Image 1 of 4 Brenton Jones (Avanti) on the way to winning stage 1 (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 2 of 4 The top-three from stage 1 (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 3 of 4 Brenton Jones (Avanti) in the leader's jersey (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 4 of 4 The three-man breakaway during stage 1 (Image credit: Con Chronis)

On a windy opening stage of the Tour of the Murray River it was Brenton Jones (Avanti Racing) who prevailed in the bunch sprint to claim his first NRS stage win of 2014. Teammate Neil van der Ploeg was second while CharterMason Giant's German sprinter Raphael Freinstein was third.

The wins extends a fruitful period for Jones who notched two stage wins at the UCI 2.2 Tour of Singkarak during the mid-season NRS break and also recorded a third place at the UCI 2.1 Tour of Japan.

"It's great to go overseas and mix it with the best international competition in Asia, but to come back and get a win in the NRS, which has been my stepping stone, is a really nice achievement," said Jones.

The 155km course from Mildura to Robinvale saw several riders hit the deck with teams looking to take advantage of the windy conditions but with Avanti looking to continue its dominance of the 2014 NRS season, the team in blue ensured that the stage would be decided in a sprint finish as it reeled in the breakaway with less than 2km to race.

"You can't start the Tour any better than that," added Jones. "We all had a plan and to perform that perfectly today is awesome.

"The wind today might have isolated a few teams or a few sprinters from their teams. Coming into the finish, the boys held the right hand side of the gutter, putting everyone else in the wind, before executing the lead out perfectly."

Stage 1 proved to be a case of 'Keeping up with the Joneses' as Brenton's brother Jarryd represented (African Wildlife Safaris) in the three-man breakaway which also included Michael Troy (GPM Wilson) and Aden De Jager (Team Scody Downunder).

The maximum advantage the break managed over the peloton was four minutes before the trio became a duo as the windy conditions saw Troy drop back to the main bunch. As Troy was going backwards, Pat Shaw (Satalyst Giant) was going forwards in a hurry as he bridged across the gap to the leaders to restore a third rider to the breakaway and added firepower with 35km to go.

With Shaw doing his best to ensure the break survived, the peloton was forced to chase hard in the closing kilometres but did enough to make the catch within the final 2km of the race.

"It was pretty cool to see my little brother Jarryd out in the break," said Jones. "Coming to the finish line, I was hoping maybe we didn't catch them so he could get up for a win or a podium because he's riding really well, but I'm definitely happy to take the win."

With bonus seconds on the line, Jones leads the Tour by six seconds to Van der Ploeg and nine seconds to Freinstein.

The Tour continues on Wednesday with a dual staged day, beginning with a morning criterium in Swan Hill before a 98km road race from to Quambatook in the afternoon.

Video courtesy of Cycling Australia

Results

Stage 1 Result # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 3:32:31 2 Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 3 Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing 4 Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 5 Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 6 Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS 7 Shaun O’Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 8 James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 9 Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 10 Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 11 Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 12 Michael Rice (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 13 Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 14 Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 15 Stuart Shaw (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 16 Joel Strachan (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 17 Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 18 Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 19 Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS 20 Ryan Thomas (NSW) GPM Stulz 21 Jason Lowndes (VIC) Team Seight 22 Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder 23 Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 24 Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 25 Jake Magee (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 26 Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 27 Nick Miller (NZL) Team Scody Downunder 28 Morgan Smith (NZL) CharterMason Giant Racing 29 Sean Whitfield (ACT) Team Scody Downunder 30 Andrew Williams (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 31 Patrick Sharpe (NSW) SUVelo Racing 32 Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 33 Harrison Carter (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 34 Craig Evers (NSW) Phoenix Cycling Collective 35 Keegan Aitchison (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 36 Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 37 Russell Gill (SA) St. George Merida 38 Dylan Hately (VIC) Team Seight 39 Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS 40 Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 41 Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 42 Wade Edwards (VIC) Team Seight 43 Matthew Leonard (VIC) Team Seight 44 Alex Nazarewicz (NSW) SUVelo Racing 0:00:14 45 Anthony Murray (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 46 Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 47 Reece Robinson (NSW) GPM Stulz 48 Marc Wilson (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part 49 Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 50 Alex Smyth (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 51 Damion Drapac (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 52 Jordan Davies (NSW) St. George Merida 53 Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 0:00:17 54 Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 0:00:20 55 William Holmes (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 0:00:33 56 Ben O’Connor (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:00:35 57 Jay Dutton (NSW) St. George Merida 58 Harrison Wiles (NSW) St. George Merida 59 Westley Gough (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 0:00:35 60 Myron Simpson (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 61 Alex Wohler (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 62 Chris Filiatrault (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective 63 Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 64 Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 65 Simon Dwyer (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective 66 Fergus Sully (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 67 John Peppard (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 68 Tom Kaesler (SA) SASI Cycling Team 69 Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team 70 Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 71 Mitchell Barry (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part 72 Alex Hersey (NSW) St. George Merida 73 Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:00:38 74 Eric Sheppard (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 75 Benjamin Harvey (NSW) St. George Merida 76 William Andersson (NSW) St. George Merida 77 Jason Rigg (WA) Team Polygon Australia 0:00:38 78 Todd Buschkuehl (VIC) Team Scody Downunder 0:00:40 79 Daniel Bonello (NSW) GPM Stulz 0:00:45 80 Mitchell Dedman (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 81 Samuel Burston (NSW) SUVelo Racing 0:00:47 82 Ben Comfort (ACT) Team Scody Downunder 0:00:55 83 Leslie Masters (QLD) Team Scody Downunder 0:01:07 84 Jackson Law (NSW) GPM Stulz 0:01:10 85 David Mclean (VIC) Team Seight 0:01:17 86 James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 87 Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder 88 Kyle Thompson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 89 Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 90 Kierin Lewis (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 91 Craig Hutton (NSW) Wormall Civil CCS 92 Aaron Donnelly (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 93 Zane Hunter (VIC) Team Seight 94 Jacob Restall (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing 95 Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 96 Matt Boys (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part 97 Oscar Stevenson (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 98 Steve Rankie QLD) Individual Riders 99 Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 100 Alistair Crameri (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 0:02:25 101 Aden De Jager (QLD) Team Scody Downunder 102 Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team 0:02:30 103 Jarryd Jones (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:02:36 104 Lachlan Holliday (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 105 Tamas Allenby (NSW) SUVelo Racing 106 Robert Quinn (NSW) SUVelo Racing 0:03:02 107 Nathan Booth (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective 108 Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 109 Andrew Pickering (NSW) Individual Riders 0:03:22 110 Darcy-Ellerm Norton (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 0:03:30 111 Mark Fagg (VIC) Team Seight 0:03:43 112 Tom Robinson (TAS) Avanti Racing Team 0:03:56 113 Conor Murtagh (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 114 Tom Petty (NSW) SUVelo Racing 115 Chris Jory (NSW) GPM Stulz 0:04:30 116 Thomas Patton (NSW) GPM Stulz 117 Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia 118 Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:04:38 119 Trent Morey (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part 120 Jay Phillpotts (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part 0:04:39 121 Patrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 122 Gerald Evans (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 123 Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 124 Rohan Wight (SA) SASI Cycling Team 0:07:15 125 Thomas Allford (SA) SASI Cycling Team 126 Andrew McCosker (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective 0:07:20 127 David Parker (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective 128 Alline Dodds (NSW) SUVelo Racing 129 Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 0:07:22 130 Michael Troy (NSW) GPM Stulz 0:07:25 131 Aaron Jones (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 0:11:52 132 Declan Gregory (VIC) Individual Riders 0:12:19 133 Matthew Borg (NSW) Individual Riders 0:14:15 134 Tristan Webber (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective 0:21:38 135 Dane Frey (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 0:30:00 DNF Anthony Giacoppo (WA) Avanti Racing Team DNF Tirian McManus (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team DNF Hayden Campbell (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective

Intermediate Sprints - St Josephs Primary School # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 3 pts 2 Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 2 3 Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 1

Nangiloc District Primary School # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 3 pts 2 Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 2 3 Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 1

Robinvale (Stage Finish) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 5 pts 2 Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 3 3 Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing 2 4 Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 1

Most aggressive Rider Name (Country) Team Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team

Teams Stage Result # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Avanti Racing Team 10:37:33 2 Wormall Civil CCS 3 health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 4 Team Budget Forklifts 5 CharterMason Giant Racing 6 African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 7 Satalyst Giant Racing Team 8 Team Scody Downunder 9 Subaru NSWIS Development Team 10 Team Seight 11 St. George Merida 12 Jayco/John West/VIS 13 Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 0:00:14 14 SUVelo Racing 15 GPM Stulz 16 Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part 17 Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 0:00:31 18 Team Polygon Australia 0:00:33 19 Phoenix Cycling Collective 0:01:10 20 SASI Cycling Team 0:08:25

General Classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 3:32:19 2 Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 0:00:06 3 Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:00:09 4 Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 5 Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 0:00:11 6 Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS 0:00:12 7 Shaun O’Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 8 James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 9 Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 10 Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 11 Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 12 Michael Rice (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 13 Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 14 Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 15 Stuart Shaw (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 16 Joel Strachan (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 17 Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 18 Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 19 Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS 20 Ryan Thomas (NSW) GPM Stulz 21 Jason Lowndes (VIC) Team Seight 22 Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder 23 Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 24 Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 25 Jake Magee (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 26 Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 27 Nick Miller (NZL) Team Scody Downunder 28 Morgan Smith (NZL) CharterMason Giant Racing 29 Sean Whitfield (ACT) Team Scody Downunder 30 Andrew Williams (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 31 Patrick Sharpe (NSW) SUVelo Racing 32 Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 33 Harrison Carter (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 34 Craig Evers (NSW) Phoenix Cycling Collective 35 Keegan Aitchison (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 36 Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 37 Russell Gill (SA) St. George Merida 38 Dylan Hately (VIC) Team Seight 39 Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS 40 Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 41 Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 42 Wade Edwards (VIC) Team Seight 43 Matthew Leonard (VIC) Team Seight 44 Jordan Davies (NSW) St. George Merida 45 Jay Dutton (NSW) St. George Merida 46 Harrison Wiles (NSW) St. George Merida 47 Alex Hersey (NSW) St. George Merida 48 Benjamin Harvey (NSW) St. George Merida 49 William Andersson (NSW) St. George Merida 50 James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 51 Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder 52 Kyle Thompson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 53 Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 54 Kierin Lewis (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 55 Craig Hutton (NSW) Wormall Civil CCS 56 Aaron Donnelly (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 57 Zane Hunter (VIC) Team Seight 58 Jacob Restall (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing 59 Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 60 Matt Boys (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part 61 Oscar Stevenson (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 62 Steve Rankie QLD) Individual Riders 63 Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 64 Aden De Jager (QLD) Team Scody Downunder 65 Lachlan Holliday (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 66 Tamas Allenby (NSW) SUVelo Racing 67 Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 68 Thomas Patton (NSW) GPM Stulz 69 Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia 70 Trent Morey (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part 71 Patrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 72 Gerald Evans (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 73 Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 74 Alex Nazarewicz (NSW) SUVelo Racing 0:00:26 75 Anthony Murray (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 76 Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 77 Reece Robinson (NSW) GPM Stulz 78 Marc Wilson (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part 79 Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 80 Alex Smyth (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 81 Damion Drapac (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 82 Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 0:00:29 83 Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 0:00:32 84 William Holmes (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 0:00:45 85 Ben O’Connor (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:00:47 86 Westley Gough (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 87 Myron Simpson (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 88 Alex Wohler (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 89 Chris Filiatrault (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective 90 Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 91 Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 92 Simon Dwyer (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective 93 Fergus Sully (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 94 John Peppard (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 95 Tom Kaesler (SA) SASI Cycling Team 96 Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team 97 Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 98 Mitchell Barry (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part 99 Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:00:50 100 Eric Sheppard (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 101 Jason Rigg (WA) Team Polygon Australia 102 Todd Buschkuehl (VIC) Team Scody Downunder 0:00:52 103 Daniel Bonello (NSW) GPM Stulz 0:00:57 104 Mitchell Dedman (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 105 Samuel Burston (NSW) SUVelo Racing 0:00:59 106 Ben Comfort (ACT) Team Scody Downunder 0:01:07 107 Leslie Masters (QLD) Team Scody Downunder 0:01:19 108 Jackson Law (NSW) GPM Stulz 0:01:22 109 David Mclean (VIC) Team Seight 0:01:29 110 Alistair Crameri (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 0:02:37 111 Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team 0:02:42 112 Jarryd Jones (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:02:48 113 Robert Quinn (NSW) SUVelo Racing 0:03:14 114 Nathan Booth (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective 115 Andrew Pickering (NSW) Individual Riders 0:03:34 116 Darcy-Ellerm Norton (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 0:03:42 117 Mark Fagg (VIC) Team Seight 0:03:55 118 Tom Robinson (TAS) Avanti Racing Team 0:04:08 119 Conor Murtagh (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 120 Tom Petty (NSW) SUVelo Racing 121 Chris Jory (NSW) GPM Stulz 0:04:42 122 Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:04:50 123 Jay Phillpotts (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part 0:04:51 124 Rohan Wight (SA) SASI Cycling Team 0:07:27 125 Thomas Allford (SA) SASI Cycling Team 126 Andrew McCosker (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective 0:07:32 127 David Parker (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective 128 Alline Dodds (NSW) SUVelo Racing 129 Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 0:07:34 130 Michael Troy (NSW) GPM Stulz 0:07:37 131 Aaron Jones (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 0:12:04 132 Declan Gregory (VIC) Individual Riders 0:12:31 133 Matthew Borg (NSW) Individual Riders 0:14:27 134 Tristan Webber (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective 0:21:50 135 Dane Frey (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 0:30:12

Sprint Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 7 pts 2 Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 6 3 Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 4 4 Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 3 5 Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing 2 6 Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 1

Young Rider Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 3:32:28 2 Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS 0:00:03 3 Shaun O’Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 4 Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 5 Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 6 Michael Rice (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 7 Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 8 Ryan Thomas (NSW) GPM Stulz 9 Jason Lowndes (VIC) Team Seight 10 Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder