Tour of Utah: Schär steals stage victory from the sprinters
BMC rider solos to win after day-long breakaway
Stage 2: Panguitch - Torrey
BMC's Michael Schär held off the charging peloton by just a few meters to take the stage 2 win Tuesday at the Larry H.Miller Tour of Utah, while Team SmartStop's Jure Kocjan took the yellow jersey from stage 1 winner Moreno Hofland (Belkin) after finishing second for the second consecutive day.
Schär, the sole survivor of a daylong breakaway that was out front for most of the 210km stage, struggled mightily in the closing kilometers to hold off the field sprint led by Kocjan and third-placed Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly). Schär is now second overall, followed by Tevtcov.
"It was a really tough day for me today," Schär said. "On the top of the climb I felt very good. I had a four-minute advantage. Then I went down and all of the sudden I got cramps. I had to change my shoes in the morning. I broke a shoe on the bus, so I had new shoes and new cleats. There was a little millimeter difference, but after 200km it makes a big difference in the legs. I had the worst cramps of my life."
Kocjan, who started the day four seconds down in the general classification, knew the stage suited him, and with time bonuses he'd be able to take the overall. Nevertheless, when the breakaway's advantage grew to seven minutes and the field had difficulty bringing it down, he thought maybe his chances for stage win or leader's jersey were disappearing.
"I knew when I saw seven minutes, that with Jens [Voigt] and Mike up there it was going to be tough, and it was," Kocjan said. "We went really hard, and there were some sectors with a crosswind that were really hard, and the gap was still six, six and a half. It was incredible how fast they were going.
"When we came to the top, [Schär] still had four minutes, and I thought, 'Well today it will not be possible,'" Kocjan continued. "All of the sudden we went pretty fast on the downhill and the gap was at 1:50. I thought, 'Maybe, yeah.' I thought maybe something went wrong, like [Schär] had a flat or something. He lost two minutes over five kilometers on the downhill. Then I believed we could catch him, and we were close."
Although Kocjan didn't grab the stage win, his six-second time bonus pushed him into the overall lead by two seconds over Schär and eight seconds over Tvetcov.
"I was very motivated for today's stage," Kocjan said. "I knew that last year on the same stage 60 riders came into the sprint. So I knew if I could make the climb with the first group I was probably the fastest man. This is incredible. We are a small team, a low-budget team, and we have here several [WorldTour] teams, so it's kind of incredible what we did this year so far."
The day's breakaway escaped just a few kilometers into the 210km stage, which followed Utah Scenic Byway 12 through Bryce Canyon National Park and the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument before finishing on Main Street in Torrey.
After several shake-ups and reshuffling, the group of five escapees included Schär, Trek Factory Racing's Voigt, UnitedHealthcare's Ben Day, Drapac's Darren Lapthorne, Funvic-Brasilinvest's Ramiro Rincon Diaz and Hincapie Sportswear's Joey Rosskopf.
The powerful group quickly started building a gap that eventually topped out at 6:55 after the first KOM of the day. But the second KOM at the Grand Staircase about 76km into the race proved too much for Rincon Diaz, who finished second there but dropped off the leaders' pace immediately after. The Funvic rider cracked hard and eventually abandoned the race.
From there the gap started to come down consistently, dropping below two minutes on the way to the third KOM of the day on the Hogsback, where Schär and Rosskopf dropped their fellow breakaway companions. The two riders powered away and rebuilt their gap to more than three minutes. Schär then attacked and dropped Rosskopf on the final climb of the day over Boulder Mountain.
The Hincapie rider wasn't ready to give up, however, and he clawed his way back toward the leader on the 30km descent into Torrey. But the extra effort cost Rosskopf, who cracked in the final kilometers and succumbed to the chasing peloton. Schär, meanwhile, would not be denied the stage win.
"At the end I couldn't barely pedal on the downhill," Schär said. "I had to drink a lot of electrolytes, and then the last two kilometers I saw the bunch approaching, and I felt like I was going in slow motion. You just do all you can. Don't look back anymore. Don't give them any motivation. Just do all you can. It was really simple. In my brain I think there was not very much going on anymore."
The Tour of Utah continues Wednesday with the 190.3km stage from Lehi to the Miller Motorsports Park. The stage profile suggests another opportunity for a successful breakaway or a field sprint.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|5:03:00
|2
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
|0:00:02
|3
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|4
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|6
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|7
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
|8
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|9
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|11
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|12
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|13
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|14
|Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|15
|Dylan Theuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|16
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|17
|Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida
|18
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
|19
|Alex Diniz Correia (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos
|20
|Robbie Squire (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|21
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) Trek Factory Racing
|22
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
|23
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|24
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|25
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|26
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
|28
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|29
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|30
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|31
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team
|32
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|33
|James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
|34
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|35
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|36
|Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|37
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|38
|Christopher Butler (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|39
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|40
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|41
|Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|42
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|43
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|44
|Joshua Berry (USA) Team SmartStop
|45
|Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
|0:00:21
|46
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:56
|47
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|48
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|49
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:11:28
|50
|Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|51
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|52
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|53
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|54
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|55
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|56
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|57
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|58
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|59
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|60
|Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop
|61
|Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
|62
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop
|63
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Team Garmin-Sharp
|64
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|65
|Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|66
|Chris Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
|67
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|68
|Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:13:21
|69
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|70
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|71
|Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos
|72
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|73
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team
|74
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|75
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|76
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|77
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|78
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|79
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|80
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|81
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|82
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|83
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|84
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|85
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|86
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|87
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|88
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|89
|Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|90
|Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop
|91
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|92
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|93
|Benjamin King (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|94
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|95
|David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
|96
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Team SmartStop
|97
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|98
|Logan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team
|99
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Team Garmin-Sharp
|100
|Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|101
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|102
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
|103
|Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|104
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|105
|Andre Almeida (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos
|106
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|107
|Pedro Autran Dourado Dutra Nicacio (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos
|108
|Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|109
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|110
|Antonio Fernando Prestes Garnero (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos
|111
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|112
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|113
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|114
|Andrea Vaccher (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|115
|Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|DNF
|Aaron Perry (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Benjamin Dilley (USA) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|DNF
|Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|DNF
|Carlos Alexandre Manarelli (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos
|DNF
|Ramiro Rincon Diaz (Col) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos
|DNS
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|5
|pts
|2
|Ramiro Rincon Diaz (Col) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos
|3
|3
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|3
|3
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
|12
|3
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|10
|4
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|7
|5
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|6
|6
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|5
|7
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
|4
|8
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3
|9
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|2
|10
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|3
|3
|Ramiro Rincon Diaz (Col) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos
|2
|4
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Ramiro Rincon Diaz (Col) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos
|3
|3
|Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|2
|4
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|5
|3
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|4
|4
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|3
|5
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|9
|3
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|7
|4
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|6
|5
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|5
|6
|Alex Diniz Correia (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos
|4
|7
|Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
|5:03:02
|2
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|4
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|5
|Dylan Theuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|6
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) Trek Factory Racing
|7
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
|8
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|9
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team
|10
|James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
|11
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:00:54
|12
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|13
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:11:26
|14
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|15
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|16
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|17
|Chris Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
|18
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|19
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team
|0:13:19
|20
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Logan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team
|22
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|23
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
|24
|Andre Almeida (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos
|25
|Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|15:09:04
|2
|Lampre-Merida
|0:00:02
|3
|Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|4
|Bissell Development Team
|5
|Cannondale
|6
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|8
|Trek Factory Racing
|9
|Team SmartStop
|0:00:21
|10
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:11:28
|11
|Team Garmin-Sharp
|12
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:12:22
|13
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:25:41
|14
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:26:40
|15
|Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
|9:54:02
|2
|Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:08
|4
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:12
|5
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
|6
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|7
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|8
|Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|9
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:00:14
|10
|Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:17
|11
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|12
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida
|14
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|15
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|16
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|17
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
|18
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|19
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
|20
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|21
|Dylan Theuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|23
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|24
|Alex Diniz Correia (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos
|25
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|27
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|28
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|29
|James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
|30
|Robbie Squire (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|31
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|32
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) Trek Factory Racing
|33
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|34
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|35
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|36
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
|37
|Christopher Butler (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|38
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|39
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|40
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team
|41
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|42
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|43
|Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|44
|Joshua Berry (USA) Team SmartStop
|45
|Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
|0:00:36
|46
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:01:11
|47
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:01:31
|48
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:57
|49
|Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:38
|50
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|51
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Team Garmin-Sharp
|0:11:43
|52
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|53
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|54
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|55
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|56
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|57
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|58
|Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|59
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|60
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|61
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|62
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|63
|Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop
|64
|Chris Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
|65
|Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
|66
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop
|67
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|68
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:21
|69
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:13:27
|70
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|0:13:31
|71
|Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop
|72
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|73
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:13:34
|74
|Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:13:36
|75
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|76
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|77
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|78
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|79
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|80
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|81
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|82
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|83
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|84
|Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos
|85
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|86
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|87
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|88
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|89
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team
|90
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|91
|Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|92
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|93
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|94
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Team SmartStop
|95
|David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
|96
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|97
|Andre Almeida (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos
|98
|Logan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team
|99
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
|100
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Team Garmin-Sharp
|101
|Antonio Fernando Prestes Garnero (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos
|102
|Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|103
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|0:13:51
|104
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:13:54
|105
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:56
|106
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|107
|Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:58
|108
|Andrea Vaccher (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:14:39
|109
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:52
|110
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|111
|Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:15:29
|112
|Benjamin King (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|0:16:03
|113
|Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:17:10
|114
|Pedro Autran Dourado Dutra Nicacio (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos
|0:17:42
|115
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
|24
|pts
|2
|Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|20
|3
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|15
|4
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|13
|5
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|11
|6
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|10
|7
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|8
|8
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
|7
|9
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|7
|10
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|6
|11
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|5
|12
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|5
|13
|Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|5
|14
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|4
|15
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3
|16
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|3
|17
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|2
|18
|Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|2
|19
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|2
|20
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|21
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|22
|pts
|2
|Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|21
|3
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|20
|4
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|12
|5
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|8
|6
|Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|8
|7
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|7
|8
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|5
|9
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|5
|10
|Alex Diniz Correia (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos
|4
|11
|Joshua Berry (USA) Team SmartStop
|4
|12
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|4
|13
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|4
|14
|Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
|2
|15
|Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|2
|16
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
|9:54:14
|2
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:00:02
|4
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
|0:00:05
|5
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|6
|Dylan Theuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|7
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|8
|James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
|9
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) Trek Factory Racing
|10
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team
|11
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:59
|12
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:01:19
|13
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:26
|14
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:11:31
|15
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|16
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|17
|Chris Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
|18
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|19
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:13:24
|20
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team
|21
|Andre Almeida (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos
|22
|Logan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team
|23
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
|24
|Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|25
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:44
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|29:42:40
|2
|Lampre-Merida
|0:00:07
|3
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:12
|4
|Bissell Development Team
|5
|Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:00:17
|6
|Cannondale
|7
|Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|8
|Trek Factory Racing
|9
|Team SmartStop
|0:00:26
|10
|Team Garmin-Sharp
|0:11:33
|11
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:11:43
|12
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:12:32
|13
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:25:56
|14
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:26:50
|15
|Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos
|0:26:55
