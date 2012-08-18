Image 1 of 7 Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts) takes the Stage 8 win (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 7 Genesys bring back the break (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 3 of 7 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys) in yellow with one stage left to race (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 4 of 7 The peloton enroute to Peterborough (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 5 of 7 The Ben Hill-led break during Stage 8 (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 6 of 7 The peloton enroute to Peterborough (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 7 of 7 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys) and Ben Hill (RBS Morgans - ATS) keep the pace high at the front of the bunch (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Luke Davison won his second stage win at the Tour of the Great South Coast for Budget Forklifts when he out-sprinted Jack Beckinsale (Croydon Cycleworks) and teammate Ryan MacAnally. Davison’s win in the eighth stage is his second for the Tour, following Budget’s 1-2 win in stage 2. It marks another podium finish for Beckinsale and MacAnally who have come agonisingly close to a win over the past week.

Riders took to the 104.3km road stage from Koroit to Peterborough under blustery conditions. Positioning would be crucial as the route followed the coast whilst changing direction frequently. Riders would contest 8 intermediate sprints along the way with a single KOM located toward the finish. The climb would no doubt split whatever remained of the leading group.

The first two sprints were located within the opening 10km and made for a rapid start. Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) won the first two sprints in an effort to close his gap on second-place rider Darren Lapthorne (Drapac) while a crash occurred shortly after involving KOM leader Ben Hill (RBS Morgans). The main peloton however, were shortly all back together.

Conditions strung the bunch into a long line at times but with riders looking to pick up intermediate sprints, the peloton remained all together coming into third sprint. Pure Black’s Roman Van Uden took it out with Gordon McCauley (Drapac) and Pat Shaw (Genesys) in second and third respectively.

Despite attacks from a number of teams, no riders were given any time off the front as Van Der Ploeg used the conditions to his advantage, taking out the fourth sprint ahead of McCauley and Shaw.

Hill easily rejoined the bunch and used the lull after an intermediate to attack the bunch. Approximately five riders joined him and whilst no threat to the general classification, Genesys closed it down before it could establish a significant gap.

The relentless pace and winds saw a group detached off the back and as the race winded along the coast, the bunch was spread across both sides of the road. Riders were often riding in the shoulder to take shelter from the wind.

Van Der Ploeg was at it again, looking to improve his GC deficit and at regaining the sprint jersey. He won the Nirranda sprint outside Cheesworld just over half way into the race and took second place behind Luigi Vecchio (African Wildlife Safaris) at Nirranda South. Drapac were busy on the front setting tempo for their captain Darren Lapthorn.

Riders began to fall off the back of the bunch as the race hit the first proper climbs with 30km still to go. James Hepburn (RBS Morgans) attacked off the front along with Joe Cooper (Pure Black) as teammate Ben Hill worked hard to join the leading duo.

The three were chased and this once again whittled the peloton down to a group of approximately 30 riders. The group would remain together coming into the final kilometres where Budget took another stage win with Luke Davison. Jack Beckinsale (Croydon Cycleworks) and Ryan MacAnally (Budget) finished second and third respectively.

Giacoppo and Lapthorne finished with the front group that formed over the day’s final climbs while Van Der Ploeg finished the day with a fourth-place in the final sprint. He was rewarded for his efforts in picking up numerous sprint points along the way, moving into second overall and bumping Lapthorne down into third.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 2:25:59 2 Jack Beckinsale (Croydon Cycleworks) 3 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 4 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 5 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 6 Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia) 7 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 8 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 9 Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing) 10 Robbie Hucker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 11 Andrew Roe (SASI) 12 Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI) 13 George Tansley (SASI) 14 Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 15 Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 16 James Szollosi (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 17 Trenton Day (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 18 James Boal (John West Cycling) 19 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 20 Nicholas Schultz (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 21 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 22 Mitchell Pearson (Suzuki / Trek) 23 Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts) 24 Danny Pulbrook (Team Polygon Australia) 25 David Edwards (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 26 Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing) 27 Jackson Mawby (Plan B Racing) 28 Jake Mcmahon (Team Polygon Australia) 29 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 30 Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia) 31 Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia) 32 Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling) 33 Sébastien Ledivenach (Vcc Mont Dore) 34 Rowan Dever (John West Cycling) 35 Matthew Clarke (John West Cycling) 36 Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 37 Vaughan Bowman (Croydon Cycleworks) 38 Matthew Marshall (Moyne Shire) 39 Brendan Johnston (Suzuki / Trek) 40 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 41 Nathan Elliott (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 42 Aaron Donnelly (Glenelg Shire) 43 Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain) 44 Tom Kaesler (SASI) 45 Jordan Kerby (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 46 Timothy Cameron (Suzuki / Trek) 47 Tom Patton (Parramatta Race Team) 48 Boon Kiak Yeo (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 49 Stuart Smith (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 50 Jake Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 51 Luke Fetch (Search2Retain) 52 Nic Dougall (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 53 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 54 William Lind (Suzuki / Trek) 55 Brodie Talbot (Glenelg Shire) 56 Joshua Harrison (SASI) 0:00:46 57 Joseph Cooper (Pureblack Racing) 58 Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing) 59 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 60 Samuel Davis (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:01:31 61 Dylan Hately (John West Cycling) 0:01:45 62 Calum Middleton (Team Unibicycles) 63 Dean Sanfilippo (John West Cycling) 64 James Butler (John West Cycling) 65 Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 66 Daniel Herrewyn (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point) 67 Aaron Blomeley (Moyne Shire) 68 Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia) 69 Joel Stearnes (Team Polygon Australia) 70 Damien Wright (Suzuki / Trek) 0:01:49 71 Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing) 0:01:50 72 James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing) 73 Daniel O'Keefe (Parramatta Race Team) 74 Saxon Irvine (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 75 Liam Dove (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 76 Alex Wong (GPM Wilson Racing) 77 Antonin Marecaille (Team New Caledonia) 78 Guillaume Patritti (Team New Caledonia) 79 Kevyn Maitere (Team New Caledonia) 80 Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 81 Stephen Cousins (Croydon Cycleworks) 82 Ben Carman (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 83 Luke Parker (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 84 Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts) 85 Liam Hill (Search2Retain) 86 Johnnie Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 87 Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling) 88 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) 89 Tom Vessey (Pureblack Racing) 0:02:01 90 Lauchlan Stewart (Team Unibicycles) 0:02:10 91 Jason Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:02:19 92 Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:02:23 93 Mathew Thepinier (Team New Caledonia) 0:03:05 94 Luigi Vecchio (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 95 Kristian Juel (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 96 Darcy Woolley (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point) 97 Matthew Lane (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point) 98 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:03:15 99 Mark Jamieson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 100 Phil Mundy (SASI) 101 Nicholas D'ambrosio (Parramatta Race Team) 102 Chris Harper (Glenelg Shire) 103 Jamie Lacey (Suzuki / Trek) 104 Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki / Trek) 105 Ed White (GPM Wilson Racing) 106 Stéphane Dumouchel (Vcc Mont Dore) 0:03:21 107 Laurent Debaene (Team New Caledonia) 0:03:25 108 Ben Cutajar (Moyne Shire) 0:03:45 109 James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 0:05:58 110 Thierry Fondère (Team New Caledonia) 111 Ben Hilleard (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 112 Alexander Woff (Moyne Shire) 0:26:54 113 Arnaud Boucher (Team New Caledonia) 0:27:18 114 Matthew Opperman (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point) 115 Cal Britten (Search2Retain) 116 Dylan Lindsey (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point) 117 Josh Aldridge (Glenelg Shire) 118 Tom Donald (Search2Retain) 119 Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki / Trek) 0:27:22 dnf Justin Morris (Parramatta Race Team) dnf Tom Hamilton (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) dnf James Williamson (Pureblack Racing) dnf Stephen Jeulin (Team New Caledonia) dnf Clive Silcock (Team Unibicycles) dnf Gaël Bonnace (Vcc Mont Dore) dnf Etienne Blumstein-Jones (Glenelg Shire)

Intermediate Sprints - m9 Warrnambool Airport Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 3 pts 2 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 2 3 Johnnie Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1

m20 Church on Right Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 3 pts 2 Luke Fetch (Search2Retain) 2 3 Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing) 1

m38 Wangoom Town Sign Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing) 3 pts 2 Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 3 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 1

m50 Allansford Football Ground Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 3 pts 2 Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain) 2 3 Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia) 1

m60 Cheeseworld Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 3 pts 2 Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 3 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 1

m80 Nirranda Hall Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 3 pts 2 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 2 3 Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 1

m86 Nirranda South Fire Brigade Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luigi Vecchio (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 3 pts 2 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 2 3 Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1

m102 General Store Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 3 pts 2 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 2 3 Luke Fetch (Search2Retain) 1

Hill Climbs - m118 Cow Underpass HC3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 5 pts 2 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 3 James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 2

Stage awards - Aggressor # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 2 pts

General classification after stage 8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 10:13:31 2 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 0:00:06 3 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:11 4 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:27 5 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:00:39 6 Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:41 7 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:00:46 8 Jack Beckinsale (Croydon Cycleworks) 9 Robbie Hucker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:56 10 Jordan Kerby (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 11 Johnnie Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:59 12 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:01:00 13 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 0:01:09 14 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:01:13 15 Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:01:14 16 Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia) 0:01:15 17 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:01:17 18 Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:01:19 19 Nathan Elliott (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 0:01:28 20 Mitchell Pearson (Suzuki / Trek) 0:01:29 21 Nic Dougall (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 0:01:30 22 Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 0:01:35 23 Danny Pulbrook (Team Polygon Australia) 0:01:38 24 Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI) 0:01:39 25 Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:01:40 26 Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia) 0:01:42 27 James Szollosi (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 0:01:45 28 Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain) 0:01:50 29 Trenton Day (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 0:02:11 30 Matthew Marshall (Moyne Shire) 31 George Tansley (SASI) 0:02:15 32 Luke Fetch (Search2Retain) 0:02:34 33 Timothy Cameron (Suzuki / Trek) 0:03:02 34 Joseph Cooper (Pureblack Racing) 0:04:02 35 Tom Vessey (Pureblack Racing) 0:04:12 36 Nicholas Schultz (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 0:04:44 37 Samuel Davis (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:05:44 38 Kristian Juel (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 0:06:33 39 David Edwards (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 0:06:34 40 Brendan Johnston (Suzuki / Trek) 0:06:36 41 Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia) 0:07:03 42 Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing) 0:07:35 43 James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 0:08:03 44 Darcy Woolley (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point) 0:10:15 45 James Boal (John West Cycling) 0:11:54 46 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:11:57 47 Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 0:12:01 48 Andrew Roe (SASI) 0:12:27 49 Vaughan Bowman (Croydon Cycleworks) 0:12:45 50 Aaron Donnelly (Glenelg Shire) 0:12:52 51 Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling) 0:13:37 52 Damien Wright (Suzuki / Trek) 0:13:38 53 Saxon Irvine (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 0:14:13 54 Dylan Hately (John West Cycling) 0:14:24 55 Brodie Talbot (Glenelg Shire) 0:15:10 56 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:15:23 57 Jake Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 0:15:27 58 Jason Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:15:41 59 Nicholas D'ambrosio (Parramatta Race Team) 0:15:44 60 Luke Parker (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 0:17:05 61 Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing) 0:17:23 62 Stuart Smith (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 0:18:30 63 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:18:57 64 Jake Mcmahon (Team Polygon Australia) 0:19:10 65 Jackson Mawby (Plan B Racing) 0:19:45 66 Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:19:52 67 Tom Kaesler (SASI) 0:19:55 68 Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing) 0:20:29 69 Calum Middleton (Team Unibicycles) 70 Lauchlan Stewart (Team Unibicycles) 0:21:33 71 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:23:41 72 Joshua Harrison (SASI) 0:25:39 73 Guillaume Patritti (Team New Caledonia) 0:25:59 74 Sébastien Ledivenach (Vcc Mont Dore) 0:26:37 75 James Butler (John West Cycling) 0:26:48 76 Joel Stearnes (Team Polygon Australia) 0:27:03 77 Dean Sanfilippo (John West Cycling) 0:27:18 78 Antonin Marecaille (Team New Caledonia) 0:27:48 79 Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 0:28:32 80 Ben Carman (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 0:28:35 81 Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts) 82 Luigi Vecchio (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:28:39 83 Liam Dove (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 0:29:31 84 Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia) 0:30:30 85 Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:31:51 86 Tom Patton (Parramatta Race Team) 0:31:57 87 Stephen Cousins (Croydon Cycleworks) 0:32:04 88 Jamie Lacey (Suzuki / Trek) 0:33:09 89 Kevyn Maitere (Team New Caledonia) 0:33:43 90 William Lind (Suzuki / Trek) 0:34:16 91 Rowan Dever (John West Cycling) 0:34:20 92 Boon Kiak Yeo (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:34:42 93 Josh Aldridge (Glenelg Shire) 0:35:48 94 Daniel O'Keefe (Parramatta Race Team) 0:36:26 95 Ben Cutajar (Moyne Shire) 0:36:45 96 Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki / Trek) 0:37:09 97 Mark Jamieson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 0:37:33 98 Matthew Clarke (John West Cycling) 0:38:52 99 Phil Mundy (SASI) 0:40:26 100 Cal Britten (Search2Retain) 0:40:36 101 Alex Wong (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:41:20 102 Aaron Blomeley (Moyne Shire) 0:43:10 103 Ed White (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:44:51 104 Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki / Trek) 0:46:36 105 Thierry Fondère (Team New Caledonia) 0:46:57 106 Matthew Lane (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point) 0:47:53 107 Stéphane Dumouchel (Vcc Mont Dore) 0:50:34 108 Daniel Herrewyn (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point) 0:51:25 109 Mathew Thepinier (Team New Caledonia) 0:56:07 110 Liam Hill (Search2Retain) 0:56:09 111 Laurent Debaene (Team New Caledonia) 0:58:02 112 Ben Hilleard (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:58:06 113 James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing) 0:59:14 114 Chris Harper (Glenelg Shire) 1:03:45 115 Tom Donald (Search2Retain) 1:14:05 116 Arnaud Boucher (Team New Caledonia) 1:22:57 117 Alexander Woff (Moyne Shire) 1:30:40 118 Matthew Opperman (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point) 1:42:56 119 Dylan Lindsey (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point) 2:03:25

Shimano Sprint Championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 51 pts 2 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 44 3 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 28 4 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 27 5 Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling) 19 6 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 17 7 Jordan Kerby (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 13 8 Johnnie Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 11 9 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 8 10 Robbie Hucker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 8 11 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) 6 12 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 6 13 Luigi Vecchio (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 6 14 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 6 15 Joshua Harrison (SASI) 5 16 Luke Fetch (Search2Retain) 5 17 Brodie Talbot (Glenelg Shire) 5 18 Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia) 4 19 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 4 20 Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing) 4 21 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 4 22 George Tansley (SASI) 4 23 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 4 24 Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling) 3 25 Luke Parker (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 3 26 Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 3 27 Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing) 3 28 Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 3 29 Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain) 2 30 Darcy Woolley (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point) 2 31 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 2 32 Jake Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 2 33 Tom Kaesler (SASI) 2 34 Mitchell Pearson (Suzuki / Trek) 1 35 David Edwards (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 1 36 Andrew Roe (SASI) 1 37 Dylan Hately (John West Cycling) 1 38 Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 1 39 Liam Dove (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 1

Campolina Criterium Championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 33 pts 2 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 32 3 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 22 4 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 16 5 Johnnie Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 13 6 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 12 7 Jack Beckinsale (Croydon Cycleworks) 12 8 Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling) 10 9 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 9 10 Jordan Kerby (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 8 11 Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 8 12 Robbie Hucker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 7 13 Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia) 6 14 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 3 15 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 2 16 Dylan Hately (John West Cycling) 2 17 Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing) 2 18 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 1 19 James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing) 1

Campolina King of the Mountains Championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 32 pts 2 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 17 3 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 6 4 Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts) 5 5 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 6 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 3 7 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 3 8 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 3 9 Johnnie Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 10 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 2 11 Luke Fetch (Search2Retain) 2 12 James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 2 13 Matthew Clarke (John West Cycling) 2 14 Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing) 1 15 Cal Britten (Search2Retain) 1 16 James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing) 1

Tifosi Eyewear Most Aggressive Rider Award # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 pts 1 Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 1 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 2 1 Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 2 1 James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 2 1 Jake Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 2 1 Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing) 2

Team classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Drapac Professional Cycling 30:43:00 2 Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team 0:00:30 3 SASI 0:01:09 4 Team Polygon Australia 0:01:22 5 RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling 0:01:46 6 Jayco / Apollo / VIS 0:02:10 7 Search2Retain 0:02:13 8 Suzuki / Trek 0:02:29 9 John West Cycling 0:02:37 10 Team Budget Forklifts 0:05:02 11 PureBlack Racing 0:06:52 12 Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining 0:17:48 13 Croydon Cycleworks 0:32:27 14 Plan B Racing 0:34:41 15 Glenelg Shire 0:36:44 16 GPM Wilson Racing 0:41:34 17 Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team 0:42:29 18 African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:42:58 19 Team New Caledonia 1:03:40 20 Moyne Shire 1:07:53 21 Parramatta Race Team 1:18:40 22 Eastern Oak / Anchor Point 1:41:49