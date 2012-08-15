Image 1 of 6 The riders embarked on 25 laps in the opening stage (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 6 Bonuses meant that Anthony Giacoppo leads overall after stage 1 (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 3 of 6 Brenton Jones (Genesys) clinches the stage win (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 4 of 6 The riders encountered wet conditions at the Tour of the Great South Coast's opening stage (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 5 of 6 The peloton at the start of stage 1 of the 2012 Tour of the Great South Coast (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 6 of 6 General Classification leader at the Tour of the Great South Coast after Stage 1 - Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys) (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Brenton Jones (Genesys) was announced as the newest signing for the Orange Army just last week, and on Wednesday he claimed his maiden victory in the Australian National Road Series, taking out the opening criterium of the Tour of the Great South Coast in Portland.

"We have a very strong team and anyone can win on the day," Jones said. "It was my lucky day today."

It was a double celebration for Genesys with Australian Criterium Champion Anthony Giacoppo overall leader on general classification after claiming time bonuses on four of the 10 sprints and then finishing runner-up on the stage to Jones.

Ryan MacAnally (Team Budget Forklifts) was third.

Wet conditions greeted the riders for the 25-lap, 40 kilometre course and with the pressure well and truly on, it was no surprise that multiple crashes ensued.

Race officials made the call to gradually remove the back sections of the peloton as the race progressed, forcing big time deficits to open up.

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:58:09 2 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 3 Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts) 4 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 5 Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:00:03 6 William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 7 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 8 Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 0:00:05 9 Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing) 10 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 11 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 12 Johnnie Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 13 James Williamson (Pureblack Racing) 14 Dion Smith (Pureblack Racing) 15 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 16 Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling) 17 Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing) 18 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 19 Jack Beckinsale (Croydon Cycleworks) 20 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 21 Jordan Kerby (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 22 Brodie Talbot (Glenelg Shire) 0:00:11 23 James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 24 Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia) 25 Robbie Hucker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 26 Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 27 Luke Fetch (Search2Retain) 28 Nic Dougall (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 29 Damien Wright (Suzuki / Trek) 30 Mitchell Pearson (Suzuki / Trek) 31 Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 32 Danny Pulbrook (Team Polygon Australia) 33 Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI) 34 Matthew Marshall (Moyne Shire) 0:00:15 35 Dylan Hately (John West Cycling) 36 Joshua Harrison (SASI) 37 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) 38 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 0:00:05 39 Tom Vessey (Pureblack Racing) 0:00:11 40 Jason Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts) 41 Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing) 42 Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts) 43 Tom Hamilton (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 44 Jake Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 45 Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 46 James Szollosi (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 47 Taylor Gunman (Pureblack Racing) 48 David Edwards (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 0:00:20 49 Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia) 50 Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 51 Trenton Day (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 52 Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia) 53 Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain) 54 Kevyn Maitere (Team New Caledonia) 55 Nathan Elliott (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 56 Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts) 57 Vaughan Bowman (Croydon Cycleworks) 58 James Boal (John West Cycling) 59 Samuel Davis (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:00:25 60 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 61 Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 0:00:26 62 George Tansley (SASI) 0:00:32 63 Saxon Irvine (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 64 Matthew Clarke (John West Cycling) 0:00:38 65 Andrew Roe (SASI) 0:00:40 66 Cal Britten (Search2Retain) 67 Kristian Juel (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 68 Joseph Cooper (Pureblack Racing) 69 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:49 70 Timothy Cameron (Suzuki / Trek) 0:00:54 71 Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing) 0:01:41 72 Stuart Mulhearn (Croydon Cycleworks) 0:01:46 73 Jesse Kerrison (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 74 Nicholas Schultz (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 0:02:53 75 Luke Parker (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 76 Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 77 James Butler (John West Cycling) 0:05:13 78 Jake Mcmahon (Team Polygon Australia) 79 Darcy Woolley (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point) 80 Josh Aldridge (Glenelg Shire) 81 Brendan Johnston (Suzuki / Trek) 82 Ed White (GPM Wilson Racing) 83 Calum Middleton (Team Unibicycles) 0:07:32 84 Nicholas D'ambrosio (Parramatta Race Team) 85 Jackson Mawby (Plan B Racing) 86 Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki / Trek) 87 Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki / Trek) 88 Tom Donald (Search2Retain) 89 Justin Morris (Parramatta Race Team) 90 Nicholas Squillari (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point) 91 Phil Mundy (SASI) 92 Luigi Vecchio (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 93 Ben Carman (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 94 Tom Kaesler (SASI) 95 Luke Vitler (Plan B Racing) 96 Ben Cutajar (Moyne Shire) 97 Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:09:51 98 Alex Wong (GPM Wilson Racing) 99 William Lind (Suzuki / Trek) 100 Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia) 101 Joel Stearnes (Team Polygon Australia) 102 Jarryd Jones (Moyne Shire) 103 Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing) 104 Liam Dove (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 105 Stuart Smith (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 106 Lauchlan Stewart (Team Unibicycles) 107 Tom Patton (Parramatta Race Team) 108 James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing) 109 Daniel O'Keefe (Parramatta Race Team) 110 Aaron Donnelly (Glenelg Shire) 111 Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:12:10 112 Dean Sanfilippo (John West Cycling) 113 Matthew Lane (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point) 114 Aaron Blomeley (Moyne Shire) 115 Antonin Marecaille (Team New Caledonia) 116 Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling) 117 Chris Harper (Glenelg Shire) 118 Stefan Imberger (Moyne Shire) 119 Mark Jamieson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 120 Alexander Woff (Moyne Shire) 121 Rowan Dever (John West Cycling) 122 Guillaume Patritti (Team New Caledonia) 123 Clive Silcock (Team Unibicycles) 124 Daniel Herrewyn (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point) 125 Stephen Cousins (Croydon Cycleworks) 126 Laurent Debaene (Team New Caledonia) 127 Stéphane Dumouchel (Vcc Mont Dore) 128 Mathew Thepinier (Team New Caledonia) 129 Ben Hilleard (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 130 Thierry Fondère (Team New Caledonia) 131 Liam Hill (Search2Retain) 132 Jamie Lacey (Suzuki / Trek) 133 Boon Kiak Yeo (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:14:29 134 Dylan Lindsey (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point) 135 Etienne Blumstein-Jones (Glenelg Shire) 136 Matthew Opperman (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point) 137 Arnaud Boucher (Team New Caledonia) 138 Gaël Bonnace (Vcc Mont Dore) 139 Sébastien Ledivenach (Vcc Mont Dore) 140 Stephen Jeulin (Team New Caledonia) DNS Karl Evans (SASI) DNS Alexander Malone (Plan B Racing) DNS Trent Morey (Plan B Racing) DNS Brock Roberts (John West Cycling) DNS Jake Magee (GPM Wilson Racing) DNS Conor Murtagh (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) DNS Macauley Mulhall (Parramatta Race Team) DNS Trent Carman (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) DNS Nathan Hinkley (Team Polygon Australia) DNS Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks) DNS James Rendall (Croydon Cycleworks)

Intermediate Sprints - Lap 4 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 pts 2 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 2 3 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 1

Lap 6 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 3 pts 2 Johnnie Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 3 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1

Lap 8 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 pts 2 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 2 3 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 1

Lap 10 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 3 pts 2 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 2 3 Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing) 1

Lap 12 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 3 pts 2 Johnnie Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 3 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 1

Lap 14 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 3 pts 2 Robbie Hucker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 3 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 1

Lap 16 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 3 pts 2 William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 3 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 1

Lap 18 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 pts 2 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 2 3 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 1

Lap 20 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 3 pts 2 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 3 Johnnie Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1

Lap 22 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 3 pts 2 Brodie Talbot (Glenelg Shire) 2 3 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 1

Stage Awards - Aggressor # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 pts

General classification after Stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:57:50 2 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:00:06 3 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:12 4 William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:13 5 Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts) 6 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:16 7 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 0:00:18 8 Johnnie Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:19 9 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 10 Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:00:20 11 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:00:21 12 Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 13 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 0:00:23 14 Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing) 15 Jordan Kerby (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 0:00:24 16 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 17 Jack Beckinsale (Croydon Cycleworks) 18 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 19 Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing) 20 Gordon McCauley (Drapac Professional Cycling) 21 Dion Smith (Pureblack Racing) 22 James Williamson (Pureblack Racing) 23 Robbie Hucker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:28 24 Brodie Talbot (Glenelg Shire) 25 Taylor Gunman (Pureblack Racing) 0:00:30 26 James Szollosi (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 27 Ben Hill (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 28 Jake Kauffmann (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 29 Tom Hamilton (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 30 Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts) 31 Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing) 32 Jason Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts) 33 Tom Vessey (Pureblack Racing) 34 Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SASI) 35 Danny Pulbrook (Team Polygon Australia) 36 Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 37 Mitchell Pearson (Suzuki / Trek) 38 Damien Wright (Suzuki / Trek) 39 Nic Dougall (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 40 Luke Fetch (Search2Retain) 41 Cameron Peterson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 42 Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia) 43 James Hepburn (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 44 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:34 45 Joshua Harrison (SASI) 46 Dylan Hately (John West Cycling) 47 Matthew Marshall (Moyne Shire) 48 James Boal (John West Cycling) 0:00:39 49 Vaughan Bowman (Croydon Cycleworks) 50 Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts) 51 Nathan Elliott (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 52 Kevyn Maitere (Team New Caledonia) 53 Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain) 54 Aaron Jones (Team Polygon Australia) 55 Trenton Day (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 56 Josh Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 57 Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia) 58 David Edwards (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 59 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:00:43 60 Samuel Davis (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:00:44 61 Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team) 0:00:45 62 Saxon Irvine (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 0:00:51 63 George Tansley (SASI) 64 Matthew Clarke (John West Cycling) 0:00:57 65 Joseph Cooper (Pureblack Racing) 0:00:59 66 Kristian Juel (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 67 Cal Britten (Search2Retain) 68 Andrew Roe (SASI) 69 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:01:08 70 Timothy Cameron (Suzuki / Trek) 0:01:13 71 Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing) 0:02:00 72 Jesse Kerrison (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 0:02:05 73 Stuart Mulhearn (Croydon Cycleworks) 74 Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:03:12 75 Luke Parker (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 76 Nicholas Schultz (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 77 Ed White (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:05:32 78 Brendan Johnston (Suzuki / Trek) 79 Josh Aldridge (Glenelg Shire) 80 Darcy Woolley (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point) 81 Jake Mcmahon (Team Polygon Australia) 82 James Butler (John West Cycling) 83 Ben Cutajar (Moyne Shire) 0:07:51 84 Luke Vitler (Plan B Racing) 85 Tom Kaesler (SASI) 86 Ben Carman (Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining) 87 Luigi Vecchio (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 88 Phil Mundy (SASI) 89 Nicholas Squillari (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point) 90 Justin Morris (Parramatta Race Team) 91 Tom Donald (Search2Retain) 92 Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki / Trek) 93 Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki / Trek) 94 Jackson Mawby (Plan B Racing) 95 Nicholas D'ambrosio (Parramatta Race Team) 96 Calum Middleton (Team Unibicycles) 97 Aaron Donnelly (Glenelg Shire) 0:10:10 98 Daniel O'Keefe (Parramatta Race Team) 99 James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing) 100 Tom Patton (Parramatta Race Team) 101 Lauchlan Stewart (Team Unibicycles) 102 Stuart Smith (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 103 Liam Dove (Jayco / Apollo / VIS) 104 Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing) 105 Jarryd Jones (Moyne Shire) 106 Joel Stearnes (Team Polygon Australia) 107 Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia) 108 William Lind (Suzuki / Trek) 109 Alex Wong (GPM Wilson Racing) 110 Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 111 Jamie Lacey (Suzuki / Trek) 0:12:29 112 Liam Hill (Search2Retain) 113 Thierry Fondère (Team New Caledonia) 114 Ben Hilleard (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 115 Mathew Thepinier (Team New Caledonia) 116 Stéphane Dumouchel (Vcc Mont Dore) 117 Laurent Debaene (Team New Caledonia) 118 Stephen Cousins (Croydon Cycleworks) 119 Daniel Herrewyn (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point) 120 Clive Silcock (Team Unibicycles) 121 Guillaume Patritti (Team New Caledonia) 122 Rowan Dever (John West Cycling) 123 Alexander Woff (Moyne Shire) 124 Mark Jamieson (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 125 Stefan Imberger (Moyne Shire) 126 Chris Harper (Glenelg Shire) 127 Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling) 128 Antonin Marecaille (Team New Caledonia) 129 Aaron Blomeley (Moyne Shire) 130 Matthew Lane (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point) 131 Dean Sanfilippo (John West Cycling) 132 Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 133 Stephen Jeulin (Team New Caledonia) 0:14:48 134 Sébastien Ledivenach (Vcc Mont Dore) 135 Gaël Bonnace (Vcc Mont Dore) 136 Arnaud Boucher (Team New Caledonia) 137 Matthew Opperman (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point) 138 Etienne Blumstein-Jones (Glenelg Shire) 139 Dylan Lindsey (Eastern Oak / Anchor Point) 140 Boon Kiak Yeo (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)

Shimano Sprint Championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 11 pts 2 William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 8 3 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 6 4 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 6 5 Johnnie Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 5 6 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 5 7 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 3 8 Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 3 9 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 10 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 3 11 Robbie Hucker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 12 Brodie Talbot (Glenelg Shire) 2 13 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 1 14 Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing) 1 15 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 1

Campolina Criterium Championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 10 pts 2 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 9 3 Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts) 8 4 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 7 5 Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing) 6 6 William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 5 7 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 4 8 Joe Lewis (RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling) 3 9 Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing) 2 10 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 1

Tifosi Eyewear Most Aggressive Rider Award # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 pts

Team classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team 2:54:32 2 Team Budget Forklifts 3 Drapac Professional Cycling 0:00:06 4 PureBlack Racing 0:00:10 5 RBS Morgans-ATS Pro Cycling 0:00:22 6 GPM Wilson Racing 0:00:23 7 SASI 0:00:26 8 Search2Retain 0:00:31 9 Jayco / Apollo / VIS 10 Team Polygon Australia 0:00:37 11 Charter Mason / Drapac Development Team 0:00:52 12 John West Cycling 0:01:08 13 Suzuki / Trek 0:01:11 14 Erdinger Alkoholfrei - Downer EDi Mining 0:01:18 15 Croydon Cycleworks 0:02:06 16 Plan B Racing 0:09:19 17 Glenelg Shire 0:15:10 18 African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:17:29 19 Moyne Shire 0:17:33 20 Team New Caledonia 0:24:35 21 Eastern Oak / Anchor Point 0:24:50 22 Parramatta Race Team 23 Team Unibicycles 0:29:28 24 VCC Mont Dore 0:41:03