Image 1 of 38 Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) wins the sixth and final stage of the 2012 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 38 Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) leads Yann Huguet (Team Argos - Shimano) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 38 Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) stays focussed (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 4 of 38 Mike Creed (Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies) and Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) edge ahead (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 5 of 38 Competitive Cyclist's Thomas Rabou leads the break uphill (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 6 of 38 Leopold Koenig (Team NetApp) opts for aero (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 7 of 38 BMC do some hard yards to pull back the breakaway (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 8 of 38 Competitive Cyclist's Thomas Rabou and Mike Creed (Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies) lead the break (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 9 of 38 The breakway held a maximum advantage of 3:05 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 10 of 38 Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) followed by Timmy Duggan (Liquigas-Cannondale) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 11 of 38 An Optum rider moves away (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 12 of 38 The day's break (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 13 of 38 Johann Tschopp (BMC Racing Team) safely in the bunch (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 14 of 38 Levi Leipheimer (Omega-Pharma QuickStep) on a climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 15 of 38 The yellow jersey of Johann Tschopp (BMC Racing Team) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 16 of 38 Levi Leipheimer (Omega-Pharma QuickStep) away solo (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 17 of 38 Head down... Levi Leipheimer (Omega-Pharma QuickStep) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 18 of 38 Levi Leipheimer (Omega-Pharma QuickStep) slogs it out on the way to his stage win (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 19 of 38 The BMC train forms a ribbon of red in pursuit of the break (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 20 of 38 Some pleasant scenery on the way to Park City (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 21 of 38 The classification leaders line up at the start in Park City (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 22 of 38 The riders leave Park City (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 23 of 38 The Tour of Utah peloton begin Stage 6 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 24 of 38 The Tour of Utah peloton during Stage 6 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 25 of 38 A brief moment of respite with the team cars (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 26 of 38 On one of the many switchbacks during Stage 6 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 27 of 38 Bissell Pro Cycling's Carter Jones spends some time with the team car (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 28 of 38 The peloton during Stage 6 of the Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 29 of 38 The Rabobank team lines up behind BMC (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 30 of 38 Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 31 of 38 Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) solos to the finish line in Park City (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 32 of 38 Overall winner of the 2012 Tour of Utah, Johann Tschopp (BMC) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 33 of 38 The Stage 6 podium: Steven Kruijswijk (Rabobank), Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and Leopold Koenig (NetApp) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 34 of 38 The classification winners of the 2012 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 35 of 38 The GC podium: Matthew Busche (RadioShack-Nissan), Johann Tschopp (BMC) and Leopold Koenig (NetApp) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 36 of 38 The peloton leaves for the final stage of the 2012 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 37 of 38 Joe Dombrowski (Bontrager Livestrong) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 38 of 38 Steven Kruijswijk (Rabobank) brings the second group to the line (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Levi Leipheimer conquered the dauntingly steep slopes of the 17 km Empire Pass climb Sunday to take the stage win on the final day of the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah but wasn't able to pull back enough time on race leader Johann Tschopp (BMC) to steal his third consecutive overall win.

Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) rode away from a small, very select group of six riders on the Empire climb, then reeled in leaders Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) and Timmy Duggan (Liquigas-Cannondale) before summiting the climb alone and zipping down the 13 km descent to the finish in a jam-packed and raucous downtown Park City.

"I definitely felt the pressure today having been the one who pushed for [the Empire Pass] climb and sort of in a way discovered it and told the organizers about it," he said. "And they actually put it in. I didn't know that they would, so it added a little pressure, but it turned out to be a good thing."

The 123.5 km final stage threw another 2,086 meters of climbing at the riders before the final podium and jersey winners were decided. The route covered terrain the race had never visited, including the private Wolf Creek Ranch development, which featured a 3.5 km climb that hit 22 percent in sections. Crossing the Heber Valley, the race briefly revisited Heber City and Midway before winding its way to the base of Empire Pass, which came 93 km into the race.

The long alpine ascent to the top of the pass had grades that reached nearly 20 percent, and the descent off the mountain was a technical test that claimed at least one crash victim who had to be transported a local hospital. Leipheimer crested the summit of the climb with 1:20 on a lead group that included Tschopp, second overall Leopold Koenig (NetApp), Steven Kruijswijk (Rabobank), Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp), Spidertech's Lucas Euser, RadioShack-Nissan's Chris Horner and Matthew Busche, and Bontrager-Livestrong riders Ian Boswell and Joe Dombrowski.

By the finish, the two-time Tour of Utah winner had maintained a 49 second gap over the group, which now included RadioShack-Nissan's Matthew Busche and Chris Horner. Tschopp started the day 2:07 ahead of Leipheimer and held onto his overall lead by 43 seconds over Busche and 49 seconds over Koenig. It was a bold move even for a veteran rider, and Leipheimer said he had some momentary doubts.

"I was suffering. I was suffering a lot," he said. "And when I saw 25 km to go, I thought, 'Oh my God, what did I do to myself.'"

The day started with a major breakaway that took hold coming off a small descent near the beginning of the stage and then took hold on the mostly flat run into the tiny towns Kamas before the ascent of Wolf Creek. The move escapees included Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies' Jesse Anthony and Mike Creed, EPM-UNE's Jorge Castiblanco and Rafael Infantino, Bissell Pro Cycling's Carter Jones and Ben Jacques-Maynes, Liquigas-Cannondale's Tim Duggan, Bontrager-Livestrong's Gavin Mannion, Competitive Cyclist's Thomas Rabou, Sutherland and Duggan. The group built a maximum advantage of 3:05 on the flatland near the town of Midway before BMC started whittling it down.

A bridging group of three riders, including Cameron Wurf (Champion System), Ryan Roth (Spidertech-C10) and Michael Matthews (Rabobank), chased all the way through the valley and made contact at the bottom of the Wolf Creek climb as the lead group started coming apart just before the day's first KOM.

Cubides took off before the KOM and claimed maximum points, but the real battle behind was between Jacques-Maynes and Duggan, who started the day first and second in the mountains competition. Jacques-Maynes held a six-point lead before the day started and grabbed six points for third, adding one more point to his lead after Duggan scored five points for fourth.

The breakaway regrouped on the descent off Wolf Creek but was doomed by the BMC chase behind. Duggan escaped from the lead group on the lower slopes of Empire Pass, and Sutherland set off after him as the rest of the breakaway blew apart, spreading individual riders out along the road as the field started its ascent and quickly disintegrated, leaving only the best of the best in contention for the stage.

That's when Leipheimer jumped away from the leaders and quickly laid waste to Duggan and Sutherland, who fell off the pace and slipped behind the small group chasing the Omega Pharma-Quickstep leader. Duggan said he had prioritized a stage win over the KOM jersey, but in the end he wasn't able to grab either reward.

"I could have used a few more gears I think, but that was probably third or fourth on the list of my problems," Duggan joked later. "I was more looking after the stage, and if the KOM came with it that was great. Unfortunately neither happened. But hey, that's bike racing. You gotta give it a shot."

The chase group tried desperately but never caught Leipheimer, who salvaged an off week with the day's stage win. Kruijswijk led the nine-rider chase group in 49 seconds later with Koenig claiming third on the day and Tschopp riding in with them to save his jersey. The Swiss riders said his plan was to put in a maximum effort on the final climb and use his buffer of more than two minutes on Leipheimer to keep himself going.

"For me in my head, I knew that Levi had two minutes [to make up]," Tschopp said through an interpreter. "My strategy was to perform to the maximum. So it was quite difficult from time to time. There were just a few minutes in between, but I did what I needed to do get through the course. There were a few hard parts there, but I did what I needed to do."

The cushion Tschopp had over Leipheimer was due almost entirely to the poor stage 2 team time trial put in by Leipheimer's Omega Pharma-Qickstep team, which finished last out of all 17 teams in the race. But the veteran US rider said the fact that he couldn't overcome the deficit just showed how significant the race has become.

"It's a testament to how much the Tour of Utah has grown," he said. "The level of competition is so high that if you make a mistake or two like we did in the team time trial, then your race is over. But I was hoping to get a stage win out of this last day, and I was very happy to do that."

Sutherland took home the most aggressive rider jersey for his performance, while Jacques-Maynes held onto his lead in the mountains competition. Matthews won the only sprint of the day to take home the sprinter's jersey, and Dombrowski claimed another jersey for best young rider. UnitedHealthcare's Jeff Louder finished as the best Utah rider.

Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3:06:54 2 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:49 3 Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team NetApp 4 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 5 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 6 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 7 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 8 Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 9 Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech p/b C10 10 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 11 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:56 12 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:53 13 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:02:40 14 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:03:07 15 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 16 Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) EPM - Une 17 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:03:42 18 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:04:02 19 Freddy Orlando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - Une 0:04:15 20 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une 0:04:28 21 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:04:34 22 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:04:52 23 Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 24 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 0:04:56 25 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:06:00 26 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 27 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 28 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 29 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:06:06 30 Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos - Shimano 0:06:27 31 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp 32 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 33 Max Jenkins (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 34 Mathew Cooke (USA) Team Exergy 0:07:13 35 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 36 Michael Creed (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:07:40 37 Mike Olheiser (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:08:39 38 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 39 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:10:09 40 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 41 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy 0:10:59 42 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:11:18 43 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 44 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 45 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 46 Jesse Anthony (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 47 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 48 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 49 Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) EPM - Une 50 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 51 Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 52 Taylor Sheldon (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 53 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 54 Joost Posthuma (Ned) RadioShack-Nissan 55 Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - Une 56 Mathias Flueckiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team 57 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Team Argos - Shimano 0:14:03 58 Marsh Cooper (Can) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 59 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:16:13 60 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:16:14 61 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 62 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:16:30 63 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy 64 Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) EPM - Une 65 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 66 Andres Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy 0:16:45 67 Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:16:50 68 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos - Shimano 0:16:55 69 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:18:11 70 Ian Burnett (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:18:57 71 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 72 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp 73 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp 74 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Team Exergy 0:19:06 75 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 76 Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy 0:21:09 77 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy 0:21:23 78 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 79 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 80 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 81 Joshua Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 82 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 0:22:39 83 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp 84 Reid Mumford (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 85 Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 86 David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech p/b C10 0:22:42 87 Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech p/b C10 88 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 89 Brian Vandborg (Den) Team Spidertech p/b C10 90 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:22:45 91 Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech p/b C10 92 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 93 William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:24:16 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Spidertech p/b C10 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Argos - Shimano Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team Joseph Schmalz (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling Alex Vanias (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling Marco Benfatto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team David Williams (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech p/b C10 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Sharp DNF Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp DNF David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp DNF Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan DNF Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano DNF Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech p/b C10 DNF Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team DNF Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team DNF Chris Barton (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling DNF Sebastian Salas (Can) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 3 3 Jesse Anthony (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 1

Stage # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 15 pts 2 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 12 3 Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team NetApp 10 4 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 7 5 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 6 6 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 5 7 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 4 8 Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 3 9 Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech p/b C10 2 10 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 1

KOM 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) EPM - Une 8 pts 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 7 3 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 6 4 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 5 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 3

KOM 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 12 pts 2 Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech p/b C10 10 3 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 8 4 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 7 5 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 6 6 Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 5 7 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 4 8 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 3 9 Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team NetApp 2 10 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 3:07:43 2 Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 3 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 0:02:18 4 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une 0:03:39 5 Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:04:03 6 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:05:11 7 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 8 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:10:29 9 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:20:34 10 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 11 Joshua Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 12 David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech p/b C10 0:21:53 13 Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech p/b C10

Best Utah rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 3:23:08 2 Reid Mumford (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:06:25

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Radioshack-Nissan 9:25:27 2 Garmin-Sharp 0:01:51 3 Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:02:53 4 BMC Racing Team 0:03:00 5 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:06:56 6 EPM-UNE 0:07:05 7 Team NetApp 0:07:27 8 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:14:53 9 Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:14:55 10 Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:16:42 11 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:17:31 12 Bissell Pro Cycling 0:19:14 13 Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:20:13 14 Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:22:24 15 Team Exergy 0:29:57 16 Team Argos-Shimano 0:32:40 17 Team Spidertech p/b C10 0:41:28

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 21:26:32 2 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:43 3 Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team NetApp 0:00:49 4 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:00:58 5 Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:01:03 6 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:01:08 7 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 0:01:19 8 Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech p/b C10 0:01:21 9 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:29 10 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:31 11 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:01:32 12 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:02:56 13 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:03:13 14 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 0:04:08 15 Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) EPM - Une 0:06:04 16 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:06:22 17 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:06:39 18 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:06:56 19 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:07:10 20 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 21 Freddy Orlando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - Une 0:08:32 22 Max Jenkins (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:09:42 23 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:09:46 24 Mathew Cooke (USA) Team Exergy 0:09:54 25 Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:10:55 26 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:11:04 27 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une 0:12:43 28 Mathias Flueckiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:13:52 29 Michael Creed (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:14:07 30 Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) EPM - Une 0:15:13 31 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:16:17 32 Mike Olheiser (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:17:20 33 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:18:17 34 Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - Une 0:18:23 35 Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos - Shimano 0:18:45 36 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:19:39 37 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:20:13 38 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:20:16 39 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp 0:20:45 40 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:21:43 41 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:22:58 42 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 0:23:11 43 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:24:13 44 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:24:43 45 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:25:32 46 Joshua Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:26:05 47 Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) EPM - Une 0:26:32 48 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:26:36 49 Jesse Anthony (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:26:44 50 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy 0:27:43 51 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:28:02 52 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:28:07 53 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:28:24 54 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 0:28:56 55 Andres Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy 0:29:18 56 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:29:39 57 Taylor Sheldon (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:30:21 58 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:31:47 59 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:31:48 60 Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:32:08 61 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Team Argos - Shimano 0:32:42 62 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:35:41 63 Marsh Cooper (Can) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:41:06 64 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:41:21 65 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:41:42 66 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp 67 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:42:49 68 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:43:16 69 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp 0:43:36 70 Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech p/b C10 0:45:33 71 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:46:02 72 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy 0:47:01 73 Joost Posthuma (Ned) RadioShack-Nissan 0:48:09 74 Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:48:12 75 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:48:34 76 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:50:28 77 Brian Vandborg (Den) Team Spidertech p/b C10 0:50:47 78 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:52:52 79 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos - Shimano 0:53:00 80 Ian Burnett (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:54:03 81 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 0:55:54 82 Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech p/b C10 0:56:56 83 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 1:00:03 84 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Team Exergy 1:01:19 85 Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 1:03:09 86 Reid Mumford (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 1:04:48 87 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 1:07:41 88 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:07:50 89 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp 1:09:39 90 David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech p/b C10 1:10:55 91 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy 1:12:47 92 William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 1:15:26 93 Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy 1:15:49

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 42 pts 2 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 25 3 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 23 4 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 17 5 Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team NetApp 16 6 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 16 7 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 15 8 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 12 9 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 12 10 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 11 11 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 11 12 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 10 13 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 8 14 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Spidertech p/b C10 8 15 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy 8 16 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 8 17 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 6 18 Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 6 19 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 6 20 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 5 21 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 5 22 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 5 23 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp 4 24 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 4 25 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une 4 26 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 27 Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 3 28 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 29 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 3 30 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 31 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 3 32 Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech p/b C10 2 33 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 2 34 Joshua Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 2 35 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 36 Jesse Anthony (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 2 37 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 1 38 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1 39 Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) EPM - Une 1 40 Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos - Shimano 1 41 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 1 42 William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 43 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team -5

KOM classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 38 pts 2 Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech p/b C10 31 3 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 31 4 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 28 5 Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 26 6 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 18 7 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 18 8 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Spidertech p/b C10 16 9 Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team NetApp 12 10 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une 12 11 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 11 12 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp 11 13 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 10 14 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 10 15 Mathias Flueckiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team 9 16 Jesse Anthony (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 9 17 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 8 18 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 8 19 Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) EPM - Une 8 20 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 7 21 Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - Une 7 22 David Williams (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 7 23 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 6 24 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 25 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 6 26 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 3 27 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 3 28 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 29 William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 2 30 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp 2 31 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 1 32 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 1 33 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 21:27:30 2 Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:00:05 3 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 0:03:10 4 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:05:58 5 Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:09:57 6 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une 0:11:45 7 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:19:18 8 Joshua Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:25:07 9 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:27:26 10 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:30:49 11 Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech p/b C10 0:44:35 12 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:49:30 13 David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech p/b C10 1:09:57

Best Utah rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 21:58:20 2 Reid Mumford (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:33:00