Image 1 of 6 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers) takes his second Tour stage win ahead of teammate Anthony Giacoppo (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 6 Genesys stay in control on the front of the bunch at the Heywood criterium (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 3 of 6 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys) is congratulated for keeping the overall lead after Stage 3 (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 4 of 6 Brenton Jones (Genesys) in the Campolina Criterium Championship leader's jersey (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 5 of 6 Brenton Jones (Genesys) edges out teammate Anthony Giacoppo for the victory in Heywood (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 6 of 6 Time for Brenton Jones (Genesys) to celebrate another stage win (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Brenton Jones (Genesys) won Stage 3 of the Tour of the Great South Coast in a result which mirrored that on Stage 1 with teammate Anthony Giacoppo and Ryan MacAnnally (Budget Forklifts) third.

Australian Criterium Champion Giacoppo retains his overall lead after taking maximum points on two of the morning's 11 intermediate sprints.

The peloton was missing another three riders at this morning's sign on with Dion Smith (PureBlack), Jesse Kerrison (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) and Stuart Mulhearn (Croydon Cycleworks) all pulling out of the race following a heavy crash with around two kilometres remaining on Wednesday's second stage.

Three teams seem content in dominating the morning criteriums - Budget Forklifts, Drapac and Genesys all coming to the fore with the other teams doing their best to stay in the hunt.

It's desperate racing in the National Road Series criteriums and heading into the first sprint on lap 6, three riders earned a small break on the peloton. Liam Dove (Jayco / Apollo / VIS), Pat Shaw (Genesys) and Cam Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) created a gap of 13 seconds and were soon joined by Harry Carpenter (SASI). Joe Lewis, ever the opportunist and eager for a win this week attempted to join the quartet but could only gain nine seconds.

Budget decided enough was enough and soon after the second sprint, won by Shaw, the gap was down to two seconds and was extinguished.

Giacoppo was confirmed as the leader in the Shimano Sprint Championship on 15 points earlier this morning following an error. Previously it was thought that he and Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) were both on 15 points with Van Der Ploeg in the lead on a countback. The new breakdown of the points had Giacoppo on 15 and Van Der Ploeg on 12. Perhaps in a move to gain some distance on their rival, Giacoppo and Shaw then dominated the remaining intermediates so by the end of the stage, they then had the top two spots in the classification with Van Der Ploeg next best in third place.

Six riders attempted another break with nine laps remaining but the race was destined to come down from a bunch sprint.

Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:47:53 2 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 3 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 4 Johnnie Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 5 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 6 Robbie Hucker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 7 Jack Beckinsale (Croydon Cycleworks) 8 Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 9 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 10 James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing) 11 Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI) 12 Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing) 13 David Edwards (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 14 Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 15 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 16 Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia) 17 Jordan Kerby (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 18 Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 19 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 20 Mitchell Pearson (Suzuki / Trek) 21 Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing) 22 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 23 Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 24 James Szollosi (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 25 Dylan Hately (John West Cycling) 26 Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia) 27 Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 28 Cal Britten (Search2Retain) 29 Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 30 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 31 Tom Vessey (Pureblack Racing) 32 Jason Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts) 33 Andrew Roe (SASI) 34 Matthew Marshall (Moyne Shire) 35 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 36 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 37 Nicholas Schultz (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 38 Brendan Johnston (Suzuki / Trek) 39 James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 40 James Williamson (Pureblack Racing) 41 Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling) 42 Jake Mcmahon (Team Polygon Australia) 43 James Boal (John West Cycling) 44 Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling) 45 Trenton Day (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 46 Nic Dougall (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 47 Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts) 48 Tom Hamilton (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 49 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) 50 Damien Wright (Suzuki / Trek) 51 Samuel Davis (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 52 Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki / Trek) 53 Jake Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 54 Luke Parker (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 55 Darcy Woolley (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point) 56 Danny Pulbrook (Team Polygon Australia) 57 Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing) 58 Timothy Cameron (Suzuki / Trek) 59 Liam Dove (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 60 Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain) 61 Brodie Talbot (Glenelg Shire) 62 Alex Wong (GPM Wilson Racing) 63 Guillaume Patritti (Team New Caledonia) 64 Stuart Smith (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 65 Joel Stearnes (Team Polygon Australia) 66 Vaughan Bowman (Croydon Cycleworks) 67 Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts) 68 Saxon Irvine (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 69 George Tansley (SASI) 70 Nathan Elliott (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 71 William Lind (Suzuki / Trek) 72 Jamie Lacey (Suzuki / Trek) 73 Tom Donald (Search2Retain) 74 Phil Mundy (SASI) 75 Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia) 76 Stéphane Dumouchel (Vcc Mont Dore) 0:00:18 77 Joshua Harrison (SASI) 78 Rowan Dever (John West Cycling) 79 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 80 Aaron Donnelly (Glenelg Shire) 81 Kevyn Maitere (Team New Caledonia) 82 Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing) 0:00:20 83 Dean Sanfilippo (John West Cycling) 84 Tom Kaesler (SASI) 85 Matthew Clarke (John West Cycling) 86 Luke Fetch (Search2Retain) 87 Tom Patton (Parramatta Race Team) 88 Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki / Trek) 89 Daniel O'Keefe (Parramatta Race Team) 90 Joseph Cooper (Pureblack Racing) 91 Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing) 92 Jackson Mawby (Plan B Racing) 93 Lauchlan Stewart (Team Unibicycles) 94 Sébastien Ledivenach (Vcc Mont Dore) 95 Ben Carman (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 96 Taylor Gunman (Pureblack Racing) 97 Josh Aldridge (Glenelg Shire) 98 Kristian Juel (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 0:00:40 99 Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 100 Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 101 Ben Cutajar (Moyne Shire) 0:01:09 102 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 103 Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing) 104 Stephen Cousins (Croydon Cycleworks) 0:01:35 105 Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 106 James Butler (John West Cycling) 0:03:10 107 Boon Kiak Yeo (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 108 Nicholas D'ambrosio (Parramatta Race Team) 109 Calum Middleton (Team Unibicycles) 110 Jarryd Jones (Moyne Shire) 0:04:45 111 Chris Harper (Glenelg Shire) 112 Ed White (GPM Wilson Racing) 113 Antonin Marecaille (Team New Caledonia) 0:06:20 114 Justin Morris (Parramatta Race Team) 115 Thierry Fondère (Team New Caledonia) 116 Luigi Vecchio (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 117 Mathew Thepinier (Team New Caledonia) 118 Daniel Herrewyn (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point) 119 Matthew Lane (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point) 120 Stefan Imberger (Moyne Shire) 121 Alexander Woff (Moyne Shire) 122 Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia) 123 Aaron Blomeley (Moyne Shire) 124 Mark Jamieson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 125 Liam Hill (Search2Retain) 126 Stephen Jeulin (Team New Caledonia) 0:07:55 127 Laurent Debaene (Team New Caledonia) 128 Arnaud Boucher (Team New Caledonia) 129 Dylan Lindsey (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point) 130 Matthew Opperman (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point) 131 Gaël Bonnace (Vcc Mont Dore) 132 Etienne Blumstein-Jones (Glenelg Shire) 133 Ben Hilleard (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 134 Clive Silcock (Team Unibicycles) DNF Nicholas Squillari (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point) DNS Jesse Kerrison (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) DNS Dion Smith (Pureblack Racing) DNS Stuart Mulhearn (Croydon Cycleworks)

Intermediate Sprints - Lap 6 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 3 pts 2 Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 2 3 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 1

Lap 8 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 3 pts 2 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 2 3 Liam Dove (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 1

Lap 10 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 3 pts 2 George Tansley (SASI) 2 3 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 1

Lap 12 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 3 pts 2 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 2 3 Robbie Hucker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1

Lap 14 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 3 pts 2 George Tansley (SASI) 2 3 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 1

Lap 16 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 pts 2 Jordan Kerby (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 2 3 Johnnie Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1

Lap 18 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing) 3 pts 2 Johnnie Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 3 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1

Lap 20 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 3 pts 2 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 2 3 Andrew Roe (SASI) 1

Lap 22 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 pts 2 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 2 3 Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing) 1

Lap 24 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 pts 2 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 2 3 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 1

Lap 26 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 pts 2 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 2 3 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 1

Stage awards - aggressor # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 2 pts

General classification after Stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 3:39:42 2 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:00:16 3 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:19 4 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:21 5 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:00:26 6 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 0:00:29 7 Johnnie Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:35 8 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:37 9 Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:00:38 10 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 11 Jack Beckinsale (Croydon Cycleworks) 0:00:41 12 Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 0:00:42 13 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 0:00:43 14 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:00:44 15 Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:00:45 16 Jordan Kerby (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 17 Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:47 18 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 19 James Williamson (Pureblack Racing) 20 Robbie Hucker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:49 21 Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia) 0:00:50 22 Brodie Talbot (Glenelg Shire) 0:00:51 23 Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 24 Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 0:00:52 25 Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing) 0:00:53 26 Damien Wright (Suzuki / Trek) 27 Danny Pulbrook (Team Polygon Australia) 28 Tom Vessey (Pureblack Racing) 29 James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 30 Jason Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts) 31 Mitchell Pearson (Suzuki / Trek) 32 Nic Dougall (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 33 James Szollosi (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 34 Jake Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 35 Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts) 36 Tom Hamilton (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 37 Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 38 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:54 39 Matthew Marshall (Moyne Shire) 0:00:57 40 Dylan Hately (John West Cycling) 41 Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:01:02 42 Trenton Day (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 43 Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain) 44 Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia) 45 Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia) 46 Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 47 Nathan Elliott (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 48 James Boal (John West Cycling) 49 Vaughan Bowman (Croydon Cycleworks) 50 David Edwards (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 51 Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing) 0:01:06 52 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 53 Samuel Davis (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:01:07 54 Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 55 George Tansley (SASI) 0:01:10 56 Taylor Gunman (Pureblack Racing) 0:01:13 57 Luke Fetch (Search2Retain) 58 Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI) 59 Saxon Irvine (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 0:01:14 60 Joshua Harrison (SASI) 0:01:15 61 Kevyn Maitere (Team New Caledonia) 0:01:20 62 Andrew Roe (SASI) 0:01:21 63 Cal Britten (Search2Retain) 0:01:22 64 Timothy Cameron (Suzuki / Trek) 0:01:36 65 Matthew Clarke (John West Cycling) 0:01:40 66 Joseph Cooper (Pureblack Racing) 0:01:42 67 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:01:46 68 Kristian Juel (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 0:02:02 69 Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing) 0:02:23 70 Luke Parker (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 0:03:35 71 Nicholas Schultz (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 72 Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:04:15 73 Darcy Woolley (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point) 0:05:55 74 Brendan Johnston (Suzuki / Trek) 75 Josh Aldridge (Glenelg Shire) 0:06:15 76 Tom Donald (Search2Retain) 0:08:14 77 Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki / Trek) 78 Phil Mundy (SASI) 79 Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki / Trek) 0:08:34 80 Ben Carman (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 81 Jackson Mawby (Plan B Racing) 82 Tom Kaesler (SASI) 83 James Butler (John West Cycling) 0:09:05 84 Ben Cutajar (Moyne Shire) 0:09:23 85 Liam Dove (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 0:10:32 86 James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing) 87 Joel Stearnes (Team Polygon Australia) 0:10:33 88 Alex Wong (GPM Wilson Racing) 89 Stuart Smith (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 90 William Lind (Suzuki / Trek) 91 Ed White (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:10:40 92 Aaron Donnelly (Glenelg Shire) 0:10:51 93 Lauchlan Stewart (Team Unibicycles) 0:10:53 94 Tom Patton (Parramatta Race Team) 95 Daniel O'Keefe (Parramatta Race Team) 96 Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing) 97 Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:11:13 98 Calum Middleton (Team Unibicycles) 0:11:24 99 Nicholas D'ambrosio (Parramatta Race Team) 100 Jamie Lacey (Suzuki / Trek) 0:12:52 101 Guillaume Patritti (Team New Caledonia) 102 Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling) 103 Rowan Dever (John West Cycling) 0:13:10 104 Stéphane Dumouchel (Vcc Mont Dore) 105 Dean Sanfilippo (John West Cycling) 0:13:12 106 Stephen Cousins (Croydon Cycleworks) 0:14:27 107 Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 108 Luigi Vecchio (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:14:31 109 Justin Morris (Parramatta Race Team) 0:14:34 110 Jarryd Jones (Moyne Shire) 0:15:18 111 Sébastien Ledivenach (Vcc Mont Dore) 0:15:31 112 Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia) 0:16:53 113 Boon Kiak Yeo (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:18:21 114 Jake Mcmahon (Team Polygon Australia) 0:18:22 115 Liam Hill (Search2Retain) 0:19:12 116 Daniel Herrewyn (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point) 117 Stefan Imberger (Moyne Shire) 118 Aaron Blomeley (Moyne Shire) 119 Matthew Lane (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point) 120 Mathew Thepinier (Team New Caledonia) 121 Thierry Fondère (Team New Caledonia) 122 Antonin Marecaille (Team New Caledonia) 123 Mark Jamieson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 124 Laurent Debaene (Team New Caledonia) 0:20:47 125 Ben Hilleard (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 126 Etienne Blumstein-Jones (Glenelg Shire) 0:23:06 127 Stephen Jeulin (Team New Caledonia) 128 Arnaud Boucher (Team New Caledonia) 129 Chris Harper (Glenelg Shire) 0:30:04 130 Alexander Woff (Moyne Shire) 0:31:39 131 Clive Silcock (Team Unibicycles) 0:33:14 132 Matthew Opperman (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point) 0:35:33 133 Dylan Lindsey (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point) 0:56:01 134 Gaël Bonnace (Vcc Mont Dore) 0:56:02

Shimano Sprint Championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 22 pts 2 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 21 3 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 16 4 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 15 5 Johnnie Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 8 6 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 7 7 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 6 8 Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing) 5 9 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 4 10 George Tansley (SASI) 4 11 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 12 Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 3 13 Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia) 3 14 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 15 Luigi Vecchio (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 3 16 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 3 17 Robbie Hucker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 18 Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing) 2 19 Jordan Kerby (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 2 20 Brodie Talbot (Glenelg Shire) 2 21 Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 2 22 Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 1 23 Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing) 1 24 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 1 25 Andrew Roe (SASI) 1 26 Liam Dove (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 1 27 William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 8

Campolina Criterium Championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 20 pts 2 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 18 3 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 16 4 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 13 5 Johnnie Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 7 6 Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing) 6 7 Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 6 8 Robbie Hucker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 5 9 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 4 10 Jack Beckinsale (Croydon Cycleworks) 4 11 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 2 12 Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing) 2 13 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 1 14 James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing) 1 15 William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 5

Campolina King of the Mountains Championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 pts 2 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 2 3 James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing) 1

Tifosi Eyewear Most Aggressive Rider Award # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 pts 2 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 2 3 Jake Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 2

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team 11:01:17 2 Team Budget Forklifts 3 Drapac Professional Cycling 0:00:06 4 RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling 0:00:22 5 GPM Wilson Racing 0:00:23 6 SASI 0:00:26 7 PureBlack Racing 0:00:30 8 Search2Retain 0:00:31 9 Jayco / Apollo / VIS 10 Team Polygon Australia 0:00:37 11 Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team 0:00:52 12 John West Cycling 0:01:08 13 Suzuki / Trek 0:01:11 14 Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining 0:01:38 15 Croydon Cycleworks 0:03:41 16 Plan B Racing 0:09:39 17 Glenelg Shire 0:15:48 18 African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:21:19 19 Moyne Shire 0:23:27 20 Parramatta Race Team 0:28:40 21 Team New Caledonia 0:31:13 22 Eastern Oak / Anchor Point 0:37:30 23 Team Unibicycles 0:53:20 24 VCC Mont Dore 1:22:32