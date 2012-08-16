Image 1 of 6 Darren Lapthorne takes the stage win and the yellow jersey following stage 4 (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 6 Stage 4 winner, Darren Lapthorne (Drapac) battles ahead alone (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 3 of 6 Drapac maaintain their presence on the front of the bunch (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 4 of 6 The peloton makes its way to Casterton during Stage 4 of the Tour of the Great South Coast (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 5 of 6 A few riders attempt to move away from the bunch (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 6 of 6 Tour leader and stage four winner Darren Lapthorne approaching the finish line (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Darren Lapthorne (Drapac) put on a dominant display in the fourth stage at the Tour of the Great South Coast from when he attacked from a select group in the closing kilometres and crossed the line solo to win the stage into Casterton. The stage win moved Lapthorne into the overall lead as Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys) lost ground over the final climb of the day. Drapac were clearly the strongest team on the day with teammate Robbie Hucker winning the sprint for second with Lachlan Norris and Gordon McCauley finishing inside the top ten.

The attacks began immediately after the flag was dropped for the fourth stage at the Tour of the Great South Coast. Riders would tackle a lumpy 94.2km route from Heywood to Casterton with categorised climbs and five intermediate sprints.

Stage 2 winner Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts) attacked within the opening kilometers but was quickly absorbed back into the 134-rider peloton.

Previous Tour of Gippsland KOM classification winner Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) made his intentions clear when he took maximum points over the first two classified KOMs. It made for an aggressive start as both climbs came within the first 10 kilometres with riders hoping to use the short pinches to form a breakaway group.

With the wind and weather playing a factor in the stage and an always attentive peloton, the bunch was all together as they made their way to the third KOM of the day just outside the town of Digby. The rain began to fall shortly before the third KOM for the stage and whilst it was merely a light shower, it didn’t dampen Hill’s motivation as he again took the KOM ahead of Matthew Clarke (John West Cycling) and Darren Lapthorne (Drapac).

The final climbs of the day, with around 30km still to race, signalled the moment for the race to finally break apart. Hill took his seventh KOM and strengthened his 14 point lead over Lapthorne for the coming days while the peloton split into several smaller groups.

The fourth intermediate sprint with 77km covered at Henty-Paschendale Road saw a small group off the front as Shaw won ahead of the day’s KOM leader Hill and Lapthorne. Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) and a number of others joined Hill and co as they enetered the final KOM with a relatively flat 20km run to the finish.

A regrouping occurred before the once again spliting as front group hit the lower sections of the final KOM at Paschendale after 73.6km. Lapthorne put his superior climbing ability on show as he accelerated away from the peloton and took the maximum points over the Cat 2 climb. Tour of Toowoomba and Tour of North West overall winner Mark O'Brien (Budget Forklifts) took second place with Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers) in third.

Lapthorne’s move instigated a powerful six-rider break which quickly gapped the peloton. The group maintain their slim margin to the finish where Lapthorne jumped group for a solo victory. The win saw him move into the overall lead ahead of Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys) who came in 26 seconds down as scattered groups continued to cross the line.

"At the last 10kms, there was a group of about 50 riders and everyone was getting quite tired but I still

felt good," he said

"I ended up with a group of six and at 3kms, I was still feeling strong so I went by myself."

Recent Drapac signing, Robbie Hucker took the sprint for second place ahead of third-place Jack Beckinsale who is riding for Croydon Cyclewoks this week instead of his usual Jayco-Honey Shotz squad. The development team for Eclipe Pro Cycling never intended to race the Tour of the Great South Coast but with a number of its riders slated for the UCI 2.1-ranked Tour of China, the week in Victoria serves as preparation for the next stop on the Asia Tour calender.

Beckinsale will be joined by recent Tour of Gippsland stage winner and Jayco-Honey Shotz teammates Jordan Kerby and David Edwards, RBS Morgans' Ben Hill and Nic Dougall and Budget Forklifts' Luke Davison.

Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2:21:41 2 Robbie Hucker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:09 3 Jack Beckinsale (Croydon Cycleworks) 0:00:12 4 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 5 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 6 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) 7 Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI) 0:00:15 8 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 9 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 10 Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling) 11 Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 12 Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts) 13 Nathan Elliott (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 14 Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia) 15 Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia) 0:00:20 16 Johnnie Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 17 Jordan Kerby (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 18 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 19 Calum Middleton (Team Unibicycles) 0:00:22 20 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 21 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:00:26 22 Tom Patton (Parramatta Race Team) 23 Mitchell Pearson (Suzuki / Trek) 24 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 25 Nic Dougall (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 26 James Boal (John West Cycling) 0:00:29 27 Brendan Johnston (Suzuki / Trek) 0:00:30 28 Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain) 29 Rowan Dever (John West Cycling) 0:00:32 30 Danny Pulbrook (Team Polygon Australia) 0:00:34 31 Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 32 Brodie Talbot (Glenelg Shire) 33 Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki / Trek) 0:00:37 34 Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing) 35 Tom Kaesler (SASI) 36 Jake Mcmahon (Team Polygon Australia) 37 Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling) 38 James Szollosi (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 0:00:41 39 Timothy Cameron (Suzuki / Trek) 0:00:43 40 Luigi Vecchio (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 41 Antonin Marecaille (Team New Caledonia) 42 Andrew Roe (SASI) 43 Sébastien Ledivenach (Vcc Mont Dore) 44 Thierry Fondère (Team New Caledonia) 0:00:46 45 Saxon Irvine (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 46 Tom Hamilton (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 0:00:48 47 Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing) 48 Mark Jamieson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 49 Jackson Mawby (Plan B Racing) 50 Jake Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 51 Josh Aldridge (Glenelg Shire) 0:00:52 52 Guillaume Patritti (Team New Caledonia) 0:00:54 53 Matthew Marshall (Moyne Shire) 54 Nicholas D'ambrosio (Parramatta Race Team) 55 George Tansley (SASI) 56 Joel Stearnes (Team Polygon Australia) 0:00:57 57 Trenton Day (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 0:00:58 58 James Williamson (Pureblack Racing) 59 Nicholas Schultz (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 60 Aaron Donnelly (Glenelg Shire) 61 Tom Vessey (Pureblack Racing) 62 James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 0:01:03 63 Kristian Juel (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 0:01:06 64 Darcy Woolley (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point) 65 Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia) 66 Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 67 Joseph Cooper (Pureblack Racing) 0:01:09 68 Lauchlan Stewart (Team Unibicycles) 69 Luke Fetch (Search2Retain) 0:01:17 70 Cal Britten (Search2Retain) 0:01:34 71 Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing) 0:01:41 72 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:02:25 73 Samuel Davis (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 74 Taylor Gunman (Pureblack Racing) 0:02:40 75 Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:04:34 76 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:04:59 77 Stephen Cousins (Croydon Cycleworks) 0:05:01 78 Aaron Blomeley (Moyne Shire) 79 Matthew Lane (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point) 80 Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing) 81 David Edwards (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 0:05:22 82 Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia) 0:05:52 83 Jarryd Jones (Moyne Shire) 0:07:46 84 Stuart Smith (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 85 Ben Carman (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 0:07:48 86 Daniel Herrewyn (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point) 0:09:53 87 Damien Wright (Suzuki / Trek) 88 Kevyn Maitere (Team New Caledonia) 0:09:55 89 Daniel O'Keefe (Parramatta Race Team) 90 Ed White (GPM Wilson Racing) 91 William Lind (Suzuki / Trek) 92 Joshua Harrison (SASI) 93 Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:11:32 94 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 95 Dylan Hately (John West Cycling) 96 Vaughan Bowman (Croydon Cycleworks) 97 Mathew Thepinier (Team New Caledonia) 98 Etienne Blumstein-Jones (Glenelg Shire) 99 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 100 Jamie Lacey (Suzuki / Trek) 101 Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 102 Laurent Debaene (Team New Caledonia) 103 Dean Sanfilippo (John West Cycling) 104 Arnaud Boucher (Team New Caledonia) 105 Clive Silcock (Team Unibicycles) 106 Luke Parker (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 107 Alexander Woff (Moyne Shire) 108 Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki / Trek) 109 Ben Cutajar (Moyne Shire) 110 Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 111 Jason Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts) 112 Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:11:40 113 Stefan Imberger (Moyne Shire) 0:11:41 114 Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 0:11:54 115 Boon Kiak Yeo (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:15:09 116 Phil Mundy (SASI) 117 Justin Morris (Parramatta Race Team) 118 Alex Wong (GPM Wilson Racing) 119 Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 120 James Butler (John West Cycling) 121 Stéphane Dumouchel (Vcc Mont Dore) 122 Matthew Opperman (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point) 0:16:05 123 Dylan Lindsey (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point) 0:16:06 124 Liam Dove (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 0:16:12 125 Ben Hilleard (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:16:13 126 Liam Hill (Search2Retain) 127 Tom Donald (Search2Retain) 128 Chris Harper (Glenelg Shire) 0:16:15 129 Gaël Bonnace (Vcc Mont Dore) 0:16:28 130 Stephen Jeulin (Team New Caledonia) 131 James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing) 0:24:32

Intermediate Sprints - m24 Mackenzie St/Blackwoods Rd Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Parker (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 3 pts 2 Jake Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 2 3 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 1

m37 Digby Pub and General Store Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 3 pts 2 Luke Fetch (Search2Retain) 2 3 Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 1

m52 Merino Hotel Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 pts 2 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 2 3 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 1

m77 Paschendale CFA Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 3 pts 2 Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 2 3 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1

m97 Sandford Pub Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 3 pts 2 Tom Kaesler (SASI) 2 3 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1

Hill climbs - m9 Timber Mill HC4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 3 pts 2 Luke Fetch (Search2Retain) 2 3 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 1

m13 White Posts HC4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 3 pts 2 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 2 3 Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing) 1

m28 Neighbourhood Watch Sign HC4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 3 pts 2 Matthew Clarke (John West Cycling) 2 3 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1

m32 Simkin Tree Farm HC4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 3 pts 2 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 2 3 Cal Britten (Search2Retain) 1

m62 Turnley St HC3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 5 pts 2 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 3 3 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 2

m72 Black and Yellow Cross HC3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 5 pts 2 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 3 Johnnie Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2

m75 Paschendale First War Settlement HC3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 5 pts 2 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 3 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 2

m81 Ridge Rd HC2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 7 pts 2 Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts) 5 3 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 3

Stage awards - Aggressor # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 2 pts

General classification after Stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 6:01:35 2 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:00:11 3 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 0:00:18 4 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:00:24 5 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 6 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:00:26 7 Jack Beckinsale (Croydon Cycleworks) 0:00:35 8 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:00:37 9 Robbie Hucker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:38 10 Johnnie Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:41 11 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 0:00:46 12 Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:50 13 Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:51 14 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:53 15 Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia) 16 Jordan Kerby (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 17 Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:00:56 18 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:00:58 19 Nathan Elliott (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 0:01:05 20 Mitchell Pearson (Suzuki / Trek) 0:01:07 21 Nic Dougall (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 22 Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:01:09 23 Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia) 0:01:10 24 Brodie Talbot (Glenelg Shire) 0:01:13 25 Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 26 Danny Pulbrook (Team Polygon Australia) 0:01:15 27 Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI) 0:01:16 28 James Boal (John West Cycling) 0:01:19 29 Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain) 0:01:20 30 James Szollosi (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 0:01:22 31 Jake Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 0:01:27 32 Tom Hamilton (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 0:01:29 33 James Williamson (Pureblack Racing) 0:01:33 34 Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 0:01:36 35 Tom Vessey (Pureblack Racing) 0:01:39 36 Matthew Marshall (Moyne Shire) 37 James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 0:01:44 38 Saxon Irvine (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 0:01:48 39 Trenton Day (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 40 Andrew Roe (SASI) 0:01:52 41 George Tansley (SASI) 42 Timothy Cameron (Suzuki / Trek) 0:02:07 43 Luke Fetch (Search2Retain) 0:02:14 44 Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing) 0:02:35 45 Joseph Cooper (Pureblack Racing) 0:02:39 46 Cal Britten (Search2Retain) 0:02:43 47 Kristian Juel (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 0:02:56 48 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:03:19 49 Samuel Davis (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:03:20 50 Taylor Gunman (Pureblack Racing) 0:03:41 51 Nicholas Schultz (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 0:04:21 52 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:05:03 53 David Edwards (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 0:06:12 54 Brendan Johnston (Suzuki / Trek) 0:06:13 55 Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia) 0:06:42 56 Darcy Woolley (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point) 0:06:49 57 Josh Aldridge (Glenelg Shire) 0:06:55 58 Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing) 0:07:12 59 Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:08:37 60 Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki / Trek) 0:08:39 61 Tom Kaesler (SASI) 0:08:57 62 Jackson Mawby (Plan B Racing) 0:09:10 63 Damien Wright (Suzuki / Trek) 0:10:34 64 Joshua Harrison (SASI) 0:10:58 65 Kevyn Maitere (Team New Caledonia) 0:11:03 66 Tom Patton (Parramatta Race Team) 0:11:07 67 Joel Stearnes (Team Polygon Australia) 0:11:18 68 Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing) 0:11:29 69 Calum Middleton (Team Unibicycles) 0:11:34 70 Aaron Donnelly (Glenelg Shire) 0:11:37 71 Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 0:11:43 72 Lauchlan Stewart (Team Unibicycles) 0:11:50 73 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:11:55 74 Nicholas D'ambrosio (Parramatta Race Team) 0:12:06 75 Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing) 76 Jason Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:12:13 77 Dylan Hately (John West Cycling) 0:12:17 78 Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:12:22 79 Vaughan Bowman (Croydon Cycleworks) 80 Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 0:12:48 81 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:13:06 82 Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling) 0:13:17 83 Rowan Dever (John West Cycling) 0:13:30 84 Guillaume Patritti (Team New Caledonia) 0:13:34 85 Luke Parker (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 0:14:52 86 Luigi Vecchio (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:15:02 87 Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:15:59 88 Sébastien Ledivenach (Vcc Mont Dore) 0:16:02 89 Ben Carman (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 0:16:10 90 Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia) 0:17:47 91 Stuart Smith (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 0:18:07 92 Jake Mcmahon (Team Polygon Australia) 0:18:47 93 Stephen Cousins (Croydon Cycleworks) 0:19:16 94 Antonin Marecaille (Team New Caledonia) 0:19:43 95 Thierry Fondère (Team New Caledonia) 0:19:46 96 Mark Jamieson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 0:19:48 97 Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki / Trek) 0:19:54 98 William Lind (Suzuki / Trek) 0:20:16 99 Ed White (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:20:23 100 Daniel O'Keefe (Parramatta Race Team) 0:20:36 101 Ben Cutajar (Moyne Shire) 0:20:43 102 Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:22:33 103 Jarryd Jones (Moyne Shire) 0:22:52 104 Phil Mundy (SASI) 0:23:11 105 Aaron Blomeley (Moyne Shire) 0:24:01 106 Matthew Lane (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point) 107 James Butler (John West Cycling) 0:24:02 108 Jamie Lacey (Suzuki / Trek) 0:24:12 109 Tom Donald (Search2Retain) 0:24:15 110 Dean Sanfilippo (John West Cycling) 0:24:32 111 Alex Wong (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:25:30 112 Liam Dove (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 0:26:32 113 Stéphane Dumouchel (Vcc Mont Dore) 0:28:07 114 Matthew Clarke (John West Cycling) 0:28:17 115 Daniel Herrewyn (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point) 0:28:53 116 Justin Morris (Parramatta Race Team) 0:29:31 117 Mathew Thepinier (Team New Caledonia) 0:30:32 118 Stefan Imberger (Moyne Shire) 0:30:41 119 Laurent Debaene (Team New Caledonia) 0:32:07 120 Boon Kiak Yeo (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:33:18 121 Etienne Blumstein-Jones (Glenelg Shire) 0:34:26 122 Arnaud Boucher (Team New Caledonia) 123 James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing) 0:34:52 124 Liam Hill (Search2Retain) 0:35:13 125 Ben Hilleard (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:36:48 126 Stephen Jeulin (Team New Caledonia) 0:39:22 127 Alexander Woff (Moyne Shire) 0:42:59 128 Clive Silcock (Team Unibicycles) 0:44:34 129 Chris Harper (Glenelg Shire) 0:46:07 130 Matthew Opperman (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point) 0:51:26 131 Dylan Lindsey (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point) 1:11:55 132 Gaël Bonnace (Vcc Mont Dore) 1:12:18

Shimano Sprint Championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 25 pts 2 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 22 3 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 20 4 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 15 5 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 9 6 Johnnie Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 8 7 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 6 8 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 6 9 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 6 10 Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing) 5 11 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 4 12 George Tansley (SASI) 4 13 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 14 Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia) 3 15 Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 3 16 Luke Parker (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 3 17 Luigi Vecchio (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 3 18 Robbie Hucker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 19 Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 3 20 Jordan Kerby (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 2 21 Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing) 2 22 Brodie Talbot (Glenelg Shire) 2 23 Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 2 24 Jake Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 2 25 Luke Fetch (Search2Retain) 2 26 Tom Kaesler (SASI) 2 27 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 2 28 Andrew Roe (SASI) 1 29 Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing) 1 30 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 1 31 Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 1 32 Liam Dove (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 1 33 William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 8

Campolina Criterium Championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 20 pts 2 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 18 3 Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) 16 4 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 13 5 Johnnie Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 7 6 Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 6 7 Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing) 6 8 Robbie Hucker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 5 9 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 4 10 Jack Beckinsale (Croydon Cycleworks) 4 11 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 2 12 Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing) 2 13 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 1 14 James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing) 1 15 William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 5

Campolina King of the Mountains Championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 27 pts 2 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 14 3 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 6 4 Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts) 5 5 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 6 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 3 7 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 3 8 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 3 9 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 2 10 Johnnie Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 11 Luke Fetch (Search2Retain) 2 12 Matthew Clarke (John West Cycling) 2 13 Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing) 1 14 Cal Britten (Search2Retain) 1 15 James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing) 1

Tifosi Eyewear Most Aggressive Rider Award # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 pts 2 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 2 3 Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 2 4 Jake Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 2

Team classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Drapac Professional Cycling 18:06:47 2 Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team 0:00:27 3 SASI 0:01:06 4 Team Polygon Australia 0:01:19 5 RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling 0:01:43 6 Search2Retain 0:02:01 7 Jayco / Apollo / VIS 0:02:10 8 Suzuki / Trek 0:02:17 9 John West Cycling 0:02:19 10 PureBlack Racing 0:03:08 11 Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining 0:03:44 12 Team Budget Forklifts 0:05:02 13 Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team 0:13:22 14 Plan B Racing 0:15:49 15 Glenelg Shire 0:17:45 16 Croydon Cycleworks 0:19:59 17 GPM Wilson Racing 0:22:08 18 Team New Caledonia 0:33:09 19 African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:33:22 20 Moyne Shire 0:36:41 21 Parramatta Race Team 0:39:28 22 Eastern Oak / Anchor Point 0:53:03 23 Team Unibicycles 1:05:56 24 VCC Mont Dore 1:54:25