Trending

Morgan takes Blue Lake road race

Horgan new leader with time bonuses

Overall leader after the opening day of the Tour of the Great South Coast, Sam Horgan (Budget Forklifts)

Overall leader after the opening day of the Tour of the Great South Coast, Sam Horgan (Budget Forklifts)
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)

Alex Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS) has won the second stage of the Tour of the Great South Coast having featured in an initial 12-man breakaway that formed before the half-way point of the 65km road race between Mt Gambier and Blue Lake.

Morgan escaped with Sam Horgan (Budget Forklifts) from 10 other riders and stayed away to the end, eventually finishing with a 1:09 advantage over third-place-getter Alex Edmondson (Euride) who led home a four-man chase group. The result was a great recovery for Edmondson who had crashed heavily during the morning stage. Morgan timed his effort to perfection to ensure he took the stage win.

"It’s a long straight, it was uphill and there was a headwind," he said. "I thought I should wait until the barricades to make a move, and it worked."

Overall leader following the opening stage, Jack Beckinsale (Huon-Genesys) finished over three minutes in arrears of Morgan. With time bonuses gained over the stage's intermediate sprints, Horgan steps into the yellow leader's jersey with a 19 second advantage over Morgan with Budget no doubt looking to repeat their overall victory at the last-up Tour of Gippsland. Edmondson, another member of Australia's world champion pursuit, is 1:10 behind Horgan.

"I’m absolutely thrilled," Horgan said. "Of course it would’ve been nice to take the stage win this afternoon but I was giving
it everything to get as much time as I could."

The pace was high from the outset with the field strung out heading up to the first climb of the day after just 3.6km. New Huon-Genesys recruit Luke Parker was first over the top.

Cross-winds buffeted the peloton on the back straight with the loop around Blue Lake causing havoc as riders began to struggle at the back and it wasn't long before the first breakaway of the day established itself with escape groups set to be the catalyst for an overall winner this round of the National Road Series.

A dangerous move containing a dozen riders, including Genesys pair Pat Shaw and Jack Haig, quickly gained 30 seconds on the bunch before more riders tried to bridge the gap. Morgan and Sam Horgan (Budget Forklifts) made a dash off the front of the break, leaving the peloton trailing by a minute at the half-way mark of the stage while the peloton remained a good 30 seconds off the lead pair.

It was an escape that would be good enough to secure the stage win with Morgan and Horgan sharing the spoils of the most aggressive prize.

The tour continues Thursday with another double stage day, beginning with a criterium in Portland before a 93km road race from Heywood to Casterton.

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)1:34:24
2Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)
3Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing)0:01:09
4Jacob Kauffmann (Budget Forklifts)
5Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
6Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Cycling)
7Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:01:12
8Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)0:01:31
9Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
10Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts)
11Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
12Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
13Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
14Luke Fetch (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
15Oscar Stevenson (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
16Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
17Andrew Roe (Euride Racing)
18Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Cycling)
19Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:01:36
20Matthew Clark (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)0:01:38
21Kane Walker (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:01:43
22Ayden Toovey (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)0:01:45
23William Walker (Drapac Cycling)
24Robert McCarthy (Euride Racing)
25Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)0:01:47
26David Melville (GPM Data#3)
27William Livesay (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:03:30
28Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:03:32
29Daniel Fitter (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
30Anthony Collins (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
31Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
32Scott Law (GPM Data#3)
33Ben Carman (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
34Tirian McManus (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
35Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
36Tom Chapman (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
37Lucas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
38Kyle Thompson (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
39Saxon Irvine (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
40Paul Agorir (Kenyan Riders)
41Suleiman Kangangi (Kenyan Riders)
42Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling)
43Ayub Kathurima (Kenyan Riders)
44Zane Hunter (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
45Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)
46Lachlan Holliday (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
47Alistair Crameri (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
48Michael Hale (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
49Marc Williams (Budget Forklifts)
50Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
51Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
52Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
53Daniel Herrewyn (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
54Matthew Holmes (City of Mt Gambier)
55Shaun McCarthy (Budget Forklifts)
56David Fumpson (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
57Jesse Ewart (GPM Data#3)
58Andrew Clarkson (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
59Ryan Cavanagh (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
60John Njoroge (Kenyan Riders)
61Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)
62Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
63Edward White (GPM Data#3)
64Karl Evans (Budget Forklifts)
65Jason Rigg (Team Polygon Australia)
66Jack Hogan (City of Mt Gambier)
67Ryan MacAnnally (Team Polygon Australia)
68Jordan Stannus (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
69Jason Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
70David Mclean (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
71Wade Edwards (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
72Alastair Loutit (GPM Data#3)
73Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts)
74George Tansley (Euride Racing)
75Russell Gill (Euride Racing)
76Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia)
77Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
78James Henry (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
79Cameron Parlevliet (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
80Matthew Leonard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
81Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing)
82Tom Robinson (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
83Thomas Palmer (Drapac Cycling)
84Nicholas Squillari (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:03:46
85Nicholas Bien (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team)
86Angus Lyons (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team)
87Gordon McCauley (Drapac Cycling)
88Alexander Woff (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team)
89Robbie Hucker (Drapac Cycling)
90Lachlan Ambrose (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)0:03:49
91Thomas Donald (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:04:10
92Gerald Evans (Team Polygon Australia)0:07:43
93Jason Lowndes (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:08:28
94Matt Boys (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)0:09:26
95Michael McGee (Anchor Point South Coast)
96Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
97Allan Satchell (Anchor Point South Coast)
98Benjamin Kipchumba (Kenyan Riders)
99Samwel Mwangi (Kenyan Riders)
100Jake Magee (GPM Data#3)
101Nathan Elliott (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
102Miles Scotson (Euride Racing)
103Damien Cook (Anchor Point South Coast)
104Mark Scouller (Anchor Point South Coast)
105Todd Satchell (Anchor Point South Coast)
106Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia)
107Nicholas Costello (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
108Karl Michelin-Beard (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
109Dylan Lindsey (Anchor Point South Coast)
110Shane Young (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
111Clive Silcock (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
112Mark Fagg (City of Mt Gambier)
113Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:14:22
114Luke Davison (Drapac Cycling)
115Munro Boydell (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
116Aaron Watts (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
117Griffith Moore (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
118Vaughan Bowman (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
119Tim Koopman (City of Mt Gambier)
120Oliver Le Grice (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
121Jonathan Stephens (City of Mt Gambier)
122Tim Guy (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
123Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
124Cal Britten (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
125Zac Quinn (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
126Samwel Ekiru (Kenyan Riders)
127Joseph Gichora (Kenyan Riders)
128Christopher Eichler (City of Mt Gambier)
129Nathan McLaren (Anchor Point South Coast)
130Camden Bush (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team)
131Matthew Opperman (City of Mt Gambier)
132Jarryd Jones (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
133Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia)0:18:52
134Ivan Michelin-Beard (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
135Nicholas Katsonis (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
136Trevor Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
137Mark Kelly (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team)
138Richard Irwin (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
139Alexander Porter (City of Mt Gambier)

Intermediate sprints - Lap 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)3pts
2Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)2
3Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)1

Lap 4 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)3pts
2Jacob Kauffmann (Budget Forklifts)2
3Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)1

Lap 6 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)3pts
2Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)2
3Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)1

Lap 8 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)3pts
2Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)2
3Matthew Clark (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)1

Hill climbs - Lap 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)3pts
2Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts)2
3Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)1

Lap 4 Climb
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)3pts
2Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)2
3Thomas Palmer (Drapac Cycling)1

Lap 6 Climb
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Clark (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)3pts
2Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)2
3Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)1

Lap 8 Climb
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)3pts
2Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)2
3Matthew Clark (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Budget Forklifts4:45:52
2Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team
3Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team0:01:34
4Euride Racing0:01:45
5Drapac Cycling
6CharterMason Drapac Development Team0:04:01
7Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program0:04:08
8search2retain p/b health.com.au0:04:37
9Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics0:05:53
10African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:05:55
11GPM Data#30:06:11
12Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team0:07:56
13Kenyan Riders
14Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
15Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
16Team Polygon Australia
17Essendon Skoda Cycling Team0:08:38
18City of Mt Gambier0:13:50
19Anchor Point South Coast0:25:38
20Campolina/Fulton Hogan

General classification after Stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)2:23:24
2Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:00:19
3Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing)0:01:10
4Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:01:14
5Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Cycling)0:01:26
6Jacob Kauffmann (Budget Forklifts)0:01:32
7Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:01:41
8Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:01:44
9Robert McCarthy (Euride Racing)0:01:45
10Luke Fetch (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:01:46
11Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Cycling)0:01:51
12William Walker (Drapac Cycling)0:01:58
13Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)0:02:05
14Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:02:06
15Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)0:02:10
16Ayden Toovey (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)0:02:24
17Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:02:28
18Kane Walker (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:02:43
19Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:02:50
20Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:03:28
21Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)0:03:31
22Russell Gill (Euride Racing)0:03:36
23Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:03:37
24Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)0:03:38
25Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling)0:03:39
26Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:03:40
27Ryan Cavanagh (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:03:46
28Ryan MacAnnally (Team Polygon Australia)
29Shaun McCarthy (Budget Forklifts)0:03:50
30Anthony Collins (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)0:04:00
31Matthew Leonard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:04:02
32Marc Williams (Budget Forklifts)0:04:07
33William Livesay (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:04:09
34Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)0:04:10
35Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
36Ben Carman (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)0:04:11
37Scott Law (GPM Data#3)
38Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
39Jason Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
40Lachlan Holliday (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
41Karl Evans (Budget Forklifts)0:04:21
42Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts)
43Suleiman Kangangi (Kenyan Riders)0:04:24
44Alistair Crameri (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
45Zane Hunter (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
46Daniel Herrewyn (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
47Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
48Jack Hogan (City of Mt Gambier)
49Lucas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:04:29
50Tom Robinson (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:04:37
51Thomas Donald (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:04:38
52Nicholas Bien (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team)
53Gordon McCauley (Drapac Cycling)0:04:48
54George Tansley (Euride Racing)0:04:51
55Andrew Roe (Euride Racing)0:05:11
56Daniel Fitter (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)0:05:30
57Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing)
58Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:06:23
59Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts)0:06:49
60Paul Agorir (Kenyan Riders)0:07:12
61Michael Hale (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
62Andrew Clarkson (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
63Jordan Stannus (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
64Robbie Hucker (Drapac Cycling)0:07:26
65Oscar Stevenson (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:08:31
66Matthew Clark (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)0:08:33
67Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:08:49
68Tirian McManus (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)0:08:52
69Tom Chapman (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
70Saxon Irvine (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
71Ayub Kathurima (Kenyan Riders)
72John Njoroge (Kenyan Riders)
73Jason Rigg (Team Polygon Australia)
74Edward White (GPM Data#3)
75Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia)
76Miles Scotson (Euride Racing)0:09:42
77Gerald Evans (Team Polygon Australia)0:09:43
78Jake Magee (GPM Data#3)0:10:05
79Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)0:10:09
80David Melville (GPM Data#3)0:10:27
81Jason Lowndes (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:10:28
82Nathan Elliott (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)0:10:29
83Kyle Thompson (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:10:32
84James Henry (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
85David Mclean (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
86Angus Lyons (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team)0:10:46
87Alexander Woff (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team)
88Lachlan Ambrose (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)0:10:49
89Benjamin Kipchumba (Kenyan Riders)0:11:16
90Thomas Palmer (Drapac Cycling)0:12:11
91David Fumpson (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)0:12:12
92Matthew Holmes (City of Mt Gambier)
93Wade Edwards (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
94Alastair Loutit (GPM Data#3)
95Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia)0:13:06
96Jesse Ewart (GPM Data#3)0:13:52
97Cameron Parlevliet (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
98Nicholas Squillari (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:14:06
99Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)0:14:46
100Luke Davison (Drapac Cycling)0:15:06
101Oliver Le Grice (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)0:16:22
102Allan Satchell (Anchor Point South Coast)0:16:26
103Todd Satchell (Anchor Point South Coast)
104Mark Fagg (City of Mt Gambier)
105Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:18:02
106Munro Boydell (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
107Jarryd Jones (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
108Matt Boys (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)0:18:06
109Shane Young (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
110Nicholas Costello (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
111Mark Kelly (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team)0:19:38
112Samwel Mwangi (Kenyan Riders)0:19:46
113Michael McGee (Anchor Point South Coast)
114Mark Scouller (Anchor Point South Coast)
115Clive Silcock (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
116Dylan Lindsey (Anchor Point South Coast)
117Damien Cook (Anchor Point South Coast)
118Karl Michelin-Beard (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
119Cal Britten (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:21:22
120Richard Irwin (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)0:22:32
121Tim Guy (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:23:02
122Aaron Watts (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
123Camden Bush (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team)
124Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
125Jonathan Stephens (City of Mt Gambier)
126Alexander Porter (City of Mt Gambier)0:24:12
127Griffith Moore (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)0:24:42
128Nathan McLaren (Anchor Point South Coast)
129Tim Koopman (City of Mt Gambier)
130Christopher Eichler (City of Mt Gambier)
131Matthew Opperman (City of Mt Gambier)
132Samwel Ekiru (Kenyan Riders)
133Vaughan Bowman (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
134Joseph Gichora (Kenyan Riders)
135Zac Quinn (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
136Trevor Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)0:27:32
137Ivan Michelin-Beard (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
138Nicholas Katsonis (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)0:29:12
139Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia)

Independent Cranes Sprint Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)12pts
2Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)9
3Jacob Kauffmann (Budget Forklifts)8
4Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)7
5Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)6
6Ryan MacAnnally (Team Polygon Australia)6
7Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)5
8Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)4
9Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)4
10Miles Scotson (Euride Racing)4
11Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)3
12Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing)3
13Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling)3
14George Tansley (Euride Racing)3
15William Walker (Drapac Cycling)2
16Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)2
17Daniel Fitter (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)2
18Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)2
19Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)1
20Ryan Cavanagh (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)1
21Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)1
22Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)1
23Matthew Clark (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)1

Scody King of the Mountains Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Clark (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)4pts
2Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)3
3Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)3
4Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)3
5Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)3
6Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)2
7Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)2
8Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts)2
9Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)1
10Thomas Palmer (Drapac Cycling)1

CFMEU Rising Star Award
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)2:23:43
2Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing)0:00:51
3Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:01:25
4Robert McCarthy (Euride Racing)0:01:26
5Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)0:01:46
6Ayden Toovey (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)0:02:05
7Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:03:09
8Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)0:03:12
9Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:03:21
10Ryan Cavanagh (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:03:27

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Budget Forklifts7:13:40
2Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team0:00:59
3Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team0:01:16
4Euride Racing0:01:27
5Drapac Cycling0:01:40
6Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program0:05:17
7search2retain p/b health.com.au0:05:44
8Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics0:06:29
9African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:06:44
10Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team0:09:07
11Team Polygon Australia0:09:38
12CharterMason Drapac Development Team0:11:44
13GPM Data#30:12:01
14Kenyan Riders0:13:30
15Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part0:13:59
16Essendon Skoda Cycling Team0:16:28
17Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team0:23:08
18City of Mt Gambier0:26:14
19Campolina/Fulton Hogan0:31:33
20Anchor Point South Coast0:49:10

 

Latest on Cyclingnews