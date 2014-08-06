Tour of Utah: Hofland doubles up stage 3
Belkin sprinter repeats
Stage 3: Lehi - Miller Motorsports Park
Moreno Hofland (Belkin) took his second stage win of the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah Wednesday by winning a bunch sprint finish at the Miller Motorsports Park in Tooele. Team SmartStop's Jure Kocjan finished sixth and held onto the race leader's jersey for at least another day.
Hofland finished just ahead of Andrea Palini (Lampre-Merida) and Eric Young (Optum Pro Cycling) after a long drag down the auto racetrack's finishing straight.
"My position was perfect," Hofland said of the sprint. "I had three teammates in front of me with one half kilometer to go: Jetse Bol, Dennis Van Winden and Robert Wagner. The plan was to go second-to-last corner, and it worked out perfectly. Wagner pulled until 250 meters to go, and then I stayed left side because the wind was coming from the right, and it was perfect. I held it to the line."
Hofland said he was well-rested for the finish after finishing stage 2 in 76th place, more than 13 minutes behind the leaders. The stage's major climb proved too much for the Dutch sprinter, so he sat up and rode in at his own pace.
"Yesterday I rode in a nice grupetto and it worked out pretty good," he said. "We rode to the finish pretty easy, and that's why I had some extra energy, I guess."
Wednesday's 190.3km stage from Lehi to the auto racetrack looked tailor made for the sprinters, with only one KOM and a relatively mild 1,205 meters of elevation gain. Once again, the day's breakaway peeled away from the bunch in the opening kilometers.
The six-rider group included UnitedHealthcare's Danny Summerhill, Drapac's Darren Lapthorne, Jelly Belly-Maxxis' Jacob Rathe, Jamis-Hagens Berman's Tyler Wren, Hincapie Sportswear's Robin Carpenter and Bissell Development's Daniel Eaton.
Carpenter started the day ninth overall, just 14 seconds off the time of race leader Kocjan, and his presence in the group meant SmartStop was going to limit the leader's advantage. In fact, the team was lined up on the front, pressing the pace so hard that a Cannondale rider rode up alongside the SmartStop train and tried to persuade them to slow down the pace. Assistant team director Gord Fraser eventually drove the team car up to the front and talked to his squad.
"At that particular instance, it's a matter of how many guys you ride and how hard," Fraser said. "How quickly to let the gap out. How long to hold it, and the break play a lot into that as well, because it's a little bit of gamesmanship."
The advice took, and the team let the gap to go up to 3:15 before the first KOM, where Carpenter took maximum points and rode into the mountains classification lead. At that point, the Hincapie rider sat up and faded back into the field. Rathe was the next best escapee on GC, sitting 11:43 down. Carpenter said once he realized the field wasn't going to let the gap go up, he decided to save his bullets.
"I kind of took a count of everybody around me and realized I was definitely the highest placed rider, the only one who had come in with the group yesterday," Carpenter said. "I decided that it was more worthwhile to save my energy coming into these mountain stages for the rest of the tour."
With GC threat gone from the break, the gap ballooned up to 4:25 about 100km into the stage. From there, the peloton slowly reeled the group back in, bringing the advantage down to 2:15 with about 50km remaining.
Belkin joined SmartStop in the chase, and the leaders had just 25 seconds over the field as they entered the finishing circuits at the motorsports park. Once in the park, the break began to disintegrate, and Rathe took a solo flyer to go for the win.
"People were tired and weren't working anymore," Rathe said of his last-gasp effort. "I thought I had a better chance by myself."
Rathe held a small gap for more than lap, but with UnitedHealthcare taking over the chase in the finalé, the peloton swept Rathe up with just over one lap to go, setting up Hofland for the win.
Thursday's stage that finishes at the top of Powder Mountain will be the first real test for the pure climbers. The 168.5km route includes two category 2 climbs before the out-of-category ascent to the finish. Kocjan will have all he can handle to hang onto the yellow jersey.
"Tomorrow's stage is for sure very difficult," Kocjan said. "The pure climbers will probably show their legs. We'll see. They say the yellow jersey takes off 10 pounds. So we'll see if that's true."
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|4:29:41
|2
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|4
|Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
|7
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|8
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|10
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|11
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|12
|Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|14
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|15
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|16
|Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|17
|Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida
|18
|Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|19
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|20
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|21
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
|22
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|23
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|24
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|25
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|26
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|27
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|28
|Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|29
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|30
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|31
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|32
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|33
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|34
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|35
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|36
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|37
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|38
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
|39
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|40
|Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|41
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|42
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|43
|Christopher Butler (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|44
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
|45
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
|46
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|47
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Team Garmin-Sharp
|48
|Chris Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
|49
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|50
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|51
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|52
|Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|53
|Alex Diniz Correia (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos
|54
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|55
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|56
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|57
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) Trek Factory Racing
|58
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|59
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|60
|Andre Almeida (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos
|61
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|62
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|63
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team
|64
|Joshua Berry (USA) Team SmartStop
|65
|Robbie Squire (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|66
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|67
|Dylan Theuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|68
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Team Garmin-Sharp
|69
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|70
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|71
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|72
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|73
|Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
|74
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|75
|James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
|76
|Benjamin King (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|77
|Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
|78
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
|79
|Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos
|0:00:10
|80
|Andrea Vaccher (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|81
|Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:00:17
|82
|Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:00:26
|83
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:28
|84
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:00:45
|85
|Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:56
|86
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:10
|87
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:24
|88
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|89
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:31
|90
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:39
|91
|Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:41
|92
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:05
|93
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:15
|94
|Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:02:25
|95
|Pedro Autran Dourado Dutra Nicacio (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos
|96
|David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:02:26
|97
|Antonio Fernando Prestes Garnero (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos
|0:03:03
|98
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Team SmartStop
|0:03:10
|99
|Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop
|100
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|101
|Logan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team
|102
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:29
|103
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|104
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|0:03:46
|105
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|106
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|107
|Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|108
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:05:06
|109
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|110
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|111
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|112
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team
|113
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|114
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop
|115
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:06:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team
|3
|3
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|3
|3
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|12
|3
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|10
|4
|Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|7
|5
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|6
|6
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
|5
|7
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|4
|8
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|3
|9
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|2
|10
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|3
|3
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|4:29:41
|2
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|3
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|4
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|5
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
|6
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|7
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|8
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|9
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|10
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
|11
|Chris Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
|12
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) Trek Factory Racing
|13
|Andre Almeida (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos
|14
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|15
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|16
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team
|17
|Dylan Theuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|18
|James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
|19
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
|20
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:05
|21
|Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:02:25
|22
|Logan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:03:10
|23
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:46
|24
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:05:06
|25
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|13:29:03
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|3
|Lampre-Merida
|4
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|5
|Cannondale
|6
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Team Garmin-Sharp
|8
|Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|9
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|10
|Bissell Development Team
|11
|Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|12
|Trek Factory Racing
|13
|Team SmartStop
|14
|Team Novo Nordisk
|15
|Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos
|0:00:10
|16
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:06:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
|14:23:43
|2
|Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:08
|4
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:00:11
|5
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:12
|6
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|7
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|8
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
|9
|Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|10
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:17
|11
|Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|12
|Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida
|13
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|14
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|15
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
|16
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|17
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|18
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|19
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|20
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|21
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
|22
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|23
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Dylan Theuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|25
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|26
|Alex Diniz Correia (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos
|27
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|28
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|29
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|30
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
|31
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|32
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|33
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) Trek Factory Racing
|34
|Christopher Butler (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|35
|Robbie Squire (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|36
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|37
|James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
|38
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|39
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team
|40
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|41
|Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|42
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|43
|Joshua Berry (USA) Team SmartStop
|44
|Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
|0:00:36
|45
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:01:02
|46
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:04:42
|47
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:26
|48
|Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:38
|49
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:25
|50
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|0:13:30
|51
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|52
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|53
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Team Garmin-Sharp
|54
|Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|55
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|56
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|57
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|58
|Chris Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
|59
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|60
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|61
|Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
|62
|Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:13:53
|63
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:00
|64
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:15:15
|65
|Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:16:40
|66
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:16:46
|67
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:16:47
|68
|Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos
|0:17:09
|69
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|0:17:16
|70
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:53
|71
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:18:03
|72
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|0:18:13
|73
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:18:18
|74
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|75
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|76
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|77
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|78
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|0:18:33
|79
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:18:36
|80
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|81
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop
|82
|Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:18:39
|83
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:06
|84
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:19:28
|85
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:30
|86
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:43
|87
|David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:20:44
|88
|Benjamin King (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|0:20:45
|89
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:58
|90
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:05
|91
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Team SmartStop
|0:21:28
|92
|Logan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team
|93
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:47
|94
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:22:04
|95
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:23:21
|96
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:23:22
|97
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:23:46
|98
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:23:55
|99
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|100
|Andre Almeida (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos
|101
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|102
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Team Garmin-Sharp
|103
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
|104
|Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:24:17
|105
|Andrea Vaccher (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:25:08
|106
|Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:25:36
|107
|Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:25:38
|108
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:26:15
|109
|Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:26:44
|110
|Antonio Fernando Prestes Garnero (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos
|0:26:58
|111
|Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:27:36
|112
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:27:41
|113
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:29:01
|114
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:30:08
|115
|Pedro Autran Dourado Dutra Nicacio (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos
|0:30:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|30
|pts
|2
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
|29
|3
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|22
|4
|Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|20
|5
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|17
|6
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|16
|7
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|11
|8
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|10
|9
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|8
|10
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|8
|11
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|8
|12
|Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|7
|13
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
|7
|14
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|6
|15
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|5
|16
|Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|5
|17
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|5
|18
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team
|4
|19
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|4
|20
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|3
|21
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3
|22
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|2
|23
|Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|2
|24
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|2
|25
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|1
|26
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|27
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|24
|pts
|2
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|22
|3
|Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|21
|4
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|12
|5
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|8
|6
|Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|8
|7
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|7
|8
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|5
|9
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|5
|10
|Alex Diniz Correia (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos
|4
|11
|Joshua Berry (USA) Team SmartStop
|4
|12
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|4
|13
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|4
|14
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|3
|15
|Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|2
|16
|Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|2
|17
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|18
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|2
|19
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|14:23:54
|2
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:01
|3
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
|4
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:00:06
|5
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
|6
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|7
|Dylan Theuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|8
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) Trek Factory Racing
|9
|James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
|10
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team
|11
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:04:31
|12
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:14
|13
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|0:13:19
|14
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|15
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|16
|Chris Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
|17
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|18
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:16:36
|19
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:32
|20
|Logan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:21:17
|21
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:23:10
|22
|Andre Almeida (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos
|0:23:44
|23
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
|24
|Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:27:25
|25
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:27:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|43:11:43
|2
|Lampre-Merida
|0:00:07
|3
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:12
|4
|Bissell Development Team
|5
|Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:00:17
|6
|Cannondale
|7
|Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|8
|Trek Factory Racing
|9
|Team SmartStop
|0:00:26
|10
|Team Garmin-Sharp
|0:13:20
|11
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:13:30
|12
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:29:13
|13
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:31:32
|14
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:35:36
|15
|Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:36:14
|16
|Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos
|0:40:47
