Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) has made it three wins from as many starts, reigning supreme in the fifth stage of the Tour of the Great South Coast.

Last season's winner of the National Road Series, Luke Davison (Drapac) marked his return event of 2013 in style, finishing runner-up while Gus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au) snagged third.

Overnight leader Sam Horgan (Budget Forklifts) got some extra breathing room ahead of the afternoon road stage, picking up valuable bonus seconds to push his general classification buffer out to 28 seconds.

Strong coastal winds again greeted the peloton on Friday for the first of two stages before the weekend.

With just six points separating first (Budget Forklifts' Jesse Kerrison) from second (African Wildlife Safaris' Darcy Woolley) it was no surprise to see a hot contest when it came to the seven intermediates on offer. Woolley was first out of the blocks, taking maximum points on the first two sprints of the day, with plenty of attacks animating the 2.5km laps on the waterfront circuit.

Woolley's efforts had him on equal terms with the 19-year-old Queenslander and Kerrison got back on track with five points over four laps.

With five laps remaining, Cam Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au) made a move off the front with Ben Grenda (Polygon) for company. Drapac journeyman Gordon McCauley and Nathan Elliott (Campolina/Fulton Hogan) also went clear with the small group gaining no more than around 15 seconds advantage on the peloton being driven by Euride Racing.

As the bell lap sounded, right on cue, the peloton was riding as one ready to fight it out for the bunch sprint.

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:55:26 2 Luke Davison (Drapac Cycling) 3 Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 4 Ryan MacAnnally (Team Polygon Australia) 5 Robert McCarthy (Euride Racing) 6 Scott Law (GPM Data#3) 7 Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing) 8 Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 9 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 10 Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 11 Thomas Palmer (Drapac Cycling) 12 Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts) 13 Daniel Fitter (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 14 Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 15 Shaun McCarthy (Budget Forklifts) 16 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 17 Tom Chapman (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 18 Gerald Evans (Team Polygon Australia) 19 Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 20 Luke Fetch (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 21 Anthony Collins (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 22 Suleiman Kangangi (Kenyan Riders) 23 Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 24 Jacob Kauffmann (Budget Forklifts) 25 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Cycling) 26 George Tansley (Euride Racing) 27 Michael Hale (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 28 Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia) 29 Lachlan Holliday (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 30 Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Cycling) 31 Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 32 Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 33 William Walker (Drapac Cycling) 34 Ryan Cavanagh (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 35 Alastair Loutit (GPM Data#3) 36 Marc Williams (Budget Forklifts) 37 Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing) 38 Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 39 Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 40 Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 41 Jake Magee (GPM Data#3) 42 Jason Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 43 Matthew Leonard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 44 Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 45 Ayub Kathurima (Kenyan Riders) 46 Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia) 47 Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 48 Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 49 Ayden Toovey (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 50 Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 51 John Njoroge (Kenyan Riders) 0:00:20 52 Mark Kelly (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team) 53 Matthew Holmes (City of Mt Gambier) 54 Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts) 55 Nicholas Costello (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 0:00:23 56 Zane Hunter (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 57 William Livesay (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 58 Daniel Herrewyn (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 59 Jarryd Jones (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 60 Alistair Crameri (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 61 Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 62 Shane Young (Campolina/Fulton Hogan) 63 Jesse Ewart (GPM Data#3) 64 Tim Guy (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 65 Oliver Le Grice (Campolina/Fulton Hogan) 66 Saxon Irvine (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 67 Tirian McManus (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 68 Mark Fagg (City of Mt Gambier) 69 Jack Hogan (City of Mt Gambier) 70 Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 71 David Fumpson (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 72 Michael McGee (Anchor Point South Coast) 73 David Melville (GPM Data#3) 74 Andrew Clarkson (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 75 Oscar Stevenson (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 76 Jordan Stannus (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 77 Nicholas Squillari (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 78 Zac Quinn (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 79 Nicholas Bien (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team) 80 Angus Lyons (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team) 81 Lucas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 82 Nicholas Katsonis (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 83 Alexander Woff (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team) 84 Jason Rigg (Team Polygon Australia) 85 Thomas Donald (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 86 Karl Evans (Budget Forklifts) 87 Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia) 88 Munro Boydell (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 89 Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 0:00:36 90 Miles Scotson (Euride Racing) 91 Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:00:46 92 Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling) 93 Andrew Roe (Euride Racing) 0:01:07 94 Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing) 95 Ben Carman (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 0:01:19 96 James Henry (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:01:30 97 Tom Robinson (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:01:41 98 Gordon McCauley (Drapac Cycling) 0:01:42 99 Russell Gill (Euride Racing) 0:01:45 100 Kane Walker (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:01:57 101 Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts) 102 Nathan Elliott (Campolina/Fulton Hogan) 103 Cal Britten (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 104 Todd Satchell (Anchor Point South Coast) 0:03:11 105 Clive Silcock (Campolina/Fulton Hogan) 106 Camden Bush (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team) 107 Mark Scouller (Anchor Point South Coast) 108 Aaron Watts (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 109 Allan Satchell (Anchor Point South Coast) 110 Samwel Mwangi (Kenyan Riders) 111 Karl Michelin-Beard (Campolina/Fulton Hogan) 112 Jonathan Stephens (City of Mt Gambier) 113 Lachlan Ambrose (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 114 Samwel Ekiru (Kenyan Riders) 115 Kyle Thompson (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:03:25 116 Richard Irwin (Campolina/Fulton Hogan) 117 Ivan Michelin-Beard (Campolina/Fulton Hogan) 118 Matthew Clark (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 119 Jason Lowndes (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 120 Tim Koopman (City of Mt Gambier) 121 Edward White (GPM Data#3) 122 Matt Boys (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 123 Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia) 0:06:50 124 Christopher Eichler (City of Mt Gambier) 125 Damien Cook (Anchor Point South Coast) 126 Nathan McLaren (Anchor Point South Coast) 127 David Mclean (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 128 Wade Edwards (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 129 Griffith Moore (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 130 Dylan Lindsey (Anchor Point South Coast) 0:10:15 131 Matthew Opperman (City of Mt Gambier) 132 Joseph Gichora (Kenyan Riders)

Intermediate sprints - Lap 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 3 pts 2 Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing) 2 3 Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 1

Lap 4 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 3 pts 2 Tirian McManus (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 2 3 Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 1

Lap 6 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts) 3 pts 2 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 2 3 Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 1

Lap 8 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Fetch (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 3 pts 2 Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 2 3 Daniel Fitter (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 1

Lap 10 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 3 pts 2 Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 2 3 Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts) 1

Lap 12 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 3 pts 2 Cal Britten (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 2 3 Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 1

Lap 14 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 3 pts 2 Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia) 2 3 Nathan Elliott (Campolina/Fulton Hogan) 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 2:46:18 2 Budget Forklifts 3 Drapac Cycling 4 Euride Racing 5 Team Polygon Australia 6 search2retain p/b health.com.au 7 GPM Data#3 8 Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program 9 CharterMason Drapac Development Team 10 African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 11 Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics 12 Kenyan Riders 0:00:20 13 Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team 0:00:23 14 Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team 0:00:46 15 Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team 16 Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part 0:00:59 17 City of Mt Gambier 0:01:06 18 Essendon Skoda Cycling Team 19 Campolina/Fulton Hogan 0:02:43 20 Anchor Point South Coast 0:06:45

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts) 6:35:20 2 Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:00:28 3 Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:53 4 Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing) 0:01:06 5 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Cycling) 0:01:28 6 Jacob Kauffmann (Budget Forklifts) 0:01:41 7 Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:01:45 8 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:01:48 9 Luke Fetch (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 0:01:49 10 Robert McCarthy (Euride Racing) 0:01:52 11 William Walker (Drapac Cycling) 0:01:55 12 Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Cycling) 0:01:58 13 Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing) 0:02:06 14 Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:02:12 15 Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 0:02:18 16 Ayden Toovey (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 0:02:33 17 Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:02:35 18 Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:02:59 19 Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:03:12 20 Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:03:35 21 Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia) 0:03:41 22 Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:04:05 23 Scott Law (GPM Data#3) 0:04:06 24 Anthony Collins (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 0:04:09 25 Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:04:16 26 Jason Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 0:04:20 27 Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:04:21 28 Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling) 0:04:30 29 Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 0:04:31 30 Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 0:04:33 31 Suleiman Kangangi (Kenyan Riders) 0:04:38 32 Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts) 0:04:50 33 Zane Hunter (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 0:04:51 34 Daniel Fitter (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 0:05:37 35 Nicholas Bien (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team) 0:05:49 36 George Tansley (Euride Racing) 0:06:27 37 Russell Gill (Euride Racing) 0:06:33 38 Marc Williams (Budget Forklifts) 0:06:34 39 Andrew Roe (Euride Racing) 0:07:20 40 Michael Hale (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 0:07:21 41 Gordon McCauley (Drapac Cycling) 0:07:34 42 Tom Robinson (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:08:21 43 Saxon Irvine (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 0:09:24 44 Karl Evans (Budget Forklifts) 0:09:41 45 Oscar Stevenson (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:09:49 46 Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 0:10:00 47 William Livesay (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 0:10:04 48 Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts) 0:10:19 49 Miles Scotson (Euride Racing) 0:10:27 50 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 0:10:33 51 Jason Rigg (Team Polygon Australia) 0:10:58 52 Ryan Cavanagh (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:11:02 53 Shaun McCarthy (Budget Forklifts) 0:11:09 54 Matthew Leonard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 0:11:22 55 Lachlan Holliday (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 0:11:32 56 Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia) 0:11:59 57 Ryan MacAnnally (Team Polygon Australia) 0:13:22 58 Alistair Crameri (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 0:14:02 59 Lucas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:14:07 60 Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing) 0:14:17 61 Jesse Ewart (GPM Data#3) 0:14:29 62 Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:14:30 63 Thomas Donald (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:14:40 64 Ben Carman (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 0:14:45 65 Nathan Elliott (Campolina/Fulton Hogan) 0:14:55 66 Daniel Herrewyn (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 0:15:02 67 Ayub Kathurima (Kenyan Riders) 0:16:13 68 Kane Walker (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 69 Jordan Stannus (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:16:37 70 Gerald Evans (Team Polygon Australia) 0:17:04 71 Andrew Clarkson (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 0:17:23 72 Tom Chapman (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 0:18:07 73 Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:18:08 74 Jack Hogan (City of Mt Gambier) 0:18:21 75 Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:18:47 76 Edward White (GPM Data#3) 0:19:20 77 Matthew Holmes (City of Mt Gambier) 0:19:40 78 Jake Magee (GPM Data#3) 0:19:54 79 David Melville (GPM Data#3) 0:20:29 80 Alastair Loutit (GPM Data#3) 0:21:51 81 John Njoroge (Kenyan Riders) 0:21:52 82 Kyle Thompson (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:22:11 83 Tirian McManus (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 0:23:24 84 Jason Lowndes (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:23:32 85 James Henry (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:23:35 86 Thomas Palmer (Drapac Cycling) 0:24:05 87 Luke Davison (Drapac Cycling) 0:24:35 88 Angus Lyons (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team) 0:25:21 89 Alexander Woff (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team) 0:25:24 90 Matthew Clark (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 0:26:10 91 Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia) 0:26:41 92 Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 0:26:55 93 Zac Quinn (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:27:37 94 Lachlan Ambrose (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 0:28:12 95 Nicholas Costello (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 0:28:18 96 Nicholas Squillari (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:28:47 97 David Fumpson (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 0:29:08 98 Mark Kelly (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team) 0:29:37 99 Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:30:16 100 Mark Fagg (City of Mt Gambier) 0:31:00 101 Michael McGee (Anchor Point South Coast) 0:34:27 102 Clive Silcock (Campolina/Fulton Hogan) 0:34:30 103 Shane Young (Campolina/Fulton Hogan) 0:34:38 104 Tim Guy (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:35:25 105 Todd Satchell (Anchor Point South Coast) 0:35:46 106 Nicholas Katsonis (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 0:36:04 107 Jarryd Jones (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:37:13 108 Allan Satchell (Anchor Point South Coast) 0:38:31 109 Karl Michelin-Beard (Campolina/Fulton Hogan) 0:39:06 110 Cal Britten (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:39:50 111 Matt Boys (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 0:40:19 112 Aaron Watts (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 0:40:25 113 Ivan Michelin-Beard (Campolina/Fulton Hogan) 0:40:52 114 Mark Scouller (Anchor Point South Coast) 0:41:51 115 Samwel Ekiru (Kenyan Riders) 0:42:05 116 Camden Bush (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team) 0:42:22 117 Richard Irwin (Campolina/Fulton Hogan) 0:42:27 118 Samwel Mwangi (Kenyan Riders) 0:44:03 119 Jonathan Stephens (City of Mt Gambier) 0:45:07 120 Damien Cook (Anchor Point South Coast) 0:45:24 121 Tim Koopman (City of Mt Gambier) 0:49:13 122 Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia) 0:50:00 123 Griffith Moore (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 0:50:20 124 Munro Boydell (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 0:50:58 125 Dylan Lindsey (Anchor Point South Coast) 0:53:21 126 David Mclean (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 0:54:31 127 Matthew Opperman (City of Mt Gambier) 0:56:03 128 Oliver Le Grice (Campolina/Fulton Hogan) 1:01:15 129 Nathan McLaren (Anchor Point South Coast) 1:01:46 130 Joseph Gichora (Kenyan Riders) 1:02:53 131 Wade Edwards (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 1:05:50 132 Christopher Eichler (City of Mt Gambier) 1:21:26

Independent Cranes Sprint Championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 26 pts 2 Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 22 3 Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts) 18 4 Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 16 5 Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 10 6 Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing) 10 7 Ryan MacAnnally (Team Polygon Australia) 9 8 Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 8 9 Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 8 10 Jacob Kauffmann (Budget Forklifts) 8 11 Luke Fetch (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 6 12 Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 6 13 Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing) 6 14 Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia) 6 15 Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 4 16 Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia) 4 17 Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 4 18 Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing) 4 19 Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling) 4 20 Miles Scotson (Euride Racing) 4 21 Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 3 22 Daniel Fitter (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 3 23 George Tansley (Euride Racing) 3 24 Ryan Cavanagh (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 3 25 Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 3 26 Nathan Elliott (Campolina/Fulton Hogan) 3 27 William Walker (Drapac Cycling) 2 28 Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 2 29 Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 2 30 Andrew Roe (Euride Racing) 2 31 Tirian McManus (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 2 32 Luke Davison (Drapac Cycling) 2 33 Cal Britten (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 2 34 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 1 35 Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 1 36 Zane Hunter (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 1 37 Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts) 1 38 Matthew Leonard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 1 39 Matthew Clark (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 1 40 Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 1

Scody King of the Mountains Championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 17 pts 2 Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia) 13 3 Matthew Clark (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 10 4 Zane Hunter (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 9 5 Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 6 6 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 6 7 Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 4 8 Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts) 3 9 Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 3 10 Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling) 3 11 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Cycling) 3 12 Ryan Cavanagh (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 3 13 Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 3 14 Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 2 15 Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Cycling) 2 16 Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts) 2 17 Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 1 18 Ryan MacAnnally (Team Polygon Australia) 1 19 Andrew Clarkson (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 1 20 Thomas Palmer (Drapac Cycling) 1

Campolina Criterium Championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 26 pts 2 Robert McCarthy (Euride Racing) 17 3 Scott Law (GPM Data#3) 14 4 Russell Gill (Euride Racing) 10 5 Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 9 6 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 9 7 Luke Davison (Drapac Cycling) 9 8 William Walker (Drapac Cycling) 8 9 Thomas Palmer (Drapac Cycling) 8 10 Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 8 11 Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 7 12 Ryan MacAnnally (Team Polygon Australia) 7 13 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 6 14 Shaun McCarthy (Budget Forklifts) 6 15 Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 5 16 Daniel Fitter (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 5 17 Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 5 18 Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing) 4 19 Ryan Cavanagh (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 2

CFMEU Rising Star Award # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 6:35:48 2 Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing) 0:00:38 3 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:01:20 4 Robert McCarthy (Euride Racing) 0:01:24 5 Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing) 0:01:38 6 Ayden Toovey (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 0:02:05 7 Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:03:07 8 Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:03:37 9 Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:03:48 10 Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 0:04:05