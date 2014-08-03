Trending

Tour of the Murray River: Kerrison wins final stage to secure overall victory

Mechanical costs Jones stage and overall win

Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) wins stage 7 to secure the overall win
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Dan Bonello (GPM) launches an attack
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
The African Wildlife Safaris train getting in order
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Darcy Wolley (African Wildlife Safari)
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Avanti get ready to lead out Brenton Jones for the stage win
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) mid-race
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Avanti were present at the front of the race but were powerless to stop Jones suffering a mechanical and losing the overall lead
(Image credit: Con Chronis)

 A dramatic finale to the Tour of the Murray River saw Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) claim victory on stage seven and seal overall victory after race leader Brenton Jones (Avanti) suffered a mechanical in the final 300m and was unable to contest the vital final sprint with bonus seconds on offer.

Jones rolled over the line 11 seconds behind the main bunch and Kerrison which handed the BudgetForklifts rider the overall win by three seconds ahead of Raphael Freinstein (CharterMason Giant) and 11 seconds ahead of Jones

"I'm ecstatic," said Kerrison of his stage win and Tour victory double. "It's my first overall top five let alone on the podium, so to win the Tour is just crazy.

"I had good form coming into the Tour, but the longer the Tour went on, I started to think it wouldn't happen," added Kerrison, who also won stage two.

"Brenton had a bit of a mishap around the last corner, I think his chain might have skipped which put him back three or four wheels. It's heart breaking for him and it sucks it had to go down that way, but that's just racing."

Jones had led the race since claiming victory on stage one. He also won the sprint on stage three into Quambatook but his advantage over Kerrison ahead of the final stage had been reduced to five seconds.

"I've had the yellow jersey all week and to lose it on the final sprint is disappointing, but to be a champion, it's not all about winning and that's what I'm taking away from this," said Jones, who was the overall winner at the Bay Criterium Series in January.

"I was following the boys in the sprint and my chain came off. I drifted off into the gutter trying to put it back on and managed to avoid crashing before just trying to get to the finish.

"Unfortunately for me, Jesse won the stage which was enough for him to take the Tour so it's a bit unlucky."

Results

Stage 7 Result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts0:44:37
2Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
3James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
4Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
5Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
6Russell Gill (SA) St. George Merida
7Michael Rice (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
8Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
9Jackson Law (NSW) GPM Stulz
10Patrick Sharpe (NSW) SUVelo Racing
11Andrew Williams (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
12Alex Wohler (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
13Aaron Jones (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
14Lachlan Holliday (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
15Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
16Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
17Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia
18Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
19Nick Miller (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
20Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
21Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS
22Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
23Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
24Damion Drapac (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
25Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
26Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
27Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
28Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
29Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
30Jason Rigg (WA) Team Polygon Australia
31Joel Strachan (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
32Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
33Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
34Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
35Kyle Thompson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
36Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team
37Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
38James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
39Craig Hutton (NSW) Wormall Civil CCS
40Jordan Davies (NSW) St. George Merida
41Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
42Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
43Harrison Carter (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
44Conor Murtagh (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
45Sean Whitfield (ACT) Team Scody Downunder
46Ryan Thomas (NSW) GPM Stulz
47Wade Edwards (VIC) Team Seight
48Craig Evers (NSW) Phoenix Cycling Collective
49Kierin Lewis (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
50Marc Wilson (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
51John Peppard (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
52Benjamin Harvey (NSW) St. George Merida
53Reece Robinson (NSW) GPM Stulz
54Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
55Westley Gough (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts0:00:10
56Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
57Stuart Shaw (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
58Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
59Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
60Jake Magee (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
61Matthew Leonard (VIC) Team Seight
62Tamas Allenby (NSW) SUVelo Racing
63Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
64Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:00:16
65William Holmes (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
66Alex Smyth (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
67Gerald Evans (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
68Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
69Eric Sheppard (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
70Harrison Wiles (NSW) St. George Merida
71Leslie Masters (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
72Jay Dutton (NSW) St. George Merida
73Mark Fagg (VIC) Team Seight
74Zane Hunter (VIC) Team Seight
75Ben Comfort (ACT) Team Scody Downunder
76Samuel Burston (NSW) SUVelo Racing
77Mitchell Barry (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
78Darcy-Ellerm Norton (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
79Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
80Fergus Sully (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
81Mitchell Dedman (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
82David Parker (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
83Rohan Wight (SA) SASI Cycling Team
84Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
85Jarryd Jones (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
86Tom Kaesler (SA) SASI Cycling Team
87Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
88Myron Simpson (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts0:00:27
89Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:00:34
90Matt Boys (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part0:00:48
91Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts0:00:56
92Chris Jory (NSW) GPM Stulz
93Jay Phillpotts (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part0:00:58
94Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts0:01:02
95Daniel Bonello (NSW) GPM Stulz0:01:23
96Jacob Restall (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing0:01:28
97Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
98Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team0:02:16
99Tom Robinson (TAS) Avanti Racing Team0:02:41
100Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:02:53
101Aaron Donnelly (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
102Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
103Matthew Borg (NSW) Individual Riders
104David Mclean (VIC) Team Seight0:04:23
105Dane Frey (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
106Alline Dodds (NSW) SUVelo Racing0:05:53
107Simon Dwyer (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
108Tom Petty (NSW) SUVelo Racing
109William Andersson (NSW) St. George Merida
110Aden De Jager (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
111Nathan Booth (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective0:07:23
112Anthony Murray (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
DNSAlex Nazarewicz (NSW) SUVelo Racing

Intermediate Sprints - Lap 10 sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing3pts
2Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team2
3Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing1

Lap 20 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing3pts
2Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS2
3Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team1

Lap 30 Sprint (Stage Finish)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts5pts
2Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing3
3James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team2
4Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team1

Teams Stage Result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Budget Forklifts2:13:51
2Wormall Civil CCS
3health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
4Jayco/John West/VIS
5Team Polygon Australia
6Satalyst Giant Racing Team
7African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
8Team Scody Downunder
9Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
10Subaru NSWIS Development Team
11St. George Merida
12GPM Stulz
13Avanti Racing Team0:00:10
14CharterMason Giant Racing
15Subaru Albion NRS Development Team0:00:16
16SUVelo Racing0:00:26
17Team Seight
18SASI Cycling Team0:00:32
19Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part0:01:04
20Phoenix Cycling Collective0:06:09

Final General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts14:33:54
2Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing0:00:03
3Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team0:00:11
4Alex Wohler (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
5Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team0:00:13
6Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts0:00:16
7Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS0:00:19
8Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
9Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS0:00:20
10Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team0:00:23
11Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS0:00:29
12Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts0:00:41
13Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS0:00:48
14Westley Gough (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts0:01:15
15Eric Sheppard (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:01:45
16Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:09:15
17Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:09:49
18James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:10:34
19Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS0:10:52
20Stuart Shaw (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:11:03
21Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing0:12:01
22Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:12:31
23Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing0:15:17
24Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts0:15:18
25Jason Rigg (WA) Team Polygon Australia0:16:24
26Jake Magee (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing0:16:33
27Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:16:56
28Andrew Williams (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:17:34
29Ryan Thomas (NSW) GPM Stulz
30Nick Miller (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
31Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:17:50
32Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:18:06
33Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team0:18:07
34Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:18:23
35Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia0:18:54
36Conor Murtagh (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
37Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts0:19:47
38Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS0:21:32
39Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:21:45
40Joel Strachan (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:22:27
41Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:22:28
42Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:22:42
43Kyle Thompson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
44James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
45Jordan Davies (NSW) St. George Merida
46Matthew Leonard (VIC) Team Seight0:22:52
47Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team0:22:56
48Tom Robinson (TAS) Avanti Racing Team
49Lachlan Holliday (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS0:23:00
50Tamas Allenby (NSW) SUVelo Racing0:23:14
51Damion Drapac (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team0:23:21
52Russell Gill (SA) St. George Merida0:23:32
53Wade Edwards (VIC) Team Seight0:23:35
54Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
55Craig Evers (NSW) Phoenix Cycling Collective0:24:10
56Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:24:13
57Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:25:59
58Aaron Donnelly (NSW) Avanti Racing Team0:26:20
59Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder0:26:27
60Harrison Carter (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:26:42
61Alex Smyth (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:26:50
62Marc Wilson (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part0:27:21
63Darcy-Ellerm Norton (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team0:27:24
64Zane Hunter (VIC) Team Seight0:27:51
65John Peppard (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team0:28:11
66Craig Hutton (NSW) Wormall Civil CCS0:28:28
67Michael Rice (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:28:58
68Mitchell Barry (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part0:29:18
69Jarryd Jones (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:29:36
70Mitchell Dedman (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team0:29:39
71Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing0:29:56
72Jacob Restall (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing0:31:10
73Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:31:35
74Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team0:32:16
75Daniel Bonello (NSW) GPM Stulz
76Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS0:32:32
77William Holmes (TAS) Team Polygon Australia0:33:17
78Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team0:33:25
79Myron Simpson (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts0:33:30
80Chris Jory (NSW) GPM Stulz0:33:36
81Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:35:17
82Gerald Evans (TAS) Team Polygon Australia0:35:33
83Leslie Masters (QLD) Team Scody Downunder0:35:37
84Ben Comfort (ACT) Team Scody Downunder0:35:42
85Jay Dutton (NSW) St. George Merida0:36:00
86Mark Fagg (VIC) Team Seight0:37:11
87Reece Robinson (NSW) GPM Stulz0:37:43
88Aaron Jones (TAS) Team Polygon Australia0:38:56
89Simon Dwyer (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective0:39:27
90Patrick Sharpe (NSW) SUVelo Racing0:40:56
91David Parker (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective0:41:30
92William Andersson (NSW) St. George Merida0:41:51
93Rohan Wight (SA) SASI Cycling Team0:43:14
94Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia0:43:27
95Tom Kaesler (SA) SASI Cycling Team0:45:21
96Jay Phillpotts (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part0:46:47
97Sean Whitfield (ACT) Team Scody Downunder0:47:52
98Harrison Wiles (NSW) St. George Merida0:48:28
99Fergus Sully (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team0:48:53
100Benjamin Harvey (NSW) St. George Merida0:49:03
101Aden De Jager (QLD) Team Scody Downunder0:49:12
102Matt Boys (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part0:53:23
103Samuel Burston (NSW) SUVelo Racing0:53:45
104Alline Dodds (NSW) SUVelo Racing0:53:49
105Matthew Borg (NSW) Individual Riders0:56:12
106Anthony Murray (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team0:57:46
107Jackson Law (NSW) GPM Stulz1:00:47
108Kierin Lewis (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team1:03:03
109Nathan Booth (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective1:04:03
110David Mclean (VIC) Team Seight1:16:11
111Tom Petty (NSW) SUVelo Racing1:25:35
112Dane Frey (WA) Wormall Civil CCS1:26:58

Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing25pts
2Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team19
3Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts18
4Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team9
5Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team8
6Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team7
7Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team6
8Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing4
9Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS4
10Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team4
11Michael Rice (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team4
12Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS4
13Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS4
14Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team4
15Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS3
16Alex Wohler (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts3
17Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS3
18James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team3
19Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team3
20Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team2
21Joel Strachan (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team2
22Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS2
23Tom Kaesler (SA) SASI Cycling Team2
24Eric Sheppard (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team1
25Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS1
26Jake Magee (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing1
27Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing1
28Patrick Sharpe (NSW) SUVelo Racing1

Young Rider Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts14:33:54
2Alex Wohler (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts0:00:11
3Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS0:00:29
4Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:09:15
5Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:09:49
6Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS0:10:52
7Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:12:31
8Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing0:15:17
9Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:16:56
10Ryan Thomas (NSW) GPM Stulz0:17:34

Teams General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Budget Forklifts43:41:25
2Wormall Civil CCS0:00:02
3Avanti Racing Team0:01:43
4CharterMason Giant Racing0:20:53
5health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:20:55
6Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:33:45
7African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:37:02
8Jayco/John West/VIS0:45:18
9Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:45:23
10Team Seight0:47:15
11Team Polygon Australia1:01:25
12Team Scody Downunder1:09:59
13Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team1:10:09
14SUVelo Racing1:14:26
15GPM Stulz1:15:23
16St. George Merida1:17:13
17Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part1:33:53
18Phoenix Cycling Collective1:37:27
19Subaru Albion NRS Development Team1:44:59
20SASI Cycling Team2:01:16

NRS Teams Aggregate
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Avanti Racing Team115pts
2Team Budget Forklifts93
3health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team50
4African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team50
5CharterMason Giant Racing49
6Satalyst Giant Racing Team36
7Drapac Professional Cycling27
8Wormall Civil CCS19
9Data#3 Symantec Racing Team14
10GPM Sultz14
11Bianchi DCM Arbitrage9
12Jayco/John West/VIS9
13SUVelo Racing9
14Team Scody Downunder8
15Subaru NSWIS Development Team6
16St. George Merida5
17Team Polygon Australia4
18Swiss Wellness Cycling Team3
19Team Seight3
20Subaru Albion NRS Development Team3
21Paradice Investment Cycling Team3
22Essendon Skoda Cycling Team2
23Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team2
24SASI Cycling Team2
25Cellarbrations Racing Team2
26Team Direct Asia1
27Racing Kangaroos1
28Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing1
29Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part1
30Phoenix Cycling Collective1
31DH Racing1
32Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team1
33GDT Racing1
33Hall Cycle Training1
33Team NeilPryde-Mens Club in Japan1
33Total Sports NeilPryde Team1

NRS Aggregate
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Cooper (NZl) Avanti Racing Team44pts
2Jack Haig (Vic) Avanti Racing Team34
3Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts34
4Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts25
5Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team23
6Mark O'Brien (Vic) Avanti Racing Team22
7Brodie TALBOT (NSW) Team Budget Forklifts18
8Keagan Girdlestone (NZl) CharterMason Giant Racing17
9Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing15
10Wesley Sulzberger (Tas) Drapac13
11Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team10
12Alex Wohler (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts10
13Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team10
14Travis Meyer (Wa) Drapac9
15Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team9

 

