Tour of the Murray River: Ayden Toovey wins stage 5

Jones remains in leader's jersey

Ayden Toovey (Subaru NSWIS)

Ayden Toovey (Subaru NSWIS)
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) in the break

Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) in the break
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Ayden Toovey (Subaru NSWIS) wins stage 5

Ayden Toovey (Subaru NSWIS) wins stage 5
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
The top three from stage 5

The top three from stage 5
(Image credit: Con Chronis)

Ayden Toovey (Subaru NSWIS) claimed a maiden Subaru National Road Series stage victory in Echuca as he soloed to victory over Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) at the Tour of the Murray River in Echuca.

On a wet day that again saw wind pelter the peloton, 18-year-old Toovey made his way into the 10-man breakaway that doubled in size from the initial five-man break that formed after 40km of racing in the 91km stage.

"This is my first NRS win and it's really good to get it under my belt," said Toovey who attacked his breakaway companions with three kilometes left to race. "I had a teammate in the break today in Nathan Bradshaw and he helped me out a lot to keep me at the front."

Toovey proved too fast on the day for Woolley who earned second place while Tom Kaesler (SASI) rounded out the podium in third place.

"My teammate Nathan got in the first break and I was lucky enough to get in the group that bridged across.

"With three kilometre to go, we all started looking at each other, a few guys got up the road and we worked well together until the final few hundred metres before we sprinted to the line."

Despite crashing inside the final few kilometres, Brenton Jones (Avanti Racing) retained his 12 second overall lead over Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) who also crashed. Kerrison crossed the line with the main field, seven seconds ahead of Jones who required a bike change after the fall.

However Jones was awarded the same time as the main group, as the incident happened within the official 'safety zone.'

"To crash inside the three kilometre mark was disappointing, but if that's the worst that can happen then bring it on," said Jones. "It was a little bit slippery and my back wheel just slid out underneath me, there was nothing I could do, that's racing."

The race continued tomorrow with a 104km stage from Nathalia to Cobram.

Results

Stage 5 Result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team2:11:40
2Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:00:04
3Tom Kaesler (SA) SASI Cycling Team0:00:11
4Michael Rice (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:00:15
5Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:00:16
6Joel Strachan (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:00:19
7Aden De Jager (QLD) Team Scody Downunder0:00:20
8Matthew Leonard (VIC) Team Seight0:00:22
9Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing0:00:23
10Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS0:00:25
11Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team0:00:37
12Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
13James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
14Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
15Jason Lowndes (VIC) Team Seight
16Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
17Alex Wohler (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
18Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
19Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:00:41
20Jarryd Jones (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:00:42
21Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
22Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
23Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
24Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
25Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
26Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
27Russell Gill (SA) St. George Merida
28Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS
29Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team0:00:49
30Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team
31Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS0:00:54
32Craig Hutton (NSW) Wormall Civil CCS
33William Holmes (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
34Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
35Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
36Patrick Sharpe (NSW) SUVelo Racing
37Kyle Thompson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
38Andrew Williams (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
39Jordan Davies (NSW) St. George Merida
40Nick Miller (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
41Tamas Allenby (NSW) SUVelo Racing
42Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
43Stuart Shaw (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
44Westley Gough (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
45Jason Rigg (WA) Team Polygon Australia
46Ryan Thomas (NSW) GPM Stulz
47Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
48Jake Magee (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
49James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
50Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
51Tom Robinson (TAS) Avanti Racing Team
52Eric Sheppard (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
53Conor Murtagh (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
54Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
55Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts0:01:04
56Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:01:12
57Alex Nazarewicz (NSW) SUVelo Racing
58Lachlan Holliday (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
59Aaron Jones (TAS) Team Polygon Australia0:01:16
60Sean Whitfield (ACT) Team Scody Downunder
61Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
62Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia0:01:31
63Harrison Carter (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
64Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team0:01:33
65Marc Wilson (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
66Damion Drapac (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
67Wade Edwards (VIC) Team Seight
68Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
69Zane Hunter (VIC) Team Seight
70Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:01:38
71Craig Evers (NSW) Phoenix Cycling Collective0:02:08
72Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts0:02:17
73Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team0:02:19
74Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:02:20
75Rohan Wight (SA) SASI Cycling Team0:02:27
76Mitchell Barry (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part0:03:00
77Dane Frey (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
78John Peppard (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
79Leslie Masters (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
80Harrison Wiles (NSW) St. George Merida
81Alex Hersey (NSW) St. George Merida
82Jay Dutton (NSW) St. George Merida
83Fergus Sully (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
84William Andersson (NSW) St. George Merida
85Alex Smyth (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
86Matt Boys (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
87Ben O'Connor (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
88Robert Quinn (NSW) SUVelo Racing0:03:05
89Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
90Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
91Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
92Patrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
93Ben Comfort (ACT) Team Scody Downunder
94Chris Jory (NSW) GPM Stulz
95Anthony Murray (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team0:03:10
96Myron Simpson (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
97Mitchell Dedman (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
98Jackson Law (NSW) GPM Stulz
99Aaron Donnelly (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
100Gerald Evans (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
101Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
102Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team0:03:14
103Jacob Restall (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing0:03:15
104Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder0:04:07
105Matthew Borg (NSW) Individual Riders0:06:20
106Mark Fagg (VIC) Team Seight0:07:10
107Simon Dwyer (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective0:07:32
108Samuel Burston (NSW) SUVelo Racing0:07:52
109David Parker (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
110Tom Petty (NSW) SUVelo Racing
111Benjamin Harvey (NSW) St. George Merida
112Jay Phillpotts (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
113Alline Dodds (NSW) SUVelo Racing
114Nathan Booth (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
115David Mclean (VIC) Team Seight
116Kierin Lewis (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team0:08:14
117Reece Robinson (NSW) GPM Stulz
118Darcy-Ellerm Norton (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
119Daniel Bonello (NSW) GPM Stulz
DNSMichael Troy (NSW) GPM Stulz

Intermediate Sprints - Lockington Consolidated Primary School
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing3pts
2Joel Strachan (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team2
3Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team1

Nanneella Estate Primary School
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Rice (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team3pts
2Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS2
3Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team1

Echuca Racecourse (Stage Finish)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team5pts
2Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team3
3Tom Kaesler (SA) SASI Cycling Team2
4Michael Rice (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team1

Teams Stage Result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team6:36:23
2CharterMason Giant Racing0:00:19
3Wormall Civil CCS0:00:21
4Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:00:24
5Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:00:27
6health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
7Team Budget Forklifts0:00:33
8Avanti Racing Team0:00:45
9Team Scody Downunder0:01:07
10Team Seight0:01:09
11Jayco/John West/VIS0:01:25
12SUVelo Racing0:01:37
13Team Polygon Australia0:01:41
14SASI Cycling Team0:02:04
15Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team0:02:37
16St. George Merida0:03:13
17GPM Stulz0:05:46
18Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part0:06:10
19Subaru Albion NRS Development Team0:13:01
20Phoenix Cycling Collective0:16:09

General Classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team11:34:34
2Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts0:00:05
3Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing0:00:08
4Alex Wohler (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts0:00:10
5Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team0:00:15
6Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
7Jason Lowndes (VIC) Team Seight0:00:18
8Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
9Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
10Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS0:00:19
11Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team0:00:22
12Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS0:00:28
13Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS0:00:31
14Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts0:00:40
15Eric Sheppard (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:00:49
16Westley Gough (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts0:00:50
17Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:09:48
18Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing0:10:18
19James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:10:35
20Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:10:40
21Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS0:10:51
22Stuart Shaw (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:10:52
23Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:13:03
24Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing0:14:52
25Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts0:15:25
26Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:16:55
27Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:17:33
28Ryan Thomas (NSW) GPM Stulz
29Jake Magee (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
30Andrew Williams (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
31Jason Rigg (WA) Team Polygon Australia
32Nick Miller (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
33Conor Murtagh (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
34Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts0:17:43
35Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team0:17:50
36Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:18:05
37Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:18:12
38Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia0:18:53
39Tom Robinson (TAS) Avanti Racing Team0:20:14
40Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:20:40
41Joel Strachan (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:22:04
42Matthew Leonard (VIC) Team Seight0:22:09
43Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:22:28
44Russell Gill (SA) St. George Merida0:22:29
45Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:22:41
46Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
47Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
48James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
49Tamas Allenby (NSW) SUVelo Racing
50Kyle Thompson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
51Jordan Davies (NSW) St. George Merida
52Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:22:59
53Lachlan Holliday (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
54Aaron Donnelly (NSW) Avanti Racing Team0:23:12
55Wade Edwards (VIC) Team Seight0:23:20
56Damion Drapac (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
57Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
58Craig Evers (NSW) Phoenix Cycling Collective0:23:55
59Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:24:52
60Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder0:26:26
61Darcy-Ellerm Norton (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team0:26:28
62Alex Smyth (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:26:33
63Patrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:26:38
64Harrison Carter (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:26:41
65Marc Wilson (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part0:27:20
66Zane Hunter (VIC) Team Seight
67Ben O'Connor (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:28:10
68John Peppard (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
69Jacob Restall (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing0:28:25
70Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:28:41
71Mitchell Barry (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part0:28:47
72Michael Rice (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:28:57
73Mitchell Dedman (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
74Jarryd Jones (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:29:05
75Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing0:29:25
76Craig Hutton (NSW) Wormall Civil CCS0:29:37
77Alex Nazarewicz (NSW) SUVelo Racing0:29:55
78Daniel Bonello (NSW) GPM Stulz0:30:01
79Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team0:30:54
80Robert Quinn (NSW) SUVelo Racing0:31:05
81Alex Hersey (NSW) St. George Merida0:31:43
82Chris Jory (NSW) GPM Stulz0:31:48
83Myron Simpson (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts0:31:53
84Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS0:32:31
85Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder0:32:50
86William Holmes (TAS) Team Polygon Australia0:33:00
87Simon Dwyer (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective0:33:19
88Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team0:33:32
89Leslie Masters (QLD) Team Scody Downunder0:35:06
90Jay Dutton (NSW) St. George Merida
91Ben Comfort (ACT) Team Scody Downunder0:35:11
92Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:35:16
93Gerald Evans (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
94William Andersson (NSW) St. George Merida0:35:43
95Mark Fagg (VIC) Team Seight0:36:40
96Reece Robinson (NSW) GPM Stulz0:36:57
97Aaron Jones (TAS) Team Polygon Australia0:38:55
98David Parker (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective0:40:59
99Patrick Sharpe (NSW) SUVelo Racing0:42:05
100Rohan Wight (SA) SASI Cycling Team0:42:25
101Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia0:43:10
102Aden De Jager (QLD) Team Scody Downunder0:43:18
103Tom Kaesler (SA) SASI Cycling Team0:44:42
104Jay Phillpotts (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part0:45:14
105Sean Whitfield (ACT) Team Scody Downunder0:47:37
106Alline Dodds (NSW) SUVelo Racing0:47:55
107Harrison Wiles (NSW) St. George Merida0:48:11
108Fergus Sully (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
109Benjamin Harvey (NSW) St. George Merida0:49:02
110Anthony Murray (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team0:50:08
111Matt Boys (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part0:52:09
112Samuel Burston (NSW) SUVelo Racing0:53:03
113David Mclean (VIC) Team Seight
114Matthew Borg (NSW) Individual Riders0:53:18
115Nathan Booth (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective0:56:05
116Jackson Law (NSW) GPM Stulz1:00:46
117Tom Petty (NSW) SUVelo Racing1:00:57
118Kierin Lewis (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team1:03:02
119Dane Frey (WA) Wormall Civil CCS1:22:09

Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team17pts
2Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing14
3Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts13
4Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team7
5Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team6
6Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team6
7Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing4
8Michael Rice (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team4
9Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS4
10Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team4
11Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS3
12Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team3
13Alex Wohler (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts3
14Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS3
15Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS2
16Joel Strachan (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team2
17Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS2
18Tom Kaesler (SA) SASI Cycling Team2
19Jason Lowndes (VIC) Team Seight1
20Eric Sheppard (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team1
21James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team1
22Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS1
23Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS1

Young Rider Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts11:34:39
2Alex Wohler (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts0:00:05
3Jason Lowndes (VIC) Team Seight0:00:13
4Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS0:00:23
5Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:09:43
6Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:10:35
7Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS0:10:46
8Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:12:58
9Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing0:14:47
10Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:16:50

Teams General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Budget Forklifts34:44:32
2Wormall Civil CCS0:00:02
3Avanti Racing Team0:00:23
4CharterMason Giant Racing0:20:29
5health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:20:52
6Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:33:47
7African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:37:08
8Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:44:13
9Team Seight0:44:57
10Jayco/John West/VIS0:45:18
11Team Polygon Australia1:01:25
12Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team1:08:31
13Team Scody Downunder1:08:49
14GPM Stulz1:13:28
15SUVelo Racing1:13:38
16St. George Merida1:16:03
17Phoenix Cycling Collective1:29:26
18Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part1:31:00
19Subaru Albion NRS Development Team1:43:19
20SASI Cycling Team1:59:52

 

