Trending

Jones celebrates move to Genesys with Stage 1 victory

Giacoppo leads general classification

Image 1 of 6

The riders embarked on 25 laps in the opening stage

The riders embarked on 25 laps in the opening stage
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 2 of 6

Bonuses meant that Anthony Giacoppo leads overall after stage 1

Bonuses meant that Anthony Giacoppo leads overall after stage 1
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 3 of 6

Brenton Jones (Genesys) clinches the stage win

Brenton Jones (Genesys) clinches the stage win
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 4 of 6

The riders encountered wet conditions at the Tour of the Great South Coast's opening stage

The riders encountered wet conditions at the Tour of the Great South Coast's opening stage
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 5 of 6

The peloton at the start of stage 1 of the 2012 Tour of the Great South Coast

The peloton at the start of stage 1 of the 2012 Tour of the Great South Coast
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 6 of 6

General Classification leader at the Tour of the Great South Coast after Stage 1 - Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys)

General Classification leader at the Tour of the Great South Coast after Stage 1 - Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys)
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Brenton Jones (Genesys) was announced as the newest signing for the Orange Army just last week, and on Wednesday he claimed his maiden victory in the Australian National Road Series, taking out the opening criterium of the Tour of the Great South Coast in Portland.

"We have a very strong team and anyone can win on the day," Jones said. "It was my lucky day today."

It was a double celebration for Genesys with Australian Criterium Champion Anthony Giacoppo overall leader on general classification after claiming time bonuses on four of the 10 sprints and then finishing runner-up on the stage to Jones.

Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) was third.

Wet conditions greeted the riders for the 25-lap, 40 kilometre course and with the pressure well and truly on, it was no surprise that multiple crashes ensued.

Race officials made the call to gradually remove the back sections of the peloton as the race progressed, forcing big time deficits to open up.

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:58:09
2Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
3Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts)
4Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)
5Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)0:00:03
6William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
7Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
8Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)0:00:05
9Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing)
10Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
11Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
12Johnnie Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
13James Williamson (Pureblack Racing)
14Dion Smith (Pureblack Racing)
15Harry Carpenter (SASI)
16Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling)
17Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing)
18Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)
19Jack Beckinsale (Croydon Cycleworks)
20Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
21Jordan Kerby (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)
22Brodie Talbot (Glenelg Shire)0:00:11
23James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
24Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia)
25Robbie Hucker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
26Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
27Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)
28Nic Dougall (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
29Damien Wright (Suzuki / Trek)
30Mitchell Pearson (Suzuki / Trek)
31Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
32Danny Pulbrook (Team Polygon Australia)
33Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI)
34Matthew Marshall (Moyne Shire)0:00:15
35Dylan Hately (John West Cycling)
36Joshua Harrison (SASI)
37Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)
38Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)0:00:05
39Tom Vessey (Pureblack Racing)0:00:11
40Jason Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts)
41Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing)
42Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts)
43Tom Hamilton (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)
44Jake Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
45Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
46James Szollosi (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)
47Taylor Gunman (Pureblack Racing)
48David Edwards (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)0:00:20
49Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia)
50Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)
51Trenton Day (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
52Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia)
53Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain)
54Kevyn Maitere (Team New Caledonia)
55Nathan Elliott (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
56Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)
57Vaughan Bowman (Croydon Cycleworks)
58James Boal (John West Cycling)
59Samuel Davis (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:00:25
60Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
61Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)0:00:26
62George Tansley (SASI)0:00:32
63Saxon Irvine (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)
64Matthew Clarke (John West Cycling)0:00:38
65Andrew Roe (SASI)0:00:40
66Cal Britten (Search2Retain)
67Kristian Juel (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)
68Joseph Cooper (Pureblack Racing)
69Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:49
70Timothy Cameron (Suzuki / Trek)0:00:54
71Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing)0:01:41
72Stuart Mulhearn (Croydon Cycleworks)0:01:46
73Jesse Kerrison (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)
74Nicholas Schultz (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)0:02:53
75Luke Parker (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)
76Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
77James Butler (John West Cycling)0:05:13
78Jake Mcmahon (Team Polygon Australia)
79Darcy Woolley (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)
80Josh Aldridge (Glenelg Shire)
81Brendan Johnston (Suzuki / Trek)
82Ed White (GPM Wilson Racing)
83Calum Middleton (Team Unibicycles)0:07:32
84Nicholas D'ambrosio (Parramatta Race Team)
85Jackson Mawby (Plan B Racing)
86Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki / Trek)
87Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki / Trek)
88Tom Donald (Search2Retain)
89Justin Morris (Parramatta Race Team)
90Nicholas Squillari (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)
91Phil Mundy (SASI)
92Luigi Vecchio (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
93Ben Carman (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)
94Tom Kaesler (SASI)
95Luke Vitler (Plan B Racing)
96Ben Cutajar (Moyne Shire)
97Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:09:51
98Alex Wong (GPM Wilson Racing)
99William Lind (Suzuki / Trek)
100Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia)
101Joel Stearnes (Team Polygon Australia)
102Jarryd Jones (Moyne Shire)
103Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing)
104Liam Dove (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)
105Stuart Smith (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)
106Lauchlan Stewart (Team Unibicycles)
107Tom Patton (Parramatta Race Team)
108James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing)
109Daniel O'Keefe (Parramatta Race Team)
110Aaron Donnelly (Glenelg Shire)
111Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)0:12:10
112Dean Sanfilippo (John West Cycling)
113Matthew Lane (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)
114Aaron Blomeley (Moyne Shire)
115Antonin Marecaille (Team New Caledonia)
116Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling)
117Chris Harper (Glenelg Shire)
118Stefan Imberger (Moyne Shire)
119Mark Jamieson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
120Alexander Woff (Moyne Shire)
121Rowan Dever (John West Cycling)
122Guillaume Patritti (Team New Caledonia)
123Clive Silcock (Team Unibicycles)
124Daniel Herrewyn (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)
125Stephen Cousins (Croydon Cycleworks)
126Laurent Debaene (Team New Caledonia)
127Stéphane Dumouchel (Vcc Mont Dore)
128Mathew Thepinier (Team New Caledonia)
129Ben Hilleard (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
130Thierry Fondère (Team New Caledonia)
131Liam Hill (Search2Retain)
132Jamie Lacey (Suzuki / Trek)
133Boon Kiak Yeo (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:14:29
134Dylan Lindsey (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)
135Etienne Blumstein-Jones (Glenelg Shire)
136Matthew Opperman (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)
137Arnaud Boucher (Team New Caledonia)
138Gaël Bonnace (Vcc Mont Dore)
139Sébastien Ledivenach (Vcc Mont Dore)
140Stephen Jeulin (Team New Caledonia)
DNSKarl Evans (SASI)
DNSAlexander Malone (Plan B Racing)
DNSTrent Morey (Plan B Racing)
DNSBrock Roberts (John West Cycling)
DNSJake Magee (GPM Wilson Racing)
DNSConor Murtagh (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
DNSMacauley Mulhall (Parramatta Race Team)
DNSTrent Carman (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)
DNSNathan Hinkley (Team Polygon Australia)
DNSMarc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks)
DNSJames Rendall (Croydon Cycleworks)

Intermediate Sprints - Lap 4 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)3pts
2Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)2
3Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)1

Lap 6 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)3pts
2Johnnie Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
3Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)1

Lap 8 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)3pts
2Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)2
3Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)1

Lap 10 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)3pts
2Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)2
3Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing)1

Lap 12 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)3pts
2Johnnie Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
3Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)1

Lap 14 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)3pts
2Robbie Hucker (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
3Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)1

Lap 16 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)3pts
2William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
3Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)1

Lap 18 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)3pts
2Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)2
3Harry Carpenter (SASI)1

Lap 20 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)3pts
2Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
3Johnnie Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)1

Lap 22 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)3pts
2Brodie Talbot (Glenelg Shire)2
3Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)1

Stage Awards - Aggressor
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)2pts

General classification after Stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:57:50
2Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:00:06
3Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:12
4William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:13
5Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts)
6Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:16
7Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)0:00:18
8Johnnie Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:19
9Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
10Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)0:00:20
11Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:00:21
12Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
13Harry Carpenter (SASI)0:00:23
14Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing)
15Jordan Kerby (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)0:00:24
16Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
17Jack Beckinsale (Croydon Cycleworks)
18Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)
19Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing)
20Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling)
21Dion Smith (Pureblack Racing)
22James Williamson (Pureblack Racing)
23Robbie Hucker (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:28
24Brodie Talbot (Glenelg Shire)
25Taylor Gunman (Pureblack Racing)0:00:30
26James Szollosi (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)
27Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
28Jake Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
29Tom Hamilton (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)
30Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts)
31Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing)
32Jason Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts)
33Tom Vessey (Pureblack Racing)
34Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI)
35Danny Pulbrook (Team Polygon Australia)
36Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
37Mitchell Pearson (Suzuki / Trek)
38Damien Wright (Suzuki / Trek)
39Nic Dougall (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
40Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)
41Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
42Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia)
43James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
44Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:34
45Joshua Harrison (SASI)
46Dylan Hately (John West Cycling)
47Matthew Marshall (Moyne Shire)
48James Boal (John West Cycling)0:00:39
49Vaughan Bowman (Croydon Cycleworks)
50Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)
51Nathan Elliott (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
52Kevyn Maitere (Team New Caledonia)
53Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain)
54Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia)
55Trenton Day (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
56Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)
57Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia)
58David Edwards (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)
59Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:00:43
60Samuel Davis (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:00:44
61Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)0:00:45
62Saxon Irvine (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)0:00:51
63George Tansley (SASI)
64Matthew Clarke (John West Cycling)0:00:57
65Joseph Cooper (Pureblack Racing)0:00:59
66Kristian Juel (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)
67Cal Britten (Search2Retain)
68Andrew Roe (SASI)
69Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)0:01:08
70Timothy Cameron (Suzuki / Trek)0:01:13
71Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing)0:02:00
72Jesse Kerrison (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)0:02:05
73Stuart Mulhearn (Croydon Cycleworks)
74Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:03:12
75Luke Parker (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)
76Nicholas Schultz (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)
77Ed White (GPM Wilson Racing)0:05:32
78Brendan Johnston (Suzuki / Trek)
79Josh Aldridge (Glenelg Shire)
80Darcy Woolley (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)
81Jake Mcmahon (Team Polygon Australia)
82James Butler (John West Cycling)
83Ben Cutajar (Moyne Shire)0:07:51
84Luke Vitler (Plan B Racing)
85Tom Kaesler (SASI)
86Ben Carman (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)
87Luigi Vecchio (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
88Phil Mundy (SASI)
89Nicholas Squillari (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)
90Justin Morris (Parramatta Race Team)
91Tom Donald (Search2Retain)
92Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki / Trek)
93Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki / Trek)
94Jackson Mawby (Plan B Racing)
95Nicholas D'ambrosio (Parramatta Race Team)
96Calum Middleton (Team Unibicycles)
97Aaron Donnelly (Glenelg Shire)0:10:10
98Daniel O'Keefe (Parramatta Race Team)
99James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing)
100Tom Patton (Parramatta Race Team)
101Lauchlan Stewart (Team Unibicycles)
102Stuart Smith (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)
103Liam Dove (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)
104Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing)
105Jarryd Jones (Moyne Shire)
106Joel Stearnes (Team Polygon Australia)
107Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia)
108William Lind (Suzuki / Trek)
109Alex Wong (GPM Wilson Racing)
110Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
111Jamie Lacey (Suzuki / Trek)0:12:29
112Liam Hill (Search2Retain)
113Thierry Fondère (Team New Caledonia)
114Ben Hilleard (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
115Mathew Thepinier (Team New Caledonia)
116Stéphane Dumouchel (Vcc Mont Dore)
117Laurent Debaene (Team New Caledonia)
118Stephen Cousins (Croydon Cycleworks)
119Daniel Herrewyn (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)
120Clive Silcock (Team Unibicycles)
121Guillaume Patritti (Team New Caledonia)
122Rowan Dever (John West Cycling)
123Alexander Woff (Moyne Shire)
124Mark Jamieson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
125Stefan Imberger (Moyne Shire)
126Chris Harper (Glenelg Shire)
127Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling)
128Antonin Marecaille (Team New Caledonia)
129Aaron Blomeley (Moyne Shire)
130Matthew Lane (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)
131Dean Sanfilippo (John West Cycling)
132Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)
133Stephen Jeulin (Team New Caledonia)0:14:48
134Sébastien Ledivenach (Vcc Mont Dore)
135Gaël Bonnace (Vcc Mont Dore)
136Arnaud Boucher (Team New Caledonia)
137Matthew Opperman (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)
138Etienne Blumstein-Jones (Glenelg Shire)
139Dylan Lindsey (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)
140Boon Kiak Yeo (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)

Shimano Sprint Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)11pts
2William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)8
3Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)6
4Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)6
5Johnnie Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)5
6Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)5
7Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)3
8Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)3
9Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)3
10Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)3
11Robbie Hucker (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
12Brodie Talbot (Glenelg Shire)2
13Harry Carpenter (SASI)1
14Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing)1
15Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)1

Campolina Criterium Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)10pts
2Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)9
3Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts)8
4Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)7
5Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)6
6William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)5
7Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)4
8Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)3
9Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing)2
10Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)1

Tifosi Eyewear Most Aggressive Rider Award
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)2pts

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team2:54:32
2Team Budget Forklifts
3Drapac Professional Cycling0:00:06
4PureBlack Racing0:00:10
5RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling0:00:22
6GPM Wilson Racing0:00:23
7SASI0:00:26
8Search2Retain0:00:31
9Jayco / Apollo / VIS
10Team Polygon Australia0:00:37
11Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team0:00:52
12John West Cycling0:01:08
13Suzuki / Trek0:01:11
14Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining0:01:18
15Croydon Cycleworks0:02:06
16Plan B Racing0:09:19
17Glenelg Shire0:15:10
18African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:17:29
19Moyne Shire0:17:33
20Team New Caledonia0:24:35
21Eastern Oak / Anchor Point0:24:50
22Parramatta Race Team
23Team Unibicycles0:29:28
24VCC Mont Dore0:41:03

Scody Cup Leaders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)83pts
2William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)81
3Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)76
4Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)57
5Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)55
6Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)50
7Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts)45
8Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)41
9Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)37
10Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)36

 

Latest on Cyclingnews