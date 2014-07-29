Trending

Brenton Jones wins opening stage of Tour of the Murray River

Neil van der Ploeg second, Freinstein third

Image 1 of 4

Brenton Jones (Avanti) on the way to winning stage 1

Brenton Jones (Avanti) on the way to winning stage 1
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 2 of 4

The top-three from stage 1

The top-three from stage 1
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 3 of 4

Brenton Jones (Avanti) in the leader's jersey

Brenton Jones (Avanti) in the leader's jersey
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 4 of 4

The three-man breakaway during stage 1

The three-man breakaway during stage 1
(Image credit: Con Chronis)

On a windy opening stage of the Tour of the Murray River it was Brenton Jones (Avanti Racing) who prevailed in the bunch sprint to claim his first NRS stage win of 2014. Teammate Neil van der Ploeg was second while CharterMason Giant's German sprinter Raphael Freinstein was third.

The wins extends a fruitful period for Jones who notched two stage wins at the UCI 2.2 Tour of Singkarak during the mid-season NRS break and also recorded a third place at the UCI 2.1 Tour of Japan.

"It's great to go overseas and mix it with the best international competition in Asia, but to come back and get a win in the NRS, which has been my stepping stone, is a really nice achievement," said Jones.

The 155km course from Mildura to Robinvale saw several riders hit the deck with teams looking to take advantage of the windy conditions but with Avanti looking to continue its dominance of the 2014 NRS season, the team in blue ensured that the stage would be decided in a sprint finish as it reeled in the breakaway with less than 2km to race.

"You can't start the Tour any better than that," added Jones. "We all had a plan and to perform that perfectly today is awesome.

"The wind today might have isolated a few teams or a few sprinters from their teams. Coming into the finish, the boys held the right hand side of the gutter, putting everyone else in the wind, before executing the lead out perfectly."

Stage 1 proved to be a case of 'Keeping up with the Joneses' as Brenton's brother Jarryd represented (African Wildlife Safaris) in the three-man breakaway which also included Michael Troy (GPM Wilson) and Aden De Jager (Team Scody Downunder).

The maximum advantage the break managed over the peloton was four minutes before the trio became a duo as the windy conditions saw Troy drop back to the main bunch. As Troy was going backwards, Pat Shaw (Satalyst Giant) was going forwards in a hurry as he bridged across the gap to the leaders to restore a third rider to the breakaway and added firepower with 35km to go.

With Shaw doing his best to ensure the break survived, the peloton was forced to chase hard in the closing kilometres but did enough to make the catch within the final 2km of the race.

"It was pretty cool to see my little brother Jarryd out in the break," said Jones. "Coming to the finish line, I was hoping maybe we didn't catch them so he could get up for a win or a podium because he's riding really well, but I'm definitely happy to take the win."

With bonus seconds on the line, Jones leads the Tour by six seconds to Van der Ploeg and nine seconds to Freinstein.

The Tour continues on Wednesday with a dual staged day, beginning with a morning criterium in Swan Hill before a 98km road race from to Quambatook in the afternoon.

Video courtesy of Cycling Australia

Results

Stage 1 Result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team3:32:31
2Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
3Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
4Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
5Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
6Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
7Shaun O’Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
8James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
9Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
10Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
11Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
12Michael Rice (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
13Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
14Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
15Stuart Shaw (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
16Joel Strachan (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
17Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
18Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
19Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
20Ryan Thomas (NSW) GPM Stulz
21Jason Lowndes (VIC) Team Seight
22Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
23Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
24Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
25Jake Magee (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
26Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
27Nick Miller (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
28Morgan Smith (NZL) CharterMason Giant Racing
29Sean Whitfield (ACT) Team Scody Downunder
30Andrew Williams (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
31Patrick Sharpe (NSW) SUVelo Racing
32Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
33Harrison Carter (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
34Craig Evers (NSW) Phoenix Cycling Collective
35Keegan Aitchison (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
36Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
37Russell Gill (SA) St. George Merida
38Dylan Hately (VIC) Team Seight
39Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS
40Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
41Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
42Wade Edwards (VIC) Team Seight
43Matthew Leonard (VIC) Team Seight
44Alex Nazarewicz (NSW) SUVelo Racing0:00:14
45Anthony Murray (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
46Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
47Reece Robinson (NSW) GPM Stulz
48Marc Wilson (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
49Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
50Alex Smyth (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
51Damion Drapac (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
52Jordan Davies (NSW) St. George Merida
53Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team0:00:17
54Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team0:00:20
55William Holmes (TAS) Team Polygon Australia0:00:33
56Ben O’Connor (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:00:35
57Jay Dutton (NSW) St. George Merida
58Harrison Wiles (NSW) St. George Merida
59Westley Gough (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts0:00:35
60Myron Simpson (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
61Alex Wohler (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
62Chris Filiatrault (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
63Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
64Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
65Simon Dwyer (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
66Fergus Sully (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
67John Peppard (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
68Tom Kaesler (SA) SASI Cycling Team
69Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team
70Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
71Mitchell Barry (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
72Alex Hersey (NSW) St. George Merida
73Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:00:38
74Eric Sheppard (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
75Benjamin Harvey (NSW) St. George Merida
76William Andersson (NSW) St. George Merida
77Jason Rigg (WA) Team Polygon Australia0:00:38
78Todd Buschkuehl (VIC) Team Scody Downunder0:00:40
79Daniel Bonello (NSW) GPM Stulz0:00:45
80Mitchell Dedman (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
81Samuel Burston (NSW) SUVelo Racing0:00:47
82Ben Comfort (ACT) Team Scody Downunder0:00:55
83Leslie Masters (QLD) Team Scody Downunder0:01:07
84Jackson Law (NSW) GPM Stulz0:01:10
85David Mclean (VIC) Team Seight0:01:17
86James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
87Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
88Kyle Thompson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
89Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
90Kierin Lewis (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
91Craig Hutton (NSW) Wormall Civil CCS
92Aaron Donnelly (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
93Zane Hunter (VIC) Team Seight
94Jacob Restall (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing
95Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
96Matt Boys (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
97Oscar Stevenson (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
98Steve Rankie QLD) Individual Riders
99Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
100Alistair Crameri (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team0:02:25
101Aden De Jager (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
102Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team0:02:30
103Jarryd Jones (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:02:36
104Lachlan Holliday (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
105Tamas Allenby (NSW) SUVelo Racing
106Robert Quinn (NSW) SUVelo Racing0:03:02
107Nathan Booth (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
108Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
109Andrew Pickering (NSW) Individual Riders0:03:22
110Darcy-Ellerm Norton (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team0:03:30
111Mark Fagg (VIC) Team Seight0:03:43
112Tom Robinson (TAS) Avanti Racing Team0:03:56
113Conor Murtagh (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
114Tom Petty (NSW) SUVelo Racing
115Chris Jory (NSW) GPM Stulz0:04:30
116Thomas Patton (NSW) GPM Stulz
117Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia
118Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing0:04:38
119Trent Morey (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
120Jay Phillpotts (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part0:04:39
121Patrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
122Gerald Evans (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
123Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
124Rohan Wight (SA) SASI Cycling Team0:07:15
125Thomas Allford (SA) SASI Cycling Team
126Andrew McCosker (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective0:07:20
127David Parker (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
128Alline Dodds (NSW) SUVelo Racing
129Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia0:07:22
130Michael Troy (NSW) GPM Stulz0:07:25
131Aaron Jones (TAS) Team Polygon Australia0:11:52
132Declan Gregory (VIC) Individual Riders0:12:19
133Matthew Borg (NSW) Individual Riders0:14:15
134Tristan Webber (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective0:21:38
135Dane Frey (WA) Wormall Civil CCS0:30:00
DNFAnthony Giacoppo (WA) Avanti Racing Team
DNFTirian McManus (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
DNFHayden Campbell (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective

Intermediate Sprints - St Josephs Primary School
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team3pts
2Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team2
3Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS1

Nangiloc District Primary School
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts3pts
2Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team2
3Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team1

Robinvale (Stage Finish)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team5pts
2Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team3
3Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing2
4Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team1

Most aggressive
Rider Name (Country) Team
Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team

Teams Stage Result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Avanti Racing Team10:37:33
2Wormall Civil CCS
3health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
4Team Budget Forklifts
5CharterMason Giant Racing
6African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
7Satalyst Giant Racing Team
8Team Scody Downunder
9Subaru NSWIS Development Team
10Team Seight
11St. George Merida
12Jayco/John West/VIS
13Subaru Albion NRS Development Team0:00:14
14SUVelo Racing
15GPM Stulz
16Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
17Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team0:00:31
18Team Polygon Australia0:00:33
19Phoenix Cycling Collective0:01:10
20SASI Cycling Team0:08:25

General Classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team3:32:19
2Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team0:00:06
3Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing0:00:09
4Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
5Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team0:00:11
6Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS0:00:12
7Shaun O’Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
8James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
9Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
10Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
11Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
12Michael Rice (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
13Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
14Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
15Stuart Shaw (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
16Joel Strachan (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
17Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
18Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
19Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
20Ryan Thomas (NSW) GPM Stulz
21Jason Lowndes (VIC) Team Seight
22Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
23Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
24Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
25Jake Magee (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
26Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
27Nick Miller (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
28Morgan Smith (NZL) CharterMason Giant Racing
29Sean Whitfield (ACT) Team Scody Downunder
30Andrew Williams (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
31Patrick Sharpe (NSW) SUVelo Racing
32Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
33Harrison Carter (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
34Craig Evers (NSW) Phoenix Cycling Collective
35Keegan Aitchison (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
36Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
37Russell Gill (SA) St. George Merida
38Dylan Hately (VIC) Team Seight
39Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS
40Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
41Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
42Wade Edwards (VIC) Team Seight
43Matthew Leonard (VIC) Team Seight
44Jordan Davies (NSW) St. George Merida
45Jay Dutton (NSW) St. George Merida
46Harrison Wiles (NSW) St. George Merida
47Alex Hersey (NSW) St. George Merida
48Benjamin Harvey (NSW) St. George Merida
49William Andersson (NSW) St. George Merida
50James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
51Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
52Kyle Thompson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
53Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
54Kierin Lewis (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
55Craig Hutton (NSW) Wormall Civil CCS
56Aaron Donnelly (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
57Zane Hunter (VIC) Team Seight
58Jacob Restall (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing
59Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
60Matt Boys (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
61Oscar Stevenson (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
62Steve Rankie QLD) Individual Riders
63Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
64Aden De Jager (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
65Lachlan Holliday (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
66Tamas Allenby (NSW) SUVelo Racing
67Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
68Thomas Patton (NSW) GPM Stulz
69Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia
70Trent Morey (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
71Patrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
72Gerald Evans (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
73Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
74Alex Nazarewicz (NSW) SUVelo Racing0:00:26
75Anthony Murray (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
76Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
77Reece Robinson (NSW) GPM Stulz
78Marc Wilson (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
79Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
80Alex Smyth (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
81Damion Drapac (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
82Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team0:00:29
83Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team0:00:32
84William Holmes (TAS) Team Polygon Australia0:00:45
85Ben O’Connor (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:00:47
86Westley Gough (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
87Myron Simpson (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
88Alex Wohler (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
89Chris Filiatrault (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
90Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
91Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
92Simon Dwyer (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
93Fergus Sully (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
94John Peppard (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
95Tom Kaesler (SA) SASI Cycling Team
96Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team
97Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
98Mitchell Barry (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
99Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:00:50
100Eric Sheppard (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
101Jason Rigg (WA) Team Polygon Australia
102Todd Buschkuehl (VIC) Team Scody Downunder0:00:52
103Daniel Bonello (NSW) GPM Stulz0:00:57
104Mitchell Dedman (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
105Samuel Burston (NSW) SUVelo Racing0:00:59
106Ben Comfort (ACT) Team Scody Downunder0:01:07
107Leslie Masters (QLD) Team Scody Downunder0:01:19
108Jackson Law (NSW) GPM Stulz0:01:22
109David Mclean (VIC) Team Seight0:01:29
110Alistair Crameri (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team0:02:37
111Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team0:02:42
112Jarryd Jones (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:02:48
113Robert Quinn (NSW) SUVelo Racing0:03:14
114Nathan Booth (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
115Andrew Pickering (NSW) Individual Riders0:03:34
116Darcy-Ellerm Norton (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team0:03:42
117Mark Fagg (VIC) Team Seight0:03:55
118Tom Robinson (TAS) Avanti Racing Team0:04:08
119Conor Murtagh (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
120Tom Petty (NSW) SUVelo Racing
121Chris Jory (NSW) GPM Stulz0:04:42
122Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing0:04:50
123Jay Phillpotts (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part0:04:51
124Rohan Wight (SA) SASI Cycling Team0:07:27
125Thomas Allford (SA) SASI Cycling Team
126Andrew McCosker (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective0:07:32
127David Parker (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
128Alline Dodds (NSW) SUVelo Racing
129Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia0:07:34
130Michael Troy (NSW) GPM Stulz0:07:37
131Aaron Jones (TAS) Team Polygon Australia0:12:04
132Declan Gregory (VIC) Individual Riders0:12:31
133Matthew Borg (NSW) Individual Riders0:14:27
134Tristan Webber (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective0:21:50
135Dane Frey (WA) Wormall Civil CCS0:30:12

Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team7pts
2Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team6
3Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team4
4Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts3
5Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing2
6Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS1

Young Rider Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts3:32:28
2Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS0:00:03
3Shaun O’Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
4Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
5Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
6Michael Rice (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
7Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
8Ryan Thomas (NSW) GPM Stulz
9Jason Lowndes (VIC) Team Seight
10Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder

Teams General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Avanti Racing Team10:37:33
2Wormall Civil CCS
3health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
4Team Budget Forklifts
5CharterMason Giant Racing
6African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
7Satalyst Giant Racing Team
8Team Scody Downunder
9Subaru NSWIS Development Team
10Team Seight
11St. George Merida
12Jayco/John West/VIS
13Subaru Albion NRS Development Team0:00:14
14SUVelo Racing
15GPM Stulz
16Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
17Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team0:00:31
18Team Polygon Australia0:00:33
19Phoenix Cycling Collective0:01:10
20SASI Cycling Team0:08:25

 

