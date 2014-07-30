Tour of the Murray River: Jones gets second win on stage 3
Avanti rider retain's race lead as Wohler finishes second on stage and Kerrison third
Stage 3: Swan Hill - Quambatook
Race leader Brenton Jones (Avanti Racing) emphasised his dominance at the Tour of the Murray River with a well taken sprint victory over the BudgetForklifts duo of Alex Wohler and Jesse Kerrison in Quambatook. Jones extended his overall lead to nine seconds ahead of Kerrison and 18 seconds in front of Raphael Freinstein (CharterMason).
"Today was a special win, it was a hard win," said Jones. "There were a lot of challenging conditions out there with the weather and we were outnumbered in the breakaway with five BudgetForklifts and three Avanti riders, so to win the stage for the team shows that teamwork does win races. It's good to keep yellow too."
On another windy day that saw the peloton battling to stay together, Jones made his way into a 17 man group inside the first 20km of the 98km course held over narrow country Victorian roads. With the top three riders on GC all making it into the break, a drastic change in the overall classification appeared unlikely.
After a fast criterium held in the morning, the riders were feeling the pain of a windy day in the saddle but for Jones, the weather conditions weren't going to hinder his chances for victory.
"I don't mind the challenging cross-winds, but anything can happen [in the wind] and like we saw today, if you get caught out then you could lose minutes," said Jones of the stage.
In the final three kilometres, Wohler and Dylan Pierre-Humbert (Wormall Civil CSS) launched a late attack knowing that in a head-to-head sprint, Jones was likely to take line honours. The duo were caught in the final meters of the race as Jones rushed past to deny Wohler the win who just held of Kerrison for second.
"Coming into the finish Budget were throwing everything at us and my teammates Neil [van der Ploeg] and Scott [Law] did a hell of a lot of work to bring the moves back," Jones said of the finale,
"Neil actually had a bike change with four kilometres to go, so for him get back to the front and close that gap was amazing and made my job a lot easier.
"It was still a hard finish but for me, the harder the finish, the stronger I go."
Video courtesy of Cycling Australia
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|2:08:30
|2
|Alex Wohler (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|3
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|4
|Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|5
|Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|6
|Jason Lowndes (VIC) Team Seight
|0:00:03
|7
|Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|8
|Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|9
|Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|10
|Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
|11
|Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS
|0:00:08
|12
|Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|13
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|14
|Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|0:00:11
|15
|Eric Sheppard (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:00:18
|16
|Westley Gough (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|17
|Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:05:00
|18
|Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia
|0:07:30
|19
|Robert Quinn (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|0:09:31
|20
|Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:10:20
|21
|Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|22
|Marc Wilson (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|23
|Alex Smyth (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|24
|Jake Magee (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|25
|William Holmes (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|26
|James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|27
|Morgan Smith (NZL) CharterMason Giant Racing
|28
|James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|29
|Mitchell Barry (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|30
|Andrew Williams (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|31
|Dane Frey (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|32
|Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|33
|David Parker (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|34
|Jay Phillpotts (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|35
|Tom Petty (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|36
|Sean Whitfield (ACT) Team Scody Downunder
|37
|Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|38
|Joel Strachan (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|39
|Zane Hunter (VIC) Team Seight
|40
|Jacob Restall (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing
|41
|Lachlan Holliday (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|42
|Chris Jory (NSW) GPM Stulz
|43
|Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
|44
|Jason Rigg (WA) Team Polygon Australia
|45
|Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|46
|Ben O'Connor (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|47
|Tom Robinson (TAS) Avanti Racing Team
|48
|Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|49
|Thomas Patton (NSW) GPM Stulz
|50
|Ryan Thomas (NSW) GPM Stulz
|51
|Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|52
|Wade Edwards (VIC) Team Seight
|53
|Gerald Evans (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|54
|Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|55
|Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|56
|Anthony Murray (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|57
|Aaron Jones (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|58
|Craig Hutton (NSW) Wormall Civil CCS
|59
|Mark Fagg (VIC) Team Seight
|60
|Patrick Sharpe (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|61
|Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|62
|Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|63
|Harrison Carter (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|64
|Kyle Thompson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|65
|Darcy-Ellerm Norton (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|66
|Russell Gill (SA) St. George Merida
|67
|Aden De Jager (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
|68
|Tamas Allenby (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|69
|Alex Nazarewicz (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|70
|John Peppard (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|71
|Matthew Borg (NSW) Individual Riders
|72
|Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|73
|Leslie Masters (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
|74
|Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|75
|Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|76
|Ben Comfort (ACT) Team Scody Downunder
|77
|Tom Kaesler (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|78
|Stuart Shaw (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|79
|Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|80
|Harrison Wiles (NSW) St. George Merida
|81
|Rohan Wight (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|82
|Alline Dodds (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|83
|Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|84
|William Andersson (NSW) St. George Merida
|85
|Samuel Burston (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|86
|Matthew Leonard (VIC) Team Seight
|87
|Mitchell Dedman (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|88
|Simon Dwyer (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|89
|Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|90
|Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
|91
|Matt Boys (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|92
|Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|93
|Alex Hersey (NSW) St. George Merida
|94
|Michael Rice (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|95
|Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|96
|Myron Simpson (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|97
|Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|98
|Aaron Donnelly (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|99
|Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|100
|Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|101
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team
|102
|Fergus Sully (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|103
|Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|104
|Craig Evers (NSW) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|105
|Jarryd Jones (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|106
|Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|107
|Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|108
|Dylan Hately (VIC) Team Seight
|109
|Daniel Bonello (NSW) GPM Stulz
|110
|Michael Troy (NSW) GPM Stulz
|111
|Nathan Booth (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|112
|Jordan Davies (NSW) St. George Merida
|113
|Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
|114
|Jay Dutton (NSW) St. George Merida
|115
|Reece Robinson (NSW) GPM Stulz
|116
|Nick Miller (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
|117
|David Mclean (VIC) Team Seight
|118
|Patrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|119
|Conor Murtagh (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|120
|Damion Drapac (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|121
|Kierin Lewis (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|0:18:47
|122
|Jackson Law (NSW) GPM Stulz
|123
|Benjamin Harvey (NSW) St. George Merida
|124
|Chris Filiatrault (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|OTL
|Andrew McCosker (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|OTL
|Tristan Webber (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|OTL
|Alistair Crameri (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|OTL
|Thomas Allford (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|OTL
|Trent Morey (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|OTL
|Steve Rankie QLD) Individual Riders
|OTL
|Andrew Pickering (NSW) Individual Riders
|OTL
|Declan Gregory (VIC) Individual Riders
|DNS
|Todd Buschkuehl (VIC) Team Scody Downunder
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|3
|pts
|2
|Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
|2
|3
|Eric Sheppard (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
|3
|pts
|2
|Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS
|2
|3
|Jason Lowndes (VIC) Team Seight
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Alex Wohler (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|3
|3
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|2
|4
|Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|1
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Budget Forklifts
|6:25:30
|2
|Avanti Racing Team
|0:00:11
|3
|Wormall Civil CCS
|0:00:14
|4
|Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:15:23
|5
|CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:20:43
|6
|Team Seight
|7
|Jayco/John West/VIS
|0:20:48
|8
|health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:20:58
|9
|Team Polygon Australia
|0:28:10
|10
|SUVelo Racing
|0:30:11
|11
|African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:31:00
|12
|Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|13
|GPM Stulz
|14
|Team Scody Downunder
|15
|Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|16
|Phoenix Cycling Collective
|17
|Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|18
|St. George Merida
|19
|SASI Cycling Team
|20
|Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|6:27:22
|2
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:09
|3
|Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:00:18
|4
|Alex Wohler (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:19
|5
|Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|0:00:23
|6
|Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:24
|7
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|0:00:26
|8
|Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|9
|Jason Lowndes (VIC) Team Seight
|0:00:27
|10
|Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|11
|Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|12
|Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS
|0:00:32
|13
|Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|14
|Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|0:00:35
|15
|Eric Sheppard (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:00:41
|16
|Westley Gough (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:42
|17
|Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:05:24
|18
|Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia
|0:07:54
|19
|Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|0:10:43
|20
|Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:10:44
|21
|James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|22
|Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|23
|Morgan Smith (NZL) CharterMason Giant Racing
|24
|Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|25
|Joel Strachan (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|26
|Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|27
|Ryan Thomas (NSW) GPM Stulz
|28
|Patrick Sharpe (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|29
|Stuart Shaw (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|30
|Russell Gill (SA) St. George Merida
|31
|Michael Rice (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|32
|Jake Magee (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|33
|Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|34
|Andrew Williams (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|35
|Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|36
|Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|37
|Wade Edwards (VIC) Team Seight
|38
|Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|39
|Jason Rigg (WA) Team Polygon Australia
|40
|Craig Evers (NSW) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|41
|Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|42
|Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|43
|Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|44
|James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|45
|Alex Nazarewicz (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|46
|Nick Miller (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
|47
|Matthew Leonard (VIC) Team Seight
|48
|Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|49
|Lachlan Holliday (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|50
|Craig Hutton (NSW) Wormall Civil CCS
|51
|Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|52
|Tamas Allenby (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|53
|Chris Jory (NSW) GPM Stulz
|54
|Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|55
|Damion Drapac (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|56
|Aden De Jager (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
|57
|Kyle Thompson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|58
|Alex Hersey (NSW) St. George Merida
|59
|Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|60
|Daniel Bonello (NSW) GPM Stulz
|61
|Myron Simpson (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|62
|Jordan Davies (NSW) St. George Merida
|63
|Reece Robinson (NSW) GPM Stulz
|64
|Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
|65
|Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|66
|Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
|67
|Conor Murtagh (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|68
|Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|69
|Darcy-Ellerm Norton (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|0:12:19
|70
|Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:12:25
|71
|Alex Smyth (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:12:30
|72
|Patrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|73
|Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|0:13:07
|74
|Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
|0:14:07
|75
|Sean Whitfield (ACT) Team Scody Downunder
|76
|William Holmes (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|77
|Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|78
|Harrison Carter (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|79
|Ben O'Connor (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|80
|Jacob Restall (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing
|81
|John Peppard (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|82
|Tom Kaesler (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|83
|Leslie Masters (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
|84
|Jay Dutton (NSW) St. George Merida
|85
|Ben Comfort (ACT) Team Scody Downunder
|86
|Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|87
|Gerald Evans (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|88
|Aaron Donnelly (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|89
|Marc Wilson (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|0:14:44
|90
|Mitchell Barry (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|91
|Zane Hunter (VIC) Team Seight
|92
|Anthony Murray (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|93
|Harrison Wiles (NSW) St. George Merida
|94
|Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|95
|William Andersson (NSW) St. George Merida
|96
|Dylan Hately (VIC) Team Seight
|97
|Samuel Burston (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|98
|Mitchell Dedman (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|99
|Fergus Sully (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|100
|Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|101
|Simon Dwyer (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|102
|Matt Boys (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|103
|David Mclean (VIC) Team Seight
|104
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team
|0:16:37
|105
|Thomas Patton (NSW) GPM Stulz
|0:16:44
|106
|Robert Quinn (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|0:16:57
|107
|Jarryd Jones (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:17:20
|108
|Nathan Booth (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|0:17:46
|109
|Tom Robinson (TAS) Avanti Racing Team
|0:18:03
|110
|Mark Fagg (VIC) Team Seight
|0:18:27
|111
|Tom Petty (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|0:18:40
|112
|Jay Phillpotts (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|0:19:23
|113
|Michael Troy (NSW) GPM Stulz
|0:21:32
|114
|Rohan Wight (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|0:21:59
|115
|David Parker (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|0:22:04
|116
|Alline Dodds (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|117
|Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|0:22:06
|118
|Chris Filiatrault (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|0:22:34
|119
|Kierin Lewis (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|120
|Benjamin Harvey (NSW) St. George Merida
|0:23:11
|121
|Jackson Law (NSW) GPM Stulz
|122
|Aaron Jones (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|0:26:36
|123
|Matthew Borg (NSW) Individual Riders
|0:28:59
|124
|Dane Frey (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|0:44:44
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|14
|pts
|2
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|13
|3
|Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
|10
|4
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|6
|5
|Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|4
|6
|Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS
|4
|7
|Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|3
|8
|Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|3
|9
|Alex Wohler (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|3
|10
|Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|3
|11
|Jason Lowndes (VIC) Team Seight
|1
|12
|Eric Sheppard (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|1
|13
|Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|1
|14
|James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|1
|15
|Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|1
|16
|Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|6:27:31
|2
|Alex Wohler (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:10
|3
|Jason Lowndes (VIC) Team Seight
|0:00:18
|4
|Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS
|0:00:23
|5
|Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:05:15
|6
|Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|0:10:34
|7
|Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:10:35
|8
|Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|9
|Ryan Thomas (NSW) GPM Stulz
|10
|Patrick Sharpe (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Budget Forklifts
|19:23:18
|2
|Avanti Racing Team
|0:00:11
|3
|Wormall Civil CCS
|0:00:14
|4
|Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:15:23
|5
|CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:20:43
|6
|Team Seight
|7
|Jayco/John West/VIS
|0:20:48
|8
|health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:20:58
|9
|SUVelo Racing
|0:30:11
|10
|African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:31:00
|11
|Team Scody Downunder
|12
|GPM Stulz
|13
|Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|14
|St. George Merida
|15
|Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|16
|Team Polygon Australia
|0:31:33
|17
|Phoenix Cycling Collective
|0:38:23
|18
|Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|0:39:21
|19
|Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|0:43:00
|20
|SASI Cycling Team
|0:49:38
