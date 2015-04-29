Image 1 of 31 Rafael Montiel (Orgullo Antioqueno) crests the climb for the win (Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us) Image 2 of 31 The men take up the chase with only 25 kilometres left (Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us) Image 3 of 31 Rafael Montiel (Orgullo Antioqueno) chases the leaders (Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us) Image 4 of 31 Riders get blessed before todays start (Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us) Image 5 of 31 The women head out into the high desert (Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us) Image 6 of 31 Clear skies and nice temperatures for todays race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us) Image 7 of 31 Riders descend through some of the desert scenery (Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us) Image 8 of 31 Rafael Montiel (Orgullo Antioqueno) hits the steeper part of the climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us) Image 9 of 31 Guillaume Boivin (Optum) holds on for second place. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us) Image 10 of 31 Michael Woods (Optum) and Chris Horner (Airgas) lead another group up the final climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us) Image 11 of 31 Daniel Jaramillo (Jamis) nearly made it onto todays podium for third (Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us) Image 12 of 31 Chris Horner (Airgas) talks about todays tactics on the road (Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us) Image 13 of 31 The scene at the top of the climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us) Image 14 of 31 Rafael Montiel (Orgullo Antioqueno) takes over the leaders jersey (Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us) Image 15 of 31 Mara Abbott (Amy D Foundation) takes the win (Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us) Image 16 of 31 Abby Mickey (UnitedHealthcare) closes in on the finish (Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us) Image 17 of 31 Mara Abbott (Amy D Foundation) with one kilometre to go (Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us) Image 18 of 31 A TIBCO rider tries to sneak off the front (Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us) Image 19 of 31 The women head towards the looming mountain top finish (Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us) Image 20 of 31 Miranda Griffiths (BMW) back in the bunch before finishing in fifth place (Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us) Image 21 of 31 Attacks begin to go again on the front of the women's field (Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us) Image 22 of 31 A break begins to form after the women's feed zone (Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us) Image 23 of 31 The break gets up the road in the women's race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us) Image 24 of 31 The women's break holds a gap over the field (Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us) Image 25 of 31 Amy D Foundation riders go to the front to bring back the break (Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us) Image 26 of 31 The women get strung out half way through the day (Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us) Image 27 of 31 The women get to see the mountains looming in the distance (Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us) Image 28 of 31 Mara Abbott (Amy D Foundation) comes to the front on the climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us) Image 29 of 31 Abby Mickey (UnitedHealthcare) chases down the leaders on the climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us) Image 30 of 31 Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) leads another chase group (Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us) Image 31 of 31 Mara Abbott (Amy D Foundation) launches her final attack (Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)

Colombian Rafael Montiel (Orgullo Antioqueno) stunned the peloton in the opening stage of the Tour of the Gila, bridging across to the day's breakaway and riding through them on the final ascent climb in Mogollon to win ahead of Optum's Guillaume Boivin. Montiel's teammate Giraldo Ortega Ramirez came in third after the field caught the remnants of the breakaway mid-way up the climb.

In the women's race, Mara Abbott took the first step toward her fifth overall victory in the Tour of the Gila, riding away on the finishing climb in Mogollon to win the stage by half a minute over of Abby Mickey (Unitedhealthcare) and Jasmin Glaesser (Optum Pro Cycling).

The 33 year old Montiel is making only his second appearance in the US, having competed in the Tour of Utah and USA Pro Challenge in 2011, but today's stage victory was his first success here, and he aims to hold onto the red leader's jersey until the very end.

"I felt really motivated to win the stage today. I was trying to control myself to not burn up before the climb. I was very confident for the climb," Montiel said.

The Orgullo team missed the day's breakaway, but profited from a lack of cooperation amongst the major teams, none of whom wanted to haul 2013 Vuelta a España winner Chris Horner (Airgas-Safeway) to the line. While the peloton played chicken with their overall ambitions, Orgullo patiently waited. Rather than contribute to the chase, they played possum and waited until the Jamis-Hagens Berman and Jelly Belly teams had brought the gap down before attempting to bridge across. Once the final climb was in sight, it was time for Montiel to pounce.

"In the beginning, I thought the breakaway wouldn't work because it was only 45 seconds, but it very quickly went to 2 minutes, then four, then six," Montiel said. "I decided to attack with some other guys. We kept the breakaway at about two minutes. Finally I was able to close the gap. It was a really hard stage. I couldn't breathe at the end."

Montiel bridged across to the remnants of the breakaway, who were left behind when Guillaume Boivin (Optum Pro Cycling) and Martin Kohler (Drapac) attacked, and then big-ringed the final pitch, blowing past the dropped Kohler and Boivin before soloing to victory.

Boivin, a sprinter by nature, was never meant to be his team's man for the uphill finish, but when he found himself in the breakaway with a gap ballooning up over 15 minutes, he knew he'd have to try and salvage the day for his team. He came impressively close for a rider who isn't known for going uphill.

"He's just a better climber, that's all you can say about it," Boivin said of Montiel. "I felt pretty good, because I knew the field wasn't going to be too far behind. I just tempo'd it."

Boivin and Kohler were part of an early breakaway with John Murphy (Unitedhealthcare), Eric Slack (IRT Racing), Ansel Dickey (California Giant Berry/Specialized), Anthony Canevari (Canyon Bicycles), Zack Noonan (Intermountain Livewell), and Ian Holt (Altovelo-Seasucker). While the peloton gave them plenty of lead in the first half of the stage, the cooperation in the breakaway dissolved in the second half, helping reduce the double-digit gap.

"We had two very good climbers behind, so I didn't want to do too much," Boivin said. "It came down pretty quick at the end, in the second half we didn't ride very hard at all. None of the teams were very happy with the break, because we didn't have many climbers in there. It was a really weird bike race."

The frustration was palpable after the finish, as riders tried to find alternatives to curse words to describe the day's events. Weird was as mild as it got.

"It was a really complicated race," Jamis-Hagens Berman's Ben Jacques-Maynes said. "It was the earliest the breakaway has gone, and guys were sitting and waiting for someone to pull. Our plan was to pull late, and by the time we wanted to get to the front, the gap was 11 minutes. We started pulling, and I went to ask for help and nobody wanted to ride. They kept saying the race was over. It's the first day of a UCI race - how is that over?"

Horner defended his decision not to contribute, saying he is still suffering from lung problems that cropped up during last year's Tour de France, and isn't at his best. "Everyone was saying, Chris you have to put someone on the front, and I said no, I can't win," Horner told Cyclingnews. "The break gained that time because they said if you don't ride, we won't ride. But I'm not going to put my guys on the front to get fifth. Clearly they're going to out time-trial me, too, so clearly if they want to win they're going to have to ride the front."

Jacques-Maynes marshaled his team, and together with Jelly Belly-Maxxis, they brought the gap down, and while Jamis-Hagens Berman didn't win, they put Daniel Jaramillo into the best young rider's jersey. "Fortunately my team is incredibly strong - we didn't win the race, but we did the exact job we came here to do which was to put Daniel Jaramillo as far up the hill as possible. We'll see how the rest of the week shakes out," Jacques-Maynes said. "Hopefully when the GC shakes out a bit, the race will be a bit more defined. I can't make them race their bikes, I can only control my team and how we race. We raced positively and directly according to our plans. I can't complain anything about my guys, they rode their hearts out."

Jaramillo hopes to show himself here and in the Tour of California, where he aims to earn a contract with a major team. As a Colombian, he wasn't too upset to see his fellow countryman win the stage, but intends to try to beat them nonetheless.

"This team from Antioquia is very strong, and I have an eye on Horner, too, and maybe Optum," Jaramillo said. "I'm very happy to see that they're inviting Colombian teams, especially because they're well known for being good in the mountains. Other riders always show respect to the Coloimbians in the climbs."

Montiel also took the lead in the mountains classification, while Cal-Giant's Dickey claimed the sprint jersey on the day. "The team plan was for me or another teammate to get in the early break. If we were in the break, we'd go for the sprints, because it's nice to get a jersey," Dickey said. "I won the first sprint, but coming into the second one but I went a little too early and the Canyon rider got me by half a foot and we were tied on points. So I knew whoever finished first on the stage would have the jersey. I saved some energy for the climb, then went as hard as I could. We got caught by the field 1.5km from the finish but I beat (Canevari) and got the jersey."

Amy D Foundation composite team leads to victory for Abbott

Riding for the composite Amy D Foundation team, Abbott praised the work of her squad, which is directed by retired racer Meredith Miller. "People often discount a composite team, but if you look at the quality of the riders on our team - there are riders who are known and who are unknown - it's an amazing honour to ride for a composite team that isn't bound by contracts but will ride together toward a common goal like today," Abbott said. "They rode really well. They worked their asses off to deliver me to the final climb safely, and I couldn't have asked for more."

Abbott had a nasty crash in the Flèche Wallonne world cup last week, but suffered only road rash, which she had to protect from the back-slapping congratulations post-stage. She recovered in time to defend her title here, but admitted she suffered. "The truth is, if you feel good, you're probably going too slow, but this is the kind of racing I love. It makes me happy to win on the Mogollon again."

Abbott has bounced back and forth from racing domestically, where she won the Redlands Classic, and competing in the European races with her trade team Wiggle-Honda, but she was glad to be able to make it back to New Mexico to defend. "It wasn't exactly what I meant to do, but I've gotten to do an amazing line up of races this year, so I'm super happy I've gotten back to the Gila again."

The opening stage of the first UCI-classified edition of the women's Tour of the Gila left Silver City into a cool, pleasant morning with no wind to make the riders' lives difficult. The only challenge of the day was how to unseat Mara Abbott on a day that finished on her favourite terrain: a 10km climb to the line. The Optum and Tibco teams were keen to form a breakaway and laid down continual attacks. The first rider to hit out was Tibco's Alizee Brien, who gained 15 seconds in her move within the first 10km, but it was far too soon and the slightly downhill road too fast for her to stay clear.

Alison Jackson (Twenty 16) won the first intermediate sprint over Optum's Leah Kirchmann and Brianna Walle, before another promising move went off the front at the feed zone, with Kathrin Hammes (Tibco), Katie Hall (Unitedhealthcare), Kirchmann, Kaitlin Antonneau (Twenty 16), Jessenia Meneses (ITAU Shimano Ladies Power Team), and A Countouriotis (Visit Dallas) gaining 25 seconds. They had the misfortune, however, of being marked by Julie Emmerman from Abbott's Amy D Foundation team, and the breakaway was slowly reeled in for Abbott.

Jasmin Glaesser (Optum) won the second sprint after the breakaway was caught, and then Jackson was on the attack, bringing along Walle and being chased by eight riders, including Amy D's Katie Donovan. Needless to say, the move did not stick.

Kirchmann tried to get another move going, with help from Twenty 16's Amber Gaffney, but the pair never got far. Several crashes disrupted the field as they approached 25km to go, and the impetus to attack had gone out of the field. It was now a matter of saving energy and hoping to match Abbott on the final climb.

Abbott's Amy D Foundation team staged a full-on lead-out into the base of the climb, which starts out steep and then flattens in the middle before kicking up again to the finish. With Abbott well positioned, the team stepped off the gas, and UnitedHealthcare, Optum, DNA Cycling, and Tibco were all well represented on the front row. Tibco took over the pace making on the flat section, looking to protect Joe Martin winner Lauren Stephens, before Optum amassed at the front to lead into the second steep section.

But nobody could stop Abbott when the road kicked up to its steepest pitch. She powered away with Flavia Oliveria (Visit Dallas), with UHC's Abby Mickey just not able to hold the pace. Mickey caught the pair as the pitch eased near the final kilometer, and more riders chased back from behind. "We all kind of faffed around on the flat part," Mickey said. "On the second steep pitch, Mara attacked. She and Flavia went up the road, but Mara dropped Flavia. I just put my head down, and caught and dropped Flavia, then went as hard as I could and ended up second.

"I was third last year, so it's an improvement, and that's important to me. I couldn't have done it without my team, and my coach, Alison Powers. They believed in me, and it's nice to be able to deliver for them."

Glaesser's Optum team tried its best to distance Abbott before the final climb, but when that failed, were fairly powerless to prevent the inevitable. "Mara Abbott is such an amazing climber, when she goes you have to hedge your bets and hope to do your own pace and limit the losses. I found a really good rhythm and rode within myself. It's the best I've ever finished so it's good."

"We didn't want to come to the bottom of the climb with Mara, we wanted to race aggressively and not just watch her take the climb, but I think it takes more than one team, and there weren't too many that wanted to play along."

Glaesser found enough left in her legs to catch and kick past Oliveria, who was frustrated to finish fourth again and miss the stage podium, and said she picked up a cold after the Joe Martin stage race. "We raced really aggressively in Joe Martin, and I've never done this race block. I'm kind of disappointed to be passed at the line, but it was a great race," she said.

Results

Full results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rafael Montiel (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 3:40:45 2 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:33 3 Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 0:00:50 4 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:00:55 5 Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:57 6 Christopher Horner (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 7 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:02 8 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:01:09 9 Rob Britton (Can) Team Smartstop 0:01:12 10 Robbie Squire (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:01:18 11 Emerson Oronte (USA) AltoVelo/SeaSucker 12 Martin Kohler (Sui) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:01:23 13 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team 0:01:27 14 Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:01:29 15 Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:01:32 16 Adam De Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 17 Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 18 James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team 0:01:36 19 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 0:01:42 20 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 21 Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:01:44 22 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Smartstop 0:01:50 23 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:01:55 24 Dylan Girdlestone (Rsa) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:01:58 25 Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:02:02 26 Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 0:02:04 27 Chris Butler (USA) Team Smartstop 0:02:11 28 Frayre Moctezuma Eder (Mex) IRT Racing 0:02:13 29 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano 0:02:15 30 Chad Beyer (USA) Superissimo 0:02:17 31 Taylor Shelden (USA) AltoVelo/SeaSucker 32 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 33 Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 34 Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling 35 Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 0:02:24 36 Joe Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:02:28 37 Matt Rodrigues (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 0:02:35 38 Juan Sebastian Tamayo Martinez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 39 Timothy Rugg (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:02:38 40 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 41 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:02:45 42 Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:02:48 43 Stefano Barberi (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:02:50 44 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:02:54 45 Bjorn Selander (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 46 Ansel Dickey (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:02:59 47 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:03:20 48 Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 49 Connor McCutcheon (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 50 Ian Holt (USA) AltoVelo/SeaSucker 51 Sepp Kuss (USA) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle 52 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 53 Walton Brush (USA) IRT Racing 0:03:46 54 Sergio Hernandez (USA) Incycle Cannondale 55 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:03:50 56 Camilo Zambrano (Col) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle 0:03:57 57 Michael Le Rossingnol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:04:01 58 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team 59 Erik Slack (USA) IRT Racing 0:04:26 60 Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 61 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:04:43 62 Andrs Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Incycle Cannondale 0:04:46 63 Coulton Haltrich (USA) IRT Racing 0:04:53 64 Anthony Canevari (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano 0:04:56 65 Sam Warford (USA) Superissimo 0:04:59 66 Pablo Cesar Cruz (Hon) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching 0:05:02 67 James Gene Piccoli (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 68 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team 0:05:09 69 Robert Gutgesell (Can) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching 0:05:24 70 Jared Gilyard (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano 0:05:28 71 Julian Rodas (Col) Incycle Cannondale 0:05:45 72 Dillon Caldwell (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano 0:05:51 73 Juan David Montoya Abreu (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 0:05:52 74 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:06:06 75 Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team 76 Justin Mauch (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 77 Nicola Dal Santo (Ita) Amore e Vita-USA Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:06:13 78 Dennis Ramirez (USA) Superissimo 79 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:06:20 80 Jacob Albrecht (USA) California Giant/Specialized 81 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano 82 Marcos Lazzarotto (USA) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching 83 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 84 Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 85 Efren Ortega (Pur) Incycle Cannondale 86 Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 87 Garrett McLeod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 88 Julian Kyer (USA) Team Smartstop 0:07:13 89 Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 0:07:18 90 Samuel Hunter Snipe Grove (USA) Incycle Cannondale 0:07:34 91 Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant/Specialized 92 Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 93 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 94 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 95 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 96 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:07:52 97 Steven Perezluha (USA) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching 0:07:58 98 Max Korus (USA) Superissimo 0:08:06 99 Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 100 Jacob Arnold (USA) AltoVelo/SeaSucker 101 Rene Corella (Mex) IRT Racing 102 Jim Peterman (USA) Superissimo 103 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:08:11 104 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 105 Benjamin Wolfe (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:08:16 106 Agam Bryfogle (USA) Superissimo 0:08:20 107 Evan Huffman (USA) Team Smartstop 0:08:23 108 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Amore e Vita-USA Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:08:30 109 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:08:39 110 Shawn Gravois (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:08:54 111 MacKenzie Brennan (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 112 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 113 Travis McCabe (USA) Team Smartstop 114 Gerardo Medina (Mex) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 0:09:24 115 Pat Casey (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano 0:09:42 116 Zack Noonan (USA) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle 0:09:54 117 Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:10:00 118 Quinn Keogh (USA) Superissimo 0:10:40 119 Fredd Matute (USA) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching 0:10:43 120 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:11:02 121 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 122 Spencer Oswald (USA) Amore e Vita-USA Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 123 Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team 124 Walter Gaston Trillini (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman 125 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:11:18 126 Tim Aiken (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 0:11:24 127 Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano 0:11:36 128 Chris Statsny (USA) IRT Racing 0:11:38 129 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:11:58 130 Clint Mortley (USA) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle 0:12:13 131 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 132 Gilbert Ducoumau (Ven) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle 133 Alister Ratcliff (USA) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle 134 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:12:40 135 Kyle Anderson (USA) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching 0:12:44 136 Cole House (USA) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching 137 Sebastin Montes Cano (Col) Incycle Cannondale 138 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:13:10 139 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Smartstop 0:13:30 140 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team Smartstop 141 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:14:54 142 Samuel Bassetti (USA) IRT Racing 0:14:57 143 Stuart Wight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:15:02 144 Ryan Macdonald (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 145 Rasmus Andersen (Dan) Amore e Vita-USA Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:17:31 146 Bryce Young (USA) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle 0:17:53 147 Bryce Olsen (USA) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle 0:18:19 148 Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:18:45 149 Bill Ash (USA Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching 0:39:40

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ansel Dickey (USA) California Giant/Specialized 5 pts 2 Anthony Canevari (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano 3 3 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Canevari (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano 5 pts 2 Ansel Dickey (USA) California Giant/Specialized 3 3 Ian Holt (USA) AltoVelo/SeaSucker 1

Mountains 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rafael Montiel (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 15 pts 2 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 12 3 Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 9 4 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman 7 5 Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 6 Christopher Horner (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 3 7 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman 3:41:40 2 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team 0:00:32 3 Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:34 4 Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:00:37 5 Adam De Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 6 James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team 0:00:41 7 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:47 8 Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 0:01:09 9 Frayre Moctezuma Eder (Mex) IRT Racing 0:01:18 10 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:01:22 11 Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 12 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:01:50 13 Ansel Dickey (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:02:04 14 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:02:25 15 Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 16 Connor McCutcheon (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 17 Sepp Kuss (USA) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle 18 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:02:55 19 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team 0:03:06 20 Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:03:31 21 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:03:48 22 Sam Warford (USA) Superissimo 0:04:04 23 Pablo Cesar Cruz (Hon) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching 0:04:07 24 James Gene Piccoli (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 25 Robert Gutgesell (Can) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching 0:04:29 26 Juan David Montoya Abreu (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 0:04:57 27 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:05:11 28 Justin Mauch (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 29 Dennis Ramirez (USA) Superissimo 0:05:18 30 Jacob Albrecht (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:05:25 31 Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 32 Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 0:06:23 33 Samuel Hunter Snipe Grove (USA) Incycle Cannondale 0:06:39 34 Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant/Specialized 35 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 36 Steven Perezluha (USA) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching 0:07:03 37 Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:07:11 38 Jacob Arnold (USA) AltoVelo/SeaSucker 39 Rene Corella (Mex) IRT Racing 40 Benjamin Wolfe (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:07:21 41 Agam Bryfogle (USA) Superissimo 0:07:25 42 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:07:44 43 Gerardo Medina (Mex) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 0:08:29 44 Zack Noonan (USA) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle 0:08:59 45 Spencer Oswald (USA) Amore e Vita-USA Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:10:07 46 Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team 47 Walter Gaston Trillini (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman 48 Tim Aiken (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 0:10:29 49 Gilbert Ducoumau (Ven) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle 0:11:18 50 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:11:45 51 Kyle Anderson (USA) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching 0:11:49 52 Sebastin Montes Cano (Col) Incycle Cannondale 53 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team Smartstop 0:12:35 54 Samuel Bassetti (USA) IRT Racing 0:14:02 55 Stuart Wight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:14:07 56 Ryan Macdonald (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 57 Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:17:50

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Orgullo Antioqueno 11:04:37 2 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:10 3 Team Smartstop 0:02:51 4 Drapac Professional Cycling 0:02:54 5 Hincapie Racing Team 0:02:57 6 Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 0:03:14 7 Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:03:37 8 UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:03:42 9 Axeon Cycling Team 0:04:01 10 AltoVelo/SeaSucker 0:04:33 11 Silber Pro Cycling 0:06:00 12 Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:06:55 13 Lupus Racing Team 0:07:54 14 IRT Racing 0:08:03 15 California Giant/Specialized 0:09:47 16 Canyon Bicycles Shimano 0:10:17 17 H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:10:32 18 Superissimo 0:11:07 19 Incycle Cannondale 0:11:55 20 Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching 0:14:24 21 Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle 0:14:49 22 Amore&Vita-USA Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:23:23

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rafael Montiel (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 3:40:45 2 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:33 3 Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 0:00:50 4 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:00:55 5 Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:57 6 Christopher Horner (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 7 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:02 8 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:01:09 9 Rob Britton (Can) Team Smartstop 0:01:12 10 Robbie Squire (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:01:18 11 Emerson Oronte (USA) AltoVelo/SeaSucker 12 Martin Kohler (Sui) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:01:23 13 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team 0:01:27 14 Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:01:29 15 Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:01:32 16 Adam De Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 17 Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 18 James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team 0:01:36 19 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 0:01:42 20 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 21 Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:01:44 22 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Smartstop 0:01:50 23 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:01:55 24 Dylan Girdlestone (Rsa) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:01:58 25 Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:02:02 26 Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 0:02:04 27 Chris Butler (USA) Team Smartstop 0:02:11 28 Frayre Moctezuma Eder (Mex) IRT Racing 0:02:13 29 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano 0:02:15 30 Chad Beyer (USA) Superissimo 0:02:17 31 Taylor Shelden (USA) AltoVelo/SeaSucker 32 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 33 Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 34 Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling 35 Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 0:02:24 36 Joe Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:02:28 37 Matt Rodrigues (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 0:02:35 38 Juan Sebastian Tamayo Martinez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 39 Timothy Rugg (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:02:38 40 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 41 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:02:45 42 Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:02:48 43 Stefano Barberi (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:02:50 44 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:02:54 45 Bjorn Selander (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 46 Ansel Dickey (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:02:59 47 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:03:20 48 Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 49 Connor McCutcheon (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 50 Ian Holt (USA) AltoVelo/SeaSucker 51 Sepp Kuss (USA) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle 52 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 53 Walton Brush (USA) IRT Racing 0:03:46 54 Sergio Hernandez (USA) Incycle Cannondale 55 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:03:50 56 Camilo Zambrano (Col) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle 0:03:57 57 Michael Le Rossingnol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:04:01 58 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team 59 Erik Slack (USA) IRT Racing 0:04:26 60 Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 61 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:04:43 62 Andrs Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Incycle Cannondale 0:04:46 63 Coulton Haltrich (USA) IRT Racing 0:04:53 64 Anthony Canevari (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano 0:04:56 65 Sam Warford (USA) Superissimo 0:04:59 66 Pablo Cesar Cruz (Hon) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching 0:05:02 67 James Gene Piccoli (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 68 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team 0:05:09 69 Robert Gutgesell (Can) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching 0:05:24 70 Jared Gilyard (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano 0:05:28 71 Julian Rodas (Col) Incycle Cannondale 0:05:45 72 Dillon Caldwell (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano 0:05:51 73 Juan David Montoya Abreu (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 0:05:52 74 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:06:06 75 Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team 76 Justin Mauch (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 77 Nicola Dal Santo (Ita) Amore e Vita-USA Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:06:13 78 Dennis Ramirez (USA) Superissimo 79 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:06:20 80 Jacob Albrecht (USA) California Giant/Specialized 81 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano 82 Marcos Lazzarotto (USA) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching 83 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 84 Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 85 Efren Ortega (Pur) Incycle Cannondale 86 Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 87 Garrett McLeod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 88 Julian Kyer (USA) Team Smartstop 0:07:13 89 Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 0:07:18 90 Samuel Hunter Snipe Grove (USA) Incycle Cannondale 0:07:34 91 Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant/Specialized 92 Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 93 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 94 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 95 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 96 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:07:52 97 Steven Perezluha (USA) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching 0:07:58 98 Max Korus (USA) Superissimo 0:08:06 99 Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 100 Jacob Arnold (USA) AltoVelo/SeaSucker 101 Rene Corella (Mex) IRT Racing 102 Jim Peterman (USA) Superissimo 103 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:08:11 104 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 105 Benjamin Wolfe (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:08:16 106 Agam Bryfogle (USA) Superissimo 0:08:20 107 Evan Huffman (USA) Team Smartstop 0:08:23 108 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Amore e Vita-USA Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:08:30 109 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:08:39 110 Shawn Gravois (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:08:54 111 MacKenzie Brennan (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 112 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 113 Travis McCabe (USA) Team Smartstop 114 Gerardo Medina (Mex) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 0:09:24 115 Pat Casey (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano 0:09:42 116 Zack Noonan (USA) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle 0:09:54 117 Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:10:00 118 Quinn Keogh (USA) Superissimo 0:10:40 119 Fredd Matute (USA) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching 0:10:43 120 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:11:02 121 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 122 Spencer Oswald (USA) Amore e Vita-USA Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 123 Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team 124 Walter Gaston Trillini (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman 125 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:11:18 126 Tim Aiken (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 0:11:24 127 Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano 0:11:36 128 Chris Statsny (USA) IRT Racing 0:11:38 129 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:11:58 130 Clint Mortley (USA) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle 0:12:13 131 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 132 Gilbert Ducoumau (Ven) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle 133 Alister Ratcliff (USA) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle 134 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:12:40 135 Kyle Anderson (USA) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching 0:12:44 136 Cole House (USA) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching 137 Sebastin Montes Cano (Col) Incycle Cannondale 138 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:13:10 139 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Smartstop 0:13:30 140 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team Smartstop 141 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:14:54 142 Samuel Bassetti (USA) IRT Racing 0:14:57 143 Stuart Wight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:15:02 144 Ryan Macdonald (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 145 Rasmus Andersen (Dan) Amore e Vita-USA Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:17:31 146 Bryce Young (USA) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle 0:17:53 147 Bryce Olsen (USA) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle 0:18:19 148 Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:18:45 149 Bill Ash (USA Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching 0:39:40

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ansel Dickey (USA) California Giant/Specialized 8 pts 2 Anthony Canevari (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano 8 3 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1 4 Ian Holt (USA) AltoVelo/SeaSucker 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rafael Montiel (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 15 pts 2 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 12 3 Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 9 4 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman 7 5 Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 6 Christopher Horner (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 3 7 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman 3:41:40 2 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team 0:00:32 3 Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:34 4 Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:00:37 5 Adam De Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 6 James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team 0:00:41 7 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:47 8 Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 0:01:09 9 Frayre Moctezuma Eder (Mex) IRT Racing 0:01:18 10 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:01:22 11 Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 12 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:01:50 13 Ansel Dickey (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:02:04 14 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:02:25 15 Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 16 Connor McCutcheon (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 17 Sepp Kuss (USA) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle 18 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:02:55 19 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team 0:03:06 20 Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:03:31 21 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:03:48 22 Sam Warford (USA) Superissimo 0:04:04 23 Pablo Cesar Cruz (Hon) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching 0:04:07 24 James Gene Piccoli (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 25 Robert Gutgesell (Can) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching 0:04:29 26 Juan David Montoya Abreu (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 0:04:57 27 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:05:11 28 Justin Mauch (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 29 Dennis Ramirez (USA) Superissimo 0:05:18 30 Jacob Albrecht (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:05:25 31 Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 32 Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 0:06:23 33 Samuel Hunter Snipe Grove (USA) Incycle Cannondale 0:06:39 34 Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant/Specialized 35 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 36 Steven Perezluha (USA) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching 0:07:03 37 Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:07:11 38 Jacob Arnold (USA) AltoVelo/SeaSucker 39 Rene Corella (Mex) IRT Racing 40 Benjamin Wolfe (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:07:21 41 Agam Bryfogle (USA) Superissimo 0:07:25 42 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:07:44 43 Gerardo Medina (Mex) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 0:08:29 44 Zack Noonan (USA) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle 0:08:59 45 Spencer Oswald (USA) Amore e Vita-USA Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:10:07 46 Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team 47 Walter Gaston Trillini (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman 48 Tim Aiken (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 0:10:29 49 Gilbert Ducoumau (Ven) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle 0:11:18 50 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:11:45 51 Kyle Anderson (USA) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching 0:11:49 52 Sebastin Montes Cano (Col) Incycle Cannondale 53 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team Smartstop 0:12:35 54 Samuel Bassetti (USA) IRT Racing 0:14:02 55 Stuart Wight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:14:07 56 Ryan Macdonald (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 57 Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:17:50

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Orgullo Antioqueno 11:04:37 2 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:10 3 Team Smartstop 0:02:51 4 Drapac Professional Cycling 0:02:54 5 Hincapie Racing Team 0:02:57 6 Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 0:03:14 7 Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:03:37 8 UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:03:42 9 Axeon Cycling Team 0:04:01 10 AltoVelo/SeaSucker 0:04:33 11 Silber Pro Cycling 0:06:00 12 Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:06:55 13 Lupus Racing Team 0:07:54 14 IRT Racing 0:08:03 15 California Giant/Specialized 0:09:47 16 Canyon Bicycles Shimano 0:10:17 17 H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:10:32 18 Superissimo 0:11:07 19 Incycle Cannondale 0:11:55 20 Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching 0:14:24 21 Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle 0:14:49 22 Amore&Vita-USA Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:23:23

Women's full results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D Foundation 3:16:37 2 Abigail Mickey (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:48 3 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:53 4 Flavia Oliveria (Bra) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 0:00:59 5 Miranda Griffiths (Aus) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 0:01:02 6 Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:01:03 7 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - SVB 8 Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 9 Breanne Nalder (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 0:01:32 10 Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 0:01:36 11 Rocio Parrado Guarnizo (Col) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team 0:01:40 12 Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 0:01:44 13 Scotti Wilborne (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 14 Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 0:01:59 15 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:02 16 Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 17 Anne Perry (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 0:02:08 18 Annie Toth (USA) Amy D Foundation 0:02:21 19 Brianna Walle (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:27 20 Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:38 21 Athena Countouriotis (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 0:02:48 22 Anna Sanders (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 0:02:53 23 Joanne Hogan (Aus) Team Tibco - SVB 0:03:02 24 Hannah Barnes (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:03:39 25 Heather Fischer (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 0:04:03 26 Liza Rachetto (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 27 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Team Tibco - SVB 0:04:17 28 Julie Emmerman (USA) Amy D Foundation 0:04:20 29 Erica Zaveta (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 0:04:31 30 Kathryn Bertine (Skn) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 0:04:33 31 Ana Maria Hernandez Delgado (Mex) Uaem Grassi Pro Cycling Team Mexico 0:04:41 32 Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:04:45 33 Shoshauna Routley (Can) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 0:05:07 34 Jessica Uebelhart (Sui) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 0:05:15 35 Patricia Schwager (Sui) Team Tibco - SVB 0:05:20 36 Marcela Elizabe Prieto Castaneda (Mex) Uaem Grassi Pro Cycling Team Mexico 0:05:22 37 Jessenia Alejan Meneses Gonzalez (Col) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team 0:05:30 38 Jannalyn Luttrell (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 0:05:36 39 Olivia Dillon (Irl) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 40 Jessica Cerra (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 0:05:40 41 Madeline Boutet (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 0:05:45 42 Dulce Pliego Moreno (Mex) Uaem Grassi Pro Cycling Team Mexico 0:06:26 43 Amber Gaffney (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 0:07:02 44 Alizee Brien (Can) Team Tibco - SVB 0:07:53 45 Mia Manganello (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 0:08:01 46 Kathryn Donovan (USA) Amy D Foundation 0:09:21 47 Aranza Valentin Villalon Sanchez (Chi) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team 0:10:33 48 Amanda Miller (USA) Amy D Foundation 0:10:38 49 Kemille Garvin (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 50 Lauren Tamayo (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 51 Andreina Patric Rivera Del Risco (Col) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team 0:10:42 52 Ariane Horbach (Ger) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:11:14 53 Anna Christiansen (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 0:11:35 54 Teresa Casas (Mex) Uaem Grassi Pro Cycling Team Mexico 0:12:14 55 Julia Sanchez Parma (Arg) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team 0:12:56 56 Janicke Gunvaldsen (Nor) Amy D Foundation 0:14:43 57 Cristina Irma Greve (Arg) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team 0:20:50

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 5 pts 2 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 3 3 Brianna Walle (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 pts 2 Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 3 3 Mia Manganello (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 1

KOM 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D Foundation 15 pts 2 Abigail Mickey (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 12 3 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 9 4 Flavia Oliveria (Bra) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 7 5 Miranda Griffiths (Aus) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 5 6 Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 3 7 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - SVB 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Abigail Mickey (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 3:17:25 2 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:05 3 Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 0:00:48 4 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:14 5 Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 6 Hannah Barnes (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:02:51 7 Ana Maria Hernandez Delgado (Mex) Uaem Grassi Pro Cycling Team Mexico 0:03:53 8 Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:03:57 9 Jessica Uebelhart (Sui) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 0:04:27 10 Marcela Elizabe Prieto Castaneda (Mex) Uaem Grassi Pro Cycling Team Mexico 0:04:34 11 Jessenia Alejan Meneses Gonzalez (Col) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team 0:04:42 12 Madeline Boutet (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 0:04:57 13 Alizee Brien (Can) Team Tibco - SVB 0:07:05 14 Aranza Valentin Villalon Sanchez (Chi) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team 0:09:45 15 Andreina Patric Rivera Del Risco (Col) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team 0:09:54 16 Ariane Horbach (Ger) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:10:26 17 Teresa Casas (Mex) Uaem Grassi Pro Cycling Team Mexico 0:11:26 18 Julia Sanchez Parma (Arg) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team 0:12:08

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 9:52:45 2 Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 0:02:25 3 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:28 4 DNA Cycling p/b K4 0:02:48 5 Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 0:03:46 6 Amy D Foundation 0:03:47 7 Team Tibco - SVB 0:05:28 8 BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 0:06:42 9 Uaem Grassi Pro Cycling Team Mexico 0:13:35 10 Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team 0:14:49

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D Foundation 3:16:37 2 Abigail Mickey (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:48 3 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:53 4 Flavia Oliveria (Bra) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 0:00:59 5 Miranda Griffiths (Aus) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 0:01:02 6 Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:01:03 7 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - SVB 8 Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 9 Breanne Nalder (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 0:01:32 10 Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 0:01:36 11 Rocio Parrado Guarnizo (Col) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team 0:01:40 12 Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 0:01:44 13 Scotti Wilborne (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 14 Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 0:01:59 15 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:02 16 Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 17 Anne Perry (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 0:02:08 18 Annie Toth (USA) Amy D Foundation 0:02:21 19 Brianna Walle (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:27 20 Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:38 21 Athena Countouriotis (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 0:02:48 22 Anna Sanders (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 0:02:53 23 Joanne Hogan (Aus) Team Tibco - SVB 0:03:02 24 Hannah Barnes (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:03:39 25 Heather Fischer (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 0:04:03 26 Liza Rachetto (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 27 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Team Tibco - SVB 0:04:17 28 Julie Emmerman (USA) Amy D Foundation 0:04:20 29 Erica Zaveta (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 0:04:31 30 Kathryn Bertine (Skn) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 0:04:33 31 Ana Maria Hernandez Delgado (Mex) Uaem Grassi Pro Cycling Team Mexico 0:04:41 32 Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:04:45 33 Shoshauna Routley (Can) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 0:05:07 34 Jessica Uebelhart (Sui) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 0:05:15 35 Patricia Schwager (Sui) Team Tibco - SVB 0:05:20 36 Marcela Elizabe Prieto Castaneda (Mex) Uaem Grassi Pro Cycling Team Mexico 0:05:22 37 Jessenia Alejan Meneses Gonzalez (Col) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team 0:05:30 38 Jannalyn Luttrell (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 0:05:36 39 Olivia Dillon (Irl) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 40 Jessica Cerra (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 0:05:40 41 Madeline Boutet (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 0:05:45 42 Dulce Pliego Moreno (Mex) Uaem Grassi Pro Cycling Team Mexico 0:06:26 43 Amber Gaffney (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 0:07:02 44 Alizee Brien (Can) Team Tibco - SVB 0:07:53 45 Mia Manganello (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 0:08:01 46 Kathryn Donovan (USA) Amy D Foundation 0:09:21 47 Aranza Valentin Villalon Sanchez (Chi) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team 0:10:33 48 Amanda Miller (USA) Amy D Foundation 0:10:38 49 Kemille Garvin (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 50 Lauren Tamayo (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 51 Andreina Patric Rivera Del Risco (Col) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team 0:10:42 52 Ariane Horbach (Ger) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:11:14 53 Anna Christiansen (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 0:11:35 54 Teresa Casas (Mex) Uaem Grassi Pro Cycling Team Mexico 0:12:14 55 Julia Sanchez Parma (Arg) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team 0:12:56 56 Janicke Gunvaldsen (Nor) Amy D Foundation 0:14:43 57 Cristina Irma Greve (Arg) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team 0:20:50

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 8 pts 2 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 3 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 3 4 Brianna Walle (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 1 5 Mia Manganello (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D Foundation 15 pts 2 Abigail Mickey (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 12 3 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 9 4 Flavia Oliveria (Bra) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 7 5 Miranda Griffiths (Aus) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 5 6 Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 3 7 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - SVB 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Abigail Mickey (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 3:17:25 2 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:05 3 Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 0:00:48 4 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:14 5 Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 6 Hannah Barnes (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:02:51 7 Ana Maria Hernandez Delgado (Mex) Uaem Grassi Pro Cycling Team Mexico 0:03:53 8 Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:03:57 9 Jessica Uebelhart (Sui) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 0:04:27 10 Marcela Elizabe Prieto Castaneda (Mex) Uaem Grassi Pro Cycling Team Mexico 0:04:34 11 Jessenia Alejan Meneses Gonzalez (Col) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team 0:04:42 12 Madeline Boutet (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 0:04:57 13 Alizee Brien (Can) Team Tibco - SVB 0:07:05 14 Aranza Valentin Villalon Sanchez (Chi) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team 0:09:45 15 Andreina Patric Rivera Del Risco (Col) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team 0:09:54 16 Ariane Horbach (Ger) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:10:26 17 Teresa Casas (Mex) Uaem Grassi Pro Cycling Team Mexico 0:11:26 18 Julia Sanchez Parma (Arg) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team 0:12:08