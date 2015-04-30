Image 1 of 29 Eric Young (Optum) takes the win on stage 2 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 29 Mara Abbott (Amy D Foundation) takes home another leaders jersey after stage 2 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 29 Rob Carpenter (Hincapie) leads the break (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 29 The race passes through the Gila countryside (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 29 Rob Carpenter (Hincapie) tries to keep all the speed he can on the descent (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 29 The men pass the Santa Rita mine on the way to the finish (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 29 The men’s leader jerseys (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 29 The women's peloton dwindled after todays high pace (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 29 Annie Toth (Amy D Foundation) leads the group out of the feed zone (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 29 Annie Ewart (Optum) and Olivia Dillon (Visit Dallas) maintain their lead over the field (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 29 Annie Ewart (Optum) going solo for the win (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 29 Annie Ewart (Optum) rides in solo for the win (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 29 Annie Ewart (Optum) gets some help after todays huge effort (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 29 The women’s top three for stage 2 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 29 Orgullo Antioqueno spent the day controlling the front (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 29 The men's peloton passes by Lake Roberts (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 29 The men’s field rolls out for the Inner Loop stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 29 The first attacks of the day (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 29 Two riders get a gap on the men’s field (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 29 A Drapac rider loads up on bottles form the team car (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 29 The men’s field comes off of a gravel section (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 29 SmartStop comes to the front on the final rollers back to town (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 23 of 29 Orgullo Antioqueno sends riders to attack the final KOM (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 24 of 29 The Amy D Foundation team sets pace at the front (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 25 of 29 Mara Abbott (Amy D Foundation) at the front of the field (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 26 of 29 Annie Ewart (Optum) got banged up from a crash before taking todays win (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 27 of 29 Abby Mickey UnitedHealthcare) launches an attack (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 28 of 29 Scotti Wilborne (UnitedHealthcare) attacks heading into the final climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 29 of 29 Riders tuck in to chase the leaders (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Eric Young (Optum Pro Cycling) out-kicked Team SmartStop's Travis McCabe and UnitedHealthcare's Marco Canola to win the stage 2 bunch sprint Thursday at the Tour of the Gila. The peloton caught a two-man breakaway of Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Racing) and Danny Summerhill (UnitedHealthcare) on the final mountain sprint of the day, and stayed together for the expected bunch sprint.

In the women's race, Annie Ewart (Optum) parlayed her two-rider breakaway into a stage win ahead of Olivia Dillon (Visit Dallas-Noise4Good). Redlands Bicycle Classic stage winner Alison Jackson (Twenty16-ShoAir) won the field sprint for third.

There was plenty of action early in stage 2 for the men, who made up for lost time after the stalemate in the opening stage. The California Giant Berry team kept things together for sprint leader Ansel Dickey but couldn't prevent Hincapie's Joe Lewis from getting over him in the first intermediate sprint. There were a number of attacks after the sprint, with six riders getting a small gap before being reeled back in by Unitedhealthcare. From that group, Oscar Clarke (Hincapie) and Cristiano Giraldo Montoya (Orgullo Antioqueno) kept going but the Orgullo rider sat on to protect the race and the move was chased down before the first KOM sprint.

The Orgullo team took charge on the climb, with Giraldo Montoya winning the sprint ahead of Gregory Brenes (Jamis) and his teammate Robinson Chalapud. The peloton split up on the climb, with two riders attacking and sparking a short-lived move that didn't last on the second KOM, which was also won by Giraldo Montoya.

Montoyo shone on the Inner Loop stage, sprinting for the mountain points and covering attacks in between, and was pleased to be able to don the mountains jersey. "It was a very fast race, especially in the dowhill. I saw a lot of crashes. I'm glad we were able to control the race, and I'm thankful that nobody in our team crashed and we were able to finish on the same time."

It wasn't until the descent that a breakaway could get clear, with Carpenter kicking off the move and being joined by Summerhill. The white-knuckle descent was plenty familiar with Carpenter, who had been training in the area in the week leading up to the race. Once joined by Summerhill, the pair worked to build up a 2:20 advantage, but two men were just not enough against the peloton.

SmartStop and Drapac pulled hard to cut into the advantage. It was down to just 25 seconds with 25km to go and the sprint finish was inevitable.

Dramatic day for Ewart

The Optum team scored its second win of the day in the women's race, with Canadian Annie Ewart coming back from a high-speed crash on the twisty, steep descent from the second mountain sprint, where she tangled with Unitedhealthcare's Scotti Wilborne, to bridge across to the attack of Dillon in the valley and then solo to the stage win.

After a literally up and down day, Ewart struggled to put her leg over her bike after the finish. She explained what happened in the wreck. "I was on her wheel, and I think the we were pushing the limits a little big," Ewart said of the crash. "It happens, you put on your breaks and you skid out. I was as much at fault as anyone. I think the adrenaline helped in the end.

"I went to the medics because I had a lot of blood coming out of my elbow, so I had them bandage that up, and when I got back to the group Olivia had attacked, and nobody was doing anything. So I thought I might as well go, too. We got time pretty quickly."

Dillon's attack followed a somewhat hum-drum start to the stage, where no move could get clear. Flavia Oliveria (Visit Dallas) claimed the first QOM, and DNA Cycling's Breanne Nalder was on the attack for the second, relegating Oliveria to second place, tied on points in the mountains classification with Abbott. The crash on the descent disrupted the peloton, and Dillon took that opportunity to launch the move that would decide the stage.

"We wanted to be in a good position for the Sappio descent. The bottom is usually where a lot of teams wait for their riders to catch back on, so we thought it would be a good place to attack," Dillon explained. "I attacked and was caught, then Anna Sanders attacked and was brought back, and then I went again. Annie came across and we just rode steady. I know this stage really well, so I knew we just had to keep it rolling."

Meanwhile, behind there was a bit of a stalemate between the teams and the gap ballooned to nearly eight minutes. Abbott said none of the other teams would help them chase. "It's a shame that nobody else was interested in defending their GC position or getting a stage win," Abbott said. "But I had confidence in my team that we could bring it back down to keep the GC."

Abbott sent her team to the front to chase, and brought it down to around five minutes, and with Ewart at 4:45 on GC, she could breath a little easier. On the final climb, her teammate Annie Toth started to put the nail in the breakaway's coffin and brought it down to three minutes. But Ewart was on a mission.

"I was starting to get nervous when we got a time gap of 2:30 and there were still 15km to go and a few more rollers, and I was hurting," Ewart said.

The gap was about 1:30 when she took a pull and turned around to find Dillon had been distanced.

"I don't even know how it happened, we were on the climb and she had pulled, then I pulled and then when I looked for her to come through again, I had a gap. I thought, I can't to stop now, I'll just keep going. I'm really happy. It's great that Optum men and women got the stage today! This is the biggest win of my career so far. I'm really happy."

Dillon was determined to hold on for second on the day, and she did by just six seconds over Twenty 16's Alison Jackson. "I came unhitched a bit and had to chase, but I was going to fall off my bike before I let that peloton catch me," Dillon said.

Annie Ewart (Optum) gets some help after todays huge effort (Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Results

Full results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 2:59:51 2 Travis McCabe (USA) Team Smartstop 3 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 4 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 5 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Smartstop 6 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman 7 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team 8 Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 9 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 10 Frayre Moctezuma Eder (Mex) IRT Racing 11 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano 12 Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling 13 Christopher Horner (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 14 Taylor Shelden (USA) AltoVelo/SeaSucker 15 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman 16 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 17 Adam De Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 18 Timothy Rugg (USA) Lupus Racing Team 19 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 20 Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 21 Rob Britton (Can) Team Smartstop 22 Emerson Oronte (USA) AltoVelo/SeaSucker 23 Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team 24 Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 25 Rafael Montiel (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 26 Joe Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 27 Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis - Hagens Berman 28 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 29 Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 30 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 31 Camilo Zambrano (Col) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle 32 Chris Butler (USA) Team Smartstop 33 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 34 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team 35 Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 36 Sergio Hernandez (USA) Incycle Cannondale 37 Chad Beyer (USA) Superissimo 38 James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team 39 Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 40 Connor McCutcheon (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 41 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team 42 Coulton Haltrich (USA) IRT Racing 43 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 44 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 45 Sam Warford (USA) Superissimo 46 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:11:00 47 Bjorn Selander (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 48 Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 49 Andrs Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Incycle Cannondale 50 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Smartstop 51 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 52 Jared Gilyard (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano 53 James Gene Piccoli (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 54 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 55 Juan Sebastian Tamayo Martinez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 56 Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 57 Dylan Girdlestone (Rsa) Drapac Professional Cycling 58 Jacob Albrecht (USA) California Giant/Specialized 59 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 60 Sepp Kuss (USA) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle 61 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 62 Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 63 Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 64 Michael Le Rossingnol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 65 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 66 Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 67 Stefano Barberi (USA) California Giant/Specialized 68 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 69 Matt Rodrigues (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 70 MacKenzie Brennan (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:00:22 71 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 72 Juan David Montoya Abreu (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 73 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:00:29 74 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:00:36 75 Jim Peterman (USA) Superissimo 0:00:39 76 Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:00:42 77 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 78 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:47 79 Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 80 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:00:50 81 Shawn Gravois (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:00:57 82 Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:00 83 Samuel Hunter Snipe Grove (USA) Incycle Cannondale 0:01:15 84 Julian Rodas (Col) Incycle Cannondale 85 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:01:24 86 Stuart Wight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:01:34 87 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 88 Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 89 Evan Huffman (USA) Team Smartstop 90 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:02:53 91 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:03:01 92 Ian Holt (USA) AltoVelo/SeaSucker 0:06:10 93 Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:07:55 94 Garrett McLeod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 95 Dennis Ramirez (USA) Superissimo 96 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 97 Justin Mauch (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 0:10:35 98 Benjamin Wolfe (USA) California Giant/Specialized 99 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team Smartstop 100 Nicola Dal Santo (Ita) Amore e Vita-USA Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:11:14 101 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:11:26 102 Clint Mortley (USA) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle 0:14:23 103 Pablo Cesar Cruz (Hon) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching 104 Cole House (USA) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching 105 Agam Bryfogle (USA) Superissimo 106 Max Korus (USA) Superissimo 107 Walter Gaston Trillini (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman 108 Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant/Specialized 109 Dillon Caldwell (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano 110 Ansel Dickey (USA) California Giant/Specialized 111 Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team 112 Tim Aiken (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 113 Spencer Oswald (USA) Amore e Vita-USA Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 114 Quinn Keogh (USA) Superissimo 115 Martin Kohler (Sui) Drapac Professional Cycling 116 Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 117 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Amore e Vita-USA Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 118 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 119 Steven Perezluha (USA) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching 0:18:52 120 Rene Corella (Mex) IRT Racing 0:22:06 121 Gilbert Ducoumau (Ven) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle 0:32:09 122 Efren Ortega (Pur) Incycle Cannondale 123 Marcos Lazzarotto (USA) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching 0:34:28 123 Bryce Young (USA) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle 0:35:36 123 Walton Brush (USA) IRT Racing OTL Bryce Olsen (USA) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle 0:36:45 OTL Kyle Anderson (USA) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching 0:44:47 OTL Gerardo Medina (Mex) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 0:44:55 OTL Erik Slack (USA) IRT Racing OTL Fredd Matute (USA) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching 1:02:24 DNS Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling DNS Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano DNS Bill Ash (USA Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching DNF John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team DNF Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling DNF Ryan Macdonald (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling DNF Robbie Squire (USA) Hincapie Racing Team DNF Julian Kyer (USA) Team Smartstop DNF Samuel Bassetti (USA) IRT Racing DNF Chris Statsny (USA) IRT Racing DNF Sebastin Montes Cano (Col) Incycle Cannondale DNF Anthony Canevari (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano DNF Pat Casey (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano DNF Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano DNF Alister Ratcliff (USA) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle DNF Zack Noonan (USA) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle DNF Robert Gutgesell (Can) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching DNF Rasmus Andersen (Dan) Amore e Vita-USA Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear DNF Jacob Arnold (USA) AltoVelo/SeaSucker

Mountain 1 - Pinos Altos # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 5 pts 2 Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis - Hagens Berman 3 3 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 2 4 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 1

Mountain 2 - High Spot # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Timothy Rugg (USA) Lupus Racing Team 5 pts 2 Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 3 3 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 2 4 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano 1

Mountain 3 - Meadow Creek # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman 5 pts 2 Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 3 3 Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis - Hagens Berman 2 4 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 1

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 2:59:51 2 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 3 Frayre Moctezuma Eder (Mex) IRT Racing 4 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman 5 Adam De Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 6 Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team 7 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 8 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 9 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team 10 James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team 11 Connor McCutcheon (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 12 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team 13 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 14 Sam Warford (USA) Superissimo 15 Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 0:00:11 16 James Gene Piccoli (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 17 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 18 Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 19 Jacob Albrecht (USA) California Giant/Specialized 20 Sepp Kuss (USA) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle 21 Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 22 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 23 Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 24 Juan David Montoya Abreu (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 0:00:22 25 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:00:29 26 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:00:36 27 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:47 28 Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 29 Samuel Hunter Snipe Grove (USA) Incycle Cannondale 0:01:15 30 Stuart Wight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:01:34 31 Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 32 Dennis Ramirez (USA) Superissimo 0:07:55 33 Justin Mauch (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 0:10:35 34 Benjamin Wolfe (USA) California Giant/Specialized 35 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team Smartstop 36 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:11:26 37 Pablo Cesar Cruz (Hon) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching 0:14:23 38 Agam Bryfogle (USA) Superissimo 39 Walter Gaston Trillini (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman 40 Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant/Specialized 41 Ansel Dickey (USA) California Giant/Specialized 42 Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team 43 Tim Aiken (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 44 Spencer Oswald (USA) Amore e Vita-USA Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 45 Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 46 Steven Perezluha (USA) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching 0:18:52 47 Rene Corella (Mex) IRT Racing 0:22:06 48 Gilbert Ducoumau (Ven) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle 0:32:09

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 8:59:33 2 Team Smartstop 3 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 4 Jamis - Hagens Berman 5 Hincapie Racing Team 6 Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 7 Orgullo Antioqueno 8 Axeon Cycling Team 9 Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:11 10 Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 11 Superissimo 0:00:39 12 Drapac Professional Cycling 0:00:51 13 Lupus Racing Team 0:00:57 14 Incycle Cannondale 0:01:26 15 H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:01:45 16 AltoVelo/SeaSucker 0:06:10 17 California Giant/Specialized 0:10:57 18 Canyon Bicycles Shimano 0:14:34 19 Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle 20 IRT Racing 0:22:06 21 Amore&Vita-USA Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:40:00 22 Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching 0:47:38

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rafael Montiel (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 6:40:36 2 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:44 3 Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 0:00:50 4 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:00:55 5 Christopher Horner (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 0:00:57 6 Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 7 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:01 8 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:01:09 9 Rob Britton (Can) Team Smartstop 0:01:12 10 Emerson Oronte (USA) AltoVelo/SeaSucker 0:01:18 11 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team 0:01:27 12 Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:01:29 13 Adam De Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:01:32 14 Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team 15 Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 16 James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team 0:01:36 17 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 0:01:42 18 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 19 Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:01:44 20 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Smartstop 0:02:01 21 Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:02:02 22 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:02:06 23 Dylan Girdlestone (Rsa) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:02:09 24 Chris Butler (USA) Team Smartstop 0:02:11 25 Frayre Moctezuma Eder (Mex) IRT Racing 0:02:13 26 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano 0:02:15 27 Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 28 Taylor Shelden (USA) AltoVelo/SeaSucker 0:02:17 29 Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling 30 Chad Beyer (USA) Superissimo 31 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:02:26 32 Joe Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:02:28 33 Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 34 Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 0:02:35 35 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:02:38 36 Timothy Rugg (USA) Lupus Racing Team 37 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:02:45 38 Juan Sebastian Tamayo Martinez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 39 Matt Rodrigues (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 0:02:46 40 Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:02:48 41 Stefano Barberi (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:03:01 42 Bjorn Selander (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:03:05 43 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:03:16 44 Connor McCutcheon (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 0:03:20 45 Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:03:31 46 Sepp Kuss (USA) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle 47 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 48 Sergio Hernandez (USA) Incycle Cannondale 0:03:46 49 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:03:50 50 Camilo Zambrano (Col) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle 0:03:57 51 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team 0:04:01 52 Michael Le Rossingnol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:04:12 53 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:04:28 54 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:04:43 55 Coulton Haltrich (USA) IRT Racing 0:04:53 56 Andrs Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Incycle Cannondale 0:04:57 57 Sam Warford (USA) Superissimo 0:04:59 58 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team 0:05:06 59 James Gene Piccoli (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:05:13 60 Jared Gilyard (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano 0:05:39 61 Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:06:00 62 Juan David Montoya Abreu (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 0:06:14 63 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:06:31 64 Jacob Albrecht (USA) California Giant/Specialized 65 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 66 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:06:35 67 Julian Rodas (Col) Incycle Cannondale 0:07:00 68 Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:07:20 69 Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 0:07:29 70 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:08:10 71 Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:08:16 72 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:08:22 73 Jim Peterman (USA) Superissimo 0:08:45 74 Travis McCabe (USA) Team Smartstop 0:08:48 75 Samuel Hunter Snipe Grove (USA) Incycle Cannondale 0:08:49 76 Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:08:53 77 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:08:54 78 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:08:58 79 MacKenzie Brennan (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:09:16 80 Ian Holt (USA) AltoVelo/SeaSucker 0:09:30 81 Shawn Gravois (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:09:51 82 Evan Huffman (USA) Team Smartstop 0:09:57 83 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:10:42 84 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:11:18 85 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:11:24 86 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:12:03 87 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:12:40 88 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:13:27 89 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Smartstop 0:13:30 90 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:14:00 91 Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:14:01 92 Dennis Ramirez (USA) Superissimo 0:14:08 93 Garrett McLeod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:14:15 94 Martin Kohler (Sui) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:15:46 95 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:16:06 96 Stuart Wight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:16:36 97 Justin Mauch (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 0:16:41 98 Ansel Dickey (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:17:20 99 Nicola Dal Santo (Ita) Amore e Vita-USA Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:17:27 100 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:17:55 101 Benjamin Wolfe (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:18:51 102 Pablo Cesar Cruz (Hon) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching 0:19:25 103 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:20:05 104 Dillon Caldwell (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano 0:20:14 105 Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:21:57 106 Max Korus (USA) Superissimo 0:22:29 107 Agam Bryfogle (USA) Superissimo 0:22:43 108 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Amore e Vita-USA Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:22:53 109 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team Smartstop 0:24:05 110 Quinn Keogh (USA) Superissimo 0:25:03 111 Walter Gaston Trillini (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:25:25 112 Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team 113 Spencer Oswald (USA) Amore e Vita-USA Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 114 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 115 Tim Aiken (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 0:25:47 116 Clint Mortley (USA) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle 0:26:36 117 Steven Perezluha (USA) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching 0:26:50 118 Cole House (USA) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching 0:27:07 119 Rene Corella (Mex) IRT Racing 0:30:12 120 Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:33:08 121 Efren Ortega (Pur) Incycle Cannondale 0:38:29 122 Walton Brush (USA) IRT Racing 0:39:22 123 Marcos Lazzarotto (USA) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching 0:40:48 124 Gilbert Ducoumau (Ven) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle 0:44:22 125 Bryce Young (USA) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle 0:53:29

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 15 pts 2 Travis McCabe (USA) Team Smartstop 12 3 Ansel Dickey (USA) California Giant/Specialized 11 4 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 10 5 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team 9 6 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 8 7 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Smartstop 6 8 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 5 9 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman 5 10 Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 3 11 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 3 12 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 2 13 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 1 14 Frayre Moctezuma Eder (Mex) IRT Racing 1 15 Juan Sebastian Tamayo Martinez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 1 16 Ian Holt (USA) AltoVelo/SeaSucker 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 20 pts 2 Rafael Montiel (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 15 3 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 14 4 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman 12 5 Timothy Rugg (USA) Lupus Racing Team 5 6 Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 7 Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis - Hagens Berman 5 8 Christopher Horner (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 3 9 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 3 10 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 1 11 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano 1 12 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman 6:41:31 2 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team 0:00:32 3 Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:34 4 Adam De Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:00:37 5 Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team 6 James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team 0:00:41 7 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:47 8 Frayre Moctezuma Eder (Mex) IRT Racing 0:01:18 9 Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 0:01:20 10 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:01:31 11 Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:01:33 12 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:01:50 13 Connor McCutcheon (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 0:02:25 14 Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:02:36 15 Sepp Kuss (USA) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle 16 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 17 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:02:55 18 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team 0:03:06 19 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:03:48 20 Sam Warford (USA) Superissimo 0:04:04 21 James Gene Piccoli (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:04:18 22 Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:05:05 23 Juan David Montoya Abreu (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 0:05:19 24 Jacob Albrecht (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:05:36 25 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:05:40 26 Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 0:06:34 27 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:07:15 28 Samuel Hunter Snipe Grove (USA) Incycle Cannondale 0:07:54 29 Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:07:58 30 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:12:32 31 Dennis Ramirez (USA) Superissimo 0:13:13 32 Stuart Wight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:15:41 33 Justin Mauch (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 0:15:46 34 Ansel Dickey (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:16:25 35 Benjamin Wolfe (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:17:56 36 Pablo Cesar Cruz (Hon) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching 0:18:30 37 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:19:10 38 Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant/Specialized 0:21:02 39 Agam Bryfogle (USA) Superissimo 0:21:48 40 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team Smartstop 0:23:10 41 Walter Gaston Trillini (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:24:30 42 Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team 43 Spencer Oswald (USA) Amore e Vita-USA Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 44 Tim Aiken (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 0:24:52 45 Steven Perezluha (USA) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching 0:25:55 46 Rene Corella (Mex) IRT Racing 0:29:17 47 Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:32:13 48 Gilbert Ducoumau (Ven) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle 0:43:27

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Orgullo Antioqueno 20:04:10 2 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:10 3 Team Smartstop 0:02:51 4 Hincapie Racing Team 0:02:57 5 Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team 0:03:25 6 Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:03:37 7 UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:03:42 8 Drapac Professional Cycling 0:03:45 9 Axeon Cycling Team 0:04:01 10 Silber Pro Cycling 0:06:11 11 Jamis - Hagens Berman 0:06:55 12 Lupus Racing Team 0:08:51 13 AltoVelo/SeaSucker 0:10:43 14 Superissimo 0:11:46 15 H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:12:17 16 Incycle Cannondale 0:13:21 17 California Giant/Specialized 0:20:44 18 Canyon Bicycles Shimano 0:24:51 19 Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle 0:29:23 20 IRT Racing 0:30:09 21 Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching 1:02:02 22 Amore&Vita-USA Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 1:03:23

Women's Stage 2 results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 3:36:13 2 Olivia Dillon (Irl) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 0:00:19 3 Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 0:00:25 4 Hannah Barnes (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 5 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - SVB 6 Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 7 Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 8 Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 9 Flavia Oliveria (Bra) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 10 Rocio Parrado Guarnizo (Col) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team 11 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 12 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 13 Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 14 Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D Foundation 15 Abigail Mickey (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 16 Miranda Griffiths (Aus) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 17 Athena Countouriotis (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 18 Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 19 Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 20 Anna Sanders (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 21 Scotti Wilborne (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 22 Anne Perry (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 23 Brianna Walle (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:37 24 Joanne Hogan (Aus) Team Tibco - SVB 0:01:03 25 Breanne Nalder (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 26 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Team Tibco - SVB 0:03:11 27 Erica Zaveta (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 28 Liza Rachetto (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 29 Jessica Cerra (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 30 Kathryn Donovan (USA) Amy D Foundation 31 Annie Toth (USA) Amy D Foundation 32 Amber Gaffney (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 0:03:44 33 Dulce Pliego Moreno (Mex) Uaem Grassi Pro Cycling Team Mexico 0:05:18 34 Marcela Elizabe Prieto Castaneda (Mex) Uaem Grassi Pro Cycling Team Mexico 35 Teresa Casas (Mex) Uaem Grassi Pro Cycling Team Mexico 0:05:44 36 Shoshauna Routley (Can) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 0:07:11 37 Jannalyn Luttrell (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 38 Mia Manganello (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 39 Patricia Schwager (Sui) Team Tibco - SVB 40 Ariane Horbach (Ger) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 41 Heather Fischer (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 0:08:18 42 Kathryn Bertine (Skn) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 0:10:13 43 Madeline Boutet (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 44 Julie Emmerman (USA) Amy D Foundation 45 Amanda Miller (USA) Amy D Foundation 46 Aranza Valentin Villalon Sanchez (Chi) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team 0:11:48 47 Ana Maria Hernandez Delgado (Mex) Uaem Grassi Pro Cycling Team Mexico 0:19:50 48 Jessica Uebelhart (Sui) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 49 Jessenia Alejan Meneses Gonzalez (Col) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team 50 Lauren Tamayo (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 51 Andreina Patric Rivera Del Risco (Col) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team 0:20:27 52 Anna Christiansen (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 0:37:14 OTL Alizee Brien (Can) Team Tibco - SVB 0:54:29 DNF Janicke Gunvaldsen (Nor) Amy D Foundation DNF Cristina Irma Greve (Arg) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team DNF Julia Sanchez Parma (Arg) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team DNF Kemille Garvin (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 pts 2 Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 3 3 Liza Rachetto (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Olivia Dillon (Irl) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 5 pts 2 Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 3 3 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - SVB 1

Finish line # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 15 pts 2 Olivia Dillon (Irl) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 12 3 Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 10 4 Hannah Barnes (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 8 5 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - SVB 6 6 Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 5 7 Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 4 8 Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 3 9 Flavia Oliveria (Bra) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 2 10 Rocio Parrado Guarnizo (Col) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team 1

Mountain 1 - Pinos Altos # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Flavia Oliveria (Bra) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 5 pts 2 Kathryn Donovan (USA) Amy D Foundation 3 3 Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 2

Mountain 2 - High Spot # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 pts 2 Olivia Dillon (Irl) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 3 3 Breanne Nalder (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 2 Abigail Mickey (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team

Mountain 3 - Meadow Creek # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Breanne Nalder (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 5 pts 2 Flavia Oliveria (Bra) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 3 3 Olivia Dillon (Irl) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 2 Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D Foundation

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 10:49:29 2 Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 0:00:19 3 Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 0:00:25 4 UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 5 DNA Cycling p/b K4 0:01:03 6 Team Tibco - SVB 0:03:49 7 BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 0:05:57 8 Amy D Foundation 9 Uaem Grassi Pro Cycling Team Mexico 0:15:30 10 Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team 0:31:13

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D Foundation 6:53:15 2 Abigail Mickey (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:48 3 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:50 4 Flavia Oliveria (Bra) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 0:00:59 5 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - SVB 0:01:02 6 Miranda Griffiths (Aus) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 7 Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:01:03 8 Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 9 Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 0:01:36 10 Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 0:01:40 11 Rocio Parrado Guarnizo (Col) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team 12 Scotti Wilborne (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:01:44 13 Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 0:01:59 14 Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 0:02:00 15 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:02 16 Anne Perry (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 0:02:08 17 Breanne Nalder (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 0:02:10 18 Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:38 19 Brianna Walle (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:39 20 Athena Countouriotis (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 0:02:48 21 Anna Sanders (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 0:02:53 22 Hannah Barnes (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:03:39 23 Joanne Hogan (Aus) Team Tibco - SVB 0:03:40 24 Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:04:08 25 Annie Toth (USA) Amy D Foundation 0:05:07 26 Olivia Dillon (Irl) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 0:05:21 27 Liza Rachetto (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 0:06:48 28 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Team Tibco - SVB 0:07:03 29 Erica Zaveta (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 0:07:17 30 Jessica Cerra (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 0:08:26 31 Marcela Elizabe Prieto Castaneda (Mex) Uaem Grassi Pro Cycling Team Mexico 0:10:15 32 Amber Gaffney (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 0:10:21 33 Dulce Pliego Moreno (Mex) Uaem Grassi Pro Cycling Team Mexico 0:11:19 34 Shoshauna Routley (Can) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 0:11:53 35 Heather Fischer (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 0:11:56 36 Patricia Schwager (Sui) Team Tibco - SVB 0:12:06 37 Kathryn Donovan (USA) Amy D Foundation 0:12:07 38 Jannalyn Luttrell (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 0:12:22 39 Julie Emmerman (USA) Amy D Foundation 0:14:08 40 Kathryn Bertine (Skn) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 0:14:21 41 Mia Manganello (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 0:14:47 42 Madeline Boutet (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 0:15:33 43 Teresa Casas (Mex) Uaem Grassi Pro Cycling Team Mexico 0:17:33 44 Ariane Horbach (Ger) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:18:00 45 Amanda Miller (USA) Amy D Foundation 0:20:26 46 Aranza Valentin Villalon Sanchez (Chi) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team 0:21:56 47 Ana Maria Hernandez Delgado (Mex) Uaem Grassi Pro Cycling Team Mexico 0:24:06 48 Jessica Uebelhart (Sui) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 0:24:40 49 Jessenia Alejan Meneses Gonzalez (Col) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team 0:24:55 50 Lauren Tamayo (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:30:03 51 Andreina Patric Rivera Del Risco (Col) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team 0:30:44 52 Anna Christiansen (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 0:48:24

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 18 pts 2 Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 18 3 Olivia Dillon (Irl) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 17 4 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 13 5 Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 8 6 Hannah Barnes (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 8 7 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - SVB 7 8 Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 4 9 Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 3 10 Flavia Oliveria (Bra) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 2 11 Rocio Parrado Guarnizo (Col) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team 1 12 Brianna Walle (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 1 13 Liza Rachetto (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 1 14 Mia Manganello (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D Foundation 16 pts 2 Flavia Oliveria (Bra) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 15 3 Abigail Mickey (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 13 4 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 9 5 Breanne Nalder (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 7 6 Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 7 Miranda Griffiths (Aus) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 5 8 Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 5 9 Olivia Dillon (Irl) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 5 10 Kathryn Donovan (USA) Amy D Foundation 3 11 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - SVB 1