Tour of Utah past winners

Champions 2006-2013

Johann Tschopp (BMC Racing Team) takes over the general classification lead

Past winners

2013Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp
2012Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
2011Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
2010Levi Leipheimer (USA) Mellow Johnny's
2009Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Rock Racing
2008Jeff Louder (USA) BMC
2007Not held
2006Scott Moninger (USA) Health Net p/b Maxxis

