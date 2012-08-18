Trending

Davison takes his second stage win for Budget Forklifts

Giacoppo holds the lead, Van Der Ploeg moves into second overall

Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts) takes the Stage 8 win

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Genesys bring back the break

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys) in yellow with one stage left to race

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
The peloton enroute to Peterborough

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
The Ben Hill-led break during Stage 8

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
The peloton enroute to Peterborough

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Campbell Flakemore (Genesys) and Ben Hill (RBS Morgans - ATS) keep the pace high at the front of the bunch

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Luke Davison won his second stage win at the Tour of the Great South Coast for Budget Forklifts when he out-sprinted Jack Beckinsale (Croydon Cycleworks) and teammate Ryan MacAnally. Davison’s win in the eighth stage is his second for the Tour, following Budget’s 1-2 win in stage 2. It marks another podium finish for Beckinsale and MacAnally who have come agonisingly close to a win over the past week.

Riders took to the 104.3km road stage from Koroit to Peterborough under blustery conditions. Positioning would be crucial as the route followed the coast whilst changing direction frequently. Riders would contest 8 intermediate sprints along the way with a single KOM located toward the finish. The climb would no doubt split whatever remained of the leading group.

The first two sprints were located within the opening 10km and made for a rapid start. Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) won the first two sprints in an effort to close his gap on second-place rider Darren Lapthorne (Drapac) while a crash occurred shortly after involving KOM leader Ben Hill (RBS Morgans). The main peloton however, were shortly all back together.

Conditions strung the bunch into a long line at times but with riders looking to pick up intermediate sprints, the peloton remained all together coming into third sprint. Pure Black’s Roman Van Uden took it out with Gordon McCauley (Drapac) and Pat Shaw (Genesys) in second and third respectively.

Despite attacks from a number of teams, no riders were given any time off the front as Van Der Ploeg used the conditions to his advantage, taking out the fourth sprint ahead of McCauley and Shaw.

Hill easily rejoined the bunch and used the lull after an intermediate to attack the bunch. Approximately five riders joined him and whilst no threat to the general classification, Genesys closed it down before it could establish a significant gap.

The relentless pace and winds saw a group detached off the back and as the race winded along the coast, the bunch was spread across both sides of the road. Riders were often riding in the shoulder to take shelter from the wind.

Van Der Ploeg was at it again, looking to improve his GC deficit and at regaining the sprint jersey. He won the Nirranda sprint outside Cheesworld just over half way into the race and took second place behind Luigi Vecchio (African Wildlife Safaris) at Nirranda South. Drapac were busy on the front setting tempo for their captain Darren Lapthorn.

Riders began to fall off the back of the bunch as the race hit the first proper climbs with 30km still to go. James Hepburn (RBS Morgans) attacked off the front along with Joe Cooper (Pure Black) as teammate Ben Hill worked hard to join the leading duo.

The three were chased and this once again whittled the peloton down to a group of approximately 30 riders. The group would remain together coming into the final kilometres where Budget took another stage win with Luke Davison. Jack Beckinsale (Croydon Cycleworks) and Ryan MacAnally (Budget) finished second and third respectively.

Giacoppo and Lapthorne finished with the front group that formed over the day’s final climbs while Van Der Ploeg finished the day with a fourth-place in the final sprint. He was rewarded for his efforts in picking up numerous sprint points along the way, moving into second overall and bumping Lapthorne down into third.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)2:25:59
2Jack Beckinsale (Croydon Cycleworks)
3Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)
4Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)
5Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
6Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia)
7Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
8Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)
9Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing)
10Robbie Hucker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
11Andrew Roe (SASI)
12Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI)
13George Tansley (SASI)
14Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
15Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
16James Szollosi (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)
17Trenton Day (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
18James Boal (John West Cycling)
19Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
20Nicholas Schultz (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)
21Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
22Mitchell Pearson (Suzuki / Trek)
23Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts)
24Danny Pulbrook (Team Polygon Australia)
25David Edwards (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)
26Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing)
27Jackson Mawby (Plan B Racing)
28Jake Mcmahon (Team Polygon Australia)
29Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
30Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia)
31Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia)
32Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling)
33Sébastien Ledivenach (Vcc Mont Dore)
34Rowan Dever (John West Cycling)
35Matthew Clarke (John West Cycling)
36Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
37Vaughan Bowman (Croydon Cycleworks)
38Matthew Marshall (Moyne Shire)
39Brendan Johnston (Suzuki / Trek)
40Harry Carpenter (SASI)
41Nathan Elliott (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
42Aaron Donnelly (Glenelg Shire)
43Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain)
44Tom Kaesler (SASI)
45Jordan Kerby (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)
46Timothy Cameron (Suzuki / Trek)
47Tom Patton (Parramatta Race Team)
48Boon Kiak Yeo (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
49Stuart Smith (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)
50Jake Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
51Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)
52Nic Dougall (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
53Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
54William Lind (Suzuki / Trek)
55Brodie Talbot (Glenelg Shire)
56Joshua Harrison (SASI)0:00:46
57Joseph Cooper (Pureblack Racing)
58Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing)
59Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
60Samuel Davis (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:01:31
61Dylan Hately (John West Cycling)0:01:45
62Calum Middleton (Team Unibicycles)
63Dean Sanfilippo (John West Cycling)
64James Butler (John West Cycling)
65Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
66Daniel Herrewyn (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)
67Aaron Blomeley (Moyne Shire)
68Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia)
69Joel Stearnes (Team Polygon Australia)
70Damien Wright (Suzuki / Trek)0:01:49
71Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing)0:01:50
72James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing)
73Daniel O'Keefe (Parramatta Race Team)
74Saxon Irvine (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)
75Liam Dove (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)
76Alex Wong (GPM Wilson Racing)
77Antonin Marecaille (Team New Caledonia)
78Guillaume Patritti (Team New Caledonia)
79Kevyn Maitere (Team New Caledonia)
80Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
81Stephen Cousins (Croydon Cycleworks)
82Ben Carman (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)
83Luke Parker (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)
84Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)
85Liam Hill (Search2Retain)
86Johnnie Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
87Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling)
88Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)
89Tom Vessey (Pureblack Racing)0:02:01
90Lauchlan Stewart (Team Unibicycles)0:02:10
91Jason Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts)0:02:19
92Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:02:23
93Mathew Thepinier (Team New Caledonia)0:03:05
94Luigi Vecchio (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
95Kristian Juel (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)
96Darcy Woolley (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)
97Matthew Lane (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)
98Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:03:15
99Mark Jamieson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
100Phil Mundy (SASI)
101Nicholas D'ambrosio (Parramatta Race Team)
102Chris Harper (Glenelg Shire)
103Jamie Lacey (Suzuki / Trek)
104Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki / Trek)
105Ed White (GPM Wilson Racing)
106Stéphane Dumouchel (Vcc Mont Dore)0:03:21
107Laurent Debaene (Team New Caledonia)0:03:25
108Ben Cutajar (Moyne Shire)0:03:45
109James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)0:05:58
110Thierry Fondère (Team New Caledonia)
111Ben Hilleard (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
112Alexander Woff (Moyne Shire)0:26:54
113Arnaud Boucher (Team New Caledonia)0:27:18
114Matthew Opperman (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)
115Cal Britten (Search2Retain)
116Dylan Lindsey (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)
117Josh Aldridge (Glenelg Shire)
118Tom Donald (Search2Retain)
119Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki / Trek)0:27:22
dnfJustin Morris (Parramatta Race Team)
dnfTom Hamilton (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)
dnfJames Williamson (Pureblack Racing)
dnfStephen Jeulin (Team New Caledonia)
dnfClive Silcock (Team Unibicycles)
dnfGaël Bonnace (Vcc Mont Dore)
dnfEtienne Blumstein-Jones (Glenelg Shire)

Intermediate Sprints - m9 Warrnambool Airport Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)3pts
2Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)2
3Johnnie Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)1

m20 Church on Right Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)3pts
2Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)2
3Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing)1

m38 Wangoom Town Sign Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing)3pts
2Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
3Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)1

m50 Allansford Football Ground Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)3pts
2Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain)2
3Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia)1

m60 Cheeseworld Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)3pts
2Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
3Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)1

m80 Nirranda Hall Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)3pts
2Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)2
3Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)1

m86 Nirranda South Fire Brigade Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luigi Vecchio (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)3pts
2Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)2
3Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling)1

m102 General Store Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)3pts
2Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)2
3Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)1

Hill Climbs - m118 Cow Underpass HC3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)5pts
2Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)3
3James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)2

Stage awards - Aggressor
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)2pts

General classification after stage 8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)10:13:31
2Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)0:00:06
3Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:11
4Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:27
5Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:00:39
6Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:41
7Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:00:46
8Jack Beckinsale (Croydon Cycleworks)
9Robbie Hucker (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:56
10Jordan Kerby (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)
11Johnnie Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:59
12Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:01:00
13Harry Carpenter (SASI)0:01:09
14Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:01:13
15Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts)0:01:14
16Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia)0:01:15
17Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:01:17
18Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:01:19
19Nathan Elliott (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)0:01:28
20Mitchell Pearson (Suzuki / Trek)0:01:29
21Nic Dougall (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)0:01:30
22Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)0:01:35
23Danny Pulbrook (Team Polygon Australia)0:01:38
24Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI)0:01:39
25Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing)0:01:40
26Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia)0:01:42
27James Szollosi (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)0:01:45
28Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain)0:01:50
29Trenton Day (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)0:02:11
30Matthew Marshall (Moyne Shire)
31George Tansley (SASI)0:02:15
32Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)0:02:34
33Timothy Cameron (Suzuki / Trek)0:03:02
34Joseph Cooper (Pureblack Racing)0:04:02
35Tom Vessey (Pureblack Racing)0:04:12
36Nicholas Schultz (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)0:04:44
37Samuel Davis (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:05:44
38Kristian Juel (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)0:06:33
39David Edwards (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)0:06:34
40Brendan Johnston (Suzuki / Trek)0:06:36
41Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia)0:07:03
42Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing)0:07:35
43James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)0:08:03
44Darcy Woolley (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)0:10:15
45James Boal (John West Cycling)0:11:54
46Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)0:11:57
47Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)0:12:01
48Andrew Roe (SASI)0:12:27
49Vaughan Bowman (Croydon Cycleworks)0:12:45
50Aaron Donnelly (Glenelg Shire)0:12:52
51Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling)0:13:37
52Damien Wright (Suzuki / Trek)0:13:38
53Saxon Irvine (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)0:14:13
54Dylan Hately (John West Cycling)0:14:24
55Brodie Talbot (Glenelg Shire)0:15:10
56Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:15:23
57Jake Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)0:15:27
58Jason Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts)0:15:41
59Nicholas D'ambrosio (Parramatta Race Team)0:15:44
60Luke Parker (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)0:17:05
61Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing)0:17:23
62Stuart Smith (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)0:18:30
63Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)0:18:57
64Jake Mcmahon (Team Polygon Australia)0:19:10
65Jackson Mawby (Plan B Racing)0:19:45
66Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:19:52
67Tom Kaesler (SASI)0:19:55
68Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing)0:20:29
69Calum Middleton (Team Unibicycles)
70Lauchlan Stewart (Team Unibicycles)0:21:33
71Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)0:23:41
72Joshua Harrison (SASI)0:25:39
73Guillaume Patritti (Team New Caledonia)0:25:59
74Sébastien Ledivenach (Vcc Mont Dore)0:26:37
75James Butler (John West Cycling)0:26:48
76Joel Stearnes (Team Polygon Australia)0:27:03
77Dean Sanfilippo (John West Cycling)0:27:18
78Antonin Marecaille (Team New Caledonia)0:27:48
79Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)0:28:32
80Ben Carman (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)0:28:35
81Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)
82Luigi Vecchio (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:28:39
83Liam Dove (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)0:29:31
84Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia)0:30:30
85Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:31:51
86Tom Patton (Parramatta Race Team)0:31:57
87Stephen Cousins (Croydon Cycleworks)0:32:04
88Jamie Lacey (Suzuki / Trek)0:33:09
89Kevyn Maitere (Team New Caledonia)0:33:43
90William Lind (Suzuki / Trek)0:34:16
91Rowan Dever (John West Cycling)0:34:20
92Boon Kiak Yeo (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:34:42
93Josh Aldridge (Glenelg Shire)0:35:48
94Daniel O'Keefe (Parramatta Race Team)0:36:26
95Ben Cutajar (Moyne Shire)0:36:45
96Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki / Trek)0:37:09
97Mark Jamieson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)0:37:33
98Matthew Clarke (John West Cycling)0:38:52
99Phil Mundy (SASI)0:40:26
100Cal Britten (Search2Retain)0:40:36
101Alex Wong (GPM Wilson Racing)0:41:20
102Aaron Blomeley (Moyne Shire)0:43:10
103Ed White (GPM Wilson Racing)0:44:51
104Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki / Trek)0:46:36
105Thierry Fondère (Team New Caledonia)0:46:57
106Matthew Lane (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)0:47:53
107Stéphane Dumouchel (Vcc Mont Dore)0:50:34
108Daniel Herrewyn (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)0:51:25
109Mathew Thepinier (Team New Caledonia)0:56:07
110Liam Hill (Search2Retain)0:56:09
111Laurent Debaene (Team New Caledonia)0:58:02
112Ben Hilleard (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:58:06
113James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing)0:59:14
114Chris Harper (Glenelg Shire)1:03:45
115Tom Donald (Search2Retain)1:14:05
116Arnaud Boucher (Team New Caledonia)1:22:57
117Alexander Woff (Moyne Shire)1:30:40
118Matthew Opperman (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)1:42:56
119Dylan Lindsey (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)2:03:25

Shimano Sprint Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)51pts
2Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)44
3Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)28
4Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)27
5Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling)19
6Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)17
7Jordan Kerby (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)13
8Johnnie Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)11
9Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)8
10Robbie Hucker (Drapac Professional Cycling)8
11Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)6
12Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)6
13Luigi Vecchio (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)6
14Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)6
15Joshua Harrison (SASI)5
16Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)5
17Brodie Talbot (Glenelg Shire)5
18Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia)4
19Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)4
20Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing)4
21Harry Carpenter (SASI)4
22George Tansley (SASI)4
23Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)4
24Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling)3
25Luke Parker (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)3
26Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)3
27Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing)3
28Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)3
29Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain)2
30Darcy Woolley (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)2
31Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)2
32Jake Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)2
33Tom Kaesler (SASI)2
34Mitchell Pearson (Suzuki / Trek)1
35David Edwards (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)1
36Andrew Roe (SASI)1
37Dylan Hately (John West Cycling)1
38Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)1
39Liam Dove (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)1

Campolina Criterium Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)33pts
2Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)32
3Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)22
4Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)16
5Johnnie Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)13
6Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)12
7Jack Beckinsale (Croydon Cycleworks)12
8Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling)10
9Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)9
10Jordan Kerby (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)8
11Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)8
12Robbie Hucker (Drapac Professional Cycling)7
13Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia)6
14Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)3
15Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)2
16Dylan Hately (John West Cycling)2
17Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing)2
18Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)1
19James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing)1

Campolina King of the Mountains Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)32pts
2Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)17
3Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)6
4Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts)5
5Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)3
6Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)3
7Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)3
8Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)3
9Johnnie Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
10Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)2
11Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)2
12James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)2
13Matthew Clarke (John West Cycling)2
14Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing)1
15Cal Britten (Search2Retain)1
16James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing)1

Tifosi Eyewear Most Aggressive Rider Award
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)2pts
1Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
1Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)2
1Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)2
1James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)2
1Jake Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)2
1Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing)2

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Drapac Professional Cycling30:43:00
2Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team0:00:30
3SASI0:01:09
4Team Polygon Australia0:01:22
5RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling0:01:46
6Jayco / Apollo / VIS0:02:10
7Search2Retain0:02:13
8Suzuki / Trek0:02:29
9John West Cycling0:02:37
10Team Budget Forklifts0:05:02
11PureBlack Racing0:06:52
12Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining0:17:48
13Croydon Cycleworks0:32:27
14Plan B Racing0:34:41
15Glenelg Shire0:36:44
16GPM Wilson Racing0:41:34
17Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team0:42:29
18African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:42:58
19Team New Caledonia1:03:40
20Moyne Shire1:07:53
21Parramatta Race Team1:18:40
22Eastern Oak / Anchor Point1:41:49

Scody Cup Leaders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)119pts
2Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)105
3William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)81
4Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)73
5Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)70
6Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)57
6Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)57
8Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)54
9Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)50
10Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)42

