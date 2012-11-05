Image 1 of 16 Stage winner and jersey holders enjoy their time on the podium at the end of the stage (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 2 of 16 The podium girls await the jersey presentations (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 3 of 16 Kadlec has his leader's jersey adjusted on the podium (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 4 of 16 Milan Kadlec (ASC Dukla Praha) is getting used to stepping up on stage (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 5 of 16 The stage winner's podium: Joeri Stallaert (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony), Alexander Serebryakov (Team Type 1 - Sanofi) and Kevin Peeters (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony) (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 6 of 16 Alexander Serebryakov (Team Type 1 - Sanofi) takes his second win at Taihu Lake (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 7 of 16 ASC Dukla Praha control the gap to the breakaway riders (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 8 of 16 The peloton travel through the Bamboo Forest (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 9 of 16 Locals watch the bunch speed passed along the Bamboo Forest circuit (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 10 of 16 There wasn't much time to enjoy the scenery with the Dukla Praha team pushing the pace (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 11 of 16 Dukla Praha have worked to control the opening week of the race (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 12 of 16 Constant attacks made for a fast and demanding race (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 13 of 16 The familiar colours of the Czech team on the front of the peloton (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 14 of 16 There is always plenty of entertainment before the start of each stage (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 15 of 16 Fans came out to see the traditional music played at the Bamboo Forest (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 16 of 16 Alexander Serebryakov (Team Type 1-Sanofi) gives the champagne a spray on the podium (Image credit: Mario Stiehl)

The war is on at the Tour of Taihu Lake as stage winner Alexandr Serebryakov refused the congratulations of green jersey wearer Alois Kankovsky as a result of the move by the Czech at the end of stage 4.

The Russian from Team Type 1 made it two at the spectacular Bamboo Forest Park of Yixing and scored his eleventh victory of the 2012 season after a stage at the Tour of Korea, the GP Philadelphia, four stages at the Tour of China and three at the Tour of Hainan.

"I'm happy to still be alive today", Serebryakov told Cyclingnews. "I can't accept congratulations from someone who made me risk my life yesterday. I'm lucky that I didn't crash. There's no respect in the sprints here."

"Today it was nervous again and the final straight was hard because of the head wind blowing from the left. There isn't one team able to give the direction to the sprint. It comes and attacks from everywhere."

"My team-mate Aldo Ilesic took the wind for me. I was waiting, waiting... till I found the right timing for sprinting but I remain bitter about what happened yesterday. I also punctured in the front group once the echelon was formed and it's also because of a flat tyre that my team-mate Joey Rosskopf lost his second place on GC."

“We raced five laps in the valley and then shot up the last three kilometers for the finish. As expected it came down to a sprint, and the team was extremely focussed on staying at the front for the race. I was able to avoid the crash because of the hard work the guys did to put me at the front,” Serebryakov said.

Pro Continental teams took power in stage 5 as Belgian team Landbouwkrediet-Euphony got second and third place with Joeri Stallaert and Kevin Peeters.

"It wasn't a very long stage (110km)", Stallaert noted. "In the final sprint, I was on the Serebryakov's wheel. He beat me by ten centimeters. Had the finishing line been five metres further, I would have won. However, to position two guys in the top three is a good result for our team."

The 21 year old Belgian from Termonde near Ghent confirmed his come-back after he finished four times on the podium (third) at the recent Tour of Hainan. This was only his 33rd day of racing in 2012 since he resumed competing in July after suffering from glandular fever.

The leading Chinese team from Hong Kong changed their tactic as they no longer cooperated with Dukla Praha to defend their respective positions on GC.

"We don't want Serebryakov to pass me in the overall ranking, so we would have been happy with a success of the breakaway", revealed best young rider Choi Ki Ho, 21. Li Fuyu (Hengxiang), Benjamin Giraud (La Pomme-Marseille) and Stuart Shaw (Drapac) didn't get much more than an advantage of one minute over the bunch led by the Czechs.

With three stages to go and a deficit of 29 seconds from race leader Milan Kadlec, Serebryakov eyes the overall victory, shall he collect the ten seconds bonus awarded to the winner every day.

"Three out of three seem too difficult to me", the Russian said. "I'll need luck and great legs. I understand that my team might have to pull from now on." "We could let a breakaway go", echoed Kadlec.

"Our first tactic consists in our confidence in Alois [Kankovsky] to take the time bonus away from Serebryakov." The rivalry is strong between the track riders from Czech Republic and the American team that promotes cycling for diabetics.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 2:31:55 2 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 3 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 4 Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo 5 Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong 6 Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 7 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 8 Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Cycling 9 Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Carmim - Prio 10 Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor 11 Dmytro Volovod (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental 12 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 13 Sun Jae Jang (Kor) RTS Racing Team 14 Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 15 Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 16 Luis Filipe Albino Silva (Por) Carmim - Prio 17 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 18 Konstantin Volik (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team 19 Yannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 20 Roman Maykin (Rus) RusVelo 21 Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 22 Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong 23 Milan Kadlec (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 24 Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo 25 Michael Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 26 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Cycling 27 Ruisong Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports 28 Benedikt Kendler (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 29 Jullien Sebastien (Fra) JLC 30 Ramin Maleki Mizan (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 31 Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental 32 Vadim Shaekhov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team 33 Yan Dong Xing (Chn) Max Success Sports 34 Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental 35 Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 36 Yohan Cauquil (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 37 Alejandio Marque Porto (Spa) Carmim - Prio 38 Yusup Abrekov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team 39 Lars Pria (Rom) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 40 Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 41 Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 42 Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 43 Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 44 Heng Liu (Chn) JLC 45 Mathieu Delaroziere (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 46 Zhiqiang Duan (Chn) MCT 47 Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental 48 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor 49 Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 50 Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental 51 Bekir Baki Akirsan (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor 52 Mohd Zamri Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 53 Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 54 William Walker (Aus) Drapac Cycling 55 Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 56 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 57 Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 58 Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) RusVelo 59 Chen Lu Qin (Chn) Max Success Sports 60 Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 61 Xuan Wu (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team 62 Hossein Jahanbanian Kamnabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 63 Muhammed Atalay (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor 64 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor 65 Diogo Nunes (Por) Carmim - Prio 66 Yuepen Liu (Chn) MCT 67 Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 68 Mohd Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 69 Martin Blaha (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 70 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 71 Douglas Repacholi (Aus) JLC 72 Alireza Asgharzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 73 En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports 74 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 75 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 76 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 77 Martin Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 78 Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 79 Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo 80 Muradjan Halmuratov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team 81 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 82 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 83 Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Cycling 84 Gleb Moiseev (Rus) JLC 85 Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong 86 Volodymyr Dzhus (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental 0:01:11 87 Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 88 Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports 89 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling 90 Peter Thompson (Aus) Drapac Cycling 91 Jiri Hochmann (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 0:01:18 92 Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 93 Ruslan Gryschenko (Ukr) JLC 94 Steven Garcinn (Fra) JLC 95 Tae Min Gong (Kor) RTS Racing Team 96 David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team 97 Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 98 Bo Liu (Chn) MCT 99 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 100 Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong 101 Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 0:03:11 102 King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong 103 Ricardo Jorge Mestre (Por) Carmim - Prio 104 Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong 105 Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) SP Tableware Cycling Team 106 Valter Filipe Afonso Pereira (Por) Carmim - Prio

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 14 pts 2 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 12 3 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 10 4 Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo 8 5 Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong 6 6 Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 5 7 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 4 8 Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Cycling 3 9 Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Carmim - Prio 2 10 Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor 1

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 5 pts 2 Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 3 3 Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Cycling 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 5 pts 2 Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 3 3 Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Cycling 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 RusVelo 7:35:45 2 Nutrixxion Abus 3 Carmim - Prio 4 La Pomme Marseille 5 ISD - Lampre Continental 6 Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 7 Team Type 1 - Sanofi 8 Drapac Cycling 9 China 361° Cycling Team 10 Hengxiang Cycling Team 11 ASC Dukla Praha 12 Champion System Pro Cycling Team 13 Konya Torku Seker Spor 14 Hong Kong 15 Max Success Sports 16 Terengganu Cycling Team 17 Tabriz Petrochemical Team 18 China Jilun Cycling Team 19 RTS Racing Team 20 Malak Cycling Team

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Milan Kadlec (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 14:31:11 2 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling 0:00:09 3 Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong 0:00:14 4 David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team 0:00:16 5 King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong 6 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 0:00:20 7 Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:00:29 8 Yannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 0:00:43 9 Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo 0:00:53 10 Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Carmim - Prio 11 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Cycling 12 William Walker (Aus) Drapac Cycling 13 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:01:11 14 Vadim Shaekhov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team 0:01:22 15 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:01:33 16 Mathieu Delaroziere (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 0:01:42 17 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:02:01 18 Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 0:02:10 19 Roman Maykin (Rus) RusVelo 20 Luis Filipe Albino Silva (Por) Carmim - Prio 0:02:11 21 Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental 22 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 23 Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo 24 Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong 0:02:16 25 Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:02:19 26 Yohan Cauquil (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 27 Martin Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 28 Alejandio Marque Porto (Spa) Carmim - Prio 0:02:40 29 Ruisong Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:02:42 30 Peter Thompson (Aus) Drapac Cycling 0:03:34 31 Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 0:03:35 32 Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 33 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor 34 Diogo Nunes (Por) Carmim - Prio 0:03:36 35 Ramin Maleki Mizan (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:03:37 36 Dmytro Volovod (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental 37 Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 38 Bo Liu (Chn) MCT 39 Yusup Abrekov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team 40 Lars Pria (Rom) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 41 Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 42 Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 43 Gleb Moiseev (Rus) JLC 44 Zhiqiang Duan (Chn) MCT 45 Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 46 Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong 47 Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong 48 Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 49 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 50 Jiri Hochmann (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 0:03:46 51 Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:04:13 52 Muhammed Atalay (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor 0:04:37 53 Michael Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 0:05:04 54 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:05:33 55 Yan Dong Xing (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:06:37 56 Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 0:07:31 57 Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor 0:07:40 58 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 0:07:44 59 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:07:50 60 Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 0:07:54 61 Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) SP Tableware Cycling Team 0:07:56 62 Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental 63 Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental 64 Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 65 Ricardo Jorge Mestre (Por) Carmim - Prio 66 Martin Blaha (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 67 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 68 Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Cycling 0:08:24 69 Volodymyr Dzhus (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental 0:09:07 70 Hossein Jahanbanian Kamnabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:09:19 71 Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental 0:09:20 72 Benedikt Kendler (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 0:09:22 73 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 74 Konstantin Volik (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team 75 Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong 76 Tae Min Gong (Kor) RTS Racing Team 77 En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports 78 Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 79 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 80 Douglas Repacholi (Aus) JLC 81 Steven Garcinn (Fra) JLC 82 Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) RusVelo 83 Valter Filipe Afonso Pereira (Por) Carmim - Prio 84 Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 0:09:24 85 Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo 0:09:34 86 Jullien Sebastien (Fra) JLC 0:09:39 87 Sun Jae Jang (Kor) RTS Racing Team 0:09:40 88 Mohd Zamri Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 89 Mohd Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:09:56 90 Chen Lu Qin (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:09:57 91 Muradjan Halmuratov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team 0:09:58 92 Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:10:22 93 Alireza Asgharzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:10:27 94 Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports 95 Xuan Wu (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team 0:11:51 96 Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:12:23 97 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 98 Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Cycling 0:13:47 99 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor 0:16:11 100 Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 101 Heng Liu (Chn) JLC 0:16:12 102 Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 0:16:11 103 Yuepen Liu (Chn) MCT 104 Ruslan Gryschenko (Ukr) JLC 0:16:12 105 Bekir Baki Akirsan (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor 0:16:32 106 Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:20:37

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 48 pts 2 Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 42 3 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 29 4 Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor 27 5 Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo 26 6 Milan Kadlec (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 25 7 Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 24 8 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 21 9 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 20 10 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 18 11 Yannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 16 12 Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Carmim - Prio 12 13 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 12 14 Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong 11 15 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling 10 16 Mathieu Delaroziere (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 6 17 Michael Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 6 18 Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong 6 19 Jiri Hochmann (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 5 20 Jullien Sebastien (Fra) JLC 5 21 David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team 5 22 Alejandio Marque Porto (Spa) Carmim - Prio 5 23 King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong 4 24 Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 4 25 Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) SP Tableware Cycling Team 4 26 Hossein Jahanbanian Kamnabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 4 27 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 4 28 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 3 29 Ruisong Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports 3 30 Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 3 31 Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 3 32 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor 3 33 Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Cycling 3 34 Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental 3 35 Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Cycling 3 36 Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong 2 37 Roman Maykin (Rus) RusVelo 1 38 Peter Thompson (Aus) Drapac Cycling 1 39 Diogo Nunes (Por) Carmim - Prio 1 40 Yan Dong Xing (Chn) Max Success Sports 1 41 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor 1 42 Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong 14:31:25 2 King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong 0:00:02 3 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Cycling 0:00:39 4 Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 0:01:56 5 Roman Maykin (Rus) RusVelo 6 Dmytro Volovod (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental 0:03:23 7 Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 8 Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong 9 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:07:36 10 Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental 0:07:42 11 Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 12 Volodymyr Dzhus (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental 0:08:53 13 Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental 0:09:06 14 Benedikt Kendler (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 0:09:08 15 Valter Filipe Afonso Pereira (Por) Carmim - Prio 16 Chen Lu Qin (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:09:43 17 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:12:09 18 Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Cycling 0:13:33 19 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor 0:15:57 20 Heng Liu (Chn) JLC 0:15:58 21 Yuepen Liu (Chn) MCT 22 Bekir Baki Akirsan (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor 0:16:18 23 Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:20:23

Regional rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong 14:31:25 2 King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong 0:00:02 3 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:00:57 4 Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong 0:02:02 5 Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:02:05 6 Ruisong Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:02:28 7 Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:03:21 8 Bo Liu (Chn) MCT 0:03:23 9 Zhiqiang Duan (Chn) MCT 10 Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 11 Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong 12 Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong 13 Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 14 Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:03:59 15 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:05:19 16 Yan Dong Xing (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:06:23 17 Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong 0:09:08 18 En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports 19 Chen Lu Qin (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:09:43 20 Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:10:13 21 Xuan Wu (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team 0:11:37 22 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:12:09 23 Heng Liu (Chn) JLC 0:15:58 24 Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 25 Yuepen Liu (Chn) MCT 26 Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:20:23

Team classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 La Pomme Marseille 43:35:02 2 ASC Dukla Praha 0:00:30 3 Drapac Cycling 4 Hong Kong 0:01:19 5 RusVelo 0:02:53 6 Carmim - Prio 7 Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:04:40 8 Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:05:45 9 Nutrixxion Abus 0:06:39 10 Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:07:07 11 Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:07:56 12 Max Success Sports 0:08:44 13 ISD - Lampre Continental 0:10:49 14 China 361° Cycling Team 0:12:52 15 Konya Torku Seker Spor 0:13:41 16 Terengganu Cycling Team 0:15:07 17 Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:16:32 18 RTS Racing Team 0:17:49 19 China Jilun Cycling Team 0:20:52 20 Malak Cycling Team 0:21:57