Tour of Utah past winners

Champions from 2006 to 2011

2011Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
2010Levi Leipheimer (USA) Mellow Johnny's
2009Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Rock Racing
2008Jeff Louder (USA) BMC
2007Not held
2006Scott Moninger (USA) Health Net p/b Maxxis

