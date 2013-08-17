Image 1 of 2 Nathan Elliot (Target-Trek), Dan Bonello (Parramatta), Darren Lapthorne (Drapac), Tom Kaesler (Euride) and Cam Bayly (search2retain-health) formed the major break of the day (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 2 The 2013 search2retain powered by health.com.au squad (Image credit: Anthony Gordon)

Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au) has won this mornings Stage 7 criterium in Koroit with a strong solo attack. The rider who recently returned from the Tour of Qinghai Lake in China where he raced with the Australian National team attacked from a lead breakaway group with three laps remaining and held his lead until the finish. Bayly was appreciative of the experience he gained with the national team and had no doubt it contributed to his victory claiming that he is "feeling stronger now."

"It was a good experience," explained Bayly. "It was hard to do too much results-wise but it's good to come back now and find a bit of form. Basically coming from that tour, it should mean that I have more endurance."

The victory provided relief after what has been a tumultuous two days for the developing Victorian team. Yesterday, search2retain p/b health.com.au celebrated a maiden podium finish for Angus Tobin in the Stage 5 circuit race in Port Fairy. In the afternoon road stage, however, things took a turn for the worse after Bayly suffered a mechanical in the roaring cross-winds and lost all hope of a high placing in the general classification.

Bayly will owe Drapac Cycling a drink or two at the race conclusion on Sunday after the team came to his rescue providing him with a spare bike to race on after the Stage 6 mechanical resigned his current bike to the sidelines.

Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) extended his lead over Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris) in the sprint championship to nine points after the pair went head to head in the opening intermediate sprint on lap 6. Every sprint following was contested by breakaway groups allowing the young Queenslander to conserve his sprinting legs.

The stage began with the regular aggression but riders found the going tough as the wind grew stronger throughout the stage. A strong moved forced it's way clear and with the overall lead of Budget Forklift's Sam Horgan under no threat, the group was given enough leash to hold clear until the finish.

The break, consisting of Bayly, teammate Angus Tobin, Daniel Fitter (Racing Kangaroos), Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason), Ben Grenda (Polygon Australia), Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling) and Russel Gill (Euride Racing), got out to a 45 second lead before the attacks came.

With Johnson, Gill, Sulzberger and Grenda all possessing sprint finishes capable of winning from a bunch, let alone a breakaway, it was incumbent upon the search2retain p/b health.com.au duo to try their luck off the front of the small group.

Fitter was of the same mindset as he went about claiming the Shimano Most Aggressive award.

"I didn't think the move was going to stick but I knew that I had to get away, as everyone in that group was strong sprinters," said Fitter.

With four laps remaining it was Sulzberger and Tobin who went clear, forcing a response from the rest of the break. As they were reeled in it was Bayly who counter attacked to seal the win with style.

Scott Law (GPM Data#3), who finished seventh on the stage, was rewarded for his consistent placings in each criterium by taking the overall Criterium Championship jersey. Anthony Giacoppo previously led the competition after claiming three stages, but the Huon-Genesys rider was unable to start Stage 7 due to tonsilitis.

Sam Horgan (Budget Forklifts) retains his overall lead and looks strong in defence of the race heading into this afternoons 104 kilometre stage from Koroit to Peterborough. The stage features a number of dangerous changes in direction and cross wind sections as the peloton skirts along the Victorian coastline.

More to come

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:57:48 2 Daniel Fitter (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 0:00:11 3 Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 0:00:32 4 Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia) 5 Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 6 Russell Gill (Euride Racing) 0:00:35 7 Scott Law (GPM Data#3) 0:00:42 8 Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling) 9 Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing) 10 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Cycling) 11 Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 12 Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts) 13 Thomas Palmer (Drapac Cycling) 14 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 15 Robert McCarthy (Euride Racing) 16 Miles Scotson (Euride Racing) 17 Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 18 William Walker (Drapac Cycling) 19 Anthony Collins (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 20 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 21 Lachlan Holliday (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 22 Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 23 Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing) 24 Ryan MacAnnally (Team Polygon Australia) 25 Luke Fetch (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 26 Shaun McCarthy (Budget Forklifts) 27 Michael Hale (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 28 Mark Kelly (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team) 29 Andrew Roe (Euride Racing) 30 Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Cycling) 31 Suleiman Kangangi (Kenyan Riders) 32 Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 33 Jacob Kauffmann (Budget Forklifts) 34 Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 35 Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 36 Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 37 Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 38 Ayden Toovey (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 39 Nicholas Bien (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team) 40 Tom Chapman (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 41 Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:00:53 42 Jason Rigg (Team Polygon Australia) 0:00:55 43 Ayub Kathurima (Kenyan Riders) 0:01:07 44 Jack Hogan (City of Mt Gambier) 0:00:42 45 Oscar Stevenson (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 46 Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 47 Jordan Stannus (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 48 Ben Carman (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 49 Jesse Ewart (GPM Data#3) 50 Karl Evans (Budget Forklifts) 51 Matthew Leonard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 52 Jason Lowndes (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 53 Tom Robinson (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 54 Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 55 Alastair Loutit (GPM Data#3) 56 Zane Hunter (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 57 Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing) 58 Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 59 Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia) 60 George Tansley (Euride Racing) 61 Saxon Irvine (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 62 Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 63 Lucas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 64 David Melville (GPM Data#3) 65 Cal Britten (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 66 Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia) 67 Jason Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 68 Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts) 69 Alistair Crameri (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 70 Nathan Elliott (Campolina/Fulton Hogan) 71 Luke Davison (Drapac Cycling) 72 Kane Walker (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:02:18 73 Angus Lyons (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team) 74 Gordon McCauley (Drapac Cycling) 75 Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:04:36 76 James Henry (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 77 Mark Fagg (City of Mt Gambier) 78 Zac Quinn (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 79 Richard Irwin (Campolina/Fulton Hogan) 80 Jarryd Jones (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 81 Michael McGee (Anchor Point South Coast) 82 Kyle Thompson (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 83 Daniel Herrewyn (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 84 David Fumpson (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 85 Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 86 Tim Guy (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 87 Andrew Clarkson (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 88 Edward White (GPM Data#3) 89 Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 90 Aaron Watts (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 91 Thomas Donald (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 92 Griffith Moore (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 93 Matthew Holmes (City of Mt Gambier) 94 Tirian McManus (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 95 Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia) 0:06:54 96 Jake Magee (GPM Data#3) 97 Nicholas Katsonis (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 98 Munro Boydell (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 99 Damien Cook (Anchor Point South Coast) 100 Samwel Mwangi (Kenyan Riders) 101 Allan Satchell (Anchor Point South Coast) 102 Todd Satchell (Anchor Point South Coast) 103 Camden Bush (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team) 104 Lachlan Ambrose (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 105 Mark Scouller (Anchor Point South Coast) 106 Jonathan Stephens (City of Mt Gambier) 107 Alexander Woff (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team) 108 Samwel Ekiru (Kenyan Riders) 109 Karl Michelin-Beard (Campolina/Fulton Hogan) 110 Christopher Eichler (City of Mt Gambier) 111 Shane Young (Campolina/Fulton Hogan) 0:09:12 112 John Njoroge (Kenyan Riders) 113 Nicholas Squillari (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 114 Matthew Clark (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 115 Oliver Le Grice (Campolina/Fulton Hogan) 116 Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts) 117 Ivan Michelin-Beard (Campolina/Fulton Hogan) 118 Nicholas Costello (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 119 Clive Silcock (Campolina/Fulton Hogan) 120 Matt Boys (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 121 David Mclean (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 122 Wade Edwards (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 123 Tim Koopman (City of Mt Gambier) 124 Matthew Opperman (City of Mt Gambier) 125 Marc Williams (Budget Forklifts) 126 Joseph Gichora (Kenyan Riders) 127 Nathan McLaren (Anchor Point South Coast) 128 Dylan Lindsey (Anchor Point South Coast) 129 William Livesay (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 130 Gerald Evans (Team Polygon Australia) DNS Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) DNS Ryan Cavanagh (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)

Intermediate Sprints - Lap 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 3 pts 2 Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 2 3 Robert McCarthy (Euride Racing) 1

Lap 7 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gordon McCauley (Drapac Cycling) 3 pts 2 Thomas Palmer (Drapac Cycling) 2 3 Tom Robinson (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 1

Lap 9 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Carman (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 3 pts 2 Daniel Fitter (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 2 3 Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 1

Lap 11 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Fitter (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 3 pts 2 Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 2 3 Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 1

Lap 13 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling) 3 pts 2 Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 2 3 Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 1

Lap 15 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Fitter (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 3 pts 2 Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 2 3 Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 1

Lap 17 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling) 3 pts 2 Russell Gill (Euride Racing) 2 3 Daniel Fitter (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 1

Lap 19 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 3 pts 2 Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling) 2 3 Daniel Fitter (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 1

Lap 21 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling) 3 pts 2 Daniel Fitter (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 2 3 Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia) 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 search2retain p/b health.com.au 2:54:38 2 Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program 0:00:21 3 Team Polygon Australia 0:00:42 4 CharterMason Drapac Development Team 5 Euride Racing 0:00:45 6 Drapac Cycling 0:00:52 7 Budget Forklifts 8 Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 9 African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 10 Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics 11 GPM Data#3 12 Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team 13 Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part 14 Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team 15 Essendon Skoda Cycling Team 0:02:28 16 Kenyan Riders 0:07:29 17 Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team 0:08:40 18 City of Mt Gambier 19 Campolina/Fulton Hogan 0:10:58 20 Anchor Point South Coast 0:17:10

General classification after stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts) 9:21:59 2 Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing) 0:01:03 3 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Cycling) 0:01:25 4 Luke Fetch (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 0:01:39 5 Robert McCarthy (Euride Racing) 0:01:47 6 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:01:48 7 William Walker (Drapac Cycling) 0:01:50 8 Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Cycling) 0:01:58 9 Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing) 0:02:10 10 Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 0:02:18 11 Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:02:27 12 Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:02:51 13 Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia) 0:03:17 14 Jacob Kauffmann (Budget Forklifts) 0:03:40 15 Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:03:44 16 Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling) 0:04:19 17 Ayden Toovey (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 0:04:32 18 Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 0:04:33 19 Anthony Collins (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 0:05:22 20 Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 0:05:33 21 Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:05:41 22 Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:06:04 23 Scott Law (GPM Data#3) 0:06:05 24 Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:06:15 25 Jason Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 0:06:19 26 Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:06:20 27 George Tansley (Euride Racing) 0:06:21 28 Suleiman Kangangi (Kenyan Riders) 0:06:37 29 Daniel Fitter (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 0:06:45 30 Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts) 0:06:48 31 Nicholas Bien (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team) 0:07:48 32 Tom Robinson (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:08:23 33 Zane Hunter (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 0:08:30 34 Andrew Roe (Euride Racing) 0:08:33 35 Michael Hale (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 0:09:20 36 Gordon McCauley (Drapac Cycling) 0:10:11 37 Saxon Irvine (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 0:10:37 38 Jason Rigg (Team Polygon Australia) 0:11:15 39 Karl Evans (Budget Forklifts) 0:11:40 40 Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 0:11:41 41 Miles Scotson (Euride Racing) 0:12:26 42 Oscar Stevenson (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:13:10 43 Lachlan Holliday (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 0:13:31 44 Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia) 0:13:58 45 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 0:14:03 46 Ryan MacAnnally (Team Polygon Australia) 0:15:21 47 Lucas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:16:06 48 Russell Gill (Euride Racing) 0:16:16 49 Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing) 50 Nathan Elliott (Campolina/Fulton Hogan) 0:16:54 51 Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:17:20 52 Alistair Crameri (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 0:17:41 53 Ben Carman (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 0:18:03 54 Jesse Ewart (GPM Data#3) 0:18:08 55 Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:18:33 56 Ayub Kathurima (Kenyan Riders) 0:18:37 57 Shaun McCarthy (Budget Forklifts) 0:21:02 58 Matthew Leonard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 0:21:15 59 Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:21:28 60 Kane Walker (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 61 Daniel Herrewyn (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 0:21:41 62 Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:21:50 63 William Livesay (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 0:21:55 64 Thomas Donald (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 65 Jack Hogan (City of Mt Gambier) 0:22:00 66 Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:22:36 67 Tom Chapman (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 0:24:51 68 Andrew Clarkson (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 0:24:56 69 Edward White (GPM Data#3) 0:25:13 70 Matthew Holmes (City of Mt Gambier) 0:25:33 71 Thomas Palmer (Drapac Cycling) 0:26:02 72 Jordan Stannus (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:26:30 73 Luke Davison (Drapac Cycling) 0:26:34 74 Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts) 0:28:42 75 Marc Williams (Budget Forklifts) 0:30:38 76 Tirian McManus (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 0:30:57 77 James Henry (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:31:08 78 Mark Kelly (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team) 0:31:36 79 Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:32:34 80 Jake Magee (GPM Data#3) 0:32:50 81 Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia) 0:33:25 82 Zac Quinn (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:33:30 83 Angus Lyons (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team) 0:33:41 84 Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:33:42 85 Kyle Thompson (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:35:58 86 David Melville (GPM Data#3) 0:36:03 87 Lachlan Ambrose (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 0:36:23 88 Alastair Loutit (GPM Data#3) 0:37:25 89 Alexander Woff (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team) 0:38:20 90 Jason Lowndes (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:39:41 91 Gerald Evans (Team Polygon Australia) 0:41:43 92 Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 0:42:29 93 David Fumpson (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 0:42:55 94 Nicholas Costello (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 0:43:32 95 Todd Satchell (Anchor Point South Coast) 0:44:43 96 Mark Fagg (City of Mt Gambier) 0:44:45 97 Jarryd Jones (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:44:46 98 Nicholas Katsonis (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 0:45:37 99 John Njoroge (Kenyan Riders) 0:45:56 100 Cal Britten (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:46:34 101 Aaron Watts (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 0:47:58 102 Matthew Clark (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 0:50:49 103 Karl Michelin-Beard (Campolina/Fulton Hogan) 0:52:02 104 Nicholas Squillari (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:53:26 105 Michael McGee (Anchor Point South Coast) 0:53:55 106 Tim Guy (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:55:28 107 Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia) 0:58:11 108 Shane Young (Campolina/Fulton Hogan) 0:58:42 109 Clive Silcock (Campolina/Fulton Hogan) 0:59:09 110 Allan Satchell (Anchor Point South Coast) 1:00:17 111 Mark Scouller (Anchor Point South Coast) 1:00:46 112 Munro Boydell (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 1:00:49 113 Samwel Ekiru (Kenyan Riders) 1:02:56 114 Griffith Moore (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 1:04:07 115 Camden Bush (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team) 1:04:08 116 Matt Boys (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 1:04:23 117 Ivan Michelin-Beard (Campolina/Fulton Hogan) 1:04:56 118 Samwel Mwangi (Kenyan Riders) 1:05:49 119 Damien Cook (Anchor Point South Coast) 1:07:45 120 Jonathan Stephens (City of Mt Gambier) 1:10:53 121 Richard Irwin (Campolina/Fulton Hogan) 1:10:57 122 David Mclean (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 1:12:54 123 Tim Koopman (City of Mt Gambier) 1:15:12 124 Dylan Lindsey (Anchor Point South Coast) 1:17:25 125 Matthew Opperman (City of Mt Gambier) 1:22:02 126 Wade Edwards (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 1:24:13 127 Oliver Le Grice (Campolina/Fulton Hogan) 1:25:54 128 Joseph Gichora (Kenyan Riders) 1:26:02 129 Nathan McLaren (Anchor Point South Coast) 1:34:55 130 Christopher Eichler (City of Mt Gambier) 1:45:07

Independent Cranes Sprint Championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 35 pts 2 Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 26 3 Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts) 18 4 Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 17 5 Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 17 6 Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling) 15 7 Daniel Fitter (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 15 8 Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 12 9 Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 10 10 Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing) 10 11 Ryan MacAnnally (Team Polygon Australia) 9 12 Jacob Kauffmann (Budget Forklifts) 8 13 Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia) 7 14 Luke Fetch (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 6 15 Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 6 16 Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing) 6 17 Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing) 6 18 William Walker (Drapac Cycling) 5 19 Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 4 20 Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 4 21 Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia) 4 22 Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 4 23 Miles Scotson (Euride Racing) 4 24 Gordon McCauley (Drapac Cycling) 3 25 Ben Carman (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 3 26 George Tansley (Euride Racing) 3 27 Nathan Elliott (Campolina/Fulton Hogan) 3 28 Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 3 29 Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 2 30 Tom Robinson (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 2 31 Andrew Roe (Euride Racing) 2 32 Russell Gill (Euride Racing) 2 33 Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 2 34 Thomas Palmer (Drapac Cycling) 2 35 Luke Davison (Drapac Cycling) 2 36 Tirian McManus (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 2 37 Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 2 38 Cal Britten (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 2 39 Robert McCarthy (Euride Racing) 1 40 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 1 41 Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 1 42 Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts) 1 43 Zane Hunter (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 1 44 Matthew Leonard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 1 45 Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts) 1 46 Matthew Clark (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 1

Scody King of the Mountains Championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 17 pts 2 Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia) 13 3 Matthew Clark (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 10 4 Zane Hunter (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 9 5 Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 6 6 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Cycling) 6 7 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 6 8 Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 4 9 Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts) 3 10 Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling) 3 11 Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 3 12 Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Cycling) 2 13 Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 2 14 Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 2 15 Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts) 2 16 Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia) 1 17 Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 1 18 Ryan MacAnnally (Team Polygon Australia) 1 19 Andrew Clarkson (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 1 20 Thomas Palmer (Drapac Cycling) 1

Campolina Criterium Championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Scott Law (GPM Data#3) 18 pts 2 Robert McCarthy (Euride Racing) 17 3 Russell Gill (Euride Racing) 15 4 Daniel Fitter (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 14 5 Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 14 6 Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 13 7 Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 10 8 Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 9 9 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 9 10 Luke Davison (Drapac Cycling) 9 11 William Walker (Drapac Cycling) 8 12 Thomas Palmer (Drapac Cycling) 8 13 Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia) 7 14 Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 7 15 Ryan MacAnnally (Team Polygon Australia) 7 16 Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing) 6 17 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 6 18 Shaun McCarthy (Budget Forklifts) 6 19 Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 5 20 Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling) 3 21 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Cycling) 1

CFMEU Rising Star Award # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing) 9:23:02 2 Robert McCarthy (Euride Racing) 0:00:44 3 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:45 4 Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing) 0:01:07 5 Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:01:24 6 Ayden Toovey (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 0:03:29 7 Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 0:03:30 8 Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:04:38 9 Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:05:01 10 Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:05:12