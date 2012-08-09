Matthews earns victory in Salt Lake City
Vande Velde retains general classification lead
Stage 3: Ogden - Salt Lake City
Rabobank's Michael Matthews put in a Herculean effort to win stage 3 of the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah Thursday, spending most of the day in a five-rider breakaway that got absorbed on the slopes of the final climb and then hanging on to win the sprint from a lead group of 60 riders.
Christian Vande Velde's Garmin-Sharp squad closed down most of the gap to the breakaway on the valley floor leading up to the final climb to preserve his overall lead.
Matthews said his team had left his usual sprint lead-out riders at home because of the hilly nature of the race, so the 2010 U23 world road race champion had to freelance his way to the win after clawing his way to the front on the downhill run into the finish.
"I tried to follow [Team Exergy's] Freddie Rodriguez because I heard he's a pretty good sprinter," Matthews said. "So I followed him for a bit and then it got a bit messy. A couple of guys came underneath on the last corner with about 800 [meters] to go. I lost a couple positions there, but [UnitedHealthcare's] Rory Sutherland started moving up with 300 to go, so I just followed him and started my sprint at 250 meters. I had to go around the long way, but luckily I still had the legs for the finish."
Starting in Ogden and finishing in Salt Lake City, the 138 km course featured 2,174 meters of climbing. Riders tackled the category 2 climb up North Ogden Pass again, along with another ascent of Trappers Loop and a final climb up Big Mountain, which reached nearly 2,300 meters of elevation. They faced another small bump at 123 km before the final 15 km downhill run into the finish at the University of Utah Research Park. The stage offered three intermediate sprints and three KOM spots, along with time bonuses of 10, six and four seconds for the top three finishers.
Matthews joined BMC's Johann Tschopp, RadioShack-Nissan's Thomas Rohregger, Liquigas-Cannondale's Timmy Duggan and UnitedHealthcare's Philip Deignan in a breakaway that rolled away from the field after the descent off the opening climb up North Ogden Pass. Duggan said forming the breakaway was relatively easy because the escapees were in the right place at the right time.
"A lot of times the breakaway starts and it's more of a tactical thing than anything, it's not necessarily a legs thing," Duggan said. "Michael and I were both there at the bottom of the descent, and it didn't take a genius to know that that's when the breakaway was going to go while Garmin was kind of regrouping their team to set up shop. So we just kind of rolled through and kept the momentum going and got a little group going without much effort."
The five riders built an ultimate lead of more than four minutes at the bottom of the penultimate climb, and with Tschopp starting the day 58 seconds down on the overall lead and Duggan at 1:31, the two breakaway riders were sitting first and second overall on the road. Garmin-Sharp's Peter Stetina said the situation caught the team a little off-guard and made for a really fast, really hard day.
"We knew Tschopp and Timmy Duggan were the best [placed] guys in the move, and we didn't want to let them get more than three minutes so that it would come back on the final climb naturally," Stetina said. "But then all of the sudden it was ballooning out to four, four and a half minutes, and we started to panic."
Garmin's "panic" turned into a serious chase through the flat lands leading up to the final climb, and the team pulled the escapees back in steady increments until the advantage of the lead group, which started to splinter on the climb up Big Mountain, was down to just over a minute as they hit the ascent. Garmin team director Charlie Wegelius heaped praise on his riders' efforts to nullify the gap, giving sprint specialist Tyler Farrar an extra nod for his effort the day before a possible sprint stage.
"The work that they did in the valley there before the climb was exceptional," Wegelius said. "To see a rider like Tyler Farrar, who could potentially go sprinting tomorrow, and what he did to himself to take the gap back, that's a sign of a good team."
With the field closing in, Tschopp attacked the break and dropped his former companions, who faded back into the field one by one until the BMC rider was the lone escapee in front of hard-charging and highly motivated chase. But Tschopp's daylong adventure was soon over, and the rest of the teams started looking for a stage win. Duggan had stuck with the field and headed to the front with several teammates to drive the pace in hopes of setting up teammate Damiano Caruso, who finished second on stage 1, for a possible win. Meanwhile, the Garmin riders who were still in the front group faded back into the bunch after their work to secure Vande Velde's overall lead was complete.
"It was all together, we didn't have a sprinter with us and we were pretty much spent," said Garmin's Dave Zabriskie. "So we needed to save ourselves for the rest for week."
Liquigas eventually ran out of riders to push the pace, so BMC, which had a relatively easy day in the peloton because of Tschopp's adventure, took control over the final handful of kilometers. The team managed to place Michael Schar in second and Brent Bookwalter in third, but Matthews squeaked by the two BMC teammates for the win.
Matthews said his team had targeted stage 3 and Friday's stage 4 before the Tour of Utah started, so he was pleased to be able to pull off the win on a day that favored sprinters who could also climb.
"We only came to the Tour of Utah for today's stage and tomorrow's stage, really," he said. "The rest is just training. So today was just sort of trying to survive to the finish because it was a shorter stage. I can climb okay, but not if they go really fast up the mountain climbs, so today was just to survive and see what I had left at the finish if I was still there."
Matthews also earned the sprint jersey with his stage win, while Duggan rode to the top of the mountains classification. Tschopp's day off the front earned him the jersey for most aggressive rider. Rabobank's Wilco Kelderman held onto the jersey for best young rider, while UnitedHealthcare's Jeff Louder remained atop the best Utah rider competition.
The race continues Friday with a relatively flat 220 km "sprinter stage" from Lehi to Salt Lake City that features 1,285 meters of climbing.
Race Notes: Three riders were disqualified during Thursday's stage for hanging onto caravan vehicles for an extended period after the first climb and descent. Rabobank's Tom Jelte Slagter was kicked out of the race, and one of his team's two cars will also be excluded from the caravan for the rest of the tour. Team Argos-Shimano's Jonas Ahlstrand received the same penalty, and his team will also have one car excluded. Omega Pharma-Quickstep's Matt Brammeier was disqualified for hanging onto a vehicle that was not his team car.
The TV helicopter that was filming the race also came under fire, as several Garmin-Sharp riders complained vociferously that the aircraft was getting too close to the peloton and that its rotor wash was creating a head wind that slowed the chase down as much as 5 kph at times.
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3:24:07
|2
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Spidertech p/b C10
|6
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|7
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|8
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy
|9
|Joshua Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|10
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|11
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|12
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|13
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech p/b C10
|14
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|15
|Michael Creed (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|16
|Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) EPM - Une
|17
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|18
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|19
|Mike Olheiser (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|20
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|21
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|22
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos - Shimano
|23
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|24
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|25
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|26
|Mathias Flueckiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|27
|Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) EPM - Une
|28
|Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|29
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|30
|Andres Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy
|31
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|32
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|33
|Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|34
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|35
|Max Jenkins (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|36
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|37
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|38
|Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|39
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|40
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|41
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|42
|Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech p/b C10
|43
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|44
|Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team NetApp
|45
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|46
|Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|47
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
|48
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|49
|Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) EPM - Une
|50
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|51
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une
|52
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|53
|Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - Une
|54
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|55
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|56
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|57
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|58
|Mathew Cooke (USA) Team Exergy
|59
|Freddy Orlando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - Une
|60
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:01:50
|61
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
|62
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|63
|Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|64
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|65
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|66
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano
|67
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|68
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|69
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:38
|70
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
|71
|Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - Une
|72
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy
|73
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp
|74
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Team Argos - Shimano
|75
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|76
|Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech p/b C10
|77
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|78
|Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:00
|79
|Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|80
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|81
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Team Spidertech p/b C10
|82
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|83
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) RadioShack-Nissan
|84
|Reid Mumford (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|85
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Team Exergy
|86
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|87
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Argos - Shimano
|88
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|89
|Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech p/b C10
|90
|Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|91
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos - Shimano
|92
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|93
|Ian Burnett (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|94
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|95
|Alex Vanias (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|96
|Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|97
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano
|98
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|99
|William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|100
|Matthias Friedmann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|101
|Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|102
|Sebastian Salas (Can) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|103
|James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|104
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|105
|David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech p/b C10
|106
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|107
|Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech p/b C10
|108
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|109
|David Williams (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|110
|Chris Barton (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|111
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|112
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
|113
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|114
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|115
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|116
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|117
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy
|0:13:58
|118
|Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy
|119
|Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|120
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:19:56
|DSQ
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|DSQ
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|DSQ
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos - Shimano
|DNS
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Team NetApp
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|3
|Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
|3
|3
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|12
|3
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|10
|4
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|7
|5
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Spidertech p/b C10
|6
|6
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|5
|7
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|8
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy
|3
|9
|Joshua Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|2
|10
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech p/b C10
|8
|pts
|2
|Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|7
|3
|Mathias Flueckiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|4
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|5
|5
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|pts
|2
|Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|5
|3
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
|4
|4
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|5
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - Une
|7
|3
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|4
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Spidertech p/b C10
|5
|5
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|3:24:07
|2
|Reid Mumford (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:10:00
|3
|Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|4
|Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:13:58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3:24:07
|2
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|3
|Joshua Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|4
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|5
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech p/b C10
|6
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|8
|Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|9
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|10
|Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|11
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une
|12
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - Une
|0:03:38
|14
|Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech p/b C10
|15
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:10:00
|16
|Alex Vanias (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|17
|Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|18
|James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|19
|David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech p/b C10
|20
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|21
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|10:12:21
|2
|Bontrager Livestrong Team
|3
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|Team Spidertech p/b C10
|6
|Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|7
|Bissell Pro Cycling
|8
|EPM-UNE
|9
|Team Exergy
|10
|Radioshack-Nissan
|11
|Garmin-Sharp
|12
|Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:50
|13
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Team NetApp
|15
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:38
|16
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:05:28
|17
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|9:12:23
|2
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|3
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|4
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:00:30
|5
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:33
|6
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:38
|8
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|9
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|10
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:43
|11
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:50
|12
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|13
|Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|14
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:52
|15
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:57
|16
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:58
|17
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|18
|Mathias Flueckiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|19
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|20
|Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:03
|21
|Michael Creed (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|22
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:01:06
|23
|Max Jenkins (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|24
|Joshua Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:01:08
|25
|Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|26
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|27
|Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team NetApp
|0:01:10
|28
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Spidertech p/b C10
|0:01:14
|29
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech p/b C10
|0:01:16
|30
|Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech p/b C10
|31
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:25
|32
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:29
|33
|Mathew Cooke (USA) Team Exergy
|0:01:39
|34
|Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:44
|35
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:54
|36
|Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) EPM - Une
|0:02:00
|37
|Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) EPM - Une
|38
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:02:01
|39
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:02:04
|40
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:43
|41
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy
|0:02:50
|42
|Mike Olheiser (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:02:56
|43
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:05
|44
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une
|0:03:08
|45
|Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) EPM - Une
|0:03:11
|46
|Freddy Orlando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - Une
|47
|Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - Une
|0:03:16
|48
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:04:04
|49
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:05:18
|50
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:05:37
|51
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:05:41
|52
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:05:43
|53
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:06:06
|54
|Andres Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy
|0:06:14
|55
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:07:03
|56
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:07:13
|57
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:20
|58
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:07:21
|59
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano
|0:08:15
|60
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos - Shimano
|0:08:34
|61
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:10
|62
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
|0:09:23
|63
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp
|64
|Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech p/b C10
|0:09:29
|65
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:09:47
|66
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Team Argos - Shimano
|0:10:03
|67
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:07
|68
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy
|0:10:12
|69
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:10:17
|70
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|71
|Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:52
|72
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:11:08
|73
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
|0:11:20
|74
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|0:11:33
|75
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:12:14
|76
|Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|77
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:12:17
|78
|Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - Une
|0:12:22
|79
|Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech p/b C10
|0:12:27
|80
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Team Spidertech p/b C10
|0:14:17
|81
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:15:08
|82
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:15:38
|83
|Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:15:43
|84
|James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|85
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:15:54
|86
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:16:06
|87
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:16:38
|88
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:16:39
|89
|Sebastian Salas (Can) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:16:49
|90
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:17:57
|91
|David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech p/b C10
|0:18:49
|92
|Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech p/b C10
|93
|Reid Mumford (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:18:52
|94
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:19:09
|95
|Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:13
|96
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:19:59
|97
|Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:02
|98
|Ian Burnett (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:20:15
|99
|David Williams (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|100
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:20:38
|101
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:20:40
|102
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos - Shimano
|0:20:59
|103
|Matthias Friedmann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:03
|104
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Team Exergy
|0:21:07
|105
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|0:21:09
|106
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:21:55
|107
|Alex Vanias (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:21:56
|108
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|0:22:11
|109
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:22:14
|110
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:31
|111
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:22:58
|112
|Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:23:28
|113
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano
|0:23:49
|114
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Argos - Shimano
|0:23:59
|115
|Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy
|0:24:17
|116
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy
|117
|William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:28:09
|118
|Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:28:26
|119
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:29:05
|120
|Chris Barton (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:29:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|22
|3
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|20
|4
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|17
|5
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|16
|6
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|11
|7
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Spidertech p/b C10
|8
|8
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|7
|9
|Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team NetApp
|6
|10
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|5
|11
|William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|5
|12
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|4
|13
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une
|4
|14
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|15
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy
|3
|16
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|17
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
|3
|18
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|2
|19
|Joshua Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|2
|20
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|1
|21
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1
|22
|Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1
|23
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|24
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Argos - Shimano
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|17
|pts
|2
|Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech p/b C10
|16
|3
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Spidertech p/b C10
|16
|4
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|16
|5
|Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|14
|6
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une
|12
|7
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|11
|8
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|9
|9
|Mathias Flueckiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|9
|10
|Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - Une
|7
|11
|David Williams (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|7
|12
|Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|5
|13
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
|4
|14
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|15
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|3
|16
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|17
|William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|9:19:43
|2
|Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:08:23
|3
|Reid Mumford (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:11:32
|4
|Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:21:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|9:12:56
|2
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:05
|3
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:25
|4
|Joshua Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:00:35
|5
|Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|6
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|7
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech p/b C10
|0:00:43
|8
|Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:11
|9
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une
|0:02:35
|10
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:05:10
|11
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:06:40
|12
|Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech p/b C10
|0:08:56
|13
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:09:44
|14
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:10:35
|15
|Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - Une
|0:11:49
|16
|Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:15:10
|17
|James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|18
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:16:05
|19
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:17:24
|20
|David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech p/b C10
|0:18:16
|21
|Alex Vanias (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:21:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Garmin-Sharp
|27:37:09
|2
|Radioshack-Nissan
|0:01:54
|3
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:50
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|0:02:54
|5
|Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:03:24
|6
|Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:03:41
|7
|Team Spidertech p/b C10
|0:03:48
|8
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:29
|9
|Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|10
|Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:06:10
|11
|EPM-UNE
|0:07:11
|12
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:09:08
|13
|Team Exergy
|0:10:43
|14
|Team NetApp
|0:11:06
|15
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:06
|16
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:20:50
|17
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:26:52
