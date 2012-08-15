Davison survives late race carnage to win in Nelson
Giacoppo extends general classification lead
Stage 2: Portland - Nelson
After scoring his breakthrough National Road Series victories at the Tour of Gippsland earlier this month, Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts) has taken his tally to four by winning the Stage 2, 75.9 kilometre afternoon road stage at the Tour of the Great South Coast.
The result, with teammate Ryan MacAnnally finishing second on the stage, improving on his third place in the morning's opening stage, capped an impressive performance for Budget Forklifts. Jack Beckinsale (Croydon Cycleworks) was third.
"It's great for team morale and picks up everybody else," Davison said following the 1-2 result for his team.
"I just try and take every day as it comes.
"I wasn’t expecting this, I just wanted to position myself as best I could and try and avoid the carnage."
Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys) finished fourth, extending his overall lead to 13 seconds over MacAnnally. The West Australian, said it went some of the way to making up for losing the overall lead at Gippsland to eventual winner, Will Walker (Drapac).
"It's definitely some extra motivation and it makes you hungrier," he explained. "Hopefully this week everything goes to plan."
Current NRS and Scody Cup leader Walker was forced to abandon after around 20kms of racing due to a medical concern. He was taken to hospital.
Despite a few determined efforts, no rider was able to gain significant time on the peloton and so coming into the final 10kms, the race was all together.
A Budget rider took advantage of the small lumps with six kilometres to go before the fast downhill to the finish, gaining a maximum of 80 metres before being brought back to the bunch three kilometres later following a determined chase by Genesys.
The road was blocked by a crash with two kilometres left to race, holding up the bunch. Four riders were taken to hospital with Dion Smith (Pureblack Racing) fracturing his collarbone. Several teams lost three or more riders to the chaos.
Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) confirmed his solid form, by taking the lead in the sprint classification on a count back from Giacoppo with the pair tied on 15 points apiece.
The Tour of the Great South Coast continues on Thursday with a 36km criterium in Heywood.
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)
|1:54:22
|2
|Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)
|3
|Jack Beckinsale (Croydon Cycleworks)
|4
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|5
|Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|6
|Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
|7
|Jordan Kerby (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)
|8
|Dean Sanfilippo (John West Cycling)
|9
|Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)
|10
|Vaughan Bowman (Croydon Cycleworks)
|11
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|12
|Luke Parker (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)
|13
|William Lind (Suzuki / Trek)
|14
|David Edwards (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)
|15
|Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|16
|Timothy Cameron (Suzuki / Trek)
|17
|James Williamson (Pureblack Racing)
|18
|George Tansley (SASI)
|19
|Nicholas Schultz (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)
|20
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)
|21
|Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling)
|22
|Mark Jamieson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|23
|Tom Hamilton (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)
|24
|Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|25
|Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)
|26
|Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)
|27
|Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts)
|28
|Brendan Johnston (Suzuki / Trek)
|29
|Jake Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
|30
|Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|31
|Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|32
|Nathan Elliott (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
|33
|Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI)
|34
|Darcy Woolley (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)
|35
|Harry Carpenter (SASI)
|36
|Joshua Harrison (SASI)
|37
|Nicholas Squillari (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)
|38
|Phil Mundy (SASI)
|39
|James Boal (John West Cycling)
|40
|Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|41
|Luigi Vecchio (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|42
|Dylan Hately (John West Cycling)
|43
|Thierry Fondère (Team New Caledonia)
|44
|Arnaud Boucher (Team New Caledonia)
|45
|Tom Kaesler (SASI)
|46
|Mathew Thepinier (Team New Caledonia)
|47
|Ben Cutajar (Moyne Shire)
|48
|Kevyn Maitere (Team New Caledonia)
|49
|Stephen Jeulin (Team New Caledonia)
|50
|Antonin Marecaille (Team New Caledonia)
|51
|Stephen Cousins (Croydon Cycleworks)
|52
|Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
|53
|Stéphane Dumouchel (Vcc Mont Dore)
|54
|Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|55
|Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing)
|56
|Boon Kiak Yeo (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|57
|Daniel O'Keefe (Parramatta Race Team)
|58
|Guillaume Patritti (Team New Caledonia)
|59
|Justin Morris (Parramatta Race Team)
|60
|Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing)
|61
|Matthew Lane (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)
|62
|Aaron Blomeley (Moyne Shire)
|63
|Ben Hilleard (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|64
|Sébastien Ledivenach (Vcc Mont Dore)
|65
|James Szollosi (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)
|66
|Kristian Juel (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)
|67
|Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing)
|68
|Nicholas D'ambrosio (Parramatta Race Team)
|69
|Tom Patton (Parramatta Race Team)
|70
|Josh Aldridge (Glenelg Shire)
|71
|Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|72
|Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia)
|73
|Jackson Mawby (Plan B Racing)
|74
|Lauchlan Stewart (Team Unibicycles)
|75
|Nic Dougall (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|76
|Stuart Smith (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)
|77
|Matthew Clarke (John West Cycling)
|78
|Johnnie Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|79
|Robbie Hucker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|80
|Ben Carman (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)
|81
|Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|82
|Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|83
|Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|84
|Joseph Cooper (Pureblack Racing)
|85
|Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|86
|Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|87
|Calum Middleton (Team Unibicycles)
|88
|Jarryd Jones (Moyne Shire)
|89
|James Butler (John West Cycling)
|90
|Andrew Roe (SASI)
|91
|Liam Dove (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)
|92
|Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing)
|93
|Stefan Imberger (Moyne Shire)
|94
|Aaron Donnelly (Glenelg Shire)
|95
|Daniel Herrewyn (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)
|96
|Rowan Dever (John West Cycling)
|97
|Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain)
|98
|Liam Hill (Search2Retain)
|99
|Tom Donald (Search2Retain)
|100
|Cal Britten (Search2Retain)
|101
|Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki / Trek)
|102
|Laurent Debaene (Team New Caledonia)
|103
|Matthew Marshall (Moyne Shire)
|104
|Danny Pulbrook (Team Polygon Australia)
|105
|Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia)
|106
|Joel Stearnes (Team Polygon Australia)
|107
|Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)
|108
|Jason Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts)
|109
|Alex Wong (GPM Wilson Racing)
|110
|Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)
|111
|Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)
|112
|Ed White (GPM Wilson Racing)
|113
|Jamie Lacey (Suzuki / Trek)
|114
|Damien Wright (Suzuki / Trek)
|115
|James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing)
|116
|Tom Vessey (Pureblack Racing)
|117
|Mitchell Pearson (Suzuki / Trek)
|118
|Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing)
|119
|Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki / Trek)
|120
|James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|121
|Trenton Day (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|122
|Saxon Irvine (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)
|123
|Taylor Gunman (Pureblack Racing)
|124
|Samuel Davis (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|125
|Etienne Blumstein-Jones (Glenelg Shire)
|126
|Brodie Talbot (Glenelg Shire)
|127
|Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia)
|128
|Alexander Woff (Moyne Shire)
|0:12:27
|129
|Matthew Opperman (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)
|130
|Chris Harper (Glenelg Shire)
|131
|Jake Mcmahon (Team Polygon Australia)
|132
|Clive Silcock (Team Unibicycles)
|133
|Dion Smith (Pureblack Racing)
|0:15:34
|134
|Dylan Lindsey (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)
|0:32:55
|135
|Gaël Bonnace (Vcc Mont Dore)
|0:32:56
|136
|Jesse Kerrison (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)
|137
|Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia)
|138
|Stuart Mulhearn (Croydon Cycleworks)
|DNF
|William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|DNS
|Luke Vitler (Plan B Racing)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)
|3
|pts
|2
|Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)
|2
|3
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)
|3
|pts
|2
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|2
|3
|Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)
|3
|pts
|2
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|2
|3
|Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luigi Vecchio (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|3
|pts
|2
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|2
|3
|Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
|3
|pts
|2
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)
|2
|3
|James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jake Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|2:52:04
|2
|Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:00:13
|3
|Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|0:00:14
|4
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)
|0:00:15
|5
|Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:00:19
|6
|Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:00:22
|7
|Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:00:24
|8
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|9
|Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)
|0:00:26
|10
|Jack Beckinsale (Croydon Cycleworks)
|11
|Johnnie Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:00:27
|12
|Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|13
|Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|0:00:29
|14
|Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing)
|0:00:31
|15
|Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing)
|16
|Harry Carpenter (SASI)
|17
|Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:00:32
|18
|Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|19
|James Williamson (Pureblack Racing)
|20
|Jordan Kerby (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)
|21
|Brodie Talbot (Glenelg Shire)
|0:00:36
|22
|Robbie Hucker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|23
|Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|0:00:37
|24
|Taylor Gunman (Pureblack Racing)
|0:00:38
|25
|Tom Vessey (Pureblack Racing)
|26
|Jason Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts)
|27
|Mitchell Pearson (Suzuki / Trek)
|28
|Damien Wright (Suzuki / Trek)
|29
|James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|30
|Danny Pulbrook (Team Polygon Australia)
|31
|Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia)
|32
|James Szollosi (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)
|33
|Nic Dougall (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|34
|Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing)
|35
|Jake Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
|36
|Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|37
|Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts)
|38
|Tom Hamilton (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)
|39
|Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|40
|Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)
|41
|Matthew Marshall (Moyne Shire)
|0:00:42
|42
|Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|43
|Dylan Hately (John West Cycling)
|44
|Joshua Harrison (SASI)
|45
|Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia)
|0:00:47
|46
|Trenton Day (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|47
|Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)
|48
|Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)
|49
|Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain)
|50
|Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia)
|51
|Kevyn Maitere (Team New Caledonia)
|52
|James Boal (John West Cycling)
|53
|Nathan Elliott (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
|54
|Vaughan Bowman (Croydon Cycleworks)
|55
|David Edwards (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)
|56
|Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|0:00:51
|57
|Samuel Davis (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|0:00:52
|58
|Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
|59
|Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI)
|0:00:58
|60
|Saxon Irvine (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)
|0:00:59
|61
|George Tansley (SASI)
|62
|Matthew Clarke (John West Cycling)
|0:01:05
|63
|Cal Britten (Search2Retain)
|0:01:07
|64
|Andrew Roe (SASI)
|65
|Joseph Cooper (Pureblack Racing)
|66
|Kristian Juel (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)
|67
|Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:01:13
|68
|Timothy Cameron (Suzuki / Trek)
|0:01:21
|69
|Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing)
|0:02:08
|70
|Stuart Mulhearn (Croydon Cycleworks)
|0:02:13
|71
|Jesse Kerrison (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)
|72
|Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|0:03:20
|73
|Nicholas Schultz (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)
|74
|Luke Parker (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)
|75
|Ed White (GPM Wilson Racing)
|0:05:40
|76
|James Butler (John West Cycling)
|77
|Josh Aldridge (Glenelg Shire)
|78
|Darcy Woolley (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)
|79
|Brendan Johnston (Suzuki / Trek)
|80
|Luigi Vecchio (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|0:07:56
|81
|Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki / Trek)
|0:07:59
|82
|Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki / Trek)
|83
|Tom Donald (Search2Retain)
|84
|Ben Carman (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)
|85
|Calum Middleton (Team Unibicycles)
|86
|Jackson Mawby (Plan B Racing)
|87
|Nicholas D'ambrosio (Parramatta Race Team)
|88
|Justin Morris (Parramatta Race Team)
|89
|Ben Cutajar (Moyne Shire)
|90
|Tom Kaesler (SASI)
|91
|Phil Mundy (SASI)
|92
|Nicholas Squillari (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)
|93
|James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing)
|0:10:17
|94
|Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia)
|0:10:18
|95
|Joel Stearnes (Team Polygon Australia)
|96
|Alex Wong (GPM Wilson Racing)
|97
|Aaron Donnelly (Glenelg Shire)
|98
|Liam Dove (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)
|99
|Jarryd Jones (Moyne Shire)
|100
|Stuart Smith (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)
|101
|Lauchlan Stewart (Team Unibicycles)
|102
|Tom Patton (Parramatta Race Team)
|103
|Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|104
|Daniel O'Keefe (Parramatta Race Team)
|105
|Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing)
|106
|William Lind (Suzuki / Trek)
|107
|Jamie Lacey (Suzuki / Trek)
|0:12:37
|108
|Liam Hill (Search2Retain)
|109
|Laurent Debaene (Team New Caledonia)
|110
|Daniel Herrewyn (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)
|111
|Rowan Dever (John West Cycling)
|112
|Stefan Imberger (Moyne Shire)
|113
|Ben Hilleard (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|114
|Stéphane Dumouchel (Vcc Mont Dore)
|115
|Guillaume Patritti (Team New Caledonia)
|116
|Stephen Cousins (Croydon Cycleworks)
|117
|Aaron Blomeley (Moyne Shire)
|118
|Mathew Thepinier (Team New Caledonia)
|119
|Matthew Lane (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)
|120
|Thierry Fondère (Team New Caledonia)
|121
|Antonin Marecaille (Team New Caledonia)
|122
|Mark Jamieson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|123
|Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling)
|124
|Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)
|125
|Dean Sanfilippo (John West Cycling)
|126
|Etienne Blumstein-Jones (Glenelg Shire)
|0:14:56
|127
|Sébastien Ledivenach (Vcc Mont Dore)
|128
|Stephen Jeulin (Team New Caledonia)
|129
|Boon Kiak Yeo (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|130
|Arnaud Boucher (Team New Caledonia)
|131
|Dion Smith (Pureblack Racing)
|0:16:06
|132
|Jake Mcmahon (Team Polygon Australia)
|0:18:07
|133
|Clive Silcock (Team Unibicycles)
|0:25:04
|134
|Alexander Woff (Moyne Shire)
|135
|Chris Harper (Glenelg Shire)
|136
|Matthew Opperman (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)
|0:27:23
|137
|Dylan Lindsey (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)
|0:47:51
|138
|Gaël Bonnace (Vcc Mont Dore)
|0:47:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|15
|pts
|2
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)
|12
|3
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|8
|4
|Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|6
|5
|Johnnie Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|5
|6
|Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)
|4
|7
|Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|3
|8
|Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|3
|9
|Luigi Vecchio (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|3
|10
|Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|3
|11
|Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)
|2
|12
|Brodie Talbot (Glenelg Shire)
|2
|13
|Robbie Hucker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|2
|14
|Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing)
|1
|15
|Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing)
|1
|16
|Harry Carpenter (SASI)
|1
|17
|Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|1
|18
|Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|1
|19
|William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|8
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|10
|pts
|2
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|9
|3
|Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)
|8
|4
|Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)
|7
|5
|Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)
|6
|6
|Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|4
|7
|Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|3
|8
|Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing)
|2
|9
|Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|1
|10
|William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
|3
|pts
|2
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)
|2
|3
|James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|2
|pts
|2
|Jake Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team
|8:37:38
|2
|Team Budget Forklifts
|3
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:00:06
|4
|PureBlack Racing
|0:00:10
|5
|RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling
|0:00:22
|6
|GPM Wilson Racing
|0:00:23
|7
|SASI
|0:00:26
|8
|Search2Retain
|0:00:31
|9
|Jayco / Apollo / VIS
|10
|Team Polygon Australia
|0:00:37
|11
|Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team
|0:00:52
|12
|John West Cycling
|0:01:08
|13
|Suzuki / Trek
|0:01:11
|14
|Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining
|0:01:18
|15
|Croydon Cycleworks
|0:02:06
|16
|Plan B Racing
|0:09:19
|17
|Glenelg Shire
|0:15:10
|18
|African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:17:29
|19
|Moyne Shire
|0:17:33
|20
|Team New Caledonia
|0:24:35
|21
|Eastern Oak / Anchor Point
|0:24:50
|22
|Parramatta Race Team
|23
|Team Unibicycles
|0:41:55
|24
|VCC Mont Dore
|1:13:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|90
|pts
|2
|Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)
|86
|3
|William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|81
|4
|Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|57
|5
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|55
|6
|Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)
|54
|7
|Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|50
|8
|Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)
|41
|9
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)
|37
|10
|Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|36
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy