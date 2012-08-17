Image 1 of 6 Gordon McCauley (Drapac) salutes as he takes the win on Stage 5 of the Tour of the Great South Coast (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 6 Jordan Kerby (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) and Gordon McCauley (Drapac) had a maximum advantage of 16 seconds on the peloton (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 3 of 6 Ready for the start of Stage 5 of the Tour of the Great South Coast (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 4 of 6 Cover from the pines was brief respite from the wet weather (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 5 of 6 The peloton tackles a short rise in Southcombe Park (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 6 of 6 Tour of the Great South Coast Stage 5 podium: Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts), Gordon McCauley (Drapac), Jordan Kerby (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Veteran Gordan McCauley, who has this week joined Drapac Professional Cycling in a guest stint, has won the fifth stage of the Tour of the Great South Coast from Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts) and Jordan Kerby (Jayco / Apollo / VIS).

The 40-year-old charged to the finish line in Port Fairy as the peloton just about caught the two-man breakaway the New Zealand rider had featured in with Kerby for the majority of the race. The result did not affect the overall lead of Darren Lapthorne (Drapac) with McCauley's stint at the front originally designed to keep his teammate's rivals away from valuable bonus seconds.

"I just wanted to try and pick up a few time bonuses to try and defend Darren's lead," McCauley said.

Lapthorne was especially grateful for McCauley's efforts:

"He was unbelievable out there," the race leader said. "I couldn't be happier with him."

The peloton battled the elements on Friday morning, with wind and rain battering the 16-lap, 2.5km waterfront circuit around Port Fairy's Southcombe Park.

Search2Retain's Neil Van Der Ploeg went on the offensive early, taking out the opening sprint. Lachlan Norris (Drapac) beat Van Der Ploeg in the second and the race began to split up with a longer lap on Stage 5 than what has been experienced previously during the tour.

Ryan MacAnnally, third on the last two criterium stages found himself at the back of the bunch and was lapped paving the way for a new result.

The fourth intermediate sprint, won by McCauley over Kerby, prompted the move of the stage with the pair holding a slight gap over Drapac's other new signing, Robbie Hucker.

The pair's maximum advantage was soon out to 16 seconds over the bunch but with Van Der Ploeg and Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia) chasing, the gap came down to 10 seconds before stretching back to 16. With three laps to go, it was back down to 11 and a bunch sprint was back on the table.

The peloton, lead by a determined effort from Search2Retain, had McCauley and Kerby in their sights with a lap to go but they maintained a slight advantage with a three second time gap being recorded once the top three finishers hit the checkered flag..

Van der Ploeg, taking points in five of the seven sprints, saw him rocket to the lead in the Shimano Sprint Championship, moving up from third and leap-frogging Genesys pair Anthony Giacoppo and Pat Shaw.

The Tour of the Great South Coast was set to continue on Friday afternoon with a 55km road race between Port Fairy and Hawkesdale however the bad weather forced the stage to be cancelled. Racing will resume on Saturday morning in Koroit with a 39km criterium.

Tour director John Craven and chief commissaire Matthew Wright met with Victoria Police after the Port Fairy criterium to discuss plans for the afternoon and were informed that the police permit required was going to be revoked.

"Police explained they felt it was unsafe for their members to work on the event and that they were also concerned for the safety of motorists and the public," said Craven.

"While the tour so far has been a resounding success, it's unfortunate that we have struck such horrendous conditions.

"Hopefully the weather can brighten up over the next two days."

Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:54:52 2 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 Jordan Kerby (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 4 Jack Beckinsale (Croydon Cycleworks) 0:00:03 5 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 6 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 7 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 8 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 9 Robbie Hucker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 10 Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia) 11 Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 12 Johnnie Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 13 Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 14 Brendan Johnston (Suzuki / Trek) 15 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 16 James Szollosi (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 17 Luke Parker (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 18 Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 19 David Edwards (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 20 Mitchell Pearson (Suzuki / Trek) 21 Dylan Hately (John West Cycling) 22 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 23 Luke Fetch (Search2Retain) 24 Nathan Elliott (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 25 Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia) 26 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) 27 Stuart Smith (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 28 Trenton Day (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 29 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 30 Jake Mcmahon (Team Polygon Australia) 31 Tom Hamilton (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 32 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 33 Danny Pulbrook (Team Polygon Australia) 34 George Tansley (SASI) 35 James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 36 Vaughan Bowman (Croydon Cycleworks) 37 Nicholas Schultz (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 38 Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts) 39 Darcy Woolley (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point) 40 Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI) 41 Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing) 42 Nicholas D'ambrosio (Parramatta Race Team) 43 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 44 Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling) 45 Nic Dougall (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 46 Matthew Marshall (Moyne Shire) 0:00:12 47 Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia) 48 Kristian Juel (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 49 Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing) 50 Timothy Cameron (Suzuki / Trek) 51 Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing) 52 Joseph Cooper (Pureblack Racing) 53 Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain) 54 Tom Vessey (Pureblack Racing) 55 Dean Sanfilippo (John West Cycling) 0:00:18 56 Samuel Davis (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:00:33 57 James Williamson (Pureblack Racing) 0:00:34 58 Boon Kiak Yeo (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:00:41 59 James Butler (John West Cycling) 60 Liam Dove (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 0:00:49 61 Antonin Marecaille (Team New Caledonia) 62 Jason Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts) 63 Josh Aldridge (Glenelg Shire) 0:00:52 64 Aaron Donnelly (Glenelg Shire) 0:00:55 65 Damien Wright (Suzuki / Trek) 66 Jamie Lacey (Suzuki / Trek) 0:01:58 67 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:06:50 68 Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 69 Lauchlan Stewart (Team Unibicycles) 70 Calum Middleton (Team Unibicycles) 71 Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 72 Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing) 73 Ben Cutajar (Moyne Shire) 0:10:15 74 Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki / Trek) 75 Cal Britten (Search2Retain) 76 Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia) 77 Jackson Mawby (Plan B Racing) 78 Matthew Lane (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point) 79 Luigi Vecchio (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 80 Matthew Clarke (John West Cycling) 81 James Boal (John West Cycling) 82 Alexander Woff (Moyne Shire) 83 Daniel Herrewyn (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point) 84 Stephen Cousins (Croydon Cycleworks) 85 Andrew Roe (SASI) 86 Guillaume Patritti (Team New Caledonia) 87 Sébastien Ledivenach (Vcc Mont Dore) 88 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 89 Saxon Irvine (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 90 Tom Kaesler (SASI) 91 Ben Carman (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 92 Joshua Harrison (SASI) 0:13:40 93 Dylan Lindsey (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point) 94 Laurent Debaene (Team New Caledonia) 95 Aaron Blomeley (Moyne Shire) 96 Stéphane Dumouchel (Vcc Mont Dore) 97 Clive Silcock (Team Unibicycles) 98 Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts) 99 Phil Mundy (SASI) 100 William Lind (Suzuki / Trek) 101 Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing) 102 Matthew Opperman (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point) 103 Mathew Thepinier (Team New Caledonia) 104 Mark Jamieson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 105 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 106 Jake Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 107 Ben Hilleard (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 108 Alex Wong (GPM Wilson Racing) 109 Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 110 Chris Harper (Glenelg Shire) 111 Joel Stearnes (Team Polygon Australia) 112 Brodie Talbot (Glenelg Shire) 113 Daniel O'Keefe (Parramatta Race Team) 114 Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki / Trek) 115 Etienne Blumstein-Jones (Glenelg Shire) 116 Gaël Bonnace (Vcc Mont Dore) 117 Liam Hill (Search2Retain) 118 Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:17:05 119 Ed White (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:20:30 120 James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing) 121 Justin Morris (Parramatta Race Team) 122 Tom Donald (Search2Retain) 123 Tom Patton (Parramatta Race Team) 124 Arnaud Boucher (Team New Caledonia) 125 Rowan Dever (John West Cycling) 126 Thierry Fondère (Team New Caledonia) 127 Kevyn Maitere (Team New Caledonia) 128 Stephen Jeulin (Team New Caledonia) DNS Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) DNS Taylor Gunman (Pureblack Racing) DNS Jarryd Jones (Moyne Shire) DNS Stefan Imberger (Moyne Shire)

Intermediate sprints - Lap 2 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 3 pts 2 Darcy Woolley (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point) 2 3 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 1

Lap 4 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 pts 2 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 2 3 Robbie Hucker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1

Lap 6 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 pts 2 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 2 3 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 1

Lap 8 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 pts 2 Jordan Kerby (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 2 3 Robbie Hucker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1

Lap 10 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 pts 2 Jordan Kerby (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 2 3 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 1

Lap 12 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 pts 2 Jordan Kerby (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 2 3 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 1

Lap 14 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 pts 2 Jordan Kerby (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 2 3 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 1

Stage awards - Aggressor # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 pts

General classification after Stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 6:56:26 2 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:00:13 3 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 0:00:14 4 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:00:26 5 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:28 6 Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:29 7 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:00:30 8 Jack Beckinsale (Croydon Cycleworks) 0:00:35 9 Robbie Hucker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:40 10 Jordan Kerby (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 11 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:00:41 12 Johnnie Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:45 13 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 0:00:50 14 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:54 15 Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:55 16 Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia) 0:00:57 17 Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:01:00 18 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:01:01 19 Nathan Elliott (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 0:01:09 20 Nic Dougall (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 0:01:11 21 Mitchell Pearson (Suzuki / Trek) 22 Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 0:01:17 23 Danny Pulbrook (Team Polygon Australia) 0:01:19 24 Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI) 0:01:20 25 Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:01:22 26 Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia) 0:01:23 27 James Szollosi (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 0:01:26 28 Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain) 0:01:33 29 Tom Hamilton (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 30 James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 0:01:48 31 Trenton Day (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 0:01:52 32 Tom Vessey (Pureblack Racing) 33 Matthew Marshall (Moyne Shire) 34 George Tansley (SASI) 0:01:56 35 James Williamson (Pureblack Racing) 0:02:08 36 Luke Fetch (Search2Retain) 0:02:18 37 Timothy Cameron (Suzuki / Trek) 0:02:20 38 Joseph Cooper (Pureblack Racing) 0:02:52 39 Kristian Juel (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 0:03:09 40 Samuel Davis (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:03:54 41 Nicholas Schultz (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 0:04:25 42 David Edwards (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 0:06:16 43 Brendan Johnston (Suzuki / Trek) 0:06:17 44 Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia) 0:06:46 45 Darcy Woolley (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point) 0:06:51 46 Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing) 0:07:16 47 Josh Aldridge (Glenelg Shire) 0:07:48 48 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:10:09 49 Damien Wright (Suzuki / Trek) 0:11:30 50 James Boal (John West Cycling) 0:11:35 51 Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 0:11:47 52 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:11:48 53 Saxon Irvine (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 0:12:04 54 Andrew Roe (SASI) 0:12:08 55 Nicholas D'ambrosio (Parramatta Race Team) 0:12:10 56 Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:12:19 57 Dylan Hately (John West Cycling) 0:12:21 58 Vaughan Bowman (Croydon Cycleworks) 0:12:26 59 Aaron Donnelly (Glenelg Shire) 0:12:33 60 Cal Britten (Search2Retain) 0:12:59 61 Jason Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:13:03 62 Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling) 0:13:21 63 Brodie Talbot (Glenelg Shire) 0:14:54 64 Luke Parker (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 0:14:56 65 Jake Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 0:15:08 66 Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:15:28 67 Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing) 0:16:16 68 Stuart Smith (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 0:18:11 69 Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing) 0:18:20 70 Calum Middleton (Team Unibicycles) 0:18:25 71 Lauchlan Stewart (Team Unibicycles) 0:18:41 72 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:18:44 73 Jake Mcmahon (Team Polygon Australia) 0:18:51 74 Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki / Trek) 0:18:55 75 Tom Kaesler (SASI) 0:19:13 76 Jackson Mawby (Plan B Racing) 0:19:26 77 Antonin Marecaille (Team New Caledonia) 0:20:33 78 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:23:22 79 Guillaume Patritti (Team New Caledonia) 0:23:50 80 Joshua Harrison (SASI) 0:24:39 81 James Butler (John West Cycling) 0:24:44 82 Dean Sanfilippo (John West Cycling) 0:24:51 83 Joel Stearnes (Team Polygon Australia) 0:24:59 84 Luigi Vecchio (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:25:18 85 Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:26:03 86 Jamie Lacey (Suzuki / Trek) 0:26:11 87 Sébastien Ledivenach (Vcc Mont Dore) 0:26:18 88 Ben Carman (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 0:26:26 89 Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 0:26:29 90 Liam Dove (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 0:27:22 91 Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia) 0:28:03 92 Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:29:24 93 Stephen Cousins (Croydon Cycleworks) 0:29:32 94 Ben Cutajar (Moyne Shire) 0:30:59 95 Kevyn Maitere (Team New Caledonia) 0:31:34 96 Tom Patton (Parramatta Race Team) 0:31:38 97 Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:33:05 98 Mark Jamieson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 0:33:29 99 Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki / Trek) 0:33:35 100 William Lind (Suzuki / Trek) 0:33:57 101 Boon Kiak Yeo (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:34:00 102 Rowan Dever (John West Cycling) 0:34:01 103 Daniel O'Keefe (Parramatta Race Team) 0:34:17 104 Matthew Lane (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point) 105 Phil Mundy (SASI) 0:36:52 106 Aaron Blomeley (Moyne Shire) 0:37:42 107 Matthew Clarke (John West Cycling) 0:38:33 108 Daniel Herrewyn (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point) 0:39:09 109 Alex Wong (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:39:11 110 Thierry Fondère (Team New Caledonia) 0:40:17 111 Ed White (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:40:54 112 Stéphane Dumouchel (Vcc Mont Dore) 0:41:48 113 Mathew Thepinier (Team New Caledonia) 0:44:13 114 Tom Donald (Search2Retain) 0:44:46 115 Laurent Debaene (Team New Caledonia) 0:45:48 116 Etienne Blumstein-Jones (Glenelg Shire) 0:48:07 117 Liam Hill (Search2Retain) 0:48:54 118 Justin Morris (Parramatta Race Team) 0:50:02 119 Ben Hilleard (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:50:29 120 Alexander Woff (Moyne Shire) 0:53:15 121 Arnaud Boucher (Team New Caledonia) 0:54:57 122 James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing) 0:55:23 123 Clive Silcock (Team Unibicycles) 0:58:15 124 Chris Harper (Glenelg Shire) 0:59:48 125 Stephen Jeulin (Team New Caledonia) 0:59:53 126 Matthew Opperman (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point) 1:05:07 127 Dylan Lindsey (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point) 1:25:36 128 Gaël Bonnace (Vcc Mont Dore) 1:25:59

Shimano Sprint Championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 28 pts 2 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 25 3 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 24 4 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 15 5 Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling) 12 6 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 12 7 Jordan Kerby (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 10 8 Johnnie Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 8 9 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 6 10 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) 6 11 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 6 12 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 6 13 Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing) 5 14 Robbie Hucker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 5 15 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 4 16 George Tansley (SASI) 4 17 Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia) 3 18 Luke Parker (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 3 19 Luigi Vecchio (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 3 20 Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 3 21 Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 2 22 Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing) 2 23 Luke Fetch (Search2Retain) 2 24 Darcy Woolley (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point) 2 25 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 2 26 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 2 27 Brodie Talbot (Glenelg Shire) 2 28 Jake Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 2 29 Tom Kaesler (SASI) 2 30 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 1 31 Andrew Roe (SASI) 1 32 Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing) 1 33 Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 1 34 Liam Dove (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 1 35 William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 8 36 Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 3

Campolina Criterium Championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 26 pts 2 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 22 3 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 16 4 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 13 5 Jack Beckinsale (Croydon Cycleworks) 11 6 Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling) 10 7 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 9 8 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 9 9 Jordan Kerby (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 8 10 Robbie Hucker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 7 11 Johnnie Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 7 12 Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing) 6 13 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 3 14 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 2 15 Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing) 2 16 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 1 17 Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia) 1 18 James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing) 1 19 Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 6 20 William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 5

Campolina King of the Mountains Championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 27 pts 2 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 14 3 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 6 4 Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts) 5 5 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 6 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 3 7 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 3 8 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 3 9 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 2 10 Johnnie Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 11 Luke Fetch (Search2Retain) 2 12 Matthew Clarke (John West Cycling) 2 13 Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing) 1 14 Cal Britten (Search2Retain) 1 15 James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing) 1

Tifosi Eyewear Most Aggressive Rider Award # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 pts 2 Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 3 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 2 3 Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 2 4 Jake Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 2

Team classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 3 SASI 0:01:09 4 Team Polygon Australia 0:01:22 5 RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling 0:01:46 6 Jayco / Apollo / VIS 0:02:10 7 Search2Retain 0:02:13 8 Suzuki / Trek 0:02:29 9 John West Cycling 0:02:37 10 PureBlack Racing 0:04:00 11 Team Budget Forklifts 0:05:02 12 Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining 0:14:08 13 Croydon Cycleworks 0:30:14 14 Plan B Racing 0:32:51 15 Glenelg Shire 0:33:06 16 GPM Wilson Racing 0:36:06 17 Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team 0:40:39 18 African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:40:50 19 Moyne Shire 0:57:17 20 Team New Caledonia 0:57:47 21 Eastern Oak / Anchor Point 1:13:30 22 Parramatta Race Team 1:13:35 23 Team Unibicycles 1:33:10 24 VCC Mont Dore 2:31:54