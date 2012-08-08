Image 1 of 32 Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) wins the opening stage of the 2012 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 32 Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) won stage 1 in Ogden and earned the first leader's jersey at the Tour of Utah. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa/Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 32 Damiano Caruso (Liquigas-Cannondale) finished in second place on the Tour of Utah's opening stage. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa/Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 32 Tour of Utah leader Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) answers questions on the podium. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa/Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 32 Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) outsprinted Damiano Caruso (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Brent Bookwalter (BMC) to win stage 1 in Ogden. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa/Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 32 Tour of Utah jersey holders after stage 1. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa/Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 32 The Tour of Utah heads into the mountains on the first day. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 8 of 32 The main field rolls up out of the last feed zone. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 9 of 32 Chris Horner (Radioshack) stayed out of trouble in the bunch on today's stage. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 10 of 32 The pace starts to come up as the race nears the last KOM. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 11 of 32 Riders did anything they could to stay cool on today's hot stage. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 12 of 32 Caleb Fairly (Spidertech) and David Williams (Competitive Cyclist) try to make up time on one of the descents. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 13 of 32 Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) comes to the front on the last climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 14 of 32 Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Sharp) staying protected back in the group. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 15 of 32 Passing through some of Utah's farmlands. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 16 of 32 Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) happy after his stage win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 17 of 32 Riders bunched tight on one of the many climbs. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 18 of 32 Riders make their way through the golden Utah hills. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 19 of 32 The group nears the top of the first KOM. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 20 of 32 Not much time to rest along today's windy course. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 21 of 32 The peloton rides along the Pineview Reservoir. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 22 of 32 The bunch hits the base of the first KOM. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 23 of 32 The main bunch chases the break up the first climb of the day. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 24 of 32 Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) stayed safe in the bunch today. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 25 of 32 A horse and rider enjoy the passing peloton. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 26 of 32 Timmy Duggan (Liquigas) shows off his national champion's kit for the first time in the US. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 27 of 32 Windy roads along today's route. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 28 of 32 The Liquigas-Cannondale team spent the day near the front. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 29 of 32 A busy section for getting trains through the countryside. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 30 of 32 The race heads out of downtown Ogden. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 31 of 32 Long waterfalls heading out of Ogden. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 32 of 32 Ian Boswell (Bontrager-Livestrong) sets the pace on the final climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

UnitedHealthcare's Rory Sutherland survived five climbs Tuesday and temperatures approaching 37 degrees celcius before sprinting to the

Stage 1 win and the first leader's jersey of the 2012 Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah.

Sutherland collected the win and a 10 second time bonus that went along with it by out-sprinting a select group of 40 riders who rolled into downtown Ogden together after reeling in a daylong breakaway on the final category 2 ascent of North Ogden Pass. Sutherland finished several bike lengths ahead of Liquigas-Cannondale's Damiano Caruso, BMC's Brent Bookwalter and Bontrager-Livestrong's Lawson Craddock.

The opening stage, which featured 211 km with 2,724 meters of climbing, started in downtown Ogden before heading south and then looping around to the finish back in town. The course took riders over the summit of Trapper’s Loop twice, from different directions, and one climb over the Hogsback. The final climb over North Ogden Pass came about 191 km into the race, leaving a 20 km downhill run into the finish, where riders faced two tight turns in the final two kilometers, the last right-hander coming about 350 meters before the finish.

Up for grabs during the stage were three intermediate sprints and four King of the Mountains spots. The stage also offered time bonuses of 10, six and four seconds to the top three finishers.

The severity of the opening stage did little to deter the early adventurers, and about 13 km into the race an escape group of eight riders peeled away as the bunch made its way up the small incline past Pineview Reservoir. Further attacks from that group whittled the leaders down to just four: Caleb Fairly (Spidertech-C10), Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell), David Williams (Competitive Cyclist) and Eduard Beltran Suarez (EPM-UNE).

The quartet of escapees had a gap of more than two minutes just five miles later, promptiing when William Clarke to attempt a bridge. It took the Champion System rider more than 10 miles to make contact, but he eventually added his firepower to the escape after the other riders sat up momentarily to let him on. Now five strong, the breakaway continued to build its lead until it topped out at nearly 12 minutes about 53 km into the race.

“Two of the bigger teams were playing chicken, trying to see who was going to do the work, so the gap just went up,” Sutherland said, adding later that the “bigger” teams he was referring to were Radioshack-Nissan and Garmin-Sharp. Eventually Radioshack took control and began trimming the lead down in slow-but-steady increments.

The field cut the gap in half at the 120 km mark, and 2011 stage 1 winner Jesse Anthony (Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies) decided to try and bridge the gap alone. By then the breakaway had reasserted itself, and the advantage hovered around five minutes until the leaders headed up the Trappers Loop climb for the second time. Clarke was the first rider to drop off the breakaway pace on the ascent, followed next by Williams, which left Jacques-Maynes, Fairly and Beltran Suarez to soldier on as a trio.

But Anthony, who had picked up Williams and Clarke, dragged the chasing trio back to the leaders to form a group of six with just 26.6 km remaining. The leaders' gap was still hovering around four minutes when some of the other teams threw riders in with Radioshack and Garmin to make sure the break came back on the final climb.

“We actually sent Hilton [Clarke] to the front to help out a bit to make sure that gap came down,” said UnitedHealthcare team director Mike Tamayo.





And come back it did. The bunch caught the escapees on the lowers slopes of the climb up North Ogden Pass, but counter-attacks started firing from the bunch as soon as the day's adventurers returned to the fold. Bontrager-Livestrong's Ian Boswell set a ballistic pace on the front up the final climb, shedding riders out the back and creating a small separation for himself, Fairly, Peter Stetina (Garmin-Sharp), and US national road champion Timmy Duggan (Liquigas-Cannondale).

Fairly soloed away from that group briefly, but the bunch wouldn't stand for it, and the select lead group came back together as they sailed down the descent back into Ogden. Bookwalter said the final run into the finish was pure chaos, highlighted by attacks, counter-attacks and a very motivated group that wouldn't let anything go.

“When you have a hard climb like that so close to the finish, everyone's trying to make it over the climb, make it over the climb, make it over the climb, and then everything reshuffled,” Bookwalter said. “There was a lot of kind of looking around, because no team took control. We tried our hand with some attacks to get something going that would stick to the line, but there were enough guys there with the power to bring everything back.”

UnitedHealthcare's Phillip Deignan attacked with about eight km to go, hoping to keep the speed high for Sutherland and his teammate in the lead group. When the group brought Deignan back, Garmin-Sharp's Dave Zabriske launched a short-lived solo move that also kept the pace high. But the seven-time US national time trial champ couldn't hold off the charging herd behind him as they barreled down toward finish.

With the finish line nearly in sight, Sutherland came through the final corner sitting fourth wheel and jumped not long after. The tall Australian rider, who won both Tour of the Gila and Tour de Beauce already this year, gained an initial advantage of three or four bike lengths before sitting up to post a salute for his win.

“It was a similar finish to last year, but it was a lot shorter coming out of the last corner,” Sutherland said of his winning effort. “We checked it out yesterday and could see it was about 300 to 350 meters, so you definitely didn't want to be the first one through. If you were third or fourth wheel you could kind of just jump off the other guys.”

Sutherland said that his – and the team's – first stage win at one of the three big UCI stages in the US was a product of teamwork and a new philosophy.

“We've been trying for the overall in races like Tour of California and the USA Pro Cycling Challenge,” Sutherland said. “We kind of hovered around seventh to 10th a few times. You kind of stop trying to win stages so much and always concentrate on that. So after California this year we really sat down and looked at it and said what have we been good at before and how can we actually win a stage or get more out of it than we were getting. So it was kind of going back to basics and taking it day by day. Race everyday trying to win the stage with whatever guys you have, and then the overall kind of takes care of itself.”

The overall certainly did take care of itself after Sutherland grabbed the day's stage win. He now wears the leader's jersey with a four second lead over Damiano and a six second lead over Bookwalter. But can Sutherland, who has won the National Race Calendar multiple times, hang onto it until the finish on Sunday?

“I'm a fairly big guy, but I can climb alright,” he said. “But this is a pretty brutal tour, so I don't feel the pressure to really go for the overall. But like I said, if I have the legs when I get there, we'll try and see what happens.”

The first test for Sutherland and his United Healthcare teams defense will come Wednesday at the team time trial, a discipline Sutherland said his squad doesn't have a lot of experience with.

“We're going to enjoy today and appreciate today and what we managed to pull off,” Sutherland said. “Come tomorrow, it's a strong field with a lot of strong teams that have more experience in that discipline than what we do. It doesn't mean you're not going to try your hardest. In a team time trial you just have to see what happens and where you come out at the end.”

Two-time Utah winner Levi Leipheimer (Omega-Pharma Quickstep) finished safely in the lead group with the same time as the winner. Pre-race favorites Christian Vande Velde and Tom Danielson of Garmin were also there, along with Rabobank's Wilco Kelderman, Radioshack's Chris Horner Liquigas rider Duggan and 2009 overall winner Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist). Garmin's Tyler Farrar crashed during the stage but was able to finish, crossing the line in 114th place.

Breakaway riders gobbled up two of the day's jerseys, with Bissell's Jacques-Maynes earning the mountain jersey and Anthony winning the most aggressive rider prize. Craddock earned the jersey for best young rider, while his Bontrager-Livestrong teammate Connor O'Leary is the best placed Utah rider. Sutherland also seized the purple sprinter's top.

The race continues Wednesday with a team time trial at the Miller Motorsports Park southwest of Salt Lake City. Teams will make three trips around the 7.25 km course for a total of 21.7 km. The winding automobile road course features more than a dozen wide, sweeping turns and relatively no climbing.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 5:25:41 2 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 5 Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team NetApp 6 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 7 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp 8 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 9 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 10 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 11 Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech P/B C10 12 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies 13 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Spidertech P/B C10 14 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 15 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech P/B C10 16 Mathias Flueckiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team 17 Max Jenkins (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 18 Christopher Horner (USA) Radioshack-Nissan 19 George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan 20 Matthew Busche (USA) Radioshack-Nissan 21 Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 22 Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) Epm-Une 23 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 24 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 25 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 26 Joshua Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 27 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp 28 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 29 Jorge Castiblanco Cubides (Col) Epm-Une 30 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 31 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 32 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 33 Michael Creed (USA) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies 34 Mathew Cooke (USA) Team Exergy 35 Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 36 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 37 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 38 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 39 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp 40 Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 41 Jesse Anthony (USA) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:11 42 Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies 43 Robigzon Leandro Oyola (Col) Epm-Une 44 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Team NetApp 45 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 46 Mike Olheiser (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 47 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy 48 Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 49 Freddy Rodriguez (Col) Epm-Une 50 Eduard Beltran (Col) Epm-Une 51 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 52 Brian Vandborg (Den) Team Spidertech P/B C10 53 Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech P/B C10 54 Rafael Infantino (Col) Epm-Une 0:01:16 55 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:04:35 56 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 57 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 58 Andres Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy 59 Benjamin King (USA) Radioshack-Nissan 60 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 61 Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 62 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 63 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 64 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 65 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Radioshack-Nissan 66 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 67 Taylor Sheldon (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 68 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 69 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy 70 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp 71 David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech P/B C10 72 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 73 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 74 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 75 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 76 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 77 Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech P/B C10 78 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies 79 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp 80 Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech P/B C10 81 Sebastian Salas (Can) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies 82 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 83 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 84 Javier Eduardo Gomez (Col) Epm-Une 0:06:44 85 Reid Mumford (USA) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies 86 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 87 Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 88 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:06:56 89 Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy 0:08:20 90 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy 91 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp 92 Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 93 Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 94 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:09:09 95 Ian Burnett (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 96 Noe Gianetti (Swi) Team Exergy 97 Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 98 David Williams (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 99 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan 100 Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 101 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team 102 Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 103 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 104 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Radioshack-Nissan 105 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Team Exergy 106 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 107 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 108 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 109 Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 110 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 111 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 112 Alex Vanias (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 113 Matthias Friedmann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 114 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 115 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 116 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 117 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 118 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 119 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 120 Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 121 Marsh Cooper (Can) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies 122 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 123 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:13:44 124 Biao Liu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:15:05 125 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:16:11 126 Ramiro Rincon Diaz (Col) Epm-Une 127 William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 128 Chris Barton (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:19:01 129 Jens Voigt (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 3 3 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Spidertech P/B C10 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 3 3 Eduard Beltran (Col) Epm-Une 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 5 pts 2 Eduard Beltran (Col) Epm-Une 3 3 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Spidertech P/B C10 1

Stage # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 15 pts 2 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 12 3 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 10 4 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 7 5 Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team NetApp 6 6 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 5 7 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp 4 8 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 9 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 2 10 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1

KOM 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 6 pts 2 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Spidertech P/B C10 5 3 Eduard Beltran (Col) Epm-Une 4 4 David Williams (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 3 5 William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 1

KOM 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 4 pts 2 Eduard Beltran (Col) Epm-Une 3 3 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Spidertech P/B C10 2 4 David Williams (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 1

KOM 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 6 pts 2 Eduard Beltran (Col) Epm-Une 5 3 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Spidertech P/B C10 4 4 David Williams (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 3 5 William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 1

KOM 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech P/B C10 8 pts 2 Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 7 3 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp 6 4 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 5 Mathias Flueckiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3

Best Utah rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 5:30:16 2 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 3 Reid Mumford (USA) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:09 4 Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:04:34

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 BMC Racing Team 16:17:03 2 Team Spidertech p/b C10 3 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 4 Radioshack-Nissan 5 Bontrager Livestrong Team 6 Garmin-Sharp 7 Bissell Pro Cycling 0:01:11 8 Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 9 Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 10 EPM-UNE 11 Rabobank Cycling Team 12 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:04:35 13 Team NetApp 0:05:46 14 Team Exergy 15 Champion System Pro Cycling Team 16 Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:09:10 17 Team Argos-Shimano 0:15:54

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 5:25:31 2 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:04 3 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:06 4 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Spidertech P/B C10 0:00:08 5 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:00:10 6 Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team NetApp 7 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 8 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp 9 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 10 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 11 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 12 Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech P/B C10 13 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies 14 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 15 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech P/B C10 16 Mathias Flueckiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team 17 Max Jenkins (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 18 Christopher Horner (USA) Radioshack-Nissan 19 George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan 20 Matthew Busche (USA) Radioshack-Nissan 21 Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 22 Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) Epm-Une 23 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 24 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 25 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 26 Joshua Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 27 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp 28 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 29 Jorge Castiblanco Cubides (Col) Epm-Une 30 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 31 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 32 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 33 Michael Creed (USA) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies 34 Mathew Cooke (USA) Team Exergy 35 Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 36 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 37 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 38 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 39 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp 40 Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 41 Eduard Beltran (Col) Epm-Une 0:01:18 42 Jesse Anthony (USA) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:21 43 Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies 44 Robigzon Leandro Oyola (Col) Epm-Une 45 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Team NetApp 46 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 47 Mike Olheiser (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 48 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy 49 Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 50 Freddy Rodriguez (Col) Epm-Une 51 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 52 Brian Vandborg (Den) Team Spidertech P/B C10 53 Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech P/B C10 54 Rafael Infantino (Col) Epm-Une 0:01:26 55 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:04:38 56 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:04:45 57 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 58 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 59 Andres Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy 60 Benjamin King (USA) Radioshack-Nissan 61 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 62 Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 63 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 64 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 65 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 66 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Radioshack-Nissan 67 Taylor Sheldon (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 68 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 69 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy 70 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp 71 David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech P/B C10 72 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 73 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 74 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 75 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 76 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 77 Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech P/B C10 78 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies 79 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp 80 Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech P/B C10 81 Sebastian Salas (Can) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies 82 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 83 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 84 Javier Eduardo Gomez (Col) Epm-Une 0:06:54 85 Reid Mumford (USA) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies 86 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 87 Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 88 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:07:06 89 Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy 0:08:30 90 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy 91 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp 92 Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 93 Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 94 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:09:19 95 Ian Burnett (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 96 Noe Gianetti (Swi) Team Exergy 97 Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 98 David Williams (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 99 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan 100 Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 101 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team 102 Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 103 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 104 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Radioshack-Nissan 105 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Team Exergy 106 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 107 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 108 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 109 Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 110 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 111 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 112 Alex Vanias (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 113 Matthias Friedmann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 114 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 115 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 116 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 117 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 118 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 119 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 120 Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 121 Marsh Cooper (Can) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies 122 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 123 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:13:54 124 Biao Liu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:15:15 125 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:16:21 126 Ramiro Rincon Diaz (Col) Epm-Une 127 William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:16:25 128 Chris Barton (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:19:11 129 Jens Voigt (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 15 pts 2 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 12 3 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 11 4 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 10 5 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 7 6 Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team NetApp 6 7 William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 5 8 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 5 9 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp 4 10 Eduard Beltran (Col) Epm-Une 4 11 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 12 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 2 13 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Spidertech P/B C10 2 14 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1

KOM classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 16 pts 2 Eduard Beltran (Col) Epm-Une 12 3 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Spidertech P/B C10 11 4 Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech P/B C10 8 5 Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 7 6 David Williams (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 7 7 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp 6 8 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 9 Mathias Flueckiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 10 William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 5:25:41 2 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech P/B C10 3 George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan 4 Joshua Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 5 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 6 Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 7 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 8 Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 9 Eduard Beltran (Col) Epm-Une 0:01:08 10 Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:11 11 Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:04:35 12 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 13 David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech P/B C10 14 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 15 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 16 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 17 Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech P/B C10 18 Javier Eduardo Gomez (Col) Epm-Une 0:06:44 19 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:06:56 20 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:09:09 21 Alex Vanias (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 22 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano

Best Utah rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 5:30:16 2 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 3 Reid Mumford (USA) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:09 4 Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:04:34