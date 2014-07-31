Image 1 of 3 Jayden Copp (Wormall Civil CSS) celebrates winning the stage (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 2 of 3 Jayden Copp (Wormall Civil CSS) (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 3 of 3 Brenton Jones (Avanti) keeps the yellow jersey (Image credit: Con Chronis)

A grass fire in Cohuna forced the early finish of stage four of the Tour of the Murray River throwing the stage into chaos as riders were unaware of the changes. Jayden Copp (Arbitrage Racing) was the beneficiary of a chaotic finish as he was awarded the stage win courtesy of being the leader on the road when he passed what became the new finishing line.

No general classification time bonus' were awarded for the victory.

The fire broke out just three kilometres from the planned stage finish which forced event staff to move the finish line forward five kilometres at the last minute with little time to relay the message to riders and their teams.

"Last year I got a second and that felt amazing but to get a win on a day like today was awesome," said Copp who most recently returned tasted victory in Belgium.

"[When I attacked] I was 100% committed to go the whole distance to the finish, but just after the 10km to go sign the motorbike came up beside me and said they were shortening the stage by 5km, so I thought 'oh sweet' because at that point I had a 35 second gap. I thought 'I am actually going to hold onto this' and it ended up being pretty close at the finish."

Sam Witmitz (Budget Forklifts) was second while Eric Sheppard (Search2Retain) rounded out the podium as he finished third without knowing it.

Brenton Jones (Avanti Racing) won an intermediate sprint at Boort Secondary College to extend his overall lead to 12 seconds ahead of Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts).

"It was an interesting stage with the wind today," said Jones. "The race split again and it was the race winning move but unfortunately, a small bush fire caused the race to be shortened.

"Out of all the confusion today, the main positive is that we retained the yellow jersey and even increased the lead by winning the intermediate time bonus sprint during the race."

Keeping with the theme of the race, strong winds wreaked havoc with the peloton, causing splits as riders lost contact with the front riders. The main bunch arrived at the finish line of the 140km race behind Copp with just 30 riders.

The Tour continues tomorrow at 2pm with a road race beginning and finishing in Echuca.



Results

Stage 4 Result # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 2:54:46 1 Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 1 Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 1 Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 1 Alex Wohler (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 1 Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 1 Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 1 Westley Gough (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 1 Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 1 Stuart Shaw (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 1 Eric Sheppard (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 1 Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing 1 Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing 1 Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 1 James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 1 Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 1 Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 1 Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS 1 Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 1 Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS 1 Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS 1 Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 1 Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 1 Jason Lowndes (VIC) Team Seight 25 Tom Robinson (TAS) Avanti Racing Team 0:02:03 26 Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 0:03:10 26 Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 28 Aaron Donnelly (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 0:06:41 28 Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 28 Conor Murtagh (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 28 Jake Magee (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 28 Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 28 Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 28 Andrew Williams (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 28 Ryan Thomas (NSW) GPM Stulz 28 Nick Miller (NZL) Team Scody Downunder 28 Jason Rigg (WA) Team Polygon Australia 28 Darcy-Ellerm Norton (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 28 Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 28 Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 41 Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia 0:10:14 42 Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team 0:11:49 42 Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 42 Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 42 James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 42 Jacob Restall (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing 42 Patrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 42 Jarryd Jones (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 42 Kyle Thompson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 42 Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 42 Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 42 Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 42 Joel Strachan (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 42 Alex Smyth (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 42 Ben O'Connor (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 42 Daniel Bonello (NSW) GPM Stulz 42 Tamas Allenby (NSW) SUVelo Racing 42 Robert Quinn (NSW) SUVelo Racing 42 Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder 42 Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 42 Lachlan Holliday (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 42 Jordan Davies (NSW) St. George Merida 42 Russell Gill (SA) St. George Merida 42 Aaron Jones (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 42 John Peppard (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 42 Harrison Carter (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 42 Craig Evers (NSW) Phoenix Cycling Collective 42 Simon Dwyer (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective 42 David Parker (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective 42 Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 42 Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 42 Damion Drapac (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 42 Mitchell Dedman (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 42 Matthew Leonard (VIC) Team Seight 42 Mark Fagg (VIC) Team Seight 42 Wade Edwards (VIC) Team Seight 42 Zane Hunter (VIC) Team Seight 42 Marc Wilson (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part 42 Mitchell Barry (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part 80 Myron Simpson (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 0:18:45 80 Michael Rice (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 80 Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 80 Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 80 Reece Robinson (NSW) GPM Stulz 80 Chris Jory (NSW) GPM Stulz 80 Alex Nazarewicz (NSW) SUVelo Racing 80 Alline Dodds (NSW) SUVelo Racing 80 Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder 80 Ben Comfort (ACT) Team Scody Downunder 80 Leslie Masters (QLD) Team Scody Downunder 80 Benjamin Harvey (NSW) St. George Merida 80 Jay Dutton (NSW) St. George Merida 80 William Andersson (NSW) St. George Merida 80 Alex Hersey (NSW) St. George Merida 80 Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 80 Gerald Evans (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 80 William Holmes (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 80 Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 80 Craig Hutton (NSW) Wormall Civil CCS 80 Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 80 Rohan Wight (SA) SASI Cycling Team 80 Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team 80 Jay Phillpotts (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part 80 Matthew Borg (NSW) Individual Riders 105 Patrick Sharpe (NSW) SUVelo Racing 0:31:13 105 Samuel Burston (NSW) SUVelo Racing 105 Harrison Wiles (NSW) St. George Merida 105 Nathan Booth (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective 105 Fergus Sully (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 105 Tom Kaesler (SA) SASI Cycling Team 105 David Mclean (VIC) Team Seight 112 Michael Troy (NSW) GPM Stulz 0:33:00 112 Sean Whitfield (ACT) Team Scody Downunder 112 Aden De Jager (QLD) Team Scody Downunder 112 Kierin Lewis (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 112 Anthony Murray (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 117 Jackson Law (NSW) GPM Stulz 0:35:11 117 Tom Petty (NSW) SUVelo Racing 117 Dane Frey (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 117 Matt Boys (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part DNF Morgan Smith (NZL) CharterMason Giant Racing DNF Dylan Hately (VIC) Team Seight DNS Thomas Patton (NSW) GPM Stulz DNS Chris Filiatrault (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective

Intermediate Sprints - Boort Secondary College # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 3 pts 2 Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 2 3 Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing 1

Pyramid Hill # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing 3 pts 2 Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 2 3 Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 1

Stage Aggressor Rider Name (Country) Team Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing

Teams Stage Result # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Avanti Racing Team 8:44:18 2 health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 3 Wormall Civil CCS 4 CharterMason Giant Racing 5 Team Budget Forklifts 6 African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:06:41 7 Subaru NSWIS Development Team 0:13:22 8 Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:18:30 9 Team Seight 0:23:38 9 Jayco/John West/VIS 11 Team Polygon Australia 0:28:44 12 Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 0:35:27 12 Phoenix Cycling Collective 14 GPM Stulz 0:37:15 14 Team Scody Downunder 16 St. George Merida 0:42:23 16 Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part 16 SUVelo Racing 19 Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 0:51:30 20 SASI Cycling Team 1:08:43

General Classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 9:22:05 2 Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 0:00:12 3 Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:00:20 4 Alex Wohler (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 0:00:22 5 Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 0:00:26 6 Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 0:00:27 7 Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 8 Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 0:00:29 9 Jason Lowndes (VIC) Team Seight 0:00:30 10 Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS 11 Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 12 Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 0:00:35 13 Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS 14 Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 0:00:38 15 Eric Sheppard (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:00:44 16 Westley Gough (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 0:00:45 17 Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS 0:10:46 18 James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:10:47 19 Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 20 Stuart Shaw (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 21 Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 22 Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 23 Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing 24 Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 0:13:57 25 Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:14:47 26 Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 0:16:20 27 Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:17:16 28 Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:17:28 29 Ryan Thomas (NSW) GPM Stulz 30 Jake Magee (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 31 Andrew Williams (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 32 Jason Rigg (WA) Team Polygon Australia 33 Nick Miller (NZL) Team Scody Downunder 34 Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 35 Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 36 Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 37 Conor Murtagh (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 38 Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia 0:18:11 39 Darcy-Ellerm Norton (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 0:19:03 40 Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:19:09 41 Tom Robinson (TAS) Avanti Racing Team 0:20:09 42 Aaron Donnelly (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 0:20:51 43 Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:22:36 44 Joel Strachan (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 45 Russell Gill (SA) St. George Merida 46 Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 47 Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 48 Wade Edwards (VIC) Team Seight 49 Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 50 Craig Evers (NSW) Phoenix Cycling Collective 51 Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 52 James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 53 Matthew Leonard (VIC) Team Seight 54 Lachlan Holliday (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 55 Tamas Allenby (NSW) SUVelo Racing 56 Damion Drapac (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 57 Kyle Thompson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 58 Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 59 Daniel Bonello (NSW) GPM Stulz 60 Jordan Davies (NSW) St. George Merida 61 Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 62 Alex Smyth (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:24:22 63 Patrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 64 Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder 0:25:59 65 Harrison Carter (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 66 Ben O'Connor (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 67 Jacob Restall (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing 68 John Peppard (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 69 Marc Wilson (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part 0:26:36 70 Mitchell Barry (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part 71 Zane Hunter (VIC) Team Seight 72 Mitchell Dedman (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 73 Simon Dwyer (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective 74 Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team 0:28:29 75 Robert Quinn (NSW) SUVelo Racing 0:28:49 76 Jarryd Jones (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:29:12 77 Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:29:32 78 Michael Rice (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 79 Alex Nazarewicz (NSW) SUVelo Racing 80 Craig Hutton (NSW) Wormall Civil CCS 81 Chris Jory (NSW) GPM Stulz 82 Alex Hersey (NSW) St. George Merida 83 Myron Simpson (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 84 Reece Robinson (NSW) GPM Stulz 85 Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder 86 Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 87 Mark Fagg (VIC) Team Seight 0:30:19 88 William Holmes (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 0:32:55 89 Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 90 Leslie Masters (QLD) Team Scody Downunder 91 Jay Dutton (NSW) St. George Merida 92 Ben Comfort (ACT) Team Scody Downunder 93 Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 94 Gerald Evans (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 95 Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team 0:33:32 96 William Andersson (NSW) St. George Merida 97 David Parker (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective 0:33:56 98 Jay Phillpotts (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part 0:38:11 99 Aaron Jones (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 0:38:28 100 Rohan Wight (SA) SASI Cycling Team 0:40:47 101 Alline Dodds (NSW) SUVelo Racing 0:40:52 102 Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 0:40:54 103 Benjamin Harvey (NSW) St. George Merida 0:41:59 104 Patrick Sharpe (NSW) SUVelo Racing 0:42:00 105 Aden De Jager (QLD) Team Scody Downunder 0:43:47 106 Tom Kaesler (SA) SASI Cycling Team 0:45:23 107 Harrison Wiles (NSW) St. George Merida 0:46:00 108 Samuel Burston (NSW) SUVelo Racing 109 Fergus Sully (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 110 David Mclean (VIC) Team Seight 111 Sean Whitfield (ACT) Team Scody Downunder 0:47:10 112 Anthony Murray (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 0:47:47 113 Matthew Borg (NSW) Individual Riders 114 Nathan Booth (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective 0:49:02 115 Matt Boys (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part 0:49:58 116 Tom Petty (NSW) SUVelo Racing 0:53:54 117 Michael Troy (NSW) GPM Stulz 0:54:35 118 Kierin Lewis (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 0:55:37 119 Jackson Law (NSW) GPM Stulz 0:58:25 120 Dane Frey (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 1:19:58

Sprint Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 17 pts 2 Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing 14 3 Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 13 4 Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 7 5 Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 6 6 Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS 4 7 Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS 3 8 Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 3 9 Alex Wohler (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 3 10 Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 3 11 Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 2 12 Jason Lowndes (VIC) Team Seight 1 13 Eric Sheppard (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 1 14 Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS 1 15 James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 1 16 Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing 1 17 Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 1

Young Rider Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 9:22:17 2 Alex Wohler (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 0:00:10 3 Jason Lowndes (VIC) Team Seight 0:00:18 4 Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS 0:00:23 5 Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS 0:10:34 6 Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:10:35 7 Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 8 Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 9 Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:14:35 10 Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 0:16:08