Giacoppo wins the Tour of the Great South Coast

Genesys teammate Campbell Flakemore wins final stage

Image 1 of 7

Anothony Giacoppo (Genesys) extended his lead in the overall general classification

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Campbell Flakemore (Genesys) pips Ben Hill (RBS Morgans - ATS) for the win on the final stage of the Tour of the Great South Coast

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
The general classification podium: Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling), Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys) and Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
The general classification podium: Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling), Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys) and Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Genesys on the podium as overall and team classification victors

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Drapac and Genesys patrol the front of the peloton during the Tour of the Great South Coast's final stage

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) went to the top of the sprint classification at the end of stage 2

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Anthony Giacoppo has turned around the disappointment from the recent Tour of Gippsland by winning the overall at the inaugural Tour of the Great South Coast. The final stage was set to be a close fought battle between second place Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) and Darren Lapthorne (Drapac) with the three separate by just 11 seconds.

Giacoppo however, proved too strong as Lapthorne was unable to unhitch the day’s yellow jersey wearer. Van Der Ploeg found himself distanced from Giacoppo and Lapthorne in the final kilometres and moved down to third overall, Lapthorne would finish in second place and just five seconds behind the Genesys rider.

The final stage at Tour of the Great South Coast was going to provide the greatest test and challenge for those riders looking to capture the overall classification or finish high up on the general classication.

The 15.6km course would be held on familiar roads used for the Melbourne to Warrnambool – Australia’s longest one-day race. The circuit was a reverse format to how the ‘Warny’ is run but this would not make it any easier with one classified KOM tackled on each lap on exposed roads.

Riders not busy with team duties would have one last opportunity to show themselves off the front. It would take a strong and well organised breakaway to stay away as the challenging course would weed out tired legs very quickly.

At midday, the peloton began the 93.6km race with Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys) in the yellow jersey, closely followed by Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) at 6 seconds and Darren Lapthorne (Drapac) trailing by a mere 11 seconds.

It took little time for the first breakaway of the day to form as Cam Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) attacked the bunch, chased and joined by Roman Van Uden and Joseph Cooper (PureBlack) and Sam Rutherford (GPM-Wilson Racing). As the first climb began, Rutherford was detached from the front and was soon back in the peloton.

The peloton provided little comfort for tired riders and as the first climb began, riders were soon dropping off the bunch. Peterson took the first KOM points with Cooper and Van Uden taking the minor placings. Once over the climbs the breakaway stretched its lead to almost a minute and coming through the start/finish line for the first time, it was Van Uden who won the first of five intermediate sprints.

Drapac seemed content to control the pace of the peloton and maintained the gap to the breakaway to 55 seconds as the climb approached once again. The main field was clearly feeling the pressure as riders continued to be dropped out of the peloton. This didn’t stop the attacks as riders attempted to bridge to three-man breakaway. This split the bunch into small groups but the front three continued to work well together, Peterson again taking maximum points on the KOM.

While Peterson was content in taking the KOM points and protecting his teammate Ben Hill’s lead, it was Van Uden who rode across the sprint line in first with Cooper and Peterson in tow.

Entering the third lap the break had pushed their lead out to a minute, the attacks from the main field clearly interrupting the work of the Drapac team. The rain began to fall, making it tough for the entire field as the temperature dropped. Peterson took the KOM points again with Cooper and Van Uden happy to allow the RBS Morgans rider to cross the line uncontested.

As the peloton approached the KOM for the third time, a group of six riders jumped away in an attempt to join the front riders. Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts) tried his luck at a solo move to reach the leading trio with Pat Shaw (Genesys), Robbie Hucker (Drapac) and George Tansley (SASI) in close pursuit.

Herzig was working hard over the top in an effort to close the gap to the leaders but couldn’t quite get there before the fast run down toward the finish line.

The three chasers were brought back by the peloton however, Herzig continued alone, reducing the gap to just 36 seconds behind the break. PureBlack led across the line for the fourth sprint with Cooper, Van Uden and Peterson nearly 2 minutes in front of the main field and Herzig now trailing by 1 minute.

Four riders quickly jumped across and joined Herzig. The breakaway was represented by Budget Forklifts, Genesys and RBS Morgans while the gap to the breakaway began to drop as fatigue began to show the fourth time up the main climb. Sensing the breakaway may be tiring, attacks came out of the reduced peloton with the time gap coming down under 1 minute.

The attacks finally began to make inroads into both the chase and the breakaway and Peterson was soon on his own, albeit short lived. He was absorbed back into the peloton before reaching the top of the climb for the second-last time. Jai Crawford (Genesys) took the points with Lapthorne and KOM leader Ben Hill (RBS Morgans) in second and third respectively.

The rain and difficult descent split the peloton, leaving a leading group of approximately 15 riders in front as the final lap loomed. The second group on the road were not giving up easily and despite the crosswinds, they worked to rejoin the front shortly before the final time up the climb.

The top three GC contenders; Giacoppo, Lapthorne and Van Der Ploeg were all present in the front group just as the sun began to show itself again. It provided little respite for the front group as the pace was increased up the final climb. A select group of five riders gapped the splintering bunch with scattered riders chasing in small groups.

The final selection of five riders contained race leader Giacoppo with Lapthorne unable to dislodge the yellow jersey wearer. Coming into the finish it was Giacoppo’s teammate Campbell Flakemore who took the win ahead of Hill and Giacoppo. Lapthorne and Crawford finished in the same time with Van Der Ploeg coming in 26 seconds down.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)2:18:10
2Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
3Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
4Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
5Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
6Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia)0:00:02
7Tom Kaesler (SASI)0:00:04
8Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia)
9Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:11
10Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI)0:00:25
11Jack Beckinsale (Croydon Cycleworks)0:00:26
12Nathan Elliott (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
13Harry Carpenter (SASI)
14Andrew Roe (SASI)
15Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)
16Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)
17Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
18Brodie Talbot (Glenelg Shire)
19Rowan Dever (John West Cycling)
20Jason Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts)
21Nic Dougall (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)0:00:30
22Kristian Juel (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)0:00:51
23Mitchell Pearson (Suzuki / Trek)
24Johnnie Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
25Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:02:13
26Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
27Jake Mcmahon (Team Polygon Australia)
28Josh Aldridge (Glenelg Shire)
29Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
30Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)
31Danny Pulbrook (Team Polygon Australia)
32Matthew Marshall (Moyne Shire)
33Robbie Hucker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
34Luke Parker (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)
35Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)0:02:17
36Tom Patton (Parramatta Race Team)
37James Szollosi (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)
38James Boal (John West Cycling)
39Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling)
40Trenton Day (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
41Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
42Nicholas Schultz (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)
43Joshua Harrison (SASI)
44Saxon Irvine (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)
45Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
46Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing)
47Ed White (GPM Wilson Racing)
48Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing)
49Sébastien Ledivenach (Vcc Mont Dore)
50Thierry Fondère (Team New Caledonia)
51Antonin Marecaille (Team New Caledonia)0:02:26
52Aaron Blomeley (Moyne Shire)
53Tom Vessey (Pureblack Racing)
54Ben Carman (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)
55Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing)
56Timothy Cameron (Suzuki / Trek)0:02:30
57William Lind (Suzuki / Trek)
58Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain)0:02:33
59Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:02:36
60Brendan Johnston (Suzuki / Trek)0:02:43
61Lauchlan Stewart (Team Unibicycles)0:03:06
62Darcy Woolley (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)
63Jake Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
64Matthew Clarke (John West Cycling)0:03:08
65Daniel Herrewyn (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)
66Calum Middleton (Team Unibicycles)
67Guillaume Patritti (Team New Caledonia)
68Jamie Lacey (Suzuki / Trek)0:03:16
69Boon Kiak Yeo (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:03:26
70Dean Sanfilippo (John West Cycling)0:04:02
71James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)0:04:17
72David Edwards (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)
73Joseph Cooper (Pureblack Racing)0:04:41
74Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing)0:04:42
75Stephen Cousins (Croydon Cycleworks)0:05:17
76Vaughan Bowman (Croydon Cycleworks)0:08:56
77Dylan Hately (John West Cycling)0:08:58
78Arnaud Boucher (Team New Caledonia)0:10:16
79Samuel Davis (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:11:47
80Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:16:36
81Alexander Woff (Moyne Shire)0:18:19
82Chris Harper (Glenelg Shire)0:18:28
83Ben Hilleard (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
84Mathew Thepinier (Team New Caledonia)
85Liam Hill (Search2Retain)
86Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
87Dylan Lindsey (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)0:19:28
88Aaron Donnelly (Glenelg Shire)0:23:01
89Daniel O'Keefe (Parramatta Race Team)
90Alex Wong (GPM Wilson Racing)
91Mark Jamieson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
92Cal Britten (Search2Retain)
93Joel Stearnes (Team Polygon Australia)
94Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia)
95Stéphane Dumouchel (Vcc Mont Dore)
96Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:46:02
97Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)
98Liam Dove (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)
99Jordan Kerby (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)
100Phil Mundy (SASI)
101Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia)
102George Tansley (SASI)
103Luigi Vecchio (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
104Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)
105Nicholas D'ambrosio (Parramatta Race Team)
106James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing)
107Jackson Mawby (Plan B Racing)
108Kevyn Maitere (Team New Caledonia)
109Damien Wright (Suzuki / Trek)
110Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki / Trek)
111Laurent Debaene (Team New Caledonia)
112Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)
113Matthew Lane (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)
114Matthew Opperman (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)
115James Butler (John West Cycling)
116Stuart Smith (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)1:09:03
117Ben Cutajar (Moyne Shire)
118Tom Donald (Search2Retain)
119Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki / Trek)

Intermediate sprints - Lap 1 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing)3pts
2Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)2
3Joseph Cooper (Pureblack Racing)1

Lap 2 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing)3pts
2Joseph Cooper (Pureblack Racing)2
3Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)1

Lap 3 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Cooper (Pureblack Racing)3pts
2Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing)2
3Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)1

Lap 4 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing)3pts
2Joseph Cooper (Pureblack Racing)2
3Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)1

Lap 5 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)3pts
2Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
3Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)1

Hill climbs - Lap 1 Climb
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)5pts
2Joseph Cooper (Pureblack Racing)3
3Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing)1

Lap 2 Climb
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)5pts
2Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing)3
3Joseph Cooper (Pureblack Racing)1

Lap 3 Climb
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)5pts
2Joseph Cooper (Pureblack Racing)3
3Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing)1

Lap 4 Climb
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)5pts
2Joseph Cooper (Pureblack Racing)3
3Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing)1

Lap 5 Climb
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)5pts
2Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)3
3Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)1

Lap 6 Climb
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)5pts
2Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)3
3Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia)1

Stage awards - Aggressor
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)2pts

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)12:31:35
2Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:05
3Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)0:00:38
4Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:00:53
5Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:01:10
6Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:01:18
7Jack Beckinsale (Croydon Cycleworks)
8Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia)0:01:25
9Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts)0:01:31
10Harry Carpenter (SASI)0:01:41
11Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:01:45
12Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia)0:01:47
13Johnnie Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:01:56
14Nathan Elliott (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)0:02:00
15Nic Dougall (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)0:02:06
16Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI)0:02:10
17Mitchell Pearson (Suzuki / Trek)0:02:26
18Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)0:02:50
19Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:02:58
20Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:03:00
21Robbie Hucker (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:03:15
22Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)0:03:29
23Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:03:42
24Danny Pulbrook (Team Polygon Australia)0:03:57
25Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing)0:04:03
26James Szollosi (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)0:04:08
27Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain)0:04:29
28Matthew Marshall (Moyne Shire)0:04:30
29Trenton Day (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)0:04:34
30Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)0:04:53
31Timothy Cameron (Suzuki / Trek)0:05:38
32Tom Vessey (Pureblack Racing)0:06:44
33Nicholas Schultz (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)0:07:07
34Kristian Juel (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)0:07:30
35Joseph Cooper (Pureblack Racing)0:08:30
36Brendan Johnston (Suzuki / Trek)0:09:25
37Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing)0:09:58
38David Edwards (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)0:10:57
39Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)0:11:57
40James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)0:12:26
41Andrew Roe (SASI)0:12:59
42Darcy Woolley (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)0:13:27
43James Boal (John West Cycling)0:14:17
44Brodie Talbot (Glenelg Shire)0:15:42
45Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling)0:16:00
46Jason Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts)0:16:13
47Saxon Irvine (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)0:16:36
48Samuel Davis (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:17:37
49Jake Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)0:18:39
50Luke Parker (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)0:19:24
51Tom Kaesler (SASI)0:20:05
52Jake Mcmahon (Team Polygon Australia)0:21:29
53Vaughan Bowman (Croydon Cycleworks)0:21:47
54Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing)0:21:51
55Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:22:34
56Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing)0:23:01
57Dylan Hately (John West Cycling)0:23:28
58Calum Middleton (Team Unibicycles)0:23:43
59Lauchlan Stewart (Team Unibicycles)0:24:45
60Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)0:26:04
61Joshua Harrison (SASI)0:28:02
62Sébastien Ledivenach (Vcc Mont Dore)0:29:00
63Guillaume Patritti (Team New Caledonia)0:29:13
64Antonin Marecaille (Team New Caledonia)0:30:20
65Ben Carman (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)0:31:07
66Dean Sanfilippo (John West Cycling)0:31:26
67Tom Patton (Parramatta Race Team)0:34:20
68Rowan Dever (John West Cycling)0:34:52
69Aaron Donnelly (Glenelg Shire)0:35:59
70Jamie Lacey (Suzuki / Trek)0:36:31
71William Lind (Suzuki / Trek)0:36:52
72Stephen Cousins (Croydon Cycleworks)0:37:27
73Josh Aldridge (Glenelg Shire)0:38:07
74Boon Kiak Yeo (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:38:14
75Matthew Clarke (John West Cycling)0:42:06
76Aaron Blomeley (Moyne Shire)0:45:42
77Jordan Kerby (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)0:47:04
78Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)0:47:06
79Ed White (GPM Wilson Racing)0:47:14
80George Tansley (SASI)0:48:23
81Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:48:33
82Thierry Fondère (Team New Caledonia)0:49:20
83Joel Stearnes (Team Polygon Australia)0:50:10
84Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia)0:53:11
85Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia)0:53:37
86Daniel Herrewyn (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)0:54:39
87Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)0:58:05
88Daniel O'Keefe (Parramatta Race Team)0:59:33
89Damien Wright (Suzuki / Trek)0:59:46
90Mark Jamieson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)1:00:40
91Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)1:01:31
92Nicholas D'ambrosio (Parramatta Race Team)1:01:52
93Cal Britten (Search2Retain)1:03:43
94Alex Wong (GPM Wilson Racing)1:04:27
95Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)1:05:05
96Jackson Mawby (Plan B Racing)1:05:53
97James Butler (John West Cycling)1:12:56
98Stéphane Dumouchel (Vcc Mont Dore)1:13:41
99Mathew Thepinier (Team New Caledonia)1:14:41
100Liam Hill (Search2Retain)1:14:43
101Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)
102Luigi Vecchio (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)1:14:47
103Liam Dove (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)1:15:39
104Ben Hilleard (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)1:16:40
105Kevyn Maitere (Team New Caledonia)1:19:51
106Chris Harper (Glenelg Shire)1:22:19
107Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki / Trek)1:23:17
108Phil Mundy (SASI)1:26:34
109Stuart Smith (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)1:27:39
110Arnaud Boucher (Team New Caledonia)1:33:19
111Matthew Lane (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)1:34:01
112Laurent Debaene (Team New Caledonia)1:44:10
113James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing)1:45:22
114Ben Cutajar (Moyne Shire)1:45:54
115Alexander Woff (Moyne Shire)1:49:05
116Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki / Trek)1:55:45
117Dylan Lindsey (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)2:22:59
118Tom Donald (Search2Retain)2:23:14
119Matthew Opperman (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)2:29:04

Shimano Sprint Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)51pts
2Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)44
3Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)28
4Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)27
5Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling)19
6Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)19
7Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing)15
8Jordan Kerby (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)13
9Johnnie Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)11
10Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)8
11Robbie Hucker (Drapac Professional Cycling)8
12Joseph Cooper (Pureblack Racing)8
13Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)8
14Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)7
15Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)7
16Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)6
17Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)6
18Luigi Vecchio (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)6
19Joshua Harrison (SASI)5
20Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)5
21Brodie Talbot (Glenelg Shire)5
22Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia)4
23Harry Carpenter (SASI)4
24George Tansley (SASI)4
25Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)4
26Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling)3
27Luke Parker (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)3
28Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing)3
29Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)3
30Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain)2
31Darcy Woolley (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)2
32Jake Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)2
33Tom Kaesler (SASI)2
34Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)2
35Mitchell Pearson (Suzuki / Trek)1
36David Edwards (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)1
37Andrew Roe (SASI)1
38Dylan Hately (John West Cycling)1
39Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)1
40Liam Dove (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)1

Campolina Criterium Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)33pts
2Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)32
3Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)22
4Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)16
5Johnnie Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)13
6Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)12
7Jack Beckinsale (Croydon Cycleworks)12
8Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling)10
9Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)9
10Jordan Kerby (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)8
11Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)8
12Robbie Hucker (Drapac Professional Cycling)7
13Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia)6
14Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)3
15Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)2
16Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing)2
17Dylan Hately (John West Cycling)2
18Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)1
19James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing)1

Campolina King of the Mountains Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)34pts
2Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)23
3Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)20
4Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)12
5Joseph Cooper (Pureblack Racing)11
6Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing)9
7Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)6
8Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts)5
9Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)3
10Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)3
11Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)3
12Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)3
13Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia)2
14Johnnie Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
15Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)2
16James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)2
17Matthew Clarke (John West Cycling)2
18Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing)1
19Cal Britten (Search2Retain)1
20James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing)1

Tifosi Eyewear Most Aggressive Rider Award
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)2pts
1Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
1Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)2
1Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)2
1Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)2
1James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)2
1Jake Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)2
1Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing)2

Team general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team37:38:41
2SASI0:00:34
3Drapac Professional Cycling0:00:47
4Team Polygon Australia0:03:11
5RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling0:03:59
6Search2Retain0:06:55
7John West Cycling0:07:07
8Team Budget Forklifts0:07:26
9Suzuki / Trek0:07:50
10Jayco / Apollo / VIS0:10:27
11PureBlack Racing0:18:11
12Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining0:22:43
13Croydon Cycleworks0:46:36
14Glenelg Shire0:57:21
15Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team1:03:59
16African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team1:04:47
17GPM Wilson Racing1:08:39
18Team New Caledonia1:11:01
19Plan B Racing1:24:56
20Moyne Shire1:30:21
21Eastern Oak / Anchor Point2:07:01
22Parramatta Race Team2:29:30

Scody Cup Standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)160pts
2Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)108
3Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)83
4William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)81
5Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)80
5Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)80
7Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)76
8Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)75
9Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)73
10Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)69
11Jack Beckinsale (Croydon Cycleworks)60
12Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia)54
13Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)53
14Johnnie Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)44
15Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling)43
16Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)41
17Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)39
18Robbie Hucker (Drapac Professional Cycling)37
18Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)37
20Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts)34
21Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)32
21Jordan Kerby (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)32
23Jack Beckinsale (Team Jayco-Honey Shotz)29
24Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)28
25Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI)27
26Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia)26
27Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)25
28Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia)21
29Daniel Barry (Lakes Oil)20
29Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)20
31Harry Carpenter (SASI)19
32Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)18
32James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)18
32Nic Dougall (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)18
35Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain)12
36James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing)11
36Ed White (GPM Wilson Racing)11
36Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing)11
36Nathan Elliott (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)11
36Vaughan Bowman (Croydon Cycleworks)11

