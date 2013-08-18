Sam Horgan (Budget Forklifts) - overall winner of the 2013 Tour of the Great South Coast (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)

Alex Edmondson (Euride) has won the final stage of the Tour of the Great South Coast in appalling conditions in Camperdown today. The track World Champion won a four up sprint over Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS), Darren Lapthorne (Drapac), and Jack Haig (Huon-Genesys) at the conclusion of a very aggressive final stage.

Sam Horgan (Budget) successfully defended his overall lead to claim the final leader's jersey of the tour and make it two Subaru National Road Series (NRS) Tours on the trot for the Queensland squad. Riders were greeted with wet, windy and cold conditions as they fronted up for the last leg of the seventh round of the Subaru NRS

"This is my biggest win so far," said Horgan after sealing his overall victory.

"I was certainly confident with my form coming in and this tour suited me, but I certainly didn't expect to have the yellow jersey for the whole tour," continued Horgan. "I was actually nervous, to take that advantage so early."

The 26-year-old New Zealander hails from Christchurch and could be considered a cold weather specialist thanks to his home town conditions. When back on New Zealand's southern island, however, Horgan has full time work as a mechanical engineer to contend with as well as the weather.

"I can't train full-time but it's too miserable and cold anyway, much like this tour was," laughed Horgan. "I try and get out and do 22 to 25 hours a week, usually after work. It is hard work sometimes [juggling work and cycling] but it's days like this that make it all worthwhile."

As the flag dropped on the first of six laps it was Drapac Cycling forcing the peloton into the gutter on the flat stretches of road before riders turned to face their first of six climbs. Horgan conceded that the final stage was a nervous affair owing to the constant attacks from Drapac.

"We always knew what was going on and the pressure was really on," said Horgan.

"I was trying to do the sums and I was always looking up the road at how far away that break was which had Lapthorne in it."

With Pat Shaw (Huon-Genesys) looking to defend his KOM jersey it was no surprise to see him pass the first KOM in second position behind Lapthorne as the pair went about attempting to forge a significant lead.

As the peloton, led by Budget Forklifts, entered the home straight back through Camperdown for the first time, they struggled to maintain speeds above 30km/h into the roaring headwind. As the original duo were drawn in, a new group of five riders went clear with Lapthorne soon responding and bridging to the break to make it six riders in front with a 30 second lead.

As the weather turned even worse on the beginning of lap three, the break comprising of Lapthorne, teammate Gordon McCauley, Jason Rigg (Polygon), Jordan Stannus (Jayco/Apollo VIS), Angus Lyons (Essendon Skoda) and Jake Magee (GPM Data#3) was brought back into the fold. The hard work done by the Budget Forklifts team took its toll, however, with race leader Sam Horgan left isolated as Edmondson claimed the third intermediate sprint to secure a three second time bonus and etch ever closer on the general classification.

During the fifth lap Drapac Cycling started to light the afterburners in earnest putting Lapthorne along with three teammates into a nine man breakaway. As the pressure rose the break splintered leaving Lapthorne and teammate Bernard Sulzberger, Jack Haig (Huon-Genesys) and Miles Scotson (Euride).

As the race reached the final lap, race leader Sam Horgan attacked and bridged across to the lead group in valiant defence of his yellow jersey leaving. As riders approached the final KOM it was Horgan, Haig, Hamilton, Nathan Elliot (Target Trek) and Lapthorne together at the front of the race. Hamilton, who had reached and passed the leading group on his own, briefly led before being overhauled by Haig on the final KOM. As the leading quartet came back together and turned the final left hand turn back into the main street of Camperdown it was Edmondson who sealed the stage with the dribs and drabs of a severely depleted peloton left thoroughly dispersed and in arrears.

Jess Kerrison (Budget) retained his Independent Cranes Sprint Championship jersey after attaining an unassailable lead heading into the final stage. Pat Shaw (Huon-Genesys) successfully defended his lead in the Scody King of the Mountains Championship to take home the final KOM jersey. The standings in the Campolina Criterium Championship remained unchanged as Scott Law (GPM Data#3) finished the stage to seal victory. And Edmondson may just have missed out on the yellow jersey but he had the CFMEU Rising Star Award for the best young rider as consolation.

Euride Racing capped a strong tour in support of Edmondson by claiming the overall teams prize ahead of Drapac Cycling and Huon-Genesys. The third place finish was enough to see Huon-Genesys cement a 48 point lead over Budget Forklifts in the overall NRS team standings. Meanwhile Nathan Earle (Huon-Genesys), who was absent from South Coast whilst he races the Tour of Borneo, remains on top of the individual NRS standings ahead of teammate Jack Haig. But Budget Forklifts riders Jack Anderson and Sam Horgan have snuck up the rankings into third and fourth after their respective wins and Gippsland and South Coast.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing) 2:33:12 2 Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 3 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Cycling) 4 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 5 Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts) 0:00:11 6 Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 7 Luke Fetch (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 8 Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:26 9 Robert McCarthy (Euride Racing) 10 Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 11 Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 12 Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Cycling) 13 Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing) 14 Jason Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 15 Daniel Fitter (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 0:00:37 16 Nathan Elliott (Campolina/Fulton Hogan) 0:00:52 17 Karl Evans (Budget Forklifts) 0:00:55 18 Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:01:00 19 Miles Scotson (Euride Racing) 20 William Walker (Drapac Cycling) 21 Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 22 Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling) 23 Zac Quinn (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 24 Ayden Toovey (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 0:01:52 25 Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts) 0:02:06 26 Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:05:13 27 Edward White (GPM Data#3) 28 Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 29 Andrew Roe (Euride Racing) 30 Ayub Kathurima (Kenyan Riders) 31 Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 32 Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts) 0:07:39 33 Jason Rigg (Team Polygon Australia) 0:08:58 34 Suleiman Kangangi (Kenyan Riders) 0:10:34 35 John Njoroge (Kenyan Riders) 36 Jordan Stannus (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:11:06 37 Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 0:12:49 38 Thomas Palmer (Drapac Cycling) 0:13:00 39 Gordon McCauley (Drapac Cycling) 40 Jacob Kauffmann (Budget Forklifts) 41 Lachlan Ambrose (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 0:25:30 42 Alistair Crameri (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 43 Kyle Thompson (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 44 Angus Lyons (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team) 45 Jesse Ewart (GPM Data#3) 46 Nicholas Bien (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team) 47 Ben Carman (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 48 Mark Kelly (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team) 49 Jake Magee (GPM Data#3) 50 David Melville (GPM Data#3) 51 Daniel Herrewyn (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 52 Anthony Collins (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 53 Zane Hunter (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 54 Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia) 55 Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 56 Dylan Lindsey (Anchor Point South Coast) 57 Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia) 58 Munro Boydell (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 59 Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 60 Scott Law (GPM Data#3) 61 Aaron Watts (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 62 Tom Chapman (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 63 Alastair Loutit (GPM Data#3) 64 Jack Hogan (City of Mt Gambier) 65 Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 66 Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 67 George Tansley (Euride Racing) 0:51:00 68 Russell Gill (Euride Racing) 69 Tom Robinson (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 70 Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia) 71 Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing) 72 Joseph Gichora (Kenyan Riders) 73 Shane Young (Campolina/Fulton Hogan) 74 Mark Fagg (City of Mt Gambier) 75 Todd Satchell (Anchor Point South Coast) 76 Mark Scouller (Anchor Point South Coast) 77 Tirian McManus (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 78 David Fumpson (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 79 Michael McGee (Anchor Point South Coast) 80 Allan Satchell (Anchor Point South Coast) 81 Lachlan Holliday (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 82 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 83 Matt Boys (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 84 Karl Michelin-Beard (Campolina/Fulton Hogan) 85 Clive Silcock (Campolina/Fulton Hogan) 86 Camden Bush (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team) 87 Andrew Clarkson (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 88 Samwel Mwangi (Kenyan Riders) 89 Nicholas Costello (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 90 Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 91 Matthew Opperman (City of Mt Gambier) 92 Tim Koopman (City of Mt Gambier) 93 Richard Irwin (Campolina/Fulton Hogan) 94 Shaun McCarthy (Budget Forklifts) 95 Marc Williams (Budget Forklifts) 96 Kane Walker (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 97 Jason Lowndes (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 98 Michael Hale (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 99 Samwel Ekiru (Kenyan Riders) 100 Alexander Woff (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team) 101 Thomas Donald (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 102 Jarryd Jones (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 103 David Mclean (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 104 Damien Cook (Anchor Point South Coast) 105 James Henry (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 106 Griffith Moore (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 107 Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia) 108 Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 109 Matthew Holmes (City of Mt Gambier) 110 Jonathan Stephens (City of Mt Gambier) 111 Christopher Eichler (City of Mt Gambier) 112 Gerald Evans (Team Polygon Australia) 113 Ivan Michelin-Beard (Campolina/Fulton Hogan) 114 Wade Edwards (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 115 Saxon Irvine (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 116 Nicholas Katsonis (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 117 Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 118 William Livesay (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 119 Matthew Leonard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 120 Cal Britten (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 121 Tim Guy (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 122 Luke Davison (Drapac Cycling) 123 Oscar Stevenson (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) DNS Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au) DNS Nicholas Squillari (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)

Intermediate Sprints - Lap 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Cycling) 3 pts 2 Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 2 3 George Tansley (Euride Racing) 1

Lap 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Cycling) 3 pts 2 Jason Rigg (Team Polygon Australia) 2 3 Jake Magee (GPM Data#3) 1

Lap 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing) 3 pts 2 Luke Fetch (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 2 3 Robert McCarthy (Euride Racing) 1

Lap 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 3 pts 2 Edward White (GPM Data#3) 2 3 Thomas Palmer (Drapac Cycling) 1

Lap 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Cycling) 3 pts 2 Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling) 2 3 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 1

Hill climbs - Lap 1 CAT3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Cycling) 5 pts 2 Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 3 3 Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing) 2

Lap 2 CAT3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jordan Stannus (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 5 pts 2 Angus Lyons (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team) 3 3 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Cycling) 2

Lap 3 CAT3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing) 5 pts 2 Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 3 3 Luke Fetch (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 2

Lap 4 CAT3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edward White (GPM Data#3) 5 pts 2 Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 3 3 Thomas Palmer (Drapac Cycling) 2

Lap 5 CAT3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Cycling) 5 pts 2 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 3 3 Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling) 2

Lap 6 CAT3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 5 pts 2 Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing) 3 3 Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 2

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Euride Racing 7:40:28 2 Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 0:00:34 3 Drapac Cycling 4 Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program 0:01:48 5 Budget Forklifts 0:02:20 6 African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:05:47 7 Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team 0:15:27 8 Kenyan Riders 0:25:29 9 CharterMason Drapac Development Team 0:25:30 10 Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics 0:50:19 11 GPM Data#3 0:55:21 12 Team Polygon Australia 0:59:06 13 Essendon Skoda Cycling Team 1:15:38 14 Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team 15 search2retain p/b health.com.au 1:16:38 16 Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team 1:41:08 17 Campolina/Fulton Hogan 1:42:00 18 Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part 2:06:38 19 Anchor Point South Coast 20 City of Mt Gambier

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts) 14:05:10 2 Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing) 0:00:19 3 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Cycling) 0:00:49 4 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:01:25 5 Luke Fetch (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 0:01:26 6 Robert McCarthy (Euride Racing) 0:02:01 7 Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Cycling) 0:02:17 8 Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing) 0:02:27 9 Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 0:02:28 10 William Walker (Drapac Cycling) 0:02:39 11 Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:03:16 12 Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 0:04:59 13 Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling) 0:05:05 14 Ayden Toovey (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 0:06:24 15 Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:06:32 16 Jason Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 0:06:47 17 Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:06:51 18 Daniel Fitter (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 0:07:13 19 Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:07:44 20 Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:08:40 21 Karl Evans (Budget Forklifts) 0:12:54 22 Andrew Roe (Euride Racing) 0:13:57 23 Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts) 0:14:34 24 Nathan Elliott (Campolina/Fulton Hogan) 0:17:53 25 Jacob Kauffmann (Budget Forklifts) 0:20:51 26 Suleiman Kangangi (Kenyan Riders) 0:21:24 27 Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:21:42 28 Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:22:30 29 Jason Rigg (Team Polygon Australia) 0:24:24 30 Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:24:31 31 Miles Scotson (Euride Racing) 0:27:18 32 Gordon McCauley (Drapac Cycling) 0:27:33 33 Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia) 0:28:38 34 Edward White (GPM Data#3) 0:30:21 35 Anthony Collins (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 0:30:51 36 Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts) 0:31:01 37 Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:31:57 38 Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 0:32:00 39 Zane Hunter (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 0:34:02 40 Scott Law (GPM Data#3) 0:35:45 41 Ayub Kathurima (Kenyan Riders) 0:37:17 42 Thomas Palmer (Drapac Cycling) 0:43:21 43 Nicholas Bien (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team) 0:46:56 44 Jesse Ewart (GPM Data#3) 0:47:51 45 Zac Quinn (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:48:22 46 Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:48:41 47 Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 0:51:03 48 Jordan Stannus (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:51:09 49 Alistair Crameri (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 0:56:49 50 George Tansley (Euride Racing) 0:57:09 51 Ben Carman (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 0:57:25 52 John Njoroge (Kenyan Riders) 1:00:43 53 Daniel Herrewyn (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 1:00:49 54 Jack Hogan (City of Mt Gambier) 1:01:13 55 Mark Kelly (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team) 1:01:19 56 Saxon Irvine (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 1:01:44 57 Alastair Loutit (GPM Data#3) 1:03:02 58 Tom Chapman (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 1:04:13 59 Oscar Stevenson (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 1:04:17 60 Michael Hale (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 1:04:31 61 Russell Gill (Euride Racing) 1:07:23 62 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 1:09:07 63 Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia) 1:09:11 64 Tom Robinson (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 1:11:08 65 Shaun McCarthy (Budget Forklifts) 1:11:49 66 Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 1:11:56 67 Jake Magee (GPM Data#3) 1:11:57 68 Angus Lyons (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team) 1:12:51 69 Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 1:13:55 70 Kyle Thompson (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 1:15:06 71 David Melville (GPM Data#3) 1:15:25 72 Lachlan Ambrose (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 1:15:42 73 Kane Walker (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 1:16:41 74 Lachlan Holliday (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 1:18:09 75 Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing) 1:20:59 76 Marc Williams (Budget Forklifts) 1:21:38 77 Luke Davison (Drapac Cycling) 1:21:47 78 Matthew Leonard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 1:26:07 79 James Henry (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 1:26:21 80 Thomas Donald (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 1:26:44 81 William Livesay (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 1:26:47 82 Aaron Watts (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 1:27:06 83 Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia) 1:27:54 84 Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia) 1:28:38 85 Andrew Clarkson (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 1:29:34 86 Matthew Holmes (City of Mt Gambier) 1:30:11 87 Jason Lowndes (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 1:35:03 88 Tirian McManus (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 1:35:35 89 Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 1:38:34 90 Munro Boydell (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 1:39:57 91 Alexander Woff (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team) 1:42:58 92 Gerald Evans (Team Polygon Australia) 1:46:32 93 Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 1:47:04 94 David Fumpson (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 1:47:33 95 Nicholas Costello (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 1:48:15 96 Todd Satchell (Anchor Point South Coast) 1:49:21 97 Jarryd Jones (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 1:50:14 98 Nicholas Katsonis (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 1:50:20 99 Tim Guy (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 1:50:41 100 Cal Britten (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 1:51:23 101 Mark Fagg (City of Mt Gambier) 1:55:01 102 Karl Michelin-Beard (Campolina/Fulton Hogan) 1:56:40 103 Dylan Lindsey (Anchor Point South Coast) 1:56:47 104 Michael McGee (Anchor Point South Coast) 1:58:47 105 Shane Young (Campolina/Fulton Hogan) 2:03:20 106 Clive Silcock (Campolina/Fulton Hogan) 2:04:01 107 Allan Satchell (Anchor Point South Coast) 2:05:09 108 Mark Scouller (Anchor Point South Coast) 2:05:38 109 Samwel Ekiru (Kenyan Riders) 2:07:39 110 Camden Bush (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team) 2:08:43 111 Griffith Moore (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 2:08:59 112 Matt Boys (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 2:09:15 113 Ivan Michelin-Beard (Campolina/Fulton Hogan) 2:09:48 114 Damien Cook (Anchor Point South Coast) 2:12:37 115 Richard Irwin (Campolina/Fulton Hogan) 2:15:40 116 Jonathan Stephens (City of Mt Gambier) 2:15:45 117 David Mclean (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 2:17:46 118 Wade Edwards (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 2:29:05 119 Samwel Mwangi (Kenyan Riders) 2:31:02 120 Matthew Opperman (City of Mt Gambier) 2:47:53 121 Tim Koopman (City of Mt Gambier) 2:50:21 122 Joseph Gichora (Kenyan Riders) 3:01:11 123 Christopher Eichler (City of Mt Gambier) 3:20:16

Independent Cranes Sprint Championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 44 pts 2 Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 29 3 Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 23 4 Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts) 18 5 Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling) 18 6 Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing) 15 7 Daniel Fitter (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 15 8 Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 12 9 Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 10 10 Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing) 10 11 Jacob Kauffmann (Budget Forklifts) 10 12 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Cycling) 9 13 Luke Fetch (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 8 14 William Walker (Drapac Cycling) 7 15 Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia) 7 16 Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 6 17 Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing) 6 18 Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Cycling) 5 19 Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 4 20 Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 4 21 Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia) 4 22 Robert McCarthy (Euride Racing) 4 23 Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 4 24 Miles Scotson (Euride Racing) 4 25 Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 4 26 George Tansley (Euride Racing) 4 27 Tom Robinson (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 4 28 Gordon McCauley (Drapac Cycling) 3 29 Scott Law (GPM Data#3) 3 30 Ben Carman (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 3 31 Shaun McCarthy (Budget Forklifts) 3 32 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 3 33 Nathan Elliott (Campolina/Fulton Hogan) 3 34 Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 3 35 Thomas Palmer (Drapac Cycling) 3 36 Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 2 37 Andrew Roe (Euride Racing) 2 38 Jason Rigg (Team Polygon Australia) 2 39 Edward White (GPM Data#3) 2 40 Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts) 2 41 Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 2 42 Michael Hale (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 2 43 Russell Gill (Euride Racing) 2 44 Luke Davison (Drapac Cycling) 2 45 Tirian McManus (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 2 46 Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 2 47 Cal Britten (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 2 48 Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 1 49 Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts) 1 50 Zane Hunter (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 1 51 Jake Magee (GPM Data#3) 1 52 Matthew Leonard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 1

Scody King of the Mountains Championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 23 pts 2 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Cycling) 18 3 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 14 4 Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia) 13 5 Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing) 10 6 Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 10 7 Zane Hunter (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 9 8 Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 6 9 Edward White (GPM Data#3) 5 10 Jordan Stannus (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 5 11 Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling) 5 12 Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 5 13 Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 4 14 Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Cycling) 4 15 Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts) 3 16 Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 3 17 Thomas Palmer (Drapac Cycling) 3 18 Angus Lyons (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team) 3 19 Luke Fetch (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 2 20 Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts) 2 21 Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 2 22 Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia) 1 23 Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 1 24 Andrew Clarkson (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 1

Campolina Criterium Championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Scott Law (GPM Data#3) 18 pts 2 Robert McCarthy (Euride Racing) 17 3 Russell Gill (Euride Racing) 15 4 Daniel Fitter (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 14 5 Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 14 6 Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 13 7 Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 9 8 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 9 9 Luke Davison (Drapac Cycling) 9 10 William Walker (Drapac Cycling) 8 11 Thomas Palmer (Drapac Cycling) 8 12 Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 7 13 Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia) 7 14 Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing) 6 15 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 6 16 Shaun McCarthy (Budget Forklifts) 6 17 Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 5 18 Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling) 3 19 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Cycling) 1

CFMEU Rising Star Award # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing) 14:05:29 2 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:01:06 3 Robert McCarthy (Euride Racing) 0:01:42 4 Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing) 0:02:08 5 Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 0:04:40 6 Ayden Toovey (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 0:06:05 7 Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:06:13 8 Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:06:32 9 Daniel Fitter (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 0:06:54 10 Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:07:25

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Euride Racing 42:21:02 2 Drapac Cycling 0:00:54 3 Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 0:02:29 4 Budget Forklifts 0:05:15 5 Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program 0:08:43 6 African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:21:46 7 Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team 0:31:08 8 CharterMason Drapac Development Team 0:54:00 9 Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics 1:05:33 10 Team Polygon Australia 1:19:00 11 GPM Data#3 1:19:11 12 search2retain p/b health.com.au 1:31:52 13 Kenyan Riders 1:45:06 14 Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team 1:52:47 15 Essendon Skoda Cycling Team 2:35:50 16 Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team 3:33:48 17 Campolina/Fulton Hogan 3:38:32 18 Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part 3:48:18 19 City of Mt Gambier 4:12:03 20 Anchor Point South Coast 5:14:42

NRS Teams Aggregate # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 163 pts 2 Budget Forklifts 115 3 Euride Racing 80 4 search2retain p/b health.com.au 60 5 Drapac Cycling 53 6 Satalyst Giant Racing Team 37 7 CharterMason Drapac Development Team 36 8 Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program 31 9 African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 28 10 Pro Team Downunder 20 11 Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team 20 12 St George Skoda HP Team 15 13 Target Trek Racing Team 14 14 Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team 10 15 GPM Data#3 10 16 Team Polygon Australia 8 17 Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team 7 18 Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics 6 19 Parramatta Race Team 6 20 Pensar SPM Racing 5 21 Suzuki Bontrager 4 22 Sydney Uni Velo Racing 3 23 Paradice Investment Cycling Team 3 24 Data#3 Cisco Racing Team 3 25 Bianchi Lotto Arbitrage 2 26 Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part 2 27 Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team 2 28 Essendon Skoda Cycling Team 1 29 Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets 1 30 DHBC Racing 1