Gillett claims hill top victory for African Wildlife Safaris
Haig retains yellow jersey
Stage 5: Westbury - Great Lake
Rhys Gillett (African Wildlife Safaris) has won the fifth stage of the Caterpillar Tour of Tasmania from Westbury to Great Lake ahead of Drapac duo William Walker and Bernard Sulzberger. Gillett scored his first Subaru National Road Series (NRS) victory in fine fashion atop the 1200m high climb as snow started to fall soon after rider's crossed the finish line.
Gillett attributed his victory to the help he received from his African Wildlife Safaris teammates.
"I had all my teammates around me, they rode awesomely today," said Gillett. "There were some points when we were cruising along at 65 to 70 kilometres per hour on the flat and they just keep me up in front and out of trouble."
Soon after the flag dropped the Huon-Genesys team were in control with a non-threatening 13 man breakaway being given a moderate leash. The Tasmanian team kept the break in check coming into the cat 1 KOM allowing Jack Haig to successfully defend his lead.
Whilst the GC contenders were busy sparring, Gillett bridged to the break on the final climb then outwitted them to take the stage.
"We had James [Rendall] in the initial break so the pressure was off for our team. One of the CharterMason guys tried to cross the gap and I went with him, but when he decided to go back to the bunch I kept going on my own.
"I got James to give one massive turn to increase the gap to the peloton, and as soon as the break started to pull away [from the peloton] I just sat up a bit.
"Coming into the finish, I hit the break with Walker and Sulzberger and drove it to the line," Gillett remarked.
Jack Haig retained his 1:48 lead over Robbie Hucker (Drapac) but it was the aggressive riding by Brodie Talbot (Caterpillar) that paid off after he also bridged from the head of the peloton to the lead group on the final climb. In doing so he leapfrogged Darren Lapthorne (Drapac) on the overall classification and now sits in third, 2:29 behind Haig.
"The race was quite fast and hard [from the start], there were a lot of people attacking and trying to get away, but the boys did a really good job to control it," explained Haig. "It was a lot of climbing today – it was pretty much one big mountain at the end that we all had to go up.
"We managed to keep it all together [in the peloton] until Brodie got away, and then he managed to [join the breakaway] and grab a bit more time on me.
"Nathan and Jai were attacking off our group to try and leapfrog Darren Lapthorne and Robbie Hucker and move up to second and third in general classification. We’ll probably see those tactics for the rest of the tour," Haig quipped.
By winning the first intermediate sprint as the breakaway passed through Bracknell, Ben Grenda (Polygon) moved into equal first with Alexander Ray (Target Trek) for the sprint jersey, although Ray retains the lead on count back.
Karl Evans (Budget Forklifts) now moves into the king of the mountains lead after summiting the cat 1 climb ahead of his fellow escapees and Drapac Cycling overtook Huon-Genesys to lead the team classification be nearly a minute.
The Tour continues tomorrow with the 106km sixth stage from Ulverstone to Penguin via the infamous Gunns Plains climb. With a number of wet and technical roads for riders to ascend and descend, the stage could throw up many obstacles as Huon-Genesys go about another day defending yellow.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rhys Gillett (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|2:03:48
|2
|William Walker (Vic) Drapac Cycling
|3
|Bernard Sulzberger (Tas) Drapac Cycling
|4
|Cameron Bayly (SA) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au
|5
|Oliver Martin (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
|6
|Karl Evans (SA) Budget Forklifts
|7
|Brodie Talbot (NSW) Caterpillar
|0:00:02
|8
|Nathan Earle (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:42
|9
|Robbie Hucker (Vic) Drapac Cycling
|10
|Eric Sheppard (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au
|11
|Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Oscar Stevenson (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
|13
|Lucas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
|14
|Matthew Clark (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
|15
|Jai Crawford (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Josh Aldridge (NZl) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team
|17
|Joshua Prete (Qld) Budget Forklifts
|18
|Harry Carpenter (SA) Euride Racing
|19
|Darren Lapthorne (Vic) Drapac Cycling
|20
|Jayden Copp (Qld) Caterpillar
|21
|Timothy Cameron (ACT) St George Skoda Hp Team
|22
|Jordan Davies (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team
|23
|Mitchell Cooper (Vic) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:00:49
|24
|Justin Gassner (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
|25
|Nicholas Katsonis (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
|26
|Jacob Restall (Qld) Caterpillar
|27
|Caleb Jones (NSW) Gpm Data#3
|28
|Mark O'Brien (Vic) Euride Racing
|29
|Sam Mccallum (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
|30
|Nathan Elliott (Vic) Caterpillar
|31
|Zane Hunter (Vic) Seight Test Team P/B The Biomechanics
|32
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling
|33
|Jason Spencer (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
|34
|Peter Herzig (Qld) Budget Forklifts
|35
|Daniel Molyneux (NZl) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team
|36
|Ben Dyball (NSW) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|37
|Malcolm Rudolph (Qld) Drapac Cycling
|0:03:08
|38
|James Swadling (NSW) Goodstone Group
|39
|Mathew Marshall (NZl) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|40
|Saxon Irvine (NSW) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team
|41
|Fergus Sully (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
|42
|James Szollosi (Qld) Caterpillar
|43
|James Rendall (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|44
|Aaron Watts (NSW) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team
|0:05:11
|45
|Jack Hogan (SA) Goodstone Group
|0:05:27
|46
|Lachlan Edwards (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team
|0:05:30
|47
|Jay Dutton (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team
|48
|Peter Hatton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|49
|Jesse Ewart (NSW) Gpm Data#3
|50
|Shaun O'Callaghan (Vic) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
|51
|Morgan Smith (NZl) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
|52
|Jeremy Cameron (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|53
|Michael Hale (Vic) Seight Test Team P/B The Biomechanics
|54
|Thomas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
|55
|Taylor Gunman (NZl) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
|56
|Steven Waite (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|57
|Luca Giacomin (Vic) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
|58
|Gerald Evans (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
|0:08:26
|59
|Scott Bradburn (NSW) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team
|0:08:32
|60
|Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|61
|Sam Crome (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
|62
|Lachlan Ambrose (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
|63
|Alistair Donohoe (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au
|64
|Luke Parker (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
|65
|Patrick Shaw (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|66
|Andrew Roe (SA) Euride Racing
|67
|Alexander Ray (NZl) Target Trek Racing Team
|68
|Andrew Clarkson (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
|69
|Samuel Nelson (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team
|70
|Alexander Porter (SA) Euride Racing
|71
|Matthew Gassner (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
|72
|Callum Scotson (SA) Euride Racing
|73
|Chris Jory (NSW) Gpm Data#3
|74
|Jack Mcculloch (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team
|0:09:29
|75
|Oliver Kent-Spark (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au
|0:11:45
|76
|Vaughan Bowman (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
|77
|Henry Morley (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|78
|Jeremy Scott (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team
|79
|Alexander Morgan (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
|80
|Tyler Spurrell (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|81
|Darcy Woolley (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|82
|Alex Edmondson (SA) Euride Racing
|83
|Jacob Langham (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
|84
|Jordan Kerby (Qld) Budget Forklifts
|85
|Jason Rigg (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
|86
|Joel Strachan (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
|87
|Ben Grenda (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
|88
|Cal Britten (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au
|89
|John Walker (Vic) Drapac Cycling
|90
|Daniel Nelson (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|91
|Ben Carman (Qld) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team
|92
|Jonathan Stephens (SA) Goodstone Group
|93
|Rowan Dever (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
|94
|William Derham (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
|0:15:27
|95
|Daniel Bonello (NSW) Gpm Data#3
|0:17:14
|96
|Samuel Davis (WA) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|97
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|98
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
|99
|Stuart Smith (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au
|100
|Daniel O'Keefe (NSW) Gpm Data#3
|101
|Matthew Leonard (Vic) Seight Test Team P/B The Biomechanics
|102
|Nick Bensley (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
|103
|Alex Clements (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|104
|Nicholas Horsley (Tas) Goodstone Group
|105
|Zac Quinn (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Grenda (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
|3
|pts
|2
|Luke Parker (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
|2
|3
|Alex Edmondson (SA) Euride Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Harry Carpenter (SA) Euride Racing
|3
|pts
|2
|Karl Evans (SA) Budget Forklifts
|2
|3
|Caleb Jones (NSW) Gpm Data#3
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rhys Gillett (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|William Walker (Vic) Drapac Cycling
|3
|3
|Bernard Sulzberger (Tas) Drapac Cycling
|2
|4
|Cameron Bayly (SA) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Karl Evans (SA) Budget Forklifts
|15
|pts
|2
|Brodie Talbot (NSW) Caterpillar
|10
|3
|Bernard Sulzberger (Tas) Drapac Cycling
|7
|4
|Oliver Martin (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
|5
|5
|Cameron Bayly (SA) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Drapac Cycling
|6:12:06
|2
|Budget Forklifts
|0:00:49
|3
|Caterpillar
|0:00:51
|4
|Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:01:24
|5
|CharterMason Drapac Development Team
|0:01:38
|6
|Downer EDi Mining National
|0:03:57
|7
|Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road
|0:06:12
|8
|St George Skoda HP
|9
|African Wildlife Safaris
|0:07:56
|10
|search2retain p/b health.com.au
|0:08:32
|11
|Team Polygon Australia
|0:08:33
|12
|Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:08:45
|13
|Euride Racing
|0:09:21
|14
|Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
|0:11:07
|15
|GPM Data#3
|0:14:09
|16
|Goodstone Group
|0:19:38
|17
|Target Trek Racing Team
|0:22:43
|18
|Seight Test Team p/b
|0:22:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|9:18:04
|2
|Robbie Hucker (Vic) Drapac Cycling
|0:01:48
|3
|Brodie Talbot (NSW) Caterpillar
|0:02:27
|4
|Darren Lapthorne (Vic) Drapac Cycling
|0:03:05
|5
|Nathan Earle (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:38
|6
|Jai Crawford (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Ben Dyball (NSW) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:13
|8
|William Walker (Vic) Drapac Cycling
|0:04:34
|9
|Karl Evans (SA) Budget Forklifts
|0:04:48
|10
|Matthew Clark (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
|0:05:30
|11
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling
|0:05:33
|12
|Joshua Prete (Qld) Budget Forklifts
|0:05:35
|13
|Jason Spencer (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
|0:05:37
|14
|Peter Herzig (Qld) Budget Forklifts
|0:05:42
|15
|Oliver Martin (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
|0:05:56
|16
|Harry Carpenter (SA) Euride Racing
|0:06:35
|17
|Oscar Stevenson (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
|0:06:38
|18
|Eric Sheppard (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au
|19
|Josh Aldridge (NZl) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team
|20
|Jordan Davies (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team
|21
|Timothy Cameron (ACT) St George Skoda Hp Team
|22
|Jacob Restall (Qld) Caterpillar
|0:06:44
|23
|Mark O'Brien (Vic) Euride Racing
|0:06:45
|24
|Justin Gassner (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
|25
|Mitchell Cooper (Vic) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|26
|Nathan Elliott (Vic) Caterpillar
|0:08:24
|27
|James Szollosi (Qld) Caterpillar
|0:09:04
|28
|Callum Scotson (SA) Euride Racing
|0:16:50
|29
|Andrew Roe (SA) Euride Racing
|30
|Alexander Morgan (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
|0:17:41
|31
|Rowan Dever (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
|32
|Daniel Molyneux (NZl) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team
|0:17:50
|33
|Sam Mccallum (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
|34
|Bernard Sulzberger (Tas) Drapac Cycling
|0:19:36
|35
|Nicholas Katsonis (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
|0:20:35
|36
|Rhys Gillett (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:20:42
|37
|Cameron Bayly (SA) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au
|0:20:51
|38
|Jayden Copp (Qld) Caterpillar
|0:21:34
|39
|Caleb Jones (NSW) Gpm Data#3
|0:21:40
|40
|Jordan Kerby (Qld) Budget Forklifts
|0:21:41
|41
|Zane Hunter (Vic) Seight Test Team P/B The Biomechanics
|42
|Saxon Irvine (NSW) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team
|0:24:00
|43
|James Swadling (NSW) Goodstone Group
|44
|Mathew Marshall (NZl) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|45
|Fergus Sully (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
|46
|Steven Waite (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:26:22
|47
|Jesse Ewart (NSW) Gpm Data#3
|48
|Morgan Smith (NZl) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
|0:26:25
|49
|Lucas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
|0:27:17
|50
|Nick Bensley (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
|0:27:58
|51
|Sam Crome (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
|0:28:16
|52
|Jeremy Cameron (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:28:57
|53
|Gerald Evans (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
|0:31:40
|54
|Patrick Shaw (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|0:31:43
|55
|Alistair Donohoe (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au
|0:31:46
|56
|Thomas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
|0:32:13
|57
|Tyler Spurrell (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:32:37
|58
|Henry Morley (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|59
|Lachlan Edwards (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team
|0:33:54
|60
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|0:35:06
|61
|Peter Hatton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:35:52
|62
|Jay Dutton (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team
|63
|Malcolm Rudolph (Qld) Drapac Cycling
|0:36:53
|64
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
|0:36:58
|65
|Aaron Watts (NSW) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team
|0:37:55
|66
|Zac Quinn (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:38:06
|67
|Daniel O'Keefe (NSW) Gpm Data#3
|68
|Jack Hogan (SA) Goodstone Group
|0:38:11
|69
|Shaun O'Callaghan (Vic) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
|0:38:12
|70
|Taylor Gunman (NZl) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
|0:38:18
|71
|Alexander Ray (NZl) Target Trek Racing Team
|0:38:20
|72
|Alexander Porter (SA) Euride Racing
|0:38:46
|73
|Chris Jory (NSW) Gpm Data#3
|0:38:54
|74
|Samuel Davis (WA) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|0:40:26
|75
|James Rendall (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:40:51
|76
|Cal Britten (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au
|0:42:07
|77
|Andrew Clarkson (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
|0:43:03
|78
|Luke Parker (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
|0:43:57
|79
|Luca Giacomin (Vic) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
|0:43:59
|80
|Jeremy Scott (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team
|0:44:29
|81
|Lachlan Ambrose (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
|0:45:16
|82
|Ben Carman (Qld) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team
|0:45:55
|83
|Scott Bradburn (NSW) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team
|0:46:26
|84
|Samuel Nelson (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team
|85
|Alex Edmondson (SA) Euride Racing
|0:46:29
|86
|Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:46:36
|87
|Stuart Smith (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au
|0:47:36
|88
|Joel Strachan (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
|0:49:01
|89
|John Walker (Vic) Drapac Cycling
|0:49:43
|90
|Jack Mcculloch (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team
|0:49:52
|91
|Daniel Nelson (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:51:27
|92
|Matthew Gassner (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
|0:52:32
|93
|Michael Hale (Vic) Seight Test Team P/B The Biomechanics
|0:52:42
|94
|Jason Rigg (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
|0:54:30
|95
|Jacob Langham (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
|0:55:38
|96
|Ben Grenda (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
|0:55:53
|97
|Daniel Bonello (NSW) Gpm Data#3
|0:56:22
|98
|Alex Clements (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|0:57:01
|99
|Vaughan Bowman (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
|0:58:30
|100
|Nicholas Horsley (Tas) Goodstone Group
|1:03:59
|101
|Oliver Kent-Spark (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au
|1:04:14
|102
|Matthew Leonard (Vic) Seight Test Team P/B The Biomechanics
|1:04:26
|103
|Darcy Woolley (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|1:05:02
|104
|Jonathan Stephens (SA) Goodstone Group
|1:15:41
|105
|William Derham (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
|1:20:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Ray (NZl) Target Trek Racing Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Ben Grenda (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
|8
|3
|Darren Lapthorne (Vic) Drapac Cycling
|7
|4
|Alex Edmondson (SA) Euride Racing
|6
|5
|William Walker (Vic) Drapac Cycling
|6
|6
|Rhys Gillett (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|5
|7
|Robbie Hucker (Vic) Drapac Cycling
|5
|8
|Luke Parker (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
|4
|9
|Harry Carpenter (SA) Euride Racing
|3
|10
|Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|3
|11
|Brodie Talbot (NSW) Caterpillar
|2
|12
|Karl Evans (SA) Budget Forklifts
|2
|13
|Bernard Sulzberger (Tas) Drapac Cycling
|2
|14
|Shaun O'Callaghan (Vic) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
|2
|15
|Jacob Restall (Qld) Caterpillar
|1
|16
|Cameron Bayly (SA) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au
|1
|17
|Caleb Jones (NSW) Gpm Data#3
|1
|18
|Patrick Shaw (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|1
|19
|Thomas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
|1
|20
|Darcy Woolley (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Karl Evans (SA) Budget Forklifts
|15
|pts
|2
|Brodie Talbot (NSW) Caterpillar
|15
|3
|Thomas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
|10
|4
|Bernard Sulzberger (Tas) Drapac Cycling
|7
|5
|Alexander Ray (NZl) Target Trek Racing Team
|6
|6
|Rowan Dever (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
|5
|7
|Oliver Martin (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
|5
|8
|Darren Lapthorne (Vic) Drapac Cycling
|3
|9
|Peter Herzig (Qld) Budget Forklifts
|3
|10
|Malcolm Rudolph (Qld) Drapac Cycling
|3
|11
|Alex Edmondson (SA) Euride Racing
|3
|12
|Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|2
|13
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling
|2
|14
|Cameron Bayly (SA) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au
|2
|15
|Robbie Hucker (Vic) Drapac Cycling
|1
|16
|Nick Bensley (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|9:18:04
|2
|Oliver Martin (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
|0:05:56
|3
|Harry Carpenter (SA) Euride Racing
|0:06:35
|4
|Oscar Stevenson (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
|0:06:38
|5
|Jacob Restall (Qld) Caterpillar
|0:06:44
|6
|Justin Gassner (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
|0:06:45
|7
|Mitchell Cooper (Vic) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|8
|Callum Scotson (SA) Euride Racing
|0:16:50
|9
|Alexander Morgan (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
|0:17:41
|10
|Sam Mccallum (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
|0:17:50
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers
|28:01:34
|2
|Drapac Cycling
|0:00:28
|3
|Caterpillar
|0:08:35
|4
|Budget Forklifts
|0:08:48
|5
|CharterMason Drapac Development Team
|0:09:22
|6
|Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road
|0:17:20
|7
|Euride Racing
|0:20:29
|8
|St George Skoda HP
|0:32:16
|9
|Downer EDi Mining National
|0:41:06
|10
|Team Polygon Australia
|0:48:04
|11
|search2retain p/b health.com.au
|0:49:32
|12
|Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:49:45
|13
|African Wildlife Safaris
|1:03:52
|14
|Target Trek Racing Team
|1:06:05
|15
|GPM Data#3
|1:10:05
|16
|Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
|1:13:29
|17
|Goodstone Group
|1:53:19
|18
|Seight Test Team p/b
|2:11:27
