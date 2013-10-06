Trending

Haig wins Tour of Tasmania for Huon-Genesys

Grenda takes final stage in Devonport

Image 1 of 6

Looks like Jack Haig (Huon-Genesys) has a new toy to play with!!

Looks like Jack Haig (Huon-Genesys) has a new toy to play with!!
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 2 of 6

Ben Grenda (Polygon) takes out the final sprint ahead of Alex Edmondson (Euride).

Ben Grenda (Polygon) takes out the final sprint ahead of Alex Edmondson (Euride).
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 3 of 6

Drapac Cycling deserved their win in the team classification.

Drapac Cycling deserved their win in the team classification.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 4 of 6

Haig, Hucker and Talbot filled the top three positions overall.

Haig, Hucker and Talbot filled the top three positions overall.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 5 of 6

Nathan Earle presented Jack Haig with the NRS leaders jersey.

Nathan Earle presented Jack Haig with the NRS leaders jersey.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 6 of 6

Jack Haig (huon-genesys) poses in the nRS leaders jersey.

Jack Haig (huon-genesys) poses in the nRS leaders jersey.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)

Jack Haig (Huon-Genesys) has won the Caterpillar Tour of Tasmania on Sunday in Devonport after a hard-hitting eight day battle. Ben Grenda (Polygon) won the final stage criterium in Devonport ahead of Alex Edmondson (Euride) and Pat Shaw (Huon-Genesys) whilst Haig managed to stay out of trouble in the peloton and seal his overall win. Haig now etches his name alongside Cadel Evans, Richie Porte, Cameron Meyer and Nathan Haas as winners of the Tour of Tasmania.

"It's great to be able to finish the tour with the yellow jersey and be on that long list of people that have won this race, I'm very honoured," Haig said.

"It's great having Nathan [Earle] on the team and to have him present me with the NRS leader's jersey," Haig said. "He's a good friend, someone who's going to be riding with Team Sky next year, and I definitely look up to him."

Haig's teammate Jai Crawford took the original yellow jersey on the back of a dominating Huon-Genesys team display on the opening hill climb team time trial up Mt Wellington and the team has never looked back. The jersey swapped from the shoulders of Crawford to Earle and eventually to Haig as the team sought desperately to cover the constant attacks from nearest rival, Drapac Cycling.

Huon-Genesys walk away from their home tour with the overall classification win, the young rider classification and two stage wins.

Drapac came away without the overall win but remained defiant with 2nd and 4th on GC with Robbie Hucker and Darren Lapthorne respectively, as well as two stage wins and a comfortably victory in the team classification.

Brodie Talbot rounded out the general classification podium in third with a fine display of aggressive riding for his composite Caterpillar team that also saw him seal the king of the mountains classification in what was a successful week for the New South Wales rider.

Grenda sealed the sprint classification with his final stage victory ahead of Will Walker (Drapac) and Alexander Ray (Target Trek).

"I couldn't have asked for a better race," Grenda exclaimed. "I really wanted to win a stage during this tour, so I'm pretty happy. All my family have come to watch, so it's nice to race in front of them and win a stage in my home state."

"We got the first sprint and then the boys just rode the front and kept the tempo high. They really gave me a perfect lead out with 150 metres to go, I was set," Grenda concluded.

With Haig taking aim at the cross country mountain bike events at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow next year, it's hard not to draw parallels with Cadel Evans, but for the time being, there are still three rounds of the Subaru National Road Series to be raced before riders switch their focus to the 2014 season. Haig now takes a slim two-point lead over Earle in the individual aggregate with their Huon-Genesys team sitting pretty a strong 69 points in front of Budget Forklifts on the team aggregate.

Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Grenda (Tas) Team Polygon Australia1:05:10
2Alex Edmondson (SA) Euride Racing
3Patrick Shaw (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
4Malcolm Rudolph (Qld) Drapac Cycling
5William Walker (Vic) Drapac Cycling
6Alexander Ray (NZl) Target Trek Racing Team
7Caleb Jones (NSW) Gpm Data#3
8Bernard Sulzberger (Tas) Drapac Cycling
9Luke Parker (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
10Oliver Kent-Spark (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au
11Daniel Nelson (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
12Jason Spencer (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
13Ben Carman (Qld) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team
14Alistair Donohoe (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au
15Nathan Earle (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
16Robbie Hucker (Vic) Drapac Cycling
17Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
18Jeremy Scott (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team
19Brodie Talbot (NSW) Caterpillar
20Jai Crawford (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
21Ben Dyball (NSW) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
22Jeremy Cameron (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
23James Szollosi (Qld) Caterpillar
24Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
25Jayden Copp (Qld) Caterpillar
26John Walker (Vic) Drapac Cycling
27Jack Mcculloch (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team
28Alex Clements (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
29Oscar Stevenson (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
30Michael Hale (Vic) Seight Test Team P/B The Biomechanics
31Mathew Marshall (NZl) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
32Jay Dutton (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team
33Cameron Bayly (SA) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au
34Saxon Irvine (NSW) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team
35Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling
36Lucas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
37Peter Herzig (Qld) Budget Forklifts
38Joel Strachan (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
39Justin Gassner (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
40Samuel Davis (WA) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
41Zane Hunter (Vic) Seight Test Team P/B The Biomechanics
42Harry Carpenter (SA) Euride Racing
43Morgan Smith (NZl) Chartermason Drapac Development Team0:00:08
44Nicholas Katsonis (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
45Jordan Davies (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team0:00:10
46Daniel Molyneux (NZl) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team
47Jesse Ewart (NSW) Gpm Data#3
48Joseph Cooper (NZl) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
49Darren Lapthorne (Vic) Drapac Cycling
50Aaron Watts (NSW) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team
51Timothy Cameron (ACT) St George Skoda Hp Team
52Matthew Leonard (Vic) Seight Test Team P/B The Biomechanics
53Lachlan Edwards (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team
54Steven Waite (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
55Callum Scotson (SA) Euride Racing
56Sam Crome (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
57Scott Bradburn (NSW) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team
58Matthew Clark (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
59Jason Rigg (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
60Daniel Bonello (NSW) Gpm Data#3
61Josh Aldridge (NZl) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team
62Oliver Martin (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
63Samuel Nelson (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team0:00:16
64Daniel O'Keefe (NSW) Gpm Data#3
65Taylor Gunman (NZl) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
66Andrew Roe (SA) Euride Racing
67Chris Jory (NSW) Gpm Data#3
68Thomas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
69Matthew Gassner (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
70Jack Hogan (SA) Goodstone Group
71Gerald Evans (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
72Mitchell Cooper (Vic) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
73Fergus Sully (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
74Jacob Restall (Qld) Caterpillar
75Nathan Elliott (Vic) Caterpillar
76Karl Evans (SA) Budget Forklifts
77Mark O'Brien (Vic) Euride Racing
78Henry Morley (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
79Rowan Dever (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
80Sam Mccallum (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
81Lachlan Ambrose (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
82Luca Giacomin (Vic) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
83Andrew Clarkson (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
84Darcy Woolley (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
85Jacob Langham (Tas) Team Polygon Australia0:00:25
86Joshua Prete (Qld) Budget Forklifts0:00:34
87Cal Britten (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au0:00:57
88Michael Torckler (NZl) Chartermason Drapac Development Team0:01:05
89Rhys Gillett (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:02:06
90Vaughan Bowman (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team0:04:20
91Eric Sheppard (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au
92Alexander Morgan (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team0:06:30

Intermediate sprints - sprint 1 - lap 10
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Grenda (Tas) Team Polygon Australia3pts
2Alexander Ray (NZl) Target Trek Racing Team2
3William Walker (Vic) Drapac Cycling1

Sprint 2 - lap 20
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Ray (NZl) Target Trek Racing Team3pts
2Oliver Kent-Spark (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au2
3Luke Parker (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team1

Sprint 3 - lap 30 (stage finish)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Grenda (Tas) Team Polygon Australia5pts
2Alex Edmondson (SA) Euride Racing3
3Patrick Shaw (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team2
4Malcolm Rudolph (Qld) Drapac Cycling1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Drapac Cycling3:15:30
2Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers
3search2retain p/b health.com.au
4Caterpillar
5Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road
6St George Skoda HP
7African Wildlife Safaris0:00:10
8Downer EDi Mining National
9Euride Racing
10Seight Test Team p/b
11CharterMason Drapac Development Team0:00:16
12Target Trek Racing Team
13Satalyst Giant Racing Team
14GPM Data#30:00:20
15Team Polygon Australia
16Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team0:00:32
17Budget Forklifts0:00:50

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team15:20:10
2Robbie Hucker (Vic) Drapac Cycling0:01:43
3Brodie Talbot (NSW) Caterpillar0:03:02
4Darren Lapthorne (Vic) Drapac Cycling0:03:18
5Nathan Earle (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team0:04:13
6William Walker (Vic) Drapac Cycling0:04:43
7Jai Crawford (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team0:06:06
8Jason Spencer (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team0:06:12
9Peter Herzig (Qld) Budget Forklifts0:06:17
10Oscar Stevenson (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team0:07:13
11Eric Sheppard (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au
12Justin Gassner (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team0:07:20
13Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling0:07:59
14Harry Carpenter (SA) Euride Racing0:09:12
15Josh Aldridge (NZl) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team0:09:16
16Karl Evans (SA) Budget Forklifts0:09:47
17Mark O'Brien (Vic) Euride Racing0:10:15
18Nathan Elliott (Vic) Caterpillar0:11:08
19James Szollosi (Qld) Caterpillar0:11:32
20Jordan Davies (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team0:17:03
21Bernard Sulzberger (Tas) Drapac Cycling0:18:39
22Joshua Prete (Qld) Budget Forklifts0:18:55
23Oliver Martin (Tas) Team Polygon Australia0:19:14
24Ben Dyball (NSW) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team0:20:21
25Mitchell Cooper (Vic) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:22:09
26Rhys Gillett (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:22:18
27Rowan Dever (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team0:22:40
28Zane Hunter (Vic) Seight Test Team P/B The Biomechanics0:24:09
29Matthew Clark (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team0:25:19
30Saxon Irvine (NSW) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team0:26:28
31Lucas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team0:29:45
32Daniel Molyneux (NZl) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team0:30:30
33Steven Waite (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:30:58
34Cameron Bayly (SA) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au0:31:06
35Sam Mccallum (Tas) Team Polygon Australia0:31:14
36Nicholas Katsonis (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team0:31:36
37Timothy Cameron (ACT) St George Skoda Hp Team0:31:57
38Jayden Copp (Qld) Caterpillar0:32:19
39Caleb Jones (NSW) Gpm Data#30:32:42
40Jacob Restall (Qld) Caterpillar0:33:02
41Joseph Cooper (NZl) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team0:36:24
42Callum Scotson (SA) Euride Racing0:36:40
43Taylor Gunman (NZl) Chartermason Drapac Development Team0:41:02
44Alexander Ray (NZl) Target Trek Racing Team0:41:26
45Sam Crome (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team0:41:34
46Malcolm Rudolph (Qld) Drapac Cycling0:41:35
47Alistair Donohoe (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au0:42:39
48Morgan Smith (NZl) Chartermason Drapac Development Team0:44:35
49Patrick Shaw (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team0:44:40
50Andrew Roe (SA) Euride Racing0:44:47
51Thomas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team0:45:37
52Alex Edmondson (SA) Euride Racing0:48:53
53Chris Jory (NSW) Gpm Data#30:50:03
54Henry Morley (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:50:18
55Gerald Evans (Tas) Team Polygon Australia0:50:19
56Samuel Davis (WA) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team0:51:28
57Mathew Marshall (NZl) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:51:41
58Fergus Sully (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team0:51:57
59Jesse Ewart (NSW) Gpm Data#30:51:58
60Aaron Watts (NSW) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team0:53:13
61Jack Hogan (SA) Goodstone Group0:55:33
62Michael Torckler (NZl) Chartermason Drapac Development Team0:56:29
63Jeremy Cameron (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:56:36
64Alexander Morgan (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team1:00:06
65Jack Mcculloch (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team1:00:07
66Cal Britten (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au1:00:10
67Luke Parker (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team1:00:29
68Jay Dutton (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team1:01:18
69Samuel Nelson (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team1:03:48
70Lachlan Edwards (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team1:05:43
71Ben Grenda (Tas) Team Polygon Australia1:05:59
72John Walker (Vic) Drapac Cycling1:06:47
73Daniel Nelson (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team1:08:33
74Michael Hale (Vic) Seight Test Team P/B The Biomechanics1:09:10
75Daniel O'Keefe (NSW) Gpm Data#31:10:01
76Ben Carman (Qld) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team1:13:36
77Jason Rigg (Tas) Team Polygon Australia1:13:52
78Jeremy Scott (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team1:16:08
79Lachlan Ambrose (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team1:17:11
80Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team1:18:15
81Joel Strachan (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team1:18:26
82Luca Giacomin (Vic) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team1:20:31
83Scott Bradburn (NSW) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team1:21:32
84Andrew Clarkson (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team1:23:51
85Daniel Bonello (NSW) Gpm Data#31:24:13
86Matthew Gassner (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team1:24:27
87Alex Clements (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team1:24:42
88Darcy Woolley (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team1:25:15
89Oliver Kent-Spark (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au1:26:50
90Jacob Langham (Tas) Team Polygon Australia1:27:42
91Matthew Leonard (Vic) Seight Test Team P/B The Biomechanics1:32:17
92Vaughan Bowman (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team1:34:29

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Grenda (Tas) Team Polygon Australia19pts
2William Walker (Vic) Drapac Cycling15
3Alexander Ray (NZl) Target Trek Racing Team14
4Bernard Sulzberger (Tas) Drapac Cycling11
5Robbie Hucker (Vic) Drapac Cycling10
6Alex Edmondson (SA) Euride Racing9
7Joseph Cooper (NZl) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team8
8Rhys Gillett (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team8
9Darren Lapthorne (Vic) Drapac Cycling7
10Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team5
11Luke Parker (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team5
12Jacob Restall (Qld) Caterpillar4
13Harry Carpenter (SA) Euride Racing3
14Patrick Shaw (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team3
15Brodie Talbot (NSW) Caterpillar2
16Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling2
17Karl Evans (SA) Budget Forklifts2
18Timothy Cameron (ACT) St George Skoda Hp Team2
19Oliver Kent-Spark (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au2
20Cameron Bayly (SA) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au1
21Caleb Jones (NSW) Gpm Data#31
22Malcolm Rudolph (Qld) Drapac Cycling1
23Thomas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team1
24Darcy Woolley (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team1

King of the mountains
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brodie Talbot (NSW) Caterpillar25pts
2Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team16
3Karl Evans (SA) Budget Forklifts15
4Darren Lapthorne (Vic) Drapac Cycling13
5Robbie Hucker (Vic) Drapac Cycling11
6Bernard Sulzberger (Tas) Drapac Cycling11
7Thomas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team10
8William Walker (Vic) Drapac Cycling8
9Alexander Ray (NZl) Target Trek Racing Team6
10Rowan Dever (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team5
11Joseph Cooper (NZl) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team5
12Oliver Martin (Tas) Team Polygon Australia5
13Peter Herzig (Qld) Budget Forklifts3
14Jacob Restall (Qld) Caterpillar3
15Malcolm Rudolph (Qld) Drapac Cycling3
16Alex Edmondson (SA) Euride Racing3
17Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling2
18Joshua Prete (Qld) Budget Forklifts2
19Cameron Bayly (SA) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au2
20Timothy Cameron (ACT) St George Skoda Hp Team2
21Jayden Copp (Qld) Caterpillar2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team15:20:10
2Oscar Stevenson (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team0:07:13
3Justin Gassner (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team0:07:20
4Harry Carpenter (SA) Euride Racing0:09:12
5Oliver Martin (Tas) Team Polygon Australia0:19:14
6Mitchell Cooper (Vic) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:22:09
7Zane Hunter (Vic) Seight Test Team P/B The Biomechanics0:24:09
8Lucas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team0:29:45
9Sam Mccallum (Tas) Team Polygon Australia0:31:14
10Nicholas Katsonis (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team0:31:36

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Drapac Cycling46:07:33
2Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers0:02:22
3Caterpillar0:14:25
4CharterMason Drapac Development Team0:23:53
5Budget Forklifts0:28:01
6Euride Racing0:29:17
7Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road0:33:50
8Downer EDi Mining National0:59:01
9St George Skoda HP1:03:43
10search2retain p/b health.com.au1:11:34
11African Wildlife Safaris1:21:28
12Team Polygon Australia1:25:14
13Target Trek Racing Team1:42:11
14Satalyst Giant Racing Team1:50:34
15GPM Data#31:58:05
16Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team2:18:13
17Seight Test Team p/b2:58:33

NRS team aggregate after round 10
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team225pts
2Budget Forklifts156
3Euride Racing118
4Drapac Cycling109
5search2retain p/b health.com.au71
6CharterMason Drapac Development Team51
7Satalyst Giant Racing Team39
8Pro Team Downunder38
9African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team34
10Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program31
11Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team29
12St George Skoda HP Team28
13Target Trek Racing Team19
14GPM Data#318
15Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team14
16Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics10
17Sydney Uni Velo Racing9
18Team Polygon Australia9
19Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team8
20Suzuki Bontrager7
21Parramatta Race Team7
22Pensar SPM Racing5
23Paradice Investment Cycling Team5
24Data#3 Cisco Racing Team5
25Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team4
26Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part3
27Bianchi Lotto Arbitrage2
28Essendon Skoda Cycling Team1
29Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets1
30DHBC Racing1

NRS aggregate after round 10
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team85pts
2Nathan Earle (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team83
3Alex Edmondson (SA) Euride Racing53
4Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts)48
5Jai Crawford (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team43
6Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)40
7Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)36
8Joseph Cooper (NZl) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team31
9Darren Lapthorne (Vic) Drapac Cycling27
10Harry Carpenter (SA) Euride Racing25
11Brodie Talbot (NSW) Caterpillar24
12Ben Dyball (NSW) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team24
13Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au)22
14Thomas Palmer (Drapac Cycling)20
15Cameron Bayly (SA) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au19

 

Latest on Cyclingnews