Sulzberger wins two-up sprint over Gillett

Haig hanging tough for Huon-Genesys under Drapac onslaught

Image 1 of 6

Bernie Sulzberger (Drapac) closes out the sprint to take stage 6

Bernie Sulzberger (Drapac) closes out the sprint to take stage 6
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 2 of 6

Jason Spencer (CharterMason) leads Robbie Hucker (Drapac)

Jason Spencer (CharterMason) leads Robbie Hucker (Drapac)
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 3 of 6

Darren Lapthorne and Robbie Hucker on the attack for Drapac

Darren Lapthorne and Robbie Hucker on the attack for Drapac
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 4 of 6

Nathan Earle drifts backwards after delivering Jack Haig (Huon-Genesys) back to the lead group after a puncture

Nathan Earle drifts backwards after delivering Jack Haig (Huon-Genesys) back to the lead group after a puncture
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 5 of 6

Stage winner Bernie Sulzberger (Drapac) instigates the winning move

Stage winner Bernie Sulzberger (Drapac) instigates the winning move
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 6 of 6

Rhys Gillett (African Wildlife Safaris) on the podium with two Drapac riders for the second day in a row

Rhys Gillett (African Wildlife Safaris) on the podium with two Drapac riders for the second day in a row
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)

Bernie Sulzberger (Drapac) has won a two man sprint over Rhys Gillett (African Wildlife Safaris) ahead of the remnants of a decimated peloton on the sixth stage of the Caterpillar Tour of Tasmania. Less than a day after Drapac Cycling announced they were re-signing him as part of their 2014 pro continental campaign, Sulzberger has shown them to have made a wise decision by winning the toughest stage of the Tour thus far. 

"It was looking really good for the general classification when Robbie [Hucker] and Darren [Lapthorne] were up the road," explained Sulzberger. "I managed to stay with Jack on the climb and just get across to them and get away pretty quickly at the end to finish it off, which was good.

"Jack's obviously going very strong at the moment, Robbie and Darren attacked to try and narrow the lead, but he was just too strong," he added. "The aim was to get away and isolate Haig, which we did.

"Haig was the only Genesys rider in that breakaway [earlier in the day], but in the end a few guys got back like Pat Shaw and Cooper and they did a lot of work to bring it together."

The day began with a flurry of attacks on the opening climb out of Ulverstone with Drapac ravaging the peloton to isolate Haig early on in the piece. At one stage there were four Drapac riders with Haig waiting tentatively for his teammates to return.

After some regrouping occurred, Ben Grenda (Polygon) won the first sprint on the road to take the overall lead in the sprint classification. Soon after Brodie Talbot (Caterpillar) was the first to crest the first KOM on the day, a vicious 1.5km at 13%, and in doing so secured himself the overall lead in the KOM jersey.

Soon after the peloton began the descent down into the valley that preceded the second KOM on the day, and it was the race leader himself who was caught out with a puncture.

"At about 500 metres down the descent to Gunns Plains I got a front wheel puncture," Haig explained. "I quickly took out my wheel and changed it and then I waited up for the main peloton to catch me before riding with them into the valley.

"Joe Cooper did an amazing job riding the valley section while Nathan [Earle] paced me all the way up the climb until the last 500 metres. Then I jumped across to Darren [Lapthorne]."

On the undulating but mostly downhill run toward the finish at Penguin, Haig was isolated in a group of five riders with Darren Lapthorne, Robbie Hucker (Drapac), Sulzberger and Gillett.

With only Hucker and Lapthorne the immediate threats on GC, Haig stuck to them like glue whilst Sulzberger slipped away with Gillett. As the GC contenders marked themselves out of a stage win, Sulzberger managed to outsprint Gillett and take the stage.

At the finish, Haig was complimentary of the efforts from Hucker and Lapthorne, the two riders he trains with in his Victorian home town of Bendigo.

"Drapac are really giving it all to us. They're really strong guys and I've got a lot of respect for them, as I train a lot with them in Bendigo," Haig commented. "They're going to try everything to get the yellow jersey."

Haig lost only four seconds of his overall lead to Robbie Hucker (Drapac) who now sits 1:43 behind the race leader. Haig also maintains his lead in the young rider classification whilst Drapac extended their lead over Huon-Genesys in the teams classification

The Subaru National Road Series continues tomorrow with the penultimate stage of the Tour of Tasmania, another tough 83km stage starting and finishing in the Northern Tasmanian coastal town of Burnie.

Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bernard Sulzberger (Tas) Drapac Cycling2:44:41
2Rhys Gillett (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
3Robbie Hucker (Vic) Drapac Cycling0:00:29
4Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
5Darren Lapthorne (Vic) Drapac Cycling
6Peter Herzig (Qld) Budget Forklifts0:01:00
7Alexander Ray (NZl) Target Trek Racing Team
8Eric Sheppard (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au
9Justin Gassner (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
10Oscar Stevenson (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
11William Walker (Vic) Drapac Cycling
12Brodie Talbot (NSW) Caterpillar
13Nathan Earle (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
14Jason Spencer (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
15Saxon Irvine (NSW) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team0:02:53
16James Szollosi (Qld) Caterpillar
17Alex Edmondson (SA) Euride Racing
18Steven Waite (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
19Harry Carpenter (SA) Euride Racing
20Lucas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
21Malcolm Rudolph (Qld) Drapac Cycling
22Zane Hunter (Vic) Seight Test Team P/B The Biomechanics
23Nathan Elliott (Vic) Caterpillar
24Joseph Cooper (NZl) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
25Taylor Gunman (NZl) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
26Karl Evans (SA) Budget Forklifts
27Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling
28Jai Crawford (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
29Josh Aldridge (NZl) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team
30Rowan Dever (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
31Mark O'Brien (Vic) Euride Racing0:03:30
32Jack Mcculloch (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team0:10:40
33Ben Grenda (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
34Mitchell Cooper (Vic) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
35Aaron Watts (NSW) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team
36Daniel Molyneux (NZl) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team
37Michael Hale (Vic) Seight Test Team P/B The Biomechanics
38Cameron Bayly (SA) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au
39Jordan Davies (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team
40Joshua Prete (Qld) Budget Forklifts0:10:42
41Jayden Copp (Qld) Caterpillar0:11:10
42Alistair Donohoe (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au0:11:18
43Samuel Davis (WA) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
44Nicholas Katsonis (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
45Jack Hogan (SA) Goodstone Group
46Thomas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
47Sam Crome (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
48Daniel Nelson (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
49Sam Mccallum (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
50Chris Jory (NSW) Gpm Data#3
51Samuel Nelson (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team
52Luke Parker (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
53Caleb Jones (NSW) Gpm Data#3
54Cal Britten (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au
55Oliver Martin (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
56Patrick Shaw (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team0:13:24
57John Walker (Vic) Drapac Cycling
58Jason Rigg (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
59Matthew Clark (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team0:13:51
60Henry Morley (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
61Darcy Woolley (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:14:09
62Morgan Smith (NZl) Chartermason Drapac Development Team0:16:29
63Michael Torckler (NZl) Chartermason Drapac Development Team
64Gerald Evans (Tas) Team Polygon Australia0:16:33
65Ben Dyball (NSW) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
66Callum Scotson (SA) Euride Racing0:18:28
67Oliver Kent-Spark (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au0:20:46
68Jacob Langham (Tas) Team Polygon Australia0:25:51
69Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
70Fergus Sully (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
71Jeremy Cameron (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
72Vaughan Bowman (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
73Lachlan Ambrose (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
74Andrew Roe (SA) Euride Racing
75Joel Strachan (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
76Mathew Marshall (NZl) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
77Jacob Restall (Qld) Caterpillar
78Jesse Ewart (NSW) Gpm Data#3
79Daniel O'Keefe (NSW) Gpm Data#3
80Daniel Bonello (NSW) Gpm Data#3
81Matthew Leonard (Vic) Seight Test Team P/B The Biomechanics
82Lachlan Edwards (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team
83Jeremy Scott (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team
84Ben Carman (Qld) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team
85Timothy Cameron (ACT) St George Skoda Hp Team
86Jay Dutton (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team
87Alex Clements (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
88Matthew Gassner (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
89Alexander Morgan (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
90Andrew Clarkson (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team0:30:28
91Scott Bradburn (NSW) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team
92Luca Giacomin (Vic) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
DNFJordan Kerby (Qld) Budget Forklifts
DNFStuart Smith (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au
DNFPeter Hatton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
DNFTyler Spurrell (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
DNFJames Rendall (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
DNFZac Quinn (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
DNFWilliam Derham (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
DNFShaun O'Callaghan (Vic) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
DNFJonathan Stephens (SA) Goodstone Group
DNFNicholas Horsley (Tas) Goodstone Group

Intermediate sprints - sprint 1 - Forth
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Grenda (Tas) Team Polygon Australia3pts
2William Walker (Vic) Drapac Cycling2
3Alexander Ray (NZl) Target Trek Racing Team1

Sprint 2 - Sprent
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robbie Hucker (Vic) Drapac Cycling3pts
2Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling2
3Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team1

Sprint 3 - Penguin (stage finish)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bernard Sulzberger (Tas) Drapac Cycling4pts
2Rhys Gillett (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team3
3Robbie Hucker (Vic) Drapac Cycling2
4Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team1

King of the mountains - KOM 1 - Geales Rd (cat2)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brodie Talbot (NSW) Caterpillar10pts
2Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team7
3Matthew Clark (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team5
4Jayden Copp (Qld) Caterpillar2

KOM 2 - South Riana (cat2)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robbie Hucker (Vic) Drapac Cycling10pts
2Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team7
3Darren Lapthorne (Vic) Drapac Cycling5
4Bernard Sulzberger (Tas) Drapac Cycling2

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Drapac Cycling8:15:01
2Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers0:03:24
3Caterpillar0:05:48
4Euride Racing0:08:18
5African Wildlife Safaris0:13:13
6Budget Forklifts0:13:37
7Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road0:14:13
8CharterMason Drapac Development Team
9Downer EDi Mining National0:15:28
10search2retain p/b health.com.au0:22:00
11Target Trek Racing Team0:28:46
12St George Skoda HP0:31:40
13Team Polygon Australia0:32:18
14Seight Test Team p/b0:38:26
15GPM Data#30:47:29
16Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:49:24
17Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team0:51:44

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team12:03:10
2Robbie Hucker (Vic) Drapac Cycling0:01:43
3Brodie Talbot (NSW) Caterpillar0:03:02
4Darren Lapthorne (Vic) Drapac Cycling0:03:08
5Nathan Earle (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team0:04:13
6William Walker (Vic) Drapac Cycling0:05:07
7Jai Crawford (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team0:06:06
8Jason Spencer (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team0:06:12
9Peter Herzig (Qld) Budget Forklifts0:06:17
10Eric Sheppard (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au0:07:13
11Oscar Stevenson (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team
12Karl Evans (SA) Budget Forklifts0:07:16
13Justin Gassner (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team0:07:20
14Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling0:07:59
15Harry Carpenter (SA) Euride Racing0:09:03
16Josh Aldridge (NZl) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team0:09:06
17Mark O'Brien (Vic) Euride Racing0:09:50
18Nathan Elliott (Vic) Caterpillar0:10:52
19James Szollosi (Qld) Caterpillar0:11:32
20Joshua Prete (Qld) Budget Forklifts0:15:52
21Oliver Martin (Tas) Team Polygon Australia0:16:49
22Jordan Davies (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team0:16:53
23Mitchell Cooper (Vic) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:17:00
24Matthew Clark (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team0:18:56
25Bernard Sulzberger (Tas) Drapac Cycling0:19:01
26Rowan Dever (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team0:20:09
27Rhys Gillett (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:20:12
28Ben Dyball (NSW) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team0:20:21
29Zane Hunter (Vic) Seight Test Team P/B The Biomechanics0:24:09
30Saxon Irvine (NSW) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team0:26:28
31Daniel Molyneux (NZl) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team0:28:05
32Sam Mccallum (Tas) Team Polygon Australia0:28:43
33Steven Waite (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:28:50
34Lucas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team0:29:45
35Cameron Bayly (SA) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au0:31:06
36Nicholas Katsonis (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team0:31:28
37Timothy Cameron (ACT) St George Skoda Hp Team0:32:04
38Jacob Restall (Qld) Caterpillar0:32:10
39Jayden Copp (Qld) Caterpillar0:32:19
40Caleb Jones (NSW) Gpm Data#30:32:33
41Callum Scotson (SA) Euride Racing0:34:53
42Joseph Cooper (NZl) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team0:37:34
43Alexander Ray (NZl) Target Trek Racing Team0:38:54
44Sam Crome (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team0:39:09
45Malcolm Rudolph (Qld) Drapac Cycling0:39:21
46Taylor Gunman (NZl) Chartermason Drapac Development Team0:40:46
47Andrew Roe (SA) Euride Racing0:42:16
48Morgan Smith (NZl) Chartermason Drapac Development Team0:42:29
49Alistair Donohoe (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au0:42:39
50Thomas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team0:43:06
51Alexander Morgan (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team0:43:07
52Patrick Shaw (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team0:44:42
53Henry Morley (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:46:03
54Gerald Evans (Tas) Team Polygon Australia0:47:48
55Aaron Watts (NSW) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team0:48:10
56Alex Edmondson (SA) Euride Racing0:48:57
57Jack Hogan (SA) Goodstone Group0:49:04
58Mathew Marshall (NZl) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:49:26
59Fergus Sully (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
60Chris Jory (NSW) Gpm Data#30:49:47
61Samuel Davis (WA) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team0:51:19
62Jesse Ewart (NSW) Gpm Data#30:51:48
63Cal Britten (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au0:53:00
64Michael Torckler (NZl) Chartermason Drapac Development Team0:53:02
65Jeremy Cameron (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:54:23
66Luke Parker (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team0:54:50
67Samuel Nelson (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team0:57:19
68Lachlan Edwards (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team0:59:20
69Jack Mcculloch (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team1:00:07
70Jay Dutton (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team1:01:18
71Daniel Nelson (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team1:02:20
72John Walker (Vic) Drapac Cycling1:02:42
73Michael Hale (Vic) Seight Test Team P/B The Biomechanics1:02:57
74Daniel O'Keefe (NSW) Gpm Data#31:03:32
75Ben Grenda (Tas) Team Polygon Australia1:06:05
76Jason Rigg (Tas) Team Polygon Australia1:07:29
77Jeremy Scott (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team1:09:55
78Lachlan Ambrose (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team1:10:42
79Ben Carman (Qld) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team1:11:21
80Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team1:12:02
81Andrew Clarkson (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team1:13:06
82Luca Giacomin (Vic) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team1:14:02
83Joel Strachan (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team1:14:27
84Scott Bradburn (NSW) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team1:16:29
85Matthew Gassner (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team1:17:58
86Darcy Woolley (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team1:18:46
87Jacob Langham (Tas) Team Polygon Australia1:21:04
88Daniel Bonello (NSW) Gpm Data#31:21:48
89Alex Clements (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team1:22:27
90Vaughan Bowman (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team1:23:56
91Oliver Kent-Spark (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au1:24:35
92Matthew Leonard (Vic) Seight Test Team P/B The Biomechanics1:29:52

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Grenda (Tas) Team Polygon Australia11pts
2Robbie Hucker (Vic) Drapac Cycling10
3Alexander Ray (NZl) Target Trek Racing Team9
4Rhys Gillett (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team8
5William Walker (Vic) Drapac Cycling8
6Darren Lapthorne (Vic) Drapac Cycling7
7Bernard Sulzberger (Tas) Drapac Cycling7
8Alex Edmondson (SA) Euride Racing6
9Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team5
10Luke Parker (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team4
11Harry Carpenter (SA) Euride Racing3
12Brodie Talbot (NSW) Caterpillar2
13Karl Evans (SA) Budget Forklifts2
14Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling2
15Cameron Bayly (SA) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au1
16Jacob Restall (Qld) Caterpillar1
17Caleb Jones (NSW) Gpm Data#31
18Thomas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team1
19Patrick Shaw (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team1
20Darcy Woolley (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team1

King of the mountains
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brodie Talbot (NSW) Caterpillar25pts
2Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team16
3Karl Evans (SA) Budget Forklifts15
4Robbie Hucker (Vic) Drapac Cycling11
5Thomas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team10
6Bernard Sulzberger (Tas) Drapac Cycling9
7Darren Lapthorne (Vic) Drapac Cycling8
8Alexander Ray (NZl) Target Trek Racing Team6
9Rowan Dever (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team5
10Oliver Martin (Tas) Team Polygon Australia5
11Matthew Clark (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team5
12Peter Herzig (Qld) Budget Forklifts3
13Malcolm Rudolph (Qld) Drapac Cycling3
14Alex Edmondson (SA) Euride Racing3
15Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling2
16Cameron Bayly (SA) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au2
17Jayden Copp (Qld) Caterpillar2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team12:03:10
2Oscar Stevenson (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team0:07:13
3Justin Gassner (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team0:07:20
4Harry Carpenter (SA) Euride Racing0:09:03
5Oliver Martin (Tas) Team Polygon Australia0:16:49
6Mitchell Cooper (Vic) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:17:00
7Zane Hunter (Vic) Seight Test Team P/B The Biomechanics0:24:09
8Sam Mccallum (Tas) Team Polygon Australia0:28:43
9Lucas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team0:29:45
10Nicholas Katsonis (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team0:31:28

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Drapac Cycling36:17:03
2Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers0:02:56
3Caterpillar0:13:55
4Budget Forklifts0:21:57
5CharterMason Drapac Development Team0:23:07
6Euride Racing0:28:19
7Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road0:31:05
8Downer EDi Mining National0:56:06
9St George Skoda HP1:03:28
10search2retain p/b health.com.au1:11:04
11African Wildlife Safaris1:16:37
12Team Polygon Australia1:19:54
13Target Trek Racing Team1:34:23
14Satalyst Giant Racing Team1:38:41
15GPM Data#31:57:06
16Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team2:04:45
17Seight Test Team p/b2:49:25

 

