Moreno Hofland (Belkin) took his second stage win of the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah Wednesday by winning a bunch sprint finish at the Miller Motorsports Park in Tooele. Team SmartStop's Jure Kocjan finished sixth and held onto the race leader's jersey for at least another day.

Hofland finished just ahead of Andrea Palini (Lampre-Merida) and Eric Young (Optum Pro Cycling) after a long drag down the auto racetrack's finishing straight.

"My position was perfect," Hofland said of the sprint. "I had three teammates in front of me with one half kilometer to go: Jetse Bol, Dennis Van Winden and Robert Wagner. The plan was to go second-to-last corner, and it worked out perfectly. Wagner pulled until 250 meters to go, and then I stayed left side because the wind was coming from the right, and it was perfect. I held it to the line."

Hofland said he was well-rested for the finish after finishing stage 2 in 76th place, more than 13 minutes behind the leaders. The stage's major climb proved too much for the Dutch sprinter, so he sat up and rode in at his own pace.

"Yesterday I rode in a nice grupetto and it worked out pretty good," he said. "We rode to the finish pretty easy, and that's why I had some extra energy, I guess."

Wednesday's 190.3km stage from Lehi to the auto racetrack looked tailor made for the sprinters, with only one KOM and a relatively mild 1,205 meters of elevation gain. Once again, the day's breakaway peeled away from the bunch in the opening kilometers.

The six-rider group included UnitedHealthcare's Danny Summerhill, Drapac's Darren Lapthorne, Jelly Belly-Maxxis' Jacob Rathe, Jamis-Hagens Berman's Tyler Wren, Hincapie Sportswear's Robin Carpenter and Bissell Development's Daniel Eaton.

Carpenter started the day ninth overall, just 14 seconds off the time of race leader Kocjan, and his presence in the group meant SmartStop was going to limit the leader's advantage. In fact, the team was lined up on the front, pressing the pace so hard that a Cannondale rider rode up alongside the SmartStop train and tried to persuade them to slow down the pace. Assistant team director Gord Fraser eventually drove the team car up to the front and talked to his squad.

"At that particular instance, it's a matter of how many guys you ride and how hard," Fraser said. "How quickly to let the gap out. How long to hold it, and the break play a lot into that as well, because it's a little bit of gamesmanship."

The advice took, and the team let the gap to go up to 3:15 before the first KOM, where Carpenter took maximum points and rode into the mountains classification lead. At that point, the Hincapie rider sat up and faded back into the field. Rathe was the next best escapee on GC, sitting 11:43 down. Carpenter said once he realized the field wasn't going to let the gap go up, he decided to save his bullets.

"I kind of took a count of everybody around me and realized I was definitely the highest placed rider, the only one who had come in with the group yesterday," Carpenter said. "I decided that it was more worthwhile to save my energy coming into these mountain stages for the rest of the tour."

With GC threat gone from the break, the gap ballooned up to 4:25 about 100km into the stage. From there, the peloton slowly reeled the group back in, bringing the advantage down to 2:15 with about 50km remaining.

Belkin joined SmartStop in the chase, and the leaders had just 25 seconds over the field as they entered the finishing circuits at the motorsports park. Once in the park, the break began to disintegrate, and Rathe took a solo flyer to go for the win.

"People were tired and weren't working anymore," Rathe said of his last-gasp effort. "I thought I had a better chance by myself."

Rathe held a small gap for more than lap, but with UnitedHealthcare taking over the chase in the finalé, the peloton swept Rathe up with just over one lap to go, setting up Hofland for the win.

Thursday's stage that finishes at the top of Powder Mountain will be the first real test for the pure climbers. The 168.5km route includes two category 2 climbs before the out-of-category ascent to the finish. Kocjan will have all he can handle to hang onto the yellow jersey.

"Tomorrow's stage is for sure very difficult," Kocjan said. "The pure climbers will probably show their legs. We'll see. They say the yellow jersey takes off 10 pounds. So we'll see if that's true."

Results

Stage 3 result # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 4:29:41 2 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 4 Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 5 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 6 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop 7 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 8 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 9 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 10 Gavin Mannion (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 11 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 12 Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team 13 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 14 Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 15 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 16 Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 17 Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida 18 Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 19 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 20 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 21 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 22 Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 23 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 24 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 25 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 26 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 27 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 28 Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 29 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 30 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 31 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 32 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 33 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 34 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 35 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 36 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 37 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 38 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 39 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 40 Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team 41 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 42 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 43 Christopher Butler (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 44 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 45 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale 46 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 47 Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Team Garmin-Sharp 48 Chris Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 49 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 50 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 51 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 52 Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 53 Alex Diniz Correia (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos 54 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 55 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 56 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 57 Clement Chevrier (Fra) Trek Factory Racing 58 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 59 Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 60 Andre Almeida (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos 61 Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 62 Ryan Eastman (USA) Trek Factory Racing 63 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team 64 Joshua Berry (USA) Team SmartStop 65 Robbie Squire (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 66 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 67 Dylan Theuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 68 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Team Garmin-Sharp 69 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 70 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 71 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 72 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 73 Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop 74 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 75 James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team 76 Benjamin King (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 77 Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk 78 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 79 Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:00:10 80 Andrea Vaccher (Ita) Lampre-Merida 81 Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop 0:00:17 82 Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop 0:00:26 83 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:00:28 84 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:00:45 85 Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:56 86 Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:10 87 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:24 88 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 89 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:01:31 90 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:39 91 Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:41 92 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:02:05 93 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:02:15 94 Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:02:25 95 Pedro Autran Dourado Dutra Nicacio (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos 96 David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk 0:02:26 97 Antonio Fernando Prestes Garnero (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:03:03 98 Michael Torckler (NZl) Team SmartStop 0:03:10 99 Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop 100 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 101 Logan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team 102 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:03:29 103 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 104 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 0:03:46 105 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 106 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 107 Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 108 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:05:06 109 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 110 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 111 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 112 Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team 113 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 114 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop 115 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:06:13

Points - One # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 5 pts 2 Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team 3 3 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1

Two # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 3 3 Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team 1

Finishline # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 15 pts 2 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 12 3 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 10 4 Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 7 5 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 6 6 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop 5 7 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 4 8 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 3 9 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 2 10 Gavin Mannion (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 1

KOM # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 4 pts 2 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 3 3 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 2 4 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 4:29:41 2 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 3 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 4 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 5 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 6 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 7 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 8 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 9 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 10 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 11 Chris Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 12 Clement Chevrier (Fra) Trek Factory Racing 13 Andre Almeida (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos 14 Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 15 Ryan Eastman (USA) Trek Factory Racing 16 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team 17 Dylan Theuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 18 James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team 19 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 20 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:02:05 21 Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:02:25 22 Logan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:03:10 23 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:46 24 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:05:06 25 Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 13:29:03 2 BMC Racing Team 3 Lampre-Merida 4 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 Cannondale 6 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 7 Team Garmin-Sharp 8 Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 9 Drapac Professional Cycling 10 Bissell Development Team 11 Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 12 Trek Factory Racing 13 Team SmartStop 14 Team Novo Nordisk 15 Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:00:10 16 Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:06:11

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop 14:23:43 2 Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team 0:00:02 3 Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:08 4 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:00:11 5 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:12 6 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 7 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 8 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 9 Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 10 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:00:17 11 Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 12 Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida 13 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 14 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 15 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 16 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 17 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 18 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 19 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 20 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 21 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale 22 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 23 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 24 Dylan Theuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 25 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 26 Alex Diniz Correia (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos 27 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 28 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 29 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 30 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 31 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 32 Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 33 Clement Chevrier (Fra) Trek Factory Racing 34 Christopher Butler (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 35 Robbie Squire (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 36 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 37 James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team 38 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 39 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team 40 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 41 Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 42 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 43 Joshua Berry (USA) Team SmartStop 44 Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop 0:00:36 45 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:01:02 46 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:04:42 47 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:09:26 48 Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team 0:11:38 49 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:13:25 50 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 0:13:30 51 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 52 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 53 Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Team Garmin-Sharp 54 Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 55 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 56 Ryan Eastman (USA) Trek Factory Racing 57 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 58 Chris Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 59 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 60 Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 61 Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk 62 Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop 0:13:53 63 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:15:00 64 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:15:15 65 Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop 0:16:40 66 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:16:46 67 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:16:47 68 Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:17:09 69 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 0:17:16 70 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:17:53 71 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:18:03 72 Gavin Mannion (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 0:18:13 73 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:18:18 74 Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 75 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 76 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 77 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 78 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 0:18:33 79 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:18:36 80 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 81 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop 82 Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop 0:18:39 83 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:19:06 84 Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:19:28 85 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:20:30 86 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:20:43 87 David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk 0:20:44 88 Benjamin King (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 0:20:45 89 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:20:58 90 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:21:05 91 Michael Torckler (NZl) Team SmartStop 0:21:28 92 Logan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team 93 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:21:47 94 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:22:04 95 Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:23:21 96 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:23:22 97 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:23:46 98 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:23:55 99 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 100 Andre Almeida (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos 101 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 102 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Team Garmin-Sharp 103 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 104 Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:24:17 105 Andrea Vaccher (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:25:08 106 Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:25:36 107 Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:25:38 108 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:26:15 109 Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:26:44 110 Antonio Fernando Prestes Garnero (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:26:58 111 Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:27:36 112 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:27:41 113 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:29:01 114 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:30:08 115 Pedro Autran Dourado Dutra Nicacio (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:30:26

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 30 pts 2 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop 29 3 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 22 4 Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team 20 5 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 17 6 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 16 7 Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 11 8 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 10 9 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 8 10 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 8 11 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 8 12 Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 7 13 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 7 14 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 6 15 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 5 16 Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team 5 17 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 5 18 Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team 4 19 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 4 20 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 3 21 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3 22 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 2 23 Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 2 24 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 2 25 Gavin Mannion (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 1 26 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 1 27 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1

KOM # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 24 pts 2 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 22 3 Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team 21 4 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 12 5 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 8 6 Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 8 7 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 7 8 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 5 9 Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 10 Alex Diniz Correia (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos 4 11 Joshua Berry (USA) Team SmartStop 4 12 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 4 13 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 4 14 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 3 15 Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 2 16 Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 2 17 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 2 18 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 2 19 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 14:23:54 2 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:01 3 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 4 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:00:06 5 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 6 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 7 Dylan Theuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 8 Clement Chevrier (Fra) Trek Factory Racing 9 James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team 10 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team 11 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:04:31 12 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:13:14 13 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 0:13:19 14 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 15 Ryan Eastman (USA) Trek Factory Racing 16 Chris Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 17 Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 18 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:16:36 19 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:20:32 20 Logan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:21:17 21 Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:23:10 22 Andre Almeida (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:23:44 23 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 24 Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:27:25 25 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:27:30