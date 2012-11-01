Kadlec wins stage 1 of the Tour of Taihu Lake
Czech veteran outsprints Rosskopf and Goesinnen
Stage 1: Wuxi Binhu - Wuxi Binhu
Milan Kadlec of Dukla Praha gave cycling lesson to the young generations once again as he claimed stage 1 of the Tour of Taihu Lake in Wuxi, China. The current Czech national champion, 38, proved the expectations of a bunch sprint finish to being wrong. He raced smartly at the end against Drapac’s Floris Goesinnen and Hong Kong’s Choi Ki Ho, who looked to have the win in their hands but watched each other too much inside the last kilometer.
“I’ve won a fair bit in my career but this is a very nice victory,” Kadlec told Cyclingnews on the finishing line. “We knew the reputation of the Tour of Taihu as a sprinters’ race,” echoed Goesinnen. “In that case, I had no reason to save my legs for a sprint as I’m not a sprinter. Only wins count but as we were expecting a bunch sprint, finishing third in a sprinter’s race is still a good result. When I attacked with 6km to go, I got chased down by the town teams that had three riders in the [11-man] breakaway: Hong Kong and La Pomme Marseille. One rider from Hong Kong [Choi] caught me. He didn’t cooperate but he attacked me. After that, I was not going to offer him the stage win.”
Kadlec, who rode for nine seasons in Italian teams – including two with Lampre –took the opportunity to come across, followed by Team Type 1’s first year pro Joey Rosskopf who is going to join BMC-Hincapie next year. “I was surprised by the character of the race this time,” the Czech rider explained. “Last year it was completely closed with only bunch sprints. Today it was the total opposite, so I tried to follow the moves as much as I could. With 40km to go, we made a decisive break.”
Kadlec was not wearing his apparel as Czech champion as his suitcase didn’t make it to its destination. He also borrowed shoes for racing. While many riders are tired of racing at this time of the year, the Dukla Praha squad is full of energy, just as it was last year with Alois Kankovsky winning two stages and Kadlec finishing tenth overall. “Unlike the others, we are at the beginning of our season,” he explained. “We are a military team and we get paid for racing mostly on the track. We’ve just done the European championship and we’ve got World Cup races and the world championships ahead.” Two of their number in China, Jiri Hochmann and Martin Blaha, have been crowned European champions for Madison.
A flat race like Tour of Taihu is perfect for their preparation for track events. The attacking racing style of stage 1 augurs a very interesting race one year after the total domination of Boris Shpilevsky, who was in a position to make sure that it would be a bunch sprint every day.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Milan Kadlec (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|3:03:45
|2
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|3
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling
|4
|Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong
|0:00:03
|5
|Mathieu Delaroziere (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|6
|David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team
|7
|King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong
|8
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|0:00:07
|9
|Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong
|0:00:37
|10
|Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:00:40
|11
|Jiri Hochmann (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|12
|Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo
|13
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|14
|Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Carmim - Prio
|15
|William Walker (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|16
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|17
|Artem Topchanyuk (Ukr) SP Tableware Cycling Team
|18
|Martin Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|19
|Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Víctor De La Parte (Spa) SP Tableware Cycling Team
|21
|Yohan Cauquil (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|22
|Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
|0:01:05
|23
|Kun Jiang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Ruisong Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|25
|Alejandio Marque Porto (Spa) Carmim - Prio
|26
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:01:09
|27
|Vadim Shaekhov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
|28
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:01:56
|29
|Peter Thompson (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|30
|Bo Liu (Chn) MCT
|0:01:58
|31
|Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|32
|Ramin Maleki Mizan (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|33
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|34
|Dmytro Volovod (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|35
|Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|36
|Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|37
|Yan Dong Xing (Chn) Max Success Sports
|38
|Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|39
|Yusup Abrekov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
|40
|Roman Maykin (Rus) RusVelo
|41
|Gleb Moiseev (Rus) JLC
|42
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|43
|Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|44
|Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|45
|Lars Pria (Rom) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|46
|Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong
|47
|Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|48
|Zhiqiang Duan (Chn) MCT
|49
|Alireza Asgharzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|50
|Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong
|51
|Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|52
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|53
|Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|54
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|55
|Diogo Nunes (Por) Carmim - Prio
|56
|Luis Filipe Albino Silva (Por) Carmim - Prio
|57
|Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|58
|Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
|59
|Muhammed Atalay (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|60
|Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|61
|Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|62
|Michael Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|0:02:07
|63
|Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|0:07:43
|64
|Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|65
|Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports
|66
|Heng Liu (Chn) JLC
|67
|Joeri Bueken (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|68
|Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|69
|Ricardo Jorge Mestre (Por) Carmim - Prio
|70
|Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|71
|Benedikt Kendler (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|72
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|73
|Lukas Ranacher (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|74
|Xuan Wu (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team
|75
|Yuepen Liu (Chn) MCT
|76
|Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|77
|Tae Min Gong (Kor) RTS Racing Team
|78
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|79
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|80
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|81
|Bekir Baki Akirsan (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|82
|Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|83
|Chen Lu Qin (Chn) Max Success Sports
|84
|Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) SP Tableware Cycling Team
|85
|Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) RusVelo
|86
|Volodymyr Dzhus (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|87
|Ping Qin (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team
|88
|Secaattin Dazkirli (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|89
|Georgios Karatzios (Gre) SP Tableware Cycling Team
|90
|Konstantin Volik (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
|91
|Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|92
|Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|93
|Jullien Sebastien (Fra) JLC
|94
|En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|95
|Sun Jae Jang (Kor) RTS Racing Team
|96
|Douglas Repacholi (Aus) JLC
|97
|Valter Filipe Afonso Pereira (Por) Carmim - Prio
|98
|Steven Garcinn (Fra) JLC
|99
|Ruslan Gryschenko (Ukr) JLC
|100
|Martin Blaha (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|101
|Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|102
|Hossein Jahanbanian Kamnabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|103
|Mohd Zamri Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|104
|Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|105
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|106
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|107
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|108
|Muradjan Halmuratov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
|109
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|110
|Mohd Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|111
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|112
|Yangyang He (Chn) MCT
|113
|Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|114
|Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|115
|Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|116
|Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong
|DNF
|Ivan Savitsky (Rus) RusVelo
|DNF
|Seonho Park (Kor) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|DNF
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tableware Cycling Team
|DNF
|Baoqing Song (Chn) MCT
|OTL
|Peng Gao (Chn) MCT
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|5
|pts
|2
|Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|3
|3
|Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jiri Hochmann (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|5
|pts
|2
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Milan Kadlec (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|5
|pts
|2
|Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong
|3
|3
|Alejandio Marque Porto (Spa) Carmim - Prio
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Milan Kadlec (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|14
|pts
|2
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|12
|3
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling
|10
|4
|Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong
|8
|5
|Mathieu Delaroziere (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|6
|6
|David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team
|5
|7
|King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong
|4
|8
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|3
|9
|Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong
|2
|10
|Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hong Kong
|9:11:58
|2
|La Pomme Marseille
|0:00:07
|3
|ASC Dukla Praha
|0:00:37
|4
|Drapac Cycling
|5
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:01:55
|6
|RusVelo
|0:03:00
|7
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Carmim - Prio
|9
|Max Success Sports
|0:04:18
|10
|Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:04:22
|11
|Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:05:11
|12
|Nutrixxion Abus
|0:05:20
|13
|SP Tableware Cycling Team
|0:08:20
|14
|China 361° Cycling Team
|0:10:07
|15
|ISD - Lampre Continental
|0:10:56
|16
|Malak Cycling Team
|17
|Terengganu Cycling Team
|18
|Konya Torku Seker Spor
|19
|RTS Racing Team
|0:14:46
|20
|Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:16:39
|21
|Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|0:16:41
|22
|China Jilun Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Milan Kadlec (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|3:03:32
|2
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:00:07
|3
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling
|0:00:09
|4
|Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong
|0:00:14
|5
|Mathieu Delaroziere (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|0:00:16
|6
|David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team
|7
|King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong
|8
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|0:00:20
|9
|Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong
|0:00:50
|10
|Jiri Hochmann (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|11
|Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:00:53
|12
|Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo
|13
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|14
|Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Carmim - Prio
|15
|William Walker (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|16
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|17
|Artem Topchanyuk (Ukr) SP Tableware Cycling Team
|18
|Martin Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|19
|Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Víctor De La Parte (Spa) SP Tableware Cycling Team
|21
|Yohan Cauquil (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|22
|Alejandio Marque Porto (Spa) Carmim - Prio
|0:01:17
|23
|Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
|0:01:18
|24
|Kun Jiang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Ruisong Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|26
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:01:20
|27
|Vadim Shaekhov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
|0:01:22
|28
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:02:09
|29
|Peter Thompson (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|30
|Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|0:02:10
|31
|Bo Liu (Chn) MCT
|0:02:11
|32
|Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|33
|Ramin Maleki Mizan (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|34
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|35
|Dmytro Volovod (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|36
|Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|37
|Yan Dong Xing (Chn) Max Success Sports
|38
|Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|39
|Yusup Abrekov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
|40
|Roman Maykin (Rus) RusVelo
|41
|Gleb Moiseev (Rus) JLC
|42
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|43
|Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|44
|Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|45
|Lars Pria (Rom) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|46
|Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong
|47
|Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|48
|Zhiqiang Duan (Chn) MCT
|49
|Alireza Asgharzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|50
|Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong
|51
|Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|52
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|53
|Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|54
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|55
|Diogo Nunes (Por) Carmim - Prio
|56
|Luis Filipe Albino Silva (Por) Carmim - Prio
|57
|Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|58
|Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
|59
|Muhammed Atalay (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|60
|Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|61
|Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|62
|Michael Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|0:02:20
|63
|Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|0:07:53
|64
|Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|0:07:54
|65
|Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:07:55
|66
|Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|0:07:56
|67
|Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports
|68
|Heng Liu (Chn) JLC
|69
|Joeri Bueken (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|70
|Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|71
|Ricardo Jorge Mestre (Por) Carmim - Prio
|72
|Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|73
|Benedikt Kendler (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|74
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|75
|Lukas Ranacher (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|76
|Xuan Wu (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team
|77
|Yuepen Liu (Chn) MCT
|78
|Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|79
|Tae Min Gong (Kor) RTS Racing Team
|80
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|81
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|82
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|83
|Bekir Baki Akirsan (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|84
|Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|85
|Chen Lu Qin (Chn) Max Success Sports
|86
|Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) SP Tableware Cycling Team
|87
|Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) RusVelo
|88
|Volodymyr Dzhus (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|89
|Ping Qin (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team
|90
|Secaattin Dazkirli (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|91
|Georgios Karatzios (Gre) SP Tableware Cycling Team
|92
|Konstantin Volik (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
|93
|Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|94
|Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|95
|En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|96
|Sun Jae Jang (Kor) RTS Racing Team
|97
|Douglas Repacholi (Aus) JLC
|98
|Valter Filipe Afonso Pereira (Por) Carmim - Prio
|99
|Steven Garcinn (Fra) JLC
|100
|Ruslan Gryschenko (Ukr) JLC
|101
|Martin Blaha (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|102
|Hossein Jahanbanian Kamnabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|103
|Mohd Zamri Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|104
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|104
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|106
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|107
|Muradjan Halmuratov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
|108
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|109
|Mohd Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|110
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|111
|Yangyang He (Chn) MCT
|112
|Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|113
|Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|114
|Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|115
|Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong
|116
|Jullien Sebastien (Fra) JLC
|0:08:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Milan Kadlec (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|19
|pts
|2
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|12
|3
|Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong
|11
|4
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling
|10
|5
|Mathieu Delaroziere (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|6
|6
|Jiri Hochmann (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|5
|7
|Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|5
|8
|David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team
|5
|9
|King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong
|4
|10
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|3
|11
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|3
|12
|Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|3
|13
|Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong
|2
|14
|Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|1
|15
|Alejandio Marque Porto (Spa) Carmim - Prio
|1
|16
|Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|1
|17
|Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong
|3:03:46
|2
|King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong
|0:00:02
|3
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|0:00:39
|4
|Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|0:01:56
|5
|Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:01:57
|6
|Dmytro Volovod (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|7
|Roman Maykin (Rus) RusVelo
|8
|Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong
|9
|Heng Liu (Chn) JLC
|0:07:42
|10
|Joeri Bueken (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|11
|Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|12
|Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|13
|Benedikt Kendler (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|14
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|15
|Lukas Ranacher (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|16
|Yuepen Liu (Chn) MCT
|17
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|18
|Bekir Baki Akirsan (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|19
|Chen Lu Qin (Chn) Max Success Sports
|20
|Volodymyr Dzhus (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|21
|Secaattin Dazkirli (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|22
|Georgios Karatzios (Gre) SP Tableware Cycling Team
|23
|Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|24
|Valter Filipe Afonso Pereira (Por) Carmim - Prio
|25
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|26
|Yangyang He (Chn) MCT
|27
|Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong
|3:03:46
|2
|King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong
|0:00:02
|3
|Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong
|0:00:36
|4
|Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:39
|5
|Kun Jiang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:04
|6
|Ruisong Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|7
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:01:06
|8
|Bo Liu (Chn) MCT
|0:01:57
|9
|Yan Dong Xing (Chn) Max Success Sports
|10
|Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|11
|Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|12
|Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong
|13
|Zhiqiang Duan (Chn) MCT
|14
|Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong
|15
|Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|17
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|19
|Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:07:42
|20
|Heng Liu (Chn) JLC
|21
|Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|22
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|23
|Xuan Wu (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team
|24
|Yuepen Liu (Chn) MCT
|25
|Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|26
|Chen Lu Qin (Chn) Max Success Sports
|27
|Ping Qin (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team
|28
|En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|29
|Yangyang He (Chn) MCT
|30
|Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hong Kong
|9:11:58
|2
|La Pomme Marseille
|0:00:07
|3
|ASC Dukla Praha
|0:00:37
|4
|Drapac Cycling
|5
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:01:55
|6
|RusVelo
|0:03:00
|7
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Carmim - Prio
|9
|Max Success Sports
|0:04:18
|10
|Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:04:22
|11
|Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:05:11
|12
|Nutrixxion Abus
|0:05:20
|13
|SP Tableware Cycling Team
|0:08:20
|14
|China 361° Cycling Team
|0:10:07
|15
|ISD - Lampre Continental
|0:10:56
|16
|Malak Cycling Team
|17
|Terengganu Cycling Team
|18
|Konya Torku Seker Spor
|19
|RTS Racing Team
|0:14:46
|20
|Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:16:39
|21
|Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|0:16:41
|22
|China Jilun Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hong Kong
|9:11:58
|2
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:00
|3
|Max Success Sports
|0:04:18
|4
|Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:04:22
|5
|Malak Cycling Team
|0:10:56
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
-
Bora-Hansgrohe complete 2020 roster with Patrick GamperSagan, Ackermann, Buchmann and Majka headline 27-rider German WorldTour team
-
The best cycling overshoes: full coverage overshoes to see you through winterCyclingnews' round-up of the best cycling overshoes and toe warmers available to buy this winter
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy