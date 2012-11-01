Image 1 of 5 Milan Kadlec (Dukla Praha). (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 2 of 5 Milan Kadlec (Dukla Praha). (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 3 of 5 Milan Kadlec (Dukla Praha). (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 4 of 5 Milan Kadlec (Dukla Praha). (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 5 of 5 Stage 1 of the Tour of Taihu Lake. (Image credit: Mario Stiehl)

Milan Kadlec of Dukla Praha gave cycling lesson to the young generations once again as he claimed stage 1 of the Tour of Taihu Lake in Wuxi, China. The current Czech national champion, 38, proved the expectations of a bunch sprint finish to being wrong. He raced smartly at the end against Drapac’s Floris Goesinnen and Hong Kong’s Choi Ki Ho, who looked to have the win in their hands but watched each other too much inside the last kilometer.

“I’ve won a fair bit in my career but this is a very nice victory,” Kadlec told Cyclingnews on the finishing line. “We knew the reputation of the Tour of Taihu as a sprinters’ race,” echoed Goesinnen. “In that case, I had no reason to save my legs for a sprint as I’m not a sprinter. Only wins count but as we were expecting a bunch sprint, finishing third in a sprinter’s race is still a good result. When I attacked with 6km to go, I got chased down by the town teams that had three riders in the [11-man] breakaway: Hong Kong and La Pomme Marseille. One rider from Hong Kong [Choi] caught me. He didn’t cooperate but he attacked me. After that, I was not going to offer him the stage win.”

Kadlec, who rode for nine seasons in Italian teams – including two with Lampre –took the opportunity to come across, followed by Team Type 1’s first year pro Joey Rosskopf who is going to join BMC-Hincapie next year. “I was surprised by the character of the race this time,” the Czech rider explained. “Last year it was completely closed with only bunch sprints. Today it was the total opposite, so I tried to follow the moves as much as I could. With 40km to go, we made a decisive break.”

Kadlec was not wearing his apparel as Czech champion as his suitcase didn’t make it to its destination. He also borrowed shoes for racing. While many riders are tired of racing at this time of the year, the Dukla Praha squad is full of energy, just as it was last year with Alois Kankovsky winning two stages and Kadlec finishing tenth overall. “Unlike the others, we are at the beginning of our season,” he explained. “We are a military team and we get paid for racing mostly on the track. We’ve just done the European championship and we’ve got World Cup races and the world championships ahead.” Two of their number in China, Jiri Hochmann and Martin Blaha, have been crowned European champions for Madison.

A flat race like Tour of Taihu is perfect for their preparation for track events. The attacking racing style of stage 1 augurs a very interesting race one year after the total domination of Boris Shpilevsky, who was in a position to make sure that it would be a bunch sprint every day.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Milan Kadlec (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 3:03:45 2 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 3 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling 4 Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong 0:00:03 5 Mathieu Delaroziere (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 6 David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team 7 King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong 8 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 0:00:07 9 Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong 0:00:37 10 Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:00:40 11 Jiri Hochmann (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 12 Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo 13 Yannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 14 Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Carmim - Prio 15 William Walker (Aus) Drapac Cycling 16 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Cycling 17 Artem Topchanyuk (Ukr) SP Tableware Cycling Team 18 Martin Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 19 Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 20 Víctor De La Parte (Spa) SP Tableware Cycling Team 21 Yohan Cauquil (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 22 Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo 0:01:05 23 Kun Jiang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 24 Ruisong Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports 25 Alejandio Marque Porto (Spa) Carmim - Prio 26 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:01:09 27 Vadim Shaekhov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team 28 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:01:56 29 Peter Thompson (Aus) Drapac Cycling 30 Bo Liu (Chn) MCT 0:01:58 31 Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 32 Ramin Maleki Mizan (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 33 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor 34 Dmytro Volovod (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental 35 Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 36 Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 37 Yan Dong Xing (Chn) Max Success Sports 38 Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports 39 Yusup Abrekov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team 40 Roman Maykin (Rus) RusVelo 41 Gleb Moiseev (Rus) JLC 42 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 43 Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental 44 Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 45 Lars Pria (Rom) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 46 Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong 47 Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 48 Zhiqiang Duan (Chn) MCT 49 Alireza Asgharzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 50 Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong 51 Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 52 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 53 Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 54 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 55 Diogo Nunes (Por) Carmim - Prio 56 Luis Filipe Albino Silva (Por) Carmim - Prio 57 Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 58 Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo 59 Muhammed Atalay (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor 60 Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 61 Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 62 Michael Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 0:02:07 63 Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental 0:07:43 64 Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 65 Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports 66 Heng Liu (Chn) JLC 67 Joeri Bueken (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 68 Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental 69 Ricardo Jorge Mestre (Por) Carmim - Prio 70 Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 71 Benedikt Kendler (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 72 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 73 Lukas Ranacher (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 74 Xuan Wu (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team 75 Yuepen Liu (Chn) MCT 76 Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 77 Tae Min Gong (Kor) RTS Racing Team 78 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 79 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 80 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor 81 Bekir Baki Akirsan (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor 82 Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 83 Chen Lu Qin (Chn) Max Success Sports 84 Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) SP Tableware Cycling Team 85 Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) RusVelo 86 Volodymyr Dzhus (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental 87 Ping Qin (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team 88 Secaattin Dazkirli (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor 89 Georgios Karatzios (Gre) SP Tableware Cycling Team 90 Konstantin Volik (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team 91 Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental 92 Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor 93 Jullien Sebastien (Fra) JLC 94 En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports 95 Sun Jae Jang (Kor) RTS Racing Team 96 Douglas Repacholi (Aus) JLC 97 Valter Filipe Afonso Pereira (Por) Carmim - Prio 98 Steven Garcinn (Fra) JLC 99 Ruslan Gryschenko (Ukr) JLC 100 Martin Blaha (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 101 Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 102 Hossein Jahanbanian Kamnabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 103 Mohd Zamri Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 104 Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 105 Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 106 Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Cycling 107 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 108 Muradjan Halmuratov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team 109 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 110 Mohd Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 111 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 112 Yangyang He (Chn) MCT 113 Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 114 Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 115 Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Cycling 116 Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong DNF Ivan Savitsky (Rus) RusVelo DNF Seonho Park (Kor) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer DNF Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tableware Cycling Team DNF Baoqing Song (Chn) MCT OTL Peng Gao (Chn) MCT

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 5 pts 2 Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 3 3 Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jiri Hochmann (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 5 pts 2 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 3 3 Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Milan Kadlec (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 5 pts 2 Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong 3 3 Alejandio Marque Porto (Spa) Carmim - Prio 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Milan Kadlec (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 14 pts 2 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 12 3 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling 10 4 Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong 8 5 Mathieu Delaroziere (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 6 6 David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team 5 7 King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong 4 8 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 3 9 Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong 2 10 Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hong Kong 9:11:58 2 La Pomme Marseille 0:00:07 3 ASC Dukla Praha 0:00:37 4 Drapac Cycling 5 Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:01:55 6 RusVelo 0:03:00 7 Champion System Pro Cycling Team 8 Carmim - Prio 9 Max Success Sports 0:04:18 10 Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:04:22 11 Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:05:11 12 Nutrixxion Abus 0:05:20 13 SP Tableware Cycling Team 0:08:20 14 China 361° Cycling Team 0:10:07 15 ISD - Lampre Continental 0:10:56 16 Malak Cycling Team 17 Terengganu Cycling Team 18 Konya Torku Seker Spor 19 RTS Racing Team 0:14:46 20 Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:16:39 21 Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 0:16:41 22 China Jilun Cycling Team

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Milan Kadlec (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 3:03:32 2 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:00:07 3 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling 0:00:09 4 Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong 0:00:14 5 Mathieu Delaroziere (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 0:00:16 6 David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team 7 King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong 8 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 0:00:20 9 Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong 0:00:50 10 Jiri Hochmann (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 11 Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:00:53 12 Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo 13 Yannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 14 Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Carmim - Prio 15 William Walker (Aus) Drapac Cycling 16 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Cycling 17 Artem Topchanyuk (Ukr) SP Tableware Cycling Team 18 Martin Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 19 Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 20 Víctor De La Parte (Spa) SP Tableware Cycling Team 21 Yohan Cauquil (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 22 Alejandio Marque Porto (Spa) Carmim - Prio 0:01:17 23 Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo 0:01:18 24 Kun Jiang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 25 Ruisong Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports 26 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:01:20 27 Vadim Shaekhov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team 0:01:22 28 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:02:09 29 Peter Thompson (Aus) Drapac Cycling 30 Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 0:02:10 31 Bo Liu (Chn) MCT 0:02:11 32 Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 33 Ramin Maleki Mizan (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 34 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor 35 Dmytro Volovod (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental 36 Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 37 Yan Dong Xing (Chn) Max Success Sports 38 Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports 39 Yusup Abrekov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team 40 Roman Maykin (Rus) RusVelo 41 Gleb Moiseev (Rus) JLC 42 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 43 Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental 44 Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 45 Lars Pria (Rom) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 46 Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong 47 Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 48 Zhiqiang Duan (Chn) MCT 49 Alireza Asgharzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 50 Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong 51 Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 52 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 53 Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 54 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 55 Diogo Nunes (Por) Carmim - Prio 56 Luis Filipe Albino Silva (Por) Carmim - Prio 57 Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 58 Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo 59 Muhammed Atalay (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor 60 Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 61 Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 62 Michael Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 0:02:20 63 Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 0:07:53 64 Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 0:07:54 65 Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:07:55 66 Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental 0:07:56 67 Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports 68 Heng Liu (Chn) JLC 69 Joeri Bueken (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 70 Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental 71 Ricardo Jorge Mestre (Por) Carmim - Prio 72 Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 73 Benedikt Kendler (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 74 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 75 Lukas Ranacher (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 76 Xuan Wu (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team 77 Yuepen Liu (Chn) MCT 78 Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 79 Tae Min Gong (Kor) RTS Racing Team 80 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 81 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 82 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor 83 Bekir Baki Akirsan (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor 84 Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 85 Chen Lu Qin (Chn) Max Success Sports 86 Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) SP Tableware Cycling Team 87 Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) RusVelo 88 Volodymyr Dzhus (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental 89 Ping Qin (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team 90 Secaattin Dazkirli (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor 91 Georgios Karatzios (Gre) SP Tableware Cycling Team 92 Konstantin Volik (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team 93 Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental 94 Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor 95 En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports 96 Sun Jae Jang (Kor) RTS Racing Team 97 Douglas Repacholi (Aus) JLC 98 Valter Filipe Afonso Pereira (Por) Carmim - Prio 99 Steven Garcinn (Fra) JLC 100 Ruslan Gryschenko (Ukr) JLC 101 Martin Blaha (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 102 Hossein Jahanbanian Kamnabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 103 Mohd Zamri Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 104 Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 104 Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Cycling 106 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 107 Muradjan Halmuratov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team 108 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 109 Mohd Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 110 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 111 Yangyang He (Chn) MCT 112 Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 113 Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 114 Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Cycling 115 Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong 116 Jullien Sebastien (Fra) JLC 0:08:16

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Milan Kadlec (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 19 pts 2 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 12 3 Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong 11 4 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling 10 5 Mathieu Delaroziere (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 6 6 Jiri Hochmann (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 5 7 Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 5 8 David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team 5 9 King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong 4 10 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 3 11 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 3 12 Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 3 13 Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong 2 14 Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 1 15 Alejandio Marque Porto (Spa) Carmim - Prio 1 16 Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 1 17 Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong 3:03:46 2 King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong 0:00:02 3 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Cycling 0:00:39 4 Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 0:01:56 5 Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:01:57 6 Dmytro Volovod (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental 7 Roman Maykin (Rus) RusVelo 8 Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong 9 Heng Liu (Chn) JLC 0:07:42 10 Joeri Bueken (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 11 Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental 12 Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 13 Benedikt Kendler (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 14 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 15 Lukas Ranacher (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 16 Yuepen Liu (Chn) MCT 17 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor 18 Bekir Baki Akirsan (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor 19 Chen Lu Qin (Chn) Max Success Sports 20 Volodymyr Dzhus (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental 21 Secaattin Dazkirli (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor 22 Georgios Karatzios (Gre) SP Tableware Cycling Team 23 Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental 24 Valter Filipe Afonso Pereira (Por) Carmim - Prio 25 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 26 Yangyang He (Chn) MCT 27 Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 28 Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Cycling

Regional rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong 3:03:46 2 King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong 0:00:02 3 Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong 0:00:36 4 Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:00:39 5 Kun Jiang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:01:04 6 Ruisong Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports 7 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:01:06 8 Bo Liu (Chn) MCT 0:01:57 9 Yan Dong Xing (Chn) Max Success Sports 10 Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports 11 Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 12 Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong 13 Zhiqiang Duan (Chn) MCT 14 Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong 15 Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 16 Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 17 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 18 Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 19 Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:07:42 20 Heng Liu (Chn) JLC 21 Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 22 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 23 Xuan Wu (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team 24 Yuepen Liu (Chn) MCT 25 Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 26 Chen Lu Qin (Chn) Max Success Sports 27 Ping Qin (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team 28 En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports 29 Yangyang He (Chn) MCT 30 Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hong Kong 9:11:58 2 La Pomme Marseille 0:00:07 3 ASC Dukla Praha 0:00:37 4 Drapac Cycling 5 Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:01:55 6 RusVelo 0:03:00 7 Champion System Pro Cycling Team 8 Carmim - Prio 9 Max Success Sports 0:04:18 10 Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:04:22 11 Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:05:11 12 Nutrixxion Abus 0:05:20 13 SP Tableware Cycling Team 0:08:20 14 China 361° Cycling Team 0:10:07 15 ISD - Lampre Continental 0:10:56 16 Malak Cycling Team 17 Terengganu Cycling Team 18 Konya Torku Seker Spor 19 RTS Racing Team 0:14:46 20 Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:16:39 21 Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 0:16:41 22 China Jilun Cycling Team