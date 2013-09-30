Trending

The Huon-Genesys team had no time to enjoy the scenery as the race got closer to Lake Pedder

The Huon-Genesys team had no time to enjoy the scenery as the race got closer to Lake Pedder
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Alexander Ray (Target Trek) leads the break

Alexander Ray (Target Trek) leads the break
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Sam Davis and Pat Shaw on the front for Huon-Genesys

Sam Davis and Pat Shaw on the front for Huon-Genesys
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Malcom Rudolph (Drapac) searching for a solo victory late in the stage

Malcom Rudolph (Drapac) searching for a solo victory late in the stage
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
An ecstatic Alex Edmondson (Euride) takes the win

An ecstatic Alex Edmondson (Euride) takes the win
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Nathan Earle (Huon-Genesys) moves into yellow

Nathan Earle (Huon-Genesys) moves into yellow
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)

Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing) has won a reduced bunch sprint in Strathgordon to claim the 120km second stage of the Caterpillar Tour of Tasmania. Edmondson finished ahead of Will Walker (Drapac) and Luke Parker (VIS) to take the stage and points jersey in a dominating display that saw him spend the majority of the stage in the early breakaway.

"I don't know how I did that," Edmondson remarked. "Coming to the finish on the last climb we got caught and I thought that was it, so I went to the back of the bunch, but somehow I found some fresh legs. The boys gave me an awesome lead out to the end."

Huon-Genesys controlled the race in defence of race leader Jai Crawford by letting an early break of seven riders go up the road. The break included eventual stage winner Edmondson, Thomas Hamilton (VIS), Ben Grenda (Polygon), Malcom Rudolph (Drapac), Alex Ray (Target Trek), Darcey Woolley (African Wildlife Safari) and Alistair Donohoe (search2retain) with all riders contributing to drive the group's lead out to nearly seven minutes.

A determined chase by the Huon-Genesys team, however, kept the break in check coming into the last part of the race. Rudolph attacked solo with 25km to go and got out to nearly two minutes but was reeled in within the final kilometre with Edmondson proving too strong for those still in the peloton.

"I didn't really know what I was doing at the start, I just wanted to get out of there, so I made that little break and the boys rode pretty well," said Edmondson. "That was lucky because I lost a bit of time yesterday, meaning I could just sit on the back of the break and save my legs."

"The gap went out ridiculously fast," Edmondson continued. "We all considered what was going on back there, but we just thought Huon-Genesys were controlling it and [must have been] confident their climbers could hit it over the climbs.

"I didn't quite hold on but I had a good day out," Rudolph said post-race. "We thought we had to get a guy in the move and hopefully it would stay away and we'd get a stage win. It wasn't to be, but we all had a go," he said.

Huon-Genesys retained their top five positions on the general classification, with the leader’s jersey being passed from Jai Crawford to Nathan Earle due to a higher stage placing.

"The boys rode really well today and they're all looking really strong," Earle said. "It wasn't really the plan for me to take yellow today, but we're in it now and we'll try to defend it."

Jack Haig retains a near two minute hold on the young rider classification and Hamilton moved into KOM lead after winning both of the categorised climbs on offer throughout the stage. Huon-Genesys hold a strong 5:24 lead in the team classification ahead of Drapac Cycling, with CharterMason sitting in third, 5:36 down.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Edmondson (SA) Euride Racing3:31:34
2William Walker (Vic) Drapac Cycling
3Luke Parker (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
4Patrick Shaw (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
5Brodie Talbot (NSW) Caterpillar
6Caleb Jones (NSW) Gpm Data#3
7Jordan Kerby (Qld) Budget Forklifts
8Bernard Sulzberger (Tas) Drapac Cycling
9Nathan Earle (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
10Blair Windsor (NSW) Budget Forklifts
11Robbie Hucker (Vic) Drapac Cycling
12Marc Williams (ACT) Budget Forklifts
13Tyler Spurrell (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
14Jai Crawford (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
15Sam Crome (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
16James Swadling (NSW) Goodstone Group
17Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
18Rhys Gillett (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
19James Szollosi (Qld) Caterpillar
20Lachlan Edwards (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team
21Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling
22Zane Hunter (Vic) Seight Test Team P/B The Biomechanics
23Morgan Smith (NZl) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
24Nathan Elliott (Vic) Caterpillar
25Joshua Prete (Qld) Budget Forklifts
26Oliver Martin (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
27Ben Dyball (NSW) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
28Jesse Ewart (NSW) Gpm Data#3
29Jayden Copp (Qld) Caterpillar
30Peter Hatton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
31Mathew Marshall (NZl) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
32Jacob Restall (Qld) Caterpillar
33Jeremy Cameron (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
34Jason Spencer (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
35Taylor Gunman (NZl) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
36Michael Torckler (NZl) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
37Sam Mccallum (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
38Joseph Cooper (NZl) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
39Cal Britten (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au
40Eric Sheppard (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au
41Jordan Davies (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team
42Nicholas Katsonis (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
43Samuel Nelson (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team
44Samuel Davis (WA) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
45Justin Gassner (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
46Chris Jory (NSW) Gpm Data#3
47Saxon Irvine (NSW) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team
48Timothy Cameron (ACT) St George Skoda Hp Team
49Malcolm Rudolph (Qld) Drapac Cycling
50Oscar Stevenson (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
51Steven Waite (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
52Daniel O'keefe (NSW) Gpm Data#3
53Darren Lapthorne (Vic) Drapac Cycling
54Zac Quinn (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
55Mitchell Cooper (Vic) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
56Jay Dutton (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team
57Fergus Sully (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
58Cameron Bayly (SA) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au
59Karl Evans (SA) Budget Forklifts
60Mark O'Brien (Vic) Euride Racing
61Stuart Smith (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au
62Daniel Molyneux (NZl) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team
63Josh Aldridge (NZl) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team
64Peter Herzig (Qld) Budget Forklifts
65Matthew Clark (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
66Rowan Dever (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
67Henry Morley (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
68Lachlan Ambrose (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
69Alexander Morgan (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
70Harry Carpenter (SA) Euride Racing
71John Walker (Vic) Drapac Cycling0:00:13
72James Rendall (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:00:30
73Alistair Donohoe (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au0:02:22
74Joel Strachan (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
75Jack Mcculloch (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team
76Jeremy Scott (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team
77Gerald Evans (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
78Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
79Aaron Watts (NSW) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team
80Andrew Roe (SA) Euride Racing
81Alexander Porter (SA) Euride Racing
82Callum Scotson (SA) Euride Racing
83Jack Hogan (SA) Goodstone Group
84Shaun O'Callaghan (Vic) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
85Nick Bensley (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
86Ben Carman (Qld) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team
87Daniel Nelson (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
88Scott Bradburn (NSW) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team0:03:30
89Andrew Clarkson (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team0:04:09
90Jason Rigg (Tas) Team Polygon Australia0:05:55
91Thomas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
92Jacob Langham (Tas) Team Polygon Australia0:07:03
93Alex Clements (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team0:07:05
94Luca Giacomin (Vic) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team0:08:07
95Daniel Bonello (NSW) Gpm Data#30:08:46
96Alexander Ray (NZl) Target Trek Racing Team0:09:06
97Matthew Gassner (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
98Ben Grenda (Tas) Team Polygon Australia0:13:54
99Oliver Kent-Spark (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au0:16:23
100Nicholas Horsley (Tas) Goodstone Group
101Vaughan Bowman (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
102Darcy Woolley (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
103Matthew Leonard (Vic) Seight Test Team P/B The Biomechanics0:16:50
104Ivan Michelin-Beard (Vic) Seight Test Team P/B The Biomechanics
105Michael Hale (Vic) Seight Test Team P/B The Biomechanics
106Aaron Slavik (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:17:25
107Lucas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team0:20:39
108William Derham (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team0:29:28
109Jonathan Stephens (SA) Goodstone Group0:33:34
DNFKristian Juel (Qld) Budget Forklifts
DNFRobert Mccarthy (Vic) Euride Racing

Intermediate sprints - sprint 1 - Glenora District High School
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Grenda (Tas) Team Polygon Australia3pts
2Alexander Ray (NZl) Target Trek Racing Team2
3Thomas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team1

Sprint 2 - Maydena Primary School
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Ray (NZl) Target Trek Racing Team3pts
2Ben Grenda (Tas) Team Polygon Australia2
3Darcy Woolley (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team1

Sprint 3 - Strathgordon (stage finish)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Edmondson (SA) Euride Racing5pts
2William Walker (Vic) Drapac Cycling3
3Luke Parker (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team2
4Patrick Shaw (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team1

King of the mountains - KOM 1 - The Thumbs (Cat3)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team5pts
2Alexander Ray (NZl) Target Trek Racing Team3
3Malcolm Rudolph (Qld) Drapac Cycling2
4Alex Edmondson (SA) Euride Racing1

KOM 2 - Clear Hill (Cat3)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team5pts
2Alexander Ray (NZl) Target Trek Racing Team3
3Malcolm Rudolph (Qld) Drapac Cycling2
4Alex Edmondson (SA) Euride Racing1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Drapac Cycling10:34:42
2Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers
3Budget Forklifts
4Caterpillar
5African Wildlife Safaris
6CharterMason Drapac Development Team
7GPM Data#3
8St George Skoda HP
9Satalyst Giant Racing Team
10Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road
11Euride Racing
12search2retain p/b health.com.au
13Downer EDi Mining National
14Team Polygon Australia0:02:22
15Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
16Target Trek Racing Team
17Goodstone Group0:18:45
18Seight Test Team p/b0:33:40

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Earle (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team4:17:58
2Jai Crawford (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
3Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
4Joseph Cooper (NZl) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
5Ben Dyball (NSW) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team0:00:28
6William Walker (Vic) Drapac Cycling0:01:43
7Bernard Sulzberger (Tas) Drapac Cycling0:01:48
8Robbie Hucker (Vic) Drapac Cycling
9Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling
10Sam Crome (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team0:01:52
11Jason Spencer (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
12Michael Torckler (NZl) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
13Matthew Clark (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
14Nicholas Katsonis (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team0:01:54
15Blair Windsor (NSW) Budget Forklifts0:01:57
16Marc Williams (ACT) Budget Forklifts
17Joshua Prete (Qld) Budget Forklifts
18Karl Evans (SA) Budget Forklifts
19Peter Herzig (Qld) Budget Forklifts
20Brodie Talbot (NSW) Caterpillar0:03:00
21James Szollosi (Qld) Caterpillar
22Tyler Spurrell (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
23Jayden Copp (Qld) Caterpillar
24Jacob Restall (Qld) Caterpillar
25Rhys Gillett (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
26Saxon Irvine (NSW) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team
27Oscar Stevenson (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
28Daniel Molyneux (NZl) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team
29Josh Aldridge (NZl) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team
30Mark O'Brien (Vic) Euride Racing
31Eric Sheppard (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au
32Cal Britten (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au
33Steven Waite (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
34Mathew Marshall (NZl) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
35Peter Hatton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
36Jordan Davies (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team
37Zac Quinn (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
38James Swadling (NSW) Goodstone Group
39Harry Carpenter (SA) Euride Racing
40Caleb Jones (NSW) Gpm Data#3
41Oliver Martin (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
42Timothy Cameron (ACT) St George Skoda Hp Team
43Alexander Morgan (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
44Cameron Bayly (SA) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au
45Jay Dutton (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team
46Stuart Smith (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au
47Zane Hunter (Vic) Seight Test Team P/B The Biomechanics
48Sam Mccallum (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
49Fergus Sully (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
50Justin Gassner (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
51Mitchell Cooper (Vic) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
52Rowan Dever (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
53Jesse Ewart (NSW) Gpm Data#3
54Henry Morley (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
55Chris Jory (NSW) Gpm Data#3
56Daniel O'keefe (NSW) Gpm Data#3
57Morgan Smith (NZl) Chartermason Drapac Development Team0:03:03
58Darren Lapthorne (Vic) Drapac Cycling0:03:13
59Nathan Elliott (Vic) Caterpillar0:04:39
60Patrick Shaw (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team0:05:19
61Samuel Davis (WA) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team0:05:20
62Aaron Watts (NSW) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team0:05:22
63Andrew Roe (SA) Euride Racing
64Callum Scotson (SA) Euride Racing
65Alistair Donohoe (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au
66Jeremy Scott (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team
67Shaun O'Callaghan (Vic) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
68Gerald Evans (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
69Jack Hogan (SA) Goodstone Group
70Taylor Gunman (NZl) Chartermason Drapac Development Team0:05:26
71Jeremy Cameron (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:05:35
72Malcolm Rudolph (Qld) Drapac Cycling0:06:23
73Ben Carman (Qld) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team0:06:48
74Jordan Kerby (Qld) Budget Forklifts0:07:00
75Andrew Clarkson (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team0:07:09
76Alex Edmondson (SA) Euride Racing0:07:23
77Nick Bensley (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team0:07:48
78Luke Parker (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team0:08:05
79Thomas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team0:08:51
80Lachlan Ambrose (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team0:09:22
81Joel Strachan (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team0:09:54
82James Rendall (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:10:21
83Lachlan Edwards (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team0:10:32
84Samuel Nelson (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team
85Scott Bradburn (NSW) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team
86John Walker (Vic) Drapac Cycling0:10:36
87Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:10:42
88Luca Giacomin (Vic) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team0:11:07
89Daniel Bonello (NSW) Gpm Data#30:11:46
90Alexander Ray (NZl) Target Trek Racing Team0:11:59
91Daniel Nelson (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:12:20
92Alexander Porter (SA) Euride Racing0:12:22
93Alex Clements (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team0:12:25
94Jack Mcculloch (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team0:13:01
95Jason Rigg (Tas) Team Polygon Australia0:15:23
96Jacob Langham (Tas) Team Polygon Australia0:16:31
97Matthew Gassner (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team0:16:38
98Ben Grenda (Tas) Team Polygon Australia0:16:49
99Vaughan Bowman (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team0:19:23
100Nicholas Horsley (Tas) Goodstone Group
101Matthew Leonard (Vic) Seight Test Team P/B The Biomechanics0:19:50
102Ivan Michelin-Beard (Vic) Seight Test Team P/B The Biomechanics
103Michael Hale (Vic) Seight Test Team P/B The Biomechanics
104Lucas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team0:23:39
105Oliver Kent-Spark (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au0:25:07
106Darcy Woolley (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:25:55
107Aaron Slavik (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:26:25
108Jonathan Stephens (SA) Goodstone Group0:36:34
109William Derham (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team0:38:08

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Edmondson (SA) Euride Racing5pts
2Alexander Ray (NZl) Target Trek Racing Team5
3Ben Grenda (Tas) Team Polygon Australia5
4William Walker (Vic) Drapac Cycling3
5Luke Parker (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team2
6Patrick Shaw (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team1
7Thomas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team1
8Darcy Woolley (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team1

King of the mountains
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team10pts
2Alexander Ray (NZl) Target Trek Racing Team6
3Malcolm Rudolph (Qld) Drapac Cycling3
4Alex Edmondson (SA) Euride Racing3

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team4:17:58
2Sam Crome (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team0:01:52
3Nicholas Katsonis (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team0:01:54
4Jacob Restall (Qld) Caterpillar0:03:00
5Oscar Stevenson (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
6Zac Quinn (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
7Harry Carpenter (SA) Euride Racing
8Oliver Martin (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
9Alexander Morgan (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
10Jay Dutton (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers12:53:54
2Drapac Cycling0:05:24
3CharterMason Drapac Development Team0:05:36
4Budget Forklifts0:05:51
5Caterpillar0:09:00
6African Wildlife Safaris
7Downer EDi Mining National
8Euride Racing
9GPM Data#3
10Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road
11St George Skoda HP
12Satalyst Giant Racing Team
13search2retain p/b health.com.au
14Target Trek Racing Team0:11:22
15Team Polygon Australia
16Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
17Goodstone Group0:27:45
18Seight Test Team p/b0:42:40

 

