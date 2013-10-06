Haig wins Tour of Tasmania for Huon-Genesys
Grenda takes final stage in Devonport
Stage 8: Devonport -
Jack Haig (Huon-Genesys) has won the Caterpillar Tour of Tasmania on Sunday in Devonport after a hard-hitting eight day battle. Ben Grenda (Polygon) won the final stage criterium in Devonport ahead of Alex Edmondson (Euride) and Pat Shaw (Huon-Genesys) whilst Haig managed to stay out of trouble in the peloton and seal his overall win. Haig now etches his name alongside Cadel Evans, Richie Porte, Cameron Meyer and Nathan Haas as winners of the Tour of Tasmania.
"It's great to be able to finish the tour with the yellow jersey and be on that long list of people that have won this race, I'm very honoured," Haig said.
"It's great having Nathan [Earle] on the team and to have him present me with the NRS leader's jersey," Haig said. "He's a good friend, someone who's going to be riding with Team Sky next year, and I definitely look up to him."
Haig's teammate Jai Crawford took the original yellow jersey on the back of a dominating Huon-Genesys team display on the opening hill climb team time trial up Mt Wellington and the team has never looked back. The jersey swapped from the shoulders of Crawford to Earle and eventually to Haig as the team sought desperately to cover the constant attacks from nearest rival, Drapac Cycling.
Huon-Genesys walk away from their home tour with the overall classification win, the young rider classification and two stage wins.
Drapac came away without the overall win but remained defiant with 2nd and 4th on GC with Robbie Hucker and Darren Lapthorne respectively, as well as two stage wins and a comfortably victory in the team classification.
Brodie Talbot rounded out the general classification podium in third with a fine display of aggressive riding for his composite Caterpillar team that also saw him seal the king of the mountains classification in what was a successful week for the New South Wales rider.
Grenda sealed the sprint classification with his final stage victory ahead of Will Walker (Drapac) and Alexander Ray (Target Trek).
"I couldn't have asked for a better race," Grenda exclaimed. "I really wanted to win a stage during this tour, so I'm pretty happy. All my family have come to watch, so it's nice to race in front of them and win a stage in my home state."
"We got the first sprint and then the boys just rode the front and kept the tempo high. They really gave me a perfect lead out with 150 metres to go, I was set," Grenda concluded.
With Haig taking aim at the cross country mountain bike events at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow next year, it's hard not to draw parallels with Cadel Evans, but for the time being, there are still three rounds of the Subaru National Road Series to be raced before riders switch their focus to the 2014 season. Haig now takes a slim two-point lead over Earle in the individual aggregate with their Huon-Genesys team sitting pretty a strong 69 points in front of Budget Forklifts on the team aggregate.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Grenda (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
|1:05:10
|2
|Alex Edmondson (SA) Euride Racing
|3
|Patrick Shaw (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Malcolm Rudolph (Qld) Drapac Cycling
|5
|William Walker (Vic) Drapac Cycling
|6
|Alexander Ray (NZl) Target Trek Racing Team
|7
|Caleb Jones (NSW) Gpm Data#3
|8
|Bernard Sulzberger (Tas) Drapac Cycling
|9
|Luke Parker (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
|10
|Oliver Kent-Spark (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au
|11
|Daniel Nelson (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|12
|Jason Spencer (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
|13
|Ben Carman (Qld) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team
|14
|Alistair Donohoe (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au
|15
|Nathan Earle (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Robbie Hucker (Vic) Drapac Cycling
|17
|Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Jeremy Scott (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team
|19
|Brodie Talbot (NSW) Caterpillar
|20
|Jai Crawford (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Ben Dyball (NSW) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Jeremy Cameron (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|23
|James Szollosi (Qld) Caterpillar
|24
|Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|25
|Jayden Copp (Qld) Caterpillar
|26
|John Walker (Vic) Drapac Cycling
|27
|Jack Mcculloch (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team
|28
|Alex Clements (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Oscar Stevenson (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
|30
|Michael Hale (Vic) Seight Test Team P/B The Biomechanics
|31
|Mathew Marshall (NZl) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|32
|Jay Dutton (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team
|33
|Cameron Bayly (SA) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au
|34
|Saxon Irvine (NSW) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team
|35
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling
|36
|Lucas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
|37
|Peter Herzig (Qld) Budget Forklifts
|38
|Joel Strachan (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
|39
|Justin Gassner (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
|40
|Samuel Davis (WA) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|41
|Zane Hunter (Vic) Seight Test Team P/B The Biomechanics
|42
|Harry Carpenter (SA) Euride Racing
|43
|Morgan Smith (NZl) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
|0:00:08
|44
|Nicholas Katsonis (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
|45
|Jordan Davies (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team
|0:00:10
|46
|Daniel Molyneux (NZl) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team
|47
|Jesse Ewart (NSW) Gpm Data#3
|48
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|49
|Darren Lapthorne (Vic) Drapac Cycling
|50
|Aaron Watts (NSW) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team
|51
|Timothy Cameron (ACT) St George Skoda Hp Team
|52
|Matthew Leonard (Vic) Seight Test Team P/B The Biomechanics
|53
|Lachlan Edwards (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team
|54
|Steven Waite (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|55
|Callum Scotson (SA) Euride Racing
|56
|Sam Crome (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
|57
|Scott Bradburn (NSW) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team
|58
|Matthew Clark (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
|59
|Jason Rigg (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
|60
|Daniel Bonello (NSW) Gpm Data#3
|61
|Josh Aldridge (NZl) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team
|62
|Oliver Martin (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
|63
|Samuel Nelson (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team
|0:00:16
|64
|Daniel O'Keefe (NSW) Gpm Data#3
|65
|Taylor Gunman (NZl) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
|66
|Andrew Roe (SA) Euride Racing
|67
|Chris Jory (NSW) Gpm Data#3
|68
|Thomas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
|69
|Matthew Gassner (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
|70
|Jack Hogan (SA) Goodstone Group
|71
|Gerald Evans (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
|72
|Mitchell Cooper (Vic) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|73
|Fergus Sully (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
|74
|Jacob Restall (Qld) Caterpillar
|75
|Nathan Elliott (Vic) Caterpillar
|76
|Karl Evans (SA) Budget Forklifts
|77
|Mark O'Brien (Vic) Euride Racing
|78
|Henry Morley (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|79
|Rowan Dever (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
|80
|Sam Mccallum (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
|81
|Lachlan Ambrose (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
|82
|Luca Giacomin (Vic) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
|83
|Andrew Clarkson (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
|84
|Darcy Woolley (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|85
|Jacob Langham (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
|0:00:25
|86
|Joshua Prete (Qld) Budget Forklifts
|0:00:34
|87
|Cal Britten (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au
|0:00:57
|88
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
|0:01:05
|89
|Rhys Gillett (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:02:06
|90
|Vaughan Bowman (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
|0:04:20
|91
|Eric Sheppard (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au
|92
|Alexander Morgan (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
|0:06:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Grenda (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
|3
|pts
|2
|Alexander Ray (NZl) Target Trek Racing Team
|2
|3
|William Walker (Vic) Drapac Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Ray (NZl) Target Trek Racing Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Oliver Kent-Spark (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au
|2
|3
|Luke Parker (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Grenda (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
|5
|pts
|2
|Alex Edmondson (SA) Euride Racing
|3
|3
|Patrick Shaw (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Malcolm Rudolph (Qld) Drapac Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Drapac Cycling
|3:15:30
|2
|Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers
|3
|search2retain p/b health.com.au
|4
|Caterpillar
|5
|Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road
|6
|St George Skoda HP
|7
|African Wildlife Safaris
|0:00:10
|8
|Downer EDi Mining National
|9
|Euride Racing
|10
|Seight Test Team p/b
|11
|CharterMason Drapac Development Team
|0:00:16
|12
|Target Trek Racing Team
|13
|Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|14
|GPM Data#3
|0:00:20
|15
|Team Polygon Australia
|16
|Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
|0:00:32
|17
|Budget Forklifts
|0:00:50
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|15:20:10
|2
|Robbie Hucker (Vic) Drapac Cycling
|0:01:43
|3
|Brodie Talbot (NSW) Caterpillar
|0:03:02
|4
|Darren Lapthorne (Vic) Drapac Cycling
|0:03:18
|5
|Nathan Earle (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:13
|6
|William Walker (Vic) Drapac Cycling
|0:04:43
|7
|Jai Crawford (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:06
|8
|Jason Spencer (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
|0:06:12
|9
|Peter Herzig (Qld) Budget Forklifts
|0:06:17
|10
|Oscar Stevenson (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
|0:07:13
|11
|Eric Sheppard (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au
|12
|Justin Gassner (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
|0:07:20
|13
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling
|0:07:59
|14
|Harry Carpenter (SA) Euride Racing
|0:09:12
|15
|Josh Aldridge (NZl) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team
|0:09:16
|16
|Karl Evans (SA) Budget Forklifts
|0:09:47
|17
|Mark O'Brien (Vic) Euride Racing
|0:10:15
|18
|Nathan Elliott (Vic) Caterpillar
|0:11:08
|19
|James Szollosi (Qld) Caterpillar
|0:11:32
|20
|Jordan Davies (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team
|0:17:03
|21
|Bernard Sulzberger (Tas) Drapac Cycling
|0:18:39
|22
|Joshua Prete (Qld) Budget Forklifts
|0:18:55
|23
|Oliver Martin (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
|0:19:14
|24
|Ben Dyball (NSW) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:21
|25
|Mitchell Cooper (Vic) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:22:09
|26
|Rhys Gillett (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:22:18
|27
|Rowan Dever (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
|0:22:40
|28
|Zane Hunter (Vic) Seight Test Team P/B The Biomechanics
|0:24:09
|29
|Matthew Clark (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
|0:25:19
|30
|Saxon Irvine (NSW) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team
|0:26:28
|31
|Lucas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
|0:29:45
|32
|Daniel Molyneux (NZl) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team
|0:30:30
|33
|Steven Waite (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:30:58
|34
|Cameron Bayly (SA) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au
|0:31:06
|35
|Sam Mccallum (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
|0:31:14
|36
|Nicholas Katsonis (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
|0:31:36
|37
|Timothy Cameron (ACT) St George Skoda Hp Team
|0:31:57
|38
|Jayden Copp (Qld) Caterpillar
|0:32:19
|39
|Caleb Jones (NSW) Gpm Data#3
|0:32:42
|40
|Jacob Restall (Qld) Caterpillar
|0:33:02
|41
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|0:36:24
|42
|Callum Scotson (SA) Euride Racing
|0:36:40
|43
|Taylor Gunman (NZl) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
|0:41:02
|44
|Alexander Ray (NZl) Target Trek Racing Team
|0:41:26
|45
|Sam Crome (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
|0:41:34
|46
|Malcolm Rudolph (Qld) Drapac Cycling
|0:41:35
|47
|Alistair Donohoe (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au
|0:42:39
|48
|Morgan Smith (NZl) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
|0:44:35
|49
|Patrick Shaw (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|0:44:40
|50
|Andrew Roe (SA) Euride Racing
|0:44:47
|51
|Thomas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
|0:45:37
|52
|Alex Edmondson (SA) Euride Racing
|0:48:53
|53
|Chris Jory (NSW) Gpm Data#3
|0:50:03
|54
|Henry Morley (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:50:18
|55
|Gerald Evans (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
|0:50:19
|56
|Samuel Davis (WA) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|0:51:28
|57
|Mathew Marshall (NZl) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:51:41
|58
|Fergus Sully (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
|0:51:57
|59
|Jesse Ewart (NSW) Gpm Data#3
|0:51:58
|60
|Aaron Watts (NSW) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team
|0:53:13
|61
|Jack Hogan (SA) Goodstone Group
|0:55:33
|62
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
|0:56:29
|63
|Jeremy Cameron (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:56:36
|64
|Alexander Morgan (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
|1:00:06
|65
|Jack Mcculloch (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team
|1:00:07
|66
|Cal Britten (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au
|1:00:10
|67
|Luke Parker (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
|1:00:29
|68
|Jay Dutton (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team
|1:01:18
|69
|Samuel Nelson (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team
|1:03:48
|70
|Lachlan Edwards (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team
|1:05:43
|71
|Ben Grenda (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
|1:05:59
|72
|John Walker (Vic) Drapac Cycling
|1:06:47
|73
|Daniel Nelson (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|1:08:33
|74
|Michael Hale (Vic) Seight Test Team P/B The Biomechanics
|1:09:10
|75
|Daniel O'Keefe (NSW) Gpm Data#3
|1:10:01
|76
|Ben Carman (Qld) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team
|1:13:36
|77
|Jason Rigg (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
|1:13:52
|78
|Jeremy Scott (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team
|1:16:08
|79
|Lachlan Ambrose (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
|1:17:11
|80
|Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|1:18:15
|81
|Joel Strachan (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
|1:18:26
|82
|Luca Giacomin (Vic) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
|1:20:31
|83
|Scott Bradburn (NSW) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team
|1:21:32
|84
|Andrew Clarkson (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
|1:23:51
|85
|Daniel Bonello (NSW) Gpm Data#3
|1:24:13
|86
|Matthew Gassner (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
|1:24:27
|87
|Alex Clements (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|1:24:42
|88
|Darcy Woolley (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|1:25:15
|89
|Oliver Kent-Spark (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au
|1:26:50
|90
|Jacob Langham (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
|1:27:42
|91
|Matthew Leonard (Vic) Seight Test Team P/B The Biomechanics
|1:32:17
|92
|Vaughan Bowman (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
|1:34:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Grenda (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
|19
|pts
|2
|William Walker (Vic) Drapac Cycling
|15
|3
|Alexander Ray (NZl) Target Trek Racing Team
|14
|4
|Bernard Sulzberger (Tas) Drapac Cycling
|11
|5
|Robbie Hucker (Vic) Drapac Cycling
|10
|6
|Alex Edmondson (SA) Euride Racing
|9
|7
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|8
|8
|Rhys Gillett (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|8
|9
|Darren Lapthorne (Vic) Drapac Cycling
|7
|10
|Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|5
|11
|Luke Parker (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
|5
|12
|Jacob Restall (Qld) Caterpillar
|4
|13
|Harry Carpenter (SA) Euride Racing
|3
|14
|Patrick Shaw (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|3
|15
|Brodie Talbot (NSW) Caterpillar
|2
|16
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling
|2
|17
|Karl Evans (SA) Budget Forklifts
|2
|18
|Timothy Cameron (ACT) St George Skoda Hp Team
|2
|19
|Oliver Kent-Spark (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au
|2
|20
|Cameron Bayly (SA) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au
|1
|21
|Caleb Jones (NSW) Gpm Data#3
|1
|22
|Malcolm Rudolph (Qld) Drapac Cycling
|1
|23
|Thomas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
|1
|24
|Darcy Woolley (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brodie Talbot (NSW) Caterpillar
|25
|pts
|2
|Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|16
|3
|Karl Evans (SA) Budget Forklifts
|15
|4
|Darren Lapthorne (Vic) Drapac Cycling
|13
|5
|Robbie Hucker (Vic) Drapac Cycling
|11
|6
|Bernard Sulzberger (Tas) Drapac Cycling
|11
|7
|Thomas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
|10
|8
|William Walker (Vic) Drapac Cycling
|8
|9
|Alexander Ray (NZl) Target Trek Racing Team
|6
|10
|Rowan Dever (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
|5
|11
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|5
|12
|Oliver Martin (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
|5
|13
|Peter Herzig (Qld) Budget Forklifts
|3
|14
|Jacob Restall (Qld) Caterpillar
|3
|15
|Malcolm Rudolph (Qld) Drapac Cycling
|3
|16
|Alex Edmondson (SA) Euride Racing
|3
|17
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling
|2
|18
|Joshua Prete (Qld) Budget Forklifts
|2
|19
|Cameron Bayly (SA) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au
|2
|20
|Timothy Cameron (ACT) St George Skoda Hp Team
|2
|21
|Jayden Copp (Qld) Caterpillar
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|15:20:10
|2
|Oscar Stevenson (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
|0:07:13
|3
|Justin Gassner (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
|0:07:20
|4
|Harry Carpenter (SA) Euride Racing
|0:09:12
|5
|Oliver Martin (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
|0:19:14
|6
|Mitchell Cooper (Vic) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:22:09
|7
|Zane Hunter (Vic) Seight Test Team P/B The Biomechanics
|0:24:09
|8
|Lucas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
|0:29:45
|9
|Sam Mccallum (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
|0:31:14
|10
|Nicholas Katsonis (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
|0:31:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Drapac Cycling
|46:07:33
|2
|Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:02:22
|3
|Caterpillar
|0:14:25
|4
|CharterMason Drapac Development Team
|0:23:53
|5
|Budget Forklifts
|0:28:01
|6
|Euride Racing
|0:29:17
|7
|Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road
|0:33:50
|8
|Downer EDi Mining National
|0:59:01
|9
|St George Skoda HP
|1:03:43
|10
|search2retain p/b health.com.au
|1:11:34
|11
|African Wildlife Safaris
|1:21:28
|12
|Team Polygon Australia
|1:25:14
|13
|Target Trek Racing Team
|1:42:11
|14
|Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|1:50:34
|15
|GPM Data#3
|1:58:05
|16
|Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
|2:18:13
|17
|Seight Test Team p/b
|2:58:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|225
|pts
|2
|Budget Forklifts
|156
|3
|Euride Racing
|118
|4
|Drapac Cycling
|109
|5
|search2retain p/b health.com.au
|71
|6
|CharterMason Drapac Development Team
|51
|7
|Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|39
|8
|Pro Team Downunder
|38
|9
|African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|34
|10
|Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program
|31
|11
|Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team
|29
|12
|St George Skoda HP Team
|28
|13
|Target Trek Racing Team
|19
|14
|GPM Data#3
|18
|15
|Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team
|14
|16
|Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics
|10
|17
|Sydney Uni Velo Racing
|9
|18
|Team Polygon Australia
|9
|19
|Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
|8
|20
|Suzuki Bontrager
|7
|21
|Parramatta Race Team
|7
|22
|Pensar SPM Racing
|5
|23
|Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|5
|24
|Data#3 Cisco Racing Team
|5
|25
|Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team
|4
|26
|Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|3
|27
|Bianchi Lotto Arbitrage
|2
|28
|Essendon Skoda Cycling Team
|1
|29
|Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets
|1
|30
|DHBC Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|85
|pts
|2
|Nathan Earle (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|83
|3
|Alex Edmondson (SA) Euride Racing
|53
|4
|Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts)
|48
|5
|Jai Crawford (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|43
|6
|Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)
|40
|7
|Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|36
|8
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|31
|9
|Darren Lapthorne (Vic) Drapac Cycling
|27
|10
|Harry Carpenter (SA) Euride Racing
|25
|11
|Brodie Talbot (NSW) Caterpillar
|24
|12
|Ben Dyball (NSW) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|24
|13
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|22
|14
|Thomas Palmer (Drapac Cycling)
|20
|15
|Cameron Bayly (SA) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au
|19
