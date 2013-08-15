Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth) accelerates out of the first corner (Image credit: CJ Farquharson)

Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) has won the third stage of the Tour of the Great South Coast, the Portland Criterium.

Giacoppo, defending champion this week, won in a sprint from Scott Law (GPM Data#3) with a slight gap back to Drapac pair Tom Palmer and Will Walker.

The win is Giacoppo's fifth this National Road Series season, adding to a stage at the Battle of the Border and three at the last-up Tour of Gippsland.

Missing out despite a determined set up for the finish, was Euride Racing, managing a best placing of ninth with Russell Gill while stage 1 winner Robert-Jon McCarthy was 10th.

The 40km criterium along the Portland waterfront got underway under sunny skies with plenty of attacks animating the opening 1.6km lap.

Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) got his sprint jersey ambitions on track, taking out the first of 10 intermediates for the stage, ahead of Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris) and Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason Drapac Development).

General classification hopes Drapac and Budget Forklifts took control of the front of the peloton and with 19 seconds separating race leader Sam Horgan (Budget Forklifts) from Alex Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS) with a further minute back to some of those riders no doubt keen to take the Kiwi's mantle. After Kerrison took out the second sprint, Horgan nabbed the third with the young Queenslander content to be second rider across the line.

The four intermediate wins for Kerrison were enough to see the 19-year-old snatch the Independent Cranes Sprint Championship from overnight leader Woolley. Six points now separate the pair.

Euride, as they did on the opening day of the Tour, began to take the ascendancy in the back end of the criterium with a few options to play for the sprint but it was the speed of Giacoppo which won out, despite having been relatively isolated with just Jack Haig and Pat Shaw for company. Several contenders had their momentum disrupted with a crash marring the final corner.

The Tour of the Great South Coast continues on Thursday afternoon with a 92.9km road stage between Heywood and Sandford with five sprints and eight climbs on offer.

Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:57:32 2 Scott Law (GPM Data#3) 3 Thomas Palmer (Drapac Cycling) 4 William Walker (Drapac Cycling) 5 Shaun McCarthy (Budget Forklifts) 6 Daniel Fitter (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 7 Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 8 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 9 Russell Gill (Euride Racing) 10 Robert McCarthy (Euride Racing) 11 Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 12 Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing) 13 Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 14 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Cycling) 15 Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Cycling) 16 Jason Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 17 William Livesay (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 18 Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 19 Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling) 20 Luke Fetch (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 21 Jacob Kauffmann (Budget Forklifts) 22 Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 23 Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts) 24 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 25 Ryan Cavanagh (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 26 Michael Hale (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 27 Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing) 28 Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 29 Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia) 30 Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 31 Ayden Toovey (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 32 Ben Carman (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 33 Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 34 Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 35 Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 36 Suleiman Kangangi (Kenyan Riders) 37 Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 38 Alistair Crameri (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 39 Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 40 Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts) 41 Tom Chapman (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 42 Cameron Parlevliet (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 43 Anthony Collins (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 44 Zane Hunter (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 45 Oliver Le Grice (Campolina/Fulton Hogan) 46 Ayub Kathurima (Kenyan Riders) 47 Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 48 Lucas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 49 Matthew Leonard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 50 Gerald Evans (Team Polygon Australia) 51 Saxon Irvine (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 52 Jesse Ewart (GPM Data#3) 53 Lachlan Holliday (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 54 Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 55 Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 56 Miles Scotson (Euride Racing) 57 Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing) 0:00:25 58 Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 59 Ryan MacAnnally (Team Polygon Australia) 0:00:29 60 Paul Agorir (Kenyan Riders) 0:00:32 61 Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 62 Jake Magee (GPM Data#3) 0:00:34 63 Oscar Stevenson (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 64 Nicholas Costello (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 65 Nicholas Bien (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team) 66 Andrew Clarkson (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 67 Andrew Roe (Euride Racing) 0:00:40 68 Ivan Michelin-Beard (Campolina/Fulton Hogan) 69 John Njoroge (Kenyan Riders) 0:00:46 70 Gordon McCauley (Drapac Cycling) 71 Kyle Thompson (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:00:53 72 Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 73 Daniel Herrewyn (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 0:01:00 74 Jason Rigg (Team Polygon Australia) 0:01:25 75 Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts) 76 George Tansley (Euride Racing) 0:01:33 77 Jack Hogan (City of Mt Gambier) 0:01:34 78 Jordan Stannus (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:01:41 79 Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia) 80 Tom Robinson (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:01:45 81 Matthew Clark (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 0:02:18 82 Michael McGee (Anchor Point South Coast) 83 Luke Davison (Drapac Cycling) 84 Nathan Elliott (Campolina/Fulton Hogan) 85 Mark Fagg (City of Mt Gambier) 86 Munro Boydell (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 87 Nicholas Squillari (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 88 Mark Kelly (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team) 89 Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia) 90 Kane Walker (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 91 David Melville (GPM Data#3) 92 Tim Guy (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 93 Jason Lowndes (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 94 Thomas Donald (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 95 Angus Lyons (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team) 96 Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 97 Alastair Loutit (GPM Data#3) 98 Marc Williams (Budget Forklifts) 99 Nicholas Katsonis (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 100 Tirian McManus (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 101 Robbie Hucker (Drapac Cycling) 102 Lachlan Ambrose (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 103 Dylan Lindsey (Anchor Point South Coast) 104 Clive Silcock (Campolina/Fulton Hogan) 105 Samwel Ekiru (Kenyan Riders) 106 Wade Edwards (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 107 Aaron Watts (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 108 Zac Quinn (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 109 James Henry (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 110 Richard Irwin (Campolina/Fulton Hogan) 0:04:36 111 Karl Evans (Budget Forklifts) 112 Jarryd Jones (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:06:54 113 Shane Young (Campolina/Fulton Hogan) 114 Karl Michelin-Beard (Campolina/Fulton Hogan) 115 Edward White (GPM Data#3) 116 Camden Bush (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team) 117 Griffith Moore (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 118 Matt Boys (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 119 Matthew Holmes (City of Mt Gambier) 120 David Mclean (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 121 Joseph Gichora (Kenyan Riders) 122 Todd Satchell (Anchor Point South Coast) 123 Damien Cook (Anchor Point South Coast) 124 Mark Scouller (Anchor Point South Coast) 125 Jonathan Stephens (City of Mt Gambier) 126 Allan Satchell (Anchor Point South Coast) 127 Alexander Woff (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team) 128 Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia) 129 Nathan McLaren (Anchor Point South Coast) 0:09:12 130 Cal Britten (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 131 Christopher Eichler (City of Mt Gambier) 132 Matthew Opperman (City of Mt Gambier) 133 Samwel Mwangi (Kenyan Riders) 134 Tim Koopman (City of Mt Gambier) 135 David Fumpson (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) DNS Trevor Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) DNS Benjamin Kipchumba (Kenyan Riders) DNS Vaughan Bowman (Campolina/Fulton Hogan) DNS Alexander Porter (City of Mt Gambier)

Intermediate sprints - Lap 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 3 pts 2 Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 2 3 Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 1

Lap 6 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 3 pts 2 Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing) 2 3 Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 1

Lap 8 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts) 3 pts 2 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 2 3 Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 1

Lap 10 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 3 pts 2 Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 2 3 Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing) 1

Lap 12 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Fetch (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 3 pts 2 Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 2 3 Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 1

Lap 14 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 3 pts 2 Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing) 2 3 Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts) 1

Lap 16 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 3 pts 2 Nathan Elliott (Campolina/Fulton Hogan) 2 3 Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 1

Lap 18 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing) 3 pts 2 Andrew Roe (Euride Racing) 2 3 Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 1

Lap 20 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 3 pts 2 Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 2 3 Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing) 1

Lap 22 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing) 3 pts 2 Luke Davison (Drapac Cycling) 2 3 Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling) 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 2:52:36 2 Drapac Cycling 3 Euride Racing 4 CharterMason Drapac Development Team 5 Budget Forklifts 6 Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program 7 Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics 8 African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 9 Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team 10 search2retain p/b health.com.au 11 Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team 12 Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part 13 Team Polygon Australia 0:00:29 14 Kenyan Riders 0:00:32 15 GPM Data#3 0:00:34 16 Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team 0:02:52 17 Campolina/Fulton Hogan 0:02:58 18 Essendon Skoda Cycling Team 0:05:10 19 City of Mt Gambier 0:10:46 20 Anchor Point South Coast 0:11:30

General classification after Stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts) 3:20:53 2 Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:00:22 3 Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing) 0:01:12 4 Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:01:13 5 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Cycling) 0:01:29 6 Jacob Kauffmann (Budget Forklifts) 0:01:35 7 Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:01:43 8 Luke Fetch (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 0:01:46 9 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:01:47 10 Robert McCarthy (Euride Racing) 0:01:48 11 Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Cycling) 0:01:54 12 William Walker (Drapac Cycling) 0:01:57 13 Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing) 0:02:03 14 Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:02:07 15 Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 0:02:13 16 Ayden Toovey (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 0:02:27 17 Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:02:29 18 Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:02:53 19 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 0:03:20 20 Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:03:30 21 Russell Gill (Euride Racing) 0:03:39 22 Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:03:40 23 Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling) 0:03:41 24 Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia) 25 Ryan Cavanagh (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:03:49 26 Shaun McCarthy (Budget Forklifts) 0:03:51 27 Anthony Collins (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 0:04:03 28 Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 29 Matthew Leonard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 0:04:05 30 Scott Law (GPM Data#3) 0:04:06 31 William Livesay (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 0:04:12 32 Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 0:04:13 33 Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 34 Ben Carman (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 0:04:14 35 Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 36 Jason Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 37 Lachlan Holliday (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 38 Ryan MacAnnally (Team Polygon Australia) 0:04:18 39 Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts) 0:04:24 40 Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 0:04:27 41 Suleiman Kangangi (Kenyan Riders) 42 Alistair Crameri (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 43 Zane Hunter (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 44 Lucas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:04:32 45 Kane Walker (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:05:04 46 Nicholas Bien (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team) 0:05:15 47 Daniel Herrewyn (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 0:05:27 48 Daniel Fitter (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 0:05:32 49 Gordon McCauley (Drapac Cycling) 0:05:37 50 Andrew Roe (Euride Racing) 0:05:52 51 Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing) 52 Jack Hogan (City of Mt Gambier) 0:06:01 53 Tom Robinson (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:06:25 54 George Tansley (Euride Racing) 0:06:27 55 Marc Williams (Budget Forklifts) 0:06:28 56 Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:06:51 57 Thomas Donald (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:06:59 58 Michael Hale (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 0:07:15 59 Paul Agorir (Kenyan Riders) 0:07:47 60 Andrew Clarkson (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 0:07:49 61 Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts) 0:08:16 62 Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:08:52 63 Tom Chapman (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 0:08:55 64 Ayub Kathurima (Kenyan Riders) 65 Saxon Irvine (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 66 Jordan Stannus (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:08:56 67 Karl Evans (Budget Forklifts) 0:09:00 68 Oscar Stevenson (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:09:08 69 John Njoroge (Kenyan Riders) 0:09:41 70 Miles Scotson (Euride Racing) 0:09:45 71 Gerald Evans (Team Polygon Australia) 0:09:46 72 Robbie Hucker (Drapac Cycling) 0:09:47 73 Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 0:10:04 74 Jason Rigg (Team Polygon Australia) 0:10:20 75 Jake Magee (GPM Data#3) 0:10:42 76 Matthew Clark (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 0:10:54 77 Tirian McManus (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 0:11:13 78 Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia) 79 Kyle Thompson (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:11:28 80 Thomas Palmer (Drapac Cycling) 0:12:08 81 David Melville (GPM Data#3) 0:12:48 82 Nathan Elliott (Campolina/Fulton Hogan) 83 Jason Lowndes (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:12:49 84 James Henry (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:12:53 85 Angus Lyons (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team) 0:13:07 86 Lachlan Ambrose (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 0:13:10 87 Jesse Ewart (GPM Data#3) 0:13:55 88 Cameron Parlevliet (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 89 Alastair Loutit (GPM Data#3) 0:14:33 90 Wade Edwards (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 91 Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia) 0:14:50 92 Edward White (GPM Data#3) 0:15:49 93 Oliver Le Grice (Campolina/Fulton Hogan) 0:16:25 94 Nicholas Squillari (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:16:27 95 Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 0:17:07 96 Luke Davison (Drapac Cycling) 0:17:25 97 David Mclean (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 0:17:29 98 Alexander Woff (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team) 0:17:43 99 Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:18:05 100 Nicholas Costello (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 0:18:43 101 Mark Fagg (City of Mt Gambier) 0:18:47 102 Matthew Holmes (City of Mt Gambier) 0:19:09 103 Munro Boydell (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 0:20:23 104 David Fumpson (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 0:21:27 105 Mark Kelly (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team) 0:21:59 106 Michael McGee (Anchor Point South Coast) 0:22:07 107 Dylan Lindsey (Anchor Point South Coast) 108 Clive Silcock (Campolina/Fulton Hogan) 109 Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:23:05 110 Allan Satchell (Anchor Point South Coast) 0:23:23 111 Todd Satchell (Anchor Point South Coast) 112 Jarryd Jones (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:24:59 113 Matt Boys (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 0:25:03 114 Shane Young (Campolina/Fulton Hogan) 115 Tim Guy (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:25:23 116 Aaron Watts (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 117 Karl Michelin-Beard (Campolina/Fulton Hogan) 0:26:43 118 Mark Scouller (Anchor Point South Coast) 119 Damien Cook (Anchor Point South Coast) 120 Samwel Ekiru (Kenyan Riders) 0:27:03 121 Zac Quinn (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 122 Richard Irwin (Campolina/Fulton Hogan) 0:27:11 123 Ivan Michelin-Beard (Campolina/Fulton Hogan) 0:28:15 124 Samwel Mwangi (Kenyan Riders) 0:29:01 125 Camden Bush (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team) 0:29:59 126 Jonathan Stephens (City of Mt Gambier) 127 Cal Britten (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:30:37 128 Nicholas Katsonis (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 0:31:33 129 Griffith Moore (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 0:31:39 130 Joseph Gichora (Kenyan Riders) 131 Nathan McLaren (Anchor Point South Coast) 0:33:57 132 Christopher Eichler (City of Mt Gambier) 133 Matthew Opperman (City of Mt Gambier) 134 Tim Koopman (City of Mt Gambier) 135 Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia) 0:36:09

Independent Cranes Sprint Championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 21 pts 2 Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 15 3 Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts) 12 4 Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 10 5 Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 9 6 Jacob Kauffmann (Budget Forklifts) 8 7 Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing) 7 8 Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 6 9 Ryan MacAnnally (Team Polygon Australia) 6 10 Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing) 6 11 Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 4 12 Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia) 4 13 Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 4 14 Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing) 4 15 Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling) 4 16 Miles Scotson (Euride Racing) 4 17 Luke Fetch (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 3 18 George Tansley (Euride Racing) 3 19 William Walker (Drapac Cycling) 2 20 Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 2 21 Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 2 22 Daniel Fitter (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 2 23 Andrew Roe (Euride Racing) 2 24 Nathan Elliott (Campolina/Fulton Hogan) 2 25 Luke Davison (Drapac Cycling) 2 26 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 1 27 Ryan Cavanagh (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 1 28 Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 1 29 Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 1 30 Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts) 1 31 Matthew Clark (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 1

Scody King of the Mountains Championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Clark (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 4 pts 2 Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts) 3 3 Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 3 4 Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 3 5 Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 3 6 Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 2 7 Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 2 8 Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts) 2 9 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 1 10 Thomas Palmer (Drapac Cycling) 1

Campolina Criterium Championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 16 pts 2 Robert McCarthy (Euride Racing) 11 3 Russell Gill (Euride Racing) 10 4 Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 9 5 Scott Law (GPM Data#3) 9 6 William Walker (Drapac Cycling) 8 7 Thomas Palmer (Drapac Cycling) 8 8 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 7 9 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 6 10 Shaun McCarthy (Budget Forklifts) 6 11 Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 5 12 Daniel Fitter (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 5 13 Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 4 14 Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 4 15 Ryan Cavanagh (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 2

CFMEU Rising Star Award # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 3:21:15 2 Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing) 0:00:50 3 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:01:25 4 Robert McCarthy (Euride Racing) 0:01:26 5 Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing) 0:01:41 6 Ayden Toovey (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 0:02:05 7 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 0:02:58 8 Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:03:18 9 Ryan Cavanagh (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:03:27 10 Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:03:41