Trending

Keough wins for UnitedHealthcare

Vande Velde maintains his lead in the general classification

Image 1 of 35

Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team wins stage 4 at Tour of Utah

Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team wins stage 4 at Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 2 of 35

Jake Keough (Unitedhealthcare) is ecstatic with his win on stage 4

Jake Keough (Unitedhealthcare) is ecstatic with his win on stage 4
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 3 of 35

Keough (Unitedhealthcare) was intent on repaying his teammates for all their hard work

Keough (Unitedhealthcare) was intent on repaying his teammates for all their hard work
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 4 of 35

Vande Velde happy to get through another day in yellow ahead of two tough stages in the mountains

Vande Velde happy to get through another day in yellow ahead of two tough stages in the mountains
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 5 of 35

The breakaway roll through the Skull Valley en route to Salt Lake City

The breakaway roll through the Skull Valley en route to Salt Lake City
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 6 of 35

The peloton enjoyed a relatively flatter day in stage 4 at Tour of Utah

The peloton enjoyed a relatively flatter day in stage 4 at Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 7 of 35

Jeffry Louder (Unitedhealthcare) does his part for the team that took charge in setting up the bunch sprint

Jeffry Louder (Unitedhealthcare) does his part for the team that took charge in setting up the bunch sprint
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 8 of 35

Competitive Cyclist put some work in at the front of the peloton

Competitive Cyclist put some work in at the front of the peloton
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 9 of 35

Jacobe Keough (Unitedhealthcare) put aside an early fall to win the stage for his team

Jacobe Keough (Unitedhealthcare) put aside an early fall to win the stage for his team
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 10 of 35

Jacobe Keough (Unitedhealthcare) shows the damage following his crash during the stage

Jacobe Keough (Unitedhealthcare) shows the damage following his crash during the stage
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 11 of 35

Utah's stage 4 feedzone got plenty of action

Utah's stage 4 feedzone got plenty of action
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 12 of 35

Wilco Kelderman (Rabobank) leads the young rider classification

Wilco Kelderman (Rabobank) leads the young rider classification
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 13 of 35

The long road ahead for the day's breakaway heading into Salt Lake City

The long road ahead for the day's breakaway heading into Salt Lake City
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 14 of 35

Nearby fires caused some discomfort for the riders

Nearby fires caused some discomfort for the riders
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 15 of 35

Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) sits patiently in the pack awaiting the mountains

Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) sits patiently in the pack awaiting the mountains
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 16 of 35

Craig Lewis (Champion System) in the day-long break

Craig Lewis (Champion System) in the day-long break
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 17 of 35

Garmin-Sharp and Unitedhealthcare lead the peloton on a descent

Garmin-Sharp and Unitedhealthcare lead the peloton on a descent
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 18 of 35

Vann Huguet (Argos-Shimano) leads the breakaway during stage 4

Vann Huguet (Argos-Shimano) leads the breakaway during stage 4
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 19 of 35

The breakaway continued to work together to ensure they had a chance at contesting the stage

The breakaway continued to work together to ensure they had a chance at contesting the stage
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 20 of 35

The bunch has the breakaway insight as they forge ahead to Salt Lake City

The bunch has the breakaway insight as they forge ahead to Salt Lake City
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 21 of 35

The day's jersey leaders at the end of stage 4 at the Tour of Utah

The day's jersey leaders at the end of stage 4 at the Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 22 of 35

The bunch rolls out Lehi during the fourth stage

The bunch rolls out Lehi during the fourth stage
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 23 of 35

The breakaway is within reach during stage 4 at Utah

The breakaway is within reach during stage 4 at Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 24 of 35

Brent Brookwater (BMC Racing) stays out of trouble during stage 4

Brent Brookwater (BMC Racing) stays out of trouble during stage 4
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 25 of 35

Cloud cover kept the heat down on stage 4 in Utah

Cloud cover kept the heat down on stage 4 in Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 26 of 35

Vande Velde is in good shape following the Tour de France

Vande Velde is in good shape following the Tour de France
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 27 of 35

Martin Velits (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) looks after his leader Levi Leipheimer

Martin Velits (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) looks after his leader Levi Leipheimer
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 28 of 35

Vann Huguet (Argos-Shimano) pushes ahead in the break

Vann Huguet (Argos-Shimano) pushes ahead in the break
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 29 of 35

Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Sharp) enjoyed another day in yellow

Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Sharp) enjoyed another day in yellow
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 30 of 35

BMC tried to set up Brent Brookwater for the sprint at the end of the stage

BMC tried to set up Brent Brookwater for the sprint at the end of the stage
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 31 of 35

Young fans seek a signature before the start of stage 4

Young fans seek a signature before the start of stage 4
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 32 of 35

Thomas Leezer (Rabobank Cycling Team) drops back to his team car for a bidon

Thomas Leezer (Rabobank Cycling Team) drops back to his team car for a bidon
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 33 of 35

Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager-Livestrong) was confident of winning the stage

Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager-Livestrong) was confident of winning the stage
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 34 of 35

Johann Tschopp (Bmc Racing Team) wore the most aggressive leader's jersey for his efforts during stage 3

Johann Tschopp (Bmc Racing Team) wore the most aggressive leader's jersey for his efforts during stage 3
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 35 of 35

Jeff Louder in the Best Utah rider leader's jersey

Jeff Louder in the Best Utah rider leader's jersey
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

UnitedHealthcare's Jocobe Keough overcame a late-race crash and a powerful early jump by Garmin-Sharp's Tyler Farrar to take stage 4 of the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah. Liquigas-Cannondale's Marco Benfatto finished second, while Farrar hung on for third. Garmin-Sharp's Christian Vande Velde held onto the yellow jersey heading into Saturday's Queen stage.

A breakaway group of six riders that got away in the opening kilometers animated most of the day's racing before the field reeled them back about 800 meters from the line. Omega Pharma-Qickstep's Peter Velits joined Rabobank's Thomas Leezer, Argos-Shimano's Vann Huguet, Champion System's Craig Lewis, Bissell Pro Cycling's Jeremy Vennell and Bontrager-Livestrong's Jasper Stuyven in the ill-fated all day adventure off the front.

Stage 4, which offered up 220 km with 1,285 meters of climbing, kicked off at Xango HQ in Lehi. The mostly flat test headed south into the sage brush covered terrain of the Skull Valley desert before looping around and returning north for the finish in downtown Salt Lake City. The stage offered three intermediate sprints and time bonuses at the finish for the top three. Nearby wildfires played havoc with the air quality, but the blistering hot temperatures of the previous days subsided for the stage.

The make-up of the breakaway played well in Garmin-Sharp's hands. Huguet, who started the day more than eight minutes down, was the best-placed GC rider in the move, so Vande Velde's team was happy to see the group ride off very early in the race. And ride off they did, building a gap of nearly 11 minutes just 42 km into the race.

"It was good for us," Vande Velde said of the move that contained no real threats to the overall. "It was hard until we let the breakaway go. We had us and UnitedHealthcare working together trying to let that break go, and they did a great job controlling the breakaway. It was hard day. It ended up being a harder day than most people anticipated. There were some strong guys in that breakaway today."

But the majority of Vande Velde's teammates were able to sit in the bunch for most of the day, looking to some of the other sprinters' teams to take control and saving their own energy for the difficult mountain stages coming up on Saturday and Sunday. UnitedHealthcare's Rory Sutherland said his team took up the chase when no one else acted.

"Everyone put it on our shoulders straightaway it seems," Sutherland said. "It went out to 10 minutes. Garmin didn't do anything, and nobody moved, not even the other teams with fast guys. So we said, 'F it, if it's our responsibility then we're going to do it and try do it properly and do the best that we can to see that we could do.'"

Garmin, Team Exergy and Competitive Cyclist also threw some riders into the chase on the northern run to Salt Lake City, but UnitedHealthcare were the real heroes of the day, pulling back the breakaway and making all the work pay off with a stage win. Keough said he owed stage win to his team.

"It was thanks to [my teammates]," he said. "They pretty much rode from five minutes after the break went until the finish. So it was a real team effort. Our team was the first to commit. There are a couple hard stages the next two days, and we knew that everyone kind of wanted a bit of a break, and maybe even a lot of people were happy to have a breakaway maybe stick, so we wanted a bunch sprint.

But Keough did more than just finish off the team's effort. He overcame his own crash about 80 km into the the race when a rider swung away from a team car and took out his front wheel. UnitedHealthcare's sprinter scraped his back and blew apart his helmet in the crash, but he said he was more worried about letting down his team than he was about his own injuries.

"I was actually kind of bummed out because my teammates were all riding the front," he said. "I knew I had to get up and still give it a go, because I couldn't let those guys down. That was pretty much my first thought."

With Keough safely up and back in the bunch, his team and its helpers barreled down on the breakaway, whittling the lead down to just 45 seconds with about 3 km to go, guaranteeing a close call at the finish. Stuyven said he and his breakaway companions could taste victory.

"We were working very well together," Said Stuyven, who last month won a sprint from a select group at the summit finish of the Cascade Cycling Classic's Mt. Bachelor Stage. "I think with 3km to go everyone was hoping to make it to the finish. I was ready for a sprint. If it came to a sprint I think I'm one of the fastest. We were just driving to the line, and maybe with 1.5 km to go, I think Vennell was the first guy who didn't pull through, but it makes no difference I think. It was just 1 km too long."

With the breakaway back in the fold and the pace pegged on the streets of Salt Lake City, Keough settled in to try and cap off his team's effort to set him up for the win. But first he had to fight for the wheels in front of him.

"Optum [Pro Cycling team] came over the top of us a few hundred meters before the last corner," Keough said. "I was kind of battling the Optum guys because I was stuck on the outside, and [teammate Robert] Forster and Sutherland were in front of me. I couldn't quite get on their wheel, so I was kind of in the wind from before the corner. A few riders hit out around me, and I kind of let them in. Then Robert was able to go and keep the speed high for me. Tyler jumped, and I came on his wheel and did the sprint."

Stage 3 winner and sprint competition leader, Michael Matthews (Rabobank), finished just off the podium in fourth after finding himself out of position in the final kilometers.

"I just got a bit lost with 2 km to go," he said. "BMC decided to do their lead out on the other side of the road, and it took a lot of energy to get back to the front in the first 10 riders, so I just had no legs left for the finish after yesterday, such a long day."

UnitedHealthcare now has two stage wins in four tries as the race heads to the mountains for two brutal days of climbing to decide the overall race. Team leader Sutherland said he was proud of the team's effort, and especially happy for Keough, who has had a string of bad luck this season.

"You know everyone says, 'Oh, he's just a little crit rider,'" Sutherland said of his 25-year-old teammate. "But if you can win a 215 km stage here hard on the flats all day long in the heat and then step around guys like Farrar - you know he came back from behind Farrar - so that's a pretty important sign of who he is and what he is capable of doing. Pretty awesome."

Stuyven's work in the breakaway paid off with the jersey for most aggressive rider on the day. Matthews kept the sprint jersey he won on the day before. Wilco Kelderman (Rabobank) is still the best young rider, and Timmy Duggan (Liquigas-Cannondale) is the mountains leader. United Healthcare's Jeff Louder is the best placed Utah rider.

Finishing at the Snowbird Ski and Summer Resort, Saturday's Queen Stage features 162.8 km and 3,048 meters of climbing. The peloton will cross four counties and face more than three km of elevation gain knowing they still have one brutal mountain stage left on Sunday before the final GC is determined. 

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacobe Keough (Usa) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team4:47:06
2Marco Benfatto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
3Tyler Farrar (Usa) Garmin-Sharp-Barracuda
4Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
5Alexander Candelario (Usa) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
6Fred Rodriguez (Usa) Team Exergy
7Francisco Mancebo (Esp) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
8Brent Bookwalter (Usa) Bmc Racing Team
9Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
10Robigzon Leandro Oyola (Col) Epm-Une
11Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team Netapp
12Gavin Mannion (Usa) Bontrager Livestrong Team
13Michael Schär (Sui) Bmc Racing Team
14Chris Barton (Usa) Bissell Pro Cycling
15Ben Jacques-Maynes (Usa) Bissell Pro Cycling
16Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
17Christian Vandevelde (Usa) Garmin-Sharp-Barracuda
18Robert Forster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:03
19Jacob Rathe (Usa) Garmin-Sharp-Barracuda
20Oliver Zaugg (Sui) Radioshack-Nissan-Trek
21Jorge Castiblanco Cubides (Col) Epm-Une
22Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
23Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp-Barracuda
24Mathias Frank (Sui) Bmc Racing Team
25Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
26Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech P/B C10
27Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
28Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech P/B C10
29Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
30Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Bmc Racing Team
31Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
32William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
33Jesse Anthony (Usa) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
34Mike Olheiser (Usa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
35Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
36Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
37Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
38Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
39Lucas Euser (Usa) Team Spidertech P/B C10
40Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) Epm-Une
41Christopher Baldwin (Usa) Bissell Pro Cycling
42Andres Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy
43Andrew Bajadali (Usa) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
44George Bennett (Nzl) Radioshack-Nissan-Trek
45Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
46Chris Butler (Usa) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
47Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
48Peter Stetina (Usa) Garmin-Sharp-Barracuda
49Mathias Flueckiger (Sui) Bmc Racing Team
50Christopher Horner (Usa) Radioshack-Nissan-Trek
51Andreas Dietziker (Sui) Team Netapp
52Edward King (Usa) Liquigas-Cannondale
53Rafael Infantino (Col) Epm-Une
54Matthew Busche (Usa) Radioshack-Nissan-Trek
55Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
56Reto Hollenstein (Sui) Team Netapp
57Max Jenkins (Usa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
58Levi Leipheimer (Usa) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
59Carter Jones (Usa) Bissell Pro Cycling
60Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp
61Eduard Beltran (Col) Epm-Une
62Thomas Danielson (Usa) Garmin-Sharp-Barracuda
63Timothy Duggan (Usa) Liquigas-Cannondale
64Lawrence Warbasse (Usa) Bmc Racing Team
65Joseph Dombrowski (Usa) Bontrager Livestrong Team
66David Zabriskie (Usa) Garmin-Sharp-Barracuda
67Javier Eduardo Gomez (Col) Epm-Une
68Michael Creed (Usa) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
69Mathew Cooke (Usa) Team Exergy
70Julian Kyer (Usa) Bissell Pro Cycling
71Jens Voigt (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan-Trek
72Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
73Freddy Rodriguez (Col) Epm-Une
74Johann Tschopp (Sui) Bmc Racing Team
75Benjamin King (Usa) Radioshack-Nissan-Trek
76Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
77Lawson Craddock (Usa) Bontrager Livestrong Team
78James Oram (Nzl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
79Joshua Atkins (Nzl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
80Ian Boswell (Usa) Bontrager Livestrong Team
81Connor O'leary (Usa) Bontrager Livestrong Team
82Taylor Sheldon (Usa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
83Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
84Joseph Schmalz (Usa) Bissell Pro Cycling
85Alex Vanias (Usa) Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:16
86Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy
87Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:00:21
88Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:22
89Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:25
90Reid Mumford (Usa) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:29
91Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech P/B C10
92Brian Vandborg (Den) Team Spidertech P/B C10
93David Williams (Usa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
94Joost Posthuma (Ned) Radioshack-Nissan-Trek0:00:34
95Benjamin Day (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
96Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:00:38
97Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:39
98Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
99Craig Lewis (Usa) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:00:47
100Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
101Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
102Jeremy Vennell (Nzl) Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:51
103Scott Zwizanski (Usa) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:10
104Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Radioshack-Nissan-Trek
105Marsh Cooper (Can) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:27
106Ian Burnett (Usa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:01:32
107Jeffry Louder (Usa) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:38
108Hilton Clarke (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
109Sebastian Salas (Can) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies0:03:38
110Caleb Fairly (Usa) Team Spidertech P/B C100:00:03
111Kirk Carlsen (Usa) Team Exergy0:03:38
112Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech P/B C10
113Alex Howes (Usa) Garmin-Sharp-Barracuda0:06:36
114David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech P/B C10
115Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
116Sam Johnson (Usa) Team Exergy0:07:35
117Christopher Jones (Usa) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:09:02
118Morgan Schmitt (Usa) Team Exergy0:09:12
119Philip Deignan (Irl) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
DNFMatthias Friedmann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Craig Lewis (Usa) Champion System Pro Cycling Team5pts
2Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3
3Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeremy Vennell (Nzl) Bissell Pro Cycling5pts
2Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3
3Craig Lewis (Usa) Champion System Pro Cycling Team1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep5pts
2Jeremy Vennell (Nzl) Bissell Pro Cycling3
3Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano1

Stage
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacobe Keough (Usa) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team15pts
2Marco Benfatto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale12
3Tyler Farrar (Usa) Garmin-Sharp-Barracuda10
4Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team7
5Alexander Candelario (Usa) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies6
6Fred Rodriguez (Usa) Team Exergy5
7Francisco Mancebo (Esp) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team4
8Brent Bookwalter (Usa) Bmc Racing Team3
9Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
10Robigzon Leandro Oyola (Col) Epm-Une1

Best Utah rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team4:47:09
2Connor O'leary (Usa) Bontrager Livestrong Team
3Reid Mumford (Usa) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:26
4Jeffry Louder (Usa) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:35

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team4:47:06
2Gavin Mannion (Usa) Bontrager Livestrong Team
3Jacob Rathe (Usa) Garmin-Sharp-Barracuda0:00:03
4Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech P/B C10
5Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech P/B C10
6George Bennett (Nzl) Radioshack-Nissan-Trek
7Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
8Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
9Eduard Beltran (Col) Epm-Une
10Lawrence Warbasse (Usa) Bmc Racing Team
11Joseph Dombrowski (Usa) Bontrager Livestrong Team
12Javier Eduardo Gomez (Col) Epm-Une
13Lawson Craddock (Usa) Bontrager Livestrong Team
14James Oram (Nzl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
15Joshua Atkins (Nzl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
16Ian Boswell (Usa) Bontrager Livestrong Team
17Connor O'leary (Usa) Bontrager Livestrong Team
18Joseph Schmalz (Usa) Bissell Pro Cycling
19Alex Vanias (Usa) Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:16
20Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:00:21
21David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech P/B C100:06:36

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Garmin-Sharp-Barracuda14:21:21
2BMC Racing Team
3Team NetApp
4Bissell Pro Cycling
5Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:00:03
6Rabobank Cycling Team
7EPM-UNE
8Liquigas-Cannondale
9Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
10Team Exergy
11Omega Pharma-QuickStep
12Bontrager Livestrong Team
13Team Spidertech p/b C100:00:06
14Champion System Pro Cycling Team
15Radioshack-Nissan-Trek
16UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:22
17Team Argos-Shimano0:00:28

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christian Vandevelde (Usa) Garmin-Sharp-Barracuda13:59:29
2Thomas Danielson (Usa) Garmin-Sharp-Barracuda0:00:03
3David Zabriskie (Usa) Garmin-Sharp-Barracuda
4Peter Stetina (Usa) Garmin-Sharp-Barracuda0:00:33
5Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:36
6Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
7George Bennett (Nzl) Radioshack-Nissan-Trek0:00:41
8Christopher Horner (Usa) Radioshack-Nissan-Trek
9Matthew Busche (Usa) Radioshack-Nissan-Trek
10Brent Bookwalter (Usa) Bmc Racing Team0:00:50
11Michael Schär (Sui) Bmc Racing Team0:00:52
12Christopher Baldwin (Usa) Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:53
13Julian Kyer (Usa) Bissell Pro Cycling
14Johann Tschopp (Sui) Bmc Racing Team0:01:00
15Mathias Frank (Sui) Bmc Racing Team0:01:01
16Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Bmc Racing Team
17Mathias Flueckiger (Sui) Bmc Racing Team
18Lawrence Warbasse (Usa) Bmc Racing Team
19Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:05
20Francisco Mancebo (Esp) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:01:06
21Andrew Bajadali (Usa) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
22Michael Creed (Usa) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
23Max Jenkins (Usa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:01:09
24Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team Netapp0:01:10
25Joshua Atkins (Nzl) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:01:11
26Ian Boswell (Usa) Bontrager Livestrong Team
27Joseph Dombrowski (Usa) Bontrager Livestrong Team
28Caleb Fairly (Usa) Team Spidertech P/B C100:01:17
29Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech P/B C100:01:19
30Lucas Euser (Usa) Team Spidertech P/B C10
31Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:28
32Timothy Duggan (Usa) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:32
33Mathew Cooke (Usa) Team Exergy0:01:42
34Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:47
35Chris Butler (Usa) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:01:57
36Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) Epm-Une0:02:03
37Jorge Castiblanco Cubides (Col) Epm-Une
38Carter Jones (Usa) Bissell Pro Cycling0:02:04
39Levi Leipheimer (Usa) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:02:07
40Fred Rodriguez (Usa) Team Exergy0:02:50
41Mike Olheiser (Usa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:02:59
42Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:03:08
43Robigzon Leandro Oyola (Col) Epm-Une0:03:11
44Eduard Beltran (Col) Epm-Une
45Freddy Rodriguez (Col) Epm-Une0:03:14
46Benjamin Day (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:03:17
47Rafael Infantino (Col) Epm-Une0:03:19
48Jesse Anthony (Usa) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies0:04:07
49Ben Jacques-Maynes (Usa) Bissell Pro Cycling0:05:18
50Gavin Mannion (Usa) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:05:43
51Taylor Sheldon (Usa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:05:44
52Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:06:09
53Andres Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy0:06:17
54Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Radioshack-Nissan-Trek0:06:47
55Benjamin King (Usa) Radioshack-Nissan-Trek0:07:06
56Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:07:13
57Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:07:24
58Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:08:18
59Jeffry Louder (Usa) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:08:58
60Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:09:12
61Andreas Dietziker (Sui) Team Netapp0:09:26
62Reto Hollenstein (Sui) Team Netapp
63Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech P/B C100:09:32
64Oliver Zaugg (Sui) Radioshack-Nissan-Trek0:09:50
65Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:10:06
66Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy0:10:28
67Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:10:37
68Craig Lewis (Usa) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:10:50
69Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:10:57
70Lawson Craddock (Usa) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:11:11
71Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp0:11:20
72Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp0:11:36
73Alexander Candelario (Usa) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies0:12:14
74Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:12:17
75Javier Eduardo Gomez (Col) Epm-Une0:12:25
76Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech P/B C100:12:56
77Marsh Cooper (Can) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies0:13:44
78Brian Vandborg (Den) Team Spidertech P/B C100:14:46
79Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:15:21
80Connor O'leary (Usa) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:15:46
81James Oram (Nzl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
82Edward King (Usa) Liquigas-Cannondale0:16:09
83Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:16:32
84Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:16:39
85Joseph Schmalz (Usa) Bissell Pro Cycling0:16:41
86Scott Zwizanski (Usa) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies0:16:48
87Jacob Rathe (Usa) Garmin-Sharp-Barracuda0:18:00
88Christopher Jones (Usa) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:18:12
89Robert Forster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:19:16
90Reid Mumford (Usa) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies0:19:21
91Jacobe Keough (Usa) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:19:52
92Philip Deignan (Irl) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:20:04
93Sebastian Salas (Can) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies0:20:27
94Marco Benfatto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:20:34
95David Williams (Usa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:20:44
96Jeremy Vennell (Nzl) Bissell Pro Cycling0:20:45
97Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp0:21:12
98Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:21:25
99Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:21:38
100Ian Burnett (Usa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:21:47
101Jens Voigt (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan-Trek0:21:58
102Alex Vanias (Usa) Bissell Pro Cycling0:22:12
103Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp-Barracuda0:22:14
104Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:22:17
105Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech P/B C100:22:27
106Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:23:31
107Joost Posthuma (Ned) Radioshack-Nissan-Trek0:23:32
108Hilton Clarke (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:24:09
109Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:24:14
110Kirk Carlsen (Usa) Team Exergy0:24:45
111David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech P/B C100:25:25
112Alex Howes (Usa) Garmin-Sharp-Barracuda0:25:45
113William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:28:22
114Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:28:29
115Tyler Farrar (Usa) Garmin-Sharp-Barracuda0:29:01
116Chris Barton (Usa) Bissell Pro Cycling0:29:51
117Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:30:35
118Sam Johnson (Usa) Team Exergy0:31:52
119Morgan Schmitt (Usa) Team Exergy0:33:29

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team32pts
2Brent Bookwalter (Usa) Bmc Racing Team23
3Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team22
4Michael Schär (Sui) Bmc Racing Team17
5Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale16
6Jacobe Keough (Usa) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team15
7Marco Benfatto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale12
8Ben Jacques-Maynes (Usa) Bissell Pro Cycling11
9Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep11
10Tyler Farrar (Usa) Garmin-Sharp-Barracuda10
11Caleb Fairly (Usa) Team Spidertech P/B C108
12Fred Rodriguez (Usa) Team Exergy8
13Jeremy Vennell (Nzl) Bissell Pro Cycling8
14Lawson Craddock (Usa) Bontrager Livestrong Team7
15Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team Netapp6
16Alexander Candelario (Usa) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies6
17Craig Lewis (Usa) Champion System Pro Cycling Team6
18Gavin Mannion (Usa) Bontrager Livestrong Team5
19Francisco Mancebo (Esp) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team5
20Christian Vandevelde (Usa) Garmin-Sharp-Barracuda4
21Eduard Beltran (Col) Epm-Une4
22Mathias Frank (Sui) Bmc Racing Team3
23Timothy Duggan (Usa) Liquigas-Cannondale3
24Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Radioshack-Nissan-Trek3
25Christopher Baldwin (Usa) Bissell Pro Cycling2
26Joshua Atkins (Nzl) Bontrager Livestrong Team2
27Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
28Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Bmc Racing Team1
29Robigzon Leandro Oyola (Col) Epm-Une1
30Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team1
31Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano1
32Philip Deignan (Irl) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team1
33Johann Tschopp (Sui) Bmc Racing Team1
34William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
35Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano-5
36Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team-5

KOM classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Timothy Duggan (Usa) Liquigas-Cannondale17pts
2Lucas Euser (Usa) Team Spidertech P/B C1016
3Caleb Fairly (Usa) Team Spidertech P/B C1016
4Ben Jacques-Maynes (Usa) Bissell Pro Cycling16
5Ian Boswell (Usa) Bontrager Livestrong Team14
6Eduard Beltran (Col) Epm-Une12
7Peter Stetina (Usa) Garmin-Sharp-Barracuda11
8Johann Tschopp (Sui) Bmc Racing Team9
9Mathias Flueckiger (Sui) Bmc Racing Team9
10Rafael Infantino (Col) Epm-Une7
11David Williams (Usa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team7
12Philip Deignan (Irl) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team5
13Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Radioshack-Nissan-Trek4
14Mathias Frank (Sui) Bmc Racing Team3
15Joseph Dombrowski (Usa) Bontrager Livestrong Team3
16Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team3
17William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team2

Best Utah rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeffry Louder (Usa) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team14:08:27
2Connor O'leary (Usa) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:06:48
3Reid Mumford (Usa) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies0:10:23
4Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:19:31

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team14:00:05
2George Bennett (Nzl) Radioshack-Nissan-Trek0:00:05
3Lawrence Warbasse (Usa) Bmc Racing Team0:00:25
4Joshua Atkins (Nzl) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:00:35
5Ian Boswell (Usa) Bontrager Livestrong Team
6Joseph Dombrowski (Usa) Bontrager Livestrong Team
7Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech P/B C100:00:43
8Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:11
9Eduard Beltran (Col) Epm-Une0:02:35
10Gavin Mannion (Usa) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:05:07
11Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:06:37
12Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech P/B C100:08:56
13Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:10:01
14Lawson Craddock (Usa) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:10:35
15Javier Eduardo Gomez (Col) Epm-Une0:11:49
16Connor O'leary (Usa) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:15:10
17James Oram (Nzl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
18Joseph Schmalz (Usa) Bissell Pro Cycling0:16:05
19Jacob Rathe (Usa) Garmin-Sharp-Barracuda0:17:24
20Alex Vanias (Usa) Bissell Pro Cycling0:21:36
21David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech P/B C100:24:49

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Garmin-Sharp-Barracuda41:58:30
2Radioshack-Nissan-Trek0:02:00
3Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:53
4BMC Racing Team0:02:54
5Bontrager Livestrong Team0:03:27
6Bissell Pro Cycling0:03:41
7Team Spidertech p/b C100:03:54
8Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:04:32
9UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:04:51
10Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:06:13
11EPM-UNE0:07:14
12Liquigas-Cannondale0:09:11
13Team Exergy0:10:46
14Team NetApp0:11:06
15Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:15:12
16Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:20:53
17Team Argos-Shimano0:27:20

 

Latest on Cyclingnews