Image 1 of 6 Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts) wins stage 2 of the Tour of the Great South Coast (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 6 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) went to the top of the sprint classification at the end of stage 2 (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 3 of 6 Luke Fetch (Search2Retain) finished in 25th place on stage two (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 4 of 6 Conditions were much drier for the riders in the second stage (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 5 of 6 The pelton stretch out on their way to Nelson in stage 2 of the Tour of the Great South Coast (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 6 of 6 Overall leader after two stages, Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys) (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

After scoring his breakthrough National Road Series victories at the Tour of Gippsland earlier this month, Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts) has taken his tally to four by winning the Stage 2, 75.9 kilometre afternoon road stage at the Tour of the Great South Coast.

The result, with teammate Ryan MacAnnally finishing second on the stage, improving on his third place in the morning's opening stage, capped an impressive performance for Budget Forklifts. Jack Beckinsale (Croydon Cycleworks) was third.

"It's great for team morale and picks up everybody else," Davison said following the 1-2 result for his team.

"I just try and take every day as it comes.

"I wasn’t expecting this, I just wanted to position myself as best I could and try and avoid the carnage."

Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys) finished fourth, extending his overall lead to 13 seconds over MacAnnally. The West Australian, said it went some of the way to making up for losing the overall lead at Gippsland to eventual winner, Will Walker (Drapac).

"It's definitely some extra motivation and it makes you hungrier," he explained. "Hopefully this week everything goes to plan."

Current NRS and Scody Cup leader Walker was forced to abandon after around 20kms of racing due to a medical concern. He was taken to hospital.

Despite a few determined efforts, no rider was able to gain significant time on the peloton and so coming into the final 10kms, the race was all together.

A Budget rider took advantage of the small lumps with six kilometres to go before the fast downhill to the finish, gaining a maximum of 80 metres before being brought back to the bunch three kilometres later following a determined chase by Genesys.

The road was blocked by a crash with two kilometres left to race, holding up the bunch. Four riders were taken to hospital with Dion Smith (Pureblack Racing) fracturing his collarbone. Several teams lost three or more riders to the chaos.

Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) confirmed his solid form, by taking the lead in the sprint classification on a count back from Giacoppo with the pair tied on 15 points apiece.



The Tour of the Great South Coast continues on Thursday with a 36km criterium in Heywood.

Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 1:54:22 2 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 Jack Beckinsale (Croydon Cycleworks) 4 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 5 Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 6 Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 7 Jordan Kerby (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 8 Dean Sanfilippo (John West Cycling) 9 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 10 Vaughan Bowman (Croydon Cycleworks) 11 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 12 Luke Parker (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 13 William Lind (Suzuki / Trek) 14 David Edwards (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 15 Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 16 Timothy Cameron (Suzuki / Trek) 17 James Williamson (Pureblack Racing) 18 George Tansley (SASI) 19 Nicholas Schultz (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 20 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 21 Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling) 22 Mark Jamieson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 23 Tom Hamilton (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 24 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 25 Luke Fetch (Search2Retain) 26 Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 27 Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts) 28 Brendan Johnston (Suzuki / Trek) 29 Jake Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 30 Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 31 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 32 Nathan Elliott (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 33 Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI) 34 Darcy Woolley (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point) 35 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 36 Joshua Harrison (SASI) 37 Nicholas Squillari (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point) 38 Phil Mundy (SASI) 39 James Boal (John West Cycling) 40 Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 41 Luigi Vecchio (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 42 Dylan Hately (John West Cycling) 43 Thierry Fondère (Team New Caledonia) 44 Arnaud Boucher (Team New Caledonia) 45 Tom Kaesler (SASI) 46 Mathew Thepinier (Team New Caledonia) 47 Ben Cutajar (Moyne Shire) 48 Kevyn Maitere (Team New Caledonia) 49 Stephen Jeulin (Team New Caledonia) 50 Antonin Marecaille (Team New Caledonia) 51 Stephen Cousins (Croydon Cycleworks) 52 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 53 Stéphane Dumouchel (Vcc Mont Dore) 54 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 55 Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing) 56 Boon Kiak Yeo (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 57 Daniel O'Keefe (Parramatta Race Team) 58 Guillaume Patritti (Team New Caledonia) 59 Justin Morris (Parramatta Race Team) 60 Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing) 61 Matthew Lane (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point) 62 Aaron Blomeley (Moyne Shire) 63 Ben Hilleard (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 64 Sébastien Ledivenach (Vcc Mont Dore) 65 James Szollosi (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 66 Kristian Juel (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 67 Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing) 68 Nicholas D'ambrosio (Parramatta Race Team) 69 Tom Patton (Parramatta Race Team) 70 Josh Aldridge (Glenelg Shire) 71 Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 72 Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia) 73 Jackson Mawby (Plan B Racing) 74 Lauchlan Stewart (Team Unibicycles) 75 Nic Dougall (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 76 Stuart Smith (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 77 Matthew Clarke (John West Cycling) 78 Johnnie Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 79 Robbie Hucker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 80 Ben Carman (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 81 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 82 Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling) 83 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) 84 Joseph Cooper (Pureblack Racing) 85 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 86 Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 87 Calum Middleton (Team Unibicycles) 88 Jarryd Jones (Moyne Shire) 89 James Butler (John West Cycling) 90 Andrew Roe (SASI) 91 Liam Dove (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 92 Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing) 93 Stefan Imberger (Moyne Shire) 94 Aaron Donnelly (Glenelg Shire) 95 Daniel Herrewyn (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point) 96 Rowan Dever (John West Cycling) 97 Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain) 98 Liam Hill (Search2Retain) 99 Tom Donald (Search2Retain) 100 Cal Britten (Search2Retain) 101 Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki / Trek) 102 Laurent Debaene (Team New Caledonia) 103 Matthew Marshall (Moyne Shire) 104 Danny Pulbrook (Team Polygon Australia) 105 Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia) 106 Joel Stearnes (Team Polygon Australia) 107 Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts) 108 Jason Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts) 109 Alex Wong (GPM Wilson Racing) 110 Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing) 111 Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 112 Ed White (GPM Wilson Racing) 113 Jamie Lacey (Suzuki / Trek) 114 Damien Wright (Suzuki / Trek) 115 James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing) 116 Tom Vessey (Pureblack Racing) 117 Mitchell Pearson (Suzuki / Trek) 118 Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing) 119 Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki / Trek) 120 James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 121 Trenton Day (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 122 Saxon Irvine (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 123 Taylor Gunman (Pureblack Racing) 124 Samuel Davis (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 125 Etienne Blumstein-Jones (Glenelg Shire) 126 Brodie Talbot (Glenelg Shire) 127 Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia) 128 Alexander Woff (Moyne Shire) 0:12:27 129 Matthew Opperman (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point) 130 Chris Harper (Glenelg Shire) 131 Jake Mcmahon (Team Polygon Australia) 132 Clive Silcock (Team Unibicycles) 133 Dion Smith (Pureblack Racing) 0:15:34 134 Dylan Lindsey (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point) 0:32:55 135 Gaël Bonnace (Vcc Mont Dore) 0:32:56 136 Jesse Kerrison (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 137 Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia) 138 Stuart Mulhearn (Croydon Cycleworks) DNF William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) DNS Luke Vitler (Plan B Racing)

Intermediate Sprints - m39 Cashmore Town Sign Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 3 pts 2 Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing) 2 3 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 1

m46 Tyre on Tree Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 3 pts 2 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 2 3 Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 1

m61 Nangeera Park Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 3 pts 2 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 2 3 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 1

m69 Emu Flat Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luigi Vecchio (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 3 pts 2 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 2 3 Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing) 1

Hill Climbs - m30 Wilson Letterbox HC4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 pts 2 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 2 3 James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing) 1

Stage awards - Aggressor # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jake Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 2

General classification after Stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 2:52:04 2 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:13 3 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:00:14 4 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 0:00:15 5 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:19 6 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:22 7 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:24 8 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 9 Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:00:26 10 Jack Beckinsale (Croydon Cycleworks) 11 Johnnie Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:27 12 Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 13 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:00:29 14 Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing) 0:00:31 15 Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing) 16 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 17 Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:32 18 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 19 James Williamson (Pureblack Racing) 20 Jordan Kerby (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 21 Brodie Talbot (Glenelg Shire) 0:00:36 22 Robbie Hucker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 23 Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 0:00:37 24 Taylor Gunman (Pureblack Racing) 0:00:38 25 Tom Vessey (Pureblack Racing) 26 Jason Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts) 27 Mitchell Pearson (Suzuki / Trek) 28 Damien Wright (Suzuki / Trek) 29 James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 30 Danny Pulbrook (Team Polygon Australia) 31 Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia) 32 James Szollosi (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 33 Nic Dougall (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 34 Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing) 35 Jake Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 36 Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 37 Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts) 38 Tom Hamilton (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 39 Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 40 Luke Fetch (Search2Retain) 41 Matthew Marshall (Moyne Shire) 0:00:42 42 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) 43 Dylan Hately (John West Cycling) 44 Joshua Harrison (SASI) 45 Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia) 0:00:47 46 Trenton Day (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 47 Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts) 48 Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 49 Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain) 50 Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia) 51 Kevyn Maitere (Team New Caledonia) 52 James Boal (John West Cycling) 53 Nathan Elliott (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 54 Vaughan Bowman (Croydon Cycleworks) 55 David Edwards (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 56 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:00:51 57 Samuel Davis (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:00:52 58 Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 59 Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI) 0:00:58 60 Saxon Irvine (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 0:00:59 61 George Tansley (SASI) 62 Matthew Clarke (John West Cycling) 0:01:05 63 Cal Britten (Search2Retain) 0:01:07 64 Andrew Roe (SASI) 65 Joseph Cooper (Pureblack Racing) 66 Kristian Juel (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 67 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:01:13 68 Timothy Cameron (Suzuki / Trek) 0:01:21 69 Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing) 0:02:08 70 Stuart Mulhearn (Croydon Cycleworks) 0:02:13 71 Jesse Kerrison (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 72 Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:03:20 73 Nicholas Schultz (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 74 Luke Parker (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 75 Ed White (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:05:40 76 James Butler (John West Cycling) 77 Josh Aldridge (Glenelg Shire) 78 Darcy Woolley (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point) 79 Brendan Johnston (Suzuki / Trek) 80 Luigi Vecchio (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:07:56 81 Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki / Trek) 0:07:59 82 Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki / Trek) 83 Tom Donald (Search2Retain) 84 Ben Carman (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 85 Calum Middleton (Team Unibicycles) 86 Jackson Mawby (Plan B Racing) 87 Nicholas D'ambrosio (Parramatta Race Team) 88 Justin Morris (Parramatta Race Team) 89 Ben Cutajar (Moyne Shire) 90 Tom Kaesler (SASI) 91 Phil Mundy (SASI) 92 Nicholas Squillari (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point) 93 James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing) 0:10:17 94 Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia) 0:10:18 95 Joel Stearnes (Team Polygon Australia) 96 Alex Wong (GPM Wilson Racing) 97 Aaron Donnelly (Glenelg Shire) 98 Liam Dove (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 99 Jarryd Jones (Moyne Shire) 100 Stuart Smith (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 101 Lauchlan Stewart (Team Unibicycles) 102 Tom Patton (Parramatta Race Team) 103 Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 104 Daniel O'Keefe (Parramatta Race Team) 105 Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing) 106 William Lind (Suzuki / Trek) 107 Jamie Lacey (Suzuki / Trek) 0:12:37 108 Liam Hill (Search2Retain) 109 Laurent Debaene (Team New Caledonia) 110 Daniel Herrewyn (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point) 111 Rowan Dever (John West Cycling) 112 Stefan Imberger (Moyne Shire) 113 Ben Hilleard (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 114 Stéphane Dumouchel (Vcc Mont Dore) 115 Guillaume Patritti (Team New Caledonia) 116 Stephen Cousins (Croydon Cycleworks) 117 Aaron Blomeley (Moyne Shire) 118 Mathew Thepinier (Team New Caledonia) 119 Matthew Lane (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point) 120 Thierry Fondère (Team New Caledonia) 121 Antonin Marecaille (Team New Caledonia) 122 Mark Jamieson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 123 Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling) 124 Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 125 Dean Sanfilippo (John West Cycling) 126 Etienne Blumstein-Jones (Glenelg Shire) 0:14:56 127 Sébastien Ledivenach (Vcc Mont Dore) 128 Stephen Jeulin (Team New Caledonia) 129 Boon Kiak Yeo (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 130 Arnaud Boucher (Team New Caledonia) 131 Dion Smith (Pureblack Racing) 0:16:06 132 Jake Mcmahon (Team Polygon Australia) 0:18:07 133 Clive Silcock (Team Unibicycles) 0:25:04 134 Alexander Woff (Moyne Shire) 135 Chris Harper (Glenelg Shire) 136 Matthew Opperman (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point) 0:27:23 137 Dylan Lindsey (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point) 0:47:51 138 Gaël Bonnace (Vcc Mont Dore) 0:47:52

Shimano Sprint Championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 15 pts 2 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 12 3 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 8 4 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 6 5 Johnnie Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 5 6 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 4 7 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 3 8 Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 3 9 Luigi Vecchio (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 3 10 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 3 11 Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing) 2 12 Brodie Talbot (Glenelg Shire) 2 13 Robbie Hucker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 14 Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing) 1 15 Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing) 1 16 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 1 17 Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 1 18 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 1 19 William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 8

Campolina Criterium Championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 10 pts 2 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 9 3 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 8 4 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 7 5 Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing) 6 6 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 4 7 Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 3 8 Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing) 2 9 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 1 10 William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 5

Campolina King of the Mountains Championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 pts 2 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 2 3 James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing) 1

Tifosi Eyewear Most Aggressive Rider Award # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 pts 2 Jake Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 2

Team classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team 8:37:38 2 Team Budget Forklifts 3 Drapac Professional Cycling 0:00:06 4 PureBlack Racing 0:00:10 5 RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling 0:00:22 6 GPM Wilson Racing 0:00:23 7 SASI 0:00:26 8 Search2Retain 0:00:31 9 Jayco / Apollo / VIS 10 Team Polygon Australia 0:00:37 11 Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team 0:00:52 12 John West Cycling 0:01:08 13 Suzuki / Trek 0:01:11 14 Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining 0:01:18 15 Croydon Cycleworks 0:02:06 16 Plan B Racing 0:09:19 17 Glenelg Shire 0:15:10 18 African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:17:29 19 Moyne Shire 0:17:33 20 Team New Caledonia 0:24:35 21 Eastern Oak / Anchor Point 0:24:50 22 Parramatta Race Team 23 Team Unibicycles 0:41:55 24 VCC Mont Dore 1:13:59