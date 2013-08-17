Trending

Budget Forklifts defend the yellow jersey of Sam Horgan as the peloton races along the Great Ocean Road

(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)

Luke Fetch (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) has won his second stage in as many days at the Tour of the Great South Coast. In his first NRS tour this year Fetch is proving to be the breakthrough rider of the tour as he again upstaged many more fancied rivals.

Fetch mastered the technical finish in Peterborough to come in one second clear of fellow former mountain biker Brenton Jones (Huon-Genesys) with Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing) rounding out the podium. The win came as a pleasant surprise for Fetch who will now be a marked man for tomorrow's final stage.

"I wasn’t even thinking about a stage win today," said Fetch. "I was just focusing on staying fresh for tomorrow."

As the peloton left Koroit tension within the bunch was palpable as the region's famous winds were doing everything possible to live up to their reputation. The moment the flag dropped the race was on with everyone scrambling to get to the front before the crucial first turn. As the race began to split it was Drapac Cycling forcing the pace as the bunch was soon broken into four echelons.

Various bunches split and re-joined during the opening hour of the race with the Budget Forklifts team ever present at the front in their attempts to control the race for their leader, Sam Horgan.

After 43 kilometres of racing there was a lull in proceedings as teams gathered and assessed their prospects heading into the second half of the stage. Various riders attempted to escape the clutches of the peloton including Gordon McCauley (Drapac Cycling), Kane Walker (Huon-Genesys), Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au), Nathan Elliot (Target Trek) and stage two victor, Alex Morgan (Jayco-VIS).

None were successful but the surges did serve to keep the pace high with many riders succumbing to fatigue and dropping off what remained of the peloton. As the lead group of 40 riders roared into Peterborough attacks were coming thick and fast but no-one had the legs to gain a significant advantage.

With four turns and a number of speed humps in the technical final kilometre and a half it was Luke Fetch who did the best job of holding position at the front of affairs and in doing so added another stage to his South Coast tally.

Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) extended his lead in the Independent Cranes Sprint Championship out to 18 points and cannot be beaten providing he finishes the final stage on Sunday.

Patrick Shaw (Huon-Genesys) retains a four point lead over Matthew Nicholson (Polygon Australia) in the Scody King of the Mountains Championship heading into the final stage. With KOM points on offer on each of the six laps of the 15.6 kilometre circuit around Camperdown tomorrow the competition remains wide open. Riders will tackle two tough climbs each lap with points up for grabs on the second climb only.

Sam Horgan (Budget Forklifts) retained his overall lead of nearly a minute heading to the difficult final stage tomorrow around Camperdown. Although, the repeated climbs are not ideal for the Kiwi strongman, the course does reward strong teamwork. And with Budget Forklifts successfully defending the lead of Jack Anderson at the Tour of Gippsland two weeks ago, it will take an all-out assault to take the yellow jersey from them.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Fetch (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)2:09:49
2Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:00:01
3Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing)
4Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
5George Tansley (Euride Racing)
6Shaun McCarthy (Budget Forklifts)
7Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
8Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
9Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)
10Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)
11Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Cycling)
12Daniel Fitter (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
13Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)
14Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling)
15Robert McCarthy (Euride Racing)
16William Walker (Drapac Cycling)
17Anthony Collins (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)0:00:09
18Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Cycling)0:00:10
19Ayden Toovey (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
20Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
21Marc Williams (Budget Forklifts)
22Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:00:12
23Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
24Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
25Zane Hunter (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
26Jason Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
27Edward White (GPM Data#3)
28Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:00:17
29Nathan Elliott (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
30Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
31Alastair Loutit (GPM Data#3)
32Russell Gill (Euride Racing)
33Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts)
34Saxon Irvine (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
35Oscar Stevenson (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
36Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
37Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:00:21
38Andrew Roe (Euride Racing)
39Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts)0:00:24
40Karl Evans (Budget Forklifts)0:00:29
41Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:00:47
42Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia)0:04:23
43Mark Kelly (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team)
44Jason Rigg (Team Polygon Australia)
45Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia)
46Suleiman Kangangi (Kenyan Riders)
47Jacob Kauffmann (Budget Forklifts)
48Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia)
49Jesse Ewart (GPM Data#3)
50Tim Guy (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
51James Henry (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
52Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)
53Kane Walker (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
54Michael Hale (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
55Luke Davison (Drapac Cycling)
56Scott Law (GPM Data#3)
57John Njoroge (Kenyan Riders)
58Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:04:32
59Thomas Palmer (Drapac Cycling)
60Jason Lowndes (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
61Gordon McCauley (Drapac Cycling)
62Tom Robinson (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:11:57
63Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)0:13:45
64Camden Bush (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team)
65Todd Satchell (Anchor Point South Coast)0:13:48
66Alexander Woff (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team)
67Daniel Herrewyn (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
68Andrew Clarkson (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
69Nicholas Bien (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team)
70Lachlan Holliday (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
71Jordan Stannus (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
72Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
73Jake Magee (GPM Data#3)
74Munro Boydell (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
75Matthew Holmes (City of Mt Gambier)
76Karl Michelin-Beard (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
77David Fumpson (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
78Tirian McManus (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
79Shane Young (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
80Kyle Thompson (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
81Aaron Watts (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
82Alistair Crameri (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
83Angus Lyons (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team)0:13:53
84Nicholas Katsonis (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
85Samwel Ekiru (Kenyan Riders)
86Richard Irwin (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
87Nicholas Costello (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
88Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
89Jack Hogan (City of Mt Gambier)
90Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing)
91Lachlan Ambrose (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)0:13:59
92Thomas Donald (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
93Cal Britten (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
94Gerald Evans (Team Polygon Australia)
95Wade Edwards (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:14:02
96Miles Scotson (Euride Racing)
97Ayub Kathurima (Kenyan Riders)
98Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
99Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
100Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
101Matt Boys (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
102David Melville (GPM Data#3)
103Tom Chapman (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
104Jonathan Stephens (City of Mt Gambier)
105Mark Scouller (Anchor Point South Coast)
106Damien Cook (Anchor Point South Coast)
107Allan Satchell (Anchor Point South Coast)
108Matthew Leonard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
109William Livesay (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
110Ivan Michelin-Beard (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
111Griffith Moore (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
112Ben Carman (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
113Michael McGee (Anchor Point South Coast)
114Zac Quinn (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
115David Mclean (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
116Dylan Lindsey (Anchor Point South Coast)
117Clive Silcock (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
118Nicholas Squillari (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:14:10
119Jarryd Jones (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:14:38
120Mark Fagg (City of Mt Gambier)0:19:26
121Samwel Mwangi (Kenyan Riders)0:34:23
122Matthew Opperman (City of Mt Gambier)0:35:01
123Christopher Eichler (City of Mt Gambier)0:44:19
124Tim Koopman (City of Mt Gambier)
125Joseph Gichora (Kenyan Riders)
DNFLucas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
DNFRyan MacAnnally (Team Polygon Australia)
DNFNathan McLaren (Anchor Point South Coast)
DNFOliver Le Grice (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
DNSMatthew Clark (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)

Intermediate Sprints - Warrnambool Airport
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)3pts
2Tom Robinson (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)2
3Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts)1

Church
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Cycling)3pts
2Jacob Kauffmann (Budget Forklifts)2
3Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling)1

Wangoom Town Sign
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shaun McCarthy (Budget Forklifts)3pts
2Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)2

Allansford Football Ground
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)3pts
2William Walker (Drapac Cycling)2
3Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing)1

Cheeseworld
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing)3pts
2Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Cycling)2
3Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)1

Nirranda Hall
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)3pts
2Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing)2
3Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)1

Nirranda South Fire Brigade
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)3pts
2Michael Hale (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)2
3Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au)1

General Store
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Law (GPM Data#3)3pts
2Robert McCarthy (Euride Racing)2
3Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au)1

Hill climbs - Cow Underpass CAT3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1.Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)5pts
2.Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)3
3.Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Cycling)2

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team6:29:30
2Euride Racing
3Drapac Cycling
4Budget Forklifts0:00:09
5Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program0:00:18
6Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team0:00:48
7search2retain p/b health.com.au0:01:08
8Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics0:04:32
9African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:04:38
10GPM Data#30:04:49
11Team Polygon Australia0:08:44
12Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team0:14:11
13CharterMason Drapac Development Team0:14:14
14Kenyan Riders0:22:36
15Campolina/Fulton Hogan0:27:50
16Essendon Skoda Cycling Team0:31:53
17Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part0:41:18
18Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team0:41:32
19City of Mt Gambier0:41:40
20Anchor Point South Coast0:41:49

General classification after stage 8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)11:31:49
2Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing)0:00:51
3Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Cycling)0:01:25
4Luke Fetch (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:01:28
5Robert McCarthy (Euride Racing)0:01:45
6Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:01:47
7William Walker (Drapac Cycling)0:01:48
8Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Cycling)0:02:00
9Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)0:02:10
10Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)0:02:27
11Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:02:40
12Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:03:07
13Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)0:03:17
14Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:03:36
15Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling)0:04:18
16Ayden Toovey (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)0:04:41
17Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)0:04:42
18Anthony Collins (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)0:05:30
19Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:06:00
20Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:06:15
21George Tansley (Euride Racing)0:06:19
22Jason Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)0:06:30
23Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:06:36
24Daniel Fitter (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)0:06:45
25Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts)0:07:04
26Jacob Kauffmann (Budget Forklifts)0:08:00
27Zane Hunter (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:08:41
28Andrew Roe (Euride Racing)0:08:53
29Scott Law (GPM Data#3)0:10:24
30Saxon Irvine (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)0:10:53
31Suleiman Kangangi (Kenyan Riders)0:10:59
32Karl Evans (Budget Forklifts)0:12:08
33Oscar Stevenson (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:13:26
34Michael Hale (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:13:40
35Gordon McCauley (Drapac Cycling)0:14:42
36Jason Rigg (Team Polygon Australia)0:15:37
37Russell Gill (Euride Racing)0:16:32
38Nathan Elliott (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)0:17:10
39Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:17:31
40Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)0:18:16
41Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia)0:18:20
42Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)0:19:20
43Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:19:33
44Tom Robinson (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:20:17
45Shaun McCarthy (Budget Forklifts)0:20:58
46Nicholas Bien (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team)0:21:35
47Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:21:39
48Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:22:01
49Jesse Ewart (GPM Data#3)0:22:30
50Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:23:04
51Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:23:20
52Edward White (GPM Data#3)0:25:24
53Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)0:25:42
54Kane Walker (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:25:50
55Miles Scotson (Euride Racing)0:26:27
56Lachlan Holliday (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)0:27:18
57Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts)0:29:04
58Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing)0:30:08
59Thomas Palmer (Drapac Cycling)0:30:33
60Marc Williams (Budget Forklifts)0:30:47
61Luke Davison (Drapac Cycling)0:30:56
62Alistair Crameri (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)0:31:28
63Ben Carman (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)0:32:04
64Ayub Kathurima (Kenyan Riders)0:32:13
65Matthew Leonard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:35:16
66Daniel Herrewyn (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)0:35:28
67James Henry (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:35:30
68Jack Hogan (City of Mt Gambier)0:35:52
69Thomas Donald (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:35:53
70William Livesay (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:35:56
71Mark Kelly (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team)0:35:58
72Alastair Loutit (GPM Data#3)0:37:41
73Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia)0:37:47
74Andrew Clarkson (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)0:38:43
75Tom Chapman (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)0:38:52
76Matthew Holmes (City of Mt Gambier)0:39:20
77Jordan Stannus (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:40:17
78Jason Lowndes (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:44:12
79Tirian McManus (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)0:44:44
80Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:46:35
81Jake Magee (GPM Data#3)0:46:37
82Zac Quinn (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:47:31
83Angus Lyons (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team)0:47:33
84Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:47:43
85Kyle Thompson (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:49:45
86David Melville (GPM Data#3)0:50:04
87John Njoroge (Kenyan Riders)0:50:18
88Lachlan Ambrose (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)0:50:21
89Alexander Woff (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team)0:52:07
90Gerald Evans (Team Polygon Australia)0:55:41
91Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)0:56:13
92David Fumpson (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)0:56:42
93Nicholas Costello (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)0:57:24
94Todd Satchell (Anchor Point South Coast)0:58:30
95Jarryd Jones (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:59:23
96Nicholas Katsonis (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)0:59:29
97Tim Guy (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:59:50
98Cal Britten (search2retain p/b health.com.au)1:00:32
99Aaron Watts (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)1:01:45
100Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia)1:02:33
101Mark Fagg (City of Mt Gambier)1:04:10
102Karl Michelin-Beard (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)1:05:49
103Nicholas Squillari (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)1:07:35
104Michael McGee (Anchor Point South Coast)1:07:56
105Shane Young (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)1:12:29
106Clive Silcock (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)1:13:10
107Allan Satchell (Anchor Point South Coast)1:14:18
108Munro Boydell (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)1:14:36
109Mark Scouller (Anchor Point South Coast)1:14:47
110Samwel Ekiru (Kenyan Riders)1:16:48
111Camden Bush (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team)1:17:52
112Griffith Moore (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)1:18:08
113Matt Boys (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)1:18:24
114Ivan Michelin-Beard (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)1:18:57
115Damien Cook (Anchor Point South Coast)1:21:46
116Richard Irwin (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)1:24:49
117Jonathan Stephens (City of Mt Gambier)1:24:54
118David Mclean (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)1:26:55
119Dylan Lindsey (Anchor Point South Coast)1:31:26
120Wade Edwards (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)1:38:14
121Samwel Mwangi (Kenyan Riders)1:40:11
122Matthew Opperman (City of Mt Gambier)1:57:02
123Tim Koopman (City of Mt Gambier)1:59:30
124Joseph Gichora (Kenyan Riders)2:10:20
125Christopher Eichler (City of Mt Gambier)2:29:25

Independent Cranes Sprint Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)44pts
2Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)26
3Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)21
4Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)18
5Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au)17
6Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling)16
7Daniel Fitter (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)15
8Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)12
9Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing)12
10Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)10
11Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)10
12Jacob Kauffmann (Budget Forklifts)10
13William Walker (Drapac Cycling)7
14Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)7
15Luke Fetch (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)6
16Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)6
17Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing)6
18Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Cycling)5
19Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)4
20Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au)4
21Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia)4
22Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)4
23Tom Robinson (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)4
24Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au)4
25Miles Scotson (Euride Racing)4
26Scott Law (GPM Data#3)3
27Gordon McCauley (Drapac Cycling)3
28Shaun McCarthy (Budget Forklifts)3
29Ben Carman (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)3
30Robert McCarthy (Euride Racing)3
31George Tansley (Euride Racing)3
32Nathan Elliott (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)3
33Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)3
34Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)2
35Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)2
36Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)2
37Andrew Roe (Euride Racing)2
38Michael Hale (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)2
39Russell Gill (Euride Racing)2
40Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts)2
41Thomas Palmer (Drapac Cycling)2
42Luke Davison (Drapac Cycling)2
43Tirian McManus (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)2
44Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au)2
45Cal Britten (search2retain p/b health.com.au)2
46Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)1
47Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts)1
48Zane Hunter (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)1
49Matthew Leonard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)1

Scody King of the Mountains Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)17pts
2Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia)13
3Zane Hunter (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)9
4Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)8
5Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)6
6Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Cycling)6
7Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)6
8Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)5
9Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)4
10Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Cycling)4
11Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)3
12Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling)3
13Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au)2
14Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts)2
15Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)1
16Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)1
17Thomas Palmer (Drapac Cycling)1
18Andrew Clarkson (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)1

Campolina Criterium Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Law (GPM Data#3)18pts
2Robert McCarthy (Euride Racing)17
3Russell Gill (Euride Racing)15
4Daniel Fitter (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)14
5Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au)14
6Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)13
7Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au)10
8Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)9
9Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)9
10Luke Davison (Drapac Cycling)9
11William Walker (Drapac Cycling)8
12Thomas Palmer (Drapac Cycling)8
13Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)7
14Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)7
15Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing)6
16Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)6
17Shaun McCarthy (Budget Forklifts)6
18Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)5
19Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling)3
20Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Cycling)1

CFMEU Rising Star Award
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing)11:32:40
2Robert McCarthy (Euride Racing)0:00:54
3Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:00:56
4Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)0:01:19
5Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:01:49
6Ayden Toovey (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)0:03:50
7Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)0:03:51
8Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:05:09
9Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:05:24
10George Tansley (Euride Racing)0:05:28

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Euride Racing34:40:34
2Drapac Cycling0:00:20
3Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team0:01:55
4Budget Forklifts0:02:55
5Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program0:06:55
6search2retain p/b health.com.au0:15:14
7Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics
8Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team0:15:41
9African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:15:59
10Team Polygon Australia0:19:54
11GPM Data#30:23:50
12CharterMason Drapac Development Team0:28:30
13Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team0:37:09
14Kenyan Riders1:19:37
15Essendon Skoda Cycling Team1:20:12
16Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part1:41:40
17Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team1:52:40
18Campolina/Fulton Hogan1:56:32
19City of Mt Gambier2:05:25
20Anchor Point South Coast3:08:04

 

