Jones celebrates move to Genesys with Stage 1 victory
Giacoppo leads general classification
Stage 1: Portland -
Brenton Jones (Genesys) was announced as the newest signing for the Orange Army just last week, and on Wednesday he claimed his maiden victory in the Australian National Road Series, taking out the opening criterium of the Tour of the Great South Coast in Portland.
"We have a very strong team and anyone can win on the day," Jones said. "It was my lucky day today."
It was a double celebration for Genesys with Australian Criterium Champion Anthony Giacoppo overall leader on general classification after claiming time bonuses on four of the 10 sprints and then finishing runner-up on the stage to Jones.
Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) was third.
Wet conditions greeted the riders for the 25-lap, 40 kilometre course and with the pressure well and truly on, it was no surprise that multiple crashes ensued.
Race officials made the call to gradually remove the back sections of the peloton as the race progressed, forcing big time deficits to open up.
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|0:58:09
|2
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|3
|Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts)
|4
|Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)
|5
|Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)
|0:00:03
|6
|William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|7
|Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|8
|Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|0:00:05
|9
|Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing)
|10
|Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|11
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|12
|Johnnie Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|13
|James Williamson (Pureblack Racing)
|14
|Dion Smith (Pureblack Racing)
|15
|Harry Carpenter (SASI)
|16
|Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|17
|Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing)
|18
|Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)
|19
|Jack Beckinsale (Croydon Cycleworks)
|20
|Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|21
|Jordan Kerby (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)
|22
|Brodie Talbot (Glenelg Shire)
|0:00:11
|23
|James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|24
|Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia)
|25
|Robbie Hucker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|26
|Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|27
|Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)
|28
|Nic Dougall (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|29
|Damien Wright (Suzuki / Trek)
|30
|Mitchell Pearson (Suzuki / Trek)
|31
|Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|32
|Danny Pulbrook (Team Polygon Australia)
|33
|Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI)
|34
|Matthew Marshall (Moyne Shire)
|0:00:15
|35
|Dylan Hately (John West Cycling)
|36
|Joshua Harrison (SASI)
|37
|Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|38
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)
|0:00:05
|39
|Tom Vessey (Pureblack Racing)
|0:00:11
|40
|Jason Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts)
|41
|Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing)
|42
|Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts)
|43
|Tom Hamilton (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)
|44
|Jake Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
|45
|Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|46
|James Szollosi (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)
|47
|Taylor Gunman (Pureblack Racing)
|48
|David Edwards (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)
|0:00:20
|49
|Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia)
|50
|Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)
|51
|Trenton Day (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|52
|Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia)
|53
|Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain)
|54
|Kevyn Maitere (Team New Caledonia)
|55
|Nathan Elliott (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
|56
|Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)
|57
|Vaughan Bowman (Croydon Cycleworks)
|58
|James Boal (John West Cycling)
|59
|Samuel Davis (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|0:00:25
|60
|Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|61
|Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
|0:00:26
|62
|George Tansley (SASI)
|0:00:32
|63
|Saxon Irvine (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)
|64
|Matthew Clarke (John West Cycling)
|0:00:38
|65
|Andrew Roe (SASI)
|0:00:40
|66
|Cal Britten (Search2Retain)
|67
|Kristian Juel (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)
|68
|Joseph Cooper (Pureblack Racing)
|69
|Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:00:49
|70
|Timothy Cameron (Suzuki / Trek)
|0:00:54
|71
|Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing)
|0:01:41
|72
|Stuart Mulhearn (Croydon Cycleworks)
|0:01:46
|73
|Jesse Kerrison (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)
|74
|Nicholas Schultz (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)
|0:02:53
|75
|Luke Parker (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)
|76
|Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|77
|James Butler (John West Cycling)
|0:05:13
|78
|Jake Mcmahon (Team Polygon Australia)
|79
|Darcy Woolley (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)
|80
|Josh Aldridge (Glenelg Shire)
|81
|Brendan Johnston (Suzuki / Trek)
|82
|Ed White (GPM Wilson Racing)
|83
|Calum Middleton (Team Unibicycles)
|0:07:32
|84
|Nicholas D'ambrosio (Parramatta Race Team)
|85
|Jackson Mawby (Plan B Racing)
|86
|Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki / Trek)
|87
|Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki / Trek)
|88
|Tom Donald (Search2Retain)
|89
|Justin Morris (Parramatta Race Team)
|90
|Nicholas Squillari (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)
|91
|Phil Mundy (SASI)
|92
|Luigi Vecchio (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|93
|Ben Carman (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)
|94
|Tom Kaesler (SASI)
|95
|Luke Vitler (Plan B Racing)
|96
|Ben Cutajar (Moyne Shire)
|97
|Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|0:09:51
|98
|Alex Wong (GPM Wilson Racing)
|99
|William Lind (Suzuki / Trek)
|100
|Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia)
|101
|Joel Stearnes (Team Polygon Australia)
|102
|Jarryd Jones (Moyne Shire)
|103
|Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing)
|104
|Liam Dove (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)
|105
|Stuart Smith (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)
|106
|Lauchlan Stewart (Team Unibicycles)
|107
|Tom Patton (Parramatta Race Team)
|108
|James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing)
|109
|Daniel O'Keefe (Parramatta Race Team)
|110
|Aaron Donnelly (Glenelg Shire)
|111
|Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:12:10
|112
|Dean Sanfilippo (John West Cycling)
|113
|Matthew Lane (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)
|114
|Aaron Blomeley (Moyne Shire)
|115
|Antonin Marecaille (Team New Caledonia)
|116
|Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling)
|117
|Chris Harper (Glenelg Shire)
|118
|Stefan Imberger (Moyne Shire)
|119
|Mark Jamieson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|120
|Alexander Woff (Moyne Shire)
|121
|Rowan Dever (John West Cycling)
|122
|Guillaume Patritti (Team New Caledonia)
|123
|Clive Silcock (Team Unibicycles)
|124
|Daniel Herrewyn (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)
|125
|Stephen Cousins (Croydon Cycleworks)
|126
|Laurent Debaene (Team New Caledonia)
|127
|Stéphane Dumouchel (Vcc Mont Dore)
|128
|Mathew Thepinier (Team New Caledonia)
|129
|Ben Hilleard (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|130
|Thierry Fondère (Team New Caledonia)
|131
|Liam Hill (Search2Retain)
|132
|Jamie Lacey (Suzuki / Trek)
|133
|Boon Kiak Yeo (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|0:14:29
|134
|Dylan Lindsey (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)
|135
|Etienne Blumstein-Jones (Glenelg Shire)
|136
|Matthew Opperman (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)
|137
|Arnaud Boucher (Team New Caledonia)
|138
|Gaël Bonnace (Vcc Mont Dore)
|139
|Sébastien Ledivenach (Vcc Mont Dore)
|140
|Stephen Jeulin (Team New Caledonia)
|DNS
|Karl Evans (SASI)
|DNS
|Alexander Malone (Plan B Racing)
|DNS
|Trent Morey (Plan B Racing)
|DNS
|Brock Roberts (John West Cycling)
|DNS
|Jake Magee (GPM Wilson Racing)
|DNS
|Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
|DNS
|Macauley Mulhall (Parramatta Race Team)
|DNS
|Trent Carman (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)
|DNS
|Nathan Hinkley (Team Polygon Australia)
|DNS
|Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks)
|DNS
|James Rendall (Croydon Cycleworks)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|3
|pts
|2
|Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)
|2
|3
|Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)
|3
|pts
|2
|Johnnie Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|2
|3
|Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|3
|pts
|2
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|2
|3
|Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)
|3
|pts
|2
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|2
|3
|Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|3
|pts
|2
|Johnnie Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|2
|3
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|3
|pts
|2
|Robbie Hucker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|2
|3
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|3
|pts
|2
|William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|2
|3
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|3
|pts
|2
|Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|2
|3
|Harry Carpenter (SASI)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|3
|pts
|2
|Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|2
|3
|Johnnie Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|3
|pts
|2
|Brodie Talbot (Glenelg Shire)
|2
|3
|Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|2
|pts
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|0:57:50
|2
|Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|0:00:06
|3
|Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:00:12
|4
|William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:00:13
|5
|Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts)
|6
|Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:00:16
|7
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)
|0:00:18
|8
|Johnnie Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:00:19
|9
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|10
|Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)
|0:00:20
|11
|Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|0:00:21
|12
|Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|13
|Harry Carpenter (SASI)
|0:00:23
|14
|Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing)
|15
|Jordan Kerby (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)
|0:00:24
|16
|Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|17
|Jack Beckinsale (Croydon Cycleworks)
|18
|Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)
|19
|Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing)
|20
|Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|21
|Dion Smith (Pureblack Racing)
|22
|James Williamson (Pureblack Racing)
|23
|Robbie Hucker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:00:28
|24
|Brodie Talbot (Glenelg Shire)
|25
|Taylor Gunman (Pureblack Racing)
|0:00:30
|26
|James Szollosi (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)
|27
|Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|28
|Jake Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
|29
|Tom Hamilton (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)
|30
|Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts)
|31
|Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing)
|32
|Jason Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts)
|33
|Tom Vessey (Pureblack Racing)
|34
|Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI)
|35
|Danny Pulbrook (Team Polygon Australia)
|36
|Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|37
|Mitchell Pearson (Suzuki / Trek)
|38
|Damien Wright (Suzuki / Trek)
|39
|Nic Dougall (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|40
|Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)
|41
|Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|42
|Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia)
|43
|James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|44
|Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:00:34
|45
|Joshua Harrison (SASI)
|46
|Dylan Hately (John West Cycling)
|47
|Matthew Marshall (Moyne Shire)
|48
|James Boal (John West Cycling)
|0:00:39
|49
|Vaughan Bowman (Croydon Cycleworks)
|50
|Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)
|51
|Nathan Elliott (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
|52
|Kevyn Maitere (Team New Caledonia)
|53
|Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain)
|54
|Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia)
|55
|Trenton Day (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|56
|Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)
|57
|Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia)
|58
|David Edwards (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)
|59
|Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|0:00:43
|60
|Samuel Davis (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|0:00:44
|61
|Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team)
|0:00:45
|62
|Saxon Irvine (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)
|0:00:51
|63
|George Tansley (SASI)
|64
|Matthew Clarke (John West Cycling)
|0:00:57
|65
|Joseph Cooper (Pureblack Racing)
|0:00:59
|66
|Kristian Juel (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)
|67
|Cal Britten (Search2Retain)
|68
|Andrew Roe (SASI)
|69
|Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:01:08
|70
|Timothy Cameron (Suzuki / Trek)
|0:01:13
|71
|Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing)
|0:02:00
|72
|Jesse Kerrison (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)
|0:02:05
|73
|Stuart Mulhearn (Croydon Cycleworks)
|74
|Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|0:03:12
|75
|Luke Parker (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)
|76
|Nicholas Schultz (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)
|77
|Ed White (GPM Wilson Racing)
|0:05:32
|78
|Brendan Johnston (Suzuki / Trek)
|79
|Josh Aldridge (Glenelg Shire)
|80
|Darcy Woolley (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)
|81
|Jake Mcmahon (Team Polygon Australia)
|82
|James Butler (John West Cycling)
|83
|Ben Cutajar (Moyne Shire)
|0:07:51
|84
|Luke Vitler (Plan B Racing)
|85
|Tom Kaesler (SASI)
|86
|Ben Carman (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining)
|87
|Luigi Vecchio (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|88
|Phil Mundy (SASI)
|89
|Nicholas Squillari (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)
|90
|Justin Morris (Parramatta Race Team)
|91
|Tom Donald (Search2Retain)
|92
|Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki / Trek)
|93
|Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki / Trek)
|94
|Jackson Mawby (Plan B Racing)
|95
|Nicholas D'ambrosio (Parramatta Race Team)
|96
|Calum Middleton (Team Unibicycles)
|97
|Aaron Donnelly (Glenelg Shire)
|0:10:10
|98
|Daniel O'Keefe (Parramatta Race Team)
|99
|James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing)
|100
|Tom Patton (Parramatta Race Team)
|101
|Lauchlan Stewart (Team Unibicycles)
|102
|Stuart Smith (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)
|103
|Liam Dove (Jayco / Apollo / VIS)
|104
|Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing)
|105
|Jarryd Jones (Moyne Shire)
|106
|Joel Stearnes (Team Polygon Australia)
|107
|Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia)
|108
|William Lind (Suzuki / Trek)
|109
|Alex Wong (GPM Wilson Racing)
|110
|Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|111
|Jamie Lacey (Suzuki / Trek)
|0:12:29
|112
|Liam Hill (Search2Retain)
|113
|Thierry Fondère (Team New Caledonia)
|114
|Ben Hilleard (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|115
|Mathew Thepinier (Team New Caledonia)
|116
|Stéphane Dumouchel (Vcc Mont Dore)
|117
|Laurent Debaene (Team New Caledonia)
|118
|Stephen Cousins (Croydon Cycleworks)
|119
|Daniel Herrewyn (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)
|120
|Clive Silcock (Team Unibicycles)
|121
|Guillaume Patritti (Team New Caledonia)
|122
|Rowan Dever (John West Cycling)
|123
|Alexander Woff (Moyne Shire)
|124
|Mark Jamieson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|125
|Stefan Imberger (Moyne Shire)
|126
|Chris Harper (Glenelg Shire)
|127
|Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling)
|128
|Antonin Marecaille (Team New Caledonia)
|129
|Aaron Blomeley (Moyne Shire)
|130
|Matthew Lane (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)
|131
|Dean Sanfilippo (John West Cycling)
|132
|Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)
|133
|Stephen Jeulin (Team New Caledonia)
|0:14:48
|134
|Sébastien Ledivenach (Vcc Mont Dore)
|135
|Gaël Bonnace (Vcc Mont Dore)
|136
|Arnaud Boucher (Team New Caledonia)
|137
|Matthew Opperman (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)
|138
|Etienne Blumstein-Jones (Glenelg Shire)
|139
|Dylan Lindsey (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point)
|140
|Boon Kiak Yeo (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|11
|pts
|2
|William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|8
|3
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)
|6
|4
|Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|6
|5
|Johnnie Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|5
|6
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|5
|7
|Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|3
|8
|Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|3
|9
|Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)
|3
|10
|Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|3
|11
|Robbie Hucker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|2
|12
|Brodie Talbot (Glenelg Shire)
|2
|13
|Harry Carpenter (SASI)
|1
|14
|Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing)
|1
|15
|Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|10
|pts
|2
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|9
|3
|Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts)
|8
|4
|Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)
|7
|5
|Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)
|6
|6
|William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|5
|7
|Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|4
|8
|Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|3
|9
|Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing)
|2
|10
|Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|2
|pts
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team
|2:54:32
|2
|Team Budget Forklifts
|3
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:00:06
|4
|PureBlack Racing
|0:00:10
|5
|RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling
|0:00:22
|6
|GPM Wilson Racing
|0:00:23
|7
|SASI
|0:00:26
|8
|Search2Retain
|0:00:31
|9
|Jayco / Apollo / VIS
|10
|Team Polygon Australia
|0:00:37
|11
|Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team
|0:00:52
|12
|John West Cycling
|0:01:08
|13
|Suzuki / Trek
|0:01:11
|14
|Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining
|0:01:18
|15
|Croydon Cycleworks
|0:02:06
|16
|Plan B Racing
|0:09:19
|17
|Glenelg Shire
|0:15:10
|18
|African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:17:29
|19
|Moyne Shire
|0:17:33
|20
|Team New Caledonia
|0:24:35
|21
|Eastern Oak / Anchor Point
|0:24:50
|22
|Parramatta Race Team
|23
|Team Unibicycles
|0:29:28
|24
|VCC Mont Dore
|0:41:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|83
|pts
|2
|William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|81
|3
|Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)
|76
|4
|Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling)
|57
|5
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|55
|6
|Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|50
|7
|Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts)
|45
|8
|Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)
|41
|9
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)
|37
|10
|Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|36
