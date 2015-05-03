Trending

Haedo, Barnes win Tour of the Gila criteriums

Jaramillo, Stephens move up on GC

Image 1 of 27

Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) wins the Tour of the Gila criterium

Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) wins the Tour of the Gila criterium
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 2 of 27

Liza Rachetto (BMW) off the front after taking a prime.

Liza Rachetto (BMW) off the front after taking a prime.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 3 of 27

Travis McCabe (SmartStop) tries to get off the front.

Travis McCabe (SmartStop) tries to get off the front.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 4 of 27

The mens field hits the backside hill.

The mens field hits the backside hill.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 5 of 27

Riders hit the final turn before the finish.

Riders hit the final turn before the finish.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 6 of 27

Riders start to look around with one lap to go.

Riders start to look around with one lap to go.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 7 of 27

The men charge towards the finish.

The men charge towards the finish.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 8 of 27

The top three in the mens race.

The top three in the mens race.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 9 of 27

The women wait for the start.

The women wait for the start.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 10 of 27

Big time racing in downtown Silver City.

Big time racing in downtown Silver City.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 11 of 27

The front of the mens field starts to string out on the descent.

The front of the mens field starts to string out on the descent.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 12 of 27

Jordan Kerby (Drapac) tries to sneak off the front with only a couple laps left.

Jordan Kerby (Drapac) tries to sneak off the front with only a couple laps left.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 13 of 27

The men get strung out going through the finish line.

The men get strung out going through the finish line.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 14 of 27

Rafael Montiel (Orgullo Antioqueno) holds onto the leader jersey for another day.

Rafael Montiel (Orgullo Antioqueno) holds onto the leader jersey for another day.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 15 of 27

Rob Carpenter (Hincapie) launches an attack on the field.

Rob Carpenter (Hincapie) launches an attack on the field.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 16 of 27

Lauren Stephens (TIBCO)

Lauren Stephens (TIBCO)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 17 of 27

Mara Abbott (Amy D Foundation) takes a corner during todays criterium.

Mara Abbott (Amy D Foundation) takes a corner during todays criterium.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 18 of 27

Linda Villumsen (UnitedHealthcare) picks up the pace at the front.

Linda Villumsen (UnitedHealthcare) picks up the pace at the front.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 19 of 27

Annie Ewart (Optum) stays near the front of the group.

Annie Ewart (Optum) stays near the front of the group.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 20 of 27

The women tackle the hill on the back side of the course.

The women tackle the hill on the back side of the course.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 21 of 27

Mara Abbott (Amy D Foundation) holds onto the leader jersey going into the final stage.

Mara Abbott (Amy D Foundation) holds onto the leader jersey going into the final stage.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 22 of 27

Fans watch as Scotti Wilborne (UnitedHealthcare) attacks up the climb.

Fans watch as Scotti Wilborne (UnitedHealthcare) attacks up the climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 23 of 27

The womens sprint to the line.

The womens sprint to the line.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 24 of 27

The mens jersey leaders get called to the start line.

The mens jersey leaders get called to the start line.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 25 of 27

The womens top three on the stage.

The womens top three on the stage.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 26 of 27

Jonny Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) tries to get a break up the road.

Jonny Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) tries to get a break up the road.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 27 of 27

Hannah Barnes (UnitedHealthcare) wins the Tour of the Gila criterium

Hannah Barnes (UnitedHealthcare) wins the Tour of the Gila criterium
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) scored an emphatic victory in the Tour of the Gila men's criterium, denying Drapac's Wouter Wippert the stage in a close-fought sprint. Eric Young (Optum), the race's points leader, was third.

Rafael Montiel (Orgullo Antioqueno) finished 13th on the stage to hold onto the race lead after his team controlled much of the 90-minute race, putting two seconds into Team SmartStop's Rob Britton, who is now at 24 seconds. The third place position on the overall changed hands, with Daniel Jaramillo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) grabbing a total of eight seconds worth of time bonuses to move over Optum's Phil Gaimon. He's now 54 seconds in arrears of Montiel.

It was Haedo's fourth win of the year after two stages of the Redlands Classic. The Argentinean, once a prolific winner in the states, was happy to quadruple the number of victories he's had over the past five seasons racing with Saxo Bank, Cannondale and last year SkyDive Dubai.

"I'm really happy to win again, and to have good legs this week. In the end I had a good wheel behind the Optum riders. Then two Unitedhealthcare riders went, and I was third coming into the last corner and jumped a little early, but I had good speed."

The race stayed largely together, with heat, altitude and wind conspiring to make life difficult and the race leader's Orgullo Antiqueno squad keeping most of the breakaways in check.

Hincapie's Robin Carpenter was awarded the most aggressive rider's jersey for his multiple, albeit futile, attacks, but said it was just too windy for anything to stick.

"The team plan was to get in a breakaway, preferably with two of us, but it proved to be difficult. The Colombians learned how to race crits really quickly. They got pretty good by the end.

There was a promising move with about 17 laps to go with a number of criterium specialists, including Bjorn Selander (Optum), Johnny Clarke (Unitedhealthcare), Jordan Kerby (Drapac), Kristofer Dahl (Smartstop), Walter Gaston (Jamis) and Chad Beyer (Superissimo), and Carpenter bridged across to it, but it didn't work.

Tom Zirbel (Optum) and Kerby, the top two riders in the time trial, launched a dangerous move with 7 laps to go, and stayed clear for several laps but when Jamis' Ben Jacques-Maynes came to the front to shut it down for Haedo, they quickly yielded. It was then up to the Argentinean to deliver, and he did, diving into the last corner and then leaving Wippert to fight for scraps.

The Dutch rider was very disappointed to miss out on his last probably chance for success here. "[Haedo] came under three guys in the last corner, with way more speed than we had. When I came out of the last corner I knew it was over and out," Wippert told Cyclingnews.

"The guy in front of me almost lost his bike, and I had to break a bit. I lost too much speed to get back for the win. I tried."

Wippert stunned the pro peloton when he took out a stage victory in the Tour Down Under in January, but the 24-year-old has been a consistent winner in Asia and Australia since joining Drapac in 2014. He admitted that following up that achievement has been challenging.

"When you start your year like that, the expectations are really high. The pressure is almost always a bit more then, but every race is separate from the other. It's always the goal to win. We try to do the best, and we will try to get the winning mood back in [Tour of] California."

Barnes tops crit as Abbott comes under attack

The UnitedHealthcare team pulled off its first victory of the Tour of the Gila in the women's race, with Great Britain's Hannah Barnes taking out the bunch sprint over Canadian champion Leah Kirchmann (Optum Pro Cycling). Alison Jackson (Twenty 16) was third, narrowly denying overall contender Lauren Stephens (Tibco-SVB) a time bonus which would move her closer to race leader Mara Abbott.

"It was a really hard crit, four days into an altitude stage race," Barnes said. "One-day crits are pretty straightforward for us, we've got those pretty dialled in, but stage race crits are more difficult. It was good to get a result - we haven't had a stage win this week yet, so it's good to finally get one."

Abbott's lead shrunk despite the hard work from her Amy D Foundation team. Stephens was able to claim an intermediate time bonus, taking third in the sprint to pull one second closer to dethroning the four-time Tour of the Gila winner. Stephens will go into the final stage just 8 seconds behind Abbott.

Meredith Miller, the Amy D team director said the team worked hard to keep Stephens from gaining time in the intermediate sprints. "Amanda [Miller - no relation -ed.] did an awesome job to keep Lauren from winning the intermediate sprint, even winning it herself, but we don't have a sprinter here for the finish, and Lauren is a good finisher, so we were just counting on the other teams to be eager for the stage win.

"Mara and the whole team will have to be on their toes tomorrow and put Mara into a position to do what she does best."

With her third place on the stage, Jackson claimed the green points jersey over Annie Ewart (Optum), while the mountains and young rider classifications remained the same, with Abbott and Glaesser leading, respectively.

With warm weather, a stiff headwind on the uphill section of the course and three hard days of racing behind them, neither race could get a breakaway clear. UnitedHealthcare's Scotti Wilborne had the longest breakaway in the women's race, staying clear for two laps inside the final 10km, but Stephens' Tibco squad were keen to put her into a position to get in the time bonuses, and Optum was after the stage win. UnitedHealthcare's Linda Villumsen countered her move, and had a solid gap but mistook the bell lap for the finish and sat up to celebrate at the line.

Optum's Brianne Walle attacked and nearly pulled off the stage win, forcing Unitedhealthcare to burn up their riders with Barnes having to put in the final effort to catch her.

"Bree went with a lap to go, which put a stick in the works," Barnes explained. "Then Lauren took a really good turn for me into the second to last corner, but she wasn't bringing it back. She swung off and I had to do the last bit. I couldn't breathe, and then Leah came past me and I managed to jump on her wheel and just get past her at the finish."

Kirchmann admitted that she jumped too early, and was disappointed to have missed such a strong opportunity for a win. "Bree was off the front until the final turn, forcing UHC to chase, and as we caught her I launched my sprint. I went too early, but that's how it goes sometimes. We were looking for the stage win, we've been trying to animate the race all week, but we have a good crit squad and I'm the sprinter, so this stage was a target."

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman1:30:24
2Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
3Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
4Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Smartstop
5Travis McCabe (USA) Team Smartstop
6Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
7Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
8Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling
9Christopher Horner (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
10Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
11Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
12Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
13Rafael Montiel (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
14Emerson Oronte (USA) AltoVelo/SeaSucker
15Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team Smartstop
16Rob Britton (Can) Team Smartstop
17Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team
18Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman
19Taylor Shelden (USA) AltoVelo/SeaSucker
20Adam De Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
21Cole House (USA) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching
22Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
23Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
24Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Smartstop
25Frayre Moctezuma Eder (Mex) IRT Racing
26Chad Beyer (USA) Superissimo
27Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team
28Nicola Dal Santo (Ita) Amore e Vita-USA Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
29Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
30James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team
31Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
32Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
33Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team
34Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis - Hagens Berman
35Connor McCutcheon (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
36Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
37Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
38Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
39Matt Rodrigues (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
40Ian Holt (USA) AltoVelo/SeaSucker
41Chris Butler (USA) Team Smartstop
42Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
43Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
44Dylan Girdlestone (Rsa) Drapac Professional Cycling
45Morgan Schmitt (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano
46Timothy Rugg (USA) Lupus Racing Team
47Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
48Max Korus (USA) Superissimo
49Bjorn Selander (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
50Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
51Jacob Albrecht (USA) California Giant/Specialized
52Sepp Kuss (USA) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle
53Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
54Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
55Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
56Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
57Camilo Zambrano (Col) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle
58Evan Huffman (USA) Team Smartstop
59Pablo Cesar Cruz (Hon) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching
60Rene Corella (Mex) IRT Racing
61Dillon Caldwell (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano
62Sergio Hernandez (USA) Incycle Cannondale
63Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
64Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
65Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
66Michael Le Rossingnol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
67Coulton Haltrich (USA) IRT Racing
68Sam Warford (USA) Superissimo
69Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
70Stefano Barberi (USA) California Giant/Specialized
71Tim Aiken (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
72Ansel Dickey (USA) California Giant/Specialized
73Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant/Specialized
74Andrs Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Incycle Cannondale
75Steven Perezluha (USA) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching
76Jared Gilyard (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano
77Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman
78Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
79Juan David Montoya Abreu (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
80Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:21
81Walton Brush (USA) IRT Racing
82Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
83James Gene Piccoli (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
84Efren Ortega (Pur) Incycle Cannondale
85Samuel Hunter Snipe Grove (USA) Incycle Cannondale
86Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:24
87Clint Mortley (USA) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle
88Walter Gaston Trillini (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman
89Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
90Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
91Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
92Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
93Shawn Gravois (USA) Lupus Racing Team
94Garrett McLeod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
95Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team0:00:28
96Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
97Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team
98Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
99Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
100Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:31
101Agam Bryfogle (USA) Superissimo
102Stuart Wight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
103Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
104Dennis Ramirez (USA) Superissimo
105Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:00:38
106Justin Mauch (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team0:00:44
107Julian Rodas (Col) Incycle Cannondale
108Quinn Keogh (USA) Superissimo0:00:47
109Carson Miller (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
110Joe Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:00:50
111Juan Sebastian Tamayo Martinez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
112Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
113Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:00:54
114Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Amore e Vita-USA Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:00:56
115Martin Kohler (Sui) Drapac Professional Cycling0:01:35
116William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
117Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:02:47
118Marcos Lazzarotto (USA) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching0:06:02
119Gilbert Ducoumau (Ven) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle0:07:02
120MacKenzie Brennan (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
DNSJim Peterman (USA) Superissimo
DNSSpencer Oswald (USA) Amore e Vita-USA Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
DNFBenjamin Wolfe (USA) California Giant/Specialized

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1:30:24
2Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
3Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team Smartstop
4Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team
5Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman
6Adam De Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
7Frayre Moctezuma Eder (Mex) IRT Racing
8Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team
9James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team
10Connor McCutcheon (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
11Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
12Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
13Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
14Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
15Jacob Albrecht (USA) California Giant/Specialized
16Sepp Kuss (USA) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle
17Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
18Pablo Cesar Cruz (Hon) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching
19Rene Corella (Mex) IRT Racing
20Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
21Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
22Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
23Sam Warford (USA) Superissimo
24Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
25Tim Aiken (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
26Ansel Dickey (USA) California Giant/Specialized
27Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant/Specialized
28Steven Perezluha (USA) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching
29Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
30Juan David Montoya Abreu (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
31James Gene Piccoli (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:00:21
32Samuel Hunter Snipe Grove (USA) Incycle Cannondale
33Walter Gaston Trillini (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:00:24
34Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
35Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
36Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
37Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team0:00:28
38Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
40Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:31
41Agam Bryfogle (USA) Superissimo
42Stuart Wight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
43Dennis Ramirez (USA) Superissimo
44Justin Mauch (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team0:00:44
45Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:02:47
46Gilbert Ducoumau (Ven) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle0:07:02

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rafael Montiel (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno8:46:03
2Rob Britton (Can) Team Smartstop0:00:24
3Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:00:54
4Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:58
5Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:10
6Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:14
7James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team0:01:22
8Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:33
9Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:39
10Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team0:01:42
11Adam De Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:01:47
12Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno0:01:48
13Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno0:01:50
14Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno0:01:58
15Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:59
16Christopher Horner (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team0:02:03
17Emerson Oronte (USA) AltoVelo/SeaSucker
18Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:02:04
19Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:02:16
20Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:02:36
21Dylan Girdlestone (Rsa) Drapac Professional Cycling0:02:44
22Timothy Rugg (USA) Lupus Racing Team
23Morgan Schmitt (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano0:02:48
24Taylor Shelden (USA) AltoVelo/SeaSucker0:02:58
25Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:03:12
26Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling0:03:22
27Chris Butler (USA) Team Smartstop0:03:28
28Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Smartstop0:03:32
29Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
30Connor McCutcheon (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team0:03:36
31Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:03:38
32Matt Rodrigues (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team0:03:54
33Frayre Moctezuma Eder (Mex) IRT Racing
34Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno0:03:58
35Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:04:08
36Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:04:18
37Bjorn Selander (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:04:33
38Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:04:45
39Chad Beyer (USA) Superissimo0:04:53
40Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:04:59
41Stefano Barberi (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:05:16
42Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:05:21
43Joe Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:05:24
44Andrs Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Incycle Cannondale0:05:27
45Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:05:39
46Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
47Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team0:05:58
48Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:06:17
49Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team0:06:21
50Sergio Hernandez (USA) Incycle Cannondale0:06:26
51Michael Le Rossingnol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:06:39
52Juan Sebastian Tamayo Martinez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno0:06:53
53Coulton Haltrich (USA) IRT Racing0:06:56
54Juan David Montoya Abreu (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno0:07:01
55Sepp Kuss (USA) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle0:07:02
56Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:07:08
57Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:07:19
58Camilo Zambrano (Col) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle0:07:38
59Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
60James Gene Piccoli (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:07:39
61Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:07:41
62Sam Warford (USA) Superissimo0:07:47
63Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team0:08:21
64Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:09:07
65Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:09:17
66Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:09:24
67Jared Gilyard (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano0:09:27
68Jacob Albrecht (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:09:31
69Evan Huffman (USA) Team Smartstop0:09:42
70Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:09:44
71Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:09:46
72Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:10:54
73Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:11:25
74Samuel Hunter Snipe Grove (USA) Incycle Cannondale0:11:29
75Travis McCabe (USA) Team Smartstop0:11:45
76Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team0:12:17
77MacKenzie Brennan (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:12:19
78Carson Miller (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:12:52
79Julian Rodas (Col) Incycle Cannondale
80Ian Holt (USA) AltoVelo/SeaSucker0:12:54
81Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:13:13
82Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:13:19
83Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:13:26
84Shawn Gravois (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:14:04
85William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:14:59
86Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:15:31
87Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Smartstop0:17:20
88Dennis Ramirez (USA) Superissimo0:17:31
89Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:17:49
90Nicola Dal Santo (Ita) Amore e Vita-USA Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:18:06
91Garrett McLeod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:18:27
92Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:18:49
93Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling0:18:52
94Martin Kohler (Sui) Drapac Professional Cycling0:19:08
95Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:19:58
96Justin Mauch (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team0:20:04
97Stuart Wight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:20:41
98Dillon Caldwell (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano0:21:09
99Ansel Dickey (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:21:29
100Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:21:53
101Max Korus (USA) Superissimo0:23:30
102Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:23:56
103Pablo Cesar Cruz (Hon) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching0:24:06
104Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Amore e Vita-USA Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:24:57
105Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:25:16
106Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team Smartstop0:26:51
107Agam Bryfogle (USA) Superissimo0:28:39
108Walter Gaston Trillini (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:28:42
109Steven Perezluha (USA) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching0:28:48
110Tim Aiken (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team0:29:02
111Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:30:02
112Clint Mortley (USA) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle0:31:30
113Quinn Keogh (USA) Superissimo0:32:14
114Rene Corella (Mex) IRT Racing0:32:50
115Cole House (USA) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching0:33:02
116Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:38:59
117Walton Brush (USA) IRT Racing0:44:42
118Efren Ortega (Pur) Incycle Cannondale0:45:15
119Marcos Lazzarotto (USA) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching0:50:12
120Gilbert Ducoumau (Ven) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle0:56:55

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman8:46:57
2Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:16
3Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:20
4James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team0:00:28
5Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team0:00:48
6Adam De Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:00:53
7Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:01:10
8Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:01:42
9Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:02:38
10Connor McCutcheon (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team0:02:42
11Frayre Moctezuma Eder (Mex) IRT Racing0:03:00
12Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:03:51
13Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:04:05
14Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:04:45
15Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:05:23
16Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team0:05:27
17Juan David Montoya Abreu (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno0:06:07
18Sepp Kuss (USA) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle0:06:08
19Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:06:14
20James Gene Piccoli (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:06:45
21Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:06:47
22Sam Warford (USA) Superissimo0:06:53
23Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team0:07:27
24Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:08:30
25Jacob Albrecht (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:08:37
26Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:08:52
27Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:10:31
28Samuel Hunter Snipe Grove (USA) Incycle Cannondale0:10:35
29Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team0:11:23
30Dennis Ramirez (USA) Superissimo0:16:37
31Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:16:55
32Justin Mauch (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team0:19:10
33Stuart Wight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:19:47
34Ansel Dickey (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:20:35
35Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:23:02
36Pablo Cesar Cruz (Hon) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching0:23:12
37Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:24:22
38Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team Smartstop0:25:57
39Agam Bryfogle (USA) Superissimo0:27:45
40Walter Gaston Trillini (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:27:48
41Steven Perezluha (USA) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching0:27:54
42Tim Aiken (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team0:28:08
43Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:29:08
44Rene Corella (Mex) IRT Racing0:31:56
45Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:38:05
46Gilbert Ducoumau (Ven) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle0:56:01

Pro Women

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hannah Barnes (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team1:04:08
2Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
3Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
4Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - SVB
5Liza Rachetto (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
6Erica Zaveta (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
7Flavia Oliveria (Bra) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
8Heather Fischer (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
9Teresa Casas (Mex) Uaem Grassi Pro Cycling Team Mexico
10Brianna Walle (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
11Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D Foundation
12Olivia Dillon (Irl) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
13Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
14Ana Maria Hernandez Delgado (Mex) Uaem Grassi Pro Cycling Team Mexico
15Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:05
16Amanda Miller (USA) Amy D Foundation
17Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
18Miranda Griffiths (Aus) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
19Shoshauna Routley (Can) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
20Athena Countouriotis (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
21Rocio Parrado Guarnizo (Col) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team
22Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
23Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
24Abigail Mickey (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
25Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
26Anna Sanders (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
27Andreina Patric Rivera Del Risco (Col) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team
28Madeline Boutet (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
29Jessica Cerra (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
30Jessenia Alejan Meneses Gonzalez (Col) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team
31Dulce Pliego Moreno (Mex) Uaem Grassi Pro Cycling Team Mexico
32Aranza Valentin Villalon Sanchez (Chi) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team
33Julie Emmerman (USA) Amy D Foundation
34Lauren Tamayo (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:12
35Anne Perry (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K40:00:20
36Breanne Nalder (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K40:00:27
37Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Team Tibco - SVB0:00:39
38Scotti Wilborne (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:42
39Marcela Elizabe Prieto Castaneda (Mex) Uaem Grassi Pro Cycling Team Mexico
40Joanne Hogan (Aus) Team Tibco - SVB
41Patricia Schwager (Swi) Team Tibco - SVB
42Kathryn Bertine (Skn) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
43Annie Toth (USA) Amy D Foundation
44Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
45Ariane Horbach (Ger) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
46Kathryn Donovan (USA) Amy D Foundation
47Amber Gaffney (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air0:01:13
48Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:47
49Mia Manganello (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
50Jannalyn Luttrell (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K40:05:21

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D Foundation8:36:51
2Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - SVB0:00:08
3Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:53
4Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:31
5Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:41
6Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air0:01:56
7Brianna Walle (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:07
8Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:03:13
9Miranda Griffiths (Aus) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental0:03:22
10Flavia Oliveria (Bra) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good0:03:43
11Abigail Mickey (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
12Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air0:03:57
13Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air0:04:18
14Breanne Nalder (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K40:04:51
15Hannah Barnes (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:05:12
16Rocio Parrado Guarnizo (Col) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team0:05:23
17Anna Sanders (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good0:05:28
18Scotti Wilborne (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:05:34
19Athena Countouriotis (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good0:05:45
20Anne Perry (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K40:06:31
21Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K40:07:16
22Joanne Hogan (Aus) Team Tibco - SVB0:07:56
23Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:08:56
24Olivia Dillon (Irl) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good0:09:56
25Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:10:05
26Annie Toth (USA) Amy D Foundation0:10:56
27Erica Zaveta (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental0:11:01
28Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Team Tibco - SVB0:11:09
29Liza Rachetto (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental0:12:26
30Jessica Cerra (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air0:12:55
31Amber Gaffney (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air0:14:01
32Julie Emmerman (USA) Amy D Foundation0:15:38
33Heather Fischer (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K40:16:40
34Patricia Schwager (Swi) Team Tibco - SVB0:16:42
35Kathryn Bertine (Skn) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental0:17:01
36Kathryn Donovan (USA) Amy D Foundation0:18:08
37Marcela Elizabe Prieto Castaneda (Mex) Uaem Grassi Pro Cycling Team Mexico0:18:42
38Shoshauna Routley (Can) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental0:19:07
39Dulce Pliego Moreno (Mex) Uaem Grassi Pro Cycling Team Mexico0:19:35
40Madeline Boutet (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air0:21:07
41Jannalyn Luttrell (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K40:21:16
42Teresa Casas (Mex) Uaem Grassi Pro Cycling Team Mexico0:22:32
43Mia Manganello (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good0:23:10
44Amanda Miller (USA) Amy D Foundation0:25:02
45Ariane Horbach (Ger) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:27:50
46Aranza Valentin Villalon Sanchez (Chi) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team0:29:10
47Ana Maria Hernandez Delgado (Mex) Uaem Grassi Pro Cycling Team Mexico0:31:09
48Jessenia Alejan Meneses Gonzalez (Col) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team0:32:16
49Lauren Tamayo (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:34:21
50Andreina Patric Rivera Del Risco (Col) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team0:37:46

Latest on Cyclingnews