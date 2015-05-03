Image 1 of 27 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) wins the Tour of the Gila criterium (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 27 Liza Rachetto (BMW) off the front after taking a prime. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 27 Travis McCabe (SmartStop) tries to get off the front. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 4 of 27 The mens field hits the backside hill. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 5 of 27 Riders hit the final turn before the finish. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 6 of 27 Riders start to look around with one lap to go. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 7 of 27 The men charge towards the finish. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 8 of 27 The top three in the mens race. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 9 of 27 The women wait for the start. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 10 of 27 Big time racing in downtown Silver City. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 11 of 27 The front of the mens field starts to string out on the descent. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 12 of 27 Jordan Kerby (Drapac) tries to sneak off the front with only a couple laps left. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 13 of 27 The men get strung out going through the finish line. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 14 of 27 Rafael Montiel (Orgullo Antioqueno) holds onto the leader jersey for another day. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 15 of 27 Rob Carpenter (Hincapie) launches an attack on the field. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 16 of 27 Lauren Stephens (TIBCO) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 17 of 27 Mara Abbott (Amy D Foundation) takes a corner during todays criterium. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 18 of 27 Linda Villumsen (UnitedHealthcare) picks up the pace at the front. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 19 of 27 Annie Ewart (Optum) stays near the front of the group. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 20 of 27 The women tackle the hill on the back side of the course. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 21 of 27 Mara Abbott (Amy D Foundation) holds onto the leader jersey going into the final stage. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 22 of 27 Fans watch as Scotti Wilborne (UnitedHealthcare) attacks up the climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 23 of 27 The womens sprint to the line. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 24 of 27 The mens jersey leaders get called to the start line. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 25 of 27 The womens top three on the stage. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 26 of 27 Jonny Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) tries to get a break up the road. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 27 of 27 Hannah Barnes (UnitedHealthcare) wins the Tour of the Gila criterium (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) scored an emphatic victory in the Tour of the Gila men's criterium, denying Drapac's Wouter Wippert the stage in a close-fought sprint. Eric Young (Optum), the race's points leader, was third.

Rafael Montiel (Orgullo Antioqueno) finished 13th on the stage to hold onto the race lead after his team controlled much of the 90-minute race, putting two seconds into Team SmartStop's Rob Britton, who is now at 24 seconds. The third place position on the overall changed hands, with Daniel Jaramillo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) grabbing a total of eight seconds worth of time bonuses to move over Optum's Phil Gaimon. He's now 54 seconds in arrears of Montiel.

It was Haedo's fourth win of the year after two stages of the Redlands Classic. The Argentinean, once a prolific winner in the states, was happy to quadruple the number of victories he's had over the past five seasons racing with Saxo Bank, Cannondale and last year SkyDive Dubai.

"I'm really happy to win again, and to have good legs this week. In the end I had a good wheel behind the Optum riders. Then two Unitedhealthcare riders went, and I was third coming into the last corner and jumped a little early, but I had good speed."

The race stayed largely together, with heat, altitude and wind conspiring to make life difficult and the race leader's Orgullo Antiqueno squad keeping most of the breakaways in check.

Hincapie's Robin Carpenter was awarded the most aggressive rider's jersey for his multiple, albeit futile, attacks, but said it was just too windy for anything to stick.

"The team plan was to get in a breakaway, preferably with two of us, but it proved to be difficult. The Colombians learned how to race crits really quickly. They got pretty good by the end.

There was a promising move with about 17 laps to go with a number of criterium specialists, including Bjorn Selander (Optum), Johnny Clarke (Unitedhealthcare), Jordan Kerby (Drapac), Kristofer Dahl (Smartstop), Walter Gaston (Jamis) and Chad Beyer (Superissimo), and Carpenter bridged across to it, but it didn't work.

Tom Zirbel (Optum) and Kerby, the top two riders in the time trial, launched a dangerous move with 7 laps to go, and stayed clear for several laps but when Jamis' Ben Jacques-Maynes came to the front to shut it down for Haedo, they quickly yielded. It was then up to the Argentinean to deliver, and he did, diving into the last corner and then leaving Wippert to fight for scraps.

The Dutch rider was very disappointed to miss out on his last probably chance for success here. "[Haedo] came under three guys in the last corner, with way more speed than we had. When I came out of the last corner I knew it was over and out," Wippert told Cyclingnews.

"The guy in front of me almost lost his bike, and I had to break a bit. I lost too much speed to get back for the win. I tried."

Wippert stunned the pro peloton when he took out a stage victory in the Tour Down Under in January, but the 24-year-old has been a consistent winner in Asia and Australia since joining Drapac in 2014. He admitted that following up that achievement has been challenging.

"When you start your year like that, the expectations are really high. The pressure is almost always a bit more then, but every race is separate from the other. It's always the goal to win. We try to do the best, and we will try to get the winning mood back in [Tour of] California."

Barnes tops crit as Abbott comes under attack

The UnitedHealthcare team pulled off its first victory of the Tour of the Gila in the women's race, with Great Britain's Hannah Barnes taking out the bunch sprint over Canadian champion Leah Kirchmann (Optum Pro Cycling). Alison Jackson (Twenty 16) was third, narrowly denying overall contender Lauren Stephens (Tibco-SVB) a time bonus which would move her closer to race leader Mara Abbott.

"It was a really hard crit, four days into an altitude stage race," Barnes said. "One-day crits are pretty straightforward for us, we've got those pretty dialled in, but stage race crits are more difficult. It was good to get a result - we haven't had a stage win this week yet, so it's good to finally get one."

Abbott's lead shrunk despite the hard work from her Amy D Foundation team. Stephens was able to claim an intermediate time bonus, taking third in the sprint to pull one second closer to dethroning the four-time Tour of the Gila winner. Stephens will go into the final stage just 8 seconds behind Abbott.

Meredith Miller, the Amy D team director said the team worked hard to keep Stephens from gaining time in the intermediate sprints. "Amanda [Miller - no relation -ed.] did an awesome job to keep Lauren from winning the intermediate sprint, even winning it herself, but we don't have a sprinter here for the finish, and Lauren is a good finisher, so we were just counting on the other teams to be eager for the stage win.

"Mara and the whole team will have to be on their toes tomorrow and put Mara into a position to do what she does best."

With her third place on the stage, Jackson claimed the green points jersey over Annie Ewart (Optum), while the mountains and young rider classifications remained the same, with Abbott and Glaesser leading, respectively.

With warm weather, a stiff headwind on the uphill section of the course and three hard days of racing behind them, neither race could get a breakaway clear. UnitedHealthcare's Scotti Wilborne had the longest breakaway in the women's race, staying clear for two laps inside the final 10km, but Stephens' Tibco squad were keen to put her into a position to get in the time bonuses, and Optum was after the stage win. UnitedHealthcare's Linda Villumsen countered her move, and had a solid gap but mistook the bell lap for the finish and sat up to celebrate at the line.

Optum's Brianne Walle attacked and nearly pulled off the stage win, forcing Unitedhealthcare to burn up their riders with Barnes having to put in the final effort to catch her.

"Bree went with a lap to go, which put a stick in the works," Barnes explained. "Then Lauren took a really good turn for me into the second to last corner, but she wasn't bringing it back. She swung off and I had to do the last bit. I couldn't breathe, and then Leah came past me and I managed to jump on her wheel and just get past her at the finish."

Kirchmann admitted that she jumped too early, and was disappointed to have missed such a strong opportunity for a win. "Bree was off the front until the final turn, forcing UHC to chase, and as we caught her I launched my sprint. I went too early, but that's how it goes sometimes. We were looking for the stage win, we've been trying to animate the race all week, but we have a good crit squad and I'm the sprinter, so this stage was a target."

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman 1:30:24 2 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 3 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 4 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Smartstop 5 Travis McCabe (USA) Team Smartstop 6 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 7 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 8 Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling 9 Christopher Horner (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 10 Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 11 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 12 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 13 Rafael Montiel (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 14 Emerson Oronte (USA) AltoVelo/SeaSucker 15 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team Smartstop 16 Rob Britton (Can) Team Smartstop 17 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team 18 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman 19 Taylor Shelden (USA) AltoVelo/SeaSucker 20 Adam De Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 21 Cole House (USA) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching 22 Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 23 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 24 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Smartstop 25 Frayre Moctezuma Eder (Mex) IRT Racing 26 Chad Beyer (USA) Superissimo 27 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team 28 Nicola Dal Santo (Ita) Amore e Vita-USA Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 29 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 30 James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team 31 Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 32 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 33 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team 34 Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis - Hagens Berman 35 Connor McCutcheon (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 36 Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 37 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 38 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 39 Matt Rodrigues (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 40 Ian Holt (USA) AltoVelo/SeaSucker 41 Chris Butler (USA) Team Smartstop 42 Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 43 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 44 Dylan Girdlestone (Rsa) Drapac Professional Cycling 45 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano 46 Timothy Rugg (USA) Lupus Racing Team 47 Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team 48 Max Korus (USA) Superissimo 49 Bjorn Selander (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 50 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 51 Jacob Albrecht (USA) California Giant/Specialized 52 Sepp Kuss (USA) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle 53 Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 54 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 55 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 56 Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 57 Camilo Zambrano (Col) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle 58 Evan Huffman (USA) Team Smartstop 59 Pablo Cesar Cruz (Hon) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching 60 Rene Corella (Mex) IRT Racing 61 Dillon Caldwell (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano 62 Sergio Hernandez (USA) Incycle Cannondale 63 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 64 Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 65 Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 66 Michael Le Rossingnol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 67 Coulton Haltrich (USA) IRT Racing 68 Sam Warford (USA) Superissimo 69 Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 70 Stefano Barberi (USA) California Giant/Specialized 71 Tim Aiken (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 72 Ansel Dickey (USA) California Giant/Specialized 73 Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant/Specialized 74 Andrs Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Incycle Cannondale 75 Steven Perezluha (USA) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching 76 Jared Gilyard (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano 77 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman 78 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 79 Juan David Montoya Abreu (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 80 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:21 81 Walton Brush (USA) IRT Racing 82 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 83 James Gene Piccoli (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 84 Efren Ortega (Pur) Incycle Cannondale 85 Samuel Hunter Snipe Grove (USA) Incycle Cannondale 86 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:24 87 Clint Mortley (USA) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle 88 Walter Gaston Trillini (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman 89 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 90 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 91 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 92 Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 93 Shawn Gravois (USA) Lupus Racing Team 94 Garrett McLeod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 95 Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 0:00:28 96 Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 97 Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team 98 Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 99 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 100 Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:31 101 Agam Bryfogle (USA) Superissimo 102 Stuart Wight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 103 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 104 Dennis Ramirez (USA) Superissimo 105 Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:00:38 106 Justin Mauch (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 0:00:44 107 Julian Rodas (Col) Incycle Cannondale 108 Quinn Keogh (USA) Superissimo 0:00:47 109 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 110 Joe Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:00:50 111 Juan Sebastian Tamayo Martinez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 112 Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 113 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:00:54 114 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Amore e Vita-USA Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:00:56 115 Martin Kohler (Sui) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:01:35 116 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 117 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:02:47 118 Marcos Lazzarotto (USA) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching 0:06:02 119 Gilbert Ducoumau (Ven) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle 0:07:02 120 MacKenzie Brennan (USA) Hincapie Racing Team DNS Jim Peterman (USA) Superissimo DNS Spencer Oswald (USA) Amore e Vita-USA Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear DNF Benjamin Wolfe (USA) California Giant/Specialized

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1:30:24 2 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 3 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team Smartstop 4 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team 5 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman 6 Adam De Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 7 Frayre Moctezuma Eder (Mex) IRT Racing 8 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team 9 James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team 10 Connor McCutcheon (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 11 Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 12 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 13 Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team 14 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 15 Jacob Albrecht (USA) California Giant/Specialized 16 Sepp Kuss (USA) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle 17 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 18 Pablo Cesar Cruz (Hon) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching 19 Rene Corella (Mex) IRT Racing 20 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 21 Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 22 Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 23 Sam Warford (USA) Superissimo 24 Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 25 Tim Aiken (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 26 Ansel Dickey (USA) California Giant/Specialized 27 Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant/Specialized 28 Steven Perezluha (USA) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching 29 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 30 Juan David Montoya Abreu (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 31 James Gene Piccoli (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:00:21 32 Samuel Hunter Snipe Grove (USA) Incycle Cannondale 33 Walter Gaston Trillini (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:00:24 34 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 35 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 36 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 37 Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 0:00:28 38 Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 40 Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:31 41 Agam Bryfogle (USA) Superissimo 42 Stuart Wight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 43 Dennis Ramirez (USA) Superissimo 44 Justin Mauch (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 0:00:44 45 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:02:47 46 Gilbert Ducoumau (Ven) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle 0:07:02

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rafael Montiel (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 8:46:03 2 Rob Britton (Can) Team Smartstop 0:00:24 3 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:00:54 4 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:58 5 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:01:10 6 Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:01:14 7 James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team 0:01:22 8 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:01:33 9 Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:39 10 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team 0:01:42 11 Adam De Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:01:47 12 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 0:01:48 13 Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 0:01:50 14 Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 0:01:58 15 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:59 16 Christopher Horner (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 0:02:03 17 Emerson Oronte (USA) AltoVelo/SeaSucker 18 Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:02:04 19 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:02:16 20 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:02:36 21 Dylan Girdlestone (Rsa) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:02:44 22 Timothy Rugg (USA) Lupus Racing Team 23 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano 0:02:48 24 Taylor Shelden (USA) AltoVelo/SeaSucker 0:02:58 25 Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:03:12 26 Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling 0:03:22 27 Chris Butler (USA) Team Smartstop 0:03:28 28 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Smartstop 0:03:32 29 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 30 Connor McCutcheon (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 0:03:36 31 Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:03:38 32 Matt Rodrigues (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 0:03:54 33 Frayre Moctezuma Eder (Mex) IRT Racing 34 Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 0:03:58 35 Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:04:08 36 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:04:18 37 Bjorn Selander (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:04:33 38 Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:04:45 39 Chad Beyer (USA) Superissimo 0:04:53 40 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:04:59 41 Stefano Barberi (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:05:16 42 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:05:21 43 Joe Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:05:24 44 Andrs Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Incycle Cannondale 0:05:27 45 Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:05:39 46 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 47 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team 0:05:58 48 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:06:17 49 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team 0:06:21 50 Sergio Hernandez (USA) Incycle Cannondale 0:06:26 51 Michael Le Rossingnol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:06:39 52 Juan Sebastian Tamayo Martinez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 0:06:53 53 Coulton Haltrich (USA) IRT Racing 0:06:56 54 Juan David Montoya Abreu (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 0:07:01 55 Sepp Kuss (USA) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle 0:07:02 56 Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:07:08 57 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:07:19 58 Camilo Zambrano (Col) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle 0:07:38 59 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 60 James Gene Piccoli (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:07:39 61 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:07:41 62 Sam Warford (USA) Superissimo 0:07:47 63 Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 0:08:21 64 Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:09:07 65 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:09:17 66 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:09:24 67 Jared Gilyard (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano 0:09:27 68 Jacob Albrecht (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:09:31 69 Evan Huffman (USA) Team Smartstop 0:09:42 70 Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:09:44 71 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:09:46 72 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:10:54 73 Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:11:25 74 Samuel Hunter Snipe Grove (USA) Incycle Cannondale 0:11:29 75 Travis McCabe (USA) Team Smartstop 0:11:45 76 Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 0:12:17 77 MacKenzie Brennan (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:12:19 78 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:12:52 79 Julian Rodas (Col) Incycle Cannondale 80 Ian Holt (USA) AltoVelo/SeaSucker 0:12:54 81 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:13:13 82 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:13:19 83 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:13:26 84 Shawn Gravois (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:14:04 85 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:14:59 86 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:15:31 87 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Smartstop 0:17:20 88 Dennis Ramirez (USA) Superissimo 0:17:31 89 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:17:49 90 Nicola Dal Santo (Ita) Amore e Vita-USA Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:18:06 91 Garrett McLeod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:18:27 92 Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:18:49 93 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:18:52 94 Martin Kohler (Sui) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:19:08 95 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:19:58 96 Justin Mauch (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 0:20:04 97 Stuart Wight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:20:41 98 Dillon Caldwell (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano 0:21:09 99 Ansel Dickey (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:21:29 100 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:21:53 101 Max Korus (USA) Superissimo 0:23:30 102 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:23:56 103 Pablo Cesar Cruz (Hon) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching 0:24:06 104 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Amore e Vita-USA Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:24:57 105 Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:25:16 106 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team Smartstop 0:26:51 107 Agam Bryfogle (USA) Superissimo 0:28:39 108 Walter Gaston Trillini (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:28:42 109 Steven Perezluha (USA) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching 0:28:48 110 Tim Aiken (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 0:29:02 111 Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:30:02 112 Clint Mortley (USA) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle 0:31:30 113 Quinn Keogh (USA) Superissimo 0:32:14 114 Rene Corella (Mex) IRT Racing 0:32:50 115 Cole House (USA) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching 0:33:02 116 Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:38:59 117 Walton Brush (USA) IRT Racing 0:44:42 118 Efren Ortega (Pur) Incycle Cannondale 0:45:15 119 Marcos Lazzarotto (USA) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching 0:50:12 120 Gilbert Ducoumau (Ven) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle 0:56:55

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman 8:46:57 2 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:16 3 Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:20 4 James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team 0:00:28 5 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team 0:00:48 6 Adam De Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:00:53 7 Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:01:10 8 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:01:42 9 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:02:38 10 Connor McCutcheon (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 0:02:42 11 Frayre Moctezuma Eder (Mex) IRT Racing 0:03:00 12 Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:03:51 13 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:04:05 14 Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:04:45 15 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:05:23 16 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team 0:05:27 17 Juan David Montoya Abreu (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 0:06:07 18 Sepp Kuss (USA) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle 0:06:08 19 Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:06:14 20 James Gene Piccoli (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:06:45 21 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:06:47 22 Sam Warford (USA) Superissimo 0:06:53 23 Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 0:07:27 24 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:08:30 25 Jacob Albrecht (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:08:37 26 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:08:52 27 Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:10:31 28 Samuel Hunter Snipe Grove (USA) Incycle Cannondale 0:10:35 29 Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 0:11:23 30 Dennis Ramirez (USA) Superissimo 0:16:37 31 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:16:55 32 Justin Mauch (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 0:19:10 33 Stuart Wight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:19:47 34 Ansel Dickey (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:20:35 35 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:23:02 36 Pablo Cesar Cruz (Hon) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching 0:23:12 37 Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:24:22 38 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team Smartstop 0:25:57 39 Agam Bryfogle (USA) Superissimo 0:27:45 40 Walter Gaston Trillini (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:27:48 41 Steven Perezluha (USA) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching 0:27:54 42 Tim Aiken (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 0:28:08 43 Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:29:08 44 Rene Corella (Mex) IRT Racing 0:31:56 45 Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:38:05 46 Gilbert Ducoumau (Ven) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle 0:56:01

Pro Women

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hannah Barnes (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1:04:08 2 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 3 Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 4 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - SVB 5 Liza Rachetto (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 6 Erica Zaveta (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 7 Flavia Oliveria (Bra) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 8 Heather Fischer (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 9 Teresa Casas (Mex) Uaem Grassi Pro Cycling Team Mexico 10 Brianna Walle (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 11 Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D Foundation 12 Olivia Dillon (Irl) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 13 Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 14 Ana Maria Hernandez Delgado (Mex) Uaem Grassi Pro Cycling Team Mexico 15 Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:05 16 Amanda Miller (USA) Amy D Foundation 17 Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 18 Miranda Griffiths (Aus) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 19 Shoshauna Routley (Can) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 20 Athena Countouriotis (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 21 Rocio Parrado Guarnizo (Col) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team 22 Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 23 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 24 Abigail Mickey (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 25 Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 26 Anna Sanders (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 27 Andreina Patric Rivera Del Risco (Col) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team 28 Madeline Boutet (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 29 Jessica Cerra (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 30 Jessenia Alejan Meneses Gonzalez (Col) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team 31 Dulce Pliego Moreno (Mex) Uaem Grassi Pro Cycling Team Mexico 32 Aranza Valentin Villalon Sanchez (Chi) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team 33 Julie Emmerman (USA) Amy D Foundation 34 Lauren Tamayo (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:12 35 Anne Perry (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 0:00:20 36 Breanne Nalder (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 0:00:27 37 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Team Tibco - SVB 0:00:39 38 Scotti Wilborne (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:42 39 Marcela Elizabe Prieto Castaneda (Mex) Uaem Grassi Pro Cycling Team Mexico 40 Joanne Hogan (Aus) Team Tibco - SVB 41 Patricia Schwager (Swi) Team Tibco - SVB 42 Kathryn Bertine (Skn) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 43 Annie Toth (USA) Amy D Foundation 44 Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 45 Ariane Horbach (Ger) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 46 Kathryn Donovan (USA) Amy D Foundation 47 Amber Gaffney (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 0:01:13 48 Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:47 49 Mia Manganello (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 50 Jannalyn Luttrell (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 0:05:21