Jones takes second South Coast win in Heywood
Giacoppo continues general classification lead
Stage 3: Heywood -
Brenton Jones (Genesys) won Stage 3 of the Tour of the Great South Coast in a result which mirrored that on Stage 1 with teammate Anthony Giacoppo and Ryan MacAnnally (Budget Forklifts) third.
Australian Criterium Champion Giacoppo retains his overall lead after taking maximum points on two of the morning's 11 intermediate sprints.
The peloton was missing another three riders at this morning's sign on with Dion Smith (PureBlack), Jesse Kerrison (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) and Stuart Mulhearn (Croydon Cycleworks) all pulling out of the race following a heavy crash with around two kilometres remaining on Wednesday's second stage.
Three teams seem content in dominating the morning criteriums - Budget Forklifts, Drapac and Genesys all coming to the fore with the other teams doing their best to stay in the hunt.
It's desperate racing in the National Road Series criteriums and heading into the first sprint on lap 6, three riders earned a small break on the peloton. Liam Dove (Jayco / Apollo / VIS), Pat Shaw (Genesys) and Cam Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) created a gap of 13 seconds and were soon joined by Harry Carpenter (SASI). Joe Lewis, ever the opportunist and eager for a win this week attempted to join the quartet but could only gain nine seconds.
Budget decided enough was enough and soon after the second sprint, won by Shaw, the gap was down to two seconds and was extinguished.
Giacoppo was confirmed as the leader in the Shimano Sprint Championship on 15 points earlier this morning following an error. Previously it was thought that he and Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) were both on 15 points with Van Der Ploeg in the lead on a countback. The new breakdown of the points had Giacoppo on 15 and Van Der Ploeg on 12. Perhaps in a move to gain some distance on their rival, Giacoppo and Shaw then dominated the remaining intermediates so by the end of the stage, they then had the top two spots in the classification with Van Der Ploeg next best in third place.
Six riders attempted another break with nine laps remaining but the race was destined to come down from a bunch sprint.
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|0:47:53
|2
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|3
|Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)
|4
|Johnnie Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|5
|Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)
|6
|Robbie Hucker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|7
|Jack Beckinsale (Croydon Cycleworks)
|8
|Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|9
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|10
|James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing)
|11
|Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI)
|12
|Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)
|13
|David Edwards (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)
|14
|Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|15
|Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|16
|Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia)
|17
|Jordan Kerby (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)
|18
|Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|19
|Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|20
|Mitchell Pearson (Suzuki / Trek)
|21
|Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing)
|22
|Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)
|23
|Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|24
|James Szollosi (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)
|25
|Dylan Hately (John West Cycling)
|26
|Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia)
|27
|Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)
|28
|Cal Britten (Search2Retain)
|29
|Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
|30
|Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|31
|Tom Vessey (Pureblack Racing)
|32
|Jason Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts)
|33
|Andrew Roe (SASI)
|34
|Matthew Marshall (Moyne Shire)
|35
|Harry Carpenter (SASI)
|36
|Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|37
|Nicholas Schultz (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)
|38
|Brendan Johnston (Suzuki / Trek)
|39
|James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|40
|James Williamson (Pureblack Racing)
|41
|Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling)
|42
|Jake Mcmahon (Team Polygon Australia)
|43
|James Boal (John West Cycling)
|44
|Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|45
|Trenton Day (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|46
|Nic Dougall (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|47
|Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts)
|48
|Tom Hamilton (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)
|49
|Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|50
|Damien Wright (Suzuki / Trek)
|51
|Samuel Davis (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|52
|Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki / Trek)
|53
|Jake Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
|54
|Luke Parker (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)
|55
|Darcy Woolley (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)
|56
|Danny Pulbrook (Team Polygon Australia)
|57
|Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing)
|58
|Timothy Cameron (Suzuki / Trek)
|59
|Liam Dove (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)
|60
|Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain)
|61
|Brodie Talbot (Glenelg Shire)
|62
|Alex Wong (GPM Wilson Racing)
|63
|Guillaume Patritti (Team New Caledonia)
|64
|Stuart Smith (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)
|65
|Joel Stearnes (Team Polygon Australia)
|66
|Vaughan Bowman (Croydon Cycleworks)
|67
|Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)
|68
|Saxon Irvine (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)
|69
|George Tansley (SASI)
|70
|Nathan Elliott (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
|71
|William Lind (Suzuki / Trek)
|72
|Jamie Lacey (Suzuki / Trek)
|73
|Tom Donald (Search2Retain)
|74
|Phil Mundy (SASI)
|75
|Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia)
|76
|Stéphane Dumouchel (Vcc Mont Dore)
|0:00:18
|77
|Joshua Harrison (SASI)
|78
|Rowan Dever (John West Cycling)
|79
|Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
|80
|Aaron Donnelly (Glenelg Shire)
|81
|Kevyn Maitere (Team New Caledonia)
|82
|Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing)
|0:00:20
|83
|Dean Sanfilippo (John West Cycling)
|84
|Tom Kaesler (SASI)
|85
|Matthew Clarke (John West Cycling)
|86
|Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)
|87
|Tom Patton (Parramatta Race Team)
|88
|Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki / Trek)
|89
|Daniel O'Keefe (Parramatta Race Team)
|90
|Joseph Cooper (Pureblack Racing)
|91
|Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing)
|92
|Jackson Mawby (Plan B Racing)
|93
|Lauchlan Stewart (Team Unibicycles)
|94
|Sébastien Ledivenach (Vcc Mont Dore)
|95
|Ben Carman (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)
|96
|Taylor Gunman (Pureblack Racing)
|97
|Josh Aldridge (Glenelg Shire)
|98
|Kristian Juel (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)
|0:00:40
|99
|Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|100
|Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|101
|Ben Cutajar (Moyne Shire)
|0:01:09
|102
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)
|103
|Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing)
|104
|Stephen Cousins (Croydon Cycleworks)
|0:01:35
|105
|Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)
|106
|James Butler (John West Cycling)
|0:03:10
|107
|Boon Kiak Yeo (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|108
|Nicholas D'ambrosio (Parramatta Race Team)
|109
|Calum Middleton (Team Unibicycles)
|110
|Jarryd Jones (Moyne Shire)
|0:04:45
|111
|Chris Harper (Glenelg Shire)
|112
|Ed White (GPM Wilson Racing)
|113
|Antonin Marecaille (Team New Caledonia)
|0:06:20
|114
|Justin Morris (Parramatta Race Team)
|115
|Thierry Fondère (Team New Caledonia)
|116
|Luigi Vecchio (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|117
|Mathew Thepinier (Team New Caledonia)
|118
|Daniel Herrewyn (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)
|119
|Matthew Lane (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)
|120
|Stefan Imberger (Moyne Shire)
|121
|Alexander Woff (Moyne Shire)
|122
|Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia)
|123
|Aaron Blomeley (Moyne Shire)
|124
|Mark Jamieson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|125
|Liam Hill (Search2Retain)
|126
|Stephen Jeulin (Team New Caledonia)
|0:07:55
|127
|Laurent Debaene (Team New Caledonia)
|128
|Arnaud Boucher (Team New Caledonia)
|129
|Dylan Lindsey (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)
|130
|Matthew Opperman (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)
|131
|Gaël Bonnace (Vcc Mont Dore)
|132
|Etienne Blumstein-Jones (Glenelg Shire)
|133
|Ben Hilleard (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|134
|Clive Silcock (Team Unibicycles)
|DNF
|Nicholas Squillari (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)
|DNS
|Jesse Kerrison (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)
|DNS
|Dion Smith (Pureblack Racing)
|DNS
|Stuart Mulhearn (Croydon Cycleworks)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|3
|pts
|2
|Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|2
|3
|Harry Carpenter (SASI)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|3
|pts
|2
|Harry Carpenter (SASI)
|2
|3
|Liam Dove (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|3
|pts
|2
|George Tansley (SASI)
|2
|3
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|3
|pts
|2
|Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)
|2
|3
|Robbie Hucker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|3
|pts
|2
|George Tansley (SASI)
|2
|3
|Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|3
|pts
|2
|Jordan Kerby (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)
|2
|3
|Johnnie Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)
|3
|pts
|2
|Johnnie Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|2
|3
|Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|3
|pts
|2
|Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)
|2
|3
|Andrew Roe (SASI)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)
|3
|pts
|2
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|2
|3
|Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)
|3
|pts
|2
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)
|2
|3
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)
|3
|pts
|2
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)
|2
|3
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|2
|pts
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|3:39:42
|2
|Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|0:00:16
|3
|Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:00:19
|4
|Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:00:21
|5
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|0:00:26
|6
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)
|0:00:29
|7
|Johnnie Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:00:35
|8
|Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:00:37
|9
|Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)
|0:00:38
|10
|Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|11
|Jack Beckinsale (Croydon Cycleworks)
|0:00:41
|12
|Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|0:00:42
|13
|Harry Carpenter (SASI)
|0:00:43
|14
|Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|0:00:44
|15
|Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing)
|0:00:45
|16
|Jordan Kerby (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)
|17
|Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:00:47
|18
|Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|19
|James Williamson (Pureblack Racing)
|20
|Robbie Hucker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:00:49
|21
|Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia)
|0:00:50
|22
|Brodie Talbot (Glenelg Shire)
|0:00:51
|23
|Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|24
|Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|0:00:52
|25
|Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing)
|0:00:53
|26
|Damien Wright (Suzuki / Trek)
|27
|Danny Pulbrook (Team Polygon Australia)
|28
|Tom Vessey (Pureblack Racing)
|29
|James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|30
|Jason Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts)
|31
|Mitchell Pearson (Suzuki / Trek)
|32
|Nic Dougall (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|33
|James Szollosi (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)
|34
|Jake Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
|35
|Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts)
|36
|Tom Hamilton (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)
|37
|Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|38
|Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:00:54
|39
|Matthew Marshall (Moyne Shire)
|0:00:57
|40
|Dylan Hately (John West Cycling)
|41
|Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:01:02
|42
|Trenton Day (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|43
|Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain)
|44
|Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia)
|45
|Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia)
|46
|Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)
|47
|Nathan Elliott (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
|48
|James Boal (John West Cycling)
|49
|Vaughan Bowman (Croydon Cycleworks)
|50
|David Edwards (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)
|51
|Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing)
|0:01:06
|52
|Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|53
|Samuel Davis (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|0:01:07
|54
|Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
|55
|George Tansley (SASI)
|0:01:10
|56
|Taylor Gunman (Pureblack Racing)
|0:01:13
|57
|Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)
|58
|Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI)
|59
|Saxon Irvine (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)
|0:01:14
|60
|Joshua Harrison (SASI)
|0:01:15
|61
|Kevyn Maitere (Team New Caledonia)
|0:01:20
|62
|Andrew Roe (SASI)
|0:01:21
|63
|Cal Britten (Search2Retain)
|0:01:22
|64
|Timothy Cameron (Suzuki / Trek)
|0:01:36
|65
|Matthew Clarke (John West Cycling)
|0:01:40
|66
|Joseph Cooper (Pureblack Racing)
|0:01:42
|67
|Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:01:46
|68
|Kristian Juel (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)
|0:02:02
|69
|Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing)
|0:02:23
|70
|Luke Parker (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)
|0:03:35
|71
|Nicholas Schultz (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)
|72
|Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|0:04:15
|73
|Darcy Woolley (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)
|0:05:55
|74
|Brendan Johnston (Suzuki / Trek)
|75
|Josh Aldridge (Glenelg Shire)
|0:06:15
|76
|Tom Donald (Search2Retain)
|0:08:14
|77
|Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki / Trek)
|78
|Phil Mundy (SASI)
|79
|Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki / Trek)
|0:08:34
|80
|Ben Carman (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)
|81
|Jackson Mawby (Plan B Racing)
|82
|Tom Kaesler (SASI)
|83
|James Butler (John West Cycling)
|0:09:05
|84
|Ben Cutajar (Moyne Shire)
|0:09:23
|85
|Liam Dove (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)
|0:10:32
|86
|James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing)
|87
|Joel Stearnes (Team Polygon Australia)
|0:10:33
|88
|Alex Wong (GPM Wilson Racing)
|89
|Stuart Smith (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)
|90
|William Lind (Suzuki / Trek)
|91
|Ed White (GPM Wilson Racing)
|0:10:40
|92
|Aaron Donnelly (Glenelg Shire)
|0:10:51
|93
|Lauchlan Stewart (Team Unibicycles)
|0:10:53
|94
|Tom Patton (Parramatta Race Team)
|95
|Daniel O'Keefe (Parramatta Race Team)
|96
|Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing)
|97
|Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|0:11:13
|98
|Calum Middleton (Team Unibicycles)
|0:11:24
|99
|Nicholas D'ambrosio (Parramatta Race Team)
|100
|Jamie Lacey (Suzuki / Trek)
|0:12:52
|101
|Guillaume Patritti (Team New Caledonia)
|102
|Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling)
|103
|Rowan Dever (John West Cycling)
|0:13:10
|104
|Stéphane Dumouchel (Vcc Mont Dore)
|105
|Dean Sanfilippo (John West Cycling)
|0:13:12
|106
|Stephen Cousins (Croydon Cycleworks)
|0:14:27
|107
|Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)
|108
|Luigi Vecchio (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|0:14:31
|109
|Justin Morris (Parramatta Race Team)
|0:14:34
|110
|Jarryd Jones (Moyne Shire)
|0:15:18
|111
|Sébastien Ledivenach (Vcc Mont Dore)
|0:15:31
|112
|Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia)
|0:16:53
|113
|Boon Kiak Yeo (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|0:18:21
|114
|Jake Mcmahon (Team Polygon Australia)
|0:18:22
|115
|Liam Hill (Search2Retain)
|0:19:12
|116
|Daniel Herrewyn (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)
|117
|Stefan Imberger (Moyne Shire)
|118
|Aaron Blomeley (Moyne Shire)
|119
|Matthew Lane (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)
|120
|Mathew Thepinier (Team New Caledonia)
|121
|Thierry Fondère (Team New Caledonia)
|122
|Antonin Marecaille (Team New Caledonia)
|123
|Mark Jamieson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|124
|Laurent Debaene (Team New Caledonia)
|0:20:47
|125
|Ben Hilleard (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|126
|Etienne Blumstein-Jones (Glenelg Shire)
|0:23:06
|127
|Stephen Jeulin (Team New Caledonia)
|128
|Arnaud Boucher (Team New Caledonia)
|129
|Chris Harper (Glenelg Shire)
|0:30:04
|130
|Alexander Woff (Moyne Shire)
|0:31:39
|131
|Clive Silcock (Team Unibicycles)
|0:33:14
|132
|Matthew Opperman (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)
|0:35:33
|133
|Dylan Lindsey (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)
|0:56:01
|134
|Gaël Bonnace (Vcc Mont Dore)
|0:56:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|22
|pts
|2
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|21
|3
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)
|16
|4
|Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)
|15
|5
|Johnnie Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|8
|6
|Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|7
|7
|Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|6
|8
|Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)
|5
|9
|Harry Carpenter (SASI)
|4
|10
|George Tansley (SASI)
|4
|11
|Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)
|3
|12
|Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|3
|13
|Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia)
|3
|14
|Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|3
|15
|Luigi Vecchio (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|3
|16
|Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|3
|17
|Robbie Hucker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|3
|18
|Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing)
|2
|19
|Jordan Kerby (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)
|2
|20
|Brodie Talbot (Glenelg Shire)
|2
|21
|Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|2
|22
|Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|1
|23
|Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing)
|1
|24
|Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|1
|25
|Andrew Roe (SASI)
|1
|26
|Liam Dove (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)
|1
|27
|William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|8
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|20
|pts
|2
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|18
|3
|Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)
|16
|4
|Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)
|13
|5
|Johnnie Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|7
|6
|Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)
|6
|7
|Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|6
|8
|Robbie Hucker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|5
|9
|Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|4
|10
|Jack Beckinsale (Croydon Cycleworks)
|4
|11
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|2
|12
|Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing)
|2
|13
|Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|1
|14
|James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing)
|1
|15
|William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
|3
|pts
|2
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)
|2
|3
|James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|2
|pts
|2
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|2
|3
|Jake Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team
|11:01:17
|2
|Team Budget Forklifts
|3
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:00:06
|4
|RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling
|0:00:22
|5
|GPM Wilson Racing
|0:00:23
|6
|SASI
|0:00:26
|7
|PureBlack Racing
|0:00:30
|8
|Search2Retain
|0:00:31
|9
|Jayco / Apollo / VIS
|10
|Team Polygon Australia
|0:00:37
|11
|Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team
|0:00:52
|12
|John West Cycling
|0:01:08
|13
|Suzuki / Trek
|0:01:11
|14
|Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining
|0:01:38
|15
|Croydon Cycleworks
|0:03:41
|16
|Plan B Racing
|0:09:39
|17
|Glenelg Shire
|0:15:48
|18
|African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:21:19
|19
|Moyne Shire
|0:23:27
|20
|Parramatta Race Team
|0:28:40
|21
|Team New Caledonia
|0:31:13
|22
|Eastern Oak / Anchor Point
|0:37:30
|23
|Team Unibicycles
|0:53:20
|24
|VCC Mont Dore
|1:22:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|99
|pts
|2
|Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)
|86
|3
|William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|81
|4
|Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)
|62
|5
|Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|60
|6
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|57
|7
|Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|57
|8
|Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)
|41
|9
|Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|39
|10
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)
|37
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy