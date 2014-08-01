Image 1 of 4 Ayden Toovey (Subaru NSWIS) (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 2 of 4 Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) in the break (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 3 of 4 Ayden Toovey (Subaru NSWIS) wins stage 5 (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 4 of 4 The top three from stage 5 (Image credit: Con Chronis)

Ayden Toovey (Subaru NSWIS) claimed a maiden Subaru National Road Series stage victory in Echuca as he soloed to victory over Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) at the Tour of the Murray River in Echuca.

On a wet day that again saw wind pelter the peloton, 18-year-old Toovey made his way into the 10-man breakaway that doubled in size from the initial five-man break that formed after 40km of racing in the 91km stage.

"This is my first NRS win and it's really good to get it under my belt," said Toovey who attacked his breakaway companions with three kilometes left to race. "I had a teammate in the break today in Nathan Bradshaw and he helped me out a lot to keep me at the front."

Toovey proved too fast on the day for Woolley who earned second place while Tom Kaesler (SASI) rounded out the podium in third place.

"My teammate Nathan got in the first break and I was lucky enough to get in the group that bridged across.

"With three kilometre to go, we all started looking at each other, a few guys got up the road and we worked well together until the final few hundred metres before we sprinted to the line."

Despite crashing inside the final few kilometres, Brenton Jones (Avanti Racing) retained his 12 second overall lead over Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) who also crashed. Kerrison crossed the line with the main field, seven seconds ahead of Jones who required a bike change after the fall.

However Jones was awarded the same time as the main group, as the incident happened within the official 'safety zone.'

"To crash inside the three kilometre mark was disappointing, but if that's the worst that can happen then bring it on," said Jones. "It was a little bit slippery and my back wheel just slid out underneath me, there was nothing I could do, that's racing."

The race continued tomorrow with a 104km stage from Nathalia to Cobram.

Results

Stage 5 Result # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 2:11:40 2 Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:00:04 3 Tom Kaesler (SA) SASI Cycling Team 0:00:11 4 Michael Rice (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:00:15 5 Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 0:00:16 6 Joel Strachan (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:00:19 7 Aden De Jager (QLD) Team Scody Downunder 0:00:20 8 Matthew Leonard (VIC) Team Seight 0:00:22 9 Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:00:23 10 Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 0:00:25 11 Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 0:00:37 12 Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing 13 James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 14 Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 15 Jason Lowndes (VIC) Team Seight 16 Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS 17 Alex Wohler (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 18 Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 19 Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:00:41 20 Jarryd Jones (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:00:42 21 Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 22 Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 23 Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 24 Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 25 Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 26 Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 27 Russell Gill (SA) St. George Merida 28 Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS 29 Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 0:00:49 30 Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team 31 Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 0:00:54 32 Craig Hutton (NSW) Wormall Civil CCS 33 William Holmes (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 34 Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS 35 Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 36 Patrick Sharpe (NSW) SUVelo Racing 37 Kyle Thompson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 38 Andrew Williams (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 39 Jordan Davies (NSW) St. George Merida 40 Nick Miller (NZL) Team Scody Downunder 41 Tamas Allenby (NSW) SUVelo Racing 42 Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 43 Stuart Shaw (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 44 Westley Gough (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 45 Jason Rigg (WA) Team Polygon Australia 46 Ryan Thomas (NSW) GPM Stulz 47 Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 48 Jake Magee (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 49 James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 50 Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 51 Tom Robinson (TAS) Avanti Racing Team 52 Eric Sheppard (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 53 Conor Murtagh (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 54 Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 55 Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 0:01:04 56 Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:01:12 57 Alex Nazarewicz (NSW) SUVelo Racing 58 Lachlan Holliday (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 59 Aaron Jones (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 0:01:16 60 Sean Whitfield (ACT) Team Scody Downunder 61 Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder 62 Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia 0:01:31 63 Harrison Carter (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 64 Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 0:01:33 65 Marc Wilson (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part 66 Damion Drapac (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 67 Wade Edwards (VIC) Team Seight 68 Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 69 Zane Hunter (VIC) Team Seight 70 Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:01:38 71 Craig Evers (NSW) Phoenix Cycling Collective 0:02:08 72 Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 0:02:17 73 Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 0:02:19 74 Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:02:20 75 Rohan Wight (SA) SASI Cycling Team 0:02:27 76 Mitchell Barry (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part 0:03:00 77 Dane Frey (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 78 John Peppard (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 79 Leslie Masters (QLD) Team Scody Downunder 80 Harrison Wiles (NSW) St. George Merida 81 Alex Hersey (NSW) St. George Merida 82 Jay Dutton (NSW) St. George Merida 83 Fergus Sully (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 84 William Andersson (NSW) St. George Merida 85 Alex Smyth (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 86 Matt Boys (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part 87 Ben O'Connor (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 88 Robert Quinn (NSW) SUVelo Racing 0:03:05 89 Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 90 Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 91 Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 92 Patrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 93 Ben Comfort (ACT) Team Scody Downunder 94 Chris Jory (NSW) GPM Stulz 95 Anthony Murray (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 0:03:10 96 Myron Simpson (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 97 Mitchell Dedman (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 98 Jackson Law (NSW) GPM Stulz 99 Aaron Donnelly (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 100 Gerald Evans (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 101 Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 102 Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team 0:03:14 103 Jacob Restall (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:03:15 104 Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder 0:04:07 105 Matthew Borg (NSW) Individual Riders 0:06:20 106 Mark Fagg (VIC) Team Seight 0:07:10 107 Simon Dwyer (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective 0:07:32 108 Samuel Burston (NSW) SUVelo Racing 0:07:52 109 David Parker (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective 110 Tom Petty (NSW) SUVelo Racing 111 Benjamin Harvey (NSW) St. George Merida 112 Jay Phillpotts (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part 113 Alline Dodds (NSW) SUVelo Racing 114 Nathan Booth (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective 115 David Mclean (VIC) Team Seight 116 Kierin Lewis (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 0:08:14 117 Reece Robinson (NSW) GPM Stulz 118 Darcy-Ellerm Norton (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 119 Daniel Bonello (NSW) GPM Stulz DNS Michael Troy (NSW) GPM Stulz

Intermediate Sprints - Lockington Consolidated Primary School # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing 3 pts 2 Joel Strachan (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 2 3 Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 1

Nanneella Estate Primary School # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Rice (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 2 3 Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 1

Echuca Racecourse (Stage Finish) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 5 pts 2 Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 3 3 Tom Kaesler (SA) SASI Cycling Team 2 4 Michael Rice (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 1

Teams Stage Result # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 6:36:23 2 CharterMason Giant Racing 0:00:19 3 Wormall Civil CCS 0:00:21 4 Subaru NSWIS Development Team 0:00:24 5 Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:00:27 6 health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 7 Team Budget Forklifts 0:00:33 8 Avanti Racing Team 0:00:45 9 Team Scody Downunder 0:01:07 10 Team Seight 0:01:09 11 Jayco/John West/VIS 0:01:25 12 SUVelo Racing 0:01:37 13 Team Polygon Australia 0:01:41 14 SASI Cycling Team 0:02:04 15 Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 0:02:37 16 St. George Merida 0:03:13 17 GPM Stulz 0:05:46 18 Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part 0:06:10 19 Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 0:13:01 20 Phoenix Cycling Collective 0:16:09

General Classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 11:34:34 2 Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 0:00:05 3 Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:00:08 4 Alex Wohler (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 0:00:10 5 Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 0:00:15 6 Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 7 Jason Lowndes (VIC) Team Seight 0:00:18 8 Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS 9 Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 10 Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 0:00:19 11 Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 0:00:22 12 Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS 0:00:28 13 Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 0:00:31 14 Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 0:00:40 15 Eric Sheppard (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:00:49 16 Westley Gough (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 0:00:50 17 Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 0:09:48 18 Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:10:18 19 James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:10:35 20 Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:10:40 21 Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS 0:10:51 22 Stuart Shaw (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:10:52 23 Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:13:03 24 Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:14:52 25 Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 0:15:25 26 Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 0:16:55 27 Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:17:33 28 Ryan Thomas (NSW) GPM Stulz 29 Jake Magee (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 30 Andrew Williams (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 31 Jason Rigg (WA) Team Polygon Australia 32 Nick Miller (NZL) Team Scody Downunder 33 Conor Murtagh (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 34 Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 0:17:43 35 Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 0:17:50 36 Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:18:05 37 Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 0:18:12 38 Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia 0:18:53 39 Tom Robinson (TAS) Avanti Racing Team 0:20:14 40 Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:20:40 41 Joel Strachan (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:22:04 42 Matthew Leonard (VIC) Team Seight 0:22:09 43 Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:22:28 44 Russell Gill (SA) St. George Merida 0:22:29 45 Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:22:41 46 Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 47 Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 48 James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 49 Tamas Allenby (NSW) SUVelo Racing 50 Kyle Thompson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 51 Jordan Davies (NSW) St. George Merida 52 Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:22:59 53 Lachlan Holliday (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 54 Aaron Donnelly (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 0:23:12 55 Wade Edwards (VIC) Team Seight 0:23:20 56 Damion Drapac (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 57 Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 58 Craig Evers (NSW) Phoenix Cycling Collective 0:23:55 59 Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:24:52 60 Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder 0:26:26 61 Darcy-Ellerm Norton (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 0:26:28 62 Alex Smyth (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:26:33 63 Patrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:26:38 64 Harrison Carter (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 0:26:41 65 Marc Wilson (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part 0:27:20 66 Zane Hunter (VIC) Team Seight 67 Ben O'Connor (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:28:10 68 John Peppard (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 69 Jacob Restall (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:28:25 70 Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:28:41 71 Mitchell Barry (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part 0:28:47 72 Michael Rice (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:28:57 73 Mitchell Dedman (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 74 Jarryd Jones (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:29:05 75 Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:29:25 76 Craig Hutton (NSW) Wormall Civil CCS 0:29:37 77 Alex Nazarewicz (NSW) SUVelo Racing 0:29:55 78 Daniel Bonello (NSW) GPM Stulz 0:30:01 79 Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team 0:30:54 80 Robert Quinn (NSW) SUVelo Racing 0:31:05 81 Alex Hersey (NSW) St. George Merida 0:31:43 82 Chris Jory (NSW) GPM Stulz 0:31:48 83 Myron Simpson (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 0:31:53 84 Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 0:32:31 85 Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder 0:32:50 86 William Holmes (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 0:33:00 87 Simon Dwyer (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective 0:33:19 88 Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team 0:33:32 89 Leslie Masters (QLD) Team Scody Downunder 0:35:06 90 Jay Dutton (NSW) St. George Merida 91 Ben Comfort (ACT) Team Scody Downunder 0:35:11 92 Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 0:35:16 93 Gerald Evans (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 94 William Andersson (NSW) St. George Merida 0:35:43 95 Mark Fagg (VIC) Team Seight 0:36:40 96 Reece Robinson (NSW) GPM Stulz 0:36:57 97 Aaron Jones (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 0:38:55 98 David Parker (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective 0:40:59 99 Patrick Sharpe (NSW) SUVelo Racing 0:42:05 100 Rohan Wight (SA) SASI Cycling Team 0:42:25 101 Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 0:43:10 102 Aden De Jager (QLD) Team Scody Downunder 0:43:18 103 Tom Kaesler (SA) SASI Cycling Team 0:44:42 104 Jay Phillpotts (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part 0:45:14 105 Sean Whitfield (ACT) Team Scody Downunder 0:47:37 106 Alline Dodds (NSW) SUVelo Racing 0:47:55 107 Harrison Wiles (NSW) St. George Merida 0:48:11 108 Fergus Sully (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 109 Benjamin Harvey (NSW) St. George Merida 0:49:02 110 Anthony Murray (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 0:50:08 111 Matt Boys (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part 0:52:09 112 Samuel Burston (NSW) SUVelo Racing 0:53:03 113 David Mclean (VIC) Team Seight 114 Matthew Borg (NSW) Individual Riders 0:53:18 115 Nathan Booth (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective 0:56:05 116 Jackson Law (NSW) GPM Stulz 1:00:46 117 Tom Petty (NSW) SUVelo Racing 1:00:57 118 Kierin Lewis (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 1:03:02 119 Dane Frey (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 1:22:09

Sprint Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 17 pts 2 Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing 14 3 Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 13 4 Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 7 5 Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 6 6 Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 6 7 Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing 4 8 Michael Rice (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 4 9 Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS 4 10 Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 4 11 Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS 3 12 Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 3 13 Alex Wohler (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 3 14 Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 3 15 Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 2 16 Joel Strachan (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 2 17 Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 2 18 Tom Kaesler (SA) SASI Cycling Team 2 19 Jason Lowndes (VIC) Team Seight 1 20 Eric Sheppard (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 1 21 James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 1 22 Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS 1 23 Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 1

Young Rider Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 11:34:39 2 Alex Wohler (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 0:00:05 3 Jason Lowndes (VIC) Team Seight 0:00:13 4 Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS 0:00:23 5 Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 0:09:43 6 Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:10:35 7 Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS 0:10:46 8 Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:12:58 9 Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:14:47 10 Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 0:16:50