Image 1 of 6 The Huon-Genesys team had no time to enjoy the scenery as the race got closer to Lake Pedder (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 2 of 6 Alexander Ray (Target Trek) leads the break (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 3 of 6 Sam Davis and Pat Shaw on the front for Huon-Genesys (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 4 of 6 Malcom Rudolph (Drapac) searching for a solo victory late in the stage (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 5 of 6 An ecstatic Alex Edmondson (Euride) takes the win (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 6 of 6 Nathan Earle (Huon-Genesys) moves into yellow (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)

Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing) has won a reduced bunch sprint in Strathgordon to claim the 120km second stage of the Caterpillar Tour of Tasmania. Edmondson finished ahead of Will Walker (Drapac) and Luke Parker (VIS) to take the stage and points jersey in a dominating display that saw him spend the majority of the stage in the early breakaway.

"I don't know how I did that," Edmondson remarked. "Coming to the finish on the last climb we got caught and I thought that was it, so I went to the back of the bunch, but somehow I found some fresh legs. The boys gave me an awesome lead out to the end."

Huon-Genesys controlled the race in defence of race leader Jai Crawford by letting an early break of seven riders go up the road. The break included eventual stage winner Edmondson, Thomas Hamilton (VIS), Ben Grenda (Polygon), Malcom Rudolph (Drapac), Alex Ray (Target Trek), Darcey Woolley (African Wildlife Safari) and Alistair Donohoe (search2retain) with all riders contributing to drive the group's lead out to nearly seven minutes.

A determined chase by the Huon-Genesys team, however, kept the break in check coming into the last part of the race. Rudolph attacked solo with 25km to go and got out to nearly two minutes but was reeled in within the final kilometre with Edmondson proving too strong for those still in the peloton.

"I didn't really know what I was doing at the start, I just wanted to get out of there, so I made that little break and the boys rode pretty well," said Edmondson. "That was lucky because I lost a bit of time yesterday, meaning I could just sit on the back of the break and save my legs."

"The gap went out ridiculously fast," Edmondson continued. "We all considered what was going on back there, but we just thought Huon-Genesys were controlling it and [must have been] confident their climbers could hit it over the climbs.

"I didn't quite hold on but I had a good day out," Rudolph said post-race. "We thought we had to get a guy in the move and hopefully it would stay away and we'd get a stage win. It wasn't to be, but we all had a go," he said.

Huon-Genesys retained their top five positions on the general classification, with the leader’s jersey being passed from Jai Crawford to Nathan Earle due to a higher stage placing.

"The boys rode really well today and they're all looking really strong," Earle said. "It wasn't really the plan for me to take yellow today, but we're in it now and we'll try to defend it."

Jack Haig retains a near two minute hold on the young rider classification and Hamilton moved into KOM lead after winning both of the categorised climbs on offer throughout the stage. Huon-Genesys hold a strong 5:24 lead in the team classification ahead of Drapac Cycling, with CharterMason sitting in third, 5:36 down.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Edmondson (SA) Euride Racing 3:31:34 2 William Walker (Vic) Drapac Cycling 3 Luke Parker (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team 4 Patrick Shaw (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 5 Brodie Talbot (NSW) Caterpillar 6 Caleb Jones (NSW) Gpm Data#3 7 Jordan Kerby (Qld) Budget Forklifts 8 Bernard Sulzberger (Tas) Drapac Cycling 9 Nathan Earle (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 10 Blair Windsor (NSW) Budget Forklifts 11 Robbie Hucker (Vic) Drapac Cycling 12 Marc Williams (ACT) Budget Forklifts 13 Tyler Spurrell (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 14 Jai Crawford (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 15 Sam Crome (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team 16 James Swadling (NSW) Goodstone Group 17 Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 18 Rhys Gillett (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 19 James Szollosi (Qld) Caterpillar 20 Lachlan Edwards (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team 21 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling 22 Zane Hunter (Vic) Seight Test Team P/B The Biomechanics 23 Morgan Smith (NZl) Chartermason Drapac Development Team 24 Nathan Elliott (Vic) Caterpillar 25 Joshua Prete (Qld) Budget Forklifts 26 Oliver Martin (Tas) Team Polygon Australia 27 Ben Dyball (NSW) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 28 Jesse Ewart (NSW) Gpm Data#3 29 Jayden Copp (Qld) Caterpillar 30 Peter Hatton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 31 Mathew Marshall (NZl) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 32 Jacob Restall (Qld) Caterpillar 33 Jeremy Cameron (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 34 Jason Spencer (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team 35 Taylor Gunman (NZl) Chartermason Drapac Development Team 36 Michael Torckler (NZl) Chartermason Drapac Development Team 37 Sam Mccallum (Tas) Team Polygon Australia 38 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 39 Cal Britten (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au 40 Eric Sheppard (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au 41 Jordan Davies (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team 42 Nicholas Katsonis (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team 43 Samuel Nelson (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team 44 Samuel Davis (WA) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 45 Justin Gassner (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team 46 Chris Jory (NSW) Gpm Data#3 47 Saxon Irvine (NSW) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team 48 Timothy Cameron (ACT) St George Skoda Hp Team 49 Malcolm Rudolph (Qld) Drapac Cycling 50 Oscar Stevenson (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team 51 Steven Waite (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 52 Daniel O'keefe (NSW) Gpm Data#3 53 Darren Lapthorne (Vic) Drapac Cycling 54 Zac Quinn (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 55 Mitchell Cooper (Vic) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 56 Jay Dutton (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team 57 Fergus Sully (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team 58 Cameron Bayly (SA) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au 59 Karl Evans (SA) Budget Forklifts 60 Mark O'Brien (Vic) Euride Racing 61 Stuart Smith (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au 62 Daniel Molyneux (NZl) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team 63 Josh Aldridge (NZl) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team 64 Peter Herzig (Qld) Budget Forklifts 65 Matthew Clark (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team 66 Rowan Dever (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team 67 Henry Morley (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 68 Lachlan Ambrose (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team 69 Alexander Morgan (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team 70 Harry Carpenter (SA) Euride Racing 71 John Walker (Vic) Drapac Cycling 0:00:13 72 James Rendall (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:00:30 73 Alistair Donohoe (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au 0:02:22 74 Joel Strachan (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team 75 Jack Mcculloch (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team 76 Jeremy Scott (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team 77 Gerald Evans (Tas) Team Polygon Australia 78 Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 79 Aaron Watts (NSW) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team 80 Andrew Roe (SA) Euride Racing 81 Alexander Porter (SA) Euride Racing 82 Callum Scotson (SA) Euride Racing 83 Jack Hogan (SA) Goodstone Group 84 Shaun O'Callaghan (Vic) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team 85 Nick Bensley (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team 86 Ben Carman (Qld) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team 87 Daniel Nelson (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 88 Scott Bradburn (NSW) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team 0:03:30 89 Andrew Clarkson (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team 0:04:09 90 Jason Rigg (Tas) Team Polygon Australia 0:05:55 91 Thomas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team 92 Jacob Langham (Tas) Team Polygon Australia 0:07:03 93 Alex Clements (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 0:07:05 94 Luca Giacomin (Vic) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team 0:08:07 95 Daniel Bonello (NSW) Gpm Data#3 0:08:46 96 Alexander Ray (NZl) Target Trek Racing Team 0:09:06 97 Matthew Gassner (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team 98 Ben Grenda (Tas) Team Polygon Australia 0:13:54 99 Oliver Kent-Spark (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au 0:16:23 100 Nicholas Horsley (Tas) Goodstone Group 101 Vaughan Bowman (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team 102 Darcy Woolley (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 103 Matthew Leonard (Vic) Seight Test Team P/B The Biomechanics 0:16:50 104 Ivan Michelin-Beard (Vic) Seight Test Team P/B The Biomechanics 105 Michael Hale (Vic) Seight Test Team P/B The Biomechanics 106 Aaron Slavik (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:17:25 107 Lucas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team 0:20:39 108 William Derham (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team 0:29:28 109 Jonathan Stephens (SA) Goodstone Group 0:33:34 DNF Kristian Juel (Qld) Budget Forklifts DNF Robert Mccarthy (Vic) Euride Racing

Intermediate sprints - sprint 1 - Glenora District High School # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Grenda (Tas) Team Polygon Australia 3 pts 2 Alexander Ray (NZl) Target Trek Racing Team 2 3 Thomas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team 1

Sprint 2 - Maydena Primary School # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Ray (NZl) Target Trek Racing Team 3 pts 2 Ben Grenda (Tas) Team Polygon Australia 2 3 Darcy Woolley (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 1

Sprint 3 - Strathgordon (stage finish) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Edmondson (SA) Euride Racing 5 pts 2 William Walker (Vic) Drapac Cycling 3 3 Luke Parker (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team 2 4 Patrick Shaw (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 1

King of the mountains - KOM 1 - The Thumbs (Cat3) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team 5 pts 2 Alexander Ray (NZl) Target Trek Racing Team 3 3 Malcolm Rudolph (Qld) Drapac Cycling 2 4 Alex Edmondson (SA) Euride Racing 1

KOM 2 - Clear Hill (Cat3) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team 5 pts 2 Alexander Ray (NZl) Target Trek Racing Team 3 3 Malcolm Rudolph (Qld) Drapac Cycling 2 4 Alex Edmondson (SA) Euride Racing 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Drapac Cycling 10:34:42 2 Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 3 Budget Forklifts 4 Caterpillar 5 African Wildlife Safaris 6 CharterMason Drapac Development Team 7 GPM Data#3 8 St George Skoda HP 9 Satalyst Giant Racing Team 10 Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road 11 Euride Racing 12 search2retain p/b health.com.au 13 Downer EDi Mining National 14 Team Polygon Australia 0:02:22 15 Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team 16 Target Trek Racing Team 17 Goodstone Group 0:18:45 18 Seight Test Team p/b 0:33:40

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Earle (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 4:17:58 2 Jai Crawford (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 3 Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 4 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 5 Ben Dyball (NSW) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 0:00:28 6 William Walker (Vic) Drapac Cycling 0:01:43 7 Bernard Sulzberger (Tas) Drapac Cycling 0:01:48 8 Robbie Hucker (Vic) Drapac Cycling 9 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling 10 Sam Crome (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team 0:01:52 11 Jason Spencer (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team 12 Michael Torckler (NZl) Chartermason Drapac Development Team 13 Matthew Clark (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team 14 Nicholas Katsonis (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team 0:01:54 15 Blair Windsor (NSW) Budget Forklifts 0:01:57 16 Marc Williams (ACT) Budget Forklifts 17 Joshua Prete (Qld) Budget Forklifts 18 Karl Evans (SA) Budget Forklifts 19 Peter Herzig (Qld) Budget Forklifts 20 Brodie Talbot (NSW) Caterpillar 0:03:00 21 James Szollosi (Qld) Caterpillar 22 Tyler Spurrell (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 23 Jayden Copp (Qld) Caterpillar 24 Jacob Restall (Qld) Caterpillar 25 Rhys Gillett (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 26 Saxon Irvine (NSW) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team 27 Oscar Stevenson (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team 28 Daniel Molyneux (NZl) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team 29 Josh Aldridge (NZl) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team 30 Mark O'Brien (Vic) Euride Racing 31 Eric Sheppard (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au 32 Cal Britten (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au 33 Steven Waite (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 34 Mathew Marshall (NZl) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 35 Peter Hatton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 36 Jordan Davies (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team 37 Zac Quinn (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 38 James Swadling (NSW) Goodstone Group 39 Harry Carpenter (SA) Euride Racing 40 Caleb Jones (NSW) Gpm Data#3 41 Oliver Martin (Tas) Team Polygon Australia 42 Timothy Cameron (ACT) St George Skoda Hp Team 43 Alexander Morgan (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team 44 Cameron Bayly (SA) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au 45 Jay Dutton (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team 46 Stuart Smith (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au 47 Zane Hunter (Vic) Seight Test Team P/B The Biomechanics 48 Sam Mccallum (Tas) Team Polygon Australia 49 Fergus Sully (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team 50 Justin Gassner (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team 51 Mitchell Cooper (Vic) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 52 Rowan Dever (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team 53 Jesse Ewart (NSW) Gpm Data#3 54 Henry Morley (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 55 Chris Jory (NSW) Gpm Data#3 56 Daniel O'keefe (NSW) Gpm Data#3 57 Morgan Smith (NZl) Chartermason Drapac Development Team 0:03:03 58 Darren Lapthorne (Vic) Drapac Cycling 0:03:13 59 Nathan Elliott (Vic) Caterpillar 0:04:39 60 Patrick Shaw (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 0:05:19 61 Samuel Davis (WA) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 0:05:20 62 Aaron Watts (NSW) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team 0:05:22 63 Andrew Roe (SA) Euride Racing 64 Callum Scotson (SA) Euride Racing 65 Alistair Donohoe (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au 66 Jeremy Scott (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team 67 Shaun O'Callaghan (Vic) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team 68 Gerald Evans (Tas) Team Polygon Australia 69 Jack Hogan (SA) Goodstone Group 70 Taylor Gunman (NZl) Chartermason Drapac Development Team 0:05:26 71 Jeremy Cameron (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:05:35 72 Malcolm Rudolph (Qld) Drapac Cycling 0:06:23 73 Ben Carman (Qld) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team 0:06:48 74 Jordan Kerby (Qld) Budget Forklifts 0:07:00 75 Andrew Clarkson (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team 0:07:09 76 Alex Edmondson (SA) Euride Racing 0:07:23 77 Nick Bensley (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team 0:07:48 78 Luke Parker (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team 0:08:05 79 Thomas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team 0:08:51 80 Lachlan Ambrose (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team 0:09:22 81 Joel Strachan (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team 0:09:54 82 James Rendall (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:10:21 83 Lachlan Edwards (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team 0:10:32 84 Samuel Nelson (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team 85 Scott Bradburn (NSW) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team 86 John Walker (Vic) Drapac Cycling 0:10:36 87 Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:10:42 88 Luca Giacomin (Vic) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team 0:11:07 89 Daniel Bonello (NSW) Gpm Data#3 0:11:46 90 Alexander Ray (NZl) Target Trek Racing Team 0:11:59 91 Daniel Nelson (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:12:20 92 Alexander Porter (SA) Euride Racing 0:12:22 93 Alex Clements (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 0:12:25 94 Jack Mcculloch (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team 0:13:01 95 Jason Rigg (Tas) Team Polygon Australia 0:15:23 96 Jacob Langham (Tas) Team Polygon Australia 0:16:31 97 Matthew Gassner (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team 0:16:38 98 Ben Grenda (Tas) Team Polygon Australia 0:16:49 99 Vaughan Bowman (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team 0:19:23 100 Nicholas Horsley (Tas) Goodstone Group 101 Matthew Leonard (Vic) Seight Test Team P/B The Biomechanics 0:19:50 102 Ivan Michelin-Beard (Vic) Seight Test Team P/B The Biomechanics 103 Michael Hale (Vic) Seight Test Team P/B The Biomechanics 104 Lucas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team 0:23:39 105 Oliver Kent-Spark (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au 0:25:07 106 Darcy Woolley (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:25:55 107 Aaron Slavik (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:26:25 108 Jonathan Stephens (SA) Goodstone Group 0:36:34 109 William Derham (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team 0:38:08

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Edmondson (SA) Euride Racing 5 pts 2 Alexander Ray (NZl) Target Trek Racing Team 5 3 Ben Grenda (Tas) Team Polygon Australia 5 4 William Walker (Vic) Drapac Cycling 3 5 Luke Parker (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team 2 6 Patrick Shaw (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 1 7 Thomas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team 1 8 Darcy Woolley (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 1

King of the mountains # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team 10 pts 2 Alexander Ray (NZl) Target Trek Racing Team 6 3 Malcolm Rudolph (Qld) Drapac Cycling 3 4 Alex Edmondson (SA) Euride Racing 3

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 4:17:58 2 Sam Crome (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team 0:01:52 3 Nicholas Katsonis (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team 0:01:54 4 Jacob Restall (Qld) Caterpillar 0:03:00 5 Oscar Stevenson (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team 6 Zac Quinn (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 7 Harry Carpenter (SA) Euride Racing 8 Oliver Martin (Tas) Team Polygon Australia 9 Alexander Morgan (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team 10 Jay Dutton (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team