Haedo, Barnes win Tour of the Gila criteriums
Jaramillo, Stephens move up on GC
Stage 4: Silver City - Silver City
Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) scored an emphatic victory in the Tour of the Gila men's criterium, denying Drapac's Wouter Wippert the stage in a close-fought sprint. Eric Young (Optum), the race's points leader, was third.
Rafael Montiel (Orgullo Antioqueno) finished 13th on the stage to hold onto the race lead after his team controlled much of the 90-minute race, putting two seconds into Team SmartStop's Rob Britton, who is now at 24 seconds. The third place position on the overall changed hands, with Daniel Jaramillo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) grabbing a total of eight seconds worth of time bonuses to move over Optum's Phil Gaimon. He's now 54 seconds in arrears of Montiel.
It was Haedo's fourth win of the year after two stages of the Redlands Classic. The Argentinean, once a prolific winner in the states, was happy to quadruple the number of victories he's had over the past five seasons racing with Saxo Bank, Cannondale and last year SkyDive Dubai.
"I'm really happy to win again, and to have good legs this week. In the end I had a good wheel behind the Optum riders. Then two Unitedhealthcare riders went, and I was third coming into the last corner and jumped a little early, but I had good speed."
The race stayed largely together, with heat, altitude and wind conspiring to make life difficult and the race leader's Orgullo Antiqueno squad keeping most of the breakaways in check.
Hincapie's Robin Carpenter was awarded the most aggressive rider's jersey for his multiple, albeit futile, attacks, but said it was just too windy for anything to stick.
"The team plan was to get in a breakaway, preferably with two of us, but it proved to be difficult. The Colombians learned how to race crits really quickly. They got pretty good by the end.
There was a promising move with about 17 laps to go with a number of criterium specialists, including Bjorn Selander (Optum), Johnny Clarke (Unitedhealthcare), Jordan Kerby (Drapac), Kristofer Dahl (Smartstop), Walter Gaston (Jamis) and Chad Beyer (Superissimo), and Carpenter bridged across to it, but it didn't work.
Tom Zirbel (Optum) and Kerby, the top two riders in the time trial, launched a dangerous move with 7 laps to go, and stayed clear for several laps but when Jamis' Ben Jacques-Maynes came to the front to shut it down for Haedo, they quickly yielded. It was then up to the Argentinean to deliver, and he did, diving into the last corner and then leaving Wippert to fight for scraps.
The Dutch rider was very disappointed to miss out on his last probably chance for success here. "[Haedo] came under three guys in the last corner, with way more speed than we had. When I came out of the last corner I knew it was over and out," Wippert told Cyclingnews.
"The guy in front of me almost lost his bike, and I had to break a bit. I lost too much speed to get back for the win. I tried."
Wippert stunned the pro peloton when he took out a stage victory in the Tour Down Under in January, but the 24-year-old has been a consistent winner in Asia and Australia since joining Drapac in 2014. He admitted that following up that achievement has been challenging.
"When you start your year like that, the expectations are really high. The pressure is almost always a bit more then, but every race is separate from the other. It's always the goal to win. We try to do the best, and we will try to get the winning mood back in [Tour of] California."
Barnes tops crit as Abbott comes under attack
The UnitedHealthcare team pulled off its first victory of the Tour of the Gila in the women's race, with Great Britain's Hannah Barnes taking out the bunch sprint over Canadian champion Leah Kirchmann (Optum Pro Cycling). Alison Jackson (Twenty 16) was third, narrowly denying overall contender Lauren Stephens (Tibco-SVB) a time bonus which would move her closer to race leader Mara Abbott.
"It was a really hard crit, four days into an altitude stage race," Barnes said. "One-day crits are pretty straightforward for us, we've got those pretty dialled in, but stage race crits are more difficult. It was good to get a result - we haven't had a stage win this week yet, so it's good to finally get one."
Abbott's lead shrunk despite the hard work from her Amy D Foundation team. Stephens was able to claim an intermediate time bonus, taking third in the sprint to pull one second closer to dethroning the four-time Tour of the Gila winner. Stephens will go into the final stage just 8 seconds behind Abbott.
Meredith Miller, the Amy D team director said the team worked hard to keep Stephens from gaining time in the intermediate sprints. "Amanda [Miller - no relation -ed.] did an awesome job to keep Lauren from winning the intermediate sprint, even winning it herself, but we don't have a sprinter here for the finish, and Lauren is a good finisher, so we were just counting on the other teams to be eager for the stage win.
"Mara and the whole team will have to be on their toes tomorrow and put Mara into a position to do what she does best."
With her third place on the stage, Jackson claimed the green points jersey over Annie Ewart (Optum), while the mountains and young rider classifications remained the same, with Abbott and Glaesser leading, respectively.
With warm weather, a stiff headwind on the uphill section of the course and three hard days of racing behind them, neither race could get a breakaway clear. UnitedHealthcare's Scotti Wilborne had the longest breakaway in the women's race, staying clear for two laps inside the final 10km, but Stephens' Tibco squad were keen to put her into a position to get in the time bonuses, and Optum was after the stage win. UnitedHealthcare's Linda Villumsen countered her move, and had a solid gap but mistook the bell lap for the finish and sat up to celebrate at the line.
Optum's Brianne Walle attacked and nearly pulled off the stage win, forcing Unitedhealthcare to burn up their riders with Barnes having to put in the final effort to catch her.
"Bree went with a lap to go, which put a stick in the works," Barnes explained. "Then Lauren took a really good turn for me into the second to last corner, but she wasn't bringing it back. She swung off and I had to do the last bit. I couldn't breathe, and then Leah came past me and I managed to jump on her wheel and just get past her at the finish."
Kirchmann admitted that she jumped too early, and was disappointed to have missed such a strong opportunity for a win. "Bree was off the front until the final turn, forcing UHC to chase, and as we caught her I launched my sprint. I went too early, but that's how it goes sometimes. We were looking for the stage win, we've been trying to animate the race all week, but we have a good crit squad and I'm the sprinter, so this stage was a target."
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|1:30:24
|2
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|3
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|4
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Smartstop
|5
|Travis McCabe (USA) Team Smartstop
|6
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|7
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|8
|Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling
|9
|Christopher Horner (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
|10
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|11
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|12
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|13
|Rafael Montiel (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
|14
|Emerson Oronte (USA) AltoVelo/SeaSucker
|15
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team Smartstop
|16
|Rob Britton (Can) Team Smartstop
|17
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team
|18
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|19
|Taylor Shelden (USA) AltoVelo/SeaSucker
|20
|Adam De Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|21
|Cole House (USA) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching
|22
|Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|23
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|24
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Smartstop
|25
|Frayre Moctezuma Eder (Mex) IRT Racing
|26
|Chad Beyer (USA) Superissimo
|27
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team
|28
|Nicola Dal Santo (Ita) Amore e Vita-USA Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|29
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|30
|James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team
|31
|Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|32
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
|33
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team
|34
|Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|35
|Connor McCutcheon (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
|36
|Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
|37
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|38
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|39
|Matt Rodrigues (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
|40
|Ian Holt (USA) AltoVelo/SeaSucker
|41
|Chris Butler (USA) Team Smartstop
|42
|Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|43
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|44
|Dylan Girdlestone (Rsa) Drapac Professional Cycling
|45
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano
|46
|Timothy Rugg (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|47
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|48
|Max Korus (USA) Superissimo
|49
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|50
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|51
|Jacob Albrecht (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|52
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle
|53
|Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
|54
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|55
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|56
|Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
|57
|Camilo Zambrano (Col) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle
|58
|Evan Huffman (USA) Team Smartstop
|59
|Pablo Cesar Cruz (Hon) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching
|60
|Rene Corella (Mex) IRT Racing
|61
|Dillon Caldwell (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano
|62
|Sergio Hernandez (USA) Incycle Cannondale
|63
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|64
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|65
|Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|66
|Michael Le Rossingnol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|67
|Coulton Haltrich (USA) IRT Racing
|68
|Sam Warford (USA) Superissimo
|69
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|70
|Stefano Barberi (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|71
|Tim Aiken (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
|72
|Ansel Dickey (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|73
|Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|74
|Andrs Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Incycle Cannondale
|75
|Steven Perezluha (USA) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching
|76
|Jared Gilyard (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano
|77
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|78
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|79
|Juan David Montoya Abreu (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
|80
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:21
|81
|Walton Brush (USA) IRT Racing
|82
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|83
|James Gene Piccoli (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|84
|Efren Ortega (Pur) Incycle Cannondale
|85
|Samuel Hunter Snipe Grove (USA) Incycle Cannondale
|86
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:24
|87
|Clint Mortley (USA) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle
|88
|Walter Gaston Trillini (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|89
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|90
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|91
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|92
|Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
|93
|Shawn Gravois (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|94
|Garrett McLeod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|95
|Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
|0:00:28
|96
|Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|97
|Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|98
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|99
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|100
|Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:31
|101
|Agam Bryfogle (USA) Superissimo
|102
|Stuart Wight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|103
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|104
|Dennis Ramirez (USA) Superissimo
|105
|Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:00:38
|106
|Justin Mauch (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
|0:00:44
|107
|Julian Rodas (Col) Incycle Cannondale
|108
|Quinn Keogh (USA) Superissimo
|0:00:47
|109
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|110
|Joe Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:00:50
|111
|Juan Sebastian Tamayo Martinez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
|112
|Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|113
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:00:54
|114
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Amore e Vita-USA Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:00:56
|115
|Martin Kohler (Sui) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:01:35
|116
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|117
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:02:47
|118
|Marcos Lazzarotto (USA) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching
|0:06:02
|119
|Gilbert Ducoumau (Ven) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle
|0:07:02
|120
|MacKenzie Brennan (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|DNS
|Jim Peterman (USA) Superissimo
|DNS
|Spencer Oswald (USA) Amore e Vita-USA Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|DNF
|Benjamin Wolfe (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1:30:24
|2
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|3
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team Smartstop
|4
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team
|5
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|6
|Adam De Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|7
|Frayre Moctezuma Eder (Mex) IRT Racing
|8
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team
|9
|James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team
|10
|Connor McCutcheon (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
|11
|Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
|12
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|13
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|14
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|15
|Jacob Albrecht (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|16
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle
|17
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|18
|Pablo Cesar Cruz (Hon) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching
|19
|Rene Corella (Mex) IRT Racing
|20
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|21
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|22
|Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|23
|Sam Warford (USA) Superissimo
|24
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|25
|Tim Aiken (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
|26
|Ansel Dickey (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|27
|Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|28
|Steven Perezluha (USA) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching
|29
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|30
|Juan David Montoya Abreu (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
|31
|James Gene Piccoli (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:00:21
|32
|Samuel Hunter Snipe Grove (USA) Incycle Cannondale
|33
|Walter Gaston Trillini (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:00:24
|34
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|35
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|36
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|37
|Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
|0:00:28
|38
|Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|40
|Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:31
|41
|Agam Bryfogle (USA) Superissimo
|42
|Stuart Wight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|43
|Dennis Ramirez (USA) Superissimo
|44
|Justin Mauch (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
|0:00:44
|45
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:02:47
|46
|Gilbert Ducoumau (Ven) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle
|0:07:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rafael Montiel (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
|8:46:03
|2
|Rob Britton (Can) Team Smartstop
|0:00:24
|3
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:00:54
|4
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:58
|5
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:01:10
|6
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:01:14
|7
|James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:01:22
|8
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:33
|9
|Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:39
|10
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:01:42
|11
|Adam De Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:01:47
|12
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
|0:01:48
|13
|Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
|0:01:50
|14
|Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
|0:01:58
|15
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:59
|16
|Christopher Horner (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
|0:02:03
|17
|Emerson Oronte (USA) AltoVelo/SeaSucker
|18
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:02:04
|19
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:02:16
|20
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:02:36
|21
|Dylan Girdlestone (Rsa) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:02:44
|22
|Timothy Rugg (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|23
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano
|0:02:48
|24
|Taylor Shelden (USA) AltoVelo/SeaSucker
|0:02:58
|25
|Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:03:12
|26
|Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:03:22
|27
|Chris Butler (USA) Team Smartstop
|0:03:28
|28
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Smartstop
|0:03:32
|29
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|30
|Connor McCutcheon (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
|0:03:36
|31
|Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:03:38
|32
|Matt Rodrigues (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
|0:03:54
|33
|Frayre Moctezuma Eder (Mex) IRT Racing
|34
|Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
|0:03:58
|35
|Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:04:08
|36
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:04:18
|37
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:04:33
|38
|Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:04:45
|39
|Chad Beyer (USA) Superissimo
|0:04:53
|40
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:04:59
|41
|Stefano Barberi (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|0:05:16
|42
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:05:21
|43
|Joe Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:05:24
|44
|Andrs Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Incycle Cannondale
|0:05:27
|45
|Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:05:39
|46
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|47
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:05:58
|48
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:06:17
|49
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:06:21
|50
|Sergio Hernandez (USA) Incycle Cannondale
|0:06:26
|51
|Michael Le Rossingnol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:06:39
|52
|Juan Sebastian Tamayo Martinez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
|0:06:53
|53
|Coulton Haltrich (USA) IRT Racing
|0:06:56
|54
|Juan David Montoya Abreu (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
|0:07:01
|55
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle
|0:07:02
|56
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:07:08
|57
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:07:19
|58
|Camilo Zambrano (Col) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle
|0:07:38
|59
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|60
|James Gene Piccoli (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:07:39
|61
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:07:41
|62
|Sam Warford (USA) Superissimo
|0:07:47
|63
|Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
|0:08:21
|64
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:09:07
|65
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:09:17
|66
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:09:24
|67
|Jared Gilyard (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano
|0:09:27
|68
|Jacob Albrecht (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|0:09:31
|69
|Evan Huffman (USA) Team Smartstop
|0:09:42
|70
|Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:09:44
|71
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:09:46
|72
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:10:54
|73
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:11:25
|74
|Samuel Hunter Snipe Grove (USA) Incycle Cannondale
|0:11:29
|75
|Travis McCabe (USA) Team Smartstop
|0:11:45
|76
|Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
|0:12:17
|77
|MacKenzie Brennan (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:12:19
|78
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:12:52
|79
|Julian Rodas (Col) Incycle Cannondale
|80
|Ian Holt (USA) AltoVelo/SeaSucker
|0:12:54
|81
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:13:13
|82
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:13:19
|83
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:13:26
|84
|Shawn Gravois (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:14:04
|85
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:14:59
|86
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:15:31
|87
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Smartstop
|0:17:20
|88
|Dennis Ramirez (USA) Superissimo
|0:17:31
|89
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:17:49
|90
|Nicola Dal Santo (Ita) Amore e Vita-USA Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:18:06
|91
|Garrett McLeod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:18:27
|92
|Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:18:49
|93
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:18:52
|94
|Martin Kohler (Sui) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:19:08
|95
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:19:58
|96
|Justin Mauch (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
|0:20:04
|97
|Stuart Wight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:20:41
|98
|Dillon Caldwell (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano
|0:21:09
|99
|Ansel Dickey (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|0:21:29
|100
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:21:53
|101
|Max Korus (USA) Superissimo
|0:23:30
|102
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:23:56
|103
|Pablo Cesar Cruz (Hon) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching
|0:24:06
|104
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Amore e Vita-USA Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:24:57
|105
|Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|0:25:16
|106
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team Smartstop
|0:26:51
|107
|Agam Bryfogle (USA) Superissimo
|0:28:39
|108
|Walter Gaston Trillini (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:28:42
|109
|Steven Perezluha (USA) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching
|0:28:48
|110
|Tim Aiken (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
|0:29:02
|111
|Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:30:02
|112
|Clint Mortley (USA) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle
|0:31:30
|113
|Quinn Keogh (USA) Superissimo
|0:32:14
|114
|Rene Corella (Mex) IRT Racing
|0:32:50
|115
|Cole House (USA) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching
|0:33:02
|116
|Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:38:59
|117
|Walton Brush (USA) IRT Racing
|0:44:42
|118
|Efren Ortega (Pur) Incycle Cannondale
|0:45:15
|119
|Marcos Lazzarotto (USA) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching
|0:50:12
|120
|Gilbert Ducoumau (Ven) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle
|0:56:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|8:46:57
|2
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:16
|3
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:20
|4
|James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:00:28
|5
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:00:48
|6
|Adam De Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:00:53
|7
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:01:10
|8
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:01:42
|9
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:02:38
|10
|Connor McCutcheon (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
|0:02:42
|11
|Frayre Moctezuma Eder (Mex) IRT Racing
|0:03:00
|12
|Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:03:51
|13
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:04:05
|14
|Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:04:45
|15
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:05:23
|16
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:05:27
|17
|Juan David Montoya Abreu (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
|0:06:07
|18
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle
|0:06:08
|19
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:06:14
|20
|James Gene Piccoli (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:06:45
|21
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:06:47
|22
|Sam Warford (USA) Superissimo
|0:06:53
|23
|Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
|0:07:27
|24
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:08:30
|25
|Jacob Albrecht (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|0:08:37
|26
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:08:52
|27
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:10:31
|28
|Samuel Hunter Snipe Grove (USA) Incycle Cannondale
|0:10:35
|29
|Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
|0:11:23
|30
|Dennis Ramirez (USA) Superissimo
|0:16:37
|31
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:16:55
|32
|Justin Mauch (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
|0:19:10
|33
|Stuart Wight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:19:47
|34
|Ansel Dickey (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|0:20:35
|35
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:23:02
|36
|Pablo Cesar Cruz (Hon) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching
|0:23:12
|37
|Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|0:24:22
|38
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team Smartstop
|0:25:57
|39
|Agam Bryfogle (USA) Superissimo
|0:27:45
|40
|Walter Gaston Trillini (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:27:48
|41
|Steven Perezluha (USA) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching
|0:27:54
|42
|Tim Aiken (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
|0:28:08
|43
|Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:29:08
|44
|Rene Corella (Mex) IRT Racing
|0:31:56
|45
|Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:38:05
|46
|Gilbert Ducoumau (Ven) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle
|0:56:01
Pro Women
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|1:04:08
|2
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|3
|Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
|4
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - SVB
|5
|Liza Rachetto (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|6
|Erica Zaveta (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|7
|Flavia Oliveria (Bra) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
|8
|Heather Fischer (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
|9
|Teresa Casas (Mex) Uaem Grassi Pro Cycling Team Mexico
|10
|Brianna Walle (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|11
|Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D Foundation
|12
|Olivia Dillon (Irl) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
|13
|Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|14
|Ana Maria Hernandez Delgado (Mex) Uaem Grassi Pro Cycling Team Mexico
|15
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:05
|16
|Amanda Miller (USA) Amy D Foundation
|17
|Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
|18
|Miranda Griffiths (Aus) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|19
|Shoshauna Routley (Can) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|20
|Athena Countouriotis (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
|21
|Rocio Parrado Guarnizo (Col) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team
|22
|Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
|23
|Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|24
|Abigail Mickey (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|25
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
|26
|Anna Sanders (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
|27
|Andreina Patric Rivera Del Risco (Col) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team
|28
|Madeline Boutet (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
|29
|Jessica Cerra (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
|30
|Jessenia Alejan Meneses Gonzalez (Col) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team
|31
|Dulce Pliego Moreno (Mex) Uaem Grassi Pro Cycling Team Mexico
|32
|Aranza Valentin Villalon Sanchez (Chi) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team
|33
|Julie Emmerman (USA) Amy D Foundation
|34
|Lauren Tamayo (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:12
|35
|Anne Perry (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
|0:00:20
|36
|Breanne Nalder (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
|0:00:27
|37
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Team Tibco - SVB
|0:00:39
|38
|Scotti Wilborne (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:42
|39
|Marcela Elizabe Prieto Castaneda (Mex) Uaem Grassi Pro Cycling Team Mexico
|40
|Joanne Hogan (Aus) Team Tibco - SVB
|41
|Patricia Schwager (Swi) Team Tibco - SVB
|42
|Kathryn Bertine (Skn) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|43
|Annie Toth (USA) Amy D Foundation
|44
|Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|45
|Ariane Horbach (Ger) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|46
|Kathryn Donovan (USA) Amy D Foundation
|47
|Amber Gaffney (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
|0:01:13
|48
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:02:47
|49
|Mia Manganello (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
|50
|Jannalyn Luttrell (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
|0:05:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D Foundation
|8:36:51
|2
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - SVB
|0:00:08
|3
|Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:53
|4
|Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:31
|5
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:41
|6
|Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
|0:01:56
|7
|Brianna Walle (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:02:07
|8
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:03:13
|9
|Miranda Griffiths (Aus) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|0:03:22
|10
|Flavia Oliveria (Bra) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
|0:03:43
|11
|Abigail Mickey (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|12
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
|0:03:57
|13
|Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
|0:04:18
|14
|Breanne Nalder (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
|0:04:51
|15
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:05:12
|16
|Rocio Parrado Guarnizo (Col) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team
|0:05:23
|17
|Anna Sanders (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
|0:05:28
|18
|Scotti Wilborne (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:05:34
|19
|Athena Countouriotis (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
|0:05:45
|20
|Anne Perry (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
|0:06:31
|21
|Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
|0:07:16
|22
|Joanne Hogan (Aus) Team Tibco - SVB
|0:07:56
|23
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:08:56
|24
|Olivia Dillon (Irl) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
|0:09:56
|25
|Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:10:05
|26
|Annie Toth (USA) Amy D Foundation
|0:10:56
|27
|Erica Zaveta (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|0:11:01
|28
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Team Tibco - SVB
|0:11:09
|29
|Liza Rachetto (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|0:12:26
|30
|Jessica Cerra (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
|0:12:55
|31
|Amber Gaffney (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
|0:14:01
|32
|Julie Emmerman (USA) Amy D Foundation
|0:15:38
|33
|Heather Fischer (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
|0:16:40
|34
|Patricia Schwager (Swi) Team Tibco - SVB
|0:16:42
|35
|Kathryn Bertine (Skn) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|0:17:01
|36
|Kathryn Donovan (USA) Amy D Foundation
|0:18:08
|37
|Marcela Elizabe Prieto Castaneda (Mex) Uaem Grassi Pro Cycling Team Mexico
|0:18:42
|38
|Shoshauna Routley (Can) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|0:19:07
|39
|Dulce Pliego Moreno (Mex) Uaem Grassi Pro Cycling Team Mexico
|0:19:35
|40
|Madeline Boutet (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
|0:21:07
|41
|Jannalyn Luttrell (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
|0:21:16
|42
|Teresa Casas (Mex) Uaem Grassi Pro Cycling Team Mexico
|0:22:32
|43
|Mia Manganello (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
|0:23:10
|44
|Amanda Miller (USA) Amy D Foundation
|0:25:02
|45
|Ariane Horbach (Ger) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:27:50
|46
|Aranza Valentin Villalon Sanchez (Chi) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team
|0:29:10
|47
|Ana Maria Hernandez Delgado (Mex) Uaem Grassi Pro Cycling Team Mexico
|0:31:09
|48
|Jessenia Alejan Meneses Gonzalez (Col) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team
|0:32:16
|49
|Lauren Tamayo (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:34:21
|50
|Andreina Patric Rivera Del Risco (Col) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team
|0:37:46
