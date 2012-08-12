Leipheimer wins final stage at Tour of Utah
Tschopp confirms overall victory
Stage 6: Park City -
Levi Leipheimer conquered the dauntingly steep slopes of the 17 km Empire Pass climb Sunday to take the stage win on the final day of the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah but wasn't able to pull back enough time on race leader Johann Tschopp (BMC) to steal his third consecutive overall win.
Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) rode away from a small, very select group of six riders on the Empire climb, then reeled in leaders Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) and Timmy Duggan (Liquigas-Cannondale) before summiting the climb alone and zipping down the 13 km descent to the finish in a jam-packed and raucous downtown Park City.
"I definitely felt the pressure today having been the one who pushed for [the Empire Pass] climb and sort of in a way discovered it and told the organizers about it," he said. "And they actually put it in. I didn't know that they would, so it added a little pressure, but it turned out to be a good thing."
The 123.5 km final stage threw another 2,086 meters of climbing at the riders before the final podium and jersey winners were decided. The route covered terrain the race had never visited, including the private Wolf Creek Ranch development, which featured a 3.5 km climb that hit 22 percent in sections. Crossing the Heber Valley, the race briefly revisited Heber City and Midway before winding its way to the base of Empire Pass, which came 93 km into the race.
The long alpine ascent to the top of the pass had grades that reached nearly 20 percent, and the descent off the mountain was a technical test that claimed at least one crash victim who had to be transported a local hospital. Leipheimer crested the summit of the climb with 1:20 on a lead group that included Tschopp, second overall Leopold Koenig (NetApp), Steven Kruijswijk (Rabobank), Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp), Spidertech's Lucas Euser, RadioShack-Nissan's Chris Horner and Matthew Busche, and Bontrager-Livestrong riders Ian Boswell and Joe Dombrowski.
By the finish, the two-time Tour of Utah winner had maintained a 49 second gap over the group, which now included RadioShack-Nissan's Matthew Busche and Chris Horner. Tschopp started the day 2:07 ahead of Leipheimer and held onto his overall lead by 43 seconds over Busche and 49 seconds over Koenig. It was a bold move even for a veteran rider, and Leipheimer said he had some momentary doubts.
"I was suffering. I was suffering a lot," he said. "And when I saw 25 km to go, I thought, 'Oh my God, what did I do to myself.'"
The day started with a major breakaway that took hold coming off a small descent near the beginning of the stage and then took hold on the mostly flat run into the tiny towns Kamas before the ascent of Wolf Creek. The move escapees included Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies' Jesse Anthony and Mike Creed, EPM-UNE's Jorge Castiblanco and Rafael Infantino, Bissell Pro Cycling's Carter Jones and Ben Jacques-Maynes, Liquigas-Cannondale's Tim Duggan, Bontrager-Livestrong's Gavin Mannion, Competitive Cyclist's Thomas Rabou, Sutherland and Duggan. The group built a maximum advantage of 3:05 on the flatland near the town of Midway before BMC started whittling it down.
A bridging group of three riders, including Cameron Wurf (Champion System), Ryan Roth (Spidertech-C10) and Michael Matthews (Rabobank), chased all the way through the valley and made contact at the bottom of the Wolf Creek climb as the lead group started coming apart just before the day's first KOM.
Cubides took off before the KOM and claimed maximum points, but the real battle behind was between Jacques-Maynes and Duggan, who started the day first and second in the mountains competition. Jacques-Maynes held a six-point lead before the day started and grabbed six points for third, adding one more point to his lead after Duggan scored five points for fourth.
The breakaway regrouped on the descent off Wolf Creek but was doomed by the BMC chase behind. Duggan escaped from the lead group on the lower slopes of Empire Pass, and Sutherland set off after him as the rest of the breakaway blew apart, spreading individual riders out along the road as the field started its ascent and quickly disintegrated, leaving only the best of the best in contention for the stage.
That's when Leipheimer jumped away from the leaders and quickly laid waste to Duggan and Sutherland, who fell off the pace and slipped behind the small group chasing the Omega Pharma-Quickstep leader. Duggan said he had prioritized a stage win over the KOM jersey, but in the end he wasn't able to grab either reward.
"I could have used a few more gears I think, but that was probably third or fourth on the list of my problems," Duggan joked later. "I was more looking after the stage, and if the KOM came with it that was great. Unfortunately neither happened. But hey, that's bike racing. You gotta give it a shot."
The chase group tried desperately but never caught Leipheimer, who salvaged an off week with the day's stage win. Kruijswijk led the nine-rider chase group in 49 seconds later with Koenig claiming third on the day and Tschopp riding in with them to save his jersey. The Swiss riders said his plan was to put in a maximum effort on the final climb and use his buffer of more than two minutes on Leipheimer to keep himself going.
"For me in my head, I knew that Levi had two minutes [to make up]," Tschopp said through an interpreter. "My strategy was to perform to the maximum. So it was quite difficult from time to time. There were just a few minutes in between, but I did what I needed to do get through the course. There were a few hard parts there, but I did what I needed to do."
The cushion Tschopp had over Leipheimer was due almost entirely to the poor stage 2 team time trial put in by Leipheimer's Omega Pharma-Qickstep team, which finished last out of all 17 teams in the race. But the veteran US rider said the fact that he couldn't overcome the deficit just showed how significant the race has become.
"It's a testament to how much the Tour of Utah has grown," he said. "The level of competition is so high that if you make a mistake or two like we did in the team time trial, then your race is over. But I was hoping to get a stage win out of this last day, and I was very happy to do that."
Sutherland took home the most aggressive rider jersey for his performance, while Jacques-Maynes held onto his lead in the mountains competition. Matthews won the only sprint of the day to take home the sprinter's jersey, and Dombrowski claimed another jersey for best young rider. UnitedHealthcare's Jeff Louder finished as the best Utah rider.
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|3:06:54
|2
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:49
|3
|Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team NetApp
|4
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|6
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|7
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|8
|Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|9
|Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech p/b C10
|10
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|11
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:56
|12
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:53
|13
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:02:40
|14
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:03:07
|15
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|16
|Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) EPM - Une
|17
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:42
|18
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:04:02
|19
|Freddy Orlando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - Une
|0:04:15
|20
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une
|0:04:28
|21
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:04:34
|22
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:04:52
|23
|Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|24
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|0:04:56
|25
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:00
|26
|Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|27
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|28
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|29
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:06:06
|30
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos - Shimano
|0:06:27
|31
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp
|32
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|33
|Max Jenkins (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|34
|Mathew Cooke (USA) Team Exergy
|0:07:13
|35
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|36
|Michael Creed (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:07:40
|37
|Mike Olheiser (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:08:39
|38
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|39
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:10:09
|40
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|41
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy
|0:10:59
|42
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:18
|43
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|44
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|45
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|46
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|47
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|48
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|49
|Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) EPM - Une
|50
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|51
|Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|52
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|53
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|54
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) RadioShack-Nissan
|55
|Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - Une
|56
|Mathias Flueckiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|57
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Team Argos - Shimano
|0:14:03
|58
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|59
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:16:13
|60
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:14
|61
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|62
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:16:30
|63
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy
|64
|Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) EPM - Une
|65
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
|66
|Andres Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy
|0:16:45
|67
|Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:50
|68
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos - Shimano
|0:16:55
|69
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:18:11
|70
|Ian Burnett (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:18:57
|71
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|72
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
|73
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
|74
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Team Exergy
|0:19:06
|75
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|76
|Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy
|0:21:09
|77
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy
|0:21:23
|78
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|79
|James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|80
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|81
|Joshua Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|82
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|0:22:39
|83
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|84
|Reid Mumford (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|85
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|86
|David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech p/b C10
|0:22:42
|87
|Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech p/b C10
|88
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|89
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Team Spidertech p/b C10
|90
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:22:45
|91
|Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech p/b C10
|92
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|93
|William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:24:16
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Spidertech p/b C10
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Argos - Shimano
|Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|Alex Vanias (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|David Williams (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech p/b C10
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|DNF
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|DNF
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|DNF
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
|DNF
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano
|DNF
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech p/b C10
|DNF
|Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Chris Barton (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Sebastian Salas (Can) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|3
|3
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|15
|pts
|2
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|12
|3
|Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team NetApp
|10
|4
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|7
|5
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|6
|6
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|5
|7
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|4
|8
|Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|3
|9
|Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech p/b C10
|2
|10
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) EPM - Une
|8
|pts
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|3
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|6
|4
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|5
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|12
|pts
|2
|Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech p/b C10
|10
|3
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|8
|4
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|7
|5
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|6
|Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|5
|7
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|4
|8
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|3
|9
|Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team NetApp
|2
|10
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|3:07:43
|2
|Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|3
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:02:18
|4
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une
|0:03:39
|5
|Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:04:03
|6
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:05:11
|7
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|8
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:10:29
|9
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:20:34
|10
|James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|11
|Joshua Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|12
|David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech p/b C10
|0:21:53
|13
|Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech p/b C10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|3:23:08
|2
|Reid Mumford (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:06:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Radioshack-Nissan
|9:25:27
|2
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:51
|3
|Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:02:53
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|0:03:00
|5
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:06:56
|6
|EPM-UNE
|0:07:05
|7
|Team NetApp
|0:07:27
|8
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:53
|9
|Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:14:55
|10
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:16:42
|11
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:17:31
|12
|Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:19:14
|13
|Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:20:13
|14
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:24
|15
|Team Exergy
|0:29:57
|16
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:32:40
|17
|Team Spidertech p/b C10
|0:41:28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|21:26:32
|2
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:43
|3
|Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team NetApp
|0:00:49
|4
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:00:58
|5
|Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:01:03
|6
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:01:08
|7
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:01:19
|8
|Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech p/b C10
|0:01:21
|9
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:29
|10
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:31
|11
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:01:32
|12
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:02:56
|13
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:03:13
|14
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:04:08
|15
|Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) EPM - Une
|0:06:04
|16
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:22
|17
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:06:39
|18
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:06:56
|19
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:10
|20
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|21
|Freddy Orlando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - Une
|0:08:32
|22
|Max Jenkins (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:09:42
|23
|Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:09:46
|24
|Mathew Cooke (USA) Team Exergy
|0:09:54
|25
|Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:10:55
|26
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:11:04
|27
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une
|0:12:43
|28
|Mathias Flueckiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:52
|29
|Michael Creed (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:14:07
|30
|Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) EPM - Une
|0:15:13
|31
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:17
|32
|Mike Olheiser (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:17:20
|33
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:17
|34
|Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - Une
|0:18:23
|35
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos - Shimano
|0:18:45
|36
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:19:39
|37
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:20:13
|38
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:20:16
|39
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp
|0:20:45
|40
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:21:43
|41
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:22:58
|42
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:23:11
|43
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:24:13
|44
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:24:43
|45
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:25:32
|46
|Joshua Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:26:05
|47
|Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) EPM - Une
|0:26:32
|48
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:26:36
|49
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:26:44
|50
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy
|0:27:43
|51
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:28:02
|52
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:28:07
|53
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:28:24
|54
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|0:28:56
|55
|Andres Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy
|0:29:18
|56
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:29:39
|57
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:30:21
|58
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:31:47
|59
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:31:48
|60
|Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:32:08
|61
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Team Argos - Shimano
|0:32:42
|62
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:35:41
|63
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:41:06
|64
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:41:21
|65
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:41:42
|66
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
|67
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:42:49
|68
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:43:16
|69
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
|0:43:36
|70
|Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech p/b C10
|0:45:33
|71
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:46:02
|72
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy
|0:47:01
|73
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:48:09
|74
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:48:12
|75
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:48:34
|76
|James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:50:28
|77
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Team Spidertech p/b C10
|0:50:47
|78
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:52:52
|79
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos - Shimano
|0:53:00
|80
|Ian Burnett (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:54:03
|81
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|0:55:54
|82
|Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech p/b C10
|0:56:56
|83
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
|1:00:03
|84
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Team Exergy
|1:01:19
|85
|Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|1:03:09
|86
|Reid Mumford (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1:04:48
|87
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|1:07:41
|88
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:07:50
|89
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|1:09:39
|90
|David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech p/b C10
|1:10:55
|91
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy
|1:12:47
|92
|William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|1:15:26
|93
|Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy
|1:15:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|42
|pts
|2
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|25
|3
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|23
|4
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|17
|5
|Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team NetApp
|16
|6
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|16
|7
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|15
|8
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|12
|9
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|12
|10
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|11
|11
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|11
|12
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|10
|13
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|8
|14
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Spidertech p/b C10
|8
|15
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy
|8
|16
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
|8
|17
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|6
|18
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|6
|19
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|6
|20
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|5
|21
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|5
|22
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|5
|23
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|4
|24
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|4
|25
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une
|4
|26
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|27
|Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|3
|28
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|29
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|3
|30
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|31
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|3
|32
|Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech p/b C10
|2
|33
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|2
|34
|Joshua Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|2
|35
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2
|36
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|2
|37
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|1
|38
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1
|39
|Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) EPM - Une
|1
|40
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos - Shimano
|1
|41
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|1
|42
|William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|43
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|38
|pts
|2
|Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech p/b C10
|31
|3
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|31
|4
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|28
|5
|Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|26
|6
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|18
|7
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|18
|8
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Spidertech p/b C10
|16
|9
|Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team NetApp
|12
|10
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une
|12
|11
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|11
|12
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|11
|13
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|10
|14
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|15
|Mathias Flueckiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|9
|16
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|9
|17
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|8
|18
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|8
|19
|Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) EPM - Une
|8
|20
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|7
|21
|Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - Une
|7
|22
|David Williams (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|7
|23
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|24
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|25
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|6
|26
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|3
|27
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|3
|28
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|29
|William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|2
|30
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|2
|31
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|1
|32
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|1
|33
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|21:27:30
|2
|Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:00:05
|3
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:03:10
|4
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:05:58
|5
|Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:09:57
|6
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une
|0:11:45
|7
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:19:18
|8
|Joshua Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:25:07
|9
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:27:26
|10
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:30:49
|11
|Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech p/b C10
|0:44:35
|12
|James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:49:30
|13
|David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech p/b C10
|1:09:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|21:58:20
|2
|Reid Mumford (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:33:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Radioshack-Nissan
|64:25:46
|2
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:58
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:02:37
|4
|Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:06:30
|5
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:11:29
|6
|EPM-UNE
|0:16:46
|7
|Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:26:52
|8
|Team NetApp
|0:33:21
|9
|Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:38:09
|10
|Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:44:25
|11
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:46:21
|12
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:46:50
|13
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:50:51
|14
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:52:30
|15
|Team Exergy
|0:52:52
|16
|Team Spidertech p/b C10
|0:58:59
|17
|Team Argos-Shimano
|1:24:44
