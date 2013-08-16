Trending

Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) has made it three wins from as many starts, reigning supreme in the fifth stage of the Tour of the Great South Coast.

Last season's winner of the National Road Series, Luke Davison (Drapac) marked his return event of 2013 in style, finishing runner-up while Gus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au) snagged third.

Overnight leader Sam Horgan (Budget Forklifts) got some extra breathing room ahead of the afternoon road stage, picking up valuable bonus seconds to push his general classification buffer out to 28 seconds.

Strong coastal winds again greeted the peloton on Friday for the first of two stages before the weekend.

With just six points separating first (Budget Forklifts' Jesse Kerrison) from second (African Wildlife Safaris' Darcy Woolley) it was no surprise to see a hot contest when it came to the seven intermediates on offer. Woolley was first out of the blocks, taking maximum points on the first two sprints of the day, with plenty of attacks animating the 2.5km laps on the waterfront circuit.

Woolley's efforts had him on equal terms with the 19-year-old Queenslander and Kerrison got back on track with five points over four laps.

With five laps remaining, Cam Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au) made a move off the front with Ben Grenda (Polygon) for company. Drapac journeyman Gordon McCauley and Nathan Elliott (Campolina/Fulton Hogan) also went clear with the small group gaining no more than around 15 seconds advantage on the peloton being driven by Euride Racing.

As the bell lap sounded, right on cue, the peloton was riding as one ready to fight it out for the bunch sprint.

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:55:26
2Luke Davison (Drapac Cycling)
3Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
4Ryan MacAnnally (Team Polygon Australia)
5Robert McCarthy (Euride Racing)
6Scott Law (GPM Data#3)
7Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing)
8Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
9Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)
10Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
11Thomas Palmer (Drapac Cycling)
12Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)
13Daniel Fitter (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
14Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
15Shaun McCarthy (Budget Forklifts)
16Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
17Tom Chapman (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
18Gerald Evans (Team Polygon Australia)
19Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
20Luke Fetch (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
21Anthony Collins (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
22Suleiman Kangangi (Kenyan Riders)
23Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
24Jacob Kauffmann (Budget Forklifts)
25Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Cycling)
26George Tansley (Euride Racing)
27Michael Hale (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
28Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)
29Lachlan Holliday (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
30Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Cycling)
31Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
32Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
33William Walker (Drapac Cycling)
34Ryan Cavanagh (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
35Alastair Loutit (GPM Data#3)
36Marc Williams (Budget Forklifts)
37Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)
38Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
39Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
40Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
41Jake Magee (GPM Data#3)
42Jason Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
43Matthew Leonard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
44Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
45Ayub Kathurima (Kenyan Riders)
46Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia)
47Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
48Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
49Ayden Toovey (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
50Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
51John Njoroge (Kenyan Riders)0:00:20
52Mark Kelly (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team)
53Matthew Holmes (City of Mt Gambier)
54Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts)
55Nicholas Costello (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)0:00:23
56Zane Hunter (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
57William Livesay (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
58Daniel Herrewyn (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
59Jarryd Jones (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
60Alistair Crameri (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
61Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
62Shane Young (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
63Jesse Ewart (GPM Data#3)
64Tim Guy (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
65Oliver Le Grice (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
66Saxon Irvine (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
67Tirian McManus (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
68Mark Fagg (City of Mt Gambier)
69Jack Hogan (City of Mt Gambier)
70Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
71David Fumpson (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
72Michael McGee (Anchor Point South Coast)
73David Melville (GPM Data#3)
74Andrew Clarkson (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
75Oscar Stevenson (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
76Jordan Stannus (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
77Nicholas Squillari (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
78Zac Quinn (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
79Nicholas Bien (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team)
80Angus Lyons (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team)
81Lucas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
82Nicholas Katsonis (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
83Alexander Woff (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team)
84Jason Rigg (Team Polygon Australia)
85Thomas Donald (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
86Karl Evans (Budget Forklifts)
87Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia)
88Munro Boydell (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
89Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)0:00:36
90Miles Scotson (Euride Racing)
91Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:00:46
92Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling)
93Andrew Roe (Euride Racing)0:01:07
94Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing)
95Ben Carman (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)0:01:19
96James Henry (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:01:30
97Tom Robinson (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:01:41
98Gordon McCauley (Drapac Cycling)0:01:42
99Russell Gill (Euride Racing)0:01:45
100Kane Walker (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:01:57
101Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts)
102Nathan Elliott (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
103Cal Britten (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
104Todd Satchell (Anchor Point South Coast)0:03:11
105Clive Silcock (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
106Camden Bush (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team)
107Mark Scouller (Anchor Point South Coast)
108Aaron Watts (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
109Allan Satchell (Anchor Point South Coast)
110Samwel Mwangi (Kenyan Riders)
111Karl Michelin-Beard (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
112Jonathan Stephens (City of Mt Gambier)
113Lachlan Ambrose (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
114Samwel Ekiru (Kenyan Riders)
115Kyle Thompson (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:03:25
116Richard Irwin (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
117Ivan Michelin-Beard (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
118Matthew Clark (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
119Jason Lowndes (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
120Tim Koopman (City of Mt Gambier)
121Edward White (GPM Data#3)
122Matt Boys (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
123Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia)0:06:50
124Christopher Eichler (City of Mt Gambier)
125Damien Cook (Anchor Point South Coast)
126Nathan McLaren (Anchor Point South Coast)
127David Mclean (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
128Wade Edwards (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
129Griffith Moore (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
130Dylan Lindsey (Anchor Point South Coast)0:10:15
131Matthew Opperman (City of Mt Gambier)
132Joseph Gichora (Kenyan Riders)

Intermediate sprints - Lap 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)3pts
2Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)2
3Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au)1

Lap 4 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)3pts
2Tirian McManus (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)2
3Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)1

Lap 6 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)3pts
2Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)2
3Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)1

Lap 8 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Fetch (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)3pts
2Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)2
3Daniel Fitter (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)1

Lap 10 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)3pts
2Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)2
3Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)1

Lap 12 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)3pts
2Cal Britten (search2retain p/b health.com.au)2
3Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au)1

Lap 14 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au)3pts
2Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)2
3Nathan Elliott (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team2:46:18
2Budget Forklifts
3Drapac Cycling
4Euride Racing
5Team Polygon Australia
6search2retain p/b health.com.au
7GPM Data#3
8Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program
9CharterMason Drapac Development Team
10African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
11Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics
12Kenyan Riders0:00:20
13Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team0:00:23
14Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team0:00:46
15Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
16Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part0:00:59
17City of Mt Gambier0:01:06
18Essendon Skoda Cycling Team
19Campolina/Fulton Hogan0:02:43
20Anchor Point South Coast0:06:45

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)6:35:20
2Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:00:28
3Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:00:53
4Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing)0:01:06
5Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Cycling)0:01:28
6Jacob Kauffmann (Budget Forklifts)0:01:41
7Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:01:45
8Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:01:48
9Luke Fetch (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:01:49
10Robert McCarthy (Euride Racing)0:01:52
11William Walker (Drapac Cycling)0:01:55
12Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Cycling)0:01:58
13Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)0:02:06
14Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:02:12
15Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)0:02:18
16Ayden Toovey (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)0:02:33
17Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:02:35
18Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:02:59
19Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:03:12
20Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:03:35
21Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)0:03:41
22Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:04:05
23Scott Law (GPM Data#3)0:04:06
24Anthony Collins (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)0:04:09
25Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:04:16
26Jason Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)0:04:20
27Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:04:21
28Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling)0:04:30
29Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)0:04:31
30Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)0:04:33
31Suleiman Kangangi (Kenyan Riders)0:04:38
32Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts)0:04:50
33Zane Hunter (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:04:51
34Daniel Fitter (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)0:05:37
35Nicholas Bien (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team)0:05:49
36George Tansley (Euride Racing)0:06:27
37Russell Gill (Euride Racing)0:06:33
38Marc Williams (Budget Forklifts)0:06:34
39Andrew Roe (Euride Racing)0:07:20
40Michael Hale (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:07:21
41Gordon McCauley (Drapac Cycling)0:07:34
42Tom Robinson (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:08:21
43Saxon Irvine (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)0:09:24
44Karl Evans (Budget Forklifts)0:09:41
45Oscar Stevenson (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:09:49
46Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)0:10:00
47William Livesay (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:10:04
48Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts)0:10:19
49Miles Scotson (Euride Racing)0:10:27
50Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)0:10:33
51Jason Rigg (Team Polygon Australia)0:10:58
52Ryan Cavanagh (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:11:02
53Shaun McCarthy (Budget Forklifts)0:11:09
54Matthew Leonard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:11:22
55Lachlan Holliday (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)0:11:32
56Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia)0:11:59
57Ryan MacAnnally (Team Polygon Australia)0:13:22
58Alistair Crameri (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)0:14:02
59Lucas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:14:07
60Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing)0:14:17
61Jesse Ewart (GPM Data#3)0:14:29
62Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:14:30
63Thomas Donald (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:14:40
64Ben Carman (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)0:14:45
65Nathan Elliott (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)0:14:55
66Daniel Herrewyn (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)0:15:02
67Ayub Kathurima (Kenyan Riders)0:16:13
68Kane Walker (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
69Jordan Stannus (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:16:37
70Gerald Evans (Team Polygon Australia)0:17:04
71Andrew Clarkson (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)0:17:23
72Tom Chapman (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)0:18:07
73Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:18:08
74Jack Hogan (City of Mt Gambier)0:18:21
75Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:18:47
76Edward White (GPM Data#3)0:19:20
77Matthew Holmes (City of Mt Gambier)0:19:40
78Jake Magee (GPM Data#3)0:19:54
79David Melville (GPM Data#3)0:20:29
80Alastair Loutit (GPM Data#3)0:21:51
81John Njoroge (Kenyan Riders)0:21:52
82Kyle Thompson (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:22:11
83Tirian McManus (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)0:23:24
84Jason Lowndes (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:23:32
85James Henry (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:23:35
86Thomas Palmer (Drapac Cycling)0:24:05
87Luke Davison (Drapac Cycling)0:24:35
88Angus Lyons (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team)0:25:21
89Alexander Woff (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team)0:25:24
90Matthew Clark (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)0:26:10
91Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia)0:26:41
92Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)0:26:55
93Zac Quinn (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:27:37
94Lachlan Ambrose (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)0:28:12
95Nicholas Costello (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)0:28:18
96Nicholas Squillari (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:28:47
97David Fumpson (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)0:29:08
98Mark Kelly (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team)0:29:37
99Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:30:16
100Mark Fagg (City of Mt Gambier)0:31:00
101Michael McGee (Anchor Point South Coast)0:34:27
102Clive Silcock (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)0:34:30
103Shane Young (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)0:34:38
104Tim Guy (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:35:25
105Todd Satchell (Anchor Point South Coast)0:35:46
106Nicholas Katsonis (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)0:36:04
107Jarryd Jones (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:37:13
108Allan Satchell (Anchor Point South Coast)0:38:31
109Karl Michelin-Beard (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)0:39:06
110Cal Britten (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:39:50
111Matt Boys (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)0:40:19
112Aaron Watts (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)0:40:25
113Ivan Michelin-Beard (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)0:40:52
114Mark Scouller (Anchor Point South Coast)0:41:51
115Samwel Ekiru (Kenyan Riders)0:42:05
116Camden Bush (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team)0:42:22
117Richard Irwin (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)0:42:27
118Samwel Mwangi (Kenyan Riders)0:44:03
119Jonathan Stephens (City of Mt Gambier)0:45:07
120Damien Cook (Anchor Point South Coast)0:45:24
121Tim Koopman (City of Mt Gambier)0:49:13
122Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia)0:50:00
123Griffith Moore (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)0:50:20
124Munro Boydell (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:50:58
125Dylan Lindsey (Anchor Point South Coast)0:53:21
126David Mclean (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:54:31
127Matthew Opperman (City of Mt Gambier)0:56:03
128Oliver Le Grice (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)1:01:15
129Nathan McLaren (Anchor Point South Coast)1:01:46
130Joseph Gichora (Kenyan Riders)1:02:53
131Wade Edwards (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)1:05:50
132Christopher Eichler (City of Mt Gambier)1:21:26

Independent Cranes Sprint Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)26pts
2Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)22
3Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)18
4Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)16
5Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)10
6Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)10
7Ryan MacAnnally (Team Polygon Australia)9
8Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)8
9Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au)8
10Jacob Kauffmann (Budget Forklifts)8
11Luke Fetch (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)6
12Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)6
13Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing)6
14Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)6
15Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)4
16Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia)4
17Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)4
18Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing)4
19Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling)4
20Miles Scotson (Euride Racing)4
21Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au)3
22Daniel Fitter (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)3
23George Tansley (Euride Racing)3
24Ryan Cavanagh (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)3
25Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)3
26Nathan Elliott (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)3
27William Walker (Drapac Cycling)2
28Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au)2
29Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)2
30Andrew Roe (Euride Racing)2
31Tirian McManus (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)2
32Luke Davison (Drapac Cycling)2
33Cal Britten (search2retain p/b health.com.au)2
34Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)1
35Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)1
36Zane Hunter (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)1
37Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts)1
38Matthew Leonard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)1
39Matthew Clark (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)1
40Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au)1

Scody King of the Mountains Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)17pts
2Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia)13
3Matthew Clark (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)10
4Zane Hunter (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)9
5Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)6
6Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)6
7Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)4
8Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)3
9Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)3
10Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling)3
11Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Cycling)3
12Ryan Cavanagh (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)3
13Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)3
14Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)2
15Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Cycling)2
16Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts)2
17Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)1
18Ryan MacAnnally (Team Polygon Australia)1
19Andrew Clarkson (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)1
20Thomas Palmer (Drapac Cycling)1

Campolina Criterium Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)26pts
2Robert McCarthy (Euride Racing)17
3Scott Law (GPM Data#3)14
4Russell Gill (Euride Racing)10
5Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)9
6Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)9
7Luke Davison (Drapac Cycling)9
8William Walker (Drapac Cycling)8
9Thomas Palmer (Drapac Cycling)8
10Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au)8
11Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)7
12Ryan MacAnnally (Team Polygon Australia)7
13Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)6
14Shaun McCarthy (Budget Forklifts)6
15Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)5
16Daniel Fitter (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)5
17Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)5
18Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing)4
19Ryan Cavanagh (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)2

CFMEU Rising Star Award
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)6:35:48
2Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing)0:00:38
3Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:01:20
4Robert McCarthy (Euride Racing)0:01:24
5Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)0:01:38
6Ayden Toovey (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)0:02:05
7Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:03:07
8Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:03:37
9Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:03:48
10Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)0:04:05

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Budget Forklifts19:49:55
2Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team0:01:04
3Euride Racing0:01:19
4Drapac Cycling0:01:32
5Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program0:05:17
6search2retain p/b health.com.au0:05:49
7Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics0:06:34
8African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:06:36
9Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team0:08:46
10Team Polygon Australia0:10:29
11CharterMason Drapac Development Team0:11:40
12GPM Data#30:12:36
13Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team0:18:59
14Kenyan Riders0:33:24
15Essendon Skoda Cycling Team0:37:13
16Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part0:40:22
17Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team0:52:10
18Campolina/Fulton Hogan0:55:31
19City of Mt Gambier1:01:40
20Anchor Point South Coast1:40:07

