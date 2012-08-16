Trending

Lapthorne solos to the win in Casterton

Drapac goes 1-2 with new signing Hucker

Darren Lapthorne takes the stage win and the yellow jersey following stage 4

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Stage 4 winner, Darren Lapthorne (Drapac) battles ahead alone

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Drapac maaintain their presence on the front of the bunch

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
The peloton makes its way to Casterton during Stage 4 of the Tour of the Great South Coast

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
A few riders attempt to move away from the bunch

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Tour leader and stage four winner Darren Lapthorne approaching the finish line

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Darren Lapthorne (Drapac) put on a dominant display in the fourth stage at the Tour of the Great South Coast from when he attacked from a select group in the closing kilometres and crossed the line solo to win the stage into Casterton. The stage win moved Lapthorne into the overall lead as Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys) lost ground over the final climb of the day. Drapac were clearly the strongest team on the day with teammate Robbie Hucker winning the sprint for second with Lachlan Norris and Gordon McCauley finishing inside the top ten.

The attacks began immediately after the flag was dropped for the fourth stage at the Tour of the Great South Coast. Riders would tackle a lumpy 94.2km route from Heywood to Casterton with categorised climbs and five intermediate sprints.

Stage 2 winner Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts) attacked within the opening kilometers but was quickly absorbed back into the 134-rider peloton.

Previous Tour of Gippsland KOM classification winner Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) made his intentions clear when he took maximum points over the first two classified KOMs. It made for an aggressive start as both climbs came within the first 10 kilometres with riders hoping to use the short pinches to form a breakaway group.

With the wind and weather playing a factor in the stage and an always attentive peloton, the bunch was all together as they made their way to the third KOM of the day just outside the town of Digby. The rain began to fall shortly before the third KOM for the stage and whilst it was merely a light shower, it didn’t dampen Hill’s motivation as he again took the KOM ahead of Matthew Clarke (John West Cycling) and Darren Lapthorne (Drapac).

The final climbs of the day, with around 30km still to race, signalled the moment for the race to finally break apart. Hill took his seventh KOM and strengthened his 14 point lead over Lapthorne for the coming days while the peloton split into several smaller groups.

The fourth intermediate sprint with 77km covered at Henty-Paschendale Road saw a small group off the front as Shaw won ahead of the day’s KOM leader Hill and  Lapthorne. Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) and a number of others joined Hill and co as they enetered the final KOM with a relatively flat 20km run to the finish.

A regrouping occurred before the once again spliting as front group hit the lower sections of the final KOM at Paschendale after 73.6km. Lapthorne put his superior climbing ability on show as he accelerated away from the peloton and took the maximum points over the Cat 2 climb. Tour of Toowoomba and Tour of North West overall winner Mark O'Brien (Budget Forklifts) took second place with Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers) in third.

Lapthorne’s move instigated a powerful six-rider break which quickly gapped the peloton. The group maintain their slim margin to the finish where Lapthorne jumped group for a solo victory. The win saw him move into the overall lead ahead of Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys) who came in 26 seconds down as scattered groups continued to cross the line.

"At the last 10kms, there was a group of about 50 riders and everyone was getting quite tired but I still
felt good," he said

"I ended up with a group of six and at 3kms, I was still feeling strong so I went by myself."

Recent Drapac signing, Robbie Hucker took the sprint for second place ahead of third-place Jack Beckinsale who is riding for Croydon Cyclewoks this week instead of his usual Jayco-Honey Shotz squad. The development team for Eclipe Pro Cycling never intended to race the Tour of the Great South Coast but with a number of its riders slated for the UCI 2.1-ranked Tour of China, the week in Victoria serves as preparation for the next stop on the Asia Tour calender.

Beckinsale will be joined by recent Tour of Gippsland stage winner and Jayco-Honey Shotz teammates Jordan Kerby and David Edwards, RBS Morgans' Ben Hill and Nic Dougall and Budget Forklifts' Luke Davison.

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)2:21:41
2Robbie Hucker (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:09
3Jack Beckinsale (Croydon Cycleworks)0:00:12
4Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)
5Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
6Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)
7Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI)0:00:15
8Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)
9Harry Carpenter (SASI)
10Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling)
11Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
12Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts)
13Nathan Elliott (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
14Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia)
15Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia)0:00:20
16Johnnie Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
17Jordan Kerby (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)
18Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
19Calum Middleton (Team Unibicycles)0:00:22
20Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
21Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:00:26
22Tom Patton (Parramatta Race Team)
23Mitchell Pearson (Suzuki / Trek)
24Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
25Nic Dougall (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
26James Boal (John West Cycling)0:00:29
27Brendan Johnston (Suzuki / Trek)0:00:30
28Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain)
29Rowan Dever (John West Cycling)0:00:32
30Danny Pulbrook (Team Polygon Australia)0:00:34
31Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
32Brodie Talbot (Glenelg Shire)
33Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki / Trek)0:00:37
34Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing)
35Tom Kaesler (SASI)
36Jake Mcmahon (Team Polygon Australia)
37Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling)
38James Szollosi (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)0:00:41
39Timothy Cameron (Suzuki / Trek)0:00:43
40Luigi Vecchio (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
41Antonin Marecaille (Team New Caledonia)
42Andrew Roe (SASI)
43Sébastien Ledivenach (Vcc Mont Dore)
44Thierry Fondère (Team New Caledonia)0:00:46
45Saxon Irvine (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)
46Tom Hamilton (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)0:00:48
47Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing)
48Mark Jamieson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
49Jackson Mawby (Plan B Racing)
50Jake Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
51Josh Aldridge (Glenelg Shire)0:00:52
52Guillaume Patritti (Team New Caledonia)0:00:54
53Matthew Marshall (Moyne Shire)
54Nicholas D'ambrosio (Parramatta Race Team)
55George Tansley (SASI)
56Joel Stearnes (Team Polygon Australia)0:00:57
57Trenton Day (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)0:00:58
58James Williamson (Pureblack Racing)
59Nicholas Schultz (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)
60Aaron Donnelly (Glenelg Shire)
61Tom Vessey (Pureblack Racing)
62James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)0:01:03
63Kristian Juel (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)0:01:06
64Darcy Woolley (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)
65Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia)
66Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
67Joseph Cooper (Pureblack Racing)0:01:09
68Lauchlan Stewart (Team Unibicycles)
69Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)0:01:17
70Cal Britten (Search2Retain)0:01:34
71Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing)0:01:41
72Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:02:25
73Samuel Davis (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
74Taylor Gunman (Pureblack Racing)0:02:40
75Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:04:34
76Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)0:04:59
77Stephen Cousins (Croydon Cycleworks)0:05:01
78Aaron Blomeley (Moyne Shire)
79Matthew Lane (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)
80Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing)
81David Edwards (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)0:05:22
82Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia)0:05:52
83Jarryd Jones (Moyne Shire)0:07:46
84Stuart Smith (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)
85Ben Carman (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)0:07:48
86Daniel Herrewyn (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)0:09:53
87Damien Wright (Suzuki / Trek)
88Kevyn Maitere (Team New Caledonia)0:09:55
89Daniel O'Keefe (Parramatta Race Team)
90Ed White (GPM Wilson Racing)
91William Lind (Suzuki / Trek)
92Joshua Harrison (SASI)
93Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)0:11:32
94Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)
95Dylan Hately (John West Cycling)
96Vaughan Bowman (Croydon Cycleworks)
97Mathew Thepinier (Team New Caledonia)
98Etienne Blumstein-Jones (Glenelg Shire)
99Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
100Jamie Lacey (Suzuki / Trek)
101Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
102Laurent Debaene (Team New Caledonia)
103Dean Sanfilippo (John West Cycling)
104Arnaud Boucher (Team New Caledonia)
105Clive Silcock (Team Unibicycles)
106Luke Parker (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)
107Alexander Woff (Moyne Shire)
108Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki / Trek)
109Ben Cutajar (Moyne Shire)
110Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
111Jason Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts)
112Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)0:11:40
113Stefan Imberger (Moyne Shire)0:11:41
114Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)0:11:54
115Boon Kiak Yeo (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:15:09
116Phil Mundy (SASI)
117Justin Morris (Parramatta Race Team)
118Alex Wong (GPM Wilson Racing)
119Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)
120James Butler (John West Cycling)
121Stéphane Dumouchel (Vcc Mont Dore)
122Matthew Opperman (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)0:16:05
123Dylan Lindsey (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)0:16:06
124Liam Dove (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)0:16:12
125Ben Hilleard (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:16:13
126Liam Hill (Search2Retain)
127Tom Donald (Search2Retain)
128Chris Harper (Glenelg Shire)0:16:15
129Gaël Bonnace (Vcc Mont Dore)0:16:28
130Stephen Jeulin (Team New Caledonia)
131James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing)0:24:32

Intermediate Sprints - m24 Mackenzie St/Blackwoods Rd Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Parker (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)3pts
2Jake Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)2
3Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)1

m37 Digby Pub and General Store Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)3pts
2Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)2
3Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)1

m52 Merino Hotel Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)3pts
2Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)2
3Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)1

m77 Paschendale CFA Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)3pts
2Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)2
3Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)1

m97 Sandford Pub Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)3pts
2Tom Kaesler (SASI)2
3Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)1

Hill climbs - m9 Timber Mill HC4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)3pts
2Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)2
3Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)1

m13 White Posts HC4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)3pts
2Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)2
3Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing)1

m28 Neighbourhood Watch Sign HC4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)3pts
2Matthew Clarke (John West Cycling)2
3Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)1

m32 Simkin Tree Farm HC4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)3pts
2Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)2
3Cal Britten (Search2Retain)1

m62 Turnley St HC3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)5pts
2Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)3
3Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)2

m72 Black and Yellow Cross HC3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)5pts
2Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)3
3Johnnie Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)2

m75 Paschendale First War Settlement HC3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)5pts
2Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)3
3Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)2

m81 Ridge Rd HC2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)7pts
2Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts)5
3Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)3

Stage awards - Aggressor
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)2pts

General classification after Stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)6:01:35
2Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:00:11
3Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)0:00:18
4Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:00:24
5Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)
6Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:00:26
7Jack Beckinsale (Croydon Cycleworks)0:00:35
8Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:00:37
9Robbie Hucker (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:38
10Johnnie Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:41
11Harry Carpenter (SASI)0:00:46
12Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:50
13Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:51
14Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:53
15Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia)
16Jordan Kerby (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)
17Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:00:56
18Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:00:58
19Nathan Elliott (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)0:01:05
20Mitchell Pearson (Suzuki / Trek)0:01:07
21Nic Dougall (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
22Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing)0:01:09
23Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia)0:01:10
24Brodie Talbot (Glenelg Shire)0:01:13
25Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
26Danny Pulbrook (Team Polygon Australia)0:01:15
27Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI)0:01:16
28James Boal (John West Cycling)0:01:19
29Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain)0:01:20
30James Szollosi (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)0:01:22
31Jake Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)0:01:27
32Tom Hamilton (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)0:01:29
33James Williamson (Pureblack Racing)0:01:33
34Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)0:01:36
35Tom Vessey (Pureblack Racing)0:01:39
36Matthew Marshall (Moyne Shire)
37James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)0:01:44
38Saxon Irvine (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)0:01:48
39Trenton Day (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
40Andrew Roe (SASI)0:01:52
41George Tansley (SASI)
42Timothy Cameron (Suzuki / Trek)0:02:07
43Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)0:02:14
44Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing)0:02:35
45Joseph Cooper (Pureblack Racing)0:02:39
46Cal Britten (Search2Retain)0:02:43
47Kristian Juel (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)0:02:56
48Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:03:19
49Samuel Davis (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:03:20
50Taylor Gunman (Pureblack Racing)0:03:41
51Nicholas Schultz (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)0:04:21
52Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)0:05:03
53David Edwards (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)0:06:12
54Brendan Johnston (Suzuki / Trek)0:06:13
55Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia)0:06:42
56Darcy Woolley (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)0:06:49
57Josh Aldridge (Glenelg Shire)0:06:55
58Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing)0:07:12
59Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:08:37
60Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki / Trek)0:08:39
61Tom Kaesler (SASI)0:08:57
62Jackson Mawby (Plan B Racing)0:09:10
63Damien Wright (Suzuki / Trek)0:10:34
64Joshua Harrison (SASI)0:10:58
65Kevyn Maitere (Team New Caledonia)0:11:03
66Tom Patton (Parramatta Race Team)0:11:07
67Joel Stearnes (Team Polygon Australia)0:11:18
68Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing)0:11:29
69Calum Middleton (Team Unibicycles)0:11:34
70Aaron Donnelly (Glenelg Shire)0:11:37
71Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)0:11:43
72Lauchlan Stewart (Team Unibicycles)0:11:50
73Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)0:11:55
74Nicholas D'ambrosio (Parramatta Race Team)0:12:06
75Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)
76Jason Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts)0:12:13
77Dylan Hately (John West Cycling)0:12:17
78Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)0:12:22
79Vaughan Bowman (Croydon Cycleworks)
80Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)0:12:48
81Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)0:13:06
82Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling)0:13:17
83Rowan Dever (John West Cycling)0:13:30
84Guillaume Patritti (Team New Caledonia)0:13:34
85Luke Parker (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)0:14:52
86Luigi Vecchio (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:15:02
87Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)0:15:59
88Sébastien Ledivenach (Vcc Mont Dore)0:16:02
89Ben Carman (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)0:16:10
90Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia)0:17:47
91Stuart Smith (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)0:18:07
92Jake Mcmahon (Team Polygon Australia)0:18:47
93Stephen Cousins (Croydon Cycleworks)0:19:16
94Antonin Marecaille (Team New Caledonia)0:19:43
95Thierry Fondère (Team New Caledonia)0:19:46
96Mark Jamieson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)0:19:48
97Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki / Trek)0:19:54
98William Lind (Suzuki / Trek)0:20:16
99Ed White (GPM Wilson Racing)0:20:23
100Daniel O'Keefe (Parramatta Race Team)0:20:36
101Ben Cutajar (Moyne Shire)0:20:43
102Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:22:33
103Jarryd Jones (Moyne Shire)0:22:52
104Phil Mundy (SASI)0:23:11
105Aaron Blomeley (Moyne Shire)0:24:01
106Matthew Lane (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)
107James Butler (John West Cycling)0:24:02
108Jamie Lacey (Suzuki / Trek)0:24:12
109Tom Donald (Search2Retain)0:24:15
110Dean Sanfilippo (John West Cycling)0:24:32
111Alex Wong (GPM Wilson Racing)0:25:30
112Liam Dove (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)0:26:32
113Stéphane Dumouchel (Vcc Mont Dore)0:28:07
114Matthew Clarke (John West Cycling)0:28:17
115Daniel Herrewyn (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)0:28:53
116Justin Morris (Parramatta Race Team)0:29:31
117Mathew Thepinier (Team New Caledonia)0:30:32
118Stefan Imberger (Moyne Shire)0:30:41
119Laurent Debaene (Team New Caledonia)0:32:07
120Boon Kiak Yeo (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:33:18
121Etienne Blumstein-Jones (Glenelg Shire)0:34:26
122Arnaud Boucher (Team New Caledonia)
123James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing)0:34:52
124Liam Hill (Search2Retain)0:35:13
125Ben Hilleard (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:36:48
126Stephen Jeulin (Team New Caledonia)0:39:22
127Alexander Woff (Moyne Shire)0:42:59
128Clive Silcock (Team Unibicycles)0:44:34
129Chris Harper (Glenelg Shire)0:46:07
130Matthew Opperman (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)0:51:26
131Dylan Lindsey (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)1:11:55
132Gaël Bonnace (Vcc Mont Dore)1:12:18

Shimano Sprint Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)25pts
2Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)22
3Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)20
4Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)15
5Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)9
6Johnnie Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)8
7Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)6
8Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)6
9Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)6
10Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)5
11Harry Carpenter (SASI)4
12George Tansley (SASI)4
13Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)3
14Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia)3
15Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)3
16Luke Parker (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)3
17Luigi Vecchio (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)3
18Robbie Hucker (Drapac Professional Cycling)3
19Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)3
20Jordan Kerby (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)2
21Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing)2
22Brodie Talbot (Glenelg Shire)2
23Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)2
24Jake Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)2
25Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)2
26Tom Kaesler (SASI)2
27Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)2
28Andrew Roe (SASI)1
29Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing)1
30Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)1
31Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)1
32Liam Dove (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)1
33William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)8

Campolina Criterium Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)20pts
2Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)18
3Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)16
4Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)13
5Johnnie Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)7
6Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)6
7Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)6
8Robbie Hucker (Drapac Professional Cycling)5
9Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)4
10Jack Beckinsale (Croydon Cycleworks)4
11Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)2
12Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing)2
13Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)1
14James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing)1
15William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)5

Campolina King of the Mountains Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)27pts
2Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)14
3Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)6
4Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts)5
5Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)3
6Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)3
7Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)3
8Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)3
9Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)2
10Johnnie Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
11Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)2
12Matthew Clarke (John West Cycling)2
13Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing)1
14Cal Britten (Search2Retain)1
15James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing)1

Tifosi Eyewear Most Aggressive Rider Award
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)2pts
2Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)2
3Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)2
4Jake Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)2

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Drapac Professional Cycling18:06:47
2Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team0:00:27
3SASI0:01:06
4Team Polygon Australia0:01:19
5RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling0:01:43
6Search2Retain0:02:01
7Jayco / Apollo / VIS0:02:10
8Suzuki / Trek0:02:17
9John West Cycling0:02:19
10PureBlack Racing0:03:08
11Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining0:03:44
12Team Budget Forklifts0:05:02
13Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team0:13:22
14Plan B Racing0:15:49
15Glenelg Shire0:17:45
16Croydon Cycleworks0:19:59
17GPM Wilson Racing0:22:08
18Team New Caledonia0:33:09
19African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:33:22
20Moyne Shire0:36:41
21Parramatta Race Team0:39:28
22Eastern Oak / Anchor Point0:53:03
23Team Unibicycles1:05:56
24VCC Mont Dore1:54:25

Scody Cup leaders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)99pts
2Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)86
3William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)81
4Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts)62
5Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)60
6Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)57
7Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)57
8Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)44
9Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)42
10Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)41

 

