Alex Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS) has won the second stage of the Tour of the Great South Coast having featured in an initial 12-man breakaway that formed before the half-way point of the 65km road race between Mt Gambier and Blue Lake.

Morgan escaped with Sam Horgan (Budget Forklifts) from 10 other riders and stayed away to the end, eventually finishing with a 1:09 advantage over third-place-getter Alex Edmondson (Euride) who led home a four-man chase group. The result was a great recovery for Edmondson who had crashed heavily during the morning stage. Morgan timed his effort to perfection to ensure he took the stage win.

"It’s a long straight, it was uphill and there was a headwind," he said. "I thought I should wait until the barricades to make a move, and it worked."

Overall leader following the opening stage, Jack Beckinsale (Huon-Genesys) finished over three minutes in arrears of Morgan. With time bonuses gained over the stage's intermediate sprints, Horgan steps into the yellow leader's jersey with a 19 second advantage over Morgan with Budget no doubt looking to repeat their overall victory at the last-up Tour of Gippsland. Edmondson, another member of Australia's world champion pursuit, is 1:10 behind Horgan.

"I’m absolutely thrilled," Horgan said. "Of course it would’ve been nice to take the stage win this afternoon but I was giving

it everything to get as much time as I could."

The pace was high from the outset with the field strung out heading up to the first climb of the day after just 3.6km. New Huon-Genesys recruit Luke Parker was first over the top.

Cross-winds buffeted the peloton on the back straight with the loop around Blue Lake causing havoc as riders began to struggle at the back and it wasn't long before the first breakaway of the day established itself with escape groups set to be the catalyst for an overall winner this round of the National Road Series.

A dangerous move containing a dozen riders, including Genesys pair Pat Shaw and Jack Haig, quickly gained 30 seconds on the bunch before more riders tried to bridge the gap. Morgan and Sam Horgan (Budget Forklifts) made a dash off the front of the break, leaving the peloton trailing by a minute at the half-way mark of the stage while the peloton remained a good 30 seconds off the lead pair.

It was an escape that would be good enough to secure the stage win with Morgan and Horgan sharing the spoils of the most aggressive prize.

The tour continues Thursday with another double stage day, beginning with a criterium in Portland before a 93km road race from Heywood to Casterton.

Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 1:34:24 2 Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts) 3 Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing) 0:01:09 4 Jacob Kauffmann (Budget Forklifts) 5 Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 6 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Cycling) 7 Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:01:12 8 Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 0:01:31 9 Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 10 Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts) 11 Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 12 Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 13 Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 14 Luke Fetch (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 15 Oscar Stevenson (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 16 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 17 Andrew Roe (Euride Racing) 18 Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Cycling) 19 Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:01:36 20 Matthew Clark (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 0:01:38 21 Kane Walker (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:01:43 22 Ayden Toovey (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 0:01:45 23 William Walker (Drapac Cycling) 24 Robert McCarthy (Euride Racing) 25 Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing) 0:01:47 26 David Melville (GPM Data#3) 27 William Livesay (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 0:03:30 28 Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:03:32 29 Daniel Fitter (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 30 Anthony Collins (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 31 Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 32 Scott Law (GPM Data#3) 33 Ben Carman (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 34 Tirian McManus (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 35 Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 36 Tom Chapman (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 37 Lucas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 38 Kyle Thompson (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 39 Saxon Irvine (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 40 Paul Agorir (Kenyan Riders) 41 Suleiman Kangangi (Kenyan Riders) 42 Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling) 43 Ayub Kathurima (Kenyan Riders) 44 Zane Hunter (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 45 Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia) 46 Lachlan Holliday (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 47 Alistair Crameri (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 48 Michael Hale (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 49 Marc Williams (Budget Forklifts) 50 Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 51 Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 52 Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 53 Daniel Herrewyn (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 54 Matthew Holmes (City of Mt Gambier) 55 Shaun McCarthy (Budget Forklifts) 56 David Fumpson (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 57 Jesse Ewart (GPM Data#3) 58 Andrew Clarkson (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 59 Ryan Cavanagh (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 60 John Njoroge (Kenyan Riders) 61 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 62 Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 63 Edward White (GPM Data#3) 64 Karl Evans (Budget Forklifts) 65 Jason Rigg (Team Polygon Australia) 66 Jack Hogan (City of Mt Gambier) 67 Ryan MacAnnally (Team Polygon Australia) 68 Jordan Stannus (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 69 Jason Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 70 David Mclean (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 71 Wade Edwards (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 72 Alastair Loutit (GPM Data#3) 73 Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts) 74 George Tansley (Euride Racing) 75 Russell Gill (Euride Racing) 76 Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia) 77 Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 78 James Henry (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 79 Cameron Parlevliet (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 80 Matthew Leonard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 81 Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing) 82 Tom Robinson (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 83 Thomas Palmer (Drapac Cycling) 84 Nicholas Squillari (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:03:46 85 Nicholas Bien (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team) 86 Angus Lyons (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team) 87 Gordon McCauley (Drapac Cycling) 88 Alexander Woff (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team) 89 Robbie Hucker (Drapac Cycling) 90 Lachlan Ambrose (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 0:03:49 91 Thomas Donald (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:04:10 92 Gerald Evans (Team Polygon Australia) 0:07:43 93 Jason Lowndes (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:08:28 94 Matt Boys (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 0:09:26 95 Michael McGee (Anchor Point South Coast) 96 Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 97 Allan Satchell (Anchor Point South Coast) 98 Benjamin Kipchumba (Kenyan Riders) 99 Samwel Mwangi (Kenyan Riders) 100 Jake Magee (GPM Data#3) 101 Nathan Elliott (Campolina/Fulton Hogan) 102 Miles Scotson (Euride Racing) 103 Damien Cook (Anchor Point South Coast) 104 Mark Scouller (Anchor Point South Coast) 105 Todd Satchell (Anchor Point South Coast) 106 Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia) 107 Nicholas Costello (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 108 Karl Michelin-Beard (Campolina/Fulton Hogan) 109 Dylan Lindsey (Anchor Point South Coast) 110 Shane Young (Campolina/Fulton Hogan) 111 Clive Silcock (Campolina/Fulton Hogan) 112 Mark Fagg (City of Mt Gambier) 113 Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:14:22 114 Luke Davison (Drapac Cycling) 115 Munro Boydell (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 116 Aaron Watts (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 117 Griffith Moore (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 118 Vaughan Bowman (Campolina/Fulton Hogan) 119 Tim Koopman (City of Mt Gambier) 120 Oliver Le Grice (Campolina/Fulton Hogan) 121 Jonathan Stephens (City of Mt Gambier) 122 Tim Guy (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 123 Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 124 Cal Britten (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 125 Zac Quinn (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 126 Samwel Ekiru (Kenyan Riders) 127 Joseph Gichora (Kenyan Riders) 128 Christopher Eichler (City of Mt Gambier) 129 Nathan McLaren (Anchor Point South Coast) 130 Camden Bush (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team) 131 Matthew Opperman (City of Mt Gambier) 132 Jarryd Jones (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 133 Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia) 0:18:52 134 Ivan Michelin-Beard (Campolina/Fulton Hogan) 135 Nicholas Katsonis (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 136 Trevor Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 137 Mark Kelly (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team) 138 Richard Irwin (Campolina/Fulton Hogan) 139 Alexander Porter (City of Mt Gambier)

Intermediate sprints - Lap 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 3 pts 2 Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 2 3 Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 1

Lap 4 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 3 pts 2 Jacob Kauffmann (Budget Forklifts) 2 3 Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts) 1

Lap 6 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts) 3 pts 2 Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 2 3 Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 1

Lap 8 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts) 3 pts 2 Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 2 3 Matthew Clark (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 1

Hill climbs - Lap 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 3 pts 2 Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts) 2 3 Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 1

Lap 4 Climb # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 3 pts 2 Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 2 3 Thomas Palmer (Drapac Cycling) 1

Lap 6 Climb # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Clark (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 3 pts 2 Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 2 3 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 1

Lap 8 Climb # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts) 3 pts 2 Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 2 3 Matthew Clark (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Budget Forklifts 4:45:52 2 Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team 3 Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 0:01:34 4 Euride Racing 0:01:45 5 Drapac Cycling 6 CharterMason Drapac Development Team 0:04:01 7 Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program 0:04:08 8 search2retain p/b health.com.au 0:04:37 9 Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics 0:05:53 10 African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:05:55 11 GPM Data#3 0:06:11 12 Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team 0:07:56 13 Kenyan Riders 14 Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team 15 Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part 16 Team Polygon Australia 17 Essendon Skoda Cycling Team 0:08:38 18 City of Mt Gambier 0:13:50 19 Anchor Point South Coast 0:25:38 20 Campolina/Fulton Hogan

General classification after Stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts) 2:23:24 2 Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:00:19 3 Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing) 0:01:10 4 Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:01:14 5 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Cycling) 0:01:26 6 Jacob Kauffmann (Budget Forklifts) 0:01:32 7 Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:01:41 8 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:01:44 9 Robert McCarthy (Euride Racing) 0:01:45 10 Luke Fetch (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 0:01:46 11 Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Cycling) 0:01:51 12 William Walker (Drapac Cycling) 0:01:58 13 Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing) 0:02:05 14 Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:02:06 15 Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 0:02:10 16 Ayden Toovey (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 0:02:24 17 Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:02:28 18 Kane Walker (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:02:43 19 Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:02:50 20 Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:03:28 21 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 0:03:31 22 Russell Gill (Euride Racing) 0:03:36 23 Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:03:37 24 Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia) 0:03:38 25 Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling) 0:03:39 26 Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:03:40 27 Ryan Cavanagh (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:03:46 28 Ryan MacAnnally (Team Polygon Australia) 29 Shaun McCarthy (Budget Forklifts) 0:03:50 30 Anthony Collins (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 0:04:00 31 Matthew Leonard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 0:04:02 32 Marc Williams (Budget Forklifts) 0:04:07 33 William Livesay (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 0:04:09 34 Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 0:04:10 35 Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 36 Ben Carman (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 0:04:11 37 Scott Law (GPM Data#3) 38 Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 39 Jason Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 40 Lachlan Holliday (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 41 Karl Evans (Budget Forklifts) 0:04:21 42 Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts) 43 Suleiman Kangangi (Kenyan Riders) 0:04:24 44 Alistair Crameri (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 45 Zane Hunter (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 46 Daniel Herrewyn (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 47 Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 48 Jack Hogan (City of Mt Gambier) 49 Lucas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:04:29 50 Tom Robinson (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:04:37 51 Thomas Donald (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:04:38 52 Nicholas Bien (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team) 53 Gordon McCauley (Drapac Cycling) 0:04:48 54 George Tansley (Euride Racing) 0:04:51 55 Andrew Roe (Euride Racing) 0:05:11 56 Daniel Fitter (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 0:05:30 57 Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing) 58 Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:06:23 59 Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts) 0:06:49 60 Paul Agorir (Kenyan Riders) 0:07:12 61 Michael Hale (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 62 Andrew Clarkson (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 63 Jordan Stannus (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 64 Robbie Hucker (Drapac Cycling) 0:07:26 65 Oscar Stevenson (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:08:31 66 Matthew Clark (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 0:08:33 67 Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:08:49 68 Tirian McManus (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 0:08:52 69 Tom Chapman (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 70 Saxon Irvine (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 71 Ayub Kathurima (Kenyan Riders) 72 John Njoroge (Kenyan Riders) 73 Jason Rigg (Team Polygon Australia) 74 Edward White (GPM Data#3) 75 Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia) 76 Miles Scotson (Euride Racing) 0:09:42 77 Gerald Evans (Team Polygon Australia) 0:09:43 78 Jake Magee (GPM Data#3) 0:10:05 79 Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 0:10:09 80 David Melville (GPM Data#3) 0:10:27 81 Jason Lowndes (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:10:28 82 Nathan Elliott (Campolina/Fulton Hogan) 0:10:29 83 Kyle Thompson (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:10:32 84 James Henry (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 85 David Mclean (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 86 Angus Lyons (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team) 0:10:46 87 Alexander Woff (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team) 88 Lachlan Ambrose (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 0:10:49 89 Benjamin Kipchumba (Kenyan Riders) 0:11:16 90 Thomas Palmer (Drapac Cycling) 0:12:11 91 David Fumpson (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 0:12:12 92 Matthew Holmes (City of Mt Gambier) 93 Wade Edwards (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 94 Alastair Loutit (GPM Data#3) 95 Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia) 0:13:06 96 Jesse Ewart (GPM Data#3) 0:13:52 97 Cameron Parlevliet (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 98 Nicholas Squillari (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:14:06 99 Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 0:14:46 100 Luke Davison (Drapac Cycling) 0:15:06 101 Oliver Le Grice (Campolina/Fulton Hogan) 0:16:22 102 Allan Satchell (Anchor Point South Coast) 0:16:26 103 Todd Satchell (Anchor Point South Coast) 104 Mark Fagg (City of Mt Gambier) 105 Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:18:02 106 Munro Boydell (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 107 Jarryd Jones (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 108 Matt Boys (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 0:18:06 109 Shane Young (Campolina/Fulton Hogan) 110 Nicholas Costello (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 111 Mark Kelly (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team) 0:19:38 112 Samwel Mwangi (Kenyan Riders) 0:19:46 113 Michael McGee (Anchor Point South Coast) 114 Mark Scouller (Anchor Point South Coast) 115 Clive Silcock (Campolina/Fulton Hogan) 116 Dylan Lindsey (Anchor Point South Coast) 117 Damien Cook (Anchor Point South Coast) 118 Karl Michelin-Beard (Campolina/Fulton Hogan) 119 Cal Britten (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:21:22 120 Richard Irwin (Campolina/Fulton Hogan) 0:22:32 121 Tim Guy (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:23:02 122 Aaron Watts (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 123 Camden Bush (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team) 124 Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 125 Jonathan Stephens (City of Mt Gambier) 126 Alexander Porter (City of Mt Gambier) 0:24:12 127 Griffith Moore (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 0:24:42 128 Nathan McLaren (Anchor Point South Coast) 129 Tim Koopman (City of Mt Gambier) 130 Christopher Eichler (City of Mt Gambier) 131 Matthew Opperman (City of Mt Gambier) 132 Samwel Ekiru (Kenyan Riders) 133 Vaughan Bowman (Campolina/Fulton Hogan) 134 Joseph Gichora (Kenyan Riders) 135 Zac Quinn (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 136 Trevor Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 0:27:32 137 Ivan Michelin-Beard (Campolina/Fulton Hogan) 138 Nicholas Katsonis (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 0:29:12 139 Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia)

Independent Cranes Sprint Championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 12 pts 2 Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts) 9 3 Jacob Kauffmann (Budget Forklifts) 8 4 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 7 5 Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 6 6 Ryan MacAnnally (Team Polygon Australia) 6 7 Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 5 8 Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia) 4 9 Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 4 10 Miles Scotson (Euride Racing) 4 11 Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 3 12 Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing) 3 13 Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling) 3 14 George Tansley (Euride Racing) 3 15 William Walker (Drapac Cycling) 2 16 Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing) 2 17 Daniel Fitter (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 2 18 Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 2 19 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 1 20 Ryan Cavanagh (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 1 21 Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 1 22 Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 1 23 Matthew Clark (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 1

Scody King of the Mountains Championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Clark (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 4 pts 2 Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts) 3 3 Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 3 4 Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 3 5 Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 3 6 Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 2 7 Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 2 8 Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts) 2 9 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 1 10 Thomas Palmer (Drapac Cycling) 1

CFMEU Rising Star Award # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 2:23:43 2 Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing) 0:00:51 3 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:01:25 4 Robert McCarthy (Euride Racing) 0:01:26 5 Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing) 0:01:46 6 Ayden Toovey (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 0:02:05 7 Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:03:09 8 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 0:03:12 9 Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:03:21 10 Ryan Cavanagh (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:03:27