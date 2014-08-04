Trending

Tour of Utah: Hofland wins in Cedar City

Kocjan and Palini round out top three

Image 1 of 30

Moreno Hofland (Belkin) wins stage 1 of the Tour of Utah

Moreno Hofland (Belkin) wins stage 1 of the Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 30

The race hits the first roller of the day

The race hits the first roller of the day
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 30

Today's break gets established on the road

Today's break gets established on the road
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 30

The peloton rolls through the sprint town of Parowan

The peloton rolls through the sprint town of Parowan
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 30

Belkin spent the entire stage working on the front of the field

Belkin spent the entire stage working on the front of the field
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 30

Jonny Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) drives the break

Jonny Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) drives the break
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 30

The peloton on the way up the first KOM climb

The peloton on the way up the first KOM climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 30

The break gets the time gap as they near the KOM

The break gets the time gap as they near the KOM
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 30

The field rides together over today's big climb

The field rides together over today's big climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 30

Adam Phelan (Drapac) leads the break

Adam Phelan (Drapac) leads the break
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 30

Moreno Hofland (Belkin) takes the race lead after stage 1

Moreno Hofland (Belkin) takes the race lead after stage 1
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 30

Today's top three

Today's top three
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 30

Rider's line up for today's start in Cedar City

Rider's line up for today's start in Cedar City
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 30

Today's race passed by Southern Utah University

Today's race passed by Southern Utah University
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 30

Riders pass by for the start of today's stage

Riders pass by for the start of today's stage
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 30

Big hills along Gap Rd

Big hills along Gap Rd
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 30

The break begins to work together early in the day

The break begins to work together early in the day
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 30

Ben King (Garmin) leads his team back in the bunch

Ben King (Garmin) leads his team back in the bunch
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 30

Belkin sets the pace on the front

Belkin sets the pace on the front
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 30

The breakaway group continues up today's long climb

The breakaway group continues up today's long climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 30

The field comes by in chase of the break

The field comes by in chase of the break
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 30

Stephen Leece (Jamis) working hard in the break

Stephen Leece (Jamis) working hard in the break
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 23 of 30

The peloton works its way up the climb to Brian Head

The peloton works its way up the climb to Brian Head
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 24 of 30

Alex Howes (Garmin) looks over to the team car for more bottles

Alex Howes (Garmin) looks over to the team car for more bottles
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 25 of 30

Dark clouds threatened today's race

Dark clouds threatened today's race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 26 of 30

Chris Horner (Lampre-Merida) gets a drink out on the road

Chris Horner (Lampre-Merida) gets a drink out on the road
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 27 of 30

Michael Schär (BMC) and teammate Cadel Evans have a discussion on the climb

Michael Schär (BMC) and teammate Cadel Evans have a discussion on the climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 28 of 30

A nice creek along today's route

A nice creek along today's route
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 29 of 30

The break fights to stay away as they enter the finish circuits

The break fights to stay away as they enter the finish circuits
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 30 of 30

Jens Voigt (Trek) tries to get a gap on the final circuit

Jens Voigt (Trek) tries to get a gap on the final circuit
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Belkin's Moreno Hofland repaid his team's long day of chasing down a breakaway by sprinting to the stage 1 win and the first leader's jersey of the 2014 Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah Monday in Cedar City.

Hofland beat Team SmartStop's Jure Kocjan and Lampre-Merida's Andrea Palini in a slightly uphill bunch sprint after the peloton chased down a breakaway of five riders on the second of three finishing circuits in downtown Cedar City.

Monday's stage was the first race for Hofland, 22, since he crashed during the final stage of the tour of California in May and broke five ribs and a vertebrae.

"It was really special for me because it was the first race after the crash," Hofland said of his win. "I was confident because my training went well, but racing is always different. I was nervous like it's the first race of the season, but all the nerves went to my legs and I could do whatever I wanted in the sprint today."

The day's breakaway escaped the field just a few kilometers into the 182km stage, which featured two climbs that reached beyond 3,000 meters of elevation. Three riders initially peeled away from the peloton, including UnitedHealthcare's Jonny Clarke, Drapac's Adam Phelan and Hincapie Sportswear's Robin Carpenter. They were soon joined off the front by Optum Pro Cycling's Tom Soladay and Jamis-Hagens Berman's Stephen Leece. The move played right into Belkin's hands.

"We wanted a small breakaway to go because we suspected that nobody wanted to help us, and that was exactly how it went," Hofland said. "Nobody wanted to help us because they thought I was the favorite for today. I also felt a little bit like that. But it was the first race, so I was not sure about it, but I felt good."

The group of five quickly built an advantage of more than three minutes before reaching the only intermediate sprint of the day about 50km into the stage. The escapees held a 3:25 advantage at the beginning of the climb up through the Brian Head Ski Area and the Cedar Breaks National Monument.

The gap grew to 3:50 about halfway up the climb, where Soladay got popped out of the lead group. With Belkin leading the chase, the gap started coming down and was only 2:45 at the first KOM of the day about 73km in.

The descent off the the first climb was incredibly fast, with multiple riders getting dropped from the field and struggling to get back on. The breakaway's advantage dropped below two minutes as they passed through the meadows and aspen groves of the National Monument, but it started going back up once they hit the second climb to Bristlecone.

The breakaway topped the second KOM with a gap of about two minutes, but the advantage began to plummet once again in the descent and was down to just 30 seconds with about 35km remaining.

Cannondale's Matej Mohoric bridged up to the leaders on the fast run into Cedar City for three laps of a short finishing circuit. The group of five leaders entered the circuits with a scant 15 second lead, and the peloton finally reeled them in on the second of the three laps. The field took the bell for the finalé together, setting up the sprint finish and Hofland's win.

"I knew that I needed to be in second place on the wheel of my teammate Robert Wagner," Hofland said of the finalé. "It was an ideal situation and that happened. So Wagner brought me to the last corner in second place. Robert pulled until 200 meters to go, and then I had to do it myself. It worked out pretty good."

Kocjan's second place was satisfying for the SmartStop rider, although he said the goal was obviously to win the stage.

"We knew the man to watch was Moreno Hofland," Kocjan said. "His team controlled the race, and we sat back until there were three laps to go. I think a few more meters and I could have passed Moreno."

The race continues Tuesday with the longest stage of the week. The 210km run from Panguitch to Torrey includes four KOMs and more than 3,000 meters of climbing. Despite the elevation gain, the long downhill run to Torrey could provide plenty of time for the peloton to come back together for the finish. Orica-GreenEdge sprinter Michael Matthews won the stage in a bunch sprint last year. If the stage plays out in a similar fashion this year, Hofland could find himself on the podium in yellow again.

"I'll try and hold onto [the jersey] as long as possible," he said. "Otherwise I hope my teammate Wilco Kelderman will get it."

Results

Stage 1 result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team4:51:12
2Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
3Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre - Merida
4Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
5Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
6Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team
7Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
8Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
9Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
10Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
11Gavin Mannion (USA) Garmin - Sharp
12Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre - Merida
13Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
14Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop
15Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:00:05
16Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
17Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
18Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida
19Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin - Sharp
20Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
21Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
22Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
23Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac
24Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
25George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
26Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop
27Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
28Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
29Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
30Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
31Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
32Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
33Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team
34Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
35Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
36Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
37Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
38Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
39Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
40Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
41Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac
42Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
43Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac
44Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
45Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
46Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
47Ryan Eastman (USA) Trek Factory Racing
48James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
49Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman
50Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
51Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
52Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac
53Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
54Alex Diniz Correia (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest - Sao Jose Dos Campos
55Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
56Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
57Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac
58Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis - Hagens Berman
59Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
60Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
61Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
62Rob Squire (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
63Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
64Clement Chevrier (Fra) Trek Factory Racing
65Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
66Chris Butler (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
67Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac
68Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
69Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
70Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
71Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
72Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
73Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
74Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
75Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
76Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
77Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin - Sharp
78Christopher Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
79Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team
80Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
81Andre Almeida (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest - Sao Jose Dos Campos
82Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
83Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop
84Ben Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
85Michael Torckler (NZl) Team SmartStop
86Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
87David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
88Javier Mejias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
89Flavio De Luna Davila (Mex) Team SmartStop
90Ramiro Rincon Diaz (Col) Funvic Brasilinvest - Sao Jose Dos Campos
91Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest - Sao Jose Dos Campos
92Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team
93Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
94Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
95Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
96Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
97Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
98Josh Berry (USA) Team SmartStop
99Antonio Garnero (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest - Sao Jose Dos Campos
100Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team
101Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
102Bjorn Selander (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
103Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac
104Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
105Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:25
106Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
107Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac
108Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:27
109Andrea Vaccher (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:01:08
110Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - Merida0:00:05
111Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:18
112Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:21
113Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
114Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:02:32
115Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:02:47
116Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:03:39
117Aaron Perry (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk0:03:45
118Pedro Dourado Dutra Nicacio Autran (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest - Sao Jose Dos Campos0:04:11
119Carlos Alexandre Manarelli (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest - Sao Jose Dos Campos0:04:49
120Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:04:52
121Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
122Benjamin Dilley (USA) Team Novo Nordisk0:09:52
DNSMatthew Lloyd (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis

Intermediate sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team5pts
2Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac3
3Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1

Finishline
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team15pts
2Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop12
3Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre - Merida10
4Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies7
5Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team6
6Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team5
7Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team4
8Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team3
9Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp2
10Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1

KOM 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team10pts
2Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac9
3Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team7
4Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman6
5Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5
6Josh Berry (USA) Team SmartStop4
7Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis - Hagens Berman2

KOM 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team4pts
2Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac3
3Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman2
4Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team4:51:12
2Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
3Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre - Merida
4Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:00:05
5Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
6Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
7Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
8Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
9Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
10Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
11Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
12Ryan Eastman (USA) Trek Factory Racing
13James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
14Clement Chevrier (Fra) Trek Factory Racing
15Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
16Christopher Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
17Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team
18Andre Almeida (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest - Sao Jose Dos Campos
19Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team
20Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
21Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
22Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team
23Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac
24Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
25Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:25

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team14:33:36
2Lampre-Merida0:00:05
3Team Garmin-Sharp
4Team SmartStop
5Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:00:10
6Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
7Bissell Development Team
8UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
9Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
10Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:00:15
11Cannondale
12Drapac Professional Cycling
13Jamis-Hagens Berman P/B Sutter Home
14Trek Factory Racing
15Team Novo Nordisk
16Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team4:51:02
2Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop0:00:04
3Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:00:06
4Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:10
5Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
6Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team
7Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
8Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
9Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
10Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
11Gavin Mannion (USA) Garmin - Sharp
12Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre - Merida
13Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
14Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop
15Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:00:12
16Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:00:15
17Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
18Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
19Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida
20Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin - Sharp
21Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
22Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
23Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
24Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac
25Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
26George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
27Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop
28Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
29Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
30Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
31Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
32Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
33Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
34Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team
35Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
36Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
37Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
38Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
39Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
40Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
41Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
42Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac
43Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
44Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac
45Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
46Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
47Ryan Eastman (USA) Trek Factory Racing
48James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
49Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman
50Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
51Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
52Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac
53Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
54Alex Diniz Correia (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest - Sao Jose Dos Campos
55Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
56Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
57Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac
58Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis - Hagens Berman
59Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
60Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
61Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
62Rob Squire (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
63Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
64Clement Chevrier (Fra) Trek Factory Racing
65Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
66Chris Butler (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
67Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac
68Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
69Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
70Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
71Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
72Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
73Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
74Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
75Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
76Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
77Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin - Sharp
78Christopher Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
79Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team
80Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
81Andre Almeida (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest - Sao Jose Dos Campos
82Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
83Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop
84Ben Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
85Michael Torckler (NZl) Team SmartStop
86Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
87David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
88Javier Mejias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
89Flavio De Luna Davila (Mex) Team SmartStop
90Ramiro Rincon Diaz (Col) Funvic Brasilinvest - Sao Jose Dos Campos
91Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest - Sao Jose Dos Campos
92Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team
93Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
94Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
95Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
96Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
97Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
98Josh Berry (USA) Team SmartStop
99Antonio Garnero (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest - Sao Jose Dos Campos
100Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team
101Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
102Bjorn Selander (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
103Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac
104Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
105Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - Merida
106Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac0:00:33
107Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:35
108Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
109Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:37
110Andrea Vaccher (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:01:18
111Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:31
112Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
113Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:08
114Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:02:42
115Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:02:57
116Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:03:49
117Aaron Perry (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk0:03:55
118Pedro Dourado Dutra Nicacio Autran (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest - Sao Jose Dos Campos0:04:21
119Carlos Alexandre Manarelli (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest - Sao Jose Dos Campos0:04:59
120Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:05:01
121Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:05:02
122Benjamin Dilley (USA) Team Novo Nordisk0:10:42

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team15pts
2Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop12
3Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre - Merida10
4Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies7
5Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team6
6Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team5
7Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team5
8Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team4
9Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team3
10Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac3
11Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp2
12Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1
13Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1

KOM
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team14pts
2Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac12
3Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman8
4Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team8
5Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5
6Josh Berry (USA) Team SmartStop4
7Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis - Hagens Berman2

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team4:51:12
2Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
3Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre - Merida
4Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:00:02
5Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:00:05
6Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
7Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
8Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
9Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
10Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
11Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
12Ryan Eastman (USA) Trek Factory Racing
13James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
14Clement Chevrier (Fra) Trek Factory Racing
15Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
16Christopher Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
17Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team
18Andre Almeida (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest - Sao Jose Dos Campos
19Keegan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team
20Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
21Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
22Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team
23Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac
24Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
25Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:25

Team GC
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team14:33:36
2Lampre-Merida0:00:05
3Team Garmin-Sharp
4Team SmartStop
5Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:00:10
6Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
7Bissell Development Team
8UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
9Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
10Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:00:15
11Cannondale
12Drapac Professional Cycling
13Jamis-Hagens Berman P/B Sutter Home
14Trek Factory Racing
15Team Novo Nordisk
16Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos

 

Latest on Cyclingnews