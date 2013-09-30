Edmondson wins stage two in bunch sprint
Earle takes over GC lead, Huon-Genesys remain in control
Stage 2: New Norfolk - Strathgordon
Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing) has won a reduced bunch sprint in Strathgordon to claim the 120km second stage of the Caterpillar Tour of Tasmania. Edmondson finished ahead of Will Walker (Drapac) and Luke Parker (VIS) to take the stage and points jersey in a dominating display that saw him spend the majority of the stage in the early breakaway.
"I don't know how I did that," Edmondson remarked. "Coming to the finish on the last climb we got caught and I thought that was it, so I went to the back of the bunch, but somehow I found some fresh legs. The boys gave me an awesome lead out to the end."
Huon-Genesys controlled the race in defence of race leader Jai Crawford by letting an early break of seven riders go up the road. The break included eventual stage winner Edmondson, Thomas Hamilton (VIS), Ben Grenda (Polygon), Malcom Rudolph (Drapac), Alex Ray (Target Trek), Darcey Woolley (African Wildlife Safari) and Alistair Donohoe (search2retain) with all riders contributing to drive the group's lead out to nearly seven minutes.
A determined chase by the Huon-Genesys team, however, kept the break in check coming into the last part of the race. Rudolph attacked solo with 25km to go and got out to nearly two minutes but was reeled in within the final kilometre with Edmondson proving too strong for those still in the peloton.
"I didn't really know what I was doing at the start, I just wanted to get out of there, so I made that little break and the boys rode pretty well," said Edmondson. "That was lucky because I lost a bit of time yesterday, meaning I could just sit on the back of the break and save my legs."
"The gap went out ridiculously fast," Edmondson continued. "We all considered what was going on back there, but we just thought Huon-Genesys were controlling it and [must have been] confident their climbers could hit it over the climbs.
"I didn't quite hold on but I had a good day out," Rudolph said post-race. "We thought we had to get a guy in the move and hopefully it would stay away and we'd get a stage win. It wasn't to be, but we all had a go," he said.
Huon-Genesys retained their top five positions on the general classification, with the leader’s jersey being passed from Jai Crawford to Nathan Earle due to a higher stage placing.
"The boys rode really well today and they're all looking really strong," Earle said. "It wasn't really the plan for me to take yellow today, but we're in it now and we'll try to defend it."
Jack Haig retains a near two minute hold on the young rider classification and Hamilton moved into KOM lead after winning both of the categorised climbs on offer throughout the stage. Huon-Genesys hold a strong 5:24 lead in the team classification ahead of Drapac Cycling, with CharterMason sitting in third, 5:36 down.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alex Edmondson (SA) Euride Racing
|3:31:34
|2
|William Walker (Vic) Drapac Cycling
|3
|Luke Parker (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
|4
|Patrick Shaw (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Brodie Talbot (NSW) Caterpillar
|6
|Caleb Jones (NSW) Gpm Data#3
|7
|Jordan Kerby (Qld) Budget Forklifts
|8
|Bernard Sulzberger (Tas) Drapac Cycling
|9
|Nathan Earle (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Blair Windsor (NSW) Budget Forklifts
|11
|Robbie Hucker (Vic) Drapac Cycling
|12
|Marc Williams (ACT) Budget Forklifts
|13
|Tyler Spurrell (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|14
|Jai Crawford (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Sam Crome (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
|16
|James Swadling (NSW) Goodstone Group
|17
|Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Rhys Gillett (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|19
|James Szollosi (Qld) Caterpillar
|20
|Lachlan Edwards (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team
|21
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling
|22
|Zane Hunter (Vic) Seight Test Team P/B The Biomechanics
|23
|Morgan Smith (NZl) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
|24
|Nathan Elliott (Vic) Caterpillar
|25
|Joshua Prete (Qld) Budget Forklifts
|26
|Oliver Martin (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
|27
|Ben Dyball (NSW) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Jesse Ewart (NSW) Gpm Data#3
|29
|Jayden Copp (Qld) Caterpillar
|30
|Peter Hatton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|31
|Mathew Marshall (NZl) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|32
|Jacob Restall (Qld) Caterpillar
|33
|Jeremy Cameron (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|34
|Jason Spencer (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
|35
|Taylor Gunman (NZl) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
|36
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
|37
|Sam Mccallum (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
|38
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|39
|Cal Britten (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au
|40
|Eric Sheppard (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au
|41
|Jordan Davies (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team
|42
|Nicholas Katsonis (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
|43
|Samuel Nelson (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team
|44
|Samuel Davis (WA) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|45
|Justin Gassner (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
|46
|Chris Jory (NSW) Gpm Data#3
|47
|Saxon Irvine (NSW) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team
|48
|Timothy Cameron (ACT) St George Skoda Hp Team
|49
|Malcolm Rudolph (Qld) Drapac Cycling
|50
|Oscar Stevenson (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
|51
|Steven Waite (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|52
|Daniel O'keefe (NSW) Gpm Data#3
|53
|Darren Lapthorne (Vic) Drapac Cycling
|54
|Zac Quinn (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|55
|Mitchell Cooper (Vic) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|56
|Jay Dutton (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team
|57
|Fergus Sully (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
|58
|Cameron Bayly (SA) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au
|59
|Karl Evans (SA) Budget Forklifts
|60
|Mark O'Brien (Vic) Euride Racing
|61
|Stuart Smith (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au
|62
|Daniel Molyneux (NZl) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team
|63
|Josh Aldridge (NZl) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team
|64
|Peter Herzig (Qld) Budget Forklifts
|65
|Matthew Clark (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
|66
|Rowan Dever (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
|67
|Henry Morley (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|68
|Lachlan Ambrose (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
|69
|Alexander Morgan (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
|70
|Harry Carpenter (SA) Euride Racing
|71
|John Walker (Vic) Drapac Cycling
|0:00:13
|72
|James Rendall (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:00:30
|73
|Alistair Donohoe (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au
|0:02:22
|74
|Joel Strachan (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
|75
|Jack Mcculloch (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team
|76
|Jeremy Scott (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team
|77
|Gerald Evans (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
|78
|Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|79
|Aaron Watts (NSW) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team
|80
|Andrew Roe (SA) Euride Racing
|81
|Alexander Porter (SA) Euride Racing
|82
|Callum Scotson (SA) Euride Racing
|83
|Jack Hogan (SA) Goodstone Group
|84
|Shaun O'Callaghan (Vic) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
|85
|Nick Bensley (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
|86
|Ben Carman (Qld) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team
|87
|Daniel Nelson (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|88
|Scott Bradburn (NSW) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team
|0:03:30
|89
|Andrew Clarkson (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
|0:04:09
|90
|Jason Rigg (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
|0:05:55
|91
|Thomas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
|92
|Jacob Langham (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
|0:07:03
|93
|Alex Clements (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:05
|94
|Luca Giacomin (Vic) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
|0:08:07
|95
|Daniel Bonello (NSW) Gpm Data#3
|0:08:46
|96
|Alexander Ray (NZl) Target Trek Racing Team
|0:09:06
|97
|Matthew Gassner (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
|98
|Ben Grenda (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
|0:13:54
|99
|Oliver Kent-Spark (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au
|0:16:23
|100
|Nicholas Horsley (Tas) Goodstone Group
|101
|Vaughan Bowman (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
|102
|Darcy Woolley (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|103
|Matthew Leonard (Vic) Seight Test Team P/B The Biomechanics
|0:16:50
|104
|Ivan Michelin-Beard (Vic) Seight Test Team P/B The Biomechanics
|105
|Michael Hale (Vic) Seight Test Team P/B The Biomechanics
|106
|Aaron Slavik (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:17:25
|107
|Lucas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
|0:20:39
|108
|William Derham (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
|0:29:28
|109
|Jonathan Stephens (SA) Goodstone Group
|0:33:34
|DNF
|Kristian Juel (Qld) Budget Forklifts
|DNF
|Robert Mccarthy (Vic) Euride Racing
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Grenda (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
|3
|pts
|2
|Alexander Ray (NZl) Target Trek Racing Team
|2
|3
|Thomas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Ray (NZl) Target Trek Racing Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Ben Grenda (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
|2
|3
|Darcy Woolley (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alex Edmondson (SA) Euride Racing
|5
|pts
|2
|William Walker (Vic) Drapac Cycling
|3
|3
|Luke Parker (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
|2
|4
|Patrick Shaw (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Alexander Ray (NZl) Target Trek Racing Team
|3
|3
|Malcolm Rudolph (Qld) Drapac Cycling
|2
|4
|Alex Edmondson (SA) Euride Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Alexander Ray (NZl) Target Trek Racing Team
|3
|3
|Malcolm Rudolph (Qld) Drapac Cycling
|2
|4
|Alex Edmondson (SA) Euride Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Drapac Cycling
|10:34:42
|2
|Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers
|3
|Budget Forklifts
|4
|Caterpillar
|5
|African Wildlife Safaris
|6
|CharterMason Drapac Development Team
|7
|GPM Data#3
|8
|St George Skoda HP
|9
|Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|10
|Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road
|11
|Euride Racing
|12
|search2retain p/b health.com.au
|13
|Downer EDi Mining National
|14
|Team Polygon Australia
|0:02:22
|15
|Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
|16
|Target Trek Racing Team
|17
|Goodstone Group
|0:18:45
|18
|Seight Test Team p/b
|0:33:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathan Earle (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|4:17:58
|2
|Jai Crawford (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Ben Dyball (NSW) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:28
|6
|William Walker (Vic) Drapac Cycling
|0:01:43
|7
|Bernard Sulzberger (Tas) Drapac Cycling
|0:01:48
|8
|Robbie Hucker (Vic) Drapac Cycling
|9
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling
|10
|Sam Crome (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
|0:01:52
|11
|Jason Spencer (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
|12
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
|13
|Matthew Clark (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
|14
|Nicholas Katsonis (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
|0:01:54
|15
|Blair Windsor (NSW) Budget Forklifts
|0:01:57
|16
|Marc Williams (ACT) Budget Forklifts
|17
|Joshua Prete (Qld) Budget Forklifts
|18
|Karl Evans (SA) Budget Forklifts
|19
|Peter Herzig (Qld) Budget Forklifts
|20
|Brodie Talbot (NSW) Caterpillar
|0:03:00
|21
|James Szollosi (Qld) Caterpillar
|22
|Tyler Spurrell (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|23
|Jayden Copp (Qld) Caterpillar
|24
|Jacob Restall (Qld) Caterpillar
|25
|Rhys Gillett (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|26
|Saxon Irvine (NSW) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team
|27
|Oscar Stevenson (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
|28
|Daniel Molyneux (NZl) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team
|29
|Josh Aldridge (NZl) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team
|30
|Mark O'Brien (Vic) Euride Racing
|31
|Eric Sheppard (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au
|32
|Cal Britten (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au
|33
|Steven Waite (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|34
|Mathew Marshall (NZl) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|35
|Peter Hatton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|36
|Jordan Davies (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team
|37
|Zac Quinn (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|38
|James Swadling (NSW) Goodstone Group
|39
|Harry Carpenter (SA) Euride Racing
|40
|Caleb Jones (NSW) Gpm Data#3
|41
|Oliver Martin (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
|42
|Timothy Cameron (ACT) St George Skoda Hp Team
|43
|Alexander Morgan (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
|44
|Cameron Bayly (SA) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au
|45
|Jay Dutton (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team
|46
|Stuart Smith (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au
|47
|Zane Hunter (Vic) Seight Test Team P/B The Biomechanics
|48
|Sam Mccallum (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
|49
|Fergus Sully (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
|50
|Justin Gassner (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
|51
|Mitchell Cooper (Vic) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|52
|Rowan Dever (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
|53
|Jesse Ewart (NSW) Gpm Data#3
|54
|Henry Morley (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|55
|Chris Jory (NSW) Gpm Data#3
|56
|Daniel O'keefe (NSW) Gpm Data#3
|57
|Morgan Smith (NZl) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
|0:03:03
|58
|Darren Lapthorne (Vic) Drapac Cycling
|0:03:13
|59
|Nathan Elliott (Vic) Caterpillar
|0:04:39
|60
|Patrick Shaw (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:19
|61
|Samuel Davis (WA) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:20
|62
|Aaron Watts (NSW) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team
|0:05:22
|63
|Andrew Roe (SA) Euride Racing
|64
|Callum Scotson (SA) Euride Racing
|65
|Alistair Donohoe (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au
|66
|Jeremy Scott (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team
|67
|Shaun O'Callaghan (Vic) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
|68
|Gerald Evans (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
|69
|Jack Hogan (SA) Goodstone Group
|70
|Taylor Gunman (NZl) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
|0:05:26
|71
|Jeremy Cameron (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:05:35
|72
|Malcolm Rudolph (Qld) Drapac Cycling
|0:06:23
|73
|Ben Carman (Qld) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team
|0:06:48
|74
|Jordan Kerby (Qld) Budget Forklifts
|0:07:00
|75
|Andrew Clarkson (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
|0:07:09
|76
|Alex Edmondson (SA) Euride Racing
|0:07:23
|77
|Nick Bensley (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
|0:07:48
|78
|Luke Parker (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
|0:08:05
|79
|Thomas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
|0:08:51
|80
|Lachlan Ambrose (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
|0:09:22
|81
|Joel Strachan (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
|0:09:54
|82
|James Rendall (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:10:21
|83
|Lachlan Edwards (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team
|0:10:32
|84
|Samuel Nelson (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team
|85
|Scott Bradburn (NSW) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team
|86
|John Walker (Vic) Drapac Cycling
|0:10:36
|87
|Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:10:42
|88
|Luca Giacomin (Vic) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
|0:11:07
|89
|Daniel Bonello (NSW) Gpm Data#3
|0:11:46
|90
|Alexander Ray (NZl) Target Trek Racing Team
|0:11:59
|91
|Daniel Nelson (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:12:20
|92
|Alexander Porter (SA) Euride Racing
|0:12:22
|93
|Alex Clements (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:25
|94
|Jack Mcculloch (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team
|0:13:01
|95
|Jason Rigg (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
|0:15:23
|96
|Jacob Langham (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
|0:16:31
|97
|Matthew Gassner (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
|0:16:38
|98
|Ben Grenda (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
|0:16:49
|99
|Vaughan Bowman (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
|0:19:23
|100
|Nicholas Horsley (Tas) Goodstone Group
|101
|Matthew Leonard (Vic) Seight Test Team P/B The Biomechanics
|0:19:50
|102
|Ivan Michelin-Beard (Vic) Seight Test Team P/B The Biomechanics
|103
|Michael Hale (Vic) Seight Test Team P/B The Biomechanics
|104
|Lucas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
|0:23:39
|105
|Oliver Kent-Spark (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au
|0:25:07
|106
|Darcy Woolley (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:25:55
|107
|Aaron Slavik (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:26:25
|108
|Jonathan Stephens (SA) Goodstone Group
|0:36:34
|109
|William Derham (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
|0:38:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alex Edmondson (SA) Euride Racing
|5
|pts
|2
|Alexander Ray (NZl) Target Trek Racing Team
|5
|3
|Ben Grenda (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
|5
|4
|William Walker (Vic) Drapac Cycling
|3
|5
|Luke Parker (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
|2
|6
|Patrick Shaw (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|1
|7
|Thomas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
|1
|8
|Darcy Woolley (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Alexander Ray (NZl) Target Trek Racing Team
|6
|3
|Malcolm Rudolph (Qld) Drapac Cycling
|3
|4
|Alex Edmondson (SA) Euride Racing
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|4:17:58
|2
|Sam Crome (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
|0:01:52
|3
|Nicholas Katsonis (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
|0:01:54
|4
|Jacob Restall (Qld) Caterpillar
|0:03:00
|5
|Oscar Stevenson (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
|6
|Zac Quinn (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|7
|Harry Carpenter (SA) Euride Racing
|8
|Oliver Martin (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
|9
|Alexander Morgan (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
|10
|Jay Dutton (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers
|12:53:54
|2
|Drapac Cycling
|0:05:24
|3
|CharterMason Drapac Development Team
|0:05:36
|4
|Budget Forklifts
|0:05:51
|5
|Caterpillar
|0:09:00
|6
|African Wildlife Safaris
|7
|Downer EDi Mining National
|8
|Euride Racing
|9
|GPM Data#3
|10
|Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road
|11
|St George Skoda HP
|12
|Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|13
|search2retain p/b health.com.au
|14
|Target Trek Racing Team
|0:11:22
|15
|Team Polygon Australia
|16
|Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
|17
|Goodstone Group
|0:27:45
|18
|Seight Test Team p/b
|0:42:40
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Merckx mourns death of 'good friend' Poulidor'The cycling world loses a monument, an icon' says Belgian of his old rival
-
Raymond Poulidor dies aged 83French cycling icon passes away after long spell in hospital
-
Romain Bardet set to miss 2020 Tour de FranceFrenchman targets Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a España
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy