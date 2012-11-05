Serebryakov claims another stage win at Taihu
Kadlec maintains his overall lead into Bamboo Forest
Stage 5: Yixing Shanjuandong Cave - Bamboo Forest Park
The war is on at the Tour of Taihu Lake as stage winner Alexandr Serebryakov refused the congratulations of green jersey wearer Alois Kankovsky as a result of the move by the Czech at the end of stage 4.
The Russian from Team Type 1 made it two at the spectacular Bamboo Forest Park of Yixing and scored his eleventh victory of the 2012 season after a stage at the Tour of Korea, the GP Philadelphia, four stages at the Tour of China and three at the Tour of Hainan.
"I'm happy to still be alive today", Serebryakov told Cyclingnews. "I can't accept congratulations from someone who made me risk my life yesterday. I'm lucky that I didn't crash. There's no respect in the sprints here."
"Today it was nervous again and the final straight was hard because of the head wind blowing from the left. There isn't one team able to give the direction to the sprint. It comes and attacks from everywhere."
"My team-mate Aldo Ilesic took the wind for me. I was waiting, waiting... till I found the right timing for sprinting but I remain bitter about what happened yesterday. I also punctured in the front group once the echelon was formed and it's also because of a flat tyre that my team-mate Joey Rosskopf lost his second place on GC."
“We raced five laps in the valley and then shot up the last three kilometers for the finish. As expected it came down to a sprint, and the team was extremely focussed on staying at the front for the race. I was able to avoid the crash because of the hard work the guys did to put me at the front,” Serebryakov said.
Pro Continental teams took power in stage 5 as Belgian team Landbouwkrediet-Euphony got second and third place with Joeri Stallaert and Kevin Peeters.
"It wasn't a very long stage (110km)", Stallaert noted. "In the final sprint, I was on the Serebryakov's wheel. He beat me by ten centimeters. Had the finishing line been five metres further, I would have won. However, to position two guys in the top three is a good result for our team."
The 21 year old Belgian from Termonde near Ghent confirmed his come-back after he finished four times on the podium (third) at the recent Tour of Hainan. This was only his 33rd day of racing in 2012 since he resumed competing in July after suffering from glandular fever.
The leading Chinese team from Hong Kong changed their tactic as they no longer cooperated with Dukla Praha to defend their respective positions on GC.
"We don't want Serebryakov to pass me in the overall ranking, so we would have been happy with a success of the breakaway", revealed best young rider Choi Ki Ho, 21. Li Fuyu (Hengxiang), Benjamin Giraud (La Pomme-Marseille) and Stuart Shaw (Drapac) didn't get much more than an advantage of one minute over the bunch led by the Czechs.
With three stages to go and a deficit of 29 seconds from race leader Milan Kadlec, Serebryakov eyes the overall victory, shall he collect the ten seconds bonus awarded to the winner every day.
"Three out of three seem too difficult to me", the Russian said. "I'll need luck and great legs. I understand that my team might have to pull from now on." "We could let a breakaway go", echoed Kadlec.
"Our first tactic consists in our confidence in Alois [Kankovsky] to take the time bonus away from Serebryakov." The rivalry is strong between the track riders from Czech Republic and the American team that promotes cycling for diabetics.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|2:31:55
|2
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|3
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|4
|Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo
|5
|Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong
|6
|Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|7
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|8
|Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|9
|Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Carmim - Prio
|10
|Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|11
|Dmytro Volovod (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|12
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|13
|Sun Jae Jang (Kor) RTS Racing Team
|14
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|16
|Luis Filipe Albino Silva (Por) Carmim - Prio
|17
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|18
|Konstantin Volik (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
|19
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|20
|Roman Maykin (Rus) RusVelo
|21
|Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|22
|Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong
|23
|Milan Kadlec (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|24
|Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
|25
|Michael Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|26
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|27
|Ruisong Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|28
|Benedikt Kendler (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|29
|Jullien Sebastien (Fra) JLC
|30
|Ramin Maleki Mizan (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|31
|Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|32
|Vadim Shaekhov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
|33
|Yan Dong Xing (Chn) Max Success Sports
|34
|Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|35
|Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|36
|Yohan Cauquil (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|37
|Alejandio Marque Porto (Spa) Carmim - Prio
|38
|Yusup Abrekov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
|39
|Lars Pria (Rom) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|40
|Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|41
|Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|42
|Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|43
|Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|44
|Heng Liu (Chn) JLC
|45
|Mathieu Delaroziere (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|46
|Zhiqiang Duan (Chn) MCT
|47
|Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|48
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|49
|Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|50
|Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|51
|Bekir Baki Akirsan (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|52
|Mohd Zamri Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|53
|Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|54
|William Walker (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|55
|Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|56
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|57
|Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|58
|Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) RusVelo
|59
|Chen Lu Qin (Chn) Max Success Sports
|60
|Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|61
|Xuan Wu (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team
|62
|Hossein Jahanbanian Kamnabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|63
|Muhammed Atalay (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|64
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|65
|Diogo Nunes (Por) Carmim - Prio
|66
|Yuepen Liu (Chn) MCT
|67
|Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|68
|Mohd Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|69
|Martin Blaha (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|70
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|71
|Douglas Repacholi (Aus) JLC
|72
|Alireza Asgharzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|73
|En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|74
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|75
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|76
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|77
|Martin Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|78
|Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|79
|Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
|80
|Muradjan Halmuratov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
|81
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|82
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|83
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|84
|Gleb Moiseev (Rus) JLC
|85
|Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong
|86
|Volodymyr Dzhus (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|0:01:11
|87
|Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|88
|Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|89
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling
|90
|Peter Thompson (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|91
|Jiri Hochmann (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|0:01:18
|92
|Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|93
|Ruslan Gryschenko (Ukr) JLC
|94
|Steven Garcinn (Fra) JLC
|95
|Tae Min Gong (Kor) RTS Racing Team
|96
|David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team
|97
|Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|98
|Bo Liu (Chn) MCT
|99
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|100
|Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong
|101
|Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|0:03:11
|102
|King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong
|103
|Ricardo Jorge Mestre (Por) Carmim - Prio
|104
|Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong
|105
|Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) SP Tableware Cycling Team
|106
|Valter Filipe Afonso Pereira (Por) Carmim - Prio
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|14
|pts
|2
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|12
|3
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|10
|4
|Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo
|8
|5
|Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong
|6
|6
|Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|5
|7
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|4
|8
|Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|3
|9
|Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Carmim - Prio
|2
|10
|Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|5
|pts
|2
|Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|3
|3
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|5
|pts
|2
|Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|RusVelo
|7:35:45
|2
|Nutrixxion Abus
|3
|Carmim - Prio
|4
|La Pomme Marseille
|5
|ISD - Lampre Continental
|6
|Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|7
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|8
|Drapac Cycling
|9
|China 361° Cycling Team
|10
|Hengxiang Cycling Team
|11
|ASC Dukla Praha
|12
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Konya Torku Seker Spor
|14
|Hong Kong
|15
|Max Success Sports
|16
|Terengganu Cycling Team
|17
|Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|18
|China Jilun Cycling Team
|19
|RTS Racing Team
|20
|Malak Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Milan Kadlec (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|14:31:11
|2
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling
|0:00:09
|3
|Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong
|0:00:14
|4
|David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team
|0:00:16
|5
|King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong
|6
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|0:00:20
|7
|Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:00:29
|8
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|0:00:43
|9
|Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:00:53
|10
|Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Carmim - Prio
|11
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|12
|William Walker (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|13
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:01:11
|14
|Vadim Shaekhov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
|0:01:22
|15
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:01:33
|16
|Mathieu Delaroziere (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|0:01:42
|17
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:02:01
|18
|Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|0:02:10
|19
|Roman Maykin (Rus) RusVelo
|20
|Luis Filipe Albino Silva (Por) Carmim - Prio
|0:02:11
|21
|Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|22
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|23
|Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
|24
|Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong
|0:02:16
|25
|Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:19
|26
|Yohan Cauquil (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|27
|Martin Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|28
|Alejandio Marque Porto (Spa) Carmim - Prio
|0:02:40
|29
|Ruisong Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:02:42
|30
|Peter Thompson (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|0:03:34
|31
|Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|0:03:35
|32
|Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|33
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|34
|Diogo Nunes (Por) Carmim - Prio
|0:03:36
|35
|Ramin Maleki Mizan (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:03:37
|36
|Dmytro Volovod (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|37
|Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|38
|Bo Liu (Chn) MCT
|39
|Yusup Abrekov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
|40
|Lars Pria (Rom) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|41
|Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|42
|Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|43
|Gleb Moiseev (Rus) JLC
|44
|Zhiqiang Duan (Chn) MCT
|45
|Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|46
|Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong
|47
|Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong
|48
|Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|49
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|50
|Jiri Hochmann (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|0:03:46
|51
|Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:04:13
|52
|Muhammed Atalay (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|0:04:37
|53
|Michael Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|0:05:04
|54
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:33
|55
|Yan Dong Xing (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:06:37
|56
|Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|0:07:31
|57
|Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|0:07:40
|58
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|0:07:44
|59
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:07:50
|60
|Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|0:07:54
|61
|Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) SP Tableware Cycling Team
|0:07:56
|62
|Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|63
|Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|64
|Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|65
|Ricardo Jorge Mestre (Por) Carmim - Prio
|66
|Martin Blaha (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|67
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|68
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|0:08:24
|69
|Volodymyr Dzhus (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|0:09:07
|70
|Hossein Jahanbanian Kamnabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:09:19
|71
|Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|0:09:20
|72
|Benedikt Kendler (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|0:09:22
|73
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|74
|Konstantin Volik (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
|75
|Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong
|76
|Tae Min Gong (Kor) RTS Racing Team
|77
|En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|78
|Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|79
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|80
|Douglas Repacholi (Aus) JLC
|81
|Steven Garcinn (Fra) JLC
|82
|Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) RusVelo
|83
|Valter Filipe Afonso Pereira (Por) Carmim - Prio
|84
|Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|0:09:24
|85
|Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
|0:09:34
|86
|Jullien Sebastien (Fra) JLC
|0:09:39
|87
|Sun Jae Jang (Kor) RTS Racing Team
|0:09:40
|88
|Mohd Zamri Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|89
|Mohd Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:09:56
|90
|Chen Lu Qin (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:09:57
|91
|Muradjan Halmuratov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
|0:09:58
|92
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:22
|93
|Alireza Asgharzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:10:27
|94
|Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|95
|Xuan Wu (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team
|0:11:51
|96
|Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:12:23
|97
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|98
|Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|0:13:47
|99
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|0:16:11
|100
|Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|101
|Heng Liu (Chn) JLC
|0:16:12
|102
|Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|0:16:11
|103
|Yuepen Liu (Chn) MCT
|104
|Ruslan Gryschenko (Ukr) JLC
|0:16:12
|105
|Bekir Baki Akirsan (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|0:16:32
|106
|Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:20:37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|48
|pts
|2
|Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|42
|3
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|29
|4
|Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|27
|5
|Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo
|26
|6
|Milan Kadlec (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|25
|7
|Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|24
|8
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|21
|9
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|20
|10
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|18
|11
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|16
|12
|Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Carmim - Prio
|12
|13
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|12
|14
|Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong
|11
|15
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling
|10
|16
|Mathieu Delaroziere (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|6
|17
|Michael Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|6
|18
|Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong
|6
|19
|Jiri Hochmann (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|5
|20
|Jullien Sebastien (Fra) JLC
|5
|21
|David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team
|5
|22
|Alejandio Marque Porto (Spa) Carmim - Prio
|5
|23
|King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong
|4
|24
|Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|4
|25
|Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) SP Tableware Cycling Team
|4
|26
|Hossein Jahanbanian Kamnabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|4
|27
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|4
|28
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|3
|29
|Ruisong Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|3
|30
|Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|3
|31
|Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|3
|32
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|3
|33
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|3
|34
|Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|3
|35
|Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|3
|36
|Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong
|2
|37
|Roman Maykin (Rus) RusVelo
|1
|38
|Peter Thompson (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|1
|39
|Diogo Nunes (Por) Carmim - Prio
|1
|40
|Yan Dong Xing (Chn) Max Success Sports
|1
|41
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|1
|42
|Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong
|14:31:25
|2
|King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong
|0:00:02
|3
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|0:00:39
|4
|Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|0:01:56
|5
|Roman Maykin (Rus) RusVelo
|6
|Dmytro Volovod (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|0:03:23
|7
|Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|8
|Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong
|9
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:07:36
|10
|Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|0:07:42
|11
|Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Volodymyr Dzhus (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|0:08:53
|13
|Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|0:09:06
|14
|Benedikt Kendler (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|0:09:08
|15
|Valter Filipe Afonso Pereira (Por) Carmim - Prio
|16
|Chen Lu Qin (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:09:43
|17
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:12:09
|18
|Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|0:13:33
|19
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|0:15:57
|20
|Heng Liu (Chn) JLC
|0:15:58
|21
|Yuepen Liu (Chn) MCT
|22
|Bekir Baki Akirsan (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|0:16:18
|23
|Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:20:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong
|14:31:25
|2
|King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong
|0:00:02
|3
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:00:57
|4
|Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong
|0:02:02
|5
|Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:05
|6
|Ruisong Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:02:28
|7
|Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:03:21
|8
|Bo Liu (Chn) MCT
|0:03:23
|9
|Zhiqiang Duan (Chn) MCT
|10
|Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|11
|Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong
|12
|Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong
|13
|Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:03:59
|15
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:19
|16
|Yan Dong Xing (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:06:23
|17
|Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong
|0:09:08
|18
|En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|19
|Chen Lu Qin (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:09:43
|20
|Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:10:13
|21
|Xuan Wu (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team
|0:11:37
|22
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:12:09
|23
|Heng Liu (Chn) JLC
|0:15:58
|24
|Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|25
|Yuepen Liu (Chn) MCT
|26
|Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:20:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|La Pomme Marseille
|43:35:02
|2
|ASC Dukla Praha
|0:00:30
|3
|Drapac Cycling
|4
|Hong Kong
|0:01:19
|5
|RusVelo
|0:02:53
|6
|Carmim - Prio
|7
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:04:40
|8
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:45
|9
|Nutrixxion Abus
|0:06:39
|10
|Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:07:07
|11
|Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:07:56
|12
|Max Success Sports
|0:08:44
|13
|ISD - Lampre Continental
|0:10:49
|14
|China 361° Cycling Team
|0:12:52
|15
|Konya Torku Seker Spor
|0:13:41
|16
|Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:15:07
|17
|Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:16:32
|18
|RTS Racing Team
|0:17:49
|19
|China Jilun Cycling Team
|0:20:52
|20
|Malak Cycling Team
|0:21:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hong Kong
|43:36:21
|2
|Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:05:48
|3
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:52
|4
|Max Success Sports
|0:07:25
|5
|Malak Cycling Team
|0:20:38
