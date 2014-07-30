Tour of the Murray River: Kerrison wins stage 2
Second place enough for Brenton Jones to retain leader's jersey
Stage 2: Swan Hill - Swan Hill
Jesse Kerrison (BudgetForklifts) claimed his third NRS stage win of 2014 as he out-sprinted Raphael Freinstein (CharterMason) and race leader Brenton Jones (Avanti) at the end of the 33km criterium in Swan Hill which constituted stage 2 of the Tour of the Murray River.
"It was hard out there," said Kerrison. "Straight up and down the hill on a hot-dog circuit and with the wind, it makes for a really tough criterium.
"There was a three-man break and they were holding a pretty solid gap for a while, but with the pace of the peloton and the wind, it's just not sustainable. I was confident it would come back."
The Tour continues an afternoon 98km stage from Swan Hill – Quambatook.
Video courtesy of Cycling Australia
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:46:45
|2
|Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
|3
|Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|4
|Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|5
|Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|6
|Michael Rice (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|7
|Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|8
|Patrick Sharpe (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|9
|Russell Gill (SA) St. George Merida
|10
|Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|11
|Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|12
|Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS
|13
|Alex Wohler (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|14
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|15
|Stuart Shaw (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|16
|Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|17
|James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|18
|Jason Lowndes (VIC) Team Seight
|19
|Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|20
|Tamas Allenby (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|21
|Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|22
|Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|23
|Craig Evers (NSW) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|24
|Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|25
|Morgan Smith (NZL) CharterMason Giant Racing
|26
|Ryan Thomas (NSW) GPM Stulz
|27
|Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|28
|Daniel Bonello (NSW) GPM Stulz
|29
|Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|30
|Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
|31
|Nick Miller (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
|32
|Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|33
|Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|34
|Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|35
|Joel Strachan (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|36
|Damion Drapac (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|37
|Lachlan Holliday (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|38
|Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia
|39
|Jason Rigg (WA) Team Polygon Australia
|40
|Craig Hutton (NSW) Wormall Civil CCS
|41
|Aden De Jager (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
|42
|Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|43
|Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|44
|Chris Jory (NSW) GPM Stulz
|45
|Alex Hersey (NSW) St. George Merida
|46
|Matthew Leonard (VIC) Team Seight
|47
|Eric Sheppard (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|48
|Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|49
|Westley Gough (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|50
|Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
|51
|Conor Murtagh (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|52
|Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|53
|Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|54
|Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|55
|James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|56
|Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|57
|Alistair Crameri (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|58
|Kyle Thompson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|59
|Wade Edwards (VIC) Team Seight
|60
|Alex Nazarewicz (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|61
|Jordan Davies (NSW) St. George Merida
|62
|Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|63
|Reece Robinson (NSW) GPM Stulz
|64
|Jake Magee (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|65
|Andrew Williams (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|66
|Myron Simpson (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|67
|Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|68
|Darcy-Ellerm Norton (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|0:01:35
|69
|Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:01:41
|70
|Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:46:45
|71
|Alex Smyth (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:01:46
|72
|Patrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|73
|Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|0:02:23
|74
|Jacob Restall (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:03:23
|75
|Tom Robinson (TAS) Avanti Racing Team
|76
|Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:00:00
|77
|William Holmes (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|0:03:23
|78
|Jay Dutton (NSW) St. George Merida
|79
|Harrison Carter (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|80
|Ben O'Connor (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|81
|Chris Filiatrault (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|82
|Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|83
|Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
|84
|Kierin Lewis (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|85
|Tom Kaesler (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|86
|Sean Whitfield (ACT) Team Scody Downunder
|87
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team
|88
|Aaron Donnelly (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|89
|Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|90
|Leslie Masters (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
|91
|John Peppard (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|92
|Gerald Evans (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|93
|Michael Troy (NSW) GPM Stulz
|94
|Ben Comfort (ACT) Team Scody Downunder
|95
|Matt Boys (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|96
|Samuel Burston (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|0:04:00
|97
|Harrison Wiles (NSW) St. George Merida
|98
|Mark Fagg (VIC) Team Seight
|99
|Zane Hunter (VIC) Team Seight
|100
|Benjamin Harvey (NSW) St. George Merida
|101
|William Andersson (NSW) St. George Merida
|102
|Mitchell Barry (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|103
|Aaron Jones (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|104
|Fergus Sully (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|105
|Mitchell Dedman (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|106
|David Mclean (VIC) Team Seight
|107
|Marc Wilson (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|108
|Rohan Wight (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|109
|Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|110
|Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|111
|Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|112
|Jackson Law (NSW) GPM Stulz
|113
|Tom Petty (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|114
|Alline Dodds (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|115
|Dylan Hately (VIC) Team Seight
|116
|Dane Frey (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|117
|Jarryd Jones (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|118
|Trent Morey (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|119
|Jay Phillpotts (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|120
|Steve Rankie QLD) Individual Riders
|121
|Matthew Borg (NSW) Individual Riders
|122
|David Parker (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|123
|Andrew McCosker (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|124
|Robert Quinn (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|125
|Simon Dwyer (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|126
|Nathan Booth (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|127
|Andrew Pickering (NSW) Individual Riders
|128
|Declan Gregory (VIC) Individual Riders
|129
|Tristan Webber (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|130
|Anthony Murray (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|131
|Todd Buschkuehl (VIC) Team Scody Downunder
|132
|Thomas Patton (NSW) GPM Stulz
|0:06:00
|133
|Thomas Allford (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|134
|Oscar Stevenson (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|135
|Keegan Aitchison (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|3
|pts
|2
|Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS
|2
|3
|James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|2
|3
|Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|5
|pts
|2
|Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
|3
|3
|Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|2
|4
|Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|1
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Budget Forklifts
|2:20:15
|2
|Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|3
|Avanti Racing Team
|4
|African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|5
|CharterMason Giant Racing
|6
|health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|7
|Wormall Civil CCS
|8
|SUVelo Racing
|9
|GPM Stulz
|10
|Jayco/John West/VIS
|11
|Team Scody Downunder
|12
|St. George Merida
|13
|Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|14
|Team Seight
|15
|Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|16
|Team Polygon Australia
|0:03:23
|17
|Phoenix Cycling Collective
|0:07:23
|18
|Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|0:08:21
|19
|SASI Cycling Team
|0:11:23
|20
|Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|4:19:02
|2
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:05
|3
|Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:00:07
|4
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|0:00:08
|5
|Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|0:00:13
|6
|Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|7
|Michael Rice (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:00:14
|8
|Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|9
|James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|10
|Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|11
|Stuart Shaw (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|12
|Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|13
|Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|14
|Patrick Sharpe (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|15
|Jason Lowndes (VIC) Team Seight
|16
|Russell Gill (SA) St. George Merida
|17
|Ryan Thomas (NSW) GPM Stulz
|18
|Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|19
|Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|20
|Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|21
|Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|22
|Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS
|23
|Joel Strachan (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|24
|Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|25
|Morgan Smith (NZL) CharterMason Giant Racing
|26
|Craig Evers (NSW) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|27
|Nick Miller (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
|28
|Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|29
|Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|30
|Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|31
|Alex Wohler (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|32
|Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|33
|Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|34
|Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|35
|Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|36
|Damion Drapac (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|37
|Matthew Leonard (VIC) Team Seight
|38
|Jake Magee (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|39
|Andrew Williams (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|40
|Wade Edwards (VIC) Team Seight
|41
|Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|42
|Alex Nazarewicz (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|43
|Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|44
|Daniel Bonello (NSW) GPM Stulz
|45
|Westley Gough (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|46
|Reece Robinson (NSW) GPM Stulz
|47
|Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|48
|Jordan Davies (NSW) St. George Merida
|49
|Jason Rigg (WA) Team Polygon Australia
|50
|Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
|51
|Alex Hersey (NSW) St. George Merida
|52
|Eric Sheppard (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|53
|Tamas Allenby (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|54
|Myron Simpson (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|55
|Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|56
|Craig Hutton (NSW) Wormall Civil CCS
|57
|Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|58
|Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|59
|Lachlan Holliday (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|60
|James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|61
|Aden De Jager (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
|62
|Kyle Thompson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|63
|Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia
|64
|Alistair Crameri (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|65
|Chris Jory (NSW) GPM Stulz
|66
|Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|67
|Conor Murtagh (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|68
|Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
|69
|Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|70
|Darcy-Ellerm Norton (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|0:01:49
|71
|Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:01:55
|72
|Alex Smyth (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:02:00
|73
|Patrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|74
|Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|0:02:37
|75
|Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|0:03:37
|76
|Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
|77
|Harrison Carter (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|78
|Sean Whitfield (ACT) Team Scody Downunder
|79
|William Holmes (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|80
|Jay Dutton (NSW) St. George Merida
|81
|Ben O'Connor (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|82
|Chris Filiatrault (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|83
|Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|84
|Tom Kaesler (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|85
|John Peppard (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|86
|Jacob Restall (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing
|87
|Leslie Masters (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
|88
|Kierin Lewis (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|89
|Ben Comfort (ACT) Team Scody Downunder
|90
|Aaron Donnelly (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|91
|Matt Boys (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|92
|Gerald Evans (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|93
|Dylan Hately (VIC) Team Seight
|0:04:14
|94
|Harrison Wiles (NSW) St. George Merida
|95
|Marc Wilson (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|96
|Fergus Sully (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|97
|Mitchell Barry (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|98
|Benjamin Harvey (NSW) St. George Merida
|99
|Anthony Murray (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|100
|Samuel Burston (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|101
|William Andersson (NSW) St. George Merida
|102
|Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|103
|Mitchell Dedman (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|104
|Simon Dwyer (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|105
|David Mclean (VIC) Team Seight
|106
|Zane Hunter (VIC) Team Seight
|107
|Jackson Law (NSW) GPM Stulz
|108
|Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|109
|Todd Buschkuehl (VIC) Team Scody Downunder
|110
|Steve Rankie QLD) Individual Riders
|111
|Trent Morey (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|112
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team
|0:06:07
|113
|Thomas Patton (NSW) GPM Stulz
|0:06:14
|114
|Jarryd Jones (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:06:50
|115
|Robert Quinn (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|0:07:16
|116
|Nathan Booth (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|117
|Tom Robinson (TAS) Avanti Racing Team
|0:07:33
|118
|Andrew Pickering (NSW) Individual Riders
|0:07:36
|119
|Mark Fagg (VIC) Team Seight
|0:07:57
|120
|Tom Petty (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|0:08:10
|121
|Jay Phillpotts (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|0:08:53
|122
|Michael Troy (NSW) GPM Stulz
|0:11:02
|123
|Rohan Wight (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|0:11:29
|124
|Alline Dodds (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|0:11:34
|125
|David Parker (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|126
|Andrew McCosker (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|127
|Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|0:11:36
|128
|Thomas Allford (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|0:13:29
|129
|Aaron Jones (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|0:16:06
|130
|Declan Gregory (VIC) Individual Riders
|0:16:33
|131
|Matthew Borg (NSW) Individual Riders
|0:18:29
|132
|Tristan Webber (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|0:25:52
|133
|Dane Frey (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|0:34:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|9
|pts
|2
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|8
|3
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|6
|4
|Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
|5
|5
|Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|4
|6
|Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|3
|7
|Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|3
|8
|Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS
|2
|9
|Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|2
|10
|Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|1
|11
|James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|1
|12
|Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|1
|13
|Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|4:19:07
|2
|Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|0:00:08
|3
|Michael Rice (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:00:09
|4
|Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|5
|Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|6
|Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|7
|Patrick Sharpe (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|8
|Jason Lowndes (VIC) Team Seight
|9
|Ryan Thomas (NSW) GPM Stulz
|10
|Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Avanti Racing Team
|12:57:48
|2
|Team Budget Forklifts
|3
|Wormall Civil CCS
|4
|Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|5
|health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|6
|African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|7
|CharterMason Giant Racing
|8
|Team Scody Downunder
|9
|SUVelo Racing
|10
|GPM Stulz
|11
|Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|12
|Team Seight
|13
|Jayco/John West/VIS
|14
|St. George Merida
|15
|Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|16
|Team Polygon Australia
|0:03:23
|17
|Phoenix Cycling Collective
|0:07:23
|18
|Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|0:08:21
|19
|Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|0:11:23
|20
|SASI Cycling Team
|0:18:38
