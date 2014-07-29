Brenton Jones wins opening stage of Tour of the Murray River
Neil van der Ploeg second, Freinstein third
Stage 1: Mildura - Robinvale
On a windy opening stage of the Tour of the Murray River it was Brenton Jones (Avanti Racing) who prevailed in the bunch sprint to claim his first NRS stage win of 2014. Teammate Neil van der Ploeg was second while CharterMason Giant's German sprinter Raphael Freinstein was third.
The wins extends a fruitful period for Jones who notched two stage wins at the UCI 2.2 Tour of Singkarak during the mid-season NRS break and also recorded a third place at the UCI 2.1 Tour of Japan.
"It's great to go overseas and mix it with the best international competition in Asia, but to come back and get a win in the NRS, which has been my stepping stone, is a really nice achievement," said Jones.
The 155km course from Mildura to Robinvale saw several riders hit the deck with teams looking to take advantage of the windy conditions but with Avanti looking to continue its dominance of the 2014 NRS season, the team in blue ensured that the stage would be decided in a sprint finish as it reeled in the breakaway with less than 2km to race.
"You can't start the Tour any better than that," added Jones. "We all had a plan and to perform that perfectly today is awesome.
"The wind today might have isolated a few teams or a few sprinters from their teams. Coming into the finish, the boys held the right hand side of the gutter, putting everyone else in the wind, before executing the lead out perfectly."
Stage 1 proved to be a case of 'Keeping up with the Joneses' as Brenton's brother Jarryd represented (African Wildlife Safaris) in the three-man breakaway which also included Michael Troy (GPM Wilson) and Aden De Jager (Team Scody Downunder).
The maximum advantage the break managed over the peloton was four minutes before the trio became a duo as the windy conditions saw Troy drop back to the main bunch. As Troy was going backwards, Pat Shaw (Satalyst Giant) was going forwards in a hurry as he bridged across the gap to the leaders to restore a third rider to the breakaway and added firepower with 35km to go.
With Shaw doing his best to ensure the break survived, the peloton was forced to chase hard in the closing kilometres but did enough to make the catch within the final 2km of the race.
"It was pretty cool to see my little brother Jarryd out in the break," said Jones. "Coming to the finish line, I was hoping maybe we didn't catch them so he could get up for a win or a podium because he's riding really well, but I'm definitely happy to take the win."
With bonus seconds on the line, Jones leads the Tour by six seconds to Van der Ploeg and nine seconds to Freinstein.
The Tour continues on Wednesday with a dual staged day, beginning with a morning criterium in Swan Hill before a 98km road race from to Quambatook in the afternoon.
Video courtesy of Cycling Australia
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|3:32:31
|2
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|3
|Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
|4
|Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|5
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|6
|Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|7
|Shaun O’Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|8
|James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|9
|Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|10
|Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|11
|Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|12
|Michael Rice (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|13
|Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|14
|Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|15
|Stuart Shaw (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|16
|Joel Strachan (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|17
|Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|18
|Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|19
|Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|20
|Ryan Thomas (NSW) GPM Stulz
|21
|Jason Lowndes (VIC) Team Seight
|22
|Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
|23
|Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|24
|Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|25
|Jake Magee (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|26
|Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|27
|Nick Miller (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
|28
|Morgan Smith (NZL) CharterMason Giant Racing
|29
|Sean Whitfield (ACT) Team Scody Downunder
|30
|Andrew Williams (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|31
|Patrick Sharpe (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|32
|Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|33
|Harrison Carter (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|34
|Craig Evers (NSW) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|35
|Keegan Aitchison (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|36
|Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|37
|Russell Gill (SA) St. George Merida
|38
|Dylan Hately (VIC) Team Seight
|39
|Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS
|40
|Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|41
|Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|42
|Wade Edwards (VIC) Team Seight
|43
|Matthew Leonard (VIC) Team Seight
|44
|Alex Nazarewicz (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|0:00:14
|45
|Anthony Murray (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|46
|Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|47
|Reece Robinson (NSW) GPM Stulz
|48
|Marc Wilson (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|49
|Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|50
|Alex Smyth (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|51
|Damion Drapac (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|52
|Jordan Davies (NSW) St. George Merida
|53
|Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|0:00:17
|54
|Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|0:00:20
|55
|William Holmes (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|0:00:33
|56
|Ben O’Connor (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:00:35
|57
|Jay Dutton (NSW) St. George Merida
|58
|Harrison Wiles (NSW) St. George Merida
|59
|Westley Gough (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:35
|60
|Myron Simpson (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|61
|Alex Wohler (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|62
|Chris Filiatrault (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|63
|Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|64
|Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|65
|Simon Dwyer (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|66
|Fergus Sully (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|67
|John Peppard (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|68
|Tom Kaesler (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|69
|Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|70
|Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|71
|Mitchell Barry (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|72
|Alex Hersey (NSW) St. George Merida
|73
|Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:00:38
|74
|Eric Sheppard (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|75
|Benjamin Harvey (NSW) St. George Merida
|76
|William Andersson (NSW) St. George Merida
|77
|Jason Rigg (WA) Team Polygon Australia
|0:00:38
|78
|Todd Buschkuehl (VIC) Team Scody Downunder
|0:00:40
|79
|Daniel Bonello (NSW) GPM Stulz
|0:00:45
|80
|Mitchell Dedman (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|81
|Samuel Burston (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|0:00:47
|82
|Ben Comfort (ACT) Team Scody Downunder
|0:00:55
|83
|Leslie Masters (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
|0:01:07
|84
|Jackson Law (NSW) GPM Stulz
|0:01:10
|85
|David Mclean (VIC) Team Seight
|0:01:17
|86
|James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|87
|Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
|88
|Kyle Thompson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|89
|Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|90
|Kierin Lewis (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|91
|Craig Hutton (NSW) Wormall Civil CCS
|92
|Aaron Donnelly (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|93
|Zane Hunter (VIC) Team Seight
|94
|Jacob Restall (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing
|95
|Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|96
|Matt Boys (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|97
|Oscar Stevenson (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|98
|Steve Rankie QLD) Individual Riders
|99
|Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|100
|Alistair Crameri (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|0:02:25
|101
|Aden De Jager (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
|102
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team
|0:02:30
|103
|Jarryd Jones (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:02:36
|104
|Lachlan Holliday (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|105
|Tamas Allenby (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|106
|Robert Quinn (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|0:03:02
|107
|Nathan Booth (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|108
|Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|109
|Andrew Pickering (NSW) Individual Riders
|0:03:22
|110
|Darcy-Ellerm Norton (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|0:03:30
|111
|Mark Fagg (VIC) Team Seight
|0:03:43
|112
|Tom Robinson (TAS) Avanti Racing Team
|0:03:56
|113
|Conor Murtagh (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|114
|Tom Petty (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|115
|Chris Jory (NSW) GPM Stulz
|0:04:30
|116
|Thomas Patton (NSW) GPM Stulz
|117
|Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia
|118
|Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:04:38
|119
|Trent Morey (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|120
|Jay Phillpotts (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|0:04:39
|121
|Patrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|122
|Gerald Evans (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|123
|Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|124
|Rohan Wight (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|0:07:15
|125
|Thomas Allford (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|126
|Andrew McCosker (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|0:07:20
|127
|David Parker (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|128
|Alline Dodds (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|129
|Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|0:07:22
|130
|Michael Troy (NSW) GPM Stulz
|0:07:25
|131
|Aaron Jones (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|0:11:52
|132
|Declan Gregory (VIC) Individual Riders
|0:12:19
|133
|Matthew Borg (NSW) Individual Riders
|0:14:15
|134
|Tristan Webber (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|0:21:38
|135
|Dane Frey (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|0:30:00
|DNF
|Anthony Giacoppo (WA) Avanti Racing Team
|DNF
|Tirian McManus (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|DNF
|Hayden Campbell (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|2
|3
|Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|3
|pts
|2
|Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|2
|3
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|3
|3
|Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
|2
|4
|Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|1
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Avanti Racing Team
|10:37:33
|2
|Wormall Civil CCS
|3
|health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|4
|Team Budget Forklifts
|5
|CharterMason Giant Racing
|6
|African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|7
|Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|8
|Team Scody Downunder
|9
|Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|10
|Team Seight
|11
|St. George Merida
|12
|Jayco/John West/VIS
|13
|Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|0:00:14
|14
|SUVelo Racing
|15
|GPM Stulz
|16
|Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|17
|Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|0:00:31
|18
|Team Polygon Australia
|0:00:33
|19
|Phoenix Cycling Collective
|0:01:10
|20
|SASI Cycling Team
|0:08:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|3:32:19
|2
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|0:00:06
|3
|Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:00:09
|4
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|5
|Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|0:00:11
|6
|Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|0:00:12
|7
|Shaun O’Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|8
|James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|9
|Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|10
|Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|11
|Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|12
|Michael Rice (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|13
|Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|14
|Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|15
|Stuart Shaw (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|16
|Joel Strachan (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|17
|Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|18
|Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|19
|Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|20
|Ryan Thomas (NSW) GPM Stulz
|21
|Jason Lowndes (VIC) Team Seight
|22
|Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
|23
|Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|24
|Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|25
|Jake Magee (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|26
|Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|27
|Nick Miller (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
|28
|Morgan Smith (NZL) CharterMason Giant Racing
|29
|Sean Whitfield (ACT) Team Scody Downunder
|30
|Andrew Williams (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|31
|Patrick Sharpe (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|32
|Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|33
|Harrison Carter (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|34
|Craig Evers (NSW) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|35
|Keegan Aitchison (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|36
|Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|37
|Russell Gill (SA) St. George Merida
|38
|Dylan Hately (VIC) Team Seight
|39
|Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS
|40
|Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|41
|Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|42
|Wade Edwards (VIC) Team Seight
|43
|Matthew Leonard (VIC) Team Seight
|44
|Jordan Davies (NSW) St. George Merida
|45
|Jay Dutton (NSW) St. George Merida
|46
|Harrison Wiles (NSW) St. George Merida
|47
|Alex Hersey (NSW) St. George Merida
|48
|Benjamin Harvey (NSW) St. George Merida
|49
|William Andersson (NSW) St. George Merida
|50
|James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|51
|Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
|52
|Kyle Thompson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|53
|Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|54
|Kierin Lewis (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|55
|Craig Hutton (NSW) Wormall Civil CCS
|56
|Aaron Donnelly (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|57
|Zane Hunter (VIC) Team Seight
|58
|Jacob Restall (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing
|59
|Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|60
|Matt Boys (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|61
|Oscar Stevenson (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|62
|Steve Rankie QLD) Individual Riders
|63
|Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|64
|Aden De Jager (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
|65
|Lachlan Holliday (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|66
|Tamas Allenby (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|67
|Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|68
|Thomas Patton (NSW) GPM Stulz
|69
|Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia
|70
|Trent Morey (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|71
|Patrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|72
|Gerald Evans (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|73
|Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|74
|Alex Nazarewicz (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|0:00:26
|75
|Anthony Murray (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|76
|Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|77
|Reece Robinson (NSW) GPM Stulz
|78
|Marc Wilson (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|79
|Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|80
|Alex Smyth (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|81
|Damion Drapac (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|82
|Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|0:00:29
|83
|Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|0:00:32
|84
|William Holmes (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|0:00:45
|85
|Ben O’Connor (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:00:47
|86
|Westley Gough (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|87
|Myron Simpson (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|88
|Alex Wohler (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|89
|Chris Filiatrault (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|90
|Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|91
|Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|92
|Simon Dwyer (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|93
|Fergus Sully (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|94
|John Peppard (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|95
|Tom Kaesler (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|96
|Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|97
|Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|98
|Mitchell Barry (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|99
|Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:00:50
|100
|Eric Sheppard (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|101
|Jason Rigg (WA) Team Polygon Australia
|102
|Todd Buschkuehl (VIC) Team Scody Downunder
|0:00:52
|103
|Daniel Bonello (NSW) GPM Stulz
|0:00:57
|104
|Mitchell Dedman (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|105
|Samuel Burston (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|0:00:59
|106
|Ben Comfort (ACT) Team Scody Downunder
|0:01:07
|107
|Leslie Masters (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
|0:01:19
|108
|Jackson Law (NSW) GPM Stulz
|0:01:22
|109
|David Mclean (VIC) Team Seight
|0:01:29
|110
|Alistair Crameri (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|0:02:37
|111
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team
|0:02:42
|112
|Jarryd Jones (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:02:48
|113
|Robert Quinn (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|0:03:14
|114
|Nathan Booth (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|115
|Andrew Pickering (NSW) Individual Riders
|0:03:34
|116
|Darcy-Ellerm Norton (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|0:03:42
|117
|Mark Fagg (VIC) Team Seight
|0:03:55
|118
|Tom Robinson (TAS) Avanti Racing Team
|0:04:08
|119
|Conor Murtagh (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|120
|Tom Petty (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|121
|Chris Jory (NSW) GPM Stulz
|0:04:42
|122
|Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:04:50
|123
|Jay Phillpotts (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|0:04:51
|124
|Rohan Wight (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|0:07:27
|125
|Thomas Allford (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|126
|Andrew McCosker (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|0:07:32
|127
|David Parker (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|128
|Alline Dodds (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|129
|Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|0:07:34
|130
|Michael Troy (NSW) GPM Stulz
|0:07:37
|131
|Aaron Jones (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|0:12:04
|132
|Declan Gregory (VIC) Individual Riders
|0:12:31
|133
|Matthew Borg (NSW) Individual Riders
|0:14:27
|134
|Tristan Webber (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|0:21:50
|135
|Dane Frey (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|0:30:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|7
|pts
|2
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|6
|3
|Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|4
|4
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|3
|5
|Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
|2
|6
|Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|3:32:28
|2
|Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|0:00:03
|3
|Shaun O’Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|4
|Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|5
|Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|6
|Michael Rice (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|7
|Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|8
|Ryan Thomas (NSW) GPM Stulz
|9
|Jason Lowndes (VIC) Team Seight
|10
|Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Avanti Racing Team
|10:37:33
|2
|Wormall Civil CCS
|3
|health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|4
|Team Budget Forklifts
|5
|CharterMason Giant Racing
|6
|African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|7
|Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|8
|Team Scody Downunder
|9
|Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|10
|Team Seight
|11
|St. George Merida
|12
|Jayco/John West/VIS
|13
|Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|0:00:14
|14
|SUVelo Racing
|15
|GPM Stulz
|16
|Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|17
|Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|0:00:31
|18
|Team Polygon Australia
|0:00:33
|19
|Phoenix Cycling Collective
|0:01:10
|20
|SASI Cycling Team
|0:08:25
