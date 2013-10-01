Lapthorne wins gruelling Stage 3
Haig takes yellow, Huon-Genesys weather Drapac storm
Stage 3: Hamilton - Lake St Clair
Darren Lapthorne has won an epic 104km stage three of the Caterpillar Tour of Tasmania that saw Drapac Cycling take the fight right up to the Huon-Genesys team. Lapthorne won from a four man breakaway over Jack Haig (Huon-Genesys), teammate Robbie Hucker with Brodie Talbot (Caterpillar) finishing just off the pace after being distanced in the final kilometres.
Haig came into the stage 1:48 ahead of Hucker, 3:00 in front of Talbot and 3:13 ahead of Lapthorne on the general classification and thus the situation remained comfortable for the Huon-Genesys squad as Haig was towed to the race lead by his three breakaway companions.
The move, however, was not free of risk for the Huon-Genesys squad as their five man stranglehold on the race GC has been reduced to a one man battle as Haig will now have to fend off attacks from Hucker, Lapthorne and Talbot in the coming days.
"To come away with the yellow is a bit of a bonus, and it will be interesting to see how it goes for the rest of the tour – hopefully we can keep it," said Haig after moving into the overall lead.
Riders departed on a wet and cold morning in Hamilton with reports of temperatures as low as three degrees at the stage finish at Lake St Clair doing little to boost their enthusiasm.
It took a while for the right selection of riders to gain a significant advantage but the once correct combination of seven riders found their way off the front of the peloton they quickly built their lead to over three minutes by the 30km mark.
Riders present in the break were Floris Goesinnen (Drapac), Rowan Dever (Target Trek), Gerald Evans (Polygon), Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts), Nick Bensley (CharterMason) and Daniel O'Keefe (GPM Data#3).
The time gap was out to four minutes over the top of the first KOM of the day where Dever crossed the line ahead of Herzig and Goesinnen with 65km still to race.
Soon after, a chase group of nine riders began bridging from the peloton to the leading group of seven. As the race progressed onto the difficult second KOM of the day, 4.4km at nearly 7%, four riders emerged from the chase group and passed the break to move into the lead of race.
Lapthorne, Hucker and Talbot were pushing the pace of the three man group whilst Jack Haig was playing the role of policeman for the Huon-Genesys team.
With 30km left to race, what remained of the original break, and the chasers that had bridged across, totalled roughly 30 riders and they sat 1:30 behind the leading quartet. There remained time for a coordinated chase to bring the race back together, but a lack of cohesion saw the four off the front extend their lead out to over three minutes with 10km to race.
No attacks came until the final kilometres when Haig and Lapthorne got a gap on Talbot and Hucker. Hucker made it back across as Lapthorne closed out a very successful stage for the Drapac team as Haig snuck in for second.
"The plan was really to set Robbie Hucker back into contention, because he's almost a minute in front of me in the general classification," Lapthorne explained. "We planned to get away with one of the Huon-Genesys guys because if we didn't, we knew we'd have the whole team chasing pretty hard.
"Once we had the right combination of riders away we all committed and it just worked out perfectly. I got the stage win and Robbie is second on general classification so we're right back in this race," Lapthorne said.
Race leader at the start of the day, Nathan Earle (Huon-Genesys), remained positive despite dropping down to sixth on the general classification.
"It was a really good result for Jack, he's up there now in the leader's jersey and still has a good gap on the rest of the guys," Earle said. "Obviously it's a little bit disappointing that we were so far back in the peloton, but that's just racing and there was nothing we could really do about that.
"Jai [Crawford] and I have only dropped down a few places, so we're still right up there, and Jack's in the lead – so things for the team are good," Earle said.
There were no changes in the sprint and king of the mountain classifications as Alexander Ray (Target Trek) and Thomas Hamilton (VIS) held their respective jerseys. Along with the overall race lead, Haig also continues to hold the best young rider's jersey whilst Drapac reduced Huon-Genesys' lead in the team classification from 5:24 to 1:52.
The Tour of Tasmania continues tomorrow with action a plenty on the difficult 93km stage from Launceston to Grindewald where riders will crest a tough 8% 2.5km climb with just four kilometres to race.
More to come
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Darren Lapthorne (Vic) Drapac Cycling
|2:55:42
|2
|Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Robbie Hucker (Vic) Drapac Cycling
|4
|Brodie Talbot (NSW) Caterpillar
|0:00:08
|5
|William Walker (Vic) Drapac Cycling
|0:03:32
|6
|Jordan Kerby (Qld) Budget Forklifts
|7
|Callum Scotson (SA) Euride Racing
|8
|Harry Carpenter (SA) Euride Racing
|9
|James Szollosi (Qld) Caterpillar
|10
|Joshua Prete (Qld) Budget Forklifts
|11
|Lucas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
|12
|Nathan Earle (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Nathan Elliott (Vic) Caterpillar
|14
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling
|15
|Jason Spencer (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
|16
|Jacob Restall (Qld) Caterpillar
|17
|Jai Crawford (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Jordan Davies (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team
|19
|Justin Gassner (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
|20
|Eric Sheppard (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au
|21
|Oscar Stevenson (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
|22
|Ben Dyball (NSW) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Mitchell Cooper (Vic) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|24
|Oliver Martin (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
|25
|Mark O'Brien (Vic) Euride Racing
|26
|Karl Evans (SA) Budget Forklifts
|27
|Josh Aldridge (NZl) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team
|28
|Matthew Clark (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
|29
|Andrew Roe (SA) Euride Racing
|30
|Peter Herzig (Qld) Budget Forklifts
|31
|Nick Bensley (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
|32
|Rowan Dever (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
|33
|Timothy Cameron (ACT) St George Skoda Hp Team
|34
|Alexander Morgan (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
|35
|Daniel Molyneux (NZl) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team
|0:14:37
|36
|Sam Mccallum (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
|37
|Fergus Sully (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
|0:18:28
|38
|James Swadling (NSW) Goodstone Group
|39
|Tyler Spurrell (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|40
|Rhys Gillett (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|41
|Gerald Evans (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
|42
|Jesse Ewart (NSW) Gpm Data#3
|43
|Alistair Donohoe (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au
|44
|Mathew Marshall (NZl) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|45
|Henry Morley (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|46
|Morgan Smith (NZl) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
|47
|Jeremy Cameron (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|48
|Lachlan Edwards (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team
|49
|Sam Crome (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
|50
|Jayden Copp (Qld) Caterpillar
|51
|Cameron Bayly (SA) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au
|52
|Patrick Shaw (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|53
|Caleb Jones (NSW) Gpm Data#3
|54
|Samuel Davis (WA) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|55
|Zane Hunter (Vic) Seight Test Team P/B The Biomechanics
|56
|Saxon Irvine (NSW) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team
|57
|Nicholas Katsonis (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
|58
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|59
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
|60
|Daniel O'Keefe (NSW) Gpm Data#3
|61
|Alexander Porter (SA) Euride Racing
|62
|Bernard Sulzberger (Tas) Drapac Cycling
|63
|Steven Waite (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|64
|Zac Quinn (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|65
|Thomas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
|66
|Alexander Ray (NZl) Target Trek Racing Team
|67
|Stuart Smith (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au
|0:27:58
|68
|Matthew Leonard (Vic) Seight Test Team P/B The Biomechanics
|69
|Chris Jory (NSW) Gpm Data#3
|70
|Scott Bradburn (NSW) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team
|71
|Jack Mcculloch (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team
|72
|Andrew Clarkson (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
|73
|Alex Clements (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|74
|Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|75
|Alex Edmondson (SA) Euride Racing
|76
|Peter Hatton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|77
|Jason Rigg (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
|78
|Joel Strachan (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
|79
|Luca Giacomin (Vic) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
|80
|Lachlan Ambrose (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
|81
|Daniel Nelson (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|82
|Darcy Woolley (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|83
|Luke Parker (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
|84
|Jack Hogan (SA) Goodstone Group
|85
|Matthew Gassner (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
|86
|Samuel Nelson (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team
|87
|Jonathan Stephens (SA) Goodstone Group
|88
|Jay Dutton (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team
|89
|Ben Grenda (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
|90
|Jacob Langham (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
|91
|Oliver Kent-Spark (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au
|92
|Jeremy Scott (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team
|93
|John Walker (Vic) Drapac Cycling
|94
|James Rendall (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|95
|William Derham (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
|96
|Aaron Watts (NSW) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team
|97
|Cal Britten (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au
|98
|Nicholas Horsley (Tas) Goodstone Group
|99
|Taylor Gunman (NZl) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
|100
|Vaughan Bowman (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
|101
|Malcolm Rudolph (Qld) Drapac Cycling
|102
|Shaun O'Callaghan (Vic) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
|103
|Ben Carman (Qld) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team
|104
|Michael Hale (Vic) Seight Test Team P/B The Biomechanics
|105
|Daniel Bonello (NSW) Gpm Data#3
|106
|Marc Williams (ACT) Budget Forklifts
|DNF
|Ivan Michelin-Beard (Vic) Seight Test Team P/B The Biomechanics
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Ray (NZl) Target Trek Racing Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Shaun O'Callaghan (Vic) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Jacob Restall (Qld) Caterpillar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robbie Hucker (Vic) Drapac Cycling
|3
|pts
|2
|Darren Lapthorne (Vic) Drapac Cycling
|2
|3
|Brodie Talbot (NSW) Caterpillar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Darren Lapthorne (Vic) Drapac Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Robbie Hucker (Vic) Drapac Cycling
|2
|4
|Brodie Talbot (NSW) Caterpillar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rowan Dever (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Peter Herzig (Qld) Budget Forklifts
|3
|3
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling
|2
|4
|Nick Bensley (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brodie Talbot (NSW) Caterpillar
|5
|pts
|2
|Darren Lapthorne (Vic) Drapac Cycling
|3
|3
|Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Robbie Hucker (Vic) Drapac Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Drapac Cycling
|8:50:38
|2
|Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:03:32
|3
|Caterpillar
|0:03:40
|4
|Euride Racing
|0:07:04
|5
|Budget Forklifts
|6
|Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road
|7
|CharterMason Drapac Development Team
|8
|St George Skoda HP
|0:22:00
|9
|Team Polygon Australia
|0:33:05
|10
|Downer EDi Mining National
|11
|Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:36:56
|12
|search2retain p/b health.com.au
|13
|Target Trek Racing Team
|14
|African Wildlife Safaris
|0:51:52
|15
|GPM Data#3
|16
|Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
|0:55:56
|17
|Goodstone Group
|1:10:52
|18
|Seight Test Team p/b
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|7:13:34
|2
|Robbie Hucker (Vic) Drapac Cycling
|0:01:48
|3
|Darren Lapthorne (Vic) Drapac Cycling
|0:03:05
|4
|Brodie Talbot (NSW) Caterpillar
|0:03:09
|5
|Nathan Earle (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:38
|6
|Jai Crawford (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Ben Dyball (NSW) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:06
|8
|William Walker (Vic) Drapac Cycling
|0:05:21
|9
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling
|0:05:26
|10
|Jason Spencer (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
|0:05:30
|11
|Matthew Clark (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
|12
|Joshua Prete (Qld) Budget Forklifts
|0:05:35
|13
|Karl Evans (SA) Budget Forklifts
|14
|Peter Herzig (Qld) Budget Forklifts
|15
|Jacob Restall (Qld) Caterpillar
|0:06:37
|16
|James Szollosi (Qld) Caterpillar
|0:06:38
|17
|Oscar Stevenson (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
|18
|Harry Carpenter (SA) Euride Racing
|19
|Eric Sheppard (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au
|20
|Jordan Davies (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team
|21
|Mark O'Brien (Vic) Euride Racing
|22
|Josh Aldridge (NZl) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team
|23
|Oliver Martin (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
|24
|Justin Gassner (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
|25
|Timothy Cameron (ACT) St George Skoda Hp Team
|26
|Alexander Morgan (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
|27
|Mitchell Cooper (Vic) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|28
|Rowan Dever (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
|29
|Nathan Elliott (Vic) Caterpillar
|0:08:17
|30
|Callum Scotson (SA) Euride Racing
|0:09:00
|31
|Andrew Roe (SA) Euride Racing
|32
|Jordan Kerby (Qld) Budget Forklifts
|0:10:38
|33
|Nick Bensley (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
|0:11:26
|34
|Daniel Molyneux (NZl) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team
|0:17:43
|35
|Sam Mccallum (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
|36
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:34
|37
|Bernard Sulzberger (Tas) Drapac Cycling
|0:20:22
|38
|Sam Crome (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
|0:20:26
|39
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
|40
|Nicholas Katsonis (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
|0:20:28
|41
|Tyler Spurrell (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:21:34
|42
|Rhys Gillett (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|43
|Jayden Copp (Qld) Caterpillar
|44
|Saxon Irvine (NSW) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team
|45
|James Swadling (NSW) Goodstone Group
|46
|Mathew Marshall (NZl) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|47
|Fergus Sully (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
|48
|Steven Waite (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|49
|Caleb Jones (NSW) Gpm Data#3
|50
|Cameron Bayly (SA) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au
|51
|Zac Quinn (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|52
|Zane Hunter (Vic) Seight Test Team P/B The Biomechanics
|53
|Jesse Ewart (NSW) Gpm Data#3
|54
|Henry Morley (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|55
|Daniel O'Keefe (NSW) Gpm Data#3
|56
|Morgan Smith (NZl) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
|0:21:37
|57
|Patrick Shaw (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|0:23:53
|58
|Samuel Davis (WA) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|0:23:54
|59
|Alistair Donohoe (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au
|0:23:56
|60
|Gerald Evans (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
|61
|Jeremy Cameron (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:24:09
|62
|Lucas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
|0:27:17
|63
|Thomas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
|0:27:25
|64
|Lachlan Edwards (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team
|0:29:06
|65
|Marc Williams (ACT) Budget Forklifts
|0:30:01
|66
|Alexander Ray (NZl) Target Trek Racing Team
|0:30:30
|67
|Alexander Porter (SA) Euride Racing
|0:30:56
|68
|Peter Hatton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:31:04
|69
|Stuart Smith (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au
|70
|Cal Britten (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au
|71
|Jay Dutton (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team
|72
|Chris Jory (NSW) Gpm Data#3
|73
|Shaun O'Callaghan (Vic) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
|0:33:24
|74
|Aaron Watts (NSW) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team
|0:33:26
|75
|Jeremy Scott (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team
|76
|Jack Hogan (SA) Goodstone Group
|77
|Taylor Gunman (NZl) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
|0:33:30
|78
|Malcolm Rudolph (Qld) Drapac Cycling
|0:34:27
|79
|Ben Carman (Qld) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team
|0:34:52
|80
|Andrew Clarkson (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
|0:35:13
|81
|Alex Edmondson (SA) Euride Racing
|0:35:27
|82
|Luke Parker (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
|0:36:09
|83
|Lachlan Ambrose (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
|0:37:26
|84
|Joel Strachan (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
|0:37:58
|85
|James Rendall (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:38:25
|86
|Scott Bradburn (NSW) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team
|0:38:36
|87
|Samuel Nelson (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team
|88
|John Walker (Vic) Drapac Cycling
|0:38:40
|89
|Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:38:46
|90
|Luca Giacomin (Vic) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
|0:39:11
|91
|Daniel Bonello (NSW) Gpm Data#3
|0:39:50
|92
|Daniel Nelson (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:40:24
|93
|Alex Clements (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|0:40:29
|94
|Jack Mcculloch (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team
|0:41:05
|95
|Jason Rigg (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
|0:43:27
|96
|Jacob Langham (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
|0:44:35
|97
|Matthew Gassner (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
|0:44:42
|98
|Ben Grenda (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
|0:44:53
|99
|Vaughan Bowman (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
|0:47:27
|100
|Nicholas Horsley (Tas) Goodstone Group
|101
|Matthew Leonard (Vic) Seight Test Team P/B The Biomechanics
|0:47:54
|102
|Michael Hale (Vic) Seight Test Team P/B The Biomechanics
|103
|Oliver Kent-Spark (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au
|0:53:11
|104
|Darcy Woolley (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:53:59
|105
|Jonathan Stephens (SA) Goodstone Group
|1:04:38
|106
|William Derham (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
|1:06:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Ray (NZl) Target Trek Racing Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Darren Lapthorne (Vic) Drapac Cycling
|7
|3
|Alex Edmondson (SA) Euride Racing
|5
|4
|Robbie Hucker (Vic) Drapac Cycling
|5
|5
|Ben Grenda (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
|5
|6
|Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|3
|7
|William Walker (Vic) Drapac Cycling
|3
|8
|Brodie Talbot (NSW) Caterpillar
|2
|9
|Shaun O'Callaghan (Vic) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
|2
|10
|Luke Parker (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
|2
|11
|Jacob Restall (Qld) Caterpillar
|1
|12
|Patrick Shaw (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|1
|13
|Thomas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
|1
|14
|Darcy Woolley (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Alexander Ray (NZl) Target Trek Racing Team
|6
|3
|Brodie Talbot (NSW) Caterpillar
|5
|4
|Rowan Dever (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
|5
|5
|Darren Lapthorne (Vic) Drapac Cycling
|3
|6
|Peter Herzig (Qld) Budget Forklifts
|3
|7
|Malcolm Rudolph (Qld) Drapac Cycling
|3
|8
|Alex Edmondson (SA) Euride Racing
|3
|9
|Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|2
|10
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling
|2
|11
|Robbie Hucker (Vic) Drapac Cycling
|1
|12
|Nick Bensley (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|7:13:34
|2
|Jacob Restall (Qld) Caterpillar
|0:06:37
|3
|Oscar Stevenson (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
|0:06:38
|4
|Harry Carpenter (SA) Euride Racing
|5
|Oliver Martin (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
|6
|Justin Gassner (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
|7
|Alexander Morgan (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
|8
|Mitchell Cooper (Vic) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|9
|Callum Scotson (SA) Euride Racing
|0:09:00
|10
|Sam Mccallum (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
|0:17:43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers
|21:48:04
|2
|Drapac Cycling
|0:01:52
|3
|Caterpillar
|0:09:08
|4
|CharterMason Drapac Development Team
|5
|Budget Forklifts
|0:09:23
|6
|Euride Racing
|0:12:32
|7
|Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road
|8
|St George Skoda HP
|0:27:28
|9
|Downer EDi Mining National
|0:38:33
|10
|Team Polygon Australia
|0:40:55
|11
|Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:42:24
|12
|search2retain p/b health.com.au
|13
|Target Trek Racing Team
|0:44:46
|14
|African Wildlife Safaris
|0:57:20
|15
|GPM Data#3
|16
|Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
|1:03:46
|17
|Goodstone Group
|1:35:05
|18
|Seight Test Team p/b
|1:50:00
