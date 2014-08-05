Trending

Tour of Utah: Schär steals stage victory from the sprinters

BMC rider solos to win after day-long breakaway

Image 1 of 29

Michael Schär (BMC) holds off the sprinters to win stage 2

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 29

The course had plenty opportunities for the climbers

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 29

Mareno Hofland (Belkin) riding in the leaders jersey

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 29

The peloton winds its way through scenic southern Utah

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 29

Ivan Basso (Cannondale) works at the front on the final climb

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 29

The peloton on the final climb

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 29

Matt Cook (Jamis) tries to bridge to the break

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 29

Isaac Bolivar (UnitedHealthcare) works at the front to help bring back the break

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 29

Tom Danielson (Garmin) staying near the front on the climb

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 29

Rob Rosskopf (Hincapie) fights to keep his gap on the field

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 29

Michael Schar (BMC) on the descent

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 29

Michael Schar (BMC) gets congratulated by teammates after his win

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 29

The top three on the podium

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 29

Jens Voigt (Trek) fought his way into the break

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 29

The peloton climbs up past Grand Staircase Escalante park

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 29

The peloton heads towards more of todays red rock canyons

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 29

The break starts to get away from the field.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 29

Garmin comes to the front

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 29

Snack time in the break

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 29

Phil Gaimon (Garmin) helps take up the chase

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 29

The peloton gets strung out to bring back the break

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 29

The bunch makes its way up to the Hogsback climb

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 23 of 29

Todays route wound through red rocks and big canyons

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 24 of 29

Michael Schar (BMC) happy on the podium after todays hard ride

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 25 of 29

The race nears the red rocks of Bryce Canyon

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 26 of 29

The peloton passes through arches on the way by Bryce Canyon

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 27 of 29

Riders get out of the saddle on another of todays rollers

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 28 of 29

Cowboys come out along todays course

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 29 of 29

The jersey winners after stage 2

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

BMC's Michael Schär held off the charging peloton by just a few meters to take the stage 2 win Tuesday at the Larry H.Miller Tour of Utah, while Team SmartStop's Jure Kocjan took the yellow jersey from stage 1 winner Moreno Hofland (Belkin) after finishing second for the second consecutive day.

Schär, the sole survivor of a daylong breakaway that was out front for most of the 210km stage, struggled mightily in the closing kilometers to hold off the field sprint led by Kocjan and third-placed Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly). Schär is now second overall, followed by Tevtcov.

"It was a really tough day for me today," Schär said. "On the top of the climb I felt very good. I had a four-minute advantage. Then I went down and all of the sudden I got cramps. I had to change my shoes in the morning. I broke a shoe on the bus, so I had new shoes and new cleats. There was a little millimeter difference, but after 200km it makes a big difference in the legs. I had the worst cramps of my life."

Kocjan, who started the day four seconds down in the general classification, knew the stage suited him, and with time bonuses he'd be able to take the overall. Nevertheless, when the breakaway's advantage grew to seven minutes and the field had difficulty bringing it down, he thought maybe his chances for stage win or leader's jersey were disappearing.

"I knew when I saw seven minutes, that with Jens [Voigt] and Mike up there it was going to be tough, and it was," Kocjan said. "We went really hard, and there were some sectors with a crosswind that were really hard, and the gap was still six, six and a half. It was incredible how fast they were going.

"When we came to the top, [Schär] still had four minutes, and I thought, 'Well today it will not be possible,'" Kocjan continued. "All of the sudden we went pretty fast on the downhill and the gap was at 1:50. I thought, 'Maybe, yeah.' I thought maybe something went wrong, like [Schär] had a flat or something. He lost two minutes over five kilometers on the downhill. Then I believed we could catch him, and we were close."

Although Kocjan didn't grab the stage win, his six-second time bonus pushed him into the overall lead by two seconds over Schär and eight seconds over Tvetcov.

"I was very motivated for today's stage," Kocjan said. "I knew that last year on the same stage 60 riders came into the sprint. So I knew if I could make the climb with the first group I was probably the fastest man. This is incredible. We are a small team, a low-budget team, and we have here several [WorldTour] teams, so it's kind of incredible what we did this year so far."

The day's breakaway escaped just a few kilometers into the 210km stage, which followed Utah Scenic Byway 12 through Bryce Canyon National Park and the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument before finishing on Main Street in Torrey.

After several shake-ups and reshuffling, the group of five escapees included Schär, Trek Factory Racing's Voigt, UnitedHealthcare's Ben Day, Drapac's Darren Lapthorne, Funvic-Brasilinvest's Ramiro Rincon Diaz and Hincapie Sportswear's Joey Rosskopf.

The powerful group quickly started building a gap that eventually topped out at 6:55 after the first KOM of the day. But the second KOM at the Grand Staircase about 76km into the race proved too much for Rincon Diaz, who finished second there but dropped off the leaders' pace immediately after. The Funvic rider cracked hard and eventually abandoned the race.

From there the gap started to come down consistently, dropping below two minutes on the way to the third KOM of the day on the Hogsback, where Schär and Rosskopf dropped their fellow breakaway companions. The two riders powered away and rebuilt their gap to more than three minutes. Schär then attacked and dropped Rosskopf on the final climb of the day over Boulder Mountain.

The Hincapie rider wasn't ready to give up, however, and he clawed his way back toward the leader on the 30km descent into Torrey. But the extra effort cost Rosskopf, who cracked in the final kilometers and succumbed to the chasing peloton. Schär, meanwhile, would not be denied the stage win.

"At the end I couldn't barely pedal on the downhill," Schär said. "I had to drink a lot of electrolytes, and then the last two kilometers I saw the bunch approaching, and I felt like I was going in slow motion. You just do all you can. Don't look back anymore. Don't give them any motivation. Just do all you can. It was really simple. In my brain I think there was not very much going on anymore."

The Tour of Utah continues Wednesday with the 190.3km stage from Lehi to the Miller Motorsports Park. The stage profile suggests another opportunity for a successful breakaway or a field sprint.

 

Results

 

Stage 2 result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team5:03:00
2Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop0:00:02
3Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
4Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
5Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
6Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
7Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
8Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
9Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
10Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
11Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
12Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
13Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
14Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
15Dylan Theuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
16George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
17Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida
18Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
19Alex Diniz Correia (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos
20Robbie Squire (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
21Clement Chevrier (Fra) Trek Factory Racing
22Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
23Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
24Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
25Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
26Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
27Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
28Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
29Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
30Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
31Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team
32Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
33James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
34Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
35Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
36Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
37Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
38Christopher Butler (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
39Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
40Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
41Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
42Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
43Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
44Joshua Berry (USA) Team SmartStop
45Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop0:00:21
46Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:56
47Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
48Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
49Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:11:28
50Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team
51Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
52Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
53Phillip Gaimon (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
54Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
55Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
56Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
57Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
58Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
59Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
60Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop
61Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
62Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop
63Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Team Garmin-Sharp
64Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
65Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
66Chris Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
67Ryan Eastman (USA) Trek Factory Racing
68Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop0:13:21
69Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
70Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
71Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos
72Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
73Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team
74Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
75Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
76Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
77Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
78Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
79Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
80Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
81Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
82Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
83Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
84Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
85Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
86Gavin Mannion (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
87Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
88Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
89Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
90Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop
91Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
92Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
93Benjamin King (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
94Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
95David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
96Michael Torckler (NZl) Team SmartStop
97Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
98Logan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team
99Thomas Dekker (Ned) Team Garmin-Sharp
100Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
101Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
102Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
103Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
104Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
105Andre Almeida (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos
106Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
107Pedro Autran Dourado Dutra Nicacio (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos
108Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
109Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
110Antonio Fernando Prestes Garnero (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos
111Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
112Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
113Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
114Andrea Vaccher (Ita) Lampre-Merida
115Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
DNFAaron Perry (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFBenjamin Dilley (USA) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFBjorn Selander (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
DNFIan Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
DNFCarlos Alexandre Manarelli (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos
DNFRamiro Rincon Diaz (Col) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos
DNSBernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling

Sprints - One
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing5pts
2Ramiro Rincon Diaz (Col) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos3
3Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling1

Two
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team5pts
2Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing3
3Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling1

Finishline
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team15pts
2Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop12
3Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis10
4Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team7
5Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team6
6Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team5
7Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team4
8Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida3
9Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team2
10Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team1

KOM - One
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team4pts
2Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team3
3Ramiro Rincon Diaz (Col) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos2
4Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1

Two
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team4pts
2Ramiro Rincon Diaz (Col) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos3
3Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team2
4Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing1

Three
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team6pts
2Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team5
3Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling4
4Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team3
5Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing1

Four
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team10pts
2Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team9
3Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home7
4Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team6
5Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team5
6Alex Diniz Correia (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos4
7Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp2

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team5:03:02
2Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
3Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
4Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
5Dylan Theuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
6Clement Chevrier (Fra) Trek Factory Racing
7Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
8Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
9Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team
10James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
11Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:00:54
12Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
13Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:11:26
14Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
15Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
16Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
17Chris Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
18Ryan Eastman (USA) Trek Factory Racing
19Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team0:13:19
20Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
21Logan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team
22Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
23Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
24Andre Almeida (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos
25Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team15:09:04
2Lampre-Merida0:00:02
3Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
4Bissell Development Team
5Cannondale
6UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
7Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
8Trek Factory Racing
9Team SmartStop0:00:21
10Drapac Professional Cycling0:11:28
11Team Garmin-Sharp
12Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:12:22
13Team Novo Nordisk0:25:41
14Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:26:40
15Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
16Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop9:54:02
2Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team0:00:02
3Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:08
4Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:12
5Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
6Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
7Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
8Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
9Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:00:14
10Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:17
11Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
12Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
13Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida
14Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
15George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
16Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
17Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team
18Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
19Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
20Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
21Dylan Theuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
22Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
23Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
24Alex Diniz Correia (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos
25Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
26Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
27Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
28Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
29James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
30Robbie Squire (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
31Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
32Clement Chevrier (Fra) Trek Factory Racing
33Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
34Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
35Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
36Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
37Christopher Butler (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
38Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
39Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
40Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team
41Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
42Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
43Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
44Joshua Berry (USA) Team SmartStop
45Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop0:00:36
46Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:11
47Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:01:31
48Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:05:57
49Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team0:11:38
50Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
51Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Team Garmin-Sharp0:11:43
52Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
53Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
54Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
55Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
56Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
57Ryan Eastman (USA) Trek Factory Racing
58Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
59Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
60Phillip Gaimon (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
61Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
62Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
63Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop
64Chris Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
65Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
66Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop
67Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
68Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:13:21
69Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:13:27
70Gavin Mannion (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp0:13:31
71Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop
72Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
73Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:13:34
74Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop0:13:36
75Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
76Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
77Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
78Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
79Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
80Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
81Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
82Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
83Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
84Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos
85Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
86Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
87Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
88Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
89Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team
90Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
91Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
92Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
93Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
94Michael Torckler (NZl) Team SmartStop
95David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
96Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
97Andre Almeida (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos
98Logan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team
99Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
100Thomas Dekker (Ned) Team Garmin-Sharp
101Antonio Fernando Prestes Garnero (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos
102Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
103Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing0:13:51
104Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:13:54
105Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:13:56
106Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
107Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:13:58
108Andrea Vaccher (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:14:39
109Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:14:52
110Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
111Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:15:29
112Benjamin King (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp0:16:03
113Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:17:10
114Pedro Autran Dourado Dutra Nicacio (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos0:17:42
115Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:18:23

Sprints
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop24pts
2Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team20
3Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team15
4Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team13
5Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis11
6Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida10
7Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing8
8Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team7
9Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies7
10Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team6
11Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team5
12Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team5
13Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team5
14Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team4
15Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida3
16Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling3
17Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team2
18Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp2
19Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling2
20Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team1
21Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1

KOM
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team22pts
2Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team21
3Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team20
4Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling12
5Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team8
6Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home8
7Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home7
8Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team5
9Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5
10Alex Diniz Correia (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos4
11Joshua Berry (USA) Team SmartStop4
12Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team4
13Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling4
14Alex Howes (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp2
15Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home2
16Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing2

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tanner Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team9:54:14
2Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
3Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:00:02
4Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Bissell Development Team0:00:05
5Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
6Dylan Theuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
7Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
8James Oram (NZl) Bissell Development Team
9Clement Chevrier (Fra) Trek Factory Racing
10Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Bissell Development Team
11Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:59
12Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:01:19
13Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:11:26
14Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:11:31
15Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
16Ryan Eastman (USA) Trek Factory Racing
17Chris Putt (USA) Bissell Development Team
18Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
19Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:13:24
20Daniel Eaton (USA) Bissell Development Team
21Andre Almeida (Bra) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos
22Logan Swirbul (USA) Bissell Development Team
23Gregory Daniel (USA) Bissell Development Team
24Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
25Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:13:44

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team29:42:40
2Lampre-Merida0:00:07
3UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:12
4Bissell Development Team
5Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:00:17
6Cannondale
7Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
8Trek Factory Racing
9Team SmartStop0:00:26
10Team Garmin-Sharp0:11:33
11Drapac Professional Cycling0:11:43
12Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:12:32
13Team Novo Nordisk0:25:56
14Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:26:50
15Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
16Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos0:26:55

 

