Ukraine’s veteran Yuriy Metluskenko of Turkish team Konya Torku Seker Spor 'thanked God' and his experience of racing in Belgium for helping him win stage 4 of the Tour of Taihu Lake called Wawushan Hill Circuit in Liyang. While Chinese races are mostly contested on flat and wide straight roads, this one included a small hill, curves, cobblestones and the strong wind took his toll on the outcome with runner up Joey Rosskopf not being part of the front group of 30 riders who contested the stage victory.

Race leader Milan Kadlec of Dukla Praha was attentive enough to not miss the split.

“Knowing a bit about the course, when I saw the wind this morning, I predicted that it wouldn’t end up in a bunch sprint finish," Metlushenko said. “That’s why I entered the very first breakaway.” The five other offensive riders were Jelajah Malaysia winner Yusuf Abrekov (China 361), Lukas Ranacker (Arbö), Hossein Jahanbanian (Tabriz), Christoph Schweizer (Nutrixxion) and Wang Meiyin (Hengxiang), but they got caught by the peloton led by Dukla Praha and Hong Kong. The other interesting breakaway formed of Sergey Grechin (Konya Torku Seker Spor), Floris Goesinnen (Drapac), Ricardo Mestre (Carmim-Prio) and once again Wang didn’t have more luck.

At the beginning of the third of the three laps of 52km each, it became a different scenario. Metlushenko heard in his native Russian language a conversation between riders from RusVelo and ISD, both teams having the intention to create echelons thanks to the wind blowing strongly from the left hand side. Thirty five riders made the cut at the front, including three from the aggressive French team La Pomme-Marseille but not Mathieu Delarozière who was fifth on GC, so a few changes occurred in the overall ranking. A last minute attack with 1km to go by Thomas Vaubourzeix didn’t prevent the remaining sprinters from ruling the stage result.

“After the last curve at 500 metres to go, the Russians attacked on the right side of the road," Metlushenko said. “So I took a big risk by opening my sprint on the left against the wind with 400 metres to go. But I had no choice because I was the only rider from my team at the front. Thanks God I’ve won. I also owe this victory to the directeurs sportifs who have taught me during my long career to always race at the front. Racing in Belgium is the reason why I’ve been able to win here today. It’s definitely not an easy thing to do in China nowadays. Cycling is growing drastically in this part of the world. In 2007, I rode the Tour of Qinghai Lake. Being a sprinter, I know what it is to be part of the grupetto. All the Chinese were with me. In a period of five years, many of them have become excellent competitive cyclists.”

“It’s a very aggressive kind of cycling," said Landbouwkrediet’s Kevin Peeters who came third in Lyiang. “There’s no respect in the sprints but for me, to finish third here today is a pretty good result, considering the level of the sprinters. I took the last curve in third position, then I lost some and I had to regain them.”

Hong Kong’s Choi Ki Ho confirmed the progression of Chinese riders as he moved up to the top three overall but he expressed a regret: “We should have been three from our team in the decisive move, not only two, because of the teams’ classification. But it was good for me to survive at the front with such a strong wind.” The Hong Kong team is expected to defend Choi’s lead as best Chinese and best young rider with keeping the bunch together in the next four stages in a combined effort with the Dukla Praha team of race leader Kadlec.

“I’ve been afraid for the boys [his team-mates] who had already worked a lot in the past two days," said the Czech veteran. “I was scared that someone dangerous on GC would attack. When the Russians rode for echelons, I took turns with them. I said that today’s stage would be the crucial one for the overall, so my confidence is logically increased after the race but we never know what can happen in the next four days. We’re only at half way into the Tour of Taihu Lake. We always fear a crash that could divide the bunch in splits. But I’m feeling well and we race with the intention of keeping the jersey till the end.”

Full Results 1 Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor 3:34:26 2 Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 3 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 4 Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo 5 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 6 Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 7 Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Carmim - Prio 8 Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 9 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 10 Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Cycling 11 Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) SP Tableware Cycling Team 12 Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 13 Milan Kadlec (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 14 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 15 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 16 Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 17 Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental 18 Roman Maykin (Rus) RusVelo 19 Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo 20 King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong 21 William Walker (Aus) Drapac Cycling 22 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling 23 Vadim Shaekhov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team 24 Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong 25 Volodymyr Dzhus (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental 26 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 27 Luis Filipe Albino Silva (Por) Carmim - Prio 28 David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team 29 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Cycling 30 Ricardo Jorge Mestre (Por) Carmim - Prio 31 Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental 32 Yannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 33 Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental 34 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 35 Martin Blaha (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 36 Mathieu Delaroziere (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 0:01:26 37 Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 38 Diogo Nunes (Por) Carmim - Prio 39 Bo Liu (Chn) MCT 40 Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong 41 Benedikt Kendler (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 42 Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 43 Ramin Maleki Mizan (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 44 Yusup Abrekov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team 45 Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 46 Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 47 Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 48 Gleb Moiseev (Rus) JLC 49 Lars Pria (Rom) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 50 Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong 51 Douglas Repacholi (Aus) JLC 52 Zhiqiang Duan (Chn) MCT 53 En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports 54 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 54 Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 56 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 57 Dmytro Volovod (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental 58 Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 59 Valter Filipe Afonso Pereira (Por) Carmim - Prio 60 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor 61 Alejandio Marque Porto (Spa) Carmim - Prio 62 Peter Thompson (Aus) Drapac Cycling 63 Ruisong Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports 64 Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong 65 Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 66 Tae Min Gong (Kor) RTS Racing Team 67 Steven Garcinn (Fra) JLC 68 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 69 Konstantin Volik (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team 70 Muhammed Atalay (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor 71 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 72 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 73 Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 74 Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) RusVelo 75 Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Cycling 76 Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 77 Martin Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 78 Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental 79 Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong 80 Jullien Sebastien (Fra) JLC 81 Hossein Jahanbanian Kamnabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 82 Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 83 Jiri Hochmann (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 0:01:38 84 Mohd Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 85 Muradjan Halmuratov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team 86 Chen Lu Qin (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:01:41 87 Michael Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 0:01:44 88 Mohd Zamri Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 89 Sun Jae Jang (Kor) RTS Racing Team 90 Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 0:02:06 91 Yohan Cauquil (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 0:02:44 92 Xuan Wu (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team 0:03:03 93 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:04:27 94 Yan Dong Xing (Chn) Max Success Sports 95 Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 96 Heng Liu (Chn) JLC 0:08:16 97 Alireza Asgharzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 98 Bekir Baki Akirsan (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor 99 Ruslan Gryschenko (Ukr) JLC 0:01:26 100 Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:08:16 101 Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports 102 Yuepen Liu (Chn) MCT 103 Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 104 Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 105 Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo 106 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor HD Secaattin Dazkirli (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor 0:20:09 HD Yangyang He (Chn) MCT 0:20:10 DNS Georgios Karatzios (Gre) SP Tableware Cycling Team DNF Kun Jiang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team DNF Joeri Bueken (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony DNF Lukas Ranacher (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer DNF Artem Topchanyuk (Ukr) SP Tableware Cycling Team DNF Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports

Points 1 Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor 14 pts 2 Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 12 3 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 10 4 Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo 8 5 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 6 6 Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 5 7 Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Carmim - Prio 4 8 Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 3 9 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 2 10 Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Cycling 1

Sprint 1 1 Jullien Sebastien (Fra) JLC 5 pts 2 Ruisong Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports 3 3 Diogo Nunes (Por) Carmim - Prio 1

Sprint 2 1 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor 3 3 Peter Thompson (Aus) Drapac Cycling 1

Teams 1 RusVelo 10:43:18 2 Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 3 ASC Dukla Praha 4 Drapac Cycling 5 La Pomme Marseille 6 Carmim - Prio 7 ISD - Lampre Continental 8 Hong Kong 0:01:26 9 Nutrixxion Abus 10 Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:02:52 11 Tabriz Petrochemical Team 12 Team Type 1 - Sanofi 13 Champion System Pro Cycling Team 14 Konya Torku Seker Spor 15 China 361° Cycling Team 16 RTS Racing Team 0:03:10 17 China Jilun Cycling Team 0:04:18 18 Terengganu Cycling Team 19 Max Success Sports 0:04:33 20 Malak Cycling Team 0:11:08

General classification after stage 4 1 Milan Kadlec (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 11:59:16 2 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling 0:00:09 3 Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong 0:00:14 4 David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team 0:00:16 5 King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong 6 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 0:00:20 7 Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:00:39 8 Yannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 0:00:43 9 Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo 0:00:53 10 Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Carmim - Prio 11 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Cycling 12 William Walker (Aus) Drapac Cycling 13 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:01:11 14 Vadim Shaekhov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team 0:01:22 15 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:01:33 16 Mathieu Delaroziere (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 0:01:42 17 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:02:05 18 Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 0:02:10 19 Roman Maykin (Rus) RusVelo 20 Luis Filipe Albino Silva (Por) Carmim - Prio 0:02:11 21 Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental 22 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 23 Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo 24 Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong 0:02:16 25 Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:02:19 26 Martin Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 27 Jiri Hochmann (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 0:02:28 28 Alejandio Marque Porto (Spa) Carmim - Prio 0:02:40 29 Ruisong Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:02:42 30 Peter Thompson (Aus) Drapac Cycling 0:03:34 31 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor 0:03:35 32 Diogo Nunes (Por) Carmim - Prio 0:03:36 33 Ramin Maleki Mizan (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:03:37 34 Bo Liu (Chn) MCT 35 Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 36 Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 37 Dmytro Volovod (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental 38 Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 39 Gleb Moiseev (Rus) JLC 40 Yusup Abrekov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team 41 Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 42 Lars Pria (Rom) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 43 Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 44 Yohan Cauquil (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 45 Zhiqiang Duan (Chn) MCT 46 Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong 47 Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 48 Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong 49 Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 50 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 51 Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:04:13 52 Muhammed Atalay (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor 0:04:37 53 Michael Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 0:05:04 54 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:05:33 55 Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 0:06:13 56 Yan Dong Xing (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:06:37 57 Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 0:07:31 58 Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor 0:07:40 59 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 0:07:50 60 Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 0:07:54 61 Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) SP Tableware Cycling Team 0:07:56 62 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 63 Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental 64 Ricardo Jorge Mestre (Por) Carmim - Prio 65 Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental 66 Volodymyr Dzhus (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental 67 Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 68 Martin Blaha (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 69 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 70 Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Cycling 0:08:26 71 Hossein Jahanbanian Kamnabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:09:19 72 Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental 0:09:20 73 Benedikt Kendler (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 0:09:22 74 Tae Min Gong (Kor) RTS Racing Team 75 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 76 En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports 77 Konstantin Volik (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team 78 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 79 Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 80 Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong 81 Valter Filipe Afonso Pereira (Por) Carmim - Prio 82 Steven Garcinn (Fra) JLC 83 Douglas Repacholi (Aus) JLC 84 Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) RusVelo 85 Ruslan Gryschenko (Ukr) JLC 86 Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo 0:09:34 87 Jullien Sebastien (Fra) JLC 0:09:39 88 Sun Jae Jang (Kor) RTS Racing Team 0:09:40 89 Mohd Zamri Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 90 Mohd Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:09:56 91 Chen Lu Qin (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:09:57 92 Muradjan Halmuratov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team 0:09:58 93 Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:10:22 94 Alireza Asgharzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:10:27 95 Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports 96 Xuan Wu (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team 0:11:51 97 Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:12:23 98 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 99 Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Cycling 0:13:47 100 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor 0:16:11 101 Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 102 Heng Liu (Chn) JLC 0:16:12 103 Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 104 Yuepen Liu (Chn) MCT 105 Bekir Baki Akirsan (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor 0:16:32 106 Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:20:37

Points classification 1 Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 43 pts 2 Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 28 3 Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor 26 4 Milan Kadlec (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 25 5 Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 24 6 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 19 7 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 18 8 Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo 18 9 Yannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 16 10 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 12 11 Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong 11 12 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling 10 13 Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Carmim - Prio 10 14 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 10 15 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 9 16 Mathieu Delaroziere (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 6 17 Michael Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 6 18 Jiri Hochmann (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 5 19 Jullien Sebastien (Fra) JLC 5 20 David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team 5 21 Alejandio Marque Porto (Spa) Carmim - Prio 5 22 King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong 4 23 Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 4 24 Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) SP Tableware Cycling Team 4 25 Hossein Jahanbanian Kamnabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 4 26 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 3 27 Ruisong Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports 3 28 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor 3 29 Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental 3 30 Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong 2 31 Roman Maykin (Rus) RusVelo 1 32 Peter Thompson (Aus) Drapac Cycling 1 33 Diogo Nunes (Por) Carmim - Prio 1 34 Yan Dong Xing (Chn) Max Success Sports 1 35 Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Cycling 1 36 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor 1 37 Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 1

Young riders classification 1 Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong 11:59:30 2 King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong 0:00:02 3 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Cycling 0:00:39 4 Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 0:01:56 5 Roman Maykin (Rus) RusVelo 6 Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:03:23 7 Dmytro Volovod (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental 8 Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong 9 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:07:42 10 Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental 11 Volodymyr Dzhus (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental 12 Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 13 Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental 0:09:06 14 Benedikt Kendler (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 0:09:08 15 Valter Filipe Afonso Pereira (Por) Carmim - Prio 16 Chen Lu Qin (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:09:43 17 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:12:09 18 Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Cycling 0:13:33 19 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor 0:15:57 20 Heng Liu (Chn) JLC 0:15:58 21 Yuepen Liu (Chn) MCT 22 Bekir Baki Akirsan (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor 0:16:18 23 Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:20:23

Regional riders classification 1 Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong 11:59:30 2 King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong 0:00:02 3 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:00:57 4 Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong 0:02:02 5 Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:02:05 6 Ruisong Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:02:28 7 Bo Liu (Chn) MCT 0:03:23 8 Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 9 Zhiqiang Duan (Chn) MCT 10 Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong 11 Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 12 Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong 13 Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 14 Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:03:59 15 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:05:19 16 Yan Dong Xing (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:06:23 17 En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:09:08 18 Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong 19 Chen Lu Qin (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:09:43 20 Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:10:13 21 Xuan Wu (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team 0:11:37 22 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:12:09 23 Heng Liu (Chn) JLC 0:15:58 24 Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 25 Yuepen Liu (Chn) MCT 26 Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:20:23

Teams classification 1 La Pomme Marseille 35:59:17 2 ASC Dukla Praha 0:00:30 3 Drapac Cycling 4 Hong Kong 0:01:19 5 RusVelo 0:02:53 6 Carmim - Prio 7 Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:04:40 8 Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:05:45 9 Nutrixxion Abus 0:06:39 10 Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:07:07 11 Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:07:56 12 Max Success Sports 0:08:44 13 ISD - Lampre Continental 0:10:49 14 China 361° Cycling Team 0:12:52 15 Konya Torku Seker Spor 0:13:41 16 Terengganu Cycling Team 0:15:07 17 Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:16:32 18 RTS Racing Team 0:17:49 19 China Jilun Cycling Team 0:20:52 20 Malak Cycling Team 0:21:57