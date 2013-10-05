Trending

Cooper solos to stage win for Huon-Genesys

Teammate Haig holds overall lead with one stage to race

Image 1 of 6

Joseph Cooper (Huon-Genesys) celebrates his win

Joseph Cooper (Huon-Genesys) celebrates his win
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 2 of 6

Josh Prete (Budget Forklifts) leads the break

Josh Prete (Budget Forklifts) leads the break
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 3 of 6

Huon-Genesys maintain control of the peloton

Huon-Genesys maintain control of the peloton
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 4 of 6

Joseph Cooper (Huon-Genesys) was a man on a mission

Joseph Cooper (Huon-Genesys) was a man on a mission
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 5 of 6

Drapac Cycling finish with two riders on the podium for the fourth stage in a row

Drapac Cycling finish with two riders on the podium for the fourth stage in a row
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 6 of 6

Jack Haig (Huon-Genesys) has won stage to go before the yellow jersey is his

Jack Haig (Huon-Genesys) has won stage to go before the yellow jersey is his
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)

Joseph Cooper (Huon-Genesys) won the penultimate stage of the Caterpillar Tour of Tasmania into Burnie after soloing away from an eight man breakaway with 20km to race. The rider who has spent the better part of the last six stages helping defend the overall lead of teammate Jack Haig, finally got some free reign and took full advantage to come away with a commanding stage win.

"This stage win means everything to me," explained Cooper. "I think this is probably my best win of the Subaru National Road Series so far.

"It's the hardest tour, especially at the end of a very taxing season. I'm just happy to get the job done for the boys today and it's a bit of a reward for all the hard work I've been putting in this week."

With just over 5km raced the move of the day was gone with eight riders quickly establishing a significant lead over the Huon-Genesys led peloton.

Riders in the break were Will Walker, Bernie Sulzberger (Drapac), Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts), Cameron Bayly (search2retain), Caleb Jones (GPM Data#3), Jacob Restall (Caterpillar), Timothy Cameron (St George Skoda HP) and Cooper.

With 20km to race the break hit the second KOM for the day, a crude 600m at 16%, with Walker hitting out first with Sulzberger, Cooper and Cameron coming across soon after. Cooper increased the pace and passed first over the KOM as the rest of the breakaway lost ground on the Kiwi rider.

"In my mind I had decided the 10 kilometres to go mark was when I'd have a go, but as it turned out, on that last King of the Mountain the break started to split up and I thought 'I have to roll the dice now and have a crack'" Cooper said.

"I managed to get over the top with a bit of a gap – I knew Bernard and Will would probably try to get together and chase, but I just went into my drive mode and continued on to the finish."

Inside the last 5km Cooper was nearly one minute in front Walker, Sulzberger and Cameron and it appeared that the three behind Cooper were racing for the minor placings. Cooper went on to record a strong victory 49 seconds in front of Sulzberger, Walker and Cameron respectively with the Ben Grenda (Polygon) led peloton snapping at their heels just a further 15 seconds behind.

Walker took advantage of his time up the road to take a 3 point lead over Sulzberger in the sprint classification and Brodie Talbot (Caterpillar) looks set to take home the king of the mountains jersey at the end of the tour provided he finishes the final stage tomorrow.

Jack Haig (Huon-Genesys) protected his overall race lead and by extension held onto the lead in the young rider classification.

"Another day down and the job is just about done," said Haig. "The boys did an amazing job today – we had a small breakaway go up the road with Joe Cooper and we just controlled it from there on in.

"I'm extremely proud to be wearing the yellow jersey with only one stage to go. When I looked at the people that had won this tour previously it's a pretty impressive list, with Richie Porte and Cadel Evans in there. I'd be honoured to get on that list with them tomorrow."

The final stage on Sunday features 30 laps of a 1.8km circuit around the Devonport sporting precinct. With fast and mainly open roads the final stage should prove to be a reprieve for all the sprinters who have battled their way across the hilly Tasmanian parcours over the previous seven days. 

 

Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Cooper (NZl) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team2:10:46
2Bernard Sulzberger (Tas) Drapac Cycling0:00:49
3William Walker (Vic) Drapac Cycling
4Timothy Cameron (ACT) St George Skoda Hp Team
5Ben Grenda (Tas) Team Polygon Australia0:01:04
6Alex Edmondson (SA) Euride Racing
7Robbie Hucker (Vic) Drapac Cycling
8Jason Spencer (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
9Jack Mcculloch (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team
10Rhys Gillett (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
11Chris Jory (NSW) Gpm Data#3
12Patrick Shaw (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
13Alistair Donohoe (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au
14Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
15Eric Sheppard (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au
16Nathan Earle (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
17Brodie Talbot (NSW) Caterpillar
18Jai Crawford (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
19Jayden Copp (Qld) Caterpillar
20Lucas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
21Oscar Stevenson (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
22Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling
23Darren Lapthorne (Vic) Drapac Cycling
24Zane Hunter (Vic) Seight Test Team P/B The Biomechanics
25Saxon Irvine (NSW) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team
26Ben Dyball (NSW) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
27Josh Aldridge (NZl) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team
28Justin Gassner (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
29Peter Herzig (Qld) Budget Forklifts
30Taylor Gunman (NZl) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
31Nicholas Katsonis (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
32Jay Dutton (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team
33Jesse Ewart (NSW) Gpm Data#3
34Nathan Elliott (Vic) Caterpillar
35Jordan Davies (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team
36Cameron Bayly (SA) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au
37James Szollosi (Qld) Caterpillar
38Mark O'Brien (Vic) Euride Racing0:01:13
39Samuel Davis (WA) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
40Caleb Jones (NSW) Gpm Data#3
41Harry Carpenter (SA) Euride Racing
42Jacob Restall (Qld) Caterpillar0:01:43
43Callum Scotson (SA) Euride Racing0:02:41
44Morgan Smith (NZl) Chartermason Drapac Development Team0:03:02
45Steven Waite (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
46Jeremy Cameron (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:03:17
47Daniel Molyneux (NZl) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team0:03:19
48Fergus Sully (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
49Mathew Marshall (NZl) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
50Daniel Bonello (NSW) Gpm Data#3
51Gerald Evans (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
52Rowan Dever (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
53Matthew Leonard (Vic) Seight Test Team P/B The Biomechanics
54Andrew Roe (SA) Euride Racing
55Karl Evans (SA) Budget Forklifts
56Malcolm Rudolph (Qld) Drapac Cycling
57Oliver Kent-Spark (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au
58Sam Mccallum (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
59Oliver Martin (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
60Sam Crome (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
61Thomas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
62Alex Clements (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
63Ben Carman (Qld) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team
64Michael Torckler (NZl) Chartermason Drapac Development Team0:03:26
65Joshua Prete (Qld) Budget Forklifts0:03:33
66Alexander Ray (NZl) Target Trek Racing Team0:03:36
67Joel Strachan (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team0:05:03
68Henry Morley (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
69John Walker (Vic) Drapac Cycling0:05:09
70Aaron Watts (NSW) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team0:05:57
71Scott Bradburn (NSW) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team
72Mitchell Cooper (Vic) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
73Luke Parker (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team0:06:43
74Matthew Clark (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team0:07:17
75Jacob Langham (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
76Jeremy Scott (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team
77Samuel Nelson (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team
78Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
79Vaughan Bowman (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
80Daniel Nelson (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
81Cal Britten (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au
82Daniel O'Keefe (NSW) Gpm Data#3
83Michael Hale (Vic) Seight Test Team P/B The Biomechanics
84Lachlan Edwards (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team
85Jason Rigg (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
86Matthew Gassner (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
87Lachlan Ambrose (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
88Luca Giacomin (Vic) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
89Darcy Woolley (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
90Jack Hogan (SA) Goodstone Group
91Andrew Clarkson (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team0:11:33
92Alexander Morgan (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team

Intermediate sprints - sprint 1 - Natone
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacob Restall (Qld) Caterpillar3pts
2William Walker (Vic) Drapac Cycling2
3Timothy Cameron (ACT) St George Skoda Hp Team1

Sprint 2 - CAT Underground Mining
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Cooper (NZl) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team3pts
2William Walker (Vic) Drapac Cycling2
3Bernard Sulzberger (Tas) Drapac Cycling1

Sprint 3 - Burnie (stage finish)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Cooper (NZl) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team5pts
2Bernard Sulzberger (Tas) Drapac Cycling3
3William Walker (Vic) Drapac Cycling2
4Timothy Cameron (ACT) St George Skoda Hp Team1

King of the mountains - KOM 1 - Upper Natone (cat3)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1William Walker (Vic) Drapac Cycling5pts
2Jacob Restall (Qld) Caterpillar3
3Joshua Prete (Qld) Budget Forklifts2
4Timothy Cameron (ACT) St George Skoda Hp Team1

KOM 2 - Highclere (cat3)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Cooper (NZl) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team5pts
2William Walker (Vic) Drapac Cycling3
3Bernard Sulzberger (Tas) Drapac Cycling2
4Timothy Cameron (ACT) St George Skoda Hp Team1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers6:34:26
2Drapac Cycling0:00:34
3St George Skoda HP0:00:49
4search2retain p/b health.com.au0:01:04
5CharterMason Drapac Development Team
6Caterpillar
7GPM Data#30:01:13
8Euride Racing0:01:22
9Downer EDi Mining National0:03:19
10Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road
11African Wildlife Safaris0:05:15
12Team Polygon Australia0:05:34
13Budget Forklifts0:05:48
14Target Trek Racing Team0:08:06
15Seight Test Team p/b0:09:32
16Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:12:11
17Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team0:13:30

General classification after stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team14:15:00
2Robbie Hucker (Vic) Drapac Cycling0:01:43
3Brodie Talbot (NSW) Caterpillar0:03:02
4Darren Lapthorne (Vic) Drapac Cycling0:03:08
5Nathan Earle (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team0:04:13
6William Walker (Vic) Drapac Cycling0:04:43
7Jai Crawford (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team0:06:06
8Jason Spencer (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team0:06:12
9Peter Herzig (Qld) Budget Forklifts0:06:17
10Eric Sheppard (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au0:07:13
11Oscar Stevenson (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
12Justin Gassner (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team0:07:20
13Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling0:07:59
14Josh Aldridge (NZl) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team0:09:06
15Harry Carpenter (SA) Euride Racing0:09:12
16Karl Evans (SA) Budget Forklifts0:09:31
17Mark O'Brien (Vic) Euride Racing0:09:59
18Nathan Elliott (Vic) Caterpillar0:10:52
19James Szollosi (Qld) Caterpillar0:11:32
20Jordan Davies (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team0:16:53
21Joshua Prete (Qld) Budget Forklifts0:18:21
22Bernard Sulzberger (Tas) Drapac Cycling0:18:39
23Oliver Martin (Tas) Team Polygon Australia0:19:04
24Rhys Gillett (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:20:12
25Ben Dyball (NSW) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team0:20:21
26Mitchell Cooper (Vic) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:21:53
27Rowan Dever (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team0:22:24
28Zane Hunter (Vic) Seight Test Team P/B The Biomechanics0:24:09
29Matthew Clark (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team0:25:09
30Saxon Irvine (NSW) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team0:26:28
31Lucas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team0:29:45
32Daniel Molyneux (NZl) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team0:30:20
33Steven Waite (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:30:48
34Sam Mccallum (Tas) Team Polygon Australia0:30:58
35Cameron Bayly (SA) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au0:31:06
36Nicholas Katsonis (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team0:31:28
37Timothy Cameron (ACT) St George Skoda Hp Team0:31:47
38Jayden Copp (Qld) Caterpillar0:32:19
39Caleb Jones (NSW) Gpm Data#30:32:42
40Jacob Restall (Qld) Caterpillar0:32:46
41Joseph Cooper (NZl) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team0:36:14
42Callum Scotson (SA) Euride Racing0:36:30
43Taylor Gunman (NZl) Chartermason Drapac Development Team0:40:46
44Sam Crome (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team0:41:24
45Alexander Ray (NZl) Target Trek Racing Team0:41:26
46Malcolm Rudolph (Qld) Drapac Cycling0:41:36
47Alistair Donohoe (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au0:42:39
48Morgan Smith (NZl) Chartermason Drapac Development Team0:44:27
49Andrew Roe (SA) Euride Racing0:44:31
50Patrick Shaw (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team0:44:42
51Thomas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team0:45:21
52Alex Edmondson (SA) Euride Racing0:48:57
53Chris Jory (NSW) Gpm Data#30:49:47
54Henry Morley (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:50:02
55Gerald Evans (Tas) Team Polygon Australia0:50:03
56Samuel Davis (WA) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team0:51:28
57Mathew Marshall (NZl) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:51:41
58Fergus Sully (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
59Jesse Ewart (NSW) Gpm Data#30:51:48
60Aaron Watts (NSW) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team0:53:03
61Alexander Morgan (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team0:53:36
62Jack Hogan (SA) Goodstone Group0:55:17
63Michael Torckler (NZl) Chartermason Drapac Development Team0:55:24
64Jeremy Cameron (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:56:36
65Cal Britten (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au0:59:13
66Jack Mcculloch (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team1:00:07
67Luke Parker (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team1:00:29
68Jay Dutton (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team1:01:18
69Samuel Nelson (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team1:03:32
70Lachlan Edwards (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team1:05:33
71Ben Grenda (Tas) Team Polygon Australia1:06:05
72John Walker (Vic) Drapac Cycling1:06:47
73Daniel Nelson (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team1:08:33
74Michael Hale (Vic) Seight Test Team P/B The Biomechanics1:09:10
75Daniel O'Keefe (NSW) Gpm Data#31:09:45
76Ben Carman (Qld) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team1:13:36
77Jason Rigg (Tas) Team Polygon Australia1:13:42
78Jeremy Scott (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team1:16:08
79Lachlan Ambrose (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team1:16:55
80Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team1:18:15
81Joel Strachan (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team1:18:26
82Luca Giacomin (Vic) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team1:20:15
83Scott Bradburn (NSW) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team1:21:22
84Andrew Clarkson (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team1:23:35
85Daniel Bonello (NSW) Gpm Data#31:24:03
86Matthew Gassner (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team1:24:11
87Alex Clements (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team1:24:42
88Darcy Woolley (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team1:24:59
89Oliver Kent-Spark (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au1:26:50
90Jacob Langham (Tas) Team Polygon Australia1:27:17
91Vaughan Bowman (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team1:30:09
92Matthew Leonard (Vic) Seight Test Team P/B The Biomechanics1:32:07

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1William Walker (Vic) Drapac Cycling14pts
2Bernard Sulzberger (Tas) Drapac Cycling11
3Ben Grenda (Tas) Team Polygon Australia11
4Robbie Hucker (Vic) Drapac Cycling10
5Alexander Ray (NZl) Target Trek Racing Team9
6Joseph Cooper (NZl) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team8
7Rhys Gillett (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team8
8Darren Lapthorne (Vic) Drapac Cycling7
9Alex Edmondson (SA) Euride Racing6
10Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team5
11Jacob Restall (Qld) Caterpillar4
12Luke Parker (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team4
13Harry Carpenter (SA) Euride Racing3
14Brodie Talbot (NSW) Caterpillar2
15Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling2
16Karl Evans (SA) Budget Forklifts2
17Timothy Cameron (ACT) St George Skoda Hp Team2
18Cameron Bayly (SA) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au1
19Caleb Jones (NSW) Gpm Data#31
20Patrick Shaw (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team1
21Thomas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team1
22Darcy Woolley (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team1

King of the mountains
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brodie Talbot (NSW) Caterpillar25pts
2Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team16
3Karl Evans (SA) Budget Forklifts15
4Darren Lapthorne (Vic) Drapac Cycling13
5Robbie Hucker (Vic) Drapac Cycling11
6Bernard Sulzberger (Tas) Drapac Cycling11
7Thomas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team10
8William Walker (Vic) Drapac Cycling8
9Alexander Ray (NZl) Target Trek Racing Team6
10Rowan Dever (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team5
11Joseph Cooper (NZl) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team5
12Oliver Martin (Tas) Team Polygon Australia5
13Peter Herzig (Qld) Budget Forklifts3
14Jacob Restall (Qld) Caterpillar3
15Malcolm Rudolph (Qld) Drapac Cycling3
16Alex Edmondson (SA) Euride Racing3
17Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling2
18Joshua Prete (Qld) Budget Forklifts2
19Cameron Bayly (SA) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au2
20Timothy Cameron (ACT) St George Skoda Hp Team2
21Jayden Copp (Qld) Caterpillar2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team14:15:00
2Oscar Stevenson (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team0:07:13
3Justin Gassner (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team0:07:20
4Harry Carpenter (SA) Euride Racing0:09:12
5Oliver Martin (Tas) Team Polygon Australia0:19:04
6Mitchell Cooper (Vic) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:21:53
7Zane Hunter (Vic) Seight Test Team P/B The Biomechanics0:24:09
8Lucas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team0:29:45
9Sam Mccallum (Tas) Team Polygon Australia0:30:58
10Nicholas Katsonis (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team0:31:28

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Drapac Cycling42:52:03
2Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers0:02:22
3Caterpillar0:14:25
4CharterMason Drapac Development Team0:23:37
5Budget Forklifts0:27:11
6Euride Racing0:29:07
7Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road0:33:50
8Downer EDi Mining National0:58:51
9St George Skoda HP1:03:43
10search2retain p/b health.com.au1:11:34
11African Wildlife Safaris1:21:18
12Team Polygon Australia1:24:54
13Target Trek Racing Team1:41:55
14Satalyst Giant Racing Team1:50:18
15GPM Data#31:57:45
16Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team2:17:41
17Seight Test Team p/b2:58:23

 

