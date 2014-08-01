Tour of the Murray River: Ayden Toovey wins stage 5
Jones remains in leader's jersey
Stage 5: Echuca - Echuca
Ayden Toovey (Subaru NSWIS) claimed a maiden Subaru National Road Series stage victory in Echuca as he soloed to victory over Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) at the Tour of the Murray River in Echuca.
On a wet day that again saw wind pelter the peloton, 18-year-old Toovey made his way into the 10-man breakaway that doubled in size from the initial five-man break that formed after 40km of racing in the 91km stage.
"This is my first NRS win and it's really good to get it under my belt," said Toovey who attacked his breakaway companions with three kilometes left to race. "I had a teammate in the break today in Nathan Bradshaw and he helped me out a lot to keep me at the front."
Toovey proved too fast on the day for Woolley who earned second place while Tom Kaesler (SASI) rounded out the podium in third place.
"My teammate Nathan got in the first break and I was lucky enough to get in the group that bridged across.
"With three kilometre to go, we all started looking at each other, a few guys got up the road and we worked well together until the final few hundred metres before we sprinted to the line."
Despite crashing inside the final few kilometres, Brenton Jones (Avanti Racing) retained his 12 second overall lead over Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) who also crashed. Kerrison crossed the line with the main field, seven seconds ahead of Jones who required a bike change after the fall.
However Jones was awarded the same time as the main group, as the incident happened within the official 'safety zone.'
"To crash inside the three kilometre mark was disappointing, but if that's the worst that can happen then bring it on," said Jones. "It was a little bit slippery and my back wheel just slid out underneath me, there was nothing I could do, that's racing."
The race continued tomorrow with a 104km stage from Nathalia to Cobram.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|2:11:40
|2
|Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:00:04
|3
|Tom Kaesler (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|0:00:11
|4
|Michael Rice (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:00:15
|5
|Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|0:00:16
|6
|Joel Strachan (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:00:19
|7
|Aden De Jager (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
|0:00:20
|8
|Matthew Leonard (VIC) Team Seight
|0:00:22
|9
|Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:00:23
|10
|Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|0:00:25
|11
|Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|0:00:37
|12
|Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
|13
|James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|14
|Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|15
|Jason Lowndes (VIC) Team Seight
|16
|Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|17
|Alex Wohler (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|18
|Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|19
|Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:00:41
|20
|Jarryd Jones (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:00:42
|21
|Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|22
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|23
|Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|24
|Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|25
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|26
|Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|27
|Russell Gill (SA) St. George Merida
|28
|Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS
|29
|Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|0:00:49
|30
|Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|31
|Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|0:00:54
|32
|Craig Hutton (NSW) Wormall Civil CCS
|33
|William Holmes (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|34
|Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|35
|Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|36
|Patrick Sharpe (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|37
|Kyle Thompson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|38
|Andrew Williams (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|39
|Jordan Davies (NSW) St. George Merida
|40
|Nick Miller (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
|41
|Tamas Allenby (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|42
|Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|43
|Stuart Shaw (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|44
|Westley Gough (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|45
|Jason Rigg (WA) Team Polygon Australia
|46
|Ryan Thomas (NSW) GPM Stulz
|47
|Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|48
|Jake Magee (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|49
|James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|50
|Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|51
|Tom Robinson (TAS) Avanti Racing Team
|52
|Eric Sheppard (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|53
|Conor Murtagh (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|54
|Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|55
|Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:01:04
|56
|Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:01:12
|57
|Alex Nazarewicz (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|58
|Lachlan Holliday (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|59
|Aaron Jones (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|0:01:16
|60
|Sean Whitfield (ACT) Team Scody Downunder
|61
|Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
|62
|Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia
|0:01:31
|63
|Harrison Carter (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|64
|Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|0:01:33
|65
|Marc Wilson (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|66
|Damion Drapac (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|67
|Wade Edwards (VIC) Team Seight
|68
|Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|69
|Zane Hunter (VIC) Team Seight
|70
|Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:01:38
|71
|Craig Evers (NSW) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|0:02:08
|72
|Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:02:17
|73
|Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|0:02:19
|74
|Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:02:20
|75
|Rohan Wight (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|0:02:27
|76
|Mitchell Barry (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|0:03:00
|77
|Dane Frey (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|78
|John Peppard (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|79
|Leslie Masters (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
|80
|Harrison Wiles (NSW) St. George Merida
|81
|Alex Hersey (NSW) St. George Merida
|82
|Jay Dutton (NSW) St. George Merida
|83
|Fergus Sully (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|84
|William Andersson (NSW) St. George Merida
|85
|Alex Smyth (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|86
|Matt Boys (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|87
|Ben O'Connor (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|88
|Robert Quinn (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|0:03:05
|89
|Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|90
|Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|91
|Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|92
|Patrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|93
|Ben Comfort (ACT) Team Scody Downunder
|94
|Chris Jory (NSW) GPM Stulz
|95
|Anthony Murray (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|0:03:10
|96
|Myron Simpson (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|97
|Mitchell Dedman (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|98
|Jackson Law (NSW) GPM Stulz
|99
|Aaron Donnelly (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|100
|Gerald Evans (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|101
|Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|102
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team
|0:03:14
|103
|Jacob Restall (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:03:15
|104
|Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
|0:04:07
|105
|Matthew Borg (NSW) Individual Riders
|0:06:20
|106
|Mark Fagg (VIC) Team Seight
|0:07:10
|107
|Simon Dwyer (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|0:07:32
|108
|Samuel Burston (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|0:07:52
|109
|David Parker (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|110
|Tom Petty (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|111
|Benjamin Harvey (NSW) St. George Merida
|112
|Jay Phillpotts (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|113
|Alline Dodds (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|114
|Nathan Booth (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|115
|David Mclean (VIC) Team Seight
|116
|Kierin Lewis (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|0:08:14
|117
|Reece Robinson (NSW) GPM Stulz
|118
|Darcy-Ellerm Norton (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|119
|Daniel Bonello (NSW) GPM Stulz
|DNS
|Michael Troy (NSW) GPM Stulz
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
|3
|pts
|2
|Joel Strachan (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|2
|3
|Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Rice (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|2
|3
|Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Tom Kaesler (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Michael Rice (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|6:36:23
|2
|CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:00:19
|3
|Wormall Civil CCS
|0:00:21
|4
|Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|0:00:24
|5
|Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:00:27
|6
|health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|7
|Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:33
|8
|Avanti Racing Team
|0:00:45
|9
|Team Scody Downunder
|0:01:07
|10
|Team Seight
|0:01:09
|11
|Jayco/John West/VIS
|0:01:25
|12
|SUVelo Racing
|0:01:37
|13
|Team Polygon Australia
|0:01:41
|14
|SASI Cycling Team
|0:02:04
|15
|Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|0:02:37
|16
|St. George Merida
|0:03:13
|17
|GPM Stulz
|0:05:46
|18
|Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|0:06:10
|19
|Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|0:13:01
|20
|Phoenix Cycling Collective
|0:16:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|11:34:34
|2
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:05
|3
|Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:00:08
|4
|Alex Wohler (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:10
|5
|Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|0:00:15
|6
|Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|7
|Jason Lowndes (VIC) Team Seight
|0:00:18
|8
|Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|9
|Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|10
|Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|0:00:19
|11
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|0:00:22
|12
|Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS
|0:00:28
|13
|Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|0:00:31
|14
|Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:40
|15
|Eric Sheppard (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:00:49
|16
|Westley Gough (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:50
|17
|Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|0:09:48
|18
|Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:10:18
|19
|James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:10:35
|20
|Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:10:40
|21
|Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|0:10:51
|22
|Stuart Shaw (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:10:52
|23
|Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:13:03
|24
|Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:14:52
|25
|Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:15:25
|26
|Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|0:16:55
|27
|Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:17:33
|28
|Ryan Thomas (NSW) GPM Stulz
|29
|Jake Magee (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|30
|Andrew Williams (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|31
|Jason Rigg (WA) Team Polygon Australia
|32
|Nick Miller (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
|33
|Conor Murtagh (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|34
|Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:17:43
|35
|Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|0:17:50
|36
|Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:18:05
|37
|Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|0:18:12
|38
|Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia
|0:18:53
|39
|Tom Robinson (TAS) Avanti Racing Team
|0:20:14
|40
|Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:20:40
|41
|Joel Strachan (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:22:04
|42
|Matthew Leonard (VIC) Team Seight
|0:22:09
|43
|Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:22:28
|44
|Russell Gill (SA) St. George Merida
|0:22:29
|45
|Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:22:41
|46
|Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|47
|Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|48
|James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|49
|Tamas Allenby (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|50
|Kyle Thompson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|51
|Jordan Davies (NSW) St. George Merida
|52
|Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:22:59
|53
|Lachlan Holliday (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|54
|Aaron Donnelly (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|0:23:12
|55
|Wade Edwards (VIC) Team Seight
|0:23:20
|56
|Damion Drapac (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|57
|Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|58
|Craig Evers (NSW) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|0:23:55
|59
|Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:24:52
|60
|Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
|0:26:26
|61
|Darcy-Ellerm Norton (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|0:26:28
|62
|Alex Smyth (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:26:33
|63
|Patrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:26:38
|64
|Harrison Carter (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|0:26:41
|65
|Marc Wilson (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|0:27:20
|66
|Zane Hunter (VIC) Team Seight
|67
|Ben O'Connor (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:28:10
|68
|John Peppard (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|69
|Jacob Restall (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:28:25
|70
|Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:28:41
|71
|Mitchell Barry (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|0:28:47
|72
|Michael Rice (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:28:57
|73
|Mitchell Dedman (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|74
|Jarryd Jones (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:29:05
|75
|Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:29:25
|76
|Craig Hutton (NSW) Wormall Civil CCS
|0:29:37
|77
|Alex Nazarewicz (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|0:29:55
|78
|Daniel Bonello (NSW) GPM Stulz
|0:30:01
|79
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team
|0:30:54
|80
|Robert Quinn (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|0:31:05
|81
|Alex Hersey (NSW) St. George Merida
|0:31:43
|82
|Chris Jory (NSW) GPM Stulz
|0:31:48
|83
|Myron Simpson (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:31:53
|84
|Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|0:32:31
|85
|Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
|0:32:50
|86
|William Holmes (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|0:33:00
|87
|Simon Dwyer (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|0:33:19
|88
|Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|0:33:32
|89
|Leslie Masters (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
|0:35:06
|90
|Jay Dutton (NSW) St. George Merida
|91
|Ben Comfort (ACT) Team Scody Downunder
|0:35:11
|92
|Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|0:35:16
|93
|Gerald Evans (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|94
|William Andersson (NSW) St. George Merida
|0:35:43
|95
|Mark Fagg (VIC) Team Seight
|0:36:40
|96
|Reece Robinson (NSW) GPM Stulz
|0:36:57
|97
|Aaron Jones (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|0:38:55
|98
|David Parker (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|0:40:59
|99
|Patrick Sharpe (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|0:42:05
|100
|Rohan Wight (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|0:42:25
|101
|Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|0:43:10
|102
|Aden De Jager (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
|0:43:18
|103
|Tom Kaesler (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|0:44:42
|104
|Jay Phillpotts (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|0:45:14
|105
|Sean Whitfield (ACT) Team Scody Downunder
|0:47:37
|106
|Alline Dodds (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|0:47:55
|107
|Harrison Wiles (NSW) St. George Merida
|0:48:11
|108
|Fergus Sully (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|109
|Benjamin Harvey (NSW) St. George Merida
|0:49:02
|110
|Anthony Murray (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|0:50:08
|111
|Matt Boys (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|0:52:09
|112
|Samuel Burston (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|0:53:03
|113
|David Mclean (VIC) Team Seight
|114
|Matthew Borg (NSW) Individual Riders
|0:53:18
|115
|Nathan Booth (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|0:56:05
|116
|Jackson Law (NSW) GPM Stulz
|1:00:46
|117
|Tom Petty (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|1:00:57
|118
|Kierin Lewis (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|1:03:02
|119
|Dane Frey (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|1:22:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|17
|pts
|2
|Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
|14
|3
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|13
|4
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|7
|5
|Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|6
|6
|Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|6
|7
|Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
|4
|8
|Michael Rice (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|4
|9
|Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS
|4
|10
|Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|4
|11
|Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|3
|12
|Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|3
|13
|Alex Wohler (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|3
|14
|Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|3
|15
|Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|2
|16
|Joel Strachan (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|2
|17
|Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|2
|18
|Tom Kaesler (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|2
|19
|Jason Lowndes (VIC) Team Seight
|1
|20
|Eric Sheppard (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|1
|21
|James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|1
|22
|Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|1
|23
|Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|11:34:39
|2
|Alex Wohler (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:05
|3
|Jason Lowndes (VIC) Team Seight
|0:00:13
|4
|Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS
|0:00:23
|5
|Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|0:09:43
|6
|Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:10:35
|7
|Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|0:10:46
|8
|Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:12:58
|9
|Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:14:47
|10
|Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|0:16:50
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Budget Forklifts
|34:44:32
|2
|Wormall Civil CCS
|0:00:02
|3
|Avanti Racing Team
|0:00:23
|4
|CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:20:29
|5
|health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:20:52
|6
|Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:33:47
|7
|African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:37:08
|8
|Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|0:44:13
|9
|Team Seight
|0:44:57
|10
|Jayco/John West/VIS
|0:45:18
|11
|Team Polygon Australia
|1:01:25
|12
|Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|1:08:31
|13
|Team Scody Downunder
|1:08:49
|14
|GPM Stulz
|1:13:28
|15
|SUVelo Racing
|1:13:38
|16
|St. George Merida
|1:16:03
|17
|Phoenix Cycling Collective
|1:29:26
|18
|Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|1:31:00
|19
|Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|1:43:19
|20
|SASI Cycling Team
|1:59:52
