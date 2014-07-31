Trending

Tour of Murray River: Copp wins shortened stage 4

Fire and smoke cause havoc bringing stage to an early end

Image 1 of 3

Jayden Copp (Wormall Civil CSS) celebrates winning the stage

Jayden Copp (Wormall Civil CSS) celebrates winning the stage
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 2 of 3

Jayden Copp (Wormall Civil CSS)

Jayden Copp (Wormall Civil CSS)
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 3 of 3

Brenton Jones (Avanti) keeps the yellow jersey

Brenton Jones (Avanti) keeps the yellow jersey
(Image credit: Con Chronis)

A grass fire in Cohuna forced the early finish of stage four of the Tour of the Murray River throwing the stage into chaos as riders were unaware of the changes. Jayden Copp (Arbitrage Racing) was the beneficiary of a chaotic finish as he was awarded the stage win courtesy of being the leader on the road when he passed what became the new finishing line.

No general classification time bonus' were awarded for the victory.

The fire broke out just three kilometres from the planned stage finish which forced event staff to move the finish line forward five kilometres at the last minute with little time to relay the message to riders and their teams.

"Last year I got a second and that felt amazing but to get a win on a day like today was awesome," said Copp who most recently returned tasted victory in Belgium.

"[When I attacked] I was 100% committed to go the whole distance to the finish, but just after the 10km to go sign the motorbike came up beside me and said they were shortening the stage by 5km, so I thought 'oh sweet' because at that point I had a 35 second gap. I thought 'I am actually going to hold onto this' and it ended up being pretty close at the finish."

Sam Witmitz (Budget Forklifts) was second while Eric Sheppard (Search2Retain) rounded out the podium as he finished third without knowing it.

Brenton Jones (Avanti Racing) won an intermediate sprint at Boort Secondary College to extend his overall lead to 12 seconds ahead of Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts).

"It was an interesting stage with the wind today," said Jones. "The race split again and it was the race winning move but unfortunately, a small bush fire caused the race to be shortened.

"Out of all the confusion today, the main positive is that we retained the yellow jersey and even increased the lead by winning the intermediate time bonus sprint during the race."

Keeping with the theme of the race, strong winds wreaked havoc with the peloton, causing splits as riders lost contact with the front riders. The main bunch arrived at the finish line of the 140km race behind Copp with just 30 riders.

The Tour continues tomorrow at 2pm with a road race beginning and finishing in Echuca.
 

Results

Stage 4 Result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team2:54:46
1Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
1Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
1Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
1Alex Wohler (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
1Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
1Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
1Westley Gough (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
1Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
1Stuart Shaw (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
1Eric Sheppard (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
1Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
1Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
1Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
1James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
1Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
1Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
1Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS
1Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
1Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
1Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
1Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
1Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
1Jason Lowndes (VIC) Team Seight
25Tom Robinson (TAS) Avanti Racing Team0:02:03
26Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team0:03:10
26Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
28Aaron Donnelly (NSW) Avanti Racing Team0:06:41
28Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
28Conor Murtagh (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
28Jake Magee (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
28Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
28Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
28Andrew Williams (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
28Ryan Thomas (NSW) GPM Stulz
28Nick Miller (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
28Jason Rigg (WA) Team Polygon Australia
28Darcy-Ellerm Norton (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
28Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
28Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
41Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia0:10:14
42Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team0:11:49
42Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
42Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
42James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
42Jacob Restall (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing
42Patrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
42Jarryd Jones (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
42Kyle Thompson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
42Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
42Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
42Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
42Joel Strachan (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
42Alex Smyth (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
42Ben O'Connor (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
42Daniel Bonello (NSW) GPM Stulz
42Tamas Allenby (NSW) SUVelo Racing
42Robert Quinn (NSW) SUVelo Racing
42Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
42Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
42Lachlan Holliday (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
42Jordan Davies (NSW) St. George Merida
42Russell Gill (SA) St. George Merida
42Aaron Jones (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
42John Peppard (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
42Harrison Carter (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
42Craig Evers (NSW) Phoenix Cycling Collective
42Simon Dwyer (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
42David Parker (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
42Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
42Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
42Damion Drapac (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
42Mitchell Dedman (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
42Matthew Leonard (VIC) Team Seight
42Mark Fagg (VIC) Team Seight
42Wade Edwards (VIC) Team Seight
42Zane Hunter (VIC) Team Seight
42Marc Wilson (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
42Mitchell Barry (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
80Myron Simpson (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts0:18:45
80Michael Rice (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
80Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
80Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
80Reece Robinson (NSW) GPM Stulz
80Chris Jory (NSW) GPM Stulz
80Alex Nazarewicz (NSW) SUVelo Racing
80Alline Dodds (NSW) SUVelo Racing
80Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
80Ben Comfort (ACT) Team Scody Downunder
80Leslie Masters (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
80Benjamin Harvey (NSW) St. George Merida
80Jay Dutton (NSW) St. George Merida
80William Andersson (NSW) St. George Merida
80Alex Hersey (NSW) St. George Merida
80Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
80Gerald Evans (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
80William Holmes (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
80Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
80Craig Hutton (NSW) Wormall Civil CCS
80Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
80Rohan Wight (SA) SASI Cycling Team
80Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team
80Jay Phillpotts (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
80Matthew Borg (NSW) Individual Riders
105Patrick Sharpe (NSW) SUVelo Racing0:31:13
105Samuel Burston (NSW) SUVelo Racing
105Harrison Wiles (NSW) St. George Merida
105Nathan Booth (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
105Fergus Sully (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
105Tom Kaesler (SA) SASI Cycling Team
105David Mclean (VIC) Team Seight
112Michael Troy (NSW) GPM Stulz0:33:00
112Sean Whitfield (ACT) Team Scody Downunder
112Aden De Jager (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
112Kierin Lewis (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
112Anthony Murray (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
117Jackson Law (NSW) GPM Stulz0:35:11
117Tom Petty (NSW) SUVelo Racing
117Dane Frey (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
117Matt Boys (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
DNFMorgan Smith (NZL) CharterMason Giant Racing
DNFDylan Hately (VIC) Team Seight
DNSThomas Patton (NSW) GPM Stulz
DNSChris Filiatrault (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective

Intermediate Sprints - Boort Secondary College
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team3pts
2Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team2
3Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing1

Pyramid Hill
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing3pts
2Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS2
3Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team1

Stage Aggressor
Rider Name (Country) Team
Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing

Teams Stage Result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Avanti Racing Team8:44:18
2health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
3Wormall Civil CCS
4CharterMason Giant Racing
5Team Budget Forklifts
6African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:06:41
7Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:13:22
8Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:18:30
9Team Seight0:23:38
9Jayco/John West/VIS
11Team Polygon Australia0:28:44
12Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team0:35:27
12Phoenix Cycling Collective
14GPM Stulz0:37:15
14Team Scody Downunder
16St. George Merida0:42:23
16Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
16SUVelo Racing
19Subaru Albion NRS Development Team0:51:30
20SASI Cycling Team1:08:43

General Classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team9:22:05
2Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts0:00:12
3Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing0:00:20
4Alex Wohler (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts0:00:22
5Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS0:00:26
6Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team0:00:27
7Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
8Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team0:00:29
9Jason Lowndes (VIC) Team Seight0:00:30
10Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
11Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
12Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts0:00:35
13Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS
14Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS0:00:38
15Eric Sheppard (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:00:44
16Westley Gough (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts0:00:45
17Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS0:10:46
18James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:10:47
19Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
20Stuart Shaw (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
21Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
22Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
23Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
24Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts0:13:57
25Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing0:14:47
26Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team0:16:20
27Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:17:16
28Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:17:28
29Ryan Thomas (NSW) GPM Stulz
30Jake Magee (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
31Andrew Williams (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
32Jason Rigg (WA) Team Polygon Australia
33Nick Miller (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
34Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
35Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
36Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
37Conor Murtagh (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
38Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia0:18:11
39Darcy-Ellerm Norton (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team0:19:03
40Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:19:09
41Tom Robinson (TAS) Avanti Racing Team0:20:09
42Aaron Donnelly (NSW) Avanti Racing Team0:20:51
43Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:22:36
44Joel Strachan (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
45Russell Gill (SA) St. George Merida
46Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
47Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
48Wade Edwards (VIC) Team Seight
49Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
50Craig Evers (NSW) Phoenix Cycling Collective
51Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
52James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
53Matthew Leonard (VIC) Team Seight
54Lachlan Holliday (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
55Tamas Allenby (NSW) SUVelo Racing
56Damion Drapac (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
57Kyle Thompson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
58Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
59Daniel Bonello (NSW) GPM Stulz
60Jordan Davies (NSW) St. George Merida
61Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
62Alex Smyth (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:24:22
63Patrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
64Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder0:25:59
65Harrison Carter (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
66Ben O'Connor (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
67Jacob Restall (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing
68John Peppard (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
69Marc Wilson (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part0:26:36
70Mitchell Barry (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
71Zane Hunter (VIC) Team Seight
72Mitchell Dedman (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
73Simon Dwyer (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
74Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team0:28:29
75Robert Quinn (NSW) SUVelo Racing0:28:49
76Jarryd Jones (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:29:12
77Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing0:29:32
78Michael Rice (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
79Alex Nazarewicz (NSW) SUVelo Racing
80Craig Hutton (NSW) Wormall Civil CCS
81Chris Jory (NSW) GPM Stulz
82Alex Hersey (NSW) St. George Merida
83Myron Simpson (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
84Reece Robinson (NSW) GPM Stulz
85Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
86Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
87Mark Fagg (VIC) Team Seight0:30:19
88William Holmes (TAS) Team Polygon Australia0:32:55
89Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
90Leslie Masters (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
91Jay Dutton (NSW) St. George Merida
92Ben Comfort (ACT) Team Scody Downunder
93Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
94Gerald Evans (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
95Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team0:33:32
96William Andersson (NSW) St. George Merida
97David Parker (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective0:33:56
98Jay Phillpotts (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part0:38:11
99Aaron Jones (TAS) Team Polygon Australia0:38:28
100Rohan Wight (SA) SASI Cycling Team0:40:47
101Alline Dodds (NSW) SUVelo Racing0:40:52
102Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia0:40:54
103Benjamin Harvey (NSW) St. George Merida0:41:59
104Patrick Sharpe (NSW) SUVelo Racing0:42:00
105Aden De Jager (QLD) Team Scody Downunder0:43:47
106Tom Kaesler (SA) SASI Cycling Team0:45:23
107Harrison Wiles (NSW) St. George Merida0:46:00
108Samuel Burston (NSW) SUVelo Racing
109Fergus Sully (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
110David Mclean (VIC) Team Seight
111Sean Whitfield (ACT) Team Scody Downunder0:47:10
112Anthony Murray (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team0:47:47
113Matthew Borg (NSW) Individual Riders
114Nathan Booth (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective0:49:02
115Matt Boys (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part0:49:58
116Tom Petty (NSW) SUVelo Racing0:53:54
117Michael Troy (NSW) GPM Stulz0:54:35
118Kierin Lewis (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team0:55:37
119Jackson Law (NSW) GPM Stulz0:58:25
120Dane Frey (WA) Wormall Civil CCS1:19:58

Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team17pts
2Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing14
3Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts13
4Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team7
5Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team6
6Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS4
7Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS3
8Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team3
9Alex Wohler (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts3
10Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS3
11Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS2
12Jason Lowndes (VIC) Team Seight1
13Eric Sheppard (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team1
14Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS1
15James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team1
16Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing1
17Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS1

Young Rider Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts9:22:17
2Alex Wohler (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts0:00:10
3Jason Lowndes (VIC) Team Seight0:00:18
4Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS0:00:23
5Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS0:10:34
6Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:10:35
7Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
8Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
9Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing0:14:35
10Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team0:16:08

Teams General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Budget Forklifts28:07:00
2Avanti Racing Team0:00:11
3Wormall Civil CCS0:00:14
4CharterMason Giant Racing0:20:43
5health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:20:58
6Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:33:53
7African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:37:41
8Team Seight0:44:21
9Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:44:22
10Jayco/John West/VIS0:44:26
11Team Polygon Australia1:00:17
12Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team1:06:27
13Team Scody Downunder1:08:15
14GPM Stulz
15SUVelo Racing1:12:34
16St. George Merida1:13:23
17Phoenix Cycling Collective1:13:50
18Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part1:25:23
19Subaru Albion NRS Development Team1:30:51
20SASI Cycling Team1:58:21

 

Latest on Cyclingnews