Abbott and Britton win overall titles at Tour of the Gila

Woods and Abbott win stage 5 finale on the Gila Monster

Image 1 of 30

Rob Britton (SmartStop) tops the men's overall GC podium

Rob Britton (SmartStop) tops the men’s overall GC podium
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 30

Mara Abbott (Amy D Foundation) wins the final stage of the Tour of the Gila

Mara Abbott (Amy D Foundation) wins the final stage of the Tour of the Gila
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 30

The men roll out in the morning

The men roll out in the morning
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 30

Orgullo Antioqueno riders come to the front as soon as the race begins

Orgullo Antioqueno riders come to the front as soon as the race begins
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 30

The attacks go as soon as the race leaves the neutral section

The attacks go as soon as the race leaves the neutral section
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 30

A large break gets off the front of the men's field early in the day

A large break gets off the front of the men’s field early in the day
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 30

Orgullo Antioqueno spent most of the day controlling the front

Orgullo Antioqueno spent most of the day controlling the front
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 30

The break on the way to the climb

The break on the way to the climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 30

Lupas Racing helps with the chase

Lupas Racing helps with the chase
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 30

Three riders spent a good part of the day off the front of the women's field

Three riders spent a good part of the day off the front of the women’s field
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 30

Amy D Foundation riders control the front of the field

Amy D Foundation riders control the front of the field
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 30

Amy D Foundation riders come to the front to chase

Amy D Foundation riders come to the front to chase
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 30

Linda Villumsen (UnitedHealthcare) at the front of the break

Linda Villumsen (UnitedHealthcare) at the front of the break
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 30

Rob Britton (SmartStop) puts some pressure on at the front of the race

Rob Britton (SmartStop) puts some pressure on at the front of the race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 30

Today's top three men for the stage

Today's top three men for the stage
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 30

Daniel Jaramillo (Jamis) gets cleaned up before the podium

Daniel Jaramillo (Jamis) gets cleaned up before the podium
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 30

Rob Britton (SmartStop) and team director Mike Creed happy after the win

Rob Britton (SmartStop) and team director Mike Creed happy after the win
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 30

Oscar Clark (Hincapie) tries to make up some speed on the descent

Oscar Clark (Hincapie) tries to make up some speed on the descent
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 30

The field gets strung out during the chase

The field gets strung out during the chase
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 30

The men pass by Lake Roberts

The men pass by Lake Roberts
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 30

Kathryn Donovan (Amy D Foundation) pulls on the front

Kathryn Donovan (Amy D Foundation) pulls on the front
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 30

Mara Abbott (Amy D Foundation) on the way to the win

Mara Abbott (Amy D Foundation) on the way to the win
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 23 of 30

Lauren Stephens (TIBCO) held on for third overall

Lauren Stephens (TIBCO) held on for third overall
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 24 of 30

Rob Britton (SmartStop) on the way up from the Clif Dwellings

Rob Britton (SmartStop) on the way up from the Clif Dwellings
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 25 of 30

The front group begins to separate on the long climb from the Clif Dwellings

The front group begins to separate on the long climb from the Clif Dwellings
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 26 of 30

Orgullo Antioqueno kept the pressure on at the front

Orgullo Antioqueno kept the pressure on at the front
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 27 of 30

Michael Woods (Optum) attacks the front group

Michael Woods (Optum) attacks the front group
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 28 of 30

Daniel Jaramillo (Jamis) held onto this weeks best young rider jersey

Daniel Jaramillo (Jamis) held onto this weeks best young rider jersey
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 29 of 30

Chris Butler (SmartStop) leads the charge with 10 kilometers to go

Chris Butler (SmartStop) leads the charge with 10 kilometers to go
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 30 of 30

Jasmin Glassier (Optum) along with Linda Villumsen (UnitedHealthcare) and Breanne Nalder (DNA) make up the break

Jasmin Glassier (Optum) along with Linda Villumsen (UnitedHealthcare) and Breanne Nalder (DNA) make up the break
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

It was Canada Day in the final stage of the Tour of the Gila, as compatriots Rob Britton (Team SmartStop) and Michael Woods (Optum Pro Cycling) were the big winners in Pinos Altos. Britton snatched the overall title from the overnight leader Rafael Montiel (Orgullo Antioqueno), who ran into trouble on the final climb and dropped off the overall podium. Woods helped to drive a select group of contenders and then out-sprinted best young rider Daniel Jaramillo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) to take the stage victory. Colombian champion Robinson Chalapud (Orgullo Antioqueno) was third on the stage.

Montiel comes unhitched in final Tour of the Gila stage

Women's news shorts: Teams head west to the Tour of California Women’s Race

Jaramillo held on for second overall, while Jelly Belly's Gavin Mannion rocketed up from sixth overall to third in the general classification after his teammate Lachlan Morton, Phil Gaimon (Optum) and Montiel were distanced.

Mara Abbott, leading the composite Amy D Foundation team, soloed to her fifth career Tour of the Gila victory, and her third edition in a row, while Unitedhealthcare's Katie Hall leapfrogged Lauren Stephens (Tibco-SVB) and Jasmin Glaesser (Optum), taking second on the stage and overall classification. Stephens held on for third overall, while DNA Cycling's Breanne Nalder was third on the stage.

Optum's Michael Woods came into the race hoping for a high overall finish, but was just off the podium in fourth. "The goal going in was to try and go guns a-blazing, and my goal was to try to shake the race leader and maybe try to get a gap," Woods said. "But I couldn't get any separation, his team was pretty strong. But when we did get a gap, Rob Britton just drove it, and his teammate Chris Butler helped him a lot. It was super impressive, and pretty cool to see Rob win."

Once the overall classification was out of the picture, Woods turned his focus to nabbing the stage victory instead. "I just stayed relaxed because I knew I had a good kick, and I used it at the end. This is my first time doing this race, but I was here for a week before the race, and I had a lot of time to check the course out. I rode this finishing stretch a couple times, and I knew it would be a good finish for me.

"The race was a goal for me, and I really wanted to win on the first day. My legs were there, but unfortunately the group stayed away. I wanted to come away with a win and have good prep for Tour of California."

Britton, who finished a frustrated third place overall in last year's race, missing out by four slim seconds, was relieved to take the overall victory this time and also hoped the result boded well for California next week.

"It feels pretty good," Britton told Cyclingnews. "It's a pretty good day. When 26 seconds went by after I crossed the line and he wasn't there, I knew I had it. It was an amazing day."

SmartStop was well represented all day, putting three riders into a 27-man early breakaway and then Butler and Evan Huffman into the split that went on the Anderson Vista climb with 40km to go.

"It was the team that did all the work, all I had to do was not get dropped at the end," Britton said. "Coming up the Sapillo climb, over the top Woods just kept hitting it and eventually [Montiel] just cracked and came off. Once I heard that, I went to the front and I tried to put pressure on, but everyone sat on me for the remainder of the climb from like 25km to go to 10km to go. [Montiel] came back after the descent so I went back and hit it again and got him on the final climb. I had Chris with me, and put everything into it and just gassed it. The gap went out and it was just the two of us. Nobody else did a single turn. Once it came back, everyone stared at us. Chris rode out of his skin, and I just had to represent for the final 3k."

Montiel ran into trouble on the steep climb out of Sapillo creek, and by the time the select front group reached the penultimate climb he had lost 30 seconds, despite mountains leader Cristhian Montoya hanging back to help him. With 5km to go the gap was out to a minute and it was clear the race victory had slipped through his fingers.

Orgullo team director Gustavo Carrillo was still proud of Montiel and the team for riding well all week. "Rafael had a bad day today, but he had a great time trial, which we did not expect. Today the team rode perfectly. We sent [Montoya] back to escort Rafael, but he was getting dropped even at tempo," Castillo said. "Hats off to Smartstop, though. Rob Britton is a worthy winner."

Joe Schmalz (Hincapie Sportswear) kicked off the main breakaway with an attack before the first sprint, with Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis-Hagens Berman) and Danny Summerhill (UnitedHealthcare) just behind across the line. They were joined by a large group of riders with two from the race leader's Orgullo Antioqueno squad in two.

The breakaway included Will Routley (Optum), Gregory Brenes and Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis - Hagens Berman), Isaac Bolivar and Daniel Summerhill (UnitedHealthcare), Dylan Girdlestone and Martin Kohler (Drapac), Adam De Vos and James Gene Piccoli (H&R Block), Joe Schmalz, Joseph Lewis and Jonathan Hornbeck (Hincapie), Robinson Chalapud and Cristhian Montoya (Orgullo Antioqueno), Evan Huffman, Kristofer Dahl, and Travis McCabe (Team Smartstop), Steve Fisher and Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis), Chris Putt (Axeon Cycling Team), Samuel Hunter Snipe Grove (Incycle Cannondale), Luis Lemus (Airgas-Safeway), Torey Philipp and Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized), Chad Beyer (Superissimo), Nicola Dal Santo (Amore & Vita) and Taylor Shelden (AltoVelo/SeaSucker).

They built up a two-minute advantage after the first climb, but the peloton kept them on a tight leash, bouncing the gap between one and two minutes through the valley, knowing that the climb to Anderson Vista, the highest point of the race was waiting for them at the halfway point in the stage.

The group was caught after they turned around at the Gila Cliff Dwelling visitor's center, and the attacks began on the climb back up to Anderson Vista, with all the top riders in the GC out front. Chris Horner (Airgas-Safeway) lit up the start of the third climb, a steep 5km ascent from Sapillo Creek, pulling away a group of five. "I thought that when the group was five or six of us we were going to go to the line for sure, but guys quit working and it all came back together. I thought I could win the stage from that group," Horner said.

But it was not to be. The race leader began to come unglued before the KOM sprint, and was distanced for good on the undulating hill that followed, leaving Britton to ride away to the victory.

The top three from today's stage (Jonathan Devich)

Five for Abbott, queen of the Gila

Mara Abbott has made it a habit of winning the Tour of the Gila, and as a world-class climber has parlayed her abilities into three straight overall victories. Coming into the day, the Wiggle-Honda rider, who guest rode for Amy D Foundation this week, was only eight seconds ahead of her nearest competitor, but by the end of the day she had put to rest any doubt that she is the queen of the Gila. Although Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) was able to hang with her for a few kilometers, Abbott won by 37 seconds over Hall, with breakaway rider Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b K4) in third, three minutes back.

Jasmin Glaesser (Optum), who had been second overall, went on the attack early in a last-ditch effort to distance Abbott, but the gamble did not pay off, and she tumbled off the podium.

Hall was the story of the day, having come into the stage in fourth place, 1:31 behind, but she unleashed her climbing legs and followed Abbott to the front to leapfrog over Lauren Stephens (Tibco-SVB) into second.

"It feels like progress," Hall said to Cyclingnews. "This is my best result so far. Last year I was working for Mara, and this year I got a chance to race for myself. I have finished fourth twice this year, so this is the first time I've made an NRC podium. I'm really happy about it."

"We wanted to win, but Mara was so strong. I got the chance to climb as hard as I could, and was able to move up into second. It was good. Linda made the break with Jasmin, who was third in GC, and she's a good climber too. Getting her in the break all day really tired her out I think. Linda was a strong GC threat as well, so having her in the break and getting a head start on the climb was good for us, because they could have stayed away to the line, and we would have been happy with that. When we hit the hill, I just hung as long as I could with Mara, and was able to pass the break and move up in the GC."

The field was all together coming into the first sprint and Stephens picked up the three-second bonus available ahead of Brianne Walle (Optum) and Olive Dillon (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good), and stayed together to the first Queen of the Mountain where Flavia Oliviera (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good) picked up the full points.

The attacks started after the descent, with Glaesser being joined by another Unitedhealthcare overall contender, New Zealand champion Linda Villumsen, and Nalder. The trio gained a minute lead before Abbott's team Amy D Foundation started to chase.

Glaesser picked up the next intermediate sprint for three seconds, as the breakaway's gap increased to more than two minutes. A chase group formed near the base of the final climb, however, that included top climbers Abbott, Oliviera and Hall.

Once they caught the three breakaway riders on the first part of the climb, Abbott made her winning move, and was followed by Hall. While the Unitedhealthcare rider held on as long as she could, Abbott soon dispatched her and rode solo down the descent and back up to the finish line in Pinos Altos to take the stage victory and the overall title. Hall finished just 37 seconds behind her, with Nadler three minutes back.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies4:09:58
2Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman
3Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
4Christopher Horner (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
5Adam De Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
6Emerson Oronte (USA) AltoVelo/SeaSucker
7Rob Britton (Can) Team Smartstop
8Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:05
9Frayre Moctezuma Eder (Mex) IRT Racing0:00:06
10Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
11Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
12Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
13Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team0:00:09
14Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team0:00:13
15Matt Rodrigues (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team0:00:23
16Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:27
17Chris Butler (USA) Team Smartstop0:01:28
18Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:02:31
19Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:37
20Timothy Rugg (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:02:43
21Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
22Evan Huffman (USA) Team Smartstop
23Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:45
24Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno0:03:01
25James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team0:03:03
26Rafael Montiel (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno0:03:19
27Camilo Zambrano (Col) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle0:06:17
28Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Smartstop0:06:18
29Chad Beyer (USA) Superissimo
30Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
31Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
32Morgan Schmitt (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano
33Sepp Kuss (USA) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle
34Dylan Girdlestone (Rsa) Drapac Professional Cycling
35Bjorn Selander (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:06:23
36Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:06:31
37William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
38Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:06:36
39Sergio Hernandez (USA) Incycle Cannondale0:08:22
40Juan David Montoya Abreu (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno0:08:30
41Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno0:08:32
42Michael Le Rossingnol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:10:49
43Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling0:11:04
44Stefano Barberi (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:12:18
45Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant/Specialized
46Cole House (USA) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching
47Coulton Haltrich (USA) IRT Racing
48Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
49Connor McCutcheon (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
50Pablo Cesar Cruz (Hon) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching
51Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:12:24
52Travis McCabe (USA) Team Smartstop0:12:36
53Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team0:13:37
54Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
55Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:13:41
56Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
57Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:20:30
58Andrs Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Incycle Cannondale
59Jared Gilyard (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano
60Walton Brush (USA) IRT Racing
61Dennis Ramirez (USA) Superissimo
62Samuel Hunter Snipe Grove (USA) Incycle Cannondale
63Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
64Dillon Caldwell (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano
65Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
66Stuart Wight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
67Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
68Ian Holt (USA) AltoVelo/SeaSucker
69Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team
70Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
71Nicola Dal Santo (Ita) Amore e Vita-USA Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
72Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team
73Garrett McLeod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
74Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Smartstop
75Jacob Albrecht (USA) California Giant/Specialized
76Walter Gaston Trillini (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman
77Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
78Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
79Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
80Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
81Taylor Shelden (USA) AltoVelo/SeaSucker
82Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
83Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
84Sam Warford (USA) Superissimo0:24:25
85Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
86Shawn Gravois (USA) Lupus Racing Team
87Steven Perezluha (USA) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching0:24:43
88Rene Corella (Mex) IRT Racing0:25:14
89Juan Sebastian Tamayo Martinez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno0:25:55
90Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:28:50
91Joe Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
92Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
93Justin Mauch (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team0:29:13
94Max Korus (USA) Superissimo0:31:16
95James Gene Piccoli (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
96Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:33:00
97Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
98Agam Bryfogle (USA) Superissimo0:37:47
99Marcos Lazzarotto (USA) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching0:37:50
100Gilbert Ducoumau (Ven) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle0:38:03
101Tim Aiken (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team0:38:51
102MacKenzie Brennan (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:45:16
103Efren Ortega (Pur) Incycle Cannondale0:47:38
104Clint Mortley (USA) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle0:47:41
105Quinn Keogh (USA) Superissimo0:58:18
DNFLucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman
DNFCarson Miller (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
DNFBen Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
DNFLuis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman
DNFKiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
DNFMartin Kohler (Sui) Drapac Professional Cycling
DNFBenjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
DNFAlexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
DNFTravis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
DNFMauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
DNFWinston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team
DNFKristofer Dahl (Can) Team Smartstop
DNFJulian Rodas (Col) Incycle Cannondale
DNFAnsel Dickey (USA) California Giant/Specialized
DNFAlfredo Balloni (Ita) Amore e Vita-USA Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joe Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Racing Team5pts
2Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman3
3Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam De Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling5pts
2Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis3
3Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman4:09:58
2Adam De Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
3Frayre Moctezuma Eder (Mex) IRT Racing0:00:06
4Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
5Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team0:00:09
6Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team0:00:13
7Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:27
8Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:02:31
9Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:02:43
10James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team0:03:03
11Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:06:18
12Sepp Kuss (USA) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle
13Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:06:31
14Juan David Montoya Abreu (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno0:08:30
15Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:12:18
16Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
17Connor McCutcheon (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
18Pablo Cesar Cruz (Hon) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching
19Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team0:13:37
20Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
21Dennis Ramirez (USA) Superissimo0:20:30
22Samuel Hunter Snipe Grove (USA) Incycle Cannondale
23Stuart Wight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
24Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
25Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team
26Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
27Jacob Albrecht (USA) California Giant/Specialized
28Walter Gaston Trillini (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman
29Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
30Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
31Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
32Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
33Sam Warford (USA) Superissimo0:24:25
34Steven Perezluha (USA) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching0:24:43
35Rene Corella (Mex) IRT Racing0:25:14
36Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:28:50
37Justin Mauch (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team0:29:13
38James Gene Piccoli (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:31:16
39Agam Bryfogle (USA) Superissimo0:37:47
40Gilbert Ducoumau (Ven) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle0:38:03
41Tim Aiken (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team0:38:51

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rob Britton (Can) Team Smartstop12:56:25
2Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:00:24
3Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:56
4Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:05
5Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:14
6Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno0:01:20
7Adam De Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
8Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team0:01:31
9Christopher Horner (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team0:01:39
10Emerson Oronte (USA) AltoVelo/SeaSucker
11Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:01:58
12Rafael Montiel (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno0:02:55
13Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:03:11
14Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:03:20
15Frayre Moctezuma Eder (Mex) IRT Racing0:03:36
16Matt Rodrigues (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team0:03:53
17James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team0:04:01
18Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:04:23
19Chris Butler (USA) Team Smartstop0:04:32
20Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno0:04:35
21Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:04:43
22Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:04:48
23Timothy Rugg (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:05:03
24Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:07:15
25Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:08:00
26Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team0:08:06
27Dylan Girdlestone (Rsa) Drapac Professional Cycling0:08:38
28Morgan Schmitt (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano0:08:42
29Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Smartstop0:09:26
30Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
31Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:10:20
32Bjorn Selander (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:10:32
33Chad Beyer (USA) Superissimo0:10:47
34Evan Huffman (USA) Team Smartstop0:12:01
35Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno0:12:06
36Sepp Kuss (USA) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle0:12:56
37Camilo Zambrano (Col) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle0:13:31
38Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling0:14:02
39Sergio Hernandez (USA) Incycle Cannondale0:14:24
40Juan David Montoya Abreu (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno0:15:07
41Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:15:12
42Connor McCutcheon (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team0:15:30
43Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:15:38
44Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:16:53
45Michael Le Rossingnol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:17:04
46Stefano Barberi (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:17:10
47Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:17:35
48Coulton Haltrich (USA) IRT Racing0:18:50
49Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:18:52
50Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team0:19:34
51Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:20:36
52William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:21:06
53Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:22:05
54Taylor Shelden (USA) AltoVelo/SeaSucker0:23:04
55Travis McCabe (USA) Team Smartstop0:23:57
56Andrs Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Incycle Cannondale0:25:33
57Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team0:26:04
58Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:26:23
59Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:29:13
60Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:29:30
61Jared Gilyard (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano0:29:33
62Jacob Albrecht (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:29:37
63Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:29:52
64Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:31:31
65Samuel Hunter Snipe Grove (USA) Incycle Cannondale0:31:35
66Sam Warford (USA) Superissimo0:31:48
67Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team0:32:23
68Juan Sebastian Tamayo Martinez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno0:32:24
69Ian Holt (USA) AltoVelo/SeaSucker0:33:00
70Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:33:17
71Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:33:25
72Joe Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:33:47
73Pablo Cesar Cruz (Hon) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching0:36:00
74Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:37:10
75Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Smartstop0:37:26
76Dennis Ramirez (USA) Superissimo0:37:37
77Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:37:55
78Shawn Gravois (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:38:05
79Nicola Dal Santo (Ita) Amore e Vita-USA Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:38:12
80James Gene Piccoli (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:38:31
81Garrett McLeod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:38:33
82Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:39:20
83Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:39:32
84Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:40:04
85Stuart Wight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:40:47
86Dillon Caldwell (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano0:41:15
87Cole House (USA) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching0:44:56
88Walter Gaston Trillini (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:48:48
89Justin Mauch (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team0:48:53
90Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:50:08
91Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling0:51:28
92Steven Perezluha (USA) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching0:53:07
93Max Korus (USA) Superissimo0:54:22
94Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:54:29
95MacKenzie Brennan (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:57:11
96Rene Corella (Mex) IRT Racing0:57:40
97Walton Brush (USA) IRT Racing1:04:48
98Agam Bryfogle (USA) Superissimo1:06:02
99Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1:07:25
100Tim Aiken (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team1:07:29
101Clint Mortley (USA) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle1:18:47
102Marcos Lazzarotto (USA) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching1:27:38
103Quinn Keogh (USA) Superissimo1:30:08
104Efren Ortega (Pur) Incycle Cannondale1:32:29
105Gilbert Ducoumau (Ven) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle1:34:34

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman12:56:49
2Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:32
3Adam De Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:00:56
4Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team0:01:07
5Frayre Moctezuma Eder (Mex) IRT Racing0:03:12
6James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team0:03:37
7Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:03:59
8Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:04:19
9Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:04:24
10Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:06:51
11Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team0:07:42
12Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:09:02
13Sepp Kuss (USA) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle0:12:32
14Juan David Montoya Abreu (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno0:14:43
15Connor McCutcheon (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team0:15:06
16Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:16:29
17Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:18:28
18Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team0:19:10
19Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:25:59
20Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:29:06
21Jacob Albrecht (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:29:13
22Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:29:28
23Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:31:07
24Samuel Hunter Snipe Grove (USA) Incycle Cannondale0:31:11
25Sam Warford (USA) Superissimo0:31:24
26Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team0:31:59
27Pablo Cesar Cruz (Hon) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching0:35:36
28Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:36:46
29Dennis Ramirez (USA) Superissimo0:37:13
30Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:37:31
31James Gene Piccoli (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:38:07
32Stuart Wight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:40:23
33Walter Gaston Trillini (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:48:24
34Justin Mauch (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team0:48:29
35Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:49:44
36Steven Perezluha (USA) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching0:52:43
37Rene Corella (Mex) IRT Racing0:57:16
38Agam Bryfogle (USA) Superissimo1:05:38
39Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1:07:01
40Tim Aiken (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team1:07:05
41Gilbert Ducoumau (Ven) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle1:34:10

Pro women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D Foundation2:58:06
2Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:37
3Breanne Nalder (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K40:03:00
4Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:03:03
5Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:03:05
6Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:03:07
7Brianna Walle (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
8Flavia Oliveria (Bra) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
9Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
10Miranda Griffiths (Aus) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental0:03:17
11Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air0:03:21
12Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - SVB
13Abigail Mickey (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:03:30
14Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air0:03:36
15Athena Countouriotis (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good0:03:55
16Rocio Parrado Guarnizo (Col) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team
17Anna Sanders (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good0:04:03
18Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air0:04:08
19Jessenia Alejan Meneses Gonzalez (Col) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team0:04:17
20Joanne Hogan (Aus) Team Tibco - SVB0:05:36
21Scotti Wilborne (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
22Annie Toth (USA) Amy D Foundation0:05:57
23Marcela Elizabe Prieto Castaneda (Mex) Uaem Grassi Pro Cycling Team Mexico0:09:13
24Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
25Teresa Casas (Mex) Uaem Grassi Pro Cycling Team Mexico0:10:16
26Ana Maria Hernandez Delgado (Mex) Uaem Grassi Pro Cycling Team Mexico0:10:18
27Hannah Barnes (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
28Erica Zaveta (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
29Anne Perry (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
30Jannalyn Luttrell (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
31Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
32Liza Rachetto (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
33Amber Gaffney (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
34Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Team Tibco - SVB
35Olivia Dillon (Irl) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good0:12:44
36Kathryn Donovan (USA) Amy D Foundation
37Dulce Pliego Moreno (Mex) Uaem Grassi Pro Cycling Team Mexico
38Patricia Schwager (Swi) Team Tibco - SVB
39Heather Fischer (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
40Jessica Cerra (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
41Kathryn Bertine (Skn) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
42Andreina Patric Rivera Del Risco (Col) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team
43Ariane Horbach (Ger) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
44Aranza Valentin Villalon Sanchez (Chi) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team0:17:09
45Madeline Boutet (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air0:17:34
46Julie Emmerman (USA) Amy D Foundation0:17:50
47Lauren Tamayo (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
48Amanda Miller (USA) Amy D Foundation0:17:54
DNFJessica Uebelhart (Swi) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
DNFShoshauna Routley (Can) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
DNFMia Manganello (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UNITEDHEALTHCARE PROFESSI9:01:30
2OPTUM P/B KELLY BENEFIT S0:02:05
3VISIT DALLAS CYCLING P/B0:03:53
4TWENTY16
5AMY D FOUNDATION0:11:29
6TEAM TIBCO - SVB0:12:03
7ITAU SHIMANO LADIES POWER0:13:44
8DNA CYCLING PB K40:15:19
9BMW P/B HAPPY TOOTHE DENT0:16:41
10UAEM-G PRO-CYCLING TEAM M0:22:35

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D Foundation11:34:47
2Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:02:12
3Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - SVB0:03:36
4Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:04:03
5Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:04:55
6Brianna Walle (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:05:22
7Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air0:05:27
8Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:06:30
9Miranda Griffiths (Aus) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental0:06:49
10Flavia Oliveria (Bra) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good0:07:00
11Abigail Mickey (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:07:23
12Breanne Nalder (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K40:07:55
13Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air0:08:04
14Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air0:08:15
15Rocio Parrado Guarnizo (Col) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team0:09:28
16Anna Sanders (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good0:09:41
17Athena Countouriotis (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good0:09:50
18Scotti Wilborne (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:11:20
19Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:12:13
20Joanne Hogan (Aus) Team Tibco - SVB0:13:42
21Hannah Barnes (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:15:40
22Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K40:16:39
23Anne Perry (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K40:16:59
24Annie Toth (USA) Amy D Foundation0:17:03
25Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:20:33
26Erica Zaveta (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental0:21:29
27Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Team Tibco - SVB0:21:37
28Olivia Dillon (Irl) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good0:22:49
29Liza Rachetto (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental0:22:54
30Amber Gaffney (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air0:24:29
31Jessica Cerra (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air0:25:49
32Marcela Elizabe Prieto Castaneda (Mex) Uaem Grassi Pro Cycling Team Mexico0:28:05
33Heather Fischer (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K40:29:34
34Patricia Schwager (Swi) Team Tibco - SVB0:29:36
35Kathryn Bertine (Skn) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental0:29:55
36Kathryn Donovan (USA) Amy D Foundation0:31:02
37Jannalyn Luttrell (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K40:31:44
38Dulce Pliego Moreno (Mex) Uaem Grassi Pro Cycling Team Mexico0:32:29
39Teresa Casas (Mex) Uaem Grassi Pro Cycling Team Mexico0:32:58
40Julie Emmerman (USA) Amy D Foundation0:33:38
41Jessenia Alejan Meneses Gonzalez (Col) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team0:36:43
42Madeline Boutet (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air0:38:51
43Ariane Horbach (Ger) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:40:44
44Ana Maria Hernandez Delgado (Mex) Uaem Grassi Pro Cycling Team Mexico0:41:37
45Amanda Miller (USA) Amy D Foundation0:43:06
46Aranza Valentin Villalon Sanchez (Chi) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team0:46:29
47Andreina Patric Rivera Del Risco (Col) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team0:50:40
48Lauren Tamayo (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:52:21

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air36pts
2Olivia Dillon (Irl) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good26
3Hannah Barnes (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team23
4Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - SVB21
5Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies18
6Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies18
7Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies12
8Brianna Walle (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies9
9Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K48
10Liza Rachetto (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental7
11Flavia Oliveria (Bra) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good6
12Amanda Miller (USA) Amy D Foundation5
13Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air5
14Erica Zaveta (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental5
15Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team4
16Breanne Nalder (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K43
17Heather Fischer (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K43
18Teresa Casas (Mex) Uaem Grassi Pro Cycling Team Mexico2
19Rocio Parrado Guarnizo (Col) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D Foundation31pts
2Flavia Oliveria (Bra) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good20
3Breanne Nalder (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K416
4Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team13
5Abigail Mickey (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team13
6Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies12
7Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5
8Miranda Griffiths (Aus) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental5
9Olivia Dillon (Irl) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good5
10Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team3
11Anna Sanders (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good3
12Kathryn Donovan (USA) Amy D Foundation3
13Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air2
14Athena Countouriotis (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good2
15Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - SVB1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UNITEDHEALTHCARE PROFESSI34:57:46
2OPTUM P/B KELLY BENEFIT S0:02:10
3TWENTY160:08:15
4VISIT DALLAS CYCLING P/B0:12:55
5AMY D FOUNDATION0:24:08
6TEAM TIBCO - SVB0:25:35
7DNA CYCLING PB K40:26:11
8BMW P/B HAPPY TOOTHE DENT0:34:08
9UAEM-G PRO-CYCLING TEAM M1:04:48
10ITAU SHIMANO LADIES POWER1:14:31

 

