Tom Zirbel (Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies) and Lauren Stephens (Team Tibco-SVB) claimed the wins in the Tour of the Gila stage 3 time trial on Friday, with Stephens getting the double bonus of moving herself into second in the general classification, just 10 seconds off of leader Mara Abbott (Amy D Foundation). Brianna Walle (Optum) was second on the stage, with Twenty16's Allie Dragoo in third.

Rafael Montiel (Orgulla Antioqueno) held onto the lead in the men's race, but SmartStop's Rob Britton moved into second overall at 22 seconds thanks to his second-place finish in the stage. Former Australian U23 time trial champion Jordan Kerby (Drapac) was third. Optum's Phil Gaimon moved into third overall, chipping away five seconds on the race leader.

The 26km Tour of the Gila time trial, which takes place on a wide open highway in Tyrone, New Mexico, normally punishes the riders not only with double climbs on the out-and-back, but painfully strong winds. Friday was unusually calm, leading to fast times on the day.

"Usually it's really windy here," Zirbel told Cyclingnews. "This is abnormal, it's the calmest I've ever raced here. I thought that would be a disadvantage for me today, but it seemed OK."

SmartStop's Evan Huffman set the fastest early time with a 34:48, passing seven earlier starters on the course, but he was soon eclipsed by Zirbel, who crushed the field with his fastest performance here since 2008 when he went two seconds slower. He was still well off Levi Leipheimer's course record of 32:59, but happy to take Optum's second stage win in a row.

"It's always good to get the stage win," Zirbel said. "It was a weird feeling coming into today. Almost everyone in the race expected me to win, but I still didn't feel confident because anything less than a win would have been a disappointment. It's still bike racing - it's so hard, you never know how you're going to go on the day. I'm pretty pleased. It's two stage wins in a row for us. We'll keep it going for the last two stages."

Britton, like Stephens, parlayed his strong performance into a second-placed position in the general classification, getting revenge for a disappointing 2014 race where he lost time in this stage and ended up missing the overall victory by four slim seconds.

"Last year I made a few mistakes coming into the finish and it cost me a few places, and eventually the overall by six (sic) seconds. This year I was dead set on improving on that. I did a lot of work on the time trial this year and it showed today. Last year's close third place is very fresh in my memory, so that was a lot of motivation for this year."

Britton sees the overall contenders saving their legs during tomorrow's criterium, with Sunday's Gila Monster finale sure to shake up the overall. "Sunday's course can change everything, it does every year. I feel really good on the bike, the form's good. I think I've finished second on the Gila Monster stage twice now, so I hope to improve on that, too," he said.

Kerby, racing for his second time in the US, had previewed the course earlier in the week and thought he could get into the top 10 on the stage, but was surprised to take third, 31 seconds behind Zirbel. "I knew the downhills were so fast I'd have to freewheel it," Kerby said. "The tactic was just to go full gas up the hill and recover on the descent. I came into the day thinking I would be happy with a top 10. When I started I was feeling quite good and thought I could push for a top five. I knew Zirbel was starting behind me, and he's pure class in the time trials - I knew if I could stop him from catching me for as long as possible then I'd be on a good one. He ended up catching me with about 500m to go. When I crossed the line I thought I might be on the podium."

Although the Colombian climbers are not known to be expert time trialists, race leader Montiel only lost a significant amount of time to Britton - who put 50 seconds into him and is now within shouting distance at 22 seconds on GC. "It was a hard race," Montiel said. "I was confident in my abilities, and I knew it was a hard time trial. Some of the guys reduced the advantage I had, but I'm happy to maintain the lead. While it's never really enough, it's never predictable. I'm expecting to have a hard fight on Sunday, but I think the team will respond. We won't be able to tell until Sunday, but I hope it's enough."

On the women's side, Julie Emmerman (Amy D Foundation) set the fast early time with 40:53, staying in the hot seat until Optum's Brianne Walle rocketed through almost two minutes faster in a 38:59. Twenty16's Allie Dragoo came within 30 seconds of Walle, setting a 39:21. Stephens had been setting fast times along the course, and came screaming down the final descent, blasting through the line with a 38:35. With climbers Flavia Oliveria (Visit Dallas) and Abby Mickey (UnitedHealthcare) losing minutes, and Optum's Jasmin Glaesser conceding 51 seconds to Stephens, it was only down to how race leader Mara Abbott would perform.

Abbott came through with a solid ride in 39:28, keeping the race lead by only nine seconds over Stephens.

"My husband thought I could do 38:15, but you can only go as fast as you can go," Stephens told Cyclingnews. "It felt very solid. I rode the stage a little differently from last year, I'm more of a steady rider. This year I tried to push it on the climbs and recover on the downhills. It seemed to be a success for me, because I went quite a bit faster than last year."

The winner of the Joe Martin stage race, and last year's NRC overall winner was unsure of whether or not she could get back those nine seconds on Abbott in the next two stages, but said her Tibco-SVB team would give it their best.

"To come out with a stage win and move up in GC is phenomenal," Stephens said. "I never came to Gila expecting to be in contention for the GC, so we'll just take it race by race and see what we can do."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:33:50 2 Rob Britton (Can) Team Smartstop 0:00:25 3 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:00:31 4 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:41 5 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:00:55 6 Evan Huffman (USA) Team Smartstop 0:00:58 7 Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 8 James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team 0:00:59 9 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:10 10 Rafael Montiel (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 0:01:15 11 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 0:01:20 12 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman 13 Timothy Rugg (USA) Lupus Racing Team 14 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:01:23 15 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 16 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team 0:01:28 17 Adam De Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 18 Connor McCutcheon (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 0:01:29 19 Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 0:01:31 20 Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:01:36 21 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:01:37 22 Andrs Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Incycle Cannondale 0:01:43 23 Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:01:45 24 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano 0:01:46 25 Dylan Girdlestone (Rsa) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:01:48 26 Nicola Dal Santo (Ita) Amore e Vita-USA Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:01:52 27 Taylor Shelden (USA) AltoVelo/SeaSucker 0:01:54 28 Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:55 29 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:01:57 30 Emerson Oronte (USA) AltoVelo/SeaSucker 0:01:58 31 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:01:59 32 Juan David Montoya Abreu (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 0:02:00 33 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:02:03 34 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team 0:02:05 35 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:02:08 36 Dillon Caldwell (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano 37 Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 0:02:12 38 Max Korus (USA) Superissimo 0:02:14 39 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:02:15 40 Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling 0:02:18 41 Christopher Horner (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 0:02:19 42 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 43 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Amore e Vita-USA Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:02:21 44 Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 45 Matt Rodrigues (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 46 Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 47 Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:02:23 48 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:28 49 Chris Butler (USA) Team Smartstop 0:02:30 50 Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:02:33 51 Bjorn Selander (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:41 52 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Smartstop 0:02:44 53 Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:47 54 Frayre Moctezuma Eder (Mex) IRT Racing 0:02:54 55 Martin Kohler (Sui) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:03:00 56 Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:03:02 57 Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:03:07 58 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:03:08 59 Benjamin Wolfe (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:03:10 60 Steven Perezluha (USA) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching 0:03:11 61 Coulton Haltrich (USA) IRT Racing 0:03:16 62 James Gene Piccoli (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:03:18 63 Joe Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:03:19 64 Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:03:21 65 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:03:27 66 Stefano Barberi (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:03:28 67 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:03:29 68 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:03:31 69 Samuel Hunter Snipe Grove (USA) Incycle Cannondale 0:03:32 70 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:03:33 71 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team 72 Michael Le Rossingnol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:03:40 73 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:03:44 74 Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:03:45 75 Chad Beyer (USA) Superissimo 0:03:49 76 Rene Corella (Mex) IRT Racing 0:03:51 77 Justin Mauch (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 0:03:52 78 Sergio Hernandez (USA) Incycle Cannondale 0:03:53 79 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:03:56 80 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team Smartstop 0:04:00 81 Sam Warford (USA) Superissimo 0:04:01 82 Dennis Ramirez (USA) Superissimo 0:04:05 83 Walter Gaston Trillini (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:04:06 84 Travis McCabe (USA) Team Smartstop 0:04:10 85 Jacob Albrecht (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:04:13 86 MacKenzie Brennan (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:04:16 87 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:04:20 88 Tim Aiken (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 0:04:28 89 Juan Sebastian Tamayo Martinez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 0:04:31 90 Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:04:32 91 Marcos Lazzarotto (USA) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching 0:04:35 92 Ian Holt (USA) AltoVelo/SeaSucker 0:04:37 93 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 94 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:04:40 95 Sepp Kuss (USA) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle 0:04:44 96 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:04:45 97 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:04:47 98 Stuart Wight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 99 Camilo Zambrano (Col) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle 0:04:54 100 Garrett McLeod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:05:01 101 Jared Gilyard (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano 102 Shawn Gravois (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:05:02 103 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Smartstop 0:05:03 104 Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:05:22 105 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:05:23 106 Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team 107 Ansel Dickey (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:05:27 108 Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 0:05:33 109 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:05:35 110 Clint Mortley (USA) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle 0:05:43 111 Pablo Cesar Cruz (Hon) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching 0:05:54 112 Spencer Oswald (USA) Amore e Vita-USA Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:06:04 113 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:06:11 114 Walton Brush (USA) IRT Racing 0:06:12 115 Julian Rodas (Col) Incycle Cannondale 0:06:21 116 Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:06:33 117 Agam Bryfogle (USA) Superissimo 0:06:38 118 Gilbert Ducoumau (Ven) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle 0:06:44 119 Jim Peterman (USA) Superissimo 0:06:46 120 Cole House (USA) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching 0:07:08 121 Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 0:07:19 122 Quinn Keogh (USA) Superissimo 0:07:37 123 Efren Ortega (Pur) Incycle Cannondale 0:07:38 OTL Bryce Young (USA) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle DNS Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:34:21 2 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:10 3 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:00:24 4 Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:27 5 James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team 0:00:28 6 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:00:49 7 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:00:52 8 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team 0:00:57 9 Adam De Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 10 Connor McCutcheon (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 0:00:58 11 Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:01:14 12 Juan David Montoya Abreu (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 0:01:29 13 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:01:32 14 Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:01:50 15 Frayre Moctezuma Eder (Mex) IRT Racing 0:02:23 16 Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:02:31 17 Benjamin Wolfe (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:02:39 18 Steven Perezluha (USA) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching 0:02:40 19 James Gene Piccoli (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:02:47 20 Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:02:50 21 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:02:56 22 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:02:58 23 Samuel Hunter Snipe Grove (USA) Incycle Cannondale 0:03:01 24 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team 0:03:02 25 Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:03:14 26 Rene Corella (Mex) IRT Racing 0:03:20 27 Justin Mauch (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 0:03:21 28 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team Smartstop 0:03:29 29 Sam Warford (USA) Superissimo 0:03:30 30 Dennis Ramirez (USA) Superissimo 0:03:34 31 Walter Gaston Trillini (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:03:35 32 Jacob Albrecht (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:03:42 33 Tim Aiken (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 0:03:57 34 Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:04:01 35 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:04:09 36 Sepp Kuss (USA) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle 0:04:13 37 Stuart Wight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:04:16 38 Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:04:51 39 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:04:52 40 Ansel Dickey (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:04:56 41 Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 0:05:02 42 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:05:04 43 Pablo Cesar Cruz (Hon) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching 0:05:23 44 Spencer Oswald (USA) Amore e Vita-USA Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:05:33 45 Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:06:02 46 Agam Bryfogle (USA) Superissimo 0:06:07 47 Gilbert Ducoumau (Ven) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle 0:06:13 48 Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 0:06:48

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Optum P/B Kelly Benefit S 1:44:35 2 Axeon Cycling Team 0:00:17 3 Drapac Professional Cycli 0:00:25 4 Team Smartstop 0:00:48 5 Orgullo Antioqueno 0:01:01 6 Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis 0:01:07 7 Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:02:22 8 Hincapie Racing Team 0:02:42 9 Airgas-Safeway Cycling Te 0:03:04 10 United Healthcare Profess 0:03:49 11 Silber Pro Cycling 0:05:01 12 Lupus Racing Team 0:05:02 13 Altovelo-Seasucker Factor 0:05:24 14 Canyon Bicycles Shimano 0:05:50 15 Incycle Cannondale 0:06:03 16 H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:06:21 17 Irt Racing 0:06:56 18 Superissimo 0:06:59 19 Amore&Vito-Usa Racing Pre 0:07:12 20 California Giant/Speciali 0:07:46 21 Isagenix / Seasucker / Gu 0:10:35 22 Intermountain Livewell P/ 0:12:16

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rafael Montiel (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 7:15:41 2 Rob Britton (Can) Team Smartstop 0:00:22 3 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:56 4 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:01:00 5 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:01:08 6 Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:01:12 7 James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team 0:01:20 8 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:01:31 9 Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:37 10 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team 0:01:40 11 Adam De Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:01:45 12 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 0:01:47 13 Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 0:01:48 14 Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 0:01:56 15 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:57 16 Christopher Horner (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 0:02:01 17 Emerson Oronte (USA) AltoVelo/SeaSucker 18 Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:02:02 19 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:02:14 20 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:02:34 21 Dylan Girdlestone (Rsa) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:02:42 22 Timothy Rugg (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:02:43 23 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano 0:02:46 24 Taylor Shelden (USA) AltoVelo/SeaSucker 0:02:56 25 Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:03:10 26 Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling 0:03:20 27 Chris Butler (USA) Team Smartstop 0:03:26 28 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Smartstop 0:03:30 29 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 30 Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 0:03:32 31 Connor McCutcheon (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 0:03:34 32 Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:03:36 33 Matt Rodrigues (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 0:03:52 34 Frayre Moctezuma Eder (Mex) IRT Racing 35 Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:04:06 36 Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:04:15 37 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:04:16 38 Bjorn Selander (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:04:31 39 Joe Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:04:32 40 Chad Beyer (USA) Superissimo 0:04:51 41 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:04:57 42 Stefano Barberi (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:05:14 43 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:05:16 44 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:05:19 45 Andrs Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Incycle Cannondale 0:05:25 46 Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:05:37 47 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:05:51 48 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team 0:05:56 49 Juan Sebastian Tamayo Martinez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 0:06:01 50 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team 0:06:19 51 Sergio Hernandez (USA) Incycle Cannondale 0:06:24 52 Michael Le Rossingnol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:06:37 53 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:06:46 54 Coulton Haltrich (USA) IRT Racing 0:06:54 55 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:06:57 56 Juan David Montoya Abreu (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 0:06:59 57 Sepp Kuss (USA) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle 0:07:00 58 Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:07:06 59 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:07:15 60 James Gene Piccoli (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:07:16 61 Camilo Zambrano (Col) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle 0:07:36 62 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:07:39 63 Sam Warford (USA) Superissimo 0:07:45 64 Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 0:08:19 65 Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:08:37 66 Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:08:52 67 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:08:58 68 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:09:15 69 Jared Gilyard (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano 0:09:25 70 Jacob Albrecht (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:09:29 71 Evan Huffman (USA) Team Smartstop 0:09:40 72 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:09:58 73 Samuel Hunter Snipe Grove (USA) Incycle Cannondale 0:11:06 74 Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:11:23 75 Travis McCabe (USA) Team Smartstop 0:11:43 76 Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 0:11:47 77 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:12:03 78 Julian Rodas (Col) Incycle Cannondale 0:12:06 79 MacKenzie Brennan (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:12:17 80 Ian Holt (USA) AltoVelo/SeaSucker 0:12:52 81 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:13:11 82 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:13:17 83 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:13:22 84 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:13:34 85 Shawn Gravois (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:13:38 86 Jim Peterman (USA) Superissimo 0:14:16 87 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:15:33 88 Dennis Ramirez (USA) Superissimo 0:16:58 89 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Smartstop 0:17:18 90 Martin Kohler (Sui) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:17:31 91 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:17:47 92 Garrett McLeod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:18:01 93 Nicola Dal Santo (Ita) Amore e Vita-USA Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:18:04 94 Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:18:09 95 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:18:56 96 Justin Mauch (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 0:19:18 97 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:19:28 98 Stuart Wight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:20:08 99 Benjamin Wolfe (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:20:46 100 Dillon Caldwell (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano 0:21:07 101 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:21:27 102 Ansel Dickey (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:21:32 103 Max Korus (USA) Superissimo 0:23:28 104 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:23:30 105 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Amore e Vita-USA Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:23:59 106 Pablo Cesar Cruz (Hon) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching 0:24:04 107 Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:25:14 108 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team Smartstop 0:26:50 109 Agam Bryfogle (USA) Superissimo 0:28:06 110 Walter Gaston Trillini (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:28:16 111 Steven Perezluha (USA) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching 0:28:46 112 Tim Aiken (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 0:29:00 113 Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:29:32 114 Spencer Oswald (USA) Amore e Vita-USA Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:30:14 115 Clint Mortley (USA) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle 0:31:04 116 Quinn Keogh (USA) Superissimo 0:31:25 117 Rene Corella (Mex) IRT Racing 0:32:48 118 Cole House (USA) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching 0:33:00 119 Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:38:26 120 Marcos Lazzarotto (USA) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching 0:44:08 121 Walton Brush (USA) IRT Racing 0:44:19 122 Efren Ortega (Pur) Incycle Cannondale 0:44:52 123 Gilbert Ducoumau (Ven) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle 0:49:51

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 20 pts 2 Rafael Montiel (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 15 3 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 14 4 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman 12 5 Timothy Rugg (USA) Lupus Racing Team 5 6 Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 7 Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis - Hagens Berman 5 8 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 3 9 Christopher Horner (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 3 10 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 1 11 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 1 12 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano 1

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 OPTUM P/B KELLY BENEFIT S 21:48:55 2 ORGULLO ANTIOQUENO 0:00:51 3 TEAM SMARTSTOP 0:03:29 4 DRAPAC PROFESSIONAL CYCLI 0:04:00 5 AXEON CYCLING TEAM 0:04:08 6 JELLY BELLY P/B MAXXIS 0:04:34 7 HINCAPIE RACING TEAM 0:05:29 8 AIRGAS-SAFEWAY CYCLING TE 0:06:19 9 UNITED HEALTHCARE PROFESS 0:07:21 10 JAMIS - HAGENS BERMAN 0:09:07 11 SILBER PRO CYCLING 0:11:02 12 LUPUS RACING TEAM 0:13:43 13 ALTOVELO-SEASUCKER FACTOR 0:15:57 14 H&R BLOCK PRO CYCLING 0:18:28 15 SUPERISSIMO 0:18:35 16 INCYCLE CANNONDALE 0:19:14 17 CALIFORNIA GIANT/SPECIALI 0:28:20 18 CANYON BICYCLES SHIMANO 0:30:31 19 IRT RACING 0:36:55 20 INTERMOUNTAIN LIVEWELL P/ 0:41:29 21 AMORE&VITO-USA RACING PRE 1:10:25 22 Isagenix / SeaSucker / Gu 1:12:27

Pro Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - SVB 0:38:35 2 Brianna Walle (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:24 3 Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 0:00:46 4 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:51 5 Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D Foundation 0:00:53 6 Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:01:21 7 Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:01:26 8 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:10 9 Julie Emmerman (USA) Amy D Foundation 0:02:18 10 Hannah Barnes (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:02:36 11 Kathryn Bertine (Skn) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 0:02:51 12 Breanne Nalder (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 0:03:07 13 Miranda Griffiths (Aus) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 0:03:08 14 Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 0:03:09 15 Amber Gaffney (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 0:03:20 16 Anna Sanders (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 0:03:23 17 Flavia Oliveria (Bra) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 0:03:37 18 Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 0:03:40 19 Abigail Mickey (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:03:43 20 Athena Countouriotis (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 0:03:45 21 Scotti Wilborne (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:04:01 22 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Team Tibco - SVB 0:04:20 23 Teresa Casas (Mex) Uaem Grassi Pro Cycling Team Mexico 0:04:22 24 Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:04:24 25 Jannalyn Luttrell (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 0:04:26 26 Joanne Hogan (Aus) Team Tibco - SVB 0:04:27 27 Rocio Parrado Guarnizo (Col) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team 0:04:31 28 Erica Zaveta (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 0:04:37 29 Patricia Schwager (Swi) Team Tibco - SVB 0:04:47 30 Anne Perry (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 0:04:56 31 Lauren Tamayo (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:04:59 32 Jessica Cerra (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 0:05:17 33 Amanda Miller (USA) Amy D Foundation 0:05:27 34 Olivia Dillon (Irl) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 0:05:33 35 Heather Fischer (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 0:05:37 36 Annie Toth (USA) Amy D Foundation 0:06:00 37 Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 0:06:04 38 Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:06:08 39 Kathryn Donovan (USA) Amy D Foundation 0:06:12 40 Madeline Boutet (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 0:06:22 41 Ana Maria Hernandez Delgado (Mex) Uaem Grassi Pro Cycling Team Mexico 0:06:26 42 Mia Manganello (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 0:06:29 43 Liza Rachetto (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 0:06:31 44 Andreina Patric Rivera Del Risco (Col) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team 0:07:50 45 Aranza Valentin Villalon Sanchez (Chi) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team 0:08:02 46 Shoshauna Routley (Can) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 47 Marcela Elizabe Prieto Castaneda (Mex) Uaem Grassi Pro Cycling Team Mexico 0:08:08 48 Jessenia Alejan Meneses Gonzalez (Col) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team 0:08:09 49 Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 0:08:21 50 Dulce Pliego Moreno (Mex) Uaem Grassi Pro Cycling Team Mexico 0:09:04 51 Ariane Horbach (Ger) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:10:01 DNS Anna Christiansen (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:39:26 2 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:19 3 Hannah Barnes (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:01:45 4 Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 0:02:18 5 Abigail Mickey (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:02:52 6 Teresa Casas (Mex) Uaem Grassi Pro Cycling Team Mexico 0:03:31 7 Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 0:05:13 8 Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:05:17 9 Madeline Boutet (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 0:05:31 10 Ana Maria Hernandez Delgado (Mex) Uaem Grassi Pro Cycling Team Mexico 0:05:35 11 Andreina Patric Rivera Del Risco (Col) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team 0:06:59 12 Aranza Valentin Villalon Sanchez (Chi) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team 0:07:11 13 Marcela Elizabe Prieto Castaneda (Mex) Uaem Grassi Pro Cycling Team Mexico 0:07:17 14 Jessenia Alejan Meneses Gonzalez (Col) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team 0:07:18 15 Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 0:07:30 16 Ariane Horbach (Ger) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:09:10

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Optum P/B Kelly Benefit S 1:59:10 2 Unitedhealthcare Professi 0:01:58 3 Twenty 16 P/B Ridebiker 0:03:50 4 Amy D Foundation 0:05:13 5 Team Tibco - Svb 0:05:22 6 Bmw P/B Happy Toothe Dental 0:07:11 7 Visit Dallas Cycling P/B 0:07:20 8 Dna Cycling Pb K4 0:09:04 9 Uaem-G Pro-Cycling Team M 0:15:31 10 Itau Shimano Ladies Power 0:16:58

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D Foundation 7:32:43 2 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - SVB 0:00:09 3 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:48 4 Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:01:31 5 Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:01:36 6 Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 0:01:52 7 Brianna Walle (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:10 8 Miranda Griffiths (Aus) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 0:03:17 9 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:03:19 10 Abigail Mickey (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:03:38 11 Flavia Oliveria (Bra) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 0:03:43 12 Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 0:03:52 13 Breanne Nalder (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 0:04:24 14 Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 0:04:27 15 Scotti Wilborne (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:04:52 16 Rocio Parrado Guarnizo (Col) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team 0:05:18 17 Hannah Barnes (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:05:22 18 Anna Sanders (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 0:05:23 19 Athena Countouriotis (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 0:05:40 20 Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:06:09 21 Anne Perry (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 0:06:11 22 Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 0:07:11 23 Joanne Hogan (Aus) Team Tibco - SVB 0:07:14 24 Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:09:23 25 Olivia Dillon (Irl) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 0:10:01 26 Annie Toth (USA) Amy D Foundation 0:10:14 27 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Team Tibco - SVB 0:10:30 28 Erica Zaveta (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 0:11:01 29 Liza Rachetto (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 0:12:26 30 Amber Gaffney (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 0:12:48 31 Jessica Cerra (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 0:12:50 32 Julie Emmerman (USA) Amy D Foundation 0:15:33 33 Jannalyn Luttrell (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 0:15:55 34 Patricia Schwager (Swi) Team Tibco - SVB 0:16:00 35 Kathryn Bertine (Skn) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 0:16:19 36 Heather Fischer (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 0:16:40 37 Kathryn Donovan (USA) Amy D Foundation 0:17:26 38 Marcela Elizabe Prieto Castaneda (Mex) Uaem Grassi Pro Cycling Team Mexico 0:18:00 39 Shoshauna Routley (Can) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 0:19:02 40 Dulce Pliego Moreno (Mex) Uaem Grassi Pro Cycling Team Mexico 0:19:30 41 Mia Manganello (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 0:20:23 42 Madeline Boutet (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 0:21:02 43 Teresa Casas (Mex) Uaem Grassi Pro Cycling Team Mexico 0:22:32 44 Amanda Miller (USA) Amy D Foundation 0:25:00 45 Ariane Horbach (Ger) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:27:08 46 Aranza Valentin Villalon Sanchez (Chi) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team 0:29:05 47 Ana Maria Hernandez Delgado (Mex) Uaem Grassi Pro Cycling Team Mexico 0:31:09 48 Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 0:32:08 49 Jessenia Alejan Meneses Gonzalez (Col) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team 0:32:11 50 Lauren Tamayo (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:34:09 51 Andreina Patric Rivera Del Risco (Col) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team 0:37:41

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 18 pts 2 Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 18 3 Olivia Dillon (Irl) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 17 4 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 13 5 Hannah Barnes (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 8 6 Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 8 7 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - SVB 7 8 Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 4 9 Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 3 10 Flavia Oliveria (Bra) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 2 11 Brianna Walle (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 1 12 Rocio Parrado Guarnizo (Col) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team 1 13 Liza Rachetto (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 1 14 Mia Manganello (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D Foundation 16 pts 2 Flavia Oliveria (Bra) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 15 3 Abigail Mickey (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 13 4 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 9 5 Breanne Nalder (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 7 6 Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 7 Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 5 8 Miranda Griffiths (Aus) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 5 9 Olivia Dillon (Irl) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 5 10 Kathryn Donovan (USA) Amy D Foundation 3 11 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - SVB 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 18 pts 2 Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 18 3 Olivia Dillon (Irl) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 17 4 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 13 5 Hannah Barnes (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 8 6 Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 8 7 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - SVB 7 8 Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 4 9 Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 3 10 Flavia Oliveria (Bra) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 2 11 Brianna Walle (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 1 12 Rocio Parrado Guarnizo (Col) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team 1 13 Liza Rachetto (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 1 14 Mia Manganello (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 1