Image 1 of 12 Rhys Gillett (African Wildlife Safaris) takes the stage finish at Great Lake (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 2 of 12 Robbie Hucker (Drapac) couldn't shake Jack Haig (Huon-Genesys) on the climb. (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 3 of 12 James Rendall (African Wildlife Safaris) keeps the break going. (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 4 of 12 Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac) in the break. (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 5 of 12 Nicholas Katsonis (CharterMason) on the head of the main group in pursuit of the break. (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 6 of 12 Pat Shaw working hard for Huon-Genesys. (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 7 of 12 Joe Cooper (Huon-Genesys) still driving the peloton. (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 8 of 12 Joe Cooper (Huon-Genesys) drives the peloton. (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 9 of 12 Steven Waite gets things going early for African Wildlife Safaris. (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 10 of 12 The Tour leaders line up at the start of stage 5. (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 11 of 12 Rhys Gillett (African Wildlife Safaris) in the closing kilometres. (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 12 of 12 Certainly no safari for Gillett (African Wildlife Safaris) and his teammates as the snow begins to fall (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)

Rhys Gillett (African Wildlife Safaris) has won the fifth stage of the Caterpillar Tour of Tasmania from Westbury to Great Lake ahead of Drapac duo William Walker and Bernard Sulzberger. Gillett scored his first Subaru National Road Series (NRS) victory in fine fashion atop the 1200m high climb as snow started to fall soon after rider's crossed the finish line.

Gillett attributed his victory to the help he received from his African Wildlife Safaris teammates.

"I had all my teammates around me, they rode awesomely today," said Gillett. "There were some points when we were cruising along at 65 to 70 kilometres per hour on the flat and they just keep me up in front and out of trouble."

Soon after the flag dropped the Huon-Genesys team were in control with a non-threatening 13 man breakaway being given a moderate leash. The Tasmanian team kept the break in check coming into the cat 1 KOM allowing Jack Haig to successfully defend his lead.

Whilst the GC contenders were busy sparring, Gillett bridged to the break on the final climb then outwitted them to take the stage.

"We had James [Rendall] in the initial break so the pressure was off for our team. One of the CharterMason guys tried to cross the gap and I went with him, but when he decided to go back to the bunch I kept going on my own.

"I got James to give one massive turn to increase the gap to the peloton, and as soon as the break started to pull away [from the peloton] I just sat up a bit.

"Coming into the finish, I hit the break with Walker and Sulzberger and drove it to the line," Gillett remarked.

Jack Haig retained his 1:48 lead over Robbie Hucker (Drapac) but it was the aggressive riding by Brodie Talbot (Caterpillar) that paid off after he also bridged from the head of the peloton to the lead group on the final climb. In doing so he leapfrogged Darren Lapthorne (Drapac) on the overall classification and now sits in third, 2:29 behind Haig.

"The race was quite fast and hard [from the start], there were a lot of people attacking and trying to get away, but the boys did a really good job to control it," explained Haig. "It was a lot of climbing today – it was pretty much one big mountain at the end that we all had to go up.

"We managed to keep it all together [in the peloton] until Brodie got away, and then he managed to [join the breakaway] and grab a bit more time on me.

"Nathan and Jai were attacking off our group to try and leapfrog Darren Lapthorne and Robbie Hucker and move up to second and third in general classification. We’ll probably see those tactics for the rest of the tour," Haig quipped.

By winning the first intermediate sprint as the breakaway passed through Bracknell, Ben Grenda (Polygon) moved into equal first with Alexander Ray (Target Trek) for the sprint jersey, although Ray retains the lead on count back.

Karl Evans (Budget Forklifts) now moves into the king of the mountains lead after summiting the cat 1 climb ahead of his fellow escapees and Drapac Cycling overtook Huon-Genesys to lead the team classification be nearly a minute.

The Tour continues tomorrow with the 106km sixth stage from Ulverstone to Penguin via the infamous Gunns Plains climb. With a number of wet and technical roads for riders to ascend and descend, the stage could throw up many obstacles as Huon-Genesys go about another day defending yellow.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rhys Gillett (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 2:03:48 2 William Walker (Vic) Drapac Cycling 3 Bernard Sulzberger (Tas) Drapac Cycling 4 Cameron Bayly (SA) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au 5 Oliver Martin (Tas) Team Polygon Australia 6 Karl Evans (SA) Budget Forklifts 7 Brodie Talbot (NSW) Caterpillar 0:00:02 8 Nathan Earle (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 0:00:42 9 Robbie Hucker (Vic) Drapac Cycling 10 Eric Sheppard (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au 11 Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 12 Oscar Stevenson (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team 13 Lucas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team 14 Matthew Clark (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team 15 Jai Crawford (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 16 Josh Aldridge (NZl) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team 17 Joshua Prete (Qld) Budget Forklifts 18 Harry Carpenter (SA) Euride Racing 19 Darren Lapthorne (Vic) Drapac Cycling 20 Jayden Copp (Qld) Caterpillar 21 Timothy Cameron (ACT) St George Skoda Hp Team 22 Jordan Davies (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team 23 Mitchell Cooper (Vic) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:00:49 24 Justin Gassner (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team 25 Nicholas Katsonis (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team 26 Jacob Restall (Qld) Caterpillar 27 Caleb Jones (NSW) Gpm Data#3 28 Mark O'Brien (Vic) Euride Racing 29 Sam Mccallum (Tas) Team Polygon Australia 30 Nathan Elliott (Vic) Caterpillar 31 Zane Hunter (Vic) Seight Test Team P/B The Biomechanics 32 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling 33 Jason Spencer (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team 34 Peter Herzig (Qld) Budget Forklifts 35 Daniel Molyneux (NZl) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team 36 Ben Dyball (NSW) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 37 Malcolm Rudolph (Qld) Drapac Cycling 0:03:08 38 James Swadling (NSW) Goodstone Group 39 Mathew Marshall (NZl) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 40 Saxon Irvine (NSW) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team 41 Fergus Sully (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team 42 James Szollosi (Qld) Caterpillar 43 James Rendall (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 44 Aaron Watts (NSW) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team 0:05:11 45 Jack Hogan (SA) Goodstone Group 0:05:27 46 Lachlan Edwards (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team 0:05:30 47 Jay Dutton (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team 48 Peter Hatton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 49 Jesse Ewart (NSW) Gpm Data#3 50 Shaun O'Callaghan (Vic) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team 51 Morgan Smith (NZl) Chartermason Drapac Development Team 52 Jeremy Cameron (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 53 Michael Hale (Vic) Seight Test Team P/B The Biomechanics 54 Thomas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team 55 Taylor Gunman (NZl) Chartermason Drapac Development Team 56 Steven Waite (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 57 Luca Giacomin (Vic) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team 58 Gerald Evans (Tas) Team Polygon Australia 0:08:26 59 Scott Bradburn (NSW) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team 0:08:32 60 Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 61 Sam Crome (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team 62 Lachlan Ambrose (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team 63 Alistair Donohoe (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au 64 Luke Parker (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team 65 Patrick Shaw (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 66 Andrew Roe (SA) Euride Racing 67 Alexander Ray (NZl) Target Trek Racing Team 68 Andrew Clarkson (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team 69 Samuel Nelson (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team 70 Alexander Porter (SA) Euride Racing 71 Matthew Gassner (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team 72 Callum Scotson (SA) Euride Racing 73 Chris Jory (NSW) Gpm Data#3 74 Jack Mcculloch (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team 0:09:29 75 Oliver Kent-Spark (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au 0:11:45 76 Vaughan Bowman (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team 77 Henry Morley (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 78 Jeremy Scott (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team 79 Alexander Morgan (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team 80 Tyler Spurrell (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 81 Darcy Woolley (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 82 Alex Edmondson (SA) Euride Racing 83 Jacob Langham (Tas) Team Polygon Australia 84 Jordan Kerby (Qld) Budget Forklifts 85 Jason Rigg (Tas) Team Polygon Australia 86 Joel Strachan (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team 87 Ben Grenda (Tas) Team Polygon Australia 88 Cal Britten (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au 89 John Walker (Vic) Drapac Cycling 90 Daniel Nelson (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 91 Ben Carman (Qld) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team 92 Jonathan Stephens (SA) Goodstone Group 93 Rowan Dever (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team 94 William Derham (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team 0:15:27 95 Daniel Bonello (NSW) Gpm Data#3 0:17:14 96 Samuel Davis (WA) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 97 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 98 Michael Torckler (NZl) Chartermason Drapac Development Team 99 Stuart Smith (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au 100 Daniel O'Keefe (NSW) Gpm Data#3 101 Matthew Leonard (Vic) Seight Test Team P/B The Biomechanics 102 Nick Bensley (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team 103 Alex Clements (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 104 Nicholas Horsley (Tas) Goodstone Group 105 Zac Quinn (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team

Intermediate sprints - sprint 1 - Bracknell # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Grenda (Tas) Team Polygon Australia 3 pts 2 Luke Parker (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team 2 3 Alex Edmondson (SA) Euride Racing 1

Sprint 2 - Osmaston # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Harry Carpenter (SA) Euride Racing 3 pts 2 Karl Evans (SA) Budget Forklifts 2 3 Caleb Jones (NSW) Gpm Data#3 1

Sprint 3 - Great Lake (stage finish) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rhys Gillett (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 5 pts 2 William Walker (Vic) Drapac Cycling 3 3 Bernard Sulzberger (Tas) Drapac Cycling 2 4 Cameron Bayly (SA) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au 1

King of the mountains - Pine Lake (cat1) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Karl Evans (SA) Budget Forklifts 15 pts 2 Brodie Talbot (NSW) Caterpillar 10 3 Bernard Sulzberger (Tas) Drapac Cycling 7 4 Oliver Martin (Tas) Team Polygon Australia 5 5 Cameron Bayly (SA) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au 2

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Drapac Cycling 6:12:06 2 Budget Forklifts 0:00:49 3 Caterpillar 0:00:51 4 Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:01:24 5 CharterMason Drapac Development Team 0:01:38 6 Downer EDi Mining National 0:03:57 7 Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road 0:06:12 8 St George Skoda HP 9 African Wildlife Safaris 0:07:56 10 search2retain p/b health.com.au 0:08:32 11 Team Polygon Australia 0:08:33 12 Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:08:45 13 Euride Racing 0:09:21 14 Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team 0:11:07 15 GPM Data#3 0:14:09 16 Goodstone Group 0:19:38 17 Target Trek Racing Team 0:22:43 18 Seight Test Team p/b 0:22:51

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 9:18:04 2 Robbie Hucker (Vic) Drapac Cycling 0:01:48 3 Brodie Talbot (NSW) Caterpillar 0:02:27 4 Darren Lapthorne (Vic) Drapac Cycling 0:03:05 5 Nathan Earle (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 0:03:38 6 Jai Crawford (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 7 Ben Dyball (NSW) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 0:04:13 8 William Walker (Vic) Drapac Cycling 0:04:34 9 Karl Evans (SA) Budget Forklifts 0:04:48 10 Matthew Clark (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team 0:05:30 11 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling 0:05:33 12 Joshua Prete (Qld) Budget Forklifts 0:05:35 13 Jason Spencer (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team 0:05:37 14 Peter Herzig (Qld) Budget Forklifts 0:05:42 15 Oliver Martin (Tas) Team Polygon Australia 0:05:56 16 Harry Carpenter (SA) Euride Racing 0:06:35 17 Oscar Stevenson (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team 0:06:38 18 Eric Sheppard (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au 19 Josh Aldridge (NZl) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team 20 Jordan Davies (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team 21 Timothy Cameron (ACT) St George Skoda Hp Team 22 Jacob Restall (Qld) Caterpillar 0:06:44 23 Mark O'Brien (Vic) Euride Racing 0:06:45 24 Justin Gassner (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team 25 Mitchell Cooper (Vic) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 26 Nathan Elliott (Vic) Caterpillar 0:08:24 27 James Szollosi (Qld) Caterpillar 0:09:04 28 Callum Scotson (SA) Euride Racing 0:16:50 29 Andrew Roe (SA) Euride Racing 30 Alexander Morgan (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team 0:17:41 31 Rowan Dever (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team 32 Daniel Molyneux (NZl) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team 0:17:50 33 Sam Mccallum (Tas) Team Polygon Australia 34 Bernard Sulzberger (Tas) Drapac Cycling 0:19:36 35 Nicholas Katsonis (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team 0:20:35 36 Rhys Gillett (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:20:42 37 Cameron Bayly (SA) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au 0:20:51 38 Jayden Copp (Qld) Caterpillar 0:21:34 39 Caleb Jones (NSW) Gpm Data#3 0:21:40 40 Jordan Kerby (Qld) Budget Forklifts 0:21:41 41 Zane Hunter (Vic) Seight Test Team P/B The Biomechanics 42 Saxon Irvine (NSW) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team 0:24:00 43 James Swadling (NSW) Goodstone Group 44 Mathew Marshall (NZl) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 45 Fergus Sully (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team 46 Steven Waite (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:26:22 47 Jesse Ewart (NSW) Gpm Data#3 48 Morgan Smith (NZl) Chartermason Drapac Development Team 0:26:25 49 Lucas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team 0:27:17 50 Nick Bensley (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team 0:27:58 51 Sam Crome (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team 0:28:16 52 Jeremy Cameron (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:28:57 53 Gerald Evans (Tas) Team Polygon Australia 0:31:40 54 Patrick Shaw (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 0:31:43 55 Alistair Donohoe (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au 0:31:46 56 Thomas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team 0:32:13 57 Tyler Spurrell (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:32:37 58 Henry Morley (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 59 Lachlan Edwards (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team 0:33:54 60 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 0:35:06 61 Peter Hatton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:35:52 62 Jay Dutton (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team 63 Malcolm Rudolph (Qld) Drapac Cycling 0:36:53 64 Michael Torckler (NZl) Chartermason Drapac Development Team 0:36:58 65 Aaron Watts (NSW) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team 0:37:55 66 Zac Quinn (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:38:06 67 Daniel O'Keefe (NSW) Gpm Data#3 68 Jack Hogan (SA) Goodstone Group 0:38:11 69 Shaun O'Callaghan (Vic) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team 0:38:12 70 Taylor Gunman (NZl) Chartermason Drapac Development Team 0:38:18 71 Alexander Ray (NZl) Target Trek Racing Team 0:38:20 72 Alexander Porter (SA) Euride Racing 0:38:46 73 Chris Jory (NSW) Gpm Data#3 0:38:54 74 Samuel Davis (WA) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 0:40:26 75 James Rendall (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:40:51 76 Cal Britten (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au 0:42:07 77 Andrew Clarkson (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team 0:43:03 78 Luke Parker (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team 0:43:57 79 Luca Giacomin (Vic) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team 0:43:59 80 Jeremy Scott (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team 0:44:29 81 Lachlan Ambrose (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team 0:45:16 82 Ben Carman (Qld) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team 0:45:55 83 Scott Bradburn (NSW) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team 0:46:26 84 Samuel Nelson (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team 85 Alex Edmondson (SA) Euride Racing 0:46:29 86 Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:46:36 87 Stuart Smith (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au 0:47:36 88 Joel Strachan (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team 0:49:01 89 John Walker (Vic) Drapac Cycling 0:49:43 90 Jack Mcculloch (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team 0:49:52 91 Daniel Nelson (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:51:27 92 Matthew Gassner (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team 0:52:32 93 Michael Hale (Vic) Seight Test Team P/B The Biomechanics 0:52:42 94 Jason Rigg (Tas) Team Polygon Australia 0:54:30 95 Jacob Langham (Tas) Team Polygon Australia 0:55:38 96 Ben Grenda (Tas) Team Polygon Australia 0:55:53 97 Daniel Bonello (NSW) Gpm Data#3 0:56:22 98 Alex Clements (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 0:57:01 99 Vaughan Bowman (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team 0:58:30 100 Nicholas Horsley (Tas) Goodstone Group 1:03:59 101 Oliver Kent-Spark (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au 1:04:14 102 Matthew Leonard (Vic) Seight Test Team P/B The Biomechanics 1:04:26 103 Darcy Woolley (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 1:05:02 104 Jonathan Stephens (SA) Goodstone Group 1:15:41 105 William Derham (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team 1:20:57

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Ray (NZl) Target Trek Racing Team 8 pts 2 Ben Grenda (Tas) Team Polygon Australia 8 3 Darren Lapthorne (Vic) Drapac Cycling 7 4 Alex Edmondson (SA) Euride Racing 6 5 William Walker (Vic) Drapac Cycling 6 6 Rhys Gillett (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 5 7 Robbie Hucker (Vic) Drapac Cycling 5 8 Luke Parker (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team 4 9 Harry Carpenter (SA) Euride Racing 3 10 Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 3 11 Brodie Talbot (NSW) Caterpillar 2 12 Karl Evans (SA) Budget Forklifts 2 13 Bernard Sulzberger (Tas) Drapac Cycling 2 14 Shaun O'Callaghan (Vic) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team 2 15 Jacob Restall (Qld) Caterpillar 1 16 Cameron Bayly (SA) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au 1 17 Caleb Jones (NSW) Gpm Data#3 1 18 Patrick Shaw (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 1 19 Thomas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team 1 20 Darcy Woolley (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 1

King of the mountains # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Karl Evans (SA) Budget Forklifts 15 pts 2 Brodie Talbot (NSW) Caterpillar 15 3 Thomas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team 10 4 Bernard Sulzberger (Tas) Drapac Cycling 7 5 Alexander Ray (NZl) Target Trek Racing Team 6 6 Rowan Dever (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team 5 7 Oliver Martin (Tas) Team Polygon Australia 5 8 Darren Lapthorne (Vic) Drapac Cycling 3 9 Peter Herzig (Qld) Budget Forklifts 3 10 Malcolm Rudolph (Qld) Drapac Cycling 3 11 Alex Edmondson (SA) Euride Racing 3 12 Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 2 13 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling 2 14 Cameron Bayly (SA) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au 2 15 Robbie Hucker (Vic) Drapac Cycling 1 16 Nick Bensley (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 9:18:04 2 Oliver Martin (Tas) Team Polygon Australia 0:05:56 3 Harry Carpenter (SA) Euride Racing 0:06:35 4 Oscar Stevenson (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team 0:06:38 5 Jacob Restall (Qld) Caterpillar 0:06:44 6 Justin Gassner (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team 0:06:45 7 Mitchell Cooper (Vic) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 8 Callum Scotson (SA) Euride Racing 0:16:50 9 Alexander Morgan (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team 0:17:41 10 Sam Mccallum (Tas) Team Polygon Australia 0:17:50