Giacoppo wins Portland criterium

Horgan retains overall lead

Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth) accelerates out of the first corner

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)

Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) has won the third stage of the Tour of the Great South Coast, the Portland Criterium.

Giacoppo, defending champion this week, won in a sprint from Scott Law (GPM Data#3) with a slight gap back to Drapac pair Tom Palmer and Will Walker.

The win is Giacoppo's fifth this National Road Series season, adding to a stage at the Battle of the Border and three at the last-up Tour of Gippsland.

Missing out despite a determined set up for the finish, was Euride Racing, managing a best placing of ninth with Russell Gill while stage 1 winner Robert-Jon McCarthy was 10th.

The 40km criterium along the Portland waterfront got underway under sunny skies with plenty of attacks animating the opening 1.6km lap.

Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) got his sprint jersey ambitions on track, taking out the first of 10 intermediates for the stage, ahead of Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris) and Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason Drapac Development).

General classification hopes Drapac and Budget Forklifts took control of the front of the peloton and with 19 seconds separating race leader Sam Horgan (Budget Forklifts) from Alex Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS) with a further minute back to some of those riders no doubt keen to take the Kiwi's mantle. After Kerrison took out the second sprint, Horgan nabbed the third with the young Queenslander content to be second rider across the line.

The four intermediate wins for Kerrison were enough to see the 19-year-old snatch the Independent Cranes Sprint Championship from overnight leader Woolley. Six points now separate the pair.

Euride, as they did on the opening day of the Tour, began to take the ascendancy in the back end of the criterium with a few options to play for the sprint but it was the speed of Giacoppo which won out, despite having been relatively isolated with just Jack Haig and Pat Shaw for company. Several contenders had their momentum disrupted with a crash marring the final corner.

The Tour of the Great South Coast continues on Thursday afternoon with a 92.9km road stage between Heywood and Sandford with five sprints and eight climbs on offer.

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:57:32
2Scott Law (GPM Data#3)
3Thomas Palmer (Drapac Cycling)
4William Walker (Drapac Cycling)
5Shaun McCarthy (Budget Forklifts)
6Daniel Fitter (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
7Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
8Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
9Russell Gill (Euride Racing)
10Robert McCarthy (Euride Racing)
11Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
12Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)
13Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
14Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Cycling)
15Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Cycling)
16Jason Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
17William Livesay (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
18Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
19Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling)
20Luke Fetch (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
21Jacob Kauffmann (Budget Forklifts)
22Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
23Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)
24Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)
25Ryan Cavanagh (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
26Michael Hale (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
27Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing)
28Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
29Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)
30Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
31Ayden Toovey (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
32Ben Carman (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
33Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
34Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
35Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
36Suleiman Kangangi (Kenyan Riders)
37Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
38Alistair Crameri (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
39Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
40Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts)
41Tom Chapman (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
42Cameron Parlevliet (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
43Anthony Collins (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
44Zane Hunter (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
45Oliver Le Grice (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
46Ayub Kathurima (Kenyan Riders)
47Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
48Lucas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
49Matthew Leonard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
50Gerald Evans (Team Polygon Australia)
51Saxon Irvine (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
52Jesse Ewart (GPM Data#3)
53Lachlan Holliday (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
54Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
55Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
56Miles Scotson (Euride Racing)
57Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing)0:00:25
58Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
59Ryan MacAnnally (Team Polygon Australia)0:00:29
60Paul Agorir (Kenyan Riders)0:00:32
61Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
62Jake Magee (GPM Data#3)0:00:34
63Oscar Stevenson (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
64Nicholas Costello (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
65Nicholas Bien (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team)
66Andrew Clarkson (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
67Andrew Roe (Euride Racing)0:00:40
68Ivan Michelin-Beard (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
69John Njoroge (Kenyan Riders)0:00:46
70Gordon McCauley (Drapac Cycling)
71Kyle Thompson (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:00:53
72Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
73Daniel Herrewyn (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)0:01:00
74Jason Rigg (Team Polygon Australia)0:01:25
75Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts)
76George Tansley (Euride Racing)0:01:33
77Jack Hogan (City of Mt Gambier)0:01:34
78Jordan Stannus (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:01:41
79Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia)
80Tom Robinson (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:01:45
81Matthew Clark (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)0:02:18
82Michael McGee (Anchor Point South Coast)
83Luke Davison (Drapac Cycling)
84Nathan Elliott (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
85Mark Fagg (City of Mt Gambier)
86Munro Boydell (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
87Nicholas Squillari (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
88Mark Kelly (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team)
89Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia)
90Kane Walker (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
91David Melville (GPM Data#3)
92Tim Guy (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
93Jason Lowndes (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
94Thomas Donald (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
95Angus Lyons (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team)
96Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
97Alastair Loutit (GPM Data#3)
98Marc Williams (Budget Forklifts)
99Nicholas Katsonis (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
100Tirian McManus (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
101Robbie Hucker (Drapac Cycling)
102Lachlan Ambrose (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
103Dylan Lindsey (Anchor Point South Coast)
104Clive Silcock (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
105Samwel Ekiru (Kenyan Riders)
106Wade Edwards (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
107Aaron Watts (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
108Zac Quinn (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
109James Henry (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
110Richard Irwin (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)0:04:36
111Karl Evans (Budget Forklifts)
112Jarryd Jones (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:06:54
113Shane Young (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
114Karl Michelin-Beard (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
115Edward White (GPM Data#3)
116Camden Bush (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team)
117Griffith Moore (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
118Matt Boys (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
119Matthew Holmes (City of Mt Gambier)
120David Mclean (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
121Joseph Gichora (Kenyan Riders)
122Todd Satchell (Anchor Point South Coast)
123Damien Cook (Anchor Point South Coast)
124Mark Scouller (Anchor Point South Coast)
125Jonathan Stephens (City of Mt Gambier)
126Allan Satchell (Anchor Point South Coast)
127Alexander Woff (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team)
128Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia)
129Nathan McLaren (Anchor Point South Coast)0:09:12
130Cal Britten (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
131Christopher Eichler (City of Mt Gambier)
132Matthew Opperman (City of Mt Gambier)
133Samwel Mwangi (Kenyan Riders)
134Tim Koopman (City of Mt Gambier)
135David Fumpson (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
DNSTrevor Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
DNSBenjamin Kipchumba (Kenyan Riders)
DNSVaughan Bowman (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
DNSAlexander Porter (City of Mt Gambier)

Intermediate sprints - Lap 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)3pts
2Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)2
3Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)1

Lap 6 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)3pts
2Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)2
3Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)1

Lap 8 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)3pts
2Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)2
3Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)1

Lap 10 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)3pts
2Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)2
3Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing)1

Lap 12 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Fetch (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)3pts
2Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)2
3Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)1

Lap 14 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)3pts
2Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)2
3Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts)1

Lap 16 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)3pts
2Nathan Elliott (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)2
3Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au)1

Lap 18 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing)3pts
2Andrew Roe (Euride Racing)2
3Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au)1

Lap 20 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)3pts
2Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au)2
3Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)1

Lap 22 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing)3pts
2Luke Davison (Drapac Cycling)2
3Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling)1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team2:52:36
2Drapac Cycling
3Euride Racing
4CharterMason Drapac Development Team
5Budget Forklifts
6Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program
7Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics
8African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
9Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team
10search2retain p/b health.com.au
11Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team
12Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
13Team Polygon Australia0:00:29
14Kenyan Riders0:00:32
15GPM Data#30:00:34
16Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team0:02:52
17Campolina/Fulton Hogan0:02:58
18Essendon Skoda Cycling Team0:05:10
19City of Mt Gambier0:10:46
20Anchor Point South Coast0:11:30

General classification after Stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)3:20:53
2Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:00:22
3Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing)0:01:12
4Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:01:13
5Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Cycling)0:01:29
6Jacob Kauffmann (Budget Forklifts)0:01:35
7Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:01:43
8Luke Fetch (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:01:46
9Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:01:47
10Robert McCarthy (Euride Racing)0:01:48
11Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Cycling)0:01:54
12William Walker (Drapac Cycling)0:01:57
13Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)0:02:03
14Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:02:07
15Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)0:02:13
16Ayden Toovey (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)0:02:27
17Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:02:29
18Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:02:53
19Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)0:03:20
20Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:03:30
21Russell Gill (Euride Racing)0:03:39
22Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:03:40
23Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling)0:03:41
24Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)
25Ryan Cavanagh (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:03:49
26Shaun McCarthy (Budget Forklifts)0:03:51
27Anthony Collins (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)0:04:03
28Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
29Matthew Leonard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:04:05
30Scott Law (GPM Data#3)0:04:06
31William Livesay (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:04:12
32Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)0:04:13
33Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
34Ben Carman (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)0:04:14
35Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
36Jason Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
37Lachlan Holliday (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
38Ryan MacAnnally (Team Polygon Australia)0:04:18
39Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts)0:04:24
40Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)0:04:27
41Suleiman Kangangi (Kenyan Riders)
42Alistair Crameri (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
43Zane Hunter (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
44Lucas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:04:32
45Kane Walker (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:05:04
46Nicholas Bien (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team)0:05:15
47Daniel Herrewyn (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)0:05:27
48Daniel Fitter (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)0:05:32
49Gordon McCauley (Drapac Cycling)0:05:37
50Andrew Roe (Euride Racing)0:05:52
51Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing)
52Jack Hogan (City of Mt Gambier)0:06:01
53Tom Robinson (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:06:25
54George Tansley (Euride Racing)0:06:27
55Marc Williams (Budget Forklifts)0:06:28
56Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:06:51
57Thomas Donald (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:06:59
58Michael Hale (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:07:15
59Paul Agorir (Kenyan Riders)0:07:47
60Andrew Clarkson (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)0:07:49
61Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts)0:08:16
62Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:08:52
63Tom Chapman (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)0:08:55
64Ayub Kathurima (Kenyan Riders)
65Saxon Irvine (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
66Jordan Stannus (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:08:56
67Karl Evans (Budget Forklifts)0:09:00
68Oscar Stevenson (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:09:08
69John Njoroge (Kenyan Riders)0:09:41
70Miles Scotson (Euride Racing)0:09:45
71Gerald Evans (Team Polygon Australia)0:09:46
72Robbie Hucker (Drapac Cycling)0:09:47
73Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)0:10:04
74Jason Rigg (Team Polygon Australia)0:10:20
75Jake Magee (GPM Data#3)0:10:42
76Matthew Clark (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)0:10:54
77Tirian McManus (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)0:11:13
78Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia)
79Kyle Thompson (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:11:28
80Thomas Palmer (Drapac Cycling)0:12:08
81David Melville (GPM Data#3)0:12:48
82Nathan Elliott (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
83Jason Lowndes (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:12:49
84James Henry (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:12:53
85Angus Lyons (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team)0:13:07
86Lachlan Ambrose (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)0:13:10
87Jesse Ewart (GPM Data#3)0:13:55
88Cameron Parlevliet (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
89Alastair Loutit (GPM Data#3)0:14:33
90Wade Edwards (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
91Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia)0:14:50
92Edward White (GPM Data#3)0:15:49
93Oliver Le Grice (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)0:16:25
94Nicholas Squillari (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:16:27
95Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)0:17:07
96Luke Davison (Drapac Cycling)0:17:25
97David Mclean (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:17:29
98Alexander Woff (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team)0:17:43
99Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:18:05
100Nicholas Costello (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)0:18:43
101Mark Fagg (City of Mt Gambier)0:18:47
102Matthew Holmes (City of Mt Gambier)0:19:09
103Munro Boydell (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:20:23
104David Fumpson (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)0:21:27
105Mark Kelly (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team)0:21:59
106Michael McGee (Anchor Point South Coast)0:22:07
107Dylan Lindsey (Anchor Point South Coast)
108Clive Silcock (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
109Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:23:05
110Allan Satchell (Anchor Point South Coast)0:23:23
111Todd Satchell (Anchor Point South Coast)
112Jarryd Jones (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:24:59
113Matt Boys (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)0:25:03
114Shane Young (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
115Tim Guy (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:25:23
116Aaron Watts (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
117Karl Michelin-Beard (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)0:26:43
118Mark Scouller (Anchor Point South Coast)
119Damien Cook (Anchor Point South Coast)
120Samwel Ekiru (Kenyan Riders)0:27:03
121Zac Quinn (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
122Richard Irwin (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)0:27:11
123Ivan Michelin-Beard (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)0:28:15
124Samwel Mwangi (Kenyan Riders)0:29:01
125Camden Bush (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team)0:29:59
126Jonathan Stephens (City of Mt Gambier)
127Cal Britten (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:30:37
128Nicholas Katsonis (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)0:31:33
129Griffith Moore (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)0:31:39
130Joseph Gichora (Kenyan Riders)
131Nathan McLaren (Anchor Point South Coast)0:33:57
132Christopher Eichler (City of Mt Gambier)
133Matthew Opperman (City of Mt Gambier)
134Tim Koopman (City of Mt Gambier)
135Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia)0:36:09

Independent Cranes Sprint Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)21pts
2Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)15
3Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)12
4Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)10
5Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)9
6Jacob Kauffmann (Budget Forklifts)8
7Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)7
8Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)6
9Ryan MacAnnally (Team Polygon Australia)6
10Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing)6
11Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)4
12Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)4
13Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)4
14Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing)4
15Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling)4
16Miles Scotson (Euride Racing)4
17Luke Fetch (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)3
18George Tansley (Euride Racing)3
19William Walker (Drapac Cycling)2
20Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au)2
21Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au)2
22Daniel Fitter (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)2
23Andrew Roe (Euride Racing)2
24Nathan Elliott (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)2
25Luke Davison (Drapac Cycling)2
26Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)1
27Ryan Cavanagh (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)1
28Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)1
29Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)1
30Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts)1
31Matthew Clark (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)1

Scody King of the Mountains Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Clark (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)4pts
2Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)3
3Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)3
4Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)3
5Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)3
6Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)2
7Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)2
8Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts)2
9Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)1
10Thomas Palmer (Drapac Cycling)1

Campolina Criterium Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)16pts
2Robert McCarthy (Euride Racing)11
3Russell Gill (Euride Racing)10
4Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)9
5Scott Law (GPM Data#3)9
6William Walker (Drapac Cycling)8
7Thomas Palmer (Drapac Cycling)8
8Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)7
9Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)6
10Shaun McCarthy (Budget Forklifts)6
11Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)5
12Daniel Fitter (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)5
13Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)4
14Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)4
15Ryan Cavanagh (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)2

CFMEU Rising Star Award
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)3:21:15
2Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing)0:00:50
3Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:01:25
4Robert McCarthy (Euride Racing)0:01:26
5Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)0:01:41
6Ayden Toovey (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)0:02:05
7Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)0:02:58
8Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:03:18
9Ryan Cavanagh (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:03:27
10Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:03:41

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Budget Forklifts10:06:16
2Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team0:00:59
3Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team0:01:16
4Euride Racing0:01:27
5Drapac Cycling0:01:40
6Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program0:05:17
7search2retain p/b health.com.au0:05:44
8Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics0:06:29
9African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:06:44
10Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team0:09:07
11Team Polygon Australia0:10:07
12CharterMason Drapac Development Team0:11:44
13GPM Data#30:12:35
14Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part0:13:59
15Kenyan Riders0:14:02
16Essendon Skoda Cycling Team0:21:38
17Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team0:26:00
18Campolina/Fulton Hogan0:34:31
19City of Mt Gambier0:37:00
20Anchor Point South Coast1:00:40

