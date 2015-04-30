Young, Ewart win stage 2 at Tour of the Gila
Optum doubles up with wins in the men's and women's races
Stage 2: Fort Bayard - Fort Bayard
Eric Young (Optum Pro Cycling) out-kicked Team SmartStop's Travis McCabe and UnitedHealthcare's Marco Canola to win the stage 2 bunch sprint Thursday at the Tour of the Gila. The peloton caught a two-man breakaway of Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Racing) and Danny Summerhill (UnitedHealthcare) on the final mountain sprint of the day, and stayed together for the expected bunch sprint.
In the women's race, Annie Ewart (Optum) parlayed her two-rider breakaway into a stage win ahead of Olivia Dillon (Visit Dallas-Noise4Good). Redlands Bicycle Classic stage winner Alison Jackson (Twenty16-ShoAir) won the field sprint for third.
There was plenty of action early in stage 2 for the men, who made up for lost time after the stalemate in the opening stage. The California Giant Berry team kept things together for sprint leader Ansel Dickey but couldn't prevent Hincapie's Joe Lewis from getting over him in the first intermediate sprint. There were a number of attacks after the sprint, with six riders getting a small gap before being reeled back in by Unitedhealthcare. From that group, Oscar Clarke (Hincapie) and Cristiano Giraldo Montoya (Orgullo Antioqueno) kept going but the Orgullo rider sat on to protect the race and the move was chased down before the first KOM sprint.
The Orgullo team took charge on the climb, with Giraldo Montoya winning the sprint ahead of Gregory Brenes (Jamis) and his teammate Robinson Chalapud. The peloton split up on the climb, with two riders attacking and sparking a short-lived move that didn't last on the second KOM, which was also won by Giraldo Montoya.
Montoyo shone on the Inner Loop stage, sprinting for the mountain points and covering attacks in between, and was pleased to be able to don the mountains jersey. "It was a very fast race, especially in the dowhill. I saw a lot of crashes. I'm glad we were able to control the race, and I'm thankful that nobody in our team crashed and we were able to finish on the same time."
It wasn't until the descent that a breakaway could get clear, with Carpenter kicking off the move and being joined by Summerhill. The white-knuckle descent was plenty familiar with Carpenter, who had been training in the area in the week leading up to the race. Once joined by Summerhill, the pair worked to build up a 2:20 advantage, but two men were just not enough against the peloton.
SmartStop and Drapac pulled hard to cut into the advantage. It was down to just 25 seconds with 25km to go and the sprint finish was inevitable.
Dramatic day for Ewart
The Optum team scored its second win of the day in the women's race, with Canadian Annie Ewart coming back from a high-speed crash on the twisty, steep descent from the second mountain sprint, where she tangled with Unitedhealthcare's Scotti Wilborne, to bridge across to the attack of Dillon in the valley and then solo to the stage win.
After a literally up and down day, Ewart struggled to put her leg over her bike after the finish. She explained what happened in the wreck. "I was on her wheel, and I think the we were pushing the limits a little big," Ewart said of the crash. "It happens, you put on your breaks and you skid out. I was as much at fault as anyone. I think the adrenaline helped in the end.
"I went to the medics because I had a lot of blood coming out of my elbow, so I had them bandage that up, and when I got back to the group Olivia had attacked, and nobody was doing anything. So I thought I might as well go, too. We got time pretty quickly."
Dillon's attack followed a somewhat hum-drum start to the stage, where no move could get clear. Flavia Oliveria (Visit Dallas) claimed the first QOM, and DNA Cycling's Breanne Nalder was on the attack for the second, relegating Oliveria to second place, tied on points in the mountains classification with Abbott. The crash on the descent disrupted the peloton, and Dillon took that opportunity to launch the move that would decide the stage.
"We wanted to be in a good position for the Sappio descent. The bottom is usually where a lot of teams wait for their riders to catch back on, so we thought it would be a good place to attack," Dillon explained. "I attacked and was caught, then Anna Sanders attacked and was brought back, and then I went again. Annie came across and we just rode steady. I know this stage really well, so I knew we just had to keep it rolling."
Meanwhile, behind there was a bit of a stalemate between the teams and the gap ballooned to nearly eight minutes. Abbott said none of the other teams would help them chase. "It's a shame that nobody else was interested in defending their GC position or getting a stage win," Abbott said. "But I had confidence in my team that we could bring it back down to keep the GC."
Abbott sent her team to the front to chase, and brought it down to around five minutes, and with Ewart at 4:45 on GC, she could breath a little easier. On the final climb, her teammate Annie Toth started to put the nail in the breakaway's coffin and brought it down to three minutes. But Ewart was on a mission.
"I was starting to get nervous when we got a time gap of 2:30 and there were still 15km to go and a few more rollers, and I was hurting," Ewart said.
The gap was about 1:30 when she took a pull and turned around to find Dillon had been distanced.
"I don't even know how it happened, we were on the climb and she had pulled, then I pulled and then when I looked for her to come through again, I had a gap. I thought, I can't to stop now, I'll just keep going. I'm really happy. It's great that Optum men and women got the stage today! This is the biggest win of my career so far. I'm really happy."
Dillon was determined to hold on for second on the day, and she did by just six seconds over Twenty 16's Alison Jackson. "I came unhitched a bit and had to chase, but I was going to fall off my bike before I let that peloton catch me," Dillon said.
Annie Ewart (Optum) gets some help after todays huge effort (Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|2:59:51
|2
|Travis McCabe (USA) Team Smartstop
|3
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|4
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|5
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Smartstop
|6
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|7
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team
|8
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|9
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|10
|Frayre Moctezuma Eder (Mex) IRT Racing
|11
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano
|12
|Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling
|13
|Christopher Horner (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
|14
|Taylor Shelden (USA) AltoVelo/SeaSucker
|15
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|16
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|17
|Adam De Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|18
|Timothy Rugg (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|19
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|20
|Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
|21
|Rob Britton (Can) Team Smartstop
|22
|Emerson Oronte (USA) AltoVelo/SeaSucker
|23
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|24
|Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|25
|Rafael Montiel (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
|26
|Joe Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|27
|Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|28
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|29
|Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|30
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
|31
|Camilo Zambrano (Col) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle
|32
|Chris Butler (USA) Team Smartstop
|33
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|34
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team
|35
|Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|36
|Sergio Hernandez (USA) Incycle Cannondale
|37
|Chad Beyer (USA) Superissimo
|38
|James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team
|39
|Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
|40
|Connor McCutcheon (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
|41
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team
|42
|Coulton Haltrich (USA) IRT Racing
|43
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|44
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|45
|Sam Warford (USA) Superissimo
|46
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:11:00
|47
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|48
|Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
|49
|Andrs Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Incycle Cannondale
|50
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Smartstop
|51
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|52
|Jared Gilyard (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano
|53
|James Gene Piccoli (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|54
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|55
|Juan Sebastian Tamayo Martinez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
|56
|Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|57
|Dylan Girdlestone (Rsa) Drapac Professional Cycling
|58
|Jacob Albrecht (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|59
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|60
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle
|61
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|62
|Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
|63
|Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|64
|Michael Le Rossingnol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|65
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|66
|Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
|67
|Stefano Barberi (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|68
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|69
|Matt Rodrigues (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
|70
|MacKenzie Brennan (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:00:22
|71
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|72
|Juan David Montoya Abreu (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
|73
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:00:29
|74
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:00:36
|75
|Jim Peterman (USA) Superissimo
|0:00:39
|76
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:00:42
|77
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|78
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:47
|79
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|80
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:00:50
|81
|Shawn Gravois (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:00:57
|82
|Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:00
|83
|Samuel Hunter Snipe Grove (USA) Incycle Cannondale
|0:01:15
|84
|Julian Rodas (Col) Incycle Cannondale
|85
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:01:24
|86
|Stuart Wight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:01:34
|87
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|88
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|89
|Evan Huffman (USA) Team Smartstop
|90
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:02:53
|91
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:03:01
|92
|Ian Holt (USA) AltoVelo/SeaSucker
|0:06:10
|93
|Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:07:55
|94
|Garrett McLeod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|95
|Dennis Ramirez (USA) Superissimo
|96
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|97
|Justin Mauch (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
|0:10:35
|98
|Benjamin Wolfe (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|99
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team Smartstop
|100
|Nicola Dal Santo (Ita) Amore e Vita-USA Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:11:14
|101
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:11:26
|102
|Clint Mortley (USA) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle
|0:14:23
|103
|Pablo Cesar Cruz (Hon) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching
|104
|Cole House (USA) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching
|105
|Agam Bryfogle (USA) Superissimo
|106
|Max Korus (USA) Superissimo
|107
|Walter Gaston Trillini (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|108
|Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|109
|Dillon Caldwell (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano
|110
|Ansel Dickey (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|111
|Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|112
|Tim Aiken (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
|113
|Spencer Oswald (USA) Amore e Vita-USA Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|114
|Quinn Keogh (USA) Superissimo
|115
|Martin Kohler (Sui) Drapac Professional Cycling
|116
|Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|117
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Amore e Vita-USA Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|118
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|119
|Steven Perezluha (USA) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching
|0:18:52
|120
|Rene Corella (Mex) IRT Racing
|0:22:06
|121
|Gilbert Ducoumau (Ven) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle
|0:32:09
|122
|Efren Ortega (Pur) Incycle Cannondale
|123
|Marcos Lazzarotto (USA) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching
|0:34:28
|123
|Bryce Young (USA) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle
|0:35:36
|123
|Walton Brush (USA) IRT Racing
|OTL
|Bryce Olsen (USA) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle
|0:36:45
|OTL
|Kyle Anderson (USA) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching
|0:44:47
|OTL
|Gerardo Medina (Mex) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
|0:44:55
|OTL
|Erik Slack (USA) IRT Racing
|OTL
|Fredd Matute (USA) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching
|1:02:24
|DNS
|Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|DNS
|Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano
|DNS
|Bill Ash (USA Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching
|DNF
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|DNF
|Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Ryan Macdonald (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Robbie Squire (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|DNF
|Julian Kyer (USA) Team Smartstop
|DNF
|Samuel Bassetti (USA) IRT Racing
|DNF
|Chris Statsny (USA) IRT Racing
|DNF
|Sebastin Montes Cano (Col) Incycle Cannondale
|DNF
|Anthony Canevari (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano
|DNF
|Pat Casey (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano
|DNF
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano
|DNF
|Alister Ratcliff (USA) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle
|DNF
|Zack Noonan (USA) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle
|DNF
|Robert Gutgesell (Can) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching
|DNF
|Rasmus Andersen (Dan) Amore e Vita-USA Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|DNF
|Jacob Arnold (USA) AltoVelo/SeaSucker
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
|5
|pts
|2
|Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|3
|3
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
|2
|4
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Timothy Rugg (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
|3
|3
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|2
|4
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|5
|pts
|2
|Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
|3
|3
|Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|2
|4
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|2:59:51
|2
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|3
|Frayre Moctezuma Eder (Mex) IRT Racing
|4
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|5
|Adam De Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|6
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|7
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|8
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|9
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team
|10
|James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team
|11
|Connor McCutcheon (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
|12
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team
|13
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|14
|Sam Warford (USA) Superissimo
|15
|Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
|0:00:11
|16
|James Gene Piccoli (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|17
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|18
|Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|19
|Jacob Albrecht (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|20
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle
|21
|Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|22
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|23
|Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
|24
|Juan David Montoya Abreu (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
|0:00:22
|25
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:00:29
|26
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:00:36
|27
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:47
|28
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|29
|Samuel Hunter Snipe Grove (USA) Incycle Cannondale
|0:01:15
|30
|Stuart Wight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:01:34
|31
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|32
|Dennis Ramirez (USA) Superissimo
|0:07:55
|33
|Justin Mauch (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
|0:10:35
|34
|Benjamin Wolfe (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|35
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team Smartstop
|36
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:11:26
|37
|Pablo Cesar Cruz (Hon) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching
|0:14:23
|38
|Agam Bryfogle (USA) Superissimo
|39
|Walter Gaston Trillini (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|40
|Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|41
|Ansel Dickey (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|42
|Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|43
|Tim Aiken (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
|44
|Spencer Oswald (USA) Amore e Vita-USA Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|45
|Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|46
|Steven Perezluha (USA) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching
|0:18:52
|47
|Rene Corella (Mex) IRT Racing
|0:22:06
|48
|Gilbert Ducoumau (Ven) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle
|0:32:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|8:59:33
|2
|Team Smartstop
|3
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|4
|Jamis - Hagens Berman
|5
|Hincapie Racing Team
|6
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|7
|Orgullo Antioqueno
|8
|Axeon Cycling Team
|9
|Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:11
|10
|Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
|11
|Superissimo
|0:00:39
|12
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:00:51
|13
|Lupus Racing Team
|0:00:57
|14
|Incycle Cannondale
|0:01:26
|15
|H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:01:45
|16
|AltoVelo/SeaSucker
|0:06:10
|17
|California Giant/Specialized
|0:10:57
|18
|Canyon Bicycles Shimano
|0:14:34
|19
|Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle
|20
|IRT Racing
|0:22:06
|21
|Amore&Vita-USA Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:40:00
|22
|Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching
|0:47:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rafael Montiel (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
|6:40:36
|2
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:44
|3
|Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
|0:00:50
|4
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:00:55
|5
|Christopher Horner (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
|0:00:57
|6
|Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|7
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:01
|8
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:09
|9
|Rob Britton (Can) Team Smartstop
|0:01:12
|10
|Emerson Oronte (USA) AltoVelo/SeaSucker
|0:01:18
|11
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:01:27
|12
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:01:29
|13
|Adam De Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:01:32
|14
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|15
|Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
|16
|James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:01:36
|17
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
|0:01:42
|18
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|19
|Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:01:44
|20
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Smartstop
|0:02:01
|21
|Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:02:02
|22
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:02:06
|23
|Dylan Girdlestone (Rsa) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:02:09
|24
|Chris Butler (USA) Team Smartstop
|0:02:11
|25
|Frayre Moctezuma Eder (Mex) IRT Racing
|0:02:13
|26
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano
|0:02:15
|27
|Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
|28
|Taylor Shelden (USA) AltoVelo/SeaSucker
|0:02:17
|29
|Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling
|30
|Chad Beyer (USA) Superissimo
|31
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:02:26
|32
|Joe Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:02:28
|33
|Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|34
|Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
|0:02:35
|35
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:02:38
|36
|Timothy Rugg (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|37
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:02:45
|38
|Juan Sebastian Tamayo Martinez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
|39
|Matt Rodrigues (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
|0:02:46
|40
|Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:02:48
|41
|Stefano Barberi (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|0:03:01
|42
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:03:05
|43
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:03:16
|44
|Connor McCutcheon (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
|0:03:20
|45
|Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:03:31
|46
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle
|47
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|48
|Sergio Hernandez (USA) Incycle Cannondale
|0:03:46
|49
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:03:50
|50
|Camilo Zambrano (Col) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle
|0:03:57
|51
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:04:01
|52
|Michael Le Rossingnol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:04:12
|53
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:04:28
|54
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:04:43
|55
|Coulton Haltrich (USA) IRT Racing
|0:04:53
|56
|Andrs Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Incycle Cannondale
|0:04:57
|57
|Sam Warford (USA) Superissimo
|0:04:59
|58
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:05:06
|59
|James Gene Piccoli (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:05:13
|60
|Jared Gilyard (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano
|0:05:39
|61
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:06:00
|62
|Juan David Montoya Abreu (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
|0:06:14
|63
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:06:31
|64
|Jacob Albrecht (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|65
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|66
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:06:35
|67
|Julian Rodas (Col) Incycle Cannondale
|0:07:00
|68
|Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:07:20
|69
|Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
|0:07:29
|70
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:08:10
|71
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:08:16
|72
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:08:22
|73
|Jim Peterman (USA) Superissimo
|0:08:45
|74
|Travis McCabe (USA) Team Smartstop
|0:08:48
|75
|Samuel Hunter Snipe Grove (USA) Incycle Cannondale
|0:08:49
|76
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:08:53
|77
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:08:54
|78
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:08:58
|79
|MacKenzie Brennan (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:09:16
|80
|Ian Holt (USA) AltoVelo/SeaSucker
|0:09:30
|81
|Shawn Gravois (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:09:51
|82
|Evan Huffman (USA) Team Smartstop
|0:09:57
|83
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:10:42
|84
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:11:18
|85
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:11:24
|86
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:12:03
|87
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:12:40
|88
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:13:27
|89
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Smartstop
|0:13:30
|90
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:14:00
|91
|Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:14:01
|92
|Dennis Ramirez (USA) Superissimo
|0:14:08
|93
|Garrett McLeod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:14:15
|94
|Martin Kohler (Sui) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:15:46
|95
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:16:06
|96
|Stuart Wight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:16:36
|97
|Justin Mauch (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
|0:16:41
|98
|Ansel Dickey (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|0:17:20
|99
|Nicola Dal Santo (Ita) Amore e Vita-USA Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:17:27
|100
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:17:55
|101
|Benjamin Wolfe (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|0:18:51
|102
|Pablo Cesar Cruz (Hon) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching
|0:19:25
|103
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:20:05
|104
|Dillon Caldwell (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano
|0:20:14
|105
|Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|0:21:57
|106
|Max Korus (USA) Superissimo
|0:22:29
|107
|Agam Bryfogle (USA) Superissimo
|0:22:43
|108
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Amore e Vita-USA Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:22:53
|109
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team Smartstop
|0:24:05
|110
|Quinn Keogh (USA) Superissimo
|0:25:03
|111
|Walter Gaston Trillini (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:25:25
|112
|Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|113
|Spencer Oswald (USA) Amore e Vita-USA Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|114
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|115
|Tim Aiken (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
|0:25:47
|116
|Clint Mortley (USA) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle
|0:26:36
|117
|Steven Perezluha (USA) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching
|0:26:50
|118
|Cole House (USA) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching
|0:27:07
|119
|Rene Corella (Mex) IRT Racing
|0:30:12
|120
|Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:33:08
|121
|Efren Ortega (Pur) Incycle Cannondale
|0:38:29
|122
|Walton Brush (USA) IRT Racing
|0:39:22
|123
|Marcos Lazzarotto (USA) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching
|0:40:48
|124
|Gilbert Ducoumau (Ven) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle
|0:44:22
|125
|Bryce Young (USA) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle
|0:53:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|15
|pts
|2
|Travis McCabe (USA) Team Smartstop
|12
|3
|Ansel Dickey (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|11
|4
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|10
|5
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team
|9
|6
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|8
|7
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Smartstop
|6
|8
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|5
|9
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|5
|10
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|3
|11
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|3
|12
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|2
|13
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1
|14
|Frayre Moctezuma Eder (Mex) IRT Racing
|1
|15
|Juan Sebastian Tamayo Martinez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
|1
|16
|Ian Holt (USA) AltoVelo/SeaSucker
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
|20
|pts
|2
|Rafael Montiel (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
|15
|3
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|14
|4
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|12
|5
|Timothy Rugg (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|5
|6
|Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|5
|7
|Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|5
|8
|Christopher Horner (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
|3
|9
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
|3
|10
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1
|11
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano
|1
|12
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|6:41:31
|2
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:00:32
|3
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:34
|4
|Adam De Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:00:37
|5
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|6
|James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:00:41
|7
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:47
|8
|Frayre Moctezuma Eder (Mex) IRT Racing
|0:01:18
|9
|Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
|0:01:20
|10
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:01:31
|11
|Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:33
|12
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:01:50
|13
|Connor McCutcheon (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
|0:02:25
|14
|Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:02:36
|15
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle
|16
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|17
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:02:55
|18
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:03:06
|19
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:03:48
|20
|Sam Warford (USA) Superissimo
|0:04:04
|21
|James Gene Piccoli (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:04:18
|22
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:05:05
|23
|Juan David Montoya Abreu (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
|0:05:19
|24
|Jacob Albrecht (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|0:05:36
|25
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:05:40
|26
|Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
|0:06:34
|27
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:07:15
|28
|Samuel Hunter Snipe Grove (USA) Incycle Cannondale
|0:07:54
|29
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:07:58
|30
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:12:32
|31
|Dennis Ramirez (USA) Superissimo
|0:13:13
|32
|Stuart Wight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:15:41
|33
|Justin Mauch (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
|0:15:46
|34
|Ansel Dickey (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|0:16:25
|35
|Benjamin Wolfe (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|0:17:56
|36
|Pablo Cesar Cruz (Hon) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching
|0:18:30
|37
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:19:10
|38
|Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|0:21:02
|39
|Agam Bryfogle (USA) Superissimo
|0:21:48
|40
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team Smartstop
|0:23:10
|41
|Walter Gaston Trillini (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:24:30
|42
|Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|43
|Spencer Oswald (USA) Amore e Vita-USA Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|44
|Tim Aiken (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
|0:24:52
|45
|Steven Perezluha (USA) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching
|0:25:55
|46
|Rene Corella (Mex) IRT Racing
|0:29:17
|47
|Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:32:13
|48
|Gilbert Ducoumau (Ven) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle
|0:43:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Orgullo Antioqueno
|20:04:10
|2
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:10
|3
|Team Smartstop
|0:02:51
|4
|Hincapie Racing Team
|0:02:57
|5
|Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
|0:03:25
|6
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:03:37
|7
|UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:03:42
|8
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:03:45
|9
|Axeon Cycling Team
|0:04:01
|10
|Silber Pro Cycling
|0:06:11
|11
|Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:06:55
|12
|Lupus Racing Team
|0:08:51
|13
|AltoVelo/SeaSucker
|0:10:43
|14
|Superissimo
|0:11:46
|15
|H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:12:17
|16
|Incycle Cannondale
|0:13:21
|17
|California Giant/Specialized
|0:20:44
|18
|Canyon Bicycles Shimano
|0:24:51
|19
|Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle
|0:29:23
|20
|IRT Racing
|0:30:09
|21
|Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching
|1:02:02
|22
|Amore&Vita-USA Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|1:03:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|3:36:13
|2
|Olivia Dillon (Irl) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
|0:00:19
|3
|Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
|0:00:25
|4
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|5
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - SVB
|6
|Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
|7
|Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
|8
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|9
|Flavia Oliveria (Bra) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
|10
|Rocio Parrado Guarnizo (Col) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team
|11
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|12
|Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|13
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
|14
|Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D Foundation
|15
|Abigail Mickey (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|16
|Miranda Griffiths (Aus) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|17
|Athena Countouriotis (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
|18
|Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|19
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|20
|Anna Sanders (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
|21
|Scotti Wilborne (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|22
|Anne Perry (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
|23
|Brianna Walle (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:37
|24
|Joanne Hogan (Aus) Team Tibco - SVB
|0:01:03
|25
|Breanne Nalder (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
|26
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Team Tibco - SVB
|0:03:11
|27
|Erica Zaveta (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|28
|Liza Rachetto (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|29
|Jessica Cerra (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
|30
|Kathryn Donovan (USA) Amy D Foundation
|31
|Annie Toth (USA) Amy D Foundation
|32
|Amber Gaffney (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
|0:03:44
|33
|Dulce Pliego Moreno (Mex) Uaem Grassi Pro Cycling Team Mexico
|0:05:18
|34
|Marcela Elizabe Prieto Castaneda (Mex) Uaem Grassi Pro Cycling Team Mexico
|35
|Teresa Casas (Mex) Uaem Grassi Pro Cycling Team Mexico
|0:05:44
|36
|Shoshauna Routley (Can) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|0:07:11
|37
|Jannalyn Luttrell (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
|38
|Mia Manganello (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
|39
|Patricia Schwager (Sui) Team Tibco - SVB
|40
|Ariane Horbach (Ger) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|41
|Heather Fischer (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
|0:08:18
|42
|Kathryn Bertine (Skn) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|0:10:13
|43
|Madeline Boutet (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
|44
|Julie Emmerman (USA) Amy D Foundation
|45
|Amanda Miller (USA) Amy D Foundation
|46
|Aranza Valentin Villalon Sanchez (Chi) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team
|0:11:48
|47
|Ana Maria Hernandez Delgado (Mex) Uaem Grassi Pro Cycling Team Mexico
|0:19:50
|48
|Jessica Uebelhart (Sui) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|49
|Jessenia Alejan Meneses Gonzalez (Col) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team
|50
|Lauren Tamayo (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|51
|Andreina Patric Rivera Del Risco (Col) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team
|0:20:27
|52
|Anna Christiansen (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
|0:37:14
|OTL
|Alizee Brien (Can) Team Tibco - SVB
|0:54:29
|DNF
|Janicke Gunvaldsen (Nor) Amy D Foundation
|DNF
|Cristina Irma Greve (Arg) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team
|DNF
|Julia Sanchez Parma (Arg) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team
|DNF
|Kemille Garvin (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|5
|pts
|2
|Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
|3
|3
|Liza Rachetto (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Olivia Dillon (Irl) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
|5
|pts
|2
|Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|3
|3
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - SVB
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|15
|pts
|2
|Olivia Dillon (Irl) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
|12
|3
|Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
|10
|4
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|8
|5
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - SVB
|6
|6
|Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
|5
|7
|Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
|4
|8
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|3
|9
|Flavia Oliveria (Bra) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
|2
|10
|Rocio Parrado Guarnizo (Col) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Flavia Oliveria (Bra) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
|5
|pts
|2
|Kathryn Donovan (USA) Amy D Foundation
|3
|3
|Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|5
|pts
|2
|Olivia Dillon (Irl) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
|3
|3
|Breanne Nalder (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
|2
|Abigail Mickey (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Breanne Nalder (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
|5
|pts
|2
|Flavia Oliveria (Bra) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
|3
|3
|Olivia Dillon (Irl) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
|2
|Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D Foundation
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|10:49:29
|2
|Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
|0:00:19
|3
|Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
|0:00:25
|4
|UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|5
|DNA Cycling p/b K4
|0:01:03
|6
|Team Tibco - SVB
|0:03:49
|7
|BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|0:05:57
|8
|Amy D Foundation
|9
|Uaem Grassi Pro Cycling Team Mexico
|0:15:30
|10
|Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team
|0:31:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D Foundation
|6:53:15
|2
|Abigail Mickey (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:48
|3
|Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:50
|4
|Flavia Oliveria (Bra) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
|0:00:59
|5
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - SVB
|0:01:02
|6
|Miranda Griffiths (Aus) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|7
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:03
|8
|Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|9
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
|0:01:36
|10
|Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
|0:01:40
|11
|Rocio Parrado Guarnizo (Col) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team
|12
|Scotti Wilborne (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:44
|13
|Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
|0:01:59
|14
|Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
|0:02:00
|15
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:02:02
|16
|Anne Perry (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
|0:02:08
|17
|Breanne Nalder (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
|0:02:10
|18
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:02:38
|19
|Brianna Walle (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:02:39
|20
|Athena Countouriotis (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
|0:02:48
|21
|Anna Sanders (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
|0:02:53
|22
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:03:39
|23
|Joanne Hogan (Aus) Team Tibco - SVB
|0:03:40
|24
|Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:04:08
|25
|Annie Toth (USA) Amy D Foundation
|0:05:07
|26
|Olivia Dillon (Irl) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
|0:05:21
|27
|Liza Rachetto (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|0:06:48
|28
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Team Tibco - SVB
|0:07:03
|29
|Erica Zaveta (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|0:07:17
|30
|Jessica Cerra (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
|0:08:26
|31
|Marcela Elizabe Prieto Castaneda (Mex) Uaem Grassi Pro Cycling Team Mexico
|0:10:15
|32
|Amber Gaffney (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
|0:10:21
|33
|Dulce Pliego Moreno (Mex) Uaem Grassi Pro Cycling Team Mexico
|0:11:19
|34
|Shoshauna Routley (Can) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|0:11:53
|35
|Heather Fischer (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
|0:11:56
|36
|Patricia Schwager (Sui) Team Tibco - SVB
|0:12:06
|37
|Kathryn Donovan (USA) Amy D Foundation
|0:12:07
|38
|Jannalyn Luttrell (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
|0:12:22
|39
|Julie Emmerman (USA) Amy D Foundation
|0:14:08
|40
|Kathryn Bertine (Skn) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|0:14:21
|41
|Mia Manganello (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
|0:14:47
|42
|Madeline Boutet (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
|0:15:33
|43
|Teresa Casas (Mex) Uaem Grassi Pro Cycling Team Mexico
|0:17:33
|44
|Ariane Horbach (Ger) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:18:00
|45
|Amanda Miller (USA) Amy D Foundation
|0:20:26
|46
|Aranza Valentin Villalon Sanchez (Chi) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team
|0:21:56
|47
|Ana Maria Hernandez Delgado (Mex) Uaem Grassi Pro Cycling Team Mexico
|0:24:06
|48
|Jessica Uebelhart (Sui) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|0:24:40
|49
|Jessenia Alejan Meneses Gonzalez (Col) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team
|0:24:55
|50
|Lauren Tamayo (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:30:03
|51
|Andreina Patric Rivera Del Risco (Col) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team
|0:30:44
|52
|Anna Christiansen (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
|0:48:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|18
|pts
|2
|Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
|18
|3
|Olivia Dillon (Irl) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
|17
|4
|Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|13
|5
|Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
|8
|6
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|8
|7
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - SVB
|7
|8
|Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
|4
|9
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|3
|10
|Flavia Oliveria (Bra) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
|2
|11
|Rocio Parrado Guarnizo (Col) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team
|1
|12
|Brianna Walle (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1
|13
|Liza Rachetto (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|1
|14
|Mia Manganello (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D Foundation
|16
|pts
|2
|Flavia Oliveria (Bra) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
|15
|3
|Abigail Mickey (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|13
|4
|Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|9
|5
|Breanne Nalder (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
|7
|6
|Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|5
|7
|Miranda Griffiths (Aus) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|5
|8
|Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|5
|9
|Olivia Dillon (Irl) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
|5
|10
|Kathryn Donovan (USA) Amy D Foundation
|3
|11
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - SVB
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|20:42:39
|2
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:02:03
|3
|Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
|0:02:25
|4
|DNA Cycling p/b K4
|0:03:26
|5
|Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
|0:03:40
|6
|Team Tibco - SVB
|0:08:52
|7
|Amy D Foundation
|0:09:19
|8
|BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|0:12:14
|9
|Uaem Grassi Pro Cycling Team Mexico
|0:28:40
|10
|Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team
|0:45:37
