Trending

Gillett claims hill top victory for African Wildlife Safaris

Haig retains yellow jersey

Image 1 of 12

Rhys Gillett (African Wildlife Safaris) takes the stage finish at Great Lake

Rhys Gillett (African Wildlife Safaris) takes the stage finish at Great Lake
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 2 of 12

Robbie Hucker (Drapac) couldn't shake Jack Haig (Huon-Genesys) on the climb.

Robbie Hucker (Drapac) couldn't shake Jack Haig (Huon-Genesys) on the climb.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 3 of 12

James Rendall (African Wildlife Safaris) keeps the break going.

James Rendall (African Wildlife Safaris) keeps the break going.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 4 of 12

Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac) in the break.

Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac) in the break.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 5 of 12

Nicholas Katsonis (CharterMason) on the head of the main group in pursuit of the break.

Nicholas Katsonis (CharterMason) on the head of the main group in pursuit of the break.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 6 of 12

Pat Shaw working hard for Huon-Genesys.

Pat Shaw working hard for Huon-Genesys.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 7 of 12

Joe Cooper (Huon-Genesys) still driving the peloton.

Joe Cooper (Huon-Genesys) still driving the peloton.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 8 of 12

Joe Cooper (Huon-Genesys) drives the peloton.

Joe Cooper (Huon-Genesys) drives the peloton.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 9 of 12

Steven Waite gets things going early for African Wildlife Safaris.

Steven Waite gets things going early for African Wildlife Safaris.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 10 of 12

The Tour leaders line up at the start of stage 5.

The Tour leaders line up at the start of stage 5.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 11 of 12

Rhys Gillett (African Wildlife Safaris) in the closing kilometres.

Rhys Gillett (African Wildlife Safaris) in the closing kilometres.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 12 of 12

Certainly no safari for Gillett (African Wildlife Safaris) and his teammates as the snow begins to fall

Certainly no safari for Gillett (African Wildlife Safaris) and his teammates as the snow begins to fall
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)

Rhys Gillett (African Wildlife Safaris) has won the fifth stage of the Caterpillar Tour of Tasmania from Westbury to Great Lake ahead of Drapac duo William Walker and Bernard Sulzberger. Gillett scored his first Subaru National Road Series (NRS) victory in fine fashion atop the 1200m high climb as snow started to fall soon after rider's crossed the finish line.

Gillett attributed his victory to the help he received from his African Wildlife Safaris teammates.

"I had all my teammates around me, they rode awesomely today," said Gillett. "There were some points when we were cruising along at 65 to 70 kilometres per hour on the flat and they just keep me up in front and out of trouble."

Soon after the flag dropped the Huon-Genesys team were in control with a non-threatening 13 man breakaway being given a moderate leash. The Tasmanian team kept the break in check coming into the cat 1 KOM allowing Jack Haig to successfully defend his lead.

Whilst the GC contenders were busy sparring, Gillett bridged to the break on the final climb then outwitted them to take the stage.

"We had James [Rendall] in the initial break so the pressure was off for our team. One of the CharterMason guys tried to cross the gap and I went with him, but when he decided to go back to the bunch I kept going on my own.

"I got James to give one massive turn to increase the gap to the peloton, and as soon as the break started to pull away [from the peloton] I just sat up a bit.

"Coming into the finish, I hit the break with Walker and Sulzberger and drove it to the line," Gillett remarked.

Jack Haig retained his 1:48 lead over Robbie Hucker (Drapac) but it was the aggressive riding by Brodie Talbot (Caterpillar) that paid off after he also bridged from the head of the peloton to the lead group on the final climb. In doing so he leapfrogged Darren Lapthorne (Drapac) on the overall classification and now sits in third, 2:29 behind Haig.

"The race was quite fast and hard [from the start], there were a lot of people attacking and trying to get away, but the boys did a really good job to control it," explained Haig. "It was a lot of climbing today – it was pretty much one big mountain at the end that we all had to go up.

"We managed to keep it all together [in the peloton] until Brodie got away, and then he managed to [join the breakaway] and grab a bit more time on me.

"Nathan and Jai were attacking off our group to try and leapfrog Darren Lapthorne and Robbie Hucker and move up to second and third in general classification. We’ll probably see those tactics for the rest of the tour," Haig quipped.

By winning the first intermediate sprint as the breakaway passed through Bracknell, Ben Grenda (Polygon) moved into equal first with Alexander Ray (Target Trek) for the sprint jersey, although Ray retains the lead on count back.

Karl Evans (Budget Forklifts) now moves into the king of the mountains lead after summiting the cat 1 climb ahead of his fellow escapees and Drapac Cycling overtook Huon-Genesys to lead the team classification be nearly a minute.

The Tour continues tomorrow with the 106km sixth stage from Ulverstone to Penguin via the infamous Gunns Plains climb. With a number of wet and technical roads for riders to ascend and descend, the stage could throw up many obstacles as Huon-Genesys go about another day defending yellow.

 

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rhys Gillett (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team2:03:48
2William Walker (Vic) Drapac Cycling
3Bernard Sulzberger (Tas) Drapac Cycling
4Cameron Bayly (SA) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au
5Oliver Martin (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
6Karl Evans (SA) Budget Forklifts
7Brodie Talbot (NSW) Caterpillar0:00:02
8Nathan Earle (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team0:00:42
9Robbie Hucker (Vic) Drapac Cycling
10Eric Sheppard (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au
11Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
12Oscar Stevenson (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
13Lucas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
14Matthew Clark (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
15Jai Crawford (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
16Josh Aldridge (NZl) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team
17Joshua Prete (Qld) Budget Forklifts
18Harry Carpenter (SA) Euride Racing
19Darren Lapthorne (Vic) Drapac Cycling
20Jayden Copp (Qld) Caterpillar
21Timothy Cameron (ACT) St George Skoda Hp Team
22Jordan Davies (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team
23Mitchell Cooper (Vic) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:00:49
24Justin Gassner (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
25Nicholas Katsonis (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
26Jacob Restall (Qld) Caterpillar
27Caleb Jones (NSW) Gpm Data#3
28Mark O'Brien (Vic) Euride Racing
29Sam Mccallum (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
30Nathan Elliott (Vic) Caterpillar
31Zane Hunter (Vic) Seight Test Team P/B The Biomechanics
32Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling
33Jason Spencer (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
34Peter Herzig (Qld) Budget Forklifts
35Daniel Molyneux (NZl) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team
36Ben Dyball (NSW) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
37Malcolm Rudolph (Qld) Drapac Cycling0:03:08
38James Swadling (NSW) Goodstone Group
39Mathew Marshall (NZl) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
40Saxon Irvine (NSW) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team
41Fergus Sully (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
42James Szollosi (Qld) Caterpillar
43James Rendall (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
44Aaron Watts (NSW) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team0:05:11
45Jack Hogan (SA) Goodstone Group0:05:27
46Lachlan Edwards (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team0:05:30
47Jay Dutton (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team
48Peter Hatton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
49Jesse Ewart (NSW) Gpm Data#3
50Shaun O'Callaghan (Vic) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
51Morgan Smith (NZl) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
52Jeremy Cameron (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
53Michael Hale (Vic) Seight Test Team P/B The Biomechanics
54Thomas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
55Taylor Gunman (NZl) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
56Steven Waite (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
57Luca Giacomin (Vic) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
58Gerald Evans (Tas) Team Polygon Australia0:08:26
59Scott Bradburn (NSW) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team0:08:32
60Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
61Sam Crome (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
62Lachlan Ambrose (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
63Alistair Donohoe (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au
64Luke Parker (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
65Patrick Shaw (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
66Andrew Roe (SA) Euride Racing
67Alexander Ray (NZl) Target Trek Racing Team
68Andrew Clarkson (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
69Samuel Nelson (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team
70Alexander Porter (SA) Euride Racing
71Matthew Gassner (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
72Callum Scotson (SA) Euride Racing
73Chris Jory (NSW) Gpm Data#3
74Jack Mcculloch (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team0:09:29
75Oliver Kent-Spark (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au0:11:45
76Vaughan Bowman (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
77Henry Morley (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
78Jeremy Scott (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team
79Alexander Morgan (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
80Tyler Spurrell (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
81Darcy Woolley (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
82Alex Edmondson (SA) Euride Racing
83Jacob Langham (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
84Jordan Kerby (Qld) Budget Forklifts
85Jason Rigg (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
86Joel Strachan (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
87Ben Grenda (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
88Cal Britten (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au
89John Walker (Vic) Drapac Cycling
90Daniel Nelson (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
91Ben Carman (Qld) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team
92Jonathan Stephens (SA) Goodstone Group
93Rowan Dever (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
94William Derham (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team0:15:27
95Daniel Bonello (NSW) Gpm Data#30:17:14
96Samuel Davis (WA) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
97Joseph Cooper (NZl) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
98Michael Torckler (NZl) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
99Stuart Smith (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au
100Daniel O'Keefe (NSW) Gpm Data#3
101Matthew Leonard (Vic) Seight Test Team P/B The Biomechanics
102Nick Bensley (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
103Alex Clements (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
104Nicholas Horsley (Tas) Goodstone Group
105Zac Quinn (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team

Intermediate sprints - sprint 1 - Bracknell
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Grenda (Tas) Team Polygon Australia3pts
2Luke Parker (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team2
3Alex Edmondson (SA) Euride Racing1

Sprint 2 - Osmaston
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Harry Carpenter (SA) Euride Racing3pts
2Karl Evans (SA) Budget Forklifts2
3Caleb Jones (NSW) Gpm Data#31

Sprint 3 - Great Lake (stage finish)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rhys Gillett (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team5pts
2William Walker (Vic) Drapac Cycling3
3Bernard Sulzberger (Tas) Drapac Cycling2
4Cameron Bayly (SA) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au1

King of the mountains - Pine Lake (cat1)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Karl Evans (SA) Budget Forklifts15pts
2Brodie Talbot (NSW) Caterpillar10
3Bernard Sulzberger (Tas) Drapac Cycling7
4Oliver Martin (Tas) Team Polygon Australia5
5Cameron Bayly (SA) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au2

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Drapac Cycling6:12:06
2Budget Forklifts0:00:49
3Caterpillar0:00:51
4Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers0:01:24
5CharterMason Drapac Development Team0:01:38
6Downer EDi Mining National0:03:57
7Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road0:06:12
8St George Skoda HP
9African Wildlife Safaris0:07:56
10search2retain p/b health.com.au0:08:32
11Team Polygon Australia0:08:33
12Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:08:45
13Euride Racing0:09:21
14Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team0:11:07
15GPM Data#30:14:09
16Goodstone Group0:19:38
17Target Trek Racing Team0:22:43
18Seight Test Team p/b0:22:51

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team9:18:04
2Robbie Hucker (Vic) Drapac Cycling0:01:48
3Brodie Talbot (NSW) Caterpillar0:02:27
4Darren Lapthorne (Vic) Drapac Cycling0:03:05
5Nathan Earle (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team0:03:38
6Jai Crawford (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
7Ben Dyball (NSW) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team0:04:13
8William Walker (Vic) Drapac Cycling0:04:34
9Karl Evans (SA) Budget Forklifts0:04:48
10Matthew Clark (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team0:05:30
11Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling0:05:33
12Joshua Prete (Qld) Budget Forklifts0:05:35
13Jason Spencer (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team0:05:37
14Peter Herzig (Qld) Budget Forklifts0:05:42
15Oliver Martin (Tas) Team Polygon Australia0:05:56
16Harry Carpenter (SA) Euride Racing0:06:35
17Oscar Stevenson (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team0:06:38
18Eric Sheppard (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au
19Josh Aldridge (NZl) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team
20Jordan Davies (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team
21Timothy Cameron (ACT) St George Skoda Hp Team
22Jacob Restall (Qld) Caterpillar0:06:44
23Mark O'Brien (Vic) Euride Racing0:06:45
24Justin Gassner (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
25Mitchell Cooper (Vic) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
26Nathan Elliott (Vic) Caterpillar0:08:24
27James Szollosi (Qld) Caterpillar0:09:04
28Callum Scotson (SA) Euride Racing0:16:50
29Andrew Roe (SA) Euride Racing
30Alexander Morgan (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team0:17:41
31Rowan Dever (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
32Daniel Molyneux (NZl) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team0:17:50
33Sam Mccallum (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
34Bernard Sulzberger (Tas) Drapac Cycling0:19:36
35Nicholas Katsonis (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team0:20:35
36Rhys Gillett (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:20:42
37Cameron Bayly (SA) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au0:20:51
38Jayden Copp (Qld) Caterpillar0:21:34
39Caleb Jones (NSW) Gpm Data#30:21:40
40Jordan Kerby (Qld) Budget Forklifts0:21:41
41Zane Hunter (Vic) Seight Test Team P/B The Biomechanics
42Saxon Irvine (NSW) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team0:24:00
43James Swadling (NSW) Goodstone Group
44Mathew Marshall (NZl) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
45Fergus Sully (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
46Steven Waite (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:26:22
47Jesse Ewart (NSW) Gpm Data#3
48Morgan Smith (NZl) Chartermason Drapac Development Team0:26:25
49Lucas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team0:27:17
50Nick Bensley (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team0:27:58
51Sam Crome (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team0:28:16
52Jeremy Cameron (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:28:57
53Gerald Evans (Tas) Team Polygon Australia0:31:40
54Patrick Shaw (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team0:31:43
55Alistair Donohoe (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au0:31:46
56Thomas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team0:32:13
57Tyler Spurrell (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:32:37
58Henry Morley (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
59Lachlan Edwards (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team0:33:54
60Joseph Cooper (NZl) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team0:35:06
61Peter Hatton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:35:52
62Jay Dutton (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team
63Malcolm Rudolph (Qld) Drapac Cycling0:36:53
64Michael Torckler (NZl) Chartermason Drapac Development Team0:36:58
65Aaron Watts (NSW) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team0:37:55
66Zac Quinn (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:38:06
67Daniel O'Keefe (NSW) Gpm Data#3
68Jack Hogan (SA) Goodstone Group0:38:11
69Shaun O'Callaghan (Vic) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team0:38:12
70Taylor Gunman (NZl) Chartermason Drapac Development Team0:38:18
71Alexander Ray (NZl) Target Trek Racing Team0:38:20
72Alexander Porter (SA) Euride Racing0:38:46
73Chris Jory (NSW) Gpm Data#30:38:54
74Samuel Davis (WA) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team0:40:26
75James Rendall (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:40:51
76Cal Britten (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au0:42:07
77Andrew Clarkson (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team0:43:03
78Luke Parker (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team0:43:57
79Luca Giacomin (Vic) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team0:43:59
80Jeremy Scott (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team0:44:29
81Lachlan Ambrose (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team0:45:16
82Ben Carman (Qld) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team0:45:55
83Scott Bradburn (NSW) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team0:46:26
84Samuel Nelson (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team
85Alex Edmondson (SA) Euride Racing0:46:29
86Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:46:36
87Stuart Smith (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au0:47:36
88Joel Strachan (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team0:49:01
89John Walker (Vic) Drapac Cycling0:49:43
90Jack Mcculloch (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team0:49:52
91Daniel Nelson (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:51:27
92Matthew Gassner (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team0:52:32
93Michael Hale (Vic) Seight Test Team P/B The Biomechanics0:52:42
94Jason Rigg (Tas) Team Polygon Australia0:54:30
95Jacob Langham (Tas) Team Polygon Australia0:55:38
96Ben Grenda (Tas) Team Polygon Australia0:55:53
97Daniel Bonello (NSW) Gpm Data#30:56:22
98Alex Clements (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team0:57:01
99Vaughan Bowman (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team0:58:30
100Nicholas Horsley (Tas) Goodstone Group1:03:59
101Oliver Kent-Spark (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au1:04:14
102Matthew Leonard (Vic) Seight Test Team P/B The Biomechanics1:04:26
103Darcy Woolley (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team1:05:02
104Jonathan Stephens (SA) Goodstone Group1:15:41
105William Derham (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team1:20:57

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Ray (NZl) Target Trek Racing Team8pts
2Ben Grenda (Tas) Team Polygon Australia8
3Darren Lapthorne (Vic) Drapac Cycling7
4Alex Edmondson (SA) Euride Racing6
5William Walker (Vic) Drapac Cycling6
6Rhys Gillett (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team5
7Robbie Hucker (Vic) Drapac Cycling5
8Luke Parker (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team4
9Harry Carpenter (SA) Euride Racing3
10Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team3
11Brodie Talbot (NSW) Caterpillar2
12Karl Evans (SA) Budget Forklifts2
13Bernard Sulzberger (Tas) Drapac Cycling2
14Shaun O'Callaghan (Vic) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team2
15Jacob Restall (Qld) Caterpillar1
16Cameron Bayly (SA) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au1
17Caleb Jones (NSW) Gpm Data#31
18Patrick Shaw (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team1
19Thomas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team1
20Darcy Woolley (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team1

King of the mountains
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Karl Evans (SA) Budget Forklifts15pts
2Brodie Talbot (NSW) Caterpillar15
3Thomas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team10
4Bernard Sulzberger (Tas) Drapac Cycling7
5Alexander Ray (NZl) Target Trek Racing Team6
6Rowan Dever (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team5
7Oliver Martin (Tas) Team Polygon Australia5
8Darren Lapthorne (Vic) Drapac Cycling3
9Peter Herzig (Qld) Budget Forklifts3
10Malcolm Rudolph (Qld) Drapac Cycling3
11Alex Edmondson (SA) Euride Racing3
12Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team2
13Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling2
14Cameron Bayly (SA) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au2
15Robbie Hucker (Vic) Drapac Cycling1
16Nick Bensley (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team9:18:04
2Oliver Martin (Tas) Team Polygon Australia0:05:56
3Harry Carpenter (SA) Euride Racing0:06:35
4Oscar Stevenson (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team0:06:38
5Jacob Restall (Qld) Caterpillar0:06:44
6Justin Gassner (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team0:06:45
7Mitchell Cooper (Vic) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
8Callum Scotson (SA) Euride Racing0:16:50
9Alexander Morgan (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team0:17:41
10Sam Mccallum (Tas) Team Polygon Australia0:17:50

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers28:01:34
2Drapac Cycling0:00:28
3Caterpillar0:08:35
4Budget Forklifts0:08:48
5CharterMason Drapac Development Team0:09:22
6Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road0:17:20
7Euride Racing0:20:29
8St George Skoda HP0:32:16
9Downer EDi Mining National0:41:06
10Team Polygon Australia0:48:04
11search2retain p/b health.com.au0:49:32
12Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:49:45
13African Wildlife Safaris1:03:52
14Target Trek Racing Team1:06:05
15GPM Data#31:10:05
16Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team1:13:29
17Goodstone Group1:53:19
18Seight Test Team p/b2:11:27

 

Latest on Cyclingnews