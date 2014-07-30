Brenton Jones (Avanti) wins stage 3 (Image credit: Con Chronis)

Race leader Brenton Jones (Avanti Racing) emphasised his dominance at the Tour of the Murray River with a well taken sprint victory over the BudgetForklifts duo of Alex Wohler and Jesse Kerrison in Quambatook. Jones extended his overall lead to nine seconds ahead of Kerrison and 18 seconds in front of Raphael Freinstein (CharterMason).

"Today was a special win, it was a hard win," said Jones. "There were a lot of challenging conditions out there with the weather and we were outnumbered in the breakaway with five BudgetForklifts and three Avanti riders, so to win the stage for the team shows that teamwork does win races. It's good to keep yellow too."

On another windy day that saw the peloton battling to stay together, Jones made his way into a 17 man group inside the first 20km of the 98km course held over narrow country Victorian roads. With the top three riders on GC all making it into the break, a drastic change in the overall classification appeared unlikely.

After a fast criterium held in the morning, the riders were feeling the pain of a windy day in the saddle but for Jones, the weather conditions weren't going to hinder his chances for victory.

"I don't mind the challenging cross-winds, but anything can happen [in the wind] and like we saw today, if you get caught out then you could lose minutes," said Jones of the stage.

In the final three kilometres, Wohler and Dylan Pierre-Humbert (Wormall Civil CSS) launched a late attack knowing that in a head-to-head sprint, Jones was likely to take line honours. The duo were caught in the final meters of the race as Jones rushed past to deny Wohler the win who just held of Kerrison for second.

"Coming into the finish Budget were throwing everything at us and my teammates Neil [van der Ploeg] and Scott [Law] did a hell of a lot of work to bring the moves back," Jones said of the finale,

"Neil actually had a bike change with four kilometres to go, so for him get back to the front and close that gap was amazing and made my job a lot easier.

"It was still a hard finish but for me, the harder the finish, the stronger I go."

Video courtesy of Cycling Australia

Results

Stage 3 Result # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 2:08:30 2 Alex Wohler (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 3 Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 4 Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 5 Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 6 Jason Lowndes (VIC) Team Seight 0:00:03 7 Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 8 Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS 9 Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 10 Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing 11 Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS 0:00:08 12 Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 13 Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 14 Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 0:00:11 15 Eric Sheppard (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:00:18 16 Westley Gough (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 17 Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:05:00 18 Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia 0:07:30 19 Robert Quinn (NSW) SUVelo Racing 0:09:31 20 Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:10:20 21 Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 22 Marc Wilson (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part 23 Alex Smyth (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 24 Jake Magee (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 25 William Holmes (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 26 James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 27 Morgan Smith (NZL) CharterMason Giant Racing 28 James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 29 Mitchell Barry (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part 30 Andrew Williams (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 31 Dane Frey (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 32 Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 33 David Parker (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective 34 Jay Phillpotts (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part 35 Tom Petty (NSW) SUVelo Racing 36 Sean Whitfield (ACT) Team Scody Downunder 37 Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 38 Joel Strachan (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 39 Zane Hunter (VIC) Team Seight 40 Jacob Restall (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing 41 Lachlan Holliday (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 42 Chris Jory (NSW) GPM Stulz 43 Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder 44 Jason Rigg (WA) Team Polygon Australia 45 Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS 46 Ben O'Connor (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 47 Tom Robinson (TAS) Avanti Racing Team 48 Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 49 Thomas Patton (NSW) GPM Stulz 50 Ryan Thomas (NSW) GPM Stulz 51 Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 52 Wade Edwards (VIC) Team Seight 53 Gerald Evans (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 54 Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 55 Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 56 Anthony Murray (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 57 Aaron Jones (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 58 Craig Hutton (NSW) Wormall Civil CCS 59 Mark Fagg (VIC) Team Seight 60 Patrick Sharpe (NSW) SUVelo Racing 61 Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 62 Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 63 Harrison Carter (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 64 Kyle Thompson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 65 Darcy-Ellerm Norton (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 66 Russell Gill (SA) St. George Merida 67 Aden De Jager (QLD) Team Scody Downunder 68 Tamas Allenby (NSW) SUVelo Racing 69 Alex Nazarewicz (NSW) SUVelo Racing 70 John Peppard (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 71 Matthew Borg (NSW) Individual Riders 72 Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 73 Leslie Masters (QLD) Team Scody Downunder 74 Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team 75 Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 76 Ben Comfort (ACT) Team Scody Downunder 77 Tom Kaesler (SA) SASI Cycling Team 78 Stuart Shaw (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 79 Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 80 Harrison Wiles (NSW) St. George Merida 81 Rohan Wight (SA) SASI Cycling Team 82 Alline Dodds (NSW) SUVelo Racing 83 Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 84 William Andersson (NSW) St. George Merida 85 Samuel Burston (NSW) SUVelo Racing 86 Matthew Leonard (VIC) Team Seight 87 Mitchell Dedman (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 88 Simon Dwyer (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective 89 Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 90 Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing 91 Matt Boys (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part 92 Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 93 Alex Hersey (NSW) St. George Merida 94 Michael Rice (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 95 Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 96 Myron Simpson (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 97 Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 98 Aaron Donnelly (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 99 Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 100 Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 101 Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team 102 Fergus Sully (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 103 Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 104 Craig Evers (NSW) Phoenix Cycling Collective 105 Jarryd Jones (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 106 Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 107 Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 108 Dylan Hately (VIC) Team Seight 109 Daniel Bonello (NSW) GPM Stulz 110 Michael Troy (NSW) GPM Stulz 111 Nathan Booth (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective 112 Jordan Davies (NSW) St. George Merida 113 Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder 114 Jay Dutton (NSW) St. George Merida 115 Reece Robinson (NSW) GPM Stulz 116 Nick Miller (NZL) Team Scody Downunder 117 David Mclean (VIC) Team Seight 118 Patrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 119 Conor Murtagh (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 120 Damion Drapac (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 121 Kierin Lewis (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 0:18:47 122 Jackson Law (NSW) GPM Stulz 123 Benjamin Harvey (NSW) St. George Merida 124 Chris Filiatrault (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective OTL Andrew McCosker (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective OTL Tristan Webber (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective OTL Alistair Crameri (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team OTL Thomas Allford (SA) SASI Cycling Team OTL Trent Morey (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part OTL Steve Rankie QLD) Individual Riders OTL Andrew Pickering (NSW) Individual Riders OTL Declan Gregory (VIC) Individual Riders DNS Todd Buschkuehl (VIC) Team Scody Downunder

Intermediate Sprints - Spring Rd # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 3 pts 2 Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing 2 3 Eric Sheppard (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 1

Lalbert Hotel # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing 3 pts 2 Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS 2 3 Jason Lowndes (VIC) Team Seight 1

Quambatook (Stage Finish) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 5 pts 2 Alex Wohler (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 3 3 Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 2 4 Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 1

Most aggressive Rider Name (Country) Team Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS

Teams Stage Result # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Budget Forklifts 6:25:30 2 Avanti Racing Team 0:00:11 3 Wormall Civil CCS 0:00:14 4 Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:15:23 5 CharterMason Giant Racing 0:20:43 6 Team Seight 7 Jayco/John West/VIS 0:20:48 8 health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:20:58 9 Team Polygon Australia 0:28:10 10 SUVelo Racing 0:30:11 11 African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:31:00 12 Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part 13 GPM Stulz 14 Team Scody Downunder 15 Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 16 Phoenix Cycling Collective 17 Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 18 St. George Merida 19 SASI Cycling Team 20 Subaru NSWIS Development Team

General Classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 6:27:22 2 Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 0:00:09 3 Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:00:18 4 Alex Wohler (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 0:00:19 5 Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 0:00:23 6 Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 0:00:24 7 Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 0:00:26 8 Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 9 Jason Lowndes (VIC) Team Seight 0:00:27 10 Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS 11 Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 12 Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS 0:00:32 13 Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 14 Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 0:00:35 15 Eric Sheppard (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:00:41 16 Westley Gough (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 0:00:42 17 Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:05:24 18 Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia 0:07:54 19 Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS 0:10:43 20 Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:10:44 21 James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 22 Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 23 Morgan Smith (NZL) CharterMason Giant Racing 24 Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 25 Joel Strachan (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 26 Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 27 Ryan Thomas (NSW) GPM Stulz 28 Patrick Sharpe (NSW) SUVelo Racing 29 Stuart Shaw (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 30 Russell Gill (SA) St. George Merida 31 Michael Rice (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 32 Jake Magee (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 33 Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 34 Andrew Williams (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 35 Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 36 Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 37 Wade Edwards (VIC) Team Seight 38 Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 39 Jason Rigg (WA) Team Polygon Australia 40 Craig Evers (NSW) Phoenix Cycling Collective 41 Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 42 Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 43 Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 44 James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 45 Alex Nazarewicz (NSW) SUVelo Racing 46 Nick Miller (NZL) Team Scody Downunder 47 Matthew Leonard (VIC) Team Seight 48 Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 49 Lachlan Holliday (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 50 Craig Hutton (NSW) Wormall Civil CCS 51 Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 52 Tamas Allenby (NSW) SUVelo Racing 53 Chris Jory (NSW) GPM Stulz 54 Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 55 Damion Drapac (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 56 Aden De Jager (QLD) Team Scody Downunder 57 Kyle Thompson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 58 Alex Hersey (NSW) St. George Merida 59 Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 60 Daniel Bonello (NSW) GPM Stulz 61 Myron Simpson (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 62 Jordan Davies (NSW) St. George Merida 63 Reece Robinson (NSW) GPM Stulz 64 Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder 65 Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 66 Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing 67 Conor Murtagh (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 68 Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 69 Darcy-Ellerm Norton (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 0:12:19 70 Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:12:25 71 Alex Smyth (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:12:30 72 Patrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 73 Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 0:13:07 74 Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder 0:14:07 75 Sean Whitfield (ACT) Team Scody Downunder 76 William Holmes (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 77 Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 78 Harrison Carter (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 79 Ben O'Connor (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 80 Jacob Restall (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing 81 John Peppard (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 82 Tom Kaesler (SA) SASI Cycling Team 83 Leslie Masters (QLD) Team Scody Downunder 84 Jay Dutton (NSW) St. George Merida 85 Ben Comfort (ACT) Team Scody Downunder 86 Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 87 Gerald Evans (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 88 Aaron Donnelly (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 89 Marc Wilson (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part 0:14:44 90 Mitchell Barry (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part 91 Zane Hunter (VIC) Team Seight 92 Anthony Murray (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 93 Harrison Wiles (NSW) St. George Merida 94 Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team 95 William Andersson (NSW) St. George Merida 96 Dylan Hately (VIC) Team Seight 97 Samuel Burston (NSW) SUVelo Racing 98 Mitchell Dedman (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 99 Fergus Sully (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 100 Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 101 Simon Dwyer (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective 102 Matt Boys (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part 103 David Mclean (VIC) Team Seight 104 Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team 0:16:37 105 Thomas Patton (NSW) GPM Stulz 0:16:44 106 Robert Quinn (NSW) SUVelo Racing 0:16:57 107 Jarryd Jones (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:17:20 108 Nathan Booth (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective 0:17:46 109 Tom Robinson (TAS) Avanti Racing Team 0:18:03 110 Mark Fagg (VIC) Team Seight 0:18:27 111 Tom Petty (NSW) SUVelo Racing 0:18:40 112 Jay Phillpotts (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part 0:19:23 113 Michael Troy (NSW) GPM Stulz 0:21:32 114 Rohan Wight (SA) SASI Cycling Team 0:21:59 115 David Parker (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective 0:22:04 116 Alline Dodds (NSW) SUVelo Racing 117 Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 0:22:06 118 Chris Filiatrault (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective 0:22:34 119 Kierin Lewis (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 120 Benjamin Harvey (NSW) St. George Merida 0:23:11 121 Jackson Law (NSW) GPM Stulz 122 Aaron Jones (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 0:26:36 123 Matthew Borg (NSW) Individual Riders 0:28:59 124 Dane Frey (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 0:44:44

Sprint Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 14 pts 2 Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 13 3 Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing 10 4 Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 6 5 Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 4 6 Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS 4 7 Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS 3 8 Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 3 9 Alex Wohler (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 3 10 Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 3 11 Jason Lowndes (VIC) Team Seight 1 12 Eric Sheppard (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 1 13 Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS 1 14 James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 1 15 Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 1 16 Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing 1

Young Rider Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 6:27:31 2 Alex Wohler (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 0:00:10 3 Jason Lowndes (VIC) Team Seight 0:00:18 4 Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS 0:00:23 5 Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:05:15 6 Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS 0:10:34 7 Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:10:35 8 Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 9 Ryan Thomas (NSW) GPM Stulz 10 Patrick Sharpe (NSW) SUVelo Racing