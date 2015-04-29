Trending

Montiel, Abbott strike first at Tour of the Gila

Four-time winner Abbott takes stage 1 victory, Colombian climbs to men's win

Rafael Montiel (Orgullo Antioqueno) crests the climb for the win

Rafael Montiel (Orgullo Antioqueno) crests the climb for the win
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
The men take up the chase with only 25 kilometres left

The men take up the chase with only 25 kilometres left
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
Rafael Montiel (Orgullo Antioqueno) chases the leaders

Rafael Montiel (Orgullo Antioqueno) chases the leaders
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
Riders get blessed before todays start

Riders get blessed before todays start
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
The women head out into the high desert

The women head out into the high desert
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
Clear skies and nice temperatures for todays race

Clear skies and nice temperatures for todays race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
Riders descend through some of the desert scenery

Riders descend through some of the desert scenery
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
Rafael Montiel (Orgullo Antioqueno) hits the steeper part of the climb

Rafael Montiel (Orgullo Antioqueno) hits the steeper part of the climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
Guillaume Boivin (Optum) holds on for second place.

Guillaume Boivin (Optum) holds on for second place.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
Michael Woods (Optum) and Chris Horner (Airgas) lead another group up the final climb

Michael Woods (Optum) and Chris Horner (Airgas) lead another group up the final climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
Daniel Jaramillo (Jamis) nearly made it onto todays podium for third

Daniel Jaramillo (Jamis) nearly made it onto todays podium for third
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
Chris Horner (Airgas) talks about todays tactics on the road

Chris Horner (Airgas) talks about todays tactics on the road
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
The scene at the top of the climb

The scene at the top of the climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
Rafael Montiel (Orgullo Antioqueno) takes over the leaders jersey

Rafael Montiel (Orgullo Antioqueno) takes over the leaders jersey
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
Mara Abbott (Amy D Foundation) takes the win

Mara Abbott (Amy D Foundation) takes the win
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
Abby Mickey (UnitedHealthcare) closes in on the finish

Abby Mickey (UnitedHealthcare) closes in on the finish
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
Mara Abbott (Amy D Foundation) with one kilometre to go

Mara Abbott (Amy D Foundation) with one kilometre to go
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
A TIBCO rider tries to sneak off the front

A TIBCO rider tries to sneak off the front
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
The women head towards the looming mountain top finish

The women head towards the looming mountain top finish
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
Miranda Griffiths (BMW) back in the bunch before finishing in fifth place

Miranda Griffiths (BMW) back in the bunch before finishing in fifth place
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
Attacks begin to go again on the front of the women's field

Attacks begin to go again on the front of the women's field
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
A break begins to form after the women's feed zone

A break begins to form after the women's feed zone
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
The break gets up the road in the women's race

The break gets up the road in the women's race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
The women's break holds a gap over the field

The women's break holds a gap over the field
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
Amy D Foundation riders go to the front to bring back the break

Amy D Foundation riders go to the front to bring back the break
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
The women get strung out half way through the day

The women get strung out half way through the day
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
The women get to see the mountains looming in the distance

The women get to see the mountains looming in the distance
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
Mara Abbott (Amy D Foundation) comes to the front on the climb

Mara Abbott (Amy D Foundation) comes to the front on the climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
Abby Mickey (UnitedHealthcare) chases down the leaders on the climb

Abby Mickey (UnitedHealthcare) chases down the leaders on the climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) leads another chase group

Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) leads another chase group
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
Mara Abbott (Amy D Foundation) launches her final attack

Mara Abbott (Amy D Foundation) launches her final attack
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)

Colombian Rafael Montiel (Orgullo Antioqueno) stunned the peloton in the opening stage of the Tour of the Gila, bridging across to the day's breakaway and riding through them on the final ascent climb in Mogollon to win ahead of Optum's Guillaume Boivin. Montiel's teammate Giraldo Ortega Ramirez came in third after the field caught the remnants of the breakaway mid-way up the climb.

In the women's race, Mara Abbott took the first step toward her fifth overall victory in the Tour of the Gila, riding away on the finishing climb in Mogollon to win the stage by half a minute over of Abby Mickey (Unitedhealthcare) and Jasmin Glaesser (Optum Pro Cycling).

The 33 year old Montiel is making only his second appearance in the US, having competed in the Tour of Utah and USA Pro Challenge in 2011, but today's stage victory was his first success here, and he aims to hold onto the red leader's jersey until the very end.

"I felt really motivated to win the stage today. I was trying to control myself to not burn up before the climb. I was very confident for the climb," Montiel said.

The Orgullo team missed the day's breakaway, but profited from a lack of cooperation amongst the major teams, none of whom wanted to haul 2013 Vuelta a España winner Chris Horner (Airgas-Safeway) to the line. While the peloton played chicken with their overall ambitions, Orgullo patiently waited. Rather than contribute to the chase, they played possum and waited until the Jamis-Hagens Berman and Jelly Belly teams had brought the gap down before attempting to bridge across. Once the final climb was in sight, it was time for Montiel to pounce.

"In the beginning, I thought the breakaway wouldn't work because it was only 45 seconds, but it very quickly went to 2 minutes, then four, then six," Montiel said. "I decided to attack with some other guys. We kept the breakaway at about two minutes. Finally I was able to close the gap. It was a really hard stage. I couldn't breathe at the end."

Montiel bridged across to the remnants of the breakaway, who were left behind when Guillaume Boivin (Optum Pro Cycling) and Martin Kohler (Drapac) attacked, and then big-ringed the final pitch, blowing past the dropped Kohler and Boivin before soloing to victory.

Boivin, a sprinter by nature, was never meant to be his team's man for the uphill finish, but when he found himself in the breakaway with a gap ballooning up over 15 minutes, he knew he'd have to try and salvage the day for his team. He came impressively close for a rider who isn't known for going uphill.

"He's just a better climber, that's all you can say about it," Boivin said of Montiel. "I felt pretty good, because I knew the field wasn't going to be too far behind. I just tempo'd it."

Boivin and Kohler were part of an early breakaway with John Murphy (Unitedhealthcare), Eric Slack (IRT Racing), Ansel Dickey (California Giant Berry/Specialized), Anthony Canevari (Canyon Bicycles), Zack Noonan (Intermountain Livewell), and Ian Holt (Altovelo-Seasucker). While the peloton gave them plenty of lead in the first half of the stage, the cooperation in the breakaway dissolved in the second half, helping reduce the double-digit gap.

"We had two very good climbers behind, so I didn't want to do too much," Boivin said. "It came down pretty quick at the end, in the second half we didn't ride very hard at all. None of the teams were very happy with the break, because we didn't have many climbers in there. It was a really weird bike race."

The frustration was palpable after the finish, as riders tried to find alternatives to curse words to describe the day's events. Weird was as mild as it got.

"It was a really complicated race," Jamis-Hagens Berman's Ben Jacques-Maynes said. "It was the earliest the breakaway has gone, and guys were sitting and waiting for someone to pull. Our plan was to pull late, and by the time we wanted to get to the front, the gap was 11 minutes. We started pulling, and I went to ask for help and nobody wanted to ride. They kept saying the race was over. It's the first day of a UCI race - how is that over?"

Horner defended his decision not to contribute, saying he is still suffering from lung problems that cropped up during last year's Tour de France, and isn't at his best. "Everyone was saying, Chris you have to put someone on the front, and I said no, I can't win," Horner told Cyclingnews. "The break gained that time because they said if you don't ride, we won't ride. But I'm not going to put my guys on the front to get fifth. Clearly they're going to out time-trial me, too, so clearly if they want to win they're going to have to ride the front."

Jacques-Maynes marshaled his team, and together with Jelly Belly-Maxxis, they brought the gap down, and while Jamis-Hagens Berman didn't win, they put Daniel Jaramillo into the best young rider's jersey. "Fortunately my team is incredibly strong - we didn't win the race, but we did the exact job we came here to do which was to put Daniel Jaramillo as far up the hill as possible. We'll see how the rest of the week shakes out," Jacques-Maynes said. "Hopefully when the GC shakes out a bit, the race will be a bit more defined. I can't make them race their bikes, I can only control my team and how we race. We raced positively and directly according to our plans. I can't complain anything about my guys, they rode their hearts out."

Jaramillo hopes to show himself here and in the Tour of California, where he aims to earn a contract with a major team. As a Colombian, he wasn't too upset to see his fellow countryman win the stage, but intends to try to beat them nonetheless.

"This team from Antioquia is very strong, and I have an eye on Horner, too, and maybe Optum," Jaramillo said. "I'm very happy to see that they're inviting Colombian teams, especially because they're well known for being good in the mountains. Other riders always show respect to the Coloimbians in the climbs."

Montiel also took the lead in the mountains classification, while Cal-Giant's Dickey claimed the sprint jersey on the day. "The team plan was for me or another teammate to get in the early break. If we were in the break, we'd go for the sprints, because it's nice to get a jersey," Dickey said. "I won the first sprint, but coming into the second one but I went a little too early and the Canyon rider got me by half a foot and we were tied on points. So I knew whoever finished first on the stage would have the jersey. I saved some energy for the climb, then went as hard as I could. We got caught by the field 1.5km from the finish but I beat (Canevari) and got the jersey."

Amy D Foundation composite team leads to victory for Abbott

Riding for the composite Amy D Foundation team, Abbott praised the work of her squad, which is directed by retired racer Meredith Miller. "People often discount a composite team, but if you look at the quality of the riders on our team - there are riders who are known and who are unknown - it's an amazing honour to ride for a composite team that isn't bound by contracts but will ride together toward a common goal like today," Abbott said. "They rode really well. They worked their asses off to deliver me to the final climb safely, and I couldn't have asked for more."

Abbott had a nasty crash in the Flèche Wallonne world cup last week, but suffered only road rash, which she had to protect from the back-slapping congratulations post-stage. She recovered in time to defend her title here, but admitted she suffered. "The truth is, if you feel good, you're probably going too slow, but this is the kind of racing I love. It makes me happy to win on the Mogollon again."

Abbott has bounced back and forth from racing domestically, where she won the Redlands Classic, and competing in the European races with her trade team Wiggle-Honda, but she was glad to be able to make it back to New Mexico to defend. "It wasn't exactly what I meant to do, but I've gotten to do an amazing line up of races this year, so I'm super happy I've gotten back to the Gila again."

The opening stage of the first UCI-classified edition of the women's Tour of the Gila left Silver City into a cool, pleasant morning with no wind to make the riders' lives difficult. The only challenge of the day was how to unseat Mara Abbott on a day that finished on her favourite terrain: a 10km climb to the line. The Optum and Tibco teams were keen to form a breakaway and laid down continual attacks. The first rider to hit out was Tibco's Alizee Brien, who gained 15 seconds in her move within the first 10km, but it was far too soon and the slightly downhill road too fast for her to stay clear.

Alison Jackson (Twenty 16) won the first intermediate sprint over Optum's Leah Kirchmann and Brianna Walle, before another promising move went off the front at the feed zone, with Kathrin Hammes (Tibco), Katie Hall (Unitedhealthcare), Kirchmann, Kaitlin Antonneau (Twenty 16), Jessenia Meneses (ITAU Shimano Ladies Power Team), and A Countouriotis (Visit Dallas) gaining 25 seconds. They had the misfortune, however, of being marked by Julie Emmerman from Abbott's Amy D Foundation team, and the breakaway was slowly reeled in for Abbott.

Jasmin Glaesser (Optum) won the second sprint after the breakaway was caught, and then Jackson was on the attack, bringing along Walle and being chased by eight riders, including Amy D's Katie Donovan. Needless to say, the move did not stick.

Kirchmann tried to get another move going, with help from Twenty 16's Amber Gaffney, but the pair never got far. Several crashes disrupted the field as they approached 25km to go, and the impetus to attack had gone out of the field. It was now a matter of saving energy and hoping to match Abbott on the final climb.

Abbott's Amy D Foundation team staged a full-on lead-out into the base of the climb, which starts out steep and then flattens in the middle before kicking up again to the finish. With Abbott well positioned, the team stepped off the gas, and UnitedHealthcare, Optum, DNA Cycling, and Tibco were all well represented on the front row. Tibco took over the pace making on the flat section, looking to protect Joe Martin winner Lauren Stephens, before Optum amassed at the front to lead into the second steep section.

But nobody could stop Abbott when the road kicked up to its steepest pitch. She powered away with Flavia Oliveria (Visit Dallas), with UHC's Abby Mickey just not able to hold the pace. Mickey caught the pair as the pitch eased near the final kilometer, and more riders chased back from behind. "We all kind of faffed around on the flat part," Mickey said. "On the second steep pitch, Mara attacked. She and Flavia went up the road, but Mara dropped Flavia. I just put my head down, and caught and dropped Flavia, then went as hard as I could and ended up second.

"I was third last year, so it's an improvement, and that's important to me. I couldn't have done it without my team, and my coach, Alison Powers. They believed in me, and it's nice to be able to deliver for them."

Glaesser's Optum team tried its best to distance Abbott before the final climb, but when that failed, were fairly powerless to prevent the inevitable. "Mara Abbott is such an amazing climber, when she goes you have to hedge your bets and hope to do your own pace and limit the losses. I found a really good rhythm and rode within myself. It's the best I've ever finished so it's good."

"We didn't want to come to the bottom of the climb with Mara, we wanted to race aggressively and not just watch her take the climb, but I think it takes more than one team, and there weren't too many that wanted to play along."

Glaesser found enough left in her legs to catch and kick past Oliveria, who was frustrated to finish fourth again and miss the stage podium, and said she picked up a cold after the Joe Martin stage race. "We raced really aggressively in Joe Martin, and I've never done this race block. I'm kind of disappointed to be passed at the line, but it was a great race," she said.

Results

Full results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rafael Montiel (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno3:40:45
2Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:33
3Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno0:00:50
4Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:00:55
5Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:57
6Christopher Horner (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
7Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:02
8Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:09
9Rob Britton (Can) Team Smartstop0:01:12
10Robbie Squire (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:01:18
11Emerson Oronte (USA) AltoVelo/SeaSucker
12Martin Kohler (Sui) Drapac Professional Cycling0:01:23
13Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team0:01:27
14Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:29
15Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:01:32
16Adam De Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
17Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
18James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team0:01:36
19Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno0:01:42
20Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
21Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:01:44
22Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Smartstop0:01:50
23Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:01:55
24Dylan Girdlestone (Rsa) Drapac Professional Cycling0:01:58
25Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:02:02
26Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team0:02:04
27Chris Butler (USA) Team Smartstop0:02:11
28Frayre Moctezuma Eder (Mex) IRT Racing0:02:13
29Morgan Schmitt (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano0:02:15
30Chad Beyer (USA) Superissimo0:02:17
31Taylor Shelden (USA) AltoVelo/SeaSucker
32Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
33Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
34Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling
35Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno0:02:24
36Joe Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:02:28
37Matt Rodrigues (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team0:02:35
38Juan Sebastian Tamayo Martinez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
39Timothy Rugg (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:02:38
40Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
41Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:02:45
42Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:02:48
43Stefano Barberi (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:02:50
44Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:02:54
45Bjorn Selander (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
46Ansel Dickey (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:02:59
47Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:03:20
48Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
49Connor McCutcheon (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
50Ian Holt (USA) AltoVelo/SeaSucker
51Sepp Kuss (USA) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle
52Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
53Walton Brush (USA) IRT Racing0:03:46
54Sergio Hernandez (USA) Incycle Cannondale
55Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:03:50
56Camilo Zambrano (Col) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle0:03:57
57Michael Le Rossingnol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:04:01
58Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team
59Erik Slack (USA) IRT Racing0:04:26
60Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
61Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:04:43
62Andrs Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Incycle Cannondale0:04:46
63Coulton Haltrich (USA) IRT Racing0:04:53
64Anthony Canevari (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano0:04:56
65Sam Warford (USA) Superissimo0:04:59
66Pablo Cesar Cruz (Hon) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching0:05:02
67James Gene Piccoli (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
68Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team0:05:09
69Robert Gutgesell (Can) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching0:05:24
70Jared Gilyard (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano0:05:28
71Julian Rodas (Col) Incycle Cannondale0:05:45
72Dillon Caldwell (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano0:05:51
73Juan David Montoya Abreu (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno0:05:52
74Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:06:06
75Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team
76Justin Mauch (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
77Nicola Dal Santo (Ita) Amore e Vita-USA Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:06:13
78Dennis Ramirez (USA) Superissimo
79Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:06:20
80Jacob Albrecht (USA) California Giant/Specialized
81Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano
82Marcos Lazzarotto (USA) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching
83Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
84Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
85Efren Ortega (Pur) Incycle Cannondale
86Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
87Garrett McLeod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
88Julian Kyer (USA) Team Smartstop0:07:13
89Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team0:07:18
90Samuel Hunter Snipe Grove (USA) Incycle Cannondale0:07:34
91Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant/Specialized
92Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
93Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
94John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
95Carson Miller (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
96Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:07:52
97Steven Perezluha (USA) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching0:07:58
98Max Korus (USA) Superissimo0:08:06
99Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
100Jacob Arnold (USA) AltoVelo/SeaSucker
101Rene Corella (Mex) IRT Racing
102Jim Peterman (USA) Superissimo
103Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:08:11
104Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
105Benjamin Wolfe (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:08:16
106Agam Bryfogle (USA) Superissimo0:08:20
107Evan Huffman (USA) Team Smartstop0:08:23
108Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Amore e Vita-USA Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:08:30
109Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:08:39
110Shawn Gravois (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:08:54
111MacKenzie Brennan (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
112Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
113Travis McCabe (USA) Team Smartstop
114Gerardo Medina (Mex) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team0:09:24
115Pat Casey (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano0:09:42
116Zack Noonan (USA) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle0:09:54
117Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:10:00
118Quinn Keogh (USA) Superissimo0:10:40
119Fredd Matute (USA) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching0:10:43
120Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:11:02
121Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
122Spencer Oswald (USA) Amore e Vita-USA Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
123Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team
124Walter Gaston Trillini (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman
125Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:11:18
126Tim Aiken (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team0:11:24
127Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano0:11:36
128Chris Statsny (USA) IRT Racing0:11:38
129William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:11:58
130Clint Mortley (USA) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle0:12:13
131Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
132Gilbert Ducoumau (Ven) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle
133Alister Ratcliff (USA) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle
134Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:12:40
135Kyle Anderson (USA) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching0:12:44
136Cole House (USA) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching
137Sebastin Montes Cano (Col) Incycle Cannondale
138Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling0:13:10
139Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Smartstop0:13:30
140Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team Smartstop
141Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:14:54
142Samuel Bassetti (USA) IRT Racing0:14:57
143Stuart Wight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:15:02
144Ryan Macdonald (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
145Rasmus Andersen (Dan) Amore e Vita-USA Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:17:31
146Bryce Young (USA) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle0:17:53
147Bryce Olsen (USA) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle0:18:19
148Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:18:45
149Bill Ash (USA Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching0:39:40

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ansel Dickey (USA) California Giant/Specialized5pts
2Anthony Canevari (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano3
3John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Canevari (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano5pts
2Ansel Dickey (USA) California Giant/Specialized3
3Ian Holt (USA) AltoVelo/SeaSucker1

Mountains 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rafael Montiel (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno15pts
2Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies12
3Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno9
4Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman7
5Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5
6Christopher Horner (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team3
7Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman3:41:40
2Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team0:00:32
3Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:34
4Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:00:37
5Adam De Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
6James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team0:00:41
7Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:47
8Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team0:01:09
9Frayre Moctezuma Eder (Mex) IRT Racing0:01:18
10Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:01:22
11Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
12Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:50
13Ansel Dickey (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:02:04
14Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:02:25
15Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
16Connor McCutcheon (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
17Sepp Kuss (USA) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle
18Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:02:55
19Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team0:03:06
20Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:03:31
21Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:03:48
22Sam Warford (USA) Superissimo0:04:04
23Pablo Cesar Cruz (Hon) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching0:04:07
24James Gene Piccoli (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
25Robert Gutgesell (Can) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching0:04:29
26Juan David Montoya Abreu (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno0:04:57
27Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:05:11
28Justin Mauch (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
29Dennis Ramirez (USA) Superissimo0:05:18
30Jacob Albrecht (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:05:25
31Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
32Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team0:06:23
33Samuel Hunter Snipe Grove (USA) Incycle Cannondale0:06:39
34Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant/Specialized
35Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
36Steven Perezluha (USA) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching0:07:03
37Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:07:11
38Jacob Arnold (USA) AltoVelo/SeaSucker
39Rene Corella (Mex) IRT Racing
40Benjamin Wolfe (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:07:21
41Agam Bryfogle (USA) Superissimo0:07:25
42Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:07:44
43Gerardo Medina (Mex) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team0:08:29
44Zack Noonan (USA) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle0:08:59
45Spencer Oswald (USA) Amore e Vita-USA Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:10:07
46Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team
47Walter Gaston Trillini (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman
48Tim Aiken (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team0:10:29
49Gilbert Ducoumau (Ven) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle0:11:18
50Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:11:45
51Kyle Anderson (USA) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching0:11:49
52Sebastin Montes Cano (Col) Incycle Cannondale
53Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team Smartstop0:12:35
54Samuel Bassetti (USA) IRT Racing0:14:02
55Stuart Wight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:14:07
56Ryan Macdonald (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
57Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:17:50

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orgullo Antioqueno11:04:37
2Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:10
3Team Smartstop0:02:51
4Drapac Professional Cycling0:02:54
5Hincapie Racing Team0:02:57
6Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team0:03:14
7Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:03:37
8UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:03:42
9Axeon Cycling Team0:04:01
10AltoVelo/SeaSucker0:04:33
11Silber Pro Cycling0:06:00
12Jamis - Hagens Berman0:06:55
13Lupus Racing Team0:07:54
14IRT Racing0:08:03
15California Giant/Specialized0:09:47
16Canyon Bicycles Shimano0:10:17
17H&R Block Pro Cycling0:10:32
18Superissimo0:11:07
19Incycle Cannondale0:11:55
20Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching0:14:24
21Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle0:14:49
22Amore&Vita-USA Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:23:23

Women's full results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D Foundation3:16:37
2Abigail Mickey (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:48
3Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:53
4Flavia Oliveria (Bra) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good0:00:59
5Miranda Griffiths (Aus) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental0:01:02
6Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:03
7Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - SVB
8Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
9Breanne Nalder (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K40:01:32
10Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air0:01:36
11Rocio Parrado Guarnizo (Col) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team0:01:40
12Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air0:01:44
13Scotti Wilborne (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
14Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air0:01:59
15Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:02
16Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
17Anne Perry (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K40:02:08
18Annie Toth (USA) Amy D Foundation0:02:21
19Brianna Walle (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:27
20Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:38
21Athena Countouriotis (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good0:02:48
22Anna Sanders (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good0:02:53
23Joanne Hogan (Aus) Team Tibco - SVB0:03:02
24Hannah Barnes (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:03:39
25Heather Fischer (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K40:04:03
26Liza Rachetto (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
27Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Team Tibco - SVB0:04:17
28Julie Emmerman (USA) Amy D Foundation0:04:20
29Erica Zaveta (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental0:04:31
30Kathryn Bertine (Skn) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental0:04:33
31Ana Maria Hernandez Delgado (Mex) Uaem Grassi Pro Cycling Team Mexico0:04:41
32Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:04:45
33Shoshauna Routley (Can) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental0:05:07
34Jessica Uebelhart (Sui) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental0:05:15
35Patricia Schwager (Sui) Team Tibco - SVB0:05:20
36Marcela Elizabe Prieto Castaneda (Mex) Uaem Grassi Pro Cycling Team Mexico0:05:22
37Jessenia Alejan Meneses Gonzalez (Col) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team0:05:30
38Jannalyn Luttrell (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K40:05:36
39Olivia Dillon (Irl) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
40Jessica Cerra (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air0:05:40
41Madeline Boutet (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air0:05:45
42Dulce Pliego Moreno (Mex) Uaem Grassi Pro Cycling Team Mexico0:06:26
43Amber Gaffney (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air0:07:02
44Alizee Brien (Can) Team Tibco - SVB0:07:53
45Mia Manganello (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good0:08:01
46Kathryn Donovan (USA) Amy D Foundation0:09:21
47Aranza Valentin Villalon Sanchez (Chi) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team0:10:33
48Amanda Miller (USA) Amy D Foundation0:10:38
49Kemille Garvin (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
50Lauren Tamayo (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
51Andreina Patric Rivera Del Risco (Col) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team0:10:42
52Ariane Horbach (Ger) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:11:14
53Anna Christiansen (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good0:11:35
54Teresa Casas (Mex) Uaem Grassi Pro Cycling Team Mexico0:12:14
55Julia Sanchez Parma (Arg) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team0:12:56
56Janicke Gunvaldsen (Nor) Amy D Foundation0:14:43
57Cristina Irma Greve (Arg) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team0:20:50

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air5pts
2Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies3
3Brianna Walle (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5pts
2Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air3
3Mia Manganello (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good1

KOM 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D Foundation15pts
2Abigail Mickey (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team12
3Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies9
4Flavia Oliveria (Bra) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good7
5Miranda Griffiths (Aus) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental5
6Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team3
7Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - SVB1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Abigail Mickey (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team3:17:25
2Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:05
3Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air0:00:48
4Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:14
5Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
6Hannah Barnes (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:02:51
7Ana Maria Hernandez Delgado (Mex) Uaem Grassi Pro Cycling Team Mexico0:03:53
8Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:03:57
9Jessica Uebelhart (Sui) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental0:04:27
10Marcela Elizabe Prieto Castaneda (Mex) Uaem Grassi Pro Cycling Team Mexico0:04:34
11Jessenia Alejan Meneses Gonzalez (Col) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team0:04:42
12Madeline Boutet (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air0:04:57
13Alizee Brien (Can) Team Tibco - SVB0:07:05
14Aranza Valentin Villalon Sanchez (Chi) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team0:09:45
15Andreina Patric Rivera Del Risco (Col) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team0:09:54
16Ariane Horbach (Ger) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:10:26
17Teresa Casas (Mex) Uaem Grassi Pro Cycling Team Mexico0:11:26
18Julia Sanchez Parma (Arg) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team0:12:08

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team9:52:45
2Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air0:02:25
3Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:28
4DNA Cycling p/b K40:02:48
5Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good0:03:46
6Amy D Foundation0:03:47
7Team Tibco - SVB0:05:28
8BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental0:06:42
9Uaem Grassi Pro Cycling Team Mexico0:13:35
10Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team0:14:49

