Tour of the Murray River: Kerrison wins final stage to secure overall victory
Mechanical costs Jones stage and overall win
Stage 7: Yarrawonga - Yarrawonga
A dramatic finale to the Tour of the Murray River saw Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) claim victory on stage seven and seal overall victory after race leader Brenton Jones (Avanti) suffered a mechanical in the final 300m and was unable to contest the vital final sprint with bonus seconds on offer.
Jones rolled over the line 11 seconds behind the main bunch and Kerrison which handed the BudgetForklifts rider the overall win by three seconds ahead of Raphael Freinstein (CharterMason Giant) and 11 seconds ahead of Jones
"I'm ecstatic," said Kerrison of his stage win and Tour victory double. "It's my first overall top five let alone on the podium, so to win the Tour is just crazy.
"I had good form coming into the Tour, but the longer the Tour went on, I started to think it wouldn't happen," added Kerrison, who also won stage two.
"Brenton had a bit of a mishap around the last corner, I think his chain might have skipped which put him back three or four wheels. It's heart breaking for him and it sucks it had to go down that way, but that's just racing."
Jones had led the race since claiming victory on stage one. He also won the sprint on stage three into Quambatook but his advantage over Kerrison ahead of the final stage had been reduced to five seconds.
"I've had the yellow jersey all week and to lose it on the final sprint is disappointing, but to be a champion, it's not all about winning and that's what I'm taking away from this," said Jones, who was the overall winner at the Bay Criterium Series in January.
"I was following the boys in the sprint and my chain came off. I drifted off into the gutter trying to put it back on and managed to avoid crashing before just trying to get to the finish.
"Unfortunately for me, Jesse won the stage which was enough for him to take the Tour so it's a bit unlucky."
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:44:37
|2
|Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
|3
|James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|4
|Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|5
|Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|6
|Russell Gill (SA) St. George Merida
|7
|Michael Rice (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|8
|Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|9
|Jackson Law (NSW) GPM Stulz
|10
|Patrick Sharpe (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|11
|Andrew Williams (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|12
|Alex Wohler (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|13
|Aaron Jones (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|14
|Lachlan Holliday (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|15
|Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|16
|Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|17
|Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia
|18
|Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
|19
|Nick Miller (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
|20
|Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|21
|Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS
|22
|Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|23
|Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|24
|Damion Drapac (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|25
|Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|26
|Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|27
|Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|28
|Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|29
|Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|30
|Jason Rigg (WA) Team Polygon Australia
|31
|Joel Strachan (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|32
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|33
|Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|34
|Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|35
|Kyle Thompson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|36
|Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|37
|Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|38
|James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|39
|Craig Hutton (NSW) Wormall Civil CCS
|40
|Jordan Davies (NSW) St. George Merida
|41
|Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|42
|Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|43
|Harrison Carter (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|44
|Conor Murtagh (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|45
|Sean Whitfield (ACT) Team Scody Downunder
|46
|Ryan Thomas (NSW) GPM Stulz
|47
|Wade Edwards (VIC) Team Seight
|48
|Craig Evers (NSW) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|49
|Kierin Lewis (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|50
|Marc Wilson (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|51
|John Peppard (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|52
|Benjamin Harvey (NSW) St. George Merida
|53
|Reece Robinson (NSW) GPM Stulz
|54
|Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|55
|Westley Gough (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:10
|56
|Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|57
|Stuart Shaw (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|58
|Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|59
|Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|60
|Jake Magee (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|61
|Matthew Leonard (VIC) Team Seight
|62
|Tamas Allenby (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|63
|Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|64
|Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:00:16
|65
|William Holmes (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|66
|Alex Smyth (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|67
|Gerald Evans (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|68
|Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|69
|Eric Sheppard (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|70
|Harrison Wiles (NSW) St. George Merida
|71
|Leslie Masters (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
|72
|Jay Dutton (NSW) St. George Merida
|73
|Mark Fagg (VIC) Team Seight
|74
|Zane Hunter (VIC) Team Seight
|75
|Ben Comfort (ACT) Team Scody Downunder
|76
|Samuel Burston (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|77
|Mitchell Barry (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|78
|Darcy-Ellerm Norton (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|79
|Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|80
|Fergus Sully (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|81
|Mitchell Dedman (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|82
|David Parker (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|83
|Rohan Wight (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|84
|Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|85
|Jarryd Jones (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|86
|Tom Kaesler (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|87
|Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|88
|Myron Simpson (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:27
|89
|Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:00:34
|90
|Matt Boys (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|0:00:48
|91
|Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:56
|92
|Chris Jory (NSW) GPM Stulz
|93
|Jay Phillpotts (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|0:00:58
|94
|Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:01:02
|95
|Daniel Bonello (NSW) GPM Stulz
|0:01:23
|96
|Jacob Restall (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:01:28
|97
|Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
|98
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team
|0:02:16
|99
|Tom Robinson (TAS) Avanti Racing Team
|0:02:41
|100
|Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:02:53
|101
|Aaron Donnelly (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|102
|Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|103
|Matthew Borg (NSW) Individual Riders
|104
|David Mclean (VIC) Team Seight
|0:04:23
|105
|Dane Frey (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|106
|Alline Dodds (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|0:05:53
|107
|Simon Dwyer (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|108
|Tom Petty (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|109
|William Andersson (NSW) St. George Merida
|110
|Aden De Jager (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
|111
|Nathan Booth (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|0:07:23
|112
|Anthony Murray (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|DNS
|Alex Nazarewicz (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
|3
|pts
|2
|Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|2
|3
|Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
|3
|pts
|2
|Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|2
|3
|Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|5
|pts
|2
|Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
|3
|3
|James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Budget Forklifts
|2:13:51
|2
|Wormall Civil CCS
|3
|health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|4
|Jayco/John West/VIS
|5
|Team Polygon Australia
|6
|Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|7
|African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|8
|Team Scody Downunder
|9
|Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|10
|Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|11
|St. George Merida
|12
|GPM Stulz
|13
|Avanti Racing Team
|0:00:10
|14
|CharterMason Giant Racing
|15
|Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|0:00:16
|16
|SUVelo Racing
|0:00:26
|17
|Team Seight
|18
|SASI Cycling Team
|0:00:32
|19
|Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|0:01:04
|20
|Phoenix Cycling Collective
|0:06:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|14:33:54
|2
|Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:00:03
|3
|Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|0:00:11
|4
|Alex Wohler (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|5
|Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|0:00:13
|6
|Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:16
|7
|Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|0:00:19
|8
|Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|9
|Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|0:00:20
|10
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|0:00:23
|11
|Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS
|0:00:29
|12
|Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:41
|13
|Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|0:00:48
|14
|Westley Gough (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:01:15
|15
|Eric Sheppard (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:01:45
|16
|Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:09:15
|17
|Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|0:09:49
|18
|James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:10:34
|19
|Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|0:10:52
|20
|Stuart Shaw (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:11:03
|21
|Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:12:01
|22
|Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:12:31
|23
|Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:15:17
|24
|Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:15:18
|25
|Jason Rigg (WA) Team Polygon Australia
|0:16:24
|26
|Jake Magee (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:16:33
|27
|Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|0:16:56
|28
|Andrew Williams (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:17:34
|29
|Ryan Thomas (NSW) GPM Stulz
|30
|Nick Miller (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
|31
|Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:17:50
|32
|Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:18:06
|33
|Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|0:18:07
|34
|Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|0:18:23
|35
|Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia
|0:18:54
|36
|Conor Murtagh (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|37
|Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:19:47
|38
|Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|0:21:32
|39
|Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:21:45
|40
|Joel Strachan (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:22:27
|41
|Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:22:28
|42
|Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:22:42
|43
|Kyle Thompson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|44
|James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|45
|Jordan Davies (NSW) St. George Merida
|46
|Matthew Leonard (VIC) Team Seight
|0:22:52
|47
|Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|0:22:56
|48
|Tom Robinson (TAS) Avanti Racing Team
|49
|Lachlan Holliday (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|0:23:00
|50
|Tamas Allenby (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|0:23:14
|51
|Damion Drapac (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|0:23:21
|52
|Russell Gill (SA) St. George Merida
|0:23:32
|53
|Wade Edwards (VIC) Team Seight
|0:23:35
|54
|Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|55
|Craig Evers (NSW) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|0:24:10
|56
|Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:24:13
|57
|Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:25:59
|58
|Aaron Donnelly (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|0:26:20
|59
|Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
|0:26:27
|60
|Harrison Carter (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|0:26:42
|61
|Alex Smyth (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:26:50
|62
|Marc Wilson (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|0:27:21
|63
|Darcy-Ellerm Norton (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|0:27:24
|64
|Zane Hunter (VIC) Team Seight
|0:27:51
|65
|John Peppard (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|0:28:11
|66
|Craig Hutton (NSW) Wormall Civil CCS
|0:28:28
|67
|Michael Rice (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:28:58
|68
|Mitchell Barry (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|0:29:18
|69
|Jarryd Jones (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:29:36
|70
|Mitchell Dedman (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|0:29:39
|71
|Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:29:56
|72
|Jacob Restall (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:31:10
|73
|Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:31:35
|74
|Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|0:32:16
|75
|Daniel Bonello (NSW) GPM Stulz
|76
|Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|0:32:32
|77
|William Holmes (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|0:33:17
|78
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team
|0:33:25
|79
|Myron Simpson (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:33:30
|80
|Chris Jory (NSW) GPM Stulz
|0:33:36
|81
|Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|0:35:17
|82
|Gerald Evans (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|0:35:33
|83
|Leslie Masters (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
|0:35:37
|84
|Ben Comfort (ACT) Team Scody Downunder
|0:35:42
|85
|Jay Dutton (NSW) St. George Merida
|0:36:00
|86
|Mark Fagg (VIC) Team Seight
|0:37:11
|87
|Reece Robinson (NSW) GPM Stulz
|0:37:43
|88
|Aaron Jones (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|0:38:56
|89
|Simon Dwyer (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|0:39:27
|90
|Patrick Sharpe (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|0:40:56
|91
|David Parker (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|0:41:30
|92
|William Andersson (NSW) St. George Merida
|0:41:51
|93
|Rohan Wight (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|0:43:14
|94
|Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|0:43:27
|95
|Tom Kaesler (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|0:45:21
|96
|Jay Phillpotts (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|0:46:47
|97
|Sean Whitfield (ACT) Team Scody Downunder
|0:47:52
|98
|Harrison Wiles (NSW) St. George Merida
|0:48:28
|99
|Fergus Sully (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|0:48:53
|100
|Benjamin Harvey (NSW) St. George Merida
|0:49:03
|101
|Aden De Jager (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
|0:49:12
|102
|Matt Boys (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|0:53:23
|103
|Samuel Burston (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|0:53:45
|104
|Alline Dodds (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|0:53:49
|105
|Matthew Borg (NSW) Individual Riders
|0:56:12
|106
|Anthony Murray (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|0:57:46
|107
|Jackson Law (NSW) GPM Stulz
|1:00:47
|108
|Kierin Lewis (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|1:03:03
|109
|Nathan Booth (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|1:04:03
|110
|David Mclean (VIC) Team Seight
|1:16:11
|111
|Tom Petty (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|1:25:35
|112
|Dane Frey (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|1:26:58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
|25
|pts
|2
|Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|19
|3
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|18
|4
|Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|9
|5
|Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|8
|6
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|7
|7
|Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|6
|8
|Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
|4
|9
|Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|4
|10
|Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|4
|11
|Michael Rice (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|4
|12
|Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS
|4
|13
|Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|4
|14
|Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|4
|15
|Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|3
|16
|Alex Wohler (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|3
|17
|Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|3
|18
|James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|3
|19
|Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|3
|20
|Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|2
|21
|Joel Strachan (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|2
|22
|Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|2
|23
|Tom Kaesler (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|2
|24
|Eric Sheppard (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|1
|25
|Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|1
|26
|Jake Magee (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|1
|27
|Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|1
|28
|Patrick Sharpe (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|14:33:54
|2
|Alex Wohler (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:11
|3
|Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS
|0:00:29
|4
|Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:09:15
|5
|Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|0:09:49
|6
|Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|0:10:52
|7
|Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:12:31
|8
|Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:15:17
|9
|Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|0:16:56
|10
|Ryan Thomas (NSW) GPM Stulz
|0:17:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Budget Forklifts
|43:41:25
|2
|Wormall Civil CCS
|0:00:02
|3
|Avanti Racing Team
|0:01:43
|4
|CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:20:53
|5
|health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:20:55
|6
|Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:33:45
|7
|African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:37:02
|8
|Jayco/John West/VIS
|0:45:18
|9
|Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|0:45:23
|10
|Team Seight
|0:47:15
|11
|Team Polygon Australia
|1:01:25
|12
|Team Scody Downunder
|1:09:59
|13
|Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|1:10:09
|14
|SUVelo Racing
|1:14:26
|15
|GPM Stulz
|1:15:23
|16
|St. George Merida
|1:17:13
|17
|Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|1:33:53
|18
|Phoenix Cycling Collective
|1:37:27
|19
|Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|1:44:59
|20
|SASI Cycling Team
|2:01:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Avanti Racing Team
|115
|pts
|2
|Team Budget Forklifts
|93
|3
|health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|50
|4
|African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|50
|5
|CharterMason Giant Racing
|49
|6
|Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|36
|7
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|27
|8
|Wormall Civil CCS
|19
|9
|Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|14
|10
|GPM Sultz
|14
|11
|Bianchi DCM Arbitrage
|9
|12
|Jayco/John West/VIS
|9
|13
|SUVelo Racing
|9
|14
|Team Scody Downunder
|8
|15
|Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|6
|16
|St. George Merida
|5
|17
|Team Polygon Australia
|4
|18
|Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|3
|19
|Team Seight
|3
|20
|Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|3
|21
|Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|3
|22
|Essendon Skoda Cycling Team
|2
|23
|Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|2
|24
|SASI Cycling Team
|2
|25
|Cellarbrations Racing Team
|2
|26
|Team Direct Asia
|1
|27
|Racing Kangaroos
|1
|28
|Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|1
|29
|Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|1
|30
|Phoenix Cycling Collective
|1
|31
|DH Racing
|1
|32
|Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|1
|33
|GDT Racing
|1
|33
|Hall Cycle Training
|1
|33
|Team NeilPryde-Mens Club in Japan
|1
|33
|Total Sports NeilPryde Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Avanti Racing Team
|44
|pts
|2
|Jack Haig (Vic) Avanti Racing Team
|34
|3
|Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts
|34
|4
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|25
|5
|Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|23
|6
|Mark O'Brien (Vic) Avanti Racing Team
|22
|7
|Brodie TALBOT (NSW) Team Budget Forklifts
|18
|8
|Keagan Girdlestone (NZl) CharterMason Giant Racing
|17
|9
|Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
|15
|10
|Wesley Sulzberger (Tas) Drapac
|13
|11
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team
|10
|12
|Alex Wohler (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|10
|13
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|10
|14
|Travis Meyer (Wa) Drapac
|9
|15
|Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|9
