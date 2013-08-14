Trending

McCarthy wins Mt Gambier criterium

Sprint bonuses put runner-up Beckinsale in GC lead

Robert-Jon McCarthy leads up the climb.

Robert-Jon McCarthy leads up the climb.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Robert-Jon McCarthy (Euride Racing) has claimed opening honours at the Tour of the Great South Coast. A crash took out one of the South Australian-based team's riders on the final lap, but it proved no hindrance with Euride executing the perfect finish.

Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon – Genesys Wealth Advisers) crossed the line in second place, with McCarthy's teammate Russell Gill in third.

"This is my first stage win in the NRS," the 19-year-old said. "It’s a big relief and I really wanted to come here and win a stage, so it takes a bit of a pressure off."

Two intermediate sprint wins for Beckinsale puts the 20-year-old into the overall lead with a four-second advantage over McCarthy.

Racing got underway in Mt Gambier under soggy skies for the 30-lap criterium.

With 11 sprints available for the taking, Ryan MacAnnally (Polygon) who is back in Australia after spending a chunk of the season racing in the amateur ranks in Italy was first out of the blocks. George Tansley (Euride) was second, followed by Jack Haig (Huon-Genesys).

Given Budget Forklifts' domination of the intermediates in recent NRS rounds, it was surprising to see the squad out of the points the first time around but it didn't take them long to get their lead out warmed up, with Jesse Kerrison taking maximum points on the second sprint. Despite the positively dreary conditions, no team was taking the criterium easy with plenty of attacking initiative shown from the peloton, the result being that a solid mix of riders claimed the points on offer in the next intermediates, with Polygon perhaps having their noses just in front.

An attack from African Wildlife Safaris' Darcy Woolley netted maximum points on sprints eight and nine but it was Euride that was rising to the challenge, putting pressure on a rapidly diminishing field.

With three laps to go, just a score of riders remained in contention for the sprint finish. As wind gusts hit the course, the bell rang out for the final lap and a crash brought several riders to ground.

The Tour of the Great South Coast continues on Wednesday afternoon with a circuit race from Mt Gambier to Blue Lake over 65km.

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert McCarthy (Euride Racing)0:49:10
2Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
3Russell Gill (Euride Racing)
4Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)
5Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
6Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
7Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:00:03
8Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:00:05
9Ryan Cavanagh (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
10William Walker (Drapac Cycling)
11Luke Fetch (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
12Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Cycling)0:00:08
13Shaun McCarthy (Budget Forklifts)
14Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:00:10
15Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)
16Miles Scotson (Euride Racing)
17Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)
18Ryan MacAnnally (Team Polygon Australia)
19Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Cycling)
20Thomas Donald (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:00:18
21Anthony Collins (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
22Matthew Leonard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:00:20
23Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:00:25
24Marc Williams (Budget Forklifts)
25Jacob Kauffmann (Budget Forklifts)
26Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
27Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:00:28
28Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:00:29
29Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
30Ben Carman (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
31William Livesay (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
32Ayden Toovey (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
33Scott Law (GPM Data#3)
34Jason Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
35Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
36Luke Davison (Drapac Cycling)0:00:34
37Mark Kelly (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team)0:00:36
38Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling)
39Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts)0:00:39
40Karl Evans (Budget Forklifts)
41Alistair Crameri (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)0:00:42
42Suleiman Kangangi (Kenyan Riders)
43Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
44Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
45Daniel Herrewyn (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
46Zane Hunter (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
47Jack Hogan (City of Mt Gambier)
48Nicholas Bien (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team)
49Lucas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:00:47
50Kane Walker (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:00:50
51Gordon McCauley (Drapac Cycling)0:00:52
52Nathan Elliott (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)0:00:53
53Tom Robinson (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:00:55
54Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:01:09
55George Tansley (Euride Racing)0:01:12
56Benjamin Kipchumba (Kenyan Riders)0:01:40
57Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing)0:01:48
58Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing)
59Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)
60Daniel Fitter (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)0:01:50
61Lachlan Holliday (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)0:00:29
62Jason Lowndes (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:01:50
63Gerald Evans (Team Polygon Australia)
64Oliver Le Grice (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
65Jordan Stannus (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:03:30
66Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
67Robbie Hucker (Drapac Cycling)
68Andrew Roe (Euride Racing)
69Richard Irwin (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
70Michael Hale (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
71Munro Boydell (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
72Andrew Clarkson (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
73Paul Agorir (Kenyan Riders)
74Jarryd Jones (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
75Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia)
76Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)0:05:10
77John Njoroge (Kenyan Riders)
78Alexander Porter (City of Mt Gambier)
79Ayub Kathurima (Kenyan Riders)
80Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts)
81Tom Chapman (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
82Saxon Irvine (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
83Tirian McManus (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
84Jason Rigg (Team Polygon Australia)
85Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia)
86Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
87Edward White (GPM Data#3)
88Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
89James Henry (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:06:50
90Cal Britten (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
91Mark Fagg (City of Mt Gambier)
92Allan Satchell (Anchor Point South Coast)
93Todd Satchell (Anchor Point South Coast)
94Oscar Stevenson (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
95Matthew Clark (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
96Angus Lyons (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team)
97Kyle Thompson (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
98Lachlan Ambrose (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
99Alexander Woff (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team)
100David Mclean (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
101Thomas Palmer (Drapac Cycling)0:08:30
102David Fumpson (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
103Camden Bush (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team)
104Trevor Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
105Matt Boys (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
106Shane Young (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
107Wade Edwards (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
108Ivan Michelin-Beard (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
109Tim Guy (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
110David Melville (GPM Data#3)
111Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
112Nicholas Costello (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
113Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
114Alastair Loutit (GPM Data#3)
115Matthew Holmes (City of Mt Gambier)
116Aaron Watts (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
117Jonathan Stephens (City of Mt Gambier)
118Samwel Mwangi (Kenyan Riders)0:10:10
119Clive Silcock (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
120Nathan McLaren (Anchor Point South Coast)
121Matthew Opperman (City of Mt Gambier)
122Dylan Lindsey (Anchor Point South Coast)
123Mark Scouller (Anchor Point South Coast)
124Christopher Eichler (City of Mt Gambier)
125Michael McGee (Anchor Point South Coast)
126Cameron Parlevliet (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
127Samwel Ekiru (Kenyan Riders)
128Jesse Ewart (GPM Data#3)
129Karl Michelin-Beard (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
130Griffith Moore (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
131Tim Koopman (City of Mt Gambier)
132Nicholas Katsonis (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
133Joseph Gichora (Kenyan Riders)
134Damien Cook (Anchor Point South Coast)
135Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia)
136Vaughan Bowman (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
137Zac Quinn (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
138Nicholas Squillari (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
DNFJake Magee (GPM Data#3)

Intermediate sprints - Lap 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan MacAnnally (Team Polygon Australia)3pts
2George Tansley (Euride Racing)2
3Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)1

Lap 8 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)3pts
2Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)2
3Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)1

Lap 10 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)3pts
2William Walker (Drapac Cycling)2
3Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling)1

Lap 12 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)3pts
2Daniel Fitter (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)2
3Ryan Cavanagh (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)1

Lap 14 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)3pts
2Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)2
3Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)1

Lap 16 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)3pts
2Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing)2
3George Tansley (Euride Racing)1

Lap 18 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan MacAnnally (Team Polygon Australia)3pts
2Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling)2
3Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)1

Lap 20 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)3pts
2Jacob Kauffmann (Budget Forklifts)2
3Miles Scotson (Euride Racing)1

Lap 22 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)3pts
2Jacob Kauffmann (Budget Forklifts)2
3Miles Scotson (Euride Racing)1

Lap 24 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)3pts
2Jacob Kauffmann (Budget Forklifts)2
3Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing)1

Lap 26 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)3pts
2Miles Scotson (Euride Racing)2
3Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team2:27:30
2Euride Racing
3Drapac Cycling0:00:13
4Budget Forklifts0:00:18
5Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics0:00:54
6African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:01:07
7Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team0:01:17
8search2retain p/b health.com.au0:01:25
9Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program0:01:27
10Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team0:01:29
11Team Polygon Australia0:02:00
12Kenyan Riders0:05:52
13Campolina/Fulton Hogan0:06:13
14Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part0:06:21
15CharterMason Drapac Development Team0:08:01
16Essendon Skoda Cycling Team0:08:08
17City of Mt Gambier0:12:42
18GPM Data#30:14:09
19Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team0:15:30
20Anchor Point South Coast0:23:50

General classification after Stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:48:56
2Robert McCarthy (Euride Racing)0:00:04
3Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)0:00:06
4Russell Gill (Euride Racing)0:00:08
5Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)0:00:10
6Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:00:11
7Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling)
8Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing)
9Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:00:12
10Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
11Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:00:14
12William Walker (Drapac Cycling)0:00:17
13Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:00:18
14Ryan Cavanagh (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
15Ryan MacAnnally (Team Polygon Australia)
16Luke Fetch (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:00:19
17Miles Scotson (Euride Racing)0:00:20
18Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Cycling)0:00:22
19Shaun McCarthy (Budget Forklifts)
20Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)
21Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)
22Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Cycling)0:00:24
23Thomas Donald (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:00:32
24Anthony Collins (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
25Jacob Kauffmann (Budget Forklifts)0:00:33
26Matthew Leonard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:00:34
27Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:00:39
28Marc Williams (Budget Forklifts)
29Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
30Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:00:42
31Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:00:43
32Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
33Ben Carman (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
34William Livesay (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
35Ayden Toovey (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
36Scott Law (GPM Data#3)
37Jason Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
38Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
39Lachlan Holliday (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
40Luke Davison (Drapac Cycling)0:00:48
41Mark Kelly (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team)0:00:50
42Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts)0:00:53
43Karl Evans (Budget Forklifts)
44Alistair Crameri (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)0:00:56
45Suleiman Kangangi (Kenyan Riders)
46Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
47Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
48Daniel Herrewyn (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
49Zane Hunter (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
50Jack Hogan (City of Mt Gambier)
51Nicholas Bien (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team)
52Lucas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:01:01
53Kane Walker (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:01:04
54Gordon McCauley (Drapac Cycling)0:01:06
55Nathan Elliott (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)0:01:07
56Tom Robinson (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:01:09
57Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:01:23
58George Tansley (Euride Racing)
59Benjamin Kipchumba (Kenyan Riders)0:01:54
60Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing)0:02:02
61Daniel Fitter (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
62Jason Lowndes (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:02:04
63Gerald Evans (Team Polygon Australia)
64Oliver Le Grice (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
65Jordan Stannus (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:03:44
66Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
67Robbie Hucker (Drapac Cycling)
68Andrew Roe (Euride Racing)
69Richard Irwin (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
70Michael Hale (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
71Munro Boydell (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
72Andrew Clarkson (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
73Paul Agorir (Kenyan Riders)
74Jarryd Jones (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
75Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia)
76Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)0:05:24
77John Njoroge (Kenyan Riders)
78Alexander Porter (City of Mt Gambier)
79Ayub Kathurima (Kenyan Riders)
80Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts)
81Tom Chapman (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
82Saxon Irvine (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
83Tirian McManus (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
84Jason Rigg (Team Polygon Australia)
85Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia)
86Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
87Edward White (GPM Data#3)
88Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
89James Henry (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:07:04
90Cal Britten (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
91Mark Fagg (City of Mt Gambier)
92Allan Satchell (Anchor Point South Coast)
93Todd Satchell (Anchor Point South Coast)
94Oscar Stevenson (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
95Matthew Clark (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
96Angus Lyons (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team)
97Kyle Thompson (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
98Lachlan Ambrose (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
99Alexander Woff (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team)
100David Mclean (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
101Thomas Palmer (Drapac Cycling)0:08:44
102David Fumpson (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
103Camden Bush (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team)
104Trevor Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
105Matt Boys (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
106Shane Young (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
107Wade Edwards (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
108Ivan Michelin-Beard (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
109Tim Guy (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
110David Melville (GPM Data#3)
111Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
112Nicholas Costello (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
113Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
114Alastair Loutit (GPM Data#3)
115Matthew Holmes (City of Mt Gambier)
116Aaron Watts (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
117Jonathan Stephens (City of Mt Gambier)
118Samwel Mwangi (Kenyan Riders)0:10:24
119Clive Silcock (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
120Nathan McLaren (Anchor Point South Coast)
121Matthew Opperman (City of Mt Gambier)
122Dylan Lindsey (Anchor Point South Coast)
123Mark Scouller (Anchor Point South Coast)
124Christopher Eichler (City of Mt Gambier)
125Michael McGee (Anchor Point South Coast)
126Cameron Parlevliet (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
127Samwel Ekiru (Kenyan Riders)
128Jesse Ewart (GPM Data#3)
129Karl Michelin-Beard (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
130Griffith Moore (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
131Tim Koopman (City of Mt Gambier)
132Nicholas Katsonis (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
133Joseph Gichora (Kenyan Riders)
134Damien Cook (Anchor Point South Coast)
135Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia)
136Vaughan Bowman (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
137Zac Quinn (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
138Nicholas Squillari (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)

Independent Cranes Sprint Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)12pts
2Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)6
3Ryan MacAnnally (Team Polygon Australia)6
4Jacob Kauffmann (Budget Forklifts)6
5Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)4
6Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)4
7Miles Scotson (Euride Racing)4
8Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)3
9Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling)3
10Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing)3
11George Tansley (Euride Racing)3
12Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)2
13William Walker (Drapac Cycling)2
14Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)2
15Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)2
16Daniel Fitter (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)2
17Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)1
18Ryan Cavanagh (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)1

CFMEU Rising Star Award
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:48:56
2Robert McCarthy (Euride Racing)0:00:04
3Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)0:00:06
4Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing)0:00:11
5Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:00:12
6Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:00:18
7Ryan Cavanagh (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
8Ryan MacAnnally (Team Polygon Australia)
9Miles Scotson (Euride Racing)0:00:20
10Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)0:00:22

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team2:27:30
2Euride Racing
3Drapac Cycling0:00:13
4Budget Forklifts0:00:18
5Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics0:00:54
6African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:01:07
7Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team0:01:17
8search2retain p/b health.com.au0:01:25
9Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program0:01:27
10Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team0:01:29
11Team Polygon Australia0:02:00
12Kenyan Riders0:05:52
13Campolina/Fulton Hogan0:06:13
14Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part0:06:21
15CharterMason Drapac Development Team0:08:01
16Essendon Skoda Cycling Team0:08:08
17City of Mt Gambier0:12:42
18GPM Data#30:14:09
19Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team0:15:30
20Anchor Point South Coast0:23:50

 

Latest on Cyclingnews