Jesse Kerrison (BudgetForklifts) claimed his third NRS stage win of 2014 as he out-sprinted Raphael Freinstein (CharterMason) and race leader Brenton Jones (Avanti) at the end of the 33km criterium in Swan Hill which constituted stage 2 of the Tour of the Murray River.

"It was hard out there," said Kerrison. "Straight up and down the hill on a hot-dog circuit and with the wind, it makes for a really tough criterium.

"There was a three-man break and they were holding a pretty solid gap for a while, but with the pace of the peloton and the wind, it's just not sustainable. I was confident it would come back."

The Tour continues an afternoon 98km stage from Swan Hill – Quambatook.

Results

Stage 2 Result # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 0:46:45 2 Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing 3 Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 4 Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS 5 Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 6 Michael Rice (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 7 Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 8 Patrick Sharpe (NSW) SUVelo Racing 9 Russell Gill (SA) St. George Merida 10 Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 11 Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 12 Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS 13 Alex Wohler (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 14 Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 15 Stuart Shaw (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 16 Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 17 James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 18 Jason Lowndes (VIC) Team Seight 19 Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 20 Tamas Allenby (NSW) SUVelo Racing 21 Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 22 Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 23 Craig Evers (NSW) Phoenix Cycling Collective 24 Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 25 Morgan Smith (NZL) CharterMason Giant Racing 26 Ryan Thomas (NSW) GPM Stulz 27 Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 28 Daniel Bonello (NSW) GPM Stulz 29 Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS 30 Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder 31 Nick Miller (NZL) Team Scody Downunder 32 Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 33 Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 34 Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 35 Joel Strachan (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 36 Damion Drapac (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 37 Lachlan Holliday (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 38 Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia 39 Jason Rigg (WA) Team Polygon Australia 40 Craig Hutton (NSW) Wormall Civil CCS 41 Aden De Jager (QLD) Team Scody Downunder 42 Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 43 Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 44 Chris Jory (NSW) GPM Stulz 45 Alex Hersey (NSW) St. George Merida 46 Matthew Leonard (VIC) Team Seight 47 Eric Sheppard (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 48 Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 49 Westley Gough (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 50 Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing 51 Conor Murtagh (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 52 Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 53 Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 54 Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 55 James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 56 Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 57 Alistair Crameri (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 58 Kyle Thompson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 59 Wade Edwards (VIC) Team Seight 60 Alex Nazarewicz (NSW) SUVelo Racing 61 Jordan Davies (NSW) St. George Merida 62 Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 63 Reece Robinson (NSW) GPM Stulz 64 Jake Magee (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 65 Andrew Williams (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 66 Myron Simpson (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 67 Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 68 Darcy-Ellerm Norton (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 0:01:35 69 Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:01:41 70 Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:46:45 71 Alex Smyth (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:01:46 72 Patrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 73 Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 0:02:23 74 Jacob Restall (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:03:23 75 Tom Robinson (TAS) Avanti Racing Team 76 Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:00:00 77 William Holmes (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 0:03:23 78 Jay Dutton (NSW) St. George Merida 79 Harrison Carter (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 80 Ben O'Connor (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 81 Chris Filiatrault (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective 82 Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 83 Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder 84 Kierin Lewis (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 85 Tom Kaesler (SA) SASI Cycling Team 86 Sean Whitfield (ACT) Team Scody Downunder 87 Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team 88 Aaron Donnelly (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 89 Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 90 Leslie Masters (QLD) Team Scody Downunder 91 John Peppard (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 92 Gerald Evans (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 93 Michael Troy (NSW) GPM Stulz 94 Ben Comfort (ACT) Team Scody Downunder 95 Matt Boys (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part 96 Samuel Burston (NSW) SUVelo Racing 0:04:00 97 Harrison Wiles (NSW) St. George Merida 98 Mark Fagg (VIC) Team Seight 99 Zane Hunter (VIC) Team Seight 100 Benjamin Harvey (NSW) St. George Merida 101 William Andersson (NSW) St. George Merida 102 Mitchell Barry (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part 103 Aaron Jones (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 104 Fergus Sully (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 105 Mitchell Dedman (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 106 David Mclean (VIC) Team Seight 107 Marc Wilson (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part 108 Rohan Wight (SA) SASI Cycling Team 109 Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team 110 Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 111 Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 112 Jackson Law (NSW) GPM Stulz 113 Tom Petty (NSW) SUVelo Racing 114 Alline Dodds (NSW) SUVelo Racing 115 Dylan Hately (VIC) Team Seight 116 Dane Frey (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 117 Jarryd Jones (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 118 Trent Morey (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part 119 Jay Phillpotts (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part 120 Steve Rankie QLD) Individual Riders 121 Matthew Borg (NSW) Individual Riders 122 David Parker (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective 123 Andrew McCosker (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective 124 Robert Quinn (NSW) SUVelo Racing 125 Simon Dwyer (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective 126 Nathan Booth (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective 127 Andrew Pickering (NSW) Individual Riders 128 Declan Gregory (VIC) Individual Riders 129 Tristan Webber (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective 130 Anthony Murray (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 131 Todd Buschkuehl (VIC) Team Scody Downunder 132 Thomas Patton (NSW) GPM Stulz 0:06:00 133 Thomas Allford (SA) SASI Cycling Team 134 Oscar Stevenson (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 135 Keegan Aitchison (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team

Intermediate Sprints - Lap 10 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS 3 pts 2 Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS 2 3 James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 1

Lap 20 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 2 3 Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing 1

Lap 30 Sprint (Stage Finish) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 5 pts 2 Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing 3 3 Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 2 4 Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS 1

Stage Aggressor Rider Name (Country) Team Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing

Teams Stage Result # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Budget Forklifts 2:20:15 2 Satalyst Giant Racing Team 3 Avanti Racing Team 4 African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 5 CharterMason Giant Racing 6 health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 7 Wormall Civil CCS 8 SUVelo Racing 9 GPM Stulz 10 Jayco/John West/VIS 11 Team Scody Downunder 12 St. George Merida 13 Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 14 Team Seight 15 Subaru NSWIS Development Team 16 Team Polygon Australia 0:03:23 17 Phoenix Cycling Collective 0:07:23 18 Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 0:08:21 19 SASI Cycling Team 0:11:23 20 Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part

General Classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 4:19:02 2 Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 0:00:05 3 Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:00:07 4 Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 0:00:08 5 Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS 0:00:13 6 Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 7 Michael Rice (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:00:14 8 Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 9 James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 10 Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 11 Stuart Shaw (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 12 Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 13 Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 14 Patrick Sharpe (NSW) SUVelo Racing 15 Jason Lowndes (VIC) Team Seight 16 Russell Gill (SA) St. George Merida 17 Ryan Thomas (NSW) GPM Stulz 18 Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 19 Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS 20 Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 21 Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 22 Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS 23 Joel Strachan (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 24 Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 25 Morgan Smith (NZL) CharterMason Giant Racing 26 Craig Evers (NSW) Phoenix Cycling Collective 27 Nick Miller (NZL) Team Scody Downunder 28 Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 29 Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 30 Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 31 Alex Wohler (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 32 Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 33 Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 34 Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 35 Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 36 Damion Drapac (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 37 Matthew Leonard (VIC) Team Seight 38 Jake Magee (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 39 Andrew Williams (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 40 Wade Edwards (VIC) Team Seight 41 Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 42 Alex Nazarewicz (NSW) SUVelo Racing 43 Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 44 Daniel Bonello (NSW) GPM Stulz 45 Westley Gough (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 46 Reece Robinson (NSW) GPM Stulz 47 Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 48 Jordan Davies (NSW) St. George Merida 49 Jason Rigg (WA) Team Polygon Australia 50 Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder 51 Alex Hersey (NSW) St. George Merida 52 Eric Sheppard (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 53 Tamas Allenby (NSW) SUVelo Racing 54 Myron Simpson (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 55 Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 56 Craig Hutton (NSW) Wormall Civil CCS 57 Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 58 Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 59 Lachlan Holliday (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 60 James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 61 Aden De Jager (QLD) Team Scody Downunder 62 Kyle Thompson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 63 Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia 64 Alistair Crameri (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 65 Chris Jory (NSW) GPM Stulz 66 Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 67 Conor Murtagh (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 68 Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing 69 Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 70 Darcy-Ellerm Norton (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 0:01:49 71 Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:01:55 72 Alex Smyth (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:02:00 73 Patrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 74 Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 0:02:37 75 Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 0:03:37 76 Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder 77 Harrison Carter (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 78 Sean Whitfield (ACT) Team Scody Downunder 79 William Holmes (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 80 Jay Dutton (NSW) St. George Merida 81 Ben O'Connor (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 82 Chris Filiatrault (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective 83 Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 84 Tom Kaesler (SA) SASI Cycling Team 85 John Peppard (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 86 Jacob Restall (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing 87 Leslie Masters (QLD) Team Scody Downunder 88 Kierin Lewis (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 89 Ben Comfort (ACT) Team Scody Downunder 90 Aaron Donnelly (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 91 Matt Boys (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part 92 Gerald Evans (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 93 Dylan Hately (VIC) Team Seight 0:04:14 94 Harrison Wiles (NSW) St. George Merida 95 Marc Wilson (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part 96 Fergus Sully (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 97 Mitchell Barry (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part 98 Benjamin Harvey (NSW) St. George Merida 99 Anthony Murray (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 100 Samuel Burston (NSW) SUVelo Racing 101 William Andersson (NSW) St. George Merida 102 Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team 103 Mitchell Dedman (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 104 Simon Dwyer (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective 105 David Mclean (VIC) Team Seight 106 Zane Hunter (VIC) Team Seight 107 Jackson Law (NSW) GPM Stulz 108 Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 109 Todd Buschkuehl (VIC) Team Scody Downunder 110 Steve Rankie QLD) Individual Riders 111 Trent Morey (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part 112 Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team 0:06:07 113 Thomas Patton (NSW) GPM Stulz 0:06:14 114 Jarryd Jones (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:06:50 115 Robert Quinn (NSW) SUVelo Racing 0:07:16 116 Nathan Booth (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective 117 Tom Robinson (TAS) Avanti Racing Team 0:07:33 118 Andrew Pickering (NSW) Individual Riders 0:07:36 119 Mark Fagg (VIC) Team Seight 0:07:57 120 Tom Petty (NSW) SUVelo Racing 0:08:10 121 Jay Phillpotts (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part 0:08:53 122 Michael Troy (NSW) GPM Stulz 0:11:02 123 Rohan Wight (SA) SASI Cycling Team 0:11:29 124 Alline Dodds (NSW) SUVelo Racing 0:11:34 125 David Parker (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective 126 Andrew McCosker (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective 127 Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 0:11:36 128 Thomas Allford (SA) SASI Cycling Team 0:13:29 129 Aaron Jones (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 0:16:06 130 Declan Gregory (VIC) Individual Riders 0:16:33 131 Matthew Borg (NSW) Individual Riders 0:18:29 132 Tristan Webber (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective 0:25:52 133 Dane Frey (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 0:34:14

Sprint Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 9 pts 2 Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 8 3 Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 6 4 Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing 5 5 Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 4 6 Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS 3 7 Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 3 8 Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS 2 9 Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 2 10 Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS 1 11 James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 1 12 Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 1 13 Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing 1

Young Rider Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 4:19:07 2 Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS 0:00:08 3 Michael Rice (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:00:09 4 Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 5 Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 6 Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 7 Patrick Sharpe (NSW) SUVelo Racing 8 Jason Lowndes (VIC) Team Seight 9 Ryan Thomas (NSW) GPM Stulz 10 Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS