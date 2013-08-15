Trending

Giacoppo prevails on tough stage to Casterton

Horgan still in yellow with 24 second lead

Anthony Giacoppo (Huon-Genesys) claims stage 4 of the Tour of the Great South Coast ahead of Alex Edmondson (Euride) and Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac)

(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)

Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon – Genesys Wealth Advisers) has won his second stage of the day at the Tour of the Great South Coast, finishing top of a hotly-contested afternoon 92km stage into Casterton. The West Australia had earlier won the morning criterium in Portland.

Euride Racing's Alex Edmondson finished second, with Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac) crossing the line in third.

Sam Horgan (Budget Forklifts) will wear the yellow leader's jersey for another stage with his lead not threatened by the events. The New Zealander finished in the second group on the road, four seconds in arrears of Giacoppo. Two seconds picked up at the Sandford Pub sprint, sees Horgan extend his lead by a further two seconds from how he started the day, with Alex Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS) 24 seconds back.

Giacoppo conceded he was out of GC contention and would not be taking back-to-back overall victories, but said he was happy to have claimed two wins on the second day of the tour.

"I came in with a goal of trying to get three stage wins and now I'm well on my way," he said. "I've had a slow start to the year - I had a bit of illness and a few injuries which slowed me down a little, so it's good to get some form back."

It took some time for the first break of the day to get established and finally, just after the 30km mark, four riders slipped off the front and quickly gained an 18 second advantage. Two others, Andrew Roe (Euride Racing) and Ryan MacAnally (Polygon) joined the quartet shortly after.

Crashes marred the race at the 53km mark and that spelled the end for the breakaway. As the cat.2 climb at Ridge Road approached, a new escape had formed with riders off the front keen to create as big of a gap as possible with a mostly downhill run into Casterton for the final 20km. A brutal headwind on the climb split the riders across the road and with 10km to go, a front group of around 30 riders held a slight advantage.

The conditions offered no respite and with three kilometres remaining a lead group of 50 had formed to contest the finale.

Horgan said it was a tough day, made easier by his Budget Forklifts teammates.

"It's really about safety in numbers," he said. "Our strategy is to stick together and that's what we did today."

The Tour of the Great South Coast continues on Friday with another double stage day, featuring a 40km criterium around Port Fairy and then a 67km road stage between Port Fairy and Hawksdale.

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)2:19:03
2Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing)
3Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
4William Walker (Drapac Cycling)
5George Tansley (Euride Racing)
6Scott Law (GPM Data#3)
7Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
8Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
9Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)
10Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
11Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Cycling)
12Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
13Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
14Anthony Collins (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)0:00:04
15Luke Fetch (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
16Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)
17Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)
18Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
19Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
20Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
21Daniel Fitter (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
22Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Cycling)
23Ayden Toovey (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
24Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling)
25Marc Williams (Budget Forklifts)
26Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
27Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts)
28Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
29Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
30Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts)
31Robert McCarthy (Euride Racing)
32Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
33Saxon Irvine (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
34Miles Scotson (Euride Racing)
35Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
36Jacob Kauffmann (Budget Forklifts)
37Edward White (GPM Data#3)
38Jason Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
39Michael Hale (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
40Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:00:09
41Jesse Ewart (GPM Data#3)
42Nathan Elliott (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
43Zac Quinn (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
44Suleiman Kangangi (Kenyan Riders)
45Matthew Holmes (City of Mt Gambier)
46Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
47Zane Hunter (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
48Nicholas Bien (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team)
49Tom Robinson (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:00:13
50Gordon McCauley (Drapac Cycling)
51Jason Rigg (Team Polygon Australia)
52Oscar Stevenson (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:00:16
53Karl Evans (Budget Forklifts)
54Andrew Roe (Euride Racing)0:00:19
55Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia)0:00:21
56Russell Gill (Euride Racing)0:01:07
57Nicholas Katsonis (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)0:04:06
58William Livesay (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:05:27
59Alexander Woff (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team)0:07:16
60Lachlan Holliday (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
61Ayub Kathurima (Kenyan Riders)
62Kyle Thompson (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
63Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
64Jason Lowndes (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
65Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)
66David Fumpson (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
67Matthew Leonard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
68Shaun McCarthy (Budget Forklifts)
69Thomas Donald (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
70Gerald Evans (Team Polygon Australia)
71Jordan Stannus (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
72Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
73David Melville (GPM Data#3)
74Cal Britten (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
75Mark Kelly (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team)
76Alastair Loutit (GPM Data#3)
77Luke Davison (Drapac Cycling)
78Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia)
79Ryan Cavanagh (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
80Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing)
81Todd Satchell (Anchor Point South Coast)0:09:10
82Alistair Crameri (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
83Shane Young (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
84Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
85Tom Chapman (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
86Daniel Herrewyn (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
87Clive Silcock (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
88Camden Bush (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team)
89Andrew Clarkson (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
90Nicholas Costello (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
91James Henry (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
92Jake Magee (GPM Data#3)
93Karl Michelin-Beard (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
94Lucas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
95Ben Carman (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
96Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
97Ivan Michelin-Beard (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
98Kane Walker (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
99Ryan MacAnnally (Team Polygon Australia)
100Tim Guy (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:09:37
101Tirian McManus (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)0:11:48
102Mark Fagg (City of Mt Gambier)
103Samwel Mwangi (Kenyan Riders)0:11:49
104Matt Boys (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
105Damien Cook (Anchor Point South Coast)
106Samwel Ekiru (Kenyan Riders)
107Richard Irwin (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
108Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia)
109Jarryd Jones (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
110Matthew Opperman (City of Mt Gambier)
111Tim Koopman (City of Mt Gambier)
112John Njoroge (Kenyan Riders)
113Aaron Watts (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
114Griffith Moore (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
115Lachlan Ambrose (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
116Angus Lyons (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team)
117Nicholas Squillari (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:11:55
118Michael McGee (Anchor Point South Coast)
119Thomas Palmer (Drapac Cycling)
120Jonathan Stephens (City of Mt Gambier)
121Mark Scouller (Anchor Point South Coast)
122Matthew Clark (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
123Allan Satchell (Anchor Point South Coast)
124Jack Hogan (City of Mt Gambier)
125Nathan McLaren (Anchor Point South Coast)0:20:57
126Dylan Lindsey (Anchor Point South Coast)
127Joseph Gichora (Kenyan Riders)
128Munro Boydell (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:30:10
129David Mclean (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
130Christopher Eichler (City of Mt Gambier)0:40:37
131Wade Edwards (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:44:25
DNFRobbie Hucker (Drapac Cycling)
DNFPaul Agorir (Kenyan Riders)
DNFCameron Parlevliet (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
DNFOliver Le Grice (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)

Intermediate Sprints - Mackenzie St/Blackwoods Rd
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)3pts
2Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)2
3Matthew Leonard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)1

Digby Pub and General Store
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia)3pts
2Ryan Cavanagh (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)2
3Zane Hunter (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)1

Merino Hotel
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan MacAnnally (Team Polygon Australia)3pts
2Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)2
3Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia)1

Paschendale CFA
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)3pts
2Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au)2
3Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)1

Sandford Pub
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au)3pts
2Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)2
3Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)1

Hill Climbs - Timber Mill CAT4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)3pts
2Matthew Clark (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)2
3Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)1

White Posts CAT4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)3pts
2Matthew Clark (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)2
3Andrew Clarkson (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)1

Neighbourhood Watch CAT4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling)3pts
2Matthew Clark (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)2
3Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)1

McIntoshs Rd/Whites Rd CAT4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia)3pts
2Zane Hunter (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)2
3Ryan MacAnnally (Team Polygon Australia)1

Turnley St CAT3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia)5pts
2Ryan Cavanagh (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)3
3Zane Hunter (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)2

Black and Yellow Cross CAT3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zane Hunter (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)5pts
2Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)3
3Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia)2

Paschendale First War Settlement CAT3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)5pts
2Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia)3
3Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Cycling)2

Ridge Rd South CAT2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)7pts
2Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)5
3Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Cycling)3

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team6:57:09
2Euride Racing0:00:04
3Drapac Cycling
4African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
5CharterMason Drapac Development Team0:00:08
6Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program0:00:12
7Budget Forklifts
8GPM Data#30:00:13
9search2retain p/b health.com.au0:00:17
10Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics
11Team Polygon Australia0:00:34
12Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team0:07:36
13Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team0:09:18
14Essendon Skoda Cycling Team0:14:41
15Campolina/Fulton Hogan0:18:29
16Kenyan Riders0:19:14
17City of Mt Gambier0:23:46
18Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part0:25:36
19Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
20Anchor Point South Coast0:32:54

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)5:39:58
2Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:00:24
3Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:00:53
4Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing)0:01:02
5Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Cycling)0:01:24
6Jacob Kauffmann (Budget Forklifts)0:01:37
7Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:01:41
8Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:01:44
9Luke Fetch (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:01:48
10Robert McCarthy (Euride Racing)0:01:50
11William Walker (Drapac Cycling)0:01:51
12Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Cycling)0:01:54
13Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)0:02:04
14Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:02:12
15Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)0:02:14
16Ayden Toovey (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)0:02:29
17Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:02:31
18Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:02:55
19Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:03:18
20Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:03:38
21Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)0:03:39
22Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling)0:03:40
23Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:04:01
24Scott Law (GPM Data#3)0:04:03
25Anthony Collins (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)0:04:05
26Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)0:04:08
27Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:04:12
28Jason Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)0:04:16
29Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:04:17
30Zane Hunter (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:04:24
31Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts)0:04:26
32Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)0:04:29
33Suleiman Kangangi (Kenyan Riders)0:04:34
34Russell Gill (Euride Racing)0:04:44
35Nicholas Bien (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team)0:05:22
36Daniel Fitter (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)0:05:34
37Gordon McCauley (Drapac Cycling)0:05:48
38Andrew Roe (Euride Racing)0:06:09
39George Tansley (Euride Racing)0:06:23
40Marc Williams (Budget Forklifts)0:06:30
41Tom Robinson (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:06:36
42Michael Hale (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:07:17
43Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts)0:08:18
44Saxon Irvine (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)0:08:57
45Karl Evans (Budget Forklifts)0:09:14
46Oscar Stevenson (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:09:22
47William Livesay (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:09:37
48Miles Scotson (Euride Racing)0:09:47
49Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)0:09:56
50Jason Rigg (Team Polygon Australia)0:10:31
51Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)0:10:34
52Ryan Cavanagh (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:10:58
53Shaun McCarthy (Budget Forklifts)0:11:05
54Matthew Leonard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:11:18
55Lachlan Holliday (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)0:11:28
56Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia)0:11:32
57Nathan Elliott (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)0:12:55
58Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing)0:13:06
59Ben Carman (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)0:13:22
60Ryan MacAnnally (Team Polygon Australia)
61Alistair Crameri (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)0:13:35
62Lucas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:13:40
63Jesse Ewart (GPM Data#3)0:14:02
64Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:14:03
65Kane Walker (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:14:12
66Thomas Donald (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:14:13
67Daniel Herrewyn (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)0:14:35
68Edward White (GPM Data#3)0:15:51
69Ayub Kathurima (Kenyan Riders)0:16:09
70Jordan Stannus (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:16:10
71Andrew Clarkson (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)0:16:56
72Gerald Evans (Team Polygon Australia)0:17:00
73Jack Hogan (City of Mt Gambier)0:17:54
74Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:17:57
75Tom Chapman (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)0:18:03
76Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:18:04
77Kyle Thompson (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:18:42
78Matthew Holmes (City of Mt Gambier)0:19:16
79Jake Magee (GPM Data#3)0:19:50
80David Melville (GPM Data#3)0:20:02
81Jason Lowndes (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:20:03
82John Njoroge (Kenyan Riders)0:21:28
83Alastair Loutit (GPM Data#3)0:21:47
84James Henry (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:22:01
85Matthew Clark (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)0:22:41
86Tirian McManus (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)0:22:59
87Thomas Palmer (Drapac Cycling)0:24:01
88Luke Davison (Drapac Cycling)0:24:39
89Angus Lyons (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team)0:24:54
90Alexander Woff (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team)0:24:57
91Lachlan Ambrose (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
92Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)0:26:15
93Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia)0:26:37
94Zac Quinn (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:27:10
95Nicholas Costello (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)0:27:51
96Nicholas Squillari (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:28:20
97David Fumpson (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)0:28:41
98Mark Kelly (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team)0:29:13
99Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:30:19
100Mark Fagg (City of Mt Gambier)0:30:33
101Clive Silcock (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)0:31:15
102Todd Satchell (Anchor Point South Coast)0:32:31
103Michael McGee (Anchor Point South Coast)0:34:00
104Shane Young (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)0:34:11
105Tim Guy (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:34:58
106Allan Satchell (Anchor Point South Coast)0:35:16
107Nicholas Katsonis (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)0:35:37
108Karl Michelin-Beard (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)0:35:51
109Jarryd Jones (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:36:46
110Matt Boys (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)0:36:50
111Aaron Watts (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)0:37:10
112Ivan Michelin-Beard (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)0:37:23
113Cal Britten (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:37:51
114Damien Cook (Anchor Point South Coast)0:38:30
115Mark Scouller (Anchor Point South Coast)0:38:36
116Samwel Ekiru (Kenyan Riders)0:38:50
117Richard Irwin (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)0:38:58
118Camden Bush (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team)0:39:07
119Samwel Mwangi (Kenyan Riders)0:40:48
120Jonathan Stephens (City of Mt Gambier)0:41:52
121Dylan Lindsey (Anchor Point South Coast)0:43:02
122Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia)0:43:06
123Griffith Moore (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)0:43:26
124Matthew Opperman (City of Mt Gambier)0:45:44
125Tim Koopman (City of Mt Gambier)
126David Mclean (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:47:37
127Munro Boydell (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:50:31
128Joseph Gichora (Kenyan Riders)0:52:34
129Nathan McLaren (Anchor Point South Coast)0:54:52
130Wade Edwards (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:58:56
131Christopher Eichler (City of Mt Gambier)1:14:32

Independent Cranes Sprint Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)21pts
2Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)15
3Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)14
4Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)12
5Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)10
6Ryan MacAnnally (Team Polygon Australia)9
7Jacob Kauffmann (Budget Forklifts)8
8Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)8
9Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)6
10Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing)6
11Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)4
12Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)4
13Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)4
14Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia)4
15Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)4
16Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing)4
17Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au)4
18Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling)4
19Miles Scotson (Euride Racing)4
20Luke Fetch (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)3
21Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au)3
22George Tansley (Euride Racing)3
23Ryan Cavanagh (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)3
24Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)3
25William Walker (Drapac Cycling)2
26Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au)2
27Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)2
28Daniel Fitter (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)2
29Andrew Roe (Euride Racing)2
30Nathan Elliott (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)2
31Luke Davison (Drapac Cycling)2
32Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)1
33Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)1
34Zane Hunter (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)1
35Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts)1
36Matthew Leonard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)1
37Matthew Clark (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)1

Scody King of the Mountains Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)17pts
2Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia)13
3Matthew Clark (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)10
4Zane Hunter (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)9
5Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)6
6Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)6
7Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)4
8Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)3
9Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)3
10Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling)3
11Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Cycling)3
12Ryan Cavanagh (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)3
13Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)3
14Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)2
15Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Cycling)2
16Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts)2
17Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)1
18Ryan MacAnnally (Team Polygon Australia)1
19Andrew Clarkson (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)1
20Thomas Palmer (Drapac Cycling)1

Campolina Criterium Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)16pts
2Robert McCarthy (Euride Racing)11
3Russell Gill (Euride Racing)10
4Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)9
5Scott Law (GPM Data#3)9
6William Walker (Drapac Cycling)8
7Thomas Palmer (Drapac Cycling)8
8Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)7
9Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)6
10Shaun McCarthy (Budget Forklifts)6
11Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)5
12Daniel Fitter (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)5
13Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)4
14Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)4
15Ryan Cavanagh (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)2

CFMEU Rising Star Award
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)5:40:22
2Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing)0:00:38
3Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:01:20
4Robert McCarthy (Euride Racing)0:01:26
5Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)0:01:40
6Ayden Toovey (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)0:02:05
7Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:03:14
8Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:03:37
9Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:03:48
10Zane Hunter (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:04:00

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Budget Forklifts17:03:37
2Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team0:01:04
3Euride Racing0:01:19
4Drapac Cycling0:01:32
5Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program0:05:17
6search2retain p/b health.com.au0:05:49
7Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics0:06:34
8African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:06:36
9Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team0:08:23
10Team Polygon Australia0:10:29
11CharterMason Drapac Development Team0:11:40
12GPM Data#30:12:36
13Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team0:18:13
14Kenyan Riders0:33:04
15Essendon Skoda Cycling Team0:36:07
16Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part0:39:23
17Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team0:51:24
18Campolina/Fulton Hogan0:52:48
19City of Mt Gambier1:00:34
20Anchor Point South Coast1:33:22

 

