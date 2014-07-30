Trending

Tour of the Murray River: Kerrison wins stage 2

Second place enough for Brenton Jones to retain leader's jersey

Jesse Kerrison (BudgetForklifts) celebrates winning stage 2

(Image credit: Con Chronis)

Jesse Kerrison (BudgetForklifts) claimed his third NRS stage win of 2014 as he out-sprinted Raphael Freinstein (CharterMason) and race leader Brenton Jones (Avanti) at the end of the 33km criterium in Swan Hill which constituted stage 2 of the Tour of the Murray River.

"It was hard out there," said Kerrison. "Straight up and down the hill on a hot-dog circuit and with the wind, it makes for a really tough criterium.

"There was a three-man break and they were holding a pretty solid gap for a while, but with the pace of the peloton and the wind, it's just not sustainable. I was confident it would come back."

The Tour continues an afternoon 98km stage from Swan Hill – Quambatook.

Video courtesy of Cycling Australia

Results

Stage 2 Result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts0:46:45
2Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
3Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
4Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
5Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
6Michael Rice (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
7Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
8Patrick Sharpe (NSW) SUVelo Racing
9Russell Gill (SA) St. George Merida
10Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
11Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
12Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS
13Alex Wohler (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
14Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
15Stuart Shaw (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
16Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
17James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
18Jason Lowndes (VIC) Team Seight
19Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
20Tamas Allenby (NSW) SUVelo Racing
21Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
22Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
23Craig Evers (NSW) Phoenix Cycling Collective
24Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
25Morgan Smith (NZL) CharterMason Giant Racing
26Ryan Thomas (NSW) GPM Stulz
27Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
28Daniel Bonello (NSW) GPM Stulz
29Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
30Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
31Nick Miller (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
32Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
33Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
34Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
35Joel Strachan (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
36Damion Drapac (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
37Lachlan Holliday (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
38Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia
39Jason Rigg (WA) Team Polygon Australia
40Craig Hutton (NSW) Wormall Civil CCS
41Aden De Jager (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
42Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
43Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
44Chris Jory (NSW) GPM Stulz
45Alex Hersey (NSW) St. George Merida
46Matthew Leonard (VIC) Team Seight
47Eric Sheppard (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
48Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
49Westley Gough (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
50Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
51Conor Murtagh (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
52Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
53Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
54Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
55James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
56Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
57Alistair Crameri (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
58Kyle Thompson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
59Wade Edwards (VIC) Team Seight
60Alex Nazarewicz (NSW) SUVelo Racing
61Jordan Davies (NSW) St. George Merida
62Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
63Reece Robinson (NSW) GPM Stulz
64Jake Magee (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
65Andrew Williams (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
66Myron Simpson (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
67Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
68Darcy-Ellerm Norton (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team0:01:35
69Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:01:41
70Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:46:45
71Alex Smyth (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:01:46
72Patrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
73Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team0:02:23
74Jacob Restall (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing0:03:23
75Tom Robinson (TAS) Avanti Racing Team
76Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:00:00
77William Holmes (TAS) Team Polygon Australia0:03:23
78Jay Dutton (NSW) St. George Merida
79Harrison Carter (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
80Ben O'Connor (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
81Chris Filiatrault (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
82Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
83Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
84Kierin Lewis (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
85Tom Kaesler (SA) SASI Cycling Team
86Sean Whitfield (ACT) Team Scody Downunder
87Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team
88Aaron Donnelly (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
89Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
90Leslie Masters (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
91John Peppard (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
92Gerald Evans (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
93Michael Troy (NSW) GPM Stulz
94Ben Comfort (ACT) Team Scody Downunder
95Matt Boys (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
96Samuel Burston (NSW) SUVelo Racing0:04:00
97Harrison Wiles (NSW) St. George Merida
98Mark Fagg (VIC) Team Seight
99Zane Hunter (VIC) Team Seight
100Benjamin Harvey (NSW) St. George Merida
101William Andersson (NSW) St. George Merida
102Mitchell Barry (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
103Aaron Jones (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
104Fergus Sully (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
105Mitchell Dedman (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
106David Mclean (VIC) Team Seight
107Marc Wilson (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
108Rohan Wight (SA) SASI Cycling Team
109Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team
110Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
111Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
112Jackson Law (NSW) GPM Stulz
113Tom Petty (NSW) SUVelo Racing
114Alline Dodds (NSW) SUVelo Racing
115Dylan Hately (VIC) Team Seight
116Dane Frey (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
117Jarryd Jones (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
118Trent Morey (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
119Jay Phillpotts (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
120Steve Rankie QLD) Individual Riders
121Matthew Borg (NSW) Individual Riders
122David Parker (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
123Andrew McCosker (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
124Robert Quinn (NSW) SUVelo Racing
125Simon Dwyer (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
126Nathan Booth (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
127Andrew Pickering (NSW) Individual Riders
128Declan Gregory (VIC) Individual Riders
129Tristan Webber (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
130Anthony Murray (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
131Todd Buschkuehl (VIC) Team Scody Downunder
132Thomas Patton (NSW) GPM Stulz0:06:00
133Thomas Allford (SA) SASI Cycling Team
134Oscar Stevenson (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
135Keegan Aitchison (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team

Intermediate Sprints - Lap 10 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS3pts
2Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS2
3James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team1

Lap 20 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team3pts
2Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS2
3Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing1

Lap 30 Sprint (Stage Finish)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts5pts
2Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing3
3Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team2
4Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS1

Stage Aggressor
Rider Name (Country) Team
Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing

Teams Stage Result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Budget Forklifts2:20:15
2Satalyst Giant Racing Team
3Avanti Racing Team
4African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
5CharterMason Giant Racing
6health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
7Wormall Civil CCS
8SUVelo Racing
9GPM Stulz
10Jayco/John West/VIS
11Team Scody Downunder
12St. George Merida
13Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
14Team Seight
15Subaru NSWIS Development Team
16Team Polygon Australia0:03:23
17Phoenix Cycling Collective0:07:23
18Subaru Albion NRS Development Team0:08:21
19SASI Cycling Team0:11:23
20Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part

General Classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team4:19:02
2Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts0:00:05
3Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing0:00:07
4Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team0:00:08
5Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS0:00:13
6Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
7Michael Rice (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:00:14
8Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
9James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
10Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
11Stuart Shaw (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
12Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
13Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
14Patrick Sharpe (NSW) SUVelo Racing
15Jason Lowndes (VIC) Team Seight
16Russell Gill (SA) St. George Merida
17Ryan Thomas (NSW) GPM Stulz
18Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
19Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
20Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
21Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
22Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS
23Joel Strachan (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
24Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
25Morgan Smith (NZL) CharterMason Giant Racing
26Craig Evers (NSW) Phoenix Cycling Collective
27Nick Miller (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
28Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
29Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
30Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
31Alex Wohler (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
32Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
33Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
34Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
35Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
36Damion Drapac (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
37Matthew Leonard (VIC) Team Seight
38Jake Magee (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
39Andrew Williams (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
40Wade Edwards (VIC) Team Seight
41Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
42Alex Nazarewicz (NSW) SUVelo Racing
43Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
44Daniel Bonello (NSW) GPM Stulz
45Westley Gough (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
46Reece Robinson (NSW) GPM Stulz
47Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
48Jordan Davies (NSW) St. George Merida
49Jason Rigg (WA) Team Polygon Australia
50Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
51Alex Hersey (NSW) St. George Merida
52Eric Sheppard (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
53Tamas Allenby (NSW) SUVelo Racing
54Myron Simpson (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
55Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
56Craig Hutton (NSW) Wormall Civil CCS
57Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
58Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
59Lachlan Holliday (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
60James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
61Aden De Jager (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
62Kyle Thompson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
63Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia
64Alistair Crameri (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
65Chris Jory (NSW) GPM Stulz
66Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
67Conor Murtagh (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
68Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
69Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
70Darcy-Ellerm Norton (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team0:01:49
71Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:01:55
72Alex Smyth (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:02:00
73Patrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
74Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team0:02:37
75Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS0:03:37
76Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
77Harrison Carter (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
78Sean Whitfield (ACT) Team Scody Downunder
79William Holmes (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
80Jay Dutton (NSW) St. George Merida
81Ben O'Connor (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
82Chris Filiatrault (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
83Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
84Tom Kaesler (SA) SASI Cycling Team
85John Peppard (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
86Jacob Restall (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing
87Leslie Masters (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
88Kierin Lewis (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
89Ben Comfort (ACT) Team Scody Downunder
90Aaron Donnelly (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
91Matt Boys (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
92Gerald Evans (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
93Dylan Hately (VIC) Team Seight0:04:14
94Harrison Wiles (NSW) St. George Merida
95Marc Wilson (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
96Fergus Sully (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
97Mitchell Barry (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
98Benjamin Harvey (NSW) St. George Merida
99Anthony Murray (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
100Samuel Burston (NSW) SUVelo Racing
101William Andersson (NSW) St. George Merida
102Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team
103Mitchell Dedman (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
104Simon Dwyer (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
105David Mclean (VIC) Team Seight
106Zane Hunter (VIC) Team Seight
107Jackson Law (NSW) GPM Stulz
108Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
109Todd Buschkuehl (VIC) Team Scody Downunder
110Steve Rankie QLD) Individual Riders
111Trent Morey (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
112Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team0:06:07
113Thomas Patton (NSW) GPM Stulz0:06:14
114Jarryd Jones (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:06:50
115Robert Quinn (NSW) SUVelo Racing0:07:16
116Nathan Booth (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
117Tom Robinson (TAS) Avanti Racing Team0:07:33
118Andrew Pickering (NSW) Individual Riders0:07:36
119Mark Fagg (VIC) Team Seight0:07:57
120Tom Petty (NSW) SUVelo Racing0:08:10
121Jay Phillpotts (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part0:08:53
122Michael Troy (NSW) GPM Stulz0:11:02
123Rohan Wight (SA) SASI Cycling Team0:11:29
124Alline Dodds (NSW) SUVelo Racing0:11:34
125David Parker (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
126Andrew McCosker (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
127Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia0:11:36
128Thomas Allford (SA) SASI Cycling Team0:13:29
129Aaron Jones (TAS) Team Polygon Australia0:16:06
130Declan Gregory (VIC) Individual Riders0:16:33
131Matthew Borg (NSW) Individual Riders0:18:29
132Tristan Webber (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective0:25:52
133Dane Frey (WA) Wormall Civil CCS0:34:14

Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team9pts
2Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts8
3Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team6
4Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing5
5Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team4
6Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS3
7Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team3
8Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS2
9Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS2
10Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS1
11James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team1
12Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS1
13Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing1

Young Rider Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts4:19:07
2Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS0:00:08
3Michael Rice (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:00:09
4Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
5Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
6Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
7Patrick Sharpe (NSW) SUVelo Racing
8Jason Lowndes (VIC) Team Seight
9Ryan Thomas (NSW) GPM Stulz
10Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS

Teams General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Avanti Racing Team12:57:48
2Team Budget Forklifts
3Wormall Civil CCS
4Satalyst Giant Racing Team
5health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
6African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
7CharterMason Giant Racing
8Team Scody Downunder
9SUVelo Racing
10GPM Stulz
11Subaru NSWIS Development Team
12Team Seight
13Jayco/John West/VIS
14St. George Merida
15Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
16Team Polygon Australia0:03:23
17Phoenix Cycling Collective0:07:23
18Subaru Albion NRS Development Team0:08:21
19Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part0:11:23
20SASI Cycling Team0:18:38

 

