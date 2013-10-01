Trending

Lapthorne wins gruelling Stage 3

Haig takes yellow, Huon-Genesys weather Drapac storm

Darren Lapthorne (Drapac) with a brilliant win at Lake St Clair

Darren Lapthorne (Drapac) with a brilliant win at Lake St Clair
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts) leads the early break up a climb

Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts) leads the early break up a climb
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Nathan Earle (Huon-Genesys) in the race leader's yellow jersey

Nathan Earle (Huon-Genesys) in the race leader's yellow jersey
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Darren Lapthorne (Drapac) leads Brodie Talbot (Caterpillar)

Darren Lapthorne (Drapac) leads Brodie Talbot (Caterpillar)
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
The Stage 3 podium: Jack Haig (Huon-Genesys), Darren Lapthorne, Robbie Hucker (Drapac)

The Stage 3 podium: Jack Haig (Huon-Genesys), Darren Lapthorne, Robbie Hucker (Drapac)
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Jack Haig (Huon-Genesys) now leads the race

Jack Haig (Huon-Genesys) now leads the race
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)

Darren Lapthorne has won an epic 104km stage three of the Caterpillar Tour of Tasmania that saw Drapac Cycling take the fight right up to the Huon-Genesys team. Lapthorne won from a four man breakaway over Jack Haig (Huon-Genesys), teammate Robbie Hucker with Brodie Talbot (Caterpillar) finishing just off the pace after being distanced in the final kilometres.

Haig came into the stage 1:48 ahead of Hucker, 3:00 in front of Talbot and 3:13 ahead of Lapthorne on the general classification and thus the situation remained comfortable for the Huon-Genesys squad as Haig was towed to the race lead by his three breakaway companions.

The move, however, was not free of risk for the Huon-Genesys squad as their five man stranglehold on the race GC has been reduced to a one man battle as Haig will now have to fend off attacks from Hucker, Lapthorne and Talbot in the coming days.

"To come away with the yellow is a bit of a bonus, and it will be interesting to see how it goes for the rest of the tour – hopefully we can keep it," said Haig after moving into the overall lead.

Riders departed on a wet and cold morning in Hamilton with reports of temperatures as low as three degrees at the stage finish at Lake St Clair doing little to boost their enthusiasm.

It took a while for the right selection of riders to gain a significant advantage but the once correct combination of seven riders found their way off the front of the peloton they quickly built their lead to over three minutes by the 30km mark.

Riders present in the break were Floris Goesinnen (Drapac), Rowan Dever (Target Trek), Gerald Evans (Polygon), Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts), Nick Bensley (CharterMason) and Daniel O'Keefe (GPM Data#3).

The time gap was out to four minutes over the top of the first KOM of the day where Dever crossed the line ahead of Herzig and Goesinnen with 65km still to race.

Soon after, a chase group of nine riders began bridging from the peloton to the leading group of seven. As the race progressed onto the difficult second KOM of the day, 4.4km at nearly 7%, four riders emerged from the chase group and passed the break to move into the lead of race.

Lapthorne, Hucker and Talbot were pushing the pace of the three man group whilst Jack Haig was playing the role of policeman for the Huon-Genesys team.

With 30km left to race, what remained of the original break, and the chasers that had bridged across, totalled roughly 30 riders and they sat 1:30 behind the leading quartet. There remained time for a coordinated chase to bring the race back together, but a lack of cohesion saw the four off the front extend their lead out to over three minutes with 10km to race.

No attacks came until the final kilometres when Haig and Lapthorne got a gap on Talbot and Hucker. Hucker made it back across as Lapthorne closed out a very successful stage for the Drapac team as Haig snuck in for second.

"The plan was really to set Robbie Hucker back into contention, because he's almost a minute in front of me in the general classification," Lapthorne explained. "We planned to get away with one of the Huon-Genesys guys because if we didn't, we knew we'd have the whole team chasing pretty hard.

"Once we had the right combination of riders away we all committed and it just worked out perfectly. I got the stage win and Robbie is second on general classification so we're right back in this race," Lapthorne said.

Race leader at the start of the day, Nathan Earle (Huon-Genesys), remained positive despite dropping down to sixth on the general classification.

"It was a really good result for Jack, he's up there now in the leader's jersey and still has a good gap on the rest of the guys," Earle said. "Obviously it's a little bit disappointing that we were so far back in the peloton, but that's just racing and there was nothing we could really do about that.

"Jai [Crawford] and I have only dropped down a few places, so we're still right up there, and Jack's in the lead – so things for the team are good," Earle said.

There were no changes in the sprint and king of the mountain classifications as Alexander Ray (Target Trek) and Thomas Hamilton (VIS) held their respective jerseys. Along with the overall race lead, Haig also continues to hold the best young rider's jersey whilst Drapac reduced Huon-Genesys' lead in the team classification from 5:24 to 1:52.

The Tour of Tasmania continues tomorrow with action a plenty on the difficult 93km stage from Launceston to Grindewald where riders will crest a tough 8% 2.5km climb with just four kilometres to race.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Darren Lapthorne (Vic) Drapac Cycling2:55:42
2Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
3Robbie Hucker (Vic) Drapac Cycling
4Brodie Talbot (NSW) Caterpillar0:00:08
5William Walker (Vic) Drapac Cycling0:03:32
6Jordan Kerby (Qld) Budget Forklifts
7Callum Scotson (SA) Euride Racing
8Harry Carpenter (SA) Euride Racing
9James Szollosi (Qld) Caterpillar
10Joshua Prete (Qld) Budget Forklifts
11Lucas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
12Nathan Earle (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
13Nathan Elliott (Vic) Caterpillar
14Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling
15Jason Spencer (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
16Jacob Restall (Qld) Caterpillar
17Jai Crawford (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
18Jordan Davies (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team
19Justin Gassner (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
20Eric Sheppard (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au
21Oscar Stevenson (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
22Ben Dyball (NSW) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
23Mitchell Cooper (Vic) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
24Oliver Martin (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
25Mark O'Brien (Vic) Euride Racing
26Karl Evans (SA) Budget Forklifts
27Josh Aldridge (NZl) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team
28Matthew Clark (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
29Andrew Roe (SA) Euride Racing
30Peter Herzig (Qld) Budget Forklifts
31Nick Bensley (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
32Rowan Dever (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
33Timothy Cameron (ACT) St George Skoda Hp Team
34Alexander Morgan (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
35Daniel Molyneux (NZl) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team0:14:37
36Sam Mccallum (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
37Fergus Sully (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team0:18:28
38James Swadling (NSW) Goodstone Group
39Tyler Spurrell (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
40Rhys Gillett (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
41Gerald Evans (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
42Jesse Ewart (NSW) Gpm Data#3
43Alistair Donohoe (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au
44Mathew Marshall (NZl) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
45Henry Morley (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
46Morgan Smith (NZl) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
47Jeremy Cameron (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
48Lachlan Edwards (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team
49Sam Crome (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
50Jayden Copp (Qld) Caterpillar
51Cameron Bayly (SA) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au
52Patrick Shaw (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
53Caleb Jones (NSW) Gpm Data#3
54Samuel Davis (WA) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
55Zane Hunter (Vic) Seight Test Team P/B The Biomechanics
56Saxon Irvine (NSW) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team
57Nicholas Katsonis (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
58Joseph Cooper (NZl) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
59Michael Torckler (NZl) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
60Daniel O'Keefe (NSW) Gpm Data#3
61Alexander Porter (SA) Euride Racing
62Bernard Sulzberger (Tas) Drapac Cycling
63Steven Waite (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
64Zac Quinn (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
65Thomas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
66Alexander Ray (NZl) Target Trek Racing Team
67Stuart Smith (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au0:27:58
68Matthew Leonard (Vic) Seight Test Team P/B The Biomechanics
69Chris Jory (NSW) Gpm Data#3
70Scott Bradburn (NSW) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team
71Jack Mcculloch (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team
72Andrew Clarkson (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
73Alex Clements (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
74Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
75Alex Edmondson (SA) Euride Racing
76Peter Hatton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
77Jason Rigg (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
78Joel Strachan (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
79Luca Giacomin (Vic) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
80Lachlan Ambrose (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
81Daniel Nelson (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
82Darcy Woolley (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
83Luke Parker (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
84Jack Hogan (SA) Goodstone Group
85Matthew Gassner (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
86Samuel Nelson (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team
87Jonathan Stephens (SA) Goodstone Group
88Jay Dutton (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team
89Ben Grenda (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
90Jacob Langham (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
91Oliver Kent-Spark (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au
92Jeremy Scott (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team
93John Walker (Vic) Drapac Cycling
94James Rendall (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
95William Derham (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
96Aaron Watts (NSW) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team
97Cal Britten (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au
98Nicholas Horsley (Tas) Goodstone Group
99Taylor Gunman (NZl) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
100Vaughan Bowman (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
101Malcolm Rudolph (Qld) Drapac Cycling
102Shaun O'Callaghan (Vic) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
103Ben Carman (Qld) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team
104Michael Hale (Vic) Seight Test Team P/B The Biomechanics
105Daniel Bonello (NSW) Gpm Data#3
106Marc Williams (ACT) Budget Forklifts
DNFIvan Michelin-Beard (Vic) Seight Test Team P/B The Biomechanics

Intermediate sprints - sprint 1 - Ouse
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Ray (NZl) Target Trek Racing Team3pts
2Shaun O'Callaghan (Vic) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team2
3Jacob Restall (Qld) Caterpillar1

Sprint 2 - Marlborough Hwy
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robbie Hucker (Vic) Drapac Cycling3pts
2Darren Lapthorne (Vic) Drapac Cycling2
3Brodie Talbot (NSW) Caterpillar1

Sprint 3 - Lake St Clair (stage finish)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Darren Lapthorne (Vic) Drapac Cycling5pts
2Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team3
3Robbie Hucker (Vic) Drapac Cycling2
4Brodie Talbot (NSW) Caterpillar1

King of the mountains - KOM 1 - Wayatinah (cat3)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rowan Dever (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team5pts
2Peter Herzig (Qld) Budget Forklifts3
3Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling2
4Nick Bensley (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team1

KOM 2 - Tungatinah (cat3)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brodie Talbot (NSW) Caterpillar5pts
2Darren Lapthorne (Vic) Drapac Cycling3
3Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team2
4Robbie Hucker (Vic) Drapac Cycling1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Drapac Cycling8:50:38
2Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers0:03:32
3Caterpillar0:03:40
4Euride Racing0:07:04
5Budget Forklifts
6Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road
7CharterMason Drapac Development Team
8St George Skoda HP0:22:00
9Team Polygon Australia0:33:05
10Downer EDi Mining National
11Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:36:56
12search2retain p/b health.com.au
13Target Trek Racing Team
14African Wildlife Safaris0:51:52
15GPM Data#3
16Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team0:55:56
17Goodstone Group1:10:52
18Seight Test Team p/b

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team7:13:34
2Robbie Hucker (Vic) Drapac Cycling0:01:48
3Darren Lapthorne (Vic) Drapac Cycling0:03:05
4Brodie Talbot (NSW) Caterpillar0:03:09
5Nathan Earle (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team0:03:38
6Jai Crawford (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
7Ben Dyball (NSW) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team0:04:06
8William Walker (Vic) Drapac Cycling0:05:21
9Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling0:05:26
10Jason Spencer (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team0:05:30
11Matthew Clark (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
12Joshua Prete (Qld) Budget Forklifts0:05:35
13Karl Evans (SA) Budget Forklifts
14Peter Herzig (Qld) Budget Forklifts
15Jacob Restall (Qld) Caterpillar0:06:37
16James Szollosi (Qld) Caterpillar0:06:38
17Oscar Stevenson (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
18Harry Carpenter (SA) Euride Racing
19Eric Sheppard (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au
20Jordan Davies (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team
21Mark O'Brien (Vic) Euride Racing
22Josh Aldridge (NZl) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team
23Oliver Martin (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
24Justin Gassner (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
25Timothy Cameron (ACT) St George Skoda Hp Team
26Alexander Morgan (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
27Mitchell Cooper (Vic) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
28Rowan Dever (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
29Nathan Elliott (Vic) Caterpillar0:08:17
30Callum Scotson (SA) Euride Racing0:09:00
31Andrew Roe (SA) Euride Racing
32Jordan Kerby (Qld) Budget Forklifts0:10:38
33Nick Bensley (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team0:11:26
34Daniel Molyneux (NZl) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team0:17:43
35Sam Mccallum (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
36Joseph Cooper (NZl) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team0:18:34
37Bernard Sulzberger (Tas) Drapac Cycling0:20:22
38Sam Crome (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team0:20:26
39Michael Torckler (NZl) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
40Nicholas Katsonis (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team0:20:28
41Tyler Spurrell (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:21:34
42Rhys Gillett (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
43Jayden Copp (Qld) Caterpillar
44Saxon Irvine (NSW) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team
45James Swadling (NSW) Goodstone Group
46Mathew Marshall (NZl) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
47Fergus Sully (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
48Steven Waite (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
49Caleb Jones (NSW) Gpm Data#3
50Cameron Bayly (SA) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au
51Zac Quinn (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
52Zane Hunter (Vic) Seight Test Team P/B The Biomechanics
53Jesse Ewart (NSW) Gpm Data#3
54Henry Morley (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
55Daniel O'Keefe (NSW) Gpm Data#3
56Morgan Smith (NZl) Chartermason Drapac Development Team0:21:37
57Patrick Shaw (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team0:23:53
58Samuel Davis (WA) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team0:23:54
59Alistair Donohoe (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au0:23:56
60Gerald Evans (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
61Jeremy Cameron (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:24:09
62Lucas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team0:27:17
63Thomas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team0:27:25
64Lachlan Edwards (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team0:29:06
65Marc Williams (ACT) Budget Forklifts0:30:01
66Alexander Ray (NZl) Target Trek Racing Team0:30:30
67Alexander Porter (SA) Euride Racing0:30:56
68Peter Hatton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:31:04
69Stuart Smith (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au
70Cal Britten (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au
71Jay Dutton (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team
72Chris Jory (NSW) Gpm Data#3
73Shaun O'Callaghan (Vic) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team0:33:24
74Aaron Watts (NSW) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team0:33:26
75Jeremy Scott (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team
76Jack Hogan (SA) Goodstone Group
77Taylor Gunman (NZl) Chartermason Drapac Development Team0:33:30
78Malcolm Rudolph (Qld) Drapac Cycling0:34:27
79Ben Carman (Qld) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team0:34:52
80Andrew Clarkson (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team0:35:13
81Alex Edmondson (SA) Euride Racing0:35:27
82Luke Parker (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team0:36:09
83Lachlan Ambrose (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team0:37:26
84Joel Strachan (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team0:37:58
85James Rendall (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:38:25
86Scott Bradburn (NSW) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team0:38:36
87Samuel Nelson (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team
88John Walker (Vic) Drapac Cycling0:38:40
89Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:38:46
90Luca Giacomin (Vic) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team0:39:11
91Daniel Bonello (NSW) Gpm Data#30:39:50
92Daniel Nelson (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:40:24
93Alex Clements (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team0:40:29
94Jack Mcculloch (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team0:41:05
95Jason Rigg (Tas) Team Polygon Australia0:43:27
96Jacob Langham (Tas) Team Polygon Australia0:44:35
97Matthew Gassner (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team0:44:42
98Ben Grenda (Tas) Team Polygon Australia0:44:53
99Vaughan Bowman (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team0:47:27
100Nicholas Horsley (Tas) Goodstone Group
101Matthew Leonard (Vic) Seight Test Team P/B The Biomechanics0:47:54
102Michael Hale (Vic) Seight Test Team P/B The Biomechanics
103Oliver Kent-Spark (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au0:53:11
104Darcy Woolley (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:53:59
105Jonathan Stephens (SA) Goodstone Group1:04:38
106William Derham (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team1:06:12

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Ray (NZl) Target Trek Racing Team8pts
2Darren Lapthorne (Vic) Drapac Cycling7
3Alex Edmondson (SA) Euride Racing5
4Robbie Hucker (Vic) Drapac Cycling5
5Ben Grenda (Tas) Team Polygon Australia5
6Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team3
7William Walker (Vic) Drapac Cycling3
8Brodie Talbot (NSW) Caterpillar2
9Shaun O'Callaghan (Vic) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team2
10Luke Parker (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team2
11Jacob Restall (Qld) Caterpillar1
12Patrick Shaw (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team1
13Thomas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team1
14Darcy Woolley (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team1

King of the mountains
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team10pts
2Alexander Ray (NZl) Target Trek Racing Team6
3Brodie Talbot (NSW) Caterpillar5
4Rowan Dever (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team5
5Darren Lapthorne (Vic) Drapac Cycling3
6Peter Herzig (Qld) Budget Forklifts3
7Malcolm Rudolph (Qld) Drapac Cycling3
8Alex Edmondson (SA) Euride Racing3
9Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team2
10Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling2
11Robbie Hucker (Vic) Drapac Cycling1
12Nick Bensley (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team7:13:34
2Jacob Restall (Qld) Caterpillar0:06:37
3Oscar Stevenson (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team0:06:38
4Harry Carpenter (SA) Euride Racing
5Oliver Martin (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
6Justin Gassner (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
7Alexander Morgan (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
8Mitchell Cooper (Vic) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
9Callum Scotson (SA) Euride Racing0:09:00
10Sam Mccallum (Tas) Team Polygon Australia0:17:43

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers21:48:04
2Drapac Cycling0:01:52
3Caterpillar0:09:08
4CharterMason Drapac Development Team
5Budget Forklifts0:09:23
6Euride Racing0:12:32
7Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road
8St George Skoda HP0:27:28
9Downer EDi Mining National0:38:33
10Team Polygon Australia0:40:55
11Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:42:24
12search2retain p/b health.com.au
13Target Trek Racing Team0:44:46
14African Wildlife Safaris0:57:20
15GPM Data#3
16Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team1:03:46
17Goodstone Group1:35:05
18Seight Test Team p/b1:50:00

