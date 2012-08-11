Trending

Tschopp takes the stage and overall lead in Snowbird

Vande Velde falls to second on the general classification

Johann Tschopp (BMC Racing) wins the mountain stage to Snowbird


Jesse Anthony (Optum) cools off with the break closing in


Caleb Farley (Spidertech) gets support from the team car after a bad crash (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)


The peloton heads away from the mountains before turning back into them (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)


Breakaway riders tackle another KOM


Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) makes his way down the Alpine Loop descent (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)


Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist) chases the leaders on the descent (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)


Jeff Louder (UnitedHealthcare) nears the top of the climb


Ben King (Radioshack-Nissan) works at the front of the break


Jesse Anthony (Optum) leads the front of the break


Christian Vande Velde (Garmin) working hard on the climb


Tom Slagter (Rabobank) had fun with his late in the race attack


Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist) made his way up to the front group after a long chase (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)


The jerseys going into the final stage


Top three for stage 5 (L-R): Leopold Koenig (NetApp), Johann Tschopp (BMC), Joseph Dombrowski (Bontrager Livestrong) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)


Ian Boswell (Bontrager-Livestrong) explains his fourth place after the race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)


Christian Vande Velde (Garmin) fights to the finish line to try to stay in the leader's yellow jersey. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)


Joe Dombrowski (Bontrager-Livestrong) puts his down to make it across the line (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)


Johann Tschopp (BMC) makes his way through the crowds on the last climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)


Ian Boswell (Bontrager-Livestrong) goes after the leaders on the final climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)


The race heads up Little Cottonwood Canyon


The peloton nears the top of the climb


The main bunch works its way up the Alpine Loop climb


The race heads out of Park City


Jesse Anthony (Optum) tries to get away by himself


The peloton leaves Park City in the distance


Alex Howes (Garmin) rides by the team car after a big crash


Mt. Timpangos looms in the distance for the peloton


Dave Zabriskie (Garmin) launches an attack before the first sprint (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)


The break of five starts to make good time on the field


The break sees the mountains looming in the distance


The peloton gets strung out on its way to Alpine Loop


Alex Howes (Garmin) meets up with the race doctor after his crash (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)


Alex Howes (Garmin) works at the front after hitting the deck hard (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)


The field hits the climb up past Sundance


The jersey leader's after stage 5 into Snowbird at Tour of Utah (Image credit: Luis Barbosa)


The breakaway heads toward Snowbird mountain during stage five at Tour of Utah (Image credit: Luis Barbosa)


Garmin-Sharp's Nathan Haas sets tempo at the front of the bunch for his team leader Christian Vande Velde (Image credit: Luis Barbosa)


Johann Tschopp (BMC Racing Team) takes the win and moves into the leader's jersey (Image credit: Luis Barbosa)


Vande Velde (Garmin-Sharp) lost his lead in the overall classification (Image credit: Luis Barbosa)


Epm-Une have been making their presence felt at the Tour of Utah (Image credit: Luis Barbosa)


The final climb to the finish in Snowbird was tough for all the riders (Image credit: Luis Barbosa)


Johann Tschopp (BMC Racing Team) takes over the general classification lead (Image credit: Luis Barbosa)

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)

 BMC's Johann Tschopp bridged from the field to a small breakaway on the slopes of the final beyond-category climb Saturday at the Tour of Utah and then soloed in to win the Queen stage and claim the yellow jersey from Garmin-Sharp's Christian Vande Velde.

Tschopp finished the stage 43 seconds ahead of NetApp's Leopold Koenig and 47 seconds ahead of Bontrager-Livestrong's Joe Dombrowski. Vande Velde came in 1:38 down on Tschopp and is now in second place overall, 38 seconds behind the Swiss rider. RadioShack-Nissan's Matthew Busche finished 1:02 down on the stage for seventh and climbed to third overall, 43 seconds behind.

The race started at the Newpark Town Center below the Park City ski area used for 2002 Winter Olympic ski jumping events. It finished at the Snowbird Ski Area and Summer Resort after 162.8km and 3,048 meters of climbing. The day included three sprint points and four KOM spots, including the finish. Riders tackled the category 4 climb above Jordanelle Reservoir as an hors d'oeuvre before the more significant climbs to come, including the category 1 ascent of Alpine Loop and the category 2 Suncrest climb about 36km from the finish at Snowbird.

An early breakaway of five riders formed from a much larger group of 23 as the riders made their way off the Jordanelle climb and came out of the tiny town of Heber about 56.5km into the race. Ben King (RadioShack-Nissan) joined Valerio Agnoli (Liquigas-Cannondale), Jeff Louder (UnitedHealthcare), Chris Barton (Bissell Pro Cycling) and 2011 stage winner Jesse Anthony (Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies) in a move that quickly began building time on the field as they made their way toward the ascent of Alpine Loop that started about 88 km into the race.

The leaders held a 4:45 gap at the bottom of the climb,which slowed their pace down to 16km/h on the narrow, winding road that traversed the steep forested slopes leading to the Sundance Resort at the summit. Competitive Cyclist's Francisco Mancebo jumped away from the field as it turned onto the climb and started a solo bridge attempt that would see him connect with the leaders near the summit after passing Barton, who had lost contact about halfway up the 11km ascent.

A chasing group of riders formed coming off the descent and rode to within 1:30 of the leaders as they passed through the town of Alpine in the valley below. BMC's Michael Scharr, Rabobank's Tom Slagter, Liquigas-Cannondale's Timmy Duggan, Champion System's Caleb Fairly and Bissell's Ben Jacques-Maynes had an advantage of 1:40 over the field, which was being driven by Vande Velde's Garmin-Sharp squad.

The chase brought the leaders' advantage down to just 40 seconds on the category 2 Suncrest climb. They made contact soon after as they descended back into the valley before setting out for the final ascent as a group of nine after Fairly crashed hard at the bottom of Suncrest. The newly formed breakaway had a lead of 1:55 with 20km remaining when Anthony decided to jump away and set out on his own and built a gap of nearly 20 seconds. Mancebo, who won the jersey for most aggressive rider on the stage, jumped from the group and set out after Anthony, but his effort was short-lived as the bunch behind started to explode on the lower slopes of the Snowbird climb and the front of the quickly fracturing field started gobbling up the remnants of the breakaway.

Garmin-Sharp's Peter Stetina, RadioShack-Nissan's Chris Horner and a rider from the Colombian EPM-UNE squad peeled off the front of the field but were soon joined by most of the GC contenders, including Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-Quickstep), Garmin's Tom Danielson and Christian Vande Velde, Tschopp, Koenig, and Bontrager-Livestrong's Joe Dombrowski and Ian Boswell.

While the GC battle played out behind, Anthony had been caught at the front of the race, and Mancebo was also falling off the leaders' pace. Rabobank's Tom Slagter, who officials reinstated in the race after a disqualification on stage 3, had pulled away from the rest and was being chased by Duggan, King and Scharr, who were struggling up the road in that order.

Tschopp made his move, and he apparently timed it perfectly, slipping away from the select bunch and steadily building a gap as he looked strong and smooth all of the way up the climb. Tschopp caught and passed all of the breakaway riders in succession until he was alone with nothing between him and stage victory.

Behind, Vande Velde appeared to be in a spot of trouble as his teammates Danielson and Stetina set the pace for the select bunch that was also collecting the breakaway remnants. Danielson said there was some confusion in the group.

"First [Vande Velde] was there, and then he wasn't there," Danielson said. "When he came off I didn't feel super so I waited for him, then they told me to keep going. And I just wasn't super so I wanted to go with him, and then I just had problem with the heat or whatever."

Sensing an opportunity, Leipheimer lit out for the finish, taking Dombrowski with him. Boswell and Koenig bridged up to the pair and then Boswell put in his own attack. Koenig set out after him with Leipheimer and Dombrowski in tow. The trio reeled Boswell back, and Koenig immediately countered, this time taking Dombrowski with him.

The pair was a handful of seconds ahead of Leipheimer and Boswell and tried in vain to catch Tschopp, who had built a lead of nearly 45 seconds by the finish. Koenig came in 43 second behind Tschopp for second after separating from Dombrowski near the very top of the climb. The 21-year-old development team rider, who finished fourth on the Mt. Baldy stage at the Tour of California and then won the Baby Giro, made the podium in third, 47 seconds behind the leader. Dombrowski came oh-so-close but just couldn't hang onto Koenig at the line.

"There's a little crest and then you come downhill to the finish," he said. "And I was just like three or four meters off his wheel. I couldn't catch on, and then he hit the downhill and I was like, 'pffff, not gonna make it.' [Third] isn't bad though, either."

Boswell crossed the line another five seconds behind his teammate, with Leipheimer grabbing fifth, a minute behind the leader. Vande Velde regrouped and finished ninth, 1:38 behind Tschopp, who had started the day exactly one minute behind Vande Velde in the overall competition. RadioShack-Nissan's Chris Horner finished out the top 10, coming in with the same time as Vande Velde.

Tschopp was ecstatic on the podium as he pulled on his first-ever yellow jersey in stage race.

"For me, it's a special moment," Tschopp said in French through an interpreter. "It is the first time that I wear the leader's jersey in a stage race. I prepared very well for the Tour of Utah, it's a race that is well suited for me with its beautiful roads, a lot of mountains and mountains that suit me. It is somewhat similar to Valais in Switzerland. I had fun."

Dombrowski now wears the jersey for best young rider, while Jacques-Maynes won back the mountains jersey he lost earlier in the race to Duggan. Rabobank's Michael Matthews held onto the sprinter's top, while Mancebo got the most agressive rider prize. UnitedHealthcare's Jeff Louder remains the best Utah rider.

The 2012 Tour of Utah concludes Sunday with the 123.5 km "King" stage that will throw another 2,086 meters of climbing at the peloton. The route covers terrain the race has never visited before, including the scenic and private Wolf Creek Ranch, a 3.5km climb that hits grades of 22 percent. The Empire Pass climb comes 93km into the race and sets the bar for pure heinousness in length and pitch. The 17km ascent to the top of the pass has grades that reach near 20 percent. The day ends with a very fast winding 13km descent of Royal Street in the Snow Park area of Deer Valley, finishing in front of the Kimball Arts Center on lower Main Street in Park City.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team4:18:20
2Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team NetApp0:00:43
3Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:00:47
4Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:00:52
5Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:01:00
6Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech P/B C100:01:02
7Matthew Busche (USA) Radioshack-Nissan
8Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:23
9Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:01:38
10Christopher Horner (USA) Radioshack-Nissan
11Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:01:49
12Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:59
13Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:09
14George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan
15Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
16Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:02:29
17Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:02:32
18Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) Epm-Une0:02:43
19Mathew Cooke (USA) Team Exergy0:02:48
20Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
21Freddy Rodriguez (Col) Epm-Une0:02:52
22Mathias Flueckiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:22
23Jorge Castiblanco Cubides (Col) Epm-Une0:03:41
24Max Jenkins (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:03:55
25Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:04:04
26Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech P/B C100:04:16
27Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:21
28Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies0:04:29
29Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:04:55
30Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:05:15
31Joshua Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:05:20
32Rafael Infantino (Col) Epm-Une0:05:35
33Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:06:05
34Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
35Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:06:13
36Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan
37Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
38Benjamin King (USA) Radioshack-Nissan0:06:36
39Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp0:06:41
40Eduard Beltran (Col) Epm-Une0:06:53
41Michael Creed (USA) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies0:07:10
42Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
43Mike Olheiser (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:07:31
44Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:07:49
45Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:08:05
46Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy
47Andres Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy
48Jeffry Louder (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:08:25
49Robigzon Leandro Oyola (Col) Epm-Une0:08:40
50Jens Voigt (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan0:09:54
51Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
52Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:10:12
53Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:10:22
54Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Radioshack-Nissan
55Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
56Benjamin Day (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
57Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
58Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
59Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
60Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
61Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
62Jesse Anthony (USA) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies0:13:09
63Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp0:14:13
64Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:15:08
65Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
66Joost Posthuma (Ned) Radioshack-Nissan
67Ian Burnett (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
68Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
69Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
70Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
71Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
72Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
73Joseph Schmalz (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
74David Williams (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
75Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
76Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
77Alex Vanias (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
78Scott Zwizanski (USA) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
79Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
80James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
81Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
82Marsh Cooper (Can) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
83Taylor Sheldon (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
84Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech P/B C10
85Brian Vandborg (Den) Team Spidertech P/B C10
86Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:16:16
87Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
88Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Spidertech P/B C100:18:10
89David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:19:17
90Kirk Carlsen (USA) Team Exergy
91Sebastian Salas (Can) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies0:23:04
92Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech P/B C10
93Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech P/B C10
94Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
95Reid Mumford (USA) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies0:24:37
96William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
97Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy
98Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
99David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech P/B C10
100Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
101Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy
102Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy
103Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
104Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
105Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
106Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
107Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
108Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
109Jacobe Keough (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
110Robert Forster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
111Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:26:41
112Marco Benfatto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:27:10
113Chris Barton (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:31:08
DNFRonan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
DNFHilton Clarke (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
DNFLawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
DNFJasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team
DNFJavier Eduardo Gomez (Col) Epm-Une
DNSPhilip Deignan (Irl) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team5pts
2Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team3
3Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin King (USA) Radioshack-Nissan5pts
2Jeffry Louder (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team3
3Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team5pts
2Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3
3Jesse Anthony (USA) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies1

KOM 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling4pts
2Javier Eduardo Gomez (Col) Epm-Une3
3Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2

KOM 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale10pts
2Jesse Anthony (USA) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies9
3Jeffry Louder (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team7
4Benjamin King (USA) Radioshack-Nissan6
5Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team5
6Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling4
7Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale2

KOM 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling8pts
2Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale7
3Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale6
4Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team5
5Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team3

KOM 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team12pts
2Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team NetApp10
3Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team8
4Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team7
5Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep6
6Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech P/B C105
7Matthew Busche (USA) Radioshack-Nissan4
8Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
9Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp2
10Christopher Horner (USA) Radioshack-Nissan1

Best Utah rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeffry Louder (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team4:26:45
2Reid Mumford (USA) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies0:16:12
3Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
4Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:18:16

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team4:19:07
2Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:00:05
3George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan0:01:22
4Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
5Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech P/B C100:03:29
6Joshua Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:04:33
7Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:05:18
8Eduard Beltran (Col) Epm-Une0:06:06
9Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:07:02
10Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:09:35
11Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:14:21
12Joseph Schmalz (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
13Alex Vanias (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
14James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
15Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech P/B C10
16David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech P/B C100:23:50
17Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
18Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team12:58:32
2Radioshack-Nissan0:01:17
3Garmin-Sharp0:02:24
4Bontrager Livestrong Team0:03:27
5Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:57
6EPM-UNE0:05:44
7Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:10:42
8Team Exergy0:15:26
9Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:16:32
10Team Spidertech p/b C100:16:54
11Team NetApp0:18:05
12Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:18:12
13Bissell Pro Cycling0:18:31
14Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:21:16
15Liquigas-Cannondale0:22:56
16Team Argos-Shimano0:28:01
17UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:30:23

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team18:18:49
2Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:00:38
3Matthew Busche (USA) Radioshack-Nissan0:00:43
4Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team NetApp0:00:53
5Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:00:58
6Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:01:03
7Christopher Horner (USA) Radioshack-Nissan0:01:19
8Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech P/B C100:01:21
9Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:01:22
10Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:24
11Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:01:32
12Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:35
13Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:45
14George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan0:01:50
15Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:59
16Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:02:07
17Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:02:54
18Mathias Flueckiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:23
19Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:03:29
20Mathew Cooke (USA) Team Exergy0:03:30
21Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) Epm-Une0:03:46
22Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:03:57
23Max Jenkins (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:04:04
24Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech P/B C100:04:35
25Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
26Jorge Castiblanco Cubides (Col) Epm-Une0:04:44
27Freddy Rodriguez (Col) Epm-Une0:05:06
28Joshua Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:05:31
29Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:05:47
30Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:06:05
31Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:06:14
32Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:06:52
33Michael Creed (USA) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies0:07:16
34Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:07:50
35Rafael Infantino (Col) Epm-Une0:07:54
36Eduard Beltran (Col) Epm-Une0:09:04
37Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:09:18
38Mike Olheiser (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:09:30
39Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:09:47
40Robigzon Leandro Oyola (Col) Epm-Une0:10:51
41Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:11:16
42Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:12:23
43Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:12:29
44Benjamin Day (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:12:39
45Benjamin King (USA) Radioshack-Nissan0:12:42
46Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:13:07
47Andres Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy0:13:22
48Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan0:15:03
49Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:15:05
50Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp0:15:07
51Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:15:13
52Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:15:36
53Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Radioshack-Nissan0:16:09
54Jesse Anthony (USA) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies0:16:16
55Jeffry Louder (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:16:23
56Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy0:17:33
57David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:18:20
58Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Spidertech P/B C100:18:27
59Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:18:42
60Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:19:28
61Taylor Sheldon (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:19:52
62Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:20:12
63Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:20:17
64Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:20:19
65Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:21:21
66Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:21:39
67Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp0:23:34
68Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech P/B C100:23:40
69Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp0:24:49
70Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp0:25:28
71Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:25:54
72Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:26:01
73Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies0:26:22
74Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy0:26:27
75Marsh Cooper (Can) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies0:27:52
76Brian Vandborg (Den) Team Spidertech P/B C100:28:54
77James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:29:54
78Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:30:17
79Joseph Schmalz (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:30:49
80Jens Voigt (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan0:30:52
81Scott Zwizanski (USA) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies0:30:56
82Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:32:20
83David Williams (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:34:52
84Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech P/B C100:35:00
85Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp0:35:20
86Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:35:33
87Ian Burnett (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:35:55
88Alex Vanias (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:36:20
89Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:36:54
90Joost Posthuma (Ned) Radioshack-Nissan0:37:40
91Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:39:23
92Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:39:30
93Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:41:37
94Sebastian Salas (Can) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies0:42:31
95Robert Forster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:42:53
96Reid Mumford (USA) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies0:42:58
97Kirk Carlsen (USA) Team Exergy0:43:02
98Jacobe Keough (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:43:29
99Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling0:44:22
100Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech P/B C100:44:31
101Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:45:51
102Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:45:54
103Marco Benfatto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:46:44
104Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:47:08
105Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:47:49
106David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech P/B C100:49:02
107William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:51:59
108Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:52:38
109Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:54:10
110Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:54:12
111Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy0:55:29
112Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy0:57:06
113Chris Barton (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:59:59

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team37pts
2Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team25
3Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team23
4Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team17
5Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale16
6Jacobe Keough (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team15
7Marco Benfatto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale12
8Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling11
9Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep11
10Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp10
11Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team10
12Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Spidertech P/B C108
13Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy8
14Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling8
15Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team NetApp6
16Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies6
17Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team6
18Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team5
19Benjamin King (USA) Radioshack-Nissan5
20Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp4
21Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale4
22Eduard Beltran (Col) Epm-Une4
23Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
24Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale3
25Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Radioshack-Nissan3
26Jeffry Louder (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team3
27Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling2
28Joshua Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team2
29Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
30Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
31Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team1
32Robigzon Leandro Oyola (Col) Epm-Une1
33Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano1
34Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp1
35Jesse Anthony (USA) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies1
36William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
37Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano5pts
38Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team5

Climbing classiciation
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling32pts
2Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale26
3Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team21
4Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team21
5Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech P/B C1021
6Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale18
7Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Spidertech P/B C1016
8Eduard Beltran (Col) Epm-Une12
9Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team11
10Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp11
11Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team NetApp10
12Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team10
13Jesse Anthony (USA) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies9
14Mathias Flueckiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team9
15Jeffry Louder (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team7
16Rafael Infantino (Col) Epm-Une7
17David Williams (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team7
18Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep6
19Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
20Benjamin King (USA) Radioshack-Nissan6
21Matthew Busche (USA) Radioshack-Nissan4
22Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Radioshack-Nissan4
23Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
24Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team3
25William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team2
26Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp2
27Christopher Horner (USA) Radioshack-Nissan1

Best Utah rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeffry Louder (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team18:35:12
2Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:23:00
3Reid Mumford (USA) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies0:26:35
4Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:37:47

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team18:19:47
2Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:00:05
3Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:47
4George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan0:00:52
5Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech P/B C100:03:37
6Joshua Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:04:33
7Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:05:54
8Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:06:52
9Eduard Beltran (Col) Epm-Une0:08:06
10Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:14:07
11Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:20:23
12Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech P/B C100:22:42
13James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:28:56
14Joseph Schmalz (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:29:51
15Alex Vanias (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:35:22
16Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:38:25
17Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:40:39
18David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech P/B C100:48:04

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Garmin-Sharp54:59:26
2BMC Racing Team0:00:30
3Radioshack-Nissan0:00:53
4Bontrager Livestrong Team0:04:30
5Rabobank Cycling Team0:05:26
6EPM-UNE0:10:34
7Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:12:50
8Team Spidertech p/b C100:18:24
9Bissell Pro Cycling0:19:48
10Team Exergy0:23:48
11Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:25:05
12Team NetApp0:26:47
13Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:29:20
14Liquigas-Cannondale0:29:43
15UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:32:50
16Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:36:41
17Team Argos-Shimano0:52:57

 

