Tour of the Murray River: Jones gets second win on stage 3

Avanti rider retain's race lead as Wohler finishes second on stage and Kerrison third

Brenton Jones (Avanti) wins stage 3

(Image credit: Con Chronis)

Race leader Brenton Jones (Avanti Racing) emphasised his dominance at the Tour of the Murray River with a well taken sprint victory over the BudgetForklifts duo of Alex Wohler and Jesse Kerrison in Quambatook. Jones extended his overall lead to nine seconds ahead of Kerrison and 18 seconds in front of Raphael Freinstein (CharterMason).

"Today was a special win, it was a hard win," said Jones. "There were a lot of challenging conditions out there with the weather and we were outnumbered in the breakaway with five BudgetForklifts and three Avanti riders, so to win the stage for the team shows that teamwork does win races. It's good to keep yellow too."

On another windy day that saw the peloton battling to stay together, Jones made his way into a 17 man group inside the first 20km of the 98km course held over narrow country Victorian roads. With the top three riders on GC all making it into the break, a drastic change in the overall classification appeared unlikely.

After a fast criterium held in the morning, the riders were feeling the pain of a windy day in the saddle but for Jones, the weather conditions weren't going to hinder his chances for victory.

"I don't mind the challenging cross-winds, but anything can happen [in the wind] and like we saw today, if you get caught out then you could lose minutes," said Jones of the stage.

In the final three kilometres, Wohler and Dylan Pierre-Humbert (Wormall Civil CSS) launched a late attack knowing that in a head-to-head sprint, Jones was likely to take line honours. The duo were caught in the final meters of the race as Jones rushed past to deny Wohler the win who just held of Kerrison for second.

"Coming into the finish Budget were throwing everything at us and my teammates Neil [van der Ploeg] and Scott [Law] did a hell of a lot of work to bring the moves back," Jones said of the finale,

"Neil actually had a bike change with four kilometres to go, so for him get back to the front and close that gap was amazing and made my job a lot easier.

"It was still a hard finish but for me, the harder the finish, the stronger I go."

Results

Stage 3 Result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team2:08:30
2Alex Wohler (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
3Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
4Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
5Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
6Jason Lowndes (VIC) Team Seight0:00:03
7Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
8Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
9Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
10Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
11Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS0:00:08
12Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
13Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
14Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS0:00:11
15Eric Sheppard (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:00:18
16Westley Gough (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
17Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:05:00
18Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia0:07:30
19Robert Quinn (NSW) SUVelo Racing0:09:31
20Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:10:20
21Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
22Marc Wilson (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
23Alex Smyth (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
24Jake Magee (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
25William Holmes (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
26James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
27Morgan Smith (NZL) CharterMason Giant Racing
28James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
29Mitchell Barry (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
30Andrew Williams (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
31Dane Frey (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
32Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
33David Parker (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
34Jay Phillpotts (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
35Tom Petty (NSW) SUVelo Racing
36Sean Whitfield (ACT) Team Scody Downunder
37Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
38Joel Strachan (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
39Zane Hunter (VIC) Team Seight
40Jacob Restall (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing
41Lachlan Holliday (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
42Chris Jory (NSW) GPM Stulz
43Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
44Jason Rigg (WA) Team Polygon Australia
45Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
46Ben O'Connor (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
47Tom Robinson (TAS) Avanti Racing Team
48Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
49Thomas Patton (NSW) GPM Stulz
50Ryan Thomas (NSW) GPM Stulz
51Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
52Wade Edwards (VIC) Team Seight
53Gerald Evans (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
54Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
55Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
56Anthony Murray (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
57Aaron Jones (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
58Craig Hutton (NSW) Wormall Civil CCS
59Mark Fagg (VIC) Team Seight
60Patrick Sharpe (NSW) SUVelo Racing
61Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
62Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
63Harrison Carter (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
64Kyle Thompson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
65Darcy-Ellerm Norton (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
66Russell Gill (SA) St. George Merida
67Aden De Jager (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
68Tamas Allenby (NSW) SUVelo Racing
69Alex Nazarewicz (NSW) SUVelo Racing
70John Peppard (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
71Matthew Borg (NSW) Individual Riders
72Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
73Leslie Masters (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
74Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team
75Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
76Ben Comfort (ACT) Team Scody Downunder
77Tom Kaesler (SA) SASI Cycling Team
78Stuart Shaw (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
79Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
80Harrison Wiles (NSW) St. George Merida
81Rohan Wight (SA) SASI Cycling Team
82Alline Dodds (NSW) SUVelo Racing
83Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
84William Andersson (NSW) St. George Merida
85Samuel Burston (NSW) SUVelo Racing
86Matthew Leonard (VIC) Team Seight
87Mitchell Dedman (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
88Simon Dwyer (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
89Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
90Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
91Matt Boys (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
92Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
93Alex Hersey (NSW) St. George Merida
94Michael Rice (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
95Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
96Myron Simpson (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
97Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
98Aaron Donnelly (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
99Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
100Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
101Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team
102Fergus Sully (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
103Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
104Craig Evers (NSW) Phoenix Cycling Collective
105Jarryd Jones (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
106Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
107Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
108Dylan Hately (VIC) Team Seight
109Daniel Bonello (NSW) GPM Stulz
110Michael Troy (NSW) GPM Stulz
111Nathan Booth (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
112Jordan Davies (NSW) St. George Merida
113Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
114Jay Dutton (NSW) St. George Merida
115Reece Robinson (NSW) GPM Stulz
116Nick Miller (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
117David Mclean (VIC) Team Seight
118Patrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
119Conor Murtagh (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
120Damion Drapac (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
121Kierin Lewis (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team0:18:47
122Jackson Law (NSW) GPM Stulz
123Benjamin Harvey (NSW) St. George Merida
124Chris Filiatrault (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
OTLAndrew McCosker (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
OTLTristan Webber (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
OTLAlistair Crameri (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
OTLThomas Allford (SA) SASI Cycling Team
OTLTrent Morey (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
OTLSteve Rankie QLD) Individual Riders
OTLAndrew Pickering (NSW) Individual Riders
OTLDeclan Gregory (VIC) Individual Riders
DNSTodd Buschkuehl (VIC) Team Scody Downunder

Intermediate Sprints - Spring Rd
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts3pts
2Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing2
3Eric Sheppard (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team1

Lalbert Hotel
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing3pts
2Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS2
3Jason Lowndes (VIC) Team Seight1

Quambatook (Stage Finish)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team5pts
2Alex Wohler (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts3
3Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts2
4Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS1

Most aggressive
Rider Name (Country) Team
Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS

Teams Stage Result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Budget Forklifts6:25:30
2Avanti Racing Team0:00:11
3Wormall Civil CCS0:00:14
4Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:15:23
5CharterMason Giant Racing0:20:43
6Team Seight
7Jayco/John West/VIS0:20:48
8health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:20:58
9Team Polygon Australia0:28:10
10SUVelo Racing0:30:11
11African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:31:00
12Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
13GPM Stulz
14Team Scody Downunder
15Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
16Phoenix Cycling Collective
17Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
18St. George Merida
19SASI Cycling Team
20Subaru NSWIS Development Team

General Classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team6:27:22
2Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts0:00:09
3Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing0:00:18
4Alex Wohler (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts0:00:19
5Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS0:00:23
6Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts0:00:24
7Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team0:00:26
8Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
9Jason Lowndes (VIC) Team Seight0:00:27
10Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
11Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
12Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS0:00:32
13Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
14Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS0:00:35
15Eric Sheppard (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:00:41
16Westley Gough (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts0:00:42
17Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:05:24
18Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia0:07:54
19Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS0:10:43
20Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:10:44
21James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
22Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
23Morgan Smith (NZL) CharterMason Giant Racing
24Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
25Joel Strachan (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
26Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
27Ryan Thomas (NSW) GPM Stulz
28Patrick Sharpe (NSW) SUVelo Racing
29Stuart Shaw (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
30Russell Gill (SA) St. George Merida
31Michael Rice (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
32Jake Magee (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
33Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
34Andrew Williams (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
35Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
36Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
37Wade Edwards (VIC) Team Seight
38Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
39Jason Rigg (WA) Team Polygon Australia
40Craig Evers (NSW) Phoenix Cycling Collective
41Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
42Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
43Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
44James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
45Alex Nazarewicz (NSW) SUVelo Racing
46Nick Miller (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
47Matthew Leonard (VIC) Team Seight
48Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
49Lachlan Holliday (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
50Craig Hutton (NSW) Wormall Civil CCS
51Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
52Tamas Allenby (NSW) SUVelo Racing
53Chris Jory (NSW) GPM Stulz
54Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
55Damion Drapac (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
56Aden De Jager (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
57Kyle Thompson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
58Alex Hersey (NSW) St. George Merida
59Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
60Daniel Bonello (NSW) GPM Stulz
61Myron Simpson (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
62Jordan Davies (NSW) St. George Merida
63Reece Robinson (NSW) GPM Stulz
64Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
65Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
66Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
67Conor Murtagh (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
68Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
69Darcy-Ellerm Norton (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team0:12:19
70Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:12:25
71Alex Smyth (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:12:30
72Patrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
73Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team0:13:07
74Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder0:14:07
75Sean Whitfield (ACT) Team Scody Downunder
76William Holmes (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
77Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
78Harrison Carter (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
79Ben O'Connor (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
80Jacob Restall (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing
81John Peppard (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
82Tom Kaesler (SA) SASI Cycling Team
83Leslie Masters (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
84Jay Dutton (NSW) St. George Merida
85Ben Comfort (ACT) Team Scody Downunder
86Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
87Gerald Evans (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
88Aaron Donnelly (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
89Marc Wilson (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part0:14:44
90Mitchell Barry (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
91Zane Hunter (VIC) Team Seight
92Anthony Murray (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
93Harrison Wiles (NSW) St. George Merida
94Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team
95William Andersson (NSW) St. George Merida
96Dylan Hately (VIC) Team Seight
97Samuel Burston (NSW) SUVelo Racing
98Mitchell Dedman (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
99Fergus Sully (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
100Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
101Simon Dwyer (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
102Matt Boys (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
103David Mclean (VIC) Team Seight
104Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team0:16:37
105Thomas Patton (NSW) GPM Stulz0:16:44
106Robert Quinn (NSW) SUVelo Racing0:16:57
107Jarryd Jones (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:17:20
108Nathan Booth (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective0:17:46
109Tom Robinson (TAS) Avanti Racing Team0:18:03
110Mark Fagg (VIC) Team Seight0:18:27
111Tom Petty (NSW) SUVelo Racing0:18:40
112Jay Phillpotts (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part0:19:23
113Michael Troy (NSW) GPM Stulz0:21:32
114Rohan Wight (SA) SASI Cycling Team0:21:59
115David Parker (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective0:22:04
116Alline Dodds (NSW) SUVelo Racing
117Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia0:22:06
118Chris Filiatrault (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective0:22:34
119Kierin Lewis (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
120Benjamin Harvey (NSW) St. George Merida0:23:11
121Jackson Law (NSW) GPM Stulz
122Aaron Jones (TAS) Team Polygon Australia0:26:36
123Matthew Borg (NSW) Individual Riders0:28:59
124Dane Frey (WA) Wormall Civil CCS0:44:44

Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team14pts
2Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts13
3Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing10
4Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team6
5Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team4
6Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS4
7Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS3
8Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team3
9Alex Wohler (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts3
10Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS3
11Jason Lowndes (VIC) Team Seight1
12Eric Sheppard (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team1
13Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS1
14James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team1
15Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS1
16Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing1

Young Rider Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts6:27:31
2Alex Wohler (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts0:00:10
3Jason Lowndes (VIC) Team Seight0:00:18
4Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS0:00:23
5Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:05:15
6Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS0:10:34
7Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:10:35
8Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
9Ryan Thomas (NSW) GPM Stulz
10Patrick Sharpe (NSW) SUVelo Racing

Teams General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Budget Forklifts19:23:18
2Avanti Racing Team0:00:11
3Wormall Civil CCS0:00:14
4Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:15:23
5CharterMason Giant Racing0:20:43
6Team Seight
7Jayco/John West/VIS0:20:48
8health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:20:58
9SUVelo Racing0:30:11
10African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:31:00
11Team Scody Downunder
12GPM Stulz
13Subaru NSWIS Development Team
14St. George Merida
15Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
16Team Polygon Australia0:31:33
17Phoenix Cycling Collective0:38:23
18Subaru Albion NRS Development Team0:39:21
19Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part0:43:00
20SASI Cycling Team0:49:38

 

