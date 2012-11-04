Metlushenko wins Belgian style stage
Kadlec survives echelons to preserve race lead
Stage 4: Liyang Shuixicun Villiage - Wawushan Hill Circui
Ukraine’s veteran Yuriy Metluskenko of Turkish team Konya Torku Seker Spor 'thanked God' and his experience of racing in Belgium for helping him win stage 4 of the Tour of Taihu Lake called Wawushan Hill Circuit in Liyang. While Chinese races are mostly contested on flat and wide straight roads, this one included a small hill, curves, cobblestones and the strong wind took his toll on the outcome with runner up Joey Rosskopf not being part of the front group of 30 riders who contested the stage victory.
Race leader Milan Kadlec of Dukla Praha was attentive enough to not miss the split.
“Knowing a bit about the course, when I saw the wind this morning, I predicted that it wouldn’t end up in a bunch sprint finish," Metlushenko said. “That’s why I entered the very first breakaway.” The five other offensive riders were Jelajah Malaysia winner Yusuf Abrekov (China 361), Lukas Ranacker (Arbö), Hossein Jahanbanian (Tabriz), Christoph Schweizer (Nutrixxion) and Wang Meiyin (Hengxiang), but they got caught by the peloton led by Dukla Praha and Hong Kong. The other interesting breakaway formed of Sergey Grechin (Konya Torku Seker Spor), Floris Goesinnen (Drapac), Ricardo Mestre (Carmim-Prio) and once again Wang didn’t have more luck.
At the beginning of the third of the three laps of 52km each, it became a different scenario. Metlushenko heard in his native Russian language a conversation between riders from RusVelo and ISD, both teams having the intention to create echelons thanks to the wind blowing strongly from the left hand side. Thirty five riders made the cut at the front, including three from the aggressive French team La Pomme-Marseille but not Mathieu Delarozière who was fifth on GC, so a few changes occurred in the overall ranking. A last minute attack with 1km to go by Thomas Vaubourzeix didn’t prevent the remaining sprinters from ruling the stage result.
“After the last curve at 500 metres to go, the Russians attacked on the right side of the road," Metlushenko said. “So I took a big risk by opening my sprint on the left against the wind with 400 metres to go. But I had no choice because I was the only rider from my team at the front. Thanks God I’ve won. I also owe this victory to the directeurs sportifs who have taught me during my long career to always race at the front. Racing in Belgium is the reason why I’ve been able to win here today. It’s definitely not an easy thing to do in China nowadays. Cycling is growing drastically in this part of the world. In 2007, I rode the Tour of Qinghai Lake. Being a sprinter, I know what it is to be part of the grupetto. All the Chinese were with me. In a period of five years, many of them have become excellent competitive cyclists.”
“It’s a very aggressive kind of cycling," said Landbouwkrediet’s Kevin Peeters who came third in Lyiang. “There’s no respect in the sprints but for me, to finish third here today is a pretty good result, considering the level of the sprinters. I took the last curve in third position, then I lost some and I had to regain them.”
Hong Kong’s Choi Ki Ho confirmed the progression of Chinese riders as he moved up to the top three overall but he expressed a regret: “We should have been three from our team in the decisive move, not only two, because of the teams’ classification. But it was good for me to survive at the front with such a strong wind.” The Hong Kong team is expected to defend Choi’s lead as best Chinese and best young rider with keeping the bunch together in the next four stages in a combined effort with the Dukla Praha team of race leader Kadlec.
“I’ve been afraid for the boys [his team-mates] who had already worked a lot in the past two days," said the Czech veteran. “I was scared that someone dangerous on GC would attack. When the Russians rode for echelons, I took turns with them. I said that today’s stage would be the crucial one for the overall, so my confidence is logically increased after the race but we never know what can happen in the next four days. We’re only at half way into the Tour of Taihu Lake. We always fear a crash that could divide the bunch in splits. But I’m feeling well and we race with the intention of keeping the jersey till the end.”
|1
|Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|3:34:26
|2
|Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|3
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|4
|Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo
|5
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|6
|Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|7
|Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Carmim - Prio
|8
|Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|9
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|10
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|11
|Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) SP Tableware Cycling Team
|12
|Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|13
|Milan Kadlec (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|14
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|15
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|16
|Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|18
|Roman Maykin (Rus) RusVelo
|19
|Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
|20
|King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong
|21
|William Walker (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|22
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling
|23
|Vadim Shaekhov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
|24
|Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong
|25
|Volodymyr Dzhus (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|26
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|27
|Luis Filipe Albino Silva (Por) Carmim - Prio
|28
|David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team
|29
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|30
|Ricardo Jorge Mestre (Por) Carmim - Prio
|31
|Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|32
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|33
|Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|34
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|35
|Martin Blaha (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|36
|Mathieu Delaroziere (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|0:01:26
|37
|Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|38
|Diogo Nunes (Por) Carmim - Prio
|39
|Bo Liu (Chn) MCT
|40
|Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong
|41
|Benedikt Kendler (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|42
|Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|43
|Ramin Maleki Mizan (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|44
|Yusup Abrekov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
|45
|Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|46
|Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|47
|Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|48
|Gleb Moiseev (Rus) JLC
|49
|Lars Pria (Rom) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|50
|Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong
|51
|Douglas Repacholi (Aus) JLC
|52
|Zhiqiang Duan (Chn) MCT
|53
|En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|54
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|54
|Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|56
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|57
|Dmytro Volovod (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|58
|Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|59
|Valter Filipe Afonso Pereira (Por) Carmim - Prio
|60
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|61
|Alejandio Marque Porto (Spa) Carmim - Prio
|62
|Peter Thompson (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|63
|Ruisong Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|64
|Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong
|65
|Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|66
|Tae Min Gong (Kor) RTS Racing Team
|67
|Steven Garcinn (Fra) JLC
|68
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|69
|Konstantin Volik (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
|70
|Muhammed Atalay (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|71
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|72
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|73
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|74
|Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) RusVelo
|75
|Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|76
|Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|77
|Martin Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|78
|Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|79
|Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong
|80
|Jullien Sebastien (Fra) JLC
|81
|Hossein Jahanbanian Kamnabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|82
|Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|83
|Jiri Hochmann (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|0:01:38
|84
|Mohd Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|85
|Muradjan Halmuratov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
|86
|Chen Lu Qin (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:01:41
|87
|Michael Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|0:01:44
|88
|Mohd Zamri Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|89
|Sun Jae Jang (Kor) RTS Racing Team
|90
|Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|0:02:06
|91
|Yohan Cauquil (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|0:02:44
|92
|Xuan Wu (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team
|0:03:03
|93
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:04:27
|94
|Yan Dong Xing (Chn) Max Success Sports
|95
|Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|96
|Heng Liu (Chn) JLC
|0:08:16
|97
|Alireza Asgharzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|98
|Bekir Baki Akirsan (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|99
|Ruslan Gryschenko (Ukr) JLC
|0:01:26
|100
|Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:08:16
|101
|Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|102
|Yuepen Liu (Chn) MCT
|103
|Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|104
|Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|105
|Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
|106
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|HD
|Secaattin Dazkirli (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|0:20:09
|HD
|Yangyang He (Chn) MCT
|0:20:10
|DNS
|Georgios Karatzios (Gre) SP Tableware Cycling Team
|DNF
|Kun Jiang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Joeri Bueken (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|DNF
|Lukas Ranacher (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|DNF
|Artem Topchanyuk (Ukr) SP Tableware Cycling Team
|DNF
|Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports
|1
|Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|14
|pts
|2
|Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|12
|3
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|10
|4
|Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo
|8
|5
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|6
|6
|Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|5
|7
|Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Carmim - Prio
|4
|8
|Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|3
|9
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|2
|10
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|1
|1
|Jullien Sebastien (Fra) JLC
|5
|pts
|2
|Ruisong Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|3
|3
|Diogo Nunes (Por) Carmim - Prio
|1
|1
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|3
|3
|Peter Thompson (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|1
|1
|RusVelo
|10:43:18
|2
|Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|3
|ASC Dukla Praha
|4
|Drapac Cycling
|5
|La Pomme Marseille
|6
|Carmim - Prio
|7
|ISD - Lampre Continental
|8
|Hong Kong
|0:01:26
|9
|Nutrixxion Abus
|10
|Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:02:52
|11
|Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|12
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|13
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Konya Torku Seker Spor
|15
|China 361° Cycling Team
|16
|RTS Racing Team
|0:03:10
|17
|China Jilun Cycling Team
|0:04:18
|18
|Terengganu Cycling Team
|19
|Max Success Sports
|0:04:33
|20
|Malak Cycling Team
|0:11:08
|1
|Milan Kadlec (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|11:59:16
|2
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling
|0:00:09
|3
|Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong
|0:00:14
|4
|David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team
|0:00:16
|5
|King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong
|6
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|0:00:20
|7
|Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:00:39
|8
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|0:00:43
|9
|Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:00:53
|10
|Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Carmim - Prio
|11
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|12
|William Walker (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|13
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:01:11
|14
|Vadim Shaekhov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
|0:01:22
|15
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:01:33
|16
|Mathieu Delaroziere (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|0:01:42
|17
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:02:05
|18
|Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|0:02:10
|19
|Roman Maykin (Rus) RusVelo
|20
|Luis Filipe Albino Silva (Por) Carmim - Prio
|0:02:11
|21
|Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|22
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|23
|Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
|24
|Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong
|0:02:16
|25
|Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:19
|26
|Martin Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|27
|Jiri Hochmann (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|0:02:28
|28
|Alejandio Marque Porto (Spa) Carmim - Prio
|0:02:40
|29
|Ruisong Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:02:42
|30
|Peter Thompson (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|0:03:34
|31
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|0:03:35
|32
|Diogo Nunes (Por) Carmim - Prio
|0:03:36
|33
|Ramin Maleki Mizan (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:03:37
|34
|Bo Liu (Chn) MCT
|35
|Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|36
|Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|37
|Dmytro Volovod (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|38
|Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|39
|Gleb Moiseev (Rus) JLC
|40
|Yusup Abrekov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
|41
|Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|42
|Lars Pria (Rom) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|43
|Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|44
|Yohan Cauquil (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|45
|Zhiqiang Duan (Chn) MCT
|46
|Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong
|47
|Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|48
|Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong
|49
|Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|50
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|51
|Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:04:13
|52
|Muhammed Atalay (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|0:04:37
|53
|Michael Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|0:05:04
|54
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:33
|55
|Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|0:06:13
|56
|Yan Dong Xing (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:06:37
|57
|Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|0:07:31
|58
|Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|0:07:40
|59
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|0:07:50
|60
|Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|0:07:54
|61
|Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) SP Tableware Cycling Team
|0:07:56
|62
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|63
|Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|64
|Ricardo Jorge Mestre (Por) Carmim - Prio
|65
|Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|66
|Volodymyr Dzhus (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|67
|Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|68
|Martin Blaha (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|69
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|70
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|0:08:26
|71
|Hossein Jahanbanian Kamnabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:09:19
|72
|Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|0:09:20
|73
|Benedikt Kendler (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|0:09:22
|74
|Tae Min Gong (Kor) RTS Racing Team
|75
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|76
|En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|77
|Konstantin Volik (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
|78
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|79
|Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|80
|Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong
|81
|Valter Filipe Afonso Pereira (Por) Carmim - Prio
|82
|Steven Garcinn (Fra) JLC
|83
|Douglas Repacholi (Aus) JLC
|84
|Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) RusVelo
|85
|Ruslan Gryschenko (Ukr) JLC
|86
|Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
|0:09:34
|87
|Jullien Sebastien (Fra) JLC
|0:09:39
|88
|Sun Jae Jang (Kor) RTS Racing Team
|0:09:40
|89
|Mohd Zamri Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|90
|Mohd Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:09:56
|91
|Chen Lu Qin (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:09:57
|92
|Muradjan Halmuratov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
|0:09:58
|93
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:22
|94
|Alireza Asgharzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:10:27
|95
|Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|96
|Xuan Wu (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team
|0:11:51
|97
|Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:12:23
|98
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|99
|Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|0:13:47
|100
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|0:16:11
|101
|Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|102
|Heng Liu (Chn) JLC
|0:16:12
|103
|Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|104
|Yuepen Liu (Chn) MCT
|105
|Bekir Baki Akirsan (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|0:16:32
|106
|Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:20:37
|1
|Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|43
|pts
|2
|Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|28
|3
|Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|26
|4
|Milan Kadlec (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|25
|5
|Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|24
|6
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|19
|7
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|18
|8
|Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo
|18
|9
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|16
|10
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|12
|11
|Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong
|11
|12
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling
|10
|13
|Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Carmim - Prio
|10
|14
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|10
|15
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|9
|16
|Mathieu Delaroziere (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|6
|17
|Michael Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|6
|18
|Jiri Hochmann (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|5
|19
|Jullien Sebastien (Fra) JLC
|5
|20
|David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team
|5
|21
|Alejandio Marque Porto (Spa) Carmim - Prio
|5
|22
|King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong
|4
|23
|Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|4
|24
|Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) SP Tableware Cycling Team
|4
|25
|Hossein Jahanbanian Kamnabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|4
|26
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|3
|27
|Ruisong Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|3
|28
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|3
|29
|Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|3
|30
|Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong
|2
|31
|Roman Maykin (Rus) RusVelo
|1
|32
|Peter Thompson (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|1
|33
|Diogo Nunes (Por) Carmim - Prio
|1
|34
|Yan Dong Xing (Chn) Max Success Sports
|1
|35
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|1
|36
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|1
|37
|Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|1
|1
|Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong
|11:59:30
|2
|King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong
|0:00:02
|3
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|0:00:39
|4
|Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|0:01:56
|5
|Roman Maykin (Rus) RusVelo
|6
|Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:03:23
|7
|Dmytro Volovod (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|8
|Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong
|9
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:07:42
|10
|Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|11
|Volodymyr Dzhus (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|12
|Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|0:09:06
|14
|Benedikt Kendler (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|0:09:08
|15
|Valter Filipe Afonso Pereira (Por) Carmim - Prio
|16
|Chen Lu Qin (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:09:43
|17
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:12:09
|18
|Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|0:13:33
|19
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|0:15:57
|20
|Heng Liu (Chn) JLC
|0:15:58
|21
|Yuepen Liu (Chn) MCT
|22
|Bekir Baki Akirsan (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|0:16:18
|23
|Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:20:23
|1
|Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong
|11:59:30
|2
|King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong
|0:00:02
|3
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:00:57
|4
|Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong
|0:02:02
|5
|Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:05
|6
|Ruisong Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:02:28
|7
|Bo Liu (Chn) MCT
|0:03:23
|8
|Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|9
|Zhiqiang Duan (Chn) MCT
|10
|Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong
|11
|Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|12
|Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong
|13
|Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:03:59
|15
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:19
|16
|Yan Dong Xing (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:06:23
|17
|En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:09:08
|18
|Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong
|19
|Chen Lu Qin (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:09:43
|20
|Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:10:13
|21
|Xuan Wu (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team
|0:11:37
|22
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:12:09
|23
|Heng Liu (Chn) JLC
|0:15:58
|24
|Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|25
|Yuepen Liu (Chn) MCT
|26
|Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:20:23
|1
|La Pomme Marseille
|35:59:17
|2
|ASC Dukla Praha
|0:00:30
|3
|Drapac Cycling
|4
|Hong Kong
|0:01:19
|5
|RusVelo
|0:02:53
|6
|Carmim - Prio
|7
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:04:40
|8
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:45
|9
|Nutrixxion Abus
|0:06:39
|10
|Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:07:07
|11
|Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:07:56
|12
|Max Success Sports
|0:08:44
|13
|ISD - Lampre Continental
|0:10:49
|14
|China 361° Cycling Team
|0:12:52
|15
|Konya Torku Seker Spor
|0:13:41
|16
|Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:15:07
|17
|Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:16:32
|18
|RTS Racing Team
|0:17:49
|19
|China Jilun Cycling Team
|0:20:52
|20
|Malak Cycling Team
|0:21:57
|1
|Hong Kong
|36:00:36
|2
|Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:05:48
|3
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:52
|4
|Max Success Sports
|0:07:25
|5
|Malak Cycling Team
|0:20:38
