McCarthy wins Mt Gambier criterium
Sprint bonuses put runner-up Beckinsale in GC lead
Stage 1: Mount Gambier -
Robert-Jon McCarthy (Euride Racing) has claimed opening honours at the Tour of the Great South Coast. A crash took out one of the South Australian-based team's riders on the final lap, but it proved no hindrance with Euride executing the perfect finish.
Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon – Genesys Wealth Advisers) crossed the line in second place, with McCarthy's teammate Russell Gill in third.
"This is my first stage win in the NRS," the 19-year-old said. "It’s a big relief and I really wanted to come here and win a stage, so it takes a bit of a pressure off."
Two intermediate sprint wins for Beckinsale puts the 20-year-old into the overall lead with a four-second advantage over McCarthy.
Racing got underway in Mt Gambier under soggy skies for the 30-lap criterium.
With 11 sprints available for the taking, Ryan MacAnnally (Polygon) who is back in Australia after spending a chunk of the season racing in the amateur ranks in Italy was first out of the blocks. George Tansley (Euride) was second, followed by Jack Haig (Huon-Genesys).
Given Budget Forklifts' domination of the intermediates in recent NRS rounds, it was surprising to see the squad out of the points the first time around but it didn't take them long to get their lead out warmed up, with Jesse Kerrison taking maximum points on the second sprint. Despite the positively dreary conditions, no team was taking the criterium easy with plenty of attacking initiative shown from the peloton, the result being that a solid mix of riders claimed the points on offer in the next intermediates, with Polygon perhaps having their noses just in front.
An attack from African Wildlife Safaris' Darcy Woolley netted maximum points on sprints eight and nine but it was Euride that was rising to the challenge, putting pressure on a rapidly diminishing field.
With three laps to go, just a score of riders remained in contention for the sprint finish. As wind gusts hit the course, the bell rang out for the final lap and a crash brought several riders to ground.
The Tour of the Great South Coast continues on Wednesday afternoon with a circuit race from Mt Gambier to Blue Lake over 65km.
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robert McCarthy (Euride Racing)
|0:49:10
|2
|Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|3
|Russell Gill (Euride Racing)
|4
|Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)
|5
|Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|6
|Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|7
|Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:03
|8
|Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:05
|9
|Ryan Cavanagh (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|10
|William Walker (Drapac Cycling)
|11
|Luke Fetch (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|12
|Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Cycling)
|0:00:08
|13
|Shaun McCarthy (Budget Forklifts)
|14
|Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|0:00:10
|15
|Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)
|16
|Miles Scotson (Euride Racing)
|17
|Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)
|18
|Ryan MacAnnally (Team Polygon Australia)
|19
|Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Cycling)
|20
|Thomas Donald (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|0:00:18
|21
|Anthony Collins (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
|22
|Matthew Leonard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|0:00:20
|23
|Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|0:00:25
|24
|Marc Williams (Budget Forklifts)
|25
|Jacob Kauffmann (Budget Forklifts)
|26
|Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|27
|Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|0:00:28
|28
|Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|0:00:29
|29
|Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
|30
|Ben Carman (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
|31
|William Livesay (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|32
|Ayden Toovey (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
|33
|Scott Law (GPM Data#3)
|34
|Jason Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
|35
|Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
|36
|Luke Davison (Drapac Cycling)
|0:00:34
|37
|Mark Kelly (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team)
|0:00:36
|38
|Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling)
|39
|Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts)
|0:00:39
|40
|Karl Evans (Budget Forklifts)
|41
|Alistair Crameri (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
|0:00:42
|42
|Suleiman Kangangi (Kenyan Riders)
|43
|Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|44
|Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
|45
|Daniel Herrewyn (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
|46
|Zane Hunter (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|47
|Jack Hogan (City of Mt Gambier)
|48
|Nicholas Bien (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team)
|49
|Lucas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|0:00:47
|50
|Kane Walker (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:50
|51
|Gordon McCauley (Drapac Cycling)
|0:00:52
|52
|Nathan Elliott (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
|0:00:53
|53
|Tom Robinson (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:55
|54
|Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|0:01:09
|55
|George Tansley (Euride Racing)
|0:01:12
|56
|Benjamin Kipchumba (Kenyan Riders)
|0:01:40
|57
|Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing)
|0:01:48
|58
|Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing)
|59
|Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)
|60
|Daniel Fitter (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
|0:01:50
|61
|Lachlan Holliday (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
|0:00:29
|62
|Jason Lowndes (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|0:01:50
|63
|Gerald Evans (Team Polygon Australia)
|64
|Oliver Le Grice (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
|65
|Jordan Stannus (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|0:03:30
|66
|Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|67
|Robbie Hucker (Drapac Cycling)
|68
|Andrew Roe (Euride Racing)
|69
|Richard Irwin (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
|70
|Michael Hale (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|71
|Munro Boydell (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|72
|Andrew Clarkson (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
|73
|Paul Agorir (Kenyan Riders)
|74
|Jarryd Jones (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|75
|Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia)
|76
|Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
|0:05:10
|77
|John Njoroge (Kenyan Riders)
|78
|Alexander Porter (City of Mt Gambier)
|79
|Ayub Kathurima (Kenyan Riders)
|80
|Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts)
|81
|Tom Chapman (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
|82
|Saxon Irvine (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
|83
|Tirian McManus (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
|84
|Jason Rigg (Team Polygon Australia)
|85
|Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia)
|86
|Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|87
|Edward White (GPM Data#3)
|88
|Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|89
|James Henry (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|0:06:50
|90
|Cal Britten (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|91
|Mark Fagg (City of Mt Gambier)
|92
|Allan Satchell (Anchor Point South Coast)
|93
|Todd Satchell (Anchor Point South Coast)
|94
|Oscar Stevenson (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|95
|Matthew Clark (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
|96
|Angus Lyons (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team)
|97
|Kyle Thompson (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|98
|Lachlan Ambrose (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
|99
|Alexander Woff (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team)
|100
|David Mclean (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|101
|Thomas Palmer (Drapac Cycling)
|0:08:30
|102
|David Fumpson (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
|103
|Camden Bush (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team)
|104
|Trevor Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
|105
|Matt Boys (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
|106
|Shane Young (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
|107
|Wade Edwards (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|108
|Ivan Michelin-Beard (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
|109
|Tim Guy (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|110
|David Melville (GPM Data#3)
|111
|Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
|112
|Nicholas Costello (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
|113
|Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|114
|Alastair Loutit (GPM Data#3)
|115
|Matthew Holmes (City of Mt Gambier)
|116
|Aaron Watts (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
|117
|Jonathan Stephens (City of Mt Gambier)
|118
|Samwel Mwangi (Kenyan Riders)
|0:10:10
|119
|Clive Silcock (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
|120
|Nathan McLaren (Anchor Point South Coast)
|121
|Matthew Opperman (City of Mt Gambier)
|122
|Dylan Lindsey (Anchor Point South Coast)
|123
|Mark Scouller (Anchor Point South Coast)
|124
|Christopher Eichler (City of Mt Gambier)
|125
|Michael McGee (Anchor Point South Coast)
|126
|Cameron Parlevliet (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
|127
|Samwel Ekiru (Kenyan Riders)
|128
|Jesse Ewart (GPM Data#3)
|129
|Karl Michelin-Beard (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
|130
|Griffith Moore (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
|131
|Tim Koopman (City of Mt Gambier)
|132
|Nicholas Katsonis (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
|133
|Joseph Gichora (Kenyan Riders)
|134
|Damien Cook (Anchor Point South Coast)
|135
|Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia)
|136
|Vaughan Bowman (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
|137
|Zac Quinn (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|138
|Nicholas Squillari (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Jake Magee (GPM Data#3)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ryan MacAnnally (Team Polygon Australia)
|3
|pts
|2
|George Tansley (Euride Racing)
|2
|3
|Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)
|3
|pts
|2
|Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|2
|3
|Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|3
|pts
|2
|William Walker (Drapac Cycling)
|2
|3
|Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|3
|pts
|2
|Daniel Fitter (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
|2
|3
|Ryan Cavanagh (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|3
|pts
|2
|Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)
|2
|3
|Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)
|3
|pts
|2
|Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing)
|2
|3
|George Tansley (Euride Racing)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ryan MacAnnally (Team Polygon Australia)
|3
|pts
|2
|Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling)
|2
|3
|Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|3
|pts
|2
|Jacob Kauffmann (Budget Forklifts)
|2
|3
|Miles Scotson (Euride Racing)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|3
|pts
|2
|Jacob Kauffmann (Budget Forklifts)
|2
|3
|Miles Scotson (Euride Racing)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|3
|pts
|2
|Jacob Kauffmann (Budget Forklifts)
|2
|3
|Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|3
|pts
|2
|Miles Scotson (Euride Racing)
|2
|3
|Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|2:27:30
|2
|Euride Racing
|3
|Drapac Cycling
|0:00:13
|4
|Budget Forklifts
|0:00:18
|5
|Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics
|0:00:54
|6
|African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:01:07
|7
|Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team
|0:01:17
|8
|search2retain p/b health.com.au
|0:01:25
|9
|Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program
|0:01:27
|10
|Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team
|0:01:29
|11
|Team Polygon Australia
|0:02:00
|12
|Kenyan Riders
|0:05:52
|13
|Campolina/Fulton Hogan
|0:06:13
|14
|Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|0:06:21
|15
|CharterMason Drapac Development Team
|0:08:01
|16
|Essendon Skoda Cycling Team
|0:08:08
|17
|City of Mt Gambier
|0:12:42
|18
|GPM Data#3
|0:14:09
|19
|Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
|0:15:30
|20
|Anchor Point South Coast
|0:23:50
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|0:48:56
|2
|Robert McCarthy (Euride Racing)
|0:00:04
|3
|Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)
|0:00:06
|4
|Russell Gill (Euride Racing)
|0:00:08
|5
|Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)
|0:00:10
|6
|Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:11
|7
|Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling)
|8
|Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing)
|9
|Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:12
|10
|Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|11
|Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:14
|12
|William Walker (Drapac Cycling)
|0:00:17
|13
|Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:18
|14
|Ryan Cavanagh (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|15
|Ryan MacAnnally (Team Polygon Australia)
|16
|Luke Fetch (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|0:00:19
|17
|Miles Scotson (Euride Racing)
|0:00:20
|18
|Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Cycling)
|0:00:22
|19
|Shaun McCarthy (Budget Forklifts)
|20
|Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)
|21
|Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)
|22
|Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Cycling)
|0:00:24
|23
|Thomas Donald (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|0:00:32
|24
|Anthony Collins (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
|25
|Jacob Kauffmann (Budget Forklifts)
|0:00:33
|26
|Matthew Leonard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|0:00:34
|27
|Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|0:00:39
|28
|Marc Williams (Budget Forklifts)
|29
|Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|30
|Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|0:00:42
|31
|Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|0:00:43
|32
|Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
|33
|Ben Carman (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
|34
|William Livesay (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|35
|Ayden Toovey (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
|36
|Scott Law (GPM Data#3)
|37
|Jason Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
|38
|Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
|39
|Lachlan Holliday (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
|40
|Luke Davison (Drapac Cycling)
|0:00:48
|41
|Mark Kelly (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team)
|0:00:50
|42
|Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts)
|0:00:53
|43
|Karl Evans (Budget Forklifts)
|44
|Alistair Crameri (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
|0:00:56
|45
|Suleiman Kangangi (Kenyan Riders)
|46
|Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|47
|Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
|48
|Daniel Herrewyn (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
|49
|Zane Hunter (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|50
|Jack Hogan (City of Mt Gambier)
|51
|Nicholas Bien (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team)
|52
|Lucas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|0:01:01
|53
|Kane Walker (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|0:01:04
|54
|Gordon McCauley (Drapac Cycling)
|0:01:06
|55
|Nathan Elliott (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
|0:01:07
|56
|Tom Robinson (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|0:01:09
|57
|Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|0:01:23
|58
|George Tansley (Euride Racing)
|59
|Benjamin Kipchumba (Kenyan Riders)
|0:01:54
|60
|Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing)
|0:02:02
|61
|Daniel Fitter (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
|62
|Jason Lowndes (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|0:02:04
|63
|Gerald Evans (Team Polygon Australia)
|64
|Oliver Le Grice (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
|65
|Jordan Stannus (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|0:03:44
|66
|Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|67
|Robbie Hucker (Drapac Cycling)
|68
|Andrew Roe (Euride Racing)
|69
|Richard Irwin (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
|70
|Michael Hale (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|71
|Munro Boydell (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|72
|Andrew Clarkson (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
|73
|Paul Agorir (Kenyan Riders)
|74
|Jarryd Jones (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|75
|Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia)
|76
|Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
|0:05:24
|77
|John Njoroge (Kenyan Riders)
|78
|Alexander Porter (City of Mt Gambier)
|79
|Ayub Kathurima (Kenyan Riders)
|80
|Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts)
|81
|Tom Chapman (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
|82
|Saxon Irvine (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
|83
|Tirian McManus (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
|84
|Jason Rigg (Team Polygon Australia)
|85
|Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia)
|86
|Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|87
|Edward White (GPM Data#3)
|88
|Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|89
|James Henry (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|0:07:04
|90
|Cal Britten (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|91
|Mark Fagg (City of Mt Gambier)
|92
|Allan Satchell (Anchor Point South Coast)
|93
|Todd Satchell (Anchor Point South Coast)
|94
|Oscar Stevenson (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|95
|Matthew Clark (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
|96
|Angus Lyons (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team)
|97
|Kyle Thompson (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|98
|Lachlan Ambrose (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
|99
|Alexander Woff (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team)
|100
|David Mclean (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|101
|Thomas Palmer (Drapac Cycling)
|0:08:44
|102
|David Fumpson (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
|103
|Camden Bush (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team)
|104
|Trevor Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
|105
|Matt Boys (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
|106
|Shane Young (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
|107
|Wade Edwards (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|108
|Ivan Michelin-Beard (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
|109
|Tim Guy (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|110
|David Melville (GPM Data#3)
|111
|Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
|112
|Nicholas Costello (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
|113
|Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|114
|Alastair Loutit (GPM Data#3)
|115
|Matthew Holmes (City of Mt Gambier)
|116
|Aaron Watts (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
|117
|Jonathan Stephens (City of Mt Gambier)
|118
|Samwel Mwangi (Kenyan Riders)
|0:10:24
|119
|Clive Silcock (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
|120
|Nathan McLaren (Anchor Point South Coast)
|121
|Matthew Opperman (City of Mt Gambier)
|122
|Dylan Lindsey (Anchor Point South Coast)
|123
|Mark Scouller (Anchor Point South Coast)
|124
|Christopher Eichler (City of Mt Gambier)
|125
|Michael McGee (Anchor Point South Coast)
|126
|Cameron Parlevliet (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
|127
|Samwel Ekiru (Kenyan Riders)
|128
|Jesse Ewart (GPM Data#3)
|129
|Karl Michelin-Beard (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
|130
|Griffith Moore (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
|131
|Tim Koopman (City of Mt Gambier)
|132
|Nicholas Katsonis (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
|133
|Joseph Gichora (Kenyan Riders)
|134
|Damien Cook (Anchor Point South Coast)
|135
|Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia)
|136
|Vaughan Bowman (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
|137
|Zac Quinn (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|138
|Nicholas Squillari (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|12
|pts
|2
|Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|6
|3
|Ryan MacAnnally (Team Polygon Australia)
|6
|4
|Jacob Kauffmann (Budget Forklifts)
|6
|5
|Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)
|4
|6
|Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)
|4
|7
|Miles Scotson (Euride Racing)
|4
|8
|Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|3
|9
|Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling)
|3
|10
|Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing)
|3
|11
|George Tansley (Euride Racing)
|3
|12
|Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|2
|13
|William Walker (Drapac Cycling)
|2
|14
|Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)
|2
|15
|Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)
|2
|16
|Daniel Fitter (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
|2
|17
|Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|1
|18
|Ryan Cavanagh (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|0:48:56
|2
|Robert McCarthy (Euride Racing)
|0:00:04
|3
|Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)
|0:00:06
|4
|Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing)
|0:00:11
|5
|Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|0:00:12
|6
|Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:18
|7
|Ryan Cavanagh (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|8
|Ryan MacAnnally (Team Polygon Australia)
|9
|Miles Scotson (Euride Racing)
|0:00:20
|10
|Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)
|0:00:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|2:27:30
|2
|Euride Racing
|3
|Drapac Cycling
|0:00:13
|4
|Budget Forklifts
|0:00:18
|5
|Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics
|0:00:54
|6
|African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:01:07
|7
|Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team
|0:01:17
|8
|search2retain p/b health.com.au
|0:01:25
|9
|Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program
|0:01:27
|10
|Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team
|0:01:29
|11
|Team Polygon Australia
|0:02:00
|12
|Kenyan Riders
|0:05:52
|13
|Campolina/Fulton Hogan
|0:06:13
|14
|Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|0:06:21
|15
|CharterMason Drapac Development Team
|0:08:01
|16
|Essendon Skoda Cycling Team
|0:08:08
|17
|City of Mt Gambier
|0:12:42
|18
|GPM Data#3
|0:14:09
|19
|Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
|0:15:30
|20
|Anchor Point South Coast
|0:23:50
