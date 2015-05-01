Trending

Zirbel, Stephens win Tour of the Gila time trial

Montiel and Abbott hold onto leader's jersey

Tom Zirbel (Optum) on the way to todays win.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The mens top three for stage three.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Rafael Montiel (Orgullo Antioqueno) on the way into the finish.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Rafael Montiel (Orgullo Antioqueno) holds onto the leaders jersey after todays TT.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Cristhian Montoya (Orgullo Antioqueno) enjoying racing outside of his native Columbia.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Daniel Jaramillo (Jamis) sporting the best young rider jersey for the TT.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Phil Gaimon (Optum) finds a new time trial position.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Chris Horner (Airgas) out of the saddle on the climb.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Chris Horner (Airgas) comes up the climb.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Janez Brajkovic (UnitedHealthcare) heads back towards the finish.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Rob Britton (SmartStop) held on for second place today.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Rob Britton (SmartStop) coming into the turnaround.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Gavin Mannion (Jelly Belly) tucked in for seventh.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Julie Emmerman (Amy D Foundation) going hard on the way to the turnaround.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Brianna Walle (Optum) passes riders on her way to second place.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Hannah Barnes (UnitedHealthcare) rounded out todays top ten.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Todays top three for the women.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Abby Mickey (UnitedHealthcare) showing off the best young rider jersey today.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Mara Abbott (Amy D Foundation) on her way up the climb.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Jasmin Glaesser (Optum) tucked in for a fourth place ride.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Lauren Stephens (TIBCO) during todays winning ride.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Linda Villumsen (UnitedHealthcare) putting in a strong ride.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Leah Kirchmann (Optum) after the turnaround.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) focuses to get a sixth place today.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Allie Dragoo (Twenty 16) keeps her head down on the way to her third place.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Leah Kirchmann (Optum) heads up the climb.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Annie Ewart (Optum) holds on to the sprint jersey through todays time trial.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
James Oram (Axeon) putting in a strong ride for eighth place.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly) passes riders on the way to fourth.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Janez Brajkovic (UnitedHealthcare) heads back towards the finish.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Rob Britton (SmartStop) coming into the turnaround.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Gavin Mannion (Jelly Belly) tucked in for seventh.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
James Oram (TIBCO) putting in a strong ride for eighth place.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly) passes riders on the way to fourth.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Cristhian Montoya (Orgullo Antioqueno) comes by in the KOM jersey.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Chris Horner (Airgas) takes a drink on the descent.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Greg Daniel (Axeon) tucked in on his way to fifth place.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Tom Zirbel (Optum) making his way to the turn around.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Evan Huffman (SmartStop) on the descent.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Chris Horner (Airgas) comes up the climb.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Chris Horner (Airgas) out of the saddle on the climb.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Cristhian Montoya (Orgullo Antioqueno) comes by in the KOM jersey.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Chris Horner (Airgas) takes a drink on the descent.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Greg Daniel (Axeon) tucked in on his way to fifth place.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Tom Zirbel (Optum) on the way to todays win.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Tom Zirbel (Optum) making his way to the turn around.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Evan Huffman (SmartStop) on the descent.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Rafael Montiel (Orgullo Antioqueno) on the way into the finish.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Rafael Montiel (Orgullo Antioqueno) holds onto the leaders jersey after todays TT.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Cristhian Montoya (Orgullo Antioqueno) enjoying racing outside of his native Columbia.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Daniel Jaramillo (Jamis) sporting the best young rider jersey for the TT.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Phil Gaimon (Optum) finds a new time trial position.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Rob Britton (SmartStop) held on for second place today.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Tom Zirbel (Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies) and Lauren Stephens (Team Tibco-SVB) claimed the wins in the Tour of the Gila stage 3 time trial on Friday, with Stephens getting the double bonus of moving herself into second in the general classification, just 10 seconds off of leader Mara Abbott (Amy D Foundation). Brianna Walle (Optum) was second on the stage, with Twenty16's Allie Dragoo in third.

Rafael Montiel (Orgulla Antioqueno) held onto the lead in the men's race, but SmartStop's Rob Britton moved into second overall at 22 seconds thanks to his second-place finish in the stage. Former Australian U23 time trial champion Jordan Kerby (Drapac) was third. Optum's Phil Gaimon moved into third overall, chipping away five seconds on the race leader.

The 26km Tour of the Gila time trial, which takes place on a wide open highway in Tyrone, New Mexico, normally punishes the riders not only with double climbs on the out-and-back, but painfully strong winds. Friday was unusually calm, leading to fast times on the day.

"Usually it's really windy here," Zirbel told Cyclingnews. "This is abnormal, it's the calmest I've ever raced here. I thought that would be a disadvantage for me today, but it seemed OK."

SmartStop's Evan Huffman set the fastest early time with a 34:48, passing seven earlier starters on the course, but he was soon eclipsed by Zirbel, who crushed the field with his fastest performance here since 2008 when he went two seconds slower. He was still well off Levi Leipheimer's course record of 32:59, but happy to take Optum's second stage win in a row.

"It's always good to get the stage win," Zirbel said. "It was a weird feeling coming into today. Almost everyone in the race expected me to win, but I still didn't feel confident because anything less than a win would have been a disappointment. It's still bike racing - it's so hard, you never know how you're going to go on the day. I'm pretty pleased. It's two stage wins in a row for us. We'll keep it going for the last two stages."

Britton, like Stephens, parlayed his strong performance into a second-placed position in the general classification, getting revenge for a disappointing 2014 race where he lost time in this stage and ended up missing the overall victory by four slim seconds.

"Last year I made a few mistakes coming into the finish and it cost me a few places, and eventually the overall by six (sic) seconds. This year I was dead set on improving on that. I did a lot of work on the time trial this year and it showed today. Last year's close third place is very fresh in my memory, so that was a lot of motivation for this year."

Britton sees the overall contenders saving their legs during tomorrow's criterium, with Sunday's Gila Monster finale sure to shake up the overall. "Sunday's course can change everything, it does every year. I feel really good on the bike, the form's good. I think I've finished second on the Gila Monster stage twice now, so I hope to improve on that, too," he said.

Kerby, racing for his second time in the US, had previewed the course earlier in the week and thought he could get into the top 10 on the stage, but was surprised to take third, 31 seconds behind Zirbel. "I knew the downhills were so fast I'd have to freewheel it," Kerby said. "The tactic was just to go full gas up the hill and recover on the descent. I came into the day thinking I would be happy with a top 10. When I started I was feeling quite good and thought I could push for a top five. I knew Zirbel was starting behind me, and he's pure class in the time trials - I knew if I could stop him from catching me for as long as possible then I'd be on a good one. He ended up catching me with about 500m to go. When I crossed the line I thought I might be on the podium."

Although the Colombian climbers are not known to be expert time trialists, race leader Montiel only lost a significant amount of time to Britton - who put 50 seconds into him and is now within shouting distance at 22 seconds on GC. "It was a hard race," Montiel said. "I was confident in my abilities, and I knew it was a hard time trial. Some of the guys reduced the advantage I had, but I'm happy to maintain the lead. While it's never really enough, it's never predictable. I'm expecting to have a hard fight on Sunday, but I think the team will respond. We won't be able to tell until Sunday, but I hope it's enough."

On the women's side, Julie Emmerman (Amy D Foundation) set the fast early time with 40:53, staying in the hot seat until Optum's Brianne Walle rocketed through almost two minutes faster in a 38:59. Twenty16's Allie Dragoo came within 30 seconds of Walle, setting a 39:21. Stephens had been setting fast times along the course, and came screaming down the final descent, blasting through the line with a 38:35. With climbers Flavia Oliveria (Visit Dallas) and Abby Mickey (UnitedHealthcare) losing minutes, and Optum's Jasmin Glaesser conceding 51 seconds to Stephens, it was only down to how race leader Mara Abbott would perform.

Abbott came through with a solid ride in 39:28, keeping the race lead by only nine seconds over Stephens.

"My husband thought I could do 38:15, but you can only go as fast as you can go," Stephens told Cyclingnews. "It felt very solid. I rode the stage a little differently from last year, I'm more of a steady rider. This year I tried to push it on the climbs and recover on the downhills. It seemed to be a success for me, because I went quite a bit faster than last year."

The winner of the Joe Martin stage race, and last year's NRC overall winner was unsure of whether or not she could get back those nine seconds on Abbott in the next two stages, but said her Tibco-SVB team would give it their best.

"To come out with a stage win and move up in GC is phenomenal," Stephens said. "I never came to Gila expecting to be in contention for the GC, so we'll just take it race by race and see what we can do."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:33:50
2Rob Britton (Can) Team Smartstop0:00:25
3Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:00:31
4Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:41
5Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:00:55
6Evan Huffman (USA) Team Smartstop0:00:58
7Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
8James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team0:00:59
9Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:10
10Rafael Montiel (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno0:01:15
11Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno0:01:20
12Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman
13Timothy Rugg (USA) Lupus Racing Team
14Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:01:23
15Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
16Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team0:01:28
17Adam De Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
18Connor McCutcheon (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team0:01:29
19Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno0:01:31
20Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:01:36
21Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:37
22Andrs Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Incycle Cannondale0:01:43
23Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:01:45
24Morgan Schmitt (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano0:01:46
25Dylan Girdlestone (Rsa) Drapac Professional Cycling0:01:48
26Nicola Dal Santo (Ita) Amore e Vita-USA Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:01:52
27Taylor Shelden (USA) AltoVelo/SeaSucker0:01:54
28Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:55
29William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:01:57
30Emerson Oronte (USA) AltoVelo/SeaSucker0:01:58
31Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:01:59
32Juan David Montoya Abreu (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno0:02:00
33Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:02:03
34Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team0:02:05
35Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:02:08
36Dillon Caldwell (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano
37Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno0:02:12
38Max Korus (USA) Superissimo0:02:14
39Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:02:15
40Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling0:02:18
41Christopher Horner (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team0:02:19
42Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
43Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Amore e Vita-USA Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:02:21
44Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
45Matt Rodrigues (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
46Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
47Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:02:23
48Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:28
49Chris Butler (USA) Team Smartstop0:02:30
50Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:02:33
51Bjorn Selander (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:41
52Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Smartstop0:02:44
53Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:47
54Frayre Moctezuma Eder (Mex) IRT Racing0:02:54
55Martin Kohler (Sui) Drapac Professional Cycling0:03:00
56Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:03:02
57Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:03:07
58Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:03:08
59Benjamin Wolfe (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:03:10
60Steven Perezluha (USA) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching0:03:11
61Coulton Haltrich (USA) IRT Racing0:03:16
62James Gene Piccoli (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:03:18
63Joe Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:03:19
64Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:03:21
65Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:03:27
66Stefano Barberi (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:03:28
67Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:03:29
68Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:03:31
69Samuel Hunter Snipe Grove (USA) Incycle Cannondale0:03:32
70Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:03:33
71Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team
72Michael Le Rossingnol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:03:40
73Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:03:44
74Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:03:45
75Chad Beyer (USA) Superissimo0:03:49
76Rene Corella (Mex) IRT Racing0:03:51
77Justin Mauch (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team0:03:52
78Sergio Hernandez (USA) Incycle Cannondale0:03:53
79Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:03:56
80Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team Smartstop0:04:00
81Sam Warford (USA) Superissimo0:04:01
82Dennis Ramirez (USA) Superissimo0:04:05
83Walter Gaston Trillini (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:04:06
84Travis McCabe (USA) Team Smartstop0:04:10
85Jacob Albrecht (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:04:13
86MacKenzie Brennan (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:04:16
87Carson Miller (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:04:20
88Tim Aiken (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team0:04:28
89Juan Sebastian Tamayo Martinez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno0:04:31
90Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:04:32
91Marcos Lazzarotto (USA) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching0:04:35
92Ian Holt (USA) AltoVelo/SeaSucker0:04:37
93Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
94Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:04:40
95Sepp Kuss (USA) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle0:04:44
96Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:04:45
97Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:04:47
98Stuart Wight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
99Camilo Zambrano (Col) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle0:04:54
100Garrett McLeod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:05:01
101Jared Gilyard (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano
102Shawn Gravois (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:05:02
103Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Smartstop0:05:03
104Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:05:22
105Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:05:23
106Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team
107Ansel Dickey (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:05:27
108Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team0:05:33
109Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:05:35
110Clint Mortley (USA) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle0:05:43
111Pablo Cesar Cruz (Hon) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching0:05:54
112Spencer Oswald (USA) Amore e Vita-USA Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:06:04
113Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling0:06:11
114Walton Brush (USA) IRT Racing0:06:12
115Julian Rodas (Col) Incycle Cannondale0:06:21
116Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:06:33
117Agam Bryfogle (USA) Superissimo0:06:38
118Gilbert Ducoumau (Ven) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle0:06:44
119Jim Peterman (USA) Superissimo0:06:46
120Cole House (USA) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching0:07:08
121Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team0:07:19
122Quinn Keogh (USA) Superissimo0:07:37
123Efren Ortega (Pur) Incycle Cannondale0:07:38
OTLBryce Young (USA) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle
DNSAngus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:34:21
2Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:10
3Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:00:24
4Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:27
5James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team0:00:28
6Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:00:49
7Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:00:52
8Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team0:00:57
9Adam De Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
10Connor McCutcheon (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team0:00:58
11Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:01:14
12Juan David Montoya Abreu (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno0:01:29
13Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:01:32
14Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:50
15Frayre Moctezuma Eder (Mex) IRT Racing0:02:23
16Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:02:31
17Benjamin Wolfe (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:02:39
18Steven Perezluha (USA) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching0:02:40
19James Gene Piccoli (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:02:47
20Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:02:50
21Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:02:56
22Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:02:58
23Samuel Hunter Snipe Grove (USA) Incycle Cannondale0:03:01
24Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team0:03:02
25Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:03:14
26Rene Corella (Mex) IRT Racing0:03:20
27Justin Mauch (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team0:03:21
28Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team Smartstop0:03:29
29Sam Warford (USA) Superissimo0:03:30
30Dennis Ramirez (USA) Superissimo0:03:34
31Walter Gaston Trillini (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:03:35
32Jacob Albrecht (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:03:42
33Tim Aiken (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team0:03:57
34Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:04:01
35Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:04:09
36Sepp Kuss (USA) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle0:04:13
37Stuart Wight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:04:16
38Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:04:51
39Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:04:52
40Ansel Dickey (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:04:56
41Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team0:05:02
42Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:05:04
43Pablo Cesar Cruz (Hon) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching0:05:23
44Spencer Oswald (USA) Amore e Vita-USA Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:05:33
45Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:06:02
46Agam Bryfogle (USA) Superissimo0:06:07
47Gilbert Ducoumau (Ven) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle0:06:13
48Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team0:06:48

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Optum P/B Kelly Benefit S1:44:35
2Axeon Cycling Team0:00:17
3Drapac Professional Cycli0:00:25
4Team Smartstop0:00:48
5Orgullo Antioqueno0:01:01
6Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis0:01:07
7Jamis - Hagens Berman0:02:22
8Hincapie Racing Team0:02:42
9Airgas-Safeway Cycling Te0:03:04
10United Healthcare Profess0:03:49
11Silber Pro Cycling0:05:01
12Lupus Racing Team0:05:02
13Altovelo-Seasucker Factor0:05:24
14Canyon Bicycles Shimano0:05:50
15Incycle Cannondale0:06:03
16H&R Block Pro Cycling0:06:21
17Irt Racing0:06:56
18Superissimo0:06:59
19Amore&Vito-Usa Racing Pre0:07:12
20California Giant/Speciali0:07:46
21Isagenix / Seasucker / Gu0:10:35
22Intermountain Livewell P/0:12:16

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rafael Montiel (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno7:15:41
2Rob Britton (Can) Team Smartstop0:00:22
3Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:56
4Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:01:00
5Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:08
6Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:12
7James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team0:01:20
8Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:31
9Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:37
10Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team0:01:40
11Adam De Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:01:45
12Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno0:01:47
13Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno0:01:48
14Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno0:01:56
15Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:57
16Christopher Horner (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team0:02:01
17Emerson Oronte (USA) AltoVelo/SeaSucker
18Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:02:02
19Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:02:14
20Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:02:34
21Dylan Girdlestone (Rsa) Drapac Professional Cycling0:02:42
22Timothy Rugg (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:02:43
23Morgan Schmitt (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano0:02:46
24Taylor Shelden (USA) AltoVelo/SeaSucker0:02:56
25Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:03:10
26Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling0:03:20
27Chris Butler (USA) Team Smartstop0:03:26
28Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Smartstop0:03:30
29Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
30Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno0:03:32
31Connor McCutcheon (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team0:03:34
32Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:03:36
33Matt Rodrigues (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team0:03:52
34Frayre Moctezuma Eder (Mex) IRT Racing
35Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:04:06
36Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:04:15
37Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:04:16
38Bjorn Selander (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:04:31
39Joe Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:04:32
40Chad Beyer (USA) Superissimo0:04:51
41Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:04:57
42Stefano Barberi (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:05:14
43Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:05:16
44Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:05:19
45Andrs Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Incycle Cannondale0:05:25
46Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:05:37
47Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:05:51
48Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team0:05:56
49Juan Sebastian Tamayo Martinez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno0:06:01
50Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team0:06:19
51Sergio Hernandez (USA) Incycle Cannondale0:06:24
52Michael Le Rossingnol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:06:37
53Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:06:46
54Coulton Haltrich (USA) IRT Racing0:06:54
55Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:06:57
56Juan David Montoya Abreu (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno0:06:59
57Sepp Kuss (USA) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle0:07:00
58Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:07:06
59Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:07:15
60James Gene Piccoli (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:07:16
61Camilo Zambrano (Col) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle0:07:36
62Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:07:39
63Sam Warford (USA) Superissimo0:07:45
64Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team0:08:19
65Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:08:37
66Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:08:52
67Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:08:58
68Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:09:15
69Jared Gilyard (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano0:09:25
70Jacob Albrecht (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:09:29
71Evan Huffman (USA) Team Smartstop0:09:40
72Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:09:58
73Samuel Hunter Snipe Grove (USA) Incycle Cannondale0:11:06
74Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:11:23
75Travis McCabe (USA) Team Smartstop0:11:43
76Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team0:11:47
77Carson Miller (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:12:03
78Julian Rodas (Col) Incycle Cannondale0:12:06
79MacKenzie Brennan (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:12:17
80Ian Holt (USA) AltoVelo/SeaSucker0:12:52
81Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:13:11
82Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:13:17
83William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:13:22
84Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:13:34
85Shawn Gravois (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:13:38
86Jim Peterman (USA) Superissimo0:14:16
87Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:15:33
88Dennis Ramirez (USA) Superissimo0:16:58
89Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Smartstop0:17:18
90Martin Kohler (Sui) Drapac Professional Cycling0:17:31
91Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:17:47
92Garrett McLeod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:18:01
93Nicola Dal Santo (Ita) Amore e Vita-USA Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:18:04
94Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:18:09
95Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling0:18:56
96Justin Mauch (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team0:19:18
97Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:19:28
98Stuart Wight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:20:08
99Benjamin Wolfe (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:20:46
100Dillon Caldwell (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano0:21:07
101Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:21:27
102Ansel Dickey (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:21:32
103Max Korus (USA) Superissimo0:23:28
104Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:23:30
105Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Amore e Vita-USA Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:23:59
106Pablo Cesar Cruz (Hon) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching0:24:04
107Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:25:14
108Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team Smartstop0:26:50
109Agam Bryfogle (USA) Superissimo0:28:06
110Walter Gaston Trillini (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:28:16
111Steven Perezluha (USA) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching0:28:46
112Tim Aiken (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team0:29:00
113Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:29:32
114Spencer Oswald (USA) Amore e Vita-USA Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:30:14
115Clint Mortley (USA) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle0:31:04
116Quinn Keogh (USA) Superissimo0:31:25
117Rene Corella (Mex) IRT Racing0:32:48
118Cole House (USA) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching0:33:00
119Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:38:26
120Marcos Lazzarotto (USA) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching0:44:08
121Walton Brush (USA) IRT Racing0:44:19
122Efren Ortega (Pur) Incycle Cannondale0:44:52
123Gilbert Ducoumau (Ven) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle0:49:51

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno20pts
2Rafael Montiel (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno15
3Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies14
4Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman12
5Timothy Rugg (USA) Lupus Racing Team5
6Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5
7Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis - Hagens Berman5
8Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno3
9Christopher Horner (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team3
10Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1
11Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team1
12Morgan Schmitt (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1OPTUM P/B KELLY BENEFIT S21:48:55
2ORGULLO ANTIOQUENO0:00:51
3TEAM SMARTSTOP0:03:29
4DRAPAC PROFESSIONAL CYCLI0:04:00
5AXEON CYCLING TEAM0:04:08
6JELLY BELLY P/B MAXXIS0:04:34
7HINCAPIE RACING TEAM0:05:29
8AIRGAS-SAFEWAY CYCLING TE0:06:19
9UNITED HEALTHCARE PROFESS0:07:21
10JAMIS - HAGENS BERMAN0:09:07
11SILBER PRO CYCLING0:11:02
12LUPUS RACING TEAM0:13:43
13ALTOVELO-SEASUCKER FACTOR0:15:57
14H&R BLOCK PRO CYCLING0:18:28
15SUPERISSIMO0:18:35
16INCYCLE CANNONDALE0:19:14
17CALIFORNIA GIANT/SPECIALI0:28:20
18CANYON BICYCLES SHIMANO0:30:31
19IRT RACING0:36:55
20INTERMOUNTAIN LIVEWELL P/0:41:29
21AMORE&VITO-USA RACING PRE1:10:25
22Isagenix / SeaSucker / Gu1:12:27

Pro Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - SVB0:38:35
2Brianna Walle (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:24
3Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air0:00:46
4Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:51
5Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D Foundation0:00:53
6Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:21
7Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:26
8Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:10
9Julie Emmerman (USA) Amy D Foundation0:02:18
10Hannah Barnes (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:02:36
11Kathryn Bertine (Skn) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental0:02:51
12Breanne Nalder (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K40:03:07
13Miranda Griffiths (Aus) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental0:03:08
14Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air0:03:09
15Amber Gaffney (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air0:03:20
16Anna Sanders (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good0:03:23
17Flavia Oliveria (Bra) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good0:03:37
18Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air0:03:40
19Abigail Mickey (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:03:43
20Athena Countouriotis (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good0:03:45
21Scotti Wilborne (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:04:01
22Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Team Tibco - SVB0:04:20
23Teresa Casas (Mex) Uaem Grassi Pro Cycling Team Mexico0:04:22
24Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:04:24
25Jannalyn Luttrell (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K40:04:26
26Joanne Hogan (Aus) Team Tibco - SVB0:04:27
27Rocio Parrado Guarnizo (Col) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team0:04:31
28Erica Zaveta (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental0:04:37
29Patricia Schwager (Swi) Team Tibco - SVB0:04:47
30Anne Perry (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K40:04:56
31Lauren Tamayo (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:04:59
32Jessica Cerra (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air0:05:17
33Amanda Miller (USA) Amy D Foundation0:05:27
34Olivia Dillon (Irl) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good0:05:33
35Heather Fischer (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K40:05:37
36Annie Toth (USA) Amy D Foundation0:06:00
37Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K40:06:04
38Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:06:08
39Kathryn Donovan (USA) Amy D Foundation0:06:12
40Madeline Boutet (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air0:06:22
41Ana Maria Hernandez Delgado (Mex) Uaem Grassi Pro Cycling Team Mexico0:06:26
42Mia Manganello (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good0:06:29
43Liza Rachetto (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental0:06:31
44Andreina Patric Rivera Del Risco (Col) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team0:07:50
45Aranza Valentin Villalon Sanchez (Chi) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team0:08:02
46Shoshauna Routley (Can) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
47Marcela Elizabe Prieto Castaneda (Mex) Uaem Grassi Pro Cycling Team Mexico0:08:08
48Jessenia Alejan Meneses Gonzalez (Col) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team0:08:09
49Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental0:08:21
50Dulce Pliego Moreno (Mex) Uaem Grassi Pro Cycling Team Mexico0:09:04
51Ariane Horbach (Ger) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:10:01
DNSAnna Christiansen (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:39:26
2Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:19
3Hannah Barnes (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:45
4Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air0:02:18
5Abigail Mickey (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:02:52
6Teresa Casas (Mex) Uaem Grassi Pro Cycling Team Mexico0:03:31
7Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K40:05:13
8Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:05:17
9Madeline Boutet (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air0:05:31
10Ana Maria Hernandez Delgado (Mex) Uaem Grassi Pro Cycling Team Mexico0:05:35
11Andreina Patric Rivera Del Risco (Col) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team0:06:59
12Aranza Valentin Villalon Sanchez (Chi) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team0:07:11
13Marcela Elizabe Prieto Castaneda (Mex) Uaem Grassi Pro Cycling Team Mexico0:07:17
14Jessenia Alejan Meneses Gonzalez (Col) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team0:07:18
15Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental0:07:30
16Ariane Horbach (Ger) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:09:10

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Optum P/B Kelly Benefit S1:59:10
2Unitedhealthcare Professi0:01:58
3Twenty 16 P/B Ridebiker0:03:50
4Amy D Foundation0:05:13
5Team Tibco - Svb0:05:22
6Bmw P/B Happy Toothe Dental0:07:11
7Visit Dallas Cycling P/B0:07:20
8Dna Cycling Pb K40:09:04
9Uaem-G Pro-Cycling Team M0:15:31
10Itau Shimano Ladies Power0:16:58

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D Foundation7:32:43
2Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - SVB0:00:09
3Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:48
4Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:31
5Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:36
6Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air0:01:52
7Brianna Walle (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:10
8Miranda Griffiths (Aus) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental0:03:17
9Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:03:19
10Abigail Mickey (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:03:38
11Flavia Oliveria (Bra) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good0:03:43
12Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air0:03:52
13Breanne Nalder (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K40:04:24
14Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air0:04:27
15Scotti Wilborne (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:04:52
16Rocio Parrado Guarnizo (Col) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team0:05:18
17Hannah Barnes (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:05:22
18Anna Sanders (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good0:05:23
19Athena Countouriotis (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good0:05:40
20Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:06:09
21Anne Perry (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K40:06:11
22Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K40:07:11
23Joanne Hogan (Aus) Team Tibco - SVB0:07:14
24Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:09:23
25Olivia Dillon (Irl) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good0:10:01
26Annie Toth (USA) Amy D Foundation0:10:14
27Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Team Tibco - SVB0:10:30
28Erica Zaveta (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental0:11:01
29Liza Rachetto (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental0:12:26
30Amber Gaffney (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air0:12:48
31Jessica Cerra (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air0:12:50
32Julie Emmerman (USA) Amy D Foundation0:15:33
33Jannalyn Luttrell (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K40:15:55
34Patricia Schwager (Swi) Team Tibco - SVB0:16:00
35Kathryn Bertine (Skn) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental0:16:19
36Heather Fischer (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K40:16:40
37Kathryn Donovan (USA) Amy D Foundation0:17:26
38Marcela Elizabe Prieto Castaneda (Mex) Uaem Grassi Pro Cycling Team Mexico0:18:00
39Shoshauna Routley (Can) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental0:19:02
40Dulce Pliego Moreno (Mex) Uaem Grassi Pro Cycling Team Mexico0:19:30
41Mia Manganello (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good0:20:23
42Madeline Boutet (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air0:21:02
43Teresa Casas (Mex) Uaem Grassi Pro Cycling Team Mexico0:22:32
44Amanda Miller (USA) Amy D Foundation0:25:00
45Ariane Horbach (Ger) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:27:08
46Aranza Valentin Villalon Sanchez (Chi) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team0:29:05
47Ana Maria Hernandez Delgado (Mex) Uaem Grassi Pro Cycling Team Mexico0:31:09
48Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental0:32:08
49Jessenia Alejan Meneses Gonzalez (Col) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team0:32:11
50Lauren Tamayo (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:34:09
51Andreina Patric Rivera Del Risco (Col) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team0:37:41

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies18pts
2Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air18
3Olivia Dillon (Irl) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good17
4Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies13
5Hannah Barnes (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team8
6Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K48
7Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - SVB7
8Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air4
9Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team3
10Flavia Oliveria (Bra) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good2
11Brianna Walle (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1
12Rocio Parrado Guarnizo (Col) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team1
13Liza Rachetto (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental1
14Mia Manganello (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D Foundation16pts
2Flavia Oliveria (Bra) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good15
3Abigail Mickey (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team13
4Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies9
5Breanne Nalder (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K47
6Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5
7Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team5
8Miranda Griffiths (Aus) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental5
9Olivia Dillon (Irl) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good5
10Kathryn Donovan (USA) Amy D Foundation3
11Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - SVB1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies18pts
2Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air18
3Olivia Dillon (Irl) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good17
4Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies13
5Hannah Barnes (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team8
6Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K48
7Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - SVB7
8Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air4
9Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team3
10Flavia Oliveria (Bra) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good2
11Brianna Walle (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1
12Rocio Parrado Guarnizo (Col) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team1
13Liza Rachetto (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental1
14Mia Manganello (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Unitedhealthcare Professi22:43:47
2Optum P/B Kelly Benefit S0:00:05
3Twenty 16 P/B Ridebiker0:04:17
4Visit Dallas Cycling P/B0:09:02
5Dna Cycling Pb K40:10:32
6Team Tibco - Svb0:12:16
7Amy D Foundation0:12:34
8Bmw P/B Happy Toothe Dent0:17:27
9Uaem-G Pro-Cycling Team M0:42:13
10Itau Shimano Ladies Power1:00:37

