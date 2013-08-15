Anthony Giacoppo (Huon-Genesys) claims stage 4 of the Tour of the Great South Coast ahead of Alex Edmondson (Euride) and Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac) (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)

Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon – Genesys Wealth Advisers) has won his second stage of the day at the Tour of the Great South Coast, finishing top of a hotly-contested afternoon 92km stage into Casterton. The West Australia had earlier won the morning criterium in Portland.

Euride Racing's Alex Edmondson finished second, with Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac) crossing the line in third.

Sam Horgan (Budget Forklifts) will wear the yellow leader's jersey for another stage with his lead not threatened by the events. The New Zealander finished in the second group on the road, four seconds in arrears of Giacoppo. Two seconds picked up at the Sandford Pub sprint, sees Horgan extend his lead by a further two seconds from how he started the day, with Alex Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS) 24 seconds back.

Giacoppo conceded he was out of GC contention and would not be taking back-to-back overall victories, but said he was happy to have claimed two wins on the second day of the tour.

"I came in with a goal of trying to get three stage wins and now I'm well on my way," he said. "I've had a slow start to the year - I had a bit of illness and a few injuries which slowed me down a little, so it's good to get some form back."

It took some time for the first break of the day to get established and finally, just after the 30km mark, four riders slipped off the front and quickly gained an 18 second advantage. Two others, Andrew Roe (Euride Racing) and Ryan MacAnally (Polygon) joined the quartet shortly after.

Crashes marred the race at the 53km mark and that spelled the end for the breakaway. As the cat.2 climb at Ridge Road approached, a new escape had formed with riders off the front keen to create as big of a gap as possible with a mostly downhill run into Casterton for the final 20km. A brutal headwind on the climb split the riders across the road and with 10km to go, a front group of around 30 riders held a slight advantage.

The conditions offered no respite and with three kilometres remaining a lead group of 50 had formed to contest the finale.

Horgan said it was a tough day, made easier by his Budget Forklifts teammates.

"It's really about safety in numbers," he said. "Our strategy is to stick together and that's what we did today."

The Tour of the Great South Coast continues on Friday with another double stage day, featuring a 40km criterium around Port Fairy and then a 67km road stage between Port Fairy and Hawksdale.

Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 2:19:03 2 Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing) 3 Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 4 William Walker (Drapac Cycling) 5 George Tansley (Euride Racing) 6 Scott Law (GPM Data#3) 7 Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 8 Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 9 Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia) 10 Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 11 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Cycling) 12 Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 13 Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 14 Anthony Collins (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 0:00:04 15 Luke Fetch (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 16 Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts) 17 Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing) 18 Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 19 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 20 Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 21 Daniel Fitter (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 22 Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Cycling) 23 Ayden Toovey (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 24 Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling) 25 Marc Williams (Budget Forklifts) 26 Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 27 Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts) 28 Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 29 Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 30 Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts) 31 Robert McCarthy (Euride Racing) 32 Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 33 Saxon Irvine (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 34 Miles Scotson (Euride Racing) 35 Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 36 Jacob Kauffmann (Budget Forklifts) 37 Edward White (GPM Data#3) 38 Jason Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 39 Michael Hale (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 40 Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:00:09 41 Jesse Ewart (GPM Data#3) 42 Nathan Elliott (Campolina/Fulton Hogan) 43 Zac Quinn (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 44 Suleiman Kangangi (Kenyan Riders) 45 Matthew Holmes (City of Mt Gambier) 46 Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 47 Zane Hunter (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 48 Nicholas Bien (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team) 49 Tom Robinson (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:13 50 Gordon McCauley (Drapac Cycling) 51 Jason Rigg (Team Polygon Australia) 52 Oscar Stevenson (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:00:16 53 Karl Evans (Budget Forklifts) 54 Andrew Roe (Euride Racing) 0:00:19 55 Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia) 0:00:21 56 Russell Gill (Euride Racing) 0:01:07 57 Nicholas Katsonis (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 0:04:06 58 William Livesay (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 0:05:27 59 Alexander Woff (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team) 0:07:16 60 Lachlan Holliday (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 61 Ayub Kathurima (Kenyan Riders) 62 Kyle Thompson (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 63 Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 64 Jason Lowndes (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 65 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 66 David Fumpson (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 67 Matthew Leonard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 68 Shaun McCarthy (Budget Forklifts) 69 Thomas Donald (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 70 Gerald Evans (Team Polygon Australia) 71 Jordan Stannus (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 72 Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 73 David Melville (GPM Data#3) 74 Cal Britten (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 75 Mark Kelly (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team) 76 Alastair Loutit (GPM Data#3) 77 Luke Davison (Drapac Cycling) 78 Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia) 79 Ryan Cavanagh (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 80 Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing) 81 Todd Satchell (Anchor Point South Coast) 0:09:10 82 Alistair Crameri (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 83 Shane Young (Campolina/Fulton Hogan) 84 Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 85 Tom Chapman (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 86 Daniel Herrewyn (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 87 Clive Silcock (Campolina/Fulton Hogan) 88 Camden Bush (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team) 89 Andrew Clarkson (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 90 Nicholas Costello (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 91 James Henry (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 92 Jake Magee (GPM Data#3) 93 Karl Michelin-Beard (Campolina/Fulton Hogan) 94 Lucas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 95 Ben Carman (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 96 Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 97 Ivan Michelin-Beard (Campolina/Fulton Hogan) 98 Kane Walker (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 99 Ryan MacAnnally (Team Polygon Australia) 100 Tim Guy (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:09:37 101 Tirian McManus (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 0:11:48 102 Mark Fagg (City of Mt Gambier) 103 Samwel Mwangi (Kenyan Riders) 0:11:49 104 Matt Boys (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 105 Damien Cook (Anchor Point South Coast) 106 Samwel Ekiru (Kenyan Riders) 107 Richard Irwin (Campolina/Fulton Hogan) 108 Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia) 109 Jarryd Jones (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 110 Matthew Opperman (City of Mt Gambier) 111 Tim Koopman (City of Mt Gambier) 112 John Njoroge (Kenyan Riders) 113 Aaron Watts (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 114 Griffith Moore (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 115 Lachlan Ambrose (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 116 Angus Lyons (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team) 117 Nicholas Squillari (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:11:55 118 Michael McGee (Anchor Point South Coast) 119 Thomas Palmer (Drapac Cycling) 120 Jonathan Stephens (City of Mt Gambier) 121 Mark Scouller (Anchor Point South Coast) 122 Matthew Clark (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 123 Allan Satchell (Anchor Point South Coast) 124 Jack Hogan (City of Mt Gambier) 125 Nathan McLaren (Anchor Point South Coast) 0:20:57 126 Dylan Lindsey (Anchor Point South Coast) 127 Joseph Gichora (Kenyan Riders) 128 Munro Boydell (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 0:30:10 129 David Mclean (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 130 Christopher Eichler (City of Mt Gambier) 0:40:37 131 Wade Edwards (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 0:44:25 DNF Robbie Hucker (Drapac Cycling) DNF Paul Agorir (Kenyan Riders) DNF Cameron Parlevliet (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) DNF Oliver Le Grice (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)

Intermediate Sprints - Mackenzie St/Blackwoods Rd # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 3 pts 2 Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 2 3 Matthew Leonard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 1

Digby Pub and General Store # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia) 3 pts 2 Ryan Cavanagh (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 2 3 Zane Hunter (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 1

Merino Hotel # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ryan MacAnnally (Team Polygon Australia) 3 pts 2 Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 2 3 Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia) 1

Paschendale CFA # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 3 pts 2 Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 2 3 Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 1

Sandford Pub # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 3 pts 2 Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts) 2 3 Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing) 1

Hill Climbs - Timber Mill CAT4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 3 pts 2 Matthew Clark (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 2 3 Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 1

White Posts CAT4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 3 pts 2 Matthew Clark (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 2 3 Andrew Clarkson (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 1

Neighbourhood Watch CAT4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling) 3 pts 2 Matthew Clark (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 2 3 Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 1

McIntoshs Rd/Whites Rd CAT4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia) 3 pts 2 Zane Hunter (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 2 3 Ryan MacAnnally (Team Polygon Australia) 1

Turnley St CAT3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia) 5 pts 2 Ryan Cavanagh (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 3 3 Zane Hunter (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 2

Black and Yellow Cross CAT3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Zane Hunter (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 5 pts 2 Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 3 3 Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia) 2

Paschendale First War Settlement CAT3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 5 pts 2 Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia) 3 3 Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Cycling) 2

Ridge Rd South CAT2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 7 pts 2 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 5 3 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Cycling) 3

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 6:57:09 2 Euride Racing 0:00:04 3 Drapac Cycling 4 African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 5 CharterMason Drapac Development Team 0:00:08 6 Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program 0:00:12 7 Budget Forklifts 8 GPM Data#3 0:00:13 9 search2retain p/b health.com.au 0:00:17 10 Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics 11 Team Polygon Australia 0:00:34 12 Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team 0:07:36 13 Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team 0:09:18 14 Essendon Skoda Cycling Team 0:14:41 15 Campolina/Fulton Hogan 0:18:29 16 Kenyan Riders 0:19:14 17 City of Mt Gambier 0:23:46 18 Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part 0:25:36 19 Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team 20 Anchor Point South Coast 0:32:54

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts) 5:39:58 2 Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:00:24 3 Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:53 4 Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing) 0:01:02 5 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Cycling) 0:01:24 6 Jacob Kauffmann (Budget Forklifts) 0:01:37 7 Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:01:41 8 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:01:44 9 Luke Fetch (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 0:01:48 10 Robert McCarthy (Euride Racing) 0:01:50 11 William Walker (Drapac Cycling) 0:01:51 12 Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Cycling) 0:01:54 13 Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing) 0:02:04 14 Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:02:12 15 Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 0:02:14 16 Ayden Toovey (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 0:02:29 17 Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:02:31 18 Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:02:55 19 Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:03:18 20 Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:03:38 21 Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia) 0:03:39 22 Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling) 0:03:40 23 Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:04:01 24 Scott Law (GPM Data#3) 0:04:03 25 Anthony Collins (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 0:04:05 26 Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 0:04:08 27 Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:04:12 28 Jason Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 0:04:16 29 Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:04:17 30 Zane Hunter (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 0:04:24 31 Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts) 0:04:26 32 Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 0:04:29 33 Suleiman Kangangi (Kenyan Riders) 0:04:34 34 Russell Gill (Euride Racing) 0:04:44 35 Nicholas Bien (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team) 0:05:22 36 Daniel Fitter (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 0:05:34 37 Gordon McCauley (Drapac Cycling) 0:05:48 38 Andrew Roe (Euride Racing) 0:06:09 39 George Tansley (Euride Racing) 0:06:23 40 Marc Williams (Budget Forklifts) 0:06:30 41 Tom Robinson (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:06:36 42 Michael Hale (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 0:07:17 43 Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts) 0:08:18 44 Saxon Irvine (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 0:08:57 45 Karl Evans (Budget Forklifts) 0:09:14 46 Oscar Stevenson (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:09:22 47 William Livesay (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 0:09:37 48 Miles Scotson (Euride Racing) 0:09:47 49 Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 0:09:56 50 Jason Rigg (Team Polygon Australia) 0:10:31 51 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 0:10:34 52 Ryan Cavanagh (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:10:58 53 Shaun McCarthy (Budget Forklifts) 0:11:05 54 Matthew Leonard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 0:11:18 55 Lachlan Holliday (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 0:11:28 56 Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia) 0:11:32 57 Nathan Elliott (Campolina/Fulton Hogan) 0:12:55 58 Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing) 0:13:06 59 Ben Carman (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 0:13:22 60 Ryan MacAnnally (Team Polygon Australia) 61 Alistair Crameri (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 0:13:35 62 Lucas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:13:40 63 Jesse Ewart (GPM Data#3) 0:14:02 64 Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:14:03 65 Kane Walker (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:14:12 66 Thomas Donald (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:14:13 67 Daniel Herrewyn (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 0:14:35 68 Edward White (GPM Data#3) 0:15:51 69 Ayub Kathurima (Kenyan Riders) 0:16:09 70 Jordan Stannus (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:16:10 71 Andrew Clarkson (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 0:16:56 72 Gerald Evans (Team Polygon Australia) 0:17:00 73 Jack Hogan (City of Mt Gambier) 0:17:54 74 Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:17:57 75 Tom Chapman (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 0:18:03 76 Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:18:04 77 Kyle Thompson (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:18:42 78 Matthew Holmes (City of Mt Gambier) 0:19:16 79 Jake Magee (GPM Data#3) 0:19:50 80 David Melville (GPM Data#3) 0:20:02 81 Jason Lowndes (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:20:03 82 John Njoroge (Kenyan Riders) 0:21:28 83 Alastair Loutit (GPM Data#3) 0:21:47 84 James Henry (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:22:01 85 Matthew Clark (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 0:22:41 86 Tirian McManus (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 0:22:59 87 Thomas Palmer (Drapac Cycling) 0:24:01 88 Luke Davison (Drapac Cycling) 0:24:39 89 Angus Lyons (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team) 0:24:54 90 Alexander Woff (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team) 0:24:57 91 Lachlan Ambrose (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 92 Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 0:26:15 93 Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia) 0:26:37 94 Zac Quinn (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:27:10 95 Nicholas Costello (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 0:27:51 96 Nicholas Squillari (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:28:20 97 David Fumpson (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 0:28:41 98 Mark Kelly (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team) 0:29:13 99 Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:30:19 100 Mark Fagg (City of Mt Gambier) 0:30:33 101 Clive Silcock (Campolina/Fulton Hogan) 0:31:15 102 Todd Satchell (Anchor Point South Coast) 0:32:31 103 Michael McGee (Anchor Point South Coast) 0:34:00 104 Shane Young (Campolina/Fulton Hogan) 0:34:11 105 Tim Guy (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:34:58 106 Allan Satchell (Anchor Point South Coast) 0:35:16 107 Nicholas Katsonis (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 0:35:37 108 Karl Michelin-Beard (Campolina/Fulton Hogan) 0:35:51 109 Jarryd Jones (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:36:46 110 Matt Boys (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 0:36:50 111 Aaron Watts (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 0:37:10 112 Ivan Michelin-Beard (Campolina/Fulton Hogan) 0:37:23 113 Cal Britten (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:37:51 114 Damien Cook (Anchor Point South Coast) 0:38:30 115 Mark Scouller (Anchor Point South Coast) 0:38:36 116 Samwel Ekiru (Kenyan Riders) 0:38:50 117 Richard Irwin (Campolina/Fulton Hogan) 0:38:58 118 Camden Bush (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team) 0:39:07 119 Samwel Mwangi (Kenyan Riders) 0:40:48 120 Jonathan Stephens (City of Mt Gambier) 0:41:52 121 Dylan Lindsey (Anchor Point South Coast) 0:43:02 122 Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia) 0:43:06 123 Griffith Moore (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 0:43:26 124 Matthew Opperman (City of Mt Gambier) 0:45:44 125 Tim Koopman (City of Mt Gambier) 126 David Mclean (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 0:47:37 127 Munro Boydell (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 0:50:31 128 Joseph Gichora (Kenyan Riders) 0:52:34 129 Nathan McLaren (Anchor Point South Coast) 0:54:52 130 Wade Edwards (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 0:58:56 131 Christopher Eichler (City of Mt Gambier) 1:14:32

Independent Cranes Sprint Championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 21 pts 2 Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 15 3 Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts) 14 4 Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 12 5 Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 10 6 Ryan MacAnnally (Team Polygon Australia) 9 7 Jacob Kauffmann (Budget Forklifts) 8 8 Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing) 8 9 Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 6 10 Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing) 6 11 Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 4 12 Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia) 4 13 Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 4 14 Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia) 4 15 Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 4 16 Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing) 4 17 Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 4 18 Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling) 4 19 Miles Scotson (Euride Racing) 4 20 Luke Fetch (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 3 21 Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 3 22 George Tansley (Euride Racing) 3 23 Ryan Cavanagh (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 3 24 Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 3 25 William Walker (Drapac Cycling) 2 26 Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 2 27 Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 2 28 Daniel Fitter (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 2 29 Andrew Roe (Euride Racing) 2 30 Nathan Elliott (Campolina/Fulton Hogan) 2 31 Luke Davison (Drapac Cycling) 2 32 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 1 33 Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 1 34 Zane Hunter (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 1 35 Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts) 1 36 Matthew Leonard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 1 37 Matthew Clark (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 1

Scody King of the Mountains Championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 17 pts 2 Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia) 13 3 Matthew Clark (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 10 4 Zane Hunter (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 9 5 Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 6 6 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 6 7 Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 4 8 Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts) 3 9 Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 3 10 Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling) 3 11 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Cycling) 3 12 Ryan Cavanagh (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 3 13 Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 3 14 Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 2 15 Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Cycling) 2 16 Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts) 2 17 Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 1 18 Ryan MacAnnally (Team Polygon Australia) 1 19 Andrew Clarkson (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 1 20 Thomas Palmer (Drapac Cycling) 1

Campolina Criterium Championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 16 pts 2 Robert McCarthy (Euride Racing) 11 3 Russell Gill (Euride Racing) 10 4 Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 9 5 Scott Law (GPM Data#3) 9 6 William Walker (Drapac Cycling) 8 7 Thomas Palmer (Drapac Cycling) 8 8 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 7 9 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 6 10 Shaun McCarthy (Budget Forklifts) 6 11 Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 5 12 Daniel Fitter (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 5 13 Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 4 14 Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 4 15 Ryan Cavanagh (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 2

CFMEU Rising Star Award # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 5:40:22 2 Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing) 0:00:38 3 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:01:20 4 Robert McCarthy (Euride Racing) 0:01:26 5 Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing) 0:01:40 6 Ayden Toovey (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 0:02:05 7 Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:03:14 8 Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:03:37 9 Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:03:48 10 Zane Hunter (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 0:04:00