Giacoppo takes the win in Koroit

Stage victory moves Genesys rider into overall lead

Koroit criterium winner and tour leader Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)

Koroit criterium winner and tour leader Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys) wins Stage 7 of the Tour of the Great South Coast ahead of Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)

Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys) wins Stage 7 of the Tour of the Great South Coast ahead of Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
A happy Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys) having moved back into the overall lead

A happy Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys) having moved back into the overall lead
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
The peloton during Stage 7 of the Tour of the Great South Coast in Koroit

The peloton during Stage 7 of the Tour of the Great South Coast in Koroit
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys) demonstrated his desire to turn around the disappointing events of the Tour of Gippsland, where he lost the overall lead, by taking the criterium win in Koroit on Saturday morning during the seventh stage at the Tour of the Great South Coast. His consistency throughout the 11 intermediate sprints also help secure the yellow jersey, relegating Darren Lapthorne (Drapac) out of the top spot. Sam Witmitz (Budget Forklifts) showed his speed with second place and Drapac Development team rider Shannon Johnson taking third.

A well-rested peloton wasted no time in getting up to speed when the stage 7 Koroit criterium began on Saturday. Racing resumed this morning under improved conditions from the previous day in which riders experienced appalling conditions during the stage 5 criterium in Port Fairy and would not contest the afternoon’s stage 6 due to weather conditions.

The day made an even greater turn for the worse heading into Friday’s afternoon’s 55km road race and organisers decided to cancel the stage 6 from Port Fairy to Hawkesdale, a decision respected and appreciated by the riders.

Saturday’s 1.3km criterium circuit would be negotiated 30 times with 11 intermediate sprints and under windy but dry conditions. Search 2 Retain’s Neil Van Der Ploeg has shown great form since the start of the Tour and has continued his strong run of form after the Tour of Gippsland. Van Der Ploeg won the opening sprint ahead of Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys) and David Edwards (VIS) who is using the race as preparation for the upcoming Tour of China with the U23 national team.

Giacoppo comes into the South Coast tour highly motivated after he lost the overall lead in the opening round of the Scody Cup at Gippsland. Sam Witmitz (Budget Forklifts) took the second sprint while Giacoppo took another second place ahead of current race leader Darren Lapthorne (Drapac). Giacoppo entered the day just 13 seconds down on Lapthorne.

Giacoppo was making small gains into his deficit to Lapthorne as he took the third sprint ahead of the race leader with Witmitz again in the mix for third place. The Genesys rider was clearly on a mission as he took another sprint ahead of Van Der Ploeg who came into the day 1 second behind Giacoppo. Van Der Ploeg crossed the line ahead of Mitch Pearson (Suzuki-Trek).

With the peloton entering the second half of the race, it seemed like a bunch sprint would be the end result. However, with so many intermediate sprints and precious seconds on offer the pace would remain high, opening up the potential for a small group to slip off the front.

With almost half of the intermediate sprints contested, the general classification contenders took a break while yesterday’s third-place finisher Jordan Kerby (VIS) took some points ahead of GPM-Wilson Racing’s Sam Rutherford and Brodie Talbot (Glenelg Shire).

Budget’s top placed rider Witmitz was back in the sprints for the sixth intermediate ahead of Giacoppo and Lapthorne. The top five in the classification would not be giving anything away this morning. Multiple stage winner Brenton Jones (Genesys) had yet to contest a sprint but would no doubt feature at the finish.

The Drapac team was kept busy looking after their captain throughout the first half of the race, ensuring the insistent Giacoppo did not take too many sprints. Robbie Hucker (Drapac) took the seventh sprint from Jones, who started to show himself and Giacoppo. Hucker is a recent signing to the Drapac team and has already featured on the winner’s podium when he placed second behind Lapthorne on stage 4.

Yesterday’s stage winner and teammate of Lapthorne, Gordon McCauley followed Witmitz in the next sprint with Lapthorne taking another point. It was no susprise to see the former New Zealand road and time trial national champion off the front yesterday; he’s one of the few riders who seem to excel in terrible conditions.

Van Der Ploeg captured a third place in the ninth sprint whilst none of the GC men featured. Josh Harrison (SASI) won ahead of Joel Pearson (Genesys) and Van Der Ploeg

Giacoppo again looked to close the gap to the race leader and despite a valiant effort from Lapthorne’s teammate Johnie Walker, Giacoppo took a sprint with the Drapac rider in second and Pat Shaw (Genesys) third. This moved Giacoppo to within two seconds of taking the yellow jersey at the end of the stage.

Entering the final 4 laps it was Oliver Kent-Park (SASI) who tried his luck off the front, taking the sprint ahead of teammate Harrison and Talbot. With three laps to go it was back together and down to Drapac and Genesys who were battling to control the front of the race for the high-speed finale.

The strength of Drapac, Genesys and Budget meant it would take an extremely tough effort to break free of the peloton in the closing two laps. The ever-aggressive Cam Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Cycling) tried his luck in a bold move but was absorbed into the Genesys-lead bunch entering the final lap.

Genesys would lead Giacoppo to the win and yellow jersey following the stage. Witmitz took a well-deserved second place for his Budget team with Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason) in third.

 

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:51:25
2Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)
3Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
4Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
5Johnnie Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
6Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia)
7James Williamson (Pureblack Racing)
8Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
9Dylan Hately (John West Cycling)
10Jack Beckinsale (Croydon Cycleworks)
11Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling)
12George Tansley (SASI)
13Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)
14Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI)
15Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing)
16James Szollosi (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)
17Robbie Hucker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
18Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
19Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
20Tom Hamilton (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)
21Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
22Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia)
23Nathan Elliott (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
24David Edwards (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)
25Mitchell Pearson (Suzuki / Trek)
26Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
27Jordan Kerby (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)
28Vaughan Bowman (Croydon Cycleworks)
29Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing)
30Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
31Brendan Johnston (Suzuki / Trek)
32Danny Pulbrook (Team Polygon Australia)
33Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)
34Liam Dove (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)
35Damien Wright (Suzuki / Trek)
36Luke Parker (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)
37Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling)
38Harry Carpenter (SASI)
39Nicholas D'ambrosio (Parramatta Race Team)
40Stuart Smith (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)
41Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts)
42Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
43Joshua Harrison (SASI)
44Saxon Irvine (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)
45Jackson Mawby (Plan B Racing)
46Jake Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
47Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)
48Matthew Marshall (Moyne Shire)
49James Boal (John West Cycling)
50Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain)
51Nic Dougall (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
52James Butler (John West Cycling)
53Nicholas Schultz (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)
54James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
55Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)
56Andrew Roe (SASI)
57Calum Middleton (Team Unibicycles)
58William Lind (Suzuki / Trek)
59Tom Patton (Parramatta Race Team)
60Guillaume Patritti (Team New Caledonia)
61Jake Mcmahon (Team Polygon Australia)
62Aaron Donnelly (Glenelg Shire)
63Cal Britten (Search2Retain)
64Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
65Kevyn Maitere (Team New Caledonia)
66Tom Vessey (Pureblack Racing)
67Brodie Talbot (Glenelg Shire)
68Alex Wong (GPM Wilson Racing)
69Luigi Vecchio (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
70Sébastien Ledivenach (Vcc Mont Dore)
71Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia)
72Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing)
73Rowan Dever (John West Cycling)
74Trenton Day (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
75Daniel O'Keefe (Parramatta Race Team)
76Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki / Trek)
77Joel Stearnes (Team Polygon Australia)
78Darcy Woolley (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)
79Ben Carman (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)
80Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki / Trek)
81Matthew Clarke (John West Cycling)
82Jason Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts)
83Samuel Davis (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
84Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)
85Phil Mundy (SASI)
86Kristian Juel (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)
87Dean Sanfilippo (John West Cycling)0:00:23
88Boon Kiak Yeo (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
89Tom Kaesler (SASI)
90Timothy Cameron (Suzuki / Trek)
91Arnaud Boucher (Team New Caledonia)
92Lauchlan Stewart (Team Unibicycles)
93Thierry Fondère (Team New Caledonia)
94Josh Aldridge (Glenelg Shire)
95Chris Harper (Glenelg Shire)
96Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
97Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia)
98Stephen Cousins (Croydon Cycleworks)
99Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)
100Ed White (GPM Wilson Racing)
101Mark Jamieson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)0:00:30
102Joseph Cooper (Pureblack Racing)0:00:51
103Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing)
104Ben Hilleard (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:01:20
105Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:01:42
106Ben Cutajar (Moyne Shire)
107Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
108James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing)
109Tom Donald (Search2Retain)
110Clive Silcock (Team Unibicycles)0:03:24
111Aaron Blomeley (Moyne Shire)
112Jamie Lacey (Suzuki / Trek)
113Stéphane Dumouchel (Vcc Mont Dore)0:05:06
114Antonin Marecaille (Team New Caledonia)
115Liam Hill (Search2Retain)
116Justin Morris (Parramatta Race Team)0:08:30
117Laurent Debaene (Team New Caledonia)
118Mathew Thepinier (Team New Caledonia)
119Alexander Woff (Moyne Shire)0:10:12
120Matthew Lane (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)
121Daniel Herrewyn (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)
122Gaël Bonnace (Vcc Mont Dore)
123Etienne Blumstein-Jones (Glenelg Shire)
124Matthew Opperman (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)
125Stephen Jeulin (Team New Caledonia)
126Dylan Lindsey (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)
DNSJosh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)
DNSCaleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)

Intermediate sprints - Lap 6 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)3pts
2Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)2
3David Edwards (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)1

Lap 8 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1.Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)3pts
2.Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)2
3.Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)1

Lap 10 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1.Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)3pts
2.Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
3.Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)1

Lap 12 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1.Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)3pts
2.Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)2
3.Mitchell Pearson (Suzuki / Trek)1

Lap 14 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1.Jordan Kerby (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)3pts
2.Brodie Talbot (Glenelg Shire)2
3.Dylan Hately (John West Cycling)1

Lap 16 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)3pts
2.Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)2
3.Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)1

Lap 18 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1.Robbie Hucker (Drapac Professional Cycling)3pts
2.Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)2
3.Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)1

Lap 20 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1.Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)3pts
2.Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
3.Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)1

Lap 22 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1.Joshua Harrison (SASI)3pts
2.Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)2
3.Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)1

Lap 24 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1.Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)3pts
2.Johnnie Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
3.Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)1

Lap 26 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1.Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling)3pts
2.Joshua Harrison (SASI)2
3.Brodie Talbot (Glenelg Shire)1

Stage awards - Aggressor
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1.Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing)2pts

General classification after stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1.Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)7:47:38
2.Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:08
3.Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)0:00:21
4.Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:23
5.Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:00:33
6.Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:40
7.Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:00:42
8.Jack Beckinsale (Croydon Cycleworks)0:00:48
9.Robbie Hucker (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:50
10.Jordan Kerby (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)
11.Johnnie Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:54
12.Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
13.Harry Carpenter (SASI)0:01:03
14.Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:01:07
15.Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts)0:01:08
16.Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia)0:01:10
17.Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:01:13
18.Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:01:14
19.Nathan Elliott (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)0:01:22
20.Mitchell Pearson (Suzuki / Trek)0:01:23
21.Nic Dougall (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)0:01:24
22.Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)0:01:30
23.Danny Pulbrook (Team Polygon Australia)0:01:32
24.Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI)0:01:33
25.Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing)0:01:35
26.Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia)0:01:36
27.James Szollosi (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)0:01:39
28.Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain)0:01:46
29.Tom Hamilton (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)
30.James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)0:02:01
31.Trenton Day (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)0:02:05
32.Tom Vessey (Pureblack Racing)
33.Matthew Marshall (Moyne Shire)
34.George Tansley (SASI)0:02:09
35.James Williamson (Pureblack Racing)0:02:21
36.Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)0:02:31
37.Timothy Cameron (Suzuki / Trek)0:02:56
38.Kristian Juel (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)0:03:22
39.Joseph Cooper (Pureblack Racing)0:03:56
40.Samuel Davis (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:04:07
41.Nicholas Schultz (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)0:04:38
42.David Edwards (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)0:06:28
43.Brendan Johnston (Suzuki / Trek)0:06:30
44.Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia)0:06:58
45.Darcy Woolley (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)0:07:04
46.Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing)0:07:29
47.Josh Aldridge (Glenelg Shire)0:08:24
48.Damien Wright (Suzuki / Trek)0:11:43
49.James Boal (John West Cycling)0:11:48
50.Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)0:12:00
51.Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)0:12:01
52.Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:12:02
53.Saxon Irvine (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)0:12:17
54.Andrew Roe (SASI)0:12:21
55.Nicholas D'ambrosio (Parramatta Race Team)0:12:23
56.Dylan Hately (John West Cycling)0:12:33
57.Vaughan Bowman (Croydon Cycleworks)0:12:39
58.Aaron Donnelly (Glenelg Shire)0:12:46
59.Cal Britten (Search2Retain)0:13:12
60.Jason Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts)0:13:16
61.Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling)0:13:31
62.Brodie Talbot (Glenelg Shire)0:15:04
63.Luke Parker (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)0:15:09
64.Jake Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)0:15:21
65.Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing)0:17:20
66.Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:17:23
67.Stuart Smith (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)0:18:24
68.Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing)0:18:33
69.Calum Middleton (Team Unibicycles)0:18:38
70.Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)0:18:57
71.Jake Mcmahon (Team Polygon Australia)0:19:04
72.Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki / Trek)0:19:08
73.Lauchlan Stewart (Team Unibicycles)0:19:17
74.Jackson Mawby (Plan B Racing)0:19:39
75.Tom Kaesler (SASI)0:19:49
76.Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)0:23:35
77.Guillaume Patritti (Team New Caledonia)0:24:03
78.Joshua Harrison (SASI)0:24:47
79.James Butler (John West Cycling)0:24:57
80.Joel Stearnes (Team Polygon Australia)0:25:12
81.Dean Sanfilippo (John West Cycling)0:25:27
82.Luigi Vecchio (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:25:31
83.Antonin Marecaille (Team New Caledonia)0:25:52
84.Sébastien Ledivenach (Vcc Mont Dore)0:26:31
85.Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)0:26:36
86.Ben Carman (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)0:26:39
87.Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)
88.Liam Dove (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)0:27:35
89.Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia)0:28:39
90.Jamie Lacey (Suzuki / Trek)0:29:48
91.Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:30:00
92.Stephen Cousins (Croydon Cycleworks)0:30:08
93.Kevyn Maitere (Team New Caledonia)0:31:47
94.Tom Patton (Parramatta Race Team)0:31:51
95.Ben Cutajar (Moyne Shire)0:32:54
96.Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki / Trek)0:33:48
97.William Lind (Suzuki / Trek)0:34:10
98.Mark Jamieson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)0:34:12
99.Rowan Dever (John West Cycling)0:34:14
100.Daniel O'Keefe (Parramatta Race Team)0:34:30
101.Boon Kiak Yeo (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:34:36
102.Phil Mundy (SASI)0:37:05
103.Matthew Clarke (John West Cycling)0:38:46
104.Alex Wong (GPM Wilson Racing)0:39:24
105.Thierry Fondère (Team New Caledonia)0:40:53
106.Aaron Blomeley (Moyne Shire)0:41:19
107.Ed White (GPM Wilson Racing)0:41:30
108.Matthew Lane (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)0:44:42
109.Tom Donald (Search2Retain)0:46:41
110.Stéphane Dumouchel (Vcc Mont Dore)0:47:07
111.Daniel Herrewyn (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)0:49:34
112.Ben Hilleard (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:52:02
113.Mathew Thepinier (Team New Caledonia)0:52:56
114.Liam Hill (Search2Retain)0:54:13
115.Laurent Debaene (Team New Caledonia)0:54:31
116.Arnaud Boucher (Team New Caledonia)0:55:33
117.James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing)0:57:18
118.Etienne Blumstein-Jones (Glenelg Shire)0:58:32
119.Justin Morris (Parramatta Race Team)0:58:45
120.Chris Harper (Glenelg Shire)1:00:24
121.Clive Silcock (Team Unibicycles)1:01:52
122.Alexander Woff (Moyne Shire)1:03:40
123.Stephen Jeulin (Team New Caledonia)1:10:18
124.Matthew Opperman (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)1:15:32
125.Dylan Lindsey (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)1:36:01
126.Gaël Bonnace (Vcc Mont Dore)1:36:24

Shimano Sprint Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1.Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)40pts
2.Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)34
3.Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)26
4.Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)25
5.Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)17
6.Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling)14
7.Jordan Kerby (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)13
8.Johnnie Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)10
9.Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)8
10.Robbie Hucker (Drapac Professional Cycling)8
11.Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)6
12.Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)6
13.Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)6
14.Joshua Harrison (SASI)5
15.Brodie Talbot (Glenelg Shire)5
16.Harry Carpenter (SASI)4
17.George Tansley (SASI)4
18.Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)4
19.Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia)3
20.Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling)3
21.Luke Parker (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)3
22.Luigi Vecchio (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)3
23.Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)3
24.Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)2
25.Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing)2
26.Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)2
27.Darcy Woolley (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)2
28.Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)2
29.Jake Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)2
30.Tom Kaesler (SASI)2
31.Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)1
32.Mitchell Pearson (Suzuki / Trek)1
33.David Edwards (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)1
34.Andrew Roe (SASI)1
35.Dylan Hately (John West Cycling)1
36.Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing)1
37.Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)1
38.Liam Dove (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)1

Campolina Criterium Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1.Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)33pts
2.Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)32
3.Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)22
4.Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)16
5.Johnnie Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)13
6.Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)12
7.Jack Beckinsale (Croydon Cycleworks)12
8.Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling)10
9.Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)9
10.Jordan Kerby (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)8
11.Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)8
12.Robbie Hucker (Drapac Professional Cycling)7
13.Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia)6
14.James Williamson (Pureblack Racing)4
15.Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)3
16.Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)2
17.Dylan Hately (John West Cycling)2
18.Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing)2
19.Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)1
20.James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing)1

Campolina King of the Mountains Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1.Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)27pts
2.Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)14
3.Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)6
4.Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts)5
5.Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)3
6.Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)3
7.Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)3
8.Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)3
9.Johnnie Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
10.Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)2
11.Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)2
12.Matthew Clarke (John West Cycling)2
13.Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing)1
14.Cal Britten (Search2Retain)1
15.James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing)1

Tifosi Eyewear Most Aggressive Rider Award
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1.Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)2pts
1.Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
1.Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)2
1.Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)2
1.Jake Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)2
1.Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing)2

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1.Drapac Professional Cycling23:25:44
2.Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team0:00:30
3.SASI0:01:09
4.Team Polygon Australia0:01:22
5.RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling0:01:46
6.Jayco / Apollo / VIS0:02:10
7.Search2Retain0:02:13
8.Suzuki / Trek0:02:29
9.John West Cycling0:02:37
10.PureBlack Racing0:04:51
11.Team Budget Forklifts0:05:02
12.Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining0:14:08
13.Croydon Cycleworks0:30:37
14.Plan B Racing0:32:51
15.Glenelg Shire0:33:29
16.GPM Wilson Racing0:36:29
17.Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team0:40:39
18.African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:41:13
19.Team New Caledonia0:58:10
20.Moyne Shire1:02:23
21.Parramatta Race Team1:13:35
22.Eastern Oak / Anchor Point1:33:54
23.Team Unibicycles1:36:57
24.VCC Mont Dore2:47:12

Scody Cup Leaders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1.Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)113pts
2.Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)95
3.William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)81
4.Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)73
5.Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)62
6.Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)57
6.Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)57
8.Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)47
8.Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)47
10.Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)42

