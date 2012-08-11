Image 1 of 35 Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team wins stage 4 at Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 35 Jake Keough (Unitedhealthcare) is ecstatic with his win on stage 4 (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 3 of 35 Keough (Unitedhealthcare) was intent on repaying his teammates for all their hard work (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 4 of 35 Vande Velde happy to get through another day in yellow ahead of two tough stages in the mountains (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 5 of 35 The breakaway roll through the Skull Valley en route to Salt Lake City (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 6 of 35 The peloton enjoyed a relatively flatter day in stage 4 at Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 7 of 35 Jeffry Louder (Unitedhealthcare) does his part for the team that took charge in setting up the bunch sprint (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 8 of 35 Competitive Cyclist put some work in at the front of the peloton (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 9 of 35 Jacobe Keough (Unitedhealthcare) put aside an early fall to win the stage for his team (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 10 of 35 Jacobe Keough (Unitedhealthcare) shows the damage following his crash during the stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 11 of 35 Utah's stage 4 feedzone got plenty of action (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 12 of 35 Wilco Kelderman (Rabobank) leads the young rider classification (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 13 of 35 The long road ahead for the day's breakaway heading into Salt Lake City (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 14 of 35 Nearby fires caused some discomfort for the riders (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 15 of 35 Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) sits patiently in the pack awaiting the mountains (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 16 of 35 Craig Lewis (Champion System) in the day-long break (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 17 of 35 Garmin-Sharp and Unitedhealthcare lead the peloton on a descent (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 18 of 35 Vann Huguet (Argos-Shimano) leads the breakaway during stage 4 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 19 of 35 The breakaway continued to work together to ensure they had a chance at contesting the stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 20 of 35 The bunch has the breakaway insight as they forge ahead to Salt Lake City (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 21 of 35 The day's jersey leaders at the end of stage 4 at the Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 22 of 35 The bunch rolls out Lehi during the fourth stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 23 of 35 The breakaway is within reach during stage 4 at Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 24 of 35 Brent Brookwater (BMC Racing) stays out of trouble during stage 4 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 25 of 35 Cloud cover kept the heat down on stage 4 in Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 26 of 35 Vande Velde is in good shape following the Tour de France (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 27 of 35 Martin Velits (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) looks after his leader Levi Leipheimer (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 28 of 35 Vann Huguet (Argos-Shimano) pushes ahead in the break (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 29 of 35 Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Sharp) enjoyed another day in yellow (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 30 of 35 BMC tried to set up Brent Brookwater for the sprint at the end of the stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 31 of 35 Young fans seek a signature before the start of stage 4 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 32 of 35 Thomas Leezer (Rabobank Cycling Team) drops back to his team car for a bidon (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 33 of 35 Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager-Livestrong) was confident of winning the stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 34 of 35 Johann Tschopp (Bmc Racing Team) wore the most aggressive leader's jersey for his efforts during stage 3 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 35 of 35 Jeff Louder in the Best Utah rider leader's jersey (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

UnitedHealthcare's Jocobe Keough overcame a late-race crash and a powerful early jump by Garmin-Sharp's Tyler Farrar to take stage 4 of the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah. Liquigas-Cannondale's Marco Benfatto finished second, while Farrar hung on for third. Garmin-Sharp's Christian Vande Velde held onto the yellow jersey heading into Saturday's Queen stage.

A breakaway group of six riders that got away in the opening kilometers animated most of the day's racing before the field reeled them back about 800 meters from the line. Omega Pharma-Qickstep's Peter Velits joined Rabobank's Thomas Leezer, Argos-Shimano's Vann Huguet, Champion System's Craig Lewis, Bissell Pro Cycling's Jeremy Vennell and Bontrager-Livestrong's Jasper Stuyven in the ill-fated all day adventure off the front.

Stage 4, which offered up 220 km with 1,285 meters of climbing, kicked off at Xango HQ in Lehi. The mostly flat test headed south into the sage brush covered terrain of the Skull Valley desert before looping around and returning north for the finish in downtown Salt Lake City. The stage offered three intermediate sprints and time bonuses at the finish for the top three. Nearby wildfires played havoc with the air quality, but the blistering hot temperatures of the previous days subsided for the stage.

The make-up of the breakaway played well in Garmin-Sharp's hands. Huguet, who started the day more than eight minutes down, was the best-placed GC rider in the move, so Vande Velde's team was happy to see the group ride off very early in the race. And ride off they did, building a gap of nearly 11 minutes just 42 km into the race.

"It was good for us," Vande Velde said of the move that contained no real threats to the overall. "It was hard until we let the breakaway go. We had us and UnitedHealthcare working together trying to let that break go, and they did a great job controlling the breakaway. It was hard day. It ended up being a harder day than most people anticipated. There were some strong guys in that breakaway today."

But the majority of Vande Velde's teammates were able to sit in the bunch for most of the day, looking to some of the other sprinters' teams to take control and saving their own energy for the difficult mountain stages coming up on Saturday and Sunday. UnitedHealthcare's Rory Sutherland said his team took up the chase when no one else acted.

"Everyone put it on our shoulders straightaway it seems," Sutherland said. "It went out to 10 minutes. Garmin didn't do anything, and nobody moved, not even the other teams with fast guys. So we said, 'F it, if it's our responsibility then we're going to do it and try do it properly and do the best that we can to see that we could do.'"

Garmin, Team Exergy and Competitive Cyclist also threw some riders into the chase on the northern run to Salt Lake City, but UnitedHealthcare were the real heroes of the day, pulling back the breakaway and making all the work pay off with a stage win. Keough said he owed stage win to his team.

"It was thanks to [my teammates]," he said. "They pretty much rode from five minutes after the break went until the finish. So it was a real team effort. Our team was the first to commit. There are a couple hard stages the next two days, and we knew that everyone kind of wanted a bit of a break, and maybe even a lot of people were happy to have a breakaway maybe stick, so we wanted a bunch sprint.

But Keough did more than just finish off the team's effort. He overcame his own crash about 80 km into the the race when a rider swung away from a team car and took out his front wheel. UnitedHealthcare's sprinter scraped his back and blew apart his helmet in the crash, but he said he was more worried about letting down his team than he was about his own injuries.

"I was actually kind of bummed out because my teammates were all riding the front," he said. "I knew I had to get up and still give it a go, because I couldn't let those guys down. That was pretty much my first thought."

With Keough safely up and back in the bunch, his team and its helpers barreled down on the breakaway, whittling the lead down to just 45 seconds with about 3 km to go, guaranteeing a close call at the finish. Stuyven said he and his breakaway companions could taste victory.

"We were working very well together," Said Stuyven, who last month won a sprint from a select group at the summit finish of the Cascade Cycling Classic's Mt. Bachelor Stage. "I think with 3km to go everyone was hoping to make it to the finish. I was ready for a sprint. If it came to a sprint I think I'm one of the fastest. We were just driving to the line, and maybe with 1.5 km to go, I think Vennell was the first guy who didn't pull through, but it makes no difference I think. It was just 1 km too long."

With the breakaway back in the fold and the pace pegged on the streets of Salt Lake City, Keough settled in to try and cap off his team's effort to set him up for the win. But first he had to fight for the wheels in front of him.

"Optum [Pro Cycling team] came over the top of us a few hundred meters before the last corner," Keough said. "I was kind of battling the Optum guys because I was stuck on the outside, and [teammate Robert] Forster and Sutherland were in front of me. I couldn't quite get on their wheel, so I was kind of in the wind from before the corner. A few riders hit out around me, and I kind of let them in. Then Robert was able to go and keep the speed high for me. Tyler jumped, and I came on his wheel and did the sprint."

Stage 3 winner and sprint competition leader, Michael Matthews (Rabobank), finished just off the podium in fourth after finding himself out of position in the final kilometers.

"I just got a bit lost with 2 km to go," he said. "BMC decided to do their lead out on the other side of the road, and it took a lot of energy to get back to the front in the first 10 riders, so I just had no legs left for the finish after yesterday, such a long day."

UnitedHealthcare now has two stage wins in four tries as the race heads to the mountains for two brutal days of climbing to decide the overall race. Team leader Sutherland said he was proud of the team's effort, and especially happy for Keough, who has had a string of bad luck this season.

"You know everyone says, 'Oh, he's just a little crit rider,'" Sutherland said of his 25-year-old teammate. "But if you can win a 215 km stage here hard on the flats all day long in the heat and then step around guys like Farrar - you know he came back from behind Farrar - so that's a pretty important sign of who he is and what he is capable of doing. Pretty awesome."

Stuyven's work in the breakaway paid off with the jersey for most aggressive rider on the day. Matthews kept the sprint jersey he won on the day before. Wilco Kelderman (Rabobank) is still the best young rider, and Timmy Duggan (Liquigas-Cannondale) is the mountains leader. United Healthcare's Jeff Louder is the best placed Utah rider.

Finishing at the Snowbird Ski and Summer Resort, Saturday's Queen Stage features 162.8 km and 3,048 meters of climbing. The peloton will cross four counties and face more than three km of elevation gain knowing they still have one brutal mountain stage left on Sunday before the final GC is determined.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jacobe Keough (Usa) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 4:47:06 2 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 Tyler Farrar (Usa) Garmin-Sharp-Barracuda 4 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 5 Alexander Candelario (Usa) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies 6 Fred Rodriguez (Usa) Team Exergy 7 Francisco Mancebo (Esp) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 8 Brent Bookwalter (Usa) Bmc Racing Team 9 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 10 Robigzon Leandro Oyola (Col) Epm-Une 11 Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team Netapp 12 Gavin Mannion (Usa) Bontrager Livestrong Team 13 Michael Schär (Sui) Bmc Racing Team 14 Chris Barton (Usa) Bissell Pro Cycling 15 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Usa) Bissell Pro Cycling 16 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp 17 Christian Vandevelde (Usa) Garmin-Sharp-Barracuda 18 Robert Forster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:03 19 Jacob Rathe (Usa) Garmin-Sharp-Barracuda 20 Oliver Zaugg (Sui) Radioshack-Nissan-Trek 21 Jorge Castiblanco Cubides (Col) Epm-Une 22 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 23 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp-Barracuda 24 Mathias Frank (Sui) Bmc Racing Team 25 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp 26 Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech P/B C10 27 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 28 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech P/B C10 29 Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 30 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Bmc Racing Team 31 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 32 William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 33 Jesse Anthony (Usa) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies 34 Mike Olheiser (Usa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 35 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 36 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 37 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 38 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 39 Lucas Euser (Usa) Team Spidertech P/B C10 40 Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) Epm-Une 41 Christopher Baldwin (Usa) Bissell Pro Cycling 42 Andres Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy 43 Andrew Bajadali (Usa) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies 44 George Bennett (Nzl) Radioshack-Nissan-Trek 45 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 46 Chris Butler (Usa) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 47 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 48 Peter Stetina (Usa) Garmin-Sharp-Barracuda 49 Mathias Flueckiger (Sui) Bmc Racing Team 50 Christopher Horner (Usa) Radioshack-Nissan-Trek 51 Andreas Dietziker (Sui) Team Netapp 52 Edward King (Usa) Liquigas-Cannondale 53 Rafael Infantino (Col) Epm-Une 54 Matthew Busche (Usa) Radioshack-Nissan-Trek 55 Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 56 Reto Hollenstein (Sui) Team Netapp 57 Max Jenkins (Usa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 58 Levi Leipheimer (Usa) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 59 Carter Jones (Usa) Bissell Pro Cycling 60 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp 61 Eduard Beltran (Col) Epm-Une 62 Thomas Danielson (Usa) Garmin-Sharp-Barracuda 63 Timothy Duggan (Usa) Liquigas-Cannondale 64 Lawrence Warbasse (Usa) Bmc Racing Team 65 Joseph Dombrowski (Usa) Bontrager Livestrong Team 66 David Zabriskie (Usa) Garmin-Sharp-Barracuda 67 Javier Eduardo Gomez (Col) Epm-Une 68 Michael Creed (Usa) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies 69 Mathew Cooke (Usa) Team Exergy 70 Julian Kyer (Usa) Bissell Pro Cycling 71 Jens Voigt (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan-Trek 72 Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 73 Freddy Rodriguez (Col) Epm-Une 74 Johann Tschopp (Sui) Bmc Racing Team 75 Benjamin King (Usa) Radioshack-Nissan-Trek 76 Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 77 Lawson Craddock (Usa) Bontrager Livestrong Team 78 James Oram (Nzl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 79 Joshua Atkins (Nzl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 80 Ian Boswell (Usa) Bontrager Livestrong Team 81 Connor O'leary (Usa) Bontrager Livestrong Team 82 Taylor Sheldon (Usa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 83 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 84 Joseph Schmalz (Usa) Bissell Pro Cycling 85 Alex Vanias (Usa) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:00:16 86 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy 87 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:00:21 88 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:22 89 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:25 90 Reid Mumford (Usa) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:29 91 Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech P/B C10 92 Brian Vandborg (Den) Team Spidertech P/B C10 93 David Williams (Usa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 94 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Radioshack-Nissan-Trek 0:00:34 95 Benjamin Day (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 96 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:00:38 97 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:39 98 Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 99 Craig Lewis (Usa) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:00:47 100 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 101 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 102 Jeremy Vennell (Nzl) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:00:51 103 Scott Zwizanski (Usa) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:10 104 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Radioshack-Nissan-Trek 105 Marsh Cooper (Can) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:27 106 Ian Burnett (Usa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:01:32 107 Jeffry Louder (Usa) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:38 108 Hilton Clarke (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 109 Sebastian Salas (Can) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:03:38 110 Caleb Fairly (Usa) Team Spidertech P/B C10 0:00:03 111 Kirk Carlsen (Usa) Team Exergy 0:03:38 112 Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech P/B C10 113 Alex Howes (Usa) Garmin-Sharp-Barracuda 0:06:36 114 David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech P/B C10 115 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 116 Sam Johnson (Usa) Team Exergy 0:07:35 117 Christopher Jones (Usa) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:09:02 118 Morgan Schmitt (Usa) Team Exergy 0:09:12 119 Philip Deignan (Irl) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team DNF Matthias Friedmann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Craig Lewis (Usa) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3 3 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeremy Vennell (Nzl) Bissell Pro Cycling 5 pts 2 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3 3 Craig Lewis (Usa) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 5 pts 2 Jeremy Vennell (Nzl) Bissell Pro Cycling 3 3 Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 1

Stage # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jacobe Keough (Usa) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 15 pts 2 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 12 3 Tyler Farrar (Usa) Garmin-Sharp-Barracuda 10 4 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 7 5 Alexander Candelario (Usa) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies 6 6 Fred Rodriguez (Usa) Team Exergy 5 7 Francisco Mancebo (Esp) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 4 8 Brent Bookwalter (Usa) Bmc Racing Team 3 9 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 10 Robigzon Leandro Oyola (Col) Epm-Une 1

Best Utah rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 4:47:09 2 Connor O'leary (Usa) Bontrager Livestrong Team 3 Reid Mumford (Usa) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:26 4 Jeffry Louder (Usa) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:35

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 4:47:06 2 Gavin Mannion (Usa) Bontrager Livestrong Team 3 Jacob Rathe (Usa) Garmin-Sharp-Barracuda 0:00:03 4 Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech P/B C10 5 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech P/B C10 6 George Bennett (Nzl) Radioshack-Nissan-Trek 7 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 8 Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 9 Eduard Beltran (Col) Epm-Une 10 Lawrence Warbasse (Usa) Bmc Racing Team 11 Joseph Dombrowski (Usa) Bontrager Livestrong Team 12 Javier Eduardo Gomez (Col) Epm-Une 13 Lawson Craddock (Usa) Bontrager Livestrong Team 14 James Oram (Nzl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 15 Joshua Atkins (Nzl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 16 Ian Boswell (Usa) Bontrager Livestrong Team 17 Connor O'leary (Usa) Bontrager Livestrong Team 18 Joseph Schmalz (Usa) Bissell Pro Cycling 19 Alex Vanias (Usa) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:00:16 20 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:00:21 21 David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech P/B C10 0:06:36

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Garmin-Sharp-Barracuda 14:21:21 2 BMC Racing Team 3 Team NetApp 4 Bissell Pro Cycling 5 Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:00:03 6 Rabobank Cycling Team 7 EPM-UNE 8 Liquigas-Cannondale 9 Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 10 Team Exergy 11 Omega Pharma-QuickStep 12 Bontrager Livestrong Team 13 Team Spidertech p/b C10 0:00:06 14 Champion System Pro Cycling Team 15 Radioshack-Nissan-Trek 16 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:22 17 Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:28

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christian Vandevelde (Usa) Garmin-Sharp-Barracuda 13:59:29 2 Thomas Danielson (Usa) Garmin-Sharp-Barracuda 0:00:03 3 David Zabriskie (Usa) Garmin-Sharp-Barracuda 4 Peter Stetina (Usa) Garmin-Sharp-Barracuda 0:00:33 5 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:36 6 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 7 George Bennett (Nzl) Radioshack-Nissan-Trek 0:00:41 8 Christopher Horner (Usa) Radioshack-Nissan-Trek 9 Matthew Busche (Usa) Radioshack-Nissan-Trek 10 Brent Bookwalter (Usa) Bmc Racing Team 0:00:50 11 Michael Schär (Sui) Bmc Racing Team 0:00:52 12 Christopher Baldwin (Usa) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:00:53 13 Julian Kyer (Usa) Bissell Pro Cycling 14 Johann Tschopp (Sui) Bmc Racing Team 0:01:00 15 Mathias Frank (Sui) Bmc Racing Team 0:01:01 16 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Bmc Racing Team 17 Mathias Flueckiger (Sui) Bmc Racing Team 18 Lawrence Warbasse (Usa) Bmc Racing Team 19 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:05 20 Francisco Mancebo (Esp) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:01:06 21 Andrew Bajadali (Usa) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies 22 Michael Creed (Usa) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies 23 Max Jenkins (Usa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:01:09 24 Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team Netapp 0:01:10 25 Joshua Atkins (Nzl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:01:11 26 Ian Boswell (Usa) Bontrager Livestrong Team 27 Joseph Dombrowski (Usa) Bontrager Livestrong Team 28 Caleb Fairly (Usa) Team Spidertech P/B C10 0:01:17 29 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech P/B C10 0:01:19 30 Lucas Euser (Usa) Team Spidertech P/B C10 31 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:28 32 Timothy Duggan (Usa) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:32 33 Mathew Cooke (Usa) Team Exergy 0:01:42 34 Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:47 35 Chris Butler (Usa) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:01:57 36 Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) Epm-Une 0:02:03 37 Jorge Castiblanco Cubides (Col) Epm-Une 38 Carter Jones (Usa) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:02:04 39 Levi Leipheimer (Usa) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:02:07 40 Fred Rodriguez (Usa) Team Exergy 0:02:50 41 Mike Olheiser (Usa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:02:59 42 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:03:08 43 Robigzon Leandro Oyola (Col) Epm-Une 0:03:11 44 Eduard Beltran (Col) Epm-Une 45 Freddy Rodriguez (Col) Epm-Une 0:03:14 46 Benjamin Day (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:03:17 47 Rafael Infantino (Col) Epm-Une 0:03:19 48 Jesse Anthony (Usa) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:04:07 49 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Usa) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:05:18 50 Gavin Mannion (Usa) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:05:43 51 Taylor Sheldon (Usa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:05:44 52 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:06:09 53 Andres Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy 0:06:17 54 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Radioshack-Nissan-Trek 0:06:47 55 Benjamin King (Usa) Radioshack-Nissan-Trek 0:07:06 56 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:07:13 57 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:07:24 58 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:08:18 59 Jeffry Louder (Usa) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:08:58 60 Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:09:12 61 Andreas Dietziker (Sui) Team Netapp 0:09:26 62 Reto Hollenstein (Sui) Team Netapp 63 Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech P/B C10 0:09:32 64 Oliver Zaugg (Sui) Radioshack-Nissan-Trek 0:09:50 65 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:10:06 66 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy 0:10:28 67 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:10:37 68 Craig Lewis (Usa) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:10:50 69 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:10:57 70 Lawson Craddock (Usa) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:11:11 71 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp 0:11:20 72 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp 0:11:36 73 Alexander Candelario (Usa) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:12:14 74 Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:12:17 75 Javier Eduardo Gomez (Col) Epm-Une 0:12:25 76 Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech P/B C10 0:12:56 77 Marsh Cooper (Can) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:13:44 78 Brian Vandborg (Den) Team Spidertech P/B C10 0:14:46 79 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:15:21 80 Connor O'leary (Usa) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:15:46 81 James Oram (Nzl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 82 Edward King (Usa) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:16:09 83 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:16:32 84 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:16:39 85 Joseph Schmalz (Usa) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:16:41 86 Scott Zwizanski (Usa) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:16:48 87 Jacob Rathe (Usa) Garmin-Sharp-Barracuda 0:18:00 88 Christopher Jones (Usa) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:18:12 89 Robert Forster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:19:16 90 Reid Mumford (Usa) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:19:21 91 Jacobe Keough (Usa) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:19:52 92 Philip Deignan (Irl) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:20:04 93 Sebastian Salas (Can) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:20:27 94 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:20:34 95 David Williams (Usa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:20:44 96 Jeremy Vennell (Nzl) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:20:45 97 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp 0:21:12 98 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:21:25 99 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:21:38 100 Ian Burnett (Usa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:21:47 101 Jens Voigt (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan-Trek 0:21:58 102 Alex Vanias (Usa) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:22:12 103 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp-Barracuda 0:22:14 104 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:22:17 105 Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech P/B C10 0:22:27 106 Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:23:31 107 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Radioshack-Nissan-Trek 0:23:32 108 Hilton Clarke (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:24:09 109 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:24:14 110 Kirk Carlsen (Usa) Team Exergy 0:24:45 111 David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech P/B C10 0:25:25 112 Alex Howes (Usa) Garmin-Sharp-Barracuda 0:25:45 113 William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:28:22 114 Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:28:29 115 Tyler Farrar (Usa) Garmin-Sharp-Barracuda 0:29:01 116 Chris Barton (Usa) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:29:51 117 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:30:35 118 Sam Johnson (Usa) Team Exergy 0:31:52 119 Morgan Schmitt (Usa) Team Exergy 0:33:29

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 32 pts 2 Brent Bookwalter (Usa) Bmc Racing Team 23 3 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 22 4 Michael Schär (Sui) Bmc Racing Team 17 5 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 16 6 Jacobe Keough (Usa) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 15 7 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 12 8 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Usa) Bissell Pro Cycling 11 9 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 11 10 Tyler Farrar (Usa) Garmin-Sharp-Barracuda 10 11 Caleb Fairly (Usa) Team Spidertech P/B C10 8 12 Fred Rodriguez (Usa) Team Exergy 8 13 Jeremy Vennell (Nzl) Bissell Pro Cycling 8 14 Lawson Craddock (Usa) Bontrager Livestrong Team 7 15 Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team Netapp 6 16 Alexander Candelario (Usa) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies 6 17 Craig Lewis (Usa) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 6 18 Gavin Mannion (Usa) Bontrager Livestrong Team 5 19 Francisco Mancebo (Esp) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 5 20 Christian Vandevelde (Usa) Garmin-Sharp-Barracuda 4 21 Eduard Beltran (Col) Epm-Une 4 22 Mathias Frank (Sui) Bmc Racing Team 3 23 Timothy Duggan (Usa) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 24 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Radioshack-Nissan-Trek 3 25 Christopher Baldwin (Usa) Bissell Pro Cycling 2 26 Joshua Atkins (Nzl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 2 27 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 28 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Bmc Racing Team 1 29 Robigzon Leandro Oyola (Col) Epm-Une 1 30 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team 1 31 Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 1 32 Philip Deignan (Irl) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1 33 Johann Tschopp (Sui) Bmc Racing Team 1 34 William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 35 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano -5 36 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team -5

KOM classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Timothy Duggan (Usa) Liquigas-Cannondale 17 pts 2 Lucas Euser (Usa) Team Spidertech P/B C10 16 3 Caleb Fairly (Usa) Team Spidertech P/B C10 16 4 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Usa) Bissell Pro Cycling 16 5 Ian Boswell (Usa) Bontrager Livestrong Team 14 6 Eduard Beltran (Col) Epm-Une 12 7 Peter Stetina (Usa) Garmin-Sharp-Barracuda 11 8 Johann Tschopp (Sui) Bmc Racing Team 9 9 Mathias Flueckiger (Sui) Bmc Racing Team 9 10 Rafael Infantino (Col) Epm-Une 7 11 David Williams (Usa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 7 12 Philip Deignan (Irl) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 5 13 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Radioshack-Nissan-Trek 4 14 Mathias Frank (Sui) Bmc Racing Team 3 15 Joseph Dombrowski (Usa) Bontrager Livestrong Team 3 16 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 17 William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 2

Best Utah rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeffry Louder (Usa) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 14:08:27 2 Connor O'leary (Usa) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:06:48 3 Reid Mumford (Usa) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:10:23 4 Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:19:31

Best young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 14:00:05 2 George Bennett (Nzl) Radioshack-Nissan-Trek 0:00:05 3 Lawrence Warbasse (Usa) Bmc Racing Team 0:00:25 4 Joshua Atkins (Nzl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:00:35 5 Ian Boswell (Usa) Bontrager Livestrong Team 6 Joseph Dombrowski (Usa) Bontrager Livestrong Team 7 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech P/B C10 0:00:43 8 Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:11 9 Eduard Beltran (Col) Epm-Une 0:02:35 10 Gavin Mannion (Usa) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:05:07 11 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:06:37 12 Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech P/B C10 0:08:56 13 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:10:01 14 Lawson Craddock (Usa) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:10:35 15 Javier Eduardo Gomez (Col) Epm-Une 0:11:49 16 Connor O'leary (Usa) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:15:10 17 James Oram (Nzl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 18 Joseph Schmalz (Usa) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:16:05 19 Jacob Rathe (Usa) Garmin-Sharp-Barracuda 0:17:24 20 Alex Vanias (Usa) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:21:36 21 David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech P/B C10 0:24:49