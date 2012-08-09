Image 1 of 26 Michael Matthews (Rabobank) edges to victory on Stage 3 at the Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 26 Timmy Duggan (Liquigas-Cannondale) tucked in for the ride off the climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 26 The break starts to get some time on the field. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 26 Chris Horner (RadioShack-Nissan) cruises along in the bunch. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 26 The peloton gets strung out as they pass a lake along the route. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 26 UnitedHealthcare riders come to the front to set the pace on the last climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 26 Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) tries to stay cool before the start. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 26 Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) sitting at the front for the first climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 26 Riders were getting water from anywhere they could today. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 26 Stage 3 top three (L-R): Michael Schär (BMC), Michael Matthews (Rabobank), Brent Bookwalter (BMC) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 26 The Garmin-Sharp team gets the bunch strung out heading into the first climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 26 The Garmin-Sharp team puts all of its riders on the front today. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 26 Garmin-Sharp sets tempo to the second KOM. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 26 Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Sharp) goes to the team car for water. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 26 Riders roll through the neutral start in Ogden. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 26 The peloton leaves Ogden. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 26 The race heads towards Salt Lake City off in the distance. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 26 Timmy Duggan (Liquigas-Cannondale) leads the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 26 Philip Deignan (UnitedHealthcare) on the front of the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 26 Today's break has no sign of a chase behind them. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 26 The break heads through the Utah farmlands. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 26 The team from EPM-UNE at the Tour of Utah (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 23 of 26 The team from EPM-UNE at the Tour of Utah (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 24 of 26 Michael Matthews (Rabobank) far left, takes the win on Stage 3 (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 25 of 26 Overall leader of the Tour of Utah, Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 26 of 26 The classification leaders at the end of Stage 3 (Image credit: Luis Barbosa)

Rabobank's Michael Matthews put in a Herculean effort to win stage 3 of the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah Thursday, spending most of the day in a five-rider breakaway that got absorbed on the slopes of the final climb and then hanging on to win the sprint from a lead group of 60 riders.

Christian Vande Velde's Garmin-Sharp squad closed down most of the gap to the breakaway on the valley floor leading up to the final climb to preserve his overall lead.

Matthews said his team had left his usual sprint lead-out riders at home because of the hilly nature of the race, so the 2010 U23 world road race champion had to freelance his way to the win after clawing his way to the front on the downhill run into the finish.

"I tried to follow [Team Exergy's] Freddie Rodriguez because I heard he's a pretty good sprinter," Matthews said. "So I followed him for a bit and then it got a bit messy. A couple of guys came underneath on the last corner with about 800 [meters] to go. I lost a couple positions there, but [UnitedHealthcare's] Rory Sutherland started moving up with 300 to go, so I just followed him and started my sprint at 250 meters. I had to go around the long way, but luckily I still had the legs for the finish."

Starting in Ogden and finishing in Salt Lake City, the 138 km course featured 2,174 meters of climbing. Riders tackled the category 2 climb up North Ogden Pass again, along with another ascent of Trappers Loop and a final climb up Big Mountain, which reached nearly 2,300 meters of elevation. They faced another small bump at 123 km before the final 15 km downhill run into the finish at the University of Utah Research Park. The stage offered three intermediate sprints and three KOM spots, along with time bonuses of 10, six and four seconds for the top three finishers.

Matthews joined BMC's Johann Tschopp, RadioShack-Nissan's Thomas Rohregger, Liquigas-Cannondale's Timmy Duggan and UnitedHealthcare's Philip Deignan in a breakaway that rolled away from the field after the descent off the opening climb up North Ogden Pass. Duggan said forming the breakaway was relatively easy because the escapees were in the right place at the right time.

"A lot of times the breakaway starts and it's more of a tactical thing than anything, it's not necessarily a legs thing," Duggan said. "Michael and I were both there at the bottom of the descent, and it didn't take a genius to know that that's when the breakaway was going to go while Garmin was kind of regrouping their team to set up shop. So we just kind of rolled through and kept the momentum going and got a little group going without much effort."

The five riders built an ultimate lead of more than four minutes at the bottom of the penultimate climb, and with Tschopp starting the day 58 seconds down on the overall lead and Duggan at 1:31, the two breakaway riders were sitting first and second overall on the road. Garmin-Sharp's Peter Stetina said the situation caught the team a little off-guard and made for a really fast, really hard day.

"We knew Tschopp and Timmy Duggan were the best [placed] guys in the move, and we didn't want to let them get more than three minutes so that it would come back on the final climb naturally," Stetina said. "But then all of the sudden it was ballooning out to four, four and a half minutes, and we started to panic."

Garmin's "panic" turned into a serious chase through the flat lands leading up to the final climb, and the team pulled the escapees back in steady increments until the advantage of the lead group, which started to splinter on the climb up Big Mountain, was down to just over a minute as they hit the ascent. Garmin team director Charlie Wegelius heaped praise on his riders' efforts to nullify the gap, giving sprint specialist Tyler Farrar an extra nod for his effort the day before a possible sprint stage.

"The work that they did in the valley there before the climb was exceptional," Wegelius said. "To see a rider like Tyler Farrar, who could potentially go sprinting tomorrow, and what he did to himself to take the gap back, that's a sign of a good team."

With the field closing in, Tschopp attacked the break and dropped his former companions, who faded back into the field one by one until the BMC rider was the lone escapee in front of hard-charging and highly motivated chase. But Tschopp's daylong adventure was soon over, and the rest of the teams started looking for a stage win. Duggan had stuck with the field and headed to the front with several teammates to drive the pace in hopes of setting up teammate Damiano Caruso, who finished second on stage 1, for a possible win. Meanwhile, the Garmin riders who were still in the front group faded back into the bunch after their work to secure Vande Velde's overall lead was complete.

"It was all together, we didn't have a sprinter with us and we were pretty much spent," said Garmin's Dave Zabriskie. "So we needed to save ourselves for the rest for week."

Liquigas eventually ran out of riders to push the pace, so BMC, which had a relatively easy day in the peloton because of Tschopp's adventure, took control over the final handful of kilometers. The team managed to place Michael Schar in second and Brent Bookwalter in third, but Matthews squeaked by the two BMC teammates for the win.

Matthews said his team had targeted stage 3 and Friday's stage 4 before the Tour of Utah started, so he was pleased to be able to pull off the win on a day that favored sprinters who could also climb.

"We only came to the Tour of Utah for today's stage and tomorrow's stage, really," he said. "The rest is just training. So today was just sort of trying to survive to the finish because it was a shorter stage. I can climb okay, but not if they go really fast up the mountain climbs, so today was just to survive and see what I had left at the finish if I was still there."

Matthews also earned the sprint jersey with his stage win, while Duggan rode to the top of the mountains classification. Tschopp's day off the front earned him the jersey for most aggressive rider. Rabobank's Wilco Kelderman held onto the jersey for best young rider, while UnitedHealthcare's Jeff Louder remained atop the best Utah rider competition.

The race continues Friday with a relatively flat 220 km "sprinter stage" from Lehi to Salt Lake City that features 1,285 meters of climbing.

Race Notes: Three riders were disqualified during Thursday's stage for hanging onto caravan vehicles for an extended period after the first climb and descent. Rabobank's Tom Jelte Slagter was kicked out of the race, and one of his team's two cars will also be excluded from the caravan for the rest of the tour. Team Argos-Shimano's Jonas Ahlstrand received the same penalty, and his team will also have one car excluded. Omega Pharma-Quickstep's Matt Brammeier was disqualified for hanging onto a vehicle that was not his team car.

The TV helicopter that was filming the race also came under fire, as several Garmin-Sharp riders complained vociferously that the aircraft was getting too close to the peloton and that its rotor wash was creating a head wind that slowed the chase down as much as 5 kph at times.

Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 3:24:07 2 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 5 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Spidertech p/b C10 6 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 7 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 8 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy 9 Joshua Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 10 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 11 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team 12 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 13 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech p/b C10 14 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 15 Michael Creed (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 16 Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) EPM - Une 17 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 18 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 19 Mike Olheiser (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 20 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp 21 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 22 Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos - Shimano 23 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 24 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 25 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 26 Mathias Flueckiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team 27 Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) EPM - Une 28 Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 29 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 30 Andres Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy 31 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 32 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 33 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 34 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 35 Max Jenkins (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 36 Taylor Sheldon (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 37 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 38 Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 39 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 40 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 41 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 42 Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech p/b C10 43 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 44 Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team NetApp 45 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp 46 Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 47 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan 48 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 49 Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) EPM - Une 50 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 51 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une 52 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 53 Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - Une 54 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp 55 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 56 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 57 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 58 Mathew Cooke (USA) Team Exergy 59 Freddy Orlando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - Une 60 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:01:50 61 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp 62 Jesse Anthony (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 63 Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 64 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 65 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 66 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano 67 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 68 Marsh Cooper (Can) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 69 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:03:38 70 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp 71 Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - Une 72 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy 73 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp 74 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Team Argos - Shimano 75 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 76 Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech p/b C10 77 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 78 Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:10:00 79 Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 80 Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 81 Brian Vandborg (Den) Team Spidertech p/b C10 82 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 83 Joost Posthuma (Ned) RadioShack-Nissan 84 Reid Mumford (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 85 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Team Exergy 86 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 87 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Argos - Shimano 88 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 89 Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech p/b C10 90 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 91 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos - Shimano 92 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 93 Ian Burnett (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 94 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 95 Alex Vanias (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 96 Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 97 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano 98 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 99 William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 100 Matthias Friedmann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 101 Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 102 Sebastian Salas (Can) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 103 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 104 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 105 David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech p/b C10 106 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 107 Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech p/b C10 108 Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 109 David Williams (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 110 Chris Barton (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 111 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 112 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 113 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 114 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 115 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Sharp 116 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp 117 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy 0:13:58 118 Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy 119 Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 120 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:19:56 DSQ Matt Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quickstep DSQ Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team DSQ Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos - Shimano DNS Marcel Wyss (Swi) Team NetApp

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 3 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan 3 3 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1

Stage # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 15 pts 2 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 12 3 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 10 4 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 7 5 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Spidertech p/b C10 6 6 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 5 7 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 8 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy 3 9 Joshua Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 2 10 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 1

KOM 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech p/b C10 8 pts 2 Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 7 3 Mathias Flueckiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 4 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp 5 5 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 3

KOM 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 6 pts 2 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 5 3 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan 4 4 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 5 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1

KOM 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 8 pts 2 Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - Une 7 3 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 6 4 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Spidertech p/b C10 5 5 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3

Best Utah rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 3:24:07 2 Reid Mumford (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:10:00 3 Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 4 Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:13:58

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 3:24:07 2 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 3 Joshua Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 4 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team 5 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech p/b C10 6 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 7 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 8 Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 9 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 10 Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 11 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une 12 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 13 Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - Une 0:03:38 14 Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech p/b C10 15 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:10:00 16 Alex Vanias (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 17 Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 18 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 19 David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech p/b C10 20 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 21 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Sharp

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 BMC Racing Team 10:12:21 2 Bontrager Livestrong Team 3 Rabobank Cycling Team 4 Liquigas-Cannondale 5 Team Spidertech p/b C10 6 Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 7 Bissell Pro Cycling 8 EPM-UNE 9 Team Exergy 10 Radioshack-Nissan 11 Garmin-Sharp 12 Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:50 13 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 14 Team NetApp 15 Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:03:38 16 Team Argos-Shimano 0:05:28 17 Omega Pharma-QuickStep

General classification after Stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp 9:12:23 2 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 3 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp 4 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:00:30 5 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:33 6 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 7 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:38 8 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 9 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 10 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:43 11 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:50 12 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 13 Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 14 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:52 15 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:57 16 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:58 17 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 18 Mathias Flueckiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team 19 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 20 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:03 21 Michael Creed (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 22 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:01:06 23 Max Jenkins (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 24 Joshua Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:01:08 25 Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 26 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 27 Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team NetApp 0:01:10 28 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Spidertech p/b C10 0:01:14 29 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech p/b C10 0:01:16 30 Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech p/b C10 31 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:25 32 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:29 33 Mathew Cooke (USA) Team Exergy 0:01:39 34 Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:44 35 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:01:54 36 Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) EPM - Une 0:02:00 37 Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) EPM - Une 38 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:02:01 39 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:02:04 40 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:02:43 41 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy 0:02:50 42 Mike Olheiser (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:02:56 43 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:03:05 44 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une 0:03:08 45 Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) EPM - Une 0:03:11 46 Freddy Orlando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - Une 47 Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - Une 0:03:16 48 Jesse Anthony (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:04:04 49 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:05:18 50 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan 0:05:37 51 Taylor Sheldon (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:05:41 52 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:05:43 53 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:06:06 54 Andres Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy 0:06:14 55 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 0:07:03 56 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:07:13 57 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:07:20 58 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:07:21 59 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano 0:08:15 60 Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos - Shimano 0:08:34 61 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:09:10 62 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp 0:09:23 63 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp 64 Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech p/b C10 0:09:29 65 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:09:47 66 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Team Argos - Shimano 0:10:03 67 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:10:07 68 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy 0:10:12 69 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:10:17 70 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 71 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:10:52 72 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:11:08 73 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp 0:11:20 74 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 0:11:33 75 Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:12:14 76 Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 77 Marsh Cooper (Can) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:12:17 78 Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - Une 0:12:22 79 Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech p/b C10 0:12:27 80 Brian Vandborg (Den) Team Spidertech p/b C10 0:14:17 81 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:15:08 82 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:15:38 83 Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:15:43 84 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 85 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:15:54 86 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:16:06 87 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:16:38 88 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:16:39 89 Sebastian Salas (Can) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:16:49 90 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:17:57 91 David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech p/b C10 0:18:49 92 Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech p/b C10 93 Reid Mumford (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:18:52 94 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:19:09 95 Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:19:13 96 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:19:59 97 Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:20:02 98 Ian Burnett (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:20:15 99 David Williams (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 100 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:20:38 101 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:20:40 102 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos - Shimano 0:20:59 103 Matthias Friedmann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:21:03 104 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Team Exergy 0:21:07 105 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 0:21:09 106 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:21:55 107 Alex Vanias (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:21:56 108 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 0:22:11 109 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:22:14 110 Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:22:31 111 Joost Posthuma (Ned) RadioShack-Nissan 0:22:58 112 Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:23:28 113 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano 0:23:49 114 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Argos - Shimano 0:23:59 115 Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy 0:24:17 116 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy 117 William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:28:09 118 Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:28:26 119 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:29:05 120 Chris Barton (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:29:51

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 25 pts 2 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 22 3 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 20 4 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 17 5 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 16 6 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 11 7 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Spidertech p/b C10 8 8 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 7 9 Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team NetApp 6 10 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 5 11 William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 5 12 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp 4 13 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une 4 14 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 15 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy 3 16 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 17 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan 3 18 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 2 19 Joshua Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 2 20 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 1 21 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1 22 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1 23 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 24 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Argos - Shimano -5

KOM classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 17 pts 2 Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech p/b C10 16 3 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Spidertech p/b C10 16 4 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 16 5 Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 14 6 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une 12 7 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp 11 8 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 9 9 Mathias Flueckiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team 9 10 Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - Une 7 11 David Williams (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 7 12 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 5 13 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan 4 14 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 15 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 3 16 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 17 William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 2

Best Utah rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 9:19:43 2 Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:08:23 3 Reid Mumford (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:11:32 4 Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:21:06

Best young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 9:12:56 2 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:05 3 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:25 4 Joshua Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:00:35 5 Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 6 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 7 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech p/b C10 0:00:43 8 Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:11 9 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une 0:02:35 10 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:05:10 11 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:06:40 12 Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech p/b C10 0:08:56 13 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:09:44 14 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:10:35 15 Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - Une 0:11:49 16 Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:15:10 17 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 18 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:16:05 19 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:17:24 20 David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech p/b C10 0:18:16 21 Alex Vanias (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:21:23