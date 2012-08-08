Trending

Garmin-Sharp victorious in Utah team time trial

Vande Velde new general classification leader

Image 1 of 33

Garmin-Sharp on the way to winning the Tour of Utah Stage 2 team time trial (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Garmin-Sharp on the way to winning the Tour of Utah Stage 2 team time trial
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 2 of 33

Cloudy skies started to roll in later in the day.

Cloudy skies started to roll in later in the day.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 3 of 33

Radioshack-Nissan gets off to a good start.

Radioshack-Nissan gets off to a good start.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 4 of 33

BMC travelled well supported for today

BMC travelled well supported for today
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 5 of 33

UnitedHealthcare comes through trying to protect the yellow jersey. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

UnitedHealthcare comes through trying to protect the yellow jersey.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 6 of 33

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) took strong pulls to try and hold onto yellow. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) took strong pulls to try and hold onto yellow.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 7 of 33

UnitedHealthcare comes past with one lap to go.

UnitedHealthcare comes past with one lap to go.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 8 of 33

BMC crosses the line after going as hard as possible.

BMC crosses the line after going as hard as possible.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 9 of 33

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) digs in deep to save every second crossing the line. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) digs in deep to save every second crossing the line.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 10 of 33

Argos-Shimano leaves the start house.

Argos-Shimano leaves the start house.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 11 of 33

Omega Pharma-QuickStep gets out on course.

Omega Pharma-QuickStep gets out on course.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 12 of 33

Teams rode to a big mountain backdrop which the race will soon climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Teams rode to a big mountain backdrop which the race will soon climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 13 of 33

Team NetApp gets organized as they head out onto course.

Team NetApp gets organized as they head out onto course.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 14 of 33

Spidertech gets in line and rotating as they get out on course.

Spidertech gets in line and rotating as they get out on course.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 15 of 33

Bontrager-Livestrong had a good run as they got things organized out on course. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Bontrager-Livestrong had a good run as they got things organized out on course.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 16 of 33

Radioshack-Nissan heads out for their laps.

Radioshack-Nissan heads out for their laps.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 17 of 33

Dave Zabriskie (Garmin-Sharp) takes a strong pull at the front.

Dave Zabriskie (Garmin-Sharp) takes a strong pull at the front.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 18 of 33

Garmin-Sharp in line for the last lap.

Garmin-Sharp in line for the last lap.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 19 of 33

Starters hold a team for the team time trial launch.

Starters hold a team for the team time trial launch.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 20 of 33

The Argos-Shimano team leaves the start.

The Argos-Shimano team leaves the start.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 21 of 33

The Omega Pharma-QuickStep team heads onto the course.

The Omega Pharma-QuickStep team heads onto the course.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 22 of 33

Morgan Schmitt leads his Exergy team during the TT.

Morgan Schmitt leads his Exergy team during the TT.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 23 of 33

Team NetApp stays in good order through the middle section of the course. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Team NetApp stays in good order through the middle section of the course.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 24 of 33

Damiano Caruso wears the sprint leader jersey while leading his Liquigas-Cannondale team. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Damiano Caruso wears the sprint leader jersey while leading his Liquigas-Cannondale team.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 25 of 33

The EPM-UNE team looking good through a back side turn.

The EPM-UNE team looking good through a back side turn.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 26 of 33

Scott Zwizanski leads the Optum/Kelly Benefit Strategies team.

Scott Zwizanski leads the Optum/Kelly Benefit Strategies team.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 27 of 33

Rabobank comes through with a strong ride that placed them second for the stage. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Rabobank comes through with a strong ride that placed them second for the stage.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 28 of 33

Garmin-Sharp comes through for another lap.

Garmin-Sharp comes through for another lap.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 29 of 33

The Bissell team came through with one of the smoothest-looking lines. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

The Bissell team came through with one of the smoothest-looking lines.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 30 of 33

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp) takes a pass on the outside.

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp) takes a pass on the outside.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 31 of 33

Competitive Cyclist rallies through one of the banked race track turns. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Competitive Cyclist rallies through one of the banked race track turns.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 32 of 33

Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell) held onto the mountain jersey to head into stage 3. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell) held onto the mountain jersey to head into stage 3.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 33 of 33

Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Sharp) moves into yellow after his team won the time trial. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Sharp) moves into yellow after his team won the time trial.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Garmin-Sharp proved its prowess in the race against the clock Wednesday, blasting over the 21.7 km stage 2 team trial course at the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah in 22:35 to win the stage and propel Christian Vande Velde into the overall race lead. The day's effort also filled out the top four overall spots for Garmin with Tom Danielson, Dave Zabriske and Peter Stetina.

Garmin's eight-rider squad started about halfway through the day and obliterated all the earlier times by nearly a minute, finishing with five riders after three laps of the 7.25 km course. Rabobank finished 32 seconds behind Garmin-Sharp for second place and moved Wilco Kelderman into fifth, 33 seconds in arrears. RadioShack-Nissan finished third, 37 seconds down, while US-based Continental squad Bissell Pro Cycling took fourth on the day, 50 seconds behind Garmin.

The UnitedHealthcare squad of race leader Rory Sutherland was the final team on the course and conceded 52 seconds – as well as the yellow jersey – to Garmin with a fifth place stage result. Defending champion Levi Leipheimer suffered a serious blow to his chance for a third consecutive overall win after his team lost 2:03, dropping him to 42nd overall.

Soaring temperatures for the second day in a row and a steady swirling wind added to the difficulty as teams made their way around the Miller Motorsports Park in Tooele west of Salt Lake City. The winding automobile road course featured more than a dozen wide, sweeping turns and relatively no climbing. The race was divided into six waves, with three teams starting three minutes apart in each wave.

The wind was strongest early in the day, and Leipheimer's team, which started second and with just six riders, suffered from the effects as it quickly dropped one rider and had to slow several times in order to finish with five. Vande Velde, who finished the stage 1 sprint in sixth place, said his team's experience in the unique discipline and the fact that many of them have been together for five years was crucial to securing another TTT win, but he also conceded the team's later start played into the result.

"Luckily the wind died down a little bit for us," he said. "When we were practicing the wind was blowing hard, so we used a smaller front wheel where you wouldn't get caught up in the crosswind like you would with a bigger wheel. That helped us a little. We weren't flying around as much, and we could sit on the wheel a little better."

The change in conditions throughout the day may have been a break for the teams that started later, but Vande Velde also said it was no accident that his team got one of those later spots after he sprinted to sixth place during the stage 1 finish.

"That was the only reason to get up there," Vande Velde said of his stage 1 result. "I don't usually like to race too much in a sprint like that, but you have to get up there and fight for it every once in a while."

Garmin-Sharp team director Charlie Wegelius said seven-time US national individual time trial champion Dave Zabriske started the team's ride because he could bring the squad up to speed quickly but smoothly so that the pace wouldn't put any of the other riders under pressure too early. Tyler Farrar took over next as the team settled into the pace that led Garmin to the fastest intermediate times on each lap.

Despite surrendering the race lead, Sutherland, who now sits in 10th
place, 43 seconds behind Vande Velde, said he was happy with the team's effort. "A couple of our guys have never done a team time trial," he said. "So to get fifth or sixth, wherever we were in that time, we should be pretty proud on how we rode, definitely."

The six feet, two inches, UnitedHealthcare team leader also said he would keep fighting in the overall battle, but he admitted that the course doesn't favor a rider of his size. "The way that it always works in this tour, and the way that the parcours is the last few days, you can see that it's extremely severe with some very serious climbing," he said. "And in those moments I think there are some smaller, lighter guys with a bit more Grand Tour depth who might have little bit more there. But you never know, so you just keep plugging away and see what happens."

Kelderman, who is now the best placed non-Garmin rider, also downplayed his own overall chances. "Two weeks before, I had a rest week because at the beginning of the season I had a really long season," he said. "So my form is not really good, but I hope to get a good result. We'll see."

Despite holding the overall lead and being backed by three teammates in the top four, Vande Velde was also cautious about chances to win the overall.

"I didn't come here with great ambitions last year, and I got a top five," he said. "And I didn't come with great ambitions for this year, either, because you never know how your body is going to react to altitude. I'm not going to lie, I suffered like a dog yesterday, and I plan to suffer more this week."

Thursday's stage 3 road race starts in Ogden and offers up 137.6 km and 2,174 meters of climbing, including one category 3 climb and two category 2 ascents before the finish in Salt Lake City. Time bonuses of 10, 6 and 4 seconds are also up for grabs for the top three finishers. Vande Velde said he expects another day of very aggressive racing. "I'm sure the guys who didn't do well today are going to throw everything they have at us tomorrow."

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:22:35
2David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp
3Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
4Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
5Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp
6Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:00:30
7Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:33
8Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
9Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
10Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
11Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
12Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:38
13Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
14Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
15George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
16Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
17Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:50
18Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
19Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
20Chris Barton (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
21Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
22Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
23Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:53
24Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
25Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
26Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
27Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
28Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:58
29Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
30Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
31Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
32Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
33Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
34Mathias Flueckiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
35Jesse Anthony (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:03
36Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
37Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
38Michael Creed (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
39Scott Zwizanski (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
40Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan0:01:05
41Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
42Ian Burnett (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:01:06
43Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
44Max Jenkins (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
45David Williams (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
46Taylor Sheldon (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
47Joshua Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:01:08
48Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
49Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
50Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
51Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
52Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
53James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
54Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team
55Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp0:01:10
56Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team NetApp
57Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
58Marcel Wyss (Swi) Team NetApp
59Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp
60Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech p/b C100:01:16
61Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech p/b C10
62Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Spidertech p/b C10
63Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech p/b C10
64Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech p/b C10
65Marsh Cooper (Can) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:18
66Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:29
67Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:31
68Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
69Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
70Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
71Marco Benfatto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
72Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy0:01:39
73Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy
74Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy
75Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy
76Andres Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy
77Mathew Cooke (USA) Team Exergy
78Mike Olheiser (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:01:45
79Reid Mumford (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:48
80Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos - Shimano0:01:50
81Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos - Shimano0:01:50
82Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos - Shimano
83Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Team Argos - Shimano
84Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano
85Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:01:54
86Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
87William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
88Matthias Friedmann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
89Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
90Kirk Carlsen (USA) Team Exergy0:01:58
91Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) EPM - Une0:02:00
92Freddy Orlando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - Une
93Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une
94Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - Une
95Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - Une
96Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) EPM - Une
97Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) EPM - Une
98Joseph Schmalz (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:02:04
99Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:02:04
100Matt Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
101Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
102Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
103Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
104Sebastian Salas (Can) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:14
105Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp0:02:25
106Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:02:45
107Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
108Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:46
109Alex Vanias (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:02:47
110Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp0:03:02
111Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:05
112Brian Vandborg (Den) Team Spidertech p/b C100:03:07
113Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:03:07
114Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:03:22
115Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:03:22
116Joost Posthuma (Ned) RadioShack-Nissan0:03:49
117David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech p/b C100:04:14
118Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech p/b C10
119Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:04:19
120Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp0:04:25
121Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Argos - Shimano0:04:40
122Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano
123Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:04:59
Biao Liu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Team Argos - Shimano
Noe Gianetti (Swi) Team Exergy
Ramiro Rincon Diaz (Col) EPM - Une
Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep

Best Utah rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:23:43
2Reid Mumford (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:40
3Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:37
4Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:03:51

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Garmin-Sharp1:07:45
2Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:39
3Radioshack-Nissan0:01:54
4Bissell Pro Cycling0:02:30
5UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:02:39
6BMC Racing Team0:02:54
7Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:03:09
8Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:03:18
9Bontrager Livestrong Team0:03:24
10Team NetApp0:03:30
11Team Spidertech p/b C100:03:48
12Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:33
13Team Exergy0:04:57
14Team Argos-Shimano0:05:30
15Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:05:42
16EPM-UNE0:06:00
17Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:06:12

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:23:08
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
3Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
4George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:05
5Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:25
6Joshua Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:00:35
7Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
8Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
9Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
10Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
11Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
12James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
13Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team
14Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech p/b C100:00:43
15Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech p/b C10
16Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos - Shimano0:01:17
17Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une0:01:27
18Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - Une
19Joseph Schmalz (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:01:31
20Alex Vanias (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:02:14
21Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:02:50
22David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech p/b C100:03:41

General classification after Stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp5:48:16
2Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
3David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp
4Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:00:30
5Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:33
6Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
7Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:38
8Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
9George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
10Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:43
11Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:50
12Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
13Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:53
14Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
15Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:54
16Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:58
17Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
18Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
19Mathias Flueckiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
20Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
21Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
22Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:03
23Michael Creed (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
24Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:01:06
25Max Jenkins (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
26Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:01:08
27Joshua Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
28Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
29Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
30Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team NetApp0:01:10
31Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Spidertech p/b C100:01:14
32Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech p/b C100:01:16
33Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech p/b C10
34Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:25
35Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:31
36Mathew Cooke (USA) Team Exergy0:01:39
37Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:44
38Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:01:54
39Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) EPM - Une0:02:00
40Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) EPM - Une
41Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:02:01
42Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:02:04
43Jesse Anthony (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:14
44Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
45Marcel Wyss (Swi) Team NetApp0:02:21
46Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech p/b C100:02:27
47Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy0:02:50
48Mike Olheiser (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:02:56
49Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:03:05
50Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une0:03:08
51Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) EPM - Une0:03:11
52Freddy Orlando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - Une
53Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - Une0:03:16
54Brian Vandborg (Den) Team Spidertech p/b C100:04:17
55Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:05:08
56Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan0:05:13
57Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:05:18
58Scott Zwizanski (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:05:38
59Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan0:05:39
60Taylor Sheldon (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:05:41
61Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:05:43
62Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
63James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
64Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp0:05:45
65Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp
66Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech p/b C100:05:51
67Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:06:06
68Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
69Andres Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy0:06:14
70Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy
71Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano0:06:25
72Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Team Argos - Shimano
73Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:06:29
74Joseph Schmalz (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:06:38
75Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:06:39
76Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
77Sebastian Salas (Can) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:06:49
78Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:07:20
79Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
80Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:07:21
81Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:07:29
82Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:07:57
83Reid Mumford (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:08:32
84Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos - Shimano0:08:34
85Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - Une0:08:44
86David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech p/b C100:08:49
87Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech p/b C10
88Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:09:09
89Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
90Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:09:13
91Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp0:09:30
92Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:09:47
93Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling0:09:59
94Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy
95Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy
96Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:10:02
97Ian Burnett (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:10:15
98David Williams (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
99Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:10:17
100Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:10:24
101Marsh Cooper (Can) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:10:27
102Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:10:38
103Marco Benfatto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:10:40
104Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos - Shimano0:10:59
105Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos - Shimano
106Matthias Friedmann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:11:03
107Kirk Carlsen (USA) Team Exergy0:11:07
108Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp0:11:09
109Matt Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:11:13
110Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp0:11:33
111Alex Vanias (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:11:56
112Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp0:12:11
113Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:12:14
114Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:12:16
115Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:12:31
116Joost Posthuma (Ned) RadioShack-Nissan0:12:58
117Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:13:28
118Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano0:13:49
119Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Argos - Shimano
120Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:14:08
121William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:18:09
122Chris Barton (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:19:51
123Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:20:05

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team15pts
2Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale12
3Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling11
4Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team10
5Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team7
6Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team NetApp6
7William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team5
8Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team5
9Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp4
10Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une4
11Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
12Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling2
13Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Spidertech p/b C102
14Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team1

KOM classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling16pts
2Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une12
3Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Spidertech p/b C1011
4Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech p/b C108
5Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team7
6David Williams (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team7
7Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp6
8Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale5
9Mathias Flueckiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
10William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team2

Utah rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team5:53:59
2Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:37
3Reid Mumford (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:49
4Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:08:25

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Garmin-Sharp17:24:48
2Radioshack-Nissan0:01:54
3UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:02:39
4Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:50
5BMC Racing Team0:02:54
6Bontrager Livestrong Team0:03:24
7Bissell Pro Cycling0:03:41
8Team Spidertech p/b C100:03:48
9Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:04:20
10Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:04:29
11EPM-UNE0:07:11
12Liquigas-Cannondale0:09:08
13Team NetApp0:09:16
14Team Exergy0:10:43
15Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:11:28
16Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:15:22
17Team Argos-Shimano0:21:24

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team5:48:49
2George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:05
3Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:25
4Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:00:35
5Joshua Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
6Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
7Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
8Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech p/b C100:00:43
9Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:11
10Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une0:02:35
11Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:05:10
12Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
13James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
14Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech p/b C100:05:18
15Joseph Schmalz (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:06:05
16Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:06:56
17Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:07:24
18Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - Une0:08:11
19David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech p/b C100:08:16
20Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:09:44
21Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos - Shimano0:10:26
22Alex Vanias (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:11:23

 

