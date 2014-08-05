Image 1 of 29 Michael Schär (BMC) holds off the sprinters to win stage 2 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 29 The course had plenty opportunities for the climbers (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 29 Mareno Hofland (Belkin) riding in the leaders jersey (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 29 The peloton winds its way through scenic southern Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 29 Ivan Basso (Cannondale) works at the front on the final climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 29 The peloton on the final climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 29 Matt Cook (Jamis) tries to bridge to the break (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 29 Isaac Bolivar (UnitedHealthcare) works at the front to help bring back the break (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 29 Tom Danielson (Garmin) staying near the front on the climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 29 Rob Rosskopf (Hincapie) fights to keep his gap on the field (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 29 Michael Schar (BMC) on the descent (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 29 Michael Schar (BMC) gets congratulated by teammates after his win (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 29 The top three on the podium (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 29 Jens Voigt (Trek) fought his way into the break (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 29 The peloton climbs up past Grand Staircase Escalante park (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 29 The peloton heads towards more of todays red rock canyons (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 29 The break starts to get away from the field. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 29 Garmin comes to the front (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 29 Snack time in the break (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 29 Phil Gaimon (Garmin) helps take up the chase (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 29 The peloton gets strung out to bring back the break (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 29 The bunch makes its way up to the Hogsback climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 23 of 29 Todays route wound through red rocks and big canyons (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 24 of 29 Michael Schar (BMC) happy on the podium after todays hard ride (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 25 of 29 The race nears the red rocks of Bryce Canyon (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 26 of 29 The peloton passes through arches on the way by Bryce Canyon (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 27 of 29 Riders get out of the saddle on another of todays rollers (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 28 of 29 Cowboys come out along todays course (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 29 of 29 The jersey winners after stage 2 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

BMC's Michael Schär held off the charging peloton by just a few meters to take the stage 2 win Tuesday at the Larry H.Miller Tour of Utah, while Team SmartStop's Jure Kocjan took the yellow jersey from stage 1 winner Moreno Hofland (Belkin) after finishing second for the second consecutive day.

Schär, the sole survivor of a daylong breakaway that was out front for most of the 210km stage, struggled mightily in the closing kilometers to hold off the field sprint led by Kocjan and third-placed Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly). Schär is now second overall, followed by Tevtcov.

"It was a really tough day for me today," Schär said. "On the top of the climb I felt very good. I had a four-minute advantage. Then I went down and all of the sudden I got cramps. I had to change my shoes in the morning. I broke a shoe on the bus, so I had new shoes and new cleats. There was a little millimeter difference, but after 200km it makes a big difference in the legs. I had the worst cramps of my life."

Kocjan, who started the day four seconds down in the general classification, knew the stage suited him, and with time bonuses he'd be able to take the overall. Nevertheless, when the breakaway's advantage grew to seven minutes and the field had difficulty bringing it down, he thought maybe his chances for stage win or leader's jersey were disappearing.

"I knew when I saw seven minutes, that with Jens [Voigt] and Mike up there it was going to be tough, and it was," Kocjan said. "We went really hard, and there were some sectors with a crosswind that were really hard, and the gap was still six, six and a half. It was incredible how fast they were going.

"When we came to the top, [Schär] still had four minutes, and I thought, 'Well today it will not be possible,'" Kocjan continued. "All of the sudden we went pretty fast on the downhill and the gap was at 1:50. I thought, 'Maybe, yeah.' I thought maybe something went wrong, like [Schär] had a flat or something. He lost two minutes over five kilometers on the downhill. Then I believed we could catch him, and we were close."

Although Kocjan didn't grab the stage win, his six-second time bonus pushed him into the overall lead by two seconds over Schär and eight seconds over Tvetcov.

"I was very motivated for today's stage," Kocjan said. "I knew that last year on the same stage 60 riders came into the sprint. So I knew if I could make the climb with the first group I was probably the fastest man. This is incredible. We are a small team, a low-budget team, and we have here several [WorldTour] teams, so it's kind of incredible what we did this year so far."

The day's breakaway escaped just a few kilometers into the 210km stage, which followed Utah Scenic Byway 12 through Bryce Canyon National Park and the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument before finishing on Main Street in Torrey.

After several shake-ups and reshuffling, the group of five escapees included Schär, Trek Factory Racing's Voigt, UnitedHealthcare's Ben Day, Drapac's Darren Lapthorne, Funvic-Brasilinvest's Ramiro Rincon Diaz and Hincapie Sportswear's Joey Rosskopf.

The powerful group quickly started building a gap that eventually topped out at 6:55 after the first KOM of the day. But the second KOM at the Grand Staircase about 76km into the race proved too much for Rincon Diaz, who finished second there but dropped off the leaders' pace immediately after. The Funvic rider cracked hard and eventually abandoned the race.

From there the gap started to come down consistently, dropping below two minutes on the way to the third KOM of the day on the Hogsback, where Schär and Rosskopf dropped their fellow breakaway companions. The two riders powered away and rebuilt their gap to more than three minutes. Schär then attacked and dropped Rosskopf on the final climb of the day over Boulder Mountain.

The Hincapie rider wasn't ready to give up, however, and he clawed his way back toward the leader on the 30km descent into Torrey. But the extra effort cost Rosskopf, who cracked in the final kilometers and succumbed to the chasing peloton. Schär, meanwhile, would not be denied the stage win.

"At the end I couldn't barely pedal on the downhill," Schär said. "I had to drink a lot of electrolytes, and then the last two kilometers I saw the bunch approaching, and I felt like I was going in slow motion. You just do all you can. Don't look back anymore. Don't give them any motivation. Just do all you can. It was really simple. In my brain I think there was not very much going on anymore."

The Tour of Utah continues Wednesday with the 190.3km stage from Lehi to the Miller Motorsports Park. The stage profile suggests another opportunity for a successful breakaway or a field sprint.

Results

Stage 2 result # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team 5:03:00 2 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop 0:00:02 3 Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 4 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 5 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 6 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 7 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 8 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 9 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 10 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 11 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 12 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 13 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 14 Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 15 Dylan Theuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 16 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 17 Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida 18 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale 19 Alex Diniz Correia (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos 20 Robbie Squire (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 21 Clement Chevrier (Fra) Trek Factory Racing 22 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 23 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 24 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 25 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 26 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 27 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 28 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 29 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 30 Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 31 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team 32 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 33 James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team 34 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 35 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 36 Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 37 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 38 Christopher Butler (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 39 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 40 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 41 Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 42 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 43 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 44 Joshua Berry (USA) Team SmartStop 45 Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop 0:00:21 46 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:56 47 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 48 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 49 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:11:28 50 Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team 51 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 52 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 53 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 54 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 55 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 56 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 57 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 58 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 59 Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 60 Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop 61 Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk 62 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop 63 Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Team Garmin-Sharp 64 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 65 Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 66 Chris Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 67 Ryan Eastman (USA) Trek Factory Racing 68 Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop 0:13:21 69 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 70 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 71 Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos 72 Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 73 Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team 74 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 75 Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 76 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 77 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 78 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 79 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 80 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 81 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 82 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 83 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 84 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 85 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 86 Gavin Mannion (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 87 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 88 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 89 Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 90 Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop 91 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 92 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 93 Benjamin King (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 94 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 95 David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk 96 Michael Torckler (NZl) Team SmartStop 97 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 98 Logan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team 99 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Team Garmin-Sharp 100 Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 101 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 102 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 103 Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 104 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 105 Andre Almeida (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos 106 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 107 Pedro Autran Dourado Dutra Nicacio (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos 108 Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 109 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 110 Antonio Fernando Prestes Garnero (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos 111 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 112 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 113 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 114 Andrea Vaccher (Ita) Lampre-Merida 115 Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis DNF Aaron Perry (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk DNF Benjamin Dilley (USA) Team Novo Nordisk DNF Bjorn Selander (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies DNF Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis DNF Carlos Alexandre Manarelli (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos DNF Ramiro Rincon Diaz (Col) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos DNS Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling

Sprints - One # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 5 pts 2 Ramiro Rincon Diaz (Col) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos 3 3 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 1

Two # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team 5 pts 2 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 3 3 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 1

Finishline # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team 15 pts 2 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop 12 3 Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 10 4 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 7 5 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 6 6 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 5 7 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 4 8 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3 9 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 2 10 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 1

KOM - One # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 4 pts 2 Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team 3 3 Ramiro Rincon Diaz (Col) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos 2 4 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1

Two # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 4 pts 2 Ramiro Rincon Diaz (Col) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos 3 3 Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team 2 4 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 1

Three # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team 6 pts 2 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 5 3 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 4 4 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 3 5 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 1

Four # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team 10 pts 2 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 9 3 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 7 4 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 6 5 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 5 6 Alex Diniz Correia (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos 4 7 Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 2

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 5:03:02 2 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 4 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 5 Dylan Theuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 6 Clement Chevrier (Fra) Trek Factory Racing 7 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 8 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 9 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team 10 James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team 11 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:00:54 12 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 13 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:11:26 14 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 15 Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 16 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 17 Chris Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 18 Ryan Eastman (USA) Trek Factory Racing 19 Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team 0:13:19 20 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 21 Logan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team 22 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 23 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 24 Andre Almeida (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos 25 Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 BMC Racing Team 15:09:04 2 Lampre-Merida 0:00:02 3 Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 4 Bissell Development Team 5 Cannondale 6 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 7 Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 8 Trek Factory Racing 9 Team SmartStop 0:00:21 10 Drapac Professional Cycling 0:11:28 11 Team Garmin-Sharp 12 Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:12:22 13 Team Novo Nordisk 0:25:41 14 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:26:40 15 Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 16 Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop 9:54:02 2 Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team 0:00:02 3 Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:08 4 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:12 5 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 6 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 7 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 8 Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 9 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:00:14 10 Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:17 11 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 12 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 13 Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida 14 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 15 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 16 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 17 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 18 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 19 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale 20 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 21 Dylan Theuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 22 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 23 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 24 Alex Diniz Correia (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos 25 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 26 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 27 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 28 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 29 James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team 30 Robbie Squire (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 31 Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 32 Clement Chevrier (Fra) Trek Factory Racing 33 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 34 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 35 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 36 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 37 Christopher Butler (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 38 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 39 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 40 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team 41 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 42 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 43 Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 44 Joshua Berry (USA) Team SmartStop 45 Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop 0:00:36 46 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:01:11 47 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:01:31 48 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:05:57 49 Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team 0:11:38 50 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 51 Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Team Garmin-Sharp 0:11:43 52 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 53 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 54 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 55 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 56 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 57 Ryan Eastman (USA) Trek Factory Racing 58 Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 59 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 60 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 61 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 62 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 63 Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop 64 Chris Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 65 Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk 66 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop 67 Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 68 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:13:21 69 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:13:27 70 Gavin Mannion (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 0:13:31 71 Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop 72 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 73 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:13:34 74 Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop 0:13:36 75 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 76 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 77 Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 78 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 79 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 80 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 81 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 82 Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 83 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 84 Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos 85 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 86 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 87 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 88 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 89 Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team 90 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 91 Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 92 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 93 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 94 Michael Torckler (NZl) Team SmartStop 95 David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk 96 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 97 Andre Almeida (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos 98 Logan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team 99 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 100 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Team Garmin-Sharp 101 Antonio Fernando Prestes Garnero (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos 102 Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 103 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 0:13:51 104 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:13:54 105 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:13:56 106 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 107 Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:13:58 108 Andrea Vaccher (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:14:39 109 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:14:52 110 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 111 Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:15:29 112 Benjamin King (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 0:16:03 113 Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:17:10 114 Pedro Autran Dourado Dutra Nicacio (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:17:42 115 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:18:23

Sprints # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop 24 pts 2 Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team 20 3 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 15 4 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 13 5 Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 11 6 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 10 7 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 8 8 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 7 9 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 7 10 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 6 11 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 5 12 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 5 13 Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team 5 14 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 4 15 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3 16 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 3 17 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 2 18 Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 2 19 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 2 20 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 1 21 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1

KOM # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 22 pts 2 Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team 21 3 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 20 4 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 12 5 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 8 6 Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 8 7 Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 7 8 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 5 9 Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 10 Alex Diniz Correia (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos 4 11 Joshua Berry (USA) Team SmartStop 4 12 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 4 13 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 4 14 Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 2 15 Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 2 16 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 2

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 9:54:14 2 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:00:02 4 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team 0:00:05 5 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 6 Dylan Theuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 7 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 8 James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team 9 Clement Chevrier (Fra) Trek Factory Racing 10 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team 11 Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:59 12 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:01:19 13 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:11:26 14 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:11:31 15 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 16 Ryan Eastman (USA) Trek Factory Racing 17 Chris Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team 18 Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 19 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:13:24 20 Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team 21 Andre Almeida (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos 22 Logan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team 23 Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team 24 Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 25 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:13:44