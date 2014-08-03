Image 1 of 7 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) wins stage 7 to secure the overall win (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 2 of 7 Dan Bonello (GPM) launches an attack (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 3 of 7 The African Wildlife Safaris train getting in order (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 4 of 7 Darcy Wolley (African Wildlife Safari) (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 5 of 7 Avanti get ready to lead out Brenton Jones for the stage win (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 6 of 7 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) mid-race (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 7 of 7 Avanti were present at the front of the race but were powerless to stop Jones suffering a mechanical and losing the overall lead (Image credit: Con Chronis)

A dramatic finale to the Tour of the Murray River saw Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) claim victory on stage seven and seal overall victory after race leader Brenton Jones (Avanti) suffered a mechanical in the final 300m and was unable to contest the vital final sprint with bonus seconds on offer.

Jones rolled over the line 11 seconds behind the main bunch and Kerrison which handed the BudgetForklifts rider the overall win by three seconds ahead of Raphael Freinstein (CharterMason Giant) and 11 seconds ahead of Jones

"I'm ecstatic," said Kerrison of his stage win and Tour victory double. "It's my first overall top five let alone on the podium, so to win the Tour is just crazy.

"I had good form coming into the Tour, but the longer the Tour went on, I started to think it wouldn't happen," added Kerrison, who also won stage two.

"Brenton had a bit of a mishap around the last corner, I think his chain might have skipped which put him back three or four wheels. It's heart breaking for him and it sucks it had to go down that way, but that's just racing."

Jones had led the race since claiming victory on stage one. He also won the sprint on stage three into Quambatook but his advantage over Kerrison ahead of the final stage had been reduced to five seconds.

"I've had the yellow jersey all week and to lose it on the final sprint is disappointing, but to be a champion, it's not all about winning and that's what I'm taking away from this," said Jones, who was the overall winner at the Bay Criterium Series in January.

"I was following the boys in the sprint and my chain came off. I drifted off into the gutter trying to put it back on and managed to avoid crashing before just trying to get to the finish.

"Unfortunately for me, Jesse won the stage which was enough for him to take the Tour so it's a bit unlucky."

Results

Stage 7 Result # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 0:44:37 2 Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing 3 James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 4 Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 5 Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 6 Russell Gill (SA) St. George Merida 7 Michael Rice (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 8 Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS 9 Jackson Law (NSW) GPM Stulz 10 Patrick Sharpe (NSW) SUVelo Racing 11 Andrew Williams (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 12 Alex Wohler (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 13 Aaron Jones (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 14 Lachlan Holliday (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 15 Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 16 Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 17 Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia 18 Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder 19 Nick Miller (NZL) Team Scody Downunder 20 Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 21 Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS 22 Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS 23 Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 24 Damion Drapac (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 25 Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 26 Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 27 Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 28 Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 29 Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 30 Jason Rigg (WA) Team Polygon Australia 31 Joel Strachan (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 32 Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 33 Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 34 Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 35 Kyle Thompson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 36 Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team 37 Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 38 James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 39 Craig Hutton (NSW) Wormall Civil CCS 40 Jordan Davies (NSW) St. George Merida 41 Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 42 Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 43 Harrison Carter (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 44 Conor Murtagh (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 45 Sean Whitfield (ACT) Team Scody Downunder 46 Ryan Thomas (NSW) GPM Stulz 47 Wade Edwards (VIC) Team Seight 48 Craig Evers (NSW) Phoenix Cycling Collective 49 Kierin Lewis (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 50 Marc Wilson (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part 51 John Peppard (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 52 Benjamin Harvey (NSW) St. George Merida 53 Reece Robinson (NSW) GPM Stulz 54 Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 55 Westley Gough (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 0:00:10 56 Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 57 Stuart Shaw (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 58 Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 59 Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 60 Jake Magee (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 61 Matthew Leonard (VIC) Team Seight 62 Tamas Allenby (NSW) SUVelo Racing 63 Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 64 Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:00:16 65 William Holmes (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 66 Alex Smyth (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 67 Gerald Evans (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 68 Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 69 Eric Sheppard (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 70 Harrison Wiles (NSW) St. George Merida 71 Leslie Masters (QLD) Team Scody Downunder 72 Jay Dutton (NSW) St. George Merida 73 Mark Fagg (VIC) Team Seight 74 Zane Hunter (VIC) Team Seight 75 Ben Comfort (ACT) Team Scody Downunder 76 Samuel Burston (NSW) SUVelo Racing 77 Mitchell Barry (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part 78 Darcy-Ellerm Norton (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 79 Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 80 Fergus Sully (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 81 Mitchell Dedman (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 82 David Parker (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective 83 Rohan Wight (SA) SASI Cycling Team 84 Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 85 Jarryd Jones (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 86 Tom Kaesler (SA) SASI Cycling Team 87 Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 88 Myron Simpson (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 0:00:27 89 Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:00:34 90 Matt Boys (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part 0:00:48 91 Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 0:00:56 92 Chris Jory (NSW) GPM Stulz 93 Jay Phillpotts (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part 0:00:58 94 Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 0:01:02 95 Daniel Bonello (NSW) GPM Stulz 0:01:23 96 Jacob Restall (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:01:28 97 Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing 98 Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team 0:02:16 99 Tom Robinson (TAS) Avanti Racing Team 0:02:41 100 Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:02:53 101 Aaron Donnelly (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 102 Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 103 Matthew Borg (NSW) Individual Riders 104 David Mclean (VIC) Team Seight 0:04:23 105 Dane Frey (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 106 Alline Dodds (NSW) SUVelo Racing 0:05:53 107 Simon Dwyer (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective 108 Tom Petty (NSW) SUVelo Racing 109 William Andersson (NSW) St. George Merida 110 Aden De Jager (QLD) Team Scody Downunder 111 Nathan Booth (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective 0:07:23 112 Anthony Murray (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team DNS Alex Nazarewicz (NSW) SUVelo Racing

Intermediate Sprints - Lap 10 sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing 3 pts 2 Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 2 3 Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 1

Lap 20 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing 3 pts 2 Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 2 3 Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 1

Lap 30 Sprint (Stage Finish) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 5 pts 2 Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing 3 3 James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 2 4 Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 1

Teams Stage Result # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Budget Forklifts 2:13:51 2 Wormall Civil CCS 3 health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 4 Jayco/John West/VIS 5 Team Polygon Australia 6 Satalyst Giant Racing Team 7 African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 8 Team Scody Downunder 9 Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 10 Subaru NSWIS Development Team 11 St. George Merida 12 GPM Stulz 13 Avanti Racing Team 0:00:10 14 CharterMason Giant Racing 15 Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 0:00:16 16 SUVelo Racing 0:00:26 17 Team Seight 18 SASI Cycling Team 0:00:32 19 Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part 0:01:04 20 Phoenix Cycling Collective 0:06:09

Final General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 14:33:54 2 Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:00:03 3 Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 0:00:11 4 Alex Wohler (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 5 Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 0:00:13 6 Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 0:00:16 7 Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS 0:00:19 8 Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 9 Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 0:00:20 10 Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 0:00:23 11 Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS 0:00:29 12 Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 0:00:41 13 Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 0:00:48 14 Westley Gough (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 0:01:15 15 Eric Sheppard (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:01:45 16 Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:09:15 17 Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 0:09:49 18 James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:10:34 19 Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS 0:10:52 20 Stuart Shaw (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:11:03 21 Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:12:01 22 Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:12:31 23 Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:15:17 24 Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 0:15:18 25 Jason Rigg (WA) Team Polygon Australia 0:16:24 26 Jake Magee (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:16:33 27 Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 0:16:56 28 Andrew Williams (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:17:34 29 Ryan Thomas (NSW) GPM Stulz 30 Nick Miller (NZL) Team Scody Downunder 31 Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:17:50 32 Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:18:06 33 Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 0:18:07 34 Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 0:18:23 35 Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia 0:18:54 36 Conor Murtagh (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 37 Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 0:19:47 38 Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 0:21:32 39 Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:21:45 40 Joel Strachan (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:22:27 41 Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:22:28 42 Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:22:42 43 Kyle Thompson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 44 James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 45 Jordan Davies (NSW) St. George Merida 46 Matthew Leonard (VIC) Team Seight 0:22:52 47 Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 0:22:56 48 Tom Robinson (TAS) Avanti Racing Team 49 Lachlan Holliday (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 0:23:00 50 Tamas Allenby (NSW) SUVelo Racing 0:23:14 51 Damion Drapac (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 0:23:21 52 Russell Gill (SA) St. George Merida 0:23:32 53 Wade Edwards (VIC) Team Seight 0:23:35 54 Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 55 Craig Evers (NSW) Phoenix Cycling Collective 0:24:10 56 Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:24:13 57 Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:25:59 58 Aaron Donnelly (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 0:26:20 59 Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder 0:26:27 60 Harrison Carter (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 0:26:42 61 Alex Smyth (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:26:50 62 Marc Wilson (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part 0:27:21 63 Darcy-Ellerm Norton (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 0:27:24 64 Zane Hunter (VIC) Team Seight 0:27:51 65 John Peppard (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 0:28:11 66 Craig Hutton (NSW) Wormall Civil CCS 0:28:28 67 Michael Rice (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:28:58 68 Mitchell Barry (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part 0:29:18 69 Jarryd Jones (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:29:36 70 Mitchell Dedman (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 0:29:39 71 Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:29:56 72 Jacob Restall (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:31:10 73 Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:31:35 74 Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team 0:32:16 75 Daniel Bonello (NSW) GPM Stulz 76 Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 0:32:32 77 William Holmes (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 0:33:17 78 Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team 0:33:25 79 Myron Simpson (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 0:33:30 80 Chris Jory (NSW) GPM Stulz 0:33:36 81 Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 0:35:17 82 Gerald Evans (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 0:35:33 83 Leslie Masters (QLD) Team Scody Downunder 0:35:37 84 Ben Comfort (ACT) Team Scody Downunder 0:35:42 85 Jay Dutton (NSW) St. George Merida 0:36:00 86 Mark Fagg (VIC) Team Seight 0:37:11 87 Reece Robinson (NSW) GPM Stulz 0:37:43 88 Aaron Jones (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 0:38:56 89 Simon Dwyer (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective 0:39:27 90 Patrick Sharpe (NSW) SUVelo Racing 0:40:56 91 David Parker (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective 0:41:30 92 William Andersson (NSW) St. George Merida 0:41:51 93 Rohan Wight (SA) SASI Cycling Team 0:43:14 94 Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 0:43:27 95 Tom Kaesler (SA) SASI Cycling Team 0:45:21 96 Jay Phillpotts (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part 0:46:47 97 Sean Whitfield (ACT) Team Scody Downunder 0:47:52 98 Harrison Wiles (NSW) St. George Merida 0:48:28 99 Fergus Sully (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 0:48:53 100 Benjamin Harvey (NSW) St. George Merida 0:49:03 101 Aden De Jager (QLD) Team Scody Downunder 0:49:12 102 Matt Boys (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part 0:53:23 103 Samuel Burston (NSW) SUVelo Racing 0:53:45 104 Alline Dodds (NSW) SUVelo Racing 0:53:49 105 Matthew Borg (NSW) Individual Riders 0:56:12 106 Anthony Murray (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 0:57:46 107 Jackson Law (NSW) GPM Stulz 1:00:47 108 Kierin Lewis (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 1:03:03 109 Nathan Booth (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective 1:04:03 110 David Mclean (VIC) Team Seight 1:16:11 111 Tom Petty (NSW) SUVelo Racing 1:25:35 112 Dane Frey (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 1:26:58

Sprint Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing 25 pts 2 Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 19 3 Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 18 4 Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 9 5 Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 8 6 Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 7 7 Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 6 8 Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing 4 9 Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 4 10 Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 4 11 Michael Rice (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 4 12 Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS 4 13 Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 4 14 Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 4 15 Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS 3 16 Alex Wohler (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 3 17 Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 3 18 James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 3 19 Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team 3 20 Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 2 21 Joel Strachan (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 2 22 Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 2 23 Tom Kaesler (SA) SASI Cycling Team 2 24 Eric Sheppard (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 1 25 Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS 1 26 Jake Magee (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 1 27 Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 1 28 Patrick Sharpe (NSW) SUVelo Racing 1

Young Rider Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 14:33:54 2 Alex Wohler (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 0:00:11 3 Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS 0:00:29 4 Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:09:15 5 Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 0:09:49 6 Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS 0:10:52 7 Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:12:31 8 Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:15:17 9 Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 0:16:56 10 Ryan Thomas (NSW) GPM Stulz 0:17:34

Teams General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Budget Forklifts 43:41:25 2 Wormall Civil CCS 0:00:02 3 Avanti Racing Team 0:01:43 4 CharterMason Giant Racing 0:20:53 5 health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:20:55 6 Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:33:45 7 African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:37:02 8 Jayco/John West/VIS 0:45:18 9 Subaru NSWIS Development Team 0:45:23 10 Team Seight 0:47:15 11 Team Polygon Australia 1:01:25 12 Team Scody Downunder 1:09:59 13 Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 1:10:09 14 SUVelo Racing 1:14:26 15 GPM Stulz 1:15:23 16 St. George Merida 1:17:13 17 Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part 1:33:53 18 Phoenix Cycling Collective 1:37:27 19 Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 1:44:59 20 SASI Cycling Team 2:01:16

NRS Teams Aggregate # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Avanti Racing Team 115 pts 2 Team Budget Forklifts 93 3 health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 50 4 African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 50 5 CharterMason Giant Racing 49 6 Satalyst Giant Racing Team 36 7 Drapac Professional Cycling 27 8 Wormall Civil CCS 19 9 Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 14 10 GPM Sultz 14 11 Bianchi DCM Arbitrage 9 12 Jayco/John West/VIS 9 13 SUVelo Racing 9 14 Team Scody Downunder 8 15 Subaru NSWIS Development Team 6 16 St. George Merida 5 17 Team Polygon Australia 4 18 Swiss Wellness Cycling Team 3 19 Team Seight 3 20 Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 3 21 Paradice Investment Cycling Team 3 22 Essendon Skoda Cycling Team 2 23 Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 2 24 SASI Cycling Team 2 25 Cellarbrations Racing Team 2 26 Team Direct Asia 1 27 Racing Kangaroos 1 28 Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 1 29 Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part 1 30 Phoenix Cycling Collective 1 31 DH Racing 1 32 Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 1 33 GDT Racing 1 33 Hall Cycle Training 1 33 Team NeilPryde-Mens Club in Japan 1 33 Total Sports NeilPryde Team 1