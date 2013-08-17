Trending

Bayly wins with daring solo move

Horgan retains overall lead heading into penultimate stage

Nathan Elliot (Target-Trek), Dan Bonello (Parramatta), Darren Lapthorne (Drapac), Tom Kaesler (Euride) and Cam Bayly (search2retain-health) formed the major break of the day

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
The 2013 search2retain powered by health.com.au squad

(Image credit: Anthony Gordon)

 Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au) has won this mornings Stage 7 criterium in Koroit with a strong solo attack. The rider who recently returned from the Tour of Qinghai Lake in China where he raced with the Australian National team attacked from a lead breakaway group with three laps remaining and held his lead until the finish. Bayly was appreciative of the experience he gained with the national team and had no doubt it contributed to his victory claiming that he is "feeling stronger now."

"It was a good experience," explained Bayly. "It was hard to do too much results-wise but it's good to come back now and find a bit of form. Basically coming from that tour, it should mean that I have more endurance."

The victory provided relief after what has been a tumultuous two days for the developing Victorian team. Yesterday, search2retain p/b health.com.au celebrated a maiden podium finish for Angus Tobin in the Stage 5 circuit race in Port Fairy. In the afternoon road stage, however, things took a turn for the worse after Bayly suffered a mechanical in the roaring cross-winds and lost all hope of a high placing in the general classification.

Bayly will owe Drapac Cycling a drink or two at the race conclusion on Sunday after the team came to his rescue providing him with a spare bike to race on after the Stage 6 mechanical resigned his current bike to the sidelines.

Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) extended his lead over Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris) in the sprint championship to nine points after the pair went head to head in the opening intermediate sprint on lap 6. Every sprint following was contested by breakaway groups allowing the young Queenslander to conserve his sprinting legs.

The stage began with the regular aggression but riders found the going tough as the wind grew stronger throughout the stage. A strong moved forced it's way clear and with the overall lead of Budget Forklift's Sam Horgan under no threat, the group was given enough leash to hold clear until the finish.

The break, consisting of Bayly, teammate Angus Tobin, Daniel Fitter (Racing Kangaroos), Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason), Ben Grenda (Polygon Australia), Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling) and Russel Gill (Euride Racing), got out to a 45 second lead before the attacks came.

With Johnson, Gill, Sulzberger and Grenda all possessing sprint finishes capable of winning from a bunch, let alone a breakaway, it was incumbent upon the search2retain p/b health.com.au duo to try their luck off the front of the small group.

Fitter was of the same mindset as he went about claiming the Shimano Most Aggressive award.

"I didn't think the move was going to stick but I knew that I had to get away, as everyone in that group was strong sprinters," said Fitter.

With four laps remaining it was Sulzberger and Tobin who went clear, forcing a response from the rest of the break. As they were reeled in it was Bayly who counter attacked to seal the win with style.
Scott Law (GPM Data#3), who finished seventh on the stage, was rewarded for his consistent placings in each criterium by taking the overall Criterium Championship jersey. Anthony Giacoppo previously led the competition after claiming three stages, but the Huon-Genesys rider was unable to start Stage 7 due to tonsilitis.

Sam Horgan (Budget Forklifts) retains his overall lead and looks strong in defence of the race heading into this afternoons 104 kilometre stage from Koroit to Peterborough. The stage features a number of dangerous changes in direction and cross wind sections as the peloton skirts along the Victorian coastline.

 

 More to come

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:57:48
2Daniel Fitter (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)0:00:11
3Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)0:00:32
4Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)
5Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
6Russell Gill (Euride Racing)0:00:35
7Scott Law (GPM Data#3)0:00:42
8Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling)
9Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing)
10Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Cycling)
11Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
12Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)
13Thomas Palmer (Drapac Cycling)
14Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
15Robert McCarthy (Euride Racing)
16Miles Scotson (Euride Racing)
17Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
18William Walker (Drapac Cycling)
19Anthony Collins (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
20Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)
21Lachlan Holliday (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
22Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
23Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)
24Ryan MacAnnally (Team Polygon Australia)
25Luke Fetch (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
26Shaun McCarthy (Budget Forklifts)
27Michael Hale (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
28Mark Kelly (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team)
29Andrew Roe (Euride Racing)
30Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Cycling)
31Suleiman Kangangi (Kenyan Riders)
32Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
33Jacob Kauffmann (Budget Forklifts)
34Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
35Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
36Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
37Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
38Ayden Toovey (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
39Nicholas Bien (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team)
40Tom Chapman (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
41Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:00:53
42Jason Rigg (Team Polygon Australia)0:00:55
43Ayub Kathurima (Kenyan Riders)0:01:07
44Jack Hogan (City of Mt Gambier)0:00:42
45Oscar Stevenson (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
46Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
47Jordan Stannus (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
48Ben Carman (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
49Jesse Ewart (GPM Data#3)
50Karl Evans (Budget Forklifts)
51Matthew Leonard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
52Jason Lowndes (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
53Tom Robinson (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
54Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
55Alastair Loutit (GPM Data#3)
56Zane Hunter (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
57Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing)
58Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
59Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia)
60George Tansley (Euride Racing)
61Saxon Irvine (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
62Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
63Lucas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
64David Melville (GPM Data#3)
65Cal Britten (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
66Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia)
67Jason Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
68Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts)
69Alistair Crameri (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
70Nathan Elliott (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
71Luke Davison (Drapac Cycling)
72Kane Walker (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:02:18
73Angus Lyons (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team)
74Gordon McCauley (Drapac Cycling)
75Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:04:36
76James Henry (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
77Mark Fagg (City of Mt Gambier)
78Zac Quinn (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
79Richard Irwin (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
80Jarryd Jones (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
81Michael McGee (Anchor Point South Coast)
82Kyle Thompson (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
83Daniel Herrewyn (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
84David Fumpson (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
85Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
86Tim Guy (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
87Andrew Clarkson (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
88Edward White (GPM Data#3)
89Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
90Aaron Watts (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
91Thomas Donald (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
92Griffith Moore (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
93Matthew Holmes (City of Mt Gambier)
94Tirian McManus (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
95Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia)0:06:54
96Jake Magee (GPM Data#3)
97Nicholas Katsonis (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
98Munro Boydell (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
99Damien Cook (Anchor Point South Coast)
100Samwel Mwangi (Kenyan Riders)
101Allan Satchell (Anchor Point South Coast)
102Todd Satchell (Anchor Point South Coast)
103Camden Bush (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team)
104Lachlan Ambrose (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
105Mark Scouller (Anchor Point South Coast)
106Jonathan Stephens (City of Mt Gambier)
107Alexander Woff (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team)
108Samwel Ekiru (Kenyan Riders)
109Karl Michelin-Beard (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
110Christopher Eichler (City of Mt Gambier)
111Shane Young (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)0:09:12
112John Njoroge (Kenyan Riders)
113Nicholas Squillari (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
114Matthew Clark (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
115Oliver Le Grice (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
116Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts)
117Ivan Michelin-Beard (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
118Nicholas Costello (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
119Clive Silcock (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
120Matt Boys (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
121David Mclean (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
122Wade Edwards (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
123Tim Koopman (City of Mt Gambier)
124Matthew Opperman (City of Mt Gambier)
125Marc Williams (Budget Forklifts)
126Joseph Gichora (Kenyan Riders)
127Nathan McLaren (Anchor Point South Coast)
128Dylan Lindsey (Anchor Point South Coast)
129William Livesay (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
130Gerald Evans (Team Polygon Australia)
DNSAnthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
DNSRyan Cavanagh (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)

Intermediate Sprints - Lap 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)3pts
2Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)2
3Robert McCarthy (Euride Racing)1

Lap 7 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gordon McCauley (Drapac Cycling)3pts
2Thomas Palmer (Drapac Cycling)2
3Tom Robinson (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)1

Lap 9 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Carman (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)3pts
2Daniel Fitter (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)2
3Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au)1

Lap 11 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Fitter (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)3pts
2Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au)2
3Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)1

Lap 13 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling)3pts
2Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au)2
3Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au)1

Lap 15 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Fitter (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)3pts
2Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au)2
3Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)1

Lap 17 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling)3pts
2Russell Gill (Euride Racing)2
3Daniel Fitter (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)1

Lap 19 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au)3pts
2Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling)2
3Daniel Fitter (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)1

Lap 21 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling)3pts
2Daniel Fitter (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)2
3Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1search2retain p/b health.com.au2:54:38
2Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program0:00:21
3Team Polygon Australia0:00:42
4CharterMason Drapac Development Team
5Euride Racing0:00:45
6Drapac Cycling0:00:52
7Budget Forklifts
8Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
9African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
10Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics
11GPM Data#3
12Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team
13Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
14Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team
15Essendon Skoda Cycling Team0:02:28
16Kenyan Riders0:07:29
17Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team0:08:40
18City of Mt Gambier
19Campolina/Fulton Hogan0:10:58
20Anchor Point South Coast0:17:10

General classification after stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)9:21:59
2Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing)0:01:03
3Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Cycling)0:01:25
4Luke Fetch (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:01:39
5Robert McCarthy (Euride Racing)0:01:47
6Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:01:48
7William Walker (Drapac Cycling)0:01:50
8Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Cycling)0:01:58
9Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)0:02:10
10Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)0:02:18
11Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:02:27
12Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:02:51
13Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)0:03:17
14Jacob Kauffmann (Budget Forklifts)0:03:40
15Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:03:44
16Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling)0:04:19
17Ayden Toovey (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)0:04:32
18Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)0:04:33
19Anthony Collins (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)0:05:22
20Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)0:05:33
21Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:05:41
22Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:06:04
23Scott Law (GPM Data#3)0:06:05
24Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:06:15
25Jason Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)0:06:19
26Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:06:20
27George Tansley (Euride Racing)0:06:21
28Suleiman Kangangi (Kenyan Riders)0:06:37
29Daniel Fitter (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)0:06:45
30Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts)0:06:48
31Nicholas Bien (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team)0:07:48
32Tom Robinson (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:08:23
33Zane Hunter (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:08:30
34Andrew Roe (Euride Racing)0:08:33
35Michael Hale (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:09:20
36Gordon McCauley (Drapac Cycling)0:10:11
37Saxon Irvine (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)0:10:37
38Jason Rigg (Team Polygon Australia)0:11:15
39Karl Evans (Budget Forklifts)0:11:40
40Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)0:11:41
41Miles Scotson (Euride Racing)0:12:26
42Oscar Stevenson (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:13:10
43Lachlan Holliday (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)0:13:31
44Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia)0:13:58
45Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)0:14:03
46Ryan MacAnnally (Team Polygon Australia)0:15:21
47Lucas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:16:06
48Russell Gill (Euride Racing)0:16:16
49Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing)
50Nathan Elliott (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)0:16:54
51Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:17:20
52Alistair Crameri (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)0:17:41
53Ben Carman (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)0:18:03
54Jesse Ewart (GPM Data#3)0:18:08
55Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:18:33
56Ayub Kathurima (Kenyan Riders)0:18:37
57Shaun McCarthy (Budget Forklifts)0:21:02
58Matthew Leonard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:21:15
59Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:21:28
60Kane Walker (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
61Daniel Herrewyn (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)0:21:41
62Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:21:50
63William Livesay (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:21:55
64Thomas Donald (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
65Jack Hogan (City of Mt Gambier)0:22:00
66Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:22:36
67Tom Chapman (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)0:24:51
68Andrew Clarkson (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)0:24:56
69Edward White (GPM Data#3)0:25:13
70Matthew Holmes (City of Mt Gambier)0:25:33
71Thomas Palmer (Drapac Cycling)0:26:02
72Jordan Stannus (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:26:30
73Luke Davison (Drapac Cycling)0:26:34
74Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts)0:28:42
75Marc Williams (Budget Forklifts)0:30:38
76Tirian McManus (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)0:30:57
77James Henry (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:31:08
78Mark Kelly (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team)0:31:36
79Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:32:34
80Jake Magee (GPM Data#3)0:32:50
81Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia)0:33:25
82Zac Quinn (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:33:30
83Angus Lyons (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team)0:33:41
84Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:33:42
85Kyle Thompson (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:35:58
86David Melville (GPM Data#3)0:36:03
87Lachlan Ambrose (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)0:36:23
88Alastair Loutit (GPM Data#3)0:37:25
89Alexander Woff (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team)0:38:20
90Jason Lowndes (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:39:41
91Gerald Evans (Team Polygon Australia)0:41:43
92Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)0:42:29
93David Fumpson (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)0:42:55
94Nicholas Costello (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)0:43:32
95Todd Satchell (Anchor Point South Coast)0:44:43
96Mark Fagg (City of Mt Gambier)0:44:45
97Jarryd Jones (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:44:46
98Nicholas Katsonis (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)0:45:37
99John Njoroge (Kenyan Riders)0:45:56
100Cal Britten (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:46:34
101Aaron Watts (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)0:47:58
102Matthew Clark (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)0:50:49
103Karl Michelin-Beard (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)0:52:02
104Nicholas Squillari (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:53:26
105Michael McGee (Anchor Point South Coast)0:53:55
106Tim Guy (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:55:28
107Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia)0:58:11
108Shane Young (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)0:58:42
109Clive Silcock (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)0:59:09
110Allan Satchell (Anchor Point South Coast)1:00:17
111Mark Scouller (Anchor Point South Coast)1:00:46
112Munro Boydell (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)1:00:49
113Samwel Ekiru (Kenyan Riders)1:02:56
114Griffith Moore (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)1:04:07
115Camden Bush (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team)1:04:08
116Matt Boys (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)1:04:23
117Ivan Michelin-Beard (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)1:04:56
118Samwel Mwangi (Kenyan Riders)1:05:49
119Damien Cook (Anchor Point South Coast)1:07:45
120Jonathan Stephens (City of Mt Gambier)1:10:53
121Richard Irwin (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)1:10:57
122David Mclean (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)1:12:54
123Tim Koopman (City of Mt Gambier)1:15:12
124Dylan Lindsey (Anchor Point South Coast)1:17:25
125Matthew Opperman (City of Mt Gambier)1:22:02
126Wade Edwards (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)1:24:13
127Oliver Le Grice (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)1:25:54
128Joseph Gichora (Kenyan Riders)1:26:02
129Nathan McLaren (Anchor Point South Coast)1:34:55
130Christopher Eichler (City of Mt Gambier)1:45:07

Independent Cranes Sprint Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)35pts
2Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)26
3Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)18
4Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)17
5Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au)17
6Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling)15
7Daniel Fitter (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)15
8Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)12
9Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)10
10Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)10
11Ryan MacAnnally (Team Polygon Australia)9
12Jacob Kauffmann (Budget Forklifts)8
13Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)7
14Luke Fetch (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)6
15Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)6
16Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing)6
17Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing)6
18William Walker (Drapac Cycling)5
19Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)4
20Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au)4
21Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia)4
22Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)4
23Miles Scotson (Euride Racing)4
24Gordon McCauley (Drapac Cycling)3
25Ben Carman (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)3
26George Tansley (Euride Racing)3
27Nathan Elliott (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)3
28Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)3
29Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)2
30Tom Robinson (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)2
31Andrew Roe (Euride Racing)2
32Russell Gill (Euride Racing)2
33Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au)2
34Thomas Palmer (Drapac Cycling)2
35Luke Davison (Drapac Cycling)2
36Tirian McManus (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)2
37Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au)2
38Cal Britten (search2retain p/b health.com.au)2
39Robert McCarthy (Euride Racing)1
40Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)1
41Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)1
42Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts)1
43Zane Hunter (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)1
44Matthew Leonard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)1
45Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts)1
46Matthew Clark (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)1

Scody King of the Mountains Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)17pts
2Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia)13
3Matthew Clark (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)10
4Zane Hunter (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)9
5Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)6
6Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Cycling)6
7Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)6
8Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)4
9Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)3
10Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling)3
11Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)3
12Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Cycling)2
13Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)2
14Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au)2
15Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts)2
16Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)1
17Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)1
18Ryan MacAnnally (Team Polygon Australia)1
19Andrew Clarkson (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)1
20Thomas Palmer (Drapac Cycling)1

Campolina Criterium Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Law (GPM Data#3)18pts
2Robert McCarthy (Euride Racing)17
3Russell Gill (Euride Racing)15
4Daniel Fitter (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)14
5Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au)14
6Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)13
7Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au)10
8Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)9
9Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)9
10Luke Davison (Drapac Cycling)9
11William Walker (Drapac Cycling)8
12Thomas Palmer (Drapac Cycling)8
13Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)7
14Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)7
15Ryan MacAnnally (Team Polygon Australia)7
16Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing)6
17Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)6
18Shaun McCarthy (Budget Forklifts)6
19Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)5
20Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling)3
21Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Cycling)1

CFMEU Rising Star Award
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing)9:23:02
2Robert McCarthy (Euride Racing)0:00:44
3Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:00:45
4Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)0:01:07
5Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:01:24
6Ayden Toovey (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)0:03:29
7Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)0:03:30
8Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:04:38
9Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:05:01
10Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:05:12

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Euride Racing28:11:04
2Drapac Cycling0:00:20
3Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team0:01:55
4Budget Forklifts0:02:46
5Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program0:06:37
6Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics0:10:42
7Team Polygon Australia0:11:10
8African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:11:21
9search2retain p/b health.com.au0:14:06
10CharterMason Drapac Development Team0:14:16
11Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team0:14:53
12GPM Data#30:19:01
13Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team0:22:58
14Essendon Skoda Cycling Team0:48:19
15Kenyan Riders0:57:26
16Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part1:00:22
17Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team1:11:08
18City of Mt Gambier1:23:45
19Campolina/Fulton Hogan1:28:42
20Anchor Point South Coast2:26:15

 

