Horgan wins Tour of Great South Coast

Edmondson claims final stage in treacherous conditions

Sam Horgan (Budget Forklifts) - overall winner of the 2013 Tour of the Great South Coast

Alex Edmondson (Euride) has won the final stage of the Tour of the Great South Coast in appalling conditions in Camperdown today. The track World Champion won a four up sprint over Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS), Darren Lapthorne (Drapac), and Jack Haig (Huon-Genesys) at the conclusion of a very aggressive final stage.

Sam Horgan (Budget) successfully defended his overall lead to claim the final leader's jersey of the tour and make it two Subaru National Road Series (NRS) Tours on the trot for the Queensland squad. Riders were greeted with wet, windy and cold conditions as they fronted up for the last leg of the seventh round of the Subaru NRS

"This is my biggest win so far," said Horgan after sealing his overall victory.

"I was certainly confident with my form coming in and this tour suited me, but I certainly didn't expect to have the yellow jersey for the whole tour," continued Horgan. "I was actually nervous, to take that advantage so early."

The 26-year-old New Zealander hails from Christchurch and could be considered a cold weather specialist thanks to his home town conditions. When back on New Zealand's southern island, however, Horgan has full time work as a mechanical engineer to contend with as well as the weather.

"I can't train full-time but it's too miserable and cold anyway, much like this tour was,"  laughed Horgan. "I try and get out and do 22 to 25 hours a week, usually after work. It is hard work sometimes [juggling work and cycling] but it's days like this that make it all worthwhile."

As the flag dropped on the first of six laps it was Drapac Cycling forcing the peloton into the gutter on the flat stretches of road before riders turned to face their first of six climbs. Horgan conceded that the final stage was a nervous affair owing to the constant attacks from Drapac.

"We always knew what was going on and the pressure was really on," said Horgan.

"I was trying to do the sums and I was always looking up the road at how far away that break was which had Lapthorne in it."

With Pat Shaw (Huon-Genesys) looking to defend his KOM jersey it was no surprise to see him pass the first KOM in second position behind Lapthorne as the pair went about attempting to forge a significant lead.

As the peloton, led by Budget Forklifts, entered the home straight back through Camperdown for the first time, they struggled to maintain speeds above 30km/h into the roaring headwind. As the original duo were drawn in, a new group of five riders went clear with Lapthorne soon responding and bridging to the break to make it six riders in front with a 30 second lead.

As the weather turned even worse on the beginning of lap three, the break comprising of Lapthorne, teammate Gordon McCauley, Jason Rigg (Polygon), Jordan Stannus (Jayco/Apollo VIS), Angus Lyons (Essendon Skoda) and Jake Magee (GPM Data#3) was brought back into the fold. The hard work done by the Budget Forklifts team took its toll, however, with race leader Sam Horgan left isolated as Edmondson claimed the third intermediate sprint to secure a three second time bonus and etch ever closer on the general classification.

During the fifth lap Drapac Cycling started to light the afterburners in earnest putting Lapthorne along with three teammates into a nine man breakaway. As the pressure rose the break splintered leaving Lapthorne and teammate Bernard Sulzberger, Jack Haig (Huon-Genesys) and Miles Scotson (Euride).

As the race reached the final lap, race leader Sam Horgan attacked and bridged across to the lead group in valiant defence of his yellow jersey leaving. As riders approached the final KOM it was Horgan, Haig, Hamilton, Nathan Elliot (Target Trek) and Lapthorne together at the front of the race. Hamilton, who had reached and passed the leading group on his own, briefly led before being overhauled by Haig on the final KOM. As the leading quartet came back together and turned the final left hand turn back into the main street of Camperdown it was Edmondson who sealed the stage with the dribs and drabs of a severely depleted peloton left thoroughly dispersed and in arrears.

Jess Kerrison (Budget) retained his Independent Cranes Sprint Championship jersey after attaining an unassailable lead heading into the final stage. Pat Shaw (Huon-Genesys) successfully defended his lead in the Scody King of the Mountains Championship to take home the final KOM jersey. The standings in the Campolina Criterium Championship remained unchanged as Scott Law (GPM Data#3) finished the stage to seal victory. And Edmondson may just have missed out on the yellow jersey but he had the CFMEU Rising Star Award for the best young rider as consolation.

Euride Racing capped a strong tour in support of Edmondson by claiming the overall teams prize ahead of Drapac Cycling and Huon-Genesys. The third place finish was enough to see Huon-Genesys cement a 48 point lead over Budget Forklifts in the overall NRS team standings. Meanwhile Nathan Earle (Huon-Genesys), who was absent from South Coast whilst he races the Tour of Borneo, remains on top of the individual NRS standings ahead of teammate Jack Haig. But Budget Forklifts riders Jack Anderson and Sam Horgan have snuck up the rankings into third and fourth after their respective wins and Gippsland and South Coast.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing)2:33:12
2Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
3Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Cycling)
4Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
5Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)0:00:11
6Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
7Luke Fetch (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
8Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:00:26
9Robert McCarthy (Euride Racing)
10Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
11Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
12Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Cycling)
13Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)
14Jason Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
15Daniel Fitter (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)0:00:37
16Nathan Elliott (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)0:00:52
17Karl Evans (Budget Forklifts)0:00:55
18Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:01:00
19Miles Scotson (Euride Racing)
20William Walker (Drapac Cycling)
21Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
22Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling)
23Zac Quinn (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
24Ayden Toovey (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)0:01:52
25Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts)0:02:06
26Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:05:13
27Edward White (GPM Data#3)
28Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
29Andrew Roe (Euride Racing)
30Ayub Kathurima (Kenyan Riders)
31Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
32Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts)0:07:39
33Jason Rigg (Team Polygon Australia)0:08:58
34Suleiman Kangangi (Kenyan Riders)0:10:34
35John Njoroge (Kenyan Riders)
36Jordan Stannus (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:11:06
37Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)0:12:49
38Thomas Palmer (Drapac Cycling)0:13:00
39Gordon McCauley (Drapac Cycling)
40Jacob Kauffmann (Budget Forklifts)
41Lachlan Ambrose (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)0:25:30
42Alistair Crameri (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
43Kyle Thompson (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
44Angus Lyons (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team)
45Jesse Ewart (GPM Data#3)
46Nicholas Bien (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team)
47Ben Carman (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
48Mark Kelly (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team)
49Jake Magee (GPM Data#3)
50David Melville (GPM Data#3)
51Daniel Herrewyn (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
52Anthony Collins (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
53Zane Hunter (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
54Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia)
55Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
56Dylan Lindsey (Anchor Point South Coast)
57Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)
58Munro Boydell (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
59Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
60Scott Law (GPM Data#3)
61Aaron Watts (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
62Tom Chapman (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
63Alastair Loutit (GPM Data#3)
64Jack Hogan (City of Mt Gambier)
65Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
66Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
67George Tansley (Euride Racing)0:51:00
68Russell Gill (Euride Racing)
69Tom Robinson (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
70Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia)
71Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing)
72Joseph Gichora (Kenyan Riders)
73Shane Young (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
74Mark Fagg (City of Mt Gambier)
75Todd Satchell (Anchor Point South Coast)
76Mark Scouller (Anchor Point South Coast)
77Tirian McManus (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
78David Fumpson (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
79Michael McGee (Anchor Point South Coast)
80Allan Satchell (Anchor Point South Coast)
81Lachlan Holliday (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
82Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)
83Matt Boys (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
84Karl Michelin-Beard (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
85Clive Silcock (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
86Camden Bush (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team)
87Andrew Clarkson (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
88Samwel Mwangi (Kenyan Riders)
89Nicholas Costello (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
90Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
91Matthew Opperman (City of Mt Gambier)
92Tim Koopman (City of Mt Gambier)
93Richard Irwin (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
94Shaun McCarthy (Budget Forklifts)
95Marc Williams (Budget Forklifts)
96Kane Walker (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
97Jason Lowndes (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
98Michael Hale (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
99Samwel Ekiru (Kenyan Riders)
100Alexander Woff (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team)
101Thomas Donald (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
102Jarryd Jones (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
103David Mclean (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
104Damien Cook (Anchor Point South Coast)
105James Henry (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
106Griffith Moore (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
107Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia)
108Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
109Matthew Holmes (City of Mt Gambier)
110Jonathan Stephens (City of Mt Gambier)
111Christopher Eichler (City of Mt Gambier)
112Gerald Evans (Team Polygon Australia)
113Ivan Michelin-Beard (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)
114Wade Edwards (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
115Saxon Irvine (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
116Nicholas Katsonis (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
117Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
118William Livesay (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
119Matthew Leonard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
120Cal Britten (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
121Tim Guy (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
122Luke Davison (Drapac Cycling)
123Oscar Stevenson (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
DNSCameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
DNSNicholas Squillari (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)

Intermediate Sprints - Lap 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Cycling)3pts
2Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)2
3George Tansley (Euride Racing)1

Lap 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Cycling)3pts
2Jason Rigg (Team Polygon Australia)2
3Jake Magee (GPM Data#3)1

Lap 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing)3pts
2Luke Fetch (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)2
3Robert McCarthy (Euride Racing)1

Lap 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)3pts
2Edward White (GPM Data#3)2
3Thomas Palmer (Drapac Cycling)1

Lap 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Cycling)3pts
2Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling)2
3Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)1

Hill climbs - Lap 1 CAT3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Cycling)5pts
2Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)3
3Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing)2

Lap 2 CAT3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jordan Stannus (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)5pts
2Angus Lyons (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team)3
3Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Cycling)2

Lap 3 CAT3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing)5pts
2Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)3
3Luke Fetch (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)2

Lap 4 CAT3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edward White (GPM Data#3)5pts
2Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)3
3Thomas Palmer (Drapac Cycling)2

Lap 5 CAT3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Cycling)5pts
2Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)3
3Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling)2

Lap 6 CAT3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)5pts
2Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing)3
3Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)2

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Euride Racing7:40:28
2Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team0:00:34
3Drapac Cycling
4Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program0:01:48
5Budget Forklifts0:02:20
6African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:05:47
7Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team0:15:27
8Kenyan Riders0:25:29
9CharterMason Drapac Development Team0:25:30
10Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics0:50:19
11GPM Data#30:55:21
12Team Polygon Australia0:59:06
13Essendon Skoda Cycling Team1:15:38
14Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team
15search2retain p/b health.com.au1:16:38
16Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team1:41:08
17Campolina/Fulton Hogan1:42:00
18Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part2:06:38
19Anchor Point South Coast
20City of Mt Gambier

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)14:05:10
2Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing)0:00:19
3Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Cycling)0:00:49
4Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:01:25
5Luke Fetch (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:01:26
6Robert McCarthy (Euride Racing)0:02:01
7Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Cycling)0:02:17
8Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)0:02:27
9Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)0:02:28
10William Walker (Drapac Cycling)0:02:39
11Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:03:16
12Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)0:04:59
13Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling)0:05:05
14Ayden Toovey (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)0:06:24
15Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:06:32
16Jason Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)0:06:47
17Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:06:51
18Daniel Fitter (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)0:07:13
19Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:07:44
20Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:08:40
21Karl Evans (Budget Forklifts)0:12:54
22Andrew Roe (Euride Racing)0:13:57
23Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts)0:14:34
24Nathan Elliott (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)0:17:53
25Jacob Kauffmann (Budget Forklifts)0:20:51
26Suleiman Kangangi (Kenyan Riders)0:21:24
27Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:21:42
28Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:22:30
29Jason Rigg (Team Polygon Australia)0:24:24
30Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:24:31
31Miles Scotson (Euride Racing)0:27:18
32Gordon McCauley (Drapac Cycling)0:27:33
33Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)0:28:38
34Edward White (GPM Data#3)0:30:21
35Anthony Collins (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)0:30:51
36Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts)0:31:01
37Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:31:57
38Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)0:32:00
39Zane Hunter (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:34:02
40Scott Law (GPM Data#3)0:35:45
41Ayub Kathurima (Kenyan Riders)0:37:17
42Thomas Palmer (Drapac Cycling)0:43:21
43Nicholas Bien (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team)0:46:56
44Jesse Ewart (GPM Data#3)0:47:51
45Zac Quinn (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:48:22
46Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:48:41
47Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)0:51:03
48Jordan Stannus (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:51:09
49Alistair Crameri (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)0:56:49
50George Tansley (Euride Racing)0:57:09
51Ben Carman (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)0:57:25
52John Njoroge (Kenyan Riders)1:00:43
53Daniel Herrewyn (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)1:00:49
54Jack Hogan (City of Mt Gambier)1:01:13
55Mark Kelly (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team)1:01:19
56Saxon Irvine (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)1:01:44
57Alastair Loutit (GPM Data#3)1:03:02
58Tom Chapman (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)1:04:13
59Oscar Stevenson (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)1:04:17
60Michael Hale (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)1:04:31
61Russell Gill (Euride Racing)1:07:23
62Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)1:09:07
63Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia)1:09:11
64Tom Robinson (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)1:11:08
65Shaun McCarthy (Budget Forklifts)1:11:49
66Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)1:11:56
67Jake Magee (GPM Data#3)1:11:57
68Angus Lyons (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team)1:12:51
69Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)1:13:55
70Kyle Thompson (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)1:15:06
71David Melville (GPM Data#3)1:15:25
72Lachlan Ambrose (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)1:15:42
73Kane Walker (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)1:16:41
74Lachlan Holliday (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)1:18:09
75Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing)1:20:59
76Marc Williams (Budget Forklifts)1:21:38
77Luke Davison (Drapac Cycling)1:21:47
78Matthew Leonard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)1:26:07
79James Henry (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)1:26:21
80Thomas Donald (search2retain p/b health.com.au)1:26:44
81William Livesay (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)1:26:47
82Aaron Watts (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)1:27:06
83Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia)1:27:54
84Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia)1:28:38
85Andrew Clarkson (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)1:29:34
86Matthew Holmes (City of Mt Gambier)1:30:11
87Jason Lowndes (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)1:35:03
88Tirian McManus (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)1:35:35
89Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au)1:38:34
90Munro Boydell (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)1:39:57
91Alexander Woff (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team)1:42:58
92Gerald Evans (Team Polygon Australia)1:46:32
93Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)1:47:04
94David Fumpson (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)1:47:33
95Nicholas Costello (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)1:48:15
96Todd Satchell (Anchor Point South Coast)1:49:21
97Jarryd Jones (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)1:50:14
98Nicholas Katsonis (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)1:50:20
99Tim Guy (search2retain p/b health.com.au)1:50:41
100Cal Britten (search2retain p/b health.com.au)1:51:23
101Mark Fagg (City of Mt Gambier)1:55:01
102Karl Michelin-Beard (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)1:56:40
103Dylan Lindsey (Anchor Point South Coast)1:56:47
104Michael McGee (Anchor Point South Coast)1:58:47
105Shane Young (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)2:03:20
106Clive Silcock (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)2:04:01
107Allan Satchell (Anchor Point South Coast)2:05:09
108Mark Scouller (Anchor Point South Coast)2:05:38
109Samwel Ekiru (Kenyan Riders)2:07:39
110Camden Bush (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team)2:08:43
111Griffith Moore (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)2:08:59
112Matt Boys (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)2:09:15
113Ivan Michelin-Beard (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)2:09:48
114Damien Cook (Anchor Point South Coast)2:12:37
115Richard Irwin (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)2:15:40
116Jonathan Stephens (City of Mt Gambier)2:15:45
117David Mclean (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)2:17:46
118Wade Edwards (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)2:29:05
119Samwel Mwangi (Kenyan Riders)2:31:02
120Matthew Opperman (City of Mt Gambier)2:47:53
121Tim Koopman (City of Mt Gambier)2:50:21
122Joseph Gichora (Kenyan Riders)3:01:11
123Christopher Eichler (City of Mt Gambier)3:20:16

Independent Cranes Sprint Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)44pts
2Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)29
3Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)23
4Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)18
5Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling)18
6Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing)15
7Daniel Fitter (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)15
8Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)12
9Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)10
10Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)10
11Jacob Kauffmann (Budget Forklifts)10
12Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Cycling)9
13Luke Fetch (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)8
14William Walker (Drapac Cycling)7
15Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)7
16Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)6
17Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing)6
18Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Cycling)5
19Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)4
20Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au)4
21Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia)4
22Robert McCarthy (Euride Racing)4
23Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)4
24Miles Scotson (Euride Racing)4
25Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au)4
26George Tansley (Euride Racing)4
27Tom Robinson (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)4
28Gordon McCauley (Drapac Cycling)3
29Scott Law (GPM Data#3)3
30Ben Carman (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)3
31Shaun McCarthy (Budget Forklifts)3
32Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)3
33Nathan Elliott (Campolina/Fulton Hogan)3
34Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)3
35Thomas Palmer (Drapac Cycling)3
36Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)2
37Andrew Roe (Euride Racing)2
38Jason Rigg (Team Polygon Australia)2
39Edward White (GPM Data#3)2
40Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts)2
41Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)2
42Michael Hale (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)2
43Russell Gill (Euride Racing)2
44Luke Davison (Drapac Cycling)2
45Tirian McManus (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)2
46Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au)2
47Cal Britten (search2retain p/b health.com.au)2
48Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)1
49Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts)1
50Zane Hunter (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)1
51Jake Magee (GPM Data#3)1
52Matthew Leonard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)1

Scody King of the Mountains Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)23pts
2Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Cycling)18
3Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)14
4Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia)13
5Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing)10
6Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)10
7Zane Hunter (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)9
8Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)6
9Edward White (GPM Data#3)5
10Jordan Stannus (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)5
11Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling)5
12Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)5
13Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)4
14Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Cycling)4
15Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)3
16Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)3
17Thomas Palmer (Drapac Cycling)3
18Angus Lyons (Essendon Skoda Cycling Team)3
19Luke Fetch (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)2
20Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts)2
21Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au)2
22Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)1
23Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)1
24Andrew Clarkson (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)1

Campolina Criterium Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Law (GPM Data#3)18pts
2Robert McCarthy (Euride Racing)17
3Russell Gill (Euride Racing)15
4Daniel Fitter (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)14
5Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au)14
6Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)13
7Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)9
8Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)9
9Luke Davison (Drapac Cycling)9
10William Walker (Drapac Cycling)8
11Thomas Palmer (Drapac Cycling)8
12Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)7
13Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)7
14Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing)6
15Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)6
16Shaun McCarthy (Budget Forklifts)6
17Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)5
18Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling)3
19Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Cycling)1

CFMEU Rising Star Award
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing)14:05:29
2Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:01:06
3Robert McCarthy (Euride Racing)0:01:42
4Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)0:02:08
5Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)0:04:40
6Ayden Toovey (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)0:06:05
7Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:06:13
8Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:06:32
9Daniel Fitter (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)0:06:54
10Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:07:25

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Euride Racing42:21:02
2Drapac Cycling0:00:54
3Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team0:02:29
4Budget Forklifts0:05:15
5Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program0:08:43
6African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:21:46
7Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team0:31:08
8CharterMason Drapac Development Team0:54:00
9Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics1:05:33
10Team Polygon Australia1:19:00
11GPM Data#31:19:11
12search2retain p/b health.com.au1:31:52
13Kenyan Riders1:45:06
14Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team1:52:47
15Essendon Skoda Cycling Team2:35:50
16Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team3:33:48
17Campolina/Fulton Hogan3:38:32
18Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part3:48:18
19City of Mt Gambier4:12:03
20Anchor Point South Coast5:14:42

NRS Teams Aggregate
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team163pts
2Budget Forklifts115
3Euride Racing80
4search2retain p/b health.com.au60
5Drapac Cycling53
6Satalyst Giant Racing Team37
7CharterMason Drapac Development Team36
8Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program31
9African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team28
10Pro Team Downunder20
11Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team20
12St George Skoda HP Team15
13Target Trek Racing Team14
14Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team10
15GPM Data#310
16Team Polygon Australia8
17Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team7
18Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics6
19Parramatta Race Team6
20Pensar SPM Racing5
21Suzuki Bontrager4
22Sydney Uni Velo Racing3
23Paradice Investment Cycling Team3
24Data#3 Cisco Racing Team3
25Bianchi Lotto Arbitrage2
26Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part2
27Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team2
28Essendon Skoda Cycling Team1
29Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets1
30DHBC Racing1

NRS Aggregate
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1.Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)58pts
2.Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)53
3.Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts)42
4.Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)32
5.Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing)32
6.Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)28
7.Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)26
8.Ben Dyball (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)24
9.Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)22
10.Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au)22
11.Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)21
12.Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au)19
13.George Tansley (Euride Racing)15
14.Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)14
15.Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts)13

 

Latest on Cyclingnews