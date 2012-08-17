Trending

McCauley earns another stage win for Drapac

Peloton takes on appalling conditions in Port Fairy

Gordon McCauley (Drapac) salutes as he takes the win on Stage 5 of the Tour of the Great South Coast

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Jordan Kerby (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) and Gordon McCauley (Drapac) had a maximum advantage of 16 seconds on the peloton

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Ready for the start of Stage 5 of the Tour of the Great South Coast

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Cover from the pines was brief respite from the wet weather

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
The peloton tackles a short rise in Southcombe Park

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Tour of the Great South Coast Stage 5 podium: Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts), Gordon McCauley (Drapac), Jordan Kerby (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Veteran Gordan McCauley, who has this week joined Drapac Professional Cycling in a guest stint, has won the fifth stage of the Tour of the Great South Coast from Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts) and Jordan Kerby (Jayco / Apollo / VIS).

The 40-year-old charged to the finish line in Port Fairy as the peloton just about caught the two-man breakaway the New Zealand rider had featured in with Kerby for the majority of the race. The result did not affect the overall lead of Darren Lapthorne (Drapac) with McCauley's stint at the front originally designed to keep his teammate's rivals away from valuable bonus seconds.

"I just wanted to try and pick up a few time bonuses to try and defend Darren's lead," McCauley said.

Lapthorne was especially grateful for McCauley's efforts:

"He was unbelievable out there," the race leader said. "I couldn't be happier with him."

The peloton battled the elements on Friday morning, with wind and rain battering the 16-lap, 2.5km waterfront circuit around Port Fairy's Southcombe Park.

Search2Retain's Neil Van Der Ploeg went on the offensive early, taking out the opening sprint. Lachlan Norris (Drapac) beat Van Der Ploeg in the second and the race began to split up with a longer lap on Stage 5 than what has been experienced previously during the tour.

Ryan MacAnnally, third on the last two criterium stages found himself at the back of the bunch and was lapped paving the way for a new result.

The fourth intermediate sprint, won by McCauley over Kerby, prompted the move of the stage with the pair holding a slight gap over Drapac's other new signing, Robbie Hucker.

The pair's maximum advantage was soon out to 16 seconds over the bunch but with Van Der Ploeg and Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia) chasing, the gap came down to 10 seconds before stretching back to 16. With three laps to go, it was back down to 11 and a bunch sprint was back on the table.

The peloton, lead by a determined effort from Search2Retain, had McCauley and Kerby in their sights with a lap to go but they maintained a slight advantage with a three second time gap being recorded once the top three finishers hit the checkered flag..

Van der Ploeg, taking points in five of the seven sprints, saw him rocket to the lead in the Shimano Sprint Championship, moving up from third and leap-frogging Genesys pair Anthony Giacoppo and Pat Shaw.

The Tour of the Great South Coast was set to continue on Friday afternoon with a 55km road race between Port Fairy and Hawkesdale however the bad weather forced the stage to be cancelled. Racing will resume on Saturday morning in Koroit with a 39km criterium.

Tour director John Craven and chief commissaire Matthew Wright met with Victoria Police after the Port Fairy criterium to discuss plans for the afternoon and were informed that the police permit required was going to be revoked.

"Police explained they felt it was unsafe for their members to work on the event and that they were also concerned for the safety of motorists and the public," said Craven.

"While the tour so far has been a resounding success, it's unfortunate that we have struck such horrendous conditions.

"Hopefully the weather can brighten up over the next two days."

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:54:52
2Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)
3Jordan Kerby (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)
4Jack Beckinsale (Croydon Cycleworks)0:00:03
5Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
6Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
7Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
8Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)
9Robbie Hucker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
10Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia)
11Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
12Johnnie Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
13Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
14Brendan Johnston (Suzuki / Trek)
15Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)
16James Szollosi (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)
17Luke Parker (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)
18Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
19David Edwards (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)
20Mitchell Pearson (Suzuki / Trek)
21Dylan Hately (John West Cycling)
22Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
23Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)
24Nathan Elliott (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
25Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia)
26Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)
27Stuart Smith (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)
28Trenton Day (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
29Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
30Jake Mcmahon (Team Polygon Australia)
31Tom Hamilton (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)
32Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
33Danny Pulbrook (Team Polygon Australia)
34George Tansley (SASI)
35James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
36Vaughan Bowman (Croydon Cycleworks)
37Nicholas Schultz (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)
38Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts)
39Darcy Woolley (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)
40Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI)
41Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing)
42Nicholas D'ambrosio (Parramatta Race Team)
43Harry Carpenter (SASI)
44Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling)
45Nic Dougall (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
46Matthew Marshall (Moyne Shire)0:00:12
47Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia)
48Kristian Juel (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)
49Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing)
50Timothy Cameron (Suzuki / Trek)
51Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)
52Joseph Cooper (Pureblack Racing)
53Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain)
54Tom Vessey (Pureblack Racing)
55Dean Sanfilippo (John West Cycling)0:00:18
56Samuel Davis (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:00:33
57James Williamson (Pureblack Racing)0:00:34
58Boon Kiak Yeo (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:00:41
59James Butler (John West Cycling)
60Liam Dove (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)0:00:49
61Antonin Marecaille (Team New Caledonia)
62Jason Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts)
63Josh Aldridge (Glenelg Shire)0:00:52
64Aaron Donnelly (Glenelg Shire)0:00:55
65Damien Wright (Suzuki / Trek)
66Jamie Lacey (Suzuki / Trek)0:01:58
67Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:06:50
68Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
69Lauchlan Stewart (Team Unibicycles)
70Calum Middleton (Team Unibicycles)
71Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
72Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing)
73Ben Cutajar (Moyne Shire)0:10:15
74Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki / Trek)
75Cal Britten (Search2Retain)
76Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia)
77Jackson Mawby (Plan B Racing)
78Matthew Lane (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)
79Luigi Vecchio (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
80Matthew Clarke (John West Cycling)
81James Boal (John West Cycling)
82Alexander Woff (Moyne Shire)
83Daniel Herrewyn (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)
84Stephen Cousins (Croydon Cycleworks)
85Andrew Roe (SASI)
86Guillaume Patritti (Team New Caledonia)
87Sébastien Ledivenach (Vcc Mont Dore)
88Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
89Saxon Irvine (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)
90Tom Kaesler (SASI)
91Ben Carman (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)
92Joshua Harrison (SASI)0:13:40
93Dylan Lindsey (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)
94Laurent Debaene (Team New Caledonia)
95Aaron Blomeley (Moyne Shire)
96Stéphane Dumouchel (Vcc Mont Dore)
97Clive Silcock (Team Unibicycles)
98Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)
99Phil Mundy (SASI)
100William Lind (Suzuki / Trek)
101Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing)
102Matthew Opperman (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)
103Mathew Thepinier (Team New Caledonia)
104Mark Jamieson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
105Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)
106Jake Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
107Ben Hilleard (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
108Alex Wong (GPM Wilson Racing)
109Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
110Chris Harper (Glenelg Shire)
111Joel Stearnes (Team Polygon Australia)
112Brodie Talbot (Glenelg Shire)
113Daniel O'Keefe (Parramatta Race Team)
114Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki / Trek)
115Etienne Blumstein-Jones (Glenelg Shire)
116Gaël Bonnace (Vcc Mont Dore)
117Liam Hill (Search2Retain)
118Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)0:17:05
119Ed White (GPM Wilson Racing)0:20:30
120James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing)
121Justin Morris (Parramatta Race Team)
122Tom Donald (Search2Retain)
123Tom Patton (Parramatta Race Team)
124Arnaud Boucher (Team New Caledonia)
125Rowan Dever (John West Cycling)
126Thierry Fondère (Team New Caledonia)
127Kevyn Maitere (Team New Caledonia)
128Stephen Jeulin (Team New Caledonia)
DNSJoe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
DNSTaylor Gunman (Pureblack Racing)
DNSJarryd Jones (Moyne Shire)
DNSStefan Imberger (Moyne Shire)

Intermediate sprints - Lap 2 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)3pts
2Darcy Woolley (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)2
3Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)1

Lap 4 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)3pts
2Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)2
3Robbie Hucker (Drapac Professional Cycling)1

Lap 6 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)3pts
2Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)2
3Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)1

Lap 8 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling)3pts
2Jordan Kerby (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)2
3Robbie Hucker (Drapac Professional Cycling)1

Lap 10 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling)3pts
2Jordan Kerby (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)2
3Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)1

Lap 12 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling)3pts
2Jordan Kerby (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)2
3Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)1

Lap 14 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling)3pts
2Jordan Kerby (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)2
3Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)1

Stage awards - Aggressor
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling)2pts

General classification after Stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)6:56:26
2Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:00:13
3Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)0:00:14
4Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:00:26
5Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:28
6Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:29
7Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:00:30
8Jack Beckinsale (Croydon Cycleworks)0:00:35
9Robbie Hucker (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:40
10Jordan Kerby (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)
11Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:00:41
12Johnnie Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:45
13Harry Carpenter (SASI)0:00:50
14Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:54
15Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:55
16Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia)0:00:57
17Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:01:00
18Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:01:01
19Nathan Elliott (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)0:01:09
20Nic Dougall (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)0:01:11
21Mitchell Pearson (Suzuki / Trek)
22Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)0:01:17
23Danny Pulbrook (Team Polygon Australia)0:01:19
24Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI)0:01:20
25Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing)0:01:22
26Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia)0:01:23
27James Szollosi (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)0:01:26
28Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain)0:01:33
29Tom Hamilton (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)
30James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)0:01:48
31Trenton Day (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)0:01:52
32Tom Vessey (Pureblack Racing)
33Matthew Marshall (Moyne Shire)
34George Tansley (SASI)0:01:56
35James Williamson (Pureblack Racing)0:02:08
36Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)0:02:18
37Timothy Cameron (Suzuki / Trek)0:02:20
38Joseph Cooper (Pureblack Racing)0:02:52
39Kristian Juel (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)0:03:09
40Samuel Davis (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:03:54
41Nicholas Schultz (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)0:04:25
42David Edwards (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)0:06:16
43Brendan Johnston (Suzuki / Trek)0:06:17
44Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia)0:06:46
45Darcy Woolley (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)0:06:51
46Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing)0:07:16
47Josh Aldridge (Glenelg Shire)0:07:48
48Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:10:09
49Damien Wright (Suzuki / Trek)0:11:30
50James Boal (John West Cycling)0:11:35
51Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)0:11:47
52Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)0:11:48
53Saxon Irvine (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)0:12:04
54Andrew Roe (SASI)0:12:08
55Nicholas D'ambrosio (Parramatta Race Team)0:12:10
56Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)0:12:19
57Dylan Hately (John West Cycling)0:12:21
58Vaughan Bowman (Croydon Cycleworks)0:12:26
59Aaron Donnelly (Glenelg Shire)0:12:33
60Cal Britten (Search2Retain)0:12:59
61Jason Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts)0:13:03
62Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling)0:13:21
63Brodie Talbot (Glenelg Shire)0:14:54
64Luke Parker (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)0:14:56
65Jake Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)0:15:08
66Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:15:28
67Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing)0:16:16
68Stuart Smith (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)0:18:11
69Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing)0:18:20
70Calum Middleton (Team Unibicycles)0:18:25
71Lauchlan Stewart (Team Unibicycles)0:18:41
72Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)0:18:44
73Jake Mcmahon (Team Polygon Australia)0:18:51
74Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki / Trek)0:18:55
75Tom Kaesler (SASI)0:19:13
76Jackson Mawby (Plan B Racing)0:19:26
77Antonin Marecaille (Team New Caledonia)0:20:33
78Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)0:23:22
79Guillaume Patritti (Team New Caledonia)0:23:50
80Joshua Harrison (SASI)0:24:39
81James Butler (John West Cycling)0:24:44
82Dean Sanfilippo (John West Cycling)0:24:51
83Joel Stearnes (Team Polygon Australia)0:24:59
84Luigi Vecchio (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:25:18
85Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)0:26:03
86Jamie Lacey (Suzuki / Trek)0:26:11
87Sébastien Ledivenach (Vcc Mont Dore)0:26:18
88Ben Carman (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)0:26:26
89Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)0:26:29
90Liam Dove (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)0:27:22
91Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia)0:28:03
92Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:29:24
93Stephen Cousins (Croydon Cycleworks)0:29:32
94Ben Cutajar (Moyne Shire)0:30:59
95Kevyn Maitere (Team New Caledonia)0:31:34
96Tom Patton (Parramatta Race Team)0:31:38
97Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)0:33:05
98Mark Jamieson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)0:33:29
99Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki / Trek)0:33:35
100William Lind (Suzuki / Trek)0:33:57
101Boon Kiak Yeo (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:34:00
102Rowan Dever (John West Cycling)0:34:01
103Daniel O'Keefe (Parramatta Race Team)0:34:17
104Matthew Lane (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)
105Phil Mundy (SASI)0:36:52
106Aaron Blomeley (Moyne Shire)0:37:42
107Matthew Clarke (John West Cycling)0:38:33
108Daniel Herrewyn (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)0:39:09
109Alex Wong (GPM Wilson Racing)0:39:11
110Thierry Fondère (Team New Caledonia)0:40:17
111Ed White (GPM Wilson Racing)0:40:54
112Stéphane Dumouchel (Vcc Mont Dore)0:41:48
113Mathew Thepinier (Team New Caledonia)0:44:13
114Tom Donald (Search2Retain)0:44:46
115Laurent Debaene (Team New Caledonia)0:45:48
116Etienne Blumstein-Jones (Glenelg Shire)0:48:07
117Liam Hill (Search2Retain)0:48:54
118Justin Morris (Parramatta Race Team)0:50:02
119Ben Hilleard (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:50:29
120Alexander Woff (Moyne Shire)0:53:15
121Arnaud Boucher (Team New Caledonia)0:54:57
122James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing)0:55:23
123Clive Silcock (Team Unibicycles)0:58:15
124Chris Harper (Glenelg Shire)0:59:48
125Stephen Jeulin (Team New Caledonia)0:59:53
126Matthew Opperman (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)1:05:07
127Dylan Lindsey (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)1:25:36
128Gaël Bonnace (Vcc Mont Dore)1:25:59

Shimano Sprint Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)28pts
2Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)25
3Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)24
4Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)15
5Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling)12
6Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)12
7Jordan Kerby (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)10
8Johnnie Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)8
9Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)6
10Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)6
11Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)6
12Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)6
13Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)5
14Robbie Hucker (Drapac Professional Cycling)5
15Harry Carpenter (SASI)4
16George Tansley (SASI)4
17Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia)3
18Luke Parker (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)3
19Luigi Vecchio (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)3
20Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)3
21Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)2
22Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing)2
23Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)2
24Darcy Woolley (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)2
25Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)2
26Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)2
27Brodie Talbot (Glenelg Shire)2
28Jake Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)2
29Tom Kaesler (SASI)2
30Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)1
31Andrew Roe (SASI)1
32Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing)1
33Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)1
34Liam Dove (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)1
35William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)8
36Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)3

Campolina Criterium Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)26pts
2Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)22
3Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)16
4Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)13
5Jack Beckinsale (Croydon Cycleworks)11
6Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling)10
7Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)9
8Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)9
9Jordan Kerby (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)8
10Robbie Hucker (Drapac Professional Cycling)7
11Johnnie Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)7
12Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)6
13Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)3
14Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)2
15Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing)2
16Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)1
17Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia)1
18James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing)1
19Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)6
20William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)5

Campolina King of the Mountains Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)27pts
2Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)14
3Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)6
4Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts)5
5Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)3
6Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)3
7Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)3
8Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)3
9Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)2
10Johnnie Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
11Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)2
12Matthew Clarke (John West Cycling)2
13Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing)1
14Cal Britten (Search2Retain)1
15James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing)1

Tifosi Eyewear Most Aggressive Rider Award
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)2pts
2Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
3Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)2
3Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)2
4Jake Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)2

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
3SASI0:01:09
4Team Polygon Australia0:01:22
5RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling0:01:46
6Jayco / Apollo / VIS0:02:10
7Search2Retain0:02:13
8Suzuki / Trek0:02:29
9John West Cycling0:02:37
10PureBlack Racing0:04:00
11Team Budget Forklifts0:05:02
12Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining0:14:08
13Croydon Cycleworks0:30:14
14Plan B Racing0:32:51
15Glenelg Shire0:33:06
16GPM Wilson Racing0:36:06
17Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team0:40:39
18African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:40:50
19Moyne Shire0:57:17
20Team New Caledonia0:57:47
21Eastern Oak / Anchor Point1:13:30
22Parramatta Race Team1:13:35
23Team Unibicycles1:33:10
24VCC Mont Dore2:31:54

Scody Cup Leaders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)103pts
2Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)95
3William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)81
4Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)66
5Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)62
6Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)57
7Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)57
8Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)47
9Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)42
10Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)41

 

