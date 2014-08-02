Image 1 of 5 Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safaris) claims victory on stage 6 (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 2 of 5 A few riders find themselves in a ditch (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 3 of 5 Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safaris) (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 4 of 5 The top three from stage 6 (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 5 of 5 Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safaris) celebrates his win (Image credit: Con Chronis)

Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safaris) became the latest rider to claim a debut National Road Series (NRS) victory as he soloed to the win on stage 6 of the Tour of the Murray River in Cobram.

With six kilometres remaining in the 104km stage, Spurrell launched the winning move which saw him take the biggest win of his career. He finished four seconds ahead of Josh Harrison (SASI) and Kane Walker (Satalyst Giant).

"I'm ecstatic, it's my first win in the NRS," said Spurrell. "I thought why not, let's have a crack.

"I attacked and got maybe a 15 second gap and I just held it there. I knew with four kilometres to go I pretty much had it because with my track background, I know how to pace myself.

"It's without a doubt the best thing I've done on the road and on the track too."

Spurrell was part of a 12-man breakaway that established when once again winds and narrow roads distracted the peloton with just 35 kilometres remaining in the race. The group quickly gained a 3:30 advantage before a frantic chase ensued from the peloton led by the Budget Forklifts and CharterMason teams.

Tour leader Brenton Jones (Avanti Racing) led the main group across the line to retain his overall race lead, five seconds ahead of Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) with one stage remaining in the race

"Today we showed we're still good enough to control the race by letting a group get away that didn't effect me on general classification," said Jones.

"Anything can happen as we saw yesterday with the unfortunate incident I had, so we'll just go into [the final stage] with confidence and hopefully we can get the job done," said Jones of his stage five crash.

The Tour concludes tomorrow with a waterfront criterium in Yarrawonga.

Results

Stage 6 Result Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 2:13:28 2 Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team 0:00:04 3 Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 4 Jake Magee (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:00:06 5 Jason Rigg (WA) Team Polygon Australia 6 Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 7 Craig Hutton (NSW) Wormall Civil CCS 8 Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 9 Patrick Sharpe (NSW) SUVelo Racing 10 Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:00:09 11 Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 0:01:16 12 Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 13 Jackson Law (NSW) GPM Stulz 14 Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing 15 Michael Rice (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 16 Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 17 Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS 18 Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 19 Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 20 Gerald Evans (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 21 Andrew Williams (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 22 Nick Miller (NZL) Team Scody Downunder 23 Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder 24 Kyle Thompson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 25 Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS 26 Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS 27 Alex Wohler (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 28 Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 29 Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 30 Lachlan Holliday (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 31 Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 32 Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 33 Harrison Carter (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 34 Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 35 Alex Smyth (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 36 Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 37 Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 38 Ryan Thomas (NSW) GPM Stulz 39 Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 40 Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 41 Kierin Lewis (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 42 Alline Dodds (NSW) SUVelo Racing 43 Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 44 Aden De Jager (QLD) Team Scody Downunder 45 Marc Wilson (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part 46 Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 47 Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 48 Stuart Shaw (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 49 William Holmes (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 50 Damion Drapac (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 51 Jordan Davies (NSW) St. George Merida 52 Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 53 Benjamin Harvey (NSW) St. George Merida 54 Aaron Jones (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 55 Matthew Borg (NSW) Individual Riders 56 James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 57 John Peppard (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 58 Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 59 Harrison Wiles (NSW) St. George Merida 60 Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:01:30 61 Jarryd Jones (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 62 Ben Comfort (ACT) Team Scody Downunder 63 Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team 64 Anthony Murray (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 65 Wade Edwards (VIC) Team Seight 66 Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 67 Leslie Masters (QLD) Team Scody Downunder 68 Sean Whitfield (ACT) Team Scody Downunder 69 Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 70 Mark Fagg (VIC) Team Seight 71 Mitchell Barry (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part 72 Craig Evers (NSW) Phoenix Cycling Collective 73 Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing 74 Simon Dwyer (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective 75 Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 76 Zane Hunter (VIC) Team Seight 77 David Parker (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective 78 Westley Gough (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 79 William Andersson (NSW) St. George Merida 80 Aaron Donnelly (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 81 Tom Kaesler (SA) SASI Cycling Team 0:01:38 82 Joel Strachan (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 83 Tamas Allenby (NSW) SUVelo Racing 84 Fergus Sully (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 0:01:41 85 Mitchell Dedman (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 86 Samuel Burston (NSW) SUVelo Racing 87 Matt Boys (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part 88 Dane Frey (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 89 Matthew Leonard (VIC) Team Seight 0:01:48 90 Rohan Wight (SA) SASI Cycling Team 91 Jay Phillpotts (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part 0:01:50 92 Nathan Booth (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective 93 Jay Dutton (NSW) St. George Merida 0:01:53 94 Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:01:55 95 Darcy-Ellerm Norton (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 96 Eric Sheppard (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 97 Reece Robinson (NSW) GPM Stulz 0:02:01 98 Chris Jory (NSW) GPM Stulz 0:02:07 99 Alex Nazarewicz (NSW) SUVelo Racing 100 Daniel Bonello (NSW) GPM Stulz 101 Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:02:12 102 Russell Gill (SA) St. George Merida 0:02:18 103 Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 0:02:23 104 Myron Simpson (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 0:02:25 105 Jacob Restall (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:02:32 106 Conor Murtagh (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:02:36 107 Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 0:01:16 108 Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia 109 Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 110 James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 111 Tom Robinson (TAS) Avanti Racing Team 112 David Mclean (VIC) Team Seight 0:20:00 113 Tom Petty (NSW) SUVelo Racing DNF Patrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team DNF Ben O'Connor (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team DNF Robert Quinn (NSW) SUVelo Racing DNF Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder DNF Alex Hersey (NSW) St. George Merida DNF Jason Lowndes (VIC) Team Seight Intermediate Sprints - Walshs Bridge Rd Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 3 pts 2 Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing 2 3 Jason Lowndes (VIC) Team Seight 1

Katamatite # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 3 pts 2 Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 2 3 Patrick Sharpe (NSW) SUVelo Racing 1

Federation Park, Cobram (Stage Finish) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team 3 3 Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 2 4 Jake Magee (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 1

Most aggressive Rider Name (Country) Team Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team

Teams Stage Result # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 6:42:56 2 Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:00:04 3 Wormall Civil CCS 0:00:06 4 Team Budget Forklifts 5 Jayco/John West/VIS 6 Team Polygon Australia 7 health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:00:09 8 CharterMason Giant Racing 0:00:20 9 SUVelo Racing 0:00:28 10 SASI Cycling Team 0:00:58 11 Avanti Racing Team 0:01:16 12 Team Scody Downunder 13 Subaru NSWIS Development Team 14 St. George Merida 15 Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 0:01:30 16 Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 0:01:44 17 Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part 0:01:55 18 Team Seight 0:01:58 19 Phoenix Cycling Collective 20 GPM Stulz 0:02:01

General Classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 13:49:18 2 Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 0:00:05 3 Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:00:06 4 Alex Wohler (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 0:00:10 5 Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 0:00:12 6 Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 0:00:15 7 Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS 0:00:18 8 Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 9 Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 0:00:19 10 Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 0:00:22 11 Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS 0:00:28 12 Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 0:00:31 13 Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 0:00:40 14 Westley Gough (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 0:01:04 15 Eric Sheppard (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:01:28 16 Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:09:14 17 Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 0:09:48 18 Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:10:32 19 James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:10:35 20 Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS 0:10:51 21 Stuart Shaw (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:10:52 22 Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:11:56 23 Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 0:14:15 24 Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:15:06 25 Jake Magee (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:16:22 26 Jason Rigg (WA) Team Polygon Australia 0:16:23 27 Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 0:16:55 28 Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:17:33 29 Ryan Thomas (NSW) GPM Stulz 30 Andrew Williams (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 31 Nick Miller (NZL) Team Scody Downunder 32 Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 0:17:50 33 Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:18:05 34 Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 0:18:12 35 Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 0:18:50 36 Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia 0:18:53 37 Conor Murtagh (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 38 Tom Robinson (TAS) Avanti Racing Team 0:20:14 39 Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:21:19 40 Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 0:21:31 41 Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:21:44 42 Joel Strachan (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:22:26 43 Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:22:28 44 Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:22:41 45 Kyle Thompson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 46 Matthew Leonard (VIC) Team Seight 47 James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 48 Jordan Davies (NSW) St. George Merida 49 Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 0:22:55 50 Lachlan Holliday (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 0:22:59 51 Tamas Allenby (NSW) SUVelo Racing 0:23:03 52 Damion Drapac (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 0:23:20 53 Aaron Donnelly (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 0:23:26 54 Russell Gill (SA) St. George Merida 0:23:31 55 Wade Edwards (VIC) Team Seight 0:23:34 56 Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 57 Craig Evers (NSW) Phoenix Cycling Collective 0:24:09 58 Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:25:48 59 Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder 0:26:26 60 Alex Smyth (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:26:33 61 Harrison Carter (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 0:26:41 62 Darcy-Ellerm Norton (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 0:27:07 63 Marc Wilson (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part 0:27:20 64 Zane Hunter (VIC) Team Seight 0:27:34 65 John Peppard (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 0:28:10 66 Craig Hutton (NSW) Wormall Civil CCS 0:28:27 67 Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:28:41 68 Michael Rice (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:28:57 69 Mitchell Barry (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part 0:29:01 70 Jarryd Jones (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:29:19 71 Mitchell Dedman (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 0:29:22 72 Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:29:39 73 Jacob Restall (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:29:41 74 Alex Nazarewicz (NSW) SUVelo Racing 0:30:46 75 Daniel Bonello (NSW) GPM Stulz 0:30:52 76 Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team 0:31:08 77 Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team 0:32:15 78 Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 0:32:31 79 Chris Jory (NSW) GPM Stulz 0:32:39 80 William Holmes (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 0:33:00 81 Myron Simpson (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 0:33:02 82 Simon Dwyer (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective 0:33:33 83 Gerald Evans (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 0:35:16 84 Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 85 Leslie Masters (QLD) Team Scody Downunder 0:35:20 86 Ben Comfort (ACT) Team Scody Downunder 0:35:25 87 Jay Dutton (NSW) St. George Merida 0:35:43 88 William Andersson (NSW) St. George Merida 0:35:57 89 Mark Fagg (VIC) Team Seight 0:36:54 90 Reece Robinson (NSW) GPM Stulz 0:37:42 91 Aaron Jones (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 0:38:55 92 Patrick Sharpe (NSW) SUVelo Racing 0:40:55 93 David Parker (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective 0:41:13 94 Rohan Wight (SA) SASI Cycling Team 0:42:57 95 Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 0:43:10 96 Aden De Jager (QLD) Team Scody Downunder 0:43:18 97 Tom Kaesler (SA) SASI Cycling Team 0:45:04 98 Jay Phillpotts (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part 0:45:48 99 Sean Whitfield (ACT) Team Scody Downunder 0:47:51 100 Alline Dodds (NSW) SUVelo Racing 0:47:55 101 Harrison Wiles (NSW) St. George Merida 0:48:11 102 Fergus Sully (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 0:48:36 103 Benjamin Harvey (NSW) St. George Merida 0:49:02 104 Anthony Murray (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 0:50:22 105 Matt Boys (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part 0:52:34 106 Matthew Borg (NSW) Individual Riders 0:53:18 107 Samuel Burston (NSW) SUVelo Racing 0:53:28 108 Nathan Booth (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective 0:56:39 109 Jackson Law (NSW) GPM Stulz 1:00:46 110 Kierin Lewis (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 1:03:02 111 David Mclean (VIC) Team Seight 1:11:47 112 Tom Petty (NSW) SUVelo Racing 1:19:41 113 Dane Frey (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 1:22:34

Sprint Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 17 pts 2 Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing 16 3 Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 13 4 Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 9 5 Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 7 6 Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 7 7 Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 6 8 Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing 4 9 Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 4 10 Michael Rice (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 4 11 Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS 4 12 Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 4 13 Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS 3 14 Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 3 15 Alex Wohler (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 3 16 Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 3 17 Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team 3 18 Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 2 19 Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 2 20 Joel Strachan (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 2 21 Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 2 22 Tom Kaesler (SA) SASI Cycling Team 2 23 Eric Sheppard (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 1 24 James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 1 25 Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS 1 26 Jake Magee (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 1 27 Patrick Sharpe (NSW) SUVelo Racing 1

Young Rider Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 13:49:23 2 Alex Wohler (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 0:00:05 3 Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS 0:00:23 4 Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:09:09 5 Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 0:09:43 6 Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS 0:10:46 7 Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:11:51 8 Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:15:01 9 Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 0:16:50 10 Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:17:28