Bayly wins with daring solo move
Horgan retains overall lead heading into penultimate stage
Stage 7: Koroit -
Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au) has won this mornings Stage 7 criterium in Koroit with a strong solo attack. The rider who recently returned from the Tour of Qinghai Lake in China where he raced with the Australian National team attacked from a lead breakaway group with three laps remaining and held his lead until the finish. Bayly was appreciative of the experience he gained with the national team and had no doubt it contributed to his victory claiming that he is "feeling stronger now."
"It was a good experience," explained Bayly. "It was hard to do too much results-wise but it's good to come back now and find a bit of form. Basically coming from that tour, it should mean that I have more endurance."
The victory provided relief after what has been a tumultuous two days for the developing Victorian team. Yesterday, search2retain p/b health.com.au celebrated a maiden podium finish for Angus Tobin in the Stage 5 circuit race in Port Fairy. In the afternoon road stage, however, things took a turn for the worse after Bayly suffered a mechanical in the roaring cross-winds and lost all hope of a high placing in the general classification.
Bayly will owe Drapac Cycling a drink or two at the race conclusion on Sunday after the team came to his rescue providing him with a spare bike to race on after the Stage 6 mechanical resigned his current bike to the sidelines.
Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) extended his lead over Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris) in the sprint championship to nine points after the pair went head to head in the opening intermediate sprint on lap 6. Every sprint following was contested by breakaway groups allowing the young Queenslander to conserve his sprinting legs.
The stage began with the regular aggression but riders found the going tough as the wind grew stronger throughout the stage. A strong moved forced it's way clear and with the overall lead of Budget Forklift's Sam Horgan under no threat, the group was given enough leash to hold clear until the finish.
The break, consisting of Bayly, teammate Angus Tobin, Daniel Fitter (Racing Kangaroos), Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason), Ben Grenda (Polygon Australia), Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling) and Russel Gill (Euride Racing), got out to a 45 second lead before the attacks came.
With Johnson, Gill, Sulzberger and Grenda all possessing sprint finishes capable of winning from a bunch, let alone a breakaway, it was incumbent upon the search2retain p/b health.com.au duo to try their luck off the front of the small group.
Fitter was of the same mindset as he went about claiming the Shimano Most Aggressive award.
"I didn't think the move was going to stick but I knew that I had to get away, as everyone in that group was strong sprinters," said Fitter.
With four laps remaining it was Sulzberger and Tobin who went clear, forcing a response from the rest of the break. As they were reeled in it was Bayly who counter attacked to seal the win with style.
Scott Law (GPM Data#3), who finished seventh on the stage, was rewarded for his consistent placings in each criterium by taking the overall Criterium Championship jersey. Anthony Giacoppo previously led the competition after claiming three stages, but the Huon-Genesys rider was unable to start Stage 7 due to tonsilitis.
Sam Horgan (Budget Forklifts) retains his overall lead and looks strong in defence of the race heading into this afternoons 104 kilometre stage from Koroit to Peterborough. The stage features a number of dangerous changes in direction and cross wind sections as the peloton skirts along the Victorian coastline.
More to come
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|0:57:48
|2
|Daniel Fitter (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
|0:00:11
|3
|Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
|0:00:32
|4
|Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)
|5
|Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|6
|Russell Gill (Euride Racing)
|0:00:35
|7
|Scott Law (GPM Data#3)
|0:00:42
|8
|Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling)
|9
|Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing)
|10
|Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Cycling)
|11
|Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|12
|Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)
|13
|Thomas Palmer (Drapac Cycling)
|14
|Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|15
|Robert McCarthy (Euride Racing)
|16
|Miles Scotson (Euride Racing)
|17
|Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|18
|William Walker (Drapac Cycling)
|19
|Anthony Collins (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
|20
|Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)
|21
|Lachlan Holliday (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
|22
|Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|23
|Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)
|24
|Ryan MacAnnally (Team Polygon Australia)
|25
|Luke Fetch (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|26
|Shaun McCarthy (Budget Forklifts)
|27
|Michael Hale (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|28
|Mark Kelly (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team)
|29
|Andrew Roe (Euride Racing)
|30
|Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Cycling)
|31
|Suleiman Kangangi (Kenyan Riders)
|32
|Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
|33
|Jacob Kauffmann (Budget Forklifts)
|34
|Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
|35
|Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|36
|Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|37
|Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|38
|Ayden Toovey (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
|39
|Nicholas Bien (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team)
|40
|Tom Chapman (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
|41
|Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|0:00:53
|42
|Jason Rigg (Team Polygon Australia)
|0:00:55
|43
|Ayub Kathurima (Kenyan Riders)
|0:01:07
|44
|Jack Hogan (City of Mt Gambier)
|0:00:42
|45
|Oscar Stevenson (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|46
|Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
|47
|Jordan Stannus (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|48
|Ben Carman (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
|49
|Jesse Ewart (GPM Data#3)
|50
|Karl Evans (Budget Forklifts)
|51
|Matthew Leonard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|52
|Jason Lowndes (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|53
|Tom Robinson (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|54
|Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|55
|Alastair Loutit (GPM Data#3)
|56
|Zane Hunter (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|57
|Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing)
|58
|Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
|59
|Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia)
|60
|George Tansley (Euride Racing)
|61
|Saxon Irvine (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
|62
|Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|63
|Lucas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|64
|David Melville (GPM Data#3)
|65
|Cal Britten (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|66
|Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia)
|67
|Jason Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
|68
|Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts)
|69
|Alistair Crameri (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
|70
|Nathan Elliott (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
|71
|Luke Davison (Drapac Cycling)
|72
|Kane Walker (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|0:02:18
|73
|Angus Lyons (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team)
|74
|Gordon McCauley (Drapac Cycling)
|75
|Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|0:04:36
|76
|James Henry (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|77
|Mark Fagg (City of Mt Gambier)
|78
|Zac Quinn (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|79
|Richard Irwin (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
|80
|Jarryd Jones (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|81
|Michael McGee (Anchor Point South Coast)
|82
|Kyle Thompson (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|83
|Daniel Herrewyn (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
|84
|David Fumpson (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
|85
|Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|86
|Tim Guy (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|87
|Andrew Clarkson (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
|88
|Edward White (GPM Data#3)
|89
|Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|90
|Aaron Watts (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
|91
|Thomas Donald (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|92
|Griffith Moore (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
|93
|Matthew Holmes (City of Mt Gambier)
|94
|Tirian McManus (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
|95
|Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia)
|0:06:54
|96
|Jake Magee (GPM Data#3)
|97
|Nicholas Katsonis (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
|98
|Munro Boydell (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|99
|Damien Cook (Anchor Point South Coast)
|100
|Samwel Mwangi (Kenyan Riders)
|101
|Allan Satchell (Anchor Point South Coast)
|102
|Todd Satchell (Anchor Point South Coast)
|103
|Camden Bush (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team)
|104
|Lachlan Ambrose (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
|105
|Mark Scouller (Anchor Point South Coast)
|106
|Jonathan Stephens (City of Mt Gambier)
|107
|Alexander Woff (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team)
|108
|Samwel Ekiru (Kenyan Riders)
|109
|Karl Michelin-Beard (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
|110
|Christopher Eichler (City of Mt Gambier)
|111
|Shane Young (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
|0:09:12
|112
|John Njoroge (Kenyan Riders)
|113
|Nicholas Squillari (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|114
|Matthew Clark (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
|115
|Oliver Le Grice (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
|116
|Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts)
|117
|Ivan Michelin-Beard (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
|118
|Nicholas Costello (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
|119
|Clive Silcock (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
|120
|Matt Boys (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
|121
|David Mclean (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|122
|Wade Edwards (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|123
|Tim Koopman (City of Mt Gambier)
|124
|Matthew Opperman (City of Mt Gambier)
|125
|Marc Williams (Budget Forklifts)
|126
|Joseph Gichora (Kenyan Riders)
|127
|Nathan McLaren (Anchor Point South Coast)
|128
|Dylan Lindsey (Anchor Point South Coast)
|129
|William Livesay (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|130
|Gerald Evans (Team Polygon Australia)
|DNS
|Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|DNS
|Ryan Cavanagh (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)
|3
|pts
|2
|Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|2
|3
|Robert McCarthy (Euride Racing)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gordon McCauley (Drapac Cycling)
|3
|pts
|2
|Thomas Palmer (Drapac Cycling)
|2
|3
|Tom Robinson (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Carman (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
|3
|pts
|2
|Daniel Fitter (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
|2
|3
|Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Fitter (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
|3
|pts
|2
|Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|2
|3
|Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling)
|3
|pts
|2
|Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|2
|3
|Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Fitter (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
|3
|pts
|2
|Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|2
|3
|Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling)
|3
|pts
|2
|Russell Gill (Euride Racing)
|2
|3
|Daniel Fitter (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|3
|pts
|2
|Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling)
|2
|3
|Daniel Fitter (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling)
|3
|pts
|2
|Daniel Fitter (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
|2
|3
|Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|search2retain p/b health.com.au
|2:54:38
|2
|Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program
|0:00:21
|3
|Team Polygon Australia
|0:00:42
|4
|CharterMason Drapac Development Team
|5
|Euride Racing
|0:00:45
|6
|Drapac Cycling
|0:00:52
|7
|Budget Forklifts
|8
|Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|9
|African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|10
|Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics
|11
|GPM Data#3
|12
|Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team
|13
|Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|14
|Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team
|15
|Essendon Skoda Cycling Team
|0:02:28
|16
|Kenyan Riders
|0:07:29
|17
|Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
|0:08:40
|18
|City of Mt Gambier
|19
|Campolina/Fulton Hogan
|0:10:58
|20
|Anchor Point South Coast
|0:17:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)
|9:21:59
|2
|Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing)
|0:01:03
|3
|Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Cycling)
|0:01:25
|4
|Luke Fetch (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|0:01:39
|5
|Robert McCarthy (Euride Racing)
|0:01:47
|6
|Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|0:01:48
|7
|William Walker (Drapac Cycling)
|0:01:50
|8
|Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Cycling)
|0:01:58
|9
|Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)
|0:02:10
|10
|Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
|0:02:18
|11
|Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|0:02:27
|12
|Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|0:02:51
|13
|Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)
|0:03:17
|14
|Jacob Kauffmann (Budget Forklifts)
|0:03:40
|15
|Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|0:03:44
|16
|Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling)
|0:04:19
|17
|Ayden Toovey (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
|0:04:32
|18
|Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
|0:04:33
|19
|Anthony Collins (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
|0:05:22
|20
|Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
|0:05:33
|21
|Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|0:05:41
|22
|Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|0:06:04
|23
|Scott Law (GPM Data#3)
|0:06:05
|24
|Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|0:06:15
|25
|Jason Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
|0:06:19
|26
|Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|0:06:20
|27
|George Tansley (Euride Racing)
|0:06:21
|28
|Suleiman Kangangi (Kenyan Riders)
|0:06:37
|29
|Daniel Fitter (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
|0:06:45
|30
|Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts)
|0:06:48
|31
|Nicholas Bien (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team)
|0:07:48
|32
|Tom Robinson (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|0:08:23
|33
|Zane Hunter (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|0:08:30
|34
|Andrew Roe (Euride Racing)
|0:08:33
|35
|Michael Hale (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|0:09:20
|36
|Gordon McCauley (Drapac Cycling)
|0:10:11
|37
|Saxon Irvine (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
|0:10:37
|38
|Jason Rigg (Team Polygon Australia)
|0:11:15
|39
|Karl Evans (Budget Forklifts)
|0:11:40
|40
|Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
|0:11:41
|41
|Miles Scotson (Euride Racing)
|0:12:26
|42
|Oscar Stevenson (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|0:13:10
|43
|Lachlan Holliday (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
|0:13:31
|44
|Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia)
|0:13:58
|45
|Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)
|0:14:03
|46
|Ryan MacAnnally (Team Polygon Australia)
|0:15:21
|47
|Lucas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|0:16:06
|48
|Russell Gill (Euride Racing)
|0:16:16
|49
|Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing)
|50
|Nathan Elliott (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
|0:16:54
|51
|Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|0:17:20
|52
|Alistair Crameri (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
|0:17:41
|53
|Ben Carman (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
|0:18:03
|54
|Jesse Ewart (GPM Data#3)
|0:18:08
|55
|Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|0:18:33
|56
|Ayub Kathurima (Kenyan Riders)
|0:18:37
|57
|Shaun McCarthy (Budget Forklifts)
|0:21:02
|58
|Matthew Leonard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|0:21:15
|59
|Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|0:21:28
|60
|Kane Walker (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|61
|Daniel Herrewyn (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
|0:21:41
|62
|Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|0:21:50
|63
|William Livesay (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|0:21:55
|64
|Thomas Donald (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|65
|Jack Hogan (City of Mt Gambier)
|0:22:00
|66
|Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|0:22:36
|67
|Tom Chapman (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
|0:24:51
|68
|Andrew Clarkson (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
|0:24:56
|69
|Edward White (GPM Data#3)
|0:25:13
|70
|Matthew Holmes (City of Mt Gambier)
|0:25:33
|71
|Thomas Palmer (Drapac Cycling)
|0:26:02
|72
|Jordan Stannus (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|0:26:30
|73
|Luke Davison (Drapac Cycling)
|0:26:34
|74
|Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts)
|0:28:42
|75
|Marc Williams (Budget Forklifts)
|0:30:38
|76
|Tirian McManus (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
|0:30:57
|77
|James Henry (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|0:31:08
|78
|Mark Kelly (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team)
|0:31:36
|79
|Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|0:32:34
|80
|Jake Magee (GPM Data#3)
|0:32:50
|81
|Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia)
|0:33:25
|82
|Zac Quinn (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|0:33:30
|83
|Angus Lyons (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team)
|0:33:41
|84
|Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|0:33:42
|85
|Kyle Thompson (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|0:35:58
|86
|David Melville (GPM Data#3)
|0:36:03
|87
|Lachlan Ambrose (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
|0:36:23
|88
|Alastair Loutit (GPM Data#3)
|0:37:25
|89
|Alexander Woff (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team)
|0:38:20
|90
|Jason Lowndes (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|0:39:41
|91
|Gerald Evans (Team Polygon Australia)
|0:41:43
|92
|Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
|0:42:29
|93
|David Fumpson (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
|0:42:55
|94
|Nicholas Costello (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
|0:43:32
|95
|Todd Satchell (Anchor Point South Coast)
|0:44:43
|96
|Mark Fagg (City of Mt Gambier)
|0:44:45
|97
|Jarryd Jones (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|0:44:46
|98
|Nicholas Katsonis (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
|0:45:37
|99
|John Njoroge (Kenyan Riders)
|0:45:56
|100
|Cal Britten (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|0:46:34
|101
|Aaron Watts (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
|0:47:58
|102
|Matthew Clark (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
|0:50:49
|103
|Karl Michelin-Beard (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
|0:52:02
|104
|Nicholas Squillari (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|0:53:26
|105
|Michael McGee (Anchor Point South Coast)
|0:53:55
|106
|Tim Guy (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|0:55:28
|107
|Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia)
|0:58:11
|108
|Shane Young (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
|0:58:42
|109
|Clive Silcock (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
|0:59:09
|110
|Allan Satchell (Anchor Point South Coast)
|1:00:17
|111
|Mark Scouller (Anchor Point South Coast)
|1:00:46
|112
|Munro Boydell (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|1:00:49
|113
|Samwel Ekiru (Kenyan Riders)
|1:02:56
|114
|Griffith Moore (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
|1:04:07
|115
|Camden Bush (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team)
|1:04:08
|116
|Matt Boys (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
|1:04:23
|117
|Ivan Michelin-Beard (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
|1:04:56
|118
|Samwel Mwangi (Kenyan Riders)
|1:05:49
|119
|Damien Cook (Anchor Point South Coast)
|1:07:45
|120
|Jonathan Stephens (City of Mt Gambier)
|1:10:53
|121
|Richard Irwin (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
|1:10:57
|122
|David Mclean (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|1:12:54
|123
|Tim Koopman (City of Mt Gambier)
|1:15:12
|124
|Dylan Lindsey (Anchor Point South Coast)
|1:17:25
|125
|Matthew Opperman (City of Mt Gambier)
|1:22:02
|126
|Wade Edwards (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|1:24:13
|127
|Oliver Le Grice (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
|1:25:54
|128
|Joseph Gichora (Kenyan Riders)
|1:26:02
|129
|Nathan McLaren (Anchor Point South Coast)
|1:34:55
|130
|Christopher Eichler (City of Mt Gambier)
|1:45:07
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)
|35
|pts
|2
|Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|26
|3
|Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)
|18
|4
|Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|17
|5
|Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|17
|6
|Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling)
|15
|7
|Daniel Fitter (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
|15
|8
|Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
|12
|9
|Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
|10
|10
|Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)
|10
|11
|Ryan MacAnnally (Team Polygon Australia)
|9
|12
|Jacob Kauffmann (Budget Forklifts)
|8
|13
|Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)
|7
|14
|Luke Fetch (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|6
|15
|Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|6
|16
|Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing)
|6
|17
|Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing)
|6
|18
|William Walker (Drapac Cycling)
|5
|19
|Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|4
|20
|Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|4
|21
|Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia)
|4
|22
|Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|4
|23
|Miles Scotson (Euride Racing)
|4
|24
|Gordon McCauley (Drapac Cycling)
|3
|25
|Ben Carman (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
|3
|26
|George Tansley (Euride Racing)
|3
|27
|Nathan Elliott (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
|3
|28
|Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|3
|29
|Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|2
|30
|Tom Robinson (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|2
|31
|Andrew Roe (Euride Racing)
|2
|32
|Russell Gill (Euride Racing)
|2
|33
|Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|2
|34
|Thomas Palmer (Drapac Cycling)
|2
|35
|Luke Davison (Drapac Cycling)
|2
|36
|Tirian McManus (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
|2
|37
|Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|2
|38
|Cal Britten (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|2
|39
|Robert McCarthy (Euride Racing)
|1
|40
|Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|1
|41
|Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
|1
|42
|Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts)
|1
|43
|Zane Hunter (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|1
|44
|Matthew Leonard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|1
|45
|Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts)
|1
|46
|Matthew Clark (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|17
|pts
|2
|Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia)
|13
|3
|Matthew Clark (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
|10
|4
|Zane Hunter (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|9
|5
|Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|6
|6
|Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Cycling)
|6
|7
|Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|6
|8
|Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
|4
|9
|Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)
|3
|10
|Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling)
|3
|11
|Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|3
|12
|Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Cycling)
|2
|13
|Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|2
|14
|Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|2
|15
|Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts)
|2
|16
|Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)
|1
|17
|Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|1
|18
|Ryan MacAnnally (Team Polygon Australia)
|1
|19
|Andrew Clarkson (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
|1
|20
|Thomas Palmer (Drapac Cycling)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Scott Law (GPM Data#3)
|18
|pts
|2
|Robert McCarthy (Euride Racing)
|17
|3
|Russell Gill (Euride Racing)
|15
|4
|Daniel Fitter (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
|14
|5
|Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|14
|6
|Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
|13
|7
|Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|10
|8
|Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|9
|9
|Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)
|9
|10
|Luke Davison (Drapac Cycling)
|9
|11
|William Walker (Drapac Cycling)
|8
|12
|Thomas Palmer (Drapac Cycling)
|8
|13
|Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)
|7
|14
|Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|7
|15
|Ryan MacAnnally (Team Polygon Australia)
|7
|16
|Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing)
|6
|17
|Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|6
|18
|Shaun McCarthy (Budget Forklifts)
|6
|19
|Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|5
|20
|Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling)
|3
|21
|Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Cycling)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing)
|9:23:02
|2
|Robert McCarthy (Euride Racing)
|0:00:44
|3
|Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:45
|4
|Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)
|0:01:07
|5
|Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|0:01:24
|6
|Ayden Toovey (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
|0:03:29
|7
|Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
|0:03:30
|8
|Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|0:04:38
|9
|Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|0:05:01
|10
|Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|0:05:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Euride Racing
|28:11:04
|2
|Drapac Cycling
|0:00:20
|3
|Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:55
|4
|Budget Forklifts
|0:02:46
|5
|Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program
|0:06:37
|6
|Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics
|0:10:42
|7
|Team Polygon Australia
|0:11:10
|8
|African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:11:21
|9
|search2retain p/b health.com.au
|0:14:06
|10
|CharterMason Drapac Development Team
|0:14:16
|11
|Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team
|0:14:53
|12
|GPM Data#3
|0:19:01
|13
|Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team
|0:22:58
|14
|Essendon Skoda Cycling Team
|0:48:19
|15
|Kenyan Riders
|0:57:26
|16
|Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|1:00:22
|17
|Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
|1:11:08
|18
|City of Mt Gambier
|1:23:45
|19
|Campolina/Fulton Hogan
|1:28:42
|20
|Anchor Point South Coast
|2:26:15
