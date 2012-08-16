Trending

Jones takes second South Coast win in Heywood

Giacoppo continues general classification lead

Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers) takes his second Tour stage win ahead of teammate Anthony Giacoppo

Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers) takes his second Tour stage win ahead of teammate Anthony Giacoppo
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Genesys stay in control on the front of the bunch at the Heywood criterium

Genesys stay in control on the front of the bunch at the Heywood criterium
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys) is congratulated for keeping the overall lead after Stage 3

Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys) is congratulated for keeping the overall lead after Stage 3
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Brenton Jones (Genesys) in the Campolina Criterium Championship leader's jersey

Brenton Jones (Genesys) in the Campolina Criterium Championship leader's jersey
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Brenton Jones (Genesys) edges out teammate Anthony Giacoppo for the victory in Heywood

Brenton Jones (Genesys) edges out teammate Anthony Giacoppo for the victory in Heywood
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Time for Brenton Jones (Genesys) to celebrate another stage win

Time for Brenton Jones (Genesys) to celebrate another stage win
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Brenton Jones (Genesys) won Stage 3 of the Tour of the Great South Coast in a result which mirrored that on Stage 1 with teammate Anthony Giacoppo and Ryan MacAnnally (Budget Forklifts) third.

Australian Criterium Champion Giacoppo retains his overall lead after taking maximum points on two of the morning's 11 intermediate sprints.

The peloton was missing another three riders at this morning's sign on with Dion Smith (PureBlack), Jesse Kerrison (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) and Stuart Mulhearn (Croydon Cycleworks) all pulling out of the race following a heavy crash with around two kilometres remaining on Wednesday's second stage.

Three teams seem content in dominating the morning criteriums - Budget Forklifts, Drapac and Genesys all coming to the fore with the other teams doing their best to stay in the hunt.

It's desperate racing in the National Road Series criteriums and heading into the first sprint on lap 6, three riders earned a small break on the peloton. Liam Dove (Jayco / Apollo / VIS), Pat Shaw (Genesys) and Cam Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) created a gap of 13 seconds and were soon joined by Harry Carpenter (SASI). Joe Lewis, ever the opportunist and eager for a win this week attempted to join the quartet but could only gain nine seconds.

Budget decided enough was enough and soon after the second sprint, won by Shaw, the gap was down to two seconds and was extinguished.

Giacoppo was confirmed as the leader in the Shimano Sprint Championship on 15 points earlier this morning following an error. Previously it was thought that he and Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) were both on 15 points with Van Der Ploeg in the lead on a countback. The new breakdown of the points had Giacoppo on 15 and Van Der Ploeg on 12. Perhaps in a move to gain some distance on their rival, Giacoppo and Shaw then dominated the remaining intermediates so by the end of the stage, they then had the top two spots in the classification with Van Der Ploeg next best in third place.

Six riders attempted another break with nine laps remaining but the race was destined to come down from a bunch sprint.

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:47:53
2Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
3Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)
4Johnnie Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
5Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)
6Robbie Hucker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
7Jack Beckinsale (Croydon Cycleworks)
8Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
9Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
10James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing)
11Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI)
12Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)
13David Edwards (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)
14Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
15Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
16Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia)
17Jordan Kerby (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)
18Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
19Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
20Mitchell Pearson (Suzuki / Trek)
21Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing)
22Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)
23Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
24James Szollosi (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)
25Dylan Hately (John West Cycling)
26Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia)
27Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)
28Cal Britten (Search2Retain)
29Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
30Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
31Tom Vessey (Pureblack Racing)
32Jason Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts)
33Andrew Roe (SASI)
34Matthew Marshall (Moyne Shire)
35Harry Carpenter (SASI)
36Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
37Nicholas Schultz (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)
38Brendan Johnston (Suzuki / Trek)
39James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
40James Williamson (Pureblack Racing)
41Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling)
42Jake Mcmahon (Team Polygon Australia)
43James Boal (John West Cycling)
44Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling)
45Trenton Day (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
46Nic Dougall (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
47Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts)
48Tom Hamilton (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)
49Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)
50Damien Wright (Suzuki / Trek)
51Samuel Davis (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
52Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki / Trek)
53Jake Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
54Luke Parker (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)
55Darcy Woolley (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)
56Danny Pulbrook (Team Polygon Australia)
57Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing)
58Timothy Cameron (Suzuki / Trek)
59Liam Dove (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)
60Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain)
61Brodie Talbot (Glenelg Shire)
62Alex Wong (GPM Wilson Racing)
63Guillaume Patritti (Team New Caledonia)
64Stuart Smith (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)
65Joel Stearnes (Team Polygon Australia)
66Vaughan Bowman (Croydon Cycleworks)
67Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)
68Saxon Irvine (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)
69George Tansley (SASI)
70Nathan Elliott (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
71William Lind (Suzuki / Trek)
72Jamie Lacey (Suzuki / Trek)
73Tom Donald (Search2Retain)
74Phil Mundy (SASI)
75Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia)
76Stéphane Dumouchel (Vcc Mont Dore)0:00:18
77Joshua Harrison (SASI)
78Rowan Dever (John West Cycling)
79Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
80Aaron Donnelly (Glenelg Shire)
81Kevyn Maitere (Team New Caledonia)
82Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing)0:00:20
83Dean Sanfilippo (John West Cycling)
84Tom Kaesler (SASI)
85Matthew Clarke (John West Cycling)
86Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)
87Tom Patton (Parramatta Race Team)
88Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki / Trek)
89Daniel O'Keefe (Parramatta Race Team)
90Joseph Cooper (Pureblack Racing)
91Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing)
92Jackson Mawby (Plan B Racing)
93Lauchlan Stewart (Team Unibicycles)
94Sébastien Ledivenach (Vcc Mont Dore)
95Ben Carman (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)
96Taylor Gunman (Pureblack Racing)
97Josh Aldridge (Glenelg Shire)
98Kristian Juel (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)0:00:40
99Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
100Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
101Ben Cutajar (Moyne Shire)0:01:09
102Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)
103Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing)
104Stephen Cousins (Croydon Cycleworks)0:01:35
105Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)
106James Butler (John West Cycling)0:03:10
107Boon Kiak Yeo (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
108Nicholas D'ambrosio (Parramatta Race Team)
109Calum Middleton (Team Unibicycles)
110Jarryd Jones (Moyne Shire)0:04:45
111Chris Harper (Glenelg Shire)
112Ed White (GPM Wilson Racing)
113Antonin Marecaille (Team New Caledonia)0:06:20
114Justin Morris (Parramatta Race Team)
115Thierry Fondère (Team New Caledonia)
116Luigi Vecchio (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
117Mathew Thepinier (Team New Caledonia)
118Daniel Herrewyn (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)
119Matthew Lane (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)
120Stefan Imberger (Moyne Shire)
121Alexander Woff (Moyne Shire)
122Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia)
123Aaron Blomeley (Moyne Shire)
124Mark Jamieson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
125Liam Hill (Search2Retain)
126Stephen Jeulin (Team New Caledonia)0:07:55
127Laurent Debaene (Team New Caledonia)
128Arnaud Boucher (Team New Caledonia)
129Dylan Lindsey (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)
130Matthew Opperman (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)
131Gaël Bonnace (Vcc Mont Dore)
132Etienne Blumstein-Jones (Glenelg Shire)
133Ben Hilleard (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
134Clive Silcock (Team Unibicycles)
DNFNicholas Squillari (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)
DNSJesse Kerrison (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)
DNSDion Smith (Pureblack Racing)
DNSStuart Mulhearn (Croydon Cycleworks)

Intermediate Sprints - Lap 6 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)3pts
2Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)2
3Harry Carpenter (SASI)1

Lap 8 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)3pts
2Harry Carpenter (SASI)2
3Liam Dove (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)1

Lap 10 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)3pts
2George Tansley (SASI)2
3Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)1

Lap 12 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)3pts
2Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)2
3Robbie Hucker (Drapac Professional Cycling)1

Lap 14 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)3pts
2George Tansley (SASI)2
3Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)1

Lap 16 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)3pts
2Jordan Kerby (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)2
3Johnnie Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)1

Lap 18 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)3pts
2Johnnie Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
3Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)1

Lap 20 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)3pts
2Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)2
3Andrew Roe (SASI)1

Lap 22 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)3pts
2Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)2
3Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing)1

Lap 24 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)3pts
2Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)2
3Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)1

Lap 26 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)3pts
2Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)2
3Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)1

Stage awards - aggressor
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)2pts

General classification after Stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)3:39:42
2Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:00:16
3Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:19
4Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:21
5Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:00:26
6Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)0:00:29
7Johnnie Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:35
8Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:37
9Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)0:00:38
10Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
11Jack Beckinsale (Croydon Cycleworks)0:00:41
12Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)0:00:42
13Harry Carpenter (SASI)0:00:43
14Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:00:44
15Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing)0:00:45
16Jordan Kerby (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)
17Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:47
18Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
19James Williamson (Pureblack Racing)
20Robbie Hucker (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:49
21Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia)0:00:50
22Brodie Talbot (Glenelg Shire)0:00:51
23Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
24Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)0:00:52
25Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing)0:00:53
26Damien Wright (Suzuki / Trek)
27Danny Pulbrook (Team Polygon Australia)
28Tom Vessey (Pureblack Racing)
29James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
30Jason Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts)
31Mitchell Pearson (Suzuki / Trek)
32Nic Dougall (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
33James Szollosi (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)
34Jake Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
35Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts)
36Tom Hamilton (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)
37Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
38Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:54
39Matthew Marshall (Moyne Shire)0:00:57
40Dylan Hately (John West Cycling)
41Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)0:01:02
42Trenton Day (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
43Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain)
44Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia)
45Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia)
46Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)
47Nathan Elliott (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
48James Boal (John West Cycling)
49Vaughan Bowman (Croydon Cycleworks)
50David Edwards (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)
51Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing)0:01:06
52Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
53Samuel Davis (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:01:07
54Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
55George Tansley (SASI)0:01:10
56Taylor Gunman (Pureblack Racing)0:01:13
57Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)
58Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI)
59Saxon Irvine (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)0:01:14
60Joshua Harrison (SASI)0:01:15
61Kevyn Maitere (Team New Caledonia)0:01:20
62Andrew Roe (SASI)0:01:21
63Cal Britten (Search2Retain)0:01:22
64Timothy Cameron (Suzuki / Trek)0:01:36
65Matthew Clarke (John West Cycling)0:01:40
66Joseph Cooper (Pureblack Racing)0:01:42
67Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)0:01:46
68Kristian Juel (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)0:02:02
69Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing)0:02:23
70Luke Parker (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)0:03:35
71Nicholas Schultz (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)
72Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:04:15
73Darcy Woolley (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)0:05:55
74Brendan Johnston (Suzuki / Trek)
75Josh Aldridge (Glenelg Shire)0:06:15
76Tom Donald (Search2Retain)0:08:14
77Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki / Trek)
78Phil Mundy (SASI)
79Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki / Trek)0:08:34
80Ben Carman (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)
81Jackson Mawby (Plan B Racing)
82Tom Kaesler (SASI)
83James Butler (John West Cycling)0:09:05
84Ben Cutajar (Moyne Shire)0:09:23
85Liam Dove (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)0:10:32
86James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing)
87Joel Stearnes (Team Polygon Australia)0:10:33
88Alex Wong (GPM Wilson Racing)
89Stuart Smith (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)
90William Lind (Suzuki / Trek)
91Ed White (GPM Wilson Racing)0:10:40
92Aaron Donnelly (Glenelg Shire)0:10:51
93Lauchlan Stewart (Team Unibicycles)0:10:53
94Tom Patton (Parramatta Race Team)
95Daniel O'Keefe (Parramatta Race Team)
96Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing)
97Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:11:13
98Calum Middleton (Team Unibicycles)0:11:24
99Nicholas D'ambrosio (Parramatta Race Team)
100Jamie Lacey (Suzuki / Trek)0:12:52
101Guillaume Patritti (Team New Caledonia)
102Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling)
103Rowan Dever (John West Cycling)0:13:10
104Stéphane Dumouchel (Vcc Mont Dore)
105Dean Sanfilippo (John West Cycling)0:13:12
106Stephen Cousins (Croydon Cycleworks)0:14:27
107Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)
108Luigi Vecchio (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:14:31
109Justin Morris (Parramatta Race Team)0:14:34
110Jarryd Jones (Moyne Shire)0:15:18
111Sébastien Ledivenach (Vcc Mont Dore)0:15:31
112Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia)0:16:53
113Boon Kiak Yeo (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:18:21
114Jake Mcmahon (Team Polygon Australia)0:18:22
115Liam Hill (Search2Retain)0:19:12
116Daniel Herrewyn (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)
117Stefan Imberger (Moyne Shire)
118Aaron Blomeley (Moyne Shire)
119Matthew Lane (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)
120Mathew Thepinier (Team New Caledonia)
121Thierry Fondère (Team New Caledonia)
122Antonin Marecaille (Team New Caledonia)
123Mark Jamieson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
124Laurent Debaene (Team New Caledonia)0:20:47
125Ben Hilleard (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
126Etienne Blumstein-Jones (Glenelg Shire)0:23:06
127Stephen Jeulin (Team New Caledonia)
128Arnaud Boucher (Team New Caledonia)
129Chris Harper (Glenelg Shire)0:30:04
130Alexander Woff (Moyne Shire)0:31:39
131Clive Silcock (Team Unibicycles)0:33:14
132Matthew Opperman (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)0:35:33
133Dylan Lindsey (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)0:56:01
134Gaël Bonnace (Vcc Mont Dore)0:56:02

Shimano Sprint Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)22pts
2Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)21
3Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)16
4Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)15
5Johnnie Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)8
6Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)7
7Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)6
8Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)5
9Harry Carpenter (SASI)4
10George Tansley (SASI)4
11Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)3
12Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)3
13Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia)3
14Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)3
15Luigi Vecchio (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)3
16Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)3
17Robbie Hucker (Drapac Professional Cycling)3
18Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing)2
19Jordan Kerby (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)2
20Brodie Talbot (Glenelg Shire)2
21Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)2
22Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)1
23Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing)1
24Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)1
25Andrew Roe (SASI)1
26Liam Dove (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)1
27William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)8

Campolina Criterium Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)20pts
2Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)18
3Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)16
4Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)13
5Johnnie Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)7
6Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)6
7Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)6
8Robbie Hucker (Drapac Professional Cycling)5
9Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)4
10Jack Beckinsale (Croydon Cycleworks)4
11Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)2
12Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing)2
13Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)1
14James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing)1
15William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)5

Campolina King of the Mountains Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)3pts
2Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)2
3James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing)1

Tifosi Eyewear Most Aggressive Rider Award
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)2pts
2Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)2
3Jake Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)2

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team11:01:17
2Team Budget Forklifts
3Drapac Professional Cycling0:00:06
4RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling0:00:22
5GPM Wilson Racing0:00:23
6SASI0:00:26
7PureBlack Racing0:00:30
8Search2Retain0:00:31
9Jayco / Apollo / VIS
10Team Polygon Australia0:00:37
11Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team0:00:52
12John West Cycling0:01:08
13Suzuki / Trek0:01:11
14Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining0:01:38
15Croydon Cycleworks0:03:41
16Plan B Racing0:09:39
17Glenelg Shire0:15:48
18African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:21:19
19Moyne Shire0:23:27
20Parramatta Race Team0:28:40
21Team New Caledonia0:31:13
22Eastern Oak / Anchor Point0:37:30
23Team Unibicycles0:53:20
24VCC Mont Dore1:22:32

Scody Cup Leaders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)99pts
2Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)86
3William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)81
4Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)62
5Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)60
6Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)57
7Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)57
8Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)41
9Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)39
10Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)37

 

