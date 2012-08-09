Trending

Matthews earns victory in Salt Lake City

Vande Velde retains general classification lead

Image 1 of 26

Michael Matthews (Rabobank) edges to victory on Stage 3 at the Tour of Utah

Michael Matthews (Rabobank) edges to victory on Stage 3 at the Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 2 of 26

Timmy Duggan (Liquigas-Cannondale) tucked in for the ride off the climb.

Timmy Duggan (Liquigas-Cannondale) tucked in for the ride off the climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 26

The break starts to get some time on the field.

The break starts to get some time on the field.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 26

Chris Horner (RadioShack-Nissan) cruises along in the bunch.

Chris Horner (RadioShack-Nissan) cruises along in the bunch.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 26

The peloton gets strung out as they pass a lake along the route.

The peloton gets strung out as they pass a lake along the route.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 26

UnitedHealthcare riders come to the front to set the pace on the last climb.

UnitedHealthcare riders come to the front to set the pace on the last climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 26

Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) tries to stay cool before the start.

Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) tries to stay cool before the start.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 26

Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) sitting at the front for the first climb.

Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) sitting at the front for the first climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 26

Riders were getting water from anywhere they could today.

Riders were getting water from anywhere they could today.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 26

Stage 3 top three (L-R): Michael Schär (BMC), Michael Matthews (Rabobank), Brent Bookwalter (BMC)

Stage 3 top three (L-R): Michael Schär (BMC), Michael Matthews (Rabobank), Brent Bookwalter (BMC)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 26

The Garmin-Sharp team gets the bunch strung out heading into the first climb.

The Garmin-Sharp team gets the bunch strung out heading into the first climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 26

The Garmin-Sharp team puts all of its riders on the front today.

The Garmin-Sharp team puts all of its riders on the front today.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 26

Garmin-Sharp sets tempo to the second KOM.

Garmin-Sharp sets tempo to the second KOM.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 26

Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Sharp) goes to the team car for water.

Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Sharp) goes to the team car for water.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 26

Riders roll through the neutral start in Ogden.

Riders roll through the neutral start in Ogden.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 26

The peloton leaves Ogden.

The peloton leaves Ogden.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 26

The race heads towards Salt Lake City off in the distance.

The race heads towards Salt Lake City off in the distance.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 26

Timmy Duggan (Liquigas-Cannondale) leads the break.

Timmy Duggan (Liquigas-Cannondale) leads the break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 26

Philip Deignan (UnitedHealthcare) on the front of the break.

Philip Deignan (UnitedHealthcare) on the front of the break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 26

Today's break has no sign of a chase behind them.

Today's break has no sign of a chase behind them.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 26

The break heads through the Utah farmlands.

The break heads through the Utah farmlands.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 26

The team from EPM-UNE at the Tour of Utah

The team from EPM-UNE at the Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 23 of 26

The team from EPM-UNE at the Tour of Utah

The team from EPM-UNE at the Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 24 of 26

Michael Matthews (Rabobank) far left, takes the win on Stage 3

Michael Matthews (Rabobank) far left, takes the win on Stage 3
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 25 of 26

Overall leader of the Tour of Utah, Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Sharp)

Overall leader of the Tour of Utah, Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Sharp)
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 26 of 26

The classification leaders at the end of Stage 3

The classification leaders at the end of Stage 3
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)

Rabobank's Michael Matthews put in a Herculean effort to win stage 3 of the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah Thursday, spending most of the day in a five-rider breakaway that got absorbed on the slopes of the final climb and then hanging on to win the sprint from a lead group of 60 riders.

Christian Vande Velde's Garmin-Sharp squad closed down most of the gap to the breakaway on the valley floor leading up to the final climb to preserve his overall lead.

Matthews said his team had left his usual sprint lead-out riders at home because of the hilly nature of the race, so the 2010 U23 world road race champion had to freelance his way to the win after clawing his way to the front on the downhill run into the finish.

"I tried to follow [Team Exergy's] Freddie Rodriguez because I heard he's a pretty good sprinter," Matthews said. "So I followed him for a bit and then it got a bit messy. A couple of guys came underneath on the last corner with about 800 [meters] to go. I lost a couple positions there, but [UnitedHealthcare's] Rory Sutherland started moving up with 300 to go, so I just followed him and started my sprint at 250 meters. I had to go around the long way, but luckily I still had the legs for the finish."

Starting in Ogden and finishing in Salt Lake City, the 138 km course featured 2,174 meters of climbing. Riders tackled the category 2 climb up North Ogden Pass again, along with another ascent of Trappers Loop and a final climb up Big Mountain, which reached nearly 2,300 meters of elevation. They faced another small bump at 123 km before the final 15 km downhill run into the finish at the University of Utah Research Park. The stage offered three intermediate sprints and three KOM spots, along with time bonuses of 10, six and four seconds for the top three finishers.

Matthews joined BMC's Johann Tschopp, RadioShack-Nissan's Thomas Rohregger, Liquigas-Cannondale's Timmy Duggan and UnitedHealthcare's Philip Deignan in a breakaway that rolled away from the field after the descent off the opening climb up North Ogden Pass. Duggan said forming the breakaway was relatively easy because the escapees were in the right place at the right time.

"A lot of times the breakaway starts and it's more of a tactical thing than anything, it's not necessarily a legs thing," Duggan said. "Michael and I were both there at the bottom of the descent, and it didn't take a genius to know that that's when the breakaway was going to go while Garmin was kind of regrouping their team to set up shop. So we just kind of rolled through and kept the momentum going and got a little group going without much effort."

The five riders built an ultimate lead of more than four minutes at the bottom of the penultimate climb, and with Tschopp starting the day 58 seconds down on the overall lead and Duggan at 1:31, the two breakaway riders were sitting first and second overall on the road. Garmin-Sharp's Peter Stetina said the situation caught the team a little off-guard and made for a really fast, really hard day.

"We knew Tschopp and Timmy Duggan were the best [placed] guys in the move, and we didn't want to let them get more than three minutes so that it would come back on the final climb naturally," Stetina said. "But then all of the sudden it was ballooning out to four, four and a half minutes, and we started to panic."

Garmin's "panic" turned into a serious chase through the flat lands leading up to the final climb, and the team pulled the escapees back in steady increments until the advantage of the lead group, which started to splinter on the climb up Big Mountain, was down to just over a minute as they hit the ascent. Garmin team director Charlie Wegelius heaped praise on his riders' efforts to nullify the gap, giving sprint specialist Tyler Farrar an extra nod for his effort the day before a possible sprint stage.

"The work that they did in the valley there before the climb was exceptional," Wegelius said. "To see a rider like Tyler Farrar, who could potentially go sprinting tomorrow, and what he did to himself to take the gap back, that's a sign of a good team."

With the field closing in, Tschopp attacked the break and dropped his former companions, who faded back into the field one by one until the BMC rider was the lone escapee in front of hard-charging and highly motivated chase. But Tschopp's daylong adventure was soon over, and the rest of the teams started looking for a stage win. Duggan had stuck with the field and headed to the front with several teammates to drive the pace in hopes of setting up teammate Damiano Caruso, who finished second on stage 1, for a possible win. Meanwhile, the Garmin riders who were still in the front group faded back into the bunch after their work to secure Vande Velde's overall lead was complete.

"It was all together, we didn't have a sprinter with us and we were pretty much spent," said Garmin's Dave Zabriskie. "So we needed to save ourselves for the rest for week."

Liquigas eventually ran out of riders to push the pace, so BMC, which had a relatively easy day in the peloton because of Tschopp's adventure, took control over the final handful of kilometers. The team managed to place Michael Schar in second and Brent Bookwalter in third, but Matthews squeaked by the two BMC teammates for the win.

Matthews said his team had targeted stage 3 and Friday's stage 4 before the Tour of Utah started, so he was pleased to be able to pull off the win on a day that favored sprinters who could also climb.

"We only came to the Tour of Utah for today's stage and tomorrow's stage, really," he said. "The rest is just training. So today was just sort of trying to survive to the finish because it was a shorter stage. I can climb okay, but not if they go really fast up the mountain climbs, so today was just to survive and see what I had left at the finish if I was still there."

Matthews also earned the sprint jersey with his stage win, while Duggan rode to the top of the mountains classification. Tschopp's day off the front earned him the jersey for most aggressive rider. Rabobank's Wilco Kelderman held onto the jersey for best young rider, while UnitedHealthcare's Jeff Louder remained atop the best Utah rider competition.

The race continues Friday with a relatively flat 220 km "sprinter stage" from Lehi to Salt Lake City that features 1,285 meters of climbing.

Race Notes: Three riders were disqualified during Thursday's stage for hanging onto caravan vehicles for an extended period after the first climb and descent. Rabobank's Tom Jelte Slagter was kicked out of the race, and one of his team's two cars will also be excluded from the caravan for the rest of the tour. Team Argos-Shimano's Jonas Ahlstrand received the same penalty, and his team will also have one car excluded. Omega Pharma-Quickstep's Matt Brammeier was disqualified for hanging onto a vehicle that was not his team car.

The TV helicopter that was filming the race also came under fire, as several Garmin-Sharp riders complained vociferously that the aircraft was getting too close to the peloton and that its rotor wash was creating a head wind that slowed the chase down as much as 5 kph at times.

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team3:24:07
2Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
3Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
4Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
5Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Spidertech p/b C10
6Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
7Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
8Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy
9Joshua Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
10Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
11Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team
12Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
13Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech p/b C10
14Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
15Michael Creed (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
16Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) EPM - Une
17Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
18Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
19Mike Olheiser (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
20Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp
21Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
22Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos - Shimano
23Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
24George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
25Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
26Mathias Flueckiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
27Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) EPM - Une
28Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
29Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
30Andres Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy
31Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
32Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
33Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
34Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
35Max Jenkins (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
36Taylor Sheldon (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
37Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
38Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
39Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
40Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
41Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
42Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech p/b C10
43Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
44Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team NetApp
45Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp
46Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
47Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
48Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
49Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) EPM - Une
50Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
51Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une
52Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
53Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - Une
54David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp
55Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
56Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
57Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
58Mathew Cooke (USA) Team Exergy
59Freddy Orlando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - Une
60Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:01:50
61Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
62Jesse Anthony (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
63Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
64Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
65Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
66Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano
67Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
68Marsh Cooper (Can) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
69Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:03:38
70Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
71Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - Une
72Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy
73Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp
74Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Team Argos - Shimano
75Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
76Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech p/b C10
77Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
78Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:10:00
79Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
80Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
81Brian Vandborg (Den) Team Spidertech p/b C10
82Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
83Joost Posthuma (Ned) RadioShack-Nissan
84Reid Mumford (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
85Kirk Carlsen (USA) Team Exergy
86Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
87Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Argos - Shimano
88Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
89Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech p/b C10
90Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
91Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos - Shimano
92Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
93Ian Burnett (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
94Joseph Schmalz (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
95Alex Vanias (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
96Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
97Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano
98Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
99William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
100Matthias Friedmann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
101Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
102Sebastian Salas (Can) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
103James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
104Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
105David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech p/b C10
106Marco Benfatto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
107Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech p/b C10
108Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
109David Williams (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
110Chris Barton (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
111Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
112Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
113Scott Zwizanski (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
114Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
115Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Sharp
116Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
117Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy0:13:58
118Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy
119Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
120Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:19:56
DSQMatt Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
DSQTom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
DSQJonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos - Shimano
DNSMarcel Wyss (Swi) Team NetApp

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team5pts
2Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale3
3Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team5pts
2Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan3
3Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team1

Stage
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team15pts
2Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team12
3Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team10
4Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team7
5Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Spidertech p/b C106
6Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team5
7Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale4
8Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy3
9Joshua Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team2
10Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team1

KOM 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech p/b C108pts
2Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team7
3Mathias Flueckiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
4Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp5
5Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team3

KOM 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale6pts
2Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team5
3Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan4
4Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team3
5Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team1

KOM 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team8pts
2Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - Une7
3Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale6
4Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Spidertech p/b C105
5Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team3

Best Utah rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team3:24:07
2Reid Mumford (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:10:00
3Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
4Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:13:58

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team3:24:07
2Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
3Joshua Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
4Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team
5Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech p/b C10
6Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
7George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
8Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
9Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
10Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
11Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une
12Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
13Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - Une0:03:38
14Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech p/b C10
15Joseph Schmalz (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:10:00
16Alex Vanias (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
17Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
18James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
19David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech p/b C10
20Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
21Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Sharp

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team10:12:21
2Bontrager Livestrong Team
3Rabobank Cycling Team
4Liquigas-Cannondale
5Team Spidertech p/b C10
6Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
7Bissell Pro Cycling
8EPM-UNE
9Team Exergy
10Radioshack-Nissan
11Garmin-Sharp
12Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:50
13UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
14Team NetApp
15Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:03:38
16Team Argos-Shimano0:05:28
17Omega Pharma-QuickStep

General classification after Stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp9:12:23
2Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
3David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp
4Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:00:30
5Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:33
6Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
7George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:38
8Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
9Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
10Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:43
11Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:50
12Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
13Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
14Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:52
15Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:57
16Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:58
17Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
18Mathias Flueckiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
19Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
20Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:03
21Michael Creed (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
22Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:01:06
23Max Jenkins (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
24Joshua Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:01:08
25Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
26Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
27Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team NetApp0:01:10
28Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Spidertech p/b C100:01:14
29Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech p/b C100:01:16
30Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech p/b C10
31Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:25
32Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:29
33Mathew Cooke (USA) Team Exergy0:01:39
34Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:44
35Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:01:54
36Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) EPM - Une0:02:00
37Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) EPM - Une
38Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:02:01
39Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:02:04
40Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:02:43
41Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy0:02:50
42Mike Olheiser (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:02:56
43Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:03:05
44Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une0:03:08
45Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) EPM - Une0:03:11
46Freddy Orlando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - Une
47Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - Une0:03:16
48Jesse Anthony (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:04:04
49Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:05:18
50Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan0:05:37
51Taylor Sheldon (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:05:41
52Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:05:43
53Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:06:06
54Andres Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy0:06:14
55Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan0:07:03
56Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:07:13
57Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:07:20
58Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:07:21
59Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano0:08:15
60Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos - Shimano0:08:34
61Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:09:10
62Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp0:09:23
63Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp
64Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech p/b C100:09:29
65Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:09:47
66Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Team Argos - Shimano0:10:03
67Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:10:07
68Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy0:10:12
69Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:10:17
70Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
71Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:10:52
72Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:11:08
73Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp0:11:20
74Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp0:11:33
75Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:12:14
76Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
77Marsh Cooper (Can) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:12:17
78Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - Une0:12:22
79Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech p/b C100:12:27
80Brian Vandborg (Den) Team Spidertech p/b C100:14:17
81Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:15:08
82Scott Zwizanski (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:15:38
83Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:15:43
84James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
85Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:15:54
86Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:16:06
87Joseph Schmalz (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:16:38
88Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:16:39
89Sebastian Salas (Can) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:16:49
90Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:17:57
91David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech p/b C100:18:49
92Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech p/b C10
93Reid Mumford (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:18:52
94Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:19:09
95Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:19:13
96Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling0:19:59
97Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:20:02
98Ian Burnett (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:20:15
99David Williams (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
100Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:20:38
101Marco Benfatto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:20:40
102Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos - Shimano0:20:59
103Matthias Friedmann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:21:03
104Kirk Carlsen (USA) Team Exergy0:21:07
105Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp0:21:09
106Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:21:55
107Alex Vanias (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:21:56
108Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp0:22:11
109Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:22:14
110Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:22:31
111Joost Posthuma (Ned) RadioShack-Nissan0:22:58
112Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:23:28
113Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano0:23:49
114Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Argos - Shimano0:23:59
115Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy0:24:17
116Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy
117William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:28:09
118Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:28:26
119Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:29:05
120Chris Barton (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:29:51

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team25pts
2Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team22
3Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team20
4Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team17
5Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale16
6Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling11
7Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Spidertech p/b C108
8Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team7
9Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team NetApp6
10Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team5
11William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team5
12Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp4
13Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une4
14Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
15Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy3
16Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale3
17Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan3
18Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling2
19Joshua Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team2
20Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team1
21Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team1
22Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1
23Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
24Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Argos - Shimano-5

KOM classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale17pts
2Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech p/b C1016
3Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Spidertech p/b C1016
4Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling16
5Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team14
6Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une12
7Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp11
8Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team9
9Mathias Flueckiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team9
10Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - Une7
11David Williams (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team7
12Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team5
13Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan4
14Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
15Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team3
16Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team3
17William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team2

Best Utah rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team9:19:43
2Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:08:23
3Reid Mumford (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:11:32
4Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:21:06

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team9:12:56
2George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:05
3Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:25
4Joshua Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:00:35
5Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
6Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
7Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech p/b C100:00:43
8Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:11
9Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une0:02:35
10Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:05:10
11Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:06:40
12Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech p/b C100:08:56
13Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:09:44
14Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:10:35
15Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - Une0:11:49
16Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:15:10
17James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
18Joseph Schmalz (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:16:05
19Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:17:24
20David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech p/b C100:18:16
21Alex Vanias (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:21:23

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Garmin-Sharp27:37:09
2Radioshack-Nissan0:01:54
3Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:50
4BMC Racing Team0:02:54
5Bontrager Livestrong Team0:03:24
6Bissell Pro Cycling0:03:41
7Team Spidertech p/b C100:03:48
8UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:04:29
9Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
10Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:06:10
11EPM-UNE0:07:11
12Liquigas-Cannondale0:09:08
13Team Exergy0:10:43
14Team NetApp0:11:06
15Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:15:06
16Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:20:50
17Team Argos-Shimano0:26:52

 

