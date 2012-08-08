Trending

Sutherland wins stage 1 at Tour of Utah

UnitedHealthcare Aussie earns first leader's jersey

Image 1 of 32

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) wins the opening stage of the 2012 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) wins the opening stage of the 2012 Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 2 of 32

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) won stage 1 in Ogden and earned the first leader's jersey at the Tour of Utah. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa/Bettini Photo)

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) won stage 1 in Ogden and earned the first leader's jersey at the Tour of Utah.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa/Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 32

Damiano Caruso (Liquigas-Cannondale) finished in second place on the Tour of Utah's opening stage. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa/Bettini Photo)

Damiano Caruso (Liquigas-Cannondale) finished in second place on the Tour of Utah's opening stage.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa/Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 32

Tour of Utah leader Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) answers questions on the podium. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa/Bettini Photo)

Tour of Utah leader Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) answers questions on the podium.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa/Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 32

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) outsprinted Damiano Caruso (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Brent Bookwalter (BMC) to win stage 1 in Ogden. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa/Bettini Photo)

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) outsprinted Damiano Caruso (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Brent Bookwalter (BMC) to win stage 1 in Ogden.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa/Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 32

Tour of Utah jersey holders after stage 1.

Tour of Utah jersey holders after stage 1.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa/Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 32

The Tour of Utah heads into the mountains on the first day.

The Tour of Utah heads into the mountains on the first day.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 8 of 32

The main field rolls up out of the last feed zone.

The main field rolls up out of the last feed zone.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 9 of 32

Chris Horner (Radioshack) stayed out of trouble in the bunch on today's stage. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Chris Horner (Radioshack) stayed out of trouble in the bunch on today's stage.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 10 of 32

The pace starts to come up as the race nears the last KOM.

The pace starts to come up as the race nears the last KOM.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 11 of 32

Riders did anything they could to stay cool on today's hot stage. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Riders did anything they could to stay cool on today's hot stage.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 12 of 32

Caleb Fairly (Spidertech) and David Williams (Competitive Cyclist) try to make up time on one of the descents. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Caleb Fairly (Spidertech) and David Williams (Competitive Cyclist) try to make up time on one of the descents.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 13 of 32

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) comes to the front on the last climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) comes to the front on the last climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 14 of 32

Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Sharp) staying protected back in the group. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Sharp) staying protected back in the group.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 15 of 32

Passing through some of Utah's farmlands.

Passing through some of Utah's farmlands.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 16 of 32

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) happy after his stage win.

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) happy after his stage win.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 17 of 32

Riders bunched tight on one of the many climbs.

Riders bunched tight on one of the many climbs.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 18 of 32

Riders make their way through the golden Utah hills.

Riders make their way through the golden Utah hills.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 19 of 32

The group nears the top of the first KOM.

The group nears the top of the first KOM.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 20 of 32

Not much time to rest along today's windy course.

Not much time to rest along today's windy course.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 21 of 32

The peloton rides along the Pineview Reservoir.

The peloton rides along the Pineview Reservoir.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 22 of 32

The bunch hits the base of the first KOM.

The bunch hits the base of the first KOM.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 23 of 32

The main bunch chases the break up the first climb of the day.

The main bunch chases the break up the first climb of the day.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 24 of 32

Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) stayed safe in the bunch today. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) stayed safe in the bunch today.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 25 of 32

A horse and rider enjoy the passing peloton.

A horse and rider enjoy the passing peloton.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 26 of 32

Timmy Duggan (Liquigas) shows off his national champion's kit for the first time in the US. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Timmy Duggan (Liquigas) shows off his national champion's kit for the first time in the US.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 27 of 32

Windy roads along today's route.

Windy roads along today's route.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 28 of 32

The Liquigas-Cannondale team spent the day near the front.

The Liquigas-Cannondale team spent the day near the front.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 29 of 32

A busy section for getting trains through the countryside.

A busy section for getting trains through the countryside.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 30 of 32

The race heads out of downtown Ogden.

The race heads out of downtown Ogden.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 31 of 32

Long waterfalls heading out of Ogden.

Long waterfalls heading out of Ogden.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 32 of 32

Ian Boswell (Bontrager-Livestrong) sets the pace on the final climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Ian Boswell (Bontrager-Livestrong) sets the pace on the final climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

UnitedHealthcare's Rory Sutherland survived five climbs Tuesday and temperatures approaching 37 degrees celcius before sprinting to the
Stage 1 win and the first leader's jersey of the 2012 Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah.

Sutherland collected the win and a 10 second time bonus that went along with it by out-sprinting a select group of 40 riders who rolled into downtown Ogden together after reeling in a daylong breakaway on the final category 2 ascent of North Ogden Pass. Sutherland finished several bike lengths ahead of Liquigas-Cannondale's Damiano Caruso, BMC's Brent Bookwalter and Bontrager-Livestrong's Lawson Craddock.

The opening stage, which featured 211 km with 2,724 meters of climbing, started in downtown Ogden before heading south and then looping around to the finish back in town. The course took riders over the summit of Trapper’s Loop twice, from different directions, and one climb over the Hogsback. The final climb over North Ogden Pass came about 191 km into the race, leaving a 20 km downhill run into the finish, where riders faced two tight turns in the final two kilometers, the last right-hander coming about 350 meters before the finish.

Up for grabs during the stage were three intermediate sprints and four King of the Mountains spots. The stage also offered time bonuses of 10, six and four seconds to the top three finishers.

The severity of the opening stage did little to deter the early adventurers, and about 13 km into the race an escape group of eight riders peeled away as the bunch made its way up the small incline past Pineview Reservoir. Further attacks from that group whittled the leaders down to just four: Caleb Fairly (Spidertech-C10), Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell), David Williams (Competitive Cyclist) and Eduard Beltran Suarez (EPM-UNE).

The quartet of escapees had a gap of more than two minutes just five miles later, promptiing when William Clarke to attempt a bridge. It took the Champion System rider more than 10 miles to make contact, but he eventually added his firepower to the escape after the other riders sat up momentarily to let him on. Now five strong, the breakaway continued to build its lead until it topped out at nearly 12 minutes about 53 km into the race.

“Two of the bigger teams were playing chicken, trying to see who was going to do the work, so the gap just went up,” Sutherland said, adding later that the “bigger” teams he was referring to were Radioshack-Nissan and Garmin-Sharp. Eventually Radioshack took control and began trimming the lead down in slow-but-steady increments.

The field cut the gap in half at the 120 km mark, and 2011 stage 1 winner Jesse Anthony (Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies) decided to try and bridge the gap alone. By then the breakaway had reasserted itself, and the advantage hovered around five minutes until the leaders headed up the Trappers Loop climb for the second time. Clarke was the first rider to drop off the breakaway pace on the ascent, followed next by Williams, which left Jacques-Maynes, Fairly and Beltran Suarez to soldier on as a trio.

But Anthony, who had picked up Williams and Clarke, dragged the chasing trio back to the leaders to form a group of six with just 26.6 km remaining. The leaders' gap was still hovering around four minutes when some of the other teams threw riders in with Radioshack and Garmin to make sure the break came back on the final climb.

“We actually sent Hilton [Clarke] to the front to help out a bit to make sure that gap came down,” said UnitedHealthcare team director Mike Tamayo.

And come back it did. The bunch caught the escapees on the lowers slopes of the climb up North Ogden Pass, but counter-attacks started firing from the bunch as soon as the day's adventurers returned to the fold. Bontrager-Livestrong's Ian Boswell set a ballistic pace on the front up the final climb, shedding riders out the back and creating a small separation for himself, Fairly, Peter Stetina (Garmin-Sharp), and US national road champion Timmy Duggan (Liquigas-Cannondale).

Fairly soloed away from that group briefly, but the bunch wouldn't stand for it, and the select lead group came back together as they sailed down the descent back into Ogden. Bookwalter said the final run into the finish was pure chaos, highlighted by attacks, counter-attacks and a very motivated group that wouldn't let anything go.

“When you have a hard climb like that so close to the finish, everyone's trying to make it over the climb, make it over the climb, make it over the climb, and then everything reshuffled,” Bookwalter said. “There was a lot of kind of looking around, because no team took control. We tried our hand with some attacks to get something going that would stick to the line, but there were enough guys there with the power to bring everything back.”

UnitedHealthcare's Phillip Deignan attacked with about eight km to go, hoping to keep the speed high for Sutherland and his teammate in the lead group. When the group brought Deignan back, Garmin-Sharp's Dave Zabriske launched a short-lived solo move that also kept the pace high. But the seven-time US national time trial champ couldn't hold off the charging herd behind him as they barreled down toward finish.

With the finish line nearly in sight, Sutherland came through the final corner sitting fourth wheel and jumped not long after. The tall Australian rider, who won both Tour of the Gila and Tour de Beauce already this year, gained an initial advantage of three or four bike lengths before sitting up to post a salute for his win.

“It was a similar finish to last year, but it was a lot shorter coming out of the last corner,” Sutherland said of his winning effort. “We checked it out yesterday and could see it was about 300 to 350 meters, so you definitely didn't want to be the first one through. If you were third or fourth wheel you could kind of just jump off the other guys.”

Sutherland said that his – and the team's – first stage win at one of the three big UCI stages in the US was a product of teamwork and a new philosophy.

“We've been trying for the overall in races like Tour of California and the USA Pro Cycling Challenge,” Sutherland said. “We kind of hovered around seventh to 10th a few times. You kind of stop trying to win stages so much and always concentrate on that. So after California this year we really sat down and looked at it and said what have we been good at before and how can we actually win a stage or get more out of it than we were getting. So it was kind of going back to basics and taking it day by day. Race everyday trying to win the stage with whatever guys you have, and then the overall kind of takes care of itself.”

The overall certainly did take care of itself after Sutherland grabbed the day's stage win. He now wears the leader's jersey with a four second lead over Damiano and a six second lead over Bookwalter. But can Sutherland, who has won the National Race Calendar multiple times, hang onto it until the finish on Sunday?

“I'm a fairly big guy, but I can climb alright,” he said. “But this is a pretty brutal tour, so I don't feel the pressure to really go for the overall. But like I said, if I have the legs when I get there, we'll try and see what happens.”

The first test for Sutherland and his United Healthcare teams defense will come Wednesday at the team time trial, a discipline Sutherland said his squad doesn't have a lot of experience with.

“We're going to enjoy today and appreciate today and what we managed to pull off,” Sutherland said. “Come tomorrow, it's a strong field with a lot of strong teams that have more experience in that discipline than what we do. It doesn't mean you're not going to try your hardest. In a team time trial you just have to see what happens and where you come out at the end.”

Two-time Utah winner Levi Leipheimer (Omega-Pharma Quickstep) finished safely in the lead group with the same time as the winner. Pre-race favorites Christian Vande Velde and Tom Danielson of Garmin were also there, along with Rabobank's Wilco Kelderman, Radioshack's Chris Horner Liquigas rider Duggan and 2009 overall winner Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist). Garmin's Tyler Farrar crashed during the stage but was able to finish, crossing the line in 114th place.

Breakaway riders gobbled up two of the day's jerseys, with Bissell's Jacques-Maynes earning the mountain jersey and Anthony winning the most aggressive rider prize. Craddock earned the jersey for best young rider, while his Bontrager-Livestrong teammate Connor O'Leary is the best placed Utah rider. Sutherland also seized the purple sprinter's top.

The race continues Wednesday with a team time trial at the Miller Motorsports Park southwest of Salt Lake City. Teams will make three trips around the 7.25 km course for a total of 21.7 km. The winding automobile road course features more than a dozen wide, sweeping turns and relatively no climbing.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team5:25:41
2Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
3Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
4Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
5Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team NetApp
6Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
7Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp
8Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
9Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
10Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
11Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech P/B C10
12Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
13Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Spidertech P/B C10
14Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
15Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech P/B C10
16Mathias Flueckiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
17Max Jenkins (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
18Christopher Horner (USA) Radioshack-Nissan
19George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan
20Matthew Busche (USA) Radioshack-Nissan
21Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
22Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) Epm-Une
23Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
24Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
25Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
26Joshua Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
27Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp
28Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
29Jorge Castiblanco Cubides (Col) Epm-Une
30Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
31Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
32Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
33Michael Creed (USA) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
34Mathew Cooke (USA) Team Exergy
35Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
36Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
37Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
38Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
39David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp
40Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
41Jesse Anthony (USA) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:11
42Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
43Robigzon Leandro Oyola (Col) Epm-Une
44Marcel Wyss (Swi) Team NetApp
45Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
46Mike Olheiser (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
47Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy
48Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
49Freddy Rodriguez (Col) Epm-Une
50Eduard Beltran (Col) Epm-Une
51Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
52Brian Vandborg (Den) Team Spidertech P/B C10
53Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech P/B C10
54Rafael Infantino (Col) Epm-Une0:01:16
55Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:04:35
56Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
57Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
58Andres Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy
59Benjamin King (USA) Radioshack-Nissan
60Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
61Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
62Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
63Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
64Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
65Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Radioshack-Nissan
66Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
67Taylor Sheldon (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
68Joseph Schmalz (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
69Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy
70Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
71David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech P/B C10
72Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
73Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
74Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
75Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
76James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
77Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech P/B C10
78Scott Zwizanski (USA) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
79Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp
80Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech P/B C10
81Sebastian Salas (Can) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
82Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
83Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
84Javier Eduardo Gomez (Col) Epm-Une0:06:44
85Reid Mumford (USA) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
86Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
87Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
88Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:06:56
89Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy0:08:20
90Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy
91Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
92Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
93Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
94Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:09:09
95Ian Burnett (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
96Noe Gianetti (Swi) Team Exergy
97Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
98David Williams (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
99Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan
100Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
101Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team
102Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
103Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
104Joost Posthuma (Ned) Radioshack-Nissan
105Kirk Carlsen (USA) Team Exergy
106Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
107Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
108Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
109Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
110Marco Benfatto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
111Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
112Alex Vanias (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
113Matthias Friedmann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
114Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
115Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
116Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
117Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
118Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
119Matt Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
120Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
121Marsh Cooper (Can) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
122Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
123Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:13:44
124Biao Liu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:15:05
125Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:16:11
126Ramiro Rincon Diaz (Col) Epm-Une
127William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
128Chris Barton (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:19:01
129Jens Voigt (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team5pts
2Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling3
3Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Spidertech P/B C101

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team5pts
2Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling3
3Eduard Beltran (Col) Epm-Une1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling5pts
2Eduard Beltran (Col) Epm-Une3
3Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Spidertech P/B C101

Stage
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team15pts
2Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale12
3Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team10
4Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team7
5Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team NetApp6
6Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team5
7Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp4
8Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
9Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling2
10Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team1

KOM 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling6pts
2Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Spidertech P/B C105
3Eduard Beltran (Col) Epm-Une4
4David Williams (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team3
5William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team1

KOM 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling4pts
2Eduard Beltran (Col) Epm-Une3
3Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Spidertech P/B C102
4David Williams (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team1

KOM 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling6pts
2Eduard Beltran (Col) Epm-Une5
3Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Spidertech P/B C104
4David Williams (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team3
5William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team1

KOM 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech P/B C108pts
2Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team7
3Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp6
4Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale5
5Mathias Flueckiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team3

Best Utah rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team5:30:16
2Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
3Reid Mumford (USA) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:09
4Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:04:34

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team16:17:03
2Team Spidertech p/b C10
3UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
4Radioshack-Nissan
5Bontrager Livestrong Team
6Garmin-Sharp
7Bissell Pro Cycling0:01:11
8Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
9Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
10EPM-UNE
11Rabobank Cycling Team
12Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:35
13Team NetApp0:05:46
14Team Exergy
15Champion System Pro Cycling Team
16Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:09:10
17Team Argos-Shimano0:15:54

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team5:25:31
2Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:04
3Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:06
4Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Spidertech P/B C100:00:08
5Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:00:10
6Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team NetApp
7Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
8Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp
9Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
10Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
11Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
12Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech P/B C10
13Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
14Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
15Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech P/B C10
16Mathias Flueckiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
17Max Jenkins (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
18Christopher Horner (USA) Radioshack-Nissan
19George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan
20Matthew Busche (USA) Radioshack-Nissan
21Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
22Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) Epm-Une
23Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
24Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
25Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
26Joshua Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
27Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp
28Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
29Jorge Castiblanco Cubides (Col) Epm-Une
30Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
31Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
32Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
33Michael Creed (USA) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
34Mathew Cooke (USA) Team Exergy
35Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
36Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
37Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
38Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
39David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp
40Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
41Eduard Beltran (Col) Epm-Une0:01:18
42Jesse Anthony (USA) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:21
43Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
44Robigzon Leandro Oyola (Col) Epm-Une
45Marcel Wyss (Swi) Team NetApp
46Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
47Mike Olheiser (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
48Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy
49Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
50Freddy Rodriguez (Col) Epm-Une
51Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
52Brian Vandborg (Den) Team Spidertech P/B C10
53Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech P/B C10
54Rafael Infantino (Col) Epm-Une0:01:26
55Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:04:38
56Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:04:45
57Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
58Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
59Andres Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy
60Benjamin King (USA) Radioshack-Nissan
61Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
62Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
63Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
64Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
65Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
66Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Radioshack-Nissan
67Taylor Sheldon (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
68Joseph Schmalz (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
69Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy
70Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
71David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech P/B C10
72Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
73Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
74Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
75Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
76James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
77Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech P/B C10
78Scott Zwizanski (USA) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
79Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp
80Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech P/B C10
81Sebastian Salas (Can) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
82Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
83Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
84Javier Eduardo Gomez (Col) Epm-Une0:06:54
85Reid Mumford (USA) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
86Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
87Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
88Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:07:06
89Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy0:08:30
90Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy
91Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
92Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
93Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
94Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:09:19
95Ian Burnett (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
96Noe Gianetti (Swi) Team Exergy
97Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
98David Williams (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
99Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan
100Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
101Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team
102Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
103Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
104Joost Posthuma (Ned) Radioshack-Nissan
105Kirk Carlsen (USA) Team Exergy
106Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
107Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
108Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
109Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
110Marco Benfatto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
111Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
112Alex Vanias (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
113Matthias Friedmann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
114Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
115Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
116Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
117Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
118Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
119Matt Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
120Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
121Marsh Cooper (Can) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
122Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
123Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:13:54
124Biao Liu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:15:15
125Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:16:21
126Ramiro Rincon Diaz (Col) Epm-Une
127William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:16:25
128Chris Barton (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:19:11
129Jens Voigt (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team15pts
2Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale12
3Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling11
4Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team10
5Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team7
6Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team NetApp6
7William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team5
8Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team5
9Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp4
10Eduard Beltran (Col) Epm-Une4
11Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
12Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling2
13Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Spidertech P/B C102
14Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team1

KOM classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling16pts
2Eduard Beltran (Col) Epm-Une12
3Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Spidertech P/B C1011
4Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech P/B C108
5Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team7
6David Williams (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team7
7Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp6
8Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale5
9Mathias Flueckiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
10William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team5:25:41
2Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech P/B C10
3George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan
4Joshua Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
5Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
6Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
7Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
8Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
9Eduard Beltran (Col) Epm-Une0:01:08
10Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:11
11Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:04:35
12Joseph Schmalz (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
13David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech P/B C10
14Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
15Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
16James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
17Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech P/B C10
18Javier Eduardo Gomez (Col) Epm-Une0:06:44
19Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:06:56
20Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:09:09
21Alex Vanias (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
22Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano

Best Utah rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team5:30:16
2Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
3Reid Mumford (USA) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:09
4Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:04:34

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team16:17:03
2Team Spidertech p/b C10
3UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
4Radioshack-Nissan
5Bontrager Livestrong Team
6Garmin-Sharp
7Bissell Pro Cycling0:01:11
8Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
9Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
10EPM-UNE
11Rabobank Cycling Team
12Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:35
13Team NetApp0:05:46
14Team Exergy
15Champion System Pro Cycling Team
16Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:09:10
17Team Argos-Shimano0:15:54

 

