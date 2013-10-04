Sulzberger wins two-up sprint over Gillett
Haig hanging tough for Huon-Genesys under Drapac onslaught
Stage 6: Ulverstone - Penguin
Bernie Sulzberger (Drapac) has won a two man sprint over Rhys Gillett (African Wildlife Safaris) ahead of the remnants of a decimated peloton on the sixth stage of the Caterpillar Tour of Tasmania. Less than a day after Drapac Cycling announced they were re-signing him as part of their 2014 pro continental campaign, Sulzberger has shown them to have made a wise decision by winning the toughest stage of the Tour thus far.
"It was looking really good for the general classification when Robbie [Hucker] and Darren [Lapthorne] were up the road," explained Sulzberger. "I managed to stay with Jack on the climb and just get across to them and get away pretty quickly at the end to finish it off, which was good.
"Jack's obviously going very strong at the moment, Robbie and Darren attacked to try and narrow the lead, but he was just too strong," he added. "The aim was to get away and isolate Haig, which we did.
"Haig was the only Genesys rider in that breakaway [earlier in the day], but in the end a few guys got back like Pat Shaw and Cooper and they did a lot of work to bring it together."
The day began with a flurry of attacks on the opening climb out of Ulverstone with Drapac ravaging the peloton to isolate Haig early on in the piece. At one stage there were four Drapac riders with Haig waiting tentatively for his teammates to return.
After some regrouping occurred, Ben Grenda (Polygon) won the first sprint on the road to take the overall lead in the sprint classification. Soon after Brodie Talbot (Caterpillar) was the first to crest the first KOM on the day, a vicious 1.5km at 13%, and in doing so secured himself the overall lead in the KOM jersey.
Soon after the peloton began the descent down into the valley that preceded the second KOM on the day, and it was the race leader himself who was caught out with a puncture.
"At about 500 metres down the descent to Gunns Plains I got a front wheel puncture," Haig explained. "I quickly took out my wheel and changed it and then I waited up for the main peloton to catch me before riding with them into the valley.
"Joe Cooper did an amazing job riding the valley section while Nathan [Earle] paced me all the way up the climb until the last 500 metres. Then I jumped across to Darren [Lapthorne]."
On the undulating but mostly downhill run toward the finish at Penguin, Haig was isolated in a group of five riders with Darren Lapthorne, Robbie Hucker (Drapac), Sulzberger and Gillett.
With only Hucker and Lapthorne the immediate threats on GC, Haig stuck to them like glue whilst Sulzberger slipped away with Gillett. As the GC contenders marked themselves out of a stage win, Sulzberger managed to outsprint Gillett and take the stage.
At the finish, Haig was complimentary of the efforts from Hucker and Lapthorne, the two riders he trains with in his Victorian home town of Bendigo.
"Drapac are really giving it all to us. They're really strong guys and I've got a lot of respect for them, as I train a lot with them in Bendigo," Haig commented. "They're going to try everything to get the yellow jersey."
Haig lost only four seconds of his overall lead to Robbie Hucker (Drapac) who now sits 1:43 behind the race leader. Haig also maintains his lead in the young rider classification whilst Drapac extended their lead over Huon-Genesys in the teams classification
The Subaru National Road Series continues tomorrow with the penultimate stage of the Tour of Tasmania, another tough 83km stage starting and finishing in the Northern Tasmanian coastal town of Burnie.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bernard Sulzberger (Tas) Drapac Cycling
|2:44:41
|2
|Rhys Gillett (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|3
|Robbie Hucker (Vic) Drapac Cycling
|0:00:29
|4
|Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Darren Lapthorne (Vic) Drapac Cycling
|6
|Peter Herzig (Qld) Budget Forklifts
|0:01:00
|7
|Alexander Ray (NZl) Target Trek Racing Team
|8
|Eric Sheppard (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au
|9
|Justin Gassner (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
|10
|Oscar Stevenson (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
|11
|William Walker (Vic) Drapac Cycling
|12
|Brodie Talbot (NSW) Caterpillar
|13
|Nathan Earle (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Jason Spencer (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
|15
|Saxon Irvine (NSW) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team
|0:02:53
|16
|James Szollosi (Qld) Caterpillar
|17
|Alex Edmondson (SA) Euride Racing
|18
|Steven Waite (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|19
|Harry Carpenter (SA) Euride Racing
|20
|Lucas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
|21
|Malcolm Rudolph (Qld) Drapac Cycling
|22
|Zane Hunter (Vic) Seight Test Team P/B The Biomechanics
|23
|Nathan Elliott (Vic) Caterpillar
|24
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Taylor Gunman (NZl) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
|26
|Karl Evans (SA) Budget Forklifts
|27
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling
|28
|Jai Crawford (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Josh Aldridge (NZl) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team
|30
|Rowan Dever (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
|31
|Mark O'Brien (Vic) Euride Racing
|0:03:30
|32
|Jack Mcculloch (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team
|0:10:40
|33
|Ben Grenda (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
|34
|Mitchell Cooper (Vic) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|35
|Aaron Watts (NSW) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team
|36
|Daniel Molyneux (NZl) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team
|37
|Michael Hale (Vic) Seight Test Team P/B The Biomechanics
|38
|Cameron Bayly (SA) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au
|39
|Jordan Davies (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team
|40
|Joshua Prete (Qld) Budget Forklifts
|0:10:42
|41
|Jayden Copp (Qld) Caterpillar
|0:11:10
|42
|Alistair Donohoe (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au
|0:11:18
|43
|Samuel Davis (WA) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|44
|Nicholas Katsonis (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
|45
|Jack Hogan (SA) Goodstone Group
|46
|Thomas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
|47
|Sam Crome (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
|48
|Daniel Nelson (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|49
|Sam Mccallum (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
|50
|Chris Jory (NSW) Gpm Data#3
|51
|Samuel Nelson (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team
|52
|Luke Parker (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
|53
|Caleb Jones (NSW) Gpm Data#3
|54
|Cal Britten (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au
|55
|Oliver Martin (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
|56
|Patrick Shaw (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:24
|57
|John Walker (Vic) Drapac Cycling
|58
|Jason Rigg (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
|59
|Matthew Clark (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
|0:13:51
|60
|Henry Morley (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|61
|Darcy Woolley (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:14:09
|62
|Morgan Smith (NZl) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
|0:16:29
|63
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
|64
|Gerald Evans (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
|0:16:33
|65
|Ben Dyball (NSW) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|66
|Callum Scotson (SA) Euride Racing
|0:18:28
|67
|Oliver Kent-Spark (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au
|0:20:46
|68
|Jacob Langham (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
|0:25:51
|69
|Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|70
|Fergus Sully (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
|71
|Jeremy Cameron (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|72
|Vaughan Bowman (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
|73
|Lachlan Ambrose (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
|74
|Andrew Roe (SA) Euride Racing
|75
|Joel Strachan (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
|76
|Mathew Marshall (NZl) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|77
|Jacob Restall (Qld) Caterpillar
|78
|Jesse Ewart (NSW) Gpm Data#3
|79
|Daniel O'Keefe (NSW) Gpm Data#3
|80
|Daniel Bonello (NSW) Gpm Data#3
|81
|Matthew Leonard (Vic) Seight Test Team P/B The Biomechanics
|82
|Lachlan Edwards (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team
|83
|Jeremy Scott (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team
|84
|Ben Carman (Qld) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team
|85
|Timothy Cameron (ACT) St George Skoda Hp Team
|86
|Jay Dutton (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team
|87
|Alex Clements (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|88
|Matthew Gassner (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
|89
|Alexander Morgan (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
|90
|Andrew Clarkson (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
|0:30:28
|91
|Scott Bradburn (NSW) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team
|92
|Luca Giacomin (Vic) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jordan Kerby (Qld) Budget Forklifts
|DNF
|Stuart Smith (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au
|DNF
|Peter Hatton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|DNF
|Tyler Spurrell (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|DNF
|James Rendall (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|DNF
|Zac Quinn (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|DNF
|William Derham (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
|DNF
|Shaun O'Callaghan (Vic) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jonathan Stephens (SA) Goodstone Group
|DNF
|Nicholas Horsley (Tas) Goodstone Group
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Grenda (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
|3
|pts
|2
|William Walker (Vic) Drapac Cycling
|2
|3
|Alexander Ray (NZl) Target Trek Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robbie Hucker (Vic) Drapac Cycling
|3
|pts
|2
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling
|2
|3
|Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bernard Sulzberger (Tas) Drapac Cycling
|4
|pts
|2
|Rhys Gillett (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Robbie Hucker (Vic) Drapac Cycling
|2
|4
|Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brodie Talbot (NSW) Caterpillar
|10
|pts
|2
|Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|7
|3
|Matthew Clark (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
|5
|4
|Jayden Copp (Qld) Caterpillar
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robbie Hucker (Vic) Drapac Cycling
|10
|pts
|2
|Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|7
|3
|Darren Lapthorne (Vic) Drapac Cycling
|5
|4
|Bernard Sulzberger (Tas) Drapac Cycling
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Drapac Cycling
|8:15:01
|2
|Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:03:24
|3
|Caterpillar
|0:05:48
|4
|Euride Racing
|0:08:18
|5
|African Wildlife Safaris
|0:13:13
|6
|Budget Forklifts
|0:13:37
|7
|Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road
|0:14:13
|8
|CharterMason Drapac Development Team
|9
|Downer EDi Mining National
|0:15:28
|10
|search2retain p/b health.com.au
|0:22:00
|11
|Target Trek Racing Team
|0:28:46
|12
|St George Skoda HP
|0:31:40
|13
|Team Polygon Australia
|0:32:18
|14
|Seight Test Team p/b
|0:38:26
|15
|GPM Data#3
|0:47:29
|16
|Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:49:24
|17
|Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
|0:51:44
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|12:03:10
|2
|Robbie Hucker (Vic) Drapac Cycling
|0:01:43
|3
|Brodie Talbot (NSW) Caterpillar
|0:03:02
|4
|Darren Lapthorne (Vic) Drapac Cycling
|0:03:08
|5
|Nathan Earle (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:13
|6
|William Walker (Vic) Drapac Cycling
|0:05:07
|7
|Jai Crawford (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:06
|8
|Jason Spencer (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
|0:06:12
|9
|Peter Herzig (Qld) Budget Forklifts
|0:06:17
|10
|Eric Sheppard (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au
|0:07:13
|11
|Oscar Stevenson (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
|12
|Karl Evans (SA) Budget Forklifts
|0:07:16
|13
|Justin Gassner (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
|0:07:20
|14
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling
|0:07:59
|15
|Harry Carpenter (SA) Euride Racing
|0:09:03
|16
|Josh Aldridge (NZl) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team
|0:09:06
|17
|Mark O'Brien (Vic) Euride Racing
|0:09:50
|18
|Nathan Elliott (Vic) Caterpillar
|0:10:52
|19
|James Szollosi (Qld) Caterpillar
|0:11:32
|20
|Joshua Prete (Qld) Budget Forklifts
|0:15:52
|21
|Oliver Martin (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
|0:16:49
|22
|Jordan Davies (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team
|0:16:53
|23
|Mitchell Cooper (Vic) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:17:00
|24
|Matthew Clark (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
|0:18:56
|25
|Bernard Sulzberger (Tas) Drapac Cycling
|0:19:01
|26
|Rowan Dever (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
|0:20:09
|27
|Rhys Gillett (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:20:12
|28
|Ben Dyball (NSW) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:21
|29
|Zane Hunter (Vic) Seight Test Team P/B The Biomechanics
|0:24:09
|30
|Saxon Irvine (NSW) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team
|0:26:28
|31
|Daniel Molyneux (NZl) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team
|0:28:05
|32
|Sam Mccallum (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
|0:28:43
|33
|Steven Waite (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:28:50
|34
|Lucas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
|0:29:45
|35
|Cameron Bayly (SA) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au
|0:31:06
|36
|Nicholas Katsonis (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
|0:31:28
|37
|Timothy Cameron (ACT) St George Skoda Hp Team
|0:32:04
|38
|Jacob Restall (Qld) Caterpillar
|0:32:10
|39
|Jayden Copp (Qld) Caterpillar
|0:32:19
|40
|Caleb Jones (NSW) Gpm Data#3
|0:32:33
|41
|Callum Scotson (SA) Euride Racing
|0:34:53
|42
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|0:37:34
|43
|Alexander Ray (NZl) Target Trek Racing Team
|0:38:54
|44
|Sam Crome (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
|0:39:09
|45
|Malcolm Rudolph (Qld) Drapac Cycling
|0:39:21
|46
|Taylor Gunman (NZl) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
|0:40:46
|47
|Andrew Roe (SA) Euride Racing
|0:42:16
|48
|Morgan Smith (NZl) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
|0:42:29
|49
|Alistair Donohoe (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au
|0:42:39
|50
|Thomas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
|0:43:06
|51
|Alexander Morgan (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
|0:43:07
|52
|Patrick Shaw (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|0:44:42
|53
|Henry Morley (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:46:03
|54
|Gerald Evans (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
|0:47:48
|55
|Aaron Watts (NSW) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team
|0:48:10
|56
|Alex Edmondson (SA) Euride Racing
|0:48:57
|57
|Jack Hogan (SA) Goodstone Group
|0:49:04
|58
|Mathew Marshall (NZl) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:49:26
|59
|Fergus Sully (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
|60
|Chris Jory (NSW) Gpm Data#3
|0:49:47
|61
|Samuel Davis (WA) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|0:51:19
|62
|Jesse Ewart (NSW) Gpm Data#3
|0:51:48
|63
|Cal Britten (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au
|0:53:00
|64
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
|0:53:02
|65
|Jeremy Cameron (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:54:23
|66
|Luke Parker (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
|0:54:50
|67
|Samuel Nelson (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team
|0:57:19
|68
|Lachlan Edwards (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team
|0:59:20
|69
|Jack Mcculloch (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team
|1:00:07
|70
|Jay Dutton (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team
|1:01:18
|71
|Daniel Nelson (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|1:02:20
|72
|John Walker (Vic) Drapac Cycling
|1:02:42
|73
|Michael Hale (Vic) Seight Test Team P/B The Biomechanics
|1:02:57
|74
|Daniel O'Keefe (NSW) Gpm Data#3
|1:03:32
|75
|Ben Grenda (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
|1:06:05
|76
|Jason Rigg (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
|1:07:29
|77
|Jeremy Scott (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team
|1:09:55
|78
|Lachlan Ambrose (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
|1:10:42
|79
|Ben Carman (Qld) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team
|1:11:21
|80
|Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|1:12:02
|81
|Andrew Clarkson (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
|1:13:06
|82
|Luca Giacomin (Vic) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
|1:14:02
|83
|Joel Strachan (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
|1:14:27
|84
|Scott Bradburn (NSW) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team
|1:16:29
|85
|Matthew Gassner (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
|1:17:58
|86
|Darcy Woolley (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|1:18:46
|87
|Jacob Langham (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
|1:21:04
|88
|Daniel Bonello (NSW) Gpm Data#3
|1:21:48
|89
|Alex Clements (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|1:22:27
|90
|Vaughan Bowman (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
|1:23:56
|91
|Oliver Kent-Spark (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au
|1:24:35
|92
|Matthew Leonard (Vic) Seight Test Team P/B The Biomechanics
|1:29:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Grenda (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
|11
|pts
|2
|Robbie Hucker (Vic) Drapac Cycling
|10
|3
|Alexander Ray (NZl) Target Trek Racing Team
|9
|4
|Rhys Gillett (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|8
|5
|William Walker (Vic) Drapac Cycling
|8
|6
|Darren Lapthorne (Vic) Drapac Cycling
|7
|7
|Bernard Sulzberger (Tas) Drapac Cycling
|7
|8
|Alex Edmondson (SA) Euride Racing
|6
|9
|Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|5
|10
|Luke Parker (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
|4
|11
|Harry Carpenter (SA) Euride Racing
|3
|12
|Brodie Talbot (NSW) Caterpillar
|2
|13
|Karl Evans (SA) Budget Forklifts
|2
|14
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling
|2
|15
|Cameron Bayly (SA) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au
|1
|16
|Jacob Restall (Qld) Caterpillar
|1
|17
|Caleb Jones (NSW) Gpm Data#3
|1
|18
|Thomas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
|1
|19
|Patrick Shaw (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|1
|20
|Darcy Woolley (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brodie Talbot (NSW) Caterpillar
|25
|pts
|2
|Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|16
|3
|Karl Evans (SA) Budget Forklifts
|15
|4
|Robbie Hucker (Vic) Drapac Cycling
|11
|5
|Thomas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
|10
|6
|Bernard Sulzberger (Tas) Drapac Cycling
|9
|7
|Darren Lapthorne (Vic) Drapac Cycling
|8
|8
|Alexander Ray (NZl) Target Trek Racing Team
|6
|9
|Rowan Dever (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
|5
|10
|Oliver Martin (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
|5
|11
|Matthew Clark (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
|5
|12
|Peter Herzig (Qld) Budget Forklifts
|3
|13
|Malcolm Rudolph (Qld) Drapac Cycling
|3
|14
|Alex Edmondson (SA) Euride Racing
|3
|15
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling
|2
|16
|Cameron Bayly (SA) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au
|2
|17
|Jayden Copp (Qld) Caterpillar
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|12:03:10
|2
|Oscar Stevenson (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
|0:07:13
|3
|Justin Gassner (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
|0:07:20
|4
|Harry Carpenter (SA) Euride Racing
|0:09:03
|5
|Oliver Martin (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
|0:16:49
|6
|Mitchell Cooper (Vic) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:17:00
|7
|Zane Hunter (Vic) Seight Test Team P/B The Biomechanics
|0:24:09
|8
|Sam Mccallum (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
|0:28:43
|9
|Lucas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
|0:29:45
|10
|Nicholas Katsonis (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
|0:31:28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Drapac Cycling
|36:17:03
|2
|Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:02:56
|3
|Caterpillar
|0:13:55
|4
|Budget Forklifts
|0:21:57
|5
|CharterMason Drapac Development Team
|0:23:07
|6
|Euride Racing
|0:28:19
|7
|Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road
|0:31:05
|8
|Downer EDi Mining National
|0:56:06
|9
|St George Skoda HP
|1:03:28
|10
|search2retain p/b health.com.au
|1:11:04
|11
|African Wildlife Safaris
|1:16:37
|12
|Team Polygon Australia
|1:19:54
|13
|Target Trek Racing Team
|1:34:23
|14
|Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|1:38:41
|15
|GPM Data#3
|1:57:06
|16
|Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
|2:04:45
|17
|Seight Test Team p/b
|2:49:25
