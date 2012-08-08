Image 1 of 33 Garmin-Sharp on the way to winning the Tour of Utah Stage 2 team time trial (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 33 Cloudy skies started to roll in later in the day. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 33 Radioshack-Nissan gets off to a good start. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 4 of 33 BMC travelled well supported for today (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 5 of 33 UnitedHealthcare comes through trying to protect the yellow jersey. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 6 of 33 Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) took strong pulls to try and hold onto yellow. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 7 of 33 UnitedHealthcare comes past with one lap to go. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 8 of 33 BMC crosses the line after going as hard as possible. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 9 of 33 Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) digs in deep to save every second crossing the line. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 10 of 33 Argos-Shimano leaves the start house. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 11 of 33 Omega Pharma-QuickStep gets out on course. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 12 of 33 Teams rode to a big mountain backdrop which the race will soon climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 13 of 33 Team NetApp gets organized as they head out onto course. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 14 of 33 Spidertech gets in line and rotating as they get out on course. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 15 of 33 Bontrager-Livestrong had a good run as they got things organized out on course. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 16 of 33 Radioshack-Nissan heads out for their laps. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 17 of 33 Dave Zabriskie (Garmin-Sharp) takes a strong pull at the front. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 18 of 33 Garmin-Sharp in line for the last lap. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 19 of 33 Starters hold a team for the team time trial launch. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 20 of 33 The Argos-Shimano team leaves the start. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 21 of 33 The Omega Pharma-QuickStep team heads onto the course. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 22 of 33 Morgan Schmitt leads his Exergy team during the TT. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 23 of 33 Team NetApp stays in good order through the middle section of the course. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 24 of 33 Damiano Caruso wears the sprint leader jersey while leading his Liquigas-Cannondale team. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 25 of 33 The EPM-UNE team looking good through a back side turn. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 26 of 33 Scott Zwizanski leads the Optum/Kelly Benefit Strategies team. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 27 of 33 Rabobank comes through with a strong ride that placed them second for the stage. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 28 of 33 Garmin-Sharp comes through for another lap. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 29 of 33 The Bissell team came through with one of the smoothest-looking lines. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 30 of 33 Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp) takes a pass on the outside. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 31 of 33 Competitive Cyclist rallies through one of the banked race track turns. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 32 of 33 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell) held onto the mountain jersey to head into stage 3. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 33 of 33 Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Sharp) moves into yellow after his team won the time trial. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Garmin-Sharp proved its prowess in the race against the clock Wednesday, blasting over the 21.7 km stage 2 team trial course at the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah in 22:35 to win the stage and propel Christian Vande Velde into the overall race lead. The day's effort also filled out the top four overall spots for Garmin with Tom Danielson, Dave Zabriske and Peter Stetina.

Garmin's eight-rider squad started about halfway through the day and obliterated all the earlier times by nearly a minute, finishing with five riders after three laps of the 7.25 km course. Rabobank finished 32 seconds behind Garmin-Sharp for second place and moved Wilco Kelderman into fifth, 33 seconds in arrears. RadioShack-Nissan finished third, 37 seconds down, while US-based Continental squad Bissell Pro Cycling took fourth on the day, 50 seconds behind Garmin.

The UnitedHealthcare squad of race leader Rory Sutherland was the final team on the course and conceded 52 seconds – as well as the yellow jersey – to Garmin with a fifth place stage result. Defending champion Levi Leipheimer suffered a serious blow to his chance for a third consecutive overall win after his team lost 2:03, dropping him to 42nd overall.

Soaring temperatures for the second day in a row and a steady swirling wind added to the difficulty as teams made their way around the Miller Motorsports Park in Tooele west of Salt Lake City. The winding automobile road course featured more than a dozen wide, sweeping turns and relatively no climbing. The race was divided into six waves, with three teams starting three minutes apart in each wave.

The wind was strongest early in the day, and Leipheimer's team, which started second and with just six riders, suffered from the effects as it quickly dropped one rider and had to slow several times in order to finish with five. Vande Velde, who finished the stage 1 sprint in sixth place, said his team's experience in the unique discipline and the fact that many of them have been together for five years was crucial to securing another TTT win, but he also conceded the team's later start played into the result.

"Luckily the wind died down a little bit for us," he said. "When we were practicing the wind was blowing hard, so we used a smaller front wheel where you wouldn't get caught up in the crosswind like you would with a bigger wheel. That helped us a little. We weren't flying around as much, and we could sit on the wheel a little better."

The change in conditions throughout the day may have been a break for the teams that started later, but Vande Velde also said it was no accident that his team got one of those later spots after he sprinted to sixth place during the stage 1 finish.

"That was the only reason to get up there," Vande Velde said of his stage 1 result. "I don't usually like to race too much in a sprint like that, but you have to get up there and fight for it every once in a while."

Garmin-Sharp team director Charlie Wegelius said seven-time US national individual time trial champion Dave Zabriske started the team's ride because he could bring the squad up to speed quickly but smoothly so that the pace wouldn't put any of the other riders under pressure too early. Tyler Farrar took over next as the team settled into the pace that led Garmin to the fastest intermediate times on each lap.

Despite surrendering the race lead, Sutherland, who now sits in 10th

place, 43 seconds behind Vande Velde, said he was happy with the team's effort. "A couple of our guys have never done a team time trial," he said. "So to get fifth or sixth, wherever we were in that time, we should be pretty proud on how we rode, definitely."

The six feet, two inches, UnitedHealthcare team leader also said he would keep fighting in the overall battle, but he admitted that the course doesn't favor a rider of his size. "The way that it always works in this tour, and the way that the parcours is the last few days, you can see that it's extremely severe with some very serious climbing," he said. "And in those moments I think there are some smaller, lighter guys with a bit more Grand Tour depth who might have little bit more there. But you never know, so you just keep plugging away and see what happens."

Kelderman, who is now the best placed non-Garmin rider, also downplayed his own overall chances. "Two weeks before, I had a rest week because at the beginning of the season I had a really long season," he said. "So my form is not really good, but I hope to get a good result. We'll see."

Despite holding the overall lead and being backed by three teammates in the top four, Vande Velde was also cautious about chances to win the overall.

"I didn't come here with great ambitions last year, and I got a top five," he said. "And I didn't come with great ambitions for this year, either, because you never know how your body is going to react to altitude. I'm not going to lie, I suffered like a dog yesterday, and I plan to suffer more this week."

Thursday's stage 3 road race starts in Ogden and offers up 137.6 km and 2,174 meters of climbing, including one category 3 climb and two category 2 ascents before the finish in Salt Lake City. Time bonuses of 10, 6 and 4 seconds are also up for grabs for the top three finishers. Vande Velde said he expects another day of very aggressive racing. "I'm sure the guys who didn't do well today are going to throw everything they have at us tomorrow."

Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:22:35 2 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp 3 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp 4 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 5 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp 6 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:00:30 7 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:33 8 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 9 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 10 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 11 Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 12 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:38 13 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 14 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 15 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 16 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 17 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:00:50 18 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 19 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 20 Chris Barton (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 21 Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 22 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 23 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:53 24 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 25 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 26 Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 27 Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 28 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:58 29 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 30 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 31 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 32 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 33 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 34 Mathias Flueckiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team 35 Jesse Anthony (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:03 36 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 37 Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 38 Michael Creed (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 39 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 40 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan 0:01:05 41 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 42 Ian Burnett (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:01:06 43 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 44 Max Jenkins (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 45 David Williams (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 46 Taylor Sheldon (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 47 Joshua Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:01:08 48 Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 49 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 50 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 51 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 52 Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 53 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 54 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team 55 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp 0:01:10 56 Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team NetApp 57 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp 58 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Team NetApp 59 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp 60 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech p/b C10 0:01:16 61 Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech p/b C10 62 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Spidertech p/b C10 63 Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech p/b C10 64 Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech p/b C10 65 Marsh Cooper (Can) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:18 66 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:29 67 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:31 68 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 69 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 70 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 71 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 72 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy 0:01:39 73 Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy 74 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy 75 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy 76 Andres Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy 77 Mathew Cooke (USA) Team Exergy 78 Mike Olheiser (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:01:45 79 Reid Mumford (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:48 80 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos - Shimano 0:01:50 81 Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos - Shimano 0:01:50 82 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos - Shimano 83 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Team Argos - Shimano 84 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano 85 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:01:54 86 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 87 William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 88 Matthias Friedmann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 89 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 90 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Team Exergy 0:01:58 91 Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) EPM - Une 0:02:00 92 Freddy Orlando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - Une 93 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une 94 Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - Une 95 Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - Une 96 Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) EPM - Une 97 Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) EPM - Une 98 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:02:04 99 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:02:04 100 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 101 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 102 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 103 Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 104 Sebastian Salas (Can) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:14 105 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 0:02:25 106 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:02:45 107 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 108 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:46 109 Alex Vanias (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:02:47 110 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 0:03:02 111 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:05 112 Brian Vandborg (Den) Team Spidertech p/b C10 0:03:07 113 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:03:07 114 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:03:22 115 Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:03:22 116 Joost Posthuma (Ned) RadioShack-Nissan 0:03:49 117 David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech p/b C10 0:04:14 118 Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech p/b C10 119 Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:04:19 120 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 0:04:25 121 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Argos - Shimano 0:04:40 122 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano 123 Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:04:59 Biao Liu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Team Argos - Shimano Noe Gianetti (Swi) Team Exergy Ramiro Rincon Diaz (Col) EPM - Une Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep

Best Utah rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:23:43 2 Reid Mumford (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:40 3 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:37 4 Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:03:51

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Garmin-Sharp 1:07:45 2 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:39 3 Radioshack-Nissan 0:01:54 4 Bissell Pro Cycling 0:02:30 5 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:02:39 6 BMC Racing Team 0:02:54 7 Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:03:09 8 Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:03:18 9 Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:03:24 10 Team NetApp 0:03:30 11 Team Spidertech p/b C10 0:03:48 12 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:04:33 13 Team Exergy 0:04:57 14 Team Argos-Shimano 0:05:30 15 Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:05:42 16 EPM-UNE 0:06:00 17 Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:06:12

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:23:08 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:05 5 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:25 6 Joshua Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:00:35 7 Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 8 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 9 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 10 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 11 Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 12 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 13 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team 14 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech p/b C10 0:00:43 15 Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech p/b C10 16 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos - Shimano 0:01:17 17 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une 0:01:27 18 Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - Une 19 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:01:31 20 Alex Vanias (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:02:14 21 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:02:50 22 David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech p/b C10 0:03:41

General classification after Stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp 5:48:16 2 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 3 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp 4 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:00:30 5 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:33 6 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 7 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:38 8 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 9 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 10 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:43 11 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:00:50 12 Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 13 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:53 14 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 15 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:54 16 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:58 17 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 18 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 19 Mathias Flueckiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team 20 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 21 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 22 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:03 23 Michael Creed (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 24 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:01:06 25 Max Jenkins (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 26 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:01:08 27 Joshua Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 28 Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 29 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 30 Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team NetApp 0:01:10 31 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Spidertech p/b C10 0:01:14 32 Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech p/b C10 0:01:16 33 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech p/b C10 34 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:25 35 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:31 36 Mathew Cooke (USA) Team Exergy 0:01:39 37 Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:44 38 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:01:54 39 Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) EPM - Une 0:02:00 40 Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) EPM - Une 41 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:02:01 42 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:02:04 43 Jesse Anthony (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:14 44 Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 45 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Team NetApp 0:02:21 46 Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech p/b C10 0:02:27 47 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy 0:02:50 48 Mike Olheiser (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:02:56 49 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:03:05 50 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une 0:03:08 51 Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) EPM - Une 0:03:11 52 Freddy Orlando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - Une 53 Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - Une 0:03:16 54 Brian Vandborg (Den) Team Spidertech p/b C10 0:04:17 55 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:05:08 56 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 0:05:13 57 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:05:18 58 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:05:38 59 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan 0:05:39 60 Taylor Sheldon (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:05:41 61 Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:05:43 62 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 63 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 64 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp 0:05:45 65 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp 66 Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech p/b C10 0:05:51 67 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:06:06 68 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 69 Andres Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy 0:06:14 70 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy 71 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano 0:06:25 72 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Team Argos - Shimano 73 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:06:29 74 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:06:38 75 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:06:39 76 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 77 Sebastian Salas (Can) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:06:49 78 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:07:20 79 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 80 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:07:21 81 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:07:29 82 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:07:57 83 Reid Mumford (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:08:32 84 Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos - Shimano 0:08:34 85 Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - Une 0:08:44 86 David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech p/b C10 0:08:49 87 Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech p/b C10 88 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:09:09 89 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp 90 Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:09:13 91 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp 0:09:30 92 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:09:47 93 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:09:59 94 Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy 95 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy 96 Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:10:02 97 Ian Burnett (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:10:15 98 David Williams (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 99 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:10:17 100 Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:10:24 101 Marsh Cooper (Can) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:10:27 102 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:10:38 103 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:10:40 104 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos - Shimano 0:10:59 105 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos - Shimano 106 Matthias Friedmann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:11:03 107 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Team Exergy 0:11:07 108 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 0:11:09 109 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:11:13 110 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 0:11:33 111 Alex Vanias (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:11:56 112 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 0:12:11 113 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:12:14 114 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:12:16 115 Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:12:31 116 Joost Posthuma (Ned) RadioShack-Nissan 0:12:58 117 Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:13:28 118 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano 0:13:49 119 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Argos - Shimano 120 Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:14:08 121 William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:18:09 122 Chris Barton (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:19:51 123 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:20:05

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 15 pts 2 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 12 3 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 11 4 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 10 5 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 7 6 Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team NetApp 6 7 William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 5 8 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 5 9 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp 4 10 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une 4 11 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 12 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 2 13 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Spidertech p/b C10 2 14 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1

KOM classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 16 pts 2 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une 12 3 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Spidertech p/b C10 11 4 Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech p/b C10 8 5 Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 7 6 David Williams (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 7 7 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp 6 8 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 9 Mathias Flueckiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 10 William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 2

Utah rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 5:53:59 2 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:37 3 Reid Mumford (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:49 4 Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:08:25

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Garmin-Sharp 17:24:48 2 Radioshack-Nissan 0:01:54 3 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:02:39 4 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:50 5 BMC Racing Team 0:02:54 6 Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:03:24 7 Bissell Pro Cycling 0:03:41 8 Team Spidertech p/b C10 0:03:48 9 Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:04:20 10 Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:04:29 11 EPM-UNE 0:07:11 12 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:09:08 13 Team NetApp 0:09:16 14 Team Exergy 0:10:43 15 Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:11:28 16 Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:15:22 17 Team Argos-Shimano 0:21:24