Tour of the Murray River: Tyler Spurrell solos to stage 6 victory
Jones holds onto overall lead ahead of final stage
Stage 6: Nathalia - Cobram
Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safaris) became the latest rider to claim a debut National Road Series (NRS) victory as he soloed to the win on stage 6 of the Tour of the Murray River in Cobram.
With six kilometres remaining in the 104km stage, Spurrell launched the winning move which saw him take the biggest win of his career. He finished four seconds ahead of Josh Harrison (SASI) and Kane Walker (Satalyst Giant).
"I'm ecstatic, it's my first win in the NRS," said Spurrell. "I thought why not, let's have a crack.
"I attacked and got maybe a 15 second gap and I just held it there. I knew with four kilometres to go I pretty much had it because with my track background, I know how to pace myself.
"It's without a doubt the best thing I've done on the road and on the track too."
Spurrell was part of a 12-man breakaway that established when once again winds and narrow roads distracted the peloton with just 35 kilometres remaining in the race. The group quickly gained a 3:30 advantage before a frantic chase ensued from the peloton led by the Budget Forklifts and CharterMason teams.
Tour leader Brenton Jones (Avanti Racing) led the main group across the line to retain his overall race lead, five seconds ahead of Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) with one stage remaining in the race
"Today we showed we're still good enough to control the race by letting a group get away that didn't effect me on general classification," said Jones.
"Anything can happen as we saw yesterday with the unfortunate incident I had, so we'll just go into [the final stage] with confidence and hopefully we can get the job done," said Jones of his stage five crash.
The Tour concludes tomorrow with a waterfront criterium in Yarrawonga.
Results
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|2:13:28
|2
|Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|0:00:04
|3
|Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|4
|Jake Magee (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:00:06
|5
|Jason Rigg (WA) Team Polygon Australia
|6
|Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|7
|Craig Hutton (NSW) Wormall Civil CCS
|8
|Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|9
|Patrick Sharpe (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|10
|Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:00:09
|11
|Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|0:01:16
|12
|Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|13
|Jackson Law (NSW) GPM Stulz
|14
|Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
|15
|Michael Rice (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|16
|Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|17
|Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|18
|Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|19
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|20
|Gerald Evans (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|21
|Andrew Williams (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|22
|Nick Miller (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
|23
|Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
|24
|Kyle Thompson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|25
|Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS
|26
|Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|27
|Alex Wohler (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|28
|Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|29
|Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|30
|Lachlan Holliday (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|31
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|32
|Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|33
|Harrison Carter (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|34
|Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|35
|Alex Smyth (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|36
|Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|37
|Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|38
|Ryan Thomas (NSW) GPM Stulz
|39
|Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|40
|Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|41
|Kierin Lewis (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|42
|Alline Dodds (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|43
|Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|44
|Aden De Jager (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
|45
|Marc Wilson (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|46
|Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|47
|Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|48
|Stuart Shaw (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|49
|William Holmes (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|50
|Damion Drapac (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|51
|Jordan Davies (NSW) St. George Merida
|52
|Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|53
|Benjamin Harvey (NSW) St. George Merida
|54
|Aaron Jones (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|55
|Matthew Borg (NSW) Individual Riders
|56
|James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|57
|John Peppard (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|58
|Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|59
|Harrison Wiles (NSW) St. George Merida
|60
|Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:01:30
|61
|Jarryd Jones (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|62
|Ben Comfort (ACT) Team Scody Downunder
|63
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team
|64
|Anthony Murray (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|65
|Wade Edwards (VIC) Team Seight
|66
|Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|67
|Leslie Masters (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
|68
|Sean Whitfield (ACT) Team Scody Downunder
|69
|Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|70
|Mark Fagg (VIC) Team Seight
|71
|Mitchell Barry (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|72
|Craig Evers (NSW) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|73
|Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
|74
|Simon Dwyer (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|75
|Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|76
|Zane Hunter (VIC) Team Seight
|77
|David Parker (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|78
|Westley Gough (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|79
|William Andersson (NSW) St. George Merida
|80
|Aaron Donnelly (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|81
|Tom Kaesler (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|0:01:38
|82
|Joel Strachan (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|83
|Tamas Allenby (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|84
|Fergus Sully (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|0:01:41
|85
|Mitchell Dedman (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|86
|Samuel Burston (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|87
|Matt Boys (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|88
|Dane Frey (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|89
|Matthew Leonard (VIC) Team Seight
|0:01:48
|90
|Rohan Wight (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|91
|Jay Phillpotts (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|0:01:50
|92
|Nathan Booth (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|93
|Jay Dutton (NSW) St. George Merida
|0:01:53
|94
|Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:01:55
|95
|Darcy-Ellerm Norton (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|96
|Eric Sheppard (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|97
|Reece Robinson (NSW) GPM Stulz
|0:02:01
|98
|Chris Jory (NSW) GPM Stulz
|0:02:07
|99
|Alex Nazarewicz (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|100
|Daniel Bonello (NSW) GPM Stulz
|101
|Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:02:12
|102
|Russell Gill (SA) St. George Merida
|0:02:18
|103
|Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:02:23
|104
|Myron Simpson (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:02:25
|105
|Jacob Restall (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:02:32
|106
|Conor Murtagh (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:02:36
|107
|Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|0:01:16
|108
|Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia
|109
|Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|110
|James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|111
|Tom Robinson (TAS) Avanti Racing Team
|112
|David Mclean (VIC) Team Seight
|0:20:00
|113
|Tom Petty (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|DNF
|Patrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|DNF
|Ben O'Connor (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|DNF
|Robert Quinn (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|DNF
|Samuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
|DNF
|Alex Hersey (NSW) St. George Merida
|DNF
|Jason Lowndes (VIC) Team Seight
|Intermediate Sprints - Walshs Bridge Rd
|Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
|2
|3
|Jason Lowndes (VIC) Team Seight
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|3
|pts
|2
|Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Patrick Sharpe (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|2
|4
|Jake Magee (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|1
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|6:42:56
|2
|Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:00:04
|3
|Wormall Civil CCS
|0:00:06
|4
|Team Budget Forklifts
|5
|Jayco/John West/VIS
|6
|Team Polygon Australia
|7
|health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:00:09
|8
|CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:00:20
|9
|SUVelo Racing
|0:00:28
|10
|SASI Cycling Team
|0:00:58
|11
|Avanti Racing Team
|0:01:16
|12
|Team Scody Downunder
|13
|Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|14
|St. George Merida
|15
|Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|0:01:30
|16
|Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|0:01:44
|17
|Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|0:01:55
|18
|Team Seight
|0:01:58
|19
|Phoenix Cycling Collective
|20
|GPM Stulz
|0:02:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|13:49:18
|2
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:05
|3
|Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:00:06
|4
|Alex Wohler (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:10
|5
|Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|0:00:12
|6
|Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:15
|7
|Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|0:00:18
|8
|Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|9
|Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|0:00:19
|10
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|0:00:22
|11
|Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS
|0:00:28
|12
|Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|0:00:31
|13
|Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:40
|14
|Westley Gough (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:01:04
|15
|Eric Sheppard (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:01:28
|16
|Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:09:14
|17
|Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|0:09:48
|18
|Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:10:32
|19
|James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:10:35
|20
|Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|0:10:51
|21
|Stuart Shaw (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:10:52
|22
|Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:11:56
|23
|Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:14:15
|24
|Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:15:06
|25
|Jake Magee (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:16:22
|26
|Jason Rigg (WA) Team Polygon Australia
|0:16:23
|27
|Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|0:16:55
|28
|Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:17:33
|29
|Ryan Thomas (NSW) GPM Stulz
|30
|Andrew Williams (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|31
|Nick Miller (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
|32
|Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|0:17:50
|33
|Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:18:05
|34
|Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|0:18:12
|35
|Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:18:50
|36
|Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia
|0:18:53
|37
|Conor Murtagh (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|38
|Tom Robinson (TAS) Avanti Racing Team
|0:20:14
|39
|Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:21:19
|40
|Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|0:21:31
|41
|Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:21:44
|42
|Joel Strachan (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:22:26
|43
|Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:22:28
|44
|Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:22:41
|45
|Kyle Thompson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|46
|Matthew Leonard (VIC) Team Seight
|47
|James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|48
|Jordan Davies (NSW) St. George Merida
|49
|Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|0:22:55
|50
|Lachlan Holliday (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|0:22:59
|51
|Tamas Allenby (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|0:23:03
|52
|Damion Drapac (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|0:23:20
|53
|Aaron Donnelly (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|0:23:26
|54
|Russell Gill (SA) St. George Merida
|0:23:31
|55
|Wade Edwards (VIC) Team Seight
|0:23:34
|56
|Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|57
|Craig Evers (NSW) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|0:24:09
|58
|Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:25:48
|59
|Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
|0:26:26
|60
|Alex Smyth (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:26:33
|61
|Harrison Carter (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|0:26:41
|62
|Darcy-Ellerm Norton (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|0:27:07
|63
|Marc Wilson (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|0:27:20
|64
|Zane Hunter (VIC) Team Seight
|0:27:34
|65
|John Peppard (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|0:28:10
|66
|Craig Hutton (NSW) Wormall Civil CCS
|0:28:27
|67
|Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:28:41
|68
|Michael Rice (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:28:57
|69
|Mitchell Barry (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|0:29:01
|70
|Jarryd Jones (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:29:19
|71
|Mitchell Dedman (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|0:29:22
|72
|Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:29:39
|73
|Jacob Restall (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:29:41
|74
|Alex Nazarewicz (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|0:30:46
|75
|Daniel Bonello (NSW) GPM Stulz
|0:30:52
|76
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team
|0:31:08
|77
|Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|0:32:15
|78
|Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|0:32:31
|79
|Chris Jory (NSW) GPM Stulz
|0:32:39
|80
|William Holmes (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|0:33:00
|81
|Myron Simpson (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:33:02
|82
|Simon Dwyer (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|0:33:33
|83
|Gerald Evans (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|0:35:16
|84
|Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|85
|Leslie Masters (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
|0:35:20
|86
|Ben Comfort (ACT) Team Scody Downunder
|0:35:25
|87
|Jay Dutton (NSW) St. George Merida
|0:35:43
|88
|William Andersson (NSW) St. George Merida
|0:35:57
|89
|Mark Fagg (VIC) Team Seight
|0:36:54
|90
|Reece Robinson (NSW) GPM Stulz
|0:37:42
|91
|Aaron Jones (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|0:38:55
|92
|Patrick Sharpe (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|0:40:55
|93
|David Parker (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|0:41:13
|94
|Rohan Wight (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|0:42:57
|95
|Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|0:43:10
|96
|Aden De Jager (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
|0:43:18
|97
|Tom Kaesler (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|0:45:04
|98
|Jay Phillpotts (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|0:45:48
|99
|Sean Whitfield (ACT) Team Scody Downunder
|0:47:51
|100
|Alline Dodds (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|0:47:55
|101
|Harrison Wiles (NSW) St. George Merida
|0:48:11
|102
|Fergus Sully (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|0:48:36
|103
|Benjamin Harvey (NSW) St. George Merida
|0:49:02
|104
|Anthony Murray (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|0:50:22
|105
|Matt Boys (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|0:52:34
|106
|Matthew Borg (NSW) Individual Riders
|0:53:18
|107
|Samuel Burston (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|0:53:28
|108
|Nathan Booth (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|0:56:39
|109
|Jackson Law (NSW) GPM Stulz
|1:00:46
|110
|Kierin Lewis (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|1:03:02
|111
|David Mclean (VIC) Team Seight
|1:11:47
|112
|Tom Petty (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|1:19:41
|113
|Dane Frey (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|1:22:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|17
|pts
|2
|Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
|16
|3
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|13
|4
|Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|9
|5
|Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|7
|6
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|7
|7
|Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|6
|8
|Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
|4
|9
|Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|4
|10
|Michael Rice (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|4
|11
|Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS
|4
|12
|Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|4
|13
|Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|3
|14
|Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|3
|15
|Alex Wohler (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|3
|16
|Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|3
|17
|Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|3
|18
|Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|2
|19
|Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|2
|20
|Joel Strachan (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|2
|21
|Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|2
|22
|Tom Kaesler (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|2
|23
|Eric Sheppard (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|1
|24
|James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|1
|25
|Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|1
|26
|Jake Magee (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|1
|27
|Patrick Sharpe (NSW) SUVelo Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|13:49:23
|2
|Alex Wohler (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:05
|3
|Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS
|0:00:23
|4
|Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:09:09
|5
|Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|0:09:43
|6
|Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|0:10:46
|7
|Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:11:51
|8
|Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:15:01
|9
|Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|0:16:50
|10
|Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:17:28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Budget Forklifts
|41:27:34
|2
|Wormall Civil CCS
|0:00:02
|3
|Avanti Racing Team
|0:01:33
|4
|CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:20:43
|5
|health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:20:55
|6
|Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:33:45
|7
|African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:37:02
|8
|Jayco/John West/VIS
|0:45:18
|9
|Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|0:45:23
|10
|Team Seight
|0:46:49
|11
|Team Polygon Australia
|1:01:25
|12
|Team Scody Downunder
|1:09:59
|13
|Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|1:10:09
|14
|SUVelo Racing
|1:14:00
|15
|GPM Stulz
|1:15:23
|16
|St. George Merida
|1:17:13
|17
|Phoenix Cycling Collective
|1:31:18
|18
|Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|1:32:49
|19
|Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|1:44:43
|20
|SASI Cycling Team
|2:00:44
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
McCabe ready to sign with Israel Cycling AcademyTwo-time US criterium champion jumps to WorldTour from Floyd's Pro Cycling
-
Steve Peters offers no answers on testosterone delivery in Freeman tribunalFormer Sky, British Cycling medical head says GMC accusations of doping are "a leap"
-
Poulidor in his own words: L'Equipe publishes moving interview with the Tour legend'I'm an old man who is afraid that no one recognises me anymore,' he told French newspaper before his death
-
Van Dijk aiming to recover in time for 2020 season, Olympic selectionDutch rider on her journey from wheelchair to race bike
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy