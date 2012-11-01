Trending

Kadlec wins stage 1 of the Tour of Taihu Lake

Czech veteran outsprints Rosskopf and Goesinnen

Milan Kadlec of Dukla Praha gave cycling lesson to the young generations once again as he claimed stage 1 of the Tour of Taihu Lake in Wuxi, China. The current Czech national champion, 38, proved the expectations of a bunch sprint finish to being wrong. He raced smartly at the end against Drapac’s Floris Goesinnen and Hong Kong’s Choi Ki Ho, who looked to have the win in their hands but watched each other too much inside the last kilometer.

“I’ve won a fair bit in my career but this is a very nice victory,” Kadlec told Cyclingnews on the finishing line. “We knew the reputation of the Tour of Taihu as a sprinters’ race,” echoed Goesinnen. “In that case, I had no reason to save my legs for a sprint as I’m not a sprinter. Only wins count but as we were expecting a bunch sprint, finishing third in a sprinter’s race is still a good result. When I attacked with 6km to go, I got chased down by the town teams that had three riders in the [11-man] breakaway: Hong Kong and La Pomme Marseille. One rider from Hong Kong [Choi] caught me. He didn’t cooperate but he attacked me. After that, I was not going to offer him the stage win.”

Kadlec, who rode for nine seasons in Italian teams – including two with Lampre –took the opportunity to come across, followed by Team Type 1’s first year pro Joey Rosskopf who is going to join BMC-Hincapie next year. “I was surprised by the character of the race this time,” the Czech rider explained. “Last year it was completely closed with only bunch sprints. Today it was the total opposite, so I tried to follow the moves as much as I could. With 40km to go, we made a decisive break.”

Kadlec was not wearing his apparel as Czech champion as his suitcase didn’t make it to its destination. He also borrowed shoes for racing. While many riders are tired of racing at this time of the year, the Dukla Praha squad is full of energy, just as it was last year with Alois Kankovsky winning two stages and Kadlec finishing tenth overall. “Unlike the others, we are at the beginning of our season,” he explained. “We are a military team and we get paid for racing mostly on the track. We’ve just done the European championship and we’ve got World Cup races and the world championships ahead.” Two of their number in China, Jiri Hochmann and Martin Blaha, have been crowned European champions for Madison.

A flat race like Tour of Taihu is perfect for their preparation for track events. The attacking racing style of stage 1 augurs a very interesting race one year after the total domination of Boris Shpilevsky, who was in a position to make sure that it would be a bunch sprint every day.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Milan Kadlec (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha3:03:45
2Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
3Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling
4Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong0:00:03
5Mathieu Delaroziere (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
6David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team
7King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong
8Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille0:00:07
9Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong0:00:37
10Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:00:40
11Jiri Hochmann (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
12Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo
13Yannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
14Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Carmim - Prio
15William Walker (Aus) Drapac Cycling
16Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Cycling
17Artem Topchanyuk (Ukr) SP Tableware Cycling Team
18Martin Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
19Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
20Víctor De La Parte (Spa) SP Tableware Cycling Team
21Yohan Cauquil (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
22Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo0:01:05
23Kun Jiang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
24Ruisong Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports
25Alejandio Marque Porto (Spa) Carmim - Prio
26Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:01:09
27Vadim Shaekhov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
28Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:01:56
29Peter Thompson (Aus) Drapac Cycling
30Bo Liu (Chn) MCT0:01:58
31Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
32Ramin Maleki Mizan (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
33Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
34Dmytro Volovod (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
35Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
36Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
37Yan Dong Xing (Chn) Max Success Sports
38Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports
39Yusup Abrekov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
40Roman Maykin (Rus) RusVelo
41Gleb Moiseev (Rus) JLC
42Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
43Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
44Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
45Lars Pria (Rom) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
46Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong
47Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
48Zhiqiang Duan (Chn) MCT
49Alireza Asgharzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
50Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong
51Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
52Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
53Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
54Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
55Diogo Nunes (Por) Carmim - Prio
56Luis Filipe Albino Silva (Por) Carmim - Prio
57Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
58Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
59Muhammed Atalay (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
60Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
61Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
62Michael Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus0:02:07
63Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental0:07:43
64Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
65Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports
66Heng Liu (Chn) JLC
67Joeri Bueken (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
68Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
69Ricardo Jorge Mestre (Por) Carmim - Prio
70Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
71Benedikt Kendler (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
72Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
73Lukas Ranacher (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
74Xuan Wu (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team
75Yuepen Liu (Chn) MCT
76Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
77Tae Min Gong (Kor) RTS Racing Team
78David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
79Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
80Ahmet Orken (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
81Bekir Baki Akirsan (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
82Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
83Chen Lu Qin (Chn) Max Success Sports
84Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) SP Tableware Cycling Team
85Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) RusVelo
86Volodymyr Dzhus (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
87Ping Qin (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team
88Secaattin Dazkirli (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
89Georgios Karatzios (Gre) SP Tableware Cycling Team
90Konstantin Volik (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
91Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
92Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
93Jullien Sebastien (Fra) JLC
94En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports
95Sun Jae Jang (Kor) RTS Racing Team
96Douglas Repacholi (Aus) JLC
97Valter Filipe Afonso Pereira (Por) Carmim - Prio
98Steven Garcinn (Fra) JLC
99Ruslan Gryschenko (Ukr) JLC
100Martin Blaha (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
101Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
102Hossein Jahanbanian Kamnabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
103Mohd Zamri Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
104Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
105Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
106Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Cycling
107Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
108Muradjan Halmuratov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
109Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
110Mohd Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
111Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
112Yangyang He (Chn) MCT
113Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
114Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
115Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Cycling
116Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong
DNFIvan Savitsky (Rus) RusVelo
DNFSeonho Park (Kor) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
DNFIoannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tableware Cycling Team
DNFBaoqing Song (Chn) MCT
OTLPeng Gao (Chn) MCT

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha5pts
2Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus3
3Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jiri Hochmann (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha5pts
2Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team3
3Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Milan Kadlec (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha5pts
2Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong3
3Alejandio Marque Porto (Spa) Carmim - Prio1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Milan Kadlec (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha14pts
2Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi12
3Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling10
4Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong8
5Mathieu Delaroziere (Fra) La Pomme Marseille6
6David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team5
7King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong4
8Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille3
9Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong2
10Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hong Kong9:11:58
2La Pomme Marseille0:00:07
3ASC Dukla Praha0:00:37
4Drapac Cycling
5Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:01:55
6RusVelo0:03:00
7Champion System Pro Cycling Team
8Carmim - Prio
9Max Success Sports0:04:18
10Hengxiang Cycling Team0:04:22
11Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:05:11
12Nutrixxion Abus0:05:20
13SP Tableware Cycling Team0:08:20
14China 361° Cycling Team0:10:07
15ISD - Lampre Continental0:10:56
16Malak Cycling Team
17Terengganu Cycling Team
18Konya Torku Seker Spor
19RTS Racing Team0:14:46
20Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:16:39
21Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer0:16:41
22China Jilun Cycling Team

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Milan Kadlec (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha3:03:32
2Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:00:07
3Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling0:00:09
4Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong0:00:14
5Mathieu Delaroziere (Fra) La Pomme Marseille0:00:16
6David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team
7King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong
8Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille0:00:20
9Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong0:00:50
10Jiri Hochmann (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
11Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:00:53
12Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo
13Yannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
14Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Carmim - Prio
15William Walker (Aus) Drapac Cycling
16Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Cycling
17Artem Topchanyuk (Ukr) SP Tableware Cycling Team
18Martin Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
19Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
20Víctor De La Parte (Spa) SP Tableware Cycling Team
21Yohan Cauquil (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
22Alejandio Marque Porto (Spa) Carmim - Prio0:01:17
23Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo0:01:18
24Kun Jiang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
25Ruisong Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports
26Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:01:20
27Vadim Shaekhov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team0:01:22
28Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:02:09
29Peter Thompson (Aus) Drapac Cycling
30Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus0:02:10
31Bo Liu (Chn) MCT0:02:11
32Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
33Ramin Maleki Mizan (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
34Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
35Dmytro Volovod (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
36Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
37Yan Dong Xing (Chn) Max Success Sports
38Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports
39Yusup Abrekov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
40Roman Maykin (Rus) RusVelo
41Gleb Moiseev (Rus) JLC
42Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
43Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
44Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
45Lars Pria (Rom) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
46Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong
47Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
48Zhiqiang Duan (Chn) MCT
49Alireza Asgharzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
50Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong
51Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
52Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
53Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
54Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
55Diogo Nunes (Por) Carmim - Prio
56Luis Filipe Albino Silva (Por) Carmim - Prio
57Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
58Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
59Muhammed Atalay (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
60Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
61Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
62Michael Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus0:02:20
63Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha0:07:53
64Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus0:07:54
65Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:07:55
66Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental0:07:56
67Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports
68Heng Liu (Chn) JLC
69Joeri Bueken (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
70Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
71Ricardo Jorge Mestre (Por) Carmim - Prio
72Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
73Benedikt Kendler (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
74Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
75Lukas Ranacher (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
76Xuan Wu (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team
77Yuepen Liu (Chn) MCT
78Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
79Tae Min Gong (Kor) RTS Racing Team
80David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
81Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
82Ahmet Orken (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
83Bekir Baki Akirsan (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
84Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
85Chen Lu Qin (Chn) Max Success Sports
86Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) SP Tableware Cycling Team
87Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) RusVelo
88Volodymyr Dzhus (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
89Ping Qin (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team
90Secaattin Dazkirli (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
91Georgios Karatzios (Gre) SP Tableware Cycling Team
92Konstantin Volik (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
93Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
94Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
95En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports
96Sun Jae Jang (Kor) RTS Racing Team
97Douglas Repacholi (Aus) JLC
98Valter Filipe Afonso Pereira (Por) Carmim - Prio
99Steven Garcinn (Fra) JLC
100Ruslan Gryschenko (Ukr) JLC
101Martin Blaha (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
102Hossein Jahanbanian Kamnabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
103Mohd Zamri Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
104Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
104Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Cycling
106Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
107Muradjan Halmuratov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
108Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
109Mohd Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
110Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
111Yangyang He (Chn) MCT
112Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
113Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
114Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Cycling
115Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong
116Jullien Sebastien (Fra) JLC0:08:16

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Milan Kadlec (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha19pts
2Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi12
3Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong11
4Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling10
5Mathieu Delaroziere (Fra) La Pomme Marseille6
6Jiri Hochmann (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha5
7Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha5
8David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team5
9King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong4
10Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille3
11Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team3
12Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus3
13Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong2
14Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi1
15Alejandio Marque Porto (Spa) Carmim - Prio1
16Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus1
17Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong3:03:46
2King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong0:00:02
3Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Cycling0:00:39
4Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus0:01:56
5Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:01:57
6Dmytro Volovod (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
7Roman Maykin (Rus) RusVelo
8Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong
9Heng Liu (Chn) JLC0:07:42
10Joeri Bueken (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
11Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
12Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
13Benedikt Kendler (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
14Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
15Lukas Ranacher (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
16Yuepen Liu (Chn) MCT
17Ahmet Orken (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
18Bekir Baki Akirsan (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
19Chen Lu Qin (Chn) Max Success Sports
20Volodymyr Dzhus (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
21Secaattin Dazkirli (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
22Georgios Karatzios (Gre) SP Tableware Cycling Team
23Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
24Valter Filipe Afonso Pereira (Por) Carmim - Prio
25Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
26Yangyang He (Chn) MCT
27Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
28Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Cycling

Regional rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong3:03:46
2King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong0:00:02
3Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong0:00:36
4Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:00:39
5Kun Jiang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:01:04
6Ruisong Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports
7Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:01:06
8Bo Liu (Chn) MCT0:01:57
9Yan Dong Xing (Chn) Max Success Sports
10Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports
11Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
12Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong
13Zhiqiang Duan (Chn) MCT
14Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong
15Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
16Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
17Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
18Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
19Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports0:07:42
20Heng Liu (Chn) JLC
21Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
22Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
23Xuan Wu (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team
24Yuepen Liu (Chn) MCT
25Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
26Chen Lu Qin (Chn) Max Success Sports
27Ping Qin (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team
28En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports
29Yangyang He (Chn) MCT
30Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hong Kong9:11:58
2La Pomme Marseille0:00:07
3ASC Dukla Praha0:00:37
4Drapac Cycling
5Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:01:55
6RusVelo0:03:00
7Champion System Pro Cycling Team
8Carmim - Prio
9Max Success Sports0:04:18
10Hengxiang Cycling Team0:04:22
11Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:05:11
12Nutrixxion Abus0:05:20
13SP Tableware Cycling Team0:08:20
14China 361° Cycling Team0:10:07
15ISD - Lampre Continental0:10:56
16Malak Cycling Team
17Terengganu Cycling Team
18Konya Torku Seker Spor
19RTS Racing Team0:14:46
20Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:16:39
21Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer0:16:41
22China Jilun Cycling Team

Chinese teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hong Kong9:11:58
2Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:03:00
3Max Success Sports0:04:18
4Hengxiang Cycling Team0:04:22
5Malak Cycling Team0:10:56

