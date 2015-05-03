Image 1 of 30 Rob Britton (SmartStop) tops the men’s overall GC podium (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 30 Mara Abbott (Amy D Foundation) wins the final stage of the Tour of the Gila (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 30 The men roll out in the morning (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 30 Orgullo Antioqueno riders come to the front as soon as the race begins (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 30 The attacks go as soon as the race leaves the neutral section (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 30 A large break gets off the front of the men’s field early in the day (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 30 Orgullo Antioqueno spent most of the day controlling the front (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 30 The break on the way to the climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 30 Lupas Racing helps with the chase (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 30 Three riders spent a good part of the day off the front of the women’s field (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 30 Amy D Foundation riders control the front of the field (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 30 Amy D Foundation riders come to the front to chase (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 30 Linda Villumsen (UnitedHealthcare) at the front of the break (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 30 Rob Britton (SmartStop) puts some pressure on at the front of the race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 30 Today's top three men for the stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 30 Daniel Jaramillo (Jamis) gets cleaned up before the podium (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 30 Rob Britton (SmartStop) and team director Mike Creed happy after the win (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 30 Oscar Clark (Hincapie) tries to make up some speed on the descent (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 30 The field gets strung out during the chase (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 30 The men pass by Lake Roberts (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 30 Kathryn Donovan (Amy D Foundation) pulls on the front (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 30 Mara Abbott (Amy D Foundation) on the way to the win (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 23 of 30 Lauren Stephens (TIBCO) held on for third overall (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 24 of 30 Rob Britton (SmartStop) on the way up from the Clif Dwellings (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 25 of 30 The front group begins to separate on the long climb from the Clif Dwellings (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 26 of 30 Orgullo Antioqueno kept the pressure on at the front (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 27 of 30 Michael Woods (Optum) attacks the front group (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 28 of 30 Daniel Jaramillo (Jamis) held onto this weeks best young rider jersey (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 29 of 30 Chris Butler (SmartStop) leads the charge with 10 kilometers to go (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 30 of 30 Jasmin Glassier (Optum) along with Linda Villumsen (UnitedHealthcare) and Breanne Nalder (DNA) make up the break (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

It was Canada Day in the final stage of the Tour of the Gila, as compatriots Rob Britton (Team SmartStop) and Michael Woods (Optum Pro Cycling) were the big winners in Pinos Altos. Britton snatched the overall title from the overnight leader Rafael Montiel (Orgullo Antioqueno), who ran into trouble on the final climb and dropped off the overall podium. Woods helped to drive a select group of contenders and then out-sprinted best young rider Daniel Jaramillo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) to take the stage victory. Colombian champion Robinson Chalapud (Orgullo Antioqueno) was third on the stage.

Jaramillo held on for second overall, while Jelly Belly's Gavin Mannion rocketed up from sixth overall to third in the general classification after his teammate Lachlan Morton, Phil Gaimon (Optum) and Montiel were distanced.

Mara Abbott, leading the composite Amy D Foundation team, soloed to her fifth career Tour of the Gila victory, and her third edition in a row, while Unitedhealthcare's Katie Hall leapfrogged Lauren Stephens (Tibco-SVB) and Jasmin Glaesser (Optum), taking second on the stage and overall classification. Stephens held on for third overall, while DNA Cycling's Breanne Nalder was third on the stage.

Optum's Michael Woods came into the race hoping for a high overall finish, but was just off the podium in fourth. "The goal going in was to try and go guns a-blazing, and my goal was to try to shake the race leader and maybe try to get a gap," Woods said. "But I couldn't get any separation, his team was pretty strong. But when we did get a gap, Rob Britton just drove it, and his teammate Chris Butler helped him a lot. It was super impressive, and pretty cool to see Rob win."

Once the overall classification was out of the picture, Woods turned his focus to nabbing the stage victory instead. "I just stayed relaxed because I knew I had a good kick, and I used it at the end. This is my first time doing this race, but I was here for a week before the race, and I had a lot of time to check the course out. I rode this finishing stretch a couple times, and I knew it would be a good finish for me.

"The race was a goal for me, and I really wanted to win on the first day. My legs were there, but unfortunately the group stayed away. I wanted to come away with a win and have good prep for Tour of California."

Britton, who finished a frustrated third place overall in last year's race, missing out by four slim seconds, was relieved to take the overall victory this time and also hoped the result boded well for California next week.

"It feels pretty good," Britton told Cyclingnews. "It's a pretty good day. When 26 seconds went by after I crossed the line and he wasn't there, I knew I had it. It was an amazing day."

SmartStop was well represented all day, putting three riders into a 27-man early breakaway and then Butler and Evan Huffman into the split that went on the Anderson Vista climb with 40km to go.

"It was the team that did all the work, all I had to do was not get dropped at the end," Britton said. "Coming up the Sapillo climb, over the top Woods just kept hitting it and eventually [Montiel] just cracked and came off. Once I heard that, I went to the front and I tried to put pressure on, but everyone sat on me for the remainder of the climb from like 25km to go to 10km to go. [Montiel] came back after the descent so I went back and hit it again and got him on the final climb. I had Chris with me, and put everything into it and just gassed it. The gap went out and it was just the two of us. Nobody else did a single turn. Once it came back, everyone stared at us. Chris rode out of his skin, and I just had to represent for the final 3k."

Montiel ran into trouble on the steep climb out of Sapillo creek, and by the time the select front group reached the penultimate climb he had lost 30 seconds, despite mountains leader Cristhian Montoya hanging back to help him. With 5km to go the gap was out to a minute and it was clear the race victory had slipped through his fingers.

Orgullo team director Gustavo Carrillo was still proud of Montiel and the team for riding well all week. "Rafael had a bad day today, but he had a great time trial, which we did not expect. Today the team rode perfectly. We sent [Montoya] back to escort Rafael, but he was getting dropped even at tempo," Castillo said. "Hats off to Smartstop, though. Rob Britton is a worthy winner."

Joe Schmalz (Hincapie Sportswear) kicked off the main breakaway with an attack before the first sprint, with Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis-Hagens Berman) and Danny Summerhill (UnitedHealthcare) just behind across the line. They were joined by a large group of riders with two from the race leader's Orgullo Antioqueno squad in two.

The breakaway included Will Routley (Optum), Gregory Brenes and Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis - Hagens Berman), Isaac Bolivar and Daniel Summerhill (UnitedHealthcare), Dylan Girdlestone and Martin Kohler (Drapac), Adam De Vos and James Gene Piccoli (H&R Block), Joe Schmalz, Joseph Lewis and Jonathan Hornbeck (Hincapie), Robinson Chalapud and Cristhian Montoya (Orgullo Antioqueno), Evan Huffman, Kristofer Dahl, and Travis McCabe (Team Smartstop), Steve Fisher and Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis), Chris Putt (Axeon Cycling Team), Samuel Hunter Snipe Grove (Incycle Cannondale), Luis Lemus (Airgas-Safeway), Torey Philipp and Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized), Chad Beyer (Superissimo), Nicola Dal Santo (Amore & Vita) and Taylor Shelden (AltoVelo/SeaSucker).

They built up a two-minute advantage after the first climb, but the peloton kept them on a tight leash, bouncing the gap between one and two minutes through the valley, knowing that the climb to Anderson Vista, the highest point of the race was waiting for them at the halfway point in the stage.

The group was caught after they turned around at the Gila Cliff Dwelling visitor's center, and the attacks began on the climb back up to Anderson Vista, with all the top riders in the GC out front. Chris Horner (Airgas-Safeway) lit up the start of the third climb, a steep 5km ascent from Sapillo Creek, pulling away a group of five. "I thought that when the group was five or six of us we were going to go to the line for sure, but guys quit working and it all came back together. I thought I could win the stage from that group," Horner said.

But it was not to be. The race leader began to come unglued before the KOM sprint, and was distanced for good on the undulating hill that followed, leaving Britton to ride away to the victory.

The top three from today's stage (Jonathan Devich)

Five for Abbott, queen of the Gila

Mara Abbott has made it a habit of winning the Tour of the Gila, and as a world-class climber has parlayed her abilities into three straight overall victories. Coming into the day, the Wiggle-Honda rider, who guest rode for Amy D Foundation this week, was only eight seconds ahead of her nearest competitor, but by the end of the day she had put to rest any doubt that she is the queen of the Gila. Although Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) was able to hang with her for a few kilometers, Abbott won by 37 seconds over Hall, with breakaway rider Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b K4) in third, three minutes back.

Jasmin Glaesser (Optum), who had been second overall, went on the attack early in a last-ditch effort to distance Abbott, but the gamble did not pay off, and she tumbled off the podium.

Hall was the story of the day, having come into the stage in fourth place, 1:31 behind, but she unleashed her climbing legs and followed Abbott to the front to leapfrog over Lauren Stephens (Tibco-SVB) into second.

"It feels like progress," Hall said to Cyclingnews. "This is my best result so far. Last year I was working for Mara, and this year I got a chance to race for myself. I have finished fourth twice this year, so this is the first time I've made an NRC podium. I'm really happy about it."

"We wanted to win, but Mara was so strong. I got the chance to climb as hard as I could, and was able to move up into second. It was good. Linda made the break with Jasmin, who was third in GC, and she's a good climber too. Getting her in the break all day really tired her out I think. Linda was a strong GC threat as well, so having her in the break and getting a head start on the climb was good for us, because they could have stayed away to the line, and we would have been happy with that. When we hit the hill, I just hung as long as I could with Mara, and was able to pass the break and move up in the GC."

The field was all together coming into the first sprint and Stephens picked up the three-second bonus available ahead of Brianne Walle (Optum) and Olive Dillon (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good), and stayed together to the first Queen of the Mountain where Flavia Oliviera (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good) picked up the full points.

The attacks started after the descent, with Glaesser being joined by another Unitedhealthcare overall contender, New Zealand champion Linda Villumsen, and Nalder. The trio gained a minute lead before Abbott's team Amy D Foundation started to chase.

Glaesser picked up the next intermediate sprint for three seconds, as the breakaway's gap increased to more than two minutes. A chase group formed near the base of the final climb, however, that included top climbers Abbott, Oliviera and Hall.

Once they caught the three breakaway riders on the first part of the climb, Abbott made her winning move, and was followed by Hall. While the Unitedhealthcare rider held on as long as she could, Abbott soon dispatched her and rode solo down the descent and back up to the finish line in Pinos Altos to take the stage victory and the overall title. Hall finished just 37 seconds behind her, with Nadler three minutes back.



Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 4:09:58 2 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman 3 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 4 Christopher Horner (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 5 Adam De Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 6 Emerson Oronte (USA) AltoVelo/SeaSucker 7 Rob Britton (Can) Team Smartstop 8 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:05 9 Frayre Moctezuma Eder (Mex) IRT Racing 0:00:06 10 Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 11 Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 12 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 13 Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 0:00:09 14 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team 0:00:13 15 Matt Rodrigues (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 0:00:23 16 Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:27 17 Chris Butler (USA) Team Smartstop 0:01:28 18 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:02:31 19 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:37 20 Timothy Rugg (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:02:43 21 Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team 22 Evan Huffman (USA) Team Smartstop 23 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:45 24 Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 0:03:01 25 James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team 0:03:03 26 Rafael Montiel (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 0:03:19 27 Camilo Zambrano (Col) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle 0:06:17 28 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Smartstop 0:06:18 29 Chad Beyer (USA) Superissimo 30 Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 31 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 32 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano 33 Sepp Kuss (USA) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle 34 Dylan Girdlestone (Rsa) Drapac Professional Cycling 35 Bjorn Selander (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:06:23 36 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:06:31 37 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 38 Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:06:36 39 Sergio Hernandez (USA) Incycle Cannondale 0:08:22 40 Juan David Montoya Abreu (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 0:08:30 41 Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 0:08:32 42 Michael Le Rossingnol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:10:49 43 Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling 0:11:04 44 Stefano Barberi (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:12:18 45 Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant/Specialized 46 Cole House (USA) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching 47 Coulton Haltrich (USA) IRT Racing 48 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 49 Connor McCutcheon (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 50 Pablo Cesar Cruz (Hon) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching 51 Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:12:24 52 Travis McCabe (USA) Team Smartstop 0:12:36 53 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team 0:13:37 54 Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 55 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:13:41 56 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 57 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:20:30 58 Andrs Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Incycle Cannondale 59 Jared Gilyard (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano 60 Walton Brush (USA) IRT Racing 61 Dennis Ramirez (USA) Superissimo 62 Samuel Hunter Snipe Grove (USA) Incycle Cannondale 63 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 64 Dillon Caldwell (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano 65 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 66 Stuart Wight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 67 Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 68 Ian Holt (USA) AltoVelo/SeaSucker 69 Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team 70 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 71 Nicola Dal Santo (Ita) Amore e Vita-USA Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 72 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team 73 Garrett McLeod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 74 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Smartstop 75 Jacob Albrecht (USA) California Giant/Specialized 76 Walter Gaston Trillini (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman 77 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 78 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 79 Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 80 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 81 Taylor Shelden (USA) AltoVelo/SeaSucker 82 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 83 Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 84 Sam Warford (USA) Superissimo 0:24:25 85 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 86 Shawn Gravois (USA) Lupus Racing Team 87 Steven Perezluha (USA) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching 0:24:43 88 Rene Corella (Mex) IRT Racing 0:25:14 89 Juan Sebastian Tamayo Martinez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 0:25:55 90 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:28:50 91 Joe Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 92 Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 93 Justin Mauch (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 0:29:13 94 Max Korus (USA) Superissimo 0:31:16 95 James Gene Piccoli (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 96 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:33:00 97 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 98 Agam Bryfogle (USA) Superissimo 0:37:47 99 Marcos Lazzarotto (USA) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching 0:37:50 100 Gilbert Ducoumau (Ven) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle 0:38:03 101 Tim Aiken (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 0:38:51 102 MacKenzie Brennan (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:45:16 103 Efren Ortega (Pur) Incycle Cannondale 0:47:38 104 Clint Mortley (USA) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle 0:47:41 105 Quinn Keogh (USA) Superissimo 0:58:18 DNF Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman DNF Carson Miller (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman DNF Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman DNF Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman DNF Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team DNF Martin Kohler (Sui) Drapac Professional Cycling DNF Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling DNF Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling DNF Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling DNF Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno DNF Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team DNF Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team Smartstop DNF Julian Rodas (Col) Incycle Cannondale DNF Ansel Dickey (USA) California Giant/Specialized DNF Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Amore e Vita-USA Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joe Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 5 pts 2 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 3 3 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam De Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 5 pts 2 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 3 3 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman 4:09:58 2 Adam De Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 3 Frayre Moctezuma Eder (Mex) IRT Racing 0:00:06 4 Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 5 Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 0:00:09 6 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team 0:00:13 7 Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:27 8 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:02:31 9 Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:02:43 10 James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team 0:03:03 11 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:06:18 12 Sepp Kuss (USA) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle 13 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:06:31 14 Juan David Montoya Abreu (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 0:08:30 15 Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:12:18 16 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 17 Connor McCutcheon (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 18 Pablo Cesar Cruz (Hon) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching 19 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team 0:13:37 20 Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 21 Dennis Ramirez (USA) Superissimo 0:20:30 22 Samuel Hunter Snipe Grove (USA) Incycle Cannondale 23 Stuart Wight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 24 Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 25 Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team 26 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 27 Jacob Albrecht (USA) California Giant/Specialized 28 Walter Gaston Trillini (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman 29 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 30 Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 31 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 32 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 33 Sam Warford (USA) Superissimo 0:24:25 34 Steven Perezluha (USA) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching 0:24:43 35 Rene Corella (Mex) IRT Racing 0:25:14 36 Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:28:50 37 Justin Mauch (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 0:29:13 38 James Gene Piccoli (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:31:16 39 Agam Bryfogle (USA) Superissimo 0:37:47 40 Gilbert Ducoumau (Ven) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle 0:38:03 41 Tim Aiken (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 0:38:51

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rob Britton (Can) Team Smartstop 12:56:25 2 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:00:24 3 Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:56 4 Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:05 5 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:01:14 6 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 0:01:20 7 Adam De Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 8 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team 0:01:31 9 Christopher Horner (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 0:01:39 10 Emerson Oronte (USA) AltoVelo/SeaSucker 11 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:01:58 12 Rafael Montiel (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 0:02:55 13 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:03:11 14 Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:03:20 15 Frayre Moctezuma Eder (Mex) IRT Racing 0:03:36 16 Matt Rodrigues (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 0:03:53 17 James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team 0:04:01 18 Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:04:23 19 Chris Butler (USA) Team Smartstop 0:04:32 20 Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 0:04:35 21 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:04:43 22 Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:04:48 23 Timothy Rugg (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:05:03 24 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:07:15 25 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:08:00 26 Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 0:08:06 27 Dylan Girdlestone (Rsa) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:08:38 28 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano 0:08:42 29 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Smartstop 0:09:26 30 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 31 Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:10:20 32 Bjorn Selander (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:10:32 33 Chad Beyer (USA) Superissimo 0:10:47 34 Evan Huffman (USA) Team Smartstop 0:12:01 35 Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 0:12:06 36 Sepp Kuss (USA) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle 0:12:56 37 Camilo Zambrano (Col) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle 0:13:31 38 Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling 0:14:02 39 Sergio Hernandez (USA) Incycle Cannondale 0:14:24 40 Juan David Montoya Abreu (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 0:15:07 41 Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:15:12 42 Connor McCutcheon (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 0:15:30 43 Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:15:38 44 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:16:53 45 Michael Le Rossingnol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:17:04 46 Stefano Barberi (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:17:10 47 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:17:35 48 Coulton Haltrich (USA) IRT Racing 0:18:50 49 Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:18:52 50 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team 0:19:34 51 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:20:36 52 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:21:06 53 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:22:05 54 Taylor Shelden (USA) AltoVelo/SeaSucker 0:23:04 55 Travis McCabe (USA) Team Smartstop 0:23:57 56 Andrs Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Incycle Cannondale 0:25:33 57 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team 0:26:04 58 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:26:23 59 Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:29:13 60 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:29:30 61 Jared Gilyard (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano 0:29:33 62 Jacob Albrecht (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:29:37 63 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:29:52 64 Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:31:31 65 Samuel Hunter Snipe Grove (USA) Incycle Cannondale 0:31:35 66 Sam Warford (USA) Superissimo 0:31:48 67 Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 0:32:23 68 Juan Sebastian Tamayo Martinez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 0:32:24 69 Ian Holt (USA) AltoVelo/SeaSucker 0:33:00 70 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:33:17 71 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:33:25 72 Joe Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:33:47 73 Pablo Cesar Cruz (Hon) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching 0:36:00 74 Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:37:10 75 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Smartstop 0:37:26 76 Dennis Ramirez (USA) Superissimo 0:37:37 77 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:37:55 78 Shawn Gravois (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:38:05 79 Nicola Dal Santo (Ita) Amore e Vita-USA Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:38:12 80 James Gene Piccoli (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:38:31 81 Garrett McLeod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:38:33 82 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:39:20 83 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:39:32 84 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:40:04 85 Stuart Wight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:40:47 86 Dillon Caldwell (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano 0:41:15 87 Cole House (USA) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching 0:44:56 88 Walter Gaston Trillini (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:48:48 89 Justin Mauch (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 0:48:53 90 Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:50:08 91 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:51:28 92 Steven Perezluha (USA) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching 0:53:07 93 Max Korus (USA) Superissimo 0:54:22 94 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:54:29 95 MacKenzie Brennan (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:57:11 96 Rene Corella (Mex) IRT Racing 0:57:40 97 Walton Brush (USA) IRT Racing 1:04:48 98 Agam Bryfogle (USA) Superissimo 1:06:02 99 Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1:07:25 100 Tim Aiken (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 1:07:29 101 Clint Mortley (USA) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle 1:18:47 102 Marcos Lazzarotto (USA) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching 1:27:38 103 Quinn Keogh (USA) Superissimo 1:30:08 104 Efren Ortega (Pur) Incycle Cannondale 1:32:29 105 Gilbert Ducoumau (Ven) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle 1:34:34

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman 12:56:49 2 Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:32 3 Adam De Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:00:56 4 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team 0:01:07 5 Frayre Moctezuma Eder (Mex) IRT Racing 0:03:12 6 James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team 0:03:37 7 Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:03:59 8 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:04:19 9 Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:04:24 10 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:06:51 11 Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 0:07:42 12 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:09:02 13 Sepp Kuss (USA) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle 0:12:32 14 Juan David Montoya Abreu (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 0:14:43 15 Connor McCutcheon (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 0:15:06 16 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:16:29 17 Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:18:28 18 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team 0:19:10 19 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:25:59 20 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:29:06 21 Jacob Albrecht (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:29:13 22 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:29:28 23 Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:31:07 24 Samuel Hunter Snipe Grove (USA) Incycle Cannondale 0:31:11 25 Sam Warford (USA) Superissimo 0:31:24 26 Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 0:31:59 27 Pablo Cesar Cruz (Hon) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching 0:35:36 28 Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:36:46 29 Dennis Ramirez (USA) Superissimo 0:37:13 30 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:37:31 31 James Gene Piccoli (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:38:07 32 Stuart Wight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:40:23 33 Walter Gaston Trillini (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:48:24 34 Justin Mauch (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 0:48:29 35 Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:49:44 36 Steven Perezluha (USA) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching 0:52:43 37 Rene Corella (Mex) IRT Racing 0:57:16 38 Agam Bryfogle (USA) Superissimo 1:05:38 39 Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1:07:01 40 Tim Aiken (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 1:07:05 41 Gilbert Ducoumau (Ven) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle 1:34:10

Pro women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D Foundation 2:58:06 2 Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:37 3 Breanne Nalder (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 0:03:00 4 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:03:03 5 Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:03:05 6 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:03:07 7 Brianna Walle (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 8 Flavia Oliveria (Bra) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 9 Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 10 Miranda Griffiths (Aus) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 0:03:17 11 Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 0:03:21 12 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - SVB 13 Abigail Mickey (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:03:30 14 Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 0:03:36 15 Athena Countouriotis (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 0:03:55 16 Rocio Parrado Guarnizo (Col) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team 17 Anna Sanders (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 0:04:03 18 Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 0:04:08 19 Jessenia Alejan Meneses Gonzalez (Col) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team 0:04:17 20 Joanne Hogan (Aus) Team Tibco - SVB 0:05:36 21 Scotti Wilborne (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 22 Annie Toth (USA) Amy D Foundation 0:05:57 23 Marcela Elizabe Prieto Castaneda (Mex) Uaem Grassi Pro Cycling Team Mexico 0:09:13 24 Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 25 Teresa Casas (Mex) Uaem Grassi Pro Cycling Team Mexico 0:10:16 26 Ana Maria Hernandez Delgado (Mex) Uaem Grassi Pro Cycling Team Mexico 0:10:18 27 Hannah Barnes (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 28 Erica Zaveta (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 29 Anne Perry (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 30 Jannalyn Luttrell (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 31 Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 32 Liza Rachetto (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 33 Amber Gaffney (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 34 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Team Tibco - SVB 35 Olivia Dillon (Irl) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 0:12:44 36 Kathryn Donovan (USA) Amy D Foundation 37 Dulce Pliego Moreno (Mex) Uaem Grassi Pro Cycling Team Mexico 38 Patricia Schwager (Swi) Team Tibco - SVB 39 Heather Fischer (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 40 Jessica Cerra (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 41 Kathryn Bertine (Skn) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 42 Andreina Patric Rivera Del Risco (Col) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team 43 Ariane Horbach (Ger) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 44 Aranza Valentin Villalon Sanchez (Chi) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team 0:17:09 45 Madeline Boutet (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 0:17:34 46 Julie Emmerman (USA) Amy D Foundation 0:17:50 47 Lauren Tamayo (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 48 Amanda Miller (USA) Amy D Foundation 0:17:54 DNF Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental DNF Shoshauna Routley (Can) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental DNF Mia Manganello (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 UNITEDHEALTHCARE PROFESSI 9:01:30 2 OPTUM P/B KELLY BENEFIT S 0:02:05 3 VISIT DALLAS CYCLING P/B 0:03:53 4 TWENTY16 5 AMY D FOUNDATION 0:11:29 6 TEAM TIBCO - SVB 0:12:03 7 ITAU SHIMANO LADIES POWER 0:13:44 8 DNA CYCLING PB K4 0:15:19 9 BMW P/B HAPPY TOOTHE DENT 0:16:41 10 UAEM-G PRO-CYCLING TEAM M 0:22:35

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D Foundation 11:34:47 2 Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:02:12 3 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - SVB 0:03:36 4 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:04:03 5 Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:04:55 6 Brianna Walle (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:05:22 7 Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 0:05:27 8 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:06:30 9 Miranda Griffiths (Aus) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 0:06:49 10 Flavia Oliveria (Bra) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 0:07:00 11 Abigail Mickey (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:07:23 12 Breanne Nalder (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 0:07:55 13 Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 0:08:04 14 Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 0:08:15 15 Rocio Parrado Guarnizo (Col) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team 0:09:28 16 Anna Sanders (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 0:09:41 17 Athena Countouriotis (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 0:09:50 18 Scotti Wilborne (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:11:20 19 Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:12:13 20 Joanne Hogan (Aus) Team Tibco - SVB 0:13:42 21 Hannah Barnes (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:15:40 22 Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 0:16:39 23 Anne Perry (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 0:16:59 24 Annie Toth (USA) Amy D Foundation 0:17:03 25 Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:20:33 26 Erica Zaveta (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 0:21:29 27 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Team Tibco - SVB 0:21:37 28 Olivia Dillon (Irl) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 0:22:49 29 Liza Rachetto (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 0:22:54 30 Amber Gaffney (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 0:24:29 31 Jessica Cerra (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 0:25:49 32 Marcela Elizabe Prieto Castaneda (Mex) Uaem Grassi Pro Cycling Team Mexico 0:28:05 33 Heather Fischer (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 0:29:34 34 Patricia Schwager (Swi) Team Tibco - SVB 0:29:36 35 Kathryn Bertine (Skn) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 0:29:55 36 Kathryn Donovan (USA) Amy D Foundation 0:31:02 37 Jannalyn Luttrell (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 0:31:44 38 Dulce Pliego Moreno (Mex) Uaem Grassi Pro Cycling Team Mexico 0:32:29 39 Teresa Casas (Mex) Uaem Grassi Pro Cycling Team Mexico 0:32:58 40 Julie Emmerman (USA) Amy D Foundation 0:33:38 41 Jessenia Alejan Meneses Gonzalez (Col) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team 0:36:43 42 Madeline Boutet (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 0:38:51 43 Ariane Horbach (Ger) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:40:44 44 Ana Maria Hernandez Delgado (Mex) Uaem Grassi Pro Cycling Team Mexico 0:41:37 45 Amanda Miller (USA) Amy D Foundation 0:43:06 46 Aranza Valentin Villalon Sanchez (Chi) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team 0:46:29 47 Andreina Patric Rivera Del Risco (Col) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team 0:50:40 48 Lauren Tamayo (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:52:21

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 36 pts 2 Olivia Dillon (Irl) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 26 3 Hannah Barnes (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 23 4 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - SVB 21 5 Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 18 6 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 18 7 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 12 8 Brianna Walle (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 9 9 Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 8 10 Liza Rachetto (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 7 11 Flavia Oliveria (Bra) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 6 12 Amanda Miller (USA) Amy D Foundation 5 13 Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 5 14 Erica Zaveta (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 5 15 Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 4 16 Breanne Nalder (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 3 17 Heather Fischer (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 3 18 Teresa Casas (Mex) Uaem Grassi Pro Cycling Team Mexico 2 19 Rocio Parrado Guarnizo (Col) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D Foundation 31 pts 2 Flavia Oliveria (Bra) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 20 3 Breanne Nalder (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 16 4 Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 13 5 Abigail Mickey (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 13 6 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 12 7 Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 8 Miranda Griffiths (Aus) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 5 9 Olivia Dillon (Irl) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 5 10 Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 3 11 Anna Sanders (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 3 12 Kathryn Donovan (USA) Amy D Foundation 3 13 Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 2 14 Athena Countouriotis (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 2 15 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - SVB 1