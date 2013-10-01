Image 1 of 6 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac) with a brilliant win at Lake St Clair (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 2 of 6 Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts) leads the early break up a climb (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 3 of 6 Nathan Earle (Huon-Genesys) in the race leader's yellow jersey (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 4 of 6 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac) leads Brodie Talbot (Caterpillar) (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 5 of 6 The Stage 3 podium: Jack Haig (Huon-Genesys), Darren Lapthorne, Robbie Hucker (Drapac) (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 6 of 6 Jack Haig (Huon-Genesys) now leads the race (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)

Darren Lapthorne has won an epic 104km stage three of the Caterpillar Tour of Tasmania that saw Drapac Cycling take the fight right up to the Huon-Genesys team. Lapthorne won from a four man breakaway over Jack Haig (Huon-Genesys), teammate Robbie Hucker with Brodie Talbot (Caterpillar) finishing just off the pace after being distanced in the final kilometres.

Haig came into the stage 1:48 ahead of Hucker, 3:00 in front of Talbot and 3:13 ahead of Lapthorne on the general classification and thus the situation remained comfortable for the Huon-Genesys squad as Haig was towed to the race lead by his three breakaway companions.

The move, however, was not free of risk for the Huon-Genesys squad as their five man stranglehold on the race GC has been reduced to a one man battle as Haig will now have to fend off attacks from Hucker, Lapthorne and Talbot in the coming days.

"To come away with the yellow is a bit of a bonus, and it will be interesting to see how it goes for the rest of the tour – hopefully we can keep it," said Haig after moving into the overall lead.

Riders departed on a wet and cold morning in Hamilton with reports of temperatures as low as three degrees at the stage finish at Lake St Clair doing little to boost their enthusiasm.

It took a while for the right selection of riders to gain a significant advantage but the once correct combination of seven riders found their way off the front of the peloton they quickly built their lead to over three minutes by the 30km mark.

Riders present in the break were Floris Goesinnen (Drapac), Rowan Dever (Target Trek), Gerald Evans (Polygon), Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts), Nick Bensley (CharterMason) and Daniel O'Keefe (GPM Data#3).

The time gap was out to four minutes over the top of the first KOM of the day where Dever crossed the line ahead of Herzig and Goesinnen with 65km still to race.

Soon after, a chase group of nine riders began bridging from the peloton to the leading group of seven. As the race progressed onto the difficult second KOM of the day, 4.4km at nearly 7%, four riders emerged from the chase group and passed the break to move into the lead of race.

Lapthorne, Hucker and Talbot were pushing the pace of the three man group whilst Jack Haig was playing the role of policeman for the Huon-Genesys team.

With 30km left to race, what remained of the original break, and the chasers that had bridged across, totalled roughly 30 riders and they sat 1:30 behind the leading quartet. There remained time for a coordinated chase to bring the race back together, but a lack of cohesion saw the four off the front extend their lead out to over three minutes with 10km to race.

No attacks came until the final kilometres when Haig and Lapthorne got a gap on Talbot and Hucker. Hucker made it back across as Lapthorne closed out a very successful stage for the Drapac team as Haig snuck in for second.

"The plan was really to set Robbie Hucker back into contention, because he's almost a minute in front of me in the general classification," Lapthorne explained. "We planned to get away with one of the Huon-Genesys guys because if we didn't, we knew we'd have the whole team chasing pretty hard.

"Once we had the right combination of riders away we all committed and it just worked out perfectly. I got the stage win and Robbie is second on general classification so we're right back in this race," Lapthorne said.

Race leader at the start of the day, Nathan Earle (Huon-Genesys), remained positive despite dropping down to sixth on the general classification.

"It was a really good result for Jack, he's up there now in the leader's jersey and still has a good gap on the rest of the guys," Earle said. "Obviously it's a little bit disappointing that we were so far back in the peloton, but that's just racing and there was nothing we could really do about that.

"Jai [Crawford] and I have only dropped down a few places, so we're still right up there, and Jack's in the lead – so things for the team are good," Earle said.

There were no changes in the sprint and king of the mountain classifications as Alexander Ray (Target Trek) and Thomas Hamilton (VIS) held their respective jerseys. Along with the overall race lead, Haig also continues to hold the best young rider's jersey whilst Drapac reduced Huon-Genesys' lead in the team classification from 5:24 to 1:52.

The Tour of Tasmania continues tomorrow with action a plenty on the difficult 93km stage from Launceston to Grindewald where riders will crest a tough 8% 2.5km climb with just four kilometres to race.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Darren Lapthorne (Vic) Drapac Cycling 2:55:42 2 Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 3 Robbie Hucker (Vic) Drapac Cycling 4 Brodie Talbot (NSW) Caterpillar 0:00:08 5 William Walker (Vic) Drapac Cycling 0:03:32 6 Jordan Kerby (Qld) Budget Forklifts 7 Callum Scotson (SA) Euride Racing 8 Harry Carpenter (SA) Euride Racing 9 James Szollosi (Qld) Caterpillar 10 Joshua Prete (Qld) Budget Forklifts 11 Lucas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team 12 Nathan Earle (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 13 Nathan Elliott (Vic) Caterpillar 14 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling 15 Jason Spencer (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team 16 Jacob Restall (Qld) Caterpillar 17 Jai Crawford (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 18 Jordan Davies (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team 19 Justin Gassner (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team 20 Eric Sheppard (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au 21 Oscar Stevenson (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team 22 Ben Dyball (NSW) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 23 Mitchell Cooper (Vic) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 24 Oliver Martin (Tas) Team Polygon Australia 25 Mark O'Brien (Vic) Euride Racing 26 Karl Evans (SA) Budget Forklifts 27 Josh Aldridge (NZl) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team 28 Matthew Clark (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team 29 Andrew Roe (SA) Euride Racing 30 Peter Herzig (Qld) Budget Forklifts 31 Nick Bensley (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team 32 Rowan Dever (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team 33 Timothy Cameron (ACT) St George Skoda Hp Team 34 Alexander Morgan (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team 35 Daniel Molyneux (NZl) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team 0:14:37 36 Sam Mccallum (Tas) Team Polygon Australia 37 Fergus Sully (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team 0:18:28 38 James Swadling (NSW) Goodstone Group 39 Tyler Spurrell (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 40 Rhys Gillett (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 41 Gerald Evans (Tas) Team Polygon Australia 42 Jesse Ewart (NSW) Gpm Data#3 43 Alistair Donohoe (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au 44 Mathew Marshall (NZl) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 45 Henry Morley (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 46 Morgan Smith (NZl) Chartermason Drapac Development Team 47 Jeremy Cameron (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 48 Lachlan Edwards (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team 49 Sam Crome (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team 50 Jayden Copp (Qld) Caterpillar 51 Cameron Bayly (SA) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au 52 Patrick Shaw (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 53 Caleb Jones (NSW) Gpm Data#3 54 Samuel Davis (WA) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 55 Zane Hunter (Vic) Seight Test Team P/B The Biomechanics 56 Saxon Irvine (NSW) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team 57 Nicholas Katsonis (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team 58 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 59 Michael Torckler (NZl) Chartermason Drapac Development Team 60 Daniel O'Keefe (NSW) Gpm Data#3 61 Alexander Porter (SA) Euride Racing 62 Bernard Sulzberger (Tas) Drapac Cycling 63 Steven Waite (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 64 Zac Quinn (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 65 Thomas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team 66 Alexander Ray (NZl) Target Trek Racing Team 67 Stuart Smith (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au 0:27:58 68 Matthew Leonard (Vic) Seight Test Team P/B The Biomechanics 69 Chris Jory (NSW) Gpm Data#3 70 Scott Bradburn (NSW) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team 71 Jack Mcculloch (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team 72 Andrew Clarkson (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team 73 Alex Clements (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 74 Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 75 Alex Edmondson (SA) Euride Racing 76 Peter Hatton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 77 Jason Rigg (Tas) Team Polygon Australia 78 Joel Strachan (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team 79 Luca Giacomin (Vic) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team 80 Lachlan Ambrose (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team 81 Daniel Nelson (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 82 Darcy Woolley (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 83 Luke Parker (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team 84 Jack Hogan (SA) Goodstone Group 85 Matthew Gassner (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team 86 Samuel Nelson (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team 87 Jonathan Stephens (SA) Goodstone Group 88 Jay Dutton (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team 89 Ben Grenda (Tas) Team Polygon Australia 90 Jacob Langham (Tas) Team Polygon Australia 91 Oliver Kent-Spark (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au 92 Jeremy Scott (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team 93 John Walker (Vic) Drapac Cycling 94 James Rendall (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 95 William Derham (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team 96 Aaron Watts (NSW) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team 97 Cal Britten (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au 98 Nicholas Horsley (Tas) Goodstone Group 99 Taylor Gunman (NZl) Chartermason Drapac Development Team 100 Vaughan Bowman (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team 101 Malcolm Rudolph (Qld) Drapac Cycling 102 Shaun O'Callaghan (Vic) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team 103 Ben Carman (Qld) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team 104 Michael Hale (Vic) Seight Test Team P/B The Biomechanics 105 Daniel Bonello (NSW) Gpm Data#3 106 Marc Williams (ACT) Budget Forklifts DNF Ivan Michelin-Beard (Vic) Seight Test Team P/B The Biomechanics

Intermediate sprints - sprint 1 - Ouse # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Ray (NZl) Target Trek Racing Team 3 pts 2 Shaun O'Callaghan (Vic) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team 2 3 Jacob Restall (Qld) Caterpillar 1

Sprint 2 - Marlborough Hwy # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robbie Hucker (Vic) Drapac Cycling 3 pts 2 Darren Lapthorne (Vic) Drapac Cycling 2 3 Brodie Talbot (NSW) Caterpillar 1

Sprint 3 - Lake St Clair (stage finish) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Darren Lapthorne (Vic) Drapac Cycling 5 pts 2 Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Robbie Hucker (Vic) Drapac Cycling 2 4 Brodie Talbot (NSW) Caterpillar 1

King of the mountains - KOM 1 - Wayatinah (cat3) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rowan Dever (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team 5 pts 2 Peter Herzig (Qld) Budget Forklifts 3 3 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling 2 4 Nick Bensley (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team 1

KOM 2 - Tungatinah (cat3) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brodie Talbot (NSW) Caterpillar 5 pts 2 Darren Lapthorne (Vic) Drapac Cycling 3 3 Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 2 4 Robbie Hucker (Vic) Drapac Cycling 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Drapac Cycling 8:50:38 2 Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:03:32 3 Caterpillar 0:03:40 4 Euride Racing 0:07:04 5 Budget Forklifts 6 Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road 7 CharterMason Drapac Development Team 8 St George Skoda HP 0:22:00 9 Team Polygon Australia 0:33:05 10 Downer EDi Mining National 11 Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:36:56 12 search2retain p/b health.com.au 13 Target Trek Racing Team 14 African Wildlife Safaris 0:51:52 15 GPM Data#3 16 Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team 0:55:56 17 Goodstone Group 1:10:52 18 Seight Test Team p/b

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 7:13:34 2 Robbie Hucker (Vic) Drapac Cycling 0:01:48 3 Darren Lapthorne (Vic) Drapac Cycling 0:03:05 4 Brodie Talbot (NSW) Caterpillar 0:03:09 5 Nathan Earle (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 0:03:38 6 Jai Crawford (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 7 Ben Dyball (NSW) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 0:04:06 8 William Walker (Vic) Drapac Cycling 0:05:21 9 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling 0:05:26 10 Jason Spencer (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team 0:05:30 11 Matthew Clark (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team 12 Joshua Prete (Qld) Budget Forklifts 0:05:35 13 Karl Evans (SA) Budget Forklifts 14 Peter Herzig (Qld) Budget Forklifts 15 Jacob Restall (Qld) Caterpillar 0:06:37 16 James Szollosi (Qld) Caterpillar 0:06:38 17 Oscar Stevenson (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team 18 Harry Carpenter (SA) Euride Racing 19 Eric Sheppard (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au 20 Jordan Davies (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team 21 Mark O'Brien (Vic) Euride Racing 22 Josh Aldridge (NZl) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team 23 Oliver Martin (Tas) Team Polygon Australia 24 Justin Gassner (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team 25 Timothy Cameron (ACT) St George Skoda Hp Team 26 Alexander Morgan (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team 27 Mitchell Cooper (Vic) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 28 Rowan Dever (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team 29 Nathan Elliott (Vic) Caterpillar 0:08:17 30 Callum Scotson (SA) Euride Racing 0:09:00 31 Andrew Roe (SA) Euride Racing 32 Jordan Kerby (Qld) Budget Forklifts 0:10:38 33 Nick Bensley (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team 0:11:26 34 Daniel Molyneux (NZl) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team 0:17:43 35 Sam Mccallum (Tas) Team Polygon Australia 36 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 0:18:34 37 Bernard Sulzberger (Tas) Drapac Cycling 0:20:22 38 Sam Crome (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team 0:20:26 39 Michael Torckler (NZl) Chartermason Drapac Development Team 40 Nicholas Katsonis (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team 0:20:28 41 Tyler Spurrell (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:21:34 42 Rhys Gillett (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 43 Jayden Copp (Qld) Caterpillar 44 Saxon Irvine (NSW) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team 45 James Swadling (NSW) Goodstone Group 46 Mathew Marshall (NZl) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 47 Fergus Sully (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team 48 Steven Waite (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 49 Caleb Jones (NSW) Gpm Data#3 50 Cameron Bayly (SA) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au 51 Zac Quinn (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 52 Zane Hunter (Vic) Seight Test Team P/B The Biomechanics 53 Jesse Ewart (NSW) Gpm Data#3 54 Henry Morley (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 55 Daniel O'Keefe (NSW) Gpm Data#3 56 Morgan Smith (NZl) Chartermason Drapac Development Team 0:21:37 57 Patrick Shaw (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 0:23:53 58 Samuel Davis (WA) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 0:23:54 59 Alistair Donohoe (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au 0:23:56 60 Gerald Evans (Tas) Team Polygon Australia 61 Jeremy Cameron (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:24:09 62 Lucas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team 0:27:17 63 Thomas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team 0:27:25 64 Lachlan Edwards (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team 0:29:06 65 Marc Williams (ACT) Budget Forklifts 0:30:01 66 Alexander Ray (NZl) Target Trek Racing Team 0:30:30 67 Alexander Porter (SA) Euride Racing 0:30:56 68 Peter Hatton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:31:04 69 Stuart Smith (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au 70 Cal Britten (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au 71 Jay Dutton (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team 72 Chris Jory (NSW) Gpm Data#3 73 Shaun O'Callaghan (Vic) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team 0:33:24 74 Aaron Watts (NSW) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team 0:33:26 75 Jeremy Scott (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team 76 Jack Hogan (SA) Goodstone Group 77 Taylor Gunman (NZl) Chartermason Drapac Development Team 0:33:30 78 Malcolm Rudolph (Qld) Drapac Cycling 0:34:27 79 Ben Carman (Qld) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team 0:34:52 80 Andrew Clarkson (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team 0:35:13 81 Alex Edmondson (SA) Euride Racing 0:35:27 82 Luke Parker (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team 0:36:09 83 Lachlan Ambrose (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team 0:37:26 84 Joel Strachan (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team 0:37:58 85 James Rendall (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:38:25 86 Scott Bradburn (NSW) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team 0:38:36 87 Samuel Nelson (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team 88 John Walker (Vic) Drapac Cycling 0:38:40 89 Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:38:46 90 Luca Giacomin (Vic) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team 0:39:11 91 Daniel Bonello (NSW) Gpm Data#3 0:39:50 92 Daniel Nelson (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:40:24 93 Alex Clements (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 0:40:29 94 Jack Mcculloch (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team 0:41:05 95 Jason Rigg (Tas) Team Polygon Australia 0:43:27 96 Jacob Langham (Tas) Team Polygon Australia 0:44:35 97 Matthew Gassner (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team 0:44:42 98 Ben Grenda (Tas) Team Polygon Australia 0:44:53 99 Vaughan Bowman (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team 0:47:27 100 Nicholas Horsley (Tas) Goodstone Group 101 Matthew Leonard (Vic) Seight Test Team P/B The Biomechanics 0:47:54 102 Michael Hale (Vic) Seight Test Team P/B The Biomechanics 103 Oliver Kent-Spark (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au 0:53:11 104 Darcy Woolley (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:53:59 105 Jonathan Stephens (SA) Goodstone Group 1:04:38 106 William Derham (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team 1:06:12

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Ray (NZl) Target Trek Racing Team 8 pts 2 Darren Lapthorne (Vic) Drapac Cycling 7 3 Alex Edmondson (SA) Euride Racing 5 4 Robbie Hucker (Vic) Drapac Cycling 5 5 Ben Grenda (Tas) Team Polygon Australia 5 6 Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 3 7 William Walker (Vic) Drapac Cycling 3 8 Brodie Talbot (NSW) Caterpillar 2 9 Shaun O'Callaghan (Vic) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team 2 10 Luke Parker (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team 2 11 Jacob Restall (Qld) Caterpillar 1 12 Patrick Shaw (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 1 13 Thomas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team 1 14 Darcy Woolley (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 1

King of the mountains # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team 10 pts 2 Alexander Ray (NZl) Target Trek Racing Team 6 3 Brodie Talbot (NSW) Caterpillar 5 4 Rowan Dever (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team 5 5 Darren Lapthorne (Vic) Drapac Cycling 3 6 Peter Herzig (Qld) Budget Forklifts 3 7 Malcolm Rudolph (Qld) Drapac Cycling 3 8 Alex Edmondson (SA) Euride Racing 3 9 Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 2 10 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling 2 11 Robbie Hucker (Vic) Drapac Cycling 1 12 Nick Bensley (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 7:13:34 2 Jacob Restall (Qld) Caterpillar 0:06:37 3 Oscar Stevenson (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team 0:06:38 4 Harry Carpenter (SA) Euride Racing 5 Oliver Martin (Tas) Team Polygon Australia 6 Justin Gassner (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team 7 Alexander Morgan (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team 8 Mitchell Cooper (Vic) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 9 Callum Scotson (SA) Euride Racing 0:09:00 10 Sam Mccallum (Tas) Team Polygon Australia 0:17:43