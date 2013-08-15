Giacoppo prevails on tough stage to Casterton
Horgan still in yellow with 24 second lead
Stage 4: Heywood - Casterton
Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon – Genesys Wealth Advisers) has won his second stage of the day at the Tour of the Great South Coast, finishing top of a hotly-contested afternoon 92km stage into Casterton. The West Australia had earlier won the morning criterium in Portland.
Euride Racing's Alex Edmondson finished second, with Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac) crossing the line in third.
Sam Horgan (Budget Forklifts) will wear the yellow leader's jersey for another stage with his lead not threatened by the events. The New Zealander finished in the second group on the road, four seconds in arrears of Giacoppo. Two seconds picked up at the Sandford Pub sprint, sees Horgan extend his lead by a further two seconds from how he started the day, with Alex Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS) 24 seconds back.
Giacoppo conceded he was out of GC contention and would not be taking back-to-back overall victories, but said he was happy to have claimed two wins on the second day of the tour.
"I came in with a goal of trying to get three stage wins and now I'm well on my way," he said. "I've had a slow start to the year - I had a bit of illness and a few injuries which slowed me down a little, so it's good to get some form back."
It took some time for the first break of the day to get established and finally, just after the 30km mark, four riders slipped off the front and quickly gained an 18 second advantage. Two others, Andrew Roe (Euride Racing) and Ryan MacAnally (Polygon) joined the quartet shortly after.
Crashes marred the race at the 53km mark and that spelled the end for the breakaway. As the cat.2 climb at Ridge Road approached, a new escape had formed with riders off the front keen to create as big of a gap as possible with a mostly downhill run into Casterton for the final 20km. A brutal headwind on the climb split the riders across the road and with 10km to go, a front group of around 30 riders held a slight advantage.
The conditions offered no respite and with three kilometres remaining a lead group of 50 had formed to contest the finale.
Horgan said it was a tough day, made easier by his Budget Forklifts teammates.
"It's really about safety in numbers," he said. "Our strategy is to stick together and that's what we did today."
The Tour of the Great South Coast continues on Friday with another double stage day, featuring a 40km criterium around Port Fairy and then a 67km road stage between Port Fairy and Hawksdale.
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|2:19:03
|2
|Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing)
|3
|Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
|4
|William Walker (Drapac Cycling)
|5
|George Tansley (Euride Racing)
|6
|Scott Law (GPM Data#3)
|7
|Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|8
|Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|9
|Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)
|10
|Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|11
|Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Cycling)
|12
|Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|13
|Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|14
|Anthony Collins (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
|0:00:04
|15
|Luke Fetch (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|16
|Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)
|17
|Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)
|18
|Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
|19
|Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|20
|Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|21
|Daniel Fitter (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
|22
|Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Cycling)
|23
|Ayden Toovey (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
|24
|Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling)
|25
|Marc Williams (Budget Forklifts)
|26
|Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
|27
|Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts)
|28
|Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|29
|Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
|30
|Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts)
|31
|Robert McCarthy (Euride Racing)
|32
|Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|33
|Saxon Irvine (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
|34
|Miles Scotson (Euride Racing)
|35
|Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|36
|Jacob Kauffmann (Budget Forklifts)
|37
|Edward White (GPM Data#3)
|38
|Jason Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
|39
|Michael Hale (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|40
|Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|0:00:09
|41
|Jesse Ewart (GPM Data#3)
|42
|Nathan Elliott (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
|43
|Zac Quinn (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|44
|Suleiman Kangangi (Kenyan Riders)
|45
|Matthew Holmes (City of Mt Gambier)
|46
|Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|47
|Zane Hunter (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|48
|Nicholas Bien (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team)
|49
|Tom Robinson (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:13
|50
|Gordon McCauley (Drapac Cycling)
|51
|Jason Rigg (Team Polygon Australia)
|52
|Oscar Stevenson (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|0:00:16
|53
|Karl Evans (Budget Forklifts)
|54
|Andrew Roe (Euride Racing)
|0:00:19
|55
|Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia)
|0:00:21
|56
|Russell Gill (Euride Racing)
|0:01:07
|57
|Nicholas Katsonis (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
|0:04:06
|58
|William Livesay (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|0:05:27
|59
|Alexander Woff (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team)
|0:07:16
|60
|Lachlan Holliday (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
|61
|Ayub Kathurima (Kenyan Riders)
|62
|Kyle Thompson (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|63
|Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|64
|Jason Lowndes (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|65
|Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)
|66
|David Fumpson (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
|67
|Matthew Leonard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|68
|Shaun McCarthy (Budget Forklifts)
|69
|Thomas Donald (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|70
|Gerald Evans (Team Polygon Australia)
|71
|Jordan Stannus (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|72
|Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|73
|David Melville (GPM Data#3)
|74
|Cal Britten (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|75
|Mark Kelly (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team)
|76
|Alastair Loutit (GPM Data#3)
|77
|Luke Davison (Drapac Cycling)
|78
|Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia)
|79
|Ryan Cavanagh (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|80
|Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing)
|81
|Todd Satchell (Anchor Point South Coast)
|0:09:10
|82
|Alistair Crameri (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
|83
|Shane Young (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
|84
|Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
|85
|Tom Chapman (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
|86
|Daniel Herrewyn (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
|87
|Clive Silcock (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
|88
|Camden Bush (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team)
|89
|Andrew Clarkson (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
|90
|Nicholas Costello (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
|91
|James Henry (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|92
|Jake Magee (GPM Data#3)
|93
|Karl Michelin-Beard (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
|94
|Lucas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|95
|Ben Carman (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
|96
|Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|97
|Ivan Michelin-Beard (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
|98
|Kane Walker (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|99
|Ryan MacAnnally (Team Polygon Australia)
|100
|Tim Guy (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|0:09:37
|101
|Tirian McManus (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
|0:11:48
|102
|Mark Fagg (City of Mt Gambier)
|103
|Samwel Mwangi (Kenyan Riders)
|0:11:49
|104
|Matt Boys (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
|105
|Damien Cook (Anchor Point South Coast)
|106
|Samwel Ekiru (Kenyan Riders)
|107
|Richard Irwin (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
|108
|Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia)
|109
|Jarryd Jones (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|110
|Matthew Opperman (City of Mt Gambier)
|111
|Tim Koopman (City of Mt Gambier)
|112
|John Njoroge (Kenyan Riders)
|113
|Aaron Watts (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
|114
|Griffith Moore (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
|115
|Lachlan Ambrose (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
|116
|Angus Lyons (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team)
|117
|Nicholas Squillari (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|0:11:55
|118
|Michael McGee (Anchor Point South Coast)
|119
|Thomas Palmer (Drapac Cycling)
|120
|Jonathan Stephens (City of Mt Gambier)
|121
|Mark Scouller (Anchor Point South Coast)
|122
|Matthew Clark (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
|123
|Allan Satchell (Anchor Point South Coast)
|124
|Jack Hogan (City of Mt Gambier)
|125
|Nathan McLaren (Anchor Point South Coast)
|0:20:57
|126
|Dylan Lindsey (Anchor Point South Coast)
|127
|Joseph Gichora (Kenyan Riders)
|128
|Munro Boydell (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|0:30:10
|129
|David Mclean (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|130
|Christopher Eichler (City of Mt Gambier)
|0:40:37
|131
|Wade Edwards (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|0:44:25
|DNF
|Robbie Hucker (Drapac Cycling)
|DNF
|Paul Agorir (Kenyan Riders)
|DNF
|Cameron Parlevliet (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
|DNF
|Oliver Le Grice (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
|3
|pts
|2
|Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|2
|3
|Matthew Leonard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia)
|3
|pts
|2
|Ryan Cavanagh (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|2
|3
|Zane Hunter (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ryan MacAnnally (Team Polygon Australia)
|3
|pts
|2
|Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|2
|3
|Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|3
|pts
|2
|Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|2
|3
|Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|3
|pts
|2
|Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)
|2
|3
|Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|3
|pts
|2
|Matthew Clark (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
|2
|3
|Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
|3
|pts
|2
|Matthew Clark (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
|2
|3
|Andrew Clarkson (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling)
|3
|pts
|2
|Matthew Clark (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
|2
|3
|Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia)
|3
|pts
|2
|Zane Hunter (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|2
|3
|Ryan MacAnnally (Team Polygon Australia)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia)
|5
|pts
|2
|Ryan Cavanagh (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|3
|3
|Zane Hunter (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Zane Hunter (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|5
|pts
|2
|Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|3
|3
|Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia)
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|5
|pts
|2
|Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia)
|3
|3
|Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Cycling)
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|7
|pts
|2
|Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|5
|3
|Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Cycling)
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|6:57:09
|2
|Euride Racing
|0:00:04
|3
|Drapac Cycling
|4
|African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|5
|CharterMason Drapac Development Team
|0:00:08
|6
|Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program
|0:00:12
|7
|Budget Forklifts
|8
|GPM Data#3
|0:00:13
|9
|search2retain p/b health.com.au
|0:00:17
|10
|Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics
|11
|Team Polygon Australia
|0:00:34
|12
|Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team
|0:07:36
|13
|Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team
|0:09:18
|14
|Essendon Skoda Cycling Team
|0:14:41
|15
|Campolina/Fulton Hogan
|0:18:29
|16
|Kenyan Riders
|0:19:14
|17
|City of Mt Gambier
|0:23:46
|18
|Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|0:25:36
|19
|Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
|20
|Anchor Point South Coast
|0:32:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)
|5:39:58
|2
|Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|0:00:24
|3
|Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:53
|4
|Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing)
|0:01:02
|5
|Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Cycling)
|0:01:24
|6
|Jacob Kauffmann (Budget Forklifts)
|0:01:37
|7
|Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|0:01:41
|8
|Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|0:01:44
|9
|Luke Fetch (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|0:01:48
|10
|Robert McCarthy (Euride Racing)
|0:01:50
|11
|William Walker (Drapac Cycling)
|0:01:51
|12
|Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Cycling)
|0:01:54
|13
|Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)
|0:02:04
|14
|Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|0:02:12
|15
|Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
|0:02:14
|16
|Ayden Toovey (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
|0:02:29
|17
|Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|0:02:31
|18
|Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|0:02:55
|19
|Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|0:03:18
|20
|Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|0:03:38
|21
|Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)
|0:03:39
|22
|Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling)
|0:03:40
|23
|Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|0:04:01
|24
|Scott Law (GPM Data#3)
|0:04:03
|25
|Anthony Collins (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
|0:04:05
|26
|Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
|0:04:08
|27
|Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|0:04:12
|28
|Jason Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
|0:04:16
|29
|Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|0:04:17
|30
|Zane Hunter (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|0:04:24
|31
|Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts)
|0:04:26
|32
|Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
|0:04:29
|33
|Suleiman Kangangi (Kenyan Riders)
|0:04:34
|34
|Russell Gill (Euride Racing)
|0:04:44
|35
|Nicholas Bien (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team)
|0:05:22
|36
|Daniel Fitter (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
|0:05:34
|37
|Gordon McCauley (Drapac Cycling)
|0:05:48
|38
|Andrew Roe (Euride Racing)
|0:06:09
|39
|George Tansley (Euride Racing)
|0:06:23
|40
|Marc Williams (Budget Forklifts)
|0:06:30
|41
|Tom Robinson (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|0:06:36
|42
|Michael Hale (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|0:07:17
|43
|Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts)
|0:08:18
|44
|Saxon Irvine (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
|0:08:57
|45
|Karl Evans (Budget Forklifts)
|0:09:14
|46
|Oscar Stevenson (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|0:09:22
|47
|William Livesay (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|0:09:37
|48
|Miles Scotson (Euride Racing)
|0:09:47
|49
|Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
|0:09:56
|50
|Jason Rigg (Team Polygon Australia)
|0:10:31
|51
|Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)
|0:10:34
|52
|Ryan Cavanagh (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|0:10:58
|53
|Shaun McCarthy (Budget Forklifts)
|0:11:05
|54
|Matthew Leonard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|0:11:18
|55
|Lachlan Holliday (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
|0:11:28
|56
|Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia)
|0:11:32
|57
|Nathan Elliott (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
|0:12:55
|58
|Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing)
|0:13:06
|59
|Ben Carman (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
|0:13:22
|60
|Ryan MacAnnally (Team Polygon Australia)
|61
|Alistair Crameri (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
|0:13:35
|62
|Lucas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|0:13:40
|63
|Jesse Ewart (GPM Data#3)
|0:14:02
|64
|Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|0:14:03
|65
|Kane Walker (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|0:14:12
|66
|Thomas Donald (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|0:14:13
|67
|Daniel Herrewyn (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
|0:14:35
|68
|Edward White (GPM Data#3)
|0:15:51
|69
|Ayub Kathurima (Kenyan Riders)
|0:16:09
|70
|Jordan Stannus (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|0:16:10
|71
|Andrew Clarkson (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
|0:16:56
|72
|Gerald Evans (Team Polygon Australia)
|0:17:00
|73
|Jack Hogan (City of Mt Gambier)
|0:17:54
|74
|Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|0:17:57
|75
|Tom Chapman (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
|0:18:03
|76
|Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|0:18:04
|77
|Kyle Thompson (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|0:18:42
|78
|Matthew Holmes (City of Mt Gambier)
|0:19:16
|79
|Jake Magee (GPM Data#3)
|0:19:50
|80
|David Melville (GPM Data#3)
|0:20:02
|81
|Jason Lowndes (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|0:20:03
|82
|John Njoroge (Kenyan Riders)
|0:21:28
|83
|Alastair Loutit (GPM Data#3)
|0:21:47
|84
|James Henry (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|0:22:01
|85
|Matthew Clark (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
|0:22:41
|86
|Tirian McManus (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
|0:22:59
|87
|Thomas Palmer (Drapac Cycling)
|0:24:01
|88
|Luke Davison (Drapac Cycling)
|0:24:39
|89
|Angus Lyons (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team)
|0:24:54
|90
|Alexander Woff (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team)
|0:24:57
|91
|Lachlan Ambrose (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
|92
|Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
|0:26:15
|93
|Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia)
|0:26:37
|94
|Zac Quinn (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|0:27:10
|95
|Nicholas Costello (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
|0:27:51
|96
|Nicholas Squillari (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|0:28:20
|97
|David Fumpson (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
|0:28:41
|98
|Mark Kelly (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team)
|0:29:13
|99
|Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|0:30:19
|100
|Mark Fagg (City of Mt Gambier)
|0:30:33
|101
|Clive Silcock (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
|0:31:15
|102
|Todd Satchell (Anchor Point South Coast)
|0:32:31
|103
|Michael McGee (Anchor Point South Coast)
|0:34:00
|104
|Shane Young (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
|0:34:11
|105
|Tim Guy (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|0:34:58
|106
|Allan Satchell (Anchor Point South Coast)
|0:35:16
|107
|Nicholas Katsonis (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
|0:35:37
|108
|Karl Michelin-Beard (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
|0:35:51
|109
|Jarryd Jones (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|0:36:46
|110
|Matt Boys (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
|0:36:50
|111
|Aaron Watts (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
|0:37:10
|112
|Ivan Michelin-Beard (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
|0:37:23
|113
|Cal Britten (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|0:37:51
|114
|Damien Cook (Anchor Point South Coast)
|0:38:30
|115
|Mark Scouller (Anchor Point South Coast)
|0:38:36
|116
|Samwel Ekiru (Kenyan Riders)
|0:38:50
|117
|Richard Irwin (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
|0:38:58
|118
|Camden Bush (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team)
|0:39:07
|119
|Samwel Mwangi (Kenyan Riders)
|0:40:48
|120
|Jonathan Stephens (City of Mt Gambier)
|0:41:52
|121
|Dylan Lindsey (Anchor Point South Coast)
|0:43:02
|122
|Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia)
|0:43:06
|123
|Griffith Moore (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
|0:43:26
|124
|Matthew Opperman (City of Mt Gambier)
|0:45:44
|125
|Tim Koopman (City of Mt Gambier)
|126
|David Mclean (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|0:47:37
|127
|Munro Boydell (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|0:50:31
|128
|Joseph Gichora (Kenyan Riders)
|0:52:34
|129
|Nathan McLaren (Anchor Point South Coast)
|0:54:52
|130
|Wade Edwards (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|0:58:56
|131
|Christopher Eichler (City of Mt Gambier)
|1:14:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)
|21
|pts
|2
|Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|15
|3
|Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)
|14
|4
|Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|12
|5
|Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
|10
|6
|Ryan MacAnnally (Team Polygon Australia)
|9
|7
|Jacob Kauffmann (Budget Forklifts)
|8
|8
|Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)
|8
|9
|Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|6
|10
|Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing)
|6
|11
|Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|4
|12
|Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)
|4
|13
|Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
|4
|14
|Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia)
|4
|15
|Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|4
|16
|Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing)
|4
|17
|Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|4
|18
|Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling)
|4
|19
|Miles Scotson (Euride Racing)
|4
|20
|Luke Fetch (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|3
|21
|Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|3
|22
|George Tansley (Euride Racing)
|3
|23
|Ryan Cavanagh (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|3
|24
|Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|3
|25
|William Walker (Drapac Cycling)
|2
|26
|Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|2
|27
|Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|2
|28
|Daniel Fitter (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
|2
|29
|Andrew Roe (Euride Racing)
|2
|30
|Nathan Elliott (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
|2
|31
|Luke Davison (Drapac Cycling)
|2
|32
|Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|1
|33
|Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
|1
|34
|Zane Hunter (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|1
|35
|Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts)
|1
|36
|Matthew Leonard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|1
|37
|Matthew Clark (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|17
|pts
|2
|Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia)
|13
|3
|Matthew Clark (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
|10
|4
|Zane Hunter (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|9
|5
|Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|6
|6
|Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|6
|7
|Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
|4
|8
|Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)
|3
|9
|Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|3
|10
|Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling)
|3
|11
|Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Cycling)
|3
|12
|Ryan Cavanagh (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|3
|13
|Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|3
|14
|Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|2
|15
|Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Cycling)
|2
|16
|Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts)
|2
|17
|Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|1
|18
|Ryan MacAnnally (Team Polygon Australia)
|1
|19
|Andrew Clarkson (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
|1
|20
|Thomas Palmer (Drapac Cycling)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|16
|pts
|2
|Robert McCarthy (Euride Racing)
|11
|3
|Russell Gill (Euride Racing)
|10
|4
|Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|9
|5
|Scott Law (GPM Data#3)
|9
|6
|William Walker (Drapac Cycling)
|8
|7
|Thomas Palmer (Drapac Cycling)
|8
|8
|Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)
|7
|9
|Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|6
|10
|Shaun McCarthy (Budget Forklifts)
|6
|11
|Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|5
|12
|Daniel Fitter (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
|5
|13
|Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|4
|14
|Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
|4
|15
|Ryan Cavanagh (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|5:40:22
|2
|Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing)
|0:00:38
|3
|Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|0:01:20
|4
|Robert McCarthy (Euride Racing)
|0:01:26
|5
|Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)
|0:01:40
|6
|Ayden Toovey (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
|0:02:05
|7
|Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|0:03:14
|8
|Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|0:03:37
|9
|Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|0:03:48
|10
|Zane Hunter (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|0:04:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Budget Forklifts
|17:03:37
|2
|Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:04
|3
|Euride Racing
|0:01:19
|4
|Drapac Cycling
|0:01:32
|5
|Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program
|0:05:17
|6
|search2retain p/b health.com.au
|0:05:49
|7
|Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics
|0:06:34
|8
|African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:06:36
|9
|Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team
|0:08:23
|10
|Team Polygon Australia
|0:10:29
|11
|CharterMason Drapac Development Team
|0:11:40
|12
|GPM Data#3
|0:12:36
|13
|Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team
|0:18:13
|14
|Kenyan Riders
|0:33:04
|15
|Essendon Skoda Cycling Team
|0:36:07
|16
|Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|0:39:23
|17
|Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
|0:51:24
|18
|Campolina/Fulton Hogan
|0:52:48
|19
|City of Mt Gambier
|1:00:34
|20
|Anchor Point South Coast
|1:33:22
