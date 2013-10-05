Cooper solos to stage win for Huon-Genesys
Teammate Haig holds overall lead with one stage to race
Stage 7: Burnie - Burnie
Joseph Cooper (Huon-Genesys) won the penultimate stage of the Caterpillar Tour of Tasmania into Burnie after soloing away from an eight man breakaway with 20km to race. The rider who has spent the better part of the last six stages helping defend the overall lead of teammate Jack Haig, finally got some free reign and took full advantage to come away with a commanding stage win.
"This stage win means everything to me," explained Cooper. "I think this is probably my best win of the Subaru National Road Series so far.
"It's the hardest tour, especially at the end of a very taxing season. I'm just happy to get the job done for the boys today and it's a bit of a reward for all the hard work I've been putting in this week."
With just over 5km raced the move of the day was gone with eight riders quickly establishing a significant lead over the Huon-Genesys led peloton.
Riders in the break were Will Walker, Bernie Sulzberger (Drapac), Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts), Cameron Bayly (search2retain), Caleb Jones (GPM Data#3), Jacob Restall (Caterpillar), Timothy Cameron (St George Skoda HP) and Cooper.
With 20km to race the break hit the second KOM for the day, a crude 600m at 16%, with Walker hitting out first with Sulzberger, Cooper and Cameron coming across soon after. Cooper increased the pace and passed first over the KOM as the rest of the breakaway lost ground on the Kiwi rider.
"In my mind I had decided the 10 kilometres to go mark was when I'd have a go, but as it turned out, on that last King of the Mountain the break started to split up and I thought 'I have to roll the dice now and have a crack'" Cooper said.
"I managed to get over the top with a bit of a gap – I knew Bernard and Will would probably try to get together and chase, but I just went into my drive mode and continued on to the finish."
Inside the last 5km Cooper was nearly one minute in front Walker, Sulzberger and Cameron and it appeared that the three behind Cooper were racing for the minor placings. Cooper went on to record a strong victory 49 seconds in front of Sulzberger, Walker and Cameron respectively with the Ben Grenda (Polygon) led peloton snapping at their heels just a further 15 seconds behind.
Walker took advantage of his time up the road to take a 3 point lead over Sulzberger in the sprint classification and Brodie Talbot (Caterpillar) looks set to take home the king of the mountains jersey at the end of the tour provided he finishes the final stage tomorrow.
Jack Haig (Huon-Genesys) protected his overall race lead and by extension held onto the lead in the young rider classification.
"Another day down and the job is just about done," said Haig. "The boys did an amazing job today – we had a small breakaway go up the road with Joe Cooper and we just controlled it from there on in.
"I'm extremely proud to be wearing the yellow jersey with only one stage to go. When I looked at the people that had won this tour previously it's a pretty impressive list, with Richie Porte and Cadel Evans in there. I'd be honoured to get on that list with them tomorrow."
The final stage on Sunday features 30 laps of a 1.8km circuit around the Devonport sporting precinct. With fast and mainly open roads the final stage should prove to be a reprieve for all the sprinters who have battled their way across the hilly Tasmanian parcours over the previous seven days.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|2:10:46
|2
|Bernard Sulzberger (Tas) Drapac Cycling
|0:00:49
|3
|William Walker (Vic) Drapac Cycling
|4
|Timothy Cameron (ACT) St George Skoda Hp Team
|5
|Ben Grenda (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
|0:01:04
|6
|Alex Edmondson (SA) Euride Racing
|7
|Robbie Hucker (Vic) Drapac Cycling
|8
|Jason Spencer (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
|9
|Jack Mcculloch (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team
|10
|Rhys Gillett (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|11
|Chris Jory (NSW) Gpm Data#3
|12
|Patrick Shaw (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Alistair Donohoe (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au
|14
|Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Eric Sheppard (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au
|16
|Nathan Earle (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Brodie Talbot (NSW) Caterpillar
|18
|Jai Crawford (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Jayden Copp (Qld) Caterpillar
|20
|Lucas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
|21
|Oscar Stevenson (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
|22
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling
|23
|Darren Lapthorne (Vic) Drapac Cycling
|24
|Zane Hunter (Vic) Seight Test Team P/B The Biomechanics
|25
|Saxon Irvine (NSW) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team
|26
|Ben Dyball (NSW) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Josh Aldridge (NZl) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team
|28
|Justin Gassner (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
|29
|Peter Herzig (Qld) Budget Forklifts
|30
|Taylor Gunman (NZl) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
|31
|Nicholas Katsonis (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
|32
|Jay Dutton (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team
|33
|Jesse Ewart (NSW) Gpm Data#3
|34
|Nathan Elliott (Vic) Caterpillar
|35
|Jordan Davies (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team
|36
|Cameron Bayly (SA) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au
|37
|James Szollosi (Qld) Caterpillar
|38
|Mark O'Brien (Vic) Euride Racing
|0:01:13
|39
|Samuel Davis (WA) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|40
|Caleb Jones (NSW) Gpm Data#3
|41
|Harry Carpenter (SA) Euride Racing
|42
|Jacob Restall (Qld) Caterpillar
|0:01:43
|43
|Callum Scotson (SA) Euride Racing
|0:02:41
|44
|Morgan Smith (NZl) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
|0:03:02
|45
|Steven Waite (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|46
|Jeremy Cameron (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:03:17
|47
|Daniel Molyneux (NZl) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team
|0:03:19
|48
|Fergus Sully (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
|49
|Mathew Marshall (NZl) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|50
|Daniel Bonello (NSW) Gpm Data#3
|51
|Gerald Evans (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
|52
|Rowan Dever (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
|53
|Matthew Leonard (Vic) Seight Test Team P/B The Biomechanics
|54
|Andrew Roe (SA) Euride Racing
|55
|Karl Evans (SA) Budget Forklifts
|56
|Malcolm Rudolph (Qld) Drapac Cycling
|57
|Oliver Kent-Spark (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au
|58
|Sam Mccallum (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
|59
|Oliver Martin (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
|60
|Sam Crome (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
|61
|Thomas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
|62
|Alex Clements (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|63
|Ben Carman (Qld) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team
|64
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
|0:03:26
|65
|Joshua Prete (Qld) Budget Forklifts
|0:03:33
|66
|Alexander Ray (NZl) Target Trek Racing Team
|0:03:36
|67
|Joel Strachan (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
|0:05:03
|68
|Henry Morley (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|69
|John Walker (Vic) Drapac Cycling
|0:05:09
|70
|Aaron Watts (NSW) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team
|0:05:57
|71
|Scott Bradburn (NSW) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team
|72
|Mitchell Cooper (Vic) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|73
|Luke Parker (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
|0:06:43
|74
|Matthew Clark (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
|0:07:17
|75
|Jacob Langham (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
|76
|Jeremy Scott (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team
|77
|Samuel Nelson (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team
|78
|Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|79
|Vaughan Bowman (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
|80
|Daniel Nelson (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|81
|Cal Britten (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au
|82
|Daniel O'Keefe (NSW) Gpm Data#3
|83
|Michael Hale (Vic) Seight Test Team P/B The Biomechanics
|84
|Lachlan Edwards (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team
|85
|Jason Rigg (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
|86
|Matthew Gassner (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
|87
|Lachlan Ambrose (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
|88
|Luca Giacomin (Vic) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
|89
|Darcy Woolley (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|90
|Jack Hogan (SA) Goodstone Group
|91
|Andrew Clarkson (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
|0:11:33
|92
|Alexander Morgan (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jacob Restall (Qld) Caterpillar
|3
|pts
|2
|William Walker (Vic) Drapac Cycling
|2
|3
|Timothy Cameron (ACT) St George Skoda Hp Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|William Walker (Vic) Drapac Cycling
|2
|3
|Bernard Sulzberger (Tas) Drapac Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Bernard Sulzberger (Tas) Drapac Cycling
|3
|3
|William Walker (Vic) Drapac Cycling
|2
|4
|Timothy Cameron (ACT) St George Skoda Hp Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|William Walker (Vic) Drapac Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Jacob Restall (Qld) Caterpillar
|3
|3
|Joshua Prete (Qld) Budget Forklifts
|2
|4
|Timothy Cameron (ACT) St George Skoda Hp Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|William Walker (Vic) Drapac Cycling
|3
|3
|Bernard Sulzberger (Tas) Drapac Cycling
|2
|4
|Timothy Cameron (ACT) St George Skoda Hp Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers
|6:34:26
|2
|Drapac Cycling
|0:00:34
|3
|St George Skoda HP
|0:00:49
|4
|search2retain p/b health.com.au
|0:01:04
|5
|CharterMason Drapac Development Team
|6
|Caterpillar
|7
|GPM Data#3
|0:01:13
|8
|Euride Racing
|0:01:22
|9
|Downer EDi Mining National
|0:03:19
|10
|Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road
|11
|African Wildlife Safaris
|0:05:15
|12
|Team Polygon Australia
|0:05:34
|13
|Budget Forklifts
|0:05:48
|14
|Target Trek Racing Team
|0:08:06
|15
|Seight Test Team p/b
|0:09:32
|16
|Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:12:11
|17
|Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
|0:13:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|14:15:00
|2
|Robbie Hucker (Vic) Drapac Cycling
|0:01:43
|3
|Brodie Talbot (NSW) Caterpillar
|0:03:02
|4
|Darren Lapthorne (Vic) Drapac Cycling
|0:03:08
|5
|Nathan Earle (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:13
|6
|William Walker (Vic) Drapac Cycling
|0:04:43
|7
|Jai Crawford (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:06
|8
|Jason Spencer (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
|0:06:12
|9
|Peter Herzig (Qld) Budget Forklifts
|0:06:17
|10
|Eric Sheppard (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au
|0:07:13
|11
|Oscar Stevenson (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
|12
|Justin Gassner (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
|0:07:20
|13
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling
|0:07:59
|14
|Josh Aldridge (NZl) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team
|0:09:06
|15
|Harry Carpenter (SA) Euride Racing
|0:09:12
|16
|Karl Evans (SA) Budget Forklifts
|0:09:31
|17
|Mark O'Brien (Vic) Euride Racing
|0:09:59
|18
|Nathan Elliott (Vic) Caterpillar
|0:10:52
|19
|James Szollosi (Qld) Caterpillar
|0:11:32
|20
|Jordan Davies (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team
|0:16:53
|21
|Joshua Prete (Qld) Budget Forklifts
|0:18:21
|22
|Bernard Sulzberger (Tas) Drapac Cycling
|0:18:39
|23
|Oliver Martin (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
|0:19:04
|24
|Rhys Gillett (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:20:12
|25
|Ben Dyball (NSW) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:21
|26
|Mitchell Cooper (Vic) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:21:53
|27
|Rowan Dever (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
|0:22:24
|28
|Zane Hunter (Vic) Seight Test Team P/B The Biomechanics
|0:24:09
|29
|Matthew Clark (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
|0:25:09
|30
|Saxon Irvine (NSW) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team
|0:26:28
|31
|Lucas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
|0:29:45
|32
|Daniel Molyneux (NZl) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team
|0:30:20
|33
|Steven Waite (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:30:48
|34
|Sam Mccallum (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
|0:30:58
|35
|Cameron Bayly (SA) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au
|0:31:06
|36
|Nicholas Katsonis (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
|0:31:28
|37
|Timothy Cameron (ACT) St George Skoda Hp Team
|0:31:47
|38
|Jayden Copp (Qld) Caterpillar
|0:32:19
|39
|Caleb Jones (NSW) Gpm Data#3
|0:32:42
|40
|Jacob Restall (Qld) Caterpillar
|0:32:46
|41
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|0:36:14
|42
|Callum Scotson (SA) Euride Racing
|0:36:30
|43
|Taylor Gunman (NZl) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
|0:40:46
|44
|Sam Crome (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
|0:41:24
|45
|Alexander Ray (NZl) Target Trek Racing Team
|0:41:26
|46
|Malcolm Rudolph (Qld) Drapac Cycling
|0:41:36
|47
|Alistair Donohoe (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au
|0:42:39
|48
|Morgan Smith (NZl) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
|0:44:27
|49
|Andrew Roe (SA) Euride Racing
|0:44:31
|50
|Patrick Shaw (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|0:44:42
|51
|Thomas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
|0:45:21
|52
|Alex Edmondson (SA) Euride Racing
|0:48:57
|53
|Chris Jory (NSW) Gpm Data#3
|0:49:47
|54
|Henry Morley (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:50:02
|55
|Gerald Evans (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
|0:50:03
|56
|Samuel Davis (WA) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|0:51:28
|57
|Mathew Marshall (NZl) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:51:41
|58
|Fergus Sully (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
|59
|Jesse Ewart (NSW) Gpm Data#3
|0:51:48
|60
|Aaron Watts (NSW) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team
|0:53:03
|61
|Alexander Morgan (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
|0:53:36
|62
|Jack Hogan (SA) Goodstone Group
|0:55:17
|63
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
|0:55:24
|64
|Jeremy Cameron (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:56:36
|65
|Cal Britten (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au
|0:59:13
|66
|Jack Mcculloch (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team
|1:00:07
|67
|Luke Parker (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
|1:00:29
|68
|Jay Dutton (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team
|1:01:18
|69
|Samuel Nelson (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team
|1:03:32
|70
|Lachlan Edwards (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team
|1:05:33
|71
|Ben Grenda (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
|1:06:05
|72
|John Walker (Vic) Drapac Cycling
|1:06:47
|73
|Daniel Nelson (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|1:08:33
|74
|Michael Hale (Vic) Seight Test Team P/B The Biomechanics
|1:09:10
|75
|Daniel O'Keefe (NSW) Gpm Data#3
|1:09:45
|76
|Ben Carman (Qld) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team
|1:13:36
|77
|Jason Rigg (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
|1:13:42
|78
|Jeremy Scott (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team
|1:16:08
|79
|Lachlan Ambrose (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
|1:16:55
|80
|Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|1:18:15
|81
|Joel Strachan (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
|1:18:26
|82
|Luca Giacomin (Vic) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
|1:20:15
|83
|Scott Bradburn (NSW) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team
|1:21:22
|84
|Andrew Clarkson (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
|1:23:35
|85
|Daniel Bonello (NSW) Gpm Data#3
|1:24:03
|86
|Matthew Gassner (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
|1:24:11
|87
|Alex Clements (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|1:24:42
|88
|Darcy Woolley (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|1:24:59
|89
|Oliver Kent-Spark (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au
|1:26:50
|90
|Jacob Langham (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
|1:27:17
|91
|Vaughan Bowman (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
|1:30:09
|92
|Matthew Leonard (Vic) Seight Test Team P/B The Biomechanics
|1:32:07
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|William Walker (Vic) Drapac Cycling
|14
|pts
|2
|Bernard Sulzberger (Tas) Drapac Cycling
|11
|3
|Ben Grenda (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
|11
|4
|Robbie Hucker (Vic) Drapac Cycling
|10
|5
|Alexander Ray (NZl) Target Trek Racing Team
|9
|6
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|8
|7
|Rhys Gillett (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|8
|8
|Darren Lapthorne (Vic) Drapac Cycling
|7
|9
|Alex Edmondson (SA) Euride Racing
|6
|10
|Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|5
|11
|Jacob Restall (Qld) Caterpillar
|4
|12
|Luke Parker (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
|4
|13
|Harry Carpenter (SA) Euride Racing
|3
|14
|Brodie Talbot (NSW) Caterpillar
|2
|15
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling
|2
|16
|Karl Evans (SA) Budget Forklifts
|2
|17
|Timothy Cameron (ACT) St George Skoda Hp Team
|2
|18
|Cameron Bayly (SA) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au
|1
|19
|Caleb Jones (NSW) Gpm Data#3
|1
|20
|Patrick Shaw (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|1
|21
|Thomas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
|1
|22
|Darcy Woolley (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brodie Talbot (NSW) Caterpillar
|25
|pts
|2
|Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|16
|3
|Karl Evans (SA) Budget Forklifts
|15
|4
|Darren Lapthorne (Vic) Drapac Cycling
|13
|5
|Robbie Hucker (Vic) Drapac Cycling
|11
|6
|Bernard Sulzberger (Tas) Drapac Cycling
|11
|7
|Thomas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
|10
|8
|William Walker (Vic) Drapac Cycling
|8
|9
|Alexander Ray (NZl) Target Trek Racing Team
|6
|10
|Rowan Dever (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
|5
|11
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|5
|12
|Oliver Martin (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
|5
|13
|Peter Herzig (Qld) Budget Forklifts
|3
|14
|Jacob Restall (Qld) Caterpillar
|3
|15
|Malcolm Rudolph (Qld) Drapac Cycling
|3
|16
|Alex Edmondson (SA) Euride Racing
|3
|17
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling
|2
|18
|Joshua Prete (Qld) Budget Forklifts
|2
|19
|Cameron Bayly (SA) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au
|2
|20
|Timothy Cameron (ACT) St George Skoda Hp Team
|2
|21
|Jayden Copp (Qld) Caterpillar
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|14:15:00
|2
|Oscar Stevenson (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
|0:07:13
|3
|Justin Gassner (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
|0:07:20
|4
|Harry Carpenter (SA) Euride Racing
|0:09:12
|5
|Oliver Martin (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
|0:19:04
|6
|Mitchell Cooper (Vic) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:21:53
|7
|Zane Hunter (Vic) Seight Test Team P/B The Biomechanics
|0:24:09
|8
|Lucas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
|0:29:45
|9
|Sam Mccallum (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
|0:30:58
|10
|Nicholas Katsonis (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
|0:31:28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Drapac Cycling
|42:52:03
|2
|Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:02:22
|3
|Caterpillar
|0:14:25
|4
|CharterMason Drapac Development Team
|0:23:37
|5
|Budget Forklifts
|0:27:11
|6
|Euride Racing
|0:29:07
|7
|Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road
|0:33:50
|8
|Downer EDi Mining National
|0:58:51
|9
|St George Skoda HP
|1:03:43
|10
|search2retain p/b health.com.au
|1:11:34
|11
|African Wildlife Safaris
|1:21:18
|12
|Team Polygon Australia
|1:24:54
|13
|Target Trek Racing Team
|1:41:55
|14
|Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|1:50:18
|15
|GPM Data#3
|1:57:45
|16
|Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
|2:17:41
|17
|Seight Test Team p/b
|2:58:23
