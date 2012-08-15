Trending

Davison survives late race carnage to win in Nelson

Giacoppo extends general classification lead

Image 1 of 6

Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts) wins stage 2 of the Tour of the Great South Coast

Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts) wins stage 2 of the Tour of the Great South Coast
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 2 of 6

Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) went to the top of the sprint classification at the end of stage 2

Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) went to the top of the sprint classification at the end of stage 2
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 3 of 6

Luke Fetch (Search2Retain) finished in 25th place on stage two

Luke Fetch (Search2Retain) finished in 25th place on stage two
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 4 of 6

Conditions were much drier for the riders in the second stage

Conditions were much drier for the riders in the second stage
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 5 of 6

The pelton stretch out on their way to Nelson in stage 2 of the Tour of the Great South Coast

The pelton stretch out on their way to Nelson in stage 2 of the Tour of the Great South Coast
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 6 of 6

Overall leader after two stages, Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys)

Overall leader after two stages, Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys)
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

After scoring his breakthrough National Road Series victories at the Tour of Gippsland earlier this month, Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts) has taken his tally to four by winning the Stage 2, 75.9 kilometre afternoon road stage at the Tour of the Great South Coast.

The result, with teammate Ryan MacAnnally finishing second on the stage, improving on his third place in the morning's opening stage, capped an impressive performance for Budget Forklifts. Jack Beckinsale (Croydon Cycleworks) was third.

"It's great for team morale and picks up everybody else," Davison said following the 1-2 result for his team.

"I just try and take every day as it comes.

"I wasn’t expecting this, I just wanted to position myself as best I could and try and avoid the carnage."

Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys) finished fourth, extending his overall lead to 13 seconds over MacAnnally. The West Australian, said it went some of the way to making up for losing the overall lead at Gippsland to eventual winner, Will Walker (Drapac).

"It's definitely some extra motivation and it makes you hungrier," he explained. "Hopefully this week everything goes to plan."

Current NRS and Scody Cup leader Walker was forced to abandon after around 20kms of racing due to a medical concern. He was taken to hospital.

Despite a few determined efforts, no rider was able to gain significant time on the peloton and so coming into the final 10kms, the race was all together.

A Budget rider took advantage of the small lumps with six kilometres to go before the fast downhill to the finish, gaining a maximum of 80 metres before being brought back to the bunch three kilometres later following a determined chase by Genesys.

The road was blocked by a crash with two kilometres left to race, holding up the bunch. Four riders were taken to hospital with Dion Smith (Pureblack Racing) fracturing his collarbone. Several teams lost three or more riders to the chaos.

Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) confirmed his solid form, by taking the lead in the sprint classification on a count back from Giacoppo with the pair tied on 15 points apiece.

The Tour of the Great South Coast continues on Thursday with a 36km criterium in Heywood.

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)1:54:22
2Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)
3Jack Beckinsale (Croydon Cycleworks)
4Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
5Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
6Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
7Jordan Kerby (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)
8Dean Sanfilippo (John West Cycling)
9Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)
10Vaughan Bowman (Croydon Cycleworks)
11Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
12Luke Parker (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)
13William Lind (Suzuki / Trek)
14David Edwards (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)
15Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
16Timothy Cameron (Suzuki / Trek)
17James Williamson (Pureblack Racing)
18George Tansley (SASI)
19Nicholas Schultz (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)
20Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)
21Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling)
22Mark Jamieson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
23Tom Hamilton (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)
24Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
25Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)
26Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)
27Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts)
28Brendan Johnston (Suzuki / Trek)
29Jake Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
30Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
31Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
32Nathan Elliott (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
33Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI)
34Darcy Woolley (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)
35Harry Carpenter (SASI)
36Joshua Harrison (SASI)
37Nicholas Squillari (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)
38Phil Mundy (SASI)
39James Boal (John West Cycling)
40Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
41Luigi Vecchio (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
42Dylan Hately (John West Cycling)
43Thierry Fondère (Team New Caledonia)
44Arnaud Boucher (Team New Caledonia)
45Tom Kaesler (SASI)
46Mathew Thepinier (Team New Caledonia)
47Ben Cutajar (Moyne Shire)
48Kevyn Maitere (Team New Caledonia)
49Stephen Jeulin (Team New Caledonia)
50Antonin Marecaille (Team New Caledonia)
51Stephen Cousins (Croydon Cycleworks)
52Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
53Stéphane Dumouchel (Vcc Mont Dore)
54Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
55Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing)
56Boon Kiak Yeo (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
57Daniel O'Keefe (Parramatta Race Team)
58Guillaume Patritti (Team New Caledonia)
59Justin Morris (Parramatta Race Team)
60Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing)
61Matthew Lane (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)
62Aaron Blomeley (Moyne Shire)
63Ben Hilleard (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
64Sébastien Ledivenach (Vcc Mont Dore)
65James Szollosi (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)
66Kristian Juel (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)
67Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing)
68Nicholas D'ambrosio (Parramatta Race Team)
69Tom Patton (Parramatta Race Team)
70Josh Aldridge (Glenelg Shire)
71Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
72Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia)
73Jackson Mawby (Plan B Racing)
74Lauchlan Stewart (Team Unibicycles)
75Nic Dougall (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
76Stuart Smith (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)
77Matthew Clarke (John West Cycling)
78Johnnie Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
79Robbie Hucker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
80Ben Carman (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)
81Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
82Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling)
83Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)
84Joseph Cooper (Pureblack Racing)
85Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
86Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
87Calum Middleton (Team Unibicycles)
88Jarryd Jones (Moyne Shire)
89James Butler (John West Cycling)
90Andrew Roe (SASI)
91Liam Dove (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)
92Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing)
93Stefan Imberger (Moyne Shire)
94Aaron Donnelly (Glenelg Shire)
95Daniel Herrewyn (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)
96Rowan Dever (John West Cycling)
97Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain)
98Liam Hill (Search2Retain)
99Tom Donald (Search2Retain)
100Cal Britten (Search2Retain)
101Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki / Trek)
102Laurent Debaene (Team New Caledonia)
103Matthew Marshall (Moyne Shire)
104Danny Pulbrook (Team Polygon Australia)
105Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia)
106Joel Stearnes (Team Polygon Australia)
107Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)
108Jason Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts)
109Alex Wong (GPM Wilson Racing)
110Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)
111Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)
112Ed White (GPM Wilson Racing)
113Jamie Lacey (Suzuki / Trek)
114Damien Wright (Suzuki / Trek)
115James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing)
116Tom Vessey (Pureblack Racing)
117Mitchell Pearson (Suzuki / Trek)
118Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing)
119Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki / Trek)
120James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
121Trenton Day (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
122Saxon Irvine (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)
123Taylor Gunman (Pureblack Racing)
124Samuel Davis (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
125Etienne Blumstein-Jones (Glenelg Shire)
126Brodie Talbot (Glenelg Shire)
127Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia)
128Alexander Woff (Moyne Shire)0:12:27
129Matthew Opperman (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)
130Chris Harper (Glenelg Shire)
131Jake Mcmahon (Team Polygon Australia)
132Clive Silcock (Team Unibicycles)
133Dion Smith (Pureblack Racing)0:15:34
134Dylan Lindsey (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)0:32:55
135Gaël Bonnace (Vcc Mont Dore)0:32:56
136Jesse Kerrison (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)
137Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia)
138Stuart Mulhearn (Croydon Cycleworks)
DNFWilliam Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
DNSLuke Vitler (Plan B Racing)

Intermediate Sprints - m39 Cashmore Town Sign Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)3pts
2Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)2
3Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)1

m46 Tyre on Tree Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)3pts
2Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)2
3Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)1

m61 Nangeera Park Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)3pts
2Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)2
3Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)1

m69 Emu Flat Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luigi Vecchio (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)3pts
2Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)2
3Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing)1

Hill Climbs - m30 Wilson Letterbox HC4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)3pts
2Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)2
3James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing)1

Stage awards - Aggressor
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jake Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)2

General classification after Stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)2:52:04
2Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:13
3Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:00:14
4Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)0:00:15
5Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:19
6Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:22
7Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:24
8Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
9Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)0:00:26
10Jack Beckinsale (Croydon Cycleworks)
11Johnnie Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:27
12Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
13Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:00:29
14Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing)0:00:31
15Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing)
16Harry Carpenter (SASI)
17Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:32
18Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
19James Williamson (Pureblack Racing)
20Jordan Kerby (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)
21Brodie Talbot (Glenelg Shire)0:00:36
22Robbie Hucker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
23Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)0:00:37
24Taylor Gunman (Pureblack Racing)0:00:38
25Tom Vessey (Pureblack Racing)
26Jason Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts)
27Mitchell Pearson (Suzuki / Trek)
28Damien Wright (Suzuki / Trek)
29James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
30Danny Pulbrook (Team Polygon Australia)
31Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia)
32James Szollosi (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)
33Nic Dougall (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
34Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing)
35Jake Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
36Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
37Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts)
38Tom Hamilton (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)
39Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
40Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)
41Matthew Marshall (Moyne Shire)0:00:42
42Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)
43Dylan Hately (John West Cycling)
44Joshua Harrison (SASI)
45Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia)0:00:47
46Trenton Day (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
47Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)
48Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)
49Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain)
50Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia)
51Kevyn Maitere (Team New Caledonia)
52James Boal (John West Cycling)
53Nathan Elliott (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
54Vaughan Bowman (Croydon Cycleworks)
55David Edwards (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)
56Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:00:51
57Samuel Davis (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:00:52
58Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
59Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI)0:00:58
60Saxon Irvine (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)0:00:59
61George Tansley (SASI)
62Matthew Clarke (John West Cycling)0:01:05
63Cal Britten (Search2Retain)0:01:07
64Andrew Roe (SASI)
65Joseph Cooper (Pureblack Racing)
66Kristian Juel (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)
67Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)0:01:13
68Timothy Cameron (Suzuki / Trek)0:01:21
69Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing)0:02:08
70Stuart Mulhearn (Croydon Cycleworks)0:02:13
71Jesse Kerrison (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)
72Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:03:20
73Nicholas Schultz (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)
74Luke Parker (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)
75Ed White (GPM Wilson Racing)0:05:40
76James Butler (John West Cycling)
77Josh Aldridge (Glenelg Shire)
78Darcy Woolley (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)
79Brendan Johnston (Suzuki / Trek)
80Luigi Vecchio (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:07:56
81Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki / Trek)0:07:59
82Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki / Trek)
83Tom Donald (Search2Retain)
84Ben Carman (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)
85Calum Middleton (Team Unibicycles)
86Jackson Mawby (Plan B Racing)
87Nicholas D'ambrosio (Parramatta Race Team)
88Justin Morris (Parramatta Race Team)
89Ben Cutajar (Moyne Shire)
90Tom Kaesler (SASI)
91Phil Mundy (SASI)
92Nicholas Squillari (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)
93James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing)0:10:17
94Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia)0:10:18
95Joel Stearnes (Team Polygon Australia)
96Alex Wong (GPM Wilson Racing)
97Aaron Donnelly (Glenelg Shire)
98Liam Dove (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)
99Jarryd Jones (Moyne Shire)
100Stuart Smith (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)
101Lauchlan Stewart (Team Unibicycles)
102Tom Patton (Parramatta Race Team)
103Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
104Daniel O'Keefe (Parramatta Race Team)
105Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing)
106William Lind (Suzuki / Trek)
107Jamie Lacey (Suzuki / Trek)0:12:37
108Liam Hill (Search2Retain)
109Laurent Debaene (Team New Caledonia)
110Daniel Herrewyn (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)
111Rowan Dever (John West Cycling)
112Stefan Imberger (Moyne Shire)
113Ben Hilleard (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
114Stéphane Dumouchel (Vcc Mont Dore)
115Guillaume Patritti (Team New Caledonia)
116Stephen Cousins (Croydon Cycleworks)
117Aaron Blomeley (Moyne Shire)
118Mathew Thepinier (Team New Caledonia)
119Matthew Lane (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)
120Thierry Fondère (Team New Caledonia)
121Antonin Marecaille (Team New Caledonia)
122Mark Jamieson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
123Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling)
124Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)
125Dean Sanfilippo (John West Cycling)
126Etienne Blumstein-Jones (Glenelg Shire)0:14:56
127Sébastien Ledivenach (Vcc Mont Dore)
128Stephen Jeulin (Team New Caledonia)
129Boon Kiak Yeo (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
130Arnaud Boucher (Team New Caledonia)
131Dion Smith (Pureblack Racing)0:16:06
132Jake Mcmahon (Team Polygon Australia)0:18:07
133Clive Silcock (Team Unibicycles)0:25:04
134Alexander Woff (Moyne Shire)
135Chris Harper (Glenelg Shire)
136Matthew Opperman (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)0:27:23
137Dylan Lindsey (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)0:47:51
138Gaël Bonnace (Vcc Mont Dore)0:47:52

Shimano Sprint Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)15pts
2Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)12
3Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)8
4Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)6
5Johnnie Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)5
6Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)4
7Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)3
8Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)3
9Luigi Vecchio (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)3
10Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)3
11Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)2
12Brodie Talbot (Glenelg Shire)2
13Robbie Hucker (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
14Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing)1
15Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing)1
16Harry Carpenter (SASI)1
17Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)1
18Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)1
19William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)8

Campolina Criterium Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)10pts
2Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)9
3Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)8
4Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)7
5Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)6
6Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)4
7Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)3
8Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing)2
9Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)1
10William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)5

Campolina King of the Mountains Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)3pts
2Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)2
3James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing)1

Tifosi Eyewear Most Aggressive Rider Award
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)2pts
2Jake Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)2

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team8:37:38
2Team Budget Forklifts
3Drapac Professional Cycling0:00:06
4PureBlack Racing0:00:10
5RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling0:00:22
6GPM Wilson Racing0:00:23
7SASI0:00:26
8Search2Retain0:00:31
9Jayco / Apollo / VIS
10Team Polygon Australia0:00:37
11Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team0:00:52
12John West Cycling0:01:08
13Suzuki / Trek0:01:11
14Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining0:01:18
15Croydon Cycleworks0:02:06
16Plan B Racing0:09:19
17Glenelg Shire0:15:10
18African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:17:29
19Moyne Shire0:17:33
20Team New Caledonia0:24:35
21Eastern Oak / Anchor Point0:24:50
22Parramatta Race Team
23Team Unibicycles0:41:55
24VCC Mont Dore1:13:59

Scody Cup Leaders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)90pts
2Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)86
3William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)81
4Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)57
5Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)55
6Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)54
7Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)50
8Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)41
9Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)37
10Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)36

 

