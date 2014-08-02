Trending

Tour of the Murray River: Tyler Spurrell solos to stage 6 victory

Jones holds onto overall lead ahead of final stage

Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safaris) claims victory on stage 6

Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safaris) claims victory on stage 6
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
A few riders find themselves in a ditch

A few riders find themselves in a ditch
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safaris)

Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safaris)
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
The top three from stage 6

The top three from stage 6
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safaris) celebrates his win

Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safaris) celebrates his win
(Image credit: Con Chronis)

Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safaris) became the latest rider to claim a debut National Road Series (NRS) victory as he soloed to the win on stage 6 of the Tour of the Murray River in Cobram.

With six kilometres remaining in the 104km stage, Spurrell launched the winning move which saw him take the biggest win of his career. He finished four seconds ahead of Josh Harrison (SASI) and Kane Walker (Satalyst Giant).

"I'm ecstatic, it's my first win in the NRS," said  Spurrell. "I thought why not, let's have a crack.

"I attacked and got maybe a 15 second gap and I just held it there. I knew with four kilometres to go I pretty much had it because with my track background, I know how to pace myself.

"It's without a doubt the best thing I've done on the road and on the track too."

Spurrell was part of a 12-man breakaway that established when once again winds and narrow roads distracted the peloton with just 35 kilometres remaining in the race. The group quickly gained a 3:30 advantage before a frantic chase ensued from the peloton led by the Budget Forklifts and CharterMason teams.

Tour leader Brenton Jones (Avanti Racing) led the main group across the line to retain his overall race lead, five seconds ahead of Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) with one stage remaining in the race

"Today we showed we're still good enough to control the race by letting a group get away that didn't effect me on general classification," said Jones.

"Anything can happen as we saw yesterday with the unfortunate incident I had, so we'll just go into [the final stage] with confidence and hopefully we can get the job done," said Jones of his stage five crash.

The Tour concludes tomorrow with a waterfront criterium in Yarrawonga.

Results

Stage 6 Result
Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team2:13:28
2Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team0:00:04
3Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
4Jake Magee (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing0:00:06
5Jason Rigg (WA) Team Polygon Australia
6Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
7Craig Hutton (NSW) Wormall Civil CCS
8Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
9Patrick Sharpe (NSW) SUVelo Racing
10Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:00:09
11Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team0:01:16
12Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
13Jackson Law (NSW) GPM Stulz
14Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
15Michael Rice (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
16Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
17Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
18Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
19Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
20Gerald Evans (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
21Andrew Williams (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
22Nick Miller (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
23Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
24Kyle Thompson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
25Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS
26Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
27Alex Wohler (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
28Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
29Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
30Lachlan Holliday (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
31Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
32Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
33Harrison Carter (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
34Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
35Alex Smyth (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
36Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
37Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
38Ryan Thomas (NSW) GPM Stulz
39Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
40Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
41Kierin Lewis (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
42Alline Dodds (NSW) SUVelo Racing
43Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
44Aden De Jager (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
45Marc Wilson (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
46Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
47Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
48Stuart Shaw (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
49William Holmes (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
50Damion Drapac (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
51Jordan Davies (NSW) St. George Merida
52Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
53Benjamin Harvey (NSW) St. George Merida
54Aaron Jones (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
55Matthew Borg (NSW) Individual Riders
56James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
57John Peppard (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
58Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
59Harrison Wiles (NSW) St. George Merida
60Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing0:01:30
61Jarryd Jones (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
62Ben Comfort (ACT) Team Scody Downunder
63Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team
64Anthony Murray (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
65Wade Edwards (VIC) Team Seight
66Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
67Leslie Masters (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
68Sean Whitfield (ACT) Team Scody Downunder
69Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
70Mark Fagg (VIC) Team Seight
71Mitchell Barry (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
72Craig Evers (NSW) Phoenix Cycling Collective
73Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
74Simon Dwyer (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
75Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
76Zane Hunter (VIC) Team Seight
77David Parker (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
78Westley Gough (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
79William Andersson (NSW) St. George Merida
80Aaron Donnelly (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
81Tom Kaesler (SA) SASI Cycling Team0:01:38
82Joel Strachan (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
83Tamas Allenby (NSW) SUVelo Racing
84Fergus Sully (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team0:01:41
85Mitchell Dedman (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
86Samuel Burston (NSW) SUVelo Racing
87Matt Boys (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
88Dane Frey (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
89Matthew Leonard (VIC) Team Seight0:01:48
90Rohan Wight (SA) SASI Cycling Team
91Jay Phillpotts (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part0:01:50
92Nathan Booth (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
93Jay Dutton (NSW) St. George Merida0:01:53
94Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:01:55
95Darcy-Ellerm Norton (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
96Eric Sheppard (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
97Reece Robinson (NSW) GPM Stulz0:02:01
98Chris Jory (NSW) GPM Stulz0:02:07
99Alex Nazarewicz (NSW) SUVelo Racing
100Daniel Bonello (NSW) GPM Stulz
101Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:02:12
102Russell Gill (SA) St. George Merida0:02:18
103Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts0:02:23
104Myron Simpson (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts0:02:25
105Jacob Restall (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing0:02:32
106Conor Murtagh (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing0:02:36
107Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia0:01:16
108Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia
109Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
110James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
111Tom Robinson (TAS) Avanti Racing Team
112David Mclean (VIC) Team Seight0:20:00
113Tom Petty (NSW) SUVelo Racing
DNFPatrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
DNFBen O'Connor (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
DNFRobert Quinn (NSW) SUVelo Racing
DNFSamuel Volkers (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
DNFAlex Hersey (NSW) St. George Merida
DNFJason Lowndes (VIC) Team Seight
Intermediate Sprints - Walshs Bridge RdScott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team3pts
2Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing2
3Jason Lowndes (VIC) Team Seight1

Katamatite
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS3pts
2Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team2
3Patrick Sharpe (NSW) SUVelo Racing1

Federation Park, Cobram (Stage Finish)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team5pts
2Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team3
3Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team2
4Jake Magee (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing1

Most aggressive
Rider Name (Country) Team
Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team

Teams Stage Result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team6:42:56
2Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:00:04
3Wormall Civil CCS0:00:06
4Team Budget Forklifts
5Jayco/John West/VIS
6Team Polygon Australia
7health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:00:09
8CharterMason Giant Racing0:00:20
9SUVelo Racing0:00:28
10SASI Cycling Team0:00:58
11Avanti Racing Team0:01:16
12Team Scody Downunder
13Subaru NSWIS Development Team
14St. George Merida
15Subaru Albion NRS Development Team0:01:30
16Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team0:01:44
17Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part0:01:55
18Team Seight0:01:58
19Phoenix Cycling Collective
20GPM Stulz0:02:01

General Classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team13:49:18
2Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts0:00:05
3Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing0:00:06
4Alex Wohler (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts0:00:10
5Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team0:00:12
6Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts0:00:15
7Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS0:00:18
8Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
9Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS0:00:19
10Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team0:00:22
11Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS0:00:28
12Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS0:00:31
13Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts0:00:40
14Westley Gough (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts0:01:04
15Eric Sheppard (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:01:28
16Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:09:14
17Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:09:48
18Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing0:10:32
19James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:10:35
20Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS0:10:51
21Stuart Shaw (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:10:52
22Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:11:56
23Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts0:14:15
24Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing0:15:06
25Jake Magee (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing0:16:22
26Jason Rigg (WA) Team Polygon Australia0:16:23
27Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:16:55
28Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:17:33
29Ryan Thomas (NSW) GPM Stulz
30Andrew Williams (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
31Nick Miller (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
32Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team0:17:50
33Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:18:05
34Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:18:12
35Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts0:18:50
36Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia0:18:53
37Conor Murtagh (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
38Tom Robinson (TAS) Avanti Racing Team0:20:14
39Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:21:19
40Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS0:21:31
41Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:21:44
42Joel Strachan (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:22:26
43Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:22:28
44Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:22:41
45Kyle Thompson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
46Matthew Leonard (VIC) Team Seight
47James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
48Jordan Davies (NSW) St. George Merida
49Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team0:22:55
50Lachlan Holliday (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS0:22:59
51Tamas Allenby (NSW) SUVelo Racing0:23:03
52Damion Drapac (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team0:23:20
53Aaron Donnelly (NSW) Avanti Racing Team0:23:26
54Russell Gill (SA) St. George Merida0:23:31
55Wade Edwards (VIC) Team Seight0:23:34
56Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
57Craig Evers (NSW) Phoenix Cycling Collective0:24:09
58Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:25:48
59Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder0:26:26
60Alex Smyth (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:26:33
61Harrison Carter (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:26:41
62Darcy-Ellerm Norton (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team0:27:07
63Marc Wilson (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part0:27:20
64Zane Hunter (VIC) Team Seight0:27:34
65John Peppard (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team0:28:10
66Craig Hutton (NSW) Wormall Civil CCS0:28:27
67Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:28:41
68Michael Rice (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:28:57
69Mitchell Barry (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part0:29:01
70Jarryd Jones (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:29:19
71Mitchell Dedman (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team0:29:22
72Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing0:29:39
73Jacob Restall (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing0:29:41
74Alex Nazarewicz (NSW) SUVelo Racing0:30:46
75Daniel Bonello (NSW) GPM Stulz0:30:52
76Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team0:31:08
77Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team0:32:15
78Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS0:32:31
79Chris Jory (NSW) GPM Stulz0:32:39
80William Holmes (TAS) Team Polygon Australia0:33:00
81Myron Simpson (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts0:33:02
82Simon Dwyer (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective0:33:33
83Gerald Evans (TAS) Team Polygon Australia0:35:16
84Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
85Leslie Masters (QLD) Team Scody Downunder0:35:20
86Ben Comfort (ACT) Team Scody Downunder0:35:25
87Jay Dutton (NSW) St. George Merida0:35:43
88William Andersson (NSW) St. George Merida0:35:57
89Mark Fagg (VIC) Team Seight0:36:54
90Reece Robinson (NSW) GPM Stulz0:37:42
91Aaron Jones (TAS) Team Polygon Australia0:38:55
92Patrick Sharpe (NSW) SUVelo Racing0:40:55
93David Parker (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective0:41:13
94Rohan Wight (SA) SASI Cycling Team0:42:57
95Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia0:43:10
96Aden De Jager (QLD) Team Scody Downunder0:43:18
97Tom Kaesler (SA) SASI Cycling Team0:45:04
98Jay Phillpotts (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part0:45:48
99Sean Whitfield (ACT) Team Scody Downunder0:47:51
100Alline Dodds (NSW) SUVelo Racing0:47:55
101Harrison Wiles (NSW) St. George Merida0:48:11
102Fergus Sully (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team0:48:36
103Benjamin Harvey (NSW) St. George Merida0:49:02
104Anthony Murray (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team0:50:22
105Matt Boys (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part0:52:34
106Matthew Borg (NSW) Individual Riders0:53:18
107Samuel Burston (NSW) SUVelo Racing0:53:28
108Nathan Booth (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective0:56:39
109Jackson Law (NSW) GPM Stulz1:00:46
110Kierin Lewis (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team1:03:02
111David Mclean (VIC) Team Seight1:11:47
112Tom Petty (NSW) SUVelo Racing1:19:41
113Dane Frey (WA) Wormall Civil CCS1:22:34

Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team17pts
2Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing16
3Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts13
4Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team9
5Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team7
6Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team7
7Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team6
8Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing4
9Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS4
10Michael Rice (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team4
11Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS4
12Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team4
13Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS3
14Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team3
15Alex Wohler (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts3
16Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS3
17Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team3
18Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS2
19Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team2
20Joel Strachan (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team2
21Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS2
22Tom Kaesler (SA) SASI Cycling Team2
23Eric Sheppard (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team1
24James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team1
25Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS1
26Jake Magee (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing1
27Patrick Sharpe (NSW) SUVelo Racing1

Young Rider Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts13:49:23
2Alex Wohler (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts0:00:05
3Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS0:00:23
4Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:09:09
5Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:09:43
6Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS0:10:46
7Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:11:51
8Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing0:15:01
9Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:16:50
10Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:17:28

Teams General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Budget Forklifts41:27:34
2Wormall Civil CCS0:00:02
3Avanti Racing Team0:01:33
4CharterMason Giant Racing0:20:43
5health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:20:55
6Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:33:45
7African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:37:02
8Jayco/John West/VIS0:45:18
9Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:45:23
10Team Seight0:46:49
11Team Polygon Australia1:01:25
12Team Scody Downunder1:09:59
13Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team1:10:09
14SUVelo Racing1:14:00
15GPM Stulz1:15:23
16St. George Merida1:17:13
17Phoenix Cycling Collective1:31:18
18Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part1:32:49
19Subaru Albion NRS Development Team1:44:43
20SASI Cycling Team2:00:44

 

