Garmin-Sharp victorious in Utah team time trial
Vande Velde new general classification leader
Stage 2: Miller Motorsports Park (TTT) -
Garmin-Sharp proved its prowess in the race against the clock Wednesday, blasting over the 21.7 km stage 2 team trial course at the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah in 22:35 to win the stage and propel Christian Vande Velde into the overall race lead. The day's effort also filled out the top four overall spots for Garmin with Tom Danielson, Dave Zabriske and Peter Stetina.
Garmin's eight-rider squad started about halfway through the day and obliterated all the earlier times by nearly a minute, finishing with five riders after three laps of the 7.25 km course. Rabobank finished 32 seconds behind Garmin-Sharp for second place and moved Wilco Kelderman into fifth, 33 seconds in arrears. RadioShack-Nissan finished third, 37 seconds down, while US-based Continental squad Bissell Pro Cycling took fourth on the day, 50 seconds behind Garmin.
The UnitedHealthcare squad of race leader Rory Sutherland was the final team on the course and conceded 52 seconds – as well as the yellow jersey – to Garmin with a fifth place stage result. Defending champion Levi Leipheimer suffered a serious blow to his chance for a third consecutive overall win after his team lost 2:03, dropping him to 42nd overall.
Soaring temperatures for the second day in a row and a steady swirling wind added to the difficulty as teams made their way around the Miller Motorsports Park in Tooele west of Salt Lake City. The winding automobile road course featured more than a dozen wide, sweeping turns and relatively no climbing. The race was divided into six waves, with three teams starting three minutes apart in each wave.
The wind was strongest early in the day, and Leipheimer's team, which started second and with just six riders, suffered from the effects as it quickly dropped one rider and had to slow several times in order to finish with five. Vande Velde, who finished the stage 1 sprint in sixth place, said his team's experience in the unique discipline and the fact that many of them have been together for five years was crucial to securing another TTT win, but he also conceded the team's later start played into the result.
"Luckily the wind died down a little bit for us," he said. "When we were practicing the wind was blowing hard, so we used a smaller front wheel where you wouldn't get caught up in the crosswind like you would with a bigger wheel. That helped us a little. We weren't flying around as much, and we could sit on the wheel a little better."
The change in conditions throughout the day may have been a break for the teams that started later, but Vande Velde also said it was no accident that his team got one of those later spots after he sprinted to sixth place during the stage 1 finish.
"That was the only reason to get up there," Vande Velde said of his stage 1 result. "I don't usually like to race too much in a sprint like that, but you have to get up there and fight for it every once in a while."
Garmin-Sharp team director Charlie Wegelius said seven-time US national individual time trial champion Dave Zabriske started the team's ride because he could bring the squad up to speed quickly but smoothly so that the pace wouldn't put any of the other riders under pressure too early. Tyler Farrar took over next as the team settled into the pace that led Garmin to the fastest intermediate times on each lap.
Despite surrendering the race lead, Sutherland, who now sits in 10th
place, 43 seconds behind Vande Velde, said he was happy with the team's effort. "A couple of our guys have never done a team time trial," he said. "So to get fifth or sixth, wherever we were in that time, we should be pretty proud on how we rode, definitely."
The six feet, two inches, UnitedHealthcare team leader also said he would keep fighting in the overall battle, but he admitted that the course doesn't favor a rider of his size. "The way that it always works in this tour, and the way that the parcours is the last few days, you can see that it's extremely severe with some very serious climbing," he said. "And in those moments I think there are some smaller, lighter guys with a bit more Grand Tour depth who might have little bit more there. But you never know, so you just keep plugging away and see what happens."
Kelderman, who is now the best placed non-Garmin rider, also downplayed his own overall chances. "Two weeks before, I had a rest week because at the beginning of the season I had a really long season," he said. "So my form is not really good, but I hope to get a good result. We'll see."
Despite holding the overall lead and being backed by three teammates in the top four, Vande Velde was also cautious about chances to win the overall.
"I didn't come here with great ambitions last year, and I got a top five," he said. "And I didn't come with great ambitions for this year, either, because you never know how your body is going to react to altitude. I'm not going to lie, I suffered like a dog yesterday, and I plan to suffer more this week."
Thursday's stage 3 road race starts in Ogden and offers up 137.6 km and 2,174 meters of climbing, including one category 3 climb and two category 2 ascents before the finish in Salt Lake City. Time bonuses of 10, 6 and 4 seconds are also up for grabs for the top three finishers. Vande Velde said he expects another day of very aggressive racing. "I'm sure the guys who didn't do well today are going to throw everything they have at us tomorrow."
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:22:35
|2
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|3
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|4
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|5
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|6
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:00:30
|7
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:33
|8
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|9
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|11
|Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|12
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:38
|13
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|14
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|15
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|16
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|17
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:00:50
|18
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|19
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|20
|Chris Barton (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|21
|Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|22
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|23
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:53
|24
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:58
|29
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|30
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|31
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|32
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|33
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|34
|Mathias Flueckiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|35
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:03
|36
|Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|37
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|38
|Michael Creed (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|39
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|40
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:01:05
|41
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|42
|Ian Burnett (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:01:06
|43
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|44
|Max Jenkins (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|45
|David Williams (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|46
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|47
|Joshua Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:01:08
|48
|Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|49
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|50
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|51
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|52
|Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|53
|James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|54
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|55
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
|0:01:10
|56
|Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team NetApp
|57
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
|58
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Team NetApp
|59
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp
|60
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech p/b C10
|0:01:16
|61
|Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech p/b C10
|62
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Spidertech p/b C10
|63
|Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech p/b C10
|64
|Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech p/b C10
|65
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:18
|66
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:29
|67
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:31
|68
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|69
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|70
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|71
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|72
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy
|0:01:39
|73
|Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy
|74
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy
|75
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy
|76
|Andres Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy
|77
|Mathew Cooke (USA) Team Exergy
|78
|Mike Olheiser (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:01:45
|79
|Reid Mumford (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:48
|80
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos - Shimano
|0:01:50
|81
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos - Shimano
|0:01:50
|82
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos - Shimano
|83
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Team Argos - Shimano
|84
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano
|85
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:54
|86
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|87
|William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|88
|Matthias Friedmann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|89
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|90
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Team Exergy
|0:01:58
|91
|Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) EPM - Une
|0:02:00
|92
|Freddy Orlando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - Une
|93
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une
|94
|Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - Une
|95
|Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - Une
|96
|Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) EPM - Une
|97
|Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) EPM - Une
|98
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:02:04
|99
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:02:04
|100
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|101
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|102
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|103
|Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|104
|Sebastian Salas (Can) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:02:14
|105
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|0:02:25
|106
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:45
|107
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|108
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:46
|109
|Alex Vanias (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:02:47
|110
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|0:03:02
|111
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:05
|112
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Team Spidertech p/b C10
|0:03:07
|113
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:03:07
|114
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:03:22
|115
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:22
|116
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:03:49
|117
|David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech p/b C10
|0:04:14
|118
|Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech p/b C10
|119
|Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:19
|120
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|0:04:25
|121
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Argos - Shimano
|0:04:40
|122
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano
|123
|Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:04:59
|Biao Liu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Team Argos - Shimano
|Noe Gianetti (Swi) Team Exergy
|Ramiro Rincon Diaz (Col) EPM - Une
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:23:43
|2
|Reid Mumford (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:40
|3
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:37
|4
|Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:03:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Garmin-Sharp
|1:07:45
|2
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:39
|3
|Radioshack-Nissan
|0:01:54
|4
|Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:02:30
|5
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:39
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|0:02:54
|7
|Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:03:09
|8
|Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:03:18
|9
|Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:03:24
|10
|Team NetApp
|0:03:30
|11
|Team Spidertech p/b C10
|0:03:48
|12
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:04:33
|13
|Team Exergy
|0:04:57
|14
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:05:30
|15
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:42
|16
|EPM-UNE
|0:06:00
|17
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:06:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:23:08
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:05
|5
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:25
|6
|Joshua Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:00:35
|7
|Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|8
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|9
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|10
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|11
|Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|12
|James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|13
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|14
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech p/b C10
|0:00:43
|15
|Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech p/b C10
|16
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos - Shimano
|0:01:17
|17
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une
|0:01:27
|18
|Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - Une
|19
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:01:31
|20
|Alex Vanias (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:02:14
|21
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:02:50
|22
|David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech p/b C10
|0:03:41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|5:48:16
|2
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|3
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|4
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:00:30
|5
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:33
|6
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:38
|8
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|9
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|10
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:43
|11
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:00:50
|12
|Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|13
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:53
|14
|Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:54
|16
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:58
|17
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|18
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|19
|Mathias Flueckiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|20
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|21
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:03
|23
|Michael Creed (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|24
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:01:06
|25
|Max Jenkins (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|26
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:01:08
|27
|Joshua Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|28
|Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|29
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|30
|Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team NetApp
|0:01:10
|31
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Spidertech p/b C10
|0:01:14
|32
|Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech p/b C10
|0:01:16
|33
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech p/b C10
|34
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:25
|35
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:31
|36
|Mathew Cooke (USA) Team Exergy
|0:01:39
|37
|Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:44
|38
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:54
|39
|Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) EPM - Une
|0:02:00
|40
|Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) EPM - Une
|41
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:02:01
|42
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:02:04
|43
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:02:14
|44
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|45
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Team NetApp
|0:02:21
|46
|Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech p/b C10
|0:02:27
|47
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy
|0:02:50
|48
|Mike Olheiser (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:02:56
|49
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:05
|50
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une
|0:03:08
|51
|Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) EPM - Une
|0:03:11
|52
|Freddy Orlando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - Une
|53
|Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - Une
|0:03:16
|54
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Team Spidertech p/b C10
|0:04:17
|55
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:05:08
|56
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:05:13
|57
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:05:18
|58
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:05:38
|59
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:05:39
|60
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:05:41
|61
|Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:05:43
|62
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|63
|James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|64
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
|0:05:45
|65
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp
|66
|Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech p/b C10
|0:05:51
|67
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:06:06
|68
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|69
|Andres Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy
|0:06:14
|70
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy
|71
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano
|0:06:25
|72
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Team Argos - Shimano
|73
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:29
|74
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:06:38
|75
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:06:39
|76
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|77
|Sebastian Salas (Can) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:06:49
|78
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:20
|79
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|80
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:07:21
|81
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:07:29
|82
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:07:57
|83
|Reid Mumford (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:08:32
|84
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos - Shimano
|0:08:34
|85
|Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - Une
|0:08:44
|86
|David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech p/b C10
|0:08:49
|87
|Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech p/b C10
|88
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:09:09
|89
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|90
|Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:13
|91
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
|0:09:30
|92
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:09:47
|93
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:09:59
|94
|Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy
|95
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy
|96
|Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:02
|97
|Ian Burnett (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:10:15
|98
|David Williams (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|99
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:10:17
|100
|Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:10:24
|101
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:10:27
|102
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:10:38
|103
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:10:40
|104
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos - Shimano
|0:10:59
|105
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos - Shimano
|106
|Matthias Friedmann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:03
|107
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Team Exergy
|0:11:07
|108
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|0:11:09
|109
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:11:13
|110
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|0:11:33
|111
|Alex Vanias (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:11:56
|112
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|0:12:11
|113
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:12:14
|114
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:12:16
|115
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:31
|116
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:12:58
|117
|Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:28
|118
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano
|0:13:49
|119
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Argos - Shimano
|120
|Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:14:08
|121
|William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:09
|122
|Chris Barton (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:19:51
|123
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:20:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|12
|3
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|11
|4
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|10
|5
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|7
|6
|Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team NetApp
|6
|7
|William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|5
|8
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|5
|9
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|4
|10
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une
|4
|11
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|12
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|2
|13
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Spidertech p/b C10
|2
|14
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|16
|pts
|2
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une
|12
|3
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Spidertech p/b C10
|11
|4
|Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech p/b C10
|8
|5
|Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|7
|6
|David Williams (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|7
|7
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|6
|8
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|9
|Mathias Flueckiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|10
|William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|5:53:59
|2
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:37
|3
|Reid Mumford (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:02:49
|4
|Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:08:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Garmin-Sharp
|17:24:48
|2
|Radioshack-Nissan
|0:01:54
|3
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:39
|4
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:50
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|0:02:54
|6
|Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:03:24
|7
|Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:03:41
|8
|Team Spidertech p/b C10
|0:03:48
|9
|Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:04:20
|10
|Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:04:29
|11
|EPM-UNE
|0:07:11
|12
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:09:08
|13
|Team NetApp
|0:09:16
|14
|Team Exergy
|0:10:43
|15
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:28
|16
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:15:22
|17
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:21:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|5:48:49
|2
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:05
|3
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:25
|4
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:00:35
|5
|Joshua Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|6
|Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|7
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|8
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech p/b C10
|0:00:43
|9
|Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:11
|10
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une
|0:02:35
|11
|Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:05:10
|12
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|13
|James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|14
|Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech p/b C10
|0:05:18
|15
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:06:05
|16
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:06:56
|17
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:07:24
|18
|Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - Une
|0:08:11
|19
|David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech p/b C10
|0:08:16
|20
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:09:44
|21
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos - Shimano
|0:10:26
|22
|Alex Vanias (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:11:23
