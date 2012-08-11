Tschopp takes the stage and overall lead in Snowbird
Vande Velde falls to second on the general classification
Stage 5: Park City - Snowbird
BMC's Johann Tschopp bridged from the field to a small breakaway on the slopes of the final beyond-category climb Saturday at the Tour of Utah and then soloed in to win the Queen stage and claim the yellow jersey from Garmin-Sharp's Christian Vande Velde.
Tschopp finished the stage 43 seconds ahead of NetApp's Leopold Koenig and 47 seconds ahead of Bontrager-Livestrong's Joe Dombrowski. Vande Velde came in 1:38 down on Tschopp and is now in second place overall, 38 seconds behind the Swiss rider. RadioShack-Nissan's Matthew Busche finished 1:02 down on the stage for seventh and climbed to third overall, 43 seconds behind.
The race started at the Newpark Town Center below the Park City ski area used for 2002 Winter Olympic ski jumping events. It finished at the Snowbird Ski Area and Summer Resort after 162.8km and 3,048 meters of climbing. The day included three sprint points and four KOM spots, including the finish. Riders tackled the category 4 climb above Jordanelle Reservoir as an hors d'oeuvre before the more significant climbs to come, including the category 1 ascent of Alpine Loop and the category 2 Suncrest climb about 36km from the finish at Snowbird.
An early breakaway of five riders formed from a much larger group of 23 as the riders made their way off the Jordanelle climb and came out of the tiny town of Heber about 56.5km into the race. Ben King (RadioShack-Nissan) joined Valerio Agnoli (Liquigas-Cannondale), Jeff Louder (UnitedHealthcare), Chris Barton (Bissell Pro Cycling) and 2011 stage winner Jesse Anthony (Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies) in a move that quickly began building time on the field as they made their way toward the ascent of Alpine Loop that started about 88 km into the race.
The leaders held a 4:45 gap at the bottom of the climb,which slowed their pace down to 16km/h on the narrow, winding road that traversed the steep forested slopes leading to the Sundance Resort at the summit. Competitive Cyclist's Francisco Mancebo jumped away from the field as it turned onto the climb and started a solo bridge attempt that would see him connect with the leaders near the summit after passing Barton, who had lost contact about halfway up the 11km ascent.
A chasing group of riders formed coming off the descent and rode to within 1:30 of the leaders as they passed through the town of Alpine in the valley below. BMC's Michael Scharr, Rabobank's Tom Slagter, Liquigas-Cannondale's Timmy Duggan, Champion System's Caleb Fairly and Bissell's Ben Jacques-Maynes had an advantage of 1:40 over the field, which was being driven by Vande Velde's Garmin-Sharp squad.
The chase brought the leaders' advantage down to just 40 seconds on the category 2 Suncrest climb. They made contact soon after as they descended back into the valley before setting out for the final ascent as a group of nine after Fairly crashed hard at the bottom of Suncrest. The newly formed breakaway had a lead of 1:55 with 20km remaining when Anthony decided to jump away and set out on his own and built a gap of nearly 20 seconds. Mancebo, who won the jersey for most aggressive rider on the stage, jumped from the group and set out after Anthony, but his effort was short-lived as the bunch behind started to explode on the lower slopes of the Snowbird climb and the front of the quickly fracturing field started gobbling up the remnants of the breakaway.
Garmin-Sharp's Peter Stetina, RadioShack-Nissan's Chris Horner and a rider from the Colombian EPM-UNE squad peeled off the front of the field but were soon joined by most of the GC contenders, including Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-Quickstep), Garmin's Tom Danielson and Christian Vande Velde, Tschopp, Koenig, and Bontrager-Livestrong's Joe Dombrowski and Ian Boswell.
While the GC battle played out behind, Anthony had been caught at the front of the race, and Mancebo was also falling off the leaders' pace. Rabobank's Tom Slagter, who officials reinstated in the race after a disqualification on stage 3, had pulled away from the rest and was being chased by Duggan, King and Scharr, who were struggling up the road in that order.
Tschopp made his move, and he apparently timed it perfectly, slipping away from the select bunch and steadily building a gap as he looked strong and smooth all of the way up the climb. Tschopp caught and passed all of the breakaway riders in succession until he was alone with nothing between him and stage victory.
Behind, Vande Velde appeared to be in a spot of trouble as his teammates Danielson and Stetina set the pace for the select bunch that was also collecting the breakaway remnants. Danielson said there was some confusion in the group.
"First [Vande Velde] was there, and then he wasn't there," Danielson said. "When he came off I didn't feel super so I waited for him, then they told me to keep going. And I just wasn't super so I wanted to go with him, and then I just had problem with the heat or whatever."
Sensing an opportunity, Leipheimer lit out for the finish, taking Dombrowski with him. Boswell and Koenig bridged up to the pair and then Boswell put in his own attack. Koenig set out after him with Leipheimer and Dombrowski in tow. The trio reeled Boswell back, and Koenig immediately countered, this time taking Dombrowski with him.
The pair was a handful of seconds ahead of Leipheimer and Boswell and tried in vain to catch Tschopp, who had built a lead of nearly 45 seconds by the finish. Koenig came in 43 second behind Tschopp for second after separating from Dombrowski near the very top of the climb. The 21-year-old development team rider, who finished fourth on the Mt. Baldy stage at the Tour of California and then won the Baby Giro, made the podium in third, 47 seconds behind the leader. Dombrowski came oh-so-close but just couldn't hang onto Koenig at the line.
"There's a little crest and then you come downhill to the finish," he said. "And I was just like three or four meters off his wheel. I couldn't catch on, and then he hit the downhill and I was like, 'pffff, not gonna make it.' [Third] isn't bad though, either."
Boswell crossed the line another five seconds behind his teammate, with Leipheimer grabbing fifth, a minute behind the leader. Vande Velde regrouped and finished ninth, 1:38 behind Tschopp, who had started the day exactly one minute behind Vande Velde in the overall competition. RadioShack-Nissan's Chris Horner finished out the top 10, coming in with the same time as Vande Velde.
Tschopp was ecstatic on the podium as he pulled on his first-ever yellow jersey in stage race.
"For me, it's a special moment," Tschopp said in French through an interpreter. "It is the first time that I wear the leader's jersey in a stage race. I prepared very well for the Tour of Utah, it's a race that is well suited for me with its beautiful roads, a lot of mountains and mountains that suit me. It is somewhat similar to Valais in Switzerland. I had fun."
Dombrowski now wears the jersey for best young rider, while Jacques-Maynes won back the mountains jersey he lost earlier in the race to Duggan. Rabobank's Michael Matthews held onto the sprinter's top, while Mancebo got the most agressive rider prize. UnitedHealthcare's Jeff Louder remains the best Utah rider.
The 2012 Tour of Utah concludes Sunday with the 123.5 km "King" stage that will throw another 2,086 meters of climbing at the peloton. The route covers terrain the race has never visited before, including the scenic and private Wolf Creek Ranch, a 3.5km climb that hits grades of 22 percent. The Empire Pass climb comes 93km into the race and sets the bar for pure heinousness in length and pitch. The 17km ascent to the top of the pass has grades that reach near 20 percent. The day ends with a very fast winding 13km descent of Royal Street in the Snow Park area of Deer Valley, finishing in front of the Kimball Arts Center on lower Main Street in Park City.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|4:18:20
|2
|Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team NetApp
|0:00:43
|3
|Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:00:47
|4
|Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:00:52
|5
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:01:00
|6
|Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech P/B C10
|0:01:02
|7
|Matthew Busche (USA) Radioshack-Nissan
|8
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:23
|9
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:38
|10
|Christopher Horner (USA) Radioshack-Nissan
|11
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:49
|12
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:59
|13
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:09
|14
|George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan
|15
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|16
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:02:29
|17
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:32
|18
|Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) Epm-Une
|0:02:43
|19
|Mathew Cooke (USA) Team Exergy
|0:02:48
|20
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|21
|Freddy Rodriguez (Col) Epm-Une
|0:02:52
|22
|Mathias Flueckiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:22
|23
|Jorge Castiblanco Cubides (Col) Epm-Une
|0:03:41
|24
|Max Jenkins (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:03:55
|25
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:04:04
|26
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech P/B C10
|0:04:16
|27
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:04:21
|28
|Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:04:29
|29
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:04:55
|30
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:05:15
|31
|Joshua Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:05:20
|32
|Rafael Infantino (Col) Epm-Une
|0:05:35
|33
|Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:06:05
|34
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|35
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:13
|36
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan
|37
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|38
|Benjamin King (USA) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:06:36
|39
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp
|0:06:41
|40
|Eduard Beltran (Col) Epm-Une
|0:06:53
|41
|Michael Creed (USA) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:07:10
|42
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|43
|Mike Olheiser (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:07:31
|44
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:49
|45
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:08:05
|46
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy
|47
|Andres Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy
|48
|Jeffry Louder (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:25
|49
|Robigzon Leandro Oyola (Col) Epm-Une
|0:08:40
|50
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:09:54
|51
|Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|52
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:10:12
|53
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:10:22
|54
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Radioshack-Nissan
|55
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|56
|Benjamin Day (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|57
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|58
|Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|59
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|60
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|61
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|62
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:13:09
|63
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|0:14:13
|64
|Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:08
|65
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|66
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Radioshack-Nissan
|67
|Ian Burnett (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|68
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|69
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|70
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|71
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|72
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
|73
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|74
|David Williams (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|75
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|76
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
|77
|Alex Vanias (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|78
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
|79
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
|80
|James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|81
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|82
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
|83
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|84
|Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech P/B C10
|85
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Team Spidertech P/B C10
|86
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:16:16
|87
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|88
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Spidertech P/B C10
|0:18:10
|89
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:19:17
|90
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Team Exergy
|91
|Sebastian Salas (Can) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:23:04
|92
|Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech P/B C10
|93
|Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech P/B C10
|94
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|95
|Reid Mumford (USA) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:24:37
|96
|William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|97
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy
|98
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|99
|David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech P/B C10
|100
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|101
|Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy
|102
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy
|103
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
|104
|Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|105
|Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|106
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|107
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|108
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|109
|Jacobe Keough (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|110
|Robert Forster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|111
|Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:26:41
|112
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:27:10
|113
|Chris Barton (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:31:08
|DNF
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|DNF
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|DNF
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|DNF
|Javier Eduardo Gomez (Col) Epm-Une
|DNS
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benjamin King (USA) Radioshack-Nissan
|5
|pts
|2
|Jeffry Louder (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|3
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|4
|pts
|2
|Javier Eduardo Gomez (Col) Epm-Une
|3
|3
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|10
|pts
|2
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
|9
|3
|Jeffry Louder (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|7
|4
|Benjamin King (USA) Radioshack-Nissan
|6
|5
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|5
|6
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|4
|7
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|8
|pts
|2
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|7
|3
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|4
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|5
|5
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|12
|pts
|2
|Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team NetApp
|10
|3
|Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|8
|4
|Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|7
|5
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|6
|6
|Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech P/B C10
|5
|7
|Matthew Busche (USA) Radioshack-Nissan
|4
|8
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|9
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|2
|10
|Christopher Horner (USA) Radioshack-Nissan
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeffry Louder (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|4:26:45
|2
|Reid Mumford (USA) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:16:12
|3
|Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|4
|Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:18:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|4:19:07
|2
|Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:00:05
|3
|George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:01:22
|4
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech P/B C10
|0:03:29
|6
|Joshua Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:04:33
|7
|Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:05:18
|8
|Eduard Beltran (Col) Epm-Une
|0:06:06
|9
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:02
|10
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:09:35
|11
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:14:21
|12
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|13
|Alex Vanias (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|14
|James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|15
|Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech P/B C10
|16
|David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech P/B C10
|0:23:50
|17
|Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|18
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|12:58:32
|2
|Radioshack-Nissan
|0:01:17
|3
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:02:24
|4
|Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:03:27
|5
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:04:57
|6
|EPM-UNE
|0:05:44
|7
|Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:10:42
|8
|Team Exergy
|0:15:26
|9
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:32
|10
|Team Spidertech p/b C10
|0:16:54
|11
|Team NetApp
|0:18:05
|12
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:18:12
|13
|Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:18:31
|14
|Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:21:16
|15
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:22:56
|16
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:28:01
|17
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:30:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|18:18:49
|2
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:38
|3
|Matthew Busche (USA) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:00:43
|4
|Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team NetApp
|0:00:53
|5
|Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:00:58
|6
|Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:01:03
|7
|Christopher Horner (USA) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:01:19
|8
|Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech P/B C10
|0:01:21
|9
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:22
|10
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:24
|11
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:32
|12
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:35
|13
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:45
|14
|George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:01:50
|15
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:59
|16
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:02:07
|17
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:02:54
|18
|Mathias Flueckiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:23
|19
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:29
|20
|Mathew Cooke (USA) Team Exergy
|0:03:30
|21
|Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) Epm-Une
|0:03:46
|22
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:03:57
|23
|Max Jenkins (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:04:04
|24
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech P/B C10
|0:04:35
|25
|Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
|26
|Jorge Castiblanco Cubides (Col) Epm-Une
|0:04:44
|27
|Freddy Rodriguez (Col) Epm-Une
|0:05:06
|28
|Joshua Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:05:31
|29
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:05:47
|30
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:05
|31
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:14
|32
|Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:06:52
|33
|Michael Creed (USA) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:07:16
|34
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:50
|35
|Rafael Infantino (Col) Epm-Une
|0:07:54
|36
|Eduard Beltran (Col) Epm-Une
|0:09:04
|37
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:18
|38
|Mike Olheiser (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:09:30
|39
|Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:09:47
|40
|Robigzon Leandro Oyola (Col) Epm-Une
|0:10:51
|41
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:11:16
|42
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:12:23
|43
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:12:29
|44
|Benjamin Day (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:39
|45
|Benjamin King (USA) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:12:42
|46
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:13:07
|47
|Andres Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy
|0:13:22
|48
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:15:03
|49
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:15:05
|50
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp
|0:15:07
|51
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:13
|52
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:15:36
|53
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:16:09
|54
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:16:16
|55
|Jeffry Louder (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:23
|56
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy
|0:17:33
|57
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:18:20
|58
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Spidertech P/B C10
|0:18:27
|59
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:18:42
|60
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:19:28
|61
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:19:52
|62
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:12
|63
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:20:17
|64
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:20:19
|65
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:21:21
|66
|Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:21:39
|67
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
|0:23:34
|68
|Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech P/B C10
|0:23:40
|69
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|0:24:49
|70
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
|0:25:28
|71
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:25:54
|72
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:26:01
|73
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:26:22
|74
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy
|0:26:27
|75
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:27:52
|76
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Team Spidertech P/B C10
|0:28:54
|77
|James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:29:54
|78
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:30:17
|79
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:30:49
|80
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:30:52
|81
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:30:56
|82
|Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:32:20
|83
|David Williams (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:34:52
|84
|Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech P/B C10
|0:35:00
|85
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|0:35:20
|86
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:35:33
|87
|Ian Burnett (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:35:55
|88
|Alex Vanias (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:36:20
|89
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:36:54
|90
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:37:40
|91
|Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:39:23
|92
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:39:30
|93
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:41:37
|94
|Sebastian Salas (Can) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:42:31
|95
|Robert Forster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:42:53
|96
|Reid Mumford (USA) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:42:58
|97
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Team Exergy
|0:43:02
|98
|Jacobe Keough (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:43:29
|99
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:44:22
|100
|Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech P/B C10
|0:44:31
|101
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:45:51
|102
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:45:54
|103
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:46:44
|104
|Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:47:08
|105
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:47:49
|106
|David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech P/B C10
|0:49:02
|107
|William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:51:59
|108
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:52:38
|109
|Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:54:10
|110
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:54:12
|111
|Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy
|0:55:29
|112
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy
|0:57:06
|113
|Chris Barton (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:59:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|37
|pts
|2
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|25
|3
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|23
|4
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|17
|5
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|16
|6
|Jacobe Keough (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|15
|7
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|12
|8
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|11
|9
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|11
|10
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|10
|11
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|10
|12
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Spidertech P/B C10
|8
|13
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy
|8
|14
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
|8
|15
|Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team NetApp
|6
|16
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
|6
|17
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|6
|18
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|5
|19
|Benjamin King (USA) Radioshack-Nissan
|5
|20
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|4
|21
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|22
|Eduard Beltran (Col) Epm-Une
|4
|23
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|24
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|25
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Radioshack-Nissan
|3
|26
|Jeffry Louder (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|3
|27
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|2
|28
|Joshua Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|2
|29
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2
|30
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|31
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1
|32
|Robigzon Leandro Oyola (Col) Epm-Une
|1
|33
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|1
|34
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|1
|35
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1
|36
|William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|37
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|5
|pts
|38
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|32
|pts
|2
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|26
|3
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|21
|4
|Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|21
|5
|Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech P/B C10
|21
|6
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|18
|7
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Spidertech P/B C10
|16
|8
|Eduard Beltran (Col) Epm-Une
|12
|9
|Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|11
|10
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|11
|11
|Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team NetApp
|10
|12
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|10
|13
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
|9
|14
|Mathias Flueckiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|9
|15
|Jeffry Louder (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|7
|16
|Rafael Infantino (Col) Epm-Une
|7
|17
|David Williams (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|7
|18
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|6
|19
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|20
|Benjamin King (USA) Radioshack-Nissan
|6
|21
|Matthew Busche (USA) Radioshack-Nissan
|4
|22
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Radioshack-Nissan
|4
|23
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|24
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|25
|William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|2
|26
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|2
|27
|Christopher Horner (USA) Radioshack-Nissan
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeffry Louder (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|18:35:12
|2
|Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:23:00
|3
|Reid Mumford (USA) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:26:35
|4
|Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:37:47
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|18:19:47
|2
|Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:00:05
|3
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:47
|4
|George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:00:52
|5
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech P/B C10
|0:03:37
|6
|Joshua Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:04:33
|7
|Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:05:54
|8
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:52
|9
|Eduard Beltran (Col) Epm-Une
|0:08:06
|10
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:14:07
|11
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:20:23
|12
|Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech P/B C10
|0:22:42
|13
|James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:28:56
|14
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:29:51
|15
|Alex Vanias (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:35:22
|16
|Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:38:25
|17
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:40:39
|18
|David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech P/B C10
|0:48:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Garmin-Sharp
|54:59:26
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:30
|3
|Radioshack-Nissan
|0:00:53
|4
|Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:04:30
|5
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:05:26
|6
|EPM-UNE
|0:10:34
|7
|Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|0:12:50
|8
|Team Spidertech p/b C10
|0:18:24
|9
|Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:19:48
|10
|Team Exergy
|0:23:48
|11
|Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:25:05
|12
|Team NetApp
|0:26:47
|13
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:29:20
|14
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:29:43
|15
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:32:50
|16
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:36:41
|17
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:52:57
