Keough wins for UnitedHealthcare
Vande Velde maintains his lead in the general classification
Stage 4: Lehi - Salt Lake City
UnitedHealthcare's Jocobe Keough overcame a late-race crash and a powerful early jump by Garmin-Sharp's Tyler Farrar to take stage 4 of the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah. Liquigas-Cannondale's Marco Benfatto finished second, while Farrar hung on for third. Garmin-Sharp's Christian Vande Velde held onto the yellow jersey heading into Saturday's Queen stage.
A breakaway group of six riders that got away in the opening kilometers animated most of the day's racing before the field reeled them back about 800 meters from the line. Omega Pharma-Qickstep's Peter Velits joined Rabobank's Thomas Leezer, Argos-Shimano's Vann Huguet, Champion System's Craig Lewis, Bissell Pro Cycling's Jeremy Vennell and Bontrager-Livestrong's Jasper Stuyven in the ill-fated all day adventure off the front.
Stage 4, which offered up 220 km with 1,285 meters of climbing, kicked off at Xango HQ in Lehi. The mostly flat test headed south into the sage brush covered terrain of the Skull Valley desert before looping around and returning north for the finish in downtown Salt Lake City. The stage offered three intermediate sprints and time bonuses at the finish for the top three. Nearby wildfires played havoc with the air quality, but the blistering hot temperatures of the previous days subsided for the stage.
The make-up of the breakaway played well in Garmin-Sharp's hands. Huguet, who started the day more than eight minutes down, was the best-placed GC rider in the move, so Vande Velde's team was happy to see the group ride off very early in the race. And ride off they did, building a gap of nearly 11 minutes just 42 km into the race.
"It was good for us," Vande Velde said of the move that contained no real threats to the overall. "It was hard until we let the breakaway go. We had us and UnitedHealthcare working together trying to let that break go, and they did a great job controlling the breakaway. It was hard day. It ended up being a harder day than most people anticipated. There were some strong guys in that breakaway today."
But the majority of Vande Velde's teammates were able to sit in the bunch for most of the day, looking to some of the other sprinters' teams to take control and saving their own energy for the difficult mountain stages coming up on Saturday and Sunday. UnitedHealthcare's Rory Sutherland said his team took up the chase when no one else acted.
"Everyone put it on our shoulders straightaway it seems," Sutherland said. "It went out to 10 minutes. Garmin didn't do anything, and nobody moved, not even the other teams with fast guys. So we said, 'F it, if it's our responsibility then we're going to do it and try do it properly and do the best that we can to see that we could do.'"
Garmin, Team Exergy and Competitive Cyclist also threw some riders into the chase on the northern run to Salt Lake City, but UnitedHealthcare were the real heroes of the day, pulling back the breakaway and making all the work pay off with a stage win. Keough said he owed stage win to his team.
"It was thanks to [my teammates]," he said. "They pretty much rode from five minutes after the break went until the finish. So it was a real team effort. Our team was the first to commit. There are a couple hard stages the next two days, and we knew that everyone kind of wanted a bit of a break, and maybe even a lot of people were happy to have a breakaway maybe stick, so we wanted a bunch sprint.
But Keough did more than just finish off the team's effort. He overcame his own crash about 80 km into the the race when a rider swung away from a team car and took out his front wheel. UnitedHealthcare's sprinter scraped his back and blew apart his helmet in the crash, but he said he was more worried about letting down his team than he was about his own injuries.
"I was actually kind of bummed out because my teammates were all riding the front," he said. "I knew I had to get up and still give it a go, because I couldn't let those guys down. That was pretty much my first thought."
With Keough safely up and back in the bunch, his team and its helpers barreled down on the breakaway, whittling the lead down to just 45 seconds with about 3 km to go, guaranteeing a close call at the finish. Stuyven said he and his breakaway companions could taste victory.
"We were working very well together," Said Stuyven, who last month won a sprint from a select group at the summit finish of the Cascade Cycling Classic's Mt. Bachelor Stage. "I think with 3km to go everyone was hoping to make it to the finish. I was ready for a sprint. If it came to a sprint I think I'm one of the fastest. We were just driving to the line, and maybe with 1.5 km to go, I think Vennell was the first guy who didn't pull through, but it makes no difference I think. It was just 1 km too long."
With the breakaway back in the fold and the pace pegged on the streets of Salt Lake City, Keough settled in to try and cap off his team's effort to set him up for the win. But first he had to fight for the wheels in front of him.
"Optum [Pro Cycling team] came over the top of us a few hundred meters before the last corner," Keough said. "I was kind of battling the Optum guys because I was stuck on the outside, and [teammate Robert] Forster and Sutherland were in front of me. I couldn't quite get on their wheel, so I was kind of in the wind from before the corner. A few riders hit out around me, and I kind of let them in. Then Robert was able to go and keep the speed high for me. Tyler jumped, and I came on his wheel and did the sprint."
Stage 3 winner and sprint competition leader, Michael Matthews (Rabobank), finished just off the podium in fourth after finding himself out of position in the final kilometers.
"I just got a bit lost with 2 km to go," he said. "BMC decided to do their lead out on the other side of the road, and it took a lot of energy to get back to the front in the first 10 riders, so I just had no legs left for the finish after yesterday, such a long day."
UnitedHealthcare now has two stage wins in four tries as the race heads to the mountains for two brutal days of climbing to decide the overall race. Team leader Sutherland said he was proud of the team's effort, and especially happy for Keough, who has had a string of bad luck this season.
"You know everyone says, 'Oh, he's just a little crit rider,'" Sutherland said of his 25-year-old teammate. "But if you can win a 215 km stage here hard on the flats all day long in the heat and then step around guys like Farrar - you know he came back from behind Farrar - so that's a pretty important sign of who he is and what he is capable of doing. Pretty awesome."
Stuyven's work in the breakaway paid off with the jersey for most aggressive rider on the day. Matthews kept the sprint jersey he won on the day before. Wilco Kelderman (Rabobank) is still the best young rider, and Timmy Duggan (Liquigas-Cannondale) is the mountains leader. United Healthcare's Jeff Louder is the best placed Utah rider.
Finishing at the Snowbird Ski and Summer Resort, Saturday's Queen Stage features 162.8 km and 3,048 meters of climbing. The peloton will cross four counties and face more than three km of elevation gain knowing they still have one brutal mountain stage left on Sunday before the final GC is determined.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jacobe Keough (Usa) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|4:47:06
|2
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|Tyler Farrar (Usa) Garmin-Sharp-Barracuda
|4
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|Alexander Candelario (Usa) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
|6
|Fred Rodriguez (Usa) Team Exergy
|7
|Francisco Mancebo (Esp) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|8
|Brent Bookwalter (Usa) Bmc Racing Team
|9
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|10
|Robigzon Leandro Oyola (Col) Epm-Une
|11
|Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team Netapp
|12
|Gavin Mannion (Usa) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|13
|Michael Schär (Sui) Bmc Racing Team
|14
|Chris Barton (Usa) Bissell Pro Cycling
|15
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (Usa) Bissell Pro Cycling
|16
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
|17
|Christian Vandevelde (Usa) Garmin-Sharp-Barracuda
|18
|Robert Forster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:03
|19
|Jacob Rathe (Usa) Garmin-Sharp-Barracuda
|20
|Oliver Zaugg (Sui) Radioshack-Nissan-Trek
|21
|Jorge Castiblanco Cubides (Col) Epm-Une
|22
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp-Barracuda
|24
|Mathias Frank (Sui) Bmc Racing Team
|25
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
|26
|Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech P/B C10
|27
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|28
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech P/B C10
|29
|Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|30
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Bmc Racing Team
|31
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|32
|William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|33
|Jesse Anthony (Usa) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
|34
|Mike Olheiser (Usa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|35
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|36
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|37
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|38
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|39
|Lucas Euser (Usa) Team Spidertech P/B C10
|40
|Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) Epm-Une
|41
|Christopher Baldwin (Usa) Bissell Pro Cycling
|42
|Andres Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy
|43
|Andrew Bajadali (Usa) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
|44
|George Bennett (Nzl) Radioshack-Nissan-Trek
|45
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|46
|Chris Butler (Usa) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|47
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|48
|Peter Stetina (Usa) Garmin-Sharp-Barracuda
|49
|Mathias Flueckiger (Sui) Bmc Racing Team
|50
|Christopher Horner (Usa) Radioshack-Nissan-Trek
|51
|Andreas Dietziker (Sui) Team Netapp
|52
|Edward King (Usa) Liquigas-Cannondale
|53
|Rafael Infantino (Col) Epm-Une
|54
|Matthew Busche (Usa) Radioshack-Nissan-Trek
|55
|Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|56
|Reto Hollenstein (Sui) Team Netapp
|57
|Max Jenkins (Usa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|58
|Levi Leipheimer (Usa) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|59
|Carter Jones (Usa) Bissell Pro Cycling
|60
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp
|61
|Eduard Beltran (Col) Epm-Une
|62
|Thomas Danielson (Usa) Garmin-Sharp-Barracuda
|63
|Timothy Duggan (Usa) Liquigas-Cannondale
|64
|Lawrence Warbasse (Usa) Bmc Racing Team
|65
|Joseph Dombrowski (Usa) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|66
|David Zabriskie (Usa) Garmin-Sharp-Barracuda
|67
|Javier Eduardo Gomez (Col) Epm-Une
|68
|Michael Creed (Usa) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
|69
|Mathew Cooke (Usa) Team Exergy
|70
|Julian Kyer (Usa) Bissell Pro Cycling
|71
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan-Trek
|72
|Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|73
|Freddy Rodriguez (Col) Epm-Une
|74
|Johann Tschopp (Sui) Bmc Racing Team
|75
|Benjamin King (Usa) Radioshack-Nissan-Trek
|76
|Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|77
|Lawson Craddock (Usa) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|78
|James Oram (Nzl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|79
|Joshua Atkins (Nzl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|80
|Ian Boswell (Usa) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|81
|Connor O'leary (Usa) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|82
|Taylor Sheldon (Usa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|83
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|84
|Joseph Schmalz (Usa) Bissell Pro Cycling
|85
|Alex Vanias (Usa) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:00:16
|86
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy
|87
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:00:21
|88
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:22
|89
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:25
|90
|Reid Mumford (Usa) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:29
|91
|Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech P/B C10
|92
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Team Spidertech P/B C10
|93
|David Williams (Usa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|94
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Radioshack-Nissan-Trek
|0:00:34
|95
|Benjamin Day (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|96
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:00:38
|97
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:39
|98
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|99
|Craig Lewis (Usa) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:47
|100
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|101
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|102
|Jeremy Vennell (Nzl) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:00:51
|103
|Scott Zwizanski (Usa) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:10
|104
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Radioshack-Nissan-Trek
|105
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:27
|106
|Ian Burnett (Usa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:01:32
|107
|Jeffry Louder (Usa) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:38
|108
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|109
|Sebastian Salas (Can) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:03:38
|110
|Caleb Fairly (Usa) Team Spidertech P/B C10
|0:00:03
|111
|Kirk Carlsen (Usa) Team Exergy
|0:03:38
|112
|Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech P/B C10
|113
|Alex Howes (Usa) Garmin-Sharp-Barracuda
|0:06:36
|114
|David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech P/B C10
|115
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|116
|Sam Johnson (Usa) Team Exergy
|0:07:35
|117
|Christopher Jones (Usa) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:02
|118
|Morgan Schmitt (Usa) Team Exergy
|0:09:12
|119
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Matthias Friedmann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Craig Lewis (Usa) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|3
|3
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeremy Vennell (Nzl) Bissell Pro Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|3
|3
|Craig Lewis (Usa) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|5
|pts
|2
|Jeremy Vennell (Nzl) Bissell Pro Cycling
|3
|3
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jacobe Keough (Usa) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|12
|3
|Tyler Farrar (Usa) Garmin-Sharp-Barracuda
|10
|4
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|5
|Alexander Candelario (Usa) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
|6
|6
|Fred Rodriguez (Usa) Team Exergy
|5
|7
|Francisco Mancebo (Esp) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|4
|8
|Brent Bookwalter (Usa) Bmc Racing Team
|3
|9
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2
|10
|Robigzon Leandro Oyola (Col) Epm-Une
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|4:47:09
|2
|Connor O'leary (Usa) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|3
|Reid Mumford (Usa) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:26
|4
|Jeffry Louder (Usa) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4:47:06
|2
|Gavin Mannion (Usa) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|3
|Jacob Rathe (Usa) Garmin-Sharp-Barracuda
|0:00:03
|4
|Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech P/B C10
|5
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech P/B C10
|6
|George Bennett (Nzl) Radioshack-Nissan-Trek
|7
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|8
|Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|9
|Eduard Beltran (Col) Epm-Une
|10
|Lawrence Warbasse (Usa) Bmc Racing Team
|11
|Joseph Dombrowski (Usa) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|12
|Javier Eduardo Gomez (Col) Epm-Une
|13
|Lawson Craddock (Usa) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|14
|James Oram (Nzl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|15
|Joshua Atkins (Nzl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|16
|Ian Boswell (Usa) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|17
|Connor O'leary (Usa) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|18
|Joseph Schmalz (Usa) Bissell Pro Cycling
|19
|Alex Vanias (Usa) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:00:16
|20
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:00:21
|21
|David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech P/B C10
|0:06:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Garmin-Sharp-Barracuda
|14:21:21
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|3
|Team NetApp
|4
|Bissell Pro Cycling
|5
|Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:00:03
|6
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|EPM-UNE
|8
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|9
|Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|10
|Team Exergy
|11
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|12
|Bontrager Livestrong Team
|13
|Team Spidertech p/b C10
|0:00:06
|14
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Radioshack-Nissan-Trek
|16
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:22
|17
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christian Vandevelde (Usa) Garmin-Sharp-Barracuda
|13:59:29
|2
|Thomas Danielson (Usa) Garmin-Sharp-Barracuda
|0:00:03
|3
|David Zabriskie (Usa) Garmin-Sharp-Barracuda
|4
|Peter Stetina (Usa) Garmin-Sharp-Barracuda
|0:00:33
|5
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:36
|6
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|George Bennett (Nzl) Radioshack-Nissan-Trek
|0:00:41
|8
|Christopher Horner (Usa) Radioshack-Nissan-Trek
|9
|Matthew Busche (Usa) Radioshack-Nissan-Trek
|10
|Brent Bookwalter (Usa) Bmc Racing Team
|0:00:50
|11
|Michael Schär (Sui) Bmc Racing Team
|0:00:52
|12
|Christopher Baldwin (Usa) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:00:53
|13
|Julian Kyer (Usa) Bissell Pro Cycling
|14
|Johann Tschopp (Sui) Bmc Racing Team
|0:01:00
|15
|Mathias Frank (Sui) Bmc Racing Team
|0:01:01
|16
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Bmc Racing Team
|17
|Mathias Flueckiger (Sui) Bmc Racing Team
|18
|Lawrence Warbasse (Usa) Bmc Racing Team
|19
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:05
|20
|Francisco Mancebo (Esp) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:01:06
|21
|Andrew Bajadali (Usa) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
|22
|Michael Creed (Usa) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
|23
|Max Jenkins (Usa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:01:09
|24
|Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team Netapp
|0:01:10
|25
|Joshua Atkins (Nzl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:01:11
|26
|Ian Boswell (Usa) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|27
|Joseph Dombrowski (Usa) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|28
|Caleb Fairly (Usa) Team Spidertech P/B C10
|0:01:17
|29
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech P/B C10
|0:01:19
|30
|Lucas Euser (Usa) Team Spidertech P/B C10
|31
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:28
|32
|Timothy Duggan (Usa) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:32
|33
|Mathew Cooke (Usa) Team Exergy
|0:01:42
|34
|Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:47
|35
|Chris Butler (Usa) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:57
|36
|Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) Epm-Une
|0:02:03
|37
|Jorge Castiblanco Cubides (Col) Epm-Une
|38
|Carter Jones (Usa) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:02:04
|39
|Levi Leipheimer (Usa) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:02:07
|40
|Fred Rodriguez (Usa) Team Exergy
|0:02:50
|41
|Mike Olheiser (Usa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:02:59
|42
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:08
|43
|Robigzon Leandro Oyola (Col) Epm-Une
|0:03:11
|44
|Eduard Beltran (Col) Epm-Une
|45
|Freddy Rodriguez (Col) Epm-Une
|0:03:14
|46
|Benjamin Day (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:17
|47
|Rafael Infantino (Col) Epm-Une
|0:03:19
|48
|Jesse Anthony (Usa) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:04:07
|49
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (Usa) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:05:18
|50
|Gavin Mannion (Usa) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:05:43
|51
|Taylor Sheldon (Usa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:05:44
|52
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:06:09
|53
|Andres Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy
|0:06:17
|54
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Radioshack-Nissan-Trek
|0:06:47
|55
|Benjamin King (Usa) Radioshack-Nissan-Trek
|0:07:06
|56
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:07:13
|57
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:07:24
|58
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:08:18
|59
|Jeffry Louder (Usa) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:58
|60
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:09:12
|61
|Andreas Dietziker (Sui) Team Netapp
|0:09:26
|62
|Reto Hollenstein (Sui) Team Netapp
|63
|Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech P/B C10
|0:09:32
|64
|Oliver Zaugg (Sui) Radioshack-Nissan-Trek
|0:09:50
|65
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:10:06
|66
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy
|0:10:28
|67
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:10:37
|68
|Craig Lewis (Usa) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:50
|69
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:10:57
|70
|Lawson Craddock (Usa) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:11:11
|71
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
|0:11:20
|72
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp
|0:11:36
|73
|Alexander Candelario (Usa) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:12:14
|74
|Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:12:17
|75
|Javier Eduardo Gomez (Col) Epm-Une
|0:12:25
|76
|Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech P/B C10
|0:12:56
|77
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:13:44
|78
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Team Spidertech P/B C10
|0:14:46
|79
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:15:21
|80
|Connor O'leary (Usa) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:15:46
|81
|James Oram (Nzl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|82
|Edward King (Usa) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:16:09
|83
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:16:32
|84
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:16:39
|85
|Joseph Schmalz (Usa) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:16:41
|86
|Scott Zwizanski (Usa) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:16:48
|87
|Jacob Rathe (Usa) Garmin-Sharp-Barracuda
|0:18:00
|88
|Christopher Jones (Usa) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:12
|89
|Robert Forster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:16
|90
|Reid Mumford (Usa) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:19:21
|91
|Jacobe Keough (Usa) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:52
|92
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:04
|93
|Sebastian Salas (Can) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:20:27
|94
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:20:34
|95
|David Williams (Usa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:20:44
|96
|Jeremy Vennell (Nzl) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:20:45
|97
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
|0:21:12
|98
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:21:25
|99
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:21:38
|100
|Ian Burnett (Usa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:21:47
|101
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan-Trek
|0:21:58
|102
|Alex Vanias (Usa) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:22:12
|103
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp-Barracuda
|0:22:14
|104
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:22:17
|105
|Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech P/B C10
|0:22:27
|106
|Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:23:31
|107
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Radioshack-Nissan-Trek
|0:23:32
|108
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:24:09
|109
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:24:14
|110
|Kirk Carlsen (Usa) Team Exergy
|0:24:45
|111
|David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech P/B C10
|0:25:25
|112
|Alex Howes (Usa) Garmin-Sharp-Barracuda
|0:25:45
|113
|William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:28:22
|114
|Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:28:29
|115
|Tyler Farrar (Usa) Garmin-Sharp-Barracuda
|0:29:01
|116
|Chris Barton (Usa) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:29:51
|117
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:30:35
|118
|Sam Johnson (Usa) Team Exergy
|0:31:52
|119
|Morgan Schmitt (Usa) Team Exergy
|0:33:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|32
|pts
|2
|Brent Bookwalter (Usa) Bmc Racing Team
|23
|3
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|22
|4
|Michael Schär (Sui) Bmc Racing Team
|17
|5
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|16
|6
|Jacobe Keough (Usa) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|15
|7
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|12
|8
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (Usa) Bissell Pro Cycling
|11
|9
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|11
|10
|Tyler Farrar (Usa) Garmin-Sharp-Barracuda
|10
|11
|Caleb Fairly (Usa) Team Spidertech P/B C10
|8
|12
|Fred Rodriguez (Usa) Team Exergy
|8
|13
|Jeremy Vennell (Nzl) Bissell Pro Cycling
|8
|14
|Lawson Craddock (Usa) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|7
|15
|Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team Netapp
|6
|16
|Alexander Candelario (Usa) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
|6
|17
|Craig Lewis (Usa) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|6
|18
|Gavin Mannion (Usa) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|5
|19
|Francisco Mancebo (Esp) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|5
|20
|Christian Vandevelde (Usa) Garmin-Sharp-Barracuda
|4
|21
|Eduard Beltran (Col) Epm-Une
|4
|22
|Mathias Frank (Sui) Bmc Racing Team
|3
|23
|Timothy Duggan (Usa) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|24
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Radioshack-Nissan-Trek
|3
|25
|Christopher Baldwin (Usa) Bissell Pro Cycling
|2
|26
|Joshua Atkins (Nzl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|2
|27
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2
|28
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Bmc Racing Team
|1
|29
|Robigzon Leandro Oyola (Col) Epm-Une
|1
|30
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|1
|31
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|1
|32
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1
|33
|Johann Tschopp (Sui) Bmc Racing Team
|1
|34
|William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|35
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|-5
|36
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Timothy Duggan (Usa) Liquigas-Cannondale
|17
|pts
|2
|Lucas Euser (Usa) Team Spidertech P/B C10
|16
|3
|Caleb Fairly (Usa) Team Spidertech P/B C10
|16
|4
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (Usa) Bissell Pro Cycling
|16
|5
|Ian Boswell (Usa) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|14
|6
|Eduard Beltran (Col) Epm-Une
|12
|7
|Peter Stetina (Usa) Garmin-Sharp-Barracuda
|11
|8
|Johann Tschopp (Sui) Bmc Racing Team
|9
|9
|Mathias Flueckiger (Sui) Bmc Racing Team
|9
|10
|Rafael Infantino (Col) Epm-Une
|7
|11
|David Williams (Usa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|7
|12
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|5
|13
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Radioshack-Nissan-Trek
|4
|14
|Mathias Frank (Sui) Bmc Racing Team
|3
|15
|Joseph Dombrowski (Usa) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|3
|16
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|17
|William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeffry Louder (Usa) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|14:08:27
|2
|Connor O'leary (Usa) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:06:48
|3
|Reid Mumford (Usa) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:10:23
|4
|Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:19:31
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|14:00:05
|2
|George Bennett (Nzl) Radioshack-Nissan-Trek
|0:00:05
|3
|Lawrence Warbasse (Usa) Bmc Racing Team
|0:00:25
|4
|Joshua Atkins (Nzl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:00:35
|5
|Ian Boswell (Usa) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|6
|Joseph Dombrowski (Usa) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|7
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech P/B C10
|0:00:43
|8
|Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:11
|9
|Eduard Beltran (Col) Epm-Une
|0:02:35
|10
|Gavin Mannion (Usa) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:05:07
|11
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:06:37
|12
|Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech P/B C10
|0:08:56
|13
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:10:01
|14
|Lawson Craddock (Usa) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:10:35
|15
|Javier Eduardo Gomez (Col) Epm-Une
|0:11:49
|16
|Connor O'leary (Usa) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:15:10
|17
|James Oram (Nzl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|18
|Joseph Schmalz (Usa) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:16:05
|19
|Jacob Rathe (Usa) Garmin-Sharp-Barracuda
|0:17:24
|20
|Alex Vanias (Usa) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:21:36
|21
|David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech P/B C10
|0:24:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Garmin-Sharp-Barracuda
|41:58:30
|2
|Radioshack-Nissan-Trek
|0:02:00
|3
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:53
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|0:02:54
|5
|Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:03:27
|6
|Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:03:41
|7
|Team Spidertech p/b C10
|0:03:54
|8
|Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:04:32
|9
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:51
|10
|Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:06:13
|11
|EPM-UNE
|0:07:14
|12
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:09:11
|13
|Team Exergy
|0:10:46
|14
|Team NetApp
|0:11:06
|15
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:12
|16
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:20:53
|17
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:27:20
