Serebryakov claims another stage win at Taihu

Kadlec maintains his overall lead into Bamboo Forest

Stage winner and jersey holders enjoy their time on the podium at the end of the stage

(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
The podium girls await the jersey presentations

(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
Kadlec has his leader's jersey adjusted on the podium

(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
Milan Kadlec (ASC Dukla Praha) is getting used to stepping up on stage

(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
The stage winner's podium: Joeri Stallaert (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony), Alexander Serebryakov (Team Type 1 - Sanofi) and Kevin Peeters (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony)

(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
Alexander Serebryakov (Team Type 1 - Sanofi) takes his second win at Taihu Lake

(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
ASC Dukla Praha control the gap to the breakaway riders

(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
The peloton travel through the Bamboo Forest

(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
Locals watch the bunch speed passed along the Bamboo Forest circuit

(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
There wasn't much time to enjoy the scenery with the Dukla Praha team pushing the pace

(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
Dukla Praha have worked to control the opening week of the race

(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
Constant attacks made for a fast and demanding race

(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
The familiar colours of the Czech team on the front of the peloton

(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
There is always plenty of entertainment before the start of each stage

(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
Fans came out to see the traditional music played at the Bamboo Forest

(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
Alexander Serebryakov (Team Type 1-Sanofi) gives the champagne a spray on the podium

(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)

The war is on at the Tour of Taihu Lake as stage winner Alexandr Serebryakov refused the congratulations of green jersey wearer Alois Kankovsky as a result of the move by the Czech at the end of stage 4.

The Russian from Team Type 1 made it two at the spectacular Bamboo Forest Park of Yixing and scored his eleventh victory of the 2012 season after a stage at the Tour of Korea, the GP Philadelphia, four stages at the Tour of China and three at the Tour of Hainan.

"I'm happy to still be alive today", Serebryakov told Cyclingnews. "I can't accept congratulations from someone who made me risk my life yesterday. I'm lucky that I didn't crash. There's no respect in the sprints here."

"Today it was nervous again and the final straight was hard because of the head wind blowing from the left. There isn't one team able to give the direction to the sprint. It comes and attacks from everywhere."

"My team-mate Aldo Ilesic took the wind for me. I was waiting, waiting... till I found the right timing for sprinting but I remain bitter about what happened yesterday. I also punctured in the front group once the echelon was formed and it's also because of a flat tyre that my team-mate Joey Rosskopf lost his second place on GC."

“We raced five laps in the valley and then shot up the last three kilometers for the finish. As expected it came down to a sprint, and the team was extremely focussed on staying at the front for the race. I was able to avoid the crash because of the hard work the guys did to put me at the front,” Serebryakov said. 

Pro Continental teams took power in stage 5 as Belgian team Landbouwkrediet-Euphony got second and third place with Joeri Stallaert and Kevin Peeters.

"It wasn't a very long stage (110km)", Stallaert noted. "In the final sprint, I was on the Serebryakov's wheel. He beat me by ten centimeters. Had the finishing line been five metres further, I would have won. However, to position two guys in the top three is a good result for our team."

The 21 year old Belgian from Termonde near Ghent confirmed his come-back after he finished four times on the podium (third) at the recent Tour of Hainan. This was only his 33rd day of racing in 2012 since he resumed competing in July after suffering from glandular fever.

The leading Chinese team from Hong Kong changed their tactic as they no longer cooperated with Dukla Praha to defend their respective positions on GC.

"We don't want Serebryakov to pass me in the overall ranking, so we would have been happy with a success of the breakaway", revealed best young rider Choi Ki Ho, 21. Li Fuyu (Hengxiang), Benjamin Giraud (La Pomme-Marseille) and Stuart Shaw (Drapac) didn't get much more than an advantage of one minute over the bunch led by the Czechs.

With three stages to go and a deficit of 29 seconds from race leader Milan Kadlec, Serebryakov eyes the overall victory, shall he collect the ten seconds bonus awarded to the winner every day.

"Three out of three seem too difficult to me", the Russian said. "I'll need luck and great legs. I understand that my team might have to pull from now on." "We could let a breakaway go", echoed Kadlec.

"Our first tactic consists in our confidence in Alois [Kankovsky] to take the time bonus away from Serebryakov." The rivalry is strong between the track riders from Czech Republic and the American team that promotes cycling for diabetics.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi2:31:55
2Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
3Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
4Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo
5Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong
6Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
7Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
8Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Cycling
9Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Carmim - Prio
10Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
11Dmytro Volovod (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
12Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
13Sun Jae Jang (Kor) RTS Racing Team
14Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
15Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
16Luis Filipe Albino Silva (Por) Carmim - Prio
17Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
18Konstantin Volik (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
19Yannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
20Roman Maykin (Rus) RusVelo
21Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
22Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong
23Milan Kadlec (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
24Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
25Michael Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
26Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Cycling
27Ruisong Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports
28Benedikt Kendler (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
29Jullien Sebastien (Fra) JLC
30Ramin Maleki Mizan (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
31Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
32Vadim Shaekhov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
33Yan Dong Xing (Chn) Max Success Sports
34Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
35Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
36Yohan Cauquil (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
37Alejandio Marque Porto (Spa) Carmim - Prio
38Yusup Abrekov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
39Lars Pria (Rom) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
40Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
41Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
42Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
43Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
44Heng Liu (Chn) JLC
45Mathieu Delaroziere (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
46Zhiqiang Duan (Chn) MCT
47Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
48Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
49Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
50Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
51Bekir Baki Akirsan (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
52Mohd Zamri Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
53Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
54William Walker (Aus) Drapac Cycling
55Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
56Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
57Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
58Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) RusVelo
59Chen Lu Qin (Chn) Max Success Sports
60Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
61Xuan Wu (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team
62Hossein Jahanbanian Kamnabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
63Muhammed Atalay (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
64Ahmet Orken (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
65Diogo Nunes (Por) Carmim - Prio
66Yuepen Liu (Chn) MCT
67Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
68Mohd Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
69Martin Blaha (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
70Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
71Douglas Repacholi (Aus) JLC
72Alireza Asgharzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
73En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports
74Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
75Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
76David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
77Martin Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
78Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
79Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
80Muradjan Halmuratov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
81Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
82Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
83Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Cycling
84Gleb Moiseev (Rus) JLC
85Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong
86Volodymyr Dzhus (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental0:01:11
87Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
88Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports
89Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling
90Peter Thompson (Aus) Drapac Cycling
91Jiri Hochmann (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha0:01:18
92Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
93Ruslan Gryschenko (Ukr) JLC
94Steven Garcinn (Fra) JLC
95Tae Min Gong (Kor) RTS Racing Team
96David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team
97Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
98Bo Liu (Chn) MCT
99Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
100Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong
101Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha0:03:11
102King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong
103Ricardo Jorge Mestre (Por) Carmim - Prio
104Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong
105Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) SP Tableware Cycling Team
106Valter Filipe Afonso Pereira (Por) Carmim - Prio

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi14pts
2Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony12
3Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony10
4Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo8
5Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong6
6Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha5
7Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi4
8Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Cycling3
9Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Carmim - Prio2
10Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor1

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille5pts
2Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus3
3Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Cycling1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille5pts
2Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team3
3Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Cycling1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1RusVelo7:35:45
2Nutrixxion Abus
3Carmim - Prio
4La Pomme Marseille
5ISD - Lampre Continental
6Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
7Team Type 1 - Sanofi
8Drapac Cycling
9China 361° Cycling Team
10Hengxiang Cycling Team
11ASC Dukla Praha
12Champion System Pro Cycling Team
13Konya Torku Seker Spor
14Hong Kong
15Max Success Sports
16Terengganu Cycling Team
17Tabriz Petrochemical Team
18China Jilun Cycling Team
19RTS Racing Team
20Malak Cycling Team

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Milan Kadlec (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha14:31:11
2Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling0:00:09
3Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong0:00:14
4David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team0:00:16
5King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong
6Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille0:00:20
7Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:00:29
8Yannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme Marseille0:00:43
9Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo0:00:53
10Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Carmim - Prio
11Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Cycling
12William Walker (Aus) Drapac Cycling
13Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:01:11
14Vadim Shaekhov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team0:01:22
15Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:01:33
16Mathieu Delaroziere (Fra) La Pomme Marseille0:01:42
17Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:02:01
18Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus0:02:10
19Roman Maykin (Rus) RusVelo
20Luis Filipe Albino Silva (Por) Carmim - Prio0:02:11
21Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
22Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
23Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
24Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong0:02:16
25Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:02:19
26Yohan Cauquil (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
27Martin Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
28Alejandio Marque Porto (Spa) Carmim - Prio0:02:40
29Ruisong Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports0:02:42
30Peter Thompson (Aus) Drapac Cycling0:03:34
31Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus0:03:35
32Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
33Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
34Diogo Nunes (Por) Carmim - Prio0:03:36
35Ramin Maleki Mizan (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:03:37
36Dmytro Volovod (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
37Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
38Bo Liu (Chn) MCT
39Yusup Abrekov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
40Lars Pria (Rom) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
41Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
42Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
43Gleb Moiseev (Rus) JLC
44Zhiqiang Duan (Chn) MCT
45Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
46Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong
47Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong
48Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
49Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
50Jiri Hochmann (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha0:03:46
51Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:04:13
52Muhammed Atalay (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor0:04:37
53Michael Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus0:05:04
54Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:05:33
55Yan Dong Xing (Chn) Max Success Sports0:06:37
56Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha0:07:31
57Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor0:07:40
58Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille0:07:44
59Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:07:50
60Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus0:07:54
61Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) SP Tableware Cycling Team0:07:56
62Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
63Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
64Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
65Ricardo Jorge Mestre (Por) Carmim - Prio
66Martin Blaha (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
67Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
68Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Cycling0:08:24
69Volodymyr Dzhus (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental0:09:07
70Hossein Jahanbanian Kamnabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:09:19
71Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental0:09:20
72Benedikt Kendler (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer0:09:22
73Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
74Konstantin Volik (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
75Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong
76Tae Min Gong (Kor) RTS Racing Team
77En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports
78Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
79David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
80Douglas Repacholi (Aus) JLC
81Steven Garcinn (Fra) JLC
82Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) RusVelo
83Valter Filipe Afonso Pereira (Por) Carmim - Prio
84Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha0:09:24
85Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo0:09:34
86Jullien Sebastien (Fra) JLC0:09:39
87Sun Jae Jang (Kor) RTS Racing Team0:09:40
88Mohd Zamri Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
89Mohd Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:09:56
90Chen Lu Qin (Chn) Max Success Sports0:09:57
91Muradjan Halmuratov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team0:09:58
92Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:10:22
93Alireza Asgharzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:10:27
94Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports
95Xuan Wu (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team0:11:51
96Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:12:23
97Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
98Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Cycling0:13:47
99Ahmet Orken (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor0:16:11
100Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
101Heng Liu (Chn) JLC0:16:12
102Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team0:16:11
103Yuepen Liu (Chn) MCT
104Ruslan Gryschenko (Ukr) JLC0:16:12
105Bekir Baki Akirsan (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor0:16:32
106Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:20:37

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha48pts
2Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi42
3Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille29
4Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor27
5Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo26
6Milan Kadlec (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha25
7Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus24
8Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony21
9Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony20
10Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team18
11Yannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme Marseille16
12Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Carmim - Prio12
13Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi12
14Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong11
15Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling10
16Mathieu Delaroziere (Fra) La Pomme Marseille6
17Michael Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus6
18Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong6
19Jiri Hochmann (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha5
20Jullien Sebastien (Fra) JLC5
21David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team5
22Alejandio Marque Porto (Spa) Carmim - Prio5
23King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong4
24Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus4
25Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) SP Tableware Cycling Team4
26Hossein Jahanbanian Kamnabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team4
27Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi4
28Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille3
29Ruisong Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports3
30Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus3
31Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team3
32Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor3
33Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Cycling3
34Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental3
35Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Cycling3
36Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong2
37Roman Maykin (Rus) RusVelo1
38Peter Thompson (Aus) Drapac Cycling1
39Diogo Nunes (Por) Carmim - Prio1
40Yan Dong Xing (Chn) Max Success Sports1
41Ahmet Orken (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor1
42Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong14:31:25
2King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong0:00:02
3Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Cycling0:00:39
4Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus0:01:56
5Roman Maykin (Rus) RusVelo
6Dmytro Volovod (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental0:03:23
7Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
8Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong
9Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:07:36
10Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental0:07:42
11Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
12Volodymyr Dzhus (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental0:08:53
13Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental0:09:06
14Benedikt Kendler (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer0:09:08
15Valter Filipe Afonso Pereira (Por) Carmim - Prio
16Chen Lu Qin (Chn) Max Success Sports0:09:43
17Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:12:09
18Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Cycling0:13:33
19Ahmet Orken (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor0:15:57
20Heng Liu (Chn) JLC0:15:58
21Yuepen Liu (Chn) MCT
22Bekir Baki Akirsan (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor0:16:18
23Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:20:23

Regional rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong14:31:25
2King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong0:00:02
3Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:00:57
4Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong0:02:02
5Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:02:05
6Ruisong Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports0:02:28
7Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:03:21
8Bo Liu (Chn) MCT0:03:23
9Zhiqiang Duan (Chn) MCT
10Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
11Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong
12Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong
13Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
14Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:03:59
15Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:05:19
16Yan Dong Xing (Chn) Max Success Sports0:06:23
17Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong0:09:08
18En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports
19Chen Lu Qin (Chn) Max Success Sports0:09:43
20Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports0:10:13
21Xuan Wu (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team0:11:37
22Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:12:09
23Heng Liu (Chn) JLC0:15:58
24Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
25Yuepen Liu (Chn) MCT
26Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:20:23

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1La Pomme Marseille43:35:02
2ASC Dukla Praha0:00:30
3Drapac Cycling
4Hong Kong0:01:19
5RusVelo0:02:53
6Carmim - Prio
7Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:04:40
8Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:05:45
9Nutrixxion Abus0:06:39
10Hengxiang Cycling Team0:07:07
11Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:07:56
12Max Success Sports0:08:44
13ISD - Lampre Continental0:10:49
14China 361° Cycling Team0:12:52
15Konya Torku Seker Spor0:13:41
16Terengganu Cycling Team0:15:07
17Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:16:32
18RTS Racing Team0:17:49
19China Jilun Cycling Team0:20:52
20Malak Cycling Team0:21:57

Regional team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hong Kong43:36:21
2Hengxiang Cycling Team0:05:48
3Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:05:52
4Max Success Sports0:07:25
5Malak Cycling Team0:20:38

 

