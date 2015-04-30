Trending

Young, Ewart win stage 2 at Tour of the Gila

Optum doubles up with wins in the men's and women's races

Image 1 of 29

Eric Young (Optum) takes the win on stage 2

Eric Young (Optum) takes the win on stage 2
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 29

Mara Abbott (Amy D Foundation) takes home another leaders jersey after stage 2

Mara Abbott (Amy D Foundation) takes home another leaders jersey after stage 2
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 29

Rob Carpenter (Hincapie) leads the break

Rob Carpenter (Hincapie) leads the break
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 29

The race passes through the Gila countryside

The race passes through the Gila countryside
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 29

Rob Carpenter (Hincapie) tries to keep all the speed he can on the descent

Rob Carpenter (Hincapie) tries to keep all the speed he can on the descent
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 29

The men pass the Santa Rita mine on the way to the finish

The men pass the Santa Rita mine on the way to the finish
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 29

The men's leader jerseys

The men’s leader jerseys
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 29

The women's peloton dwindled after todays high pace

The women's peloton dwindled after todays high pace
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 29

Annie Toth (Amy D Foundation) leads the group out of the feed zone

Annie Toth (Amy D Foundation) leads the group out of the feed zone
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 29

Annie Ewart (Optum) and Olivia Dillon (Visit Dallas) maintain their lead over the field

Annie Ewart (Optum) and Olivia Dillon (Visit Dallas) maintain their lead over the field
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 29

Annie Ewart (Optum) going solo for the win

Annie Ewart (Optum) going solo for the win
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 29

Annie Ewart (Optum) rides in solo for the win

Annie Ewart (Optum) rides in solo for the win
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 29

Annie Ewart (Optum) gets some help after todays huge effort

Annie Ewart (Optum) gets some help after todays huge effort
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 29

The women's top three for stage 2

The women’s top three for stage 2
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 29

Orgullo Antioqueno spent the day controlling the front

Orgullo Antioqueno spent the day controlling the front
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 29

The men's peloton passes by Lake Roberts

The men's peloton passes by Lake Roberts
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 29

The men's field rolls out for the Inner Loop stage

The men’s field rolls out for the Inner Loop stage
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 29

The first attacks of the day

The first attacks of the day
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 29

Two riders get a gap on the men's field

Two riders get a gap on the men’s field
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 29

A Drapac rider loads up on bottles form the team car

A Drapac rider loads up on bottles form the team car
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 29

The men's field comes off of a gravel section

The men’s field comes off of a gravel section
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 29

SmartStop comes to the front on the final rollers back to town

SmartStop comes to the front on the final rollers back to town
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 23 of 29

Orgullo Antioqueno sends riders to attack the final KOM

Orgullo Antioqueno sends riders to attack the final KOM
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 24 of 29

The Amy D Foundation team sets pace at the front

The Amy D Foundation team sets pace at the front
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 25 of 29

Mara Abbott (Amy D Foundation) at the front of the field

Mara Abbott (Amy D Foundation) at the front of the field
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 26 of 29

Annie Ewart (Optum) got banged up from a crash before taking todays win

Annie Ewart (Optum) got banged up from a crash before taking todays win
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 27 of 29

Abby Mickey UnitedHealthcare) launches an attack

Abby Mickey UnitedHealthcare) launches an attack
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 28 of 29

Scotti Wilborne (UnitedHealthcare) attacks heading into the final climb

Scotti Wilborne (UnitedHealthcare) attacks heading into the final climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 29 of 29

Riders tuck in to chase the leaders

Riders tuck in to chase the leaders
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Eric Young (Optum Pro Cycling) out-kicked Team SmartStop's Travis McCabe and UnitedHealthcare's Marco Canola to win the stage 2 bunch sprint Thursday at the Tour of the Gila. The peloton caught a two-man breakaway of Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Racing) and Danny Summerhill (UnitedHealthcare) on the final mountain sprint of the day, and stayed together for the expected bunch sprint.

In the women's race, Annie Ewart (Optum) parlayed her two-rider breakaway into a stage win ahead of Olivia Dillon (Visit Dallas-Noise4Good). Redlands Bicycle Classic stage winner Alison Jackson (Twenty16-ShoAir) won the field sprint for third.

There was plenty of action early in stage 2 for the men, who made up for lost time after the stalemate in the opening stage. The California Giant Berry team kept things together for sprint leader Ansel Dickey but couldn't prevent Hincapie's Joe Lewis from getting over him in the first intermediate sprint. There were a number of attacks after the sprint, with six riders getting a small gap before being reeled back in by Unitedhealthcare. From that group, Oscar Clarke (Hincapie) and Cristiano Giraldo Montoya (Orgullo Antioqueno) kept going but the Orgullo rider sat on to protect the race and the move was chased down before the first KOM sprint.

The Orgullo team took charge on the climb, with Giraldo Montoya winning the sprint ahead of Gregory Brenes (Jamis) and his teammate Robinson Chalapud. The peloton split up on the climb, with two riders attacking and sparking a short-lived move that didn't last on the second KOM, which was also won by Giraldo Montoya.

Montoyo shone on the Inner Loop stage, sprinting for the mountain points and covering attacks in between, and was pleased to be able to don the mountains jersey. "It was a very fast race, especially in the dowhill. I saw a lot of crashes. I'm glad we were able to control the race, and I'm thankful that nobody in our team crashed and we were able to finish on the same time."

It wasn't until the descent that a breakaway could get clear, with Carpenter kicking off the move and being joined by Summerhill. The white-knuckle descent was plenty familiar with Carpenter, who had been training in the area in the week leading up to the race. Once joined by Summerhill, the pair worked to build up a 2:20 advantage, but two men were just not enough against the peloton.

SmartStop and Drapac pulled hard to cut into the advantage. It was down to just 25 seconds with 25km to go and the sprint finish was inevitable.

Dramatic day for Ewart

The Optum team scored its second win of the day in the women's race, with Canadian Annie Ewart coming back from a high-speed crash on the twisty, steep descent from the second mountain sprint, where she tangled with Unitedhealthcare's Scotti Wilborne, to bridge across to the attack of Dillon in the valley and then solo to the stage win.

After a literally up and down day, Ewart struggled to put her leg over her bike after the finish. She explained what happened in the wreck. "I was on her wheel, and I think the we were pushing the limits a little big," Ewart said of the crash. "It happens, you put on your breaks and you skid out. I was as much at fault as anyone. I think the adrenaline helped in the end.

"I went to the medics because I had a lot of blood coming out of my elbow, so I had them bandage that up, and when I got back to the group Olivia had attacked, and nobody was doing anything. So I thought I might as well go, too. We got time pretty quickly."

Dillon's attack followed a somewhat hum-drum start to the stage, where no move could get clear. Flavia Oliveria (Visit Dallas) claimed the first QOM, and DNA Cycling's Breanne Nalder was on the attack for the second, relegating Oliveria to second place, tied on points in the mountains classification with Abbott. The crash on the descent disrupted the peloton, and Dillon took that opportunity to launch the move that would decide the stage.

"We wanted to be in a good position for the Sappio descent. The bottom is usually where a lot of teams wait for their riders to catch back on, so we thought it would be a good place to attack," Dillon explained. "I attacked and was caught, then Anna Sanders attacked and was brought back, and then I went again. Annie came across and we just rode steady. I know this stage really well, so I knew we just had to keep it rolling."

Meanwhile, behind there was a bit of a stalemate between the teams and the gap ballooned to nearly eight minutes. Abbott said none of the other teams would help them chase. "It's a shame that nobody else was interested in defending their GC position or getting a stage win," Abbott said. "But I had confidence in my team that we could bring it back down to keep the GC."

Abbott sent her team to the front to chase, and brought it down to around five minutes, and with Ewart at 4:45 on GC, she could breath a little easier. On the final climb, her teammate Annie Toth started to put the nail in the breakaway's coffin and brought it down to three minutes. But Ewart was on a mission.

"I was starting to get nervous when we got a time gap of 2:30 and there were still 15km to go and a few more rollers, and I was hurting," Ewart said.

The gap was about 1:30 when she took a pull and turned around to find Dillon had been distanced.

"I don't even know how it happened, we were on the climb and she had pulled, then I pulled and then when I looked for her to come through again, I had a gap. I thought, I can't to stop now, I'll just keep going. I'm really happy. It's great that Optum men and women got the stage today! This is the biggest win of my career so far. I'm really happy."

Dillon was determined to hold on for second on the day, and she did by just six seconds over Twenty 16's Alison Jackson. "I came unhitched a bit and had to chase, but I was going to fall off my bike before I let that peloton catch me," Dillon said.

Annie Ewart (Optum) gets some help after todays huge effort (Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

 

Results

Full results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies2:59:51
2Travis McCabe (USA) Team Smartstop
3Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
4Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
5Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Smartstop
6Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman
7Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team
8Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
9Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
10Frayre Moctezuma Eder (Mex) IRT Racing
11Morgan Schmitt (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano
12Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling
13Christopher Horner (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
14Taylor Shelden (USA) AltoVelo/SeaSucker
15Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman
16Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
17Adam De Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
18Timothy Rugg (USA) Lupus Racing Team
19Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
20Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
21Rob Britton (Can) Team Smartstop
22Emerson Oronte (USA) AltoVelo/SeaSucker
23Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
24Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
25Rafael Montiel (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
26Joe Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
27Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis - Hagens Berman
28Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
29Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
30Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
31Camilo Zambrano (Col) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle
32Chris Butler (USA) Team Smartstop
33Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
34Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team
35Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
36Sergio Hernandez (USA) Incycle Cannondale
37Chad Beyer (USA) Superissimo
38James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team
39Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
40Connor McCutcheon (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
41Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team
42Coulton Haltrich (USA) IRT Racing
43Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
44Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
45Sam Warford (USA) Superissimo
46Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:11:00
47Bjorn Selander (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
48Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
49Andrs Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Incycle Cannondale
50Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Smartstop
51Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
52Jared Gilyard (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano
53James Gene Piccoli (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
54Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
55Juan Sebastian Tamayo Martinez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
56Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
57Dylan Girdlestone (Rsa) Drapac Professional Cycling
58Jacob Albrecht (USA) California Giant/Specialized
59Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
60Sepp Kuss (USA) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle
61Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
62Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
63Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
64Michael Le Rossingnol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
65Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
66Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
67Stefano Barberi (USA) California Giant/Specialized
68Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
69Matt Rodrigues (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
70MacKenzie Brennan (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:00:22
71Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
72Juan David Montoya Abreu (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
73Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:00:29
74Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:00:36
75Jim Peterman (USA) Superissimo0:00:39
76Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:00:42
77William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
78Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:47
79Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
80Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling0:00:50
81Shawn Gravois (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:00:57
82Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:00
83Samuel Hunter Snipe Grove (USA) Incycle Cannondale0:01:15
84Julian Rodas (Col) Incycle Cannondale
85Carson Miller (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:01:24
86Stuart Wight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:01:34
87Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
88Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
89Evan Huffman (USA) Team Smartstop
90Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:02:53
91Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:03:01
92Ian Holt (USA) AltoVelo/SeaSucker0:06:10
93Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:07:55
94Garrett McLeod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
95Dennis Ramirez (USA) Superissimo
96Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
97Justin Mauch (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team0:10:35
98Benjamin Wolfe (USA) California Giant/Specialized
99Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team Smartstop
100Nicola Dal Santo (Ita) Amore e Vita-USA Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:11:14
101Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:11:26
102Clint Mortley (USA) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle0:14:23
103Pablo Cesar Cruz (Hon) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching
104Cole House (USA) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching
105Agam Bryfogle (USA) Superissimo
106Max Korus (USA) Superissimo
107Walter Gaston Trillini (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman
108Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant/Specialized
109Dillon Caldwell (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano
110Ansel Dickey (USA) California Giant/Specialized
111Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team
112Tim Aiken (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
113Spencer Oswald (USA) Amore e Vita-USA Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
114Quinn Keogh (USA) Superissimo
115Martin Kohler (Sui) Drapac Professional Cycling
116Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
117Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Amore e Vita-USA Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
118Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
119Steven Perezluha (USA) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching0:18:52
120Rene Corella (Mex) IRT Racing0:22:06
121Gilbert Ducoumau (Ven) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle0:32:09
122Efren Ortega (Pur) Incycle Cannondale
123Marcos Lazzarotto (USA) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching0:34:28
123Bryce Young (USA) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle0:35:36
123Walton Brush (USA) IRT Racing
OTLBryce Olsen (USA) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle0:36:45
OTLKyle Anderson (USA) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching0:44:47
OTLGerardo Medina (Mex) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team0:44:55
OTLErik Slack (USA) IRT Racing
OTLFredd Matute (USA) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching1:02:24
DNSBailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
DNSKaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano
DNSBill Ash (USA Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching
DNFJohn Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
DNFNicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
DNFRyan Macdonald (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
DNFRobbie Squire (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
DNFJulian Kyer (USA) Team Smartstop
DNFSamuel Bassetti (USA) IRT Racing
DNFChris Statsny (USA) IRT Racing
DNFSebastin Montes Cano (Col) Incycle Cannondale
DNFAnthony Canevari (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano
DNFPat Casey (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano
DNFAndrew Dahlheim (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano
DNFAlister Ratcliff (USA) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle
DNFZack Noonan (USA) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle
DNFRobert Gutgesell (Can) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching
DNFRasmus Andersen (Dan) Amore e Vita-USA Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
DNFJacob Arnold (USA) AltoVelo/SeaSucker

Mountain 1 - Pinos Altos
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno5pts
2Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis - Hagens Berman3
3Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno2
4Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team1

Mountain 2 - High Spot
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Timothy Rugg (USA) Lupus Racing Team5pts
2Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno3
3Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies2
4Morgan Schmitt (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano1

Mountain 3 - Meadow Creek
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman5pts
2Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno3
3Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis - Hagens Berman2
4Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis2:59:51
2Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
3Frayre Moctezuma Eder (Mex) IRT Racing
4Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman
5Adam De Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
6Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
7Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
8Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
9Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team
10James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team
11Connor McCutcheon (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
12Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team
13Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
14Sam Warford (USA) Superissimo
15Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team0:00:11
16James Gene Piccoli (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
17Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
18Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
19Jacob Albrecht (USA) California Giant/Specialized
20Sepp Kuss (USA) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle
21Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
22Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
23Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
24Juan David Montoya Abreu (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno0:00:22
25Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:00:29
26Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:00:36
27Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:47
28Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
29Samuel Hunter Snipe Grove (USA) Incycle Cannondale0:01:15
30Stuart Wight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:01:34
31Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
32Dennis Ramirez (USA) Superissimo0:07:55
33Justin Mauch (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team0:10:35
34Benjamin Wolfe (USA) California Giant/Specialized
35Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team Smartstop
36Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:11:26
37Pablo Cesar Cruz (Hon) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching0:14:23
38Agam Bryfogle (USA) Superissimo
39Walter Gaston Trillini (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman
40Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant/Specialized
41Ansel Dickey (USA) California Giant/Specialized
42Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team
43Tim Aiken (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
44Spencer Oswald (USA) Amore e Vita-USA Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
45Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
46Steven Perezluha (USA) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching0:18:52
47Rene Corella (Mex) IRT Racing0:22:06
48Gilbert Ducoumau (Ven) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle0:32:09

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team8:59:33
2Team Smartstop
3Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
4Jamis - Hagens Berman
5Hincapie Racing Team
6Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
7Orgullo Antioqueno
8Axeon Cycling Team
9Silber Pro Cycling0:00:11
10Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
11Superissimo0:00:39
12Drapac Professional Cycling0:00:51
13Lupus Racing Team0:00:57
14Incycle Cannondale0:01:26
15H&R Block Pro Cycling0:01:45
16AltoVelo/SeaSucker0:06:10
17California Giant/Specialized0:10:57
18Canyon Bicycles Shimano0:14:34
19Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle
20IRT Racing0:22:06
21Amore&Vita-USA Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:40:00
22Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching0:47:38

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rafael Montiel (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno6:40:36
2Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:44
3Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno0:00:50
4Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:00:55
5Christopher Horner (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team0:00:57
6Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
7Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:01
8Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:09
9Rob Britton (Can) Team Smartstop0:01:12
10Emerson Oronte (USA) AltoVelo/SeaSucker0:01:18
11Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team0:01:27
12Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:29
13Adam De Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:01:32
14Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
15Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
16James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team0:01:36
17Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno0:01:42
18Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
19Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:01:44
20Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Smartstop0:02:01
21Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:02:02
22Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:02:06
23Dylan Girdlestone (Rsa) Drapac Professional Cycling0:02:09
24Chris Butler (USA) Team Smartstop0:02:11
25Frayre Moctezuma Eder (Mex) IRT Racing0:02:13
26Morgan Schmitt (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano0:02:15
27Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
28Taylor Shelden (USA) AltoVelo/SeaSucker0:02:17
29Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling
30Chad Beyer (USA) Superissimo
31Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:02:26
32Joe Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:02:28
33Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
34Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno0:02:35
35Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:02:38
36Timothy Rugg (USA) Lupus Racing Team
37Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:02:45
38Juan Sebastian Tamayo Martinez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
39Matt Rodrigues (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team0:02:46
40Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:02:48
41Stefano Barberi (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:03:01
42Bjorn Selander (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:03:05
43Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:03:16
44Connor McCutcheon (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team0:03:20
45Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:03:31
46Sepp Kuss (USA) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle
47Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
48Sergio Hernandez (USA) Incycle Cannondale0:03:46
49Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:03:50
50Camilo Zambrano (Col) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle0:03:57
51Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team0:04:01
52Michael Le Rossingnol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:04:12
53Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:04:28
54Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:04:43
55Coulton Haltrich (USA) IRT Racing0:04:53
56Andrs Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Incycle Cannondale0:04:57
57Sam Warford (USA) Superissimo0:04:59
58Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team0:05:06
59James Gene Piccoli (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:05:13
60Jared Gilyard (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano0:05:39
61Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:06:00
62Juan David Montoya Abreu (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno0:06:14
63Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:06:31
64Jacob Albrecht (USA) California Giant/Specialized
65Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
66Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:06:35
67Julian Rodas (Col) Incycle Cannondale0:07:00
68Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:07:20
69Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team0:07:29
70Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:08:10
71Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:08:16
72Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:08:22
73Jim Peterman (USA) Superissimo0:08:45
74Travis McCabe (USA) Team Smartstop0:08:48
75Samuel Hunter Snipe Grove (USA) Incycle Cannondale0:08:49
76Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:08:53
77Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:08:54
78Carson Miller (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:08:58
79MacKenzie Brennan (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:09:16
80Ian Holt (USA) AltoVelo/SeaSucker0:09:30
81Shawn Gravois (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:09:51
82Evan Huffman (USA) Team Smartstop0:09:57
83Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:10:42
84Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:11:18
85Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:11:24
86Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:12:03
87William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:12:40
88Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:13:27
89Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Smartstop0:13:30
90Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling0:14:00
91Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:14:01
92Dennis Ramirez (USA) Superissimo0:14:08
93Garrett McLeod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:14:15
94Martin Kohler (Sui) Drapac Professional Cycling0:15:46
95Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:16:06
96Stuart Wight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:16:36
97Justin Mauch (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team0:16:41
98Ansel Dickey (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:17:20
99Nicola Dal Santo (Ita) Amore e Vita-USA Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:17:27
100Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:17:55
101Benjamin Wolfe (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:18:51
102Pablo Cesar Cruz (Hon) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching0:19:25
103Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:20:05
104Dillon Caldwell (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano0:20:14
105Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:21:57
106Max Korus (USA) Superissimo0:22:29
107Agam Bryfogle (USA) Superissimo0:22:43
108Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Amore e Vita-USA Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:22:53
109Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team Smartstop0:24:05
110Quinn Keogh (USA) Superissimo0:25:03
111Walter Gaston Trillini (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:25:25
112Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team
113Spencer Oswald (USA) Amore e Vita-USA Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
114Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
115Tim Aiken (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team0:25:47
116Clint Mortley (USA) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle0:26:36
117Steven Perezluha (USA) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching0:26:50
118Cole House (USA) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching0:27:07
119Rene Corella (Mex) IRT Racing0:30:12
120Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:33:08
121Efren Ortega (Pur) Incycle Cannondale0:38:29
122Walton Brush (USA) IRT Racing0:39:22
123Marcos Lazzarotto (USA) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching0:40:48
124Gilbert Ducoumau (Ven) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle0:44:22
125Bryce Young (USA) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle0:53:29

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies15pts
2Travis McCabe (USA) Team Smartstop12
3Ansel Dickey (USA) California Giant/Specialized11
4Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team10
5Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team9
6Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team8
7Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Smartstop6
8Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team5
9Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman5
10Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis3
11Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team3
12Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling2
13Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1
14Frayre Moctezuma Eder (Mex) IRT Racing1
15Juan Sebastian Tamayo Martinez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno1
16Ian Holt (USA) AltoVelo/SeaSucker1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno20pts
2Rafael Montiel (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno15
3Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies14
4Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman12
5Timothy Rugg (USA) Lupus Racing Team5
6Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5
7Gregory Obando Brenes (Crc) Jamis - Hagens Berman5
8Christopher Horner (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team3
9Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno3
10Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1
11Morgan Schmitt (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano1
12Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman6:41:31
2Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team0:00:32
3Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:34
4Adam De Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:00:37
5Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
6James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team0:00:41
7Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:47
8Frayre Moctezuma Eder (Mex) IRT Racing0:01:18
9Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team0:01:20
10Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:01:31
11Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:33
12Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:50
13Connor McCutcheon (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team0:02:25
14Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:02:36
15Sepp Kuss (USA) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle
16Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
17Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:02:55
18Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team0:03:06
19Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:03:48
20Sam Warford (USA) Superissimo0:04:04
21James Gene Piccoli (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:04:18
22Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:05:05
23Juan David Montoya Abreu (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno0:05:19
24Jacob Albrecht (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:05:36
25Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:05:40
26Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team0:06:34
27Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:07:15
28Samuel Hunter Snipe Grove (USA) Incycle Cannondale0:07:54
29Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:07:58
30Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:12:32
31Dennis Ramirez (USA) Superissimo0:13:13
32Stuart Wight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:15:41
33Justin Mauch (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team0:15:46
34Ansel Dickey (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:16:25
35Benjamin Wolfe (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:17:56
36Pablo Cesar Cruz (Hon) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching0:18:30
37Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:19:10
38Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:21:02
39Agam Bryfogle (USA) Superissimo0:21:48
40Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team Smartstop0:23:10
41Walter Gaston Trillini (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:24:30
42Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team
43Spencer Oswald (USA) Amore e Vita-USA Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
44Tim Aiken (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team0:24:52
45Steven Perezluha (USA) Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching0:25:55
46Rene Corella (Mex) IRT Racing0:29:17
47Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:32:13
48Gilbert Ducoumau (Ven) Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle0:43:27

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orgullo Antioqueno20:04:10
2Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:10
3Team Smartstop0:02:51
4Hincapie Racing Team0:02:57
5Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team0:03:25
6Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:03:37
7UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:03:42
8Drapac Professional Cycling0:03:45
9Axeon Cycling Team0:04:01
10Silber Pro Cycling0:06:11
11Jamis - Hagens Berman0:06:55
12Lupus Racing Team0:08:51
13AltoVelo/SeaSucker0:10:43
14Superissimo0:11:46
15H&R Block Pro Cycling0:12:17
16Incycle Cannondale0:13:21
17California Giant/Specialized0:20:44
18Canyon Bicycles Shimano0:24:51
19Intermountain Livewell p/b Bountiful Bicycle0:29:23
20IRT Racing0:30:09
21Isagenix/Seasucker/Guttenplan Coaching1:02:02
22Amore&Vita-USA Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear1:03:23

Women's Stage 2 results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies3:36:13
2Olivia Dillon (Irl) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good0:00:19
3Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air0:00:25
4Hannah Barnes (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
5Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - SVB
6Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
7Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
8Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
9Flavia Oliveria (Bra) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
10Rocio Parrado Guarnizo (Col) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team
11Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
12Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
13Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
14Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D Foundation
15Abigail Mickey (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
16Miranda Griffiths (Aus) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
17Athena Countouriotis (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
18Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
19Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
20Anna Sanders (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
21Scotti Wilborne (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
22Anne Perry (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
23Brianna Walle (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:37
24Joanne Hogan (Aus) Team Tibco - SVB0:01:03
25Breanne Nalder (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
26Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Team Tibco - SVB0:03:11
27Erica Zaveta (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
28Liza Rachetto (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
29Jessica Cerra (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
30Kathryn Donovan (USA) Amy D Foundation
31Annie Toth (USA) Amy D Foundation
32Amber Gaffney (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air0:03:44
33Dulce Pliego Moreno (Mex) Uaem Grassi Pro Cycling Team Mexico0:05:18
34Marcela Elizabe Prieto Castaneda (Mex) Uaem Grassi Pro Cycling Team Mexico
35Teresa Casas (Mex) Uaem Grassi Pro Cycling Team Mexico0:05:44
36Shoshauna Routley (Can) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental0:07:11
37Jannalyn Luttrell (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
38Mia Manganello (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
39Patricia Schwager (Sui) Team Tibco - SVB
40Ariane Horbach (Ger) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
41Heather Fischer (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K40:08:18
42Kathryn Bertine (Skn) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental0:10:13
43Madeline Boutet (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
44Julie Emmerman (USA) Amy D Foundation
45Amanda Miller (USA) Amy D Foundation
46Aranza Valentin Villalon Sanchez (Chi) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team0:11:48
47Ana Maria Hernandez Delgado (Mex) Uaem Grassi Pro Cycling Team Mexico0:19:50
48Jessica Uebelhart (Sui) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
49Jessenia Alejan Meneses Gonzalez (Col) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team
50Lauren Tamayo (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
51Andreina Patric Rivera Del Risco (Col) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team0:20:27
52Anna Christiansen (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good0:37:14
OTLAlizee Brien (Can) Team Tibco - SVB0:54:29
DNFJanicke Gunvaldsen (Nor) Amy D Foundation
DNFCristina Irma Greve (Arg) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team
DNFJulia Sanchez Parma (Arg) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team
DNFKemille Garvin (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5pts
2Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K43
3Liza Rachetto (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Olivia Dillon (Irl) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good5pts
2Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies3
3Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - SVB1

Finish line
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies15pts
2Olivia Dillon (Irl) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good12
3Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air10
4Hannah Barnes (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team8
5Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - SVB6
6Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K45
7Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air4
8Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team3
9Flavia Oliveria (Bra) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good2
10Rocio Parrado Guarnizo (Col) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team1

Mountain 1 - Pinos Altos
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Flavia Oliveria (Bra) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good5pts
2Kathryn Donovan (USA) Amy D Foundation3
3Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team2

Mountain 2 - High Spot
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5pts
2Olivia Dillon (Irl) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good3
3Breanne Nalder (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K42
Abigail Mickey (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team

Mountain 3 - Meadow Creek
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Breanne Nalder (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K45pts
2Flavia Oliveria (Bra) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good3
3Olivia Dillon (Irl) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good2
Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D Foundation

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies10:49:29
2Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good0:00:19
3Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air0:00:25
4UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
5DNA Cycling p/b K40:01:03
6Team Tibco - SVB0:03:49
7BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental0:05:57
8Amy D Foundation
9Uaem Grassi Pro Cycling Team Mexico0:15:30
10Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team0:31:13

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D Foundation6:53:15
2Abigail Mickey (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:48
3Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:50
4Flavia Oliveria (Bra) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good0:00:59
5Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - SVB0:01:02
6Miranda Griffiths (Aus) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
7Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:03
8Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
9Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air0:01:36
10Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air0:01:40
11Rocio Parrado Guarnizo (Col) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team
12Scotti Wilborne (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:44
13Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air0:01:59
14Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K40:02:00
15Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:02
16Anne Perry (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K40:02:08
17Breanne Nalder (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K40:02:10
18Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:38
19Brianna Walle (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:39
20Athena Countouriotis (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good0:02:48
21Anna Sanders (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good0:02:53
22Hannah Barnes (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:03:39
23Joanne Hogan (Aus) Team Tibco - SVB0:03:40
24Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:04:08
25Annie Toth (USA) Amy D Foundation0:05:07
26Olivia Dillon (Irl) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good0:05:21
27Liza Rachetto (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental0:06:48
28Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Team Tibco - SVB0:07:03
29Erica Zaveta (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental0:07:17
30Jessica Cerra (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air0:08:26
31Marcela Elizabe Prieto Castaneda (Mex) Uaem Grassi Pro Cycling Team Mexico0:10:15
32Amber Gaffney (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air0:10:21
33Dulce Pliego Moreno (Mex) Uaem Grassi Pro Cycling Team Mexico0:11:19
34Shoshauna Routley (Can) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental0:11:53
35Heather Fischer (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K40:11:56
36Patricia Schwager (Sui) Team Tibco - SVB0:12:06
37Kathryn Donovan (USA) Amy D Foundation0:12:07
38Jannalyn Luttrell (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K40:12:22
39Julie Emmerman (USA) Amy D Foundation0:14:08
40Kathryn Bertine (Skn) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental0:14:21
41Mia Manganello (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good0:14:47
42Madeline Boutet (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air0:15:33
43Teresa Casas (Mex) Uaem Grassi Pro Cycling Team Mexico0:17:33
44Ariane Horbach (Ger) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:18:00
45Amanda Miller (USA) Amy D Foundation0:20:26
46Aranza Valentin Villalon Sanchez (Chi) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team0:21:56
47Ana Maria Hernandez Delgado (Mex) Uaem Grassi Pro Cycling Team Mexico0:24:06
48Jessica Uebelhart (Sui) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental0:24:40
49Jessenia Alejan Meneses Gonzalez (Col) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team0:24:55
50Lauren Tamayo (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:30:03
51Andreina Patric Rivera Del Risco (Col) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team0:30:44
52Anna Christiansen (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good0:48:24

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies18pts
2Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air18
3Olivia Dillon (Irl) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good17
4Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies13
5Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K48
6Hannah Barnes (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team8
7Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - SVB7
8Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air4
9Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team3
10Flavia Oliveria (Bra) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good2
11Rocio Parrado Guarnizo (Col) Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team1
12Brianna Walle (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1
13Liza Rachetto (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental1
14Mia Manganello (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D Foundation16pts
2Flavia Oliveria (Bra) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good15
3Abigail Mickey (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team13
4Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies9
5Breanne Nalder (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K47
6Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5
7Miranda Griffiths (Aus) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental5
8Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team5
9Olivia Dillon (Irl) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good5
10Kathryn Donovan (USA) Amy D Foundation3
11Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - SVB1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team20:42:39
2Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:03
3Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air0:02:25
4DNA Cycling p/b K40:03:26
5Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good0:03:40
6Team Tibco - SVB0:08:52
7Amy D Foundation0:09:19
8BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental0:12:14
9Uaem Grassi Pro Cycling Team Mexico0:28:40
10Itau Shimano Ladies Power Team0:45:37

 

