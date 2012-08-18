Image 1 of 4 Koroit criterium winner and tour leader Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 4 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys) wins Stage 7 of the Tour of the Great South Coast ahead of Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 3 of 4 A happy Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys) having moved back into the overall lead (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 4 of 4 The peloton during Stage 7 of the Tour of the Great South Coast in Koroit (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys) demonstrated his desire to turn around the disappointing events of the Tour of Gippsland, where he lost the overall lead, by taking the criterium win in Koroit on Saturday morning during the seventh stage at the Tour of the Great South Coast. His consistency throughout the 11 intermediate sprints also help secure the yellow jersey, relegating Darren Lapthorne (Drapac) out of the top spot. Sam Witmitz (Budget Forklifts) showed his speed with second place and Drapac Development team rider Shannon Johnson taking third.

A well-rested peloton wasted no time in getting up to speed when the stage 7 Koroit criterium began on Saturday. Racing resumed this morning under improved conditions from the previous day in which riders experienced appalling conditions during the stage 5 criterium in Port Fairy and would not contest the afternoon’s stage 6 due to weather conditions.

The day made an even greater turn for the worse heading into Friday’s afternoon’s 55km road race and organisers decided to cancel the stage 6 from Port Fairy to Hawkesdale, a decision respected and appreciated by the riders.

Saturday’s 1.3km criterium circuit would be negotiated 30 times with 11 intermediate sprints and under windy but dry conditions. Search 2 Retain’s Neil Van Der Ploeg has shown great form since the start of the Tour and has continued his strong run of form after the Tour of Gippsland. Van Der Ploeg won the opening sprint ahead of Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys) and David Edwards (VIS) who is using the race as preparation for the upcoming Tour of China with the U23 national team.

Giacoppo comes into the South Coast tour highly motivated after he lost the overall lead in the opening round of the Scody Cup at Gippsland. Sam Witmitz (Budget Forklifts) took the second sprint while Giacoppo took another second place ahead of current race leader Darren Lapthorne (Drapac). Giacoppo entered the day just 13 seconds down on Lapthorne.

Giacoppo was making small gains into his deficit to Lapthorne as he took the third sprint ahead of the race leader with Witmitz again in the mix for third place. The Genesys rider was clearly on a mission as he took another sprint ahead of Van Der Ploeg who came into the day 1 second behind Giacoppo. Van Der Ploeg crossed the line ahead of Mitch Pearson (Suzuki-Trek).

With the peloton entering the second half of the race, it seemed like a bunch sprint would be the end result. However, with so many intermediate sprints and precious seconds on offer the pace would remain high, opening up the potential for a small group to slip off the front.

With almost half of the intermediate sprints contested, the general classification contenders took a break while yesterday’s third-place finisher Jordan Kerby (VIS) took some points ahead of GPM-Wilson Racing’s Sam Rutherford and Brodie Talbot (Glenelg Shire).

Budget’s top placed rider Witmitz was back in the sprints for the sixth intermediate ahead of Giacoppo and Lapthorne. The top five in the classification would not be giving anything away this morning. Multiple stage winner Brenton Jones (Genesys) had yet to contest a sprint but would no doubt feature at the finish.

The Drapac team was kept busy looking after their captain throughout the first half of the race, ensuring the insistent Giacoppo did not take too many sprints. Robbie Hucker (Drapac) took the seventh sprint from Jones, who started to show himself and Giacoppo. Hucker is a recent signing to the Drapac team and has already featured on the winner’s podium when he placed second behind Lapthorne on stage 4.

Yesterday’s stage winner and teammate of Lapthorne, Gordon McCauley followed Witmitz in the next sprint with Lapthorne taking another point. It was no susprise to see the former New Zealand road and time trial national champion off the front yesterday; he’s one of the few riders who seem to excel in terrible conditions.

Van Der Ploeg captured a third place in the ninth sprint whilst none of the GC men featured. Josh Harrison (SASI) won ahead of Joel Pearson (Genesys) and Van Der Ploeg

Giacoppo again looked to close the gap to the race leader and despite a valiant effort from Lapthorne’s teammate Johnie Walker, Giacoppo took a sprint with the Drapac rider in second and Pat Shaw (Genesys) third. This moved Giacoppo to within two seconds of taking the yellow jersey at the end of the stage.

Entering the final 4 laps it was Oliver Kent-Park (SASI) who tried his luck off the front, taking the sprint ahead of teammate Harrison and Talbot. With three laps to go it was back together and down to Drapac and Genesys who were battling to control the front of the race for the high-speed finale.

The strength of Drapac, Genesys and Budget meant it would take an extremely tough effort to break free of the peloton in the closing two laps. The ever-aggressive Cam Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Cycling) tried his luck in a bold move but was absorbed into the Genesys-lead bunch entering the final lap.

Genesys would lead Giacoppo to the win and yellow jersey following the stage. Witmitz took a well-deserved second place for his Budget team with Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason) in third.

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:51:25 2 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 4 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 5 Johnnie Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 6 Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia) 7 James Williamson (Pureblack Racing) 8 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 9 Dylan Hately (John West Cycling) 10 Jack Beckinsale (Croydon Cycleworks) 11 Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling) 12 George Tansley (SASI) 13 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 14 Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI) 15 Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing) 16 James Szollosi (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 17 Robbie Hucker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 18 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 19 Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 20 Tom Hamilton (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 21 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 22 Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia) 23 Nathan Elliott (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 24 David Edwards (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 25 Mitchell Pearson (Suzuki / Trek) 26 Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 27 Jordan Kerby (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 28 Vaughan Bowman (Croydon Cycleworks) 29 Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing) 30 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 31 Brendan Johnston (Suzuki / Trek) 32 Danny Pulbrook (Team Polygon Australia) 33 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) 34 Liam Dove (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 35 Damien Wright (Suzuki / Trek) 36 Luke Parker (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 37 Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling) 38 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 39 Nicholas D'ambrosio (Parramatta Race Team) 40 Stuart Smith (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 41 Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts) 42 Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 43 Joshua Harrison (SASI) 44 Saxon Irvine (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 45 Jackson Mawby (Plan B Racing) 46 Jake Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 47 Luke Fetch (Search2Retain) 48 Matthew Marshall (Moyne Shire) 49 James Boal (John West Cycling) 50 Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain) 51 Nic Dougall (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 52 James Butler (John West Cycling) 53 Nicholas Schultz (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 54 James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 55 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 56 Andrew Roe (SASI) 57 Calum Middleton (Team Unibicycles) 58 William Lind (Suzuki / Trek) 59 Tom Patton (Parramatta Race Team) 60 Guillaume Patritti (Team New Caledonia) 61 Jake Mcmahon (Team Polygon Australia) 62 Aaron Donnelly (Glenelg Shire) 63 Cal Britten (Search2Retain) 64 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 65 Kevyn Maitere (Team New Caledonia) 66 Tom Vessey (Pureblack Racing) 67 Brodie Talbot (Glenelg Shire) 68 Alex Wong (GPM Wilson Racing) 69 Luigi Vecchio (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 70 Sébastien Ledivenach (Vcc Mont Dore) 71 Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia) 72 Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing) 73 Rowan Dever (John West Cycling) 74 Trenton Day (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 75 Daniel O'Keefe (Parramatta Race Team) 76 Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki / Trek) 77 Joel Stearnes (Team Polygon Australia) 78 Darcy Woolley (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point) 79 Ben Carman (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 80 Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki / Trek) 81 Matthew Clarke (John West Cycling) 82 Jason Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts) 83 Samuel Davis (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 84 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 85 Phil Mundy (SASI) 86 Kristian Juel (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 87 Dean Sanfilippo (John West Cycling) 0:00:23 88 Boon Kiak Yeo (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 89 Tom Kaesler (SASI) 90 Timothy Cameron (Suzuki / Trek) 91 Arnaud Boucher (Team New Caledonia) 92 Lauchlan Stewart (Team Unibicycles) 93 Thierry Fondère (Team New Caledonia) 94 Josh Aldridge (Glenelg Shire) 95 Chris Harper (Glenelg Shire) 96 Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 97 Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia) 98 Stephen Cousins (Croydon Cycleworks) 99 Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts) 100 Ed White (GPM Wilson Racing) 101 Mark Jamieson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 0:00:30 102 Joseph Cooper (Pureblack Racing) 0:00:51 103 Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing) 104 Ben Hilleard (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:01:20 105 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:01:42 106 Ben Cutajar (Moyne Shire) 107 Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 108 James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing) 109 Tom Donald (Search2Retain) 110 Clive Silcock (Team Unibicycles) 0:03:24 111 Aaron Blomeley (Moyne Shire) 112 Jamie Lacey (Suzuki / Trek) 113 Stéphane Dumouchel (Vcc Mont Dore) 0:05:06 114 Antonin Marecaille (Team New Caledonia) 115 Liam Hill (Search2Retain) 116 Justin Morris (Parramatta Race Team) 0:08:30 117 Laurent Debaene (Team New Caledonia) 118 Mathew Thepinier (Team New Caledonia) 119 Alexander Woff (Moyne Shire) 0:10:12 120 Matthew Lane (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point) 121 Daniel Herrewyn (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point) 122 Gaël Bonnace (Vcc Mont Dore) 123 Etienne Blumstein-Jones (Glenelg Shire) 124 Matthew Opperman (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point) 125 Stephen Jeulin (Team New Caledonia) 126 Dylan Lindsey (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point) DNS Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) DNS Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)

Intermediate sprints - Lap 6 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 3 pts 2 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 2 3 David Edwards (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 1

Lap 8 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1. Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 pts 2. Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 2 3. Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1

Lap 10 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1. Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 3 pts 2. Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 3. Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 1

Lap 12 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1. Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 3 pts 2. Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 2 3. Mitchell Pearson (Suzuki / Trek) 1

Lap 14 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1. Jordan Kerby (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 3 pts 2. Brodie Talbot (Glenelg Shire) 2 3. Dylan Hately (John West Cycling) 1

Lap 16 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 pts 2. Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 2 3. Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1

Lap 18 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1. Robbie Hucker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 pts 2. Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 2 3. Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 1

Lap 20 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1. Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 pts 2. Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 3. Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1

Lap 22 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1. Joshua Harrison (SASI) 3 pts 2. Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 2 3. Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 1

Lap 24 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1. Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 3 pts 2. Johnnie Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 3. Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 1

Lap 26 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1. Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling) 3 pts 2. Joshua Harrison (SASI) 2 3. Brodie Talbot (Glenelg Shire) 1

Stage awards - Aggressor # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1. Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing) 2 pts

General classification after stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1. Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 7:47:38 2. Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:08 3. Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 0:00:21 4. Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:23 5. Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:00:33 6. Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:40 7. Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:00:42 8. Jack Beckinsale (Croydon Cycleworks) 0:00:48 9. Robbie Hucker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:50 10. Jordan Kerby (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 11. Johnnie Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:54 12. Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 13. Harry Carpenter (SASI) 0:01:03 14. Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:01:07 15. Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:01:08 16. Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia) 0:01:10 17. Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:01:13 18. Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:01:14 19. Nathan Elliott (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 0:01:22 20. Mitchell Pearson (Suzuki / Trek) 0:01:23 21. Nic Dougall (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 0:01:24 22. Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 0:01:30 23. Danny Pulbrook (Team Polygon Australia) 0:01:32 24. Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI) 0:01:33 25. Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:01:35 26. Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia) 0:01:36 27. James Szollosi (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 0:01:39 28. Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain) 0:01:46 29. Tom Hamilton (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 30. James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 0:02:01 31. Trenton Day (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 0:02:05 32. Tom Vessey (Pureblack Racing) 33. Matthew Marshall (Moyne Shire) 34. George Tansley (SASI) 0:02:09 35. James Williamson (Pureblack Racing) 0:02:21 36. Luke Fetch (Search2Retain) 0:02:31 37. Timothy Cameron (Suzuki / Trek) 0:02:56 38. Kristian Juel (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 0:03:22 39. Joseph Cooper (Pureblack Racing) 0:03:56 40. Samuel Davis (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:04:07 41. Nicholas Schultz (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 0:04:38 42. David Edwards (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 0:06:28 43. Brendan Johnston (Suzuki / Trek) 0:06:30 44. Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia) 0:06:58 45. Darcy Woolley (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point) 0:07:04 46. Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing) 0:07:29 47. Josh Aldridge (Glenelg Shire) 0:08:24 48. Damien Wright (Suzuki / Trek) 0:11:43 49. James Boal (John West Cycling) 0:11:48 50. Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 0:12:00 51. Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:12:01 52. Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:12:02 53. Saxon Irvine (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 0:12:17 54. Andrew Roe (SASI) 0:12:21 55. Nicholas D'ambrosio (Parramatta Race Team) 0:12:23 56. Dylan Hately (John West Cycling) 0:12:33 57. Vaughan Bowman (Croydon Cycleworks) 0:12:39 58. Aaron Donnelly (Glenelg Shire) 0:12:46 59. Cal Britten (Search2Retain) 0:13:12 60. Jason Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:13:16 61. Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling) 0:13:31 62. Brodie Talbot (Glenelg Shire) 0:15:04 63. Luke Parker (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 0:15:09 64. Jake Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 0:15:21 65. Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing) 0:17:20 66. Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:17:23 67. Stuart Smith (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 0:18:24 68. Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing) 0:18:33 69. Calum Middleton (Team Unibicycles) 0:18:38 70. Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:18:57 71. Jake Mcmahon (Team Polygon Australia) 0:19:04 72. Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki / Trek) 0:19:08 73. Lauchlan Stewart (Team Unibicycles) 0:19:17 74. Jackson Mawby (Plan B Racing) 0:19:39 75. Tom Kaesler (SASI) 0:19:49 76. Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:23:35 77. Guillaume Patritti (Team New Caledonia) 0:24:03 78. Joshua Harrison (SASI) 0:24:47 79. James Butler (John West Cycling) 0:24:57 80. Joel Stearnes (Team Polygon Australia) 0:25:12 81. Dean Sanfilippo (John West Cycling) 0:25:27 82. Luigi Vecchio (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:25:31 83. Antonin Marecaille (Team New Caledonia) 0:25:52 84. Sébastien Ledivenach (Vcc Mont Dore) 0:26:31 85. Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 0:26:36 86. Ben Carman (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 0:26:39 87. Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts) 88. Liam Dove (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 0:27:35 89. Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia) 0:28:39 90. Jamie Lacey (Suzuki / Trek) 0:29:48 91. Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:30:00 92. Stephen Cousins (Croydon Cycleworks) 0:30:08 93. Kevyn Maitere (Team New Caledonia) 0:31:47 94. Tom Patton (Parramatta Race Team) 0:31:51 95. Ben Cutajar (Moyne Shire) 0:32:54 96. Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki / Trek) 0:33:48 97. William Lind (Suzuki / Trek) 0:34:10 98. Mark Jamieson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 0:34:12 99. Rowan Dever (John West Cycling) 0:34:14 100. Daniel O'Keefe (Parramatta Race Team) 0:34:30 101. Boon Kiak Yeo (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:34:36 102. Phil Mundy (SASI) 0:37:05 103. Matthew Clarke (John West Cycling) 0:38:46 104. Alex Wong (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:39:24 105. Thierry Fondère (Team New Caledonia) 0:40:53 106. Aaron Blomeley (Moyne Shire) 0:41:19 107. Ed White (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:41:30 108. Matthew Lane (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point) 0:44:42 109. Tom Donald (Search2Retain) 0:46:41 110. Stéphane Dumouchel (Vcc Mont Dore) 0:47:07 111. Daniel Herrewyn (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point) 0:49:34 112. Ben Hilleard (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:52:02 113. Mathew Thepinier (Team New Caledonia) 0:52:56 114. Liam Hill (Search2Retain) 0:54:13 115. Laurent Debaene (Team New Caledonia) 0:54:31 116. Arnaud Boucher (Team New Caledonia) 0:55:33 117. James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing) 0:57:18 118. Etienne Blumstein-Jones (Glenelg Shire) 0:58:32 119. Justin Morris (Parramatta Race Team) 0:58:45 120. Chris Harper (Glenelg Shire) 1:00:24 121. Clive Silcock (Team Unibicycles) 1:01:52 122. Alexander Woff (Moyne Shire) 1:03:40 123. Stephen Jeulin (Team New Caledonia) 1:10:18 124. Matthew Opperman (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point) 1:15:32 125. Dylan Lindsey (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point) 1:36:01 126. Gaël Bonnace (Vcc Mont Dore) 1:36:24

Shimano Sprint Championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1. Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 40 pts 2. Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 34 3. Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 26 4. Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 25 5. Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 17 6. Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling) 14 7. Jordan Kerby (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 13 8. Johnnie Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 10 9. Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 8 10. Robbie Hucker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 8 11. Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) 6 12. Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 6 13. Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 6 14. Joshua Harrison (SASI) 5 15. Brodie Talbot (Glenelg Shire) 5 16. Harry Carpenter (SASI) 4 17. George Tansley (SASI) 4 18. Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 4 19. Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia) 3 20. Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling) 3 21. Luke Parker (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 3 22. Luigi Vecchio (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 3 23. Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 3 24. Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 2 25. Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing) 2 26. Luke Fetch (Search2Retain) 2 27. Darcy Woolley (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point) 2 28. Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 2 29. Jake Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 2 30. Tom Kaesler (SASI) 2 31. Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 1 32. Mitchell Pearson (Suzuki / Trek) 1 33. David Edwards (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 1 34. Andrew Roe (SASI) 1 35. Dylan Hately (John West Cycling) 1 36. Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing) 1 37. Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 1 38. Liam Dove (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 1

Campolina Criterium Championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1. Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 33 pts 2. Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 32 3. Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 22 4. Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 16 5. Johnnie Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 13 6. Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 12 7. Jack Beckinsale (Croydon Cycleworks) 12 8. Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling) 10 9. Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 9 10. Jordan Kerby (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 8 11. Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 8 12. Robbie Hucker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 7 13. Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia) 6 14. James Williamson (Pureblack Racing) 4 15. Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 3 16. Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 2 17. Dylan Hately (John West Cycling) 2 18. Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing) 2 19. Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 1 20. James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing) 1

Campolina King of the Mountains Championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1. Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 27 pts 2. Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 14 3. Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 6 4. Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts) 5 5. Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 6. Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 3 7. Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 3 8. Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 3 9. Johnnie Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 10. Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 2 11. Luke Fetch (Search2Retain) 2 12. Matthew Clarke (John West Cycling) 2 13. Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing) 1 14. Cal Britten (Search2Retain) 1 15. James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing) 1

Tifosi Eyewear Most Aggressive Rider Award # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1. Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 pts 1. Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 1. Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 2 1. Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 2 1. Jake Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 2 1. Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing) 2

Team Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1. Drapac Professional Cycling 23:25:44 2. Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team 0:00:30 3. SASI 0:01:09 4. Team Polygon Australia 0:01:22 5. RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling 0:01:46 6. Jayco / Apollo / VIS 0:02:10 7. Search2Retain 0:02:13 8. Suzuki / Trek 0:02:29 9. John West Cycling 0:02:37 10. PureBlack Racing 0:04:51 11. Team Budget Forklifts 0:05:02 12. Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining 0:14:08 13. Croydon Cycleworks 0:30:37 14. Plan B Racing 0:32:51 15. Glenelg Shire 0:33:29 16. GPM Wilson Racing 0:36:29 17. Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team 0:40:39 18. African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:41:13 19. Team New Caledonia 0:58:10 20. Moyne Shire 1:02:23 21. Parramatta Race Team 1:13:35 22. Eastern Oak / Anchor Point 1:33:54 23. Team Unibicycles 1:36:57 24. VCC Mont Dore 2:47:12