Tour of Murray River: Copp wins shortened stage 4
Fire and smoke cause havoc bringing stage to an early end
Stage 4: Kerang - Cohuna
A grass fire in Cohuna forced the early finish of stage four of the Tour of the Murray River throwing the stage into chaos as riders were unaware of the changes. Jayden Copp (Arbitrage Racing) was the beneficiary of a chaotic finish as he was awarded the stage win courtesy of being the leader on the road when he passed what became the new finishing line.
No general classification time bonus' were awarded for the victory.
The fire broke out just three kilometres from the planned stage finish which forced event staff to move the finish line forward five kilometres at the last minute with little time to relay the message to riders and their teams.
"Last year I got a second and that felt amazing but to get a win on a day like today was awesome," said Copp who most recently returned tasted victory in Belgium.
"[When I attacked] I was 100% committed to go the whole distance to the finish, but just after the 10km to go sign the motorbike came up beside me and said they were shortening the stage by 5km, so I thought 'oh sweet' because at that point I had a 35 second gap. I thought 'I am actually going to hold onto this' and it ended up being pretty close at the finish."
Sam Witmitz (Budget Forklifts) was second while Eric Sheppard (Search2Retain) rounded out the podium as he finished third without knowing it.
Brenton Jones (Avanti Racing) won an intermediate sprint at Boort Secondary College to extend his overall lead to 12 seconds ahead of Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts).
"It was an interesting stage with the wind today," said Jones. "The race split again and it was the race winning move but unfortunately, a small bush fire caused the race to be shortened.
"Out of all the confusion today, the main positive is that we retained the yellow jersey and even increased the lead by winning the intermediate time bonus sprint during the race."
Keeping with the theme of the race, strong winds wreaked havoc with the peloton, causing splits as riders lost contact with the front riders. The main bunch arrived at the finish line of the 140km race behind Copp with just 30 riders.
The Tour continues tomorrow at 2pm with a road race beginning and finishing in Echuca.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|2:54:46
|1
|Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|1
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|1
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|1
|Alex Wohler (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|1
|Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|1
|Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|1
|Westley Gough (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|1
|Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|1
|Stuart Shaw (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|1
|Eric Sheppard (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|1
|Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
|1
|Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
|1
|Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|1
|James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|1
|Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|1
|Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|1
|Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS
|1
|Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|1
|Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|1
|Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|1
|Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|1
|Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|1
|Jason Lowndes (VIC) Team Seight
|25
|Tom Robinson (TAS) Avanti Racing Team
|0:02:03
|26
|Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|0:03:10
|26
|Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|28
|Aaron Donnelly (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|0:06:41
|28
|Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|28
|Conor Murtagh (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|28
|Jake Magee (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|28
|Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|28
|Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|28
|Andrew Williams (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|28
|Ryan Thomas (NSW) GPM Stulz
|28
|Nick Miller (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
|28
|Jason Rigg (WA) Team Polygon Australia
|28
|Darcy-Ellerm Norton (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|28
|Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|28
|Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|41
|Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia
|0:10:14
|42
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team
|0:11:49
|42
|Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|42
|Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|42
|James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|42
|Jacob Restall (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing
|42
|Patrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|42
|Jarryd Jones (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|42
|Kyle Thompson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|42
|Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|42
|Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|42
|Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|42
|Joel Strachan (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|42
|Alex Smyth (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|42
|Ben O'Connor (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|42
|Daniel Bonello (NSW) GPM Stulz
|42
|Tamas Allenby (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|42
|Robert Quinn (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|42
|Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
|42
|Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|42
|Lachlan Holliday (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|42
|Jordan Davies (NSW) St. George Merida
|42
|Russell Gill (SA) St. George Merida
|42
|Aaron Jones (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|42
|John Peppard (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|42
|Harrison Carter (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|42
|Craig Evers (NSW) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|42
|Simon Dwyer (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|42
|David Parker (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|42
|Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|42
|Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|42
|Damion Drapac (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|42
|Mitchell Dedman (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|42
|Matthew Leonard (VIC) Team Seight
|42
|Mark Fagg (VIC) Team Seight
|42
|Wade Edwards (VIC) Team Seight
|42
|Zane Hunter (VIC) Team Seight
|42
|Marc Wilson (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|42
|Mitchell Barry (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|80
|Myron Simpson (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:18:45
|80
|Michael Rice (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|80
|Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|80
|Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|80
|Reece Robinson (NSW) GPM Stulz
|80
|Chris Jory (NSW) GPM Stulz
|80
|Alex Nazarewicz (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|80
|Alline Dodds (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|80
|Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
|80
|Ben Comfort (ACT) Team Scody Downunder
|80
|Leslie Masters (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
|80
|Benjamin Harvey (NSW) St. George Merida
|80
|Jay Dutton (NSW) St. George Merida
|80
|William Andersson (NSW) St. George Merida
|80
|Alex Hersey (NSW) St. George Merida
|80
|Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|80
|Gerald Evans (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|80
|William Holmes (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|80
|Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|80
|Craig Hutton (NSW) Wormall Civil CCS
|80
|Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|80
|Rohan Wight (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|80
|Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|80
|Jay Phillpotts (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|80
|Matthew Borg (NSW) Individual Riders
|105
|Patrick Sharpe (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|0:31:13
|105
|Samuel Burston (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|105
|Harrison Wiles (NSW) St. George Merida
|105
|Nathan Booth (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|105
|Fergus Sully (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|105
|Tom Kaesler (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|105
|David Mclean (VIC) Team Seight
|112
|Michael Troy (NSW) GPM Stulz
|0:33:00
|112
|Sean Whitfield (ACT) Team Scody Downunder
|112
|Aden De Jager (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
|112
|Kierin Lewis (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|112
|Anthony Murray (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|117
|Jackson Law (NSW) GPM Stulz
|0:35:11
|117
|Tom Petty (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|117
|Dane Frey (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|117
|Matt Boys (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|DNF
|Morgan Smith (NZL) CharterMason Giant Racing
|DNF
|Dylan Hately (VIC) Team Seight
|DNS
|Thomas Patton (NSW) GPM Stulz
|DNS
|Chris Filiatrault (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|2
|3
|Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
|3
|pts
|2
|Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|2
|3
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|1
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Avanti Racing Team
|8:44:18
|2
|health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|3
|Wormall Civil CCS
|4
|CharterMason Giant Racing
|5
|Team Budget Forklifts
|6
|African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:06:41
|7
|Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|0:13:22
|8
|Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:18:30
|9
|Team Seight
|0:23:38
|9
|Jayco/John West/VIS
|11
|Team Polygon Australia
|0:28:44
|12
|Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|0:35:27
|12
|Phoenix Cycling Collective
|14
|GPM Stulz
|0:37:15
|14
|Team Scody Downunder
|16
|St. George Merida
|0:42:23
|16
|Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|16
|SUVelo Racing
|19
|Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|0:51:30
|20
|SASI Cycling Team
|1:08:43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|9:22:05
|2
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:12
|3
|Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:00:20
|4
|Alex Wohler (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:22
|5
|Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|0:00:26
|6
|Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|0:00:27
|7
|Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|8
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|0:00:29
|9
|Jason Lowndes (VIC) Team Seight
|0:00:30
|10
|Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|11
|Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|12
|Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:35
|13
|Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS
|14
|Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|0:00:38
|15
|Eric Sheppard (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:00:44
|16
|Westley Gough (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:45
|17
|Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|0:10:46
|18
|James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:10:47
|19
|Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|20
|Stuart Shaw (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|21
|Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|22
|Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|23
|Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
|24
|Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:13:57
|25
|Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:14:47
|26
|Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|0:16:20
|27
|Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:17:16
|28
|Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:17:28
|29
|Ryan Thomas (NSW) GPM Stulz
|30
|Jake Magee (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|31
|Andrew Williams (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|32
|Jason Rigg (WA) Team Polygon Australia
|33
|Nick Miller (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
|34
|Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|35
|Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|36
|Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|37
|Conor Murtagh (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|38
|Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia
|0:18:11
|39
|Darcy-Ellerm Norton (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|0:19:03
|40
|Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:19:09
|41
|Tom Robinson (TAS) Avanti Racing Team
|0:20:09
|42
|Aaron Donnelly (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|0:20:51
|43
|Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:22:36
|44
|Joel Strachan (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|45
|Russell Gill (SA) St. George Merida
|46
|Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|47
|Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|48
|Wade Edwards (VIC) Team Seight
|49
|Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|50
|Craig Evers (NSW) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|51
|Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|52
|James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|53
|Matthew Leonard (VIC) Team Seight
|54
|Lachlan Holliday (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|55
|Tamas Allenby (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|56
|Damion Drapac (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|57
|Kyle Thompson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|58
|Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|59
|Daniel Bonello (NSW) GPM Stulz
|60
|Jordan Davies (NSW) St. George Merida
|61
|Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|62
|Alex Smyth (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:24:22
|63
|Patrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|64
|Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
|0:25:59
|65
|Harrison Carter (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|66
|Ben O'Connor (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|67
|Jacob Restall (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing
|68
|John Peppard (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|69
|Marc Wilson (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|0:26:36
|70
|Mitchell Barry (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|71
|Zane Hunter (VIC) Team Seight
|72
|Mitchell Dedman (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|73
|Simon Dwyer (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|74
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team
|0:28:29
|75
|Robert Quinn (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|0:28:49
|76
|Jarryd Jones (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:29:12
|77
|Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:29:32
|78
|Michael Rice (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|79
|Alex Nazarewicz (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|80
|Craig Hutton (NSW) Wormall Civil CCS
|81
|Chris Jory (NSW) GPM Stulz
|82
|Alex Hersey (NSW) St. George Merida
|83
|Myron Simpson (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|84
|Reece Robinson (NSW) GPM Stulz
|85
|Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
|86
|Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|87
|Mark Fagg (VIC) Team Seight
|0:30:19
|88
|William Holmes (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|0:32:55
|89
|Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|90
|Leslie Masters (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
|91
|Jay Dutton (NSW) St. George Merida
|92
|Ben Comfort (ACT) Team Scody Downunder
|93
|Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|94
|Gerald Evans (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|95
|Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|0:33:32
|96
|William Andersson (NSW) St. George Merida
|97
|David Parker (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|0:33:56
|98
|Jay Phillpotts (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|0:38:11
|99
|Aaron Jones (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|0:38:28
|100
|Rohan Wight (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|0:40:47
|101
|Alline Dodds (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|0:40:52
|102
|Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|0:40:54
|103
|Benjamin Harvey (NSW) St. George Merida
|0:41:59
|104
|Patrick Sharpe (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|0:42:00
|105
|Aden De Jager (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
|0:43:47
|106
|Tom Kaesler (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|0:45:23
|107
|Harrison Wiles (NSW) St. George Merida
|0:46:00
|108
|Samuel Burston (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|109
|Fergus Sully (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|110
|David Mclean (VIC) Team Seight
|111
|Sean Whitfield (ACT) Team Scody Downunder
|0:47:10
|112
|Anthony Murray (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|0:47:47
|113
|Matthew Borg (NSW) Individual Riders
|114
|Nathan Booth (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|0:49:02
|115
|Matt Boys (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|0:49:58
|116
|Tom Petty (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|0:53:54
|117
|Michael Troy (NSW) GPM Stulz
|0:54:35
|118
|Kierin Lewis (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|0:55:37
|119
|Jackson Law (NSW) GPM Stulz
|0:58:25
|120
|Dane Frey (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|1:19:58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|17
|pts
|2
|Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
|14
|3
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|13
|4
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|7
|5
|Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|6
|6
|Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS
|4
|7
|Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|3
|8
|Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|3
|9
|Alex Wohler (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|3
|10
|Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|3
|11
|Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|2
|12
|Jason Lowndes (VIC) Team Seight
|1
|13
|Eric Sheppard (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|1
|14
|Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|1
|15
|James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|1
|16
|Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
|1
|17
|Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|9:22:17
|2
|Alex Wohler (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:10
|3
|Jason Lowndes (VIC) Team Seight
|0:00:18
|4
|Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS
|0:00:23
|5
|Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|0:10:34
|6
|Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:10:35
|7
|Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|8
|Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|9
|Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:14:35
|10
|Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|0:16:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Budget Forklifts
|28:07:00
|2
|Avanti Racing Team
|0:00:11
|3
|Wormall Civil CCS
|0:00:14
|4
|CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:20:43
|5
|health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:20:58
|6
|Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:33:53
|7
|African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:37:41
|8
|Team Seight
|0:44:21
|9
|Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|0:44:22
|10
|Jayco/John West/VIS
|0:44:26
|11
|Team Polygon Australia
|1:00:17
|12
|Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|1:06:27
|13
|Team Scody Downunder
|1:08:15
|14
|GPM Stulz
|15
|SUVelo Racing
|1:12:34
|16
|St. George Merida
|1:13:23
|17
|Phoenix Cycling Collective
|1:13:50
|18
|Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|1:25:23
|19
|Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|1:30:51
|20
|SASI Cycling Team
|1:58:21
