of the season, but all the nerves went to my legs and I could do whatever I wanted in the sprint today."

The day's breakaway escaped the field just a few kilometers into the 182km stage, which featured two climbs that reached beyond 3,000 meters of elevation. Three riders initially peeled away from the peloton, including UnitedHealthcare's Jonny Clarke, Drapac's Adam Phelan and Hincapie Sportswear's Robin Carpenter. They were soon joined off the front by Optum Pro Cycling's Tom Soladay and Jamis-Hagens Berman's Stephen Leece. The move played right into Belkin's hands.

"We wanted a small breakaway to go because we suspected that nobody wanted to help us, and that was exactly how it went," Hofland said. "Nobody wanted to help us because they thought I was the favorite for today. I also felt a little bit like that. But it was the first race, so I was not sure about it, but I felt good."

The group of five quickly built an advantage of more than three minutes before reaching the only intermediate sprint of the day about 50km into the stage. The escapees held a 3:25 advantage at the beginning of the climb up through the Brian Head Ski Area and the Cedar Breaks National Monument.

The gap grew to 3:50 about halfway up the climb, where Soladay got popped out of the lead group. With Belkin leading the chase, the gap started coming down and was only 2:45 at the first KOM of the day about 73km in.

The descent off the the first climb was incredibly fast, with multiple riders getting dropped from the field and struggling to get back on. The breakaway's advantage dropped below two minutes as they passed through the meadows and aspen groves of the National Monument, but it started going back up once they hit the second climb to Bristlecone.

The breakaway topped the second KOM with a gap of about two minutes, but the advantage began to plummet once again in the descent and was down to just 30 seconds with about 35km remaining.

Cannondale's Matej Mohoric bridged up to the leaders on the fast run into Cedar City for three laps of a short finishing circuit. The group of five leaders entered the circuits with a scant 15 second lead, and the peloton finally reeled them in on the second of the three laps. The field took the bell for the finalé together, setting up the sprint finish and Hofland's win.

"I knew that I needed to be in second place on the wheel of my teammate Robert Wagner," Hofland said of the finalé. "It was an ideal situation and that happened. So Wagner brought me to the last corner in second place. Robert pulled until 200 meters to go, and then I had to do it myself. It worked out pretty good."

Kocjan's second place was satisfying for the SmartStop rider, although he said the goal was obviously to win the stage.

"We knew the man to watch was Moreno Hofland," Kocjan said. "His team controlled the race, and we sat back until there were three laps to go. I think a few more meters and I could have passed Moreno."

The race continues Tuesday with the longest stage of the week. The 210km run from Panguitch to Torrey includes four KOMs and more than 3,000 meters of climbing. Despite the elevation gain, the long downhill run to Torrey could provide plenty of time for the peloton to come back together for the finish. Orica-GreenEdge sprinter Michael Matthews won the stage in a bunch sprint last year. If the stage plays out in a similar fashion this year, Hofland could find himself on the podium in yellow again.

"I'll try and hold onto [the jersey] as long as possible," he said. "Otherwise I hope my teammate Wilco Kelderman will get it."

Results

Stage 1 result # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 4:51:12 2 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop 3 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre - Merida 4 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 6 Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team 7 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 8 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 9 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp 10 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 11 Gavin Mannion (USA) Garmin - Sharp 12 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre - Merida 13 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 14 Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop 15 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:00:05 16 Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 17 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 18 Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida 19 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin - Sharp 20 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 21 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 22 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 23 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac 24 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 25 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 26 Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop 27 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 28 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale 29 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 30 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 31 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 32 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 33 Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team 34 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 35 Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 36 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 37 Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 38 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 39 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 40 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 41 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac 42 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 43 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac 44 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 45 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 46 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 47 Ryan Eastman (USA) Trek Factory Racing 48 James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team 49 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman 50 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 51 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 52 Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac 53 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 54 Alex Diniz Correia (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest - Sao Jose Dos Campos 55 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 56 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 57 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac 58 Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis - Hagens Berman 59 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 60 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 61 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 62 Rob Squire (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 63 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 64 Clement Chevrier (Fra) Trek Factory Racing 65 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 66 Chris Butler (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 67 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac 68 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 69 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 70 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 71 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 72 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 73 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 74 Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 75 Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 76 Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop 77 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin - Sharp 78 Christopher Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 79 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team 80 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 81 Andre Almeida (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest - Sao Jose Dos Campos 82 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 83 Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop 84 Ben Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 85 Michael Torckler (NZl) Team SmartStop 86 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 87 David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk 88 Javier Mejias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk 89 Flavio De Luna Davila (Mex) Team SmartStop 90 Ramiro Rincon Diaz (Col) Funvic Brasilinvest - Sao Jose Dos Campos 91 Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest - Sao Jose Dos Campos 92 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team 93 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 94 Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 95 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 96 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 97 Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 98 Josh Berry (USA) Team SmartStop 99 Antonio Garnero (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest - Sao Jose Dos Campos 100 Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team 101 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 102 Bjorn Selander (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 103 Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac 104 Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 105 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:25 106 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 107 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac 108 Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:27 109 Andrea Vaccher (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:01:08 110 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - Merida 0:00:05 111 Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:18 112 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:21 113 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 114 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:02:32 115 Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:02:47 116 Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:03:39 117 Aaron Perry (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk 0:03:45 118 Pedro Dourado Dutra Nicacio Autran (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest - Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:04:11 119 Carlos Alexandre Manarelli (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest - Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:04:49 120 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:04:52 121 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 122 Benjamin Dilley (USA) Team Novo Nordisk 0:09:52 DNS Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis

Intermediate sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 5 pts 2 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac 3 3 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1

Finishline # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 15 pts 2 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop 12 3 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre - Merida 10 4 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 7 5 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 6 6 Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team 5 7 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 4 8 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 3 9 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp 2 10 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1

KOM 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 10 pts 2 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac 9 3 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 7 4 Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 6 5 Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 6 Josh Berry (USA) Team SmartStop 4 7 Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis - Hagens Berman 2

KOM 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 4 pts 2 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac 3 3 Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 2 4 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 4:51:12 2 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 3 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre - Merida 4 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:00:05 5 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 6 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 7 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 8 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 9 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 10 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 11 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 12 Ryan Eastman (USA) Trek Factory Racing 13 James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team 14 Clement Chevrier (Fra) Trek Factory Racing 15 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 16 Christopher Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 17 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team 18 Andre Almeida (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest - Sao Jose Dos Campos 19 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team 20 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 21 Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 22 Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team 23 Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac 24 Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 25 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:25

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 BMC Racing Team 14:33:36 2 Lampre-Merida 0:00:05 3 Team Garmin-Sharp 4 Team SmartStop 5 Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:00:10 6 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 7 Bissell Development Team 8 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 9 Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 10 Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:00:15 11 Cannondale 12 Drapac Professional Cycling 13 Jamis-Hagens Berman P/B Sutter Home 14 Trek Factory Racing 15 Team Novo Nordisk 16 Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 4:51:02 2 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop 0:00:04 3 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:00:06 4 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:10 5 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 6 Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team 7 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 8 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 9 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp 10 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 11 Gavin Mannion (USA) Garmin - Sharp 12 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre - Merida 13 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 14 Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop 15 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:00:12 16 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:00:15 17 Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 18 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 19 Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida 20 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin - Sharp 21 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 22 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 23 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 24 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac 25 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 26 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 27 Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop 28 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 29 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale 30 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 31 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 32 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 33 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 34 Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team 35 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 36 Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 37 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 38 Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 39 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 40 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 41 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 42 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac 43 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 44 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac 45 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 46 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 47 Ryan Eastman (USA) Trek Factory Racing 48 James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team 49 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman 50 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 51 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 52 Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac 53 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 54 Alex Diniz Correia (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest - Sao Jose Dos Campos 55 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 56 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 57 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac 58 Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis - Hagens Berman 59 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 60 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 61 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 62 Rob Squire (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 63 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 64 Clement Chevrier (Fra) Trek Factory Racing 65 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 66 Chris Butler (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 67 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac 68 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 69 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 70 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 71 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 72 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 73 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 74 Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 75 Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 76 Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop 77 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin - Sharp 78 Christopher Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 79 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team 80 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 81 Andre Almeida (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest - Sao Jose Dos Campos 82 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 83 Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop 84 Ben Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 85 Michael Torckler (NZl) Team SmartStop 86 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 87 David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk 88 Javier Mejias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk 89 Flavio De Luna Davila (Mex) Team SmartStop 90 Ramiro Rincon Diaz (Col) Funvic Brasilinvest - Sao Jose Dos Campos 91 Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest - Sao Jose Dos Campos 92 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team 93 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 94 Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 95 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 96 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 97 Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 98 Josh Berry (USA) Team SmartStop 99 Antonio Garnero (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest - Sao Jose Dos Campos 100 Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team 101 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 102 Bjorn Selander (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 103 Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac 104 Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 105 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - Merida 106 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac 0:00:33 107 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:35 108 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 109 Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:37 110 Andrea Vaccher (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:01:18 111 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:31 112 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 113 Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:08 114 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:02:42 115 Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:02:57 116 Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:03:49 117 Aaron Perry (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk 0:03:55 118 Pedro Dourado Dutra Nicacio Autran (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest - Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:04:21 119 Carlos Alexandre Manarelli (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest - Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:04:59 120 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:05:01 121 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:05:02 122 Benjamin Dilley (USA) Team Novo Nordisk 0:10:42

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 15 pts 2 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop 12 3 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre - Merida 10 4 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 7 5 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 6 6 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 5 7 Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team 5 8 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 4 9 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 3 10 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac 3 11 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp 2 12 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1 13 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1

KOM # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 14 pts 2 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac 12 3 Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 8 4 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 8 5 Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 6 Josh Berry (USA) Team SmartStop 4 7 Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis - Hagens Berman 2

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 4:51:12 2 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 3 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre - Merida 4 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:00:02 5 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:00:05 6 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 7 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 8 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 9 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 10 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 11 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 12 Ryan Eastman (USA) Trek Factory Racing 13 James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team 14 Clement Chevrier (Fra) Trek Factory Racing 15 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 16 Christopher Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 17 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team 18 Andre Almeida (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest - Sao Jose Dos Campos 19 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team 20 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 21 Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 22 Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team 23 Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac 24 Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 25 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:25