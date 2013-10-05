Image 1 of 6 Joseph Cooper (Huon-Genesys) celebrates his win (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 2 of 6 Josh Prete (Budget Forklifts) leads the break (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 3 of 6 Huon-Genesys maintain control of the peloton (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 4 of 6 Joseph Cooper (Huon-Genesys) was a man on a mission (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 5 of 6 Drapac Cycling finish with two riders on the podium for the fourth stage in a row (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 6 of 6 Jack Haig (Huon-Genesys) has won stage to go before the yellow jersey is his (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)

Joseph Cooper (Huon-Genesys) won the penultimate stage of the Caterpillar Tour of Tasmania into Burnie after soloing away from an eight man breakaway with 20km to race. The rider who has spent the better part of the last six stages helping defend the overall lead of teammate Jack Haig, finally got some free reign and took full advantage to come away with a commanding stage win.

"This stage win means everything to me," explained Cooper. "I think this is probably my best win of the Subaru National Road Series so far.

"It's the hardest tour, especially at the end of a very taxing season. I'm just happy to get the job done for the boys today and it's a bit of a reward for all the hard work I've been putting in this week."

With just over 5km raced the move of the day was gone with eight riders quickly establishing a significant lead over the Huon-Genesys led peloton.

Riders in the break were Will Walker, Bernie Sulzberger (Drapac), Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts), Cameron Bayly (search2retain), Caleb Jones (GPM Data#3), Jacob Restall (Caterpillar), Timothy Cameron (St George Skoda HP) and Cooper.

With 20km to race the break hit the second KOM for the day, a crude 600m at 16%, with Walker hitting out first with Sulzberger, Cooper and Cameron coming across soon after. Cooper increased the pace and passed first over the KOM as the rest of the breakaway lost ground on the Kiwi rider.

"In my mind I had decided the 10 kilometres to go mark was when I'd have a go, but as it turned out, on that last King of the Mountain the break started to split up and I thought 'I have to roll the dice now and have a crack'" Cooper said.

"I managed to get over the top with a bit of a gap – I knew Bernard and Will would probably try to get together and chase, but I just went into my drive mode and continued on to the finish."

Inside the last 5km Cooper was nearly one minute in front Walker, Sulzberger and Cameron and it appeared that the three behind Cooper were racing for the minor placings. Cooper went on to record a strong victory 49 seconds in front of Sulzberger, Walker and Cameron respectively with the Ben Grenda (Polygon) led peloton snapping at their heels just a further 15 seconds behind.

Walker took advantage of his time up the road to take a 3 point lead over Sulzberger in the sprint classification and Brodie Talbot (Caterpillar) looks set to take home the king of the mountains jersey at the end of the tour provided he finishes the final stage tomorrow.

Jack Haig (Huon-Genesys) protected his overall race lead and by extension held onto the lead in the young rider classification.

"Another day down and the job is just about done," said Haig. "The boys did an amazing job today – we had a small breakaway go up the road with Joe Cooper and we just controlled it from there on in.

"I'm extremely proud to be wearing the yellow jersey with only one stage to go. When I looked at the people that had won this tour previously it's a pretty impressive list, with Richie Porte and Cadel Evans in there. I'd be honoured to get on that list with them tomorrow."

The final stage on Sunday features 30 laps of a 1.8km circuit around the Devonport sporting precinct. With fast and mainly open roads the final stage should prove to be a reprieve for all the sprinters who have battled their way across the hilly Tasmanian parcours over the previous seven days.

Results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 2:10:46 2 Bernard Sulzberger (Tas) Drapac Cycling 0:00:49 3 William Walker (Vic) Drapac Cycling 4 Timothy Cameron (ACT) St George Skoda Hp Team 5 Ben Grenda (Tas) Team Polygon Australia 0:01:04 6 Alex Edmondson (SA) Euride Racing 7 Robbie Hucker (Vic) Drapac Cycling 8 Jason Spencer (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team 9 Jack Mcculloch (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team 10 Rhys Gillett (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 11 Chris Jory (NSW) Gpm Data#3 12 Patrick Shaw (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 13 Alistair Donohoe (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au 14 Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 15 Eric Sheppard (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au 16 Nathan Earle (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 17 Brodie Talbot (NSW) Caterpillar 18 Jai Crawford (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 19 Jayden Copp (Qld) Caterpillar 20 Lucas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team 21 Oscar Stevenson (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team 22 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling 23 Darren Lapthorne (Vic) Drapac Cycling 24 Zane Hunter (Vic) Seight Test Team P/B The Biomechanics 25 Saxon Irvine (NSW) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team 26 Ben Dyball (NSW) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 27 Josh Aldridge (NZl) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team 28 Justin Gassner (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team 29 Peter Herzig (Qld) Budget Forklifts 30 Taylor Gunman (NZl) Chartermason Drapac Development Team 31 Nicholas Katsonis (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team 32 Jay Dutton (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team 33 Jesse Ewart (NSW) Gpm Data#3 34 Nathan Elliott (Vic) Caterpillar 35 Jordan Davies (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team 36 Cameron Bayly (SA) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au 37 James Szollosi (Qld) Caterpillar 38 Mark O'Brien (Vic) Euride Racing 0:01:13 39 Samuel Davis (WA) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 40 Caleb Jones (NSW) Gpm Data#3 41 Harry Carpenter (SA) Euride Racing 42 Jacob Restall (Qld) Caterpillar 0:01:43 43 Callum Scotson (SA) Euride Racing 0:02:41 44 Morgan Smith (NZl) Chartermason Drapac Development Team 0:03:02 45 Steven Waite (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 46 Jeremy Cameron (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:03:17 47 Daniel Molyneux (NZl) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team 0:03:19 48 Fergus Sully (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team 49 Mathew Marshall (NZl) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 50 Daniel Bonello (NSW) Gpm Data#3 51 Gerald Evans (Tas) Team Polygon Australia 52 Rowan Dever (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team 53 Matthew Leonard (Vic) Seight Test Team P/B The Biomechanics 54 Andrew Roe (SA) Euride Racing 55 Karl Evans (SA) Budget Forklifts 56 Malcolm Rudolph (Qld) Drapac Cycling 57 Oliver Kent-Spark (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au 58 Sam Mccallum (Tas) Team Polygon Australia 59 Oliver Martin (Tas) Team Polygon Australia 60 Sam Crome (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team 61 Thomas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team 62 Alex Clements (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 63 Ben Carman (Qld) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team 64 Michael Torckler (NZl) Chartermason Drapac Development Team 0:03:26 65 Joshua Prete (Qld) Budget Forklifts 0:03:33 66 Alexander Ray (NZl) Target Trek Racing Team 0:03:36 67 Joel Strachan (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team 0:05:03 68 Henry Morley (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 69 John Walker (Vic) Drapac Cycling 0:05:09 70 Aaron Watts (NSW) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team 0:05:57 71 Scott Bradburn (NSW) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team 72 Mitchell Cooper (Vic) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 73 Luke Parker (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team 0:06:43 74 Matthew Clark (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team 0:07:17 75 Jacob Langham (Tas) Team Polygon Australia 76 Jeremy Scott (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team 77 Samuel Nelson (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team 78 Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 79 Vaughan Bowman (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team 80 Daniel Nelson (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 81 Cal Britten (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au 82 Daniel O'Keefe (NSW) Gpm Data#3 83 Michael Hale (Vic) Seight Test Team P/B The Biomechanics 84 Lachlan Edwards (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team 85 Jason Rigg (Tas) Team Polygon Australia 86 Matthew Gassner (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team 87 Lachlan Ambrose (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team 88 Luca Giacomin (Vic) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team 89 Darcy Woolley (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 90 Jack Hogan (SA) Goodstone Group 91 Andrew Clarkson (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team 0:11:33 92 Alexander Morgan (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team

Intermediate sprints - sprint 1 - Natone # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jacob Restall (Qld) Caterpillar 3 pts 2 William Walker (Vic) Drapac Cycling 2 3 Timothy Cameron (ACT) St George Skoda Hp Team 1

Sprint 2 - CAT Underground Mining # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 3 pts 2 William Walker (Vic) Drapac Cycling 2 3 Bernard Sulzberger (Tas) Drapac Cycling 1

Sprint 3 - Burnie (stage finish) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Bernard Sulzberger (Tas) Drapac Cycling 3 3 William Walker (Vic) Drapac Cycling 2 4 Timothy Cameron (ACT) St George Skoda Hp Team 1

King of the mountains - KOM 1 - Upper Natone (cat3) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 William Walker (Vic) Drapac Cycling 5 pts 2 Jacob Restall (Qld) Caterpillar 3 3 Joshua Prete (Qld) Budget Forklifts 2 4 Timothy Cameron (ACT) St George Skoda Hp Team 1

KOM 2 - Highclere (cat3) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 5 pts 2 William Walker (Vic) Drapac Cycling 3 3 Bernard Sulzberger (Tas) Drapac Cycling 2 4 Timothy Cameron (ACT) St George Skoda Hp Team 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 6:34:26 2 Drapac Cycling 0:00:34 3 St George Skoda HP 0:00:49 4 search2retain p/b health.com.au 0:01:04 5 CharterMason Drapac Development Team 6 Caterpillar 7 GPM Data#3 0:01:13 8 Euride Racing 0:01:22 9 Downer EDi Mining National 0:03:19 10 Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road 11 African Wildlife Safaris 0:05:15 12 Team Polygon Australia 0:05:34 13 Budget Forklifts 0:05:48 14 Target Trek Racing Team 0:08:06 15 Seight Test Team p/b 0:09:32 16 Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:12:11 17 Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team 0:13:30

General classification after stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 14:15:00 2 Robbie Hucker (Vic) Drapac Cycling 0:01:43 3 Brodie Talbot (NSW) Caterpillar 0:03:02 4 Darren Lapthorne (Vic) Drapac Cycling 0:03:08 5 Nathan Earle (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 0:04:13 6 William Walker (Vic) Drapac Cycling 0:04:43 7 Jai Crawford (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 0:06:06 8 Jason Spencer (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team 0:06:12 9 Peter Herzig (Qld) Budget Forklifts 0:06:17 10 Eric Sheppard (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au 0:07:13 11 Oscar Stevenson (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team 12 Justin Gassner (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team 0:07:20 13 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling 0:07:59 14 Josh Aldridge (NZl) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team 0:09:06 15 Harry Carpenter (SA) Euride Racing 0:09:12 16 Karl Evans (SA) Budget Forklifts 0:09:31 17 Mark O'Brien (Vic) Euride Racing 0:09:59 18 Nathan Elliott (Vic) Caterpillar 0:10:52 19 James Szollosi (Qld) Caterpillar 0:11:32 20 Jordan Davies (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team 0:16:53 21 Joshua Prete (Qld) Budget Forklifts 0:18:21 22 Bernard Sulzberger (Tas) Drapac Cycling 0:18:39 23 Oliver Martin (Tas) Team Polygon Australia 0:19:04 24 Rhys Gillett (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:20:12 25 Ben Dyball (NSW) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 0:20:21 26 Mitchell Cooper (Vic) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:21:53 27 Rowan Dever (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team 0:22:24 28 Zane Hunter (Vic) Seight Test Team P/B The Biomechanics 0:24:09 29 Matthew Clark (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team 0:25:09 30 Saxon Irvine (NSW) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team 0:26:28 31 Lucas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team 0:29:45 32 Daniel Molyneux (NZl) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team 0:30:20 33 Steven Waite (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:30:48 34 Sam Mccallum (Tas) Team Polygon Australia 0:30:58 35 Cameron Bayly (SA) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au 0:31:06 36 Nicholas Katsonis (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team 0:31:28 37 Timothy Cameron (ACT) St George Skoda Hp Team 0:31:47 38 Jayden Copp (Qld) Caterpillar 0:32:19 39 Caleb Jones (NSW) Gpm Data#3 0:32:42 40 Jacob Restall (Qld) Caterpillar 0:32:46 41 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 0:36:14 42 Callum Scotson (SA) Euride Racing 0:36:30 43 Taylor Gunman (NZl) Chartermason Drapac Development Team 0:40:46 44 Sam Crome (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team 0:41:24 45 Alexander Ray (NZl) Target Trek Racing Team 0:41:26 46 Malcolm Rudolph (Qld) Drapac Cycling 0:41:36 47 Alistair Donohoe (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au 0:42:39 48 Morgan Smith (NZl) Chartermason Drapac Development Team 0:44:27 49 Andrew Roe (SA) Euride Racing 0:44:31 50 Patrick Shaw (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 0:44:42 51 Thomas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team 0:45:21 52 Alex Edmondson (SA) Euride Racing 0:48:57 53 Chris Jory (NSW) Gpm Data#3 0:49:47 54 Henry Morley (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:50:02 55 Gerald Evans (Tas) Team Polygon Australia 0:50:03 56 Samuel Davis (WA) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 0:51:28 57 Mathew Marshall (NZl) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:51:41 58 Fergus Sully (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team 59 Jesse Ewart (NSW) Gpm Data#3 0:51:48 60 Aaron Watts (NSW) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team 0:53:03 61 Alexander Morgan (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team 0:53:36 62 Jack Hogan (SA) Goodstone Group 0:55:17 63 Michael Torckler (NZl) Chartermason Drapac Development Team 0:55:24 64 Jeremy Cameron (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:56:36 65 Cal Britten (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au 0:59:13 66 Jack Mcculloch (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team 1:00:07 67 Luke Parker (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team 1:00:29 68 Jay Dutton (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team 1:01:18 69 Samuel Nelson (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team 1:03:32 70 Lachlan Edwards (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team 1:05:33 71 Ben Grenda (Tas) Team Polygon Australia 1:06:05 72 John Walker (Vic) Drapac Cycling 1:06:47 73 Daniel Nelson (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 1:08:33 74 Michael Hale (Vic) Seight Test Team P/B The Biomechanics 1:09:10 75 Daniel O'Keefe (NSW) Gpm Data#3 1:09:45 76 Ben Carman (Qld) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team 1:13:36 77 Jason Rigg (Tas) Team Polygon Australia 1:13:42 78 Jeremy Scott (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team 1:16:08 79 Lachlan Ambrose (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team 1:16:55 80 Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 1:18:15 81 Joel Strachan (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team 1:18:26 82 Luca Giacomin (Vic) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team 1:20:15 83 Scott Bradburn (NSW) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team 1:21:22 84 Andrew Clarkson (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team 1:23:35 85 Daniel Bonello (NSW) Gpm Data#3 1:24:03 86 Matthew Gassner (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team 1:24:11 87 Alex Clements (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 1:24:42 88 Darcy Woolley (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 1:24:59 89 Oliver Kent-Spark (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au 1:26:50 90 Jacob Langham (Tas) Team Polygon Australia 1:27:17 91 Vaughan Bowman (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team 1:30:09 92 Matthew Leonard (Vic) Seight Test Team P/B The Biomechanics 1:32:07

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 William Walker (Vic) Drapac Cycling 14 pts 2 Bernard Sulzberger (Tas) Drapac Cycling 11 3 Ben Grenda (Tas) Team Polygon Australia 11 4 Robbie Hucker (Vic) Drapac Cycling 10 5 Alexander Ray (NZl) Target Trek Racing Team 9 6 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 8 7 Rhys Gillett (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 8 8 Darren Lapthorne (Vic) Drapac Cycling 7 9 Alex Edmondson (SA) Euride Racing 6 10 Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 5 11 Jacob Restall (Qld) Caterpillar 4 12 Luke Parker (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team 4 13 Harry Carpenter (SA) Euride Racing 3 14 Brodie Talbot (NSW) Caterpillar 2 15 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling 2 16 Karl Evans (SA) Budget Forklifts 2 17 Timothy Cameron (ACT) St George Skoda Hp Team 2 18 Cameron Bayly (SA) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au 1 19 Caleb Jones (NSW) Gpm Data#3 1 20 Patrick Shaw (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 1 21 Thomas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team 1 22 Darcy Woolley (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 1

King of the mountains # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brodie Talbot (NSW) Caterpillar 25 pts 2 Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 16 3 Karl Evans (SA) Budget Forklifts 15 4 Darren Lapthorne (Vic) Drapac Cycling 13 5 Robbie Hucker (Vic) Drapac Cycling 11 6 Bernard Sulzberger (Tas) Drapac Cycling 11 7 Thomas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team 10 8 William Walker (Vic) Drapac Cycling 8 9 Alexander Ray (NZl) Target Trek Racing Team 6 10 Rowan Dever (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team 5 11 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 5 12 Oliver Martin (Tas) Team Polygon Australia 5 13 Peter Herzig (Qld) Budget Forklifts 3 14 Jacob Restall (Qld) Caterpillar 3 15 Malcolm Rudolph (Qld) Drapac Cycling 3 16 Alex Edmondson (SA) Euride Racing 3 17 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling 2 18 Joshua Prete (Qld) Budget Forklifts 2 19 Cameron Bayly (SA) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au 2 20 Timothy Cameron (ACT) St George Skoda Hp Team 2 21 Jayden Copp (Qld) Caterpillar 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 14:15:00 2 Oscar Stevenson (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team 0:07:13 3 Justin Gassner (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team 0:07:20 4 Harry Carpenter (SA) Euride Racing 0:09:12 5 Oliver Martin (Tas) Team Polygon Australia 0:19:04 6 Mitchell Cooper (Vic) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:21:53 7 Zane Hunter (Vic) Seight Test Team P/B The Biomechanics 0:24:09 8 Lucas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team 0:29:45 9 Sam Mccallum (Tas) Team Polygon Australia 0:30:58 10 Nicholas Katsonis (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team 0:31:28