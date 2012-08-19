Image 1 of 7 Anothony Giacoppo (Genesys) extended his lead in the overall general classification (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 7 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys) pips Ben Hill (RBS Morgans - ATS) for the win on the final stage of the Tour of the Great South Coast (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 3 of 7 The general classification podium: Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling), Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys) and Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 4 of 7 The general classification podium: Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling), Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys) and Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 5 of 7 Genesys on the podium as overall and team classification victors (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 6 of 7 Drapac and Genesys patrol the front of the peloton during the Tour of the Great South Coast's final stage (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 7 of 7 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) went to the top of the sprint classification at the end of stage 2 (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Anthony Giacoppo has turned around the disappointment from the recent Tour of Gippsland by winning the overall at the inaugural Tour of the Great South Coast. The final stage was set to be a close fought battle between second place Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) and Darren Lapthorne (Drapac) with the three separate by just 11 seconds.

Giacoppo however, proved too strong as Lapthorne was unable to unhitch the day’s yellow jersey wearer. Van Der Ploeg found himself distanced from Giacoppo and Lapthorne in the final kilometres and moved down to third overall, Lapthorne would finish in second place and just five seconds behind the Genesys rider.

The final stage at Tour of the Great South Coast was going to provide the greatest test and challenge for those riders looking to capture the overall classification or finish high up on the general classication.

The 15.6km course would be held on familiar roads used for the Melbourne to Warrnambool – Australia’s longest one-day race. The circuit was a reverse format to how the ‘Warny’ is run but this would not make it any easier with one classified KOM tackled on each lap on exposed roads.

Riders not busy with team duties would have one last opportunity to show themselves off the front. It would take a strong and well organised breakaway to stay away as the challenging course would weed out tired legs very quickly.

At midday, the peloton began the 93.6km race with Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys) in the yellow jersey, closely followed by Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) at 6 seconds and Darren Lapthorne (Drapac) trailing by a mere 11 seconds.

It took little time for the first breakaway of the day to form as Cam Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) attacked the bunch, chased and joined by Roman Van Uden and Joseph Cooper (PureBlack) and Sam Rutherford (GPM-Wilson Racing). As the first climb began, Rutherford was detached from the front and was soon back in the peloton.

The peloton provided little comfort for tired riders and as the first climb began, riders were soon dropping off the bunch. Peterson took the first KOM points with Cooper and Van Uden taking the minor placings. Once over the climbs the breakaway stretched its lead to almost a minute and coming through the start/finish line for the first time, it was Van Uden who won the first of five intermediate sprints.

Drapac seemed content to control the pace of the peloton and maintained the gap to the breakaway to 55 seconds as the climb approached once again. The main field was clearly feeling the pressure as riders continued to be dropped out of the peloton. This didn’t stop the attacks as riders attempted to bridge to three-man breakaway. This split the bunch into small groups but the front three continued to work well together, Peterson again taking maximum points on the KOM.

While Peterson was content in taking the KOM points and protecting his teammate Ben Hill’s lead, it was Van Uden who rode across the sprint line in first with Cooper and Peterson in tow.

Entering the third lap the break had pushed their lead out to a minute, the attacks from the main field clearly interrupting the work of the Drapac team. The rain began to fall, making it tough for the entire field as the temperature dropped. Peterson took the KOM points again with Cooper and Van Uden happy to allow the RBS Morgans rider to cross the line uncontested.

As the peloton approached the KOM for the third time, a group of six riders jumped away in an attempt to join the front riders. Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts) tried his luck at a solo move to reach the leading trio with Pat Shaw (Genesys), Robbie Hucker (Drapac) and George Tansley (SASI) in close pursuit.

Herzig was working hard over the top in an effort to close the gap to the leaders but couldn’t quite get there before the fast run down toward the finish line.

The three chasers were brought back by the peloton however, Herzig continued alone, reducing the gap to just 36 seconds behind the break. PureBlack led across the line for the fourth sprint with Cooper, Van Uden and Peterson nearly 2 minutes in front of the main field and Herzig now trailing by 1 minute.

Four riders quickly jumped across and joined Herzig. The breakaway was represented by Budget Forklifts, Genesys and RBS Morgans while the gap to the breakaway began to drop as fatigue began to show the fourth time up the main climb. Sensing the breakaway may be tiring, attacks came out of the reduced peloton with the time gap coming down under 1 minute.

The attacks finally began to make inroads into both the chase and the breakaway and Peterson was soon on his own, albeit short lived. He was absorbed back into the peloton before reaching the top of the climb for the second-last time. Jai Crawford (Genesys) took the points with Lapthorne and KOM leader Ben Hill (RBS Morgans) in second and third respectively.

The rain and difficult descent split the peloton, leaving a leading group of approximately 15 riders in front as the final lap loomed. The second group on the road were not giving up easily and despite the crosswinds, they worked to rejoin the front shortly before the final time up the climb.

The top three GC contenders; Giacoppo, Lapthorne and Van Der Ploeg were all present in the front group just as the sun began to show itself again. It provided little respite for the front group as the pace was increased up the final climb. A select group of five riders gapped the splintering bunch with scattered riders chasing in small groups.

The final selection of five riders contained race leader Giacoppo with Lapthorne unable to dislodge the yellow jersey wearer. Coming into the finish it was Giacoppo’s teammate Campbell Flakemore who took the win ahead of Hill and Giacoppo. Lapthorne and Crawford finished in the same time with Van Der Ploeg coming in 26 seconds down.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 2:18:10 2 Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 3 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 4 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 5 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 6 Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia) 0:00:02 7 Tom Kaesler (SASI) 0:00:04 8 Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia) 9 Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:11 10 Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI) 0:00:25 11 Jack Beckinsale (Croydon Cycleworks) 0:00:26 12 Nathan Elliott (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 13 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 14 Andrew Roe (SASI) 15 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 16 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) 17 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 18 Brodie Talbot (Glenelg Shire) 19 Rowan Dever (John West Cycling) 20 Jason Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts) 21 Nic Dougall (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 0:00:30 22 Kristian Juel (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 0:00:51 23 Mitchell Pearson (Suzuki / Trek) 24 Johnnie Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 25 Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:02:13 26 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 27 Jake Mcmahon (Team Polygon Australia) 28 Josh Aldridge (Glenelg Shire) 29 Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 30 Luke Fetch (Search2Retain) 31 Danny Pulbrook (Team Polygon Australia) 32 Matthew Marshall (Moyne Shire) 33 Robbie Hucker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 34 Luke Parker (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 35 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:02:17 36 Tom Patton (Parramatta Race Team) 37 James Szollosi (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 38 James Boal (John West Cycling) 39 Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling) 40 Trenton Day (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 41 Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 42 Nicholas Schultz (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 43 Joshua Harrison (SASI) 44 Saxon Irvine (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 45 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 46 Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing) 47 Ed White (GPM Wilson Racing) 48 Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing) 49 Sébastien Ledivenach (Vcc Mont Dore) 50 Thierry Fondère (Team New Caledonia) 51 Antonin Marecaille (Team New Caledonia) 0:02:26 52 Aaron Blomeley (Moyne Shire) 53 Tom Vessey (Pureblack Racing) 54 Ben Carman (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 55 Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing) 56 Timothy Cameron (Suzuki / Trek) 0:02:30 57 William Lind (Suzuki / Trek) 58 Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain) 0:02:33 59 Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:02:36 60 Brendan Johnston (Suzuki / Trek) 0:02:43 61 Lauchlan Stewart (Team Unibicycles) 0:03:06 62 Darcy Woolley (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point) 63 Jake Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 64 Matthew Clarke (John West Cycling) 0:03:08 65 Daniel Herrewyn (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point) 66 Calum Middleton (Team Unibicycles) 67 Guillaume Patritti (Team New Caledonia) 68 Jamie Lacey (Suzuki / Trek) 0:03:16 69 Boon Kiak Yeo (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:03:26 70 Dean Sanfilippo (John West Cycling) 0:04:02 71 James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 0:04:17 72 David Edwards (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 73 Joseph Cooper (Pureblack Racing) 0:04:41 74 Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing) 0:04:42 75 Stephen Cousins (Croydon Cycleworks) 0:05:17 76 Vaughan Bowman (Croydon Cycleworks) 0:08:56 77 Dylan Hately (John West Cycling) 0:08:58 78 Arnaud Boucher (Team New Caledonia) 0:10:16 79 Samuel Davis (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:11:47 80 Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:16:36 81 Alexander Woff (Moyne Shire) 0:18:19 82 Chris Harper (Glenelg Shire) 0:18:28 83 Ben Hilleard (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 84 Mathew Thepinier (Team New Caledonia) 85 Liam Hill (Search2Retain) 86 Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 87 Dylan Lindsey (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point) 0:19:28 88 Aaron Donnelly (Glenelg Shire) 0:23:01 89 Daniel O'Keefe (Parramatta Race Team) 90 Alex Wong (GPM Wilson Racing) 91 Mark Jamieson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 92 Cal Britten (Search2Retain) 93 Joel Stearnes (Team Polygon Australia) 94 Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia) 95 Stéphane Dumouchel (Vcc Mont Dore) 96 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:46:02 97 Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts) 98 Liam Dove (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 99 Jordan Kerby (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 100 Phil Mundy (SASI) 101 Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia) 102 George Tansley (SASI) 103 Luigi Vecchio (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 104 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 105 Nicholas D'ambrosio (Parramatta Race Team) 106 James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing) 107 Jackson Mawby (Plan B Racing) 108 Kevyn Maitere (Team New Caledonia) 109 Damien Wright (Suzuki / Trek) 110 Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki / Trek) 111 Laurent Debaene (Team New Caledonia) 112 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 113 Matthew Lane (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point) 114 Matthew Opperman (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point) 115 James Butler (John West Cycling) 116 Stuart Smith (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 1:09:03 117 Ben Cutajar (Moyne Shire) 118 Tom Donald (Search2Retain) 119 Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki / Trek)

Intermediate sprints - Lap 1 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing) 3 pts 2 Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 2 3 Joseph Cooper (Pureblack Racing) 1

Lap 2 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing) 3 pts 2 Joseph Cooper (Pureblack Racing) 2 3 Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 1

Lap 3 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joseph Cooper (Pureblack Racing) 3 pts 2 Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing) 2 3 Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 1

Lap 4 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing) 3 pts 2 Joseph Cooper (Pureblack Racing) 2 3 Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 1

Lap 5 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 3 pts 2 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 3 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 1

Hill climbs - Lap 1 Climb # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 5 pts 2 Joseph Cooper (Pureblack Racing) 3 3 Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing) 1

Lap 2 Climb # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 5 pts 2 Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing) 3 3 Joseph Cooper (Pureblack Racing) 1

Lap 3 Climb # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 5 pts 2 Joseph Cooper (Pureblack Racing) 3 3 Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing) 1

Lap 4 Climb # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 5 pts 2 Joseph Cooper (Pureblack Racing) 3 3 Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing) 1

Lap 5 Climb # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 5 pts 2 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 3 Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 1

Lap 6 Climb # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 5 pts 2 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 3 Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia) 1

Stage awards - Aggressor # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 2 pts

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 12:31:35 2 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:05 3 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 0:00:38 4 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:00:53 5 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:01:10 6 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:01:18 7 Jack Beckinsale (Croydon Cycleworks) 8 Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia) 0:01:25 9 Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:01:31 10 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 0:01:41 11 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:01:45 12 Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia) 0:01:47 13 Johnnie Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:01:56 14 Nathan Elliott (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 0:02:00 15 Nic Dougall (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 0:02:06 16 Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI) 0:02:10 17 Mitchell Pearson (Suzuki / Trek) 0:02:26 18 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:02:50 19 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:02:58 20 Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:03:00 21 Robbie Hucker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:03:15 22 Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 0:03:29 23 Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:03:42 24 Danny Pulbrook (Team Polygon Australia) 0:03:57 25 Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:04:03 26 James Szollosi (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 0:04:08 27 Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain) 0:04:29 28 Matthew Marshall (Moyne Shire) 0:04:30 29 Trenton Day (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 0:04:34 30 Luke Fetch (Search2Retain) 0:04:53 31 Timothy Cameron (Suzuki / Trek) 0:05:38 32 Tom Vessey (Pureblack Racing) 0:06:44 33 Nicholas Schultz (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 0:07:07 34 Kristian Juel (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 0:07:30 35 Joseph Cooper (Pureblack Racing) 0:08:30 36 Brendan Johnston (Suzuki / Trek) 0:09:25 37 Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing) 0:09:58 38 David Edwards (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 0:10:57 39 Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 0:11:57 40 James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 0:12:26 41 Andrew Roe (SASI) 0:12:59 42 Darcy Woolley (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point) 0:13:27 43 James Boal (John West Cycling) 0:14:17 44 Brodie Talbot (Glenelg Shire) 0:15:42 45 Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling) 0:16:00 46 Jason Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:16:13 47 Saxon Irvine (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 0:16:36 48 Samuel Davis (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:17:37 49 Jake Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 0:18:39 50 Luke Parker (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 0:19:24 51 Tom Kaesler (SASI) 0:20:05 52 Jake Mcmahon (Team Polygon Australia) 0:21:29 53 Vaughan Bowman (Croydon Cycleworks) 0:21:47 54 Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing) 0:21:51 55 Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:22:34 56 Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing) 0:23:01 57 Dylan Hately (John West Cycling) 0:23:28 58 Calum Middleton (Team Unibicycles) 0:23:43 59 Lauchlan Stewart (Team Unibicycles) 0:24:45 60 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:26:04 61 Joshua Harrison (SASI) 0:28:02 62 Sébastien Ledivenach (Vcc Mont Dore) 0:29:00 63 Guillaume Patritti (Team New Caledonia) 0:29:13 64 Antonin Marecaille (Team New Caledonia) 0:30:20 65 Ben Carman (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 0:31:07 66 Dean Sanfilippo (John West Cycling) 0:31:26 67 Tom Patton (Parramatta Race Team) 0:34:20 68 Rowan Dever (John West Cycling) 0:34:52 69 Aaron Donnelly (Glenelg Shire) 0:35:59 70 Jamie Lacey (Suzuki / Trek) 0:36:31 71 William Lind (Suzuki / Trek) 0:36:52 72 Stephen Cousins (Croydon Cycleworks) 0:37:27 73 Josh Aldridge (Glenelg Shire) 0:38:07 74 Boon Kiak Yeo (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:38:14 75 Matthew Clarke (John West Cycling) 0:42:06 76 Aaron Blomeley (Moyne Shire) 0:45:42 77 Jordan Kerby (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 0:47:04 78 Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 0:47:06 79 Ed White (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:47:14 80 George Tansley (SASI) 0:48:23 81 Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:48:33 82 Thierry Fondère (Team New Caledonia) 0:49:20 83 Joel Stearnes (Team Polygon Australia) 0:50:10 84 Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia) 0:53:11 85 Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia) 0:53:37 86 Daniel Herrewyn (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point) 0:54:39 87 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:58:05 88 Daniel O'Keefe (Parramatta Race Team) 0:59:33 89 Damien Wright (Suzuki / Trek) 0:59:46 90 Mark Jamieson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 1:00:40 91 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 1:01:31 92 Nicholas D'ambrosio (Parramatta Race Team) 1:01:52 93 Cal Britten (Search2Retain) 1:03:43 94 Alex Wong (GPM Wilson Racing) 1:04:27 95 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 1:05:05 96 Jackson Mawby (Plan B Racing) 1:05:53 97 James Butler (John West Cycling) 1:12:56 98 Stéphane Dumouchel (Vcc Mont Dore) 1:13:41 99 Mathew Thepinier (Team New Caledonia) 1:14:41 100 Liam Hill (Search2Retain) 1:14:43 101 Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts) 102 Luigi Vecchio (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 1:14:47 103 Liam Dove (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 1:15:39 104 Ben Hilleard (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 1:16:40 105 Kevyn Maitere (Team New Caledonia) 1:19:51 106 Chris Harper (Glenelg Shire) 1:22:19 107 Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki / Trek) 1:23:17 108 Phil Mundy (SASI) 1:26:34 109 Stuart Smith (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 1:27:39 110 Arnaud Boucher (Team New Caledonia) 1:33:19 111 Matthew Lane (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point) 1:34:01 112 Laurent Debaene (Team New Caledonia) 1:44:10 113 James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing) 1:45:22 114 Ben Cutajar (Moyne Shire) 1:45:54 115 Alexander Woff (Moyne Shire) 1:49:05 116 Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki / Trek) 1:55:45 117 Dylan Lindsey (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point) 2:22:59 118 Tom Donald (Search2Retain) 2:23:14 119 Matthew Opperman (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point) 2:29:04

Shimano Sprint Championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 51 pts 2 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 44 3 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 28 4 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 27 5 Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling) 19 6 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 19 7 Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing) 15 8 Jordan Kerby (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 13 9 Johnnie Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 11 10 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 8 11 Robbie Hucker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 8 12 Joseph Cooper (Pureblack Racing) 8 13 Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 8 14 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 7 15 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 7 16 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) 6 17 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 6 18 Luigi Vecchio (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 6 19 Joshua Harrison (SASI) 5 20 Luke Fetch (Search2Retain) 5 21 Brodie Talbot (Glenelg Shire) 5 22 Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia) 4 23 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 4 24 George Tansley (SASI) 4 25 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 4 26 Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling) 3 27 Luke Parker (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 3 28 Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing) 3 29 Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 3 30 Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain) 2 31 Darcy Woolley (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point) 2 32 Jake Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 2 33 Tom Kaesler (SASI) 2 34 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 2 35 Mitchell Pearson (Suzuki / Trek) 1 36 David Edwards (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 1 37 Andrew Roe (SASI) 1 38 Dylan Hately (John West Cycling) 1 39 Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 1 40 Liam Dove (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 1

Campolina Criterium Championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 33 pts 2 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 32 3 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 22 4 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 16 5 Johnnie Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 13 6 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 12 7 Jack Beckinsale (Croydon Cycleworks) 12 8 Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling) 10 9 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 9 10 Jordan Kerby (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 8 11 Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 8 12 Robbie Hucker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 7 13 Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia) 6 14 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 3 15 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 2 16 Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing) 2 17 Dylan Hately (John West Cycling) 2 18 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 1 19 James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing) 1

Campolina King of the Mountains Championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 34 pts 2 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 23 3 Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 20 4 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 12 5 Joseph Cooper (Pureblack Racing) 11 6 Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing) 9 7 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 6 8 Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts) 5 9 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 10 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 3 11 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 3 12 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 3 13 Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia) 2 14 Johnnie Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 15 Luke Fetch (Search2Retain) 2 16 James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 2 17 Matthew Clarke (John West Cycling) 2 18 Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing) 1 19 Cal Britten (Search2Retain) 1 20 James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing) 1

Tifosi Eyewear Most Aggressive Rider Award # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 pts 1 Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 1 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 2 1 Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 2 1 Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 2 1 James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 2 1 Jake Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 2 1 Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing) 2

Team general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team 37:38:41 2 SASI 0:00:34 3 Drapac Professional Cycling 0:00:47 4 Team Polygon Australia 0:03:11 5 RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling 0:03:59 6 Search2Retain 0:06:55 7 John West Cycling 0:07:07 8 Team Budget Forklifts 0:07:26 9 Suzuki / Trek 0:07:50 10 Jayco / Apollo / VIS 0:10:27 11 PureBlack Racing 0:18:11 12 Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining 0:22:43 13 Croydon Cycleworks 0:46:36 14 Glenelg Shire 0:57:21 15 Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team 1:03:59 16 African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 1:04:47 17 GPM Wilson Racing 1:08:39 18 Team New Caledonia 1:11:01 19 Plan B Racing 1:24:56 20 Moyne Shire 1:30:21 21 Eastern Oak / Anchor Point 2:07:01 22 Parramatta Race Team 2:29:30