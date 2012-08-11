Image 1 of 43 Johann Tschopp (BMC Racing) wins the mountain stage to Snowbird (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 43 Jesse Anthony (Optum) cools off with the break closing in (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 43 Caleb Farley (Spidertech) gets support from the team car after a bad crash (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 4 of 43 The peloton heads away from the mountains before turning back into them (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 5 of 43 Breakaway riders tackle another KOM (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 6 of 43 Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) makes his way down the Alpine Loop descent (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 7 of 43 Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist) chases the leaders on the descent (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 8 of 43 Jeff Louder (UnitedHealthcare) nears the top of the climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 9 of 43 Ben King (Radioshack-Nissan) works at the front of the break (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 10 of 43 Jesse Anthony (Optum) leads the front of the break (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 11 of 43 Christian Vande Velde (Garmin) working hard on the climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 12 of 43 Tom Slagter (Rabobank) had fun with his late in the race attack (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 13 of 43 Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist) made his way up to the front group after a long chase (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 14 of 43 The jerseys going into the final stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 15 of 43 Top three for stage 5 (L-R): Leopold Koenig (NetApp), Johann Tschopp (BMC), Joseph Dombrowski (Bontrager Livestrong) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 16 of 43 Ian Boswell (Bontrager-Livestrong) explains his fourth place after the race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 17 of 43 Christian Vande Velde (Garmin) fights to the finish line to try to stay in the leader's yellow jersey. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 18 of 43 Joe Dombrowski (Bontrager-Livestrong) puts his down to make it across the line (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 19 of 43 Johann Tschopp (BMC) makes his way through the crowds on the last climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 20 of 43 Ian Boswell (Bontrager-Livestrong) goes after the leaders on the final climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 21 of 43 The race heads up Little Cottonwood Canyon (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 22 of 43 The peloton nears the top of the climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 23 of 43 The main bunch works its way up the Alpine Loop climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 24 of 43 The race heads out of Park City (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 25 of 43 Jesse Anthony (Optum) tries to get away by himself (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 26 of 43 The peloton leaves Park City in the distance (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 27 of 43 Alex Howes (Garmin) rides by the team car after a big crash (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 28 of 43 Mt. Timpangos looms in the distance for the peloton (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 29 of 43 Dave Zabriskie (Garmin) launches an attack before the first sprint (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 30 of 43 The break of five starts to make good time on the field (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 31 of 43 The break sees the mountains looming in the distance (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 32 of 43 The peloton gets strung out on its way to Alpine Loop (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 33 of 43 Alex Howes (Garmin) meets up with the race doctor after his crash (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 34 of 43 Alex Howes (Garmin) works at the front after hitting the deck hard (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 35 of 43 The field hits the climb up past Sundance (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 36 of 43 The jersey leader's after stage 5 into Snowbird at Tour of Utah (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 37 of 43 The breakaway heads toward Snowbird mountain during stage five at Tour of Utah (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 38 of 43 Garmin-Sharp's Nathan Haas sets tempo at the front of the bunch for his team leader Christian Vande Velde (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 39 of 43 Johann Tschopp (BMC Racing Team) takes the win and moves into the leader's jersey (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 40 of 43 Vande Velde (Garmin-Sharp) lost his lead in the overall classification (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 41 of 43 Epm-Une have been making their presence felt at the Tour of Utah (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 42 of 43 The final climb to the finish in Snowbird was tough for all the riders (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 43 of 43 Johann Tschopp (BMC Racing Team) takes over the general classification lead (Image credit: Luis Barbosa)

BMC's Johann Tschopp bridged from the field to a small breakaway on the slopes of the final beyond-category climb Saturday at the Tour of Utah and then soloed in to win the Queen stage and claim the yellow jersey from Garmin-Sharp's Christian Vande Velde.

Tschopp finished the stage 43 seconds ahead of NetApp's Leopold Koenig and 47 seconds ahead of Bontrager-Livestrong's Joe Dombrowski. Vande Velde came in 1:38 down on Tschopp and is now in second place overall, 38 seconds behind the Swiss rider. RadioShack-Nissan's Matthew Busche finished 1:02 down on the stage for seventh and climbed to third overall, 43 seconds behind.

The race started at the Newpark Town Center below the Park City ski area used for 2002 Winter Olympic ski jumping events. It finished at the Snowbird Ski Area and Summer Resort after 162.8km and 3,048 meters of climbing. The day included three sprint points and four KOM spots, including the finish. Riders tackled the category 4 climb above Jordanelle Reservoir as an hors d'oeuvre before the more significant climbs to come, including the category 1 ascent of Alpine Loop and the category 2 Suncrest climb about 36km from the finish at Snowbird.

An early breakaway of five riders formed from a much larger group of 23 as the riders made their way off the Jordanelle climb and came out of the tiny town of Heber about 56.5km into the race. Ben King (RadioShack-Nissan) joined Valerio Agnoli (Liquigas-Cannondale), Jeff Louder (UnitedHealthcare), Chris Barton (Bissell Pro Cycling) and 2011 stage winner Jesse Anthony (Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies) in a move that quickly began building time on the field as they made their way toward the ascent of Alpine Loop that started about 88 km into the race.

The leaders held a 4:45 gap at the bottom of the climb,which slowed their pace down to 16km/h on the narrow, winding road that traversed the steep forested slopes leading to the Sundance Resort at the summit. Competitive Cyclist's Francisco Mancebo jumped away from the field as it turned onto the climb and started a solo bridge attempt that would see him connect with the leaders near the summit after passing Barton, who had lost contact about halfway up the 11km ascent.

A chasing group of riders formed coming off the descent and rode to within 1:30 of the leaders as they passed through the town of Alpine in the valley below. BMC's Michael Scharr, Rabobank's Tom Slagter, Liquigas-Cannondale's Timmy Duggan, Champion System's Caleb Fairly and Bissell's Ben Jacques-Maynes had an advantage of 1:40 over the field, which was being driven by Vande Velde's Garmin-Sharp squad.

The chase brought the leaders' advantage down to just 40 seconds on the category 2 Suncrest climb. They made contact soon after as they descended back into the valley before setting out for the final ascent as a group of nine after Fairly crashed hard at the bottom of Suncrest. The newly formed breakaway had a lead of 1:55 with 20km remaining when Anthony decided to jump away and set out on his own and built a gap of nearly 20 seconds. Mancebo, who won the jersey for most aggressive rider on the stage, jumped from the group and set out after Anthony, but his effort was short-lived as the bunch behind started to explode on the lower slopes of the Snowbird climb and the front of the quickly fracturing field started gobbling up the remnants of the breakaway.

Garmin-Sharp's Peter Stetina, RadioShack-Nissan's Chris Horner and a rider from the Colombian EPM-UNE squad peeled off the front of the field but were soon joined by most of the GC contenders, including Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-Quickstep), Garmin's Tom Danielson and Christian Vande Velde, Tschopp, Koenig, and Bontrager-Livestrong's Joe Dombrowski and Ian Boswell.

While the GC battle played out behind, Anthony had been caught at the front of the race, and Mancebo was also falling off the leaders' pace. Rabobank's Tom Slagter, who officials reinstated in the race after a disqualification on stage 3, had pulled away from the rest and was being chased by Duggan, King and Scharr, who were struggling up the road in that order.

Tschopp made his move, and he apparently timed it perfectly, slipping away from the select bunch and steadily building a gap as he looked strong and smooth all of the way up the climb. Tschopp caught and passed all of the breakaway riders in succession until he was alone with nothing between him and stage victory.

Behind, Vande Velde appeared to be in a spot of trouble as his teammates Danielson and Stetina set the pace for the select bunch that was also collecting the breakaway remnants. Danielson said there was some confusion in the group.

"First [Vande Velde] was there, and then he wasn't there," Danielson said. "When he came off I didn't feel super so I waited for him, then they told me to keep going. And I just wasn't super so I wanted to go with him, and then I just had problem with the heat or whatever."

Sensing an opportunity, Leipheimer lit out for the finish, taking Dombrowski with him. Boswell and Koenig bridged up to the pair and then Boswell put in his own attack. Koenig set out after him with Leipheimer and Dombrowski in tow. The trio reeled Boswell back, and Koenig immediately countered, this time taking Dombrowski with him.

The pair was a handful of seconds ahead of Leipheimer and Boswell and tried in vain to catch Tschopp, who had built a lead of nearly 45 seconds by the finish. Koenig came in 43 second behind Tschopp for second after separating from Dombrowski near the very top of the climb. The 21-year-old development team rider, who finished fourth on the Mt. Baldy stage at the Tour of California and then won the Baby Giro, made the podium in third, 47 seconds behind the leader. Dombrowski came oh-so-close but just couldn't hang onto Koenig at the line.

"There's a little crest and then you come downhill to the finish," he said. "And I was just like three or four meters off his wheel. I couldn't catch on, and then he hit the downhill and I was like, 'pffff, not gonna make it.' [Third] isn't bad though, either."

Boswell crossed the line another five seconds behind his teammate, with Leipheimer grabbing fifth, a minute behind the leader. Vande Velde regrouped and finished ninth, 1:38 behind Tschopp, who had started the day exactly one minute behind Vande Velde in the overall competition. RadioShack-Nissan's Chris Horner finished out the top 10, coming in with the same time as Vande Velde.

Tschopp was ecstatic on the podium as he pulled on his first-ever yellow jersey in stage race.

"For me, it's a special moment," Tschopp said in French through an interpreter. "It is the first time that I wear the leader's jersey in a stage race. I prepared very well for the Tour of Utah, it's a race that is well suited for me with its beautiful roads, a lot of mountains and mountains that suit me. It is somewhat similar to Valais in Switzerland. I had fun."

Dombrowski now wears the jersey for best young rider, while Jacques-Maynes won back the mountains jersey he lost earlier in the race to Duggan. Rabobank's Michael Matthews held onto the sprinter's top, while Mancebo got the most agressive rider prize. UnitedHealthcare's Jeff Louder remains the best Utah rider.

The 2012 Tour of Utah concludes Sunday with the 123.5 km "King" stage that will throw another 2,086 meters of climbing at the peloton. The route covers terrain the race has never visited before, including the scenic and private Wolf Creek Ranch, a 3.5km climb that hits grades of 22 percent. The Empire Pass climb comes 93km into the race and sets the bar for pure heinousness in length and pitch. The 17km ascent to the top of the pass has grades that reach near 20 percent. The day ends with a very fast winding 13km descent of Royal Street in the Snow Park area of Deer Valley, finishing in front of the Kimball Arts Center on lower Main Street in Park City.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 4:18:20 2 Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team NetApp 0:00:43 3 Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:00:47 4 Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:00:52 5 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:01:00 6 Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech P/B C10 0:01:02 7 Matthew Busche (USA) Radioshack-Nissan 8 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:23 9 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:01:38 10 Christopher Horner (USA) Radioshack-Nissan 11 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:01:49 12 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:59 13 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:09 14 George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan 15 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 16 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:02:29 17 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:02:32 18 Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) Epm-Une 0:02:43 19 Mathew Cooke (USA) Team Exergy 0:02:48 20 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 21 Freddy Rodriguez (Col) Epm-Une 0:02:52 22 Mathias Flueckiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:22 23 Jorge Castiblanco Cubides (Col) Epm-Une 0:03:41 24 Max Jenkins (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:03:55 25 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:04:04 26 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech P/B C10 0:04:16 27 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:04:21 28 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:04:29 29 Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:04:55 30 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:05:15 31 Joshua Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:05:20 32 Rafael Infantino (Col) Epm-Une 0:05:35 33 Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:06:05 34 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 35 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:06:13 36 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan 37 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 38 Benjamin King (USA) Radioshack-Nissan 0:06:36 39 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp 0:06:41 40 Eduard Beltran (Col) Epm-Une 0:06:53 41 Michael Creed (USA) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:07:10 42 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 43 Mike Olheiser (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:07:31 44 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:07:49 45 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:08:05 46 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy 47 Andres Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy 48 Jeffry Louder (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:08:25 49 Robigzon Leandro Oyola (Col) Epm-Une 0:08:40 50 Jens Voigt (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan 0:09:54 51 Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 52 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:10:12 53 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:10:22 54 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Radioshack-Nissan 55 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 56 Benjamin Day (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 57 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 58 Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 59 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 60 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 61 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 62 Jesse Anthony (USA) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:13:09 63 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 0:14:13 64 Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:15:08 65 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 66 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Radioshack-Nissan 67 Ian Burnett (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 68 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 69 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 70 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 71 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 72 Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies 73 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 74 David Williams (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 75 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 76 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp 77 Alex Vanias (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 78 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies 79 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp 80 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 81 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 82 Marsh Cooper (Can) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies 83 Taylor Sheldon (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 84 Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech P/B C10 85 Brian Vandborg (Den) Team Spidertech P/B C10 86 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:16:16 87 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 88 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Spidertech P/B C10 0:18:10 89 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:19:17 90 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Team Exergy 91 Sebastian Salas (Can) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:23:04 92 Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech P/B C10 93 Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech P/B C10 94 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 95 Reid Mumford (USA) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:24:37 96 William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 97 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy 98 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 99 David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech P/B C10 100 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 101 Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy 102 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy 103 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 104 Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 105 Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 106 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 107 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 108 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 109 Jacobe Keough (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 110 Robert Forster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 111 Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:26:41 112 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:27:10 113 Chris Barton (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:31:08 DNF Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano DNF Hilton Clarke (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team DNF Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team DNF Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team DNF Javier Eduardo Gomez (Col) Epm-Une DNS Philip Deignan (Irl) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin King (USA) Radioshack-Nissan 5 pts 2 Jeffry Louder (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 5 pts 2 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 3 Jesse Anthony (USA) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies 1

KOM 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 4 pts 2 Javier Eduardo Gomez (Col) Epm-Une 3 3 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2

KOM 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 10 pts 2 Jesse Anthony (USA) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies 9 3 Jeffry Louder (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 7 4 Benjamin King (USA) Radioshack-Nissan 6 5 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 5 6 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 4 7 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 2

KOM 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 8 pts 2 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 7 3 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 6 4 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 5 5 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3

KOM 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 12 pts 2 Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team NetApp 10 3 Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 8 4 Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 7 5 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 6 6 Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech P/B C10 5 7 Matthew Busche (USA) Radioshack-Nissan 4 8 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 9 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp 2 10 Christopher Horner (USA) Radioshack-Nissan 1

Best Utah rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeffry Louder (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 4:26:45 2 Reid Mumford (USA) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:16:12 3 Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 4 Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:18:16

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 4:19:07 2 Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:00:05 3 George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan 0:01:22 4 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 5 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech P/B C10 0:03:29 6 Joshua Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:04:33 7 Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:05:18 8 Eduard Beltran (Col) Epm-Une 0:06:06 9 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:07:02 10 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:09:35 11 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:14:21 12 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 13 Alex Vanias (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 14 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 15 Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech P/B C10 16 David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech P/B C10 0:23:50 17 Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 18 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 BMC Racing Team 12:58:32 2 Radioshack-Nissan 0:01:17 3 Garmin-Sharp 0:02:24 4 Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:03:27 5 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:04:57 6 EPM-UNE 0:05:44 7 Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:10:42 8 Team Exergy 0:15:26 9 Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:16:32 10 Team Spidertech p/b C10 0:16:54 11 Team NetApp 0:18:05 12 Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:18:12 13 Bissell Pro Cycling 0:18:31 14 Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:21:16 15 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:22:56 16 Team Argos-Shimano 0:28:01 17 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:30:23

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 18:18:49 2 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:38 3 Matthew Busche (USA) Radioshack-Nissan 0:00:43 4 Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team NetApp 0:00:53 5 Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:00:58 6 Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:01:03 7 Christopher Horner (USA) Radioshack-Nissan 0:01:19 8 Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech P/B C10 0:01:21 9 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:01:22 10 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:24 11 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:01:32 12 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:35 13 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:45 14 George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan 0:01:50 15 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:59 16 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:02:07 17 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:02:54 18 Mathias Flueckiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:23 19 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:03:29 20 Mathew Cooke (USA) Team Exergy 0:03:30 21 Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) Epm-Une 0:03:46 22 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:03:57 23 Max Jenkins (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:04:04 24 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech P/B C10 0:04:35 25 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies 26 Jorge Castiblanco Cubides (Col) Epm-Une 0:04:44 27 Freddy Rodriguez (Col) Epm-Une 0:05:06 28 Joshua Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:05:31 29 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:05:47 30 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:06:05 31 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:06:14 32 Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:06:52 33 Michael Creed (USA) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:07:16 34 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:07:50 35 Rafael Infantino (Col) Epm-Une 0:07:54 36 Eduard Beltran (Col) Epm-Une 0:09:04 37 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:09:18 38 Mike Olheiser (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:09:30 39 Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:09:47 40 Robigzon Leandro Oyola (Col) Epm-Une 0:10:51 41 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:11:16 42 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:12:23 43 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:12:29 44 Benjamin Day (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:12:39 45 Benjamin King (USA) Radioshack-Nissan 0:12:42 46 Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:13:07 47 Andres Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy 0:13:22 48 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan 0:15:03 49 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:15:05 50 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp 0:15:07 51 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:15:13 52 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:15:36 53 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Radioshack-Nissan 0:16:09 54 Jesse Anthony (USA) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:16:16 55 Jeffry Louder (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:16:23 56 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy 0:17:33 57 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:18:20 58 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Spidertech P/B C10 0:18:27 59 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:18:42 60 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:19:28 61 Taylor Sheldon (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:19:52 62 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:20:12 63 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:20:17 64 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:20:19 65 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:21:21 66 Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:21:39 67 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp 0:23:34 68 Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech P/B C10 0:23:40 69 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 0:24:49 70 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp 0:25:28 71 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:25:54 72 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:26:01 73 Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:26:22 74 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy 0:26:27 75 Marsh Cooper (Can) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:27:52 76 Brian Vandborg (Den) Team Spidertech P/B C10 0:28:54 77 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:29:54 78 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:30:17 79 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:30:49 80 Jens Voigt (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan 0:30:52 81 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:30:56 82 Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:32:20 83 David Williams (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:34:52 84 Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech P/B C10 0:35:00 85 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 0:35:20 86 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:35:33 87 Ian Burnett (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:35:55 88 Alex Vanias (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:36:20 89 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:36:54 90 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Radioshack-Nissan 0:37:40 91 Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:39:23 92 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:39:30 93 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:41:37 94 Sebastian Salas (Can) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:42:31 95 Robert Forster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:42:53 96 Reid Mumford (USA) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:42:58 97 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Team Exergy 0:43:02 98 Jacobe Keough (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:43:29 99 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:44:22 100 Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech P/B C10 0:44:31 101 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:45:51 102 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:45:54 103 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:46:44 104 Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:47:08 105 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:47:49 106 David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech P/B C10 0:49:02 107 William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:51:59 108 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:52:38 109 Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:54:10 110 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:54:12 111 Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy 0:55:29 112 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy 0:57:06 113 Chris Barton (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:59:59

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 37 pts 2 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 25 3 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 23 4 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 17 5 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 16 6 Jacobe Keough (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 15 7 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 12 8 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 11 9 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 11 10 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 10 11 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 10 12 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Spidertech P/B C10 8 13 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy 8 14 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 8 15 Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team NetApp 6 16 Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies 6 17 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 6 18 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 5 19 Benjamin King (USA) Radioshack-Nissan 5 20 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp 4 21 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 22 Eduard Beltran (Col) Epm-Une 4 23 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 24 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 25 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Radioshack-Nissan 3 26 Jeffry Louder (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 3 27 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 2 28 Joshua Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 2 29 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 30 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 31 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1 32 Robigzon Leandro Oyola (Col) Epm-Une 1 33 Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 1 34 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 1 35 Jesse Anthony (USA) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies 1 36 William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 37 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 5 pts 38 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 5

Climbing classiciation # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 32 pts 2 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 26 3 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 21 4 Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 21 5 Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech P/B C10 21 6 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 18 7 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Spidertech P/B C10 16 8 Eduard Beltran (Col) Epm-Une 12 9 Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 11 10 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp 11 11 Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team NetApp 10 12 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 10 13 Jesse Anthony (USA) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies 9 14 Mathias Flueckiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team 9 15 Jeffry Louder (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 7 16 Rafael Infantino (Col) Epm-Une 7 17 David Williams (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 7 18 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 6 19 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 20 Benjamin King (USA) Radioshack-Nissan 6 21 Matthew Busche (USA) Radioshack-Nissan 4 22 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Radioshack-Nissan 4 23 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 24 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 25 William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 2 26 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp 2 27 Christopher Horner (USA) Radioshack-Nissan 1

Best Utah rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeffry Louder (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 18:35:12 2 Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:23:00 3 Reid Mumford (USA) Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:26:35 4 Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 0:37:47

Best young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 18:19:47 2 Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:00:05 3 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:47 4 George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan 0:00:52 5 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech P/B C10 0:03:37 6 Joshua Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:04:33 7 Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:05:54 8 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:06:52 9 Eduard Beltran (Col) Epm-Une 0:08:06 10 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:14:07 11 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:20:23 12 Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech P/B C10 0:22:42 13 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:28:56 14 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:29:51 15 Alex Vanias (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:35:22 16 Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:38:25 17 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:40:39 18 David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech P/B C10 0:48:04