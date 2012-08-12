Trending

Leipheimer wins final stage at Tour of Utah

Tschopp confirms overall victory

Image 1 of 38

Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) wins the sixth and final stage of the 2012 Tour of Utah

Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) wins the sixth and final stage of the 2012 Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 2 of 38

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) leads Yann Huguet (Team Argos - Shimano)

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) leads Yann Huguet (Team Argos - Shimano)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 3 of 38

Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) stays focussed

Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) stays focussed
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 4 of 38

Mike Creed (Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies) and Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) edge ahead

Mike Creed (Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies) and Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) edge ahead
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 5 of 38

Competitive Cyclist's Thomas Rabou leads the break uphill

Competitive Cyclist's Thomas Rabou leads the break uphill
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 6 of 38

Leopold Koenig (Team NetApp) opts for aero

Leopold Koenig (Team NetApp) opts for aero
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 7 of 38

BMC do some hard yards to pull back the breakaway

BMC do some hard yards to pull back the breakaway
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 8 of 38

Competitive Cyclist's Thomas Rabou and Mike Creed (Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies) lead the break

Competitive Cyclist's Thomas Rabou and Mike Creed (Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies) lead the break
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 9 of 38

The breakway held a maximum advantage of 3:05

The breakway held a maximum advantage of 3:05
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 10 of 38

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) followed by Timmy Duggan (Liquigas-Cannondale)

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) followed by Timmy Duggan (Liquigas-Cannondale)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 11 of 38

An Optum rider moves away

An Optum rider moves away
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 12 of 38

The day's break

The day's break
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 13 of 38

Johann Tschopp (BMC Racing Team) safely in the bunch

Johann Tschopp (BMC Racing Team) safely in the bunch
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 14 of 38

Levi Leipheimer (Omega-Pharma QuickStep) on a climb

Levi Leipheimer (Omega-Pharma QuickStep) on a climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 15 of 38

The yellow jersey of Johann Tschopp (BMC Racing Team)

The yellow jersey of Johann Tschopp (BMC Racing Team)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 16 of 38

Levi Leipheimer (Omega-Pharma QuickStep) away solo

Levi Leipheimer (Omega-Pharma QuickStep) away solo
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 17 of 38

Head down... Levi Leipheimer (Omega-Pharma QuickStep)

Head down... Levi Leipheimer (Omega-Pharma QuickStep)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 18 of 38

Levi Leipheimer (Omega-Pharma QuickStep) slogs it out on the way to his stage win

Levi Leipheimer (Omega-Pharma QuickStep) slogs it out on the way to his stage win
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 19 of 38

The BMC train forms a ribbon of red in pursuit of the break

The BMC train forms a ribbon of red in pursuit of the break
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 20 of 38

Some pleasant scenery on the way to Park City

Some pleasant scenery on the way to Park City
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 21 of 38

The classification leaders line up at the start in Park City

The classification leaders line up at the start in Park City
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 22 of 38

The riders leave Park City

The riders leave Park City
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 23 of 38

The Tour of Utah peloton begin Stage 6

The Tour of Utah peloton begin Stage 6
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 24 of 38

The Tour of Utah peloton during Stage 6

The Tour of Utah peloton during Stage 6
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 25 of 38

A brief moment of respite with the team cars

A brief moment of respite with the team cars
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 26 of 38

On one of the many switchbacks during Stage 6

On one of the many switchbacks during Stage 6
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 27 of 38

Bissell Pro Cycling's Carter Jones spends some time with the team car

Bissell Pro Cycling's Carter Jones spends some time with the team car
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 28 of 38

The peloton during Stage 6 of the Tour of Utah

The peloton during Stage 6 of the Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 29 of 38

The Rabobank team lines up behind BMC

The Rabobank team lines up behind BMC
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 30 of 38

Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)

Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 31 of 38

Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) solos to the finish line in Park City

Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) solos to the finish line in Park City
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 32 of 38

Overall winner of the 2012 Tour of Utah, Johann Tschopp (BMC)

Overall winner of the 2012 Tour of Utah, Johann Tschopp (BMC)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 33 of 38

The Stage 6 podium: Steven Kruijswijk (Rabobank), Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and Leopold Koenig (NetApp)

The Stage 6 podium: Steven Kruijswijk (Rabobank), Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and Leopold Koenig (NetApp)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 34 of 38

The classification winners of the 2012 Tour of Utah

The classification winners of the 2012 Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 35 of 38

The GC podium: Matthew Busche (RadioShack-Nissan), Johann Tschopp (BMC) and Leopold Koenig (NetApp)

The GC podium: Matthew Busche (RadioShack-Nissan), Johann Tschopp (BMC) and Leopold Koenig (NetApp)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 36 of 38

The peloton leaves for the final stage of the 2012 Tour of Utah

The peloton leaves for the final stage of the 2012 Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 37 of 38

Joe Dombrowski (Bontrager Livestrong)

Joe Dombrowski (Bontrager Livestrong)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 38 of 38

Steven Kruijswijk (Rabobank) brings the second group to the line

Steven Kruijswijk (Rabobank) brings the second group to the line
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Levi Leipheimer conquered the dauntingly steep slopes of the 17 km Empire Pass climb Sunday to take the stage win on the final day of the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah but wasn't able to pull back enough time on race leader Johann Tschopp (BMC) to steal his third consecutive overall win.

Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) rode away from a small, very select group of six riders on the Empire climb, then reeled in leaders Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) and Timmy Duggan (Liquigas-Cannondale) before summiting the climb alone and zipping down the 13 km descent to the finish in a jam-packed and raucous downtown Park City.

"I definitely felt the pressure today having been the one who pushed for [the Empire Pass] climb and sort of in a way discovered it and told the organizers about it," he said. "And they actually put it in. I didn't know that they would, so it added a little pressure, but it turned out to be a good thing."

The 123.5 km final stage threw another 2,086 meters of climbing at the riders before the final podium and jersey winners were decided. The route covered terrain the race had never visited, including the private Wolf Creek Ranch development, which featured a 3.5 km climb that hit 22 percent in sections. Crossing the Heber Valley, the race briefly revisited Heber City and Midway before winding its way to the base of Empire Pass, which came 93 km into the race.

The long alpine ascent to the top of the pass had grades that reached nearly 20 percent, and the descent off the mountain was a technical test that claimed at least one crash victim who had to be transported a local hospital. Leipheimer crested the summit of the climb with 1:20 on a lead group that included Tschopp, second overall Leopold Koenig (NetApp), Steven Kruijswijk (Rabobank), Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp), Spidertech's Lucas Euser, RadioShack-Nissan's Chris Horner and Matthew Busche, and Bontrager-Livestrong riders Ian Boswell and Joe Dombrowski.

By the finish, the two-time Tour of Utah winner had maintained a 49 second gap over the group, which now included RadioShack-Nissan's Matthew Busche and Chris Horner. Tschopp started the day 2:07 ahead of Leipheimer and held onto his overall lead by 43 seconds over Busche and 49 seconds over Koenig. It was a bold move even for a veteran rider, and Leipheimer said he had some momentary doubts.

"I was suffering. I was suffering a lot," he said. "And when I saw 25 km to go, I thought, 'Oh my God, what did I do to myself.'"

The day started with a major breakaway that took hold coming off a small descent near the beginning of the stage and then took hold on the mostly flat run into the tiny towns Kamas before the ascent of Wolf Creek. The move escapees included Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies' Jesse Anthony and Mike Creed, EPM-UNE's Jorge Castiblanco and Rafael Infantino, Bissell Pro Cycling's Carter Jones and Ben Jacques-Maynes, Liquigas-Cannondale's Tim Duggan, Bontrager-Livestrong's Gavin Mannion, Competitive Cyclist's Thomas Rabou, Sutherland and Duggan. The group built a maximum advantage of 3:05 on the flatland near the town of Midway before BMC started whittling it down.

A bridging group of three riders, including Cameron Wurf (Champion System), Ryan Roth (Spidertech-C10) and Michael Matthews (Rabobank), chased all the way through the valley and made contact at the bottom of the Wolf Creek climb as the lead group started coming apart just before the day's first KOM.

Cubides took off before the KOM and claimed maximum points, but the real battle behind was between Jacques-Maynes and Duggan, who started the day first and second in the mountains competition. Jacques-Maynes held a six-point lead before the day started and grabbed six points for third, adding one more point to his lead after Duggan scored five points for fourth.

The breakaway regrouped on the descent off Wolf Creek but was doomed by the BMC chase behind. Duggan escaped from the lead group on the lower slopes of Empire Pass, and Sutherland set off after him as the rest of the breakaway blew apart, spreading individual riders out along the road as the field started its ascent and quickly disintegrated, leaving only the best of the best in contention for the stage.

That's when Leipheimer jumped away from the leaders and quickly laid waste to Duggan and Sutherland, who fell off the pace and slipped behind the small group chasing the Omega Pharma-Quickstep leader. Duggan said he had prioritized a stage win over the KOM jersey, but in the end he wasn't able to grab either reward.

"I could have used a few more gears I think, but that was probably third or fourth on the list of my problems," Duggan joked later. "I was more looking after the stage, and if the KOM came with it that was great. Unfortunately neither happened. But hey, that's bike racing. You gotta give it a shot."

The chase group tried desperately but never caught Leipheimer, who salvaged an off week with the day's stage win. Kruijswijk led the nine-rider chase group in 49 seconds later with Koenig claiming third on the day and Tschopp riding in with them to save his jersey. The Swiss riders said his plan was to put in a maximum effort on the final climb and use his buffer of more than two minutes on Leipheimer to keep himself going.

"For me in my head, I knew that Levi had two minutes [to make up]," Tschopp said through an interpreter. "My strategy was to perform to the maximum. So it was quite difficult from time to time. There were just a few minutes in between, but I did what I needed to do get through the course. There were a few hard parts there, but I did what I needed to do."

The cushion Tschopp had over Leipheimer was due almost entirely to the poor stage 2 team time trial put in by Leipheimer's Omega Pharma-Qickstep team, which finished last out of all 17 teams in the race. But the veteran US rider said the fact that he couldn't overcome the deficit just showed how significant the race has become.

"It's a testament to how much the Tour of Utah has grown," he said. "The level of competition is so high that if you make a mistake or two like we did in the team time trial, then your race is over. But I was hoping to get a stage win out of this last day, and I was very happy to do that."

Sutherland took home the most aggressive rider jersey for his performance, while Jacques-Maynes held onto his lead in the mountains competition. Matthews won the only sprint of the day to take home the sprinter's jersey, and Dombrowski claimed another jersey for best young rider. UnitedHealthcare's Jeff Louder finished as the best Utah rider.

 

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3:06:54
2Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:49
3Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team NetApp
4Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
5Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
6Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
7Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
8Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
9Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech p/b C10
10Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
11Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:56
12Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:53
13Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:02:40
14Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:03:07
15George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
16Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) EPM - Une
17Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:03:42
18Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:04:02
19Freddy Orlando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - Une0:04:15
20Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une0:04:28
21Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:04:34
22Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:52
23Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
24Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp0:04:56
25Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:06:00
26Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
27Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
28Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
29Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:06:06
30Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos - Shimano0:06:27
31Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp
32Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
33Max Jenkins (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
34Mathew Cooke (USA) Team Exergy0:07:13
35Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
36Michael Creed (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:07:40
37Mike Olheiser (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:08:39
38Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
39Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:10:09
40Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
41Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy0:10:59
42Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:11:18
43Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
44Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
45Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
46Jesse Anthony (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
47Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
48Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
49Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) EPM - Une
50Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
51Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
52Taylor Sheldon (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
53Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
54Joost Posthuma (Ned) RadioShack-Nissan
55Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - Une
56Mathias Flueckiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
57Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Team Argos - Shimano0:14:03
58Marsh Cooper (Can) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
59Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:16:13
60Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:16:14
61Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
62Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:16:30
63Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy
64Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) EPM - Une
65Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
66Andres Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy0:16:45
67Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:16:50
68Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos - Shimano0:16:55
69Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:18:11
70Ian Burnett (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:18:57
71Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
72Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
73Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
74Kirk Carlsen (USA) Team Exergy0:19:06
75Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
76Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy0:21:09
77Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy0:21:23
78Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
79James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
80Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
81Joshua Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
82Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp0:22:39
83Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
84Reid Mumford (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
85Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
86David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech p/b C100:22:42
87Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech p/b C10
88Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
89Brian Vandborg (Den) Team Spidertech p/b C10
90Scott Zwizanski (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:22:45
91Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech p/b C10
92Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
93William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:24:16
Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Spidertech p/b C10
Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Argos - Shimano
Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
Joseph Schmalz (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
Alex Vanias (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
Marco Benfatto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
David Williams (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech p/b C10
Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Sharp
DNFTyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp
DNFDavid Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp
DNFThomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
DNFTom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano
DNFFlavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech p/b C10
DNFRobert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
DNFJacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
DNFChris Barton (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
DNFSebastian Salas (Can) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team5pts
2Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling3
3Jesse Anthony (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1

Stage
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep15pts
2Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team12
3Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team NetApp10
4Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team7
5Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp6
6Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team5
7Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan4
8Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team3
9Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech p/b C102
10Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan1

KOM 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) EPM - Une8pts
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team7
3Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling6
4Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale5
5Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling3

KOM 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep12pts
2Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech p/b C1010
3Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team8
4Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team7
5Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale6
6Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team5
7Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan4
8Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp3
9Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team NetApp2
10Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team3:07:43
2Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
3George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan0:02:18
4Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une0:03:39
5Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:03
6Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:05:11
7Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
8Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:10:29
9Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:20:34
10James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
11Joshua Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
12David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech p/b C100:21:53
13Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech p/b C10

Best Utah rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team3:23:08
2Reid Mumford (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:06:25

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Radioshack-Nissan9:25:27
2Garmin-Sharp0:01:51
3Bontrager Livestrong Team0:02:53
4BMC Racing Team0:03:00
5Rabobank Cycling Team0:06:56
6EPM-UNE0:07:05
7Team NetApp0:07:27
8UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:14:53
9Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:14:55
10Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:16:42
11Liquigas-Cannondale0:17:31
12Bissell Pro Cycling0:19:14
13Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:20:13
14Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:22:24
15Team Exergy0:29:57
16Team Argos-Shimano0:32:40
17Team Spidertech p/b C100:41:28

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team21:26:32
2Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:43
3Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team NetApp0:00:49
4Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:00:58
5Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:01:03
6Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:01:08
7Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan0:01:19
8Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech p/b C100:01:21
9Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:29
10Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:31
11Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:01:32
12Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:02:56
13Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:03:13
14George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan0:04:08
15Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) EPM - Une0:06:04
16Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:06:22
17Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:06:39
18Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:06:56
19Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:07:10
20Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
21Freddy Orlando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - Une0:08:32
22Max Jenkins (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:09:42
23Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:09:46
24Mathew Cooke (USA) Team Exergy0:09:54
25Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:10:55
26Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:11:04
27Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une0:12:43
28Mathias Flueckiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:13:52
29Michael Creed (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:14:07
30Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) EPM - Une0:15:13
31Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:16:17
32Mike Olheiser (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:17:20
33Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:18:17
34Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - Une0:18:23
35Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos - Shimano0:18:45
36Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:19:39
37Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:20:13
38Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:20:16
39Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp0:20:45
40Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:21:43
41Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:22:58
42Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan0:23:11
43Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:24:13
44Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:24:43
45Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:25:32
46Joshua Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:26:05
47Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) EPM - Une0:26:32
48Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:26:36
49Jesse Anthony (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:26:44
50Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy0:27:43
51Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:28:02
52Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:28:07
53Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:28:24
54Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp0:28:56
55Andres Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy0:29:18
56Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:29:39
57Taylor Sheldon (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:30:21
58Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:31:47
59Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:31:48
60Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:32:08
61Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Team Argos - Shimano0:32:42
62Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:35:41
63Marsh Cooper (Can) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:41:06
64Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:41:21
65Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:41:42
66Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
67Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:42:49
68Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:43:16
69Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp0:43:36
70Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech p/b C100:45:33
71Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:46:02
72Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy0:47:01
73Joost Posthuma (Ned) RadioShack-Nissan0:48:09
74Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:48:12
75Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:48:34
76James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:50:28
77Brian Vandborg (Den) Team Spidertech p/b C100:50:47
78Scott Zwizanski (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:52:52
79Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos - Shimano0:53:00
80Ian Burnett (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:54:03
81Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp0:55:54
82Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech p/b C100:56:56
83Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling1:00:03
84Kirk Carlsen (USA) Team Exergy1:01:19
85Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team1:03:09
86Reid Mumford (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1:04:48
87Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp1:07:41
88Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:07:50
89Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp1:09:39
90David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech p/b C101:10:55
91Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy1:12:47
92William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team1:15:26
93Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy1:15:49

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team42pts
2Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team25
3Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team23
4Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team17
5Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team NetApp16
6Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale16
7Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep15
8Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team12
9Marco Benfatto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale12
10Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling11
11Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep11
12Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team10
13Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team8
14Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Spidertech p/b C108
15Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy8
16Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling8
17Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp6
18Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies6
19Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team6
20Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team5
21Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team5
22Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan5
23Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp4
24Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan4
25Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une4
26Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale4
27Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team3
28Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
29Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling3
30Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale3
31Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team3
32Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech p/b C102
33Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling2
34Joshua Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team2
35Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
36Jesse Anthony (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies2
37Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan1
38Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team1
39Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) EPM - Une1
40Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos - Shimano1
41Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp1
42William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
43Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team-5

KOM classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling38pts
2Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech p/b C1031
3Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale31
4Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team28
5Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team26
6Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep18
7Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale18
8Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Spidertech p/b C1016
9Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team NetApp12
10Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une12
11Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team11
12Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp11
13Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team10
14Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team10
15Mathias Flueckiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team9
16Jesse Anthony (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies9
17Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team8
18Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan8
19Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) EPM - Une8
20Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team7
21Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - Une7
22David Williams (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team7
23Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale6
24Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
25Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan6
26Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp3
27Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling3
28Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
29William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team2
30Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp2
31Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team1
32Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan1
33Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team21:27:30
2Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:00:05
3George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan0:03:10
4Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:05:58
5Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:09:57
6Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une0:11:45
7Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:19:18
8Joshua Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:25:07
9Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:27:26
10Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:30:49
11Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech p/b C100:44:35
12James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:49:30
13David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech p/b C101:09:57

Best Utah rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team21:58:20
2Reid Mumford (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:33:00

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Radioshack-Nissan64:25:46
2Garmin-Sharp0:00:58
3BMC Racing Team0:02:37
4Bontrager Livestrong Team0:06:30
5Rabobank Cycling Team0:11:29
6EPM-UNE0:16:46
7Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:26:52
8Team NetApp0:33:21
9Bissell Pro Cycling0:38:09
10Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:44:25
11Liquigas-Cannondale0:46:21
12UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:46:50
13Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:50:51
14Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:52:30
15Team Exergy0:52:52
16Team Spidertech p/b C100:58:59
17Team Argos-Shimano1:24:44

 

Latest on Cyclingnews