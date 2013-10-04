Image 1 of 6 Bernie Sulzberger (Drapac) closes out the sprint to take stage 6 (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 2 of 6 Jason Spencer (CharterMason) leads Robbie Hucker (Drapac) (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 3 of 6 Darren Lapthorne and Robbie Hucker on the attack for Drapac (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 4 of 6 Nathan Earle drifts backwards after delivering Jack Haig (Huon-Genesys) back to the lead group after a puncture (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 5 of 6 Stage winner Bernie Sulzberger (Drapac) instigates the winning move (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 6 of 6 Rhys Gillett (African Wildlife Safaris) on the podium with two Drapac riders for the second day in a row (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)

Bernie Sulzberger (Drapac) has won a two man sprint over Rhys Gillett (African Wildlife Safaris) ahead of the remnants of a decimated peloton on the sixth stage of the Caterpillar Tour of Tasmania. Less than a day after Drapac Cycling announced they were re-signing him as part of their 2014 pro continental campaign, Sulzberger has shown them to have made a wise decision by winning the toughest stage of the Tour thus far.

"It was looking really good for the general classification when Robbie [Hucker] and Darren [Lapthorne] were up the road," explained Sulzberger. "I managed to stay with Jack on the climb and just get across to them and get away pretty quickly at the end to finish it off, which was good.

"Jack's obviously going very strong at the moment, Robbie and Darren attacked to try and narrow the lead, but he was just too strong," he added. "The aim was to get away and isolate Haig, which we did.

"Haig was the only Genesys rider in that breakaway [earlier in the day], but in the end a few guys got back like Pat Shaw and Cooper and they did a lot of work to bring it together."

The day began with a flurry of attacks on the opening climb out of Ulverstone with Drapac ravaging the peloton to isolate Haig early on in the piece. At one stage there were four Drapac riders with Haig waiting tentatively for his teammates to return.

After some regrouping occurred, Ben Grenda (Polygon) won the first sprint on the road to take the overall lead in the sprint classification. Soon after Brodie Talbot (Caterpillar) was the first to crest the first KOM on the day, a vicious 1.5km at 13%, and in doing so secured himself the overall lead in the KOM jersey.

Soon after the peloton began the descent down into the valley that preceded the second KOM on the day, and it was the race leader himself who was caught out with a puncture.

"At about 500 metres down the descent to Gunns Plains I got a front wheel puncture," Haig explained. "I quickly took out my wheel and changed it and then I waited up for the main peloton to catch me before riding with them into the valley.

"Joe Cooper did an amazing job riding the valley section while Nathan [Earle] paced me all the way up the climb until the last 500 metres. Then I jumped across to Darren [Lapthorne]."

On the undulating but mostly downhill run toward the finish at Penguin, Haig was isolated in a group of five riders with Darren Lapthorne, Robbie Hucker (Drapac), Sulzberger and Gillett.

With only Hucker and Lapthorne the immediate threats on GC, Haig stuck to them like glue whilst Sulzberger slipped away with Gillett. As the GC contenders marked themselves out of a stage win, Sulzberger managed to outsprint Gillett and take the stage.

At the finish, Haig was complimentary of the efforts from Hucker and Lapthorne, the two riders he trains with in his Victorian home town of Bendigo.

"Drapac are really giving it all to us. They're really strong guys and I've got a lot of respect for them, as I train a lot with them in Bendigo," Haig commented. "They're going to try everything to get the yellow jersey."

Haig lost only four seconds of his overall lead to Robbie Hucker (Drapac) who now sits 1:43 behind the race leader. Haig also maintains his lead in the young rider classification whilst Drapac extended their lead over Huon-Genesys in the teams classification

The Subaru National Road Series continues tomorrow with the penultimate stage of the Tour of Tasmania, another tough 83km stage starting and finishing in the Northern Tasmanian coastal town of Burnie.

Results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bernard Sulzberger (Tas) Drapac Cycling 2:44:41 2 Rhys Gillett (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 3 Robbie Hucker (Vic) Drapac Cycling 0:00:29 4 Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 5 Darren Lapthorne (Vic) Drapac Cycling 6 Peter Herzig (Qld) Budget Forklifts 0:01:00 7 Alexander Ray (NZl) Target Trek Racing Team 8 Eric Sheppard (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au 9 Justin Gassner (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team 10 Oscar Stevenson (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team 11 William Walker (Vic) Drapac Cycling 12 Brodie Talbot (NSW) Caterpillar 13 Nathan Earle (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 14 Jason Spencer (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team 15 Saxon Irvine (NSW) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team 0:02:53 16 James Szollosi (Qld) Caterpillar 17 Alex Edmondson (SA) Euride Racing 18 Steven Waite (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 19 Harry Carpenter (SA) Euride Racing 20 Lucas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team 21 Malcolm Rudolph (Qld) Drapac Cycling 22 Zane Hunter (Vic) Seight Test Team P/B The Biomechanics 23 Nathan Elliott (Vic) Caterpillar 24 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 25 Taylor Gunman (NZl) Chartermason Drapac Development Team 26 Karl Evans (SA) Budget Forklifts 27 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling 28 Jai Crawford (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 29 Josh Aldridge (NZl) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team 30 Rowan Dever (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team 31 Mark O'Brien (Vic) Euride Racing 0:03:30 32 Jack Mcculloch (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team 0:10:40 33 Ben Grenda (Tas) Team Polygon Australia 34 Mitchell Cooper (Vic) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 35 Aaron Watts (NSW) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team 36 Daniel Molyneux (NZl) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team 37 Michael Hale (Vic) Seight Test Team P/B The Biomechanics 38 Cameron Bayly (SA) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au 39 Jordan Davies (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team 40 Joshua Prete (Qld) Budget Forklifts 0:10:42 41 Jayden Copp (Qld) Caterpillar 0:11:10 42 Alistair Donohoe (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au 0:11:18 43 Samuel Davis (WA) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 44 Nicholas Katsonis (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team 45 Jack Hogan (SA) Goodstone Group 46 Thomas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team 47 Sam Crome (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team 48 Daniel Nelson (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 49 Sam Mccallum (Tas) Team Polygon Australia 50 Chris Jory (NSW) Gpm Data#3 51 Samuel Nelson (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team 52 Luke Parker (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team 53 Caleb Jones (NSW) Gpm Data#3 54 Cal Britten (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au 55 Oliver Martin (Tas) Team Polygon Australia 56 Patrick Shaw (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 0:13:24 57 John Walker (Vic) Drapac Cycling 58 Jason Rigg (Tas) Team Polygon Australia 59 Matthew Clark (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team 0:13:51 60 Henry Morley (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 61 Darcy Woolley (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:14:09 62 Morgan Smith (NZl) Chartermason Drapac Development Team 0:16:29 63 Michael Torckler (NZl) Chartermason Drapac Development Team 64 Gerald Evans (Tas) Team Polygon Australia 0:16:33 65 Ben Dyball (NSW) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 66 Callum Scotson (SA) Euride Racing 0:18:28 67 Oliver Kent-Spark (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au 0:20:46 68 Jacob Langham (Tas) Team Polygon Australia 0:25:51 69 Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 70 Fergus Sully (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team 71 Jeremy Cameron (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 72 Vaughan Bowman (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team 73 Lachlan Ambrose (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team 74 Andrew Roe (SA) Euride Racing 75 Joel Strachan (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team 76 Mathew Marshall (NZl) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 77 Jacob Restall (Qld) Caterpillar 78 Jesse Ewart (NSW) Gpm Data#3 79 Daniel O'Keefe (NSW) Gpm Data#3 80 Daniel Bonello (NSW) Gpm Data#3 81 Matthew Leonard (Vic) Seight Test Team P/B The Biomechanics 82 Lachlan Edwards (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team 83 Jeremy Scott (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team 84 Ben Carman (Qld) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team 85 Timothy Cameron (ACT) St George Skoda Hp Team 86 Jay Dutton (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team 87 Alex Clements (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 88 Matthew Gassner (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team 89 Alexander Morgan (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team 90 Andrew Clarkson (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team 0:30:28 91 Scott Bradburn (NSW) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team 92 Luca Giacomin (Vic) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team DNF Jordan Kerby (Qld) Budget Forklifts DNF Stuart Smith (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au DNF Peter Hatton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team DNF Tyler Spurrell (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team DNF James Rendall (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team DNF Zac Quinn (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team DNF William Derham (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team DNF Shaun O'Callaghan (Vic) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team DNF Jonathan Stephens (SA) Goodstone Group DNF Nicholas Horsley (Tas) Goodstone Group

Intermediate sprints - sprint 1 - Forth # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Grenda (Tas) Team Polygon Australia 3 pts 2 William Walker (Vic) Drapac Cycling 2 3 Alexander Ray (NZl) Target Trek Racing Team 1

Sprint 2 - Sprent # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robbie Hucker (Vic) Drapac Cycling 3 pts 2 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling 2 3 Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 1

Sprint 3 - Penguin (stage finish) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bernard Sulzberger (Tas) Drapac Cycling 4 pts 2 Rhys Gillett (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 3 3 Robbie Hucker (Vic) Drapac Cycling 2 4 Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 1

King of the mountains - KOM 1 - Geales Rd (cat2) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brodie Talbot (NSW) Caterpillar 10 pts 2 Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 7 3 Matthew Clark (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team 5 4 Jayden Copp (Qld) Caterpillar 2

KOM 2 - South Riana (cat2) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robbie Hucker (Vic) Drapac Cycling 10 pts 2 Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 7 3 Darren Lapthorne (Vic) Drapac Cycling 5 4 Bernard Sulzberger (Tas) Drapac Cycling 2

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Drapac Cycling 8:15:01 2 Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:03:24 3 Caterpillar 0:05:48 4 Euride Racing 0:08:18 5 African Wildlife Safaris 0:13:13 6 Budget Forklifts 0:13:37 7 Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road 0:14:13 8 CharterMason Drapac Development Team 9 Downer EDi Mining National 0:15:28 10 search2retain p/b health.com.au 0:22:00 11 Target Trek Racing Team 0:28:46 12 St George Skoda HP 0:31:40 13 Team Polygon Australia 0:32:18 14 Seight Test Team p/b 0:38:26 15 GPM Data#3 0:47:29 16 Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:49:24 17 Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team 0:51:44

General classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 12:03:10 2 Robbie Hucker (Vic) Drapac Cycling 0:01:43 3 Brodie Talbot (NSW) Caterpillar 0:03:02 4 Darren Lapthorne (Vic) Drapac Cycling 0:03:08 5 Nathan Earle (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 0:04:13 6 William Walker (Vic) Drapac Cycling 0:05:07 7 Jai Crawford (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 0:06:06 8 Jason Spencer (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team 0:06:12 9 Peter Herzig (Qld) Budget Forklifts 0:06:17 10 Eric Sheppard (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au 0:07:13 11 Oscar Stevenson (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team 12 Karl Evans (SA) Budget Forklifts 0:07:16 13 Justin Gassner (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team 0:07:20 14 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling 0:07:59 15 Harry Carpenter (SA) Euride Racing 0:09:03 16 Josh Aldridge (NZl) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team 0:09:06 17 Mark O'Brien (Vic) Euride Racing 0:09:50 18 Nathan Elliott (Vic) Caterpillar 0:10:52 19 James Szollosi (Qld) Caterpillar 0:11:32 20 Joshua Prete (Qld) Budget Forklifts 0:15:52 21 Oliver Martin (Tas) Team Polygon Australia 0:16:49 22 Jordan Davies (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team 0:16:53 23 Mitchell Cooper (Vic) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:17:00 24 Matthew Clark (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team 0:18:56 25 Bernard Sulzberger (Tas) Drapac Cycling 0:19:01 26 Rowan Dever (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team 0:20:09 27 Rhys Gillett (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:20:12 28 Ben Dyball (NSW) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 0:20:21 29 Zane Hunter (Vic) Seight Test Team P/B The Biomechanics 0:24:09 30 Saxon Irvine (NSW) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team 0:26:28 31 Daniel Molyneux (NZl) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team 0:28:05 32 Sam Mccallum (Tas) Team Polygon Australia 0:28:43 33 Steven Waite (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:28:50 34 Lucas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team 0:29:45 35 Cameron Bayly (SA) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au 0:31:06 36 Nicholas Katsonis (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team 0:31:28 37 Timothy Cameron (ACT) St George Skoda Hp Team 0:32:04 38 Jacob Restall (Qld) Caterpillar 0:32:10 39 Jayden Copp (Qld) Caterpillar 0:32:19 40 Caleb Jones (NSW) Gpm Data#3 0:32:33 41 Callum Scotson (SA) Euride Racing 0:34:53 42 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 0:37:34 43 Alexander Ray (NZl) Target Trek Racing Team 0:38:54 44 Sam Crome (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team 0:39:09 45 Malcolm Rudolph (Qld) Drapac Cycling 0:39:21 46 Taylor Gunman (NZl) Chartermason Drapac Development Team 0:40:46 47 Andrew Roe (SA) Euride Racing 0:42:16 48 Morgan Smith (NZl) Chartermason Drapac Development Team 0:42:29 49 Alistair Donohoe (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au 0:42:39 50 Thomas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team 0:43:06 51 Alexander Morgan (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team 0:43:07 52 Patrick Shaw (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 0:44:42 53 Henry Morley (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:46:03 54 Gerald Evans (Tas) Team Polygon Australia 0:47:48 55 Aaron Watts (NSW) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team 0:48:10 56 Alex Edmondson (SA) Euride Racing 0:48:57 57 Jack Hogan (SA) Goodstone Group 0:49:04 58 Mathew Marshall (NZl) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:49:26 59 Fergus Sully (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team 60 Chris Jory (NSW) Gpm Data#3 0:49:47 61 Samuel Davis (WA) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 0:51:19 62 Jesse Ewart (NSW) Gpm Data#3 0:51:48 63 Cal Britten (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au 0:53:00 64 Michael Torckler (NZl) Chartermason Drapac Development Team 0:53:02 65 Jeremy Cameron (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:54:23 66 Luke Parker (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team 0:54:50 67 Samuel Nelson (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team 0:57:19 68 Lachlan Edwards (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team 0:59:20 69 Jack Mcculloch (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team 1:00:07 70 Jay Dutton (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team 1:01:18 71 Daniel Nelson (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 1:02:20 72 John Walker (Vic) Drapac Cycling 1:02:42 73 Michael Hale (Vic) Seight Test Team P/B The Biomechanics 1:02:57 74 Daniel O'Keefe (NSW) Gpm Data#3 1:03:32 75 Ben Grenda (Tas) Team Polygon Australia 1:06:05 76 Jason Rigg (Tas) Team Polygon Australia 1:07:29 77 Jeremy Scott (NSW) St George Skoda Hp Team 1:09:55 78 Lachlan Ambrose (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team 1:10:42 79 Ben Carman (Qld) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team 1:11:21 80 Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 1:12:02 81 Andrew Clarkson (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team 1:13:06 82 Luca Giacomin (Vic) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team 1:14:02 83 Joel Strachan (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team 1:14:27 84 Scott Bradburn (NSW) Downer Edi Mining National Cycling Team 1:16:29 85 Matthew Gassner (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team 1:17:58 86 Darcy Woolley (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 1:18:46 87 Jacob Langham (Tas) Team Polygon Australia 1:21:04 88 Daniel Bonello (NSW) Gpm Data#3 1:21:48 89 Alex Clements (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 1:22:27 90 Vaughan Bowman (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team 1:23:56 91 Oliver Kent-Spark (Vic) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au 1:24:35 92 Matthew Leonard (Vic) Seight Test Team P/B The Biomechanics 1:29:52

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Grenda (Tas) Team Polygon Australia 11 pts 2 Robbie Hucker (Vic) Drapac Cycling 10 3 Alexander Ray (NZl) Target Trek Racing Team 9 4 Rhys Gillett (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 8 5 William Walker (Vic) Drapac Cycling 8 6 Darren Lapthorne (Vic) Drapac Cycling 7 7 Bernard Sulzberger (Tas) Drapac Cycling 7 8 Alex Edmondson (SA) Euride Racing 6 9 Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 5 10 Luke Parker (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team 4 11 Harry Carpenter (SA) Euride Racing 3 12 Brodie Talbot (NSW) Caterpillar 2 13 Karl Evans (SA) Budget Forklifts 2 14 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling 2 15 Cameron Bayly (SA) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au 1 16 Jacob Restall (Qld) Caterpillar 1 17 Caleb Jones (NSW) Gpm Data#3 1 18 Thomas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team 1 19 Patrick Shaw (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 1 20 Darcy Woolley (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 1

King of the mountains # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brodie Talbot (NSW) Caterpillar 25 pts 2 Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 16 3 Karl Evans (SA) Budget Forklifts 15 4 Robbie Hucker (Vic) Drapac Cycling 11 5 Thomas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team 10 6 Bernard Sulzberger (Tas) Drapac Cycling 9 7 Darren Lapthorne (Vic) Drapac Cycling 8 8 Alexander Ray (NZl) Target Trek Racing Team 6 9 Rowan Dever (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team 5 10 Oliver Martin (Tas) Team Polygon Australia 5 11 Matthew Clark (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team 5 12 Peter Herzig (Qld) Budget Forklifts 3 13 Malcolm Rudolph (Qld) Drapac Cycling 3 14 Alex Edmondson (SA) Euride Racing 3 15 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling 2 16 Cameron Bayly (SA) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au 2 17 Jayden Copp (Qld) Caterpillar 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 12:03:10 2 Oscar Stevenson (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team 0:07:13 3 Justin Gassner (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team 0:07:20 4 Harry Carpenter (SA) Euride Racing 0:09:03 5 Oliver Martin (Tas) Team Polygon Australia 0:16:49 6 Mitchell Cooper (Vic) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:17:00 7 Zane Hunter (Vic) Seight Test Team P/B The Biomechanics 0:24:09 8 Sam Mccallum (Tas) Team Polygon Australia 0:28:43 9 Lucas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo Vis Men's Road Team 0:29:45 10 Nicholas Katsonis (Vic) Chartermason Drapac Development Team 0:31:28