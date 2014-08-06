Trending

Tour of Utah: Hofland doubles up stage 3

Belkin sprinter repeats

Image 1 of 30

Moreno Hofland (Belkin) wins stage 3

Moreno Hofland (Belkin) wins stage 3
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 30

Belkin waited close to the front before taking today’s stage win

Belkin waited close to the front before taking today’s stage win
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 30

Jure Kocjan (SmartStop) goes into stage 4 holding onto yellow

Jure Kocjan (SmartStop) goes into stage 4 holding onto yellow
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 30

Danny Summerhill (UnitedHealthcare) rode hard in the break to take today’s most aggressive jersey

Danny Summerhill (UnitedHealthcare) rode hard in the break to take today’s most aggressive jersey
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 30

SmartStop leading the group up today’s climb

SmartStop leading the group up today’s climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 30

Danny Summerhill (UnitedHealthcare) takes the most aggressive jersey

Danny Summerhill (UnitedHealthcare) takes the most aggressive jersey
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 30

Today’s top three podium

Today’s top three podium
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 30

Belkin happy after the stage win

Belkin happy after the stage win
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 30

UnitedHealthcare comes to the front on the final laps

UnitedHealthcare comes to the front on the final laps
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 30

Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly) tries to keep a gap on the field in the final kilometers

Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly) tries to keep a gap on the field in the final kilometers
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 30

Robin Carpenter (Hincapie) leads the break

Robin Carpenter (Hincapie) leads the break
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 30

The peloton heads into the Miller Motorsports Park

The peloton heads into the Miller Motorsports Park
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 30

The break closes in on the final kilometers

The break closes in on the final kilometers
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 30

Lots of desert ahead for riders today

Lots of desert ahead for riders today
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 30

The front of the peloton starts to string out as they close in on Tooele

The front of the peloton starts to string out as they close in on Tooele
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 30

Riders have a chat at the front of the field after the break goes up the road

Riders have a chat at the front of the field after the break goes up the road
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 30

Boy scouts were out to start today’s stage

Boy scouts were out to start today’s stage
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 30

Jure Kocjan (SmartStop) comes to the line for the start

Jure Kocjan (SmartStop) comes to the line for the start
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 30

Chris Horner (Lampre-Merida) content to sit back and wait for the coming mountain stages

Chris Horner (Lampre-Merida) content to sit back and wait for the coming mountain stages
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 30

The field passes through the old west town of Eureka

The field passes through the old west town of Eureka
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 30

The peloton on the way up the climb

The peloton on the way up the climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 30

The field gets strung out along Utah Lake

The field gets strung out along Utah Lake
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 23 of 30

Jure Kocjan (SmartStop) happy to be in yellow today

Jure Kocjan (SmartStop) happy to be in yellow today
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 24 of 30

Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie) rides in the best climber jersey for today’s stage

Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie) rides in the best climber jersey for today’s stage
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 25 of 30

Moreno Hofland (Belkin)

Moreno Hofland (Belkin)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 30

Tour of Utah stage 3 podium: Moreno Hofland (Belkin), Andrea Palini (Lampre - Merida) and Eric Young (Optum)

Tour of Utah stage 3 podium: Moreno Hofland (Belkin), Andrea Palini (Lampre - Merida) and Eric Young (Optum)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 30

Moreno Hofland (Belkin) crosses the line first in the stage 3 sprint

Moreno Hofland (Belkin) crosses the line first in the stage 3 sprint
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 30

Moreno Hofland (Belkin) takes a well-deserved sip of beer on the podium

Moreno Hofland (Belkin) takes a well-deserved sip of beer on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 30

Moreno Hofland (Belkin) takes the stage 3 win

Moreno Hofland (Belkin) takes the stage 3 win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 30

Belkin celebrates the stage 3 win in Utah

Belkin celebrates the stage 3 win in Utah
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Moreno Hofland (Belkin) took his second stage win of the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah Wednesday by winning a bunch sprint finish at the Miller Motorsports Park in Tooele. Team SmartStop's Jure Kocjan finished sixth and held onto the race leader's jersey for at least another day.

Hofland finished just ahead of Andrea Palini (Lampre-Merida) and Eric Young (Optum Pro Cycling) after a long drag down the auto racetrack's finishing straight.

"My position was perfect," Hofland said of the sprint. "I had three teammates in front of me with one half kilometer to go: Jetse Bol, Dennis Van Winden and Robert Wagner. The plan was to go second-to-last corner, and it worked out perfectly. Wagner pulled until 250 meters to go, and then I stayed left side because the wind was coming from the right, and it was perfect. I held it to the line."

Hofland said he was well-rested for the finish after finishing stage 2 in 76th place, more than 13 minutes behind the leaders. The stage's major climb proved too much for the Dutch sprinter, so he sat up and rode in at his own pace.

"Yesterday I rode in a nice grupetto and it worked out pretty good," he said. "We rode to the finish pretty easy, and that's why I had some extra energy, I guess."

Wednesday's 190.3km stage from Lehi to the auto racetrack looked tailor made for the sprinters, with only one KOM and a relatively mild 1,205 meters of elevation gain. Once again, the day's breakaway peeled away from the bunch in the opening kilometers.

The six-rider group included UnitedHealthcare's Danny Summerhill, Drapac's Darren Lapthorne, Jelly Belly-Maxxis' Jacob Rathe, Jamis-Hagens Berman's Tyler Wren, Hincapie Sportswear's Robin Carpenter and Bissell Development's Daniel Eaton.

Carpenter started the day ninth overall, just 14 seconds off the time of race leader Kocjan, and his presence in the group meant SmartStop was going to limit the leader's advantage. In fact, the team was lined up on the front, pressing the pace so hard that a Cannondale rider rode up alongside the SmartStop train and tried to persuade them to slow down the pace. Assistant team director Gord Fraser eventually drove the team car up to the front and talked to his squad.

"At that particular instance, it's a matter of how many guys you ride and how hard," Fraser said. "How quickly to let the gap out. How long to hold it, and the break play a lot into that as well, because it's a little bit of gamesmanship."

The advice took, and the team let the gap to go up to 3:15 before the first KOM, where Carpenter took maximum points and rode into the mountains classification lead. At that point, the Hincapie rider sat up and faded back into the field. Rathe was the next best escapee on GC, sitting 11:43 down. Carpenter said once he realized the field wasn't going to let the gap go up, he decided to save his bullets.

"I kind of took a count of everybody around me and realized I was definitely the highest placed rider, the only one who had come in with the group yesterday," Carpenter said. "I decided that it was more worthwhile to save my energy coming into these mountain stages for the rest of the tour."

With GC threat gone from the break, the gap ballooned up to 4:25 about 100km into the stage. From there, the peloton slowly reeled the group back in, bringing the advantage down to 2:15 with about 50km remaining.

Belkin joined SmartStop in the chase, and the leaders had just 25 seconds over the field as they entered the finishing circuits at the motorsports park. Once in the park, the break began to disintegrate, and Rathe took a solo flyer to go for the win.

"People were tired and weren't working anymore," Rathe said of his last-gasp effort. "I thought I had a better chance by myself."

Rathe held a small gap for more than lap, but with UnitedHealthcare taking over the chase in the finalé, the peloton swept Rathe up with just over one lap to go, setting up Hofland for the win.

Thursday's stage that finishes at the top of Powder Mountain will be the first real test for the pure climbers. The 168.5km route includes two category 2 climbs before the out-of-category ascent to the finish. Kocjan will have all he can handle to hang onto the yellow jersey.

"Tomorrow's stage is for sure very difficult," Kocjan said. "The pure climbers will probably show their legs. We'll see. They say the yellow jersey takes off 10 pounds. So we'll see if that's true."

Results

Stage 3 result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team4:29:41
2Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
3Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
4Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
5Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
6Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
7Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
8Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
9Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
10Gavin Mannion (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
11Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
12Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team
13Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
14Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
15Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
16Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
17Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida
18Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
19Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
20Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
21Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
22Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
23Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
24George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
25Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
26Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
27Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
28Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
29Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
30Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
31Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
32Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
33Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
34Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
35Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
36Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
37Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
38Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
39Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
40Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team
41Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
42Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
43Christopher Butler (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
44Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
45Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
46Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
47Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Team Garmin-Sharp
48Chris Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
49Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
50Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
51Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
52Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
53Alex Diniz Correia (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos
54Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
55Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
56Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
57Clement Chevrier (Fra) Trek Factory Racing
58Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
59Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
60Andre Almeida (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos
61Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
62Ryan Eastman (USA) Trek Factory Racing
63Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team
64Joshua Berry (USA) Team SmartStop
65Robbie Squire (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
66Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
67Dylan Theuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
68Thomas Dekker (Ned) Team Garmin-Sharp
69Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
70Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
71Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
72Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
73Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
74Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
75James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
76Benjamin King (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
77Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
78Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
79Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos0:00:10
80Andrea Vaccher (Ita) Lampre-Merida
81Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop0:00:17
82Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop0:00:26
83Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:00:28
84Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:00:45
85Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:56
86Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:10
87Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:24
88Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
89Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:01:31
90Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:39
91Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:41
92Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:02:05
93Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:02:15
94Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:02:25
95Pedro Autran Dourado Dutra Nicacio (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos
96David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk0:02:26
97Antonio Fernando Prestes Garnero (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos0:03:03
98Michael Torckler (NZl) Team SmartStop0:03:10
99Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop
100Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
101Logan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team
102Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:03:29
103Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
104Phillip Gaimon (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp0:03:46
105Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
106Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
107Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
108Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:05:06
109Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
110Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
111Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
112Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team
113Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
114Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop
115Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:06:13

Points - One
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team5pts
2Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team3
3Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1

Two
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team5pts
2Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis3
3Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team1

Finishline
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team15pts
2Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida12
3Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies10
4Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team7
5Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team6
6Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop5
7Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team4
8Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team3
9Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale2
10Gavin Mannion (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp1

KOM
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team4pts
2Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home3
3Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team2
4Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team4:29:41
2Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
3Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
4Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
5Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
6Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
7Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
8Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
9Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
10Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
11Chris Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
12Clement Chevrier (Fra) Trek Factory Racing
13Andre Almeida (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos
14Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
15Ryan Eastman (USA) Trek Factory Racing
16Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team
17Dylan Theuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
18James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
19Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
20Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:02:05
21Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:02:25
22Logan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team0:03:10
23Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:03:46
24Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:05:06
25Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Belkin-Pro Cycling Team13:29:03
2BMC Racing Team
3Lampre-Merida
4Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
5Cannondale
6UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
7Team Garmin-Sharp
8Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
9Drapac Professional Cycling
10Bissell Development Team
11Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
12Trek Factory Racing
13Team SmartStop
14Team Novo Nordisk
15Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos0:00:10
16Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:06:11

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop14:23:43
2Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team0:00:02
3Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:08
4Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:00:11
5Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:12
6Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
7Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
8Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
9Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
10Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:00:17
11Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
12Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida
13Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
14Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
15Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
16George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
17Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
18Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
19Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
20Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
21Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
22Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
23Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
24Dylan Theuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
25Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
26Alex Diniz Correia (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos
27Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
28Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
29Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
30Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
31Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
32Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
33Clement Chevrier (Fra) Trek Factory Racing
34Christopher Butler (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
35Robbie Squire (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
36Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
37James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
38Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
39Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team
40Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
41Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
42Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
43Joshua Berry (USA) Team SmartStop
44Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop0:00:36
45Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:01:02
46Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:04:42
47Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:09:26
48Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team0:11:38
49Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:13:25
50Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale0:13:30
51Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
52Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
53Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Team Garmin-Sharp
54Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
55Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
56Ryan Eastman (USA) Trek Factory Racing
57Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
58Chris Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
59Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
60Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
61Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
62Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop0:13:53
63Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:15:00
64Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:15:15
65Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop0:16:40
66Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:16:46
67Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:16:47
68Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos0:17:09
69Phillip Gaimon (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp0:17:16
70Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:17:53
71Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:18:03
72Gavin Mannion (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp0:18:13
73Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:18:18
74Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
75Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
76Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
77Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
78Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing0:18:33
79Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:18:36
80Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
81Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop
82Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop0:18:39
83Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:19:06
84Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:19:28
85Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:20:30
86Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:20:43
87David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk0:20:44
88Benjamin King (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp0:20:45
89Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:20:58
90Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:21:05
91Michael Torckler (NZl) Team SmartStop0:21:28
92Logan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team
93Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:21:47
94Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:22:04
95Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team0:23:21
96Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:23:22
97Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:23:46
98Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:23:55
99Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
100Andre Almeida (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos
101Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
102Thomas Dekker (Ned) Team Garmin-Sharp
103Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
104Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:24:17
105Andrea Vaccher (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:25:08
106Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:25:36
107Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:25:38
108Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:26:15
109Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:26:44
110Antonio Fernando Prestes Garnero (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos0:26:58
111Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:27:36
112Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:27:41
113Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:29:01
114Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:30:08
115Pedro Autran Dourado Dutra Nicacio (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos0:30:26

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team30pts
2Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop29
3Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida22
4Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team20
5Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies17
6Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team16
7Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis11
8Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team10
9Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing8
10Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team8
11Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team8
12Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team7
13Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team7
14Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team6
15Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team5
16Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team5
17Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team5
18Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team4
19Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis4
20Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling3
21Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida3
22Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale2
23Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp2
24Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling2
25Gavin Mannion (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp1
26Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team1
27Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1

KOM
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team24pts
2Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team22
3Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team21
4Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling12
5Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team8
6Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home8
7Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home7
8Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team5
9Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5
10Alex Diniz Correia (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos4
11Joshua Berry (USA) Team SmartStop4
12Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team4
13Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling4
14Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home3
15Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp2
16Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home2
17Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing2
18Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team2
19Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team14:23:54
2Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:01
3Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
4Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:00:06
5Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
6Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
7Dylan Theuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
8Clement Chevrier (Fra) Trek Factory Racing
9James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
10Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team
11Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:04:31
12Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:13:14
13Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale0:13:19
14Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
15Ryan Eastman (USA) Trek Factory Racing
16Chris Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
17Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
18Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:16:36
19Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:20:32
20Logan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team0:21:17
21Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team0:23:10
22Andre Almeida (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos0:23:44
23Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
24Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:27:25
25Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:27:30

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team43:11:43
2Lampre-Merida0:00:07
3UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:12
4Bissell Development Team
5Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:00:17
6Cannondale
7Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
8Trek Factory Racing
9Team SmartStop0:00:26
10Team Garmin-Sharp0:13:20
11Drapac Professional Cycling0:13:30
12Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:29:13
13Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:31:32
14Team Novo Nordisk0:35:36
15Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:36:14
16Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos0:40:47

 

Latest on Cyclingnews