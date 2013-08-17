Fetch wins again at South Coast
Horgan remains in yellow with one stage to go
Stage 8: Koroit - Peterborough
Luke Fetch (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) has won his second stage in as many days at the Tour of the Great South Coast. In his first NRS tour this year Fetch is proving to be the breakthrough rider of the tour as he again upstaged many more fancied rivals.
Fetch mastered the technical finish in Peterborough to come in one second clear of fellow former mountain biker Brenton Jones (Huon-Genesys) with Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing) rounding out the podium. The win came as a pleasant surprise for Fetch who will now be a marked man for tomorrow's final stage.
"I wasn’t even thinking about a stage win today," said Fetch. "I was just focusing on staying fresh for tomorrow."
As the peloton left Koroit tension within the bunch was palpable as the region's famous winds were doing everything possible to live up to their reputation. The moment the flag dropped the race was on with everyone scrambling to get to the front before the crucial first turn. As the race began to split it was Drapac Cycling forcing the pace as the bunch was soon broken into four echelons.
Various bunches split and re-joined during the opening hour of the race with the Budget Forklifts team ever present at the front in their attempts to control the race for their leader, Sam Horgan.
After 43 kilometres of racing there was a lull in proceedings as teams gathered and assessed their prospects heading into the second half of the stage. Various riders attempted to escape the clutches of the peloton including Gordon McCauley (Drapac Cycling), Kane Walker (Huon-Genesys), Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au), Nathan Elliot (Target Trek) and stage two victor, Alex Morgan (Jayco-VIS).
None were successful but the surges did serve to keep the pace high with many riders succumbing to fatigue and dropping off what remained of the peloton. As the lead group of 40 riders roared into Peterborough attacks were coming thick and fast but no-one had the legs to gain a significant advantage.
With four turns and a number of speed humps in the technical final kilometre and a half it was Luke Fetch who did the best job of holding position at the front of affairs and in doing so added another stage to his South Coast tally.
Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) extended his lead in the Independent Cranes Sprint Championship out to 18 points and cannot be beaten providing he finishes the final stage on Sunday.
Patrick Shaw (Huon-Genesys) retains a four point lead over Matthew Nicholson (Polygon Australia) in the Scody King of the Mountains Championship heading into the final stage. With KOM points on offer on each of the six laps of the 15.6 kilometre circuit around Camperdown tomorrow the competition remains wide open. Riders will tackle two tough climbs each lap with points up for grabs on the second climb only.
Sam Horgan (Budget Forklifts) retained his overall lead of nearly a minute heading to the difficult final stage tomorrow around Camperdown. Although, the repeated climbs are not ideal for the Kiwi strongman, the course does reward strong teamwork. And with Budget Forklifts successfully defending the lead of Jack Anderson at the Tour of Gippsland two weeks ago, it will take an all-out assault to take the yellow jersey from them.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luke Fetch (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|2:09:49
|2
|Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:01
|3
|Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing)
|4
|Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|5
|George Tansley (Euride Racing)
|6
|Shaun McCarthy (Budget Forklifts)
|7
|Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|8
|Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|9
|Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)
|10
|Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)
|11
|Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Cycling)
|12
|Daniel Fitter (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
|13
|Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)
|14
|Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling)
|15
|Robert McCarthy (Euride Racing)
|16
|William Walker (Drapac Cycling)
|17
|Anthony Collins (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
|0:00:09
|18
|Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Cycling)
|0:00:10
|19
|Ayden Toovey (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
|20
|Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
|21
|Marc Williams (Budget Forklifts)
|22
|Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|0:00:12
|23
|Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
|24
|Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|25
|Zane Hunter (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|26
|Jason Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
|27
|Edward White (GPM Data#3)
|28
|Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|0:00:17
|29
|Nathan Elliott (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
|30
|Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|31
|Alastair Loutit (GPM Data#3)
|32
|Russell Gill (Euride Racing)
|33
|Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts)
|34
|Saxon Irvine (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
|35
|Oscar Stevenson (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|36
|Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|37
|Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:21
|38
|Andrew Roe (Euride Racing)
|39
|Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts)
|0:00:24
|40
|Karl Evans (Budget Forklifts)
|0:00:29
|41
|Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|0:00:47
|42
|Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia)
|0:04:23
|43
|Mark Kelly (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team)
|44
|Jason Rigg (Team Polygon Australia)
|45
|Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia)
|46
|Suleiman Kangangi (Kenyan Riders)
|47
|Jacob Kauffmann (Budget Forklifts)
|48
|Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia)
|49
|Jesse Ewart (GPM Data#3)
|50
|Tim Guy (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|51
|James Henry (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|52
|Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)
|53
|Kane Walker (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|54
|Michael Hale (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|55
|Luke Davison (Drapac Cycling)
|56
|Scott Law (GPM Data#3)
|57
|John Njoroge (Kenyan Riders)
|58
|Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|0:04:32
|59
|Thomas Palmer (Drapac Cycling)
|60
|Jason Lowndes (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|61
|Gordon McCauley (Drapac Cycling)
|62
|Tom Robinson (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|0:11:57
|63
|Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
|0:13:45
|64
|Camden Bush (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team)
|65
|Todd Satchell (Anchor Point South Coast)
|0:13:48
|66
|Alexander Woff (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team)
|67
|Daniel Herrewyn (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
|68
|Andrew Clarkson (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
|69
|Nicholas Bien (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team)
|70
|Lachlan Holliday (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
|71
|Jordan Stannus (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|72
|Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
|73
|Jake Magee (GPM Data#3)
|74
|Munro Boydell (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|75
|Matthew Holmes (City of Mt Gambier)
|76
|Karl Michelin-Beard (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
|77
|David Fumpson (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
|78
|Tirian McManus (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
|79
|Shane Young (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
|80
|Kyle Thompson (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|81
|Aaron Watts (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
|82
|Alistair Crameri (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
|83
|Angus Lyons (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team)
|0:13:53
|84
|Nicholas Katsonis (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
|85
|Samwel Ekiru (Kenyan Riders)
|86
|Richard Irwin (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
|87
|Nicholas Costello (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
|88
|Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|89
|Jack Hogan (City of Mt Gambier)
|90
|Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing)
|91
|Lachlan Ambrose (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
|0:13:59
|92
|Thomas Donald (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|93
|Cal Britten (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|94
|Gerald Evans (Team Polygon Australia)
|95
|Wade Edwards (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|0:14:02
|96
|Miles Scotson (Euride Racing)
|97
|Ayub Kathurima (Kenyan Riders)
|98
|Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|99
|Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|100
|Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
|101
|Matt Boys (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
|102
|David Melville (GPM Data#3)
|103
|Tom Chapman (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
|104
|Jonathan Stephens (City of Mt Gambier)
|105
|Mark Scouller (Anchor Point South Coast)
|106
|Damien Cook (Anchor Point South Coast)
|107
|Allan Satchell (Anchor Point South Coast)
|108
|Matthew Leonard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|109
|William Livesay (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|110
|Ivan Michelin-Beard (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
|111
|Griffith Moore (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
|112
|Ben Carman (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
|113
|Michael McGee (Anchor Point South Coast)
|114
|Zac Quinn (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|115
|David Mclean (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|116
|Dylan Lindsey (Anchor Point South Coast)
|117
|Clive Silcock (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
|118
|Nicholas Squillari (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|0:14:10
|119
|Jarryd Jones (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|0:14:38
|120
|Mark Fagg (City of Mt Gambier)
|0:19:26
|121
|Samwel Mwangi (Kenyan Riders)
|0:34:23
|122
|Matthew Opperman (City of Mt Gambier)
|0:35:01
|123
|Christopher Eichler (City of Mt Gambier)
|0:44:19
|124
|Tim Koopman (City of Mt Gambier)
|125
|Joseph Gichora (Kenyan Riders)
|DNF
|Lucas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|DNF
|Ryan MacAnnally (Team Polygon Australia)
|DNF
|Nathan McLaren (Anchor Point South Coast)
|DNF
|Oliver Le Grice (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
|DNS
|Matthew Clark (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|3
|pts
|2
|Tom Robinson (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|2
|3
|Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Cycling)
|3
|pts
|2
|Jacob Kauffmann (Budget Forklifts)
|2
|3
|Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shaun McCarthy (Budget Forklifts)
|3
|pts
|2
|Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)
|3
|pts
|2
|William Walker (Drapac Cycling)
|2
|3
|Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing)
|3
|pts
|2
|Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Cycling)
|2
|3
|Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)
|3
|pts
|2
|Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing)
|2
|3
|Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)
|3
|pts
|2
|Michael Hale (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|2
|3
|Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Scott Law (GPM Data#3)
|3
|pts
|2
|Robert McCarthy (Euride Racing)
|2
|3
|Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1.
|Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|5
|pts
|2.
|Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|3
|3.
|Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Cycling)
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|6:29:30
|2
|Euride Racing
|3
|Drapac Cycling
|4
|Budget Forklifts
|0:00:09
|5
|Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program
|0:00:18
|6
|Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team
|0:00:48
|7
|search2retain p/b health.com.au
|0:01:08
|8
|Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics
|0:04:32
|9
|African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:04:38
|10
|GPM Data#3
|0:04:49
|11
|Team Polygon Australia
|0:08:44
|12
|Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team
|0:14:11
|13
|CharterMason Drapac Development Team
|0:14:14
|14
|Kenyan Riders
|0:22:36
|15
|Campolina/Fulton Hogan
|0:27:50
|16
|Essendon Skoda Cycling Team
|0:31:53
|17
|Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|0:41:18
|18
|Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
|0:41:32
|19
|City of Mt Gambier
|0:41:40
|20
|Anchor Point South Coast
|0:41:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)
|11:31:49
|2
|Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing)
|0:00:51
|3
|Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Cycling)
|0:01:25
|4
|Luke Fetch (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|0:01:28
|5
|Robert McCarthy (Euride Racing)
|0:01:45
|6
|Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|0:01:47
|7
|William Walker (Drapac Cycling)
|0:01:48
|8
|Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Cycling)
|0:02:00
|9
|Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)
|0:02:10
|10
|Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
|0:02:27
|11
|Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|0:02:40
|12
|Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|0:03:07
|13
|Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)
|0:03:17
|14
|Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|0:03:36
|15
|Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling)
|0:04:18
|16
|Ayden Toovey (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
|0:04:41
|17
|Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
|0:04:42
|18
|Anthony Collins (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
|0:05:30
|19
|Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|0:06:00
|20
|Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|0:06:15
|21
|George Tansley (Euride Racing)
|0:06:19
|22
|Jason Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
|0:06:30
|23
|Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|0:06:36
|24
|Daniel Fitter (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
|0:06:45
|25
|Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts)
|0:07:04
|26
|Jacob Kauffmann (Budget Forklifts)
|0:08:00
|27
|Zane Hunter (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|0:08:41
|28
|Andrew Roe (Euride Racing)
|0:08:53
|29
|Scott Law (GPM Data#3)
|0:10:24
|30
|Saxon Irvine (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
|0:10:53
|31
|Suleiman Kangangi (Kenyan Riders)
|0:10:59
|32
|Karl Evans (Budget Forklifts)
|0:12:08
|33
|Oscar Stevenson (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|0:13:26
|34
|Michael Hale (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|0:13:40
|35
|Gordon McCauley (Drapac Cycling)
|0:14:42
|36
|Jason Rigg (Team Polygon Australia)
|0:15:37
|37
|Russell Gill (Euride Racing)
|0:16:32
|38
|Nathan Elliott (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
|0:17:10
|39
|Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|0:17:31
|40
|Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)
|0:18:16
|41
|Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia)
|0:18:20
|42
|Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
|0:19:20
|43
|Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|0:19:33
|44
|Tom Robinson (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|0:20:17
|45
|Shaun McCarthy (Budget Forklifts)
|0:20:58
|46
|Nicholas Bien (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team)
|0:21:35
|47
|Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|0:21:39
|48
|Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|0:22:01
|49
|Jesse Ewart (GPM Data#3)
|0:22:30
|50
|Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|0:23:04
|51
|Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|0:23:20
|52
|Edward White (GPM Data#3)
|0:25:24
|53
|Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
|0:25:42
|54
|Kane Walker (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|0:25:50
|55
|Miles Scotson (Euride Racing)
|0:26:27
|56
|Lachlan Holliday (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
|0:27:18
|57
|Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts)
|0:29:04
|58
|Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing)
|0:30:08
|59
|Thomas Palmer (Drapac Cycling)
|0:30:33
|60
|Marc Williams (Budget Forklifts)
|0:30:47
|61
|Luke Davison (Drapac Cycling)
|0:30:56
|62
|Alistair Crameri (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
|0:31:28
|63
|Ben Carman (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
|0:32:04
|64
|Ayub Kathurima (Kenyan Riders)
|0:32:13
|65
|Matthew Leonard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|0:35:16
|66
|Daniel Herrewyn (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
|0:35:28
|67
|James Henry (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|0:35:30
|68
|Jack Hogan (City of Mt Gambier)
|0:35:52
|69
|Thomas Donald (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|0:35:53
|70
|William Livesay (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|0:35:56
|71
|Mark Kelly (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team)
|0:35:58
|72
|Alastair Loutit (GPM Data#3)
|0:37:41
|73
|Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia)
|0:37:47
|74
|Andrew Clarkson (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
|0:38:43
|75
|Tom Chapman (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
|0:38:52
|76
|Matthew Holmes (City of Mt Gambier)
|0:39:20
|77
|Jordan Stannus (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|0:40:17
|78
|Jason Lowndes (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|0:44:12
|79
|Tirian McManus (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
|0:44:44
|80
|Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|0:46:35
|81
|Jake Magee (GPM Data#3)
|0:46:37
|82
|Zac Quinn (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|0:47:31
|83
|Angus Lyons (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team)
|0:47:33
|84
|Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|0:47:43
|85
|Kyle Thompson (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|0:49:45
|86
|David Melville (GPM Data#3)
|0:50:04
|87
|John Njoroge (Kenyan Riders)
|0:50:18
|88
|Lachlan Ambrose (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
|0:50:21
|89
|Alexander Woff (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team)
|0:52:07
|90
|Gerald Evans (Team Polygon Australia)
|0:55:41
|91
|Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
|0:56:13
|92
|David Fumpson (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
|0:56:42
|93
|Nicholas Costello (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
|0:57:24
|94
|Todd Satchell (Anchor Point South Coast)
|0:58:30
|95
|Jarryd Jones (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|0:59:23
|96
|Nicholas Katsonis (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
|0:59:29
|97
|Tim Guy (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|0:59:50
|98
|Cal Britten (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|1:00:32
|99
|Aaron Watts (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
|1:01:45
|100
|Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia)
|1:02:33
|101
|Mark Fagg (City of Mt Gambier)
|1:04:10
|102
|Karl Michelin-Beard (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
|1:05:49
|103
|Nicholas Squillari (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|1:07:35
|104
|Michael McGee (Anchor Point South Coast)
|1:07:56
|105
|Shane Young (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
|1:12:29
|106
|Clive Silcock (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
|1:13:10
|107
|Allan Satchell (Anchor Point South Coast)
|1:14:18
|108
|Munro Boydell (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|1:14:36
|109
|Mark Scouller (Anchor Point South Coast)
|1:14:47
|110
|Samwel Ekiru (Kenyan Riders)
|1:16:48
|111
|Camden Bush (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team)
|1:17:52
|112
|Griffith Moore (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
|1:18:08
|113
|Matt Boys (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
|1:18:24
|114
|Ivan Michelin-Beard (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
|1:18:57
|115
|Damien Cook (Anchor Point South Coast)
|1:21:46
|116
|Richard Irwin (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
|1:24:49
|117
|Jonathan Stephens (City of Mt Gambier)
|1:24:54
|118
|David Mclean (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|1:26:55
|119
|Dylan Lindsey (Anchor Point South Coast)
|1:31:26
|120
|Wade Edwards (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|1:38:14
|121
|Samwel Mwangi (Kenyan Riders)
|1:40:11
|122
|Matthew Opperman (City of Mt Gambier)
|1:57:02
|123
|Tim Koopman (City of Mt Gambier)
|1:59:30
|124
|Joseph Gichora (Kenyan Riders)
|2:10:20
|125
|Christopher Eichler (City of Mt Gambier)
|2:29:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)
|44
|pts
|2
|Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|26
|3
|Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|21
|4
|Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)
|18
|5
|Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|17
|6
|Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling)
|16
|7
|Daniel Fitter (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
|15
|8
|Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
|12
|9
|Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing)
|12
|10
|Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
|10
|11
|Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)
|10
|12
|Jacob Kauffmann (Budget Forklifts)
|10
|13
|William Walker (Drapac Cycling)
|7
|14
|Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)
|7
|15
|Luke Fetch (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|6
|16
|Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|6
|17
|Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing)
|6
|18
|Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Cycling)
|5
|19
|Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|4
|20
|Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|4
|21
|Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia)
|4
|22
|Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|4
|23
|Tom Robinson (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|4
|24
|Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|4
|25
|Miles Scotson (Euride Racing)
|4
|26
|Scott Law (GPM Data#3)
|3
|27
|Gordon McCauley (Drapac Cycling)
|3
|28
|Shaun McCarthy (Budget Forklifts)
|3
|29
|Ben Carman (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
|3
|30
|Robert McCarthy (Euride Racing)
|3
|31
|George Tansley (Euride Racing)
|3
|32
|Nathan Elliott (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
|3
|33
|Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|3
|34
|Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|2
|35
|Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
|2
|36
|Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|2
|37
|Andrew Roe (Euride Racing)
|2
|38
|Michael Hale (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|2
|39
|Russell Gill (Euride Racing)
|2
|40
|Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts)
|2
|41
|Thomas Palmer (Drapac Cycling)
|2
|42
|Luke Davison (Drapac Cycling)
|2
|43
|Tirian McManus (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
|2
|44
|Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|2
|45
|Cal Britten (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|2
|46
|Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
|1
|47
|Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts)
|1
|48
|Zane Hunter (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|1
|49
|Matthew Leonard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|17
|pts
|2
|Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia)
|13
|3
|Zane Hunter (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|9
|4
|Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|8
|5
|Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|6
|6
|Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Cycling)
|6
|7
|Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|6
|8
|Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|5
|9
|Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
|4
|10
|Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Cycling)
|4
|11
|Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)
|3
|12
|Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling)
|3
|13
|Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|2
|14
|Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts)
|2
|15
|Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)
|1
|16
|Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|1
|17
|Thomas Palmer (Drapac Cycling)
|1
|18
|Andrew Clarkson (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Scott Law (GPM Data#3)
|18
|pts
|2
|Robert McCarthy (Euride Racing)
|17
|3
|Russell Gill (Euride Racing)
|15
|4
|Daniel Fitter (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
|14
|5
|Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|14
|6
|Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
|13
|7
|Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|10
|8
|Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|9
|9
|Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)
|9
|10
|Luke Davison (Drapac Cycling)
|9
|11
|William Walker (Drapac Cycling)
|8
|12
|Thomas Palmer (Drapac Cycling)
|8
|13
|Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)
|7
|14
|Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|7
|15
|Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing)
|6
|16
|Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|6
|17
|Shaun McCarthy (Budget Forklifts)
|6
|18
|Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|5
|19
|Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling)
|3
|20
|Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Cycling)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing)
|11:32:40
|2
|Robert McCarthy (Euride Racing)
|0:00:54
|3
|Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:56
|4
|Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)
|0:01:19
|5
|Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|0:01:49
|6
|Ayden Toovey (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
|0:03:50
|7
|Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
|0:03:51
|8
|Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|0:05:09
|9
|Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|0:05:24
|10
|George Tansley (Euride Racing)
|0:05:28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Euride Racing
|34:40:34
|2
|Drapac Cycling
|0:00:20
|3
|Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:55
|4
|Budget Forklifts
|0:02:55
|5
|Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program
|0:06:55
|6
|search2retain p/b health.com.au
|0:15:14
|7
|Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics
|8
|Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team
|0:15:41
|9
|African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:15:59
|10
|Team Polygon Australia
|0:19:54
|11
|GPM Data#3
|0:23:50
|12
|CharterMason Drapac Development Team
|0:28:30
|13
|Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team
|0:37:09
|14
|Kenyan Riders
|1:19:37
|15
|Essendon Skoda Cycling Team
|1:20:12
|16
|Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|1:41:40
|17
|Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
|1:52:40
|18
|Campolina/Fulton Hogan
|1:56:32
|19
|City of Mt Gambier
|2:05:25
|20
|Anchor Point South Coast
|3:08:04
