Image 1 of 17

Metlushenko wins stage 4 on the Wawushan Hill Circuit

Metlushenko wins stage 4 on the Wawushan Hill Circuit
(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
Image 2 of 17

Celebrations for the day's winners and overall leader at Lake Taihu

Celebrations for the day's winners and overall leader at Lake Taihu
(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
Image 3 of 17

The day's podium: Alois Kankovsky (ASC Dukla Praha), Yuri Metlushenko (Konya Torku Seker Spor) and Kevin Peeters (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony)

The day's podium: Alois Kankovsky (ASC Dukla Praha), Yuri Metlushenko (Konya Torku Seker Spor) and Kevin Peeters (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony)
(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
Image 4 of 17

Yuri Metlushenko (Konya Torku Seker Spor) was happy to finally get a stage win

Yuri Metlushenko (Konya Torku Seker Spor) was happy to finally get a stage win
(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
Image 5 of 17

Yuri Metlushenko (Konya Torku Seker Spor) has been in the mix all week

Yuri Metlushenko (Konya Torku Seker Spor) has been in the mix all week
(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
Image 6 of 17

Konya Torku Seker Spor all smiles at the finish

Konya Torku Seker Spor all smiles at the finish
(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
Image 7 of 17

ASC Dukla Praha control the front of the peloton

ASC Dukla Praha control the front of the peloton
(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
Image 8 of 17

The bunch await the start at Liyang Shuixicun Villiage

The bunch await the start at Liyang Shuixicun Villiage
(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
Image 9 of 17

The jersey leaders looking relaxed ahead of the fourth stage

The jersey leaders looking relaxed ahead of the fourth stage
(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
Image 10 of 17

The Nutrixxion team come prepared with sponsored seating ahead of stage 4

The Nutrixxion team come prepared with sponsored seating ahead of stage 4
(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
Image 11 of 17

Terengganu Cycling Team find somewhere comfortable to sit while waiting for the race to start

Terengganu Cycling Team find somewhere comfortable to sit while waiting for the race to start
(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
Image 12 of 17

One of the Liyang Shuixicun Villiage locals take five

One of the Liyang Shuixicun Villiage locals take five
(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
Image 13 of 17

Alexander Serebryakov (Team Type 1 - Sanofi) gets some pre-race sleep before the 155km stage

Alexander Serebryakov (Team Type 1 - Sanofi) gets some pre-race sleep before the 155km stage
(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
Image 14 of 17

There was the usual carnival atmosphere before the stage with traditional and historic dance groups

There was the usual carnival atmosphere before the stage with traditional and historic dance groups
(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
Image 15 of 17

The crowds were out to see the start of the fourth stage

The crowds were out to see the start of the fourth stage
(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
Image 16 of 17

There was plenty of entertainment near the start line before the race begun

There was plenty of entertainment near the start line before the race begun
(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
Image 17 of 17

Milan Kadlec (ASC Dukla Praha) retained his overall lead

Milan Kadlec (ASC Dukla Praha) retained his overall lead
(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)

Ukraine’s veteran Yuriy Metluskenko of Turkish team Konya Torku Seker Spor 'thanked God' and his experience of racing in Belgium for helping him win stage 4 of the Tour of Taihu Lake called Wawushan Hill Circuit in Liyang. While Chinese races are mostly contested on flat and wide straight roads, this one included a small hill, curves, cobblestones and the strong wind took his toll on the outcome with runner up Joey Rosskopf not being part of the front group of 30 riders who contested the stage victory.

Race leader Milan Kadlec of Dukla Praha was attentive enough to not miss the split.

“Knowing a bit about the course, when I saw the wind this morning, I predicted that it wouldn’t end up in a bunch sprint finish," Metlushenko said. “That’s why I entered the very first breakaway.” The five other offensive riders were Jelajah Malaysia winner Yusuf Abrekov (China 361), Lukas Ranacker (Arbö), Hossein Jahanbanian (Tabriz), Christoph Schweizer (Nutrixxion) and Wang Meiyin (Hengxiang), but they got caught by the peloton led by Dukla Praha and Hong Kong. The other interesting breakaway formed of Sergey Grechin (Konya Torku Seker Spor), Floris Goesinnen (Drapac), Ricardo Mestre (Carmim-Prio) and once again Wang didn’t have more luck.

At the beginning of the third of the three laps of 52km each, it became a different scenario. Metlushenko heard in his native Russian language a conversation between riders from RusVelo and ISD, both teams having the intention to create echelons thanks to the wind blowing strongly from the left hand side. Thirty five riders made the cut at the front, including three from the aggressive French team La Pomme-Marseille but not Mathieu Delarozière who was fifth on GC, so a few changes occurred in the overall ranking. A last minute attack with 1km to go by Thomas Vaubourzeix didn’t prevent the remaining sprinters from ruling the stage result.

“After the last curve at 500 metres to go, the Russians attacked on the right side of the road," Metlushenko said. “So I took a big risk by opening my sprint on the left against the wind with 400 metres to go. But I had no choice because I was the only rider from my team at the front. Thanks God I’ve won. I also owe this victory to the directeurs sportifs who have taught me during my long career to always race at the front. Racing in Belgium is the reason why I’ve been able to win here today. It’s definitely not an easy thing to do in China nowadays. Cycling is growing drastically in this part of the world. In 2007, I rode the Tour of Qinghai Lake. Being a sprinter, I know what it is to be part of the grupetto. All the Chinese were with me. In a period of five years, many of them have become excellent competitive cyclists.”

“It’s a very aggressive kind of cycling," said Landbouwkrediet’s Kevin Peeters who came third in Lyiang. “There’s no respect in the sprints but for me, to finish third here today is a pretty good result, considering the level of the sprinters. I took the last curve in third position, then I lost some and I had to regain them.”

Hong Kong’s Choi Ki Ho confirmed the progression of Chinese riders as he moved up to the top three overall but he expressed a regret: “We should have been three from our team in the decisive move, not only two, because of the teams’ classification. But it was good for me to survive at the front with such a strong wind.” The Hong Kong team is expected to defend Choi’s lead as best Chinese and best young rider with keeping the bunch together in the next four stages in a combined effort with the Dukla Praha team of race leader Kadlec.

“I’ve been afraid for the boys [his team-mates] who had already worked a lot in the past two days," said the Czech veteran. “I was scared that someone dangerous on GC would attack. When the Russians rode for echelons, I took turns with them. I said that today’s stage would be the crucial one for the overall, so my confidence is logically increased after the race but we never know what can happen in the next four days. We’re only at half way into the Tour of Taihu Lake. We always fear a crash that could divide the bunch in splits. But I’m feeling well and we race with the intention of keeping the jersey till the end.”

Full Results
1Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor3:34:26
2Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
3Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
4Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo
5Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
6Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
7Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Carmim - Prio
8Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
9Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
10Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Cycling
11Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) SP Tableware Cycling Team
12Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
13Milan Kadlec (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
14Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
15Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
16Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
17Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
18Roman Maykin (Rus) RusVelo
19Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
20King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong
21William Walker (Aus) Drapac Cycling
22Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling
23Vadim Shaekhov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
24Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong
25Volodymyr Dzhus (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
26Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
27Luis Filipe Albino Silva (Por) Carmim - Prio
28David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team
29Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Cycling
30Ricardo Jorge Mestre (Por) Carmim - Prio
31Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
32Yannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
33Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
34Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
35Martin Blaha (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
36Mathieu Delaroziere (Fra) La Pomme Marseille0:01:26
37Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
38Diogo Nunes (Por) Carmim - Prio
39Bo Liu (Chn) MCT
40Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong
41Benedikt Kendler (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
42Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
43Ramin Maleki Mizan (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
44Yusup Abrekov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
45Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
46Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
47Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
48Gleb Moiseev (Rus) JLC
49Lars Pria (Rom) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
50Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong
51Douglas Repacholi (Aus) JLC
52Zhiqiang Duan (Chn) MCT
53En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports
54Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
54Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
56Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
57Dmytro Volovod (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
58Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
59Valter Filipe Afonso Pereira (Por) Carmim - Prio
60Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
61Alejandio Marque Porto (Spa) Carmim - Prio
62Peter Thompson (Aus) Drapac Cycling
63Ruisong Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports
64Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong
65Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
66Tae Min Gong (Kor) RTS Racing Team
67Steven Garcinn (Fra) JLC
68David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
69Konstantin Volik (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
70Muhammed Atalay (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
71Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
72Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
73Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
74Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) RusVelo
75Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Cycling
76Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
77Martin Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
78Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
79Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong
80Jullien Sebastien (Fra) JLC
81Hossein Jahanbanian Kamnabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
82Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
83Jiri Hochmann (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha0:01:38
84Mohd Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
85Muradjan Halmuratov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
86Chen Lu Qin (Chn) Max Success Sports0:01:41
87Michael Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus0:01:44
88Mohd Zamri Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
89Sun Jae Jang (Kor) RTS Racing Team
90Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha0:02:06
91Yohan Cauquil (Fra) La Pomme Marseille0:02:44
92Xuan Wu (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team0:03:03
93Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:04:27
94Yan Dong Xing (Chn) Max Success Sports
95Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
96Heng Liu (Chn) JLC0:08:16
97Alireza Asgharzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
98Bekir Baki Akirsan (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
99Ruslan Gryschenko (Ukr) JLC0:01:26
100Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:08:16
101Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports
102Yuepen Liu (Chn) MCT
103Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
104Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
105Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
106Ahmet Orken (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
HDSecaattin Dazkirli (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor0:20:09
HDYangyang He (Chn) MCT0:20:10
DNSGeorgios Karatzios (Gre) SP Tableware Cycling Team
DNFKun Jiang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
DNFJoeri Bueken (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
DNFLukas Ranacher (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
DNFArtem Topchanyuk (Ukr) SP Tableware Cycling Team
DNFHao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports

Points
1Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor14pts
2Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha12
3Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony10
4Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo8
5Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony6
6Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus5
7Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Carmim - Prio4
8Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi3
9Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille2
10Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Cycling1

Sprint 1
1Jullien Sebastien (Fra) JLC5pts
2Ruisong Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports3
3Diogo Nunes (Por) Carmim - Prio1

Sprint 2
1Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team5pts
2Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor3
3Peter Thompson (Aus) Drapac Cycling1

Teams
1RusVelo10:43:18
2Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
3ASC Dukla Praha
4Drapac Cycling
5La Pomme Marseille
6Carmim - Prio
7ISD - Lampre Continental
8Hong Kong0:01:26
9Nutrixxion Abus
10Hengxiang Cycling Team0:02:52
11Tabriz Petrochemical Team
12Team Type 1 - Sanofi
13Champion System Pro Cycling Team
14Konya Torku Seker Spor
15China 361° Cycling Team
16RTS Racing Team0:03:10
17China Jilun Cycling Team0:04:18
18Terengganu Cycling Team
19Max Success Sports0:04:33
20Malak Cycling Team0:11:08

General classification after stage 4
1Milan Kadlec (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha11:59:16
2Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling0:00:09
3Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong0:00:14
4David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team0:00:16
5King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong
6Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille0:00:20
7Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:00:39
8Yannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme Marseille0:00:43
9Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo0:00:53
10Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Carmim - Prio
11Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Cycling
12William Walker (Aus) Drapac Cycling
13Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:01:11
14Vadim Shaekhov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team0:01:22
15Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:01:33
16Mathieu Delaroziere (Fra) La Pomme Marseille0:01:42
17Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:02:05
18Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus0:02:10
19Roman Maykin (Rus) RusVelo
20Luis Filipe Albino Silva (Por) Carmim - Prio0:02:11
21Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
22Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
23Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
24Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong0:02:16
25Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:02:19
26Martin Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
27Jiri Hochmann (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha0:02:28
28Alejandio Marque Porto (Spa) Carmim - Prio0:02:40
29Ruisong Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports0:02:42
30Peter Thompson (Aus) Drapac Cycling0:03:34
31Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor0:03:35
32Diogo Nunes (Por) Carmim - Prio0:03:36
33Ramin Maleki Mizan (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:03:37
34Bo Liu (Chn) MCT
35Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
36Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
37Dmytro Volovod (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
38Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
39Gleb Moiseev (Rus) JLC
40Yusup Abrekov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
41Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
42Lars Pria (Rom) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
43Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
44Yohan Cauquil (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
45Zhiqiang Duan (Chn) MCT
46Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong
47Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
48Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong
49Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
50Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
51Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:04:13
52Muhammed Atalay (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor0:04:37
53Michael Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus0:05:04
54Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:05:33
55Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha0:06:13
56Yan Dong Xing (Chn) Max Success Sports0:06:37
57Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha0:07:31
58Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor0:07:40
59Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille0:07:50
60Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus0:07:54
61Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) SP Tableware Cycling Team0:07:56
62Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
63Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
64Ricardo Jorge Mestre (Por) Carmim - Prio
65Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
66Volodymyr Dzhus (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
67Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
68Martin Blaha (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
69Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
70Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Cycling0:08:26
71Hossein Jahanbanian Kamnabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:09:19
72Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental0:09:20
73Benedikt Kendler (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer0:09:22
74Tae Min Gong (Kor) RTS Racing Team
75Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
76En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports
77Konstantin Volik (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
78David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
79Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
80Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong
81Valter Filipe Afonso Pereira (Por) Carmim - Prio
82Steven Garcinn (Fra) JLC
83Douglas Repacholi (Aus) JLC
84Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) RusVelo
85Ruslan Gryschenko (Ukr) JLC
86Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo0:09:34
87Jullien Sebastien (Fra) JLC0:09:39
88Sun Jae Jang (Kor) RTS Racing Team0:09:40
89Mohd Zamri Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
90Mohd Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:09:56
91Chen Lu Qin (Chn) Max Success Sports0:09:57
92Muradjan Halmuratov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team0:09:58
93Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:10:22
94Alireza Asgharzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:10:27
95Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports
96Xuan Wu (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team0:11:51
97Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:12:23
98Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
99Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Cycling0:13:47
100Ahmet Orken (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor0:16:11
101Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
102Heng Liu (Chn) JLC0:16:12
103Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
104Yuepen Liu (Chn) MCT
105Bekir Baki Akirsan (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor0:16:32
106Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:20:37

Points classification
1Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha43pts
2Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi28
3Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor26
4Milan Kadlec (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha25
5Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus24
6Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille19
7Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team18
8Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo18
9Yannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme Marseille16
10Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi12
11Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong11
12Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling10
13Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Carmim - Prio10
14Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony10
15Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony9
16Mathieu Delaroziere (Fra) La Pomme Marseille6
17Michael Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus6
18Jiri Hochmann (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha5
19Jullien Sebastien (Fra) JLC5
20David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team5
21Alejandio Marque Porto (Spa) Carmim - Prio5
22King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong4
23Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus4
24Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) SP Tableware Cycling Team4
25Hossein Jahanbanian Kamnabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team4
26Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille3
27Ruisong Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports3
28Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor3
29Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental3
30Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong2
31Roman Maykin (Rus) RusVelo1
32Peter Thompson (Aus) Drapac Cycling1
33Diogo Nunes (Por) Carmim - Prio1
34Yan Dong Xing (Chn) Max Success Sports1
35Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Cycling1
36Ahmet Orken (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor1
37Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team1

Young riders classification
1Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong11:59:30
2King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong0:00:02
3Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Cycling0:00:39
4Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus0:01:56
5Roman Maykin (Rus) RusVelo
6Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:03:23
7Dmytro Volovod (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
8Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong
9Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:07:42
10Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
11Volodymyr Dzhus (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
12Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
13Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental0:09:06
14Benedikt Kendler (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer0:09:08
15Valter Filipe Afonso Pereira (Por) Carmim - Prio
16Chen Lu Qin (Chn) Max Success Sports0:09:43
17Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:12:09
18Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Cycling0:13:33
19Ahmet Orken (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor0:15:57
20Heng Liu (Chn) JLC0:15:58
21Yuepen Liu (Chn) MCT
22Bekir Baki Akirsan (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor0:16:18
23Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:20:23

Regional riders classification
1Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong11:59:30
2King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong0:00:02
3Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:00:57
4Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong0:02:02
5Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:02:05
6Ruisong Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports0:02:28
7Bo Liu (Chn) MCT0:03:23
8Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
9Zhiqiang Duan (Chn) MCT
10Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong
11Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
12Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong
13Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
14Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:03:59
15Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:05:19
16Yan Dong Xing (Chn) Max Success Sports0:06:23
17En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports0:09:08
18Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong
19Chen Lu Qin (Chn) Max Success Sports0:09:43
20Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports0:10:13
21Xuan Wu (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team0:11:37
22Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:12:09
23Heng Liu (Chn) JLC0:15:58
24Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
25Yuepen Liu (Chn) MCT
26Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:20:23

Teams classification
1La Pomme Marseille35:59:17
2ASC Dukla Praha0:00:30
3Drapac Cycling
4Hong Kong0:01:19
5RusVelo0:02:53
6Carmim - Prio
7Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:04:40
8Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:05:45
9Nutrixxion Abus0:06:39
10Hengxiang Cycling Team0:07:07
11Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:07:56
12Max Success Sports0:08:44
13ISD - Lampre Continental0:10:49
14China 361° Cycling Team0:12:52
15Konya Torku Seker Spor0:13:41
16Terengganu Cycling Team0:15:07
17Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:16:32
18RTS Racing Team0:17:49
19China Jilun Cycling Team0:20:52
20Malak Cycling Team0:21:57

Regional teams classification
1Hong Kong36:00:36
2Hengxiang Cycling Team0:05:48
3Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:05:52
4Max Success Sports0:07:25
5Malak Cycling Team0:20:38

